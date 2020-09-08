Horse racing newsletter: Del Mar is done for the summer
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we look forward to an almost two-week break in racing so everyone can get recharged. Santa Anita up next.
Here we are at one of the few breaks in the racing season. Del Mar’s summer meeting ended Monday and the next daytime thoroughbred racing day in Southern California is a week from Saturday at Santa Anita.
Off to the races
As for the newsletter, we’ll come back to you on this Friday with Jon White’s Preakness preview and other goodies but then we’ll take another week off to the following Friday. So, sorry to disappoint all those who love to point out my mistakes and, in your view, errors in judgment, but you get a break, too.
Talk about leaving on high note, though, the country’s only horse racing TV critic, Mike Tierney, is back with his thoughts on what’s he’s seen lately.
Tierney’s take on TV
We figure with about 99% of people experiencing racing through television, this is a must-cover area. Mike Tierney has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a very high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, Mike, let us have it.
“Whew!
“The stellar summer seasons at Del Mar and Saratoga, covered gavel-to-gavel by TVG and Fox Sports, culminated with an elongated weekend, topped by marathon cards Monday that have left us exhausted.
“In New York, the Spa hands the baton to Belmont Park in 10 days. A day later in SoCal, the Turf/Sur place tags Santa Anita.
“As we recharge for another upcoming bicoastal racing bonanza, here are 10 things — with one bonus item — I won’t be missing with the telecasts.
“1. Scenes of nearly vacant stands. Credit to the networks for conveying them, seeing as how they tend to hide the negatives (see below), but the images offer a sad reminder of these trying times.
“2. Inconsistent displays of picks by analysts and handicappers. Wake up the guys in the graphics department to provide viewers a chart that collects all selections by on-air personalities in time for those who wish to wager off them.
“3. With a jockey change, lack of identification by the on-air crew of the rider originally assigned to the horse, as if it’s a disgrace to be replaced.
“4. Immediately after a race with a foul claim, an inquiry or a tight photo finish, premature speculation on the verdict or outcome before video with multiple angles can be viewed. With frequent violators, start silencing their mics — for their own good. The often-wrong calls damage credibility.
“5. On-air people mispronouncing and guessing at the pronunciation of a horse’s name, such as Fouette over the weekend. They devote hours to handicapping a horse, so why take an extra half-minute to find out how to say it?
“6. Hearing the dreaded phrase “equine athletes,” given how the networks mostly avoid sharing grim injury news post-race in contrast to sports events involving fallen “human athletes.” If they are athletes, we demand to know their fate — good, bad or ugly. (Caveat: At least the term is not as cringe-worthy as “student-athlete.”)
“7. Ignoring viewers’ needs during the post parade. Stop yakking when the parade starts and share intel on each entrant without joking about the horses’ names or repeating info on the screen (i.e., the identities of the owner, trainer and jockey).
“8. RunHappy and Mattress Mac.
“9. TVG’s Todd Schrupp belting into song — in the house that Bing Crosby built, no less. If music is desired, go fetch Burt Bacharach from his owner’s box. (But getting choked up on-air over a charitable cause, as Schrupp did Monday, is cool.)
“10. Fox’s flustered Maggie Wolfendale. Though an effective news gatherer in the vein of a sideline reporter at games, she needs a chill pill. In interviews, she is prone to ask a question and, as the subject prepares to answer, ask another. And the other day, when a horse acted up in the paddock: ‘Uh, hmm, I don’t know what we’re gonna do about that. I don’t know if I should talk about it.’ Yes, you should. That’s why you are there.
“11. Multiple announcers talking simultaneously, a condition that could be termed pincayism.
“We sign off with mention of a chuckle provided Monday by TVG. Mike Joyce took viewers to Kentucky Downs by noting that Larry Collmus, who had worked previous races, would handle the next call.
“Well, if that were Collmus, he does a spot-on impression of Michael Wrona, Aussie accent and all.”
Thanks, Mike. And speaking of Wrona and Collmus …
Think you’ve seen it all?
If you are around racing long enough, you will probably see it all. Well, the fifth race at Kentucky Downs on Monday was one to remember. In short, the gates opened with two horses still to be loaded. It appears to be a gate malfunction as opposed to a starter error. I have seen a single gate open prematurely, but never all of them.
Michael Wrona was on the call at Kentucky Downs and immediately reacted and even got his signature “Racing” out despite the premature start. A few strides into what turned out to be a workout, Wrona was warning fans to “hold all tickets.” In fact, he said it several times knowing the eventual outcome, which was no race, everything refunded.
I texted Wrona after the race and he said: “Neither Larry [Collmus] nor I have ever seen the likes of it.” While, that certainly showed the rarity of the situation, it was extremely impressive that Michael got the neither/nor, not to be confused with either/or, usage of the language. He speaks it well and writes it well, too.
Wrona is away from Los Alamitos for a few days going to Kentucky Downs to share race-calling duties with Collmus, who we’ve made an honorary member of the all-star Southern California race callers club because of his summer stint at Del Mar. Think about it, Wrona and Collmus, add in Frank Mirahmadi, Trevor Denman and Ed Burgart (in recent retirement) and you’ve got a Murderer’s Row of race calling. (Those unfamiliar, that’s a reference to the 1927 New York Yankees.)
