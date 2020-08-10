Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as the final Kentucky Derby Futures pool finds Tiz the Law, obviously, on top.
You had to be impressed with Tiz the Law’s performance on Saturday winning the Travers Stakes by an easy 5 ½ lengths. Does he have the distance for the Kentucky Derby? Uh, yeah.
Off to the races
The fact that there was a 1 ¼-mile race (the Travers) before the Kentucky Derby takes some of the mystery out of the world’s most famous race. And, the time of the race, first Saturday in September makes it even crazier.
But, over the next few weeks, you can expect Derby fever to grow, especially with the uncertainty surrounding college football. Normally, that weekend belongs to the colleges quickly followed by the NFL. This year, we’re not entirely certain what will happen.
Tiz the Law came out of the Travers in good shape according to Barclay Tagg, his trainer.
“He looks fine,” Tagg told NYRA publicity on Sunday. “I was very pleased with the way he ran. He did everything a good horse ought to do and did it perfectly. …
“He seems to terrorize the competition when he makes his move. Every race I’ve seen, even the first one, has been great. He came off that turn, and I thought ‘They’re going to run by him like he’s standing still’ and then I look again and he’s three in front. It was the same way [Saturday]. I thought, ‘Get into him, [jockey] Manny [Franco]’ and he just kept running, running, running.”
Tiz the Law will likely breeze two times before heading for Kentucky for the Derby.
“He’ll gallop every day,” Tagg said. “He’ll have about 10 days before we breeze him again. We’ll probably only be able to get two breezes in him before we go out there. We’ll go out there a week ahead of time.”
When he gets there, he be the overwhelming favorite, a fact quite obvious by his place in the final Kentucky Derby Futures pool, which closed Sunday afternoon.
Here’s how the odds finished up for most of the entrants. We left off the 99-1 ones. Note: Betting closed before the Ellis Park Derby was dominated by Art Collector.
Tiz the Law, 1-1
Art Collector, 8-1
Honor A.P., 8-1
Authentic, 11-1
Uncle Chuck, 15-1
King Guillermo, 19-1
Thousand Words, 25-1
Caracaro, 29-1
Sole Volante, 29-1
Ny Traffic, 30-1
Enforcable, 36-1
Max Player, 38-1
Dr Post, 40-1
Country Grammer, 55-1
Shared Sense, 65-1
Dean Martini, 66-1
Anneau d’Or, 70-1
Major Fed, 79-1
Stewards’ rulings
Let’s get caught up with some stewards’ rulings, based on the minutes from a couple weeks ago. Stewards/CHRB still couldn’t get last week’s minutes public in just a few days. Maybe if they worked weekend, oh, wait, that was last Monday’s newsletter.
--Exercise rider Madilyn Kerker was fined $100 for what was classified as fighting. According to the complaint, exercise rider Nicholas Parks was seen on video arguing with Kerker in the barn area on April 14 at Santa Anita. Parks said Kerker was constantly verbally harassing him and she got upset when Parks “used an inappropriate hand gesture.” The video shows Kerker pushing Parks in the face and the slapping him, causing a small abrasion. Parks was issued a warning and instructed to refrain from any contact with Kerker.
--Jockey Geovanni Franco is suspended three days (Aug. 1, 2, 7) for careless riding after his ride on Colosi in the 11th race on July 24. Colosi changed lanes in the stretch without enough clearance causing Colosi to be disqualified from fifth to 10th. Franco agreed a suspension was warranted.
--Trainer Victor Garcia was fined $500 when his horse, Candy Fury, tested positive for phenylbutazone, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, after finishing second in the first race at Santa Anita on Feb. 2. Because it was a Class 4 violation, there was no disqualification or redistribution of purse money. The horse won $11,000 for the race, and the standard trainer’s share would be $1,100.
--Trainer Richard Baltas was fined $300 for disorderly conduct, classified as aggressive behavior based on an incident at Santa Anita on June 1. The stewards’ minutes provided no details on the infraction.
--Trainer/exercise rider Thomas Dubaele was fined $100 for galloping horses on an expired license. Dubaele was told earlier in the week to renew his license but, according to the stewards Dubaele “still could not find the time to make it to the license office.” He has since renewed his license.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $300 for misuse of his riding crop on Handsome Cat during the eighth race on July 25. The ruling did not specify the nature of the crop violation although the rule number cited dealt with use of the crop “on the head, flanks, or on any parts of its body other than the shoulders or hind quarters.” Handsome Cat finished fourth and earned $2,220. The standard jockey share would be $222.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended three days (Aug. 2, 7, 8) for interference during his ride of Little Bird in the ninth race on July 25. Little Bird shifted out sharply after the start of the race, interfering with horses and rider to his outside. Little Bird finished ninth in the 10-horse race. The stewards explained that “not only did he impede the other rivals, but his actions also put some of his fellow drivers in danger.” Fuentes agreed with the ruling.
--Jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. was suspended three days (Aug. 7, 8, 9) when his mount, It’s a Riddle, impeded two other horses during the 11th race on July 26. It’s a Riddle was disqualified from fifth to eighth. Valdivia said he nearly lost his outside stirrup causing the action, but none of the video angles could prove that point.
Del Mar review
There was one stakes race on Sunday’s card, so let’s get right to it.
Grade 3 $125,000 La Jolla Handicap: This was race for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf and it ran pretty much to form. Smooth Like Strait went to the lead, survived a challenge by Indian Peak on the backstretch, and then took command on the far turn and rolled to a 2 1/2-length win.
Smooth Like Strait paid $3.60, $2.60 and $2.20. Storm the Court, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner making his first turf start, finished second and K P All Systems Go was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mike McCarthy (winning trainer): “Very pleased. The race unfolded like it looked on paper. I thought [jockey] Umberto [Rispoli] did a wonderful job of getting him out in the clear on the first turn. When that horse came up outside of him on the backside it was something we’re not used to. But Umberto was very cool, didn’t panic, did the right thing and knew he was on the best horse today. When the other horse went ahead it didn’t bother me because I knew we were still travelling well in hand. When we re-engaged and got a half a length ahead I was just happy to see no one was coming from behind.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I knew I had the most speed. [trainer] Mike [McCarthy] told me to ride like I was on the best horse. When you hear that, you have confidence. When Mike Smith’s horse (Indian Peak) came up outside me on the backstretch, that was OK. It wasn’t a worry. My horse was relaxed, so we were just helping each other. Then he had good speed at the end and we were gone. I like this place and I like racing in California. There’s good competition here. We go against each other and make each other better. It’s good.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Dragon’s Brew ($19.80)
Ellis Park (4): $100,000 Juvenile Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Pico d’Oro ($11.20)
Woodbine (5) $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Entry to Heaven ($9.60)
Ellis Park (6): $100,000 Debutante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Crazy Beautiful ($7.00)
Monmouth (9): $100,000 Oceanport Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Sacred Life ($4.40)
Woodbine (8): $108,700 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Hell N Wild ($13.50)
Ellis Park (8): $100,000 Audobon Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mundaye Call ($6.40)
Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Groupie Doll Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Lady Kate ($10.00)
Ellis Park (10): $200,000 Ellis Park Derby 1 1/8 miles, 3-years old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Art Collector ($2.80).
Del Mar (10): Grade 3 $125,000 La Jolla Handicap, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Smooth Like Strait ($3.60)
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 9.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.66 47.37 1:00.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Afleet Diva
|120
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–4
|1–7¼
|Fuentes
|2.20
|6
|Take Her Temp
|120
|6
|6
|6–½
|7–3
|5–1
|2–1¼
|Prat
|3.90
|3
|Best Lady
|120
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|3–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|83.70
|2
|Vanna
|120
|2
|5
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–½
|4–nk
|Gutierrez
|74.60
|8
|Grigoro
|120
|8
|7
|7–5
|6–1
|7–1½
|5–1½
|Gonzalez
|56.70
|1
|Warren's Memorable
|120
|1
|4
|4–½
|5–1½
|6–½
|6–½
|Cedillo
|15.80
|5
|Smooth Rithms
|120
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7–1½
|Velez
|6.40
|7
|Pretty Saylee
|120
|7
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1
|8
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|4
|AFLEET DIVA
|6.40
|4.20
|3.20
|6
|TAKE HER TEMP
|4.20
|3.60
|3
|BEST LADY
|14.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$14.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$14.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2)
|$496.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3)
|$183.80
Winner–Afleet Diva Ch.f.2 by Bayern out of Tres Belle, by War Front. Bred by Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $184,566 Exacta Pool $95,293 Quinella Pool $4,254 Superfecta Pool $37,353 Trifecta Pool $56,540. Claimed–Afleet Diva by Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Risen Lady.
