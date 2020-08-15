Horse racing newsletter: Stronach suit is settled

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get the inside from contributors Ron Flatter, Rob Henie and Matt Dinerman.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Before we get to our action-packed newsletter, let’s close the book on the litigation between Belinda Stronach and her father, Frank Stronach. In short, Belinda gets the race tracks, the gaming and all ancillary businesses. Frank gets the stallion and breeding business and all the farms.

Technically, it was Frank and Elfriede Stronach vs. Belinda Stronach, Frank Walker and Nicole Walker, Alon Ossip and the Stronach Consulting Group.

Advertisement

It never got to court, except for the official dismissal of the case, but instead was a negotiated settlement.

Here’s what the two parties said, or, more like what their reps wrote for them as if they said it.

Belinda Stronach: “I am pleased that my father will be able to focus on an agricultural business and related projects that are his passion. The settlement will allow The Stronach Group to continue building successful companies with quality jobs that contribute to the community.”

Frank Stronach: “I am glad that our disagreements have been resolved amongst ourselves and have utmost confidence in The Stronach Group’s Thoroughbred racing and gaming businesses, which will remain under Belinda’s management.”

Advertisement

So, there you have it. There were some salacious headlines and factoids along the way, but in the end, it was pretty much how it started.

On to the good stuff.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

The Flatter files

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network and Horse Racing Nation. He updates us on all the vagaries of Kentucky Derby Futures. Ron, what do you have for us today?

Advertisement

“I am not good at math, but numbers fascinate me. I am often frustrated by betting, but I am consumed by odds. I would love to get back to a racetrack, but for now I am obsessed with using my laptop to monitor horse racing futures.

“Anyone who has taken even a drive-by glance at my Twitter account (@ronflatter) knows that I frequently update the futures odds for the Kentucky Derby. Frequently? Since Garth was the first horse listed by a British bookmaker last August, I have posted 107 updates comparing the odds here in Las Vegas to those in foreign books. They include 43 since the original Derby day May 2.

“The price for Champagne and Holy Bull and Florida Derby and Belmont and Travers winner Tiz the Law continues to shorten. About the only place where he is better than odds-on is at Circa Sports, where at plus-105 he is barely even money. William Hill Nevada has him at 4-5. William Hill U.K. shows him at 10-11, the same price that gamblers lay when they bet a football game.

“This week a milestone was passed when British bookmakers finally took down 47 horses that should have been dropped long ago — including the ever-winless Garth. Names such as American Theorem, Green Light Go, the two Liam’ses (Lucky Charm and Point), Montauk (Don’t Call Me Ny) Traffic, Mr. Monomoy (not that Girl), Shotski, Untitled and so many others that will leave here unnamed.

Advertisement

“Dennis’ Moment’s name also hit the floor. Way back in late October, when William Hill Nevada opened its Derby futures, he and Eight Rings were the 10-1 co-favorites. That was the weekend before the Breeders’ Cup, where Dennis’ Moment was left at the gate in the Juvenile. That last-place finish and one more in the Fountain of Youth spelled the end of his Derby trail. After being turned out, Dennis’ Moment just got back to Dale Romans’ barn last month.

“Eight Rings’ name is still hanging at a couple British books. He carries odds of 50-1 to win the Derby, but he may as well be a hundred times that. He has flopped in his two starts this year, both sprints. In truth he is a race book straggler, just like Independence Hall and Mischevious Alex. They are all still available at a few London shops where they have not bothered to check if that American soup is on the boil.

“The futures market truly reflects the fickle nature of horseplayers and the game itself. Where else could Art Collector sit almost all spring at odds of 250-1 only to become the Kentucky darling that is now 6-1 or shorter?

“That is nothing compared with two years ago this month, when Roadster opened at 25-1 and Instagrand at 30-1 to win the 2019 Derby. Even in those heady days when they ran for springtime roses, those odds were still posted nine months in advance at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Advertisement

“At least Roadster got to the gate. Carrying odds of 11-1 he crossed 16th and was promoted to 15th last May. The closest Instagrand got to the Derby was that afternoon’s Pat Day Mile, in which he finished eighth.

“Even the Wynn did not make it to last year’s race. Its horse-loving oddsmaker Johnny Avello left after 13 years to take charge of DraftKings Sportsbook, where he is still trying to wade through red tape in any number of states to reboot his racing numbers. Without him the Wynn has not booked a racing future since.

“As I ruefully take the names off the spreadsheet for what will be a 108th update of Derby futures, I feel like I am meandering through those penultimate scenes in each season of ‘Survivor.’ The last competitors still standing stroll past the names of the eliminated contenders, all appearing to have been made by God and Mark Burnett to blend naturally into the outcrops.

