Horse racing newsletter: Tiz the Law dominates
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Mike Tierney gives his opinion on TVG’s Del Mar crew.
Off to the races
If there was any doubt before, there is absolutely no doubt now, Tiz the Law is the big favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. The colt added the Travers Stakes at Saratoga to his win in the shortened Belmont Stakes to prove to be the best 3-year-old in the country.
He dueled with Uncle Chuck early, but then he dispatched the Southern California shipper to win by 5 ½ lengths. It could have been more, but jockey Manny Franco geared down near the finish line.
Tiz the Law paid $3.00, $2.40 and $2.10. Caracaro finished second, followed by Max Player, South Bend, Country Grammer, Uncle Chuck and Shivaree. This will take Uncle Chuck out of the Kentucky Derby picture, especially with only two more preps races, one Sunday and one next week.
For more on the race, and what people had to say about the win, check out Bob Ehalt’s story in the Bloodhorse. Just click here.
Tierney’s take on TV
We’re back with another contribution from Mike Tierney, our newly anointed horse racing TV critic. Since about 99% of people experience racing through television, this is a must-cover area. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mike, let us have it.
“Watching televised races from Del Mar nowadays is akin to viewing a tourism video of our favorite international summer vacation destination. The spectacle is eye candy, but it offers an agonizing reminder that we likely cannot experience either firsthand this year.
“For those of us forced to deep-six plans to patronize the meet Where the Surf Meets the Turf, TVG has provided a suitable alternative. The network pours considerable resources and emphasis into its coverage. The on-air crew numbers as high as six. Races elsewhere operating in Del Mar’s time window often receive short shrift, getting squeezed in between the extensive minutes devoted to TVG’s pet track.
“Some features, such as taped interviews with the connections of horses in upcoming races and live chats with race-caller Larry Collmus, work better than others. (“Hello Horses?” Borrrr-ing.) Fortunately, the dull paean to horse owners in the pre-race paddock scene appears to have been phased out.
“Deftly playing traffic cop for the army of analysts is Todd Schrupp, who drops in dollops of snarky humor. (“Do you like Columbian Gold?” he asked Simon Bray of a particular horse.)
“Sometimes, Schrupp gets carried away, especially when chattering into the post parade or pulling a Pincay by interrupting or talking over a colleague. After one of them scored with a longshot pick Friday, he said, perhaps with himself in mind, ‘And that’s why you need to watch the show without the mute button on.’
“The best of the rest is the affable Bray, though the British accent gives him a natural edge over his teammates. Christina Blacker exudes expertise. Britney Eurton displays the chops that has landed her on NBC’s race programs. Mike Joyce mixes welcome wisecracks into his analysis. The underused Joaquin Jaime conducts informative interviews as well as anyone.
“TVG got a scare when the meet’s second weekend was wiped out because of a COVID-19 outbreak among jockeys. Just after they had put down stakes, there was concern over possibly having to pull them up and head home.
“But the racing resumed, as did TVG’s coverage, albeit seemingly with fewer shots of the iconic scenes of waves crashing against the nearby shore. Perhaps the network wants to avoid reminding us of the beach vacations we are missing out on.”
Thanks, Mike. Can’t wait for your next analysis.
Del Mar review
Saturday was the full card of 11 races, as there will be on Sunday, except with two graded stakes instead of one. So, let’s get right to the big races.
Grade 2 $150,000 Best Pal Stakes: This six-furlong race for 2-year-olds could be an early glimpse into next year’s Kentucky Derby. Or, it might not be, especially when the winner is a gelding. (Only nine gelding have won the Derby.) Weston got up in deep stretch to edge Girther to win by a neck. The favorite, Roderick, a shipper from Kentucky, competed early but tired badly in the stretch and finished last in the seven-horse race.
Weston paid $12.20, $6.80 and $4.60. Girther was second, and Sonic Brees was given third place after Ambivalent was disqualified from third to fourth for interference.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Ryan Hanson (winning trainer): “He broke sharp, just like we wanted him to, but then it looked like he just sat there for a minute. I got a little nervous when he got shuffled back, but then he got back up there and fought on. The time was not very impressive, but that doesn’t matter. I didn’t think we were going to win it. I thought we’d be second to the Peter Miller horse, who had had a trip over the track. But I’m just really happy. We’ll see how he looks tomorrow and let him tell us what to do.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “Boy, I had to work hard for that one. But I’m glad I did. I was happy to win it for Ryan Hanson. He such a kind man and a good horse trainer. And this horse showed some class, too. Ryan told me he never got to paddock him [prior to the race], but he was just standing in there like an old pro. I knew I got there in the end and I’m real glad I did.”
Grade 2 $150,000 Yellow Ribbon Stakes: This race was for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf and it resulted with a stirring finish with Bodhicitta winning by a nose. No surprise that Flavien Prat was the winning jockey, his eighth stakes win in 12 racing days.
Bodhicitta paid $11.20, $5.40 and 4.00. Tonahutu was second, followed by Harmless, Lady Prancealot, Beau Recall, Summering and Keeper Ofthe Stars.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “The race went about like I thought it would, I didn’t see much speed in the race. She has more tactical speed than some of the horses, like Beau Recall and others who come from the back. He (Flavien Prat) saved a lot of ground and we needed all of it. When he won with her a while back, he said ‘This is my next (multiple-stakes winner) Vasilika’. It means a lot because he’s ridden a lot of good horses. We may go here in the Mabee [Stakes on Sept. 5.]”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “It’s been going well. I’m sitting on good horses. I had a good post (the 2), so I was able to get right on the fence and save ground. I knew they were going slow, but my filly has a good turn of foot and we got it done.”
