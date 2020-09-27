Horse racing newsletter: Improbable pulls the (minor) upset

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we review perhaps the best racing day of the year at Santa Anita.

Now, we have a Breeders’ Cup Classic that is truly up in the air. You’ve got Maximum Security, who has won almost everything this year. You’ve got Tiz the Law, winner of the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes. You’ve got Authentic, winner of the Kentucky Derby. And now, you’ve got Improbable, whose win in the Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes on Saturday wasn’t that improbable at all. He had previously won the Hollywood Gold Cup and Whitney Stakes. (In case you missed it, three of those horses are trained by Bob Baffert.)

He looked pretty much out of it on the backstretch as the four other horses in the race, including Maximum Security, battled near the lead. But entering the far turn he got interested and blew past everyone, including his stablemate, to win qualifier for the Classic.

Improbable won by 4 ½ lengths and paid $5.60, $2.40 and $2.10. Maximum Security was second, followed by Midcourt, Take the One O One and Sleepy Eyes Todd.

“I knew I was coming in here with two really good horses,” Baffert said. “Maximum Security was in that scrum [at the front] and they were really running up close. I saw Drayden [Van Dyke], he knew what was happening, so he just sat back. He rode a great race, he knew what was going on, he took his time, rode him with patience. He’s had good luck with this horse. He loves this track.

“[Improbable] seems to be better in the gate here, that’s why we ran him here. I hate to see my horses have to beat the other horse, but ‘Max’ ran gallantly. He fended off the speed, but the next one is the big one, but [Saturday] it was all about Improbable.”

Indeed, it was.

Santa Anita review

We’ve covered the big stakes race; here are the rest on Saturday. No reason to dawdle.

$75,000 Unzip Me Stakes: This race for 3-year-old fillies was 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Bulletproof One was the favorite and showed why, going gate to wire to win by 2 ¼ lengths.

Bulletproof One paid $5.40, $3.60 and $2.80. Aqua Seaform Shame was second, followed by Buddy Duke, Mind Out, Blue Sky Baby, Parkour, Moonhaul Milly and Powerfulattraction.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say:

Ruben Alvarado (assistant trainer for Peter Miller): “I was expecting her to run big. I know that she’s a different horse on the grass and she loves this track. She ran big on this track and did really well [Saturday]. We just needed her to come out of the gate and say goodbye. She’s getting more professional but still wants to go short, she’s a sprinter. We are looking to run something short in Keeneland next.”

Ricardo Garcia (winning jockey): “She cleared the horses very easily. She has always had natural speed. On the grass, she is a different filly. She is able to relax a lot more and skip across that ground really well. She was by herself, got a nice breather, relaxed perfectly and then kicked on again. This is my first Santa Anita stakes win, and it’s a great feeling to do it in a race like this.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Chandelier Stakes: This is a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, and it was no question that Princess Noor would dominate in this 1 1/16-mile race — and that’s exactly what she did. She broke a step slow, cruised along the backstretch just off the pace until jockey Victor Espinoza moved her off the rail and even with the leader at the quarter pole, and that was all it took to win by 8 1/4 lengths under a complete hand ride.

Princess Noor paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10. Varda was second, followed by Miss Costa Rica, Illumination and Make Mischief.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say:

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I think Victor [Espinoza] rode her with a lot of confidence. He’s been on enough good horses and he knows. He took his time and I saw the other filly (Illumination) go to the lead and they just rode their own race. I saw Victor get behind and I saw that nice move before the 3/8ths and you can only do that when you have a Ferrari under you. … This filly is just incredible and very talented. I don’t train her as hard and I run her into shape. You never know if they can go two turns until they do it and it looks like that’s not going to be a problem.”

Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “The talent, the energy, the speed! She dominated everyone with the energy she created during the race and I had a lot of confidence in her. Bob [Baffert] knows how to train his horses. She’s really kind, and she doesn’t need much. She does everything on her own, I’m just the pilot trying to find a way to have a little room to let her run and stretch her legs. It’s so easy to ride these types of horses. … She reminds me of other great horses I used to ride like American Pharoah and California Chrome. The talent is there, we just have to let them be happy around the racetrack.”

$100,000 Speakeasy Stakes: Filly Amanzi Yimpilo won this “Win and You’re In” for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint over seven male horses in the 5 ½-furlong turf race. She ran smartly off the lead and then by mid-stretch had moved to the lead and won by a head.