AFLEET DIVA set a pressured pace, moved clear at the quarter pole, powered away under right and left-handed urging and coasted in late. TAKE HER TEMP stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, saved ground into the lane, produced a mild rally along the fence and bested the rest. BEST LADY off slow and broke in, trailed the field from the inside, came out leaving the bend and edged rival for third. VANNA stalked the pace in the early going, angled five wide leaving the bend, brushed by PRETTY SAYLEE past the eighth pole and got edged for the show. GRIGORO veered out leaving the gate, chased off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and never threatened. WARREN'S MEMORABLE had early speed from the inside, chased the leader into the turn, was hard to ride throwing her head through the bend, angled out in the stretch and lacked further response. SMOOTH RITHMS stumbled at the start but recovered quickly to press the pace outside the leader then between foes on the turn, chased two to three wide into the stretch and weakened. PRETTY SAYLEE up close outside a pair of rivals, chased four wide into the lane, lugged out and brushed VANNA inside the eighth pole and tired.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.98 48.34 1:12.84 1:24.33 1:35.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Heywoods Beach
|120
|3
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|Rispoli
|2.00
|1
|Tripoli
|120
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|6.50
|5
|Ekklesia
|120
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|14.80
|6
|Mecklenburg
|120
|6
|6
|5–1
|6
|5–2
|5–3½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|3.30
|2
|Eastern Ocean
|120
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1
|5–4¾
|Cedillo
|1.40
|4
|Race Home
|123
|4
|5
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|44.00
|3
|HEYWOODS BEACH
|6.00
|3.80
|2.80
|1
|TRIPOLI
|4.80
|3.20
|5
|EKKLESIA
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$24.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$14.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$16.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-6)
|$32.99
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$34.70
Winner–Heywoods Beach Dbb.c.3 by Speightstown out of Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $213,030 Daily Double Pool $36,264 Exacta Pool $81,836 Quinella Pool $2,695 Superfecta Pool $26,237 Trifecta Pool $49,996. Scratched–none.
HEYWOODS BEACH tucked inside stalking the pace, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out, surged outside the leader and nailed TRIPOLI at the wire. TRIPOLI took command from the inside and controlled the pace, showed the way into the stretch, led through the drive and was caught on the line. EKKLESIA contested the pace early then stalked outside TRIPOLI, chased between runners into the stretch and kept on willingly to hold the show. MECKLENBURG (IRE) off slow to begin, pulled early to the nine-sixteenths then again past the half-mile marker, angled out into the stretch and finished willingly. EASTERN OCEAN up close between rivals early then dropped back into stalking position, entered the stretch three deep and flattened. RACE HOME lost footing and off a bit slow to begin, went three wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.36 46.11 58.84 1:12.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Easy Grader
|120
|6
|1
|5–1
|6–4
|5–½
|1–hd
|Hernandez
|1.00
|2
|Come On Kat
|122
|2
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|2–1
|2–1
|Cedillo
|2.40
|3
|Coalinga Hills
|118
|3
|4
|3–½
|5–½
|6–5
|3–1¾
|Roman
|20.10
|4
|Mama's Kid
|120
|4
|6
|4–1
|1–½
|1–1
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|21.00
|5
|Winsinfashion
|120
|5
|7
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–½
|5–3¾
|Maldonado
|47.90
|1
|Speedy Gigi
|117
|1
|2
|1–½
|2–hd
|4–hd
|6–nk
|Van Dyke
|4.70
|8
|Incredibly Lucky
|120
|7
|5
|7–2
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–4¾
|Franco
|11.30
|9
|Miz Tianjin
|120
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Pereira
|44.20
|6
|EASY GRADER
|4.00
|2.60
|2.40
|2
|COME ON KAT
|3.20
|2.80
|3
|COALINGA HILLS
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$17.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$6.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-4)
|$19.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3)
|$16.50
Winner–Easy Grader B.m.7 by Tribal Rule out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $194,531 Daily Double Pool $20,414 Exacta Pool $98,580 Quinella Pool $3,645 Superfecta Pool $40,631 Trifecta Pool $63,676. Claimed–Easy Grader by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Come On Kat by Bruce Guttman. Trainer: Jose Flores. Claimed–Speedy Gigi by Brian Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–Naughty Sophie.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $18.70. Pick Three Pool $57,879.
