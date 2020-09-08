Horse racing newsletter: Del Mar is done for the summer

Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, September 7. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 27th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.78 46.56 1:11.87 1:25.54 1:39.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Moonoverthebayou 124 4 7 8–2 8–2 5–½ 3–½ 1–¾ Gonzalez 13.40 2 Bam Bam Again 121 2 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–2½ 1–3 2–4½ Franco 5.30 7 Speakerofthehouse 115 7 9 10 10 8–2 7–2½ 3–1½ Centeno 8.70 3 Next Revolt 121 3 5 5–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 4–3¼ Rispoli 1.30 10 All I Can Say 124 10 8 4–hd 4–2½ 6–4 6–1 5–1½ Pereira 10.60 1 My Journey 124 1 4 6–1 5–hd 4–1½ 5–1 6–ns Cedillo 8.10 9 See Through It 119 9 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–1 7–6¾ Figueroa 39.50 5 Bodega 121 5 10 7–1 7–1 7–½ 8–3 8–2½ Prat 4.60 6 Surprise Fashion 122 6 6 9–½ 9–½ 10 9–3 9–8½ Velez 79.00 8 Georgian Road 121 8 2 3–hd 6–1 9–hd 10 10 Flores 57.00

4 MOONOVERTHEBAYOU 28.80 14.40 9.20 2 BAM BAM AGAIN 7.80 5.80 7 SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE 4.60

$1 EXACTA (4-2) $84.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $90.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-3) $187.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-7) $280.70

Winner–Moonoverthebayou Dbb.g.4 by New Year's Day out of Moon Larry, by Lunarpal. Bred by J. Adcock & Montgomery Equine (LA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Double Kee LLC, Brown, Trey, Lambert, Jeffrey, Fasching, Bobby and Rasic, Walter. Mutuel Pool $166,665 Exacta Pool $112,717 Quinella Pool $4,226 Superfecta Pool $46,620 Trifecta Pool $75,149. Claimed–Next Revolt by Dore, Timothy, Moewes, Denice and Yakteen, Tim. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Bodega by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–none.

MOONOVERTHEBAYOU bumped repeatedly and altered in early, raced off the pace near the inside, angled three wide around the far turn, closed through the lane, reeled in the leader and drove past late. BAM BAM AGAIN stalked a bit off the rail, closed in from the outside and headed the leader at the quarter pole, kicked clear into the stretch, led through the lane but could not fend off the winner. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE trailed the field off the inside then outside a rival, exited the far turn four to five wide, steered out further in the stretch and rallied late for the show. NEXT REVOLT went three wide into the first turn the moved up between runners, stalked off the inside to the stretch and finished evenly. ALL I CAN SAY stalked three deep then outside a rival, exited the far turn four wide and lacked a bid. MY JOURNEY settled a bit off the inside, angled in on the far turn and never threatened. SEE THROUGH IT had good early speed and cleared the field then angled in around the first turn, showed the way to the far turn, challenged at the quarter pole and could not offer resistance to that foe and folded in the lane. BODEGA bumped both sides early, tracked off the rail then two wide into the stretch and came up empty. SURPRISE FASHION bumped early, raced near the back of the pack, went four wide into the lane and never threatened. GEORGIAN ROAD raced four wide into the first turn then outside a rival, went between foes into the backstretch, dropped back a bit at the half-mile point then further back into the far turn and around that bend and tired.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.95 44.82 57.42 1:10.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Cem Sultan 120 2 3 2–1½ 2–2 1–1½ 1–1 Gonzalez 7.70 4 Mickelson 120 4 6 5–1½ 5–3 4–1 2–ns Van Dyke 4.80 9 Defense Wins 120 7 1 3–½ 3–1 3–1 3–2¼ Cedillo 3.00 1 Keystone Field 123 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 4–½ Prat 3.90 5 Invictatatus 116 5 4 4–1½ 4–1 5–5 5–5½ Centeno 3.00 6 Canadian Luck 123 6 7 6–1½ 6–2 6–2 6–3½ Espinoza 18.70 3 Malibu Dreamin 120 3 5 7 7 7 7 Rispoli 5.60

