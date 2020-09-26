Horse racing newsletter: Huge day at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get back to handicapping from Rob Henie and a Golden Gate preview from Matt Dinerman. Our other Saturday regular, Ron Flatter, has a few weeks off.

The big race of the day on Saturday is the Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, although you can make a case for the 2-year-olds’ races being interesting as well. But before we get to race previews below, let’s get some observations from our TV critic Mike Tierney, not from television but from being there as a media member on Santa Anita’s opening day.

— Getting into the track, you have to enter through the area near Clockers’ Corner. They asked the standard couple of COVID-related questions about symptoms and recent travel. Temperatures were taken and everyone is given a color-coded wristband.

— Just like the last meeting, there were no Winner’s Circle pictures but instead the photos are taken on the track with no owners. Before the race, jockeys get the “leg up” in the receiving barn.

— There were a few dozen owners on the mezzanine level and they were pretty lively. They order concessions on an app, which are delivered to their box. It seems as if Jersey Mike’s is the food of choice. There are a couple of betting windows open on the mezzanine with some televisions on, giving it an almost natural feel.

— As a side note, there was one table in the outside seating area with three people all without masks. One of them was a nonconformist trainer you may have heard of, not at the tippy-top but has had some pretty good horses. Their identity will remain a secret … for now.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“Things begin with a 5 ½-furlong minor stakes race on the turf, named for Unzip Me who was a master coming down the hill at 6 ½ furlongs a few years back. One thing’s for certain over this short distance, it’s usually a very bunched group with the lack of distance allowing for a ton of separation, which goes for $10,000 claimers at Gulfstream, or as in the case of this one, some pretty decent types of runners. With that being said, when we consider the turf, the distance, and the abilities of most in here, accepting anything close to a short price just doesn’t constitute the type of risk-reward we’d recommend. So, what type of runner are we looking for? There are many form patterns that can find a horse running well going this short on the turf. They include good current form, runners backing up in distance holding a stamina edge, as well as horses off a layoff, as this isn’t the toughest assignment to get a horse to fire off the layoff. In the end, top selection is BLUE SKY BABY (#1). She returned off the seven-month layoff and ran huge, again, not surprising going short on the turf. Saturday, she strings back-to-back races together telling us good health is creeping into the picture once again. Umberto Rispoli is back once more, and the horse is working super and will have a few extra feet to work with. Last time out she overcame a slow early split over harder ground late in the meet, compared to a likely quicker early pace Saturday over ground with more ‘bounce,’ and really, just many positive attributes in place to believe another strong effort is coming. MIND OUT (#2) strings races together for the first time in nearly a year, coming off a winning return going a mile, well, technically second, but as we remind members often, always change a nose loss to a win as it’s amazing how doing so can change the way we look at a horse based on a mere nostril. She’s got every right to take another step forward as well, with the good health in place and the mile effort aiding her stamina on Saturday.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 1-2-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

“Positive Notes:

“5 Biddy Duke - Her sharp form since Doug O’Neill claimed her, prompting this placement, and there’s no reason to believe she can’t race close up while finishing over a surface which often is kind to sharp main track sprint form.

“7 Moonhall Milly - She’s an athletic sort, which makes the cutback in distance pretty viable Saturday.

“Negative Notes:

“6 Parkour - We’re rarely critical of Richard Mandella, but not convinced this is the best spot for this filly?

“TOP PICK: BLUE SKY BABY (#1 5-1 Rispoli)

“SECOND CHOICE: MIND OUT (#2 6-1 Hernandez)”

Santa Anita review

There were two stakes races on Friday’s opening day card. Here are the results.

Grade 3 $100,000 Chillingworth Stakes: It looked as if the favorites would take this 6 ½-furlong race, but then Into Chocolate came storming up the outside to win the race by three-quarters of a length.

Into Chocolate paid $19.60, $4.80 and $2.80. Qahira finished second, followed by Amuse, Hang a Star and Mucho Armor.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Clifford Sise, Jr. (winning trainer): “We threw her last race at Del Mar out. She came out of that race body sore and then her blood count was off. She’s been feeling really good here since we got back and I could tell saddling her [Friday] that she was doing good and she was ready. Those were some nice fillies and it’s always good to win.”

Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I didn’t know much about her, but Mr. Sise said she was doing really good and she should run a lot better than she did at Del Mar. It looked like they were going pretty fast in front and my filly was very professional.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Eddie D Stakes: Big Runneur took the lead by the time the horses got to the turf part of this 5 ½ sprint and won by a length. Next year, this race will likely return to its former 6 ½-furlong length when the added turf chute is completed likely by the end of the year.

Big Runneur paid $5.00, $3.20 and $2.60. Wildman Jack was second, followed by Grit and Curiosity, Sparky Ville, El Tigre Terrible, Give Me the Lute and Mr. Vargas.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Victor Garcia (winning trainer): “He broke sharp, other times he was a jump or jump and a half slow, but this time he broke sharp and he took the lead so easily. I saw the first fraction at 21 (seconds) almost 22 and I said, ‘well, he’s not going too fast.’ With the blinkers on, he is more focused on the race.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “I had never ridden him, so I asked Ruben [Fuentes] what he knew about him. He told me he was a very nice horse with natural speed. It looked like we had some speed inside of us, so I thought we’d stay where we were at and stay comfortable. But he broke sharp and when we cleared them and got to the rail, it was over. At the top of the stretch, I asked him to change leads and it was no problem. He’s a nice horse.”

Santa Anita preview

There are 11 races, seven of them are stakes; it doesn’t get much better than that. First post is 12:30 p.m. Let’s get right to them.

$75,000 Unzip Me Stakes: It’s the first race of the day and it’s for 3-year-old fillies going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Bulletproof One is the 5-2 favorite for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Ricardo Gonzalez. She has won seven-of-13 lifetime and has been bouncing back and forth between the dirt and turf. She seems more effective on the turf. Aqua Seaform Shame is the 4-1 second choice for Richard Baltas and Flavien Prat. She has won two of five and seemed a little over her head last out, finishing 10th in the Del Mar Oaks.

Grade 2 $200,000 Chandelier Stakes: This 1 1/16-mile race is an early preview of the filly side of next year’s Road to the Kentucky Oaks. So, obviously it’s a race for 2-year-olds. Bob Baffert has three of the five horses in the race including Princess Noor at 2-5. Victor Espinoza will ride as he did in both of her races, 2 ½- and 6 ½-length wins. Make Mischief, a shipper for Mark Casse and ridden by Abel Cedillo, is the 4-1 second choice. She has one win and three seconds in her four starts, all in New York. Post is around 1:35 p.m.

$100,000 Speakeasy Stakes: This is the male equivalent (except in the purse) of the Unzip Me Stakes. Same age, same distance, same surface. Commander Khai is the 3-1 favorite for Baltas and Umberto Rispoli. He won last out by 3 ¼ lengths after finishing second in his first race. Amanzi Yimpilo (Wesley Ward, Luis Saez) and Wyfire (Miller, Prat) are 7-2 second choices. Both horses have won one of two starts. Post is set for 2:39 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes: We get to see the bottom of the downhill turf course when this 1 ¼-mile race for fillies and mares starts. The favorite, at 2-1, is Lady Prancealot for Baltas and Rispoli. She has five wins in 21 starts and five seconds. Her form shows little more than graded stakes. Her last win was on Dec. 28 in Grade 1 American Oaks at Santa Anita. Stablemate Bodhicitta is the 5-2 second choice and will have Prat as the rider. She has won four-of-15 lifetime with four seconds. She has won four of he last six races and is coming off a win in the Grade 2 Yellow Ribbon Handicap. Post is set for 3:41 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes: And this is the male equivalent (except for the purse) of the Chandelier Stakes. This has a field of eight and has a great history that includes American Pharoah and Nyquist. (What’s the joke? Isn’t it amazing that American Pharoah won the race named after him? Uh, it was the FrontRunner when he won it, named after a restaurant.)

The $1-million purchase of Spielberg is the 3-1 favorite for Baffert and Saez. He’s finished twice in his two races, beaten both times by Dr. Schivel, who is done for the year. Notable Exception (Jack Sisterson, Cedillo) and Get Her Number (Miller, Prat). Notable Exception won his only start by 5 ¼ lengths at Arlington Park. Get Her Number has won one of two. Post is about 4:12 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship: I know this is starting to sound repetitive but this is identical to the Rodeo Drive (except with a smaller purse, yes smaller) except is not restricted to fillies and mares. United is the 6-5 favorite for Richard Mandella and Prat. He ran second last out in the Del Mar Handicap. He has six wins in 15 lifetime starts. He’s won three of eight turf starts at Santa Anita. Originaire is the 7-2 second choice for Jeff Mullins and Cedillo. He finished third in the Del Mar Handicap. He is three-of-19 lifetime and has won one of six on he Santa Anita turf. Post is around 4:43 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes: This 1 1/8-mile race has Maximum Security, arguably the best horse currently running. He’s the 3-5 favorite for Baffert and Saez. He has won six in a row, including the $20-million Saudi Cup. He was a little shaky when he first moved to the Baffert barn in winning the San Diego Handicap by a nose. But Baffert didn’t have him cranked and Maximum Security went on to win a weaker than normal Pacific Classic by three lengths. Improbable, also from the Baffert barn, is the second favorite at 8-5 and will have Drayden Van Dyke up. He’s coming off consecutive wins in the Whitney at Saratoga and the Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita. It’s a five-horse race with post around 5:14 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 8, 5, 10 (3 also eligible), 9, 8, 7, 8, 8, 5, 10.

Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Express Train (5-2)

This handsome son of Union Rags came back from an 11-month break to score nicely despite not having a smooth start. He should be even better Saturday, getting to stretch out again.

Friday’s result: El Tigre Terrible was far back early and never a factor in the Eddie D.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 1 Blue Sky Baby (5-1)

Blue Sky Baby has the top last race speed and best closing kick in this race and is ridden by red-hot Umberto Rispoli. We are getting a 5-1 morning line that could tick higher. Trainer Phil D’Amato and Rispoli are 3 of 6 recently and when they win it is on value horses like this. Blue has two sharp workouts for today’s race and is also making the 2nd start off the layoff, an angle Phi wins 22% with. Lots of positive for us!

