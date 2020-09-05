Horse racing newsletter: It’s Derby Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we feel the tradition of the first Saturday in September.

We’ve spent a lot of time this week previewing the Kentucky Derby. The only news on Friday was when Finnick the Fierce scratched from the one post. The one-eyed horse seemed to be moving a bit differently, which the connections attributed to his missing his right eye. An evaluation by an independent veterinarian was ordered.

Friday’s newsletter gave a total comprehensive look at the race by Jon White. Missed it? Just click here.

For my advance I looked at Tiz The Law and Sackatoga Stable. You can find that, just click here.

And on Friday, I took a look at what some of the trainers thought of this year’s version of the Kentucky Derby. Just click here.

Kentucky Oaks upset

Friday’s Kentucky Oaks was supposed to be a showdown between Gamine and Swiss Skydiver. Instead, Shedaresthedevil hung tough with Gamine through the stretch, then pulled ahead and held off Swiss Skydiver to win by 1 ½ lengths. Shedaresthedevil paid $32.20, $8.40 and $3.80. Swiss Skydiver was second, followed by Gamine, Tempers Rising, Hopeful Growth, Bayerness, Donna Veloce and Dream Marie. Want more? Just click here or read Ron Flatter’s insights below.

The Flatter files

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network and Horse Racing Nation. He talks about one of the handicapper’s greatest weapons. Luck. Ron, what do you have to say?

“Don’t always trust those Beyer Speed Figures or Brisnet Speed Ratings or Ragozin Sheets or artificial-intelligence apps or tea leaves or whatever else it is that we use as handicapping crutches.

“Sometimes luck plays a role in hitting winners. Just plain, dumb luck.

“It happened to me Friday at Churchill Downs. Well, not actually at Churchill Downs. Like so many others in the media, including the curator of this newsletter, coverage of Kentucky Derby week is being done from office suites in home compounds. Or in my case, it is at a desk five feet away from an unmade bed and some dirty clothes that the Mrs. uses as inspiration to do her eye-rolling exercises.

“Usually I get my insight from in-person interviews. But not this year. Not this week.

“I cannot remember the last time I have communicated from afar with so many trainers and jockeys and owners and agents and others before a big race card. The last time I used my telephone for so much of this interpersonal byplay, it was actually a telephone. The kind with a dial and that twisty cord with that one weird kink.

“Sometime during the week I actually took time to handicap the Kentucky Oaks. It might have been between calls to Bob John Todd Juan Baffert Carlos Shirreffs Ávila Pletcher. Or in between podcasts or writing assignments or media interviews with other media or whatever.

“Derby week might have moved into our bedroom, er, suite. But the work is very much the same. The only real difference is that I do not have some noisy journalist manqué riddling me in the media center with a stream of consciousness that excludes unspoken thought. Shall I name names? Or maybe it is me who is riddling everyone else.

“Where was I? Oh, yes. The past performances for the Oaks. How do I beat Gamine, I asked myself? Wait. She is a pacesetter. So is Swiss Skydiver. They both love the early lead. A-ha, I thought — but not out loud. The pace might burn out. Seize on a horse that could pick up the pieces.

“Shedaresthedevil intrigued me — and for more than her 20-1 morning line. She had won her last race by five lengths, and it had a ‘G3' next to it. And she had Quirin Speed Points to suggest she could get first run off the final turn.

“Wow. An E/P 5 with a G3 in the PPs. That is the kind of alphabet soup that I crave. What was not to like?

“Well, her Beyer Speed Figures were suspect. Nothing better than an 86. But I always weigh the context of these things. Beyers and tracks like Indiana Downs do not always make for a good fit. At least that is my perception. Since I do not have the recipe for the Beyer secret sauce, I can only make that assumption, rash as it may be.

“Nevertheless, I was armed with an opinion, some chutzpah and a cashed-up betting budget. In I went on Shedaresthedevil. I went superfecta. And Pick 4. And the Oaks-Derby double. And I keyed her.

“Damned if I did not win two of the three. The Mrs. heard that rarest of declarations. I won some money betting the races. She said she already earmarked it for my future losses. Wise woman the Mrs.

“Oh, the third bet? It still depends on Tiz The Law coming through Saturday in the Derby. That sounds like a pretty good scheme right now. He has won four Grade 1s, one more than the other 15 horses in the field. He has won at 1¼ miles, unlike everyone else in the Derby field. He has a 109 Beyer. Oh, that’s right. We are ignoring those.

“All I need now is the one thing that I cannot handicap. And it was the one thing that worked for me Friday.

“Luck.

“As smart as I felt after the Oaks, I had to realize that the pace of the race was not all that hot. That the only thing really falling apart late was Gamine’s ability to race that final furlong. Swiss Skydiver put up a game fight but did what she has done in her two biggest races — finished second.

“So as much as I had it figured out that Shedaresthedevil would be in position to win the Kentucky Oaks, it really took a lot more ingredients for this recipe to turn out right.

“What is the old saying about the end justifying the means? In this case the means might have been luck. But as someone here in Las Vegas told me years ago, the cashiers fortunately do not ask how you won.

“Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He is also the contributing editor at Horse Racing Nation and the host of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. There are two episodes previewing the Kentucky Derby. One includes Las Vegas handicappers going over each horse in the race. The other features NBC Sports’ Larry Collmus, trainers Bob Baffert and John Shirreffs and Tiz The Law’s lead owner Jack Knowlton. You can listen to one by clicking here. And the other by clicking here.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“The opener is a maiden special weight at 5 ½ furlongs and a really nice group of young runners; all have a legitimate look here closing week. All are well meant, we believe. Peter Eurton has two runners, and often it’s the wrong approach to believe the higher-profile rider is on the more well-meant first timer. A great example came in Friday’s final race: Richard Baltas had two runners, one with Flavien Prat, the other with Ricardo Gonzalez, both working super, both well meant. We gladly accepted the 25-1 price with our top pick, the Gonzalez bomb, which returned $53. Just a few things to remember before we look at this particular offering. Often a horse is projected to have different future plans outside of what we’re looking at today. For example, connections might be using today’s race as a prep for longer, and though the higher profile jock is aboard the losing runner today, next time out, they’ll be ready to strike. Another scenario involves the mental health of a horse, his or her maturity. Sometimes the higher-profile jock will ride the runner who needs to learn, perhaps not relaxing well, not switching leads, whatever the case, the higher profile jock is summoned to ride with lessons of the more talented jock in play, as opposed to being all about riding the more live horse today. With this in mind, top selection today is YOU’RE ALL TALK (#2), working super for Eurton, going only 5 ½ with the type of pattern we love to see from Pete, well intended here closing week, spotted with confidence, siding with this one as opposed to other filly with Umberto Rispoli aboard. QUEENGOL (#6) debuts for John Sadler, and when John is showing a :59 and change drill, it’s always a good thing. It has been for years, and here he gives Prat a leg up, ideally drawn from this short six hole, very easy to find off the short load.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-6-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

“Positive Notes:

“5 Kalypso - Victor rides back here for Bob Baffert, off the rail with the experience of that first outing under her. She’s got every right to improve, and thus, she has to be included.

“TOP PICK: YOU’RE ALL TALK (#2 10-1 Hernandez) Debut

“SECOND CHOICE: QUEENGOL (#6 6-1 Prat) Debut”

Jockey Mario Gutierrez was involved in a nasty situation in the last race of Del Mar’s Friday card. His mount, Queen Stormborn, seemingly got spooked by something and crashed into the collapsible inside rail on the turf course. Guiterrez crashed to the turf while being mid-pack at the time. Of course, the track cameras never came back to what happened. TVG did a good job following it with the limited on-track resources it had. It even had a shot of the ambulance taking Gutierrez away. The horse got up and finished the race, so she was OK. As for Gutierrez, no official word, but a person with some knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak about it said he was conscious during the entire time, had complete recall of what happened and was moving all four limbs. On the surface, if things stay that way, it’s good news although there still may be injuries. We’ll let you know when we know something.

Del Mar review

Friday’s feature was the I’m Smokin Stakes for 2-year-old Cal-breds going six furlongs. There wasn’t a lot of smoke as the race scratched down to just four horses. Good With People went to the lead and held that position for the entire race and won by half a length.

Good With People paid $3.80 and $2.40. There was no show betting. Touchdown Brow was second, followed by Tacoflavoredkisses and Pappy Boyington.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “We took the blinkers off and I think that made the big difference. He was a little too aggressive last time with the blinkers and he couldn’t see the horses coming at the end. We worked him without the blinkers and he did really well. And Abel [Cedillo] did a good job. It got a little close at the end. He looked like a winner last time too, at the eighth pole and the 16th pole, so I wasn’t counting my eggs before they were hatched.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “The last time I rode him (Graduation Stakes, Aug. 2), we had an easy lead and he got real tired. I suggested to Peter that we take the blinkers off to help him relax. That’s just how it worked today. We went to the front, but he did it easily. He had enough late this time to get the job done.”

Del Mar preview

Saratoga has chosen to compete with Churchill Downs with a big stakes cards while Del Mar has not. It is saving its big races for Sunday and Monday. So, what we are left with is an 11-race card starting at a sensible 1 p.m. There is one stakes race, five allowance races and two maiden specials.

The stakes is the Grade 2 $150,000 John C. Mabee Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Raymundos Secret is the 2-1 favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Flavien Prat. She has won four-of-six lifetime but none at the stakes level.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Lady Prancealot for Richard Baltas and Umberto Rispoli. She has won five-of-20 lifetime starts with four seconds and three thirds. Last year, she won the Grade 1 American Oaks at Santa Anita. This year she has finished fourth, fifth and four in graded stakes. This is Rispoli’s first trip on the filly. Post is set to be around 6:05 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 8, 11, 10 (2 also eligible), 11 (1 ae), 12 (1 ae), 10, 12, 8, 10 (1 ae).