Del Mar preview
The closing day of this week’s races has 11 races at the usual start time. Five of the races are on the turf and there is one graded stakes. Four horses can be counted on to win their very first race. The feature is the Grade 3 $125,000 La Jolla Stakes for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf.
The favorite, at 5-2, is Smooth Like Strait for trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli. He is coming off a win in the War Chant at Churchill Downs, although he has spent is career in Southern California having won three of seven starts.
Perhaps the more interesting horse is Storm the Court, at 3-1, for Peter Eurton and Flavien Prat. He won last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and hasn’t won since. He had a third in the San Felipe, a sixth in the Arkansas Derby and a third last out in the Ohio Derby as the favorite. Clearly not destined for the Kentucky derby, he is trying the turf for the first time. Post is around 6:30.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 6, 9, 9, 8, 10, 7, 8, 9, 8, 12 (2 also eligible).
Bob Ike’s DMr pick of the day
TENTH RACE: No. 6 Smooth Like Strait (5-2)
Not creative today as I think the favorite in the featured La Jolla Handicap is going to take this field gate to wire. The Michael McCarthy-trained colt was last seen winning a $100,000 stakes race at Churchill Downs and is proven over the Del Mar course. Making his first start since May 23, the work tab looks steady, so look for a formful result here.
Saturday’s result: Spud (9-2) broke much better in his second start, pressed outside the winner in a perfect spot, then was no match at the top of the stretch in a very disappointing performance.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s DMr pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 1 Luvluv (8-1)
A first time Umberto Rispoli angle while making the first start since January for trainer John Sadler. This tandem is three-of-six at the meet thus far. Racing protected today at the same level as the January debut race, we are getting a nice 8-1 morning line value.
Saturday’s result: Can’t say I was a fan of the ride on Crooked Finger Ray, positioned poorly and came on late for third. Would love to see Rispoli ride this horse next out.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. Winner: Forest Drift ($7.40)
Saratoga (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Ballerina Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Serengeti Empress ($8.30)
Woodbine (6); $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Jumping Jill Flash ($8.50)
Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Martha Washington Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Lucky Polly ($10.80)
Saratoga (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Troy Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: American Sailor ($16.80)
Woodbine (8): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Fact Checking ($24.60)
Saratoga (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Waya Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: My Sister Nat ($6.90)
Gulfstream (11): $100,000 Not Surprising Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Givemetwenty ($5.20)
Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Test Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Gamine ($2.60)
Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $1 million Travers Stakes, 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Tiz the Law ($3.00)
Del Mar (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Best Pal Stakes, 2-year-olds. Winner: Weston ($12.20)
Del Mar (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Winner: Bodhicitta ($11.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
11:05 Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mountain King (2-1)
12:14 Ellis Park (4): $100,000 Juvenile Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Cowan (1-1)
12:16 Woodbine (5) $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Shennan (6-5)
1:10 Ellis Park (6): $100,000 Debutante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Crazy Beautiful (3-1)
1:41 Monmouth (9): $100,000 Oceanport Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Synchrony (3-1)
1:55 Woodbine (8): $108,700 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Foxxy Belle (1-1)
2:10 Ellis Park (8): $100,000 Audobon Oaks, fillies 3-years-old. Favorite: Sconsin (7-2)
2:40 Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Groupie Doll Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up. Favorite: Street Band (3-1)
3:10 Ellis Park (10): $200,000 Ellis Park Derby 1 1/8 miles, 3-years old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Art Collector (4-5).
6:30 Del Mar (10): Grade 3 $125,000 La Jolla Handicap, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Smooth Like Strait (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 3 Badhabit Jess (9-2)
He represents a solid jockey/trainer combination that’s winning an 18% ratio and comes in after finishing a much better than looked third in his last start 110 nights ago in a very much needed effort over the racing surface. A Grade I finalist during his 2-year-old campaign, the gelding broke slow and inward to be bumped back and crossed by quicker rivals in that outing. He lost two lengths in the process before angling out for a clear path and rushing in the second half to finish third. He’s back against a solid field in the Flight 109 Stakes at 350 yards on Sunday, but the 6-5 favorite Tequila Sangria has not raced in over seven months and top contender Corona Jumpim MRL usually does his best work at 400 yards. The time could be right for Badhabit Jess to surprise at a good price.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 8.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 12th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.32 46.33 58.56 1:05.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Dehydration
|113
|6
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Centeno
|2.80
|5
|South Boot Shirley
|123
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|Maldonado
|5.10
|2
|Dorita's Lemon
|123
|2
|4
|4–1½
|4–3
|4–2½
|3–¾
|Rispoli
|2.80
|7
|Your Royal Coil
|123
|7
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|4–¾
|Pereira
|1.70
|3
|Bella Renella
|120
|3
|6
|5–1
|5–1
|5–4
|5–9¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|20.80
|1
|Encountress
|123
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|6–2¾
|Flores
|57.90
|4
|Sybil's Kitty
|123
|4
|5
|6–2
|6–2
|7
|7
|Delgadillo
|11.70
|6
|DEHYDRATION
|7.60
|4.20
|3.40
|5
|SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY
|5.80
|3.60
|2
|DORITA'S LEMON
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$21.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$23.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-7)
|$14.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$39.95
Winner–Dehydration Dbb.f.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Wake Me Up, by Act of War. Bred by Thomas Scucci & Renee Scucci (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables. Mutuel Pool $197,439 Exacta Pool $100,598 Quinella Pool $4,548 Superfecta Pool $35,693 Trifecta Pool $61,798. Claimed–Dehydration by Parrent, Richard, Susi, Jess, Sells, Patrick, Lambert, Jeffrey, Marchowsky, Ernie, Sumner, Scott and. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Your Royal Coil by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Super Klaus.
