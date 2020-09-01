Horse racing newsletter: Horse racing offers up another plan

Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, August 31. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 23rd day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.96 46.75 59.05 1:12.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Crooked Finger Ray 121 2 2 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 1–hd Hernandez 1.40 6 DQ–Lil Richards Bello 121 4 3 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1 Rispoli 1.30 5 Tough to Break 124 3 1 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–nk Gonzalez 16.60 7 Arickaree 121 5 5 5 3–hd 5 4–½ Prat 4.90 1 Zero Down 121 1 4 3–½ 5 4–½ 5 Gutierrez 8.30

3 CROOKED FINGER RAY 4.80 3.40 2.60 5 TOUGH TO BREAK 10.40 10.60 7 ARICKAREE 5.80

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $25.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $34.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-1) $24.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $55.10

Winner–Crooked Finger Ray B.g.3 by Verrazano out of Verticaleigh, by Mineshaft. Bred by JAAM Racing, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $131,560 Exacta Pool $58,561 Quinella Pool $2,178 Superfecta Pool $13,815 Trifecta Pool $28,426. Scratched–Secret Club, Tallemark. DQ–#6 Lil Richards Bello–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 5th.

CROOKED FINGER RAY stalked the paced between rivals then three wide leaving the bend, bumped by ZERO DOWN in upper stretch, closed outside the leader and got up in time. LIL RICHARDS BELLO chased three deep then moved up to duel with TOUGH TO BREAK around the bend and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, held command through the final furlong, shifted out late and impeded rival inside the sixteenth pole and was nailed at the wire. TOUGH TO BREAK sped clear to take control, dueled around the turn, relinquished command in the lane but fought back inside and yielded grudgingly late. ARICKAREE off slow to begin, tracked off the inside then three deep into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. ZERO DOWN traveled near the inside to the lane, angled out and bumped in upper stretch, looked to rally between late but got impeded and checked inside the sixteenth pole. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED LIL RICHARDS BELLO FROM SECOND TO LAST FOR SHIFTING OUT AND CAUSING ZERO DOWN TO CHECK IN THE FINAL SIXTEENTH, COSTING HIM A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.95 45.87 57.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Althea Gibson 121 5 3 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–½ Prat 2.60 2 All Star Heat 121 2 9 7–½ 7–1 3–hd 2–1¼ Van Dyke 3.00 6 Lava Lane 121 6 6 6–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 3–1¾ Rispoli 10.20 4 Elgofranco 121 4 2 3–hd 4–1 4–½ 4–¾ Gutierrez 4.50 9 Scream and Shout 121 9 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 5–¾ Cedillo 11.50 7 Spanish Channel 124 7 7 9–1 8–1½ 8–hd 6–¾ Velez 38.70 1 Starship Leia 121 1 10 10 10 9–2 7–½ Pereira 19.10 8 Capital Heat 121 8 5 5–1 3–hd 6–hd 8–¾ Espinoza 5.80 10 Back to the River 121 10 8 8–1 5–1 7–1 9–¾ Hernandez 12.40 3 Slew's Screen Star 114 3 1 4–½ 9–hd 10 10 Centeno 83.80

5 ALTHEA GIBSON 7.20 3.60 2.80 2 ALL STAR HEAT 4.20 3.20 6 LAVA LANE 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $13.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-4) $41.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $51.20

Winner–Althea Gibson Dbb.f.3 by Grazen out of Hey Cowboy, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $227,491 Daily Double Pool $46,432 Exacta Pool $147,209 Quinella Pool $5,241 Superfecta Pool $64,403 Trifecta Pool $99,420. Scratched–Bella Chica, Ketchup, Pomegranate, Va Va Voom.