A nice way to close the meet
As Del Mar comes to an end, it was worth mentioning that Bob Ike, one our handicappers, gave us a pretty good closing day pick. Moonoverthebayou ($28.80) ran down a tiring leader to pull the upset in opener.
Del Mar review
The final two stakes of the season were worthy of a pretty successful meeting. Let’s review them.
$100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf: This mile race for 2-year-olds was highly contested but in the end Victor Espinoza took Big Fish, running mid-pack through most of the race, to the outside on the far turn and then back inside in the stretch to win by a length in a crowded finish.
Big Fish paid $11.40, $6.20 and $4.20. Ebeko was second and Ambivalent finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
David Hofmans (winning trainer): “After his work the other day I was confident. I thought he was coming into this race peak perfect and we had planned for this race a long time ago. I absolutely thought he would do well on the turf. He’s bred for the turf and he showed in his last race he’s a different horse on the turf.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “I had a good trip. The only problem I had was on the far turn when I dropped my hands just a bit and he took off. He almost ran up on the heels of the horse in front of us. But I checked him and wheeled him out. He swerved just a bit in the stretch, but nothing big. You know the kind he is; if they make the lead they get lonely out there and they want to wait for other ones to come and play.”
Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Futurity: This seven-furlong race for 2-year-olds can often predict greatness down the line. Both American Pharoah and Nyquist have won this race in recent years. This was supposed to be a showdown between Dr. Schivel and Spielberg and that’s what it was until midstretch when Dr. Schivel pulled away to win by 1 ¾ lengths.
Dr. Schivel paid $4.80, $3.00 and $2.20. Spielberg was second followed by Weston, Scooby, Dyn O Mite and Dixie’s Two Stents. This was the race that gave Flavien Prat the riding title with 50 wins, one more than Umberto Rispoli.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “He broke well, then he got a little aggressive on me. I tried to give him a little breather on the turn, then when I asked him, he was a runner. He’s a nice colt.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Monday. All times PDT.
Kentucky Downs (2): $100,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Winner: Holiday Stone ($23.40)
Laurel (5): $100,000 All Along Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Nay Lady Nay ($4.00)
Laurel (6): $100,000 Laurel Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Completed Pass ($7.00)
Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Royal Laser ($8.60)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Federico Tesio Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Happy Saver ($2.40)
Woodbine (7): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Threefiftyseven ($7.20)
Monmouth (8): $100,000 Sorority Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mischievous Dream ($9.40)
Laurel (8): $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Irish Strait ($6.00)
Laurel (9): $100,000 Weber City Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Grand Clu Classe ($4.00)
Kentucky Downs (8): $500,000 Mint Juvenile Fillies Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Plum Ali ($4.40)
Kentucky Downs (9): $300,000 One Dreamer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile and 70 yards on turf. Winner: Dalika ($14.40)
Saratoga (13): Grade 1 $250,000 Hopeful Stakes (Lasix free), 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Jackie’s Warrior ($5.70)
Kentucky Downs (10): $500,000 More Than Ready Juvenile Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Barrister Tom ($90.00)
Kentucky Downs (11): $750,000 Tourist Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Flavius ($10.00)
Del Mar (9): $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Big Fish ($11.40)
Del Mar (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Futurity, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dr. Schivel ($4.80)
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Monday’s results. Remember, we’ll be back on Friday with the only newsletter of the week.
Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, September 7.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 27th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.78 46.56 1:11.87 1:25.54 1:39.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Moonoverthebayou
|124
|4
|7
|8–2
|8–2
|5–½
|3–½
|1–¾
|Gonzalez
|13.40
|2
|Bam Bam Again
|121
|2
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–2½
|1–3
|2–4½
|Franco
|5.30
|7
|Speakerofthehouse
|115
|7
|9
|10
|10
|8–2
|7–2½
|3–1½
|Centeno
|8.70
|3
|Next Revolt
|121
|3
|5
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–3¼
|Rispoli
|1.30
|10
|All I Can Say
|124
|10
|8
|4–hd
|4–2½
|6–4
|6–1
|5–1½
|Pereira
|10.60
|1
|My Journey
|124
|1
|4
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–1½
|5–1
|6–ns
|Cedillo
|8.10
|9
|See Through It
|119
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|7–6¾
|Figueroa
|39.50
|5
|Bodega
|121
|5
|10
|7–1
|7–1
|7–½
|8–3
|8–2½
|Prat
|4.60
|6
|Surprise Fashion
|122
|6
|6
|9–½
|9–½
|10
|9–3
|9–8½
|Velez
|79.00
|8
|Georgian Road
|121
|8
|2
|3–hd
|6–1
|9–hd
|10
|10
|Flores
|57.00
|4
|MOONOVERTHEBAYOU
|28.80
|14.40
|9.20
|2
|BAM BAM AGAIN
|7.80
|5.80
|7
|SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$84.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$90.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-3)
|$187.04
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-7)
|$280.70
Winner–Moonoverthebayou Dbb.g.4 by New Year's Day out of Moon Larry, by Lunarpal. Bred by J. Adcock & Montgomery Equine (LA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Double Kee LLC, Brown, Trey, Lambert, Jeffrey, Fasching, Bobby and Rasic, Walter. Mutuel Pool $166,665 Exacta Pool $112,717 Quinella Pool $4,226 Superfecta Pool $46,620 Trifecta Pool $75,149. Claimed–Next Revolt by Dore, Timothy, Moewes, Denice and Yakteen, Tim. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Bodega by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–none.