DEHYDRATION broke in and bumped SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY leaving the gate, dueled with that rival for command, inched away on the turn, responded when challenged once again a furlong out and turned away the runner-up, moving clear late under a drive. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY knocked into rival at the start, recovered to duel with DEHYDRATION, lost a bit of ground around the turn and into the stretch, re-bid at the eighth pole but could not match the winner in the final sixteenth. DORITA'S LEMON broke out and bumped leaving the gate, chased inside, angled out into the two path entering the turn, kept in that same path to the lane then finished willingly along the inside to earn the show. YOUR ROYAL COIL stalked outside a rival, three wide around the turn, chased through the drive under right-handed urging then switched to the left-hand and lost the show. BELLA RENELLA broke out and got sandwiched between foes at the start, settled in the early going, raced two then three wide around the turn, came out in the stretch and gained ground late. ENCOUNTRESS broke out, trailed the field from the inside, steered out three wide leaving the bend and proved no menace. SYBIL'S KITTY bumped both sides at the start, went four wide through the turn and never threatened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.07 47.48 1:12.80 1:26.01 1:40.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|A Melis
|120
|5
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|1–5
|1–5
|1–3¼
|Van Dyke
|0.40
|4
|Hot On the Trail
|123
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3–½
|2–2½
|2–9¼
|Pereira
|4.80
|3
|Time for Ebby
|123
|3
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|4–12
|4–20
|3–1
|Espinoza
|8.50
|2
|Flying Business
|113
|2
|2
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–2
|4–50
|Centeno
|7.00
|1
|Peace Pipe
|125
|1
|3
|2–1
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.80
|7
|A MELIS
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|HOT ON THE TRAIL
|3.60
|2.40
|3
|TIME FOR EBBY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$11.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$3.80
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$7.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-2)
|$1.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3)
|$4.85
Winner–A Melis B.f.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Seeking the Ghost, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Stetson Racing, LLC, Lanni, Donato and Riccelli, Rita. Mutuel Pool $169,985 Daily Double Pool $39,928 Exacta Pool $78,549 Quinella Pool $2,903 Superfecta Pool $23,018 Trifecta Pool $44,405. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Ortega, Charles and Knapp, Steve. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Baby Boo, Shanghai Barbie.
A MELIS had good early speed from the outside, cleared the field and crossed over to the inside, controlled the pace up the backstretch, padded the lead around the far turn, kept to task in the drive and won easily. HOT ON THE TRAIL off a bit slow to begin, went three to four wide on the first turn, chased off the rail throughout, finished well while unable to threaten the winner but was clearly second best. TIME FOR EBBY threw head and off slow to begin, settled, inside, asked at the three-eights and put to a drive shortly after, came out at the top of the lane, drifted out in the stretch and gained the show. FLYING BUSINESS went three wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, took aim at the leader up the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn, angled in on that bend and faded in the lane. PEACE PIPE fractious in the gate, stumbled leaving, chased a bit off the rail, lost ground into the far turn, eased around the bend and eventually crossed the wire and walked off following the race.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.56 45.09 56.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Caerulean
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Gutierrez
|5.50
|1
|Master Ryan
|122
|1
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|2–1½
|2–3½
|Cedillo
|2.30
|10
|Crooked Finger Ray
|120
|9
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|3–1
|Hernandez
|3.90
|4
|N. K. Rocket Man
|122
|4
|7
|7–1½
|7–1½
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Pereira
|15.30
|2
|Jungle Roar
|120
|2
|8
|9–4
|9–2
|7–1
|5–½
|Rispoli
|31.10
|8
|Spud
|120
|7
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1½
|6–1¾
|Delgadillo
|4.70
|5
|Squalotoro
|120
|5
|9
|8–hd
|8–hd
|9–hd
|7–½
|Van Dyke
|16.50
|7
|Fly Buddy Fly
|120
|6
|11
|10–5
|10–20
|10–20
|8–½
|Prat
|10.90
|12
|El Chapin
|120
|11
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|6–hd
|9–½
|Franco
|149.40
|11
|Rawhide Rawlins
|120
|10
|6
|6–hd
|6–½
|8–½
|10–30½
|Gonzalez
|8.20
|9
|Humboldt
|122
|8
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Blanc
|97.80
|3
|CAERULEAN
|13.00
|5.80
|3.60
|1
|MASTER RYAN
|4.00
|2.80
|10
|CROOKED FINGER RAY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$23.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$19.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$20.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-10-4)
|$70.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-10)
|$46.05
Winner–Caerulean B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Miss Zooter (IRE), by Intikhab. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $313,418 Daily Double Pool $22,173 Exacta Pool $211,319 Quinella Pool $6,345 Superfecta Pool $79,322 Trifecta Pool $126,841. Scratched–Cal's Gem, King Arthur, Strike It Lucky.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $22.55. Pick Three Pool $63,518.