2 CEM SULTAN 17.40 9.60 5.80 4 MICKELSON 6.20 4.20 9 DEFENSE WINS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $225.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $56.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $66.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-9-1) $79.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-9) $110.50

Winner–Cem Sultan Ch.g.3 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Lemon Bay, by Bernardini. Bred by W. S. Farish &Kilroy Thoroughbred Partnership (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $228,690 Daily Double Pool $37,377 Exacta Pool $120,125 Quinella Pool $4,785 Superfecta Pool $39,553 Trifecta Pool $64,813. Scratched–Most Sandisfactory, Witch's Vow.

CEM SULTAN dueled with KEYSTONE FIELD to the stretch, cleared that rival in upper stretch, inched away then held safely in closing moments. MICKELSON tracked three to four wide around the turn, rallied late and edged DEFENSE WINS for the place. DEFENSE WINS off alertly from the outside, stalked the top pair outside a rival then three wide into the stretch, finished well in the final furlong but lost the place. KEYSTONE FIELD dueled with CEM SULTAN for the lead into and around the turn, failed to match strides in upper stretch and flattened in the final furlong. INVICTATATUS broke out and was quickly corrected, angled in on the backstretch, chased in the two path into the turn, moved to the rail around the bend and cut the corner into the stretch, tipped out in the drive and went evenly late. CANADIAN LUCK tracked off the rail early, went four wide around the turn and proved no menace. MALIBU DREAMIN trailed the field up the backstretch, went four to five wide through the bend and made no impact.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.37 49.25 1:14.47 1:25.73 1:38.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tarantino 120 4 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 1–hd 1–1 Pereira 6.00 1 Harlan Estate 120 1 1 2–2 2–1 2–hd 3–2 2–1¼ Cedillo 7.90 8 Heliochrome 120 8 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd 3–½ Hernandez 2.80 3 Mount Pelliar 120 3 7 8–½ 9–hd 9–1 5–½ 4–½ Gonzalez 47.80 5 Hot Rod Charlie 120 5 5 4–2 4–hd 5–1½ 4–1 5–2¾ Prat 2.20 9 Union Soldier 120 9 10 10 10 10 8–hd 6–1½ Van Dyke 15.30 10 Gone Rogue 120 10 9 9–2 8–1½ 7–½ 9–1 7–½ Rispoli 6.30 7 Feel the Berning 120 7 8 7–1 7–½ 6–½ 7–hd 8–½ Espinoza 11.40 2 Zoffa 120 2 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–hd 6–1 9–2¼ Maldonado 64.30 6 Papale 120 6 6 6–1½ 6–hd 8–1 10 10 Franco 19.70

4 TARANTINO 14.00 8.20 4.80 1 HARLAN ESTATE 8.20 4.80 8 HELIOCHROME 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $205.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $45.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $58.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-8-3) $318.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-8) $118.95

Winner–Tarantino B.c.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Without Delay, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Sie. Mutuel Pool $321,928 Daily Double Pool $22,887 Exacta Pool $161,093 Quinella Pool $6,318 Superfecta Pool $71,801 Trifecta Pool $112,360. Scratched–Quattroelle (IRE), Texas Playboy. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $460.10. Pick Three Pool $60,601.

