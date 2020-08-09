Horse racing newsletter: Tiz the Law dominates

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 8. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 12th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.32 46.33 58.56 1:05.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dehydration 113 6 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ Centeno 2.80 5 South Boot Shirley 123 5 1 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–1 Maldonado 5.10 2 Dorita's Lemon 123 2 4 4–1½ 4–3 4–2½ 3–¾ Rispoli 2.80 7 Your Royal Coil 123 7 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–¾ Pereira 1.70 3 Bella Renella 120 3 6 5–1 5–1 5–4 5–9¼ Diaz, Jr. 20.80 1 Encountress 123 1 7 7 7 6–½ 6–2¾ Flores 57.90 4 Sybil's Kitty 123 4 5 6–2 6–2 7 7 Delgadillo 11.70

6 DEHYDRATION 7.60 4.20 3.40 5 SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY 5.80 3.60 2 DORITA'S LEMON 3.00

$1 EXACTA (6-5) $21.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $23.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-7) $14.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $39.95

Winner–Dehydration Dbb.f.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Wake Me Up, by Act of War. Bred by Thomas Scucci & Renee Scucci (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables. Mutuel Pool $197,439 Exacta Pool $100,598 Quinella Pool $4,548 Superfecta Pool $35,693 Trifecta Pool $61,798. Claimed–Dehydration by Parrent, Richard, Susi, Jess, Sells, Patrick, Lambert, Jeffrey, Marchowsky, Ernie, Sumner, Scott and. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Your Royal Coil by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Super Klaus.

DEHYDRATION broke in and bumped SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY leaving the gate, dueled with that rival for command, inched away on the turn, responded when challenged once again a furlong out and turned away the runner-up, moving clear late under a drive. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY knocked into rival at the start, recovered to duel with DEHYDRATION, lost a bit of ground around the turn and into the stretch, re-bid at the eighth pole but could not match the winner in the final sixteenth. DORITA'S LEMON broke out and bumped leaving the gate, chased inside, angled out into the two path entering the turn, kept in that same path to the lane then finished willingly along the inside to earn the show. YOUR ROYAL COIL stalked outside a rival, three wide around the turn, chased through the drive under right-handed urging then switched to the left-hand and lost the show. BELLA RENELLA broke out and got sandwiched between foes at the start, settled in the early going, raced two then three wide around the turn, came out in the stretch and gained ground late. ENCOUNTRESS broke out, trailed the field from the inside, steered out three wide leaving the bend and proved no menace. SYBIL'S KITTY bumped both sides at the start, went four wide through the turn and never threatened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.07 47.48 1:12.80 1:26.01 1:40.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 A Melis 120 5 1 1–2 1–1 1–5 1–5 1–3¼ Van Dyke 0.40 4 Hot On the Trail 123 4 4 5 5 3–½ 2–2½ 2–9¼ Pereira 4.80 3 Time for Ebby 123 3 5 4–hd 3–1 4–12 4–20 3–1 Espinoza 8.50 2 Flying Business 113 2 2 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–2 4–50 Centeno 7.00 1 Peace Pipe 125 1 3 2–1 4–hd 5 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 8.80

7 A MELIS 2.80 2.20 2.10 4 HOT ON THE TRAIL 3.60 2.40 3 TIME FOR EBBY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $3.80 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-2) $1.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $4.85

Winner–A Melis B.f.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Seeking the Ghost, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Stetson Racing, LLC, Lanni, Donato and Riccelli, Rita. Mutuel Pool $169,985 Daily Double Pool $39,928 Exacta Pool $78,549 Quinella Pool $2,903 Superfecta Pool $23,018 Trifecta Pool $44,405. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Ortega, Charles and Knapp, Steve. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Baby Boo, Shanghai Barbie.