ALTHEA GIBSON vied three deep then moved clear and angled to the rail, kicked clear in upper stretch and held well in the late stages. ALL STAR HEAT saved ground along the fence, steered outside the leader, rallied but was too late. LAVA LANE bumped and steadied early, went three deep around the turn, angled in upper stretch, lacked room behind horses near the eighth pole, angled to the fence and finished well inside. ELGOFRANCO vied for command between foes early then stalked a bit off the rail into the turn, angled out into the lane and kept on. SCREAM AND SHOUT stumbled leaving the gate, chased from the outside, angled into the two path nearing the turn, went two to three wide around the bend and weakened. SPANISH CHANNEL steadied between rivals early then steadied briefly again at the seventh-sixteenths pole, angled four wide on the turn and improved position. STARSHIP LEIA off a bit slow and steadied at the start, took the turn three wide then angled inward inside in the stretch and passed tired rivals. CAPITAL HEAT drifted in and bumped rival early, chased outside a rival then four wide into the lane and weakened. BACK TO THE RIVER entered the turn three wide, angled five wide around the bend and also weakened. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR vied for command briefly then chased inside a rival, came in tight quarters and steadied around the bend and faded out in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.59 46.81 1:12.15 1:25.52 1:39.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Impression 120 2 5 3–½ 2–hd 2–3 1–2½ 1–7½ Pereira 1.10 4 Concur 118 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–4 2–¾ Velez 4.10 3 Little No Way 118 3 4 5–1 5–3 3–½ 3–2 3–2½ Cedillo 4.00 7 Lead Star 121 6 3 4–2 4–½ 6 5–2 4–nk Maldonado 37.40 1 Unleash the Tiger 118 1 6 6 6 5–½ 4–hd 5–11¾ Figueroa 14.00 6 The Creep 118 5 2 2–1 3–2 4–2½ 6 6 Fuentes 3.40

2 IMPRESSION 4.20 2.60 2.20 4 CONCUR 4.40 3.00 3 LITTLE NO WAY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $7.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-7) $7.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $8.25

Winner–Impression Ch.g.7 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $136,084 Daily Double Pool $20,698 Exacta Pool $69,422 Quinella Pool $3,031 Superfecta Pool $28,612 Trifecta Pool $45,746. Claimed–Impression by Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Plum Dandy. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $11.50. Pick Three Pool $70,649. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-5-5) paid $4.95.

IMPRESSION bumped both sides leaving the gate, stalked inside, went up to challenge nearing the far turn, put in tight entering the bend but slipped through a slim opening, headed rival approaching the quarter pole, took command and drew off under hand urging. CONCUR set the pace under pressure early then moved clear, inched away under restraint into the backstretch, pressured into the far turn from the inside, resisted around the turn, proved no match for IMPRESSION but held the place. LITTLE NO WAY broke in and bumped at the start, chased three then two wide on the first turn, moved out into the backstretch then moved back inside, angled four wide around the far turn and lacked a serious bid. LEAD STAR stalked outside a rival then off the rail, exited the final turn four wide and had little left for the stretch. UNLEASH THE TIGER bumped leaving the gate, moved out into the first turn, remained off the rail to the stretch and never threatened. THE CREEP pressed from the outside early then chased the leader up the backstretch, dropped back two wide on the far turn and was eased in the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 46.33 58.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Closing Remarks 120 2 7 5–1½ 3–hd 2–½ 1–2¼ Rispoli 7.10 6 After Midnight 120 6 1 3–½ 4–½ 1–hd 2–1¾ Hernandez 8.20 4 Miss Glorious 120 4 3 2–1 1–hd 3–1½ 3–hd Van Dyke 3.30 8 Stars of Bluegrass 120 8 8 9–2 9–3 7–1 4–nk Fuentes 10.70 1 Teddy's Barino 120 1 9 8–1 8–½ 6–hd 5–¾ Prat 2.40 10 Luxury Liner 120 10 4 4–½ 5–1½ 4–1½ 6–¾ Gonzalez 3.60 3 Be Mice Elf 120 3 6 7–3 7–1 5–hd 7–2¼ Pereira 76.40 7 Sky On Ice 120 7 5 6–hd 6–½ 8–3 8–2¼ Cedillo 16.20 9 Dorita's Heart 120 9 10 10 10 9–2 9–9½ Blanc 46.10 5 Love Lyric 120 5 2 1–hd 2–1 10 10 Flores 22.70

2 CLOSING REMARKS 16.20 9.20 5.60 6 AFTER MIDNIGHT 9.80 5.80 4 MISS GLORIOUS 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $53.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $60.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-8) $156.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $139.80

Winner–Closing Remarks Ch.f.2 by Vronsky out of Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $241,104 Daily Double Pool $25,911 Exacta Pool $144,106 Quinella Pool $5,279 Superfecta Pool $61,561 Trifecta Pool $89,796. Scratched–Commas Save Lives, Dylans Wild Cat, Here Comes Ralphie, Miss Rebekah. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $26.95. Pick Three Pool $34,834.