“Just think. Even as next month’s Kentucky Derby turns into a referendum on Tiz the Law, I have no doubt that very soon someone will walk into a betting shop in London — hopefully wearing a mask — and ask for a price on ... oh, pick a Baffert, any Baffert. How about his debut winner Freedom Fighter?

Advertisement

Kentucky Derby 147 is, after all, only 259 days away.

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also writes for Horse Racing Nation and hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. On the current episode, legendary turf writer Steve Haskin discusses the difficulty in handicapping next month’s Kentucky Derby, jockey Tyler Gaffalione talks about his role as a substitute rider on Swiss Skydiver in the Alabama Stakes at Saratoga, and VSiN’s Vinny Magliulo handicaps weekend races. To listen to the podcast, just click here.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report).Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“The weekend begins with a $16,000 N2L at 5 ½ furlongs. In 1977, a revolutionary new book was released, ‘Betting Thoroughbreds’ by Steve Davidowitz, who sadly passed away last year, but did leave us with some integral handicapping thoughts. The book was updated twice more over the years, including a version in 2009, in which he actually mentions my west coast report (the WCHR), as the best in the country. What a thrill for a kid reading his book in the early ‘80s, only to be included years later. Anyway, one of those first angles Steve introduced was the ‘Key Race Theory,’ where precise record keeping allowed for studious handicappers to capitalize on understanding which races were producing good ‘next out’ efforts. The mindset, in theory, was super; the only fallacy was that by the time horses were returned and results tabulated, much of the field had already run, thus, though the ‘key race’ was magnified, it often came after the fact.

Advertisement

“This is where over the past few years, I’ve tried to take that basic premise and expand a bit, trying to expose fields before the race was run. For example, understanding the stock of a maiden race can help the next time any of ‘em return, such as the listed $40,000 maiden condition, which is actually closer to a $16,000 group. That’s invaluable info we can use the next time any of the same runners exit and return to run. That same mindset/tool can be used in any race really, which brings us to our point here today. This is a field of eight, but there are four runners exiting the July 27 race won by Flying Business. Listed as a $16,000 N2L, this was closer to a $5,000 bunch. So, right off the bat, we’re gonna look to beat all four here, leaving us with only a field of four.

“In the end, top selection would be CANADIAN GINGER (#4), who all of a sudden has figured things out a bit with three straight decent efforts since returning as a 3-year old, while the following WCHR Handicapping Angle applies well to her Saturday. Consistent hard working recent maiden winners are usually the best type of runners to back with regard to the cheaper N2L type of races made up of only maiden winners. The mentality of many handicappers with regard to these cheap nonwinners of two is just so backwards. Many handicappers downplay the recent maiden winner, regardless of the level, giving them less credence than even multiple losers at this level, horses who’ve already been defeated at this same N2L condition, on numerous occasions. Think about that for a second. Why should a horse coming off a possible career catalyst maiden win where confidence was finally gained finishing down the lane in front of the others, be looked at in a more negative light than a horse whose only win to their own credit was also a maiden win, and since then, have lost at this same N2L level on multiple occasions? Would you rather back a proven multiple loser, or a recent maiden winner?’ This appears a pretty viable spot today for George Papaprodromou.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-2-3

Advertisement

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1,5,6,8

“Positive Notes:

“3 Sweet Honor - Anytime Cedillo hops aboard these days, it has to be construed a good thing.

“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:

Advertisement

“4 Canadian Ginger - Morning Line 7-2 / WCHR Line 5-2

“TOP PICK: CANADIAN GINGER (#4 7-2 Gutierrez)

“SECOND CHOICE: BELLA RENELLA (#2 9-2 Diaz)”

Del Mar review

The feature on Friday was a one-mile turf allowance for fillies and mares. Nothing exceptional except for the ride by Flavien Prat, proving why he is the best jockey on the West Coast, if not points beyond. He was on the heavy favorite, Raymundos Secret, and behind a wall of horses entering the stretch. It appeared as if he thought about the inside but instead angled to the outside and squeezed between horses and went to the front, winning by a neck.

Advertisement

Raymundos Secret paid $3.60, $2.60 and $2.20. Tapwater was second and Ellie Arroway was third. Phil D’Amato was the winning trainer.

Del Mar preview

The track has one of those big 11-race cards. First post is 2 p.m. Last post is listed as 7:08 p.m. Sunset at Del Mar is 7:34 p.m. Five of the races are on the turf, and there is one restricted stakes race.