Amanzi Yimpilo paid $7.20, $3.80 and $3.00. Wyfire was second and Windy City Red finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say:

Blake Heap (assistant trainer to Wesley Ward): “We worked her a half mile on the dirt and we went wide. We weren’t really trying to set the track afire. We wanted to do something to get a feel of the situation here and get a little air. It’s onto the Breeders’ Cup, we hope.”

Luis Saez (winning jockey): “She was pretty nervous behind the gate, we had a little trouble, but I knew she was ready. I could feel the power. She just broke very well and sat in a great spot, which was the spot I was thinking to be in. When we came down the stretch she fought, she was a fighter and we got there. I had a feeling we would get it.”

Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes: This was a testament to the oft maligned California breds as Mucho Unusual, the only one in this 1 ¼ mile turf race for fillies and mares, won by 1 ¼ lengths to qualify for the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf. The 4-year-filly went gate to wire to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

Mucho Unusual paid $8.80, $4.40 and $2.40. Maxim Rate was second, followed by Lady Prancealot, Tonahutu, Pretty Point and Catch the Eye.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say:

Tim Yakteen (winning trainer): “It’s super satisfying, words can’t describe how satisfying it is. This [filly] is unbelievable, her mother, Not Unusual is a great producer, it was great to get a Grade 1 win on the page for her. It’s very gratifying. She’s been such a hard-knocking filly. She’s been knocking on the door with Grade 1’s, so to pull this out is amazing. … This is as big of a win as I’ve ever had. I haven’t had very many Grade 1 wins.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “My filly ran very sharp and she was really comfortable in the race. They let me go to the lead easily, so I took it, and then the rest of the race the filly did by herself. She’s a really nice filly. When I asked her to run at the stretch, she responded really well. It means a lot. It is my first Grade 1, I always wanted to win a Grade 1, I always tried really hard, but I couldn’t, [Saturday] was the day.”

Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes: Trainer Bob Baffert has won the different incarnations of this 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-olds nine times and had the favorite in Spielberg, a $1-million purchase. But it was Get Her Number who took the lead on the far turn and breezed through the stretch to win by three-quarters of a length. It gave Get Her Number a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Get Her Number paid $18.20, $8.20 and $3.40. Rombauer was second, followed by Spielberg, Waspirant, Dyn O Mite, Touchdown Brown and Notable Exception.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say:

Ruben Alvarado (assistant trainer for Peter Miller): “We wanted to see how the horse could do in the grass so we decided to give that a shot. There wasn’t anything too quick for him on the turf. We had to take close to a month before coming back to this race. We went back to the dirt and gave him a couple workouts that went well, so we decided let’s do it and see if we get lucky or not.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I thought it was a great move [switching to dirt]. He was a bit disappointing last race (fourth on Sept. 7 at Del Mar). I thought I had good race, easy pace and he didn’t really show a turn of foot. I thought running on the dirt was a good move. It is great, Breeders’ Cup is always something we all look forward to, so it’s cool.”

Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship: Heavily favored United went right to the front and commanded throughout to win this 1 ¼-mile turf race. He won by 1 ½ lengths, but it could have been more.

United paid $3.40, $2.20 and $2.10. Originaire was second, followed by Another Mystery, Proud Pedro, Oscar Dominguez, Salvator Mundi and Next Shares.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “He just continues to show what a professional he is now. He can adapt to certain situations. He is a big lumbering stride horse, and if you get him tied up too much it’s hard to get him going, so it’s better to keep him in the clear. Flavien did a fabulous job. … We’re gonna blow [Keenland’s] tires off [in the Breeders’ Cup.]”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “The other day I got trapped on the inside with no pace and I couldn’t go anywhere. [Saturday], I decided if he broke well, I would put him in the race. On paper it seemed like there was no speed, so I thought maybe I could try to take the lead. He was traveling well. I loved the way he was galloping and he made a good move as always down the lane.”

Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes: Just look at the top of this newsletter.

Santa Anita preview

Day 3 of the Santa Anita fall meet remains strong with 11 races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are three graded stakes and three allowance races. Five of the races are on the turf. Let’s get to the stakes previews.

Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes: This is a 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares. This field is down to four horses with Fighting Mad installed as the 2-5 favorite for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Luis Saez. Baffert, no doubt, had to promise a bunch of live mounts because of the COVID protocols in New York. (In short, a jockey has to test negative twice in a five-day period before he’s allowed to return to riding in New York after leaving the state. This puts him out until Friday.) Fighting Mad won the Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch and Grade 2 Santa Maria in her last two races. She’s five-of-eight lifetime. Hard Not to Love, the one-eyed horse for John Shirreffs and Mike Smith, is the 3-1 second choice. He was beaten by Fighting Mad in her last two races. Post is around 2:07 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship: This is a six-furlong race, and like the Zenyatta Stakes, the winner gets a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup. This has a field of five, headed by C Z Rocket, at 8-5, for Peter Miller and Saez. This is another of those amazing Miller claims as the gelding has won all four of his starts in his new barn. Last out he won the Grade 2 Pat O’Brien. Collusion Illusion is the second favorite at 9-5 for Mark Glatt and Flavien Prat. He won the Grade 1 Bing Crosby last out. He has won five of six starts, his only loss coming last year in the American Pharoah when he was pulled up and walked off. Prat rode both those horses in their last start and is on Collusion Illusion. Post is scheduled for 4:12 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup: There aren’t a lot of dirt races, outside of Belmont Park, that are 1 ½ miles, but this is one of them. This is a field of seven, headed by Combatant, at 9-5, for John Sadler and Umberto Rispoli. His last win was the Big ‘Cap March 7 (also the last day I’ve seen a horse race live). This will be Rispoli’s first ride on 5-year-old ridgling. Tizamagician, at 2-1, is the second choice for Richard Mandella and Drayden Van Dyke. He has won two-of-11 lifetime and is coming off an allowance win. This is his first stakes race. Post is set for 5:14 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 5, 7, 4, 9, 8, 9 (1 also eligible), 5, 9 (4 ae), 7, 10 (2 ae).



Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Camino de Estrella (3-1)

Honest, versatile 6-year-old comes off a good third-place finish on turf at Del Mar and fits well versus these. He has run well on Santa Anita’s main track.

Saturday’s result: Express Train was hammered down to odds-on, broke half a step slow but was in striking position and simply outrun, finishing second behind the older, sharper Extra Hope.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.



Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Tiberius Mercurius (5-1)

Tiberius Mercurius is reunited with win rider Umberto Rispoli who rode June 19th here off a seven-month break and won going a mile. Next out going slightly longer under Flavien Prat the horse ran third losing by a length after taking the lead at the top of the stretch and being caught late. Last out, again at Del Mar, he was pulled hard heading into the stretch losing a lot of momentum. Tiberius finished strong considering what happened. Rispoli is winning 24% for trainer John Sadler this summer. 5-1 is great value and likely to tick higher for us.

Saturday’s result: Blue Sky Baby was bet to 2-1 joint favorite and tracked in third but didn’t look comfortable and ran off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Fashion Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Painting ($4.30)

Monmouth (5): $100,000 Violet Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: She’s Got You ($5.40)

Delaware (4): $100,000 Tax Free Shopping Distaff Stakes, Del-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Madam Meena ($8.00)

Gulfstream (6): $150,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Wildcat Heir Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Noble Drama ($4.20)

Delaware (5): $100,000 Small Wonder Stakes, Del-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs, Winner: Street Lute ($6.40)

Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Souper Sensational ($4.70)

Gulfstream (8): $400,000 FTBOA Florida Sire My Dear Girl Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Princess Secret ($7.00)

Woodbine (7): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Feeling Funny ($3.40)

Santa Anita (3): Grade 2 $200,000 Chandelier Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Princess Noor ($2.40)

Belmont (8): Grade 3 Noble Damsel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Viadera ($13.00)

Delaware (8): $100,000 New Castle Stakes, Del-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Threes Over Deuces ($9.80)

Churchill (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Ack Ack Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Mr. Money ($14.80)

Woodbine (8): $100,000 Belle Mahone Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Summer Sunday ($11.90)

Gulfstream (10): $400,000 FTBOA Florida Sire In Reality Stakes, Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Boca Boy ($26.20)

Belmont (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Vosburgh Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Firenze Fire ($7.20)

Delaware (9): $100,000 First State Dash, Del-breds 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Singlino ($19.40)

Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Roman d’Oro ($14.40)

Santa Anita (5): $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Amanzi Yimpilo ($7.20)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Winner: Mucho Unusual ($8.20)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Get Her Number ($18.20)

Santa Anita (9): Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: United ($3.40)

Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Improbable ($5.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

12:23 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight. 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Excellorator (8-5)

12:56 Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Forester’s Fortune (5-2)

1:29 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Mum’s the Word (5-2)

2:02 Woodbine (8): $112,500 allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Silent Poet (6-5)

2:07 Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Fighting Mad (2-5)

2:24 Remington (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Envoutante (7-5)