A MELIS had good early speed from the outside, cleared the field and crossed over to the inside, controlled the pace up the backstretch, padded the lead around the far turn, kept to task in the drive and won easily. HOT ON THE TRAIL off a bit slow to begin, went three to four wide on the first turn, chased off the rail throughout, finished well while unable to threaten the winner but was clearly second best. TIME FOR EBBY threw head and off slow to begin, settled, inside, asked at the three-eights and put to a drive shortly after, came out at the top of the lane, drifted out in the stretch and gained the show. FLYING BUSINESS went three wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, took aim at the leader up the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn, angled in on that bend and faded in the lane. PEACE PIPE fractious in the gate, stumbled leaving, chased a bit off the rail, lost ground into the far turn, eased around the bend and eventually crossed the wire and walked off following the race.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.56 45.09 56.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Caerulean 120 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 5.50 1 Master Ryan 122 1 5 4–1 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–3½ Cedillo 2.30 10 Crooked Finger Ray 120 9 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–1½ 3–1 Hernandez 3.90 4 N. K. Rocket Man 122 4 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 4–hd 4–¾ Pereira 15.30 2 Jungle Roar 120 2 8 9–4 9–2 7–1 5–½ Rispoli 31.10 8 Spud 120 7 2 2–½ 2–1 3–1½ 6–1¾ Delgadillo 4.70 5 Squalotoro 120 5 9 8–hd 8–hd 9–hd 7–½ Van Dyke 16.50 7 Fly Buddy Fly 120 6 11 10–5 10–20 10–20 8–½ Prat 10.90 12 El Chapin 120 11 3 3–1 3–hd 6–hd 9–½ Franco 149.40 11 Rawhide Rawlins 120 10 6 6–hd 6–½ 8–½ 10–30½ Gonzalez 8.20 9 Humboldt 122 8 10 11 11 11 11 Blanc 97.80

3 CAERULEAN 13.00 5.80 3.60 1 MASTER RYAN 4.00 2.80 10 CROOKED FINGER RAY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $19.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-10-4) $70.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-10) $46.05

Winner–Caerulean B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Miss Zooter (IRE), by Intikhab. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $313,418 Daily Double Pool $22,173 Exacta Pool $211,319 Quinella Pool $6,345 Superfecta Pool $79,322 Trifecta Pool $126,841. Scratched–Cal's Gem, King Arthur, Strike It Lucky. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $22.55. Pick Three Pool $63,518.

CAERULEAN set the pace under pressure to the outside, cleared entering the stretch under right-handed urging, led through the lane under a drive and remained clear. MASTER RYAN stalked inside, saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch and finished well. CROOKED FINGER RAY stalked off the rail, two wide around the turn, produced a mild rally and bested the rest. N. K. ROCKET MAN chased a bit off the rail, steadied at the three-eighths pole, moved inside and came in tight quarters from the quarter pole to the stretch, gained a clear path and kept on for a minor award. JUNGLE ROAR traveled along the inside, steadied off heels at the three-eighths, saved ground inside, angled out at the top of the lane and showed a mild response. SPUD pressed the pace outside into and around the turn, chased two wide entering the stretch, came out some in the lane and weakened. SQUALOTORO off slow to begin, chased outside a rival, angled out at the three-sixteenths and proved no menace. FLY BUDDY FLY off slow at the start, traveled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. EL CHAPIN attended the pace from the outside, went three deep into the turn, outpaced around the bend and came three to four wide into the stretch and faded. RAWHIDE RAWLINS chased three deep early then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. HUMBOLDT off slow leaving the gate, dropped back and was always outrun. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.86 47.03 1:12.20 1:38.84 1:45.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Wilshire Dude 120 5 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 1–hd 1–¾ Gonzalez 3.40 5 El Huerfano 120 4 6 2–2 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–hd Prat 0.80 1 Kylemore 120 1 7 4–1½ 4–½ 4–2½ 4–5 3–5½ Franco 5.00 2 Treasure Hunter 113 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 3–hd 4–4½ Centeno 15.30 8 Incredible Luck 120 7 4 7 5–1½ 5–1 5–hd 5–1½ Blanc 8.10 3 Imagineiamfastest 120 3 3 5–hd 6–hd 6–3 6–6 6–10½ Hernandez 17.50 7 Seven Oxen 120 6 5 6–1 7 7 7 7 Flores 42.20