The ninth is the $125,000 Solana Beach Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Mucho Unusual is the 8-5 favorite for trainer Tim Yakteen and jockey Flavien Prat. The 4-year-old filly has won four-of-14 lifetime with three seconds and three thirds. Five of her last seven races have been Grade 1s, of which she didn’t win any. But, this is an ungraded Cal-bred race.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Cordiality for Yakteen and Umberto Rispoli. This well-traveled 7-year-old mare has won 11-of-31 lifetime starts. She has won two of her last three starts, which include the Osunitas at Del Mar and the Fran’s Valentine at Santa Anita. The thing was the Fran’s Valentin was in 2019. She also ran in the race this year and finished fifth.

Advertisement

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 7, 7, 9, 9 (1 also eligible), 9, 6, 9, 9.

Bob Ike’s DMr pick of the day

TENTH RACE: No, 6 Pyron (7-2)

New face from the Mark Glatt barn goes for Ship and Win money as he makes his first start at Del Mar after being claimed for $40,000 on July 9 at Keeneland. Caught a sloppy track that day and settled for fourth but should be extremely live in this starter allowance spot for connections (rider is Flavien Prat) that do exceptionally well together.

Friday’s result: Run Like Kona ($10.60) dueled on the lead from between horses, then put her pace rivals away and proved best through the final 100 yards.

Advertisement

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s DMr pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 1 Kalypso (6-1)

Kalypso is the “other” Bob Baffert horse making the debut Saturday “only” costing $240,000 as opposed to the $900,000 for Illumination. What brings me here is this is a Rockingham Ranch-owned horse and Victor Espinoza gets the mount. The stud fee was a mere $12,500 and they paid almost 20 times that at auction. I’ll take that 6-1 morning line. The “other” Baffert’s have been doing well at this meet.

Friday’s results: Saints Paynter broke bad, didn’t catch any breaks but at least didn’t finish last and was able to beat one horse. This trainer is ice cold right now.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate Fields weekend preview

He’s back for yet another Golden Gate meeting. Yes, track race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman returns as our host for previews and other musings from up north. So, take it away, Matt.

“The summer meet at Golden Gate Fields began Thursday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 4. First post each race day is 1:45 p.m. Horseplayers should note that a number of wagers from the recently concluded Wine Country Racing meet will revert back to standard Golden Gate Fields bets that many are accustomed to playing.

“The 20 cent Golden Pick Six jackpot wager and the 50 cent Early Pick 5, the first five races with a low 14% takeout, were back on Thursday. Trifecta’s and rolling Pick 3’s return with a 50 cent minimums while the rolling Super High Five wager is a $1 minimum.

Advertisement

“At the Wine Country meet, Jonathan Wong won the training title with eight wins from 26 starters (31%), finishing ahead of Andy Mathis (4 for 12). Kyle Frey took home the jockey title with 11 wins, three more than second-place riders William Antongeorgi III and apprentice Santos Rivera, who had a seven-pound weight advantage. Frey is off to a phenomenal start at the current summer meet winning five of seven races on Thursday.

“Our feature race on Saturday is the seventh race, an allowance for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta. No. 2 Angelo’s Pride is the 9-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Bill Delia after a number of off-the-board finishes against second-level allowances runners earlier in the year. No. 6 Friday’s At Shady, campaigned by the red-hot Isidro Tamayo barn, is likely to get play, as is the Ellen Jackson trained No. 5 River Rose, a full sibling to the graded stakes placed gelding Many Roses.

On the Sunday, the seventh, a maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies, catches the eye. Southern California trainer Michael McCarthy ships No. 1 Risen Lady, by Kantharos out of a Candy Ride mare. She has been working at Del Mar in preparation for this career debut. No. 2 La Reine’s Lagacy makes her first start for trainer Blaine Wright and boasts loads of turf breeding: by Hit It a Bomb out of a Leroidesanimaux mare. No. 3 Exquisite Legacy is a half sibling to a 14-time winner while No. 4 Fictional is out of a stakes-placed mare. No. 5 Do You Hear That is trained by a high percentage conditioner, Quinn Howey, and No. 6 Reina De Reyes is the only filly in the race that has afternoon experience.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

Advertisement

11:03 Woodbine (3): Grade 2 $175,000 Dance Smartly Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Etoile (7-5)

11:34 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Excelling (3-1)

12:41 Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Samurai Queen (2-1)

1:14 Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Bold Venture Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (4-5)

Advertisement

1:47 Woodbine (8): $150,000 Plate Trial Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Clayton (4-5)

2:07 Saratoga (8): $500,000 Saratoga Derby Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 on turf. Favorite: Decorated Invader (7-5)

2:12 Monmouth (10): $150,000 Pegasus Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Pneumatic (5-2)

2:22 Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $175,000 King Edward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Silent Poet (9-5)

Advertisement

2:43 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Alabama Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Swiss Skydiver (1-1)

2:57 Woodbine (10): $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Lasting Union (5-2)

6:12 Del Mar (9): $125,000 Solana Beach Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mucho Unusual (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 2 Get Away Car (4-1)