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Muralist (12-1)

Gelding from the Dan Blacker barn comes off two straight dirt wins and takes advantage of a relatively new rule that allows allowance runners to come back at the same level if switching surfaces. The son of Street Sense has run well enough in four turf starts and figures to tuck into a good spot from his inside post. He’s been first or second in five of seven career starts and no reason he won’t fire again at a nice price.

Friday’s result: Run Snappy (7-2) broke poorly again, made a good run to enter contention on the turn, then lost his punch in the final 100 yards and finished off the board. He has ability but needs to improve at the gate.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Munnings Pilot (12-1)

Munnings Pilot has stunk it up in the first three careers races all on turf. Joe Bravo rode the debut, Flavian Prat tried his hand, as did Umberto Rispoli. This is the third start off the layoff and Saturday trainer Richard Baltas tries dirt for the first time, perhaps thinking all those sharp workouts in the mornings may imply the horse really wants to race on dirt. Another sharp workout last week for a horse racing protected at this excellent 12-1 morning line has me interested.

Friday’s results: Incredibly Lucky tracked perfect into the stretch in second but had no oomph down the lane and ran off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate Fields weekend preview

He’s back for yet another Golden Gate meeting. Yes, track race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman returns as our host for previews and other musings from up north. So, take it away, Matt.

“The thing to remember is that Golden Gate Fields has changed its first post to 1:15 p.m. starting Saturday. With that said, let’s get to the weekend preview.

“There are 10 races on the Kentucky Derby Day card. The fourth catches the eye, a maiden race for 2-year-olds, and trainer Jonathan Wong saddles a pair in Autism Siblings and Windy City Red. The latter colt, a Florida-bred by first crop stallion Chitu, sports fast morning drills on the work tab and is well regarded. Veteran rider Frank Alvarado has the call, which also adds to the appeal. Other top contenders include Arma D’Oro, a Kentucky-bred son of Violence campaigned by Tim McCanna, and the Doug O’Neill conditioned Exhalting from Southern California.

“There are nine races on Sunday, with the 2-year-old filly division of the Saturday maiden race kicking off the late Pick 4 starting in the sixth race. Malibu Jewel and Mischief Free are two $210,000 yearling purchases for owner Tommy Town Thoroughbreds and figure to get bet. Wong trains both fillies. Sweet Kaela, a filly by Fed Biz, and the Dialed In filly Waterfall are two additional Kentucky bred first-timers who could be heard from in the final furlong.

Advertisement

“There is a nine-race Labor Day program on Monday. The feature is the eighth, the $50,000 Rolling Green Stakes for 3-year-olds and up on projected firm turf at 1 1/16 miles. Multiple stakes winning 4-year-old filly Sloane Garden is the headliner in the eight-horse field as she tackles males for the first time since moving to the United States over the winter.

“Another contender includes Camino Del Paraiso, who is doing just fine after clipping heels and unseating his jockey in the California Dreamin Stakes at Del Mar in July. The locally trained son of Suances hit the board in the Grade 3 San Francisco Mile on June 14 and finished as the runner up in the Grade 3 San Luis Rey and Grade 3 Thunder Road at Santa Anita earlier in the year. Grade 3 winner Majestic Eagle ships in for Southern California conditioner Neil Drysdale after an off the board finish in the San Francisco Mile. The Black Album, a multiple minor stakes winner in the U.S. and a Group 3 winner in France, also makes the trip North in his first start for Peter Miller.

“Lastly, Tiz the Law is my pick to win this year’s Kentucky Derby. What a surprise. I’ll give you a ‘mild’ price in the race before the ‘Derby: Sacred Life, the ‘other other’ Chad Brown entrant in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

8:00 Churchill (1): $107,600 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Seven Trumpets (2-1)

9:40 Laurel (2): $100,000 Twixst Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Smooth With a Kick (8-5)

10:10 Churchill (5): $100,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 /16 miles on turf. Favorite: Admire (5-2)

10:45 Churchill (6): $100,000 allowance, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Cowboy Diplomacy (7-2)

11:20 Churchill (7): $103,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Aurelius Maximus (7-2)

11:40 Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Red Bank Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Analyze It (8-5)

11:40: Laurel (6): $100,000 Deputed Testimony Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Harpers First Ride (5-2)

11:55 Churchill (8): Grade 2 $500,000 American Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Smooth Like Strait (8-5)

12:00 Woodbine (5): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Barkin (5-2)

12:30 Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies ad mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Summer Sunday (2-1)

12:35 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $500,000 Pat Day Mile, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Cezanne (3-1)

12:40 Laurel (8): $100,000 Polynesian Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Laki (5-2)

1:07 Churchill (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Iroquois Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Therideofalifetime (7-5)

1:21 Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Jim Dandy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Dr Post (7-5)

1:39 Churchill (11): Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, fillies and nares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Newspaperofrecord (4-5)

1:57 Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Prioress Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Kimari (2-1)

2:10 Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Vigil Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (1-1)

2:17 Churchill (12): Grade 1 $500,000 Derby City Distaff, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Serengeti Empress (9-5)