MOONOVERTHEBAYOU bumped repeatedly and altered in early, raced off the pace near the inside, angled three wide around the far turn, closed through the lane, reeled in the leader and drove past late. BAM BAM AGAIN stalked a bit off the rail, closed in from the outside and headed the leader at the quarter pole, kicked clear into the stretch, led through the lane but could not fend off the winner. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE trailed the field off the inside then outside a rival, exited the far turn four to five wide, steered out further in the stretch and rallied late for the show. NEXT REVOLT went three wide into the first turn the moved up between runners, stalked off the inside to the stretch and finished evenly. ALL I CAN SAY stalked three deep then outside a rival, exited the far turn four wide and lacked a bid. MY JOURNEY settled a bit off the inside, angled in on the far turn and never threatened. SEE THROUGH IT had good early speed and cleared the field then angled in around the first turn, showed the way to the far turn, challenged at the quarter pole and could not offer resistance to that foe and folded in the lane. BODEGA bumped both sides early, tracked off the rail then two wide into the stretch and came up empty. SURPRISE FASHION bumped early, raced near the back of the pack, went four wide into the lane and never threatened. GEORGIAN ROAD raced four wide into the first turn then outside a rival, went between foes into the backstretch, dropped back a bit at the half-mile point then further back into the far turn and around that bend and tired.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.95 44.82 57.42 1:10.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Cem Sultan
|120
|2
|3
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–1½
|1–1
|Gonzalez
|7.70
|4
|Mickelson
|120
|4
|6
|5–1½
|5–3
|4–1
|2–ns
|Van Dyke
|4.80
|9
|Defense Wins
|120
|7
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|3–2¼
|Cedillo
|3.00
|1
|Keystone Field
|123
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|4–½
|Prat
|3.90
|5
|Invictatatus
|116
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–5
|5–5½
|Centeno
|3.00
|6
|Canadian Luck
|123
|6
|7
|6–1½
|6–2
|6–2
|6–3½
|Espinoza
|18.70
|3
|Malibu Dreamin
|120
|3
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Rispoli
|5.60
|2
|CEM SULTAN
|17.40
|9.60
|5.80
|4
|MICKELSON
|6.20
|4.20
|9
|DEFENSE WINS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$225.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$56.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$66.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-9-1)
|$79.59
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-9)
|$110.50
Winner–Cem Sultan Ch.g.3 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Lemon Bay, by Bernardini. Bred by W. S. Farish &Kilroy Thoroughbred Partnership (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $228,690 Daily Double Pool $37,377 Exacta Pool $120,125 Quinella Pool $4,785 Superfecta Pool $39,553 Trifecta Pool $64,813. Scratched–Most Sandisfactory, Witch's Vow.
CEM SULTAN dueled with KEYSTONE FIELD to the stretch, cleared that rival in upper stretch, inched away then held safely in closing moments. MICKELSON tracked three to four wide around the turn, rallied late and edged DEFENSE WINS for the place. DEFENSE WINS off alertly from the outside, stalked the top pair outside a rival then three wide into the stretch, finished well in the final furlong but lost the place. KEYSTONE FIELD dueled with CEM SULTAN for the lead into and around the turn, failed to match strides in upper stretch and flattened in the final furlong. INVICTATATUS broke out and was quickly corrected, angled in on the backstretch, chased in the two path into the turn, moved to the rail around the bend and cut the corner into the stretch, tipped out in the drive and went evenly late. CANADIAN LUCK tracked off the rail early, went four wide around the turn and proved no menace. MALIBU DREAMIN trailed the field up the backstretch, went four to five wide through the bend and made no impact.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.37 49.25 1:14.47 1:25.73 1:38.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Tarantino
|120
|4
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–1
|Pereira
|6.00
|1
|Harlan Estate
|120
|1
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–2
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|7.90
|8
|Heliochrome
|120
|8
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–hd
|3–½
|Hernandez
|2.80
|3
|Mount Pelliar
|120
|3
|7
|8–½
|9–hd
|9–1
|5–½
|4–½
|Gonzalez
|47.80
|5
|Hot Rod Charlie
|120
|5
|5
|4–2
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–1
|5–2¾
|Prat
|2.20
|9
|Union Soldier
|120
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|8–hd
|6–1½
|Van Dyke
|15.30
|10
|Gone Rogue
|120
|10
|9
|9–2
|8–1½
|7–½
|9–1
|7–½
|Rispoli
|6.30
|7
|Feel the Berning
|120
|7
|8
|7–1
|7–½
|6–½
|7–hd
|8–½
|Espinoza
|11.40
|2
|Zoffa
|120
|2
|3
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|6–1
|9–2¼
|Maldonado
|64.30
|6
|Papale
|120
|6
|6
|6–1½
|6–hd
|8–1
|10
|10
|Franco
|19.70
|4
|TARANTINO
|14.00
|8.20
|4.80
|1
|HARLAN ESTATE
|8.20
|4.80
|8
|HELIOCHROME
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$205.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$45.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$58.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-8-3)
|$318.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-8)
|$118.95
Winner–Tarantino B.c.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Without Delay, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Sie. Mutuel Pool $321,928 Daily Double Pool $22,887 Exacta Pool $161,093 Quinella Pool $6,318 Superfecta Pool $71,801 Trifecta Pool $112,360. Scratched–Quattroelle (IRE), Texas Playboy.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $460.10. Pick Three Pool $60,601.
