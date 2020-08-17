Horse racing newsletter: Is Santa Anita doomed?

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 16. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 16th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.56 48.18 1:13.06 1:25.56 1:37.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Frazzled 120 3 3 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–hd 2–1½ 1–1 Hernandez 6.40 1 Basilia 120 1 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 2–2¼ Smith 0.80 2 Sweetest Angel 120 2 4 4–2 4–3 4–6 3–hd 3–1¼ Gutierrez 6.50 5 Chicks Dig Munny 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–8 4–14¼ Cedillo 10.70 6 Embodied 120 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Prat 2.60

4 FRAZZLED 14.80 4.40 3.00 1 BASILIA 2.40 2.10 2 SWEETEST ANGEL 3.20

$1 EXACTA (4-1) $13.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-5) $10.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $20.05

Winner–Frazzled B.f.2 by Outwork out of Razzledazzle Me, by Warrior's Reward. Bred by Linda Griggs (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Equilete Stable. Mutuel Pool $168,034 Exacta Pool $77,556 Quinella Pool $2,685 Superfecta Pool $18,814 Trifecta Pool $38,620. Scratched–Nurturing.

FRAZZLED angled in and tucked inside on the first turn, steadied along the rail at the quarter pole, stayed inside to the stretch, tipped out and challenged BASILIA from the outside and edged clear. BASILIA took control early, controlled the pace and showed the way inside to the stretch, put to left-handed urging at the eight pole but yielded to the winner. SWEETEST ANGEL off a bit slow to begin, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled out leaving the turn and came four wide into the stretch taking aim at the top pair but flattened in the late stages. CHICKS DIG MUNNY stalked BASILIA from a bit off the rail, chased three wide entering the stretch and weakened. EMBODIED off a bit slow leaving the gate, trailed the field from the inside to the stretch and never threatened. HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.52 45.41 1:09.61 1:15.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Qahira 121 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–3 Cedillo 1.80 1 Proud Emma 121 1 5 4–½ 4–hd 2–1 2–2½ Smith 3.60 2 Sanenus 121 2 4 5 5 3–1½ 3–1¾ Espinoza 9.90 5 First Star 121 5 1 3–1 3–1 4–2½ 4–9¾ Rispoli 1.30 4 Morning Cynn 121 4 3 2–1 2–hd 5 5 Hernandez 8.70

3 QAHIRA 5.60 3.40 2.80 1 PROUD EMMA 4.00 3.60 2 SANENUS (CHI) 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $56.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $10.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $12.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $21.35

Winner–Qahira B.f.4 by Cairo Prince out of Motel Lass, by Bates Motel. Bred by Nekia Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $178,243 Daily Double Pool $37,039 Exacta Pool $70,866 Quinella Pool $2,930 Trifecta Pool $43,590. Scratched–none.

QAHIRA sped to the front, set the pace with company to the outside, cleared rival nearing the quarter pole, urged once right-handed in upper stretch, drew away and was kept to task under a drive in the final sixteenth. PROUD EMMA stalked inside to the turn, saved ground around the bend, switched off the rail in upper stretch, could not make an impact on the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. SANENUS (CHI) bobbled leaving the gate, steered well off the inside, went outside a trio of rivals at the quarter pole, took aim four wide into the lane but flattened in the stretch. FIRST STAR away quickly from the outside the settled outside the top pair, tracked outside a rival then three deep into the stretch and weakened. MORNING CYNN pressed the pace early, lost contact around the turn and chased between foes entering the lane, then faded through the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.02 45.15 57.67 1:10.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Biddy Duke 120 5 2 2–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 Gutierrez 8.90 1 Been Studying Her 122 1 1 3–3½ 3–3 2–3 2–5½ Cedillo 3.10 3 Paid Informant 120 3 4 4–½ 4–3 4–2½ 3–1¾ Prat 5.50 2 Mohemian Rhapsody 120 2 5 5 5 5 4–1¾ Smith 9.00 4 Golden Principal 120 4 3 1–1 2–½ 3–1 5 Rispoli 0.70

5 BIDDY DUKE 19.80 7.00 3.40 1 BEEN STUDYING HER 4.00 2.80 3 PAID INFORMANT 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $67.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $25.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $27.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $49.35

Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.3 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Joseph E. Besecker. Mutuel Pool $232,137 Daily Double Pool $25,258 Exacta Pool $90,003 Quinella Pool $4,303 Trifecta Pool $66,087. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-5) paid $128.00. Pick Three Pool $51,200.

BIDDY DUKE had early speed from the outside then let GOLDEN PRINCIPAL take control, closed in around the turn and headed rival at the five-sixteenths, took a short lead shortly after, fought with BEEN STUDYING HER through the lane and turned away the runner-up in the final sixteenth. BEEN STUDYING HER showed early speed then dropped back and moved out, bid three deep around the bend and challenged BIDDY DUKE in the drive but could not find the final kick needed to get by. PAID INFORMANT traveled off the rail, raced three to four wide into the lane and was along for the show. MOHEMIAN RHAPSODY off a bit slow to begin, moved to the inside, went two to three wide into the lane, steered out in the stretch but proved no menace. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL stumbled leaving the gate, recovered quickly to split foes and take control, set the pace near the inside to the turn, headed by the winner at the five-sixteenths, could not keep up entering the stretch and tired.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $41,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.51 46.26 1:11.44 1:24.45 1:37.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kristi's Tiger 120 4 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–2 2–hd 1–2¾ Rispoli 6.40 6 Mylittlerunaway 122 6 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ Cedillo 6.90 5 Shanghai Truffles 123 5 6 5–1 2–½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd Smith 3.70 3 Rather Nosy 123 3 1 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ 4–2½ 4–4¼ Prat 1.50 2 Meso 123 2 3 6 6 5–3½ 5–4 5–5¼ Hernandez 3.70 1 Sabinos Pride 122 1 5 2–hd 5–½ 6 6 6 Diaz, Jr. 7.40

4 KRISTI'S TIGER 14.80 7.60 4.00 6 MYLITTLERUNAWAY 8.60 4.00 5 SHANGHAI TRUFFLES 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $141.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $37.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $38.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-3) $41.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $98.00

Winner–Kristi's Tiger B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Lottawampum, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC & Alan Klein (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, Richard A. and Brewster, Clark O.. Mutuel Pool $284,238 Daily Double Pool $19,772 Exacta Pool $134,985 Quinella Pool $4,306 Superfecta Pool $31,433 Trifecta Pool $71,401. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $138.70. Pick Three Pool $27,479.

KRISTI'S TIGER went three wide around the first turn, stalked off the inside, moved into the two path, bid between upper stretch, took over under right-handed urging edged clear under strong handling to the wire. MYLITTLERUNAWAY off alertly from the outside and went for the front, angled in around the first turn, held a short lead along the inside, ridden along on the far turn, asked right-handed at the three-sixteenths, overtaken nearing the sixteenths marker and held the place. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES went four wide into the first turn, moved up into the backstretch and traveled three deep at the five-eighths, chased three wide into the lane and edged RATHER NOSY for third. RATHER NOSY chased outside a rival into the first turn, came in tight quarters and checked around the bend, continued up close while outside the leader, pressed into the second turn, chased between rivals in upper stretch and lost the show. MESO broke well then dropped back, traveled a bit off the rail into the first turn, two wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SABINOS PRIDE sent early and went up inside on the first turn, chased the leader from the rail then dropped back a bit on the backstretch, faded around the final turn and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.19 44.76 1:09.86 1:16.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Horse Greedy 118 6 3 3–1½ 3–2 1–½ 1–2 Hernandez 0.80 5 I'm Busy 120 4 2 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–2½ Cedillo 2.60 3 Pure Comedy 120 2 4 5–3 4–3 4–2½ 3–1 Gonzalez 9.90 4 Posterize 122 3 1 1–1 1–1½ 3–2 4–¾ Rispoli 3.70 2 Plum Dandy 118 1 6 6 5–½ 5–10 5–23¾ Espinoza 32.20 6 Harvest a Storm 120 5 5 4–hd 6 6 6 Maldonado 24.60

7 HORSE GREEDY 3.60 2.40 2.10 5 I'M BUSY 3.00 2.40 3 PURE COMEDY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $4.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-4) $2.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $7.05

Winner–Horse Greedy Dbb.g.7 by Horse Greeley out of Southern Breeze, by General Royal. Bred by Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $349,310 Daily Double Pool $43,781 Exacta Pool $192,216 Quinella Pool $6,007 Superfecta Pool $65,140 Trifecta Pool $112,230. Claimed–Horse Greedy by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Claimed–Posterize by Boom Racing, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Oh Marvelous Me. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $108.80. Pick Three Pool $65,568. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-4-1/7) 4 correct paid $348.85. Pick Four Pool $202,419. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-5-4-1/7) 5 correct paid $3,321.50. Pick Five Pool $477,467.

HORSE GREEDY well placed just off the speed, raced off the rail into the turn, bid three deep or four wide into the stretch, took over in upper stretch, drew clear and was kept to task. I'M BUSY bumped with POSTERIZE at the start, pressed early then stalked POSTERIZE off the inside, bid between foes in the lane but got outkicked by the winner. PURE COMEDY chased along the inside into the turn, moved off the rail and came three to four wide into the lane, steered out further in the stretch and earned the show. POSTERIZE bumped with I'M BUSY leaving the gate, shook that off quickly and took control early then moved clear, met bids from the two path exiting the bend then gave way in the final furlong. PLUM DANDY lacked early speed, angled four to five wide around the turn, came out further in the stretch and never threatened. HARVEST A STORM chased wide into the turn, dropped back around the bend and had nothing left for the late stages.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.51 45.51 57.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Brix 124 3 5 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 1–nk Rispoli 3.50 8 Factorial 122 8 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 2–½ Fuentes 4.40 5 Severin 124 5 8 7–1½ 7–1 5–hd 3–nk Flores 104.50 9 Mantaray Island 122 9 2 2–2 2–2 1–hd 4–½ Figueroa 14.30 4 Rossman 122 4 9 9 8–1 7–1 5–½ Cedillo 36.00 7 Eskimo Roses 122 7 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 6–nk Espinoza 10.80 1 Show Business 122 1 7 8–1 9 9 7–1¼ Blanc 42.50 6 Big Cheddar 124 6 6 6–2 6–1 8–½ 8–2 Gutierrez 12.30 2 Summer Fire 120 2 4 5–½ 5–1 6–1 9 Prat 1.00

3 BRIX 9.00 4.80 3.80 8 FACTORIAL 4.80 4.60 5 SEVERIN 23.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $23.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-5-9) $660.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-5) $392.45

Winner–Brix Dbb.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Koukla, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $417,501 Daily Double Pool $46,218 Exacta Pool $223,212 Quinella Pool $6,670 Superfecta Pool $105,037 Trifecta Pool $153,187. Scratched–Next Flight. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $43.35. Pick Three Pool $124,618.

BRIX stalked outside a rival, angled three wide into the stretch, steered out further in the lane, rallied from the outside and edged FACTORIAL in the final jump. FACTORIAL set the pace with MANTARAY ISLAND alongside, dueled with that rival into and around the turn and into the lane, battled through the drive, led late and got nailed by the winner. SEVERIN off a bit slow then steadied early, raced two wide into the turn then angled in, came off the rail a bit leaving the turn, rallied along the inside late and earned the show. MANTARAY ISLAND pressed the pace then dueled with FACTORIAL, battled down the lane while drifting out under left-handed urging and got outfinished. ROSSMAN off slow to begin, traveled two wide around the turn, angled out in the stretch and produced a mild late bid. ESKIMO ROSES broke in and bumped rival at the start, hustled early and stalked the top pair, went two wide around the turn, angled out in the stretch and lacked a serious bid. SHOW BUSINESS saved ground into the lane, moved off the rail in the drive and showed a mild response in the final furlong. BIG CHEDDAR bumped leaving the gate, raced off the rail then three deep around the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. SUMMER FIRE chased inside and weakened. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.31 47.39 1:12.64 1:25.62 1:38.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Signofthecross 120 6 3 3–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 1–1½ Diaz, Jr. 9.80 1 Bodega 120 1 8 9 7–hd 6–1½ 5–2 2–hd Hernandez 3.00 4 Speakerofthehouse 121 3 2 4–hd 4–½ 4–2 4–½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 4.90 9 Indy Jones 121 8 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 4–1 Figueroa 7.40 8 Georgian Road 118 7 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 5–2½ Flores 40.50 5 Gryffindor 121 4 9 8–hd 8–hd 7–2 7–3 6–½ Blanc 27.30 2 Mongolian Hero 123 2 5 6–1 6–hd 5–hd 6–2 7–3¼ Cedillo 1.20 10 Super Classic 121 9 6 7–hd 9 8–2 8–12 8 Franco 34.60 6 Watch Cairo 123 5 7 5–½ 5–1½ 9 9 dnf Maldonado 69.20

7 SIGNOFTHECROSS 21.60 7.80 5.20 1 BODEGA 4.60 3.60 4 SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $85.20 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $57.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $36.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-9) $98.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $113.05

Winner–Signofthecross Dbb.g.3 by Cross Traffic out of Termite, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George G. Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Burns, Emily H., Gindt, Christina and Ledding, Mary. Mutuel Pool $301,262 Daily Double Pool $34,219 Exacta Pool $182,295 Quinella Pool $5,515 Superfecta Pool $83,998 Trifecta Pool $122,719. Claimed–Bodega by Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust. Trainer: Derek Meredith. Scratched–Agronomo. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-7) paid $94.80. Pick Three Pool $118,061.

SIGNOFTHECROSS bumped inside rival soon after the start, traveled outside a rival early then angled in on the first turn, stalked inside and patiently ridden on the far turn, angled out at the three-sixteenths, closed in outside the top pair and drew clear. BODEGA unhurried from the inside then moved a bit off the rail, went between runners on the backstretch, two wide into the lane, angled out in the drive and rallied to gain the place. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE stalked two wide then between on the backstretch, angled four wide into the lane and was edged for second. INDY JONES raced five wide into the first turn then angled in a bit, pressed the pace outside, headed rival around the far turn, vied between in the stretch and got outfinished in the final furlong. GEORGIAN ROAD raced four wide early then angled in setting the pace, led while under pressure to the outside met the bid from INDY JONES around the final turn, vied inside to the eighth pole and weakened late. GRYFFINDOR bumped from outside rival early, traveled three deep then steadied off heels at the three-eighths pole, angled inside of that rival, came three wide into the lane, drifted out in the stretch and never rallied. MONGOLIAN HERO tucked inside early, saved ground throughout and never responded to urging. SUPER CLASSIC went five then four wide on the first turn, stayed off the rail throughout, came five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. WATCH CAIRO bumped both sides and checked soon after the start,, raced four wide into the first turn, went three deep on the backstretch, dropped back at the three-eighths pole, eased in the lane and across the wire and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.58 46.09 1:10.34 1:22.63 1:34.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Nice Ice 125 8 3 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–3½ Cedillo 1.60 7 Harper's Gallop 123 7 7 4–1½ 4–2 3–½ 2–1 2–1½ Hernandez 4.00 9 Donut Girl 123 9 10 8–2 7–1½ 6–1 4–hd 3–nk Maldonado 13.70 5 Hot On the Trail 123 5 5 6–1 6–hd 5–hd 5–1 4–1¼ Gonzalez 8.20 10 Warrior's Moon 121 10 9 9–hd 9–1½ 8–2 6–1 5–1½ Rispoli 7.80 1 D's Lovely Sophia 123 1 4 5–1 5–½ 7–hd 7–hd 6–nk Flores 22.90 3 Magnificent Q T 123 3 2 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 8–1½ 7–¾ Espinoza 6.50 4 Nocherylikemychery 121 4 6 7–1 8–½ 9–1 9–2 8–1¼ Franco 31.40 6 Charmingslew 125 6 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 3–hd 9–5¼ Smith 9.40 2 Drop the Mic 123 2 8 10 10 10 10 10 Diaz, Jr. 82.10

8 NICE ICE 5.20 3.40 3.00 7 HARPER'S GALLOP 5.00 4.00 9 DONUT GIRL 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $56.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $12.60 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-9-5) $62.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-9) $65.85

Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.m.5 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable, Bambauer, Sheila, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $331,273 Daily Double Pool $30,327 Exacta Pool $192,728 Quinella Pool $7,212 Superfecta Pool $76,698 Trifecta Pool $114,940. Claimed–Nice Ice by Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-8) paid $156.35. Pick Three Pool $90,084.

NICE ICE stumbled badly leaving the gate, well placed behind the lone leader a bit off the rail, bid outside approaching the quarter pole, cleared into the lane and drew away under some right-handed urging and strong handling. HARPER'S GALLOP stalked outside a rival, traveled two to three wide on the far turn, put to a drive in upper stretch and bested the rest. DONUT GIRL off a bit slow to begin, settled a bit off the inside, moved three wide then traveled three deep, finished evenly in the drive and held the show. HOT ON THE TRAIL tracked two wide early, between rivals near the half-mile marker, chased two wide into the lane, lacked the needed late response and was edged for the show. WARRIOR'S MOON off a bit slow to begin then settled outside a rival, raced off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, moved out a further in the lane and finished with a mild late rally. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA pulled early from the inside, went two wide into the stretch, lacked room upper stretch and failed to regain momentum. MAGNIFICENT Q T stalked the pace from the inside, saved ground into the lane, lacked room upper to mid stretch, angled out and could not regain momentum. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY settled near the inside, angled three wide into the stretch and never threatened. CHARMINGSLEW sped clear to take command, led for six furlongs and folded in the stretch. DROP THE MIC unhurried in the beginning, traveled near the inside, angled out then back in on the far turn and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.37 46.52 58.21 1:04.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Wyfire 121 5 3 2–1 1–hd 1–2 1–3½ Fuentes 6.90 3 North Pole 121 3 5 3–hd 4–1 2–2 2–3 Prat 2.80 1 Defunded 121 1 7 5–1 6–1 3–½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 2.40 6 Man Friday 121 6 6 6–½ 5–hd 5–2 4–1½ Rispoli 3.70 7 Mega Mischief 121 7 2 4–½ 3–½ 4–hd 5–hd Gonzalez 7.30 2 Texas Playboy 121 2 4 7 7 6–1 6–¾ Smith 14.00 4 Bolu 121 4 1 1–hd 2–1 7 7 Hernandez 8.10

5 WYFIRE 15.80 6.60 3.80 3 NORTH POLE 4.00 2.80 1 DEFUNDED 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $62.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $35.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $31.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6) $31.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $44.05

Winner–Wyfire Dbb.c.2 by Dominus out of Summertime, by Siberian Summer. Bred by Richard Wira & Yvette Wira (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: L. N. M. Three Company. Mutuel Pool $275,403 Daily Double Pool $35,248 Exacta Pool $140,210 Quinella Pool $5,479 Superfecta Pool $49,597 Trifecta Pool $82,456. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-5) paid $176.50. Pick Three Pool $65,295.

WYFIRE dueled for command outside of BOLU, cleared that rival around the turn, urged left-handed near the eighth pole then switch to the right-hand approaching the sixteenth pole then ridden out to the wire. NORTH POLE stalked between rivals, angled in entering the stretch and took aim at the winner but proved no match in the final furlong. DEFUNDED fractious in the gate, stalked from the inside, angled around BOLU past the quarter pole and bested the rest. MAN FRIDAY chased four wide through the turn and lacked a bid. MEGA MISCHIEF broke out, chased three deep to the turn, exited the bend three wide and weakened. TEXAS PLAYBOY shoe repair prior to the start, raced between then was taken back, traveled two then three wide around the turn, angled out in the lane but had nothing left. BOLU dueled for the lead from the inside, checked past the quarter pole and weakened in the lane.

TENTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'CTT and TOC Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.25 49.26 1:14.31 1:38.56 2:02.68 2:14.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Maxim Rate 123 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–1½ 1–nk Rispoli 2.50 4 Quick 123 4 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–ns Valdivia, Jr. 7.60 8 Over Thinking 121 8 4–1 4–1 4–1 4–1 2–hd 3–½ Espinoza 9.20 6 Catch the Eye 123 6 8–hd 7–½ 8–2 8–2 5–1½ 4–1 Diaz, Jr. 42.10 1 Meal Ticket 121 1 5–½ 5–1 5–1 6–1 4–hd 5–1¼ Gryder 25.50 5 Siberian Iris 121 5 7–1 8–1½ 7–½ 7–½ 8–½ 6–¾ Prat 3.60 10 Pretty Point 123 10 10 10 10 9–hd 6–hd 7–½ Smith 6.20 7 Imperial Creed 121 7 9–1 9–1 9–½ 10 10 8–½ Hernandez 33.00 3 Don't Blame Judy 121 3 6–1 6–½ 6–2 5–1 9–1 9–4¼ Cedillo 8.30 9 Ms Peintour 125 9 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–1 7–hd 10 Blanc 6.20

2 MAXIM RATE 7.00 4.40 3.40 4 QUICK (GB) 8.60 5.60 8 OVER THINKING 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $56.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $22.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $29.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-6) $205.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $101.25

Winner–Maxim Rate Grr.f.4 by Exchange Rate out of Catch My Eye, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Branham, James D.. Mutuel Pool $441,739 Daily Double Pool $50,760 Exacta Pool $230,741 Quinella Pool $8,069 Superfecta Pool $117,862 Trifecta Pool $161,510. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-2) paid $67.50. Pick Three Pool $63,951.

MAXIM RATE well placed just off the speed from the inside, saved ground into the lane, rallied alongside the leader, floated out by that rival and bumped late but dug in late to prevail. QUICK (GB) took control early and moved to the inside, pressured from the outside up the backstretch, moved clear at the quarter pole, met the bid from MAXIM RATE in the drive, lugged out and bumped that rival late and got edged in the final strides. OVER THINKING stalked outside a rival, asked around the far turn while three wide, drifted out in the lane, rallied and missed the place. CATCH THE EYE unhurried in the opening stages and angled in, saved ground along the inside and finished well to gain a minor award. MEAL TICKET tracked the pace from the inside then a bit off the rail, swung three to four wide into the lane, came out further in the stretch and kept on willingly to the line. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, settled outside a rival, raced two wide, lacked room in the lane and angled out, drifted back to the inside and improved position. PRETTY POINT angled to the rail on the first turn, came out on the final turn and entered the stretch five wide but lacked a rally. IMPERIAL CREED traveled near the back of the field, tracked in the two path into the lane, tipped out and never threatened. DON'T BLAME JUDY was mid-pack while two wide, moved out into the three path, floated out by rival entering the lane and weakened. MS PEINTOUR had early speed then let QUICK take control, stalked that rival from off the rail then moved up to press from the outside, lost contact leaving the final turn and faded. HAND TIMED.

ELEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.69 45.22 57.60 1:03.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Bedrock 121 6 3 5–½ 4–½ 1–½ 1–4½ Maldonado 1.80 10 Poise to Strike 124 7 1 3–1 3–½ 4–½ 2–hd Cedillo 0.70 5 Endless Tale 124 3 5 1–hd 2–1 3–1 3–½ Figueroa 25.40 2 U. S. Danger 121 1 4 2–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 4–6¼ Gutierrez 12.90 11 Betito 121 8 8 6–1 5–2½ 5–3 5–1¼ Gonzalez 0.00 3 Floyd Moneymaker 124 2 7 7–4 6–2 6–7 6–7¾ Hernandez 8.60 6 My Boy Andy 124 4 6 8 8 7–2½ 7–12¾ Espinoza 42.20 7 Nickel Curve 121 5 2 4–½ 7–4 8 8 Fuentes 42.00

9 BEDROCK 5.60 2.20 2.10 10 POISE TO STRIKE 2.10 2.10 5 ENDLESS TALE 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $28.60 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $4.00 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $3.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-5-2) $5.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-5-2-3) $104.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-5) $12.45 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-11) $7.20

Winner–Bedrock B.c.3 by Red Rocks (IRE) out of Great Design, by Storm Cat. Bred by Delaverne Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Bonfante, Lloyd, Cavalli, John, Peal, Larry and Silverstone, Monty. Mutuel Pool $324,311 Daily Double Pool $184,387 Exacta Pool $179,978 Quinella Pool $5,444 Superfecta Pool $43,402 Super High Five Pool $9,080 Trifecta Pool $81,927. Scratched–Cleveland Cat, Derby War, Hot Socks. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-9) paid $51.55. Pick Three Pool $188,255. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-2-11) paid $17.65. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-5-2-9) 4 correct paid $238.45. Pick Four Pool $793,942. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-8-5-2-9) 5 correct paid $5,174.00. Pick Five Pool $1,227,081. $2 Pick Six (3-7-8-5-2-9) 5 out of 6 paid $249.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-7-8-5-2-9) 6 correct paid $144,969.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $223,476. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $9,764.30. Place Pick All Pool $25,588.

BEDROCK settled early off the inside, angled in nearing the turn, awaited room behind rivals around the turn, angled out into the stretch, rallied to the front at the eighth pole, kicked clear and won going away. POISE TO STRIKE away quickly showing early speed from the outside, overtaken by the top pair and chased four wide around the turn, kept on willingly through the drive and got up for second. ENDLESS TALE broke out, chased POISE TO STRIKE then went between rivals to challenge for command, dueled outside U. S. DANGER into and around the turn, battled to the eighth pole then got overtaken by the winner and was nailed for second. U. S. DANGER bumped shortly after the start, chased from the inside then went up to duel for the lead, fought back inside to the eighth pole and weakened in the final furlong. BETITO false broke and broke through the gate just before the rest of the field, traveled off the rail and three deep early, went five wide into the lane and weakened. FLOYD MONEYMAKER broke out then shifted back in and bumped rival, steadied briefly along the inside entering the turn, moved off the rail and came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MY BOY ANDY showed no early speed took the turn two wide and proved no menace. NICKEL CURVE tracked off the rail, entered the stretch three to four wide and tired. THE STEWARDS REVIEWED THE START OF BETITO AND RULED THAT HE BROKE THROUGH THE STARTING GATE JUST PRIOR TO THE REST OF THE FIELD AND IS DECLARED A NON-STARTER.