TARANTINO stalked a bit off the rail then moved out on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in the lane, took a short lead with a furlong to go and dug in late to best HARLAN ESTATE in the final sixteenth. HARLAN ESTATE away quickly from the inside then settled behind the leader, stalked the pace to stretch, took aim two wide then bid between rivals and got outkicked by the winner. HELIOCHROME sped clear and angled in on the first turn, inched away again past the half-mile marker, led clear into the stretch, challenged by a pair of rivals nearing the eighth pole, could not keep pace in the final furlong but stayed on for the show. MOUNT PELLIAR saved ground into the stretch, finished well and closed the gap late. HOT ROD CHARLIE raced two to three wide on the first turn, chased between foes past the half-mile pole then outside a rival around the far turn, went three to four wide into the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. UNION SOLDIER unhurried in the beginning, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. GONE ROGUE raced three wide on the first turn, four wide into the stretch and failed to rally. FEEL THE BERNING settled near the inside, moved out into the two path into the drive then three wide upper stretch and weakened. ZOFFA stalked from the inside, went two wide into the stretch and faded. PAPALE stalked outside a rival and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.34 45.45 1:11.36 1:17.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Awhitesportscoat 120 6 4 7–1 7–1½ 4–1 1–ns Hernandez 4.90 3 Burn Me Twice 118 3 2 2–1 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ Pereira 14.00 11 Around the Dial 120 11 1 3–1 2–½ 1–2 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.60 5 King Parker 118 5 10 11–hd 9–hd 7–2 4–1 Prat 11.30 12 Black Storm 120 12 7 6–½ 6–½ 6–hd 5–nk Flores 4.20 2 Lucky Romano 120 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 6–¾ Delgadillo 53.50 10 More Honor 115 10 8 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 7–4½ Centeno 10.10 4 Write Me a Song 120 4 9 9–1 10–1 8–4 8–7 Gonzalez 12.70 7 Market Sentiment 120 7 6 10–1 8–½ 9–5 9–6¾ Franco 26.60 1 D K's Crown 120 1 12 12 12 10–4 10–8 Maldonado 9.40 9 Ferguson 120 9 11 8–½ 11–4 11 11 Cedillo 33.10 8 Rick's Dream 120 8 5 4–hd 5–1 dnf Figueroa 5.30

6 AWHITESPORTSCOAT 11.80 6.60 4.40 3 BURN ME TWICE 12.60 9.60 11 AROUND THE DIAL 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $115.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $73.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $88.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-11-5) $385.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-11) $215.05

Winner–Awhitesportscoat Grr.g.6 by Hansen out of Shesadozer, by Perigee Moon. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $318,331 Daily Double Pool $24,945 Exacta Pool $204,360 Quinella Pool $6,637 Superfecta Pool $96,291 Trifecta Pool $144,059. Claimed–Around the Dial by Art Sherman. Trainer: Art Sherman. Scratched–Concur, Country Road. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $227.25. Pick Three Pool $36,481.

AWHITESPORTSCOAT traveled mid-pack off the inside, angled in on the turn, saved ground into the lane, tipped out in the stretch, surged late and nailed BURN ME TWICE on the line. BURN ME TWICE dueled for the lead early then dropped back to stalk the leader to the turn, raced a bit off the rail into the drive, rallied along the inside and took over late but got nailed on the line. AROUND THE DIAL stalked off the rail then went outside a rival on the turn, ranged up outside the leader then got floated out by that rival leaving the bend, grabbed command and kicked clear but was caught in the late stages. KING PARKER unhurried in the beginning, traveled two wide then angled out leaving the turn and finished strongly. BLACK STORM chased outside a pair of rivals, four wide into the lane and showed a mild response. LUCKY ROMANO dueled from the inside then moved clear to the pace, challenged around the turn and met that bid while drifting out leaving the turn, drifted back inward in the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. MORE HONOR chased the pace between foes, three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. WRITE ME A SONG angled to the rail and saved ground around the bend and never rallied. MARKET SENTIMENT went four wide into the stretch and weakened. D K'S CROWN trailed the field into the turn, stayed along the inside to the stretch and was never a factor. FERGUSON traveled four wide into the lane and came up empty. RICK'S DREAM chased off the rail, two wide into the lane, injured at the eighth pole and was vanned off.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.21 48.18 1:13.04 1:37.53 1:44.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Harper's Gallop 123 4 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 1–2 1–½ Hernandez 6.90 7 On Mars 121 7 9 8–1 7–hd 8–½ 6–½ 2–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 3.40 3 Donut Girl 123 3 11 11 10–½ 7–hd 4–hd 3–½ Maldonado 18.40 9 Kleen Karma 119 8 10 9–1½ 9–½ 10–2½ 7–hd 4–nk Prat 4.30 2 Hot On the Trail 123 2 7 6–1 4–½ 4–½ 3–1 5–ns Pereira 20.20 11 Empress of Fire 121 10 2 7–½ 8–1½ 9–½ 8–½ 6–3½ Rispoli 2.80 12 Lostintranzlation 125 11 3 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 7–½ Van Dyke 10.00 6 Pushing Sixty 121 6 6 4–½ 6–1½ 6–1 9–6 8–1½ Gutierrez 7.00 1 Rose Dunn 123 1 1 1–hd 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 9–6¾ Gonzalez 16.40 10 Drop the Mic 116 9 8 10–½ 11 11 10–1½ 10–1¾ Centeno 164.10 5 Spanish Channel 123 5 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 11 11 Delgadillo 115.10