2:21 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $200,000 Smile Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cool Arrow (1-1)

2:30 Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $500,000 Woodward Handicap, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite:

2:50 Churchill (13): Grade 1 $1 million Old Forester Turf Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Factor This (3-1)

4:01 Churchill (14): Grade 1 $3 million Kentucky Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Tiz the Law (3-5)

6:05 Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $150,000 John Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Raymundos Secret (2-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Irish Ballad (4-1)

Advertisement

He has several efforts that if repeated would place him right there in this event. His most recent start came against better at this distance and his figure from that race ranks best on my comparison speed charts. In that outing 13 nights ago, Irish Ballad broke a tad slow and was in close quarters down the backside to lose valuable ground and some racing momentum. After the less than stellar start, he continued throughout until finishing with good movement inside the 1/16th pole to finish fifth. With a quality figure in tow along with the drop in class for this evening, I’ll push this 5-year-old to be a big contender over an oval where he has finished in the money in four of six career starts.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, September 4. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 24th day of a 28-day meet. Cloudy & Fast FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.48 45.53 58.44 1:05.34 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Taming the Tigress 120 6 3 2–1 2–3 1–hd 1–1½ Prat 1.30 4 Allie's Pal 113 4 1 1–3½ 1–hd 2–8 2–10¼ Centeno 2.10 2 Clubhouse Saint 120 2 6 5–2 4–½ 3–½ 3–3¾ Van Dyke 11.80 7 Bingos System 120 7 4 4–hd 5–4 5–3 4–¾ Pereira 4.90 5 Daring Cat 120 5 2 3–4 3–1½ 4–1½ 5–1¾ Fuentes 11.90 1 Mo Brandi 120 1 5 7 7 6–5 6–11¾ Gutierrez 30.60 3 Commas Save Lives 120 3 7 6–1½ 6–2 7 7 Cedillo 11.60 6 TAMING THE TIGRESS 4.60 2.60 2.10 4 ALLIE'S PAL 3.60 2.80 2 CLUBHOUSE SAINT 3.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $6.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-7) $10.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2) $14.05 Winner–Taming the Tigress Ch.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Joeandbetty'sbaby, by Yes It's True. Bred by Highlander Racing Stable, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: CYBT, Nentwig, Michael, Pagano, Ray and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $142,263 Exacta Pool $77,589 Quinella Pool $2,926 Superfecta Pool $30,876 Trifecta Pool $54,451. Scratched–none. TAMING THE TIGRESS stalked outside a rival early, closed in around the turn and headed the leader at the five-sixteenths, dueled with ALLIE'S PAL in the lane, took over with a furlong to go and moved clear late. ALLIE'S PAL sped clear and opened up a comfortable lead early, challenged around the turn and dug in to meet that bid, fought back from the inside through the lane and yielded grudgingly. CLUBHOUSE SAINT settled off the pace, angled four wide and entered the stretch outside a rival and kept on to best the rest. BINGOS SYSTEM broke out, settled off the rail, went four around the turn and lacked a serious bid. DARING CAT chased three wide into the lane and failed to rally. MO BRANDI raced off the pace near the fence, moved out into the two path on the turn and was never a factor. COMMAS SAVE LIVES off a bit slow to begin, raced a bit green in the early going, chased four to five wide around the turn and was always outrun. SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.60 45.10 57.08 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Coalinga Road 121 2 3 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 1–¾ Rispoli 1.90 6 Count Alexei 121 5 1 1–2 1–2 1–2 2–¾ Gonzalez 9.60 4 Master Ryan 124 3 8 7–4 4–1 3–½ 3–3¼ Cedillo 1.50 7 Chipper 121 6 5 4–½ 5–2 5–2½ 4–ns Prat 3.10 8 R Matineigh Idol 124 7 4 3–2 3–4 4–2 5–3½ Van Dyke 13.00 9 El Chapin 121 8 7 6–½ 6–2 6–5 6–3¼ Pereira 110.70 5 Whispering Flame 121 4 2 8 8 7–2 7–6½ Espinoza 42.30 1 Paul L 124 1 6 5–½ 7–2½ 8 8 Diaz, Jr. 72.20 2 COALINGA ROAD 5.80 3.60 2.40 6 COUNT ALEXEI 8.20 3.40 4 MASTER RYAN 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $20.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $26.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-7) $8.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $19.65 Winner–Coalinga Road B.g.3 by Quality Road out of Coco Ecolo, by Johannesburg. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $235,122 Daily Double Pool $31,882 Exacta Pool $140,275 Quinella Pool $4,678 Superfecta Pool $74,607 Trifecta Pool $111,396. Scratched–Square Root. COALINGA ROAD stalked a bit off the inside, chased two wide into the lane, came with a late bid outside the leader and took over late under a strong drive. COUNT ALEXEI had good early speed to take command, angled to the rail, led clear past the eighth pole but could not hold off the winner. MASTER RYAN hopped and came away slowly at the start, settled early off the rail, went two wide into the turn then angled to the rail, came out and looked to rally between the top pair but lacked room late and stayed on for a clear third. CHIPPER broke out and bumped rival, tracked the pace up the backstretch, went two to three wide into the lane then angled out and showed a mild response to edged rival for a minor award. R MATINEIGH IDOL bumped from the inside at the start, stalked outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and flattened out. EL CHAPIN raced four wide into the turn then angled into the two path and proved no menace. WHISPERING FLAME trailed the field to the turn, angled in around the bend, tipped out entering the drive, drifted in then back out in the stretch and showed little. PAUL L traveled along the inside to the stretch and tired. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.23 45.77 58.30 1:04.68 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Tiz Toffee 120 10 1 2–hd 3–1½ 1–1 1–¾ Delgadillo 4.60 3 Easy Grader 120 3 3 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 2–3¼ Hernandez 3.70 2 Give Me a Hint 118 2 6 5–hd 6–hd 5–2 3–ns Gonzalez 2.30 9 Winsinfashion 120 9 2 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 4–1¼ Maldonado 27.70 4 Incredibly Lucky 120 4 5 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 5–2½ Pereira 19.40 7 Just Grace 120 7 9 9–4 9–3½ 7–hd 6–½ Cedillo 8.70 8 Flying Business 119 8 4 7–1 7–1½ 6–1 7–½ Gutierrez 4.70 6 Sturdy One 111 6 10 8–½ 8–hd 8–½ 8–¾ Centeno 19.40 5 Chay Up and Away 120 5 7 6–hd 5–½ 9–2½ 9–1¼ Fuentes 12.10 1 Miz Tianjin 118 1 8 10 10 10 10 Figueroa 93.50 10 TIZ TOFFEE 11.20 6.00 3.00 3 EASY GRADER 4.60 2.80 2 GIVE ME A HINT 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $55.00 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $26.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-10) $30.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-2-9) $73.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-2) $45.35 Winner–Tiz Toffee B.m.5 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $202,223 Daily Double Pool $20,740 Exacta Pool $144,051 Quinella Pool $4,579 Superfecta Pool $65,632 Trifecta Pool $100,623. Claimed–Tiz Toffee by William Heck. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Easy Grader by Academic Farms. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Claimed–Flying Business by Little Red Feather Racing and Glatt, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-10) paid $28.05. Pick Three Pool $53,517. TIZ TOFFEE vied three deep to the stretch, cleared in the lane and held well over the runner-up. EASY GRADER chased off the rail then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, tipped out in the lane, rallied outside the winner but lacked the needed late punch. GIVE ME A HINT off a bit slowly to start, chased near the inside into the turn, moved a bit off the rail around the bend, rallied in the final furlong and outkicked WINSINFASHION for third. WINSINFASHION vied between rivals for command to the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and got nailed for the show. INCREDIBLY LUCKY vied for the lead from inside and weakened in the final furlong. JUST GRACE stumbled and bumped hard from the inside leaving the gate, settled off the pace, came five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. FLYING BUSINESS chased outside a rival then four wide around the bend, drifted out at the eighth pole and lacked a bid. STURDY ONE knocked into rival hard at the start, tracked off the rail then angled in entering the stretch and could not rally. CHAY UP AND AWAY veered out and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn and weakened in the lane. MIZ TIANJIN off slow to start, trailed the field early, angled out on the turn then came out further in the lane and was never a factor. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT CHAY UP AND AWAY DID VEERED OUT AND FORCED STURDY ONE INTO JUST GRACE AT THE START BUT SINCE CHAY UP AND AWAY FINISHED BEHIND BOTH RIVALS THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.52 45.15 57.90 1:04.63 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lady On Ice 121 2 4 2–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5½ Figueroa 3.00 11 It's a Riddle 121 10 2 4–½ 4–1½ 3–1 2–1¼ Hernandez 12.00 8 Vangogo 117 7 1 1–1 2–2 2–4 3–3½ Centeno 6.60 9 Miss Mozart 124 8 6 5–½ 5–hd 6–½ 4–nk Pereira 6.90 4 She B Salty 121 3 8 6–hd 8–4 7–1½ 5–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 15.40 7 Save the Story 121 6 7 8–4 7–1 5–1 6–nk Gonzalez 2.10 5 California Cool 121 4 3 3–2 3–2 4–1½ 7–nk Maldonado 9.60 2 I'm So Adorable 121 1 10 10 9–2½ 8–1½ 8–9½ Flores 54.30 10 Second Avenue 124 9 5 7–1 6–½ 9–12 9–20½ Delgadillo 8.60 6 Fog Lifter 121 5 9 9–½ 10 10 10 Velez 131.80 3 LADY ON ICE 8.00 4.60 3.20 11 IT'S A RIDDLE 9.80 5.40 8 VANGOGO 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $67.60 $1 EXACTA (3-11) $32.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-11) $50.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-8-9) $81.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-8) $99.30 Winner–Lady On Ice Dbb.f.3 by Archarcharch out of Steel and Ice, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Dream Walkin' Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $231,318 Daily Double Pool $21,323 Exacta Pool $154,793 Quinella Pool $4,467 Superfecta Pool $65,660 Trifecta Pool $101,926. Scratched–Pete's Inferno. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-10-3) paid $55.45. Pick Three Pool $34,102. LADY ON ICE stalked the pacesetter near the inside, bid alongside into the turn, dueled around the bend, kicked clear under a drive and widened under strong handling late. IT'S A RIDDLE chased outside a rival, exited the bend four wide, rallied inside VANGOGO and gained the place. VANGOGO hustled to the front, dueled outside a rival on the turn, could not keep up into the drive, drifted out through the lane and flattened out. MISS MOZART shifted out and bumped rival at the start, raced off the inside then angled in on the turn and improved position. SHE B SALTY steered to the inside, saved ground into the lane, moved out in the stretch and also improved position. SAVE THE STORY stumbled leaving the gate, tracked four wide into the turn, moved in and traveled two or three wide into the stretch and failed to respond to urging. CALIFORNIA COOL bumped leaving the gate, in range while outside a rival, chased the top pair four wide to the stretch and weakened. I'M SO ADORABLE trailed the field early near the inside, moved out a bit on the turn, angled out further in the lane and never threatened. SECOND AVENUE bumped at the start, traveled mid-pack early, entered the stretch five wide and never rallied. FOG LIFTER broke in and bumped at the start, traveled near the rear of the field, stayed off the inside to the lane and was eased in the lane. FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.01 46.00 57.72 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Commander Khai 120 6 1 1–½ 1–2 1–2 1–3¼ Rispoli 1.00 2 Mac Daddy Too 120 2 4 2–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ Cedillo 16.40 1 Stratofortress 120 1 5 7–1 6–½ 6–2 3–ns Hernandez 15.10 9 Refi Now 120 9 3 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 4–nk Gutierrez 20.60 3 Freedom Flyer 118 3 7 4–½ 5–2 5–1½ 5–½ Prat 4.00 5 Run Snappy 120 5 9 5–1 4–1 3–hd 6–2¼ Fuentes 3.70 7 Santos to Wilson 120 7 8 8–hd 8–hd 7–½ 7–1 Espinoza 30.30 8 Ghoster 120 8 2 6–½ 7–1 9–2 8–nk Van Dyke 17.60 4 Flactem Legacy 120 4 6 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–hd 9–1¼ Pereira 42.60 10 Lochinvar 120 10 10 10 10 10 10 Gonzalez 45.10 6 COMMANDER KHAI 4.00 3.20 2.60 2 MAC DADDY TOO 11.40 8.00 1 STRATOFORTRESS 7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $19.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $34.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-9) $102.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $65.55 Winner–Commander Khai Grr.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Walloon, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $432,570 Daily Double Pool $28,786 Exacta Pool $247,048 Quinella Pool $8,271 Superfecta Pool $108,216 Trifecta Pool $156,222. Scratched–K P Aim High. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-6) paid $33.35. Pick Three Pool $70,946. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-10-3-6/11) 4 correct paid $163.35. Pick Four Pool $169,531. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-10-3-6/11) 5 correct paid $500.05. Pick Five Pool $497,305. COMMANDER KHAI spec clear and set the pace early, inched away around the bend, urged a few times right-handed in the drive and drew away under strong handling. MAC DADDY TOO chased a bit off the rail then moved to the rail, cut the corner into the stretch and bested the rest. STRATOFORTRESS tracked the pace from inside, angled out into the stretch, steered out at the sixteenth pole and finished with late interest. REFI NOW forwardly placed off the inside, angled into the two path around the turn, chased between foes in the lane and lost the show. FREEDOM FLYER bumped and bobbled at the start, stalked the leader up the backstretch, kept inside through the turn, lacked room through the drive, gained a clear path in deep stretch but lacked room again and steadied late. RUN SNAPPY off slow to begin, advanced to the turn, chased three deep in the drive and flattened. SANTOS TO WILSON away slowly at the the start, came five wide into the stretch and failed to respond. GHOSTER tracked the pace then checked near the half-mile marker, steered to the inside and came up empty in the stretch. FLACTEM LEGACY broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, saved ground to the stretch and was never a factor. LOCHINVAR (GER) off slow, angled to the inside, angled out into the stretch and proved no menace. HAND TIMED. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.06 44.82 1:10.40 1:17.02 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rookie Mistake 121 4 7 5–1 4–½ 3–1 1–¾ Gutierrez 5.20 2 Quick Finish 124 2 2 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 2–2¼ Rispoli 2.30 5 Handsome Cat 119 5 6 7–1 6–½ 4–½ 3–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 19.30 1 Principe Carlo 124 1 1 1–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–½ Hernandez 3.00 7 Pas de Panique 119 7 5 4–½ 5–2 7–4 5–½ Prat 6.40 6 Clayton Delaney 119 6 4 6–1 7–2½ 6–hd 6–1 Cedillo 17.60 3 Abusive Gary 122 3 3 3–1 3–1½ 5–1 7–4¼ Maldonado 11.10 8 Lightning Fast 119 8 8 8 8 8 8 Delgadillo 5.10 4 ROOKIE MISTAKE 12.40 5.20 3.60 2 QUICK FINISH 3.60 2.80 5 HANDSOME CAT 7.