CLOSING REMARKS stalked a bit off the rail, awaited room leaving the bend, split foes in the lane and surged clear. AFTER MIDNIGHT off alertly in the beginning, showed speed three deep early then chased outside the top pair, re-bid and shifted inward entering the stretch, took over in the lane but was outkicked by the winner. MISS GLORIOUS vied early from the inside then dueled around the bend, led into the lane, overtaken in upper stretch, weakened but was able to hold on for the show. STARS OF BLUEGRASS settled off the pace early, raced off the rail then carried wide into the lane, finished with a mild rally and missed the show. TEDDY'S BARINO off a bit slow and steadied early, settled off the pace, swung five wide into the stretch and showed a mild response. LUXURY LINER in range from the outside, took the turn four then five wide and weakened. BE MICE ELF chased outside a rival then angled in on the turn and failed to rally. SKY ON ICE traveled three wide around the turn, shifted out nearing the top of the lane and lacked a rally. DORITA'S HEART fractious behind the gate, raced three wide into the turn then moved in a path around the bend, came out in the lane and proved no menace. LOVE LYRIC vied between for the lead then dueled around the turn, checked when rival shifted in entering the stretch and was eased in the lane. HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.23 46.71 59.99 1:06.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Dancing Dana 113 8 6 2–hd 2–½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Centeno 17.60 4 Ruthies Racer 120 4 8 9 8–1 4–hd 2–1 Fuentes 6.10 6 Big Moon 120 6 9 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 3–4¾ Gonzalez 10.00 1 Big Dress 120 1 7 7–1 7–1 7–3 4–nk Rispoli 8.20 9 Smooth Rithms 120 9 1 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 5–½ Velez 7.50 2 Take Her Temp 120 2 4 6–2 6–2 6–1 6–1 Prat 1.20 3 Vanna 120 3 5 4–2 3–½ 3–½ 7–1¼ Gutierrez 13.20 5 Lemon Ice 120 5 2 8–1 9 8–2 8–10½ Cedillo 6.50 7 Broken Shackles 120 7 3 3–hd 4–1½ 9 9 Figueroa 27.70

8 DANCING DANA 37.20 21.00 11.00 4 RUTHIES RACER 8.00 5.80 6 BIG MOON 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $425.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $137.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $235.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-1) $845.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-6) $588.65

Winner–Dancing Dana Ch.f.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Jen's Tribe, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Englekirk LLC (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Robert E. Englekirk. Mutuel Pool $157,167 Daily Double Pool $23,530 Exacta Pool $96,201 Quinella Pool $4,572 Superfecta Pool $42,184 Trifecta Pool $63,380. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-8) paid $165.55. Pick Three Pool $52,193. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/11/13-2/5-2-8) 4 correct paid $648.85. Pick Four Pool $239,553. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/11/13-2/5-2-8) 5 correct paid $2,079.20. Pick Five Pool $598,768.