EASY GRADER stalked outside a rival, angled out into and upper stretch, closed and edged rival in time under a drive. COME ON KAT pressed the pace outside, three deep on the turn, closed in and took over at the sixteenth pole but was edged at the wire. COALINGA HILLS in range from the outside, chased four wide into the lane, closed from the outside but could not match the top pair. MAMA'S KID in range of the speed early, snuck through from the inside and gained command on the turn, vied with a pair of rivals around the bend, moved clear at the three-sixteenths, fought back when challenged in the drive but yielded in the late stages. WINSINFASHION settled inside, saved ground into the lane, lacked room and checked mid-stretch and kept on to the wire. SPEEDY GIGI set the pace off the inside while under pressure, lost the lead and vied between foes around the bend, lost contact with the leader into the stretch and weakened. INCREDIBLY LUCKY tracked five wide through the turn and was always outrun. MIZ TIANJIN stumbled leaving the gate, trailed three wide into the lane and was never a factor.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.64 48.00 1:13.64 1:25.81 1:37.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Super Game
|122
|2
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–½
|Pereira
|14.50
|5
|Miss Ever Ready
|122
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–ns
|Hernandez
|4.00
|8
|Warrens Candy Girl
|122
|8
|6
|6–2
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–2½
|3–4¼
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|4
|Pawnee
|122
|4
|8
|8–2
|8–1½
|8–4
|6–hd
|4–hd
|Prat
|7.60
|3
|Luxury Liner
|122
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|5–3¼
|Gonzalez
|2.30
|9
|Complete Control
|122
|9
|7
|7–2½
|7–2
|7–2
|8–4
|6–1
|Velez
|20.10
|7
|Where's Frankie
|122
|7
|5
|5–1½
|6–1
|6–1
|7–hd
|7–1¾
|Gutierrez
|56.50
|1
|Big Dress
|122
|1
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–hd
|8–1¼
|Rispoli
|7.40
|6
|Big Moon
|122
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Cedillo
|32.80
|2
|SUPER GAME
|31.00
|14.00
|7.60
|5
|MISS EVER READY
|6.20
|4.00
|8
|WARRENS CANDY GIRL
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$115.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$71.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$75.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-4)
|$252.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8)
|$212.35
Winner–Super Game Dbb.f.2 by Super Saver out of Belvedera, by Awesome Again. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip. Mutuel Pool $232,337 Daily Double Pool $20,786 Exacta Pool $127,806 Quinella Pool $4,322 Superfecta Pool $50,903 Trifecta Pool $78,873. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $80.80. Pick Three Pool $28,600.
SUPER GAME sped clear take control, dictated the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the far turn, inched away in upper stretch and held well under right-handed encouragement. MISS EVER READY stalked outside a rival, three wide into the drive, finished well and edged WARRENS CANDY GIRL for the place honors. WARRENS CANDY GIRL mid-pack in the early going while outside a rival, moved out four wide, rallied outside MISS EVER READY and was outkicked for second. PAWNEE off a bit slow at the start, traveled near the back of the pack, angled out on the second turn and exited the final turn three wide, summoned a mild rally and attained a minor award. LUXURY LINER stalked the leader a bit off the rail to the stretch and flattened in the drive. COMPLETE CONTROL went three wide into the first turn then angled in around that bend, saved ground off the pace, split foes in the lane and improved position. WHERE'S FRANKIE fractious in the gate, traveled mid-pack inside a rival, raced two wide then moved into the three path in the lane and lacked a response to urging. BIG DRESS tracked inside and weakened in the drive. BIG MOON off slow leaving the gate, saved ground into the lane and was always outrun. HAND TIMED.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.76 49.60 1:14.99 1:27.36 1:40.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Claim of Passion
|122
|1
|1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–2
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.60
|4
|Antithetical
|118
|4
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–2½
|Pereira
|11.60
|8
|Rookie Mistake
|118
|8
|6
|7–hd
|7–2
|5–1½
|4–1½
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|2.70
|6
|Tejon
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–1
|Figueroa
|46.60
|5
|Handsome Cat
|118
|5
|4
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|5–2
|5–6¼
|Van Dyke
|7.30
|3
|King Eddie
|122
|3
|7
|6–1
|3–1
|4–1
|6–1
|6–2½
|Roman
|15.30
|7
|Wild Bean
|122
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|7–12
|7
|Maldonado
|23.10
|2
|No Name Fred
|122
|2
|3
|5–hd
|5–hd
|8
|8
|dnf
|Gonzalez
|1.60
|1
|CLAIM OF PASSION
|9.20
|5.00
|2.80
|4
|ANTITHETICAL
|10.00
|4.60
|8
|ROOKIE MISTAKE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$173.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$50.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$61.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-6)
|$225.76
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-8)
|$87.65
Winner–Claim of Passion B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Passionate, by Vronsky. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Thompson, Michelle and Thompson, Odes. Mutuel Pool $352,318 Daily Double Pool $26,193 Exacta Pool $208,566 Quinella Pool $5,797 Superfecta Pool $93,669 Trifecta Pool $140,735. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-1) paid $133.60. Pick Three Pool $66,365. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-2-1) 4 correct paid $572.15. Pick Four Pool $182,864. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-6-2-1) 5 correct paid $3,182.15. Pick Five Pool $562,062.
CLAIM OF PASSION stalked along the fence, angled three wide leaving the second turn, rallied under right then left-handed encouragement and inhaled ANTITHETITCAL to prove best. ANTITHETICAL broke in and bumped rival, went to the front and set a pressure pace, shook free approaching the turn, led through the drive but could not stave off the winner. ROOKIE MISTAKE settled off the inside, steadied briefly at the three-quarter marker, traveled three deep on the backstretch, came four to five wide into the lane and gained the show. TEJON pressed outside and faltered in the lane. HANDSOME CAT four wide around the first turn, chased four deep on the backstretch, moved out and came six wide into the lane and weakened. KING EDDIE bumped leaving the gate, chased between on the first turn then tugged his way near the front three deep, lost ground around the far turn and chased four wide into the lane and tired. WILD BEAN stumbled badly at the start, angled in early, steadied off heels at the three-quarter pole, angled out on the second turn, exited that bend three wide and had little left for the drive. NO NAME FRED traveled outside a rival, pulled early, chased between to the far turn then raced a bit off the rail, eased in the stretch and across the wire having bled and walked off following the race.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.83 49.00 1:14.29 1:38.79 1:44.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hammering Lemon
|120
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–ns
|Gutierrez
|4.00
|9
|Tropical Terror
|120
|9
|9
|9–1
|6–½
|4–hd
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Smith
|1.80
|3
|Table for Ten
|123
|3
|3
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|Cedillo
|4.50
|6
|Carmelita's Man
|120
|6
|4
|6–2
|7–1½
|8–1½
|5–hd
|4–½
|Roman
|87.40
|1
|Luvluv
|120
|1
|6
|5–1
|5–1
|6–½
|4–½
|5–1¼
|Rispoli
|3.70
|10
|Gambini
|120
|10
|10
|10
|8–½
|7–1
|7–2
|6–2¾
|Pereira
|14.90
|2
|Kaline
|120
|2
|8
|8–1
|10
|9–½
|9–2½
|7–1¼
|Franco
|19.50
|7
|Count Alexei
|120
|7
|1
|2–½
|3–1
|2–1
|6–½
|8–½
|Gonzalez
|9.00
|5
|Me Macho
|116
|5
|5
|3–1½
|2–hd
|5–1
|8–½
|9–3¼
|Centeno
|97.70
|8
|Kingofjesters
|123
|8
|7
|7–1½
|9–1½
|10
|10
|10
|Blanc
|93.10
|4
|HAMMERING LEMON
|10.00
|4.20
|3.00
|9
|TROPICAL TERROR
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|TABLE FOR TEN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$51.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$12.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-9)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-3-6)
|$136.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-3)
|$21.15
Winner–Hammering Lemon B.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Chexcess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,695 Daily Double Pool $49,122 Exacta Pool $176,424 Quinella Pool $6,163 Superfecta Pool $89,393 Trifecta Pool $118,186. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-4) paid $328.25. Pick Three Pool $76,951.
HAMMERING LEMON sped to the front and took control of the rail, showed the way clear into the stretch, put to a drive at the eighth pole and held off the runner-up. TROPICAL TERROR unhurried in the early stages, moved forward to mid-pack on the backstretch, raced three wide into the stretch, took aim at the leader, surged late and just missed. TABLE FOR TEN stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, chased inside through the lane and held the show. CARMELITA'S MAN settled off the rail, moved into the two path on the first turn, steered toward the inside, saved ground into the stretch, moved off the rail and finished willingly. LUVLUV fractious in the gate, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, exited final turn three wide, showed a mild response but needed to find more in deep stretch. GAMBINI trailed early, advanced up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane and flattened. KALINE tracked inside, off the rail into the far turn, three wide entering the drive, angled out and lacked a rally. COUNT ALEXEI fractious in the gate, bumped at the start while off alertly, raced up close while three wide and outside a rival, went three deep into the far turn, two wide into the lane and weakened. ME MACHO forwardly placed a bit off the rail, chased between runners into the far turn, angled out but lacked room and steadied in upper stretch and faded after. KINGOFJESTERS fractious in the gate, broke in and bumped rival, raced near the inside, two wide into the stretch and never made an impact.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $41,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.20 45.45 58.22 1:11.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sheza Girly Girl
|120
|6
|1
|5–1
|3–½
|2–2
|1–4¼
|Pereira
|3.10
|1
|Miss Fraulein
|120
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|7.30
|4
|Morning Addiction
|120
|4
|5
|3–1
|2–½
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Rispoli
|3.50
|7
|With This Vow
|122
|7
|2
|4–½
|4–3
|4–2½
|4–1
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|3
|Trouville
|122
|3
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–3¾
|Flores
|26.50
|2
|Mucho Macho Woman
|123
|2
|4
|2–hd
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–hd
|Hernandez
|10.10
|5
|Malibu Cat
|123
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Prat
|10.10
|6
|SHEZA GIRLY GIRL
|8.20
|4.40
|2.80
|1
|MISS FRAULEIN
|7.00
|4.80
|4
|MORNING ADDICTION
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$46.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$32.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$32.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-7)
|$40.17
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$77.80
Winner–Sheza Girly Girl Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Sheza Eyeopener, by Grand Reward. Bred by Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Brown, Richard and Halasz, Thomas. Mutuel Pool $278,456 Daily Double Pool $34,156 Exacta Pool $148,910 Quinella Pool $5,583 Superfecta Pool $47,916 Trifecta Pool $82,497. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $68.75. Pick Three Pool $135,290.