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $33.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $23.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-1) $82.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $95.15 Winner–Rookie Mistake Ch.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $301,190 Daily Double Pool $34,988 Exacta Pool $158,904 Quinella Pool $5,884 Superfecta Pool $59,525 Trifecta Pool $109,981. Claimed–Principe Carlo by Dart, Gwendolyn, Dart, Ronald and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $36.85. Pick Three Pool $65,049. ROOKIE MISTAKE allowed to settled, angled four wide around the turn, rallied outside the leader and got up late. QUICK FINISH pressed the pace from outside, vied between around the turn, cleared rivals in upper stretch, led through the lane but was outkicked by the winner. HANDSOME CAT bumped leaving the gate, angled to the rail, saved ground around the bend then tipped out in the stretch and finished well for the show. PRINCIPE CARLO showed speed from the inside, set the pace early, vied with a pair of rivals around the bend and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PAS DE PANIQUE unhurried in the early going while outside a rival, entered the stretch five wide and improved position. CLAYTON DELANEY bumped with inside rival at the start, raced three wide around the turn, angled out at the eighth pole and could not rally. ABUSIVE GARY up close outside the top pair, vied three deep around the turn and into the stretch then gave way. LIGHTNING FAST went four then three wide around the turn and was never a factor. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $41,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.01 47.31 1:11.61 1:23.96 1:36.75 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Awesome Drive 120 1 7 5–½ 6–hd 5–1½ 5–2 1–nk Rispoli 3.20 7 A G Indy 120 7 4 1–1 1–1 1–4 1–4 2–½ Cedillo 2.70 6 Little Bird 120 6 6 6–1 5–½ 4–1 2–1½ 3–1¾ Gonzalez 3.60 2 Lucia's Design 120 2 1 7–½ 7–½ 7–hd 7–½ 4–ns Hernandez 7.30 5 White Velvet 120 5 5 4–1 4–1 3–½ 4–hd 5–1¼ Prat 4.40 4 Sabinos Pride 120 4 8 8 8 8 8 6–1 Gutierrez 7.40 8 Breakfast Ball 120 8 2 2–1 2–1 2–½ 3–½ 7–ns Pereira 46.10 3 Nocherylikemychery 120 3 3 3–½ 3–hd 6–1 6–hd 8 Maldonado 48.50 1 AWESOME DRIVE 8.40 3.80 2.80 7 A G INDY 4.20 2.80 6 LITTLE BIRD (IRE) 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $51.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $20.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-2) $41.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-6) $39.90 Winner–Awesome Drive Dbb.f.3 by Summer Front out of Lauren Byrd, by Arch. Bred by Jay W. Bligh (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Boom Racing, Robershaw, Richie, Westside Racing, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $334,327 Daily Double Pool $23,628 Exacta Pool $159,401 Quinella Pool $5,375 Superfecta Pool $68,745 Trifecta Pool $123,304. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $48.60. Pick Three Pool $61,939. AWESOME DRIVE tossed head and was off a bit slow, pulled early from the inside, moved a bit off the rail and steadied past the five-sixteenths marker, came out into the stretch, closed fast and nailed the runner-up. A G INDY sped clear early to set the pace, inched away leaving the backstretch, widened around the far turn, stayed clear through the drive but weakened late and was caught by the winner. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) tracked off the rail, three deep into the lane, finished well in the final furlong and was gaining to the wire. LUCIA'S DESIGN off alertly then dropped back, settled off the pace, checked past the five-sixteenths pole, summoned a mild response and gained a minor award. WHITE VELVET stalked outside a rival then between foes into the drive and lacked a bid. SABINOS PRIDE raced three deep early then steadied leaving the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide into the lane, bothered by rival at the sixteenth pole and weakened. BREAKFAST BALL stalked outside the leader, angled in on the second turn, saved ground into the lane and also weakened. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY angled to the rail and stalked inside, checked past the five-sixteenths pole, stayed inside to the stretch and could not regain momentum. HAND TIMED. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'I'm Smokin Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 45.59 57.51 1:10.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Good With People 122 2 2 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–½ Cedillo 0.90 7 Touchdown Brown 122 4 3 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 2–4¼ Hernandez 2.30 3 Tacoflavoredkisses 122 1 1 2–½ 3–2½ 3–4 3–8 Rispoli 3.70 6 Pappy Boyington 122 3 4 4 4 4 4 Gonzalez 4.80 5 GOOD WITH PEOPLE 3.80 2.40 7 TOUCHDOWN BROWN 2.80 3 TACOFLAVOREDKISSES $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $4.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $5.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-6) $0.