DANCING DANA floated out at the start, stalked four deep, angled in and ranged up alongside the leader at the quarter pole, quickly cleared leaving the bend, inched away and remained clear under a drive. RUTHIES RACER unhurried in the beginning, raced a bit off the rail then angled four wide around the bend, drifted in at the sixteenth pole and finished well to earn the place. BIG MOON asked early, advanced off the rail, raced three or four wide into the stretch, floated in by the runner-up at the sixteenth pole and whittle the gap on the winner late. BIG DRESS bumped at the start, saved ground into the lane, tipped out in upper stretch then moved out further mid-stretch and weakened. SMOOTH RITHMS away quickly and crossed over to the inside, set the pace to the turn, headed at the quarter pole and offered no resistance, tipped out in the lane and weakened in the final furlong. TAKE HER TEMP broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased from the inside and weakened. VANNA chased outside a rival, two wide into the stretch and also weakened. LEMON ICE took the turn three wide and was never a factor. BROKEN SHACKLES broke out, stalked the leader three deep then between foes around the turn, dropped back into the lane and was eased in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.64 47.66 1:12.25 1:24.25 1:36.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Too Much Heaven 118 5 1 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Rispoli 1.90 11 Colombian Gold 120 10 7 7–2 7–1 3–1 2–1 2–½ Prat 4.40 12 Lavender 123 11 8 9–1 9–1 7–1½ 4–hd 3–1¾ Franco 6.70 10 Mariah Girl 123 9 4 4–hd 4–½ 5–1 6–hd 4–nk Hernandez 16.40 1 A Thousand Dreams 120 1 6 3–1 3–½ 4–½ 5–½ 5–½ Cedillo 23.00 3 Invincibella 123 3 3 1–1½ 1–1 2–½ 3–1½ 6–1 Espinoza 6.60 2 DQ–Y Not Sizzle 123 2 2 5–1 5–½ 6–hd 7–1 7–hd Gonzalez 49.80 4 Danceformunny 120 4 5 6–hd 6–hd 8–1½ 8–1 8–½ Maldonado 15.70 6 Red Bunting 123 6 9 10–1 11 10–2 9–1 9–1¼ Van Dyke 8.80 8 Lady Noguez 120 7 10 8–hd 8–½ 9–1 10–1 10–1 Valdivia, Jr. 20.00 9 Sunriser 123 8 11 11 10–½ 11 11 11 Pereira 13.50

5 TOO MUCH HEAVEN 5.80 3.80 2.80 11 COLOMBIAN GOLD 5.20 3.60 12 LAVENDER (IRE) 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $135.80 $1 EXACTA (5-11) $13.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-11) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-11-12-10) $64.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-12) $39.75

Winner–Too Much Heaven B.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E. J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Bran Jam Stable. Mutuel Pool $275,585 Daily Double Pool $23,853 Exacta Pool $175,696 Quinella Pool $6,479 Superfecta Pool $69,155 Trifecta Pool $102,006. Claimed–Lady Noguez by Fritts, Marie J., Seymour, Lauri, Pellman, Harry and Cohen, Stuart. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Gallantlystreaming (IRE), Sophie Antoinette. DQ–#2 Y Not Sizzle–finished 7th, disqualified, placed 8th. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $371.70. Pick Three Pool $56,555.

TOO MUCH HEAVEN had early speed then dropped back to stalk outside the leader, bid outside into the far turn, took over at the quarter pole, put away inside rival then dueled with COLOMBIAN GOLD through the final furlong and held gamely. COLOMBIAN GOLD tracked off the inside, closed in leaving the backstretch, bid three deep around the bend, drew up on even terms in the stretch, fought to the wire but could not get by. LAVENDER (IRE) settled outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, finished with a late rally and earned the show. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) chased three wide to the lane and finished evenly. A THOUSAND DREAMS stalked near the inside, moved out into the two path and lacked a bid in the stretch. INVINCIBELLA (GB) showed early speed and moved to the inside, set the pace up the backstretch, met challenger around the far turn, lost command at the quarter pole and weakened in the drive. Y NOT SIZZLE stalked a bit off the rail, shifted in and caused DANCEFORMUNNY to clip heels past the three-eighths pole, saved ground into the stretch, looked to rally but lacked room throughout the final furlong. DANCEFORMUNNY tracked near the fence, clipped heels past the three-eighths pole, tipped out into the stretch, found traffic in the lane, angled out a bit and could not advance. RED BUNTING (IRE) traveled near the back of the pack, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. LADY NOGUEZ bumped at the start, steered to the inside then moved a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was always outrun. SUNRISER broke in and bumped at the start, raced near the back of the field and never threatened. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED Y NOT SIZZLE FROM SEVENTH TO EIGHTH FOR SHIFTING IN AND CAUSING DANCEFORMUNNY TO CLIP HEELS PAST THE THREE-EIGHTHS POLE, COSTING HER A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.25 46.16 58.63 1:05.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bounty of Gold 115 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Centeno 4.30 8 Wishful 124 8 4 2–2 2–2 2–2 2–1¼ Prat 1.40 1 Dorita's Lemon 124 1 6 7–hd 6–1 4–1 3–nk Hernandez 1.80 7 Bella Renella 121 7 5 5–1½ 3–hd 3–1 4–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 19.30 5 Paige Runner 122 5 3 4–hd 4–hd 6–4 5–1¾ Figueroa 10.20 2 Sherilinda 121 2 2 3–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 6–4¾ Flores 16.10 3 Zillinda 124 3 7 6–hd 8 7–½ 7–nk Fuentes 41.10 6 Poco Suenos 122 6 8 8 7–hd 8 8 Velez 66.60