4 HARPER'S GALLOP 15.80 7.60 5.00 7 ON MARS 5.40 4.20 3 DONUT GIRL 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $98.80 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $44.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $35.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-9) $213.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $214.05

Winner–Harper's Gallop Ch.f.4 by Suances (GB) out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $313,762 Daily Double Pool $35,820 Exacta Pool $203,162 Quinella Pool $6,836 Superfecta Pool $92,643 Trifecta Pool $133,945. Scratched–D's Lovely Sophia. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $195.10. Pick Three Pool $93,269. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-6-4) 4 correct paid $1,978.70. Pick Four Pool $242,998. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-4-6-4) 5 correct paid $29,134.95. Pick Five Pool $542,048.

HARPER'S GALLOP stalked a bit off the rail, applied pressure into the far turn, bid alongside the leader around the bend, kicked clear in the lane then held late over the runner-up. ON MARS tucked inside early, saved ground around the far turn, lacked room and checked entering the stretch, gained a clear path and rallied along the fence but was too late. DONUT GIRL trailed the field early a bit off the rail then went outside a rival, went four wide into the stretch, closed and gained the show. KLEEN KARMA traveled near the back of the field, angled five wide and got bumped into the stretch, showed a mild rally and whittle the gap late. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked the leader near the the inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, took aim three wide in the stretch and went evenly in the final sixteenth. EMPRESS OF FIRE settled off the pace and outside a rival, raced four wide then drifted out and bumped rival at the three-sixteenths pole and finished willingly in the final furlong. LOSTINTRANZLATION traveled off the rail then three deep, exited the far turn three wide and weakened. PUSHING SIXTY chased from between rivals then two wide into the lane and never rallied. ROSE DUNN showed speed from the inside, set the pace up the backstretch, pressured into the far turn, met the bid from outside around the bend and fought back into the stretch then gave way. DROP THE MIC angled to the inside early, moved off the rail then came five wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. SPANISH CHANNEL went three wide into the stretch and faded. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.58 46.44 58.80 1:11.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Eddie's New Dream 120 3 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–4¾ Gutierrez 1.00 7 Wishtheyallcouldbe 120 7 5 5–½ 3–½ 3–2 2–½ Hernandez 12.00 6 Ensleys Dream 120 6 2 1–1 2–2 2–2½ 3–4¾ Prat 2.10 1 Complete Control 113 1 7 10 9–2 7–1½ 4–½ Centeno 51.30 9 Big Stretch 120 9 3 4–½ 5–1½ 4–½ 5–2¾ Cedillo 8.40 2 Sensible Cat 120 2 9 6–1½ 4–hd 5–3 6–¾ Rispoli 15.00 8 Big Chick 120 8 4 3–½ 6–2 6–1 7–3½ Gonzalez 21.30 5 Here Comes Ralphie 120 5 6 8–3½ 7–½ 8–4 8–4¾ Pereira 33.80 10 Sideways Suances 120 10 10 9–3 10 9–2½ 9–8½ Van Dyke 51.00 4 Sheila's Charlie 120 4 8 7–hd 8–2 10 10 Franco 81.50

3 EDDIE'S NEW DREAM 4.00 2.80 2.20 7 WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE 8.80 4.60 6 ENSLEYS DREAM 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $50.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $14.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $22.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-1) $54.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-6) $23.80

Winner–Eddie's New Dream Grr.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $355,187 Daily Double Pool $32,638 Exacta Pool $165,774 Quinella Pool $5,732 Superfecta Pool $78,002 Trifecta Pool $119,789. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $82.50. Pick Three Pool $94,988.