CAERULEAN set the pace under pressure to the outside, cleared entering the stretch under right-handed urging, led through the lane under a drive and remained clear. MASTER RYAN stalked inside, saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch and finished well. CROOKED FINGER RAY stalked off the rail, two wide around the turn, produced a mild rally and bested the rest. N. K. ROCKET MAN chased a bit off the rail, steadied at the three-eighths pole, moved inside and came in tight quarters from the quarter pole to the stretch, gained a clear path and kept on for a minor award. JUNGLE ROAR traveled along the inside, steadied off heels at the three-eighths, saved ground inside, angled out at the top of the lane and showed a mild response. SPUD pressed the pace outside into and around the turn, chased two wide entering the stretch, came out some in the lane and weakened. SQUALOTORO off slow to begin, chased outside a rival, angled out at the three-sixteenths and proved no menace. FLY BUDDY FLY off slow at the start, traveled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. EL CHAPIN attended the pace from the outside, went three deep into the turn, outpaced around the bend and came three to four wide into the stretch and faded. RAWHIDE RAWLINS chased three deep early then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. HUMBOLDT off slow leaving the gate, dropped back and was always outrun. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.86 47.03 1:12.20 1:38.84 1:45.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Wilshire Dude
|120
|5
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Gonzalez
|3.40
|5
|El Huerfano
|120
|4
|6
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|Prat
|0.80
|1
|Kylemore
|120
|1
|7
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–2½
|4–5
|3–5½
|Franco
|5.00
|2
|Treasure Hunter
|113
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–4½
|Centeno
|15.30
|8
|Incredible Luck
|120
|7
|4
|7
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–1½
|Blanc
|8.10
|3
|Imagineiamfastest
|120
|3
|3
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–3
|6–6
|6–10½
|Hernandez
|17.50
|7
|Seven Oxen
|120
|6
|5
|6–1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Flores
|42.20
|6
|WILSHIRE DUDE
|8.80
|3.60
|2.60
|5
|EL HUERFANO
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|KYLEMORE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$85.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$9.10
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-2)
|$7.87
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1)
|$13.20
Winner–Wilshire Dude B.g.5 by First Dude out of Wilshire Boulevard, by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $293,477 Daily Double Pool $23,557 Exacta Pool $171,682 Quinella Pool $5,753 Superfecta Pool $76,197 Trifecta Pool $114,374. Claimed–Wilshire Dude by Carver, Jack and Treece, Charles. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–El Huerfano by Glatt, Mark and Where We At. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Unleash the Tiger.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-6) paid $21.75. Pick Three Pool $30,141.
WILSHIRE DUDE between foes early then stalked off the rail, went three wide into the far turn, came out of the bend in the four path, range up three deep upper stretch, took over at the eighth pole inched away under urging. EL HUERFANO forwardly placed outside the pacesetter, closed in and headed the leader at the three-eighths, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, outkicked by the winner and held the place. KYLEMORE raced a bit off the rail, asked right-handed at the quarter pole, angled in at the three-sixteenths, finished well along the inside and missed the place. TREASURE HUNTER set the pace inside, responded when challenged at the three-eighths and dueled with EL HUERFANO into the drive, could not keep pace in the final furlong, came out near the sixteenth marker and weakened. INCREDIBLE LUCK floated out on the first turn, chased off the rail to the stretch and never made an impact. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST pulled early then drifted out on the first turn, settled off the pace, two to three wide around the far turn and never threatened. SEVEN OXEN raced outside a rival, dropped back and angled in on the far turn and tired in the late stages.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.89 47.14 1:11.86 1:23.99 1:35.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Moonhall Milly
|120
|8
|6
|5–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|1–ns
|Rispoli
|5.40
|4
|Mind Out
|120
|4
|7
|6–hd
|6–1
|7–10
|6–4
|2–hd
|Prat
|2.20
|3
|Going to Vegas
|120
|3
|3
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|3–½
|3–nk
|Gutierrez
|5.90
|1
|Beguiled
|120
|1
|5
|7–8
|7–7
|6–hd
|4–½
|4–ns
|Hernandez
|7.20
|5
|Mylittlerunaway
|120
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–½
|Pereira
|24.80
|7
|Merneith
|120
|7
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|6–8½
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|6
|Summer Love
|120
|6
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–1
|7–12
|7–20
|Cedillo
|15.10
|2
|Roadrunner's Honor
|120
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Figueroa
|44.50
|8
|MOONHALL MILLY (IRE)
|12.80
|4.80
|3.00
|4
|MIND OUT
|3.40
|2.60
|3
|GOING TO VEGAS
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$62.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$20.10
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-3-1)
|$31.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-3)
|$51.35
Winner–Moonhall Milly (IRE) B.f.3 by Bungle Inthejungle (GB) out of Analasa (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by Leaf Stud (IRE). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $431,860 Daily Double Pool $41,965 Exacta Pool $228,235 Quinella Pool $8,528 Superfecta Pool $92,274 Trifecta Pool $147,573. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $91.95. Pick Three Pool $64,855. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/6/7-3-6-8) 4 correct paid $153.20. Pick Four Pool $219,828. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5/6/7-3-6-8) 5 correct paid $751.05. Pick Five Pool $606,179.
MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) three wide into the first turn, tracked outside a rival, three deep at the seven-sixteenths, roused three wide into the lane, bid four deep and between rivals in the stretch and got up. MIND OUT allowed to settle off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, moved out further and rallied six wide and just missed. GOING TO VEGAS pulled early near the inside, chased along the fence then tipped out into the stretch, bid three deep inside the eighth pole, led briefly late and caught in the closing moments. BEGUILED unhurried through the early stages, saved ground into the lane, steered out and came with a late rally. MYLITTLERUNAWAY dueled for command early and angled to the inside, inched away then dueled with MERNEITH into and around the far turn and into the stretch, fought back inside through the final furlong but got outfinished. MERNEITH dueled from the outside then chased on the backstretch, moved up once again to challenge for command and took a short lead at the three-eighths, dueled through the final bend and into the stretch, battled down the stretch and yielded grudgingly. SUMMER LOVE stalked a bit off the rail, between rivals at the seven-sixteenths, two wide around the bend and weakened. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR off slow to begin, trailed throughout and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Best Pal Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.78 46.44 59.35 1:12.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Weston
|120
|6
|1
|3–1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|5.10
|7
|Girther
|120
|7
|2
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Gonzalez
|32.90
|2
|DQ–Ambivalent
|118
|2
|5
|5–hd
|5–1½
|3–½
|3–1½
|Gutierrez
|7.90
|1
|Sonic Brees
|118
|1
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|22.00
|3
|Schnell
|118
|3
|4
|7
|6–2
|5–3
|5–3½
|Fuentes
|19.40
|5
|Herd Immunity
|120
|5
|6
|6–1
|7
|6–4
|6–18¼
|Cedillo
|6.90
|4
|Roderick
|120
|4
|3
|1–hd
|3–1
|7
|7
|Prat
|0.50
|6
|WESTON
|12.20
|6.80
|4.60
|7
|GIRTHER
|21.80
|11.00
|1
|SONIC BREES
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$65.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$112.60
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$123.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-2)
|$233.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1)
|$383.05
Winner–Weston B.g.2 by Hit It a Bomb out of Elke, by Dixie Union. Bred by EVADI Farm Team (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $446,374 Daily Double Pool $58,273 Exacta Pool $202,098 Quinella Pool $6,566 Superfecta Pool $81,722 Trifecta Pool $132,890. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Ambivalent–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $85.05. Pick Three Pool $110,010.
WESTON off alertly, pulled early then moved outside of GIRTHER, went up to vie between rivals, dueled from the outside into the stretch, lost a bit of ground in the lane then came back and dug in late to get up. GIRTHER sped to the front and angled in, vied with a pair of rivals then dueled into the drive, looked to be getting the best of the WESTON in the stretch but could not hold off the winner nearing the wire. AMBIVALENT bumped leaving the gate, stalked a bit off the rail, angled out into the four path, shifted in and bumped SONIC BREES in upper stretch and gained ground on the top pair in the late stages. SONIC BREES broke out and bumped leaving the gate, went up inside to be forwardly placed, came two wide into the stretch, bumped hard by AMBIVALENT in upper stretch and kept on for a minor award. SCHNELL raced off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a bid. HERD IMMUNITY off a bit slow to begin, tracked off the inside, exited the turn four wide and never responded to urging. RODERICK chased the speed early then angled out and went up to vie three deep for the lead, could not match with the top pair leaving the turn and gave way. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED AMBIVALENT FROM THIRD TO FOURTH FOR SHIFTING IN AND BUMPING SONIC BREES IN THE STRETCH, COSTING HIM A CHANCE A BETTER PLACING.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 25.04 51.48 1:16.35 1:41.16 2:05.47 2:17.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Tartini
|121
|3
|5–½
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Rispoli
|4.70
|5
|Fivestar Lynch
|121
|5
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|7.10
|7
|Cupid's Claws
|124
|7
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–2
|3–2½
|Smith
|3.80
|2
|The Stiff
|121
|2
|9
|9
|8–1
|7–2
|4–½
|4–hd
|Franco
|43.50
|1
|Camino de Estrella
|124
|1
|8–1
|8–1
|9
|9
|6–hd
|5–1½
|Velez
|17.50
|8
|Tintoretto
|124
|8
|7–1½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|7–4
|6–1½
|Prat
|2.00
|9
|Reprobate
|118
|9
|4–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|5–½
|7–4¼
|Espinoza
|4.00
|6
|Macedonian Ruler
|121
|6
|2–hd
|5–1
|7–1
|8–hd
|8–4
|8–9
|Gonzalez
|18.30
|4
|Soberano
|124
|4
|6–1
|7–2
|6–1
|5–1½
|9
|9
|Blanc
|34.40
|3
|TARTINI
|11.40
|5.60
|3.60
|5
|FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE)
|7.60
|4.80
|7
|CUPID'S CLAWS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$62.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$34.80
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$36.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-2)
|$136.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7)
|$83.90
Winner–Tartini Ch.g.6 by Giant's Causeway out of Vignette, by Diesis (GB). Bred by George Strawbridge Jr. (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $395,416 Daily Double Pool $42,701 Exacta Pool $187,951 Quinella Pool $6,822 Superfecta Pool $72,398 Trifecta Pool $111,996. Claimed–Cupid's Claws by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-3) paid $92.60. Pick Three Pool $136,978.