Advertisement

He is a talented albeit strife-finding runner who has recorded several figures that would put him in contention for Saturday’s endeavor. In his last effort 41 nights ago, this gelding got fractious prior to breaking slow at the gate opening, losing over a length of ground to a quality field. After the horrible start, this runner finished well under a hold for sixth while earning a solid number when trouble and track variant are factored in. He’s much better than that last effort and if he can return with his typical out, aided by a clean journey, he capable of scoring a victory at a medium mutual price.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 14. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 14th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.30 44.59 56.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Magic At Midnight 122 7 2 1–2 1–1 1–1 1–2¾ Cedillo 1.80 5 Rakassah 120 5 1 2–1 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–2¾ Prat 2.30 2 Road Rager 124 2 4 4–1 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ Rispoli 4.10 6 Gotham Desire 124 6 5 6–1 5–1 5–1½ 4–½ Pereira 24.30 4 Mariah Girl 122 4 7 8 7–½ 6–1 5–1¼ Hernandez 31.10 9 Norma's Love 120 8 3 3–½ 3–½ 4–½ 6–1½ Gonzalez 11.40 3 Tip Top Gal 124 3 8 7–1½ 8 7–1 7–1 Maldonado 77.90 1 Saints Paynter 122 1 6 5–hd 6–1 8 8 Gutierrez 4.70 7 MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT 5.60 3.40 2.60 5 RAKASSAH (IRE) 2.60 2.20 2 ROAD RAGER 2.60 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $7.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-6) $11.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2) $12.55 Winner–Magic At Midnight Dbb.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by BG Stables & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Moran, Michael A. and Joe. Mutuel Pool $223,963 Exacta Pool $111,408 Quinella Pool $5,440 Superfecta Pool $54,000 Trifecta Pool $78,462. Scratched–Sold It. MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT had good early speed from the outside, moved clear and crossed over to the inside, showed the way into the stretch, felt some pressure from RAKASSAH in upper stretch but responded well and drew away from the runner-up under right-handed urging. RAKASSAH (IRE) broke well then stalked the leader near the inside, kept along the rail through the turn, showed a mild bid in upper stretch but proved no match for the winner. ROAD RAGER chased inside, saved ground around the turn and held the show. GOTHAM DESIRE traveled two wide through the turn, steered out at the top of the lane and gained a minor award. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) off a bit slow to start, tucked inside on the turn and lacked a rally. NORMA'S LOVE chased outside a rival and two wide into the lane and flattened. TIP TOP GAL hopped leaving the gate, chased off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and proved no menace. SAINTS PAYNTER hopped at the start, tracked outside a rival then three wide on the turn, drifted out into the stretch then further out in the lane and tired. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.19 45.67 58.40 1:05.21 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mucha Woman 120 3 1 1–2 1–3 1–5 1–7¼ Prat 1.90 5 Stars of Bluegrass 120 4 4 4 4 2–½ 2–1½ Rispoli 0.70 1 Bingos System 120 1 3 2–hd 2–hd 3–4 3–7¼ Pereira 4.60 2 Joymaker 120 2 2 3–1½ 3–½ 4 4 Velez 8.20 4 MUCHA WOMAN 5.80 2.40 5 STARS OF BLUEGRASS 2.20 1 BINGOS SYSTEM $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $4.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $3.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $4.60 Winner–Mucha Woman Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Black Bird Rock, by Flower Alley. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $109,724 Daily Double Pool $33,592 Exacta Pool $41,712 Quinella Pool $1,911 Trifecta Pool $22,128. Scratched–Big Mama Sue, Miss Glorious. MUCHA WOMAN broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, set the pace and steered over to the inside, came two wide into the stretch, urged right-handed then widened under strong handling and ridden out approaching the wire. STARS OF BLUEGRASS bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, three wide into the turn, bumped with JOYMAKER past the five-sixteenths, went three wide and outside a rival into the stretch and bested the others. BINGOS SYSTEM chased inside then moved out into the two path and lacked a response to urging. JOYMAKER asked early and was crowded as MUCH WOMAN angled to the inside, chased outside of BINGOS SYSTEM to the turn, bumped with STARS OF BLUEGRASS past the five-sixteenths and faded in the stretch. THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 46.02 57.