4 BOUNTY OF GOLD 10.60 4.60 2.60 8 WISHFUL 3.00 2.20 1 DORITA'S LEMON 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $30.00 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $13.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-1-7) $15.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-1) $14.80

Winner–Bounty of Gold Ch.f.4 by Unionize out of Loyal Bounty, by Loyal Double. Bred by W. L. Yates & Barbara Yates (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $160,824 Daily Double Pool $27,722 Exacta Pool $97,989 Quinella Pool $3,897 Superfecta Pool $46,072 Trifecta Pool $64,057. Claimed–Wishful by Victor Trujillo. Trainer: Victor Trujillo. Claimed–Dorita's Lemon by Sperry, Ross and Dina. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-4) paid $227.25. Pick Three Pool $46,796.

BOUNTY OF GOLD had good early speed, set the pace with WISHFUL to the outside, dueled with that rival around the turn and through the stretch and held gamely. WISHFUL prompted the pace from outside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, battled through the final furlong but lacked the needed late punch. DORITA'S LEMON tracked along the inside, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, steered out further in the lane and got up for the show. BELLA RENELLA traveled three deep around the turn, four wide leaving the bend, came out upper stretch and lost the show. PAIGE RUNNER in range early between rivals, chased three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. SHERILINDA flashed early speed then dropped back to chase the top pair, traveled a bid off the rail into the lane and weakened. ZILLINDA raced between foes then two wide into the stretch and never made an impact. POCO SUENOS dropped back early, went three deep into and around the turn, exited the bend four wide and never threatened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.44 47.14 1:10.57 1:34.87 1:40.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Scarto 120 2 8 9–1½ 9–2 7–1 1–hd 1–¾ Rispoli 1.20 8 Ajourneytofreedom 123 8 10 10 10 10 5–3 2–1¼ Gonzalez 6.10 3 Tripoli 120 3 1 5–1 6–1 5–1 2–hd 3–1 Hernandez 11.50 1 Ekklesia 120 1 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 4–1½ 4–6¼ Maldonado 15.30 10 I'm Leaving You 120 10 6 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–½ 5–1¼ Espinoza 12.20 9 Last Opportunity 120 9 5 4–½ 5–½ 6–hd 6–7 6–16 Cedillo 15.10 7 Mecklenburg 120 7 9 6–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 8–12 7–ns Prat 5.20 5 Bronn 120 5 2 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 7–hd 8–27¼ Van Dyke 20.90 6 Hammering Lemon 120 6 4 7–hd 8–½ 9–½ 9 9 Gutierrez 36.10 4 Great Power 120 4 7 8–½ 7–½ 8–hd dnf Blanc 10.20

2 SCARTO 4.40 2.80 2.60 8 AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM 5.20 3.80 3 TRIPOLI 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $9.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-1) $33.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3) $26.05

Winner–Scarto Dbb.g.3 by Paynter out of Eagle Putt, by Pioneering. Bred by Halleywood Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $307,780 Daily Double Pool $27,948 Exacta Pool $209,840 Quinella Pool $6,997 Superfecta Pool $92,529 Trifecta Pool $128,043. Claimed–Ajourneytofreedom by Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $27.35. Pick Three Pool $55,559.

