Horse racing newsletter: Horse racing offers up another plan
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for lots of talk about Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
Racing made what it called a “major step” in horse safety and medication reform on Monday. It called everyone’s attention to it in a scripted news announcement in Lexington, Ky. in which industry leaders located in Kentucky spent a lot of their time gushing at the job that Sen. Mitch McConnell did in bringing the industry together to form a Senate version of the Horseracing Integrity Act. (I’ve never understood why they make horse racing one word.)
Was it a major step or yet another in a long line of attempts by racing to fix its problems only to have it evaporate into the ether?
A couple of big-shot racing insiders I spoke to, who did not want to be quoted, think this could be the real deal.
One of the most interesting things, and a reason I never expected the House’s Act would ever become law, is that Churchill Downs opposed the Horse Racing Integrity Act and McConnell is a Kentucky senator. Now, Churchill Downs supports it. It very well could have been some arm-twisting by McConnell that made this happen, but I don’t have one bit of inside knowledge that it was the case.
And there is the case as to how much everyone is on board with this.
Erik Hamelback, chief executive of the national Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Assn., said hold on a minute.
“… no representative horsemen’s groups, horseplayers or veterinary leadership organizations seem to have been consulted in the collaboration,” Hamelback said. “ … As CEO, I can tell you we were never consulted on the recently-announced Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act. Contrary to an erroneous statement made by another elected official at [Monday’s] announcement, the HBPA was not made aware of any ‘compromise’ negotiations until a deal had already been reached, nor has the Board of the National HBPA even been asked for its support. “
The HBPA represents 30,000 owners and trainers.
Any way you look at it, we have to watch to see how things go. I’ve always said the Horseracing Integrity Act was more of a concept than a plan, now we’ll see if it can take that next step. For a news story view of things. Just click here.
Kentucky Derby Update
Let’s take a look at some tidbits from Churchill Downs, courtesy of Churchill Downs publicity.
--The contingent of West Coast horses arrived on Monday afternoon and should start exercising on the Churchill Downs dirt before you know it.
--Thousand Words, winner of the Shared Belief at Santa Anita, was a bit of a late developer. Albaugh Family Stables, which owns the colt, had this to say about a Kentucky Derby in September. “There has not been one positive thing from COVID that I can think of other than it allowed us to run in the Kentucky Derby, because we wouldn’t have deserved to be in the Kentucky Derby in May,” said Jason Loutsch, racing manager for Albaugh Family Stables. “We would have qualified probably with points but the horse just wasn’t doing well in May and after that Oaklawn race, Bob [Baffert] was really frustrated with him, we were frustrated and as a group, so we decided to just give him 30-45 days and get him happy, put some weight on. And we’re really happy with the way the horse has come around. The last race, we couldn’t be happier with. Obviously Honor A.P. was in there and to compete with those horses and fight and not give up down the lane, that gives us a lot of confidence going into this weekend.”
--Art Collector, who may be the second- or third-favorite, jogged a mile and galloped 1 1/8 miles on Monday morning. [Monday was his first day back galloping since his breeze (on Aug. 28] and I thought he looked fantastic,” trainer Tommy Drury said. “Everything seems to be in good order. From here on out, we’re back in a normal gallop routine and just try to stay out of his way for a few more days.” Art Collector will do a gate work on Wednesday or Thursday.
--The post-position draw is Tuesday around 8 a.m. PDT, which is where we will have the almost final lineup barring a late entry. Until then, here’s what’s likely as far as entrants: Tiz the Law (jockey Manny Franco); Authentic (John Velazquez); Art Collector (Brian Hernandez Jr.); Honor A.P. (Mike Smith); Ny Traffic (Paco Lopez); King Guillermo (Samy Camacho); Thousand Words (Florent Geroux); Max Player (Ricardo Santana Jr.); Enforceable (Adam Beschizza); Major Fed (James Graham); Storm the Court (Julien Leparoux); Attachment Rate (Joe Talamo); Sole Volante (Luca Panici); Finnick the Fierce (Martin Garcia); Winning Impression (Joe Rocco Jr.); Necker Island (Miguel Mena); Mr. Big News (Gabriel Saez); Money Moves (Javier Castellano).