Friday’s result: Awesome Drive sat at the back of the pack into deep stretch before making and inside move but there was no catching the winner. Awesome finished in third by a nose.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate Fields weekend preview

He’s back for yet another Golden Gate meeting. Yes, track race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman returns as our host for previews and other musings from up north. So, take it away, Matt.

“There are 10 races on Saturday and Sunday with the feature on Saturday being a second-level allowance for older sprinters. It’s the second leg of the brand-new ‘Golden Hour Late Pick 4’ wager hosted by Santa Anita. The morning-line favorite is Passionate Reward, who hasn’t won in five races but doesn’t do much wrong. He should be very fit, cutting back from a mile to this 5 ½-furlong distance, and has finished second three straight times behind well-respected Northern California sprinter Bear Chum. That said, my top pick is El Chavo Del Ocho, a California-bred who has won two straight races for leading trainer Jonathan Wong. Earlier in the month, he defeated Darnquick (6-1 on the morning line in this race) at this condition and looks primed for another winning effort. Stakes winner Touched by Autism, 3-year-old Tommy Town homebred No Longer Silent and synthetic specialist Honeymoonz Over complete the field.

“A maiden race in the sixth also makes for an interesting handicapping puzzle. A few first-time starters may have talent: Karalinka, a son of Karakontie trained by Jamey Thomas, Candy Baron, a Candy Ride colt conditioned by Jeff Bonde and the Wong-trained Smoke Stack, sired by Tapit. Wong also trains Exhalting, who started his career in the barn of Doug O’Neill and makes his first start for Wong in the Bay Area. Arma D’Oro, a Kentucky-bred by Violence, also figures to get bet after showing some finish down the lane in his career debut for trainer Tim McCanna.

“The ninth on Sunday is a second-level allowance route for older horses and goes as the marquee event on the program. Lymebird, a gelding who loves synthetics and two turns, gets back to his preferred surface and distance in this spot and is the top pick for me. Arch Prince, a consistent gelding from the Sammy Calvario barn, and Rolling Green Stakes third-place finisher Navy Armed Guard also enter as major contenders. The sixth on Sunday, a maiden for 2-year-old fillies, also catches the eye. The six-furlong Tapeta sprint features Southern California shippers Simmer Down (trained by Ryan Hanson) and Sober (O’Neill) and Into Mischief second time starter Mischief Free (Wong). First time starters Itainteasybeingray (Isidro Tamayo) and Pretty Mischief (Jeff Bonde) have pedigrees and connections that indicate they may be live at first asking.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:16 Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Fashion Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Painting (6-5)

11:29 Monmouth (5): $100,000 Violet Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: She’s Got You (5-2)

11:45 Delaware (4): $100,000 Tax Free Shopping Distaff Stakes, Del-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Pink Caddy (2-1)

11:50 Gulfstream (6): $150,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Wildcat Heir Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Noble Drama (9-5)

12:15 Delaware (5): $100,000 Small Wonder Stakes, Del-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs, Favorite: Eyes Ful of Soul (7-2)

12:23 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Souper Sensational (3-1)

12:55 Gulfstream (8): $400,000 FTBOA Florida Sire My Dear Girl Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Princess Secret (5-2)

1:26 Woodbine (7): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Feeling Funny (5-2)

1:35 Santa Anita (3): Grade 2 $200,000 Chandelier Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Princess Noor (2-5)

1:42 Belmont (8): Grade 3 Noble Damsel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Another Broad (8-5)

1:45 Delaware (8): $100,000 New Castle Stakes, Del-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Threes Over Deuces (3-1)

1:53 Churchill (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Ack Ack Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Warrior’s Charge (9-5)

1:59 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Belle Mahone Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Souper Escape (6-5)

1:59 Gulfstream (10): $400,000 FTBOA Florida Sire In Reality Stakes, Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Breeze On By (1-1)

2:14 Belmont (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Vosburgh Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Engage (2-1)

2:15 Delaware (9): $100,000 First State Dash, Del-breds 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Newyearsblockparty (5-2)

2:32 Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: All Quality (3-1)

2:39 Santa Anita (5): $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Commander Khai (3-1)

3:41 Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Lady Prancealot (2-1)

4:12 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Spielberg (3-1)

4:43 Santa Anita (9): Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: United (6-5)

5:14 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Maximum Security (3-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Make It a Triple (9-2)

He returns for a solid shed-row doing very well with pretty much everything they saddle here. Make It A Triple enters this event after a much better than looked third-place finish against two runners — Sokudo and Rinse And Repeat — he will face right back again while earning a solid number from that effort. In that event, Make It A Triple leaned back at the gate opening and brushed the metal monster losing multiple lengths and his early racing momentum. After the tough start, this 7-year-old put forth a big run down the backstretch followed by a solid finish on his own down the lane. He will need to be more involved during the early going tonight, but we’ll this gelding a big look to be the late threat at a nice price.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