EDDIE'S NEW DREAM stalked the pacesetter a bit off the rail, bid outside and took a short lead at the quarter pole, cleared foe in upper stretch and drew off to the wire. WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE chased off the rail, two to three wide into the lane, finished well and gained second. ENSLEYS DREAM sped to the front and controlled the pace, pressured around the turn and lost command at the quarter pole, lost touch with the winner in upper stretch and got edged for the place. COMPLETE CONTROL raced a bit green early and dropped back, raced four wide then tipped out into the five path entering the stretch and showed a mild rally. BIG STRETCH forwardly placed from outside, traveled four deep on the turn and weakened. SENSIBLE CAT was a bit fractious in the gate, broke a bit slow at the beginning then chased the speed from the inside into and around the bend and weakened in the late stages. BIG CHICK chased three wide to the lane and faded. HERE COMES RALPHIE settled off the pace, moved into the two path on the turn, came out in the stretch and could not rally. SIDEWAYS SUANCES off slow to begin, lacked early speed up the backstretch, went five wide through the turn and was always outrun. SHEILA'S CHARLIE exited the bend four wide and had little left for stretch run.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.44 48.38 1:13.41 1:24.94 1:37.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Table for Ten 124 10 1 6–1 5–hd 2–½ 1–1 1–2 Prat 3.40 9 Carmelita's Man 121 9 8 7–½ 8–hd 6–1½ 4–1 2–hd Hernandez 12.10 6 Luvluv 121 6 5 4–½ 3–½ 1–hd 2–2 3–1¾ Rispoli 4.20 1 Tropical Terror 121 1 12 11–1 9–½ 5–2 6–4 4–¾ Van Dyke 2.50 12 Fly Buddy Fly 121 12 7 8–3 7–½ 4–½ 3–hd 5–4¼ Gonzalez 12.90 11 N. K. Rocket Man 124 11 6 2–1½ 1–1 3–1½ 5–½ 6–½ Pereira 6.50 2 Mamba Cool 121 2 3 5–1 6–½ 9–1 7–1½ 7–1 Cedillo 10.40 3 Trevor T 124 3 4 3–1 4–½ 10–1 8–hd 8–4¾ Flores 104.20 7 Squalotoro 121 7 11 12 12 11–3 11–2½ 9–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 33.90 8 I Am Innocent 121 8 10 10–1 10–½ 7–½ 9–1 10–1¼ Gutierrez 27.90 4 River North 121 4 9 9–2½ 11–3 12 12 11–1¾ Figueroa 125.40 5 Cal's Gem 114 5 2 1–hd 2–½ 8–1 10–1 12 Centeno 31.90

10 TABLE FOR TEN 8.80 5.00 3.40 9 CARMELITA'S MAN 9.40 5.60 6 LUVLUV 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $23.00 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $42.80 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $47.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-6-1) $62.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-6) $112.85

Winner–Table for Ten B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Mesaatmimiscafe, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Joe L. Turner. Mutuel Pool $399,691 Daily Double Pool $35,613 Exacta Pool $210,056 Quinella Pool $7,626 Superfecta Pool $96,771 Trifecta Pool $145,046. Scratched–Gee Gee Whiz. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-10) paid $57.40. Pick Three Pool $79,562.