TARANTINO stalked a bit off the rail then moved out on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in the lane, took a short lead with a furlong to go and dug in late to best HARLAN ESTATE in the final sixteenth. HARLAN ESTATE away quickly from the inside then settled behind the leader, stalked the pace to stretch, took aim two wide then bid between rivals and got outkicked by the winner. HELIOCHROME sped clear and angled in on the first turn, inched away again past the half-mile marker, led clear into the stretch, challenged by a pair of rivals nearing the eighth pole, could not keep pace in the final furlong but stayed on for the show. MOUNT PELLIAR saved ground into the stretch, finished well and closed the gap late. HOT ROD CHARLIE raced two to three wide on the first turn, chased between foes past the half-mile pole then outside a rival around the far turn, went three to four wide into the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. UNION SOLDIER unhurried in the beginning, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. GONE ROGUE raced three wide on the first turn, four wide into the stretch and failed to rally. FEEL THE BERNING settled near the inside, moved out into the two path into the drive then three wide upper stretch and weakened. ZOFFA stalked from the inside, went two wide into the stretch and faded. PAPALE stalked outside a rival and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.34 45.45 1:11.36 1:17.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Awhitesportscoat
|120
|6
|4
|7–1
|7–1½
|4–1
|1–ns
|Hernandez
|4.90
|3
|Burn Me Twice
|118
|3
|2
|2–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–½
|Pereira
|14.00
|11
|Around the Dial
|120
|11
|1
|3–1
|2–½
|1–2
|3–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.60
|5
|King Parker
|118
|5
|10
|11–hd
|9–hd
|7–2
|4–1
|Prat
|11.30
|12
|Black Storm
|120
|12
|7
|6–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|5–nk
|Flores
|4.20
|2
|Lucky Romano
|120
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|6–¾
|Delgadillo
|53.50
|10
|More Honor
|115
|10
|8
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7–4½
|Centeno
|10.10
|4
|Write Me a Song
|120
|4
|9
|9–1
|10–1
|8–4
|8–7
|Gonzalez
|12.70
|7
|Market Sentiment
|120
|7
|6
|10–1
|8–½
|9–5
|9–6¾
|Franco
|26.60
|1
|D K's Crown
|120
|1
|12
|12
|12
|10–4
|10–8
|Maldonado
|9.40
|9
|Ferguson
|120
|9
|11
|8–½
|11–4
|11
|11
|Cedillo
|33.10
|8
|Rick's Dream
|120
|8
|5
|4–hd
|5–1
|dnf
|Figueroa
|5.30
|6
|AWHITESPORTSCOAT
|11.80
|6.60
|4.40
|3
|BURN ME TWICE
|12.60
|9.60
|11
|AROUND THE DIAL
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$115.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$73.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$88.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-11-5)
|$385.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-11)
|$215.05
Winner–Awhitesportscoat Grr.g.6 by Hansen out of Shesadozer, by Perigee Moon. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $318,331 Daily Double Pool $24,945 Exacta Pool $204,360 Quinella Pool $6,637 Superfecta Pool $96,291 Trifecta Pool $144,059. Claimed–Around the Dial by Art Sherman. Trainer: Art Sherman. Scratched–Concur, Country Road.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $227.25. Pick Three Pool $36,481.
AWHITESPORTSCOAT traveled mid-pack off the inside, angled in on the turn, saved ground into the lane, tipped out in the stretch, surged late and nailed BURN ME TWICE on the line. BURN ME TWICE dueled for the lead early then dropped back to stalk the leader to the turn, raced a bit off the rail into the drive, rallied along the inside and took over late but got nailed on the line. AROUND THE DIAL stalked off the rail then went outside a rival on the turn, ranged up outside the leader then got floated out by that rival leaving the bend, grabbed command and kicked clear but was caught in the late stages. KING PARKER unhurried in the beginning, traveled two wide then angled out leaving the turn and finished strongly. BLACK STORM chased outside a pair of rivals, four wide into the lane and showed a mild response. LUCKY ROMANO dueled from the inside then moved clear to the pace, challenged around the turn and met that bid while drifting out leaving the turn, drifted back inward in the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. MORE HONOR chased the pace between foes, three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. WRITE ME A SONG angled to the rail and saved ground around the bend and never rallied. MARKET SENTIMENT went four wide into the stretch and weakened. D K'S CROWN trailed the field into the turn, stayed along the inside to the stretch and was never a factor. FERGUSON traveled four wide into the lane and came up empty. RICK'S DREAM chased off the rail, two wide into the lane, injured at the eighth pole and was vanned off.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.21 48.18 1:13.04 1:37.53 1:44.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Harper's Gallop
|123
|4
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|1–2
