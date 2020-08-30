Horse racing newsletter: Kentucky Derby will not have full field
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we update you on some Kentucky Derby news.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
We are heading into the homestretch on the Del Mar meeting as the Kentucky Derby gets ready for its Labor Day weekend race. So, a little change in the newsletter. Next week, we will have one every day, even with no Del Mar racing for a couple of days, just to keep you up on the Derby. They will probably be much shorter, which may be a relief for you and certainly make my terrific editors ecstatic.
I will not be in Louisville this year for the first time in a few years. The reasons are obvious, but the biggest one is that firsthand access to trainers, jockeys and owners is almost nonexistent and most original reporting would be done by phone. I can do that from home. For the record, I think that is the smart move by the track. This is a year unlike any other in our lifetimes, so, in my mind, I would shy away from making things as normal as possible.
OK, with that said, here is some of the information that Churchill Downs and Del Mar publicity brought to everyone’s attention.
It’s looks as if there will be no more than 18 starters in this year’s Derby. Here’s the list: Tiz the Law (jockey Manny Franco); Authentic (John Velazquez); Art Collector (Brian Hernandez Jr.); Honor A. P. (Mike Smith); Ny Traffic (Paco Lopez); King Guillermo (Samy Camacho); Thousand Words (Florent Geroux); Max Player (Ricardo Santana Jr.); Enforceable (Adam Beschizza); Major Fed (James Graham); Storm the Court (Julien Leparoux); Attachment Rate (Joe Talamo); Sole Volante (Luca Panici); Finnick the Fierce (Martin Garcia); Winning Impression (Joe Rocco Jr.); Necker Island (Miguel Mena); Money Moves (Javier Castellano).
Possible: Rushie (TBA).
Here are some tidbits from Saturday.
— Tiz the Law, the presumptive favorite, had a five-furlong work at Saratoga on Saturday in :59.21. “Everything went fine,” trainer Barclay Tagg said. “He came back well. It may have been a little faster than he needed to go but the track was very fast, too. It went perfect, he’s a pleasure to train.”
— Honor A.P. did his final prep at Del Mar and went seven furlongs in 1:27.20 with a one-mile gallop out at 1:40.60. “I just wanted an easy seven eighths,” trainer John Shirreffs said. “He got it. We’re good to go. Now we just need a bit of luck. You need some of that in that race.”
— In other Del Mar works, Storm the Court went six furlongs in 1:12.80 and Thousand Words went five furlongs in :59.80. “He’s one of these horses that is just steady,” said Bob Baffert, Thousand Words’ trainer. “He’s just a steady kind of horse. I think he’ll be a threat. Both of them, Authentic and him, they’re threats. When you see a horse like Tiz the Law, he looks like right now he’ll be so tough to beat, but I’m happy right now the way they’re coming in. They’re coming in the right way and that’s all you can ask for right now.”
— Shirl’s Speight is skipping the Derby because of a cough. “He’s coughing and full of mucus so we’ve had to put him on antibiotics,” said trainer Roger Attfield. “I’ve had four or five of them [get sick] these last couple weeks actually. It’s nothing majorly serious but it’s bad timing. We were looking forward to seeing if we could do something fancy but there will be another day. Just normal stuff we have to go through quite often.”
Enjoying this newsletter?
Del Mar review
Saturday’s feature was the Grade 2 $150,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes for horses going seven furlongs. It was also a “Win and You’re In” race for the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile. New morning-line maker John Lies had C Z Rocket at 4-1 but the betting public saw him better, sending him off at near even-money.
The 6-year-old gelding settled nicely off Law Abidin Citizen then cruised into action in the stretch to win by half a length. C Z Rocket paid $4.20, $2.60 and 2.20. Flagstaff was second, followed by Law Abidin Citizen, Blameitonthelaw, Giant Expectations, Manhattan Up and P R Radio Star.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “He broke well and usually he doesn’t. The pace was slow and [jockey] Flavien [Prat] had him in the perfect spot. [Owner] Tom Kagele actually called me [about claiming the horse] and I said, ‘His form is bad right now, but he’s a runner.’ You could see he had run some really fast races. I like old class horses that have shown talent. If you can get them going in the right direction they can run back to past form. Tom claimed him and the rest is history.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “We saw that he’d been breaking slow in his races, so we were prepared for that. But he broke well [Saturday] and we were right in the race. Then the pace wasn’t that fast, so we were right there. When I asked him, he was good. He’s a willing horse.”
Del Mar preview
Remember, Sunday’s card is not the last of the racing week. There is a COVID makeup card on Monday. But as for Sunday’s 11-race card starting at 2 p.m., it’s pretty average. Del Mar Sunday cards are not horrible, while Sunday cards at Santa Anita can be pretty bad. But they do race what seems to be 100 weeks a year. (Yes, I know that’s not possible.) In case you care, last race is at 7:08 p.m. with a 7:16 p.m. sunset.
There is a Cal-bred stakes as the feature, the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes for 2-year-old fillies. I’m So Anna is the 5-2 favorite for trainer Steve Sherman and jockey Ricardo Gonzalez. She is coming off a four-length win in her last start on July 2 at Los Alamitos. In her first race, she finished third at 4 ½ furlongs at Golden Gate.
Second favorite in the seven-horse race, at 3-1, is Governor Goteven for Lisa Bernard and Tiago Pereira. She has won her two starts, neck win on May 29 at Santa Anita and by 3 ½ lengths on Aug. 1 at Del Mar. Post is around 6:38 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 8, 10, 8, 8, 11, 9, 7, 11.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
ELEVENTH RACE: No. 8 Disappearing Act (8-1)
Newcomer from the Richard Baltas stable sprinted twice at Woodbine as a 2-year-old and now makes her SoCal debut going in this 1 1/16 maiden event on turf. The work tab at San Luis Rey Downs looks solid, she lands Abel Cedillo and may have tactical speed in a race that doesn’t have much. Looks like a shot at a price in a wide-open heat.
Saturday’s result: Avenue de France (16-1) went off as the longest shot in the race, lagged early and trailed into stretch, lugged in for a step at 1/8th, then finished solidly before missing second by about a 1/2 length.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Jungle Roar (5-1)
Jungle Roar ran fifth last out, the first time Umberto Rispoli rode. That race was five furlongs and saw the horse get steadied a little on the inside heading into the turn. Despite finishing off the board, Roar made a solid late move and was impressive on the gallop out, suggesting Sunday’s distance may be ideal. The horse drops in class, puts in a sharp work and Umberto stays. When I see races like we did prior from this jockey with late moves the next out ride is usually the money ride. A 5-1 price is a nice value.
Saturday’s result: Second off the layoff at 7-1 was just what the doctor ordered as Gregorian Chant under an excellent ride by Juan Hernandez surged late to win. ‘Chant paid $17.40 for the win.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (1): $112,500 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Uncle Bull ($11.00)
Woodbine (2): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Maclean’s Posse ($12.10)
Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Woodbridge ($103.80)
Saratoga (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Saranac Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Bye Bye Melvin ($41.00)
Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Eatontown Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on dirt. Winner: Valiance ($3.80)
Gulfstream (9): $200,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes-Susan’s Girl Division, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Princess Secret ($4.80)
Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Colleen Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Chart ($11.20)
Saratoga (7): Grade 2 $150,000 Amsterdam Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Yaupon ($4.80)
Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Mrs. Del ($17.00)
Saratoga (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Forego Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Win Win Win ($16.20)
Gulfstream (11): $200,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes-Affirmed Division, Fla-breds 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Breeze On By ($3.60)
Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Sword Dancer Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Channel Maker ($18.00)
Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $150,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: C Z Rocket ($4.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
10:32 Woodbine (2): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Nevaeh’s Dream (5-2)
11:39 Monmouth (5): $100,000 Charles Hesse III Handicap, NJ-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Golden Brown (4-5)
12:50 Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Spanish Ballerina (3-1)
1:55 Woodbine (8): $250,000 Simcoe Stakes, Canada-foaled 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Dragon’s Brew (3-1)
2:26 Woodbine (9): $250,000 Muskoka Stakes, Canada-foaled fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: For My Elbi (3-1)
2:46 Saratoga (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Shuvee Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Letruska (3-1)
2:56 Woodbine (10): $135,000 Algoma Stakes, Canada-foaled fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Marjorie’s Dream (5-2)
3:30 Woodbine (11): $135,000 Elgin Stakes, Canada-foaled 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Forester’s Fortune (5-2)
6:38 Del Mar (10): $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: I’m So Ana (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 1 Thick Smoke (4-1)
She ships in for night racing after earning a strong figure on my charts in three of her four career starts and is easily the best in this mishmashed affair. The filly had her best figure over this racing surface on the daytime one-mile oval here on June 28. With my top numbers in her holster along with the move drop in class for a barn that’s a solid 26% with entrants of this ilk, this filly could and should be a contender for all the board placings at a medium mutual.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 29.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 21st day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 24.26 49.52 1:14.22 1:26.94 1:40.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Waspirant
|120
|5
|5
|4–1
|2–½
|3–1½
|2–½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|3.20
|2
|Ambivalent
|120
|2
|2
|2–½
|3–1
|2–½
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|0.60
|1
|Antigravity
|120
|1
|3
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–2½
|4–5
|3–2½
|Prat
|5.70
|3
|Bolu
|120
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–6¼
|Espinoza
|21.80
|6
|Scary Larry
|120
|6
|4
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–2
|5–hd
|5–1¼
|Figueroa
|34.50
|4
|Man Friday
|120
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|6.20
|5
|WASPIRANT
|8.40
|3.00
|2.20
|2
|AMBIVALENT
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|ANTIGRAVITY
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$8.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$5.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3)
|$8.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)
|$10.80
Winner–Waspirant Ch.c.2 by Union Rags out of Life Is Sweet, by Storm Cat. Bred by Wygod Equine, LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Wygod, Martin J., Wygod, Pam and Lessee. Mutuel Pool $234,042 Exacta Pool $88,514 Quinella Pool $3,028 Superfecta Pool $35,667 Trifecta Pool $58,483. Scratched–none.
WASPIRANT scrambled leaving the gate, raced three wide in range, applied pressure past the five-eighths, went three deep into and around the far turn, came four wide into the stretch, closed outside AMBIVALENT and got up late under a drive. AMBIVALENT stalked the pace in the two path then outside the leader, bid between at the three-eighths, drifted out a bit into the stretch while taking the lead, met the challenge from WASPIRANT and fought back from the inside but yielded to the winner late. ANTIGRAVITY stalked from the inside then moved into the two path, angled out out with a furlong to go and gained ground on the top pair late. BOLU stumbled at the start but recovered quickly to clear the field, showed the way up the backstretch, vied inside through the final turn and weakened in the final furlong.l. SCARY LARRY raced four wide around the first turn, tracked outside a rival and floated out a bit on the backstretch, steered into the three path entering the far turn and lacked a rally. MAN FRIDAY stumbled in the beginning, settled off the pace, angled four wide around the far turn and never threatened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.44 47.04 1:12.15 1:24.92 1:37.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Secret Touch
|123
|2
|1
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–4
|1–2
|1–7¾
|Rispoli
|1.50
|3
|Wilshire Dude
|121
|3
|3
|5–2
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–nk
|Blanc
|8.90
|5
|Winning Element
|121
|5
|5
|2–1½
|3–1½
|2–1
|3–7
|3–10¼
|Flores
|2.30
|1
|Kylemore
|121
|1
|2
|3–hd
|5–½
|5–2½
|4–3
|4–9½
|Hernandez
|2.50
|4
|King Eddie
|123
|4
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–½
|5–2
|5–hd
|Gonzalez
|15.40
|6
|Nowhere Man
|121
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|17.10
|2
|SECRET TOUCH
|5.00
|3.20
|2.20
|3
|WILSHIRE DUDE
|7.80
|3.80
|5
|WINNING ELEMENT
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$20.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$13.00
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$16.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-1)
|$5.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$17.60
Winner–Secret Touch Dbb.g.6 by First Defence out of Storm Hearted, by Lion Hearted. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Boom Racing, Great Friends Racing Stable, Bambauer, Sheila, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $217,431 Daily Double Pool $39,242 Exacta Pool $100,187 Quinella Pool $3,706 Superfecta Pool $34,408 Trifecta Pool $62,062. Claimed–Secret Touch by Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Wilshire Dude by Rexius, Kurt and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Winning Element by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
SECRET TOUCH stalked outside a rival, took aim four wide into the stretch, quickly cleared at top of the drive under mild urging then widened and was ridden out to the wire. WILSHIRE DUDE entered the first turn three wide, bid three deep approaching the half-mile marker, vied three deep to the far turn, dueled with WINNING ELEMENT around the bend, overtaken by the winner in upper stretch and stayed on to hold the place. WINNING ELEMENT prompted the pace early from outside, vied between to the far turn then dueled with WILSHIRE DUDE, proved no match for the winner in the drive and lost the battle for the place. KYLEMORE stalked the pace near the fence, moved off the inside and came three wide into the stretch and came up empty when asked. KING EDDIE set the pace early with company to the outside, vied with a pair of rivals past the half-mile marker, dropped back around the far turn and tired in the late stages. NOWHERE MAN stumbled leaving the gate, went four then three wide around the first turn, stayed off the rail to the second bend, went three to four wide around that turn and was never a factor.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.45 49.20 1:13.75 1:37.58 1:43.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Soothing
|124
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Hernandez
|16.20
|3
|Star of Africa
|122
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–1
|2–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.90
|7
|Goodtingscominpink
|122
|7
|3
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1
|3–½
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|2.50
|1
|Freedom Lass
|120
|1
|5
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|4–1¾
|Rispoli
|2.10
|2
|Mela Jones
|122
|2
|4
|6–½
|7
|7
|6–½
|5–hd
|Fuentes
|20.80
|5
|Zucchera
|122
|5
|7
|7
|6–2
|6–1
|7
|6–1½
|Van Dyke
|3.30
|6
|Hello Bubbles
|122
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|5–1
|7
|Prat
|4.80
|4
|SOOTHING
|34.40
|16.60
|7.60
|3
|STAR OF AFRICA
|12.80
|6.40
|7
|GOODTINGSCOMINPINK
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$101.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$134.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$131.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-1)
|$151.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$237.00
Winner–Soothing B.f.4 by Creative Cause out of Lemons On Top, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Heinz J. Steinmann (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: ITA Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $289,088 Daily Double Pool $19,534 Exacta Pool $131,041 Quinella Pool $4,412 Superfecta Pool $49,116 Trifecta Pool $84,064. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $83.60. Pick Three Pool $57,443.
SOOTHING away quickly and went to the front, controlled the pace to the stretch, urged right-handed through the lane and remained clear. STAR OF AFRICA angled to the rail, settled off the pace, moved a bit off the rail then angled in on the second turn, rallied up the inside and got up late for the place. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK raced three then two wide on the first turn, mid-pack up the backstretch then moved up three deep around the far turn, came four wide into the stretch and lost the place. FREEDOM LASS stumbled leaving the gate then pulled early from the inside, steadied off heels at the five-sixteenths, kept along the fence into the drive and finished evenly. MELA JONES traveled a bit off the rail then moved inside, saved ground into the stretch and never rallied. ZUCCHERA went three wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail then moved in a bit on the far turn, angled out in the stretch and proved no menace. HELLO BUBBLES up close a bit off the rail then outside a rival, traveled between foes at the quarter pole then weakened in the lane. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $41,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.12 47.59 1:12.24 1:38.27 1:44.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Cajun Treasure
|124
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Prat
|3.40
|6
|Dr. Troutman
|122
|6
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–2
|2–hd
|Blanc
|5.00
|2
|Polar Wind
|122
|2
|3
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|4–2
|3–2¼
|Rispoli
|2.60
|4
|The Stiff
|120
|4
|5
|5–1½
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|5.40
|1
|Blame It On Kitty
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–2½
|Hernandez
|3.20
|5
|Howbeit
|120
|5
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|6.80
|3
|CAJUN TREASURE
|8.80
|4.60
|3.40
|6
|DR. TROUTMAN
|5.00
|3.00
|2
|POLAR WIND
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$160.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$30.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$20.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-4)
|$47.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-2)
|$85.50
Winner–Cajun Treasure B.g.5 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Cajun Dawn, by Awesome Again. Bred by Curtis Mikkelsen & Patricia Horth (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Estate of Sharon Alesia, Burns Racing LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC, Christensen, Robin and Hudock, Dan. Mutuel Pool $362,306 Daily Double Pool $25,547 Exacta Pool $178,727 Quinella Pool $6,143 Superfecta Pool $57,709 Trifecta Pool $102,056. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $109.65. Pick Three Pool $30,164.
CAJUN TREASURE well placed behind the leader, bid outside around the far turn then vied between, took over into the stretch, kicked clear in the lane and drew away under right-handed urging and strong handling late. DR. TROUTMAN bumped at the start, sped to the front and angled in on the first turn, pressured at the three-eighths then fought with a pair of rivals into the lane, yielded to the winner and held on for the place. POLAR WIND off a bit slow to begin, settled early, angled four wide leaving the turn and missed second. THE STIFF chased three deep, went four wide into the far turn, challenged three deep leaving the turn but weakened in the lane. BLAME IT ON KITTY raced two wide then off the inside, angled five wide leaving the second turn and lacked further response. HOWBEIT broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked off the rail, went outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn and faded out of contention.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.58 45.63 57.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|DQ–Le Tub
|121
|2
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|1–hd
|Fuentes
|12.00
|8
|Transporter
|121
|8
|7
|9–1½
|9–½
|9–1
|2–½
|Pereira
|27.70
|5
|Fierce for Sul
|121
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|0.70
|9
|Shes'a Perfectlady
|121
|9
|9
|10
|10
|8–hd
|4–hd
|Hernandez
|22.50
|7
|Her Legacy
|121
|7
|5
|5–1
|5–2
|5–1
|5–hd
|Gryder
|66.20
|6
|Lilypop
|121
|6
|10
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|6–ns
|Cedillo
|8.30
|4
|Cherry City
|121
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|7–½
|Gonzalez
|16.10
|3
|Predictable Tully
|121
|3
|6
|7–½
|6–1
|6–1
|8–nk
|Delgadillo
|9.00
|1
|I'll Do It for You
|121
|1
|3
|6–hd
|8–1½
|7–½
|9–2¾
|Maldonado
|67.40
|10
|Chitu Me Too
|121
|10
|8
|8–2
|7–1
|10
|10
|Prat
|4.60
|8
|TRANSPORTER
|57.40
|14.60
|10.80
|5
|FIERCE FOR SUL
|3.00
|2.60
|9
|SHES'A PERFECTLADY
|9.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$207.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$81.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$40.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-9-7)
|$836.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-9)
|$379.15
Winner–Transporter B.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of The Winged Venus, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Anastasie Astrid Christiansen-Croy (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: John M. B. O'Connor. Mutuel Pool $586,822 Daily Double Pool $57,466 Exacta Pool $331,343 Quinella Pool $9,989 Superfecta Pool $154,986 Trifecta Pool $244,508. Scratched–Queen Stormborn. DQ–#2 Le Tub–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 8th.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-8) paid $470.60. Pick Three Pool $74,873. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-3-8) 4 correct paid $1,736.20. Pick Four Pool $240,740. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-4-3-8) 5 correct paid $9,272.75. Pick Five Pool $603,833.
LE TUB broke out and bumped at the start, chased the pace along the inside through the turn, shifted out and bumped rival twice past the eighth pole, surged and got up late. TRANSPORTER settled off the rail, raced three wide into the stretch, came out and closed widest but could not get by the winner. FIERCE FOR SUL pressed the pace outside then vied between, took a short lead at the eighth pole and got caught in the closing moments. SHES'A PERFECTLADY lacked early speed and angled to the inside, tipped out into the stretch and summoned a mild late bid between foes to earn a minor award. HER LEGACY chased outside a rival, two wide into the stretch, bumped by inside rival twice past the eighth pole and finished willingly. LILYPOP up close outside the top pair, bid three deep around the turn and vied for command in the drive but flattened late. CHERRY CITY set the pace under pressure then vied vied inside into and down the stretch and also flattened out late. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, impeded and clipped heels past the eighth pole and could not regain momentum. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU chased near the inside, steadied at the three-eighths pole, stayed inside to the lane, showed a mild response but lacked room and steadied late. CHITU ME TOO settled off the rail, went four wide around the bend, angled out in the stretch and weakened. FOLLOWING A STEWARDS' INQUIRY, LE TUB WAS DISQUALIFIED FROM FIRST AND PLACED EIGHTH FOR SHIFTING OUT AND BUMPING HER LEGACY INTO THE PATH OF PREDICTABLE TULLY, CAUSING PREDICTABLE TULLY TO CLIP HEELS AND COSTING BOTH RUNNERS A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.46 45.86 58.39 1:11.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Vittorio
|120
|6
|4
|2–½
|2–2
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Smith
|1.10
|2
|Belmont Bill
|120
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|2–3
|2–1¾
|Hernandez
|26.70
|5
|Petruchio
|120
|5
|1
|5–1
|4–½
|3–2
|3–3¼
|Prat
|2.10
|4
|Drivehappy
|120
|4
|5
|6
|5–4
|5–8
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|11.70
|1
|Go On
|120
|1
|2
|3–1
|3–2
|4–½
|5–19
|Gutierrez
|2.80
|3
|Honorary Degree
|120
|3
|6
|4–½
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|27.20
|6
|VITTORIO
|4.20
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|BELMONT BILL
|12.20
|3.60
|5
|PETRUCHIO
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$130.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$26.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$37.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-4)
|$19.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5)
|$30.00
Winner–Vittorio B.c.2 by Ghostzapper out of Roberta Turner, by Smart Strike. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $360,284 Daily Double Pool $54,692 Exacta Pool $150,738 Quinella Pool $5,340 Superfecta Pool $54,373 Trifecta Pool $97,570. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-6) paid $114.55. Pick Three Pool $133,451.
VITTORIO stalked outside the pacesetter, closed in nearing the quarter pole, gained control in upper stretch, kicked clear under a few left-handed reminders and drew away. BELMONT BILL set the pace in the two path, pressured around the turn, yielded to the winner but kept on and proved second best. PETRUCHIO away quickly then dropped back off the pace, raced two around the turn, drifted out past the eighth pole under left-handed urging and finished willingly for the show. DRIVEHAPPY tracked off the rail, went three deep into the turn, came out into the stretch and passed tired foes. GO ON had early speed from the inside then chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. HONORARY DEGREE off a bit slow to begin, hustled up the backstretch, chased near the inside through the turn and was done early.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.39 47.64 1:12.07 1:24.03 1:35.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Croughavouke
|120
|5
|5
|5–1½
|4–1½
|5–1½
|3–1
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|2.20
|2
|Going to Vegas
|120
|2
|2
|2–1
|3–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|3.60
|8
|Avenue de France
|123
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|16.40
|4
|Over Attracted
|120
|3
|3
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|4–½
|Hernandez
|5.60
|1
|Beguiled
|120
|1
|1
|4–½
|5–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|5–1¾
|Cedillo
|5.60
|5
|Big Sweep
|120
|4
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–1
|6
|Prat
|2.30
|7
|CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE)
|6.40
|3.60
|2.80
|2
|GOING TO VEGAS
|4.40
|3.20
|8
|AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR)
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$11.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$17.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-8-4)
|$58.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-8)
|$86.65
Winner–Croughavouke (IRE) B.f.3 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Coin Case (IRE), by Frozen Power (IRE). Bred by Joe Fogarty (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $383,721 Daily Double Pool $46,908 Exacta Pool $170,298 Quinella Pool $6,574 Superfecta Pool $65,709 Trifecta Pool $132,312. Scratched–Fashion Royalty (GB), Mind Out.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-7) paid $103.95. Pick Three Pool $127,214.
CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) settled early then stalked outside a rival, went three wide around the far turn, rallied five to six wide to the front in the lane and prevailed under urging. GOING TO VEGAS showed early speed from the inside then dropped back a bit to stalk the pace, chased a bit off the rail into the lane, closed near the inside and proved second best. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) unhurried in the beginning, moved out on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and finished well for the show. OVER ATTRACTED chased two wide then moved up to press near the nine-sixteenths pole, dueled around the far turn then vied between at the quarter pole, battled through the lane but got outkicked. BEGUILED chased inside, steered out on the backstretch, challenged three deep and faltered in the final sixteenth. BIG SWEEP sped to the front then cleared inside rival, gained company on the backstretch, dueled around the far turn and vied inside into the lane, fought back in the lane then weakened in the late stages. HAND TIMED.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.86 45.04 57.01 1:03.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Microrithms
|120
|1
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|7
|Desert Law
|120
|6
|4
|4–1
|4–1½
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Hernandez
|1.90
|8
|Surfing Star
|120
|7
|6
|6–2
|6–2½
|6–2½
|3–1
|Rispoli
|8.90
|3
|Fight On
|120
|3
|5
|5–2
|5–2
|5–½
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|15.20
|6
|Tiger Dad
|122
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–nk
|Espinoza
|3.90
|5
|Little Juanito
|120
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2
|6–3¼
|Fuentes
|30.70
|2
|Champagneonme
|120
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Prat
|14.40
|1
|MICRORITHMS
|5.00
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|DESERT LAW
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|SURFING STAR
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$17.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$8.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$8.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-3)
|$19.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8)
|$22.65
Winner–Microrithms Dbb.g.6 by Algorithms out of Javelina, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by William L. S. Landes (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Israel, David, Sigband, Michael, Sigband, Nadia M. and Shaw, John A.. Mutuel Pool $270,550 Daily Double Pool $33,098 Exacta Pool $133,755 Quinella Pool $5,046 Superfecta Pool $49,614 Trifecta Pool $88,051. Claimed–Champagneonme by Jerry Caroom. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–McKale.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-1) paid $10.70. Pick Three Pool $116,500.
MICRORITHMS dueled from the inside to the stretch, put away LITTLE JUANITO at the eighth pole then met the challenge from DESERT LAW, turned that foe away and drew clear. DESERT LAW bumped from the inside at the start, tracked four wide into the lane, headed rival at the eighth pole but lacked the needed final kick. SURFING STAR raced off the pace, took the turn four to five wide and was along for the show. FIGHT ON settled a bit off the rail, angled four wide entering the stretch and improved position. TIGER DAD knocked into rival leaving the gate, well placed behind the top pair, went three wide into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and never produced a bid. LITTLE JUANITO broke out and bumped rival at the start, dueled for command to the stretch, could not keep up nearing the eighth pole and weakened in the final furlong. CHAMPAGNEONME bobbled leaving the gate to come away a bit slowly, trailed along the inside into the turn, moved out into the two path around the bend and was never a factor.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.71 50.10 1:13.76 1:37.47 1:43.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Gregorian Chant
|120
|1
|5
|4–1
|5–1
|5–1
|3–½
|1–nk
|Hernandez
|7.70
|8
|Brandothebartender
|120
|8
|2
|8–hd
|9–hd
|8–½
|6–½
|2–½
|Rispoli
|9.20
|2
|Maestro Dearte
|120
|2
|8
|6–1
|7–½
|6–½
|4–½
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|9.10
|3
|DH–One Bad Boy
|120
|3
|7
|5–½
|6–½
|7–1
|7–1
|4–nk
|Van Dyke
|1.60
|7
|DH–Untamed Domain
|120
|7
|9
|9–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|4–nk
|Pereira
|32.80
|4
|Order and Law
|122
|4
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|6–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.40
|9
|Border Town
|120
|9
|11
|10–½
|10–½
|9–hd
|9–1½
|7–ns
|Prat
|3.90
|10
|Kazan
|120
|10
|10
|11
|11
|11
|8–hd
|8–¾
|Gutierrez
|19.10
|11
|Lincoln City
|122
|11
|1
|2–1
|3–½
|3–1
|5–hd
|9–2½
|Cedillo
|12.90
|6
|King of Speed
|120
|6
|4
|7–½
|8–1
|10–1½
|10–2
|10–6¼
|Smith
|24.00
|5
|Route Six Six
|120
|5
|6
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|11
|11
|Gonzalez
|42.20
|1
|GREGORIAN CHANT (GB)
|17.40
|8.80
|6.00
|8
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|9.60
|5.40
|2
|MAESTRO DEARTE
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$45.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$71.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$65.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-3)
|$95.52
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-7)
|$309.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-2)
|$233.60
Winner–Gregorian Chant (GB) Grr.g.4 by Gregorian (IRE) out of Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Clarendon Farm (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $501,185 Daily Double Pool $32,332 Exacta Pool $249,886 Quinella Pool $8,035 Superfecta Pool $110,787 Trifecta Pool $163,838. Scratched–Fly to Mars.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-1) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $82,793.
GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) shifted out at the start, stalked inside, angled out upper stretch, rallied to the front nearing the sixteenth pole and held under a drive. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER settled off the pace, traveled a bit off the rail then moved inside, saved ground into the stretch, steered out and split foes in the lane, rallied but was too late. MAESTRO DEARTE unhurried in the early going, raced a bit off the inside, two to three wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane, rallied but got outclosed by the top pair. ONE BAD BOY checked between rivals leaving the chute, chased outside a rival, four wide into the lane, angled out and summoned a mild rally to earn a minor award. UNTAMED DOMAIN settled early off the inside, advanced four wide around the first turn, bid alongside the leader at the nine-sixteenths pole, dueled into and around the far turn, battled in the drive but was outfinished in the late stages. ORDER AND LAW sped to the front and angled to the inside, cleared around the first turn, received pressure on the backstretch, dueled into and around the far turn, fought back in the lane but got outkicked. BORDER TOWN traveled near the back of the field and angled in, checked around the first turn then angled out off the rail, entered the stretch two wide then came out in the lane and showed a mild response in the final furlong. KAZAN (IRE) steered to the inside, saved ground into the stretch, came off the rail then dove back to the inside and gained ground in deep stretch. LINCOLN CITY contested the pace from the outside then stalked the leader a bit off the rail, exited the second turn three to four wide and weakened. KING OF SPEED raced off the rail, three wide then four wide into the stretch and never threatened. ROUTE SIX SIX tracked off the inside throughout and tired in the lane. HAND TIMED.
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Pat O'Brien Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.10 46.04 1:10.06 1:22.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|C Z Rocket
|121
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|1.10
|4
|Flagstaff
|123
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|2.20
|1
|Law Abidin Citizen
|121
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|3–4
|3–7¼
|Cedillo
|7.30
|8
|Blameitonthelaw
|121
|7
|7
|6–hd
|7
|7
|4–nk
|Van Dyke
|39.30
|7
|Giant Expectations
|121
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–½
|4–1
|5–hd
|Rispoli
|6.80
|3
|Manhattan Up
|121
|3
|5
|7
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–2½
|Pereira
|33.50
|2
|P R Radio Star
|121
|2
|4
|4–1
|5–1½
|5–1
|7
|Hernandez
|9.20
|5
|C Z ROCKET
|4.20
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|FLAGSTAFF
|3.00
|2.40
|1
|LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$44.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$5.80
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-8)
|$10.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$9.65
Winner–C Z Rocket B.g.6 by City Zip out of Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Tom Kagele. Mutuel Pool $561,264 Daily Double Pool $60,397 Exacta Pool $257,198 Quinella Pool $6,940 Superfecta Pool $91,170 Trifecta Pool $161,770. Scratched–Vertical Threat.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $28.40. Pick Three Pool $59,005.
C Z ROCKET stalked the leader outside a rival, bid three deep or four wide, vied outside through the drive and got up late. FLAGSTAFF stalked outside LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN, closed in alongside rival and challenged at the quarter pole, vied between rivals in the lane, took a short lead with a furlong to go, finished gamely to the wire but could not hold the winner at bay. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN bumped leaving the gate, sped to the front from the inside, met challenges around the bend and fought back gamely through the final furlong and yielded stubbornly. BLAMEITONTHELAW tracked outside a rival on the backstretch, moved into the three path entering the turn, came back out and exited the bend five wide, angled in just past the eighth pole and bested rest. GIANT EXPECTATIONS tracked off the inside, went four to five wide around the turn and weakened. MANHATTAN UP went two wide into turn, angled four wide leaving the bend and never responded to urging. P R RADIO STAR broke in and bumped rival at the start, stalked from the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.89 45.39 56.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Facts Matter
|121
|3
|4
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–½
|1–¾
|Pereira
|3.50
|2
|Blackout
|119
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|1–1
|2–ns
|Prat
|1.90
|5
|Call You Tomorrow
|121
|5
|6
|5–1
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–½
|Gryder
|19.90
|9
|Combat Zone
|121
|8
|5
|6–1
|6–1
|6–1
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|13.60
|4
|Pure Comedy
|119
|4
|9
|7–hd
|8–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|Hernandez
|22.50
|6
|Truth Seeker
|121
|6
|7
|8–hd
|9
|7–1½
|6–1¾
|Gonzalez
|3.90
|1
|Restoring Dreams
|118
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|7–nk
|Franco
|23.30
|10
|Jan's Reserve
|121
|9
|8
|9
|7–½
|8–1
|8–5½
|Delgadillo
|16.20
|7
|Alleva
|121
|7
|3
|4–1
|5–½
|9
|9
|Rispoli
|5.00
|3
|FACTS MATTER
|9.00
|4.80
|3.80
|2
|BLACKOUT (FR)
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|CALL YOU TOMORROW
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$41.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$13.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$14.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-9)
|$175.64
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-5-9-4)
|$7,400.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$89.55
Winner–Facts Matter Dbb.g.5 by The Factor out of Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. Bred by Maccabee Farm (KY). Trainer: Tim McCanna. Owner: Quadrun Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $439,520 Daily Double Pool $157,585 Exacta Pool $254,847 Quinella Pool $8,059 Superfecta Pool $117,972 Super High Five Pool $19,394 Trifecta Pool $191,445. Scratched–Ultimate Bango.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-3/6/7-1/4-1-5/6-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $186,553. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $49.20. Pick Three Pool $195,303. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/4-1-5/6-3) 4 correct paid $158.75. Pick Four Pool $699,614. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6/7-1/4-1-5/6-3) 5 correct paid $506.00. Pick Five Pool $1,098,760. $2 Pick Six (6-3/6/7-1/4-1-5/6-3) 5 out of 6 paid $43.40. $2 Pick Six (6-3/6/7-1/4-1-5/6-3) 6 correct paid $5,941.60. Pick Six Pool $1,167,066. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 11 paid $993.40. Place Pick All Pool $23,429.
FACTS MATTER forwardly placed outside a pair of rivals, vied three deep into the stretch, dueled with BLACKOUT inside the furlong grounds and proved best late. BLACKOUT (FR) bumped at the start, pressed the pace outside the leader, vied for command and took the lead leaving the turn, dueled with the winner in the final furlong, yielded late and lasted for second. CALL YOU TOMORROW chased from the inside then two wide into the lane, summoned a late bid and missed the place honors. COMBAT ZONE settled off the pace, went two wide into the turn, three wide into stretch, angled out in upper stretch and rallied late. PURE COMEDY steered to the inside early, steadied at the five-sixteenths pole, kept inside to the stretch then moved a bit off the rail and finished well. TRUTH SEEKER bumped in the beginning, chased in the two path around the turn and showed late effort to close the gap. RESTORING DREAMS broke out and bumped rival, set the pace inside a trio of rivals, vied for command to the eighth pole then weakened in the final furlong. JAN'S RESERVE tracked three wide into the turn, angled five wide leaving the bend and made no impact. ALLEVA up close four deep early, lost ground around the turn while four wide and tired. HAND TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$206,608
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,508,703
|Out of State
|N/A
|$13,287,805
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$17,003,116
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, August 30.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 22nd day of a 28-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Foxborough
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|32,000
|2
|Mandrew
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|5-1
|32,000
|3
|Govenor Bernstein
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Jorge Periban
|20-1
|32,000
|4
|Rantanen
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|7-5
|32,000
|5
|Freerunning
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Luis Mendez
|3-1
|32,000
|6
|Broken Finger
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|12-1
|32,000
|7
|Grit City Kid
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|32,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lookout Taylor
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|20-1
|10,000
|2
|Take a Leap
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|5-1
|10,000
|3
|Perfect Ice Storm
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|10,000
|4
|Majestic Diva
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|10,000
|5
|Operatic
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|10,000
|6
|Midnight Garden
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|9-2
|10,000
|7
|Atina
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Jeff Mullins
|2-1
|9,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Moonlight d'Oro
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|2
|I'm the Boss of Me
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|3
|Varda
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|4
|Heels Up
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|5
|Gravitron
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-2
|6
|Queens Map
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|20-1
|7
|Fracing Fast
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Fraulein
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|2
|Acai
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|3
|With This Vow
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|4
|Brittle and Yoo
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|5
|Dairy Kid
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Robert J. Lucas
|20-1
|6
|Queensbeccaandjane
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|4-1
|7
|Roses and Candy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Ronald L. McAnally
|8-1
|8
|Sugar Pickel
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Endless Tale
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|50,000
|2
|Starship Chewbacca
|Agapito Delgadillo
|121
|Howard L. Zucker
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|Jungle Roar
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Tengas Masterpiece
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|50,000
|5
|With Due Cause
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|50,000
|6
|Colt Fiction
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|Question Authority
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
|50,000
|8
|Jack Cool
|Alexis Centeno
|114
|Juan Carlos Lopez
|30-1
|50,000
|9
|Hollywood's Best
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|50,000
|10
|Spud
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rip City
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|Mr Right Now
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Ryan Bratcher
|20-1
|50,000
|3
|Montana Moon
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|4
|Big Cheddar
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|5
|Tallien
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
|50,000
|6
|Bud Knight
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|7
|Strike It Lucky
|Juan Hernandez
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|8
|City Rage
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Natural History
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|32,000
|2
|Uncaptured Hero
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|32,000
|3
|Nesbitt
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|28,000
|4
|Tribal War Chant
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|8-1
|32,000
|5
|Surfside Sunset
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Dean Greenman
|20-1
|28,000
|6
|Next Flight
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|32,000
|7
|Terrible Ted
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|8
|Etterbay Ucklay
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|32,000
|9
|Conte Cavour
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|32,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Follow the Lute
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|Papa's Honey
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Poise to Strike
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|Hot Socks
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|20,000
|5
|Gee Gee Whiz
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|121
|Michael S. Wilson
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Most Sandisfactory
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|Mr Show Off
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Victor L. Garcia
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Robber Baron
|Jorge Velez
|121
|Quinn Howey
|15-1
|20,000
|9
|Ziyanair
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Hoop Dream
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|David Bernstein
|15-1
|20,000
|11
|U. S. Danger
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|20,000
|12
|Air Jockey
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Karen Headley
|12-1
|20,000
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Seven Scents
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Nero
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|40,000
|3
|Devil Made Me Doit
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|4
|Tilted Towers
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|5
|Silardi
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|40,000
|6
|Brickyard Ride
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|9-2
|7
|Shake N Fries
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Robert J. Lucas
|20-1
|40,000
|8
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|9
|Cruel Intention
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Generous Portion Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mucha Woman
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|8-1
|2
|Do You Hear That
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Quinn Howey
|8-1
|3
|Governor Goteven
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Lisa Bernard
|3-1
|4
|Big Andy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Blake R. Heap
|7-2
|5
|Will Take a Kiss
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|6
|I'm So Anna
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Steve M. Sherman
|5-2
|7
|Emma's Dance
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|5-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ya Beauty
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|2
|Miss Addie Pray
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|3
|Wind and Hope
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|4
|Vegas Palm
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Red Diamond
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Ronald L. McAnally
|20-1
|6
|Acoustic Shadow
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|7
|Frose
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|8
|Disappearing Act
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|121
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|9
|Viazar
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|10
|Nurse Goodbody
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|11
|Awesome Ella
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Via Angelica
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.