TABLE FOR TEN settled off the rail, raced four wide then bid three deep into the far turn, vied outside to the lane, took over in upper stretch and drew clear. CARMELITA'S MAN tracked the pace two wide, split foes then lacked room and checked near the three-eighths pole, went two wide into the stretch, bumped from the outside in the lane then drifted out and finished well to earn the place. LUVLUV bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the rail, bid between and vied around the far turn and into the stretch but was outkicked in the final furlong. TROPICAL TERROR off a bit slow to begin, forced out and bumped near the half-mile marker, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. FLY BUDDY FLY went four wide into the first turn, three wide into the stretch, lugged in and bumped rival in the lane then floated out by that same foe and flattened. N. K. ROCKET MAN had early speed and entered the first turn four wide, moved clear and angled in, showed the way up the backstretch, vied for command around the far turn and into the stretch and retreated in the lane. MAMBA COOL stalked from the inside, moved out into the two path on the far turn and never threatened. TREVOR T traveled along the inside, checked into the far turn, angled four wide and lacked a rally. SQUALOTORO hesitated and came away slowly, angled to the rail then moved out on the backstretch, got floated out into the lane and had nothing left. I AM INNOCENT came out and bumped rival at the half-mile marker, went three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. RIVER NORTH tucked inside early, steadied at the half-mile marker, steadied again at the five-sixteenths, saved ground along the inside into the stretch and came up empty. CAL'S GEM broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked just off the pace, saved ground into the lane and weakened. HAND TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.83 44.39 1:10.18 1:17.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Magic At Midnight 124 2 1 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1 1–1 Cedillo 0.90 5 Paid Informant 120 4 3 3–½ 4–2 3–3 2–1¼ Hernandez 18.50 7 Been Studying Her 122 6 4 5–1 3–½ 2–hd 3–2½ Rispoli 1.50 6 Shanghai Truffles 122 5 6 4–hd 5–6 4–4 4–12¼ Pereira 19.20 4 Golden Principal 120 3 2 2–2 2–1½ 5–10 5–11¼ Espinoza 5.30 1 Summer Love 120 1 5 6 6 6 6 Gonzalez 32.40

2 MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT 3.80 3.20 2.20 5 PAID INFORMANT 11.00 3.60 7 BEEN STUDYING HER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $24.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $18.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-6) $9.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7) $17.65

Winner–Magic At Midnight Dbb.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by BG Stables & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Moran, Michael A., Moran, Michael J. and Moran, Joseph. Mutuel Pool $315,023 Daily Double Pool $34,004 Exacta Pool $141,763 Quinella Pool $5,042 Superfecta Pool $58,725 Trifecta Pool $96,977. Scratched–Happier. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-10-2) paid $14.05. Pick Three Pool $74,843.

MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly to still come away fastest, showed the way up the backstretch, led clear in the two path into the and held rivals at bay. PAID INFORMANT tracked the pace from the inside, moved out into the two path leaving the bend, took aim outside the leader the leader in the stretch, could not summon the needed late kick but proved second best. BEEN STUDYING HER chased four wide then three wide into the stretch, was within range through the drive but flattened out in the final sixteenth. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES settled off the pace and angled to the rail, saved ground around the turn then came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL stalked three wide and faded out of contention. SUMMER LOVE chased from the inside then two wide into the lane and was always outrun.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 24.00 49.32 1:14.71 1:25.73 1:38.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Big Fish 122 4 5 6–1 5–½ 3–½ 3–1½ 1–1 Espinoza 4.70 13 Ebeko 120 10 10 10 10 9–1 7–2 2–ns Gonzalez 11.90 1 Ambivalent 120 1 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 3–ns Gutierrez 4.90 2 Get Her Number 122 2 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 4–nk Prat 3.30 11 Cotopaxi 120 8 9 9–3 7–½ 6–1 4–½ 5–¾ Rispoli 7.40 10 Rombauer 122 7 8 8–hd 9–1½ 8–hd 6–hd 6–½ Hernandez 4.10 8 None Above the Law 120 6 7 7–1 8–hd 4–hd 5–1 7–6½ Franco 30.90 4 C'Mon Jenna 120 3 3 4–1½ 4–1 5–hd 8–2½ 8–½ Valdivia, Jr. 67.20 6 Herd Immunity 122 5 6 3–hd 3–hd 7–hd 10 9–hd Cedillo 14.50 12 Inner Ghost 120 9 4 5–1 6–1 10 9–½ 10 Van Dyke 8.00

5 BIG FISH 11.40 6.20 4.20 13 EBEKO (IRE) 10.00 6.40 1 AMBIVALENT 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $34.40 $1 EXACTA (5-13) $81.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-13) $100.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-13-1-2) $226.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-13-1) $254.15

Winner–Big Fish Dbb.g.2 by Mr. Big out of Perched, by Into Mischief. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $449,286 Daily Double Pool $35,403 Exacta Pool $230,271 Quinella Pool $9,102 Superfecta Pool $96,959 Trifecta Pool $155,168. Scratched–Caisson, Inner Beauty (IRE), Sonic Brees. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-5) paid $34.90. Pick Three Pool $72,162.