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3) $4.30 Winner–Good With People Dbb.c.2 by Curlin to Mischief out of Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $298,050 Daily Double Pool $31,655 Exacta Pool $76,224 Quinella Pool $3,462 Superfecta Pool $15,103 Trifecta Pool $31,514. Scratched–Alpine Thunder, Doc Adams, Found My Ball, Jazz Hands, Positivity, Scooby. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $44.80. Pick Three Pool $36,029. GOOD WITH PEOPLE bumped from the inside leaving the gate, set the pace up the backstretch, inched away past the five-sixteenths pole, urged left-handed inside the eighth pole and held late. TOUCHDOWN BROWN stalked the leader off the inside, lost ground around around the turn and entered the stretch three wide, came back at the leader in the final furlong but was too late. TACOFLAVOREDKISSES broke out and bumped leaving the gate, up close inside the leader early, lost contact with the leader past the five-sixteenths pole, angled out with a furlong to go and secured the show. PAPPY BOYINGTON turned his head and was off slow to begin, tracked off the rail through the turn and was never a factor. NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.53 45.00 57.70 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mulligan 121 6 7 7–1 5–2 4–4 1–1¾ Gonzalez 25.50 9 Va Va Voom 124 9 1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1¼ Fuentes 11.90 1 Bella Chica 124 1 6 4–1 3–3 3–1 3–hd Valdivia, Jr. 7.90 5 Sweet Sonny 121 5 2 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–½ Rispoli 2.40 10 Cover Version 124 10 10 9–5 9–12 8–½ 5–¾ Espinoza 9.10 8 Siena Silk 121 8 9 8–4½ 8–1½ 7–½ 6–½ Prat 6.50 4 She Loves Karaoke 121 4 8 5–1½ 6–1 6–½ 7–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 10.10 7 Awesome Galaxy 117 7 4 6–1 7–2½ 9–12 8–2¼ Van Dyke 10.90 12 Pomegranate 121 11 5 3–hd 4–hd 5–hd 9–15¾ Maldonado 50.80 3 Charming Life 124 3 11 10 10 10 10 Figueroa 104.80 2 Queen Stormborn 121 2 3 dnf Gutierrez 3.20 6 MULLIGAN 53.00 27.20 15.80 9 VA VA VOOM 10.00 6.20 1 BELLA CHICA 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $84.60 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $243.50 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $175.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-1-5) $482.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-1-5-10) Carryover $9,954 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-1) $614.00 Winner–Mulligan Dbb.f.3 by Trappe Shot out of Sky of Diamonds, by Banker's Gold. Bred by Bruce Chandler (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bruce Chandler. Mutuel Pool $375,450 Daily Double Pool $124,948 Exacta Pool $271,642 Quinella Pool $8,452 Superfecta Pool $123,476 Super High Five Pool $13,043 Trifecta Pool $195,018. Scratched–Chollima, Kaely's Candy, Pioneer Woman. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-6/11-4-1-1/2/4/5/9-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $7,099. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $65.30. Pick Three Pool $178,517. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-1/2/4/5/9-6) 4 correct paid $542.90. Pick Four Pool $425,108. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/11-4-1-1/2/4/5/9-6) 5 correct paid $1,324.15. Pick Five Pool $648,066. $2 Pick Six (3-6/11-4-1-1/2/4/5/9-6) 5 out of 6 paid $155.80. $2 Pick Six (3-6/11-4-1-1/2/4/5/9-6) 6 correct paid $16,564.80. Pick Six Pool $62,013. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $1,506.00. Place Pick All Pool $15,867. MULLIGAN chased between foes, steadied briefly early, angled in and saved ground to the lane, came out in upper stretch, closed fast and edged clear. VA VA VOOM up close outside the top pair, dueled with SWEET SONNY around the turn and into the stretch, battled through the lane and led late, put away SWEET SONNY but could not fend off MULLIGAN in the final sixteenth. BELLA CHICA allowed to settle then altered out around troubled rival early, chased two wide into the stretch, moved out a path in the drive and earned the show. SWEET SONNY dueled for command with QUEEN STORMBORN then dueled with VA VA VOOM around the bend and into the stretch, fought back gamely through the final furlong and yielded grudgingly. COVER VERSION traveled near the back of the field, exited the turn three wide, angled out in upper stretch and summoned a mild late bid. SIENA SILK broke in and bumped rival at the start, cut the corner into the stretch and showed a mild response. SHE LOVES KARAOKE tracked off the inside, steadied briefly early, went two wide into the stretch and never made an impact. AWESOME GALAXY bumped leaving the gate, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. POMEGRANATE chased three wide to the lane and never rallied. CHARMING LIFE threw head and was off slow at the beginning, altered out early, trailed the field into the stretch and was never a factor. QUEEN STORMBORN dueled for the lead early, shifted in and jumped the rail early, losing the rider in the process, and walked off under her own power. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT QUEEN STORMBORN CAUSED HER PROBLEMS BY SHYING FROM SWEET SONNY THEN SHIFTING INTO THE RAIL, LOSING HER RIDER IN THE PROCESS AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. HAND TIMED. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $121,862 Inter-Track N/A $4,355,248 Out of State N/A $7,965,436 TOTAL N/A $12,442,546