6 WILSHIRE DUDE 8.80 3.60 2.60 5 EL HUERFANO 2.40 2.10 1 KYLEMORE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $85.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $9.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-2) $7.87 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $13.20

Winner–Wilshire Dude B.g.5 by First Dude out of Wilshire Boulevard, by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $293,477 Daily Double Pool $23,557 Exacta Pool $171,682 Quinella Pool $5,753 Superfecta Pool $76,197 Trifecta Pool $114,374. Claimed–Wilshire Dude by Carver, Jack and Treece, Charles. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–El Huerfano by Glatt, Mark and Where We At. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Unleash the Tiger. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-6) paid $21.75. Pick Three Pool $30,141.

WILSHIRE DUDE between foes early then stalked off the rail, went three wide into the far turn, came out of the bend in the four path, range up three deep upper stretch, took over at the eighth pole inched away under urging. EL HUERFANO forwardly placed outside the pacesetter, closed in and headed the leader at the three-eighths, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, outkicked by the winner and held the place. KYLEMORE raced a bit off the rail, asked right-handed at the quarter pole, angled in at the three-sixteenths, finished well along the inside and missed the place. TREASURE HUNTER set the pace inside, responded when challenged at the three-eighths and dueled with EL HUERFANO into the drive, could not keep pace in the final furlong, came out near the sixteenth marker and weakened. INCREDIBLE LUCK floated out on the first turn, chased off the rail to the stretch and never made an impact. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST pulled early then drifted out on the first turn, settled off the pace, two to three wide around the far turn and never threatened. SEVEN OXEN raced outside a rival, dropped back and angled in on the far turn and tired in the late stages.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.89 47.14 1:11.86 1:23.99 1:35.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Moonhall Milly 120 8 6 5–1 4–½ 3–hd 5–hd 1–ns Rispoli 5.40 4 Mind Out 120 4 7 6–hd 6–1 7–10 6–4 2–hd Prat 2.20 3 Going to Vegas 120 3 3 4–hd 5–1 4–1 3–½ 3–nk Gutierrez 5.90 1 Beguiled 120 1 5 7–8 7–7 6–hd 4–½ 4–ns Hernandez 7.20 5 Mylittlerunaway 120 5 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 5–½ Pereira 24.80 7 Merneith 120 7 1 2–2 2–1 2–1 2–1 6–8½ Van Dyke 1.90 6 Summer Love 120 6 4 3–½ 3–hd 5–1 7–12 7–20 Cedillo 15.10 2 Roadrunner's Honor 120 2 8 8 8 8 8 8 Figueroa 44.50

8 MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) 12.80 4.80 3.00 4 MIND OUT 3.40 2.60 3 GOING TO VEGAS 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $62.00 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $20.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-3-1) $31.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-3) $51.35

Winner–Moonhall Milly (IRE) B.f.3 by Bungle Inthejungle (GB) out of Analasa (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by Leaf Stud (IRE). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $431,860 Daily Double Pool $41,965 Exacta Pool $228,235 Quinella Pool $8,528 Superfecta Pool $92,274 Trifecta Pool $147,573. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $91.95. Pick Three Pool $64,855. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/6/7-3-6-8) 4 correct paid $153.20. Pick Four Pool $219,828. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5/6/7-3-6-8) 5 correct paid $751.05. Pick Five Pool $606,179.

MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) three wide into the first turn, tracked outside a rival, three deep at the seven-sixteenths, roused three wide into the lane, bid four deep and between rivals in the stretch and got up. MIND OUT allowed to settle off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, moved out further and rallied six wide and just missed. GOING TO VEGAS pulled early near the inside, chased along the fence then tipped out into the stretch, bid three deep inside the eighth pole, led briefly late and caught in the closing moments. BEGUILED unhurried through the early stages, saved ground into the lane, steered out and came with a late rally. MYLITTLERUNAWAY dueled for command early and angled to the inside, inched away then dueled with MERNEITH into and around the far turn and into the stretch, fought back inside through the final furlong but got outfinished. MERNEITH dueled from the outside then chased on the backstretch, moved up once again to challenge for command and took a short lead at the three-eighths, dueled through the final bend and into the stretch, battled down the stretch and yielded grudgingly. SUMMER LOVE stalked a bit off the rail, between rivals at the seven-sixteenths, two wide around the bend and weakened. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR off slow to begin, trailed throughout and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Best Pal Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.78 46.44 59.35 1:12.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Weston 120 6 1 3–1 2–1 2–2 1–nk Van Dyke 5.10 7 Girther 120 7 2 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–1¼ Gonzalez 32.90 2 DQ–Ambivalent 118 2 5 5–hd 5–1½ 3–½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 7.90 1 Sonic Brees 118 1 7 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1¼ Rispoli 22.00 3 Schnell 118 3 4 7 6–2 5–3 5–3½ Fuentes 19.40 5 Herd Immunity 120 5 6 6–1 7 6–4 6–18¼ Cedillo 6.90 4 Roderick 120 4 3 1–hd 3–1 7 7 Prat 0.50

6 WESTON 12.20 6.80 4.60 7 GIRTHER 21.80 11.00 1 SONIC BREES 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $65.20 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $112.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $123.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-2) $233.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $383.05

Winner–Weston B.g.2 by Hit It a Bomb out of Elke, by Dixie Union. Bred by EVADI Farm Team (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $446,374 Daily Double Pool $58,273 Exacta Pool $202,098 Quinella Pool $6,566 Superfecta Pool $81,722 Trifecta Pool $132,890. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Ambivalent–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $85.05. Pick Three Pool $110,010.

WESTON off alertly, pulled early then moved outside of GIRTHER, went up to vie between rivals, dueled from the outside into the stretch, lost a bit of ground in the lane then came back and dug in late to get up. GIRTHER sped to the front and angled in, vied with a pair of rivals then dueled into the drive, looked to be getting the best of the WESTON in the stretch but could not hold off the winner nearing the wire. AMBIVALENT bumped leaving the gate, stalked a bit off the rail, angled out into the four path, shifted in and bumped SONIC BREES in upper stretch and gained ground on the top pair in the late stages. SONIC BREES broke out and bumped leaving the gate, went up inside to be forwardly placed, came two wide into the stretch, bumped hard by AMBIVALENT in upper stretch and kept on for a minor award. SCHNELL raced off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a bid. HERD IMMUNITY off a bit slow to begin, tracked off the inside, exited the turn four wide and never responded to urging. RODERICK chased the speed early then angled out and went up to vie three deep for the lead, could not match with the top pair leaving the turn and gave way. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED AMBIVALENT FROM THIRD TO FOURTH FOR SHIFTING IN AND BUMPING SONIC BREES IN THE STRETCH, COSTING HIM A CHANCE A BETTER PLACING.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 25.04 51.48 1:16.35 1:41.16 2:05.47 2:17.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tartini 121 3 5–½ 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1 2–1½ 1–1½ Rispoli 4.70 5 Fivestar Lynch 121 5 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ Cedillo 7.10 7 Cupid's Claws 124 7 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–2 3–2½ Smith 3.80 2 The Stiff 121 2 9 9 8–1 7–2 4–½ 4–hd Franco 43.50 1 Camino de Estrella 124 1 8–1 8–1 9 9 6–hd 5–1½ Velez 17.50 8 Tintoretto 124 8 7–1½ 6–hd 5–hd 6–1 7–4 6–1½ Prat 2.00 9 Reprobate 118 9 4–1 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 5–½ 7–4¼ Espinoza 4.00 6 Macedonian Ruler 121 6 2–hd 5–1 7–1 8–hd 8–4 8–9 Gonzalez 18.30 4 Soberano 124 4 6–1 7–2 6–1 5–1½ 9 9 Blanc 34.40

3 TARTINI 11.40 5.60 3.60 5 FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) 7.60 4.80 7 CUPID'S CLAWS 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $62.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $34.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $36.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-2) $136.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $83.90

Winner–Tartini Ch.g.6 by Giant's Causeway out of Vignette, by Diesis (GB). Bred by George Strawbridge Jr. (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $395,416 Daily Double Pool $42,701 Exacta Pool $187,951 Quinella Pool $6,822 Superfecta Pool $72,398 Trifecta Pool $111,996. Claimed–Cupid's Claws by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-3) paid $92.60. Pick Three Pool $136,978.