|1–½
|Hernandez
|6.90
|7
|On Mars
|121
|7
|9
|8–1
|7–hd
|8–½
|6–½
|2–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.40
|3
|Donut Girl
|123
|3
|11
|11
|10–½
|7–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|Maldonado
|18.40
|9
|Kleen Karma
|119
|8
|10
|9–1½
|9–½
|10–2½
|7–hd
|4–nk
|Prat
|4.30
|2
|Hot On the Trail
|123
|2
|7
|6–1
|5–ns
|Pereira
|20.20
|11
|Empress of Fire
|121
|10
|2
|7–½
|8–1½
|9–½
|8–½
|6–3½
|Rispoli
|2.80
|12
|Lostintranzlation
|125
|11
|3
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|7–½
|Van Dyke
|10.00
|6
|Pushing Sixty
|121
|6
|6
|4–½
|6–1½
|6–1
|9–6
|8–1½
|Gutierrez
|7.00
|1
|Rose Dunn
|123
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|9–6¾
|Gonzalez
|16.40
|10
|Drop the Mic
|116
|9
|8
|10–½
|11
|11
|10–1½
|10–1¾
|Centeno
|164.10
|5
|Spanish Channel
|123
|5
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1
|11
|11
|Delgadillo
|115.10
|4
|HARPER'S GALLOP
|15.80
|7.60
|5.00
|7
|ON MARS
|5.40
|4.20
|3
|DONUT GIRL
|9.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$98.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$44.60
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$35.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-9)
|$213.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3)
|$214.05
Winner–Harper's Gallop Ch.f.4 by Suances (GB) out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $313,762 Daily Double Pool $35,820 Exacta Pool $203,162 Quinella Pool $6,836 Superfecta Pool $92,643 Trifecta Pool $133,945. Scratched–D's Lovely Sophia.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $195.10. Pick Three Pool $93,269. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-6-4) 4 correct paid $1,978.70. Pick Four Pool $242,998. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-4-6-4) 5 correct paid $29,134.95. Pick Five Pool $542,048.
HARPER'S GALLOP stalked a bit off the rail, applied pressure into the far turn, bid alongside the leader around the bend, kicked clear in the lane then held late over the runner-up. ON MARS tucked inside early, saved ground around the far turn, lacked room and checked entering the stretch, gained a clear path and rallied along the fence but was too late. DONUT GIRL trailed the field early a bit off the rail then went outside a rival, went four wide into the stretch, closed and gained the show. KLEEN KARMA traveled near the back of the field, angled five wide and got bumped into the stretch, showed a mild rally and whittle the gap late. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked the leader near the the inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, took aim three wide in the stretch and went evenly in the final sixteenth. EMPRESS OF FIRE settled off the pace and outside a rival, raced four wide then drifted out and bumped rival at the three-sixteenths pole and finished willingly in the final furlong. LOSTINTRANZLATION traveled off the rail then three deep, exited the far turn three wide and weakened. PUSHING SIXTY chased from between rivals then two wide into the lane and never rallied. ROSE DUNN showed speed from the inside, set the pace up the backstretch, pressured into the far turn, met the bid from outside around the bend and fought back into the stretch then gave way. DROP THE MIC angled to the inside early, moved off the rail then came five wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. SPANISH CHANNEL went three wide into the stretch and faded. HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.58 46.44 58.80 1:11.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Eddie's New Dream
|120
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–4¾
|Gutierrez
|1.00
|7
|Wishtheyallcouldbe
|120
|7
|5
|5–½
|3–½
|3–2
|2–½
|Hernandez
|12.00
|6
|Ensleys Dream
|120
|6
|2
|1–1
|2–2
|2–2½
|3–4¾
|Prat
|2.10
|1
|Complete Control
|113
|1
|7
|10
|9–2
|7–1½
|4–½
|Centeno
|51.30
|9
|Big Stretch
|120
|9
|3
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–½
|5–2¾
|Cedillo
|8.40
|2
|Sensible Cat
|120
|2
|9
|6–1½
|4–hd
|5–3
|6–¾
|Rispoli
|15.00
|8
|Big Chick
|120
|8
|4
|3–½
|6–2
|6–1
|7–3½
|Gonzalez
|21.30
|5
|Here Comes Ralphie
|120
|5
|6
|8–3½
|7–½
|8–4
|8–4¾
|Pereira
|33.80
|10
|Sideways Suances
|120
|10
|10
|9–3
|10
|9–2½
|9–8½
|Van Dyke
|51.00
|4
|Sheila's Charlie
|120
|4
|8
|7–hd
|8–2
|10
|10
|Franco
|81.50
|3
|EDDIE'S NEW DREAM
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|7
|WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE
|8.80
|4.60
|6
|ENSLEYS DREAM
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$50.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$14.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$22.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-1)
|$54.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-6)
|$23.80
Winner–Eddie's New Dream Grr.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $355,187 Daily Double Pool $32,638 Exacta Pool $165,774 Quinella Pool $5,732 Superfecta Pool $78,002 Trifecta Pool $119,789. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $82.50. Pick Three Pool $94,988.