BIG FISH angled in and raced off the pace early, raced between rivals at the three-eighths, angled three wide on the far turn, lugged out then back in and edged clear late. EBEKO (IRE) unhurried in the beginning and steered to the inside, took closer order up the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, tipped out and closed well to edge AMBIVALENT for the place. AMBIVALENT forwardly placed behind the lone leader, bid outside and headed rival at the quarter pole, challenged through the drive and finished gamely while getting edged for the place. GET HER NUMBER set the pace inside, met the challenge from AMBIVALENT around the far turn, fought back through the drive and yielded grudgingly late. COTOPAXI (IRE) tucked inside on the first turn, angled three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain ground late. ROMBAUER bumped leaving the gate, settled outside a rival then steadied off heels early, went four wide into the far turn then five wide into the stretch and showed a mild response. NONE ABOVE THE LAW broke out and bumped leaving the gate, traveled in the two path then moved out three wide, angled out and raced four deep on the far turn and went evenly through the late stages. C'MON JENNA stalked the pace from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and retreated. HERD IMMUNITY stalked outside a rival, three deep into the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and faded. INNER GHOST tracked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, moved out into the three path then two wide around the far turn and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.

TENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'Runhappy Del Mar Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 22.49 45.14 1:10.79 1:24.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dr. Schivel 121 6 5 2–½ 3–1½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Prat 1.40 1 Spielberg 119 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–3¾ Cedillo 3.20 3 Weston 124 3 1 3–2 2–½ 3–2 3–½ Van Dyke 5.70 4 Scooby 119 4 6 6 5–½ 4–1 4–1 Rispoli 18.80 2 Dyn O Mite 119 2 3 4–hd 4–hd 5–3 5–7¾ Espinoza 34.90 5 Dixie's Two Stents 119 5 4 5–hd 6 6 6 Gutierrez 2.20

6 DR. SCHIVEL 4.80 3.00 2.20 1 SPIELBERG 3.80 2.80 3 WESTON 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $7.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-4) $8.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $13.15

Winner–Dr. Schivel B.c.2 by Violence out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Branch, William and Reeves, William Dean. Mutuel Pool $482,557 Daily Double Pool $50,582 Exacta Pool $192,742 Quinella Pool $7,582 Superfecta Pool $77,462 Trifecta Pool $117,379. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $24.35. Pick Three Pool $59,065.