TARTINI tucked inside, stalked along the fence, saved ground into the lane, tipped out upper stretch and overhauled the runner-up. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) sped clear and crossed over to the rail, challenged on the backstretch then inched away into the far turn, saved ground into the stretch and yielded to the winner. CUPID'S CLAWS stalked off the rail, raced two wide into the clubhouse turn then moved back out into the backstretch, closed in, went three wide into the lane and finished willingly for the show. THE STIFF raced off the pace two wide then off the rail, advanced three wide around the final turn and went evenly in the final furlong. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA reserved in the early stages from the inside, went around a rival the three-eighths, came four wide into the lane and showed a mild response to urging. TINTORETTO (GER) tracked off the rail then angled in, tucked inside on the second turn, saved ground into the stretch and lacked a rally. REPROBATE went four wide around the first turn then angled in, stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the leader at the five-eighths, challenged up the backstretch then lost contact into the far turn, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. MACEDONIAN RULER (AUS) stalked two wide then settled off the pace, saved ground into the lane and weakened. SOBERANO (FR) settled off the inside, dropped back between on the final turn and faded. HAND TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.36 46.27 59.17 1:05.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Tacoflavoredkisses 121 5 1 2–½ 2–1½ 1–1 1–1½ Rispoli 1.80 2 Big Flame 121 1 5 1–1 1–1 2–3 2–4¼ Cedillo 4.60 4 Alexander's Dream 121 2 4 3–1 3–hd 4–2½ 3–ns Prat 1.40 6 Suzie Qzz Brother 121 4 3 5–2 5–2 5–6 4–ns Hernandez 6.40 8 Charge Cash 121 6 2 4–1 4–2½ 3–½ 5–11½ Roman 32.30 5 Crash Corrigan 121 3 6 6 6 6 6 Pereira 11.00

7 TACOFLAVOREDKISSES 5.60 2.80 2.20 2 BIG FLAME 4.00 2.60 4 ALEXANDER'S DREAM 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $33.40 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $10.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-6) $4.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $10.90

Winner–Tacoflavoredkisses Ch.c.2 by Distorted Humor out of Sweetpollypurebrd, by Parading. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Litt, Jason and Solis, Alex. Mutuel Pool $235,932 Daily Double Pool $25,247 Exacta Pool $105,749 Quinella Pool $4,471 Superfecta Pool $34,319 Trifecta Pool $58,008. Scratched–Ben's a Goalie, Lino's Back N Town. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-7) paid $45.80. Pick Three Pool $97,148.

TACOFLAVOREDKISSES bumped with outside rival leaving the gate, showed early speed then raced in range of the leader outside a rival, challenged and headed rival at the three-sixteenths, took control in the lane and drove clear. BIG FLAME rushed up from the inside and gained command then moved clear, pressured into the drive, fought back inside, could not match the winner in the final furlong but proved second best. ALEXANDER'S DREAM up close early between runners, chased inside around the turn and into the stretch and got up for the show. SUZIE QZZ BROTHER chased the early speed, angled in and took the turn two wide, came out a bit in the stretch and lacked a bid. CHARGE CASH bumped leaving the gate, stalked from the outside, went three wide into the lane and was edged for the show. CRASH CORRIGAN off slow to begin, went four wide through the turn and was never a factor.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Yellow Ribbon H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.52 49.97 1:14.58 1:37.37 1:42.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bodhicitta 120 2 5 4–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 1–ns Prat 4.60 3 Tonahutu 117 3 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1¼ Espinoza 11.30 5 Harmless 118 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 3–½ Gonzalez 30.90 4 Lady Prancealot 121 4 6 5–hd 5–½ 6–hd 4–hd 4–nk Hernandez 6.00 7 Beau Recall 123 7 3 7 7 7 5–½ 5–½ Rispoli 1.20 1 Summering 118 1 7 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–3¼ Van Dyke 6.00 6 Keeper Ofthe Stars 123 6 4 3–½ 4–1 4–1½ 7 7 Cedillo 4.70