2:35 Woodbine (9): $100,000 Bull Page Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Dragon’s Brew (1-1)

3:37 Woodbine (10): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Revved Up (2-1)

4:12 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: C Z Rocket (8-5)

5:12 Remington (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Remington Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Shared Sense (5-2)

5:14 Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles. Favorite: Combatant (9-5)

8:55 Century Mile (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Canadian Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Synergy (3-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 6 Rocky’s Show (4-1)

has been very consistent and has now hit the board in 12 straight efforts over this racing surface while racing during both day and night meets. In his most recent outing 14 nights ago, this runner broke on the lead and was well paced down the backstretch and through the turn before sailing away to a clear victory. That is just one of the many quality figures he’s amassed and his figure from that evening compares favorably in this affair for a solid shed-row. I am backing his gelding to be near the lead early on, sit a trip and catch a breather through the turn and hopefully kick to the wire at a nice price for a super jockey/trainer combo.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, September 26. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 1:01.12 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bulletproof One 124 4 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–3½ 1–2¼ Gonzalez 1.70 3 Aqua Seaform Shame 120 3 4 4–½ 4–2 4–1 2–½ Prat 4.00 5 Biddy Duke 122 5 5 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–nk Gutierrez 9.20 2 Mind Out 120 2 7 6–½ 5–hd 5–½ 4–1¼ Hernandez 10.70 1 Blue Sky Baby 120 1 3 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 5–1 Rispoli 2.20 6 Parkour 120 6 8 8 7–hd 6–2½ 6–1¾ Van Dyke 12.40 7 Moonhall Milly 120 7 6 7–1 8 8 7–½ Cedillo 20.10 9 Powerfulattraction 120 8 2 5–1 6–1½ 7–½ 8 Pereira 82.60 4 BULLETPROOF ONE 5.40 3.60 2.80 3 AQUA SEAFORM SHAME 4.80 3.80 5 BIDDY DUKE 4.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $12.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-2) $47.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-5-2-1) $1,649.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $55.15 Winner–Bulletproof One B.f.3 by Idiot Proof out of Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. Bred by Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $255,904 Exacta Pool $123,747 Superfecta Pool $42,090 Super High Five Pool $19,182 Trifecta Pool $76,571. Scratched–Merneith. BULLETPROOF ONE broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, recovered to sprint clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, urged right-handed in the lane and remained clear. AQUA SEAFORM SHAME stalked between foes then three wide into the stretch and outfinished BIDDY DUKE for the place honors. BIDDY DUKE pinballed leaving the gate, forwardly placed off the rail, chased three wide into the drive and got edged for second. MIND OUT settled early and moved to the inside, swung four wide leaving the turn and showed late effort to gain some ground late. BLUE SKY BABY chased the speed from inside, saved ground to the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. PARKOUR bumped both sides in the beginning, steered to the inside, saved ground around the turn and failed to rally. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) broke in and bumped rival at the start, raced off the rail then came four wide into the stretch and proved no menace. POWERFULATTRACTION tracked the pace three wide through the turn and weakened in the lane. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.50 45.91 58.22 1:10.69 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sheza Girly Girl 120 2 6 5–1 5–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Pereira 2.90 6 Kristi's Tiger 118 4 2 3–1 2–½ 2–1 2–3¼ Rispoli 1.70 8 Grinningeartoear 124 6 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–½ Gonzalez 6.70 7 Hot On the Trail 122 5 3 6 6 5–1½ 4–2¼ Hernandez 9.50 5 Cheap Cheap Cheap 120 3 1 1–1 1–hd 3–1 5–2¼ Gutierrez 3.60 3 Loud Loud Music 120 1 5 2–½ 3–hd 6 6 Cedillo 6.50 4 SHEZA GIRLY GIRL 7.80 3.80 2.60 6 KRISTI'S TIGER 3.00 2.20 8 GRINNINGEARTOEAR 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $23.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-7) $6.