DR. SCHIVEL attended the pace from the outside, vied three deep around the turn and gained command at the quarter pole, put to left-handed urging in upper stretch and edged clear. SPIELBERG set the pace under pressure, responded when challenged around the bend and vied inside to the stretch, fought back but could not go on with the winner in the final furlong while clearly second best. WESTON off alertly and pressed the pace outside the leader, vied between foes around the bend, proved no match for the top pair in the lane but stayed on for the show. SCOOBY bumped leaving the gate, track off the rail, chased three deep into the turn, three to four wide entering the stretch and lacked a rally. DYN O MITE chased the top trio to the turn while inside a pair of rivals, raced along the rail then moved out into the two path and never produced a bid. DIXIE'S TWO STENTS broke in and bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed then took back into a stalking position, went between rivals into the turn, three wide into the stretch and faded.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.75 46.18 1:11.62 1:22.70 1:35.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Three Ay Em 120 9 8 6–1½ 5–hd 2–½ 1–1½ 1–3¼ Van Dyke 2.20 3 Erotic 120 3 12 11–5 11–6 11–6 5–½ 2–½ Hernandez 23.90 11 Move Over 120 11 9 7–3 7–1½ 5–½ 4–1½ 3–¾ Pereira 16.70 12 Avalanche 120 12 10 10–1½ 8–hd 8–hd 6–2 4–½ Espinoza 7.50 4 Klondike Creek 120 4 3 5–½ 6–1 7–1 3–hd 5–nk Prat 5.80 10 Colosi 120 10 5 3–1½ 3–½ 1–hd 2–1 6–3¼ Cedillo 9.00 2 Conquest Cobra 120 2 7 9–1 9–hd 10–½ 7–2 7–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 26.70 7 Pubilius Syrus 120 7 11 12 12 12 8–1 8–8¼ Valdivia, Jr. 23.40 8 Mithqaal 122 8 4 4–3 4–2½ 6–½ 10–½ 9–½ Gonzalez 5.80 1 Fabozzi 120 1 6 8–½ 10–1½ 9–hd 9–3 10–5½ Rispoli 6.80 6 R Cha Cha 118 6 2 2–½ 2–1 3–½ 11–2 11–3½ Flores 90.60 5 I'm Busy 120 5 1 1–½ 1–hd 4–hd 12 12 Maldonado 16.50

9 THREE AY EM 6.40 4.40 3.40 3 EROTIC 15.80 8.00 11 MOVE OVER (GB) 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $58.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $83.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-11-12) $351.24 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-11-12-4) $34,025.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-11) $259.40

Winner–Three Ay Em Ch.c.4 by New Year's Day out of Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $481,712 Daily Double Pool $161,719 Exacta Pool $317,927 Quinella Pool $13,120 Superfecta Pool $179,243 Super High Five Pool $44,582 Trifecta Pool $238,540. Claimed–Three Ay Em by Roper, James L. and Ilene A. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Paynter's Boy, Shadow Sphinx. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-9) paid $30.00. Pick Three Pool $160,850. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 4 correct paid $107.55. Pick Four Pool $673,189. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 5 correct paid $415.50. Pick Five Pool $1,056,098. $2 Pick Six (3-10-2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 5 out of 6 paid $21.80. $2 Pick Six (3-10-2/3-5-6-9/13/14) 6 correct paid $2,713.60. Pick Six Pool $521,693. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 11 paid $1,071.70. Place Pick All Pool $19,716.

THREE AY EM settled outside a rival, moved closer into the far turn, bid four wide around the bend, took over at the three-sixteenths pole, kicked clear and drew away under urging. EROTIC angled to the rail early then moved off the rail on the backstretch, came four wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch, rallied and bested the rest. MOVE OVER (GB) stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, raced mid-pack in the early going, closed in four wide, finished well and got edged for the place. AVALANCHE settled off the pace off the inside, went five wide around the far turn and showed a mild response to gain a minor award. KLONDIKE CREEK fractious in the gate, settled along the inside then moved closer into the far turn, moved out into the three path on the far turn and kept on through the final furlong but needed to find more in deep stretch. COLOSI broke out and bumped rival at the start, vied three deep then stalked just off the lead to the outside, bid around the far turn and gained a short lead at the quarter pole, fought with rival into the drive and folded in the final furlong. CONQUEST COBRA raced off the pace and outside a rival, traveled between foes on the backstretch and second turn, bumped from the inside into the stretch and could not find the needed rally. PUBILIUS SYRUS trailed the field along the inside, came out at the three-sixteenths pole and passed tired foes. MITHQAAL stalked the pace a bit off the rail, lacked room around the second turn and then steadied in upper stretch, angled out and could not regain momentum. FABOZZI chased near the inside, angled out and bumped rival and checked into the stretch, angled out in the lane and had nothing left. R CHA CHA vied for command between foes early then pressed from the outside, took over at the five-sixteenths but soon lost the lead at the quarter pole and tired in the lane. I'M BUSY vied for the lead from the inside then inched ahead to set the pace, showed the way with company to the outside up the backstretch, lost the lead at the five-sixteenths pole, dropped back and also tired. HAND TIMED.