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Get Her Number 120 6 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 1–½ Prat 3.20 6 Commander Khai 120 5 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–3¼ Figueroa 4.80 2 Hot Rod Charlie 120 2 4 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 3–½ Cedillo 2.20 3 Harlan Estate 120 3 1 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 4–nk Fuentes 9.30 1 Run Snappy 120 1 7 6–1 6–½ 6–1 5–hd Hernandez 4.00 5 Ready Jet Go 117 4 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–hd 6–½ Gonzalez 10.60 8 Ghoster 120 7 6 7 7 7 7 Smith 10.30 7 GET HER NUMBER 8.40 4.40 2.80 6 COMMANDER KHAI 5.40 3.40 2 HOT ROD CHARLIE 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $21.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-3) $48.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2) $33.75 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-4) $5.80 Winner–Get Her Number B.c.2 by Dialed In out of Fancier, by Bernstein. Bred by Philip Robertson & Brenda Robertson (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $251,838 Daily Double Pool $18,568 Exacta Pool $157,020 Quinella Pool $5,531 Superfecta Pool $46,888 Trifecta Pool $75,330. Scratched–Stratofortress. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-7) paid $25.90. Pick Three Pool $52,391. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $4.45. GET HER NUMBER stalked outside then moved up to press the pace, lost contact with the leader around the bend, chased two wide into the stretch, re-bid outside the runner-up in the lane and wore down rival for the victory. COMMANDER KHAI sent for the lead, set the pace and moved to the inside, inched away from GET HER NUMBER around the turn, led through the drive with GET HER NUMBER closing in from the outside and could not fend that rival in deep stretch. HOT ROD CHARLIE chased inside and steadied near the half-mile marker, saved ground around the bend and into the stretch and held the show. HARLAN ESTATE tracked between rivals to the lane and went one-paced through the final furlong. RUN SNAPPY steadied early from the inside, stayed along the rail then came out into the three path entering the stretch, steered out further in the lane, shifted out mid-stretch and lacked a rally. READY JET GO went three deep to the stretch and also failed to rally. GHOSTER chased three wide then outside a rival, carried four wide by RUN SNAPPY entering the stretch and was always outrun. HAND TIMED. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.17 47.85 1:12.69 1:25.18 1:38.22 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Destiny's Journey 118 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–4 1–4½ 1–4¾ Maldonado 2.40 5 Operatic 119 4 5 6–½ 6–½ 4–hd 2–3 2–4¼ Prat 2.80 4 Mongolian Window 121 3 3 2–hd 2–hd 5–1 3–½ 3–½ Fuentes 3.10 3 Perfect Ice Storm 119 2 2 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 4–3½ Rispoli 6.00 2 Avalon Ride 119 1 7 4–hd 4–1 2–½ 5–2 5–1 Cedillo 6.80 7 Senoradiablo 119 6 4 5–½ 5–hd 6–3 6–5 6–15¼ Flores 8.90 6 Lesedi 117 5 6 7 7 7 7 7 Pereira 49.20 8 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 6.80 3.60 2.60 5 OPERATIC 3.20 2.60 4 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $51.40 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $11.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-3) $8.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-4) $17.15 Winner–Destiny's Journey B.f.3 by Paynter out of Destiny Calls, by With Approval. Bred by Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $299,723 Daily Double Pool $22,201 Exacta Pool $169,896 Quinella Pool $5,745 Superfecta Pool $70,039 Trifecta Pool $102,716. Claimed–Destiny's Journey by Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary and Katz, Larry. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Take a Leap. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-8) paid $40.60. Pick Three Pool $25,036. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-4-8) paid $6.40. DESTINY'S JOURNEY away quickly from the outside, steered to the inside entering the first turn, controlled the pace near the inside then came off the rail a bit, was urged a few times right-handed and remained clear to the wire. OPERATIC chased between foes on the first turn then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, awaited room along the inside, gained a clear path then angled out in the stretch and finished well. MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked outside a rival then three deep past the half-mile marker, got fanned five wide into the lane and kept on to earn the show honors. PERFECT ICE STORM a bit rank into the first turn, chased a bit off the rial then between foes, floated out four wide around the final turn and got edged for the show. AVALON RIDE stalked the pace inside, drifted out into the three path leaving the bend and tired. SENORADIABLO went three deep or four wide around the first turn, tracked off the inside, moved out and got fanned six wide into the lane and came up empty. LESEDI stumbled leaving the gate, traveled three deep into the first turn, between runners on the backstretch, came three wide into the lane and was never a factor. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.88 46.96 1:11.76 1:23.63 1:35.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Raymundos Secret 121 3 2 2–½ 3–1 4–½ 4–1 1–nk Prat 0.80 4 Tapwater 121 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–nk Smith 5.60 5 Ellie Arroway 123 5 3 3–1 2–hd 2–1 2–1 3–½ Espinoza 5.60 6 Zee Drop 121 6 4 6 6 6 5–hd 4–1 Cedillo 10.30 1 Strike At Dawn 121 1 5 4–½ 5–1½ 5–½ 6 5–½ Rispoli 3.70 2 Love and Peace 121 2 6 5–2 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 6 Maldonado 35.10 3 RAYMUNDOS SECRET 3.60 2.60 2.20 4 TAPWATER 5.00 3.20 5 ELLIE ARROWAY 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $7.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-6) $9.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $15.45 Winner–Raymundos Secret B.f.4 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Paulette Caveat, by Greatness. Bred by Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $239,740 Daily Double Pool $35,288 Exacta Pool $108,317 Quinella Pool $4,070 Superfecta Pool $34,738 Trifecta Pool $62,880. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-3) paid $18.10. Pick Three Pool $78,978. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-1/8-3) 4 correct paid $99.60. Pick Four Pool $155,588. 50-Cent Pick Five (7/8-4-7-1/8-3) 5 correct paid $330.85. Pick Five Pool $508,242. RAYMUNDOS SECRET well placed along the fence, saved ground around the far turn then tipped out entering the stretch, steered out mid-stretch and bumped rival past the eighth pole, rallied three deep and got up. TAPWATER took command and moved inside, challenged by ELLIE ARROWAY around the far turn, fought back into the stretch and through the lane, held foe at bay but could not fend off the late charge from the winner. ELLIE ARROWAY stalked outside a rival, closed in on the leader and headed rival at the quarter pole, battled down the stretch but failed to find the needed final kick. ZEE DROP unhurried in the beginning while angling over to the inside, moved out on the backstretch and traveled three wide into the far turn, moved out a bit further entering the stretch and produced a late bid to earn a minor award. STRIKE AT DAWN tracked, inside, pulled past the five-eighths pole, floated out by rival entering the stretch, crowded and steadied past the eighth pole and kept on to the wire. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) tracked outside a rival, traveled three wide then asked at the quarter pole, chased through the drive under urging, bumped by the winner at the eighth pole and weakened in deep stretch. HAND TIMED. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.97 45.94 58.77 1:12.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Run Like Kona 120 8 2 1–hd 2–2 1–hd 1–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 4.30 10 Chollima 120 10 4 4–1 3–½ 3–2½ 2–1 Velez 26.30 7 Enriched by Deb 120 7 5 2–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 3–hd Figueroa 15.40 2 Suezaaana 116 2 3 5–½ 5–½ 4–1½ 4–2¾ Centeno 17.00 3 Big Game Plan 120 3 11 11–4 10–2 7–2 5–1¼ Gonzalez 24.10 6 Warren's Empress 120 6 10 9–hd 7–1 5–1½ 6–½ Prat 3.00 1 Vive l'Amour 120 1 8 10–2 8–2 6–½ 7–5¾ Maldonado 33.40 11 Caught in a Trappe 123 11 6 7–½ 6–½ 8–2 8–2¼ Cedillo 7.50 9 Arya's Dagger 120 9 7 8–1 9–hd 9–3 9–5¼ Diaz, Jr. 3.80 4 Forehead Kisses 120 4 12 12 12 11–2 10–2½ Blanc 35.70 12 Sweet Regards 120 12 1 3–1½ 4–1½ 10–½ 11–2½ Hernandez 6.20 5 Chris Is Ready 123 5 9 6–hd 11–1 12 12 Pereira 28.00 8 RUN LIKE KONA 10.60 5.40 4.00 10 CHOLLIMA 25.20 17.60 7 ENRICHED BY DEB 10.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $120.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $160.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-7-2) $2,763.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-7) $1,072.60 Winner–Run Like Kona Ch.f.3 by Many Rivers out of Corazon de Leo, by Flame Thrower. Bred by Roberto Gonzalez, Wright Batlin, MarcBatlin, & Kathleen Parnello (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Anderson, Robert, Hale, Jr., Richard, Lambert, Jeffrey, Melen, Steve, Rodriguez, Larry, Smith, Virgi. Mutuel Pool $269,889 Daily Double Pool $28,724 Exacta Pool $153,853 Quinella Pool $6,130 Superfecta Pool $68,891 Trifecta Pool $97,304. Claimed–Vive l'Amour by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-8) paid $28.85. Pick Three Pool $82,148. RUN LIKE KONA vied between rivals for command, dueled with ENRICHED BY DEB around the turn, lost a bit of ground but stayed alongside into the stretch, came back on and took control inside the furlong pole and edged away. CHOLLIMA knocked into rival at the start, raced in range while off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and rallied for the place. ENRICHED BY DEB vied inside in the early stages, dueled with RUN LIKE KONA around the bend, relinquished the lead past the eighth pole and held the show. SUEZAAANA stalked near the inside, drifted out into the stretch, came out near the eighth pole and finished willingly. BIG GAME PLAN asked early while lacking speed off the pace, went two wide into the stretch and produced a mild rally. WARREN'S EMPRESS broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, settled off the inside then went between runners on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and flattened. VIVE L'AMOUR bobbled at the start, was in tight and checked early, kept along the inside and never rallied. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE bumped leaving the gate, tracked wide up the backstretch, went five wide around the turn and weakened. ARYA'S DAGGER broke out and bumped at the start, chased off the rail then three wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. FOREHEAD KISSES off slow and shuffled back at the beginning, raced four wide into the lane and was never a factor. SWEET REGARDS vied three deep to the turn, could not keep pace around the bend with the top pair, bothered by rival near the three-sixteenths pole and gave way. CHRIS IS READY bumped at the start, stalked outside a rival, raced two to three wide around the turn and faded. SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $41,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.34 45.53 57.31 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Jewel Thief 120 2 1 2–2 2–2 1–½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 3.00 9 Sugar Pickel 120 7 7 7 7 6–2½ 2–ns Prat 7.20 2 Brittle and Yoo 120 1 4 6–1½ 6–2 5–½ 3–1¾ Rispoli 2.60 4 Majestic Gigi 120 3 3 1–hd 1–1½ 2–2 4–1½ Espinoza 4.30 6 Mean Sophia 118 4 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 5–½ Hernandez 2.50 7 Rain Diva 120 5 5 5–2 4–½ 4–hd 6–5¼ Velez 28.30 8 Munny 120 6 6 4–hd 5–2 7 7 Maldonado 22.80 3 JEWEL THIEF 8.00 4.20 3.00 9 SUGAR PICKEL 5.80 4.20 2 BRITTLE AND YOO 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $34.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $27.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $26.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-2-4) $33.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-2) $45.50 Winner–Jewel Thief B.f.3 by Gemologist out of Unbridled Appeal, by Unbridled. Bred by Hargus & Sandra Sexton & Silver FernFarm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $294,137 Daily Double Pool $25,979 Exacta Pool $149,913 Quinella Pool $5,583 Superfecta Pool $55,655 Trifecta Pool $82,816. Scratched–Le Tub, Sadie Bluegrass. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-3) paid $19.60. Pick Three Pool $47,315. JEWEL THIEF dueled for the lead early then chased the leader into and around the turn, angled out and bid outside MAJESTIC GIGI into the stretch, gained command in the lane and drew clear. SUGAR PICKEL trailed a bit off the rail then angled in on the turn, rallied along the inside and outkicked BRITTLE AND YOO for second. BRITTLE AND YOO chased inside then moved out a bit leaving the turn, angled out near the eighth pole, finished well and missed the place. MAJESTIC GIGI dueled for the lead then moved clear near the three-eighths, angled over to the inside and cut the corner into the stretch, overtaken near the eighth pole and faltered late. MEAN SOPHIA crowded early then angled in and chased inside, kept along the fence to the stretch, drifted out in the final sixteenth and lacked further response. RAIN DIVA tracked two wide through the turn, bothered by MEAN SOPHIA drifting out in the final sixteenth and never rallied. MUNNY raced wide to the turn, four wide into the stretch and weakened in the lane. HAND TIMED. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.00 46.20 1:12.76 1:26.30 1:39.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Midnight Garden 124 3 1 5–3 5–3 4–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Hernandez 6.80 4 Info's Treasure 122 4 8 8 8 5–½ 3–1½ 2–1¾ Pereira 29.80 8 Awesome Amanda 122 8 3 4–1½ 4–1 1–½ 2–2 3–4¾ Prat 3.70 5 Samandah 124 5 7 6–½ 6–hd 7–3 6–5 4–½ Velez 9.40 6 Miss Bennet 117 6 6 7–1 7–1 6–2 5–½ 5–nk Centeno 4.70 2 First Empress 121 2 4 3–½ 2–½ 2–1 4–2 6–23¾ Cedillo 1.50 7 Manresa 124 7 5 2–hd 3–½ 8 8 7–hd Flores 7.50 1 Billy K 119 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 3–hd 7–3 8 Maldonado 22.20 3 MIDNIGHT GARDEN 15.60 8.60 4.40 4 INFO'S TREASURE 19.00 7.40 8 AWESOME AMANDA 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $60.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $124.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $165.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-8-5) $384.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-8) $298.35 Winner–Midnight Garden Ch.m.5 by Majestic Warrior out of Evening Garden, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $268,194 Daily Double Pool $27,465 Exacta Pool $147,800 Quinella Pool $5,232 Superfecta Pool $73,414 Trifecta Pool $104,980. Claimed–First Empress by Parrent, Richrd, Sells, Patrick, Susi, Jess, Lambert, Jeffrey, Kilgore, Tom, Anderson, Robert Jr. an. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-3) paid $56.70. Pick Three Pool $40,993. MIDNIGHT GARDEN up close in the beginning, squeezed between runners early on the first turn, stalked off the rail up the backstretch, moved three to four wide, took over approaching the eighth pole and drove clear. INFO'S TREASURE angled in soon after the start, went three deep into the far turn, angled out around MANRESA on the far turn and came four wide into the stretch, closed well and proved second best. AWESOME AMANDA off alertly from the outside, went five then four deep around the first turn, stalked four wide then bid three deep on the second turn, gained the lead and cleared briefly, lost command in the lane and was outfinished by the top pair in the final furlong. SAMANDAH bumped early by MISS BENNET, angled in on the first turn, settled off the pace, came out into the stretch and finished willingly. MISS BENNET caught in tight between runners and bumped SAMANDAH early, traveled off the rail then outside a rival, went three wide into the stretch and never rallied. FIRST EMPRESS up close early between runners around the first turn, chased the leader then pressed outside, took a short lead nearing the five-sixteenths, lost command around the bend and tired in the lane. MANRESA four then three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back on the far turn, came four wide into the stretch and tired. BILLY K showed speed from the inside, moved clear into the backstretch, lost command and the five-sixteenths and tired. NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.68 47.28 1:12.09 1:36.01 1:42.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Whooping Jay 123 5 4 5–1½ 6–hd 7–½ 5–½ 1–½ Gutierrez 1.50 2 Cali Caliente 123 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–nk Fuentes 14.90 7 Jetovator 123 6 6 6–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ 3–½ 3–¾ Prat 7.30 9 Bench Judge 123 8 2 2–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 4–¾ Hernandez 13.80 4 Sea of Liberty 123 4 7 7–1½ 7–1 4–hd 4–hd 5–1¾ Rispoli 2.80 8 Golden Doughnut 123 7 1 4–hd 3–1 3–1 6–1½ 6–2½ Smith 4.90 1 Make It a Triple 123 1 8 8 8 8 8 7–nk Maldonado 60.60 3 Offshore Affair 123 3 5 3–1½ 4–1 5–hd 7–hd 8 Cedillo 9.30 6 WHOOPING JAY 5.00 3.60 2.60 2 CALI CALIENTE 9.20 5.00 7 JETOVATOR 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $41.40 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $38.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $56.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-7-9) $123.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-7-9-4) $5,549.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-7) $121.90 Winner–Whooping Jay B.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Funny Belle, by Sharp Humor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $377,114 Daily Double Pool $105,220 Exacta Pool $197,444 Quinella Pool $7,577 Superfecta Pool $103,482 Super High Five Pool $203,625 Trifecta Pool $153,008. Scratched–Mr Right Now. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1/8-3-8-3-3-5/6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $101,793. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $40.55. Pick Three Pool $164,384. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-3-3-5/6) 4 correct paid $196.90. Pick Four Pool $462,630. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-3-3-5/6) 5 correct paid $550.60. Pick Five Pool $570,605. $2 Pick Six (1/8-3-8-3-3-5/6) 5 out of 6 paid $43.80. $2 Pick Six (1/8-3-8-3-3-5/6) 6 correct paid $7,917.00. Pick Six Pool $396,554. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $1,509.60. Place Pick All Pool $22,313. WHOOPING JAY angled in early and tucked inside on the first turn, moved a bit off the rail then was taken back nearing the half-mile pole, came out into the lane and further out in the stretch, closed fast and caught CALI CALIENTE in the closing moments. CALI CALIENTE set the pace under pressure from BENCH JUDGE, inched away briefly before being pressured again by that rival, dueled from the inside into the stretch, cleared once again but could not hold off the winner. JETOVATOR allowed to settle in the early going, moved closer up the backstretch, traveled three to four wide into the lane, rallied between rivals in the final furlong and finished a game third. BENCH JUDGE pressed the pace outside then dueled into the lane, challenged through the lane but got outkicked in the late stages. SEA OF LIBERTY unhurried in the beginning, raced two to three wide on the first turn then angled in, closed in along the rail up the backstretch, saved ground around the far turn, asked in the lane but lacked room at the eighth pole, looked to have an opening only to see it close again at the sixteenth pole and was not persevered with late. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT tracked outside a rival, went up to be a part of the pace three deep at the nine-sixteenths, continued three deep into and around the far turn, lost ground and chased three wide into the lane and weakened. MAKE IT A TRIPLE traveled along the inside early then moved off the rail, went three wide into the far turn then angled out to enter the stretch five wide and proved no menace. OFFSHORE AFFAIR stalked off the rail, two to three wide into the lane and had little left for the stretch. HAND TIMED. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $133,510 Inter-Track N/A $2,253,654 Out of State N/A $7,669,608 TOTAL N/A $10,056,772

Advertisement