EDDIE'S NEW DREAM stalked the pacesetter a bit off the rail, bid outside and took a short lead at the quarter pole, cleared foe in upper stretch and drew off to the wire. WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE chased off the rail, two to three wide into the lane, finished well and gained second. ENSLEYS DREAM sped to the front and controlled the pace, pressured around the turn and lost command at the quarter pole, lost touch with the winner in upper stretch and got edged for the place. COMPLETE CONTROL raced a bit green early and dropped back, raced four wide then tipped out into the five path entering the stretch and showed a mild rally. BIG STRETCH forwardly placed from outside, traveled four deep on the turn and weakened. SENSIBLE CAT was a bit fractious in the gate, broke a bit slow at the beginning then chased the speed from the inside into and around the bend and weakened in the late stages. BIG CHICK chased three wide to the lane and faded. HERE COMES RALPHIE settled off the pace, moved into the two path on the turn, came out in the stretch and could not rally. SIDEWAYS SUANCES off slow to begin, lacked early speed up the backstretch, went five wide through the turn and was always outrun. SHEILA'S CHARLIE exited the bend four wide and had little left for stretch run.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.44 48.38 1:13.41 1:24.94 1:37.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Table for Ten
|124
|10
|1
|6–1
|5–hd
|2–½
|1–1
|1–2
|Prat
|3.40
|9
|Carmelita's Man
|121
|9
|8
|7–½
|8–hd
|6–1½
|4–1
|2–hd
|Hernandez
|12.10
|6
|Luvluv
|121
|6
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–1¾
|Rispoli
|4.20
|1
|Tropical Terror
|121
|1
|12
|11–1
|9–½
|5–2
|6–4
|4–¾
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|12
|Fly Buddy Fly
|121
|12
|7
|8–3
|7–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–4¼
|Gonzalez
|12.90
|11
|N. K. Rocket Man
|124
|11
|6
|2–1½
|1–1
|3–1½
|5–½
|6–½
|Pereira
|6.50
|2
|Mamba Cool
|121
|2
|3
|5–1
|6–½
|9–1
|7–1½
|7–1
|Cedillo
|10.40
|3
|Trevor T
|124
|3
|4
|3–1
|4–½
|10–1
|8–hd
|8–4¾
|Flores
|104.20
|7
|Squalotoro
|121
|7
|11
|12
|12
|11–3
|11–2½
|9–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|33.90
|8
|I Am Innocent
|121
|8
|10
|10–1
|10–½
|7–½
|9–1
|10–1¼
|Gutierrez
|27.90
|4
|River North
|121
|4
|9
|9–2½
|11–3
|12
|12
|11–1¾
|Figueroa
|125.40
|5
|Cal's Gem
|114
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–½
|8–1
|10–1
|12
|Centeno
|31.90
|10
|TABLE FOR TEN
|8.80
|5.00
|3.40
|9
|CARMELITA'S MAN
|9.40
|5.60
|6
|LUVLUV
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10)
|$23.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-9)
|$42.80
|$2 QUINELLA (9-10)
|$47.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-6-1)
|$62.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-6)
|$112.85
Winner–Table for Ten B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Mesaatmimiscafe, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Joe L. Turner. Mutuel Pool $399,691 Daily Double Pool $35,613 Exacta Pool $210,056 Quinella Pool $7,626 Superfecta Pool $96,771 Trifecta Pool $145,046. Scratched–Gee Gee Whiz.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-10) paid $57.40. Pick Three Pool $79,562.
TABLE FOR TEN settled off the rail, raced four wide then bid three deep into the far turn, vied outside to the lane, took over in upper stretch and drew clear. CARMELITA'S MAN tracked the pace two wide, split foes then lacked room and checked near the three-eighths pole, went two wide into the stretch, bumped from the outside in the lane then drifted out and finished well to earn the place. LUVLUV bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the rail, bid between and vied around the far turn and into the stretch but was outkicked in the final furlong. TROPICAL TERROR off a bit slow to begin, forced out and bumped near the half-mile marker, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. FLY BUDDY FLY went four wide into the first turn, three wide into the stretch, lugged in and bumped rival in the lane then floated out by that same foe and flattened. N. K. ROCKET MAN had early speed and entered the first turn four wide, moved clear and angled in, showed the way up the backstretch, vied for command around the far turn and into the stretch and retreated in the lane. MAMBA COOL stalked from the inside, moved out into the two path on the far turn and never threatened. TREVOR T traveled along the inside, checked into the far turn, angled four wide and lacked a rally. SQUALOTORO hesitated and came away slowly, angled to the rail then moved out on the backstretch, got floated out into the lane and had nothing left. I AM INNOCENT came out and bumped rival at the half-mile marker, went three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. RIVER NORTH tucked inside early, steadied at the half-mile marker, steadied again at the five-sixteenths, saved ground along the inside into the stretch and came up empty. CAL'S GEM broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked just off the pace, saved ground into the lane and weakened. HAND TIMED.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.83 44.39 1:10.18 1:17.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Magic At Midnight
|124
|2
|1
|1–2½
|1–2½
|1–1
|1–1
|Cedillo
|0.90
|5
|Paid Informant
|120
|4
|3
|3–½
|4–2
|3–3
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|18.50
|7
|Been Studying Her
|122
|6
|4
|5–1
|3–½
|2–hd
|3–2½
|Rispoli
|1.50
|6
|Shanghai Truffles
|122
|5
|6
|4–hd
|5–6
|4–4
|4–12¼
|Pereira
|19.20
|4
|Golden Principal
|120
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|5–10
|5–11¼
|Espinoza
|5.30
|1
|Summer Love
|120
|1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Gonzalez
|32.40
|2
|MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT
|3.80
|3.20
|2.20
|5
|PAID INFORMANT
|11.00
|3.60
|7
|BEEN STUDYING HER
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)
|$24.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$18.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$20.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-6)
|$9.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7)
|$17.65
Winner–Magic At Midnight Dbb.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by BG Stables & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Moran, Michael A., Moran, Michael J. and Moran, Joseph. Mutuel Pool $315,023 Daily Double Pool $34,004 Exacta Pool $141,763 Quinella Pool $5,042 Superfecta Pool $58,725 Trifecta Pool $96,977. Scratched–Happier.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-10-2) paid $14.05. Pick Three Pool $74,843.
MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly to still come away fastest, showed the way up the backstretch, led clear in the two path into the and held rivals at bay. PAID INFORMANT tracked the pace from the inside, moved out into the two path leaving the bend, took aim outside the leader the leader in the stretch, could not summon the needed late kick but proved second best. BEEN STUDYING HER chased four wide then three wide into the stretch, was within range through the drive but flattened out in the final sixteenth. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES settled off the pace and angled to the rail, saved ground around the turn then came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL stalked three wide and faded out of contention. SUMMER LOVE chased from the inside then two wide into the lane and was always outrun.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 24.00 49.32 1:14.71 1:25.73 1:38.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Big Fish
|122
|4
|5
|6–1
|5–½
|3–½
|3–1½
|1–1
|Espinoza
|4.70
|13
|Ebeko
|120
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|7–2
|2–ns
|Gonzalez
|11.90
|1
|Ambivalent
|120
|1
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|3–ns
|Gutierrez
|4.90
|2
|Get Her Number
|122
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–nk
|Prat
|3.30
|11
|Cotopaxi
|120
|8
|9
|9–3
|7–½
|6–1
|4–½
|5–¾
|Rispoli
|7.40
|10
|Rombauer
|122
|7
|8
|8–hd
|9–1½
|8–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|Hernandez
|4.10
|8
|None Above the Law
|120
|6
|7
|7–1
|8–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|7–6½
|Franco
|30.90
|4
|C'Mon Jenna
|120
|3
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–hd
|8–2½
|8–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|67.20
|6
|Herd Immunity
|122
|5
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|7–hd
|10
|9–hd
|Cedillo
|14.50
|12
|Inner Ghost
|120
|9
|4
|5–1
|6–1
|10
|9–½
|10
|Van Dyke
|8.00
|5
|BIG FISH
|11.40
|6.20
|4.20
|13
|EBEKO (IRE)
|10.00
|6.40
|1
|AMBIVALENT
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$34.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-13)
|$81.20
|$2 QUINELLA (5-13)
|$100.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-13-1-2)
|$226.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-13-1)
|$254.15
Winner–Big Fish Dbb.g.2 by Mr. Big out of Perched, by Into Mischief. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $449,286 Daily Double Pool $35,403 Exacta Pool $230,271 Quinella Pool $9,102 Superfecta Pool $96,959 Trifecta Pool $155,168. Scratched–Caisson, Inner Beauty (IRE), Sonic Brees.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-5) paid $34.90. Pick Three Pool $72,162.
BIG FISH angled in and raced off the pace early, raced between rivals at the three-eighths, angled three wide on the far turn, lugged out then back in and edged clear late. EBEKO (IRE) unhurried in the beginning and steered to the inside, took closer order up the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, tipped out and closed well to edge AMBIVALENT for the place. AMBIVALENT forwardly placed behind the lone leader, bid outside and headed rival at the quarter pole, challenged through the drive and finished gamely while getting edged for the place. GET HER NUMBER set the pace inside, met the challenge from AMBIVALENT around the far turn, fought back through the drive and yielded grudgingly late. COTOPAXI (IRE) tucked inside on the first turn, angled three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain ground late. ROMBAUER bumped leaving the gate, settled outside a rival then steadied off heels early, went four wide into the far turn then five wide into the stretch and showed a mild response. NONE ABOVE THE LAW broke out and bumped leaving the gate, traveled in the two path then moved out three wide, angled out and raced four deep on the far turn and went evenly through the late stages. C'MON JENNA stalked the pace from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and retreated. HERD IMMUNITY stalked outside a rival, three deep into the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and faded. INNER GHOST tracked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, moved out into the three path then two wide around the far turn and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'Runhappy Del Mar Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 22.49 45.14 1:10.79 1:24.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Dr. Schivel
|121
|6
|5
|2–½
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Prat
|1.40
|1
|Spielberg
|119
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–3¾
|Cedillo
|3.20
|3
|Weston
|124
|3
|1
|3–2
|2–½
|3–2
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|5.70
|4
|Scooby
|119
|4
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|4–1
|Rispoli
|18.80
|2
|Dyn O Mite
|119
|2
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–7¾
|Espinoza
|34.90
|5
|Dixie's Two Stents
|119
|5
|4
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|6
|DR. SCHIVEL
|4.80
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|SPIELBERG
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|WESTON
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$27.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$7.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$8.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-4)
|$8.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3)
|$13.15
Winner–Dr. Schivel B.c.2 by Violence out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Branch, William and Reeves, William Dean. Mutuel Pool $482,557 Daily Double Pool $50,582 Exacta Pool $192,742 Quinella Pool $7,582 Superfecta Pool $77,462 Trifecta Pool $117,379. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $24.35. Pick Three Pool $59,065.