Del Mar review
Monday’s feature was won by Scarto but all the attention was at the back of the pack when Great Power clipped heels and fell sending both jockey Brice Blanc and the 3-year-old colt to the ground entering the stretch. Blanc was taken off the course by stretcher and taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for evaluation. There were only two horses near Great Power when he fell, Scarto on the inside and Hammering Lemon on the outside. It did not appear as if Blanc was struck by any nearby horses.
Great Power got up and was vanned off the course and taken to his barn where trainer Simon Callaghan said his horse suffered only minor cuts.
Scarto came from far back to win the 1 1/16 mile turf allowance for 3-year-olds. Scarto, ridden by Umberto Rispoli and trained by Mike Puype, paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.60.
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Monday’s results. Remember, we’ll be back tomorrow with a special Kentucky Derby newsletter.
Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, August 31.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 23rd day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.96 46.75 59.05 1:12.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Crooked Finger Ray
|121
|2
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|Hernandez
|1.40
|6
|DQ–Lil Richards Bello
|121
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|Rispoli
|1.30
|5
|Tough to Break
|124
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–nk
|Gonzalez
|16.60
|7
|Arickaree
|121
|5
|5
|5
|3–hd
|5
|4–½
|Prat
|4.90
|1
|Zero Down
|121
|1
|4
|3–½
|5
|4–½
|5
|Gutierrez
|8.30
|3
|CROOKED FINGER RAY
|4.80
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|TOUGH TO BREAK
|10.40
|10.60
|7
|ARICKAREE
|5.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$25.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$34.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-1)
|$24.06
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7)
|$55.10
Winner–Crooked Finger Ray B.g.3 by Verrazano out of Verticaleigh, by Mineshaft. Bred by JAAM Racing, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $131,560 Exacta Pool $58,561 Quinella Pool $2,178 Superfecta Pool $13,815 Trifecta Pool $28,426. Scratched–Secret Club, Tallemark. DQ–#6 Lil Richards Bello–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 5th.
CROOKED FINGER RAY stalked the paced between rivals then three wide leaving the bend, bumped by ZERO DOWN in upper stretch, closed outside the leader and got up in time. LIL RICHARDS BELLO chased three deep then moved up to duel with TOUGH TO BREAK around the bend and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, held command through the final furlong, shifted out late and impeded rival inside the sixteenth pole and was nailed at the wire. TOUGH TO BREAK sped clear to take control, dueled around the turn, relinquished command in the lane but fought back inside and yielded grudgingly late. ARICKAREE off slow to begin, tracked off the inside then three deep into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. ZERO DOWN traveled near the inside to the lane, angled out and bumped in upper stretch, looked to rally between late but got impeded and checked inside the sixteenth pole. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED LIL RICHARDS BELLO FROM SECOND TO LAST FOR SHIFTING OUT AND CAUSING ZERO DOWN TO CHECK IN THE FINAL SIXTEENTH, COSTING HIM A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.95 45.87 57.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Althea Gibson
|121
|5
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–½
|Prat
|2.60
|2
|All Star Heat
|121
|2
|9
|7–½
|7–1
|3–hd
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.00
|6
|Lava Lane
|121
|6
|6
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–1½
|3–1¾
|Rispoli
|10.20
|4
|Elgofranco
|121
|4
|2
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–½
|4–¾
|Gutierrez
|4.50
|9
|Scream and Shout
|121
|9
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|11.50
|7
|Spanish Channel
|124
|7
|7
|9–1
|8–1½
|8–hd
|6–¾
|Velez
|38.70
|1
|Starship Leia
|121
|1
|10
|10
|10
|9–2
|7–½
|Pereira
|19.10
|8
|Capital Heat
|121
|8
|5
|5–1
|3–hd
|6–hd
|8–¾
|Espinoza
|5.80
|10
|Back to the River
|121
|10
|8
|8–1
|5–1
|7–1
|9–¾
|Hernandez
|12.40
|3
|Slew's Screen Star
|114
|3
|1
|4–½
|9–hd
|10
|10
|Centeno
|83.80
|5
|ALTHEA GIBSON
|7.20
|3.60
|2.80
|2
|ALL STAR HEAT
|4.20
|3.20
|6
|LAVA LANE
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$20.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$13.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-4)
|$41.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$51.20
Winner–Althea Gibson Dbb.f.3 by Grazen out of Hey Cowboy, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $227,491 Daily Double Pool $46,432 Exacta Pool $147,209 Quinella Pool $5,241 Superfecta Pool $64,403 Trifecta Pool $99,420. Scratched–Bella Chica, Ketchup, Pomegranate, Va Va Voom.
ALTHEA GIBSON vied three deep then moved clear and angled to the rail, kicked clear in upper stretch and held well in the late stages. ALL STAR HEAT saved ground along the fence, steered outside the leader, rallied but was too late. LAVA LANE bumped and steadied early, went three deep around the turn, angled in upper stretch, lacked room behind horses near the eighth pole, angled to the fence and finished well inside. ELGOFRANCO vied for command between foes early then stalked a bit off the rail into the turn, angled out into the lane and kept on. SCREAM AND SHOUT stumbled leaving the gate, chased from the outside, angled into the two path nearing the turn, went two to three wide around the bend and weakened. SPANISH CHANNEL steadied between rivals early then steadied briefly again at the seventh-sixteenths pole, angled four wide on the turn and improved position. STARSHIP LEIA off a bit slow and steadied at the start, took the turn three wide then angled inward inside in the stretch and passed tired rivals. CAPITAL HEAT drifted in and bumped rival early, chased outside a rival then four wide into the lane and weakened. BACK TO THE RIVER entered the turn three wide, angled five wide around the bend and also weakened. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR vied for command briefly then chased inside a rival, came in tight quarters and steadied around the bend and faded out in the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.59 46.81 1:12.15 1:25.52 1:39.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Impression
|120
|2
|5
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–3
|1–2½
|1–7½
|Pereira
|1.10
|4
|Concur
|118
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–¾
|Velez
|4.10
|3
|Little No Way
|118
|3
|4
|5–1
|5–3
|3–½
|3–2
|3–2½
|Cedillo
|4.00
|7
|Lead Star
|121
|6
|3
|4–2
|4–½
|6
|5–2
|4–nk
|Maldonado
|37.40
|1
|Unleash the Tiger
|118
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–11¾
|Figueroa
|14.00
|6
|The Creep
|118
|5
|2
|2–1
|3–2
|4–2½
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|3.40
|2
|IMPRESSION
|4.20
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|CONCUR
|4.40
|3.00
|3
|LITTLE NO WAY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$7.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$11.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-7)
|$7.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3)
|$8.25
Winner–Impression Ch.g.7 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $136,084 Daily Double Pool $20,698 Exacta Pool $69,422 Quinella Pool $3,031 Superfecta Pool $28,612 Trifecta Pool $45,746. Claimed–Impression by Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Plum Dandy.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $11.50. Pick Three Pool $70,649. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-5-5) paid $4.95.
IMPRESSION bumped both sides leaving the gate, stalked inside, went up to challenge nearing the far turn, put in tight entering the bend but slipped through a slim opening, headed rival approaching the quarter pole, took command and drew off under hand urging. CONCUR set the pace under pressure early then moved clear, inched away under restraint into the backstretch, pressured into the far turn from the inside, resisted around the turn, proved no match for IMPRESSION but held the place. LITTLE NO WAY broke in and bumped at the start, chased three then two wide on the first turn, moved out into the backstretch then moved back inside, angled four wide around the far turn and lacked a serious bid. LEAD STAR stalked outside a rival then off the rail, exited the final turn four wide and had little left for the stretch. UNLEASH THE TIGER bumped leaving the gate, moved out into the first turn, remained off the rail to the stretch and never threatened. THE CREEP pressed from the outside early then chased the leader up the backstretch, dropped back two wide on the far turn and was eased in the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 46.33 58.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Closing Remarks
|120
|2
|7
|5–1½
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Rispoli
|7.10
|6
|After Midnight
|120
|6
|1
|3–½
|4–½
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Hernandez
|8.20
|4
|Miss Glorious
|120
|4
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|Van Dyke
|3.30
|8
|Stars of Bluegrass
|120
|8
|8
|9–2
|9–3
|7–1
|4–nk
|Fuentes
|10.70
|1
|Teddy's Barino
|120
|1
|9
|8–1
|8–½
|6–hd
|5–¾
|Prat
|2.40
|10
|Luxury Liner
|120
|10
|4
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–1½
|6–¾
|Gonzalez
|3.60
|3
|Be Mice Elf
|120
|3
|6
|7–3
|7–1
|5–hd
|7–2¼
|Pereira
|76.40
|7
|Sky On Ice
|120
|7
|5
|6–hd
|6–½
|8–3
|8–2¼
|Cedillo
|16.20
|9
|Dorita's Heart
|120
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9–2
|9–9½
|Blanc
|46.10
|5
|Love Lyric
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|10
|10
|Flores
|22.70
|2
|CLOSING REMARKS
|16.20
|9.20
|5.60
|6
|AFTER MIDNIGHT
|9.80
|5.80
|4
|MISS GLORIOUS
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$53.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$60.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-8)
|$156.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$139.80
Winner–Closing Remarks Ch.f.2 by Vronsky out of Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $241,104 Daily Double Pool $25,911 Exacta Pool $144,106 Quinella Pool $5,279 Superfecta Pool $61,561 Trifecta Pool $89,796. Scratched–Commas Save Lives, Dylans Wild Cat, Here Comes Ralphie, Miss Rebekah.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $26.95. Pick Three Pool $34,834.
CLOSING REMARKS stalked a bit off the rail, awaited room leaving the bend, split foes in the lane and surged clear. AFTER MIDNIGHT off alertly in the beginning, showed speed three deep early then chased outside the top pair, re-bid and shifted inward entering the stretch, took over in the lane but was outkicked by the winner. MISS GLORIOUS vied early from the inside then dueled around the bend, led into the lane, overtaken in upper stretch, weakened but was able to hold on for the show. STARS OF BLUEGRASS settled off the pace early, raced off the rail then carried wide into the lane, finished with a mild rally and missed the show. TEDDY'S BARINO off a bit slow and steadied early, settled off the pace, swung five wide into the stretch and showed a mild response. LUXURY LINER in range from the outside, took the turn four then five wide and weakened. BE MICE ELF chased outside a rival then angled in on the turn and failed to rally. SKY ON ICE traveled three wide around the turn, shifted out nearing the top of the lane and lacked a rally. DORITA'S HEART fractious behind the gate, raced three wide into the turn then moved in a path around the bend, came out in the lane and proved no menace. LOVE LYRIC vied between for the lead then dueled around the turn, checked when rival shifted in entering the stretch and was eased in the lane. HAND TIMED.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.23 46.71 59.99 1:06.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Dancing Dana
|113
|8
|6
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–2½
|1–2¼
|Centeno
|17.60
|4
|Ruthies Racer
|120
|4
|8
|9
|8–1
|4–hd
|2–1
|Fuentes
|6.10
|6
|Big Moon
|120
|6
|9
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–1
|3–4¾
|Gonzalez
|10.00
|1
|Big Dress
|120
|1
|7
|7–1
|7–1
|7–3
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|8.20
|9
|Smooth Rithms
|120
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|5–½
|Velez
|7.50
|2
|Take Her Temp
|120
|2
|4
|6–2
|6–2
|6–1
|6–1
|Prat
|1.20
|3
|Vanna
|120
|3
|5
|4–2
|3–½
|3–½
|7–1¼
|Gutierrez
|13.20
|5
|Lemon Ice
|120
|5
|2
|8–1
|9
|8–2
|8–10½
|Cedillo
|6.50
|7
|Broken Shackles
|120
|7
|3
|3–hd
|4–1½
|9
|9
|Figueroa
|27.70
|8
|DANCING DANA
|37.20
|21.00
|11.00
|4
|RUTHIES RACER
|8.00
|5.80
|6
|BIG MOON
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$425.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$137.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$235.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-1)
|$845.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-6)
|$588.65
Winner–Dancing Dana Ch.f.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Jen's Tribe, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Englekirk LLC (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Robert E. Englekirk. Mutuel Pool $157,167 Daily Double Pool $23,530 Exacta Pool $96,201 Quinella Pool $4,572 Superfecta Pool $42,184 Trifecta Pool $63,380. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-8) paid $165.55. Pick Three Pool $52,193. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/11/13-2/5-2-8) 4 correct paid $648.85. Pick Four Pool $239,553. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/11/13-2/5-2-8) 5 correct paid $2,079.20. Pick Five Pool $598,768.
DANCING DANA floated out at the start, stalked four deep, angled in and ranged up alongside the leader at the quarter pole, quickly cleared leaving the bend, inched away and remained clear under a drive. RUTHIES RACER unhurried in the beginning, raced a bit off the rail then angled four wide around the bend, drifted in at the sixteenth pole and finished well to earn the place. BIG MOON asked early, advanced off the rail, raced three or four wide into the stretch, floated in by the runner-up at the sixteenth pole and whittle the gap on the winner late. BIG DRESS bumped at the start, saved ground into the lane, tipped out in upper stretch then moved out further mid-stretch and weakened. SMOOTH RITHMS away quickly and crossed over to the inside, set the pace to the turn, headed at the quarter pole and offered no resistance, tipped out in the lane and weakened in the final furlong. TAKE HER TEMP broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased from the inside and weakened. VANNA chased outside a rival, two wide into the stretch and also weakened. LEMON ICE took the turn three wide and was never a factor. BROKEN SHACKLES broke out, stalked the leader three deep then between foes around the turn, dropped back into the lane and was eased in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.64 47.66 1:12.25 1:24.25 1:36.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Too Much Heaven
|118
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|1.90
|11
|Colombian Gold
|120
|10
|7
|7–2
|7–1
|3–1
|2–1
|2–½
|Prat
|4.40
|12
|Lavender
|123
|11
|8
|9–1
|9–1
|7–1½
|4–hd
|3–1¾
|Franco
|6.70
|10
|Mariah Girl
|123
|9
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–1
|6–hd
|4–nk
|Hernandez
|16.40
|1
|A Thousand Dreams
|120
|1
|6
|3–1
|3–½
|4–½
|5–½
|5–½
|Cedillo
|23.00
|3
|Invincibella
|123
|3
|3
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–½
|3–1½
|6–1
|Espinoza
|6.60
|2
|DQ–Y Not Sizzle
|123
|2
|2
|5–1
|5–½
|6–hd
|7–1
|7–hd
|Gonzalez
|49.80
|4
|Danceformunny
|120
|4
|5
|6–hd
|6–hd
|8–1½
|8–1
|8–½
|Maldonado
|15.70
|6
|Red Bunting
|123
|6
|9
|10–1
|11
|10–2
|9–1
|9–1¼
|Van Dyke
|8.80
|8
|Lady Noguez
|120
|7
|10
|8–hd
|8–½
|9–1
|10–1
|10–1
|Valdivia, Jr.
|20.00
|9
|Sunriser
|123
|8
|11
|11
|10–½
|11
|11
|11
|Pereira
|13.50
|5
|TOO MUCH HEAVEN
|5.80
|3.80
|2.80
|11
|COLOMBIAN GOLD
|5.20
|3.60
|12
|LAVENDER (IRE)
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$135.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-11)
|$13.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-11)
|$18.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-11-12-10)
|$64.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-12)
|$39.75
Winner–Too Much Heaven B.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E. J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Bran Jam Stable. Mutuel Pool $275,585 Daily Double Pool $23,853 Exacta Pool $175,696 Quinella Pool $6,479 Superfecta Pool $69,155 Trifecta Pool $102,006. Claimed–Lady Noguez by Fritts, Marie J., Seymour, Lauri, Pellman, Harry and Cohen, Stuart. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Gallantlystreaming (IRE), Sophie Antoinette. DQ–#2 Y Not Sizzle–finished 7th, disqualified, placed 8th.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $371.70. Pick Three Pool $56,555.
TOO MUCH HEAVEN had early speed then dropped back to stalk outside the leader, bid outside into the far turn, took over at the quarter pole, put away inside rival then dueled with COLOMBIAN GOLD through the final furlong and held gamely. COLOMBIAN GOLD tracked off the inside, closed in leaving the backstretch, bid three deep around the bend, drew up on even terms in the stretch, fought to the wire but could not get by. LAVENDER (IRE) settled outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, finished with a late rally and earned the show. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) chased three wide to the lane and finished evenly. A THOUSAND DREAMS stalked near the inside, moved out into the two path and lacked a bid in the stretch. INVINCIBELLA (GB) showed early speed and moved to the inside, set the pace up the backstretch, met challenger around the far turn, lost command at the quarter pole and weakened in the drive. Y NOT SIZZLE stalked a bit off the rail, shifted in and caused DANCEFORMUNNY to clip heels past the three-eighths pole, saved ground into the stretch, looked to rally but lacked room throughout the final furlong. DANCEFORMUNNY tracked near the fence, clipped heels past the three-eighths pole, tipped out into the stretch, found traffic in the lane, angled out a bit and could not advance. RED BUNTING (IRE) traveled near the back of the pack, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. LADY NOGUEZ bumped at the start, steered to the inside then moved a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was always outrun. SUNRISER broke in and bumped at the start, raced near the back of the field and never threatened. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED Y NOT SIZZLE FROM SEVENTH TO EIGHTH FOR SHIFTING IN AND CAUSING DANCEFORMUNNY TO CLIP HEELS PAST THE THREE-EIGHTHS POLE, COSTING HER A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.25 46.16 58.63 1:05.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Bounty of Gold
|115
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Centeno
|4.30
|8
|Wishful
|124
|8
|4
|2–2
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Prat
|1.40
|1
|Dorita's Lemon
|124
|1
|6
|7–hd
|6–1
|4–1
|3–nk
|Hernandez
|1.80
|7
|Bella Renella
|121
|7
|5
|5–1½
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|19.30
|5
|Paige Runner
|122
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–4
|5–1¾
|Figueroa
|10.20
|2
|Sherilinda
|121
|2
|2
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–hd
|6–4¾
|Flores
|16.10
|3
|Zillinda
|124
|3
|7
|6–hd
|8
|7–½
|7–nk
|Fuentes
|41.10
|6
|Poco Suenos
|122
|6
|8
|8
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Velez
|66.60
|4
|BOUNTY OF GOLD
|10.60
|4.60
|2.60
|8
|WISHFUL
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|DORITA'S LEMON
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$13.60
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-1-7)
|$15.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-1)
|$14.80
Winner–Bounty of Gold Ch.f.4 by Unionize out of Loyal Bounty, by Loyal Double. Bred by W. L. Yates & Barbara Yates (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $160,824 Daily Double Pool $27,722 Exacta Pool $97,989 Quinella Pool $3,897 Superfecta Pool $46,072 Trifecta Pool $64,057. Claimed–Wishful by Victor Trujillo. Trainer: Victor Trujillo. Claimed–Dorita's Lemon by Sperry, Ross and Dina. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-4) paid $227.25. Pick Three Pool $46,796.
BOUNTY OF GOLD had good early speed, set the pace with WISHFUL to the outside, dueled with that rival around the turn and through the stretch and held gamely. WISHFUL prompted the pace from outside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, battled through the final furlong but lacked the needed late punch. DORITA'S LEMON tracked along the inside, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, steered out further in the lane and got up for the show. BELLA RENELLA traveled three deep around the turn, four wide leaving the bend, came out upper stretch and lost the show. PAIGE RUNNER in range early between rivals, chased three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. SHERILINDA flashed early speed then dropped back to chase the top pair, traveled a bid off the rail into the lane and weakened. ZILLINDA raced between foes then two wide into the stretch and never made an impact. POCO SUENOS dropped back early, went three deep into and around the turn, exited the bend four wide and never threatened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.44 47.14 1:10.57 1:34.87 1:40.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Scarto
|120
|2
|8
|9–1½
|9–2
|7–1
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|1.20
|8
|Ajourneytofreedom
|123
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|5–3
|2–1¼
|Gonzalez
|6.10
|3
|Tripoli
|120
|3
|1
|5–1
|6–1
|5–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|Hernandez
|11.50
|1
|Ekklesia
|120
|1
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|4–1½
|4–6¼
|Maldonado
|15.30
|10
|I'm Leaving You
|120
|10
|6
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–½
|5–1¼
|Espinoza
|12.20
|9
|Last Opportunity
|120
|9
|5
|4–½
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–7
|6–16
|Cedillo
|15.10
|7
|Mecklenburg
|120
|7
|9
|6–hd
|4–1½
|4–½
|8–12
|7–ns
|Prat
|5.20
|5
|Bronn
|120
|5
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|7–hd
|8–27¼
|Van Dyke
|20.90
|6
|Hammering Lemon
|120
|6
|4
|7–hd
|8–½
|9–½
|9
|9
|Gutierrez
|36.10
|4
|Great Power
|120
|4
|7
|8–½
|7–½
|8–hd
|dnf
|Blanc
|10.20
|2
|SCARTO
|4.40
|2.80
|2.60
|8
|AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM
|5.20
|3.80
|3
|TRIPOLI
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$25.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$9.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-1)
|$33.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3)
|$26.05
Winner–Scarto Dbb.g.3 by Paynter out of Eagle Putt, by Pioneering. Bred by Halleywood Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $307,780 Daily Double Pool $27,948 Exacta Pool $209,840 Quinella Pool $6,997 Superfecta Pool $92,529 Trifecta Pool $128,043. Claimed–Ajourneytofreedom by Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $27.35. Pick Three Pool $55,559.
SCARTO tucked inside, settled off the pace, steadied on the second turn, remained inside to the stretch, angled out and split foes at the eighth pole, surged clear and held safely in hand late. AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM unhurried in the beginning, saved ground along the inside, angled out in the stretch and closed for fast for second. TRIPOLI tracked down along the inside, angled out entering the lane, bid four deep with a furlong to go but was outkicked by the top pair. EKKLESIA chased a bit off the rail, bid three deep at the eighth pole and flattened in the late stages. I'M LEAVING YOU chased outside early then moved clear and angled to the inside, showed the way up the backstretch and led into the stretch, headed at the eighth pole and gave way. LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) tracked the pace off the inside then outside a rival, angled four wide on the second turn, came back in some leaving the bend and failed to rally. MECKLENBURG (IRE) steadied leaving the chute, went four deep into the first turn, advanced off the rail then went three deep on the backstretch, came three wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. BRONN stalked outside a rival then between foes, dropped back on the second turn and tired. HAMMERING LEMON chased three wide and between foes then outside a rival, bobbled and steadied past the quarter pole and was eased in the lane. GREAT POWER settled early, lacked room then clipped heels and fell past the quarter pole and was vanned off following the race. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT GREAT POWER CAUSED HIS OWN PROBLEMS WHEN LACKING SUFFICIENT CLEARANCE BEHIND RIVALS WHEN CLIPPING HEELS AND FALLING PAST THE QUARTER POLE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.49 45.94 1:11.57 1:24.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Apache Pass
|124
|1
|7
|3–hd
|3–2
|1–2½
|1–7
|Prat
|5.60
|5
|Suezaaana
|124
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–2
|2–nk
|Figueroa
|6.40
|4
|Into Victory
|121
|3
|6
|6–hd
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–2¾
|Rispoli
|0.80
|6
|Wine At Sunset
|121
|5
|2
|2–1½
|2–½
|4–6
|4–6¼
|Franco
|23.90
|7
|Evening Sonnet
|124
|6
|9
|9–hd
|10
|5–1
|5–5¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|77.00
|8
|Enchanting Moon
|121
|7
|8
|8–3
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–nk
|Flores
|48.20
|2
|Magical Smile
|124
|2
|10
|10
|9–½
|7–½
|7–1¾
|Fuentes
|29.10
|9
|Foxy Carmela
|121
|8
|4
|4–hd
|6–½
|9–1
|8–hd
|Hernandez
|10.60
|10
|Big Game Plan
|114
|9
|3
|5–1
|8–2
|8–hd
|9–1½
|Centeno
|13.10
|11
|Moreavino
|124
|10
|5
|7–½
|7–hd
|10
|10
|Gonzalez
|8.80
|1
|APACHE PASS
|13.20
|7.40
|3.60
|5
|SUEZAAANA
|7.00
|3.60
|4
|INTO VICTORY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$39.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$41.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$38.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-6)
|$87.76
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-4-6-7)
|$19,695.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4)
|$44.80
Winner–Apache Pass Ch.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Fantasy Rocks, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Steve Pavich (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William, Exelby, Randy, Glatt, Mark and Watanabe, Hiro. Mutuel Pool $270,174 Daily Double Pool $122,118 Exacta Pool $187,010 Quinella Pool $6,365 Superfecta Pool $105,053 Super High Five Pool $59,674 Trifecta Pool $130,350. Claimed–Into Victory by Fihn, Joel and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Caught in a Trappe.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $66.90. Pick Three Pool $157,979. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-2-1) 4 correct paid $225.80. Pick Four Pool $728,979. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-5-4-2-1) 5 correct paid $5,755.80. Pick Five Pool $678,759. $2 Pick Six (2-8-5-4-2-1) 5 out of 6 paid $749.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-8-5-4-2-1) 6 correct paid $686,660.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $508,802. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $1,147.30. Place Pick All Pool $21,669.
APACHE PASS settled off the pace near the fence, moved outside and took aim at the leader around the turn, gained control then drifted inward in upper stretch, cleared and widened through the final furlong. SUEZAAANA took control early, set the pace to the turn, challenged leaving the bend, steadied when APACHE PASS came over in upper stretch and stayed on for the place. INTO VICTORY tracked a bit off the rail on the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed a mild response to earn the show. WINE AT SUNSET stalked off the inside and lacked response in the lane. EVENING SONNET raced near the back of the field, traveled two wide into the lane and passed tired rivals. ENCHANTING MOON settled off the rail then between rivals, angled to the inside on the turn and tired in the lane. MAGICAL SMILE stumbled badly at the start, in a bit tight and steadied at the seven-sixteenths marker, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. FOXY CARMELA raced off the pace, went three wide into the lane and weakened. BIG GAME PLAN traveled four deep into the turn, exited the bend four wide and also weakened. MOREAVINO broke out, chased five deep into the turn, fanned five wide into the stretch and came up empty.