TARTINI tucked inside, stalked along the fence, saved ground into the lane, tipped out upper stretch and overhauled the runner-up. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) sped clear and crossed over to the rail, challenged on the backstretch then inched away into the far turn, saved ground into the stretch and yielded to the winner. CUPID'S CLAWS stalked off the rail, raced two wide into the clubhouse turn then moved back out into the backstretch, closed in, went three wide into the lane and finished willingly for the show. THE STIFF raced off the pace two wide then off the rail, advanced three wide around the final turn and went evenly in the final furlong. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA reserved in the early stages from the inside, went around a rival the three-eighths, came four wide into the lane and showed a mild response to urging. TINTORETTO (GER) tracked off the rail then angled in, tucked inside on the second turn, saved ground into the stretch and lacked a rally. REPROBATE went four wide around the first turn then angled in, stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the leader at the five-eighths, challenged up the backstretch then lost contact into the far turn, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. MACEDONIAN RULER (AUS) stalked two wide then settled off the pace, saved ground into the lane and weakened. SOBERANO (FR) settled off the inside, dropped back between on the final turn and faded. HAND TIMED.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.36 46.27 59.17 1:05.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Tacoflavoredkisses
|121
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|Rispoli
|1.80
|2
|Big Flame
|121
|1
|5
|1–1
|1–1
|2–3
|2–4¼
|Cedillo
|4.60
|4
|Alexander's Dream
|121
|2
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|3–ns
|Prat
|1.40
|6
|Suzie Qzz Brother
|121
|4
|3
|5–2
|5–2
|5–6
|4–ns
|Hernandez
|6.40
|8
|Charge Cash
|121
|6
|2
|4–1
|4–2½
|3–½
|5–11½
|Roman
|32.30
|5
|Crash Corrigan
|121
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|11.00
|7
|TACOFLAVOREDKISSES
|5.60
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|BIG FLAME
|4.00
|2.60
|4
|ALEXANDER'S DREAM
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$33.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$10.90
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$13.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-6)
|$4.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$10.90
Winner–Tacoflavoredkisses Ch.c.2 by Distorted Humor out of Sweetpollypurebrd, by Parading. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Litt, Jason and Solis, Alex. Mutuel Pool $235,932 Daily Double Pool $25,247 Exacta Pool $105,749 Quinella Pool $4,471 Superfecta Pool $34,319 Trifecta Pool $58,008. Scratched–Ben's a Goalie, Lino's Back N Town.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-7) paid $45.80. Pick Three Pool $97,148.
TACOFLAVOREDKISSES bumped with outside rival leaving the gate, showed early speed then raced in range of the leader outside a rival, challenged and headed rival at the three-sixteenths, took control in the lane and drove clear. BIG FLAME rushed up from the inside and gained command then moved clear, pressured into the drive, fought back inside, could not match the winner in the final furlong but proved second best. ALEXANDER'S DREAM up close early between runners, chased inside around the turn and into the stretch and got up for the show. SUZIE QZZ BROTHER chased the early speed, angled in and took the turn two wide, came out a bit in the stretch and lacked a bid. CHARGE CASH bumped leaving the gate, stalked from the outside, went three wide into the lane and was edged for the show. CRASH CORRIGAN off slow to begin, went four wide through the turn and was never a factor.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Yellow Ribbon H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.52 49.97 1:14.58 1:37.37 1:42.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Bodhicitta
|120
|2
|5
|4–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–ns
|Prat
|4.60
|3
|Tonahutu
|117
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|11.30
|5
|Harmless
|118
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|3–½
|Gonzalez
|30.90
|4
|Lady Prancealot
|121
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–hd
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Hernandez
|6.00
|7
|Beau Recall
|123
|7
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5–½
|5–½
|Rispoli
|1.20
|1
|Summering
|118
|1
|7
|6–1
|6–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–3¼
|Van Dyke
|6.00
|6
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|123
|6
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|4.70
|2
|BODHICITTA (GB)
|11.20
|5.40
|4.00
|3
|TONAHUTU (IRE)
|11.00
|5.00
|5
|HARMLESS
|11.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$37.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$41.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$34.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4)
|$161.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$235.75
Winner–Bodhicitta (GB) Ch.f.4 by Showcasing (GB) out of Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). Bred by Fonthill Farms & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $449,055 Daily Double Pool $40,206 Exacta Pool $212,114 Quinella Pool $8,170 Superfecta Pool $73,029 Trifecta Pool $118,224. Scratched–Jolie Olimpica (BRZ).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $41.25. Pick Three Pool $75,259.
BODHICITTA (GB) stalked inside, angled out upper stretch, rallied outside the leader and nailed foe at the wire. TONAHUTU (IRE) stalked outside the pacesetter, asked around the far turn, bid alongside into the stretch, took over past the eighth pole but got caught at the wire. HARMLESS away quickly, set the pace along the inside, responded when challenged into the drive, resisted through the lane but yielded in the final sixteenth. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) allowed to settle in the early going, traveled outside a rival, between runners on the backstretch, lacked room into the stretch and angled to the inside and finished with a mild rally. BEAU RECALL (IRE) unhurried in the early going, settled off the inside, went three deep past the nine-sixteenths marker, angled four wide into the stretch and summoned a mild late bid. SUMMERING off a bit slow to begin, chased from the inside, rank from the eleven-sixteenths to the nine-sixteenths marker, saved ground into the lane and could not find more in the final furlong. KEEPER OFTHE STARS in range from off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 45.64 58.11 1:10.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Dr. Schivel
|121
|7
|4
|4–3
|4–5
|1–½
|1–5¾
|Hernandez
|6.10
|9
|Spielberg
|121
|8
|3
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–2½
|Van Dyke
|0.80
|3
|Noble Reflection
|121
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|3–7
|3–5½
|Cedillo
|5.90
|5
|Waspirant
|121
|5
|6
|6–2
|6–2
|5–½
|4–ns
|Rispoli
|32.40
|7
|Feel the Berning
|121
|6
|7
|8
|7–10
|4–hd
|5–9½
|Espinoza
|33.40
|4
|Superman Shaq
|121
|4
|2
|2–1
|3–hd
|6–1½
|6–3¼
|Prat
|2.60
|1
|Honorary Degree
|121
|1
|8
|5–½
|5–hd
|7–15
|7–22½
|Flores
|64.90
|2
|Flactem Legacy
|121
|2
|5
|7–4
|8
|8
|8
|Pereira
|117.90
|8
|DR. SCHIVEL
|14.20
|4.20
|2.80
|9
|SPIELBERG
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|NOBLE REFLECTION
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$92.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$15.10
|$2 QUINELLA (8-9)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-5)
|$27.37
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3)
|$25.95
Winner–Dr. Schivel B.c.2 by Violence out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $392,688 Daily Double Pool $56,214 Exacta Pool $168,645 Quinella Pool $6,658 Superfecta Pool $86,176 Trifecta Pool $112,787. Scratched–Drivehappy.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $55.35. Pick Three Pool $48,624.
DR. SCHIVEL stalked off the inside, angled four wide leaving the turn, rallied outside the top pair, took over near the furlong marker and drew off to the wire. SPIELBERG chased the pace from the outside, bid three wide leaving the turn, led briefly in upper stretch but proved no match for the winner. NOBLE REFLECTION sped to the front and angled to the inside, fought back when challenged into the drive and weakened in the late stages. WASPIRANT settled outside a rival while well off the rail, entered the turn five wide then moved in a path and came four wide into the stretch and never rallied. FEEL THE BERNING lacked early speed, raced three wide into the lane, split foes in upper stretch and also lacked a rally. SUPERMAN SHAQ up close early to the outside of the pacesetter, chased in the two path and weakened in the drive. HONORARY DEGREE off slow to begin, raced four wide into the turn, angled into the two path around the bend, came in upper stretch and tired. FLACTEM LEGACY broke in, raced off the pace and was never a factor.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.81 47.98 1:13.02 1:37.61 1:49.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Noble Hearted
|120
|5
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|6.20
|1
|Miss Addie Pray
|120
|1
|7
|5–½
|5–½
|6–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|Blanc
|48.50
|8
|Viazar
|123
|8
|6
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–ns
|Smith
|11.70
|3
|Bristol Bayou
|120
|3
|10
|8–hd
|8–½
|9–hd
|6–1
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|6.00
|4
|Frose
|120
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–ns
|Gutierrez
|30.30
|10
|Nurse Goodbody
|123
|10
|1
|11–½
|11–1
|11–½
|10–3
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|7.20
|11
|Ya Beauty
|120
|11
|12
|12
|12
|10–1½
|8–½
|7–hd
|Prat
|3.40
|6
|Sweet Devil
|120
|6
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|4–½
|5–½
|8–nk
|Hernandez
|2.90
|9
|Wind and Hope
|120
|9
|11
|10–½
|10–hd
|12
|9–½
|9–1½
|Roman
|20.40
|12
|Surround
|120
|12
|9
|9–½
|9–2
|8–1½
|7–hd
|10–2½
|Cedillo
|15.40
|7
|Dolci
|120
|7
|5
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–hd
|11–1
|11–3¼
|Gonzalez
|89.60
|2
|Lemon Drop Tini
|120
|2
|8
|6–½
|6–½
|5–1
|12
|12
|Pereira
|18.00
|5
|NOBLE HEARTED
|14.40
|7.80
|5.20
|1
|MISS ADDIE PRAY
|29.60
|18.40
|8
|VIAZAR
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$108.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$275.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$449.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-3)
|$1,764.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-8-3-4)
|Carryover $12,451
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8)
|$1,817.25
Winner–Noble Hearted B.f.3 by Noble Mission (GB) out of Storm Hearted, by Lion Hearted. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $642,752 Daily Double Pool $157,465 Exacta Pool $401,175 Quinella Pool $10,022 Superfecta Pool $167,599 Super High Five Pool $16,315 Trifecta Pool $246,526. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-3-7-2-8-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $25,857. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $131.25. Pick Three Pool $166,268. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-8-5) 4 correct paid $365.85. Pick Four Pool $648,718. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-7-2-8-5) 5 correct paid $2,346.15. Pick Five Pool $1,008,313. $2 Pick Six (6-3-7-2-8-5) 5 out of 6 paid $340.20. $2 Pick Six (6-3-7-2-8-5) 6 correct paid $30,167.20. Pick Six Pool $225,871. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $18,395.90. Place Pick All Pool $24,103.
NOBLE HEARTED in range a bit off the rail, chased two wide into the stretch, tipped out in the drive, rallied and edged away under a drive. MISS ADDIE PRAY stalked the pace from inside, angled out in the lane, closed and got up for the place. VIAZAR in range three wide into the first turn, moved up to duel with FROSE for command on the backstretch, around the far turn and into the lane, took a short lead at the eighth pole, could not fend off the closers in deep stretch but held the show. BRISTOL BAYOU settled early and moved to the inside, tipped out in the stretch, closed and missed the show. FROSE set the pace and took control of the rail, dueled for command from the inside, battled down the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. NURSE GOODBODY chased off the rail, raced in the two path then came out in the stretch and showed a late rally. YA BEAUTY (GB) off a bit slow to begin, angled to the rail, moved out on the backstretch, angled out upper stretch, bumped with SURROUND at the eighth pole and improved position. SWEET DEVIL stalked outside a rival, three wide into the lane and weakened in the final furlong. WIND AND HOPE off a bit slow in the beginning, angled in early, traveled two wide then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved back inside in the lane and never threatened. SURROUND (IRE) raced two wide into the stretch, angled out and bumped YA BEAUTY at the eighth pole and weakened. DOLCI tracked the pace three wide, moved out and raced widest up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane and never rallied. LEMON DROP TINI tracked two wide, steered out on the backstretch, went three to four wide around the far turn and never threatened. HAND TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$207,644
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$4,219,922
|Out of State
|N/A
|$11,796,209
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$16,223,775
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, August 9.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 13th day of a 28-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Warren's Memorable
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Vanna
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|32,000
|3
|Best Lady
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|32,000
|4
|Afleet Diva
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|32,000
|5
|Smooth Rithms
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|8-1
|32,000
|6
|Take Her Temp
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|32,000
|7
|Pretty Saylee
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|32,000
|8
|Grigoro
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|32,000
|9
|Risen Lady
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|32,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tripoli
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|2
|Eastern Ocean
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|3
|Heywoods Beach
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Race Home
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|8-1
|80,000
|5
|Ekklesia
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|6
|Mecklenburg
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mike Puype
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Speedy Gigi
|Drayden Van Dyke
|117
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|8,000
|2
|Come On Kat
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|8,000
|3
|Coalinga Hills
|Evin Roman
|118
|Martin F. Jones
|6-1
|7,000
|4
|Mama's Kid
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|10-1
|7,000
|5
|Winsinfashion
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|8,000
|6
|Easy Grader
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Eddie Truman
|7-2
|8,000
|7
|Naughty Sophie
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Javier Jose Sierra
|6-1
|7,000
|8
|Incredibly Lucky
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|William Spawr
|8-1
|8,000
|9
|Miz Tianjin
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|James F. Sayler
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big Dress
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|2
|Super Game
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|3
|Luxury Liner
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|4
|Pawnee
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|5-1
|5
|Miss Ever Ready
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|6
|Big Moon
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve M. Sherman
|8-1
|7
|Where's Frankie
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|15-1
|8
|Warrens Candy Girl
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|9
|Complete Control
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Claim of Passion
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|2
|No Name Fred
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|3
|King Eddie
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bill McLean
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Antithetical
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|5
|Handsome Cat
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|6
|Tejon
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|7
|Wild Bean
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|8
|Rookie Mistake
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Luvluv
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|2
|Kaline
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Quinn Howey
|10-1
|3
|Table for Ten
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|4
|Hammering Lemon
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|5
|Me Macho
|Alexis Centeno
|116
|John E. Cortez
|15-1
|6
|Carmelita's Man
|Evin Roman
|120
|Jack Carava
|20-1
|7
|Count Alexei
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|8
|Kingofjesters
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|9
|Tropical Terror
|Mike Smith
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|10
|Gambini
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $41,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Fraulein
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|2
|Mucho Macho Woman
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|3
|Trouville
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|4
|Morning Addiction
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Malibu Cat
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|6
|Sheza Girly Girl
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|7
|With This Vow
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lionite
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Strongconstitution
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|3
|Distant Vista
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|4
|Torosay
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|5
|Ginobili
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|6
|Capture the Sea
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|7
|Tribalist
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|5-2
|40,000
|8
|Psycho Dar
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Botero
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Self Taught
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Abusive Gary
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|10-1
|20,000
|4
|Jen Go Unchained
|Evin Roman
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Unleash the Tiger
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Castle Gate
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Eddie Truman
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|Camby
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|20,000
|8
|Red Valor
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Mike Operator
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|8-1
|20,000
TENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'La Jolla Handicap'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I'm Leaving You
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Vann Belvoir
|15-1
|2
|K P All Systems Go
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|3
|Azul Coast
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|4
|Ajourneytofreedom
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|119
|Blaine D. Wright
|12-1
|5
|Kanderel
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|6
|Smooth Like Strait
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|7
|Storm the Court
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|8
|Indian Peak
|Mike Smith
|121
|Quinn Howey
|6-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jay Boy
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|121
|Jesus Nunez
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Ammolite
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Charles S. Treece
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Hungarian Storm
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Four O'Five
|Alexis Centeno
|114
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Jack Cool
|Evin Roman
|121
|Juan Carlos Lopez
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Leprino
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|Qaabil
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|20,000
|8
|Veinstrike
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Ronald L. McAnally
|10-1
|20,000
|9
|Bigfoot City
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Tim McCanna
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Do Not Swipe Left
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Joe Herrick
|15-1
|20,000
|11
|Next Revolt
|Assael Espinoza
|121
|Dan Blacker
|7-2
|20,000
|12
|Prince Ricky
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Hot Socks
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|20,000
|14
|Street Behavior
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|20,000