2 BODHICITTA (GB) 11.20 5.40 4.00 3 TONAHUTU (IRE) 11.00 5.00 5 HARMLESS 11.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $37.80 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $41.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $34.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4) $161.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $235.75

Winner–Bodhicitta (GB) Ch.f.4 by Showcasing (GB) out of Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). Bred by Fonthill Farms & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $449,055 Daily Double Pool $40,206 Exacta Pool $212,114 Quinella Pool $8,170 Superfecta Pool $73,029 Trifecta Pool $118,224. Scratched–Jolie Olimpica (BRZ). 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $41.25. Pick Three Pool $75,259.

BODHICITTA (GB) stalked inside, angled out upper stretch, rallied outside the leader and nailed foe at the wire. TONAHUTU (IRE) stalked outside the pacesetter, asked around the far turn, bid alongside into the stretch, took over past the eighth pole but got caught at the wire. HARMLESS away quickly, set the pace along the inside, responded when challenged into the drive, resisted through the lane but yielded in the final sixteenth. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) allowed to settle in the early going, traveled outside a rival, between runners on the backstretch, lacked room into the stretch and angled to the inside and finished with a mild rally. BEAU RECALL (IRE) unhurried in the early going, settled off the inside, went three deep past the nine-sixteenths marker, angled four wide into the stretch and summoned a mild late bid. SUMMERING off a bit slow to begin, chased from the inside, rank from the eleven-sixteenths to the nine-sixteenths marker, saved ground into the lane and could not find more in the final furlong. KEEPER OFTHE STARS in range from off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 45.64 58.11 1:10.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Dr. Schivel 121 7 4 4–3 4–5 1–½ 1–5¾ Hernandez 6.10 9 Spielberg 121 8 3 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–2½ Van Dyke 0.80 3 Noble Reflection 121 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–7 3–5½ Cedillo 5.90 5 Waspirant 121 5 6 6–2 6–2 5–½ 4–ns Rispoli 32.40 7 Feel the Berning 121 6 7 8 7–10 4–hd 5–9½ Espinoza 33.40 4 Superman Shaq 121 4 2 2–1 3–hd 6–1½ 6–3¼ Prat 2.60 1 Honorary Degree 121 1 8 5–½ 5–hd 7–15 7–22½ Flores 64.90 2 Flactem Legacy 121 2 5 7–4 8 8 8 Pereira 117.90

8 DR. SCHIVEL 14.20 4.20 2.80 9 SPIELBERG 2.80 2.20 3 NOBLE REFLECTION 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $92.80 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $15.10 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-5) $27.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3) $25.95

Winner–Dr. Schivel B.c.2 by Violence out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $392,688 Daily Double Pool $56,214 Exacta Pool $168,645 Quinella Pool $6,658 Superfecta Pool $86,176 Trifecta Pool $112,787. Scratched–Drivehappy. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $55.35. Pick Three Pool $48,624.