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8) $18.00 Winner–Sheza Girly Girl Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Sheza Eyeopener, by Grand Reward. Bred by Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Brown, Richard and Halasz, Thomas. Mutuel Pool $208,837 Daily Double Pool $43,226 Exacta Pool $117,998 Superfecta Pool $46,393 Trifecta Pool $76,612. Scratched–Acai, Liberalism. SHEZA GIRLY GIRL stalked the pace from inside, slipped through along the fence into the stretch, took over approaching the eighth pole and drew clear under strong handling. KRISTI'S TIGER raced outside the top pair early, went three wide into the turn, bid alongside the leader nearing the quarter pole, gained the advantage in upper stretch, overtaken by the winner closing in on the furlong grounds, kept on gamely and proved second best. GRINNINGEARTOEAR stumbled at the start, raced in range from the outside, took the turn four wide, flattened out in the lane but held the show. HOT ON THE TRAIL settled early off the fence, angled out at the top of the lane and also flattened in the late stages. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP away quickly and took control early, set the pace near the inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, headed by rival at the quarter pole and gave way. LOUD LOUD MUSIC attended the pace just outside the leader, continued close up around the turn, lost ground leaving the bend and faded. THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.51 48.28 1:12.95 1:38.73 1:45.59 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Princess Noor 122 1 4 3–1½ 4–1 2–1½ 1–4 1–8¼ Espinoza 0.20 3 Varda 122 3 2 4–½ 3–hd 3–2 2–1½ 2–9¼ Van Dyke 6.20 5 Miss Costa Rica 122 5 5 2–½ 2–1½ 4–1½ 4–2 3–nk Prat 9.30 4 Illumination 122 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–5 4–2½ Saez 11.80 2 Make Mischief 122 2 3 5 5 5 5 5 Cedillo 16.60 1 PRINCESS NOOR 2.40 2.10 2.10 3 VARDA 3.00 2.40 5 MISS COSTA RICA 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $9.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $2.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $6.05 Winner–Princess Noor Dbb.f.2 by Not This Time out of Sheza Smoke Show, by Wilko. Bred by International Equities Holding, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc. Mutuel Pool $402,695 Daily Double Pool $27,326 Exacta Pool $145,366 Trifecta Pool $122,139. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $7.15. Pick Three Pool $74,235. PRINCESS NOOR stalked the leader from inside then moved off the rail on the backstretch, went three wide into the far turn then ranged up two wide outside the leader, took over nearing the quarter pole, quickly moved clear and powered away under hand urging and ridden out to the wire. VARDA tight into the first turn then steadied off heels, tracked off the inside then moved four wide on the backstretch, angled in some around the far turn and stayed on to prove second best. MISS COSTA RICA up close outside the pacesetter, dropped back around the far turn, traveled a bit off the rail into the stretch, kept on and gained the show. ILLUMINATION broke alertly and assumed control quickly, steered inward and set the pace near the inside, challenged around the far turn and offered no resistance to the winner losing command nearing the quarter pole, tired in the drive and lost the show. MAKE MISCHIEF in tight entering the first turn then steadied soon after around that bend, chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and had little left. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.37 47.52 1:12.25 1:24.89 1:37.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Babael 124 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–2 1–4¾ Hernandez 2.60 6 Hapi Hapi 120 6 5 8–3 9–8½ 6–1½ 5–2 2–½ Pereira 6.60 10 Most Sandisfactory 120 10 4 3–1 3–1 2–hd 2–1 3–2½ Saez 4.00 7 Street Behavior 120 7 1 6–½ 5–½ 4–1 4–1 4–nk Gonzalez 5.70 9 Kazansky 124 9 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 3–1 5–5¼ Rispoli 4.90 2 Squalotoro 122 2 7 4–hd 4–1 5–1½ 6–4 6–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 13.00 4 Meadway 117 4 6 5–1 7–1 8–5 7–3 7–7½ Centeno 60.80 5 Question Authority 120 5 8 7–1 6–½ 7–1 8–2½ 8–3¼ Prat 5.70 1 Fort Dodge 124 1 9 10 10 10 9–5 9–4¾ Velez 79.30 8 Ammolite 124 8 10 9–6½ 8–hd 9–½ 10 10 Figueroa 52.90 3 BABAEL 7.20 4.20 3.00 6 HAPI HAPI 6.40 4.20 10 MOST SANDISFACTORY 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $21.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-10-7) $45.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-10) $59.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 3-6-10-7-9) Carryover $2,285 Winner–Babael B.c.4 by Algorithms out of Just Joking, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Ascot Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $264,388 Daily Double Pool $28,056 Exacta Pool $134,330 Superfecta Pool $50,676 Trifecta Pool $84,267 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,994. Scratched–Mr Show Off, Summer Fun, Vegas Moon. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $31,129. BABAEL went to the front and set the pace inside, showed the way to the far turn, coaxed at the five-sixteenths when pressure by a pair of rivals, kicked clear again into the stretch and drew off under urging. HAPI HAPI raced four to five wide into the first turn then angled in some around the bend, remained off the rail and entered the stretch three wide, angled out in upper stretch and closed late for the place. MