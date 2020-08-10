Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 9. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.66 47.37 1:00.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Afleet Diva 120 4 2 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–7¼ Fuentes 2.20 6 Take Her Temp 120 6 6 6–½ 7–3 5–1 2–1¼ Prat 3.90 3 Best Lady 120 3 8 8 8 8 3–nk Diaz, Jr. 83.70 2 Vanna 120 2 5 5–1½ 4–½ 3–½ 4–nk Gutierrez 74.60 8 Grigoro 120 8 7 7–5 6–1 7–1½ 5–1½ Gonzalez 56.70 1 Warren's Memorable 120 1 4 4–½ 5–1½ 6–½ 6–½ Cedillo 15.80 5 Smooth Rithms 120 5 1 2–hd 2–hd 4–hd 7–1½ Velez 6.40 7 Pretty Saylee 120 7 3 3–1½ 3–1 2–1 8 Van Dyke 1.20

4 AFLEET DIVA 6.40 4.20 3.20 6 TAKE HER TEMP 4.20 3.60 3 BEST LADY 14.40

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $14.40 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2) $496.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $183.80

Winner–Afleet Diva Ch.f.2 by Bayern out of Tres Belle, by War Front. Bred by Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $184,566 Exacta Pool $95,293 Quinella Pool $4,254 Superfecta Pool $37,353 Trifecta Pool $56,540. Claimed–Afleet Diva by Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Risen Lady.

AFLEET DIVA set a pressured pace, moved clear at the quarter pole, powered away under right and left-handed urging and coasted in late. TAKE HER TEMP stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, saved ground into the lane, produced a mild rally along the fence and bested the rest. BEST LADY off slow and broke in, trailed the field from the inside, came out leaving the bend and edged rival for third. VANNA stalked the pace in the early going, angled five wide leaving the bend, brushed by PRETTY SAYLEE past the eighth pole and got edged for the show. GRIGORO veered out leaving the gate, chased off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and never threatened. WARREN'S MEMORABLE had early speed from the inside, chased the leader into the turn, was hard to ride throwing her head through the bend, angled out in the stretch and lacked further response. SMOOTH RITHMS stumbled at the start but recovered quickly to press the pace outside the leader then between foes on the turn, chased two to three wide into the stretch and weakened. PRETTY SAYLEE up close outside a pair of rivals, chased four wide into the lane, lugged out and brushed VANNA inside the eighth pole and tired.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.98 48.34 1:12.84 1:24.33 1:35.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Heywoods Beach 120 3 4 4–1 4–1 4–1 2–½ 1–hd Rispoli 2.00 1 Tripoli 120 1 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–1¼ Hernandez 6.50 5 Ekklesia 120 5 3 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–½ 3–¾ Maldonado 14.80 6 Mecklenburg 120 6 6 5–1 6 5–2 5–3½ 4–1¼ Prat 3.30 2 Eastern Ocean 120 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–1 5–4¾ Cedillo 1.40 4 Race Home 123 4 5 6 5–hd 6 6 6 Flores 44.00

3 HEYWOODS BEACH 6.00 3.80 2.80 1 TRIPOLI 4.80 3.20 5 EKKLESIA 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $24.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $14.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $16.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-6) $32.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $34.70

Winner–Heywoods Beach Dbb.c.3 by Speightstown out of Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $213,030 Daily Double Pool $36,264 Exacta Pool $81,836 Quinella Pool $2,695 Superfecta Pool $26,237 Trifecta Pool $49,996. Scratched–none.

HEYWOODS BEACH tucked inside stalking the pace, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out, surged outside the leader and nailed TRIPOLI at the wire. TRIPOLI took command from the inside and controlled the pace, showed the way into the stretch, led through the drive and was caught on the line. EKKLESIA contested the pace early then stalked outside TRIPOLI, chased between runners into the stretch and kept on willingly to hold the show. MECKLENBURG (IRE) off slow to begin, pulled early to the nine-sixteenths then again past the half-mile marker, angled out into the stretch and finished willingly. EASTERN OCEAN up close between rivals early then dropped back into stalking position, entered the stretch three deep and flattened. RACE HOME lost footing and off a bit slow to begin, went three wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.36 46.11 58.84 1:12.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Easy Grader 120 6 1 5–1 6–4 5–½ 1–hd Hernandez 1.00 2 Come On Kat 122 2 3 2–½ 3–1 2–1 2–1 Cedillo 2.40 3 Coalinga Hills 118 3 4 3–½ 5–½ 6–5 3–1¾ Roman 20.10 4 Mama's Kid 120 4 6 4–1 1–½ 1–1 4–¾ Espinoza 21.00 5 Winsinfashion 120 5 7 6–½ 4–hd 3–½ 5–3¾ Maldonado 47.90 1 Speedy Gigi 117 1 2 1–½ 2–hd 4–hd 6–nk Van Dyke 4.70 8 Incredibly Lucky 120 7 5 7–2 7–hd 7–1 7–4¾ Franco 11.30 9 Miz Tianjin 120 8 8 8 8 8 8 Pereira 44.20

6 EASY GRADER 4.00 2.60 2.40 2 COME ON KAT 3.20 2.80 3 COALINGA HILLS 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $6.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-4) $19.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $16.50

Winner–Easy Grader B.m.7 by Tribal Rule out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $194,531 Daily Double Pool $20,414 Exacta Pool $98,580 Quinella Pool $3,645 Superfecta Pool $40,631 Trifecta Pool $63,676. Claimed–Easy Grader by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Come On Kat by Bruce Guttman. Trainer: Jose Flores. Claimed–Speedy Gigi by Brian Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–Naughty Sophie. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $18.70. Pick Three Pool $57,879.

EASY GRADER stalked outside a rival, angled out into and upper stretch, closed and edged rival in time under a drive. COME ON KAT pressed the pace outside, three deep on the turn, closed in and took over at the sixteenth pole but was edged at the wire. COALINGA HILLS in range from the outside, chased four wide into the lane, closed from the outside but could not match the top pair. MAMA'S KID in range of the speed early, snuck through from the inside and gained command on the turn, vied with a pair of rivals around the bend, moved clear at the three-sixteenths, fought back when challenged in the drive but yielded in the late stages. WINSINFASHION settled inside, saved ground into the lane, lacked room and checked mid-stretch and kept on to the wire. SPEEDY GIGI set the pace off the inside while under pressure, lost the lead and vied between foes around the bend, lost contact with the leader into the stretch and weakened. INCREDIBLY LUCKY tracked five wide through the turn and was always outrun. MIZ TIANJIN stumbled leaving the gate, trailed three wide into the lane and was never a factor.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.64 48.00 1:13.64 1:25.81 1:37.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Super Game 122 2 1 1–2 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–½ Pereira 14.50 5 Miss Ever Ready 122 5 4 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ 3–hd 2–ns Hernandez 4.00 8 Warrens Candy Girl 122 8 6 6–2 5–½ 5–hd 4–2½ 3–4¼ Van Dyke 2.30 4 Pawnee 122 4 8 8–2 8–1½ 8–4 6–hd 4–hd Prat 7.60 3 Luxury Liner 122 3 2 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 5–3¼ Gonzalez 2.30 9 Complete Control 122 9 7 7–2½ 7–2 7–2 8–4 6–1 Velez 20.10 7 Where's Frankie 122 7 5 5–1½ 6–1 6–1 7–hd 7–1¾ Gutierrez 56.50 1 Big Dress 122 1 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–hd 8–1¼ Rispoli 7.40 6 Big Moon 122 6 9 9 9 9 9 9 Cedillo 32.80

2 SUPER GAME 31.00 14.00 7.60 5 MISS EVER READY 6.20 4.00 8 WARRENS CANDY GIRL 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $115.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $71.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $75.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-4) $252.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8) $212.35

Winner–Super Game Dbb.f.2 by Super Saver out of Belvedera, by Awesome Again. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip. Mutuel Pool $232,337 Daily Double Pool $20,786 Exacta Pool $127,806 Quinella Pool $4,322 Superfecta Pool $50,903 Trifecta Pool $78,873. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $80.80. Pick Three Pool $28,600.

SUPER GAME sped clear take control, dictated the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the far turn, inched away in upper stretch and held well under right-handed encouragement. MISS EVER READY stalked outside a rival, three wide into the drive, finished well and edged WARRENS CANDY GIRL for the place honors. WARRENS CANDY GIRL mid-pack in the early going while outside a rival, moved out four wide, rallied outside MISS EVER READY and was outkicked for second. PAWNEE off a bit slow at the start, traveled near the back of the pack, angled out on the second turn and exited the final turn three wide, summoned a mild rally and attained a minor award. LUXURY LINER stalked the leader a bit off the rail to the stretch and flattened in the drive. COMPLETE CONTROL went three wide into the first turn then angled in around that bend, saved ground off the pace, split foes in the lane and improved position. WHERE'S FRANKIE fractious in the gate, traveled mid-pack inside a rival, raced two wide then moved into the three path in the lane and lacked a response to urging. BIG DRESS tracked inside and weakened in the drive. BIG MOON off slow leaving the gate, saved ground into the lane and was always outrun. HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.76 49.60 1:14.99 1:27.36 1:40.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Claim of Passion 122 1 1 3–hd 4–hd 3–½ 3–2 1–1¼ Cedillo 3.60 4 Antithetical 118 4 5 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2½ Pereira 11.60 8 Rookie Mistake 118 8 6 7–hd 7–2 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–¾ Gutierrez 2.70 6 Tejon 122 6 2 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 2–hd 4–1 Figueroa 46.60 5 Handsome Cat 118 5 4 4–hd 6–½ 6–½ 5–2 5–6¼ Van Dyke 7.30 3 King Eddie 122 3 7 6–1 3–1 4–1 6–1 6–2½ Roman 15.30 7 Wild Bean 122 7 8 8 8 7–hd 7–12 7 Maldonado 23.10 2 No Name Fred 122 2 3 5–hd 5–hd 8 8 dnf Gonzalez 1.60

1 CLAIM OF PASSION 9.20 5.00 2.80 4 ANTITHETICAL 10.00 4.60 8 ROOKIE MISTAKE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $173.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $50.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $61.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-6) $225.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-8) $87.65

Winner–Claim of Passion B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Passionate, by Vronsky. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Thompson, Michelle and Thompson, Odes. Mutuel Pool $352,318 Daily Double Pool $26,193 Exacta Pool $208,566 Quinella Pool $5,797 Superfecta Pool $93,669 Trifecta Pool $140,735. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-1) paid $133.60. Pick Three Pool $66,365. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-2-1) 4 correct paid $572.15. Pick Four Pool $182,864. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-6-2-1) 5 correct paid $3,182.15. Pick Five Pool $562,062.

CLAIM OF PASSION stalked along the fence, angled three wide leaving the second turn, rallied under right then left-handed encouragement and inhaled ANTITHETITCAL to prove best. ANTITHETICAL broke in and bumped rival, went to the front and set a pressure pace, shook free approaching the turn, led through the drive but could not stave off the winner. ROOKIE MISTAKE settled off the inside, steadied briefly at the three-quarter marker, traveled three deep on the backstretch, came four to five wide into the lane and gained the show. TEJON pressed outside and faltered in the lane. HANDSOME CAT four wide around the first turn, chased four deep on the backstretch, moved out and came six wide into the lane and weakened. KING EDDIE bumped leaving the gate, chased between on the first turn then tugged his way near the front three deep, lost ground around the far turn and chased four wide into the lane and tired. WILD BEAN stumbled badly at the start, angled in early, steadied off heels at the three-quarter pole, angled out on the second turn, exited that bend three wide and had little left for the drive. NO NAME FRED traveled outside a rival, pulled early, chased between to the far turn then raced a bit off the rail, eased in the stretch and across the wire having bled and walked off following the race.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.83 49.00 1:14.29 1:38.79 1:44.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Hammering Lemon 120 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–ns Gutierrez 4.00 9 Tropical Terror 120 9 9 9–1 6–½ 4–hd 2–1 2–1¼ Smith 1.80 3 Table for Ten 123 3 3 4–½ 4–1½ 3–hd 3–1 3–½ Cedillo 4.50 6 Carmelita's Man 120 6 4 6–2 7–1½ 8–1½ 5–hd 4–½ Roman 87.40 1 Luvluv 120 1 6 5–1 5–1 6–½ 4–½ 5–1¼ Rispoli 3.70 10 Gambini 120 10 10 10 8–½ 7–1 7–2 6–2¾ Pereira 14.90 2 Kaline 120 2 8 8–1 10 9–½ 9–2½ 7–1¼ Franco 19.50 7 Count Alexei 120 7 1 2–½ 3–1 2–1 6–½ 8–½ Gonzalez 9.00 5 Me Macho 116 5 5 3–1½ 2–hd 5–1 8–½ 9–3¼ Centeno 97.70 8 Kingofjesters 123 8 7 7–1½ 9–1½ 10 10 10 Blanc 93.10

4 HAMMERING LEMON 10.00 4.20 3.00 9 TROPICAL TERROR 3.20 2.40 3 TABLE FOR TEN 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $51.60 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $12.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-9) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-3-6) $136.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-3) $21.15

Winner–Hammering Lemon B.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Chexcess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,695 Daily Double Pool $49,122 Exacta Pool $176,424 Quinella Pool $6,163 Superfecta Pool $89,393 Trifecta Pool $118,186. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-4) paid $328.25. Pick Three Pool $76,951.

HAMMERING LEMON sped to the front and took control of the rail, showed the way clear into the stretch, put to a drive at the eighth pole and held off the runner-up. TROPICAL TERROR unhurried in the early stages, moved forward to mid-pack on the backstretch, raced three wide into the stretch, took aim at the leader, surged late and just missed. TABLE FOR TEN stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, chased inside through the lane and held the show. CARMELITA'S MAN settled off the rail, moved into the two path on the first turn, steered toward the inside, saved ground into the stretch, moved off the rail and finished willingly. LUVLUV fractious in the gate, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, exited final turn three wide, showed a mild response but needed to find more in deep stretch. GAMBINI trailed early, advanced up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane and flattened. KALINE tracked inside, off the rail into the far turn, three wide entering the drive, angled out and lacked a rally. COUNT ALEXEI fractious in the gate, bumped at the start while off alertly, raced up close while three wide and outside a rival, went three deep into the far turn, two wide into the lane and weakened. ME MACHO forwardly placed a bit off the rail, chased between runners into the far turn, angled out but lacked room and steadied in upper stretch and faded after. KINGOFJESTERS fractious in the gate, broke in and bumped rival, raced near the inside, two wide into the stretch and never made an impact.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $41,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.20 45.45 58.22 1:11.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sheza Girly Girl 120 6 1 5–1 3–½ 2–2 1–4¼ Pereira 3.10 1 Miss Fraulein 120 1 3 1–½ 1–2½ 1–½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 7.30 4 Morning Addiction 120 4 5 3–1 2–½ 3–hd 3–nk Rispoli 3.50 7 With This Vow 122 7 2 4–½ 4–3 4–2½ 4–1 Van Dyke 1.50 3 Trouville 122 3 7 6–hd 5–hd 5–2 5–3¾ Flores 26.50 2 Mucho Macho Woman 123 2 4 2–hd 6–1½ 6–1 6–hd Hernandez 10.10 5 Malibu Cat 123 5 6 7 7 7 7 Prat 10.10

6 SHEZA GIRLY GIRL 8.20 4.40 2.80 1 MISS FRAULEIN 7.00 4.80 4 MORNING ADDICTION 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $46.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $32.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $32.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-7) $40.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $77.80

Winner–Sheza Girly Girl Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Sheza Eyeopener, by Grand Reward. Bred by Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Brown, Richard and Halasz, Thomas. Mutuel Pool $278,456 Daily Double Pool $34,156 Exacta Pool $148,910 Quinella Pool $5,583 Superfecta Pool $47,916 Trifecta Pool $82,497. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $68.75. Pick Three Pool $135,290.

SHEZA GIRLY GIRL chased three wide into the turn, moved into the two path around the bend, angled outside the leader in the stretch, ranged up and gained command past the eighth pole and drove clear. MISS FRAULEIN had good early speed and set the pace in the two path, inched away around the turn, challenged from the outside approaching the furlong marker, lost command shortly after and held the place. MORNING ADDICTION in range early while outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, brushed with WITH THIS VOW at the eighth pole and held the show. WITH THIS VOW tracked five wide into the turn, four wide leaving the bend, brushed with MORNING ADDICTION near the eighth pole and lacked a bid. TROUVILLE lacked early speed, chased inside then moved out to enter the stretch three wide and failed to rally. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN chased in the two path then a bit off the rail into the drive and tired. MALIBU CAT off the pace in the early going, two wide into the turn, came out and left the turn five wide and was never a factor.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 44.09 55.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Distant Vista 122 3 5 6–½ 7–2 4–½ 1–½ Hernandez 14.00 4 Torosay 122 4 2 2–hd 1–1 1–2 2–½ Cedillo 4.30 5 Ginobili 120 5 7 5–hd 4–hd 3–1 3–1½ Figueroa 6.40 2 Strongconstitution 120 2 6 7–4 6–hd 5–1 4–¾ Rispoli 3.20 8 Psycho Dar 124 8 4 3–hd 2–½ 2–1 5–1¼ Fuentes 15.20 1 Lionite 124 1 8 8 8 8 6–½ Pereira 13.00 6 Capture the Sea 124 6 1 4–1½ 5–1 7–½ 7–3 Maldonado 8.00 7 Tribalist 124 7 3 1–hd 3–1 6–1 8 Prat 2.10

3 DISTANT VISTA (IRE) 30.00 21.40 13.00 4 TOROSAY 5.40 3.60 5 GINOBILI 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $213.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $134.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $116.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-2) $263.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $400.00

Winner–Distant Vista (IRE) B.g.3 by Footstepsinthesand (GB) out of Penthesilea Eile, by Rahy. Bred by Michael Ryan (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Sterling Stables, LLC and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $387,443 Daily Double Pool $34,686 Exacta Pool $199,410 Quinella Pool $5,695 Superfecta Pool $68,751 Trifecta Pool $111,418. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $304.10. Pick Three Pool $88,095.

DISTANT VISTA (IRE) stalked between foes then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, closed fast and reeled in the runner-up. TOROSAY vied for the lead inside a trio of rivals, shook free around the turn, led past the sixteenth pole but got caught by the winner. GINOBILI chased three deep early, outside a rival on the turn, three wide into the stretch, rallied but was not enough. STRONGCONSTITUTION chased inside, altered out around CAPTURE THE SEA into the drive and improved position. PSYCHO DAR vied four deep up the backstretch, three deep on the turn, failed to match strides with the leader and chased into the drive then weakened in the late stages. LIONITE lacked early speed, entered the turn a bit off the rail, angled out into the four path around the bend and was never a factor. CAPTURE THE SEA vied for the lead between rivals, steadied entering the turn, shifted out into the stretch and lacked further response. TRIBALIST vied three deep, between rivals early on the turn, chased the leader leaving the bend and faded. HAND TIMED.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.51 45.85 58.30 1:11.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Abusive Gary 124 3 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1 Maldonado 13.00 2 Self Taught 121 2 7 5–hd 5–hd 3–½ 2–¾ Gryder 6.20 7 Camby 124 6 4 4–1½ 3–½ 2–½ 3–2½ Cedillo 2.50 8 Red Valor 124 7 5 8 6–2 4–1 4–2¼ Van Dyke 7.20 1 Botero 124 1 3 1–hd 2–hd 5–1 5–½ Espinoza 12.50 6 Castle Gate 124 5 2 3–1 4–1½ 6–3 6–1½ Fuentes 1.70 9 Mike Operator 124 8 6 6–hd 7–1½ 7–½ 7–½ Hernandez 14.50 5 Unleash the Tiger 124 4 8 7–1 8 8 8 Pereira 12.70

3 ABUSIVE GARY 28.00 11.20 6.00 2 SELF TAUGHT 5.80 4.00 7 CAMBY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $172.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $99.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $62.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-8) $144.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $183.65

Winner–Abusive Gary Dbb.g.4 by Boisterous out of Velvety Smooth, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Phil D'Amato & Tommy Hutton DreamStables (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $298,832 Daily Double Pool $32,960 Exacta Pool $171,602 Quinella Pool $4,813 Superfecta Pool $69,381 Trifecta Pool $106,663. Scratched–Jen Go Unchained. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-3) paid $887.00. Pick Three Pool $56,338.

ABUSIVE GARY dueled outside BOTERO then vied between around the turn, took a short lead at the quarter pole and edged away in the stretch. SELF TAUGHT tracked off the rail, came out into the stretch and outkicked CAMBY for the place. CAMBY bumped leaving the gate, stalked the pace from the outside, bid four deep around the turn and challenged into the drive but could not match the top pair late. RED VALOR raced wide to the turn, advanced five to six wide around the bend and faltered in the drive. BOTERO dueled for the lead from the inside, vied with a trio of rivals around the bend, could not keep up exiting the turn and gave way. CASTLE GATE broke out and bumped rival, was in range outside the dueling pair, bid three deep and between rivals on the turn and also gave way in the lane. MIKE OPERATOR went five wide around the turn, angled in a bit in upper stretch and failed to rally. UNLEASH THE TIGER went three wide into the stretch and never threatened.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'La Jolla H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.58 46.78 1:10.47 1:34.68 1:40.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Smooth Like Strait 124 6 1 1–1 2–2½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–2½ Rispoli 0.80 7 Storm the Court 124 7 4 3–1 3–1 3–½ 2–2 2–hd Prat 3.10 2 K P All Systems Go 120 2 8 8 8 8 6–½ 3–2½ Cedillo 13.30 5 Kanderel 120 5 5 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–½ 4–½ 4–2¾ Hernandez 12.70 3 Azul Coast 120 3 3 5–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–hd 5–hd Van Dyke 11.80 1 I'm Leaving You 118 1 6 4–1 5–hd 5–hd 7–2 6–1¾ Franco 39.40 4 Ajourneytofreedom 119 4 2 6–1 6–1 7–1 8 7–1 Gonzalez 28.80 8 Indian Peak 121 8 7 2–hd 1–½ 2–2 3–hd 8 Smith 7.60

6 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 3.60 2.60 2.20 7 STORM THE COURT 3.60 3.00 2 K P ALL SYSTEMS GO 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $53.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $4.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5) $8.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $12.70

Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.3 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $534,892 Daily Double Pool $63,130 Exacta Pool $263,218 Quinella Pool $8,533 Superfecta Pool $109,875 Trifecta Pool $163,130. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $593.95. Pick Three Pool $64,511.

SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT off alertly from the gate and took control, steered to the inside, led through the first turn then lost command at the five-eighths, kept inside INDIAN PEAK up the backstretch, headed rival at the took a over just past the three-eighths, cleared rival near the quarter pole then drew away under a drive and strong handling late. STORM THE COURT stalked from the inside, saved ground into the stretch, chased a bit off the rail in the lane and held the place. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO unhurried in the early going, settled near the inside, angled into the drive and upper stretch, closed through the final furlong and missed the place honors. KANDEREL tracked off the rail, three wide into the stretch and went evenly late for a minor award. AZUL COAST settled off the inside, outside a rival on the far turn, two wide into the stretch, tipped out in the drive and came up empty. I'M LEAVING YOU tracked from the inside to the stretch and never responded to urging. AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM traveled three wide into the first turn, kept off the rail to the far turn, was floated out by rival into the drive then angled in upper stretch and never threatened. INDIAN PEAK chased off the rail early, bid outside the leader and took over near the five-eighths, showed the way up the backstretch then lost command and the just past the three-eighths, chased two wide into the lane and retreated. HAND TIMED.

ELEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.18 45.40 1:10.60 1:23.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Do Not Swipe Left 124 10 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–ns Flores 17.00 6 Leprino 121 6 4 5–1 5–2 2–2½ 2–7½ Van Dyke 1.30 11 Next Revolt 121 11 5 4–hd 4–hd 3–3 3–7 Espinoza 5.50 12 Prince Ricky 121 12 2 3–1½ 3–1 4–4 4–3½ Prat 5.20 2 Ammolite 124 2 8 9–hd 8–½ 6–2 5–1¼ Velez 30.30 9 Bigfoot City 121 9 7 7–½ 7–2 5–1 6–1 Hernandez 20.90 4 Four O'Five 114 4 6 8–1½ 9–hd 10–2 7–3½ Centeno 56.80 7 Qaabil 124 7 10 10–hd 10–2 9–½ 8–4¼ Cedillo 6.70 1 Jay Boy 121 1 12 12 11–2½ 11–15 9–hd Diaz, Jr. 61.50 5 Jack Cool 121 5 1 2–½ 2–½ 7–hd 10–1¼ Roman 65.20 3 Hungarian Storm 121 3 9 6–½ 6–hd 8–hd 11–35 Maldonado 26.50 8 Veinstrike 121 8 11 11–1½ 12 12 12 Figueroa 9.20

10 DO NOT SWIPE LEFT 36.00 11.00 6.80 6 LEPRINO 3.40 2.60 11 NEXT REVOLT 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10) $82.40 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $55.50 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $40.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-11-12) $112.24 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-11-12-2) Carryover $44,378 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-11) $136.95

Winner–Do Not Swipe Left Dbb.g.4 by Midshipman out of Angels' Share, by Brahms. Bred by David W. Osborne &Loren C. Hebel-Osborne (KY). Trainer: Joe Herrick. Owner: Joe Herrick Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $440,295 Daily Double Pool $195,501 Exacta Pool $256,949 Quinella Pool $7,809 Superfecta Pool $184,755 Super High Five Pool $41,834 Trifecta Pool $217,925. Claimed–Leprino by Bankers, Tim and Ortiz, Sr., Manuel. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–Hot Socks, Street Behavior. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-6-3-3-6-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $56,395. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-10) paid $212.60. Pick Three Pool $322,936. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-6-10) 4 correct paid $8,338.80. Pick Four Pool $762,681. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-3-6-10) 5 correct paid $43,411.95. Pick Five Pool $1,080,764. $2 Pick Six (4-6-3-3-6-10) 5 out of 6 paid $3,393.00. Pick Six Pool $266,756. Pick Six Carryover $142,512. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 11 paid $3,195.40. Place Pick All Pool $20,935.

DO NOT SWIPE LEFT set the pace with pressure to the inside then dueled with JACK COOL for command, cleared rival past the three-eighths and showed the way into the stretch, responded when challenged through the final furlong and gamely prevailed. LEPRINO stalked the pace to the turn, took aim four wide into the stretch, ranged up alongside DO NOT SWIPE LEFT with a sixteenth to go but could not find the final punch to get by. NEXT REVOLT stalked the top pair up the backstretch from off the rail, raced five wide around the turn, showed a mild response in the drive and while unable to make an impact on the top pair finished a clear third. PRINCE RICKY well placed just off the speed in the early going, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened in the lane. AMMOLITE broke in, drifted out early and was corrected quickly, continued to race a bit green up the backstretch, angled four wide then got steered out further in upper stretch and kept on willingly. BIGFOOT CITY mid-pack early, went four wide into the lane and never rallied. FOUR O'FIVE angled to the inside early, saved ground around the turn, lacked room behind rivals and angled out at the eighth pole then improved position in the late stages. QAABIL bumped twice at the start, raced between foes then outside a rival, traveled three then four wide into the stretch and failed to rally. JAY BOY forced in by rival leaving the gate, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch and was always outrun. JACK COOL pressed the pace early then moved up to duel for command, dropped back on the turn and tired in the stretch. HUNGARIAN STORM tracked two wide around the turn and weakened. VEINSTRIKE broke in and bumped with rival twice leaving the gate, eased around the turn and into the stretch, eventually crossed the wire and walked off.