SHEZA GIRLY GIRL chased three wide into the turn, moved into the two path around the bend, angled outside the leader in the stretch, ranged up and gained command past the eighth pole and drove clear. MISS FRAULEIN had good early speed and set the pace in the two path, inched away around the turn, challenged from the outside approaching the furlong marker, lost command shortly after and held the place. MORNING ADDICTION in range early while outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, brushed with WITH THIS VOW at the eighth pole and held the show. WITH THIS VOW tracked five wide into the turn, four wide leaving the bend, brushed with MORNING ADDICTION near the eighth pole and lacked a bid. TROUVILLE lacked early speed, chased inside then moved out to enter the stretch three wide and failed to rally. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN chased in the two path then a bit off the rail into the drive and tired. MALIBU CAT off the pace in the early going, two wide into the turn, came out and left the turn five wide and was never a factor.
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 44.09 55.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Distant Vista
|122
|3
|5
|6–½
|7–2
|4–½
|1–½
|Hernandez
|14.00
|4
|Torosay
|122
|4
|2
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–2
|2–½
|Cedillo
|4.30
|5
|Ginobili
|120
|5
|7
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|Figueroa
|6.40
|2
|Strongconstitution
|120
|2
|6
|7–4
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–¾
|Rispoli
|3.20
|8
|Psycho Dar
|124
|8
|4
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|15.20
|1
|Lionite
|124
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–½
|Pereira
|13.00
|6
|Capture the Sea
|124
|6
|1
|4–1½
|5–1
|7–½
|7–3
|Maldonado
|8.00
|7
|Tribalist
|124
|7
|3
|1–hd
|3–1
|6–1
|8
|Prat
|2.10
|3
|DISTANT VISTA (IRE)
|30.00
|21.40
|13.00
|4
|TOROSAY
|5.40
|3.60
|5
|GINOBILI
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$213.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$134.60
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$116.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-2)
|$263.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5)
|$400.00
Winner–Distant Vista (IRE) B.g.3 by Footstepsinthesand (GB) out of Penthesilea Eile, by Rahy. Bred by Michael Ryan (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Sterling Stables, LLC and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $387,443 Daily Double Pool $34,686 Exacta Pool $199,410 Quinella Pool $5,695 Superfecta Pool $68,751 Trifecta Pool $111,418. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $304.10. Pick Three Pool $88,095.
DISTANT VISTA (IRE) stalked between foes then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, closed fast and reeled in the runner-up. TOROSAY vied for the lead inside a trio of rivals, shook free around the turn, led past the sixteenth pole but got caught by the winner. GINOBILI chased three deep early, outside a rival on the turn, three wide into the stretch, rallied but was not enough. STRONGCONSTITUTION chased inside, altered out around CAPTURE THE SEA into the drive and improved position. PSYCHO DAR vied four deep up the backstretch, three deep on the turn, failed to match strides with the leader and chased into the drive then weakened in the late stages. LIONITE lacked early speed, entered the turn a bit off the rail, angled out into the four path around the bend and was never a factor. CAPTURE THE SEA vied for the lead between rivals, steadied entering the turn, shifted out into the stretch and lacked further response. TRIBALIST vied three deep, between rivals early on the turn, chased the leader leaving the bend and faded. HAND TIMED.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.51 45.85 58.30 1:11.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Abusive Gary
|124
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|Maldonado
|13.00
|2
|Self Taught
|121
|2
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–½
|2–¾
|Gryder
|6.20
|7
|Camby
|124
|6
|4
|4–1½
|3–½
|2–½
|3–2½
|Cedillo
|2.50
|8
|Red Valor
|124
|7
|5
|8
|6–2
|4–1
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|7.20
|1
|Botero
|124
|1
|3
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|Espinoza
|12.50
|6
|Castle Gate
|124
|5
|2
|3–1
|4–1½
|6–3
|6–1½
|Fuentes
|1.70
|9
|Mike Operator
|124
|8
|6
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–½
|7–½
|Hernandez
|14.50
|5
|Unleash the Tiger
|124
|4
|8
|7–1
|8
|8
|8
|Pereira
|12.70
|3
|ABUSIVE GARY
|28.00
|11.20
|6.00
|2
|SELF TAUGHT
|5.80
|4.00
|7
|CAMBY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$172.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$99.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$62.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-8)
|$144.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7)
|$183.65
Winner–Abusive Gary Dbb.g.4 by Boisterous out of Velvety Smooth, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Phil D'Amato & Tommy Hutton DreamStables (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $298,832 Daily Double Pool $32,960 Exacta Pool $171,602 Quinella Pool $4,813 Superfecta Pool $69,381 Trifecta Pool $106,663. Scratched–Jen Go Unchained.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-3) paid $887.00. Pick Three Pool $56,338.
ABUSIVE GARY dueled outside BOTERO then vied between around the turn, took a short lead at the quarter pole and edged away in the stretch. SELF TAUGHT tracked off the rail, came out into the stretch and outkicked CAMBY for the place. CAMBY bumped leaving the gate, stalked the pace from the outside, bid four deep around the turn and challenged into the drive but could not match the top pair late. RED VALOR raced wide to the turn, advanced five to six wide around the bend and faltered in the drive. BOTERO dueled for the lead from the inside, vied with a trio of rivals around the bend, could not keep up exiting the turn and gave way. CASTLE GATE broke out and bumped rival, was in range outside the dueling pair, bid three deep and between rivals on the turn and also gave way in the lane. MIKE OPERATOR went five wide around the turn, angled in a bit in upper stretch and failed to rally. UNLEASH THE TIGER went three wide into the stretch and never threatened.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'La Jolla H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.58 46.78 1:10.47 1:34.68 1:40.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Smooth Like Strait
|124
|6
|1
|1–1
|2–2½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–2½
|Rispoli
|0.80
|7
|Storm the Court
|124
|7
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|3–½
|2–2
|2–hd
|Prat
|3.10
|2
|K P All Systems Go
|120
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–½
|3–2½
|Cedillo
|13.30
|5
|Kanderel
|120
|5
|5
|7–1½
|7–1½
|6–½
|4–½
|4–2¾
|Hernandez
|12.70
|3
|Azul Coast
|120
|3
|3
|5–1
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Van Dyke
|11.80
|1
|I'm Leaving You
|118
|1
|6
|4–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–2
|6–1¾
|Franco
|39.40
|4
|Ajourneytofreedom
|119
|4
|2
|6–1
|6–1
|7–1
|8
|7–1
|Gonzalez
|28.80
|8
|Indian Peak
|121
|8
|7
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–2
|3–hd
|8
|Smith
|7.60
|6
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|7
|STORM THE COURT
|3.60
|3.00
|2
|K P ALL SYSTEMS GO
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$53.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$4.80
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5)
|$8.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2)
|$12.70
Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.3 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $534,892 Daily Double Pool $63,130 Exacta Pool $263,218 Quinella Pool $8,533 Superfecta Pool $109,875 Trifecta Pool $163,130. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $593.95. Pick Three Pool $64,511.
SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT off alertly from the gate and took control, steered to the inside, led through the first turn then lost command at the five-eighths, kept inside INDIAN PEAK up the backstretch, headed rival at the took a over just past the three-eighths, cleared rival near the quarter pole then drew away under a drive and strong handling late. STORM THE COURT stalked from the inside, saved ground into the stretch, chased a bit off the rail in the lane and held the place. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO unhurried in the early going, settled near the inside, angled into the drive and upper stretch, closed through the final furlong and missed the place honors. KANDEREL tracked off the rail, three wide into the stretch and went evenly late for a minor award. AZUL COAST settled off the inside, outside a rival on the far turn, two wide into the stretch, tipped out in the drive and came up empty. I'M LEAVING YOU tracked from the inside to the stretch and never responded to urging. AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM traveled three wide into the first turn, kept off the rail to the far turn, was floated out by rival into the drive then angled in upper stretch and never threatened. INDIAN PEAK chased off the rail early, bid outside the leader and took over near the five-eighths, showed the way up the backstretch then lost command and the just past the three-eighths, chased two wide into the lane and retreated. HAND TIMED.
ELEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.18 45.40 1:10.60 1:23.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Do Not Swipe Left
|124
|10
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–ns
|Flores
|17.00
|6
|Leprino
|121
|6
|4
|5–1
|5–2
|2–2½
|2–7½
|Van Dyke
|1.30
|11
|Next Revolt
|121
|11
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–3
|3–7
|Espinoza
|5.50
|12
|Prince Ricky
|121
|12
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–4
|4–3½
|Prat
|5.20
|2
|Ammolite
|124
|2
|8
|9–hd
|8–½
|6–2
|5–1¼
|Velez
|30.30
|9
|Bigfoot City
|121
|9
|7
|7–½
|7–2
|5–1
|6–1
|Hernandez
|20.90
|4
|Four O'Five
|114
|4
|6
|8–1½
|9–hd
|10–2
|7–3½
|Centeno
|56.80
|7
|Qaabil
|124
|7
|10
|10–hd
|10–2
|9–½
|8–4¼
|Cedillo
|6.70
|1
|Jay Boy
|121
|1
|12
|12
|11–2½
|11–15
|9–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|61.50
|5
|Jack Cool
|121
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|7–hd
|10–1¼
|Roman
|65.20
|3
|Hungarian Storm
|121
|3
|9
|6–½
|6–hd
|8–hd
|11–35
|Maldonado
|26.50
|8
|Veinstrike
|121
|8
|11
|11–1½
|12
|12
|12
|Figueroa
|9.20
|10
|DO NOT SWIPE LEFT
|36.00
|11.00
|6.80
|6
|LEPRINO
|3.40
|2.60
|11
|NEXT REVOLT
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$82.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$55.50
|$2 QUINELLA (6-10)
|$40.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-11-12)
|$112.24
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-11-12-2)
|Carryover $44,378
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-11)
|$136.95
Winner–Do Not Swipe Left Dbb.g.4 by Midshipman out of Angels' Share, by Brahms. Bred by David W. Osborne &Loren C. Hebel-Osborne (KY). Trainer: Joe Herrick. Owner: Joe Herrick Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $440,295 Daily Double Pool $195,501 Exacta Pool $256,949 Quinella Pool $7,809 Superfecta Pool $184,755 Super High Five Pool $41,834 Trifecta Pool $217,925. Claimed–Leprino by Bankers, Tim and Ortiz, Sr., Manuel. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–Hot Socks, Street Behavior.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-6-3-3-6-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $56,395. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-10) paid $212.60. Pick Three Pool $322,936. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-6-10) 4 correct paid $8,338.80. Pick Four Pool $762,681. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-3-6-10) 5 correct paid $43,411.95. Pick Five Pool $1,080,764. $2 Pick Six (4-6-3-3-6-10) 5 out of 6 paid $3,393.00. Pick Six Pool $266,756. Pick Six Carryover $142,512. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 11 paid $3,195.40. Place Pick All Pool $20,935.
DO NOT SWIPE LEFT set the pace with pressure to the inside then dueled with JACK COOL for command, cleared rival past the three-eighths and showed the way into the stretch, responded when challenged through the final furlong and gamely prevailed. LEPRINO stalked the pace to the turn, took aim four wide into the stretch, ranged up alongside DO NOT SWIPE LEFT with a sixteenth to go but could not find the final punch to get by. NEXT REVOLT stalked the top pair up the backstretch from off the rail, raced five wide around the turn, showed a mild response in the drive and while unable to make an impact on the top pair finished a clear third. PRINCE RICKY well placed just off the speed in the early going, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened in the lane. AMMOLITE broke in, drifted out early and was corrected quickly, continued to race a bit green up the backstretch, angled four wide then got steered out further in upper stretch and kept on willingly. BIGFOOT CITY mid-pack early, went four wide into the lane and never rallied. FOUR O'FIVE angled to the inside early, saved ground around the turn, lacked room behind rivals and angled out at the eighth pole then improved position in the late stages. QAABIL bumped twice at the start, raced between foes then outside a rival, traveled three then four wide into the stretch and failed to rally. JAY BOY forced in by rival leaving the gate, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch and was always outrun. JACK COOL pressed the pace early then moved up to duel for command, dropped back on the turn and tired in the stretch. HUNGARIAN STORM tracked two wide around the turn and weakened. VEINSTRIKE broke in and bumped with rival twice leaving the gate, eased around the turn and into the stretch, eventually crossed the wire and walked off.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$160,007
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,205,124
|Out of State
|N/A
|$11,281,261
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$14,646,392