DR. SCHIVEL attended the pace from the outside, vied three deep around the turn and gained command at the quarter pole, put to left-handed urging in upper stretch and edged clear. SPIELBERG set the pace under pressure, responded when challenged around the bend and vied inside to the stretch, fought back but could not go on with the winner in the final furlong while clearly second best. WESTON off alertly and pressed the pace outside the leader, vied between foes around the bend, proved no match for the top pair in the lane but stayed on for the show. SCOOBY bumped leaving the gate, track off the rail, chased three deep into the turn, three to four wide entering the stretch and lacked a rally. DYN O MITE chased the top trio to the turn while inside a pair of rivals, raced along the rail then moved out into the two path and never produced a bid. DIXIE'S TWO STENTS broke in and bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed then took back into a stalking position, went between rivals into the turn, three wide into the stretch and faded.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.75 46.18 1:11.62 1:22.70 1:35.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Three Ay Em
|120
|9
|8
|6–1½
|5–hd
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–3¼
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|3
|Erotic
|120
|3
|12
|11–5
|11–6
|11–6
|5–½
|2–½
|Hernandez
|23.90
|11
|Move Over
|120
|11
|9
|7–3
|7–1½
|5–½
|4–1½
|3–¾
|Pereira
|16.70
|12
|Avalanche
|120
|12
|10
|10–1½
|8–hd
|8–hd
|6–2
|4–½
|Espinoza
|7.50
|4
|Klondike Creek
|120
|4
|3
|5–½
|6–1
|7–1
|3–hd
|5–nk
|Prat
|5.80
|10
|Colosi
|120
|10
|5
|3–1½
|3–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|6–3¼
|Cedillo
|9.00
|2
|Conquest Cobra
|120
|2
|7
|9–1
|9–hd
|10–½
|7–2
|7–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|26.70
|7
|Pubilius Syrus
|120
|7
|11
|12
|12
|12
|8–1
|8–8¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|23.40
|8
|Mithqaal
|122
|8
|4
|4–3
|4–2½
|6–½
|10–½
|9–½
|Gonzalez
|5.80
|1
|Fabozzi
|120
|1
|6
|8–½
|10–1½
|9–hd
|9–3
|10–5½
|Rispoli
|6.80
|6
|R Cha Cha
|118
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|3–½
|11–2
|11–3½
|Flores
|90.60
|5
|I'm Busy
|120
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–hd
|12
|12
|Maldonado
|16.50
|9
|THREE AY EM
|6.40
|4.40
|3.40
|3
|EROTIC
|15.80
|8.00
|11
|MOVE OVER (GB)
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$20.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-3)
|$58.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-9)
|$83.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-11-12)
|$351.24
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-11-12-4)
|$34,025.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-11)
|$259.40
Winner–Three Ay Em Ch.c.4 by New Year's Day out of Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $481,712 Daily Double Pool $161,719 Exacta Pool $317,927 Quinella Pool $13,120 Superfecta Pool $179,243 Super High Five Pool $44,582 Trifecta Pool $238,540. Claimed–Three Ay Em by Roper, James L. and Ilene A. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Paynter's Boy, Shadow Sphinx.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-9) paid $30.00. Pick Three Pool $160,850. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 4 correct paid $107.55. Pick Four Pool $673,189. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 5 correct paid $415.50. Pick Five Pool $1,056,098. $2 Pick Six (3-10-2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 5 out of 6 paid $21.80. $2 Pick Six (3-10-2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 6 correct paid $2,713.60. Pick Six Pool $521,693. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 11 paid $1,071.70. Place Pick All Pool $19,716.
THREE AY EM settled outside a rival, moved closer into the far turn, bid four wide around the bend, took over at the three-sixteenths pole, kicked clear and drew away under urging. EROTIC angled to the rail early then moved off the rail on the backstretch, came four wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch, rallied and bested the rest. MOVE OVER (GB) stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, raced mid-pack in the early going, closed in four wide, finished well and got edged for the place. AVALANCHE settled off the pace off the inside, went five wide around the far turn and showed a mild response to gain a minor award. KLONDIKE CREEK fractious in the gate, settled along the inside then moved closer into the far turn, moved out into the three path on the far turn and kept on through the final furlong but needed to find more in deep stretch. COLOSI broke out and bumped rival at the start, vied three deep then stalked just off the lead to the outside, bid around the far turn and gained a short lead at the quarter pole, fought with rival into the drive and folded in the final furlong. CONQUEST COBRA raced off the pace and outside a rival, traveled between foes on the backstretch and second turn, bumped from the inside into the stretch and could not find the needed rally. PUBILIUS SYRUS trailed the field along the inside, came out at the three-sixteenths pole and passed tired foes. MITHQAAL stalked the pace a bit off the rail, lacked room around the second turn and then steadied in upper stretch, angled out and could not regain momentum. FABOZZI chased near the inside, angled out and bumped rival and checked into the stretch, angled out in the lane and had nothing left. R CHA CHA vied for command between foes early then pressed from the outside, took over at the five-sixteenths but soon lost the lead at the quarter pole and tired in the lane. I'M BUSY vied for the lead from the inside then inched ahead to set the pace, showed the way with company to the outside up the backstretch, lost the lead at the five-sixteenths pole, dropped back and also tired. HAND TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$276,653
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,374,838
|Out of State
|N/A
|$12,008,111
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$15,659,602
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.