DR. SCHIVEL stalked off the inside, angled four wide leaving the turn, rallied outside the top pair, took over near the furlong marker and drew off to the wire. SPIELBERG chased the pace from the outside, bid three wide leaving the turn, led briefly in upper stretch but proved no match for the winner. NOBLE REFLECTION sped to the front and angled to the inside, fought back when challenged into the drive and weakened in the late stages. WASPIRANT settled outside a rival while well off the rail, entered the turn five wide then moved in a path and came four wide into the stretch and never rallied. FEEL THE BERNING lacked early speed, raced three wide into the lane, split foes in upper stretch and also lacked a rally. SUPERMAN SHAQ up close early to the outside of the pacesetter, chased in the two path and weakened in the drive. HONORARY DEGREE off slow to begin, raced four wide into the turn, angled into the two path around the bend, came in upper stretch and tired. FLACTEM LEGACY broke in, raced off the pace and was never a factor.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.81 47.98 1:13.02 1:37.61 1:49.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Noble Hearted 120 5 3 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 1–¾ Rispoli 6.20 1 Miss Addie Pray 120 1 7 5–½ 5–½ 6–hd 4–hd 2–½ Blanc 48.50 8 Viazar 123 8 6 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 3–ns Smith 11.70 3 Bristol Bayou 120 3 10 8–hd 8–½ 9–hd 6–1 4–¾ Espinoza 6.00 4 Frose 120 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 5–ns Gutierrez 30.30 10 Nurse Goodbody 123 10 1 11–½ 11–1 11–½ 10–3 6–½ Van Dyke 7.20 11 Ya Beauty 120 11 12 12 12 10–1½ 8–½ 7–hd Prat 3.40 6 Sweet Devil 120 6 4 4–1 4–1 4–½ 5–½ 8–nk Hernandez 2.90 9 Wind and Hope 120 9 11 10–½ 10–hd 12 9–½ 9–1½ Roman 20.40 12 Surround 120 12 9 9–½ 9–2 8–1½ 7–hd 10–2½ Cedillo 15.40 7 Dolci 120 7 5 7–1 7–1½ 7–hd 11–1 11–3¼ Gonzalez 89.60 2 Lemon Drop Tini 120 2 8 6–½ 6–½ 5–1 12 12 Pereira 18.00

5 NOBLE HEARTED 14.40 7.80 5.20 1 MISS ADDIE PRAY 29.60 18.40 8 VIAZAR 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $108.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $275.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $449.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-3) $1,764.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-8-3-4) Carryover $12,451 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8) $1,817.25

Winner–Noble Hearted B.f.3 by Noble Mission (GB) out of Storm Hearted, by Lion Hearted. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $642,752 Daily Double Pool $157,465 Exacta Pool $401,175 Quinella Pool $10,022 Superfecta Pool $167,599 Super High Five Pool $16,315 Trifecta Pool $246,526. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-3-7-2-8-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $25,857. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $131.25. Pick Three Pool $166,268. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-8-5) 4 correct paid $365.85. Pick Four Pool $648,718. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-7-2-8-5) 5 correct paid $2,346.15. Pick Five Pool $1,008,313. $2 Pick Six (6-3-7-2-8-5) 5 out of 6 paid $340.20. $2 Pick Six (6-3-7-2-8-5) 6 correct paid $30,167.20. Pick Six Pool $225,871. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $18,395.90. Place Pick All Pool $24,103.

NOBLE HEARTED in range a bit off the rail, chased two wide into the stretch, tipped out in the drive, rallied and edged away under a drive. MISS ADDIE PRAY stalked the pace from inside, angled out in the lane, closed and got up for the place. VIAZAR in range three wide into the first turn, moved up to duel with FROSE for command on the backstretch, around the far turn and into the lane, took a short lead at the eighth pole, could not fend off the closers in deep stretch but held the show. BRISTOL BAYOU settled early and moved to the inside, tipped out in the stretch, closed and missed the show. FROSE set the pace and took control of the rail, dueled for command from the inside, battled down the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. NURSE GOODBODY chased off the rail, raced in the two path then came out in the stretch and showed a late rally. YA BEAUTY (GB) off a bit slow to begin, angled to the rail, moved out on the backstretch, angled out upper stretch, bumped with SURROUND at the eighth pole and improved position. SWEET DEVIL stalked outside a rival, three wide into the lane and weakened in the final furlong. WIND AND HOPE off a bit slow in the beginning, angled in early, traveled two wide then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved back inside in the lane and never threatened. SURROUND (IRE) raced two wide into the stretch, angled out and bumped YA BEAUTY at the eighth pole and weakened. DOLCI tracked the pace three wide, moved out and raced widest up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane and never rallied. LEMON DROP TINI tracked two wide, steered out on the backstretch, went three to four wide around the far turn and never threatened. HAND TIMED.