SCARTO tucked inside, settled off the pace, steadied on the second turn, remained inside to the stretch, angled out and split foes at the eighth pole, surged clear and held safely in hand late. AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM unhurried in the beginning, saved ground along the inside, angled out in the stretch and closed for fast for second. TRIPOLI tracked down along the inside, angled out entering the lane, bid four deep with a furlong to go but was outkicked by the top pair. EKKLESIA chased a bit off the rail, bid three deep at the eighth pole and flattened in the late stages. I'M LEAVING YOU chased outside early then moved clear and angled to the inside, showed the way up the backstretch and led into the stretch, headed at the eighth pole and gave way. LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) tracked the pace off the inside then outside a rival, angled four wide on the second turn, came back in some leaving the bend and failed to rally. MECKLENBURG (IRE) steadied leaving the chute, went four deep into the first turn, advanced off the rail then went three deep on the backstretch, came three wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. BRONN stalked outside a rival then between foes, dropped back on the second turn and tired. HAMMERING LEMON chased three wide and between foes then outside a rival, bobbled and steadied past the quarter pole and was eased in the lane. GREAT POWER settled early, lacked room then clipped heels and fell past the quarter pole and was vanned off following the race. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT GREAT POWER CAUSED HIS OWN PROBLEMS WHEN LACKING SUFFICIENT CLEARANCE BEHIND RIVALS WHEN CLIPPING HEELS AND FALLING PAST THE QUARTER POLE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.49 45.94 1:11.57 1:24.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Apache Pass 124 1 7 3–hd 3–2 1–2½ 1–7 Prat 5.60 5 Suezaaana 124 4 1 1–1½ 1–2 2–2 2–nk Figueroa 6.40 4 Into Victory 121 3 6 6–hd 4–hd 3–1 3–2¾ Rispoli 0.80 6 Wine At Sunset 121 5 2 2–1½ 2–½ 4–6 4–6¼ Franco 23.90 7 Evening Sonnet 124 6 9 9–hd 10 5–1 5–5¼ Diaz, Jr. 77.00 8 Enchanting Moon 121 7 8 8–3 5–hd 6–1 6–nk Flores 48.20 2 Magical Smile 124 2 10 10 9–½ 7–½ 7–1¾ Fuentes 29.10 9 Foxy Carmela 121 8 4 4–hd 6–½ 9–1 8–hd Hernandez 10.60 10 Big Game Plan 114 9 3 5–1 8–2 8–hd 9–1½ Centeno 13.10 11 Moreavino 124 10 5 7–½ 7–hd 10 10 Gonzalez 8.80

1 APACHE PASS 13.20 7.40 3.60 5 SUEZAAANA 7.00 3.60 4 INTO VICTORY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $39.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $41.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-6) $87.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-4-6-7) $19,695.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $44.80

Winner–Apache Pass Ch.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Fantasy Rocks, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Steve Pavich (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William, Exelby, Randy, Glatt, Mark and Watanabe, Hiro. Mutuel Pool $270,174 Daily Double Pool $122,118 Exacta Pool $187,010 Quinella Pool $6,365 Superfecta Pool $105,053 Super High Five Pool $59,674 Trifecta Pool $130,350. Claimed–Into Victory by Fihn, Joel and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Caught in a Trappe. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $66.90. Pick Three Pool $157,979. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-2-1) 4 correct paid $225.80. Pick Four Pool $728,979. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-5-4-2-1) 5 correct paid $5,755.80. Pick Five Pool $678,759. $2 Pick Six (2-8-5-4-2-1) 5 out of 6 paid $749.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-8-5-4-2-1) 6 correct paid $686,660.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $508,802. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $1,147.30. Place Pick All Pool $21,669.

APACHE PASS settled off the pace near the fence, moved outside and took aim at the leader around the turn, gained control then drifted inward in upper stretch, cleared and widened through the final furlong. SUEZAAANA took control early, set the pace to the turn, challenged leaving the bend, steadied when APACHE PASS came over in upper stretch and stayed on for the place. INTO VICTORY tracked a bit off the rail on the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed a mild response to earn the show. WINE AT SUNSET stalked off the inside and lacked response in the lane. EVENING SONNET raced near the back of the field, traveled two wide into the lane and passed tired rivals. ENCHANTING MOON settled off the rail then between rivals, angled to the inside on the turn and tired in the lane. MAGICAL SMILE stumbled badly at the start, in a bit tight and steadied at the seven-sixteenths marker, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. FOXY CARMELA raced off the pace, went three wide into the lane and weakened. BIG GAME PLAN traveled four deep into the turn, exited the bend four wide and also weakened. MOREAVINO broke out, chased five deep into the turn, fanned five wide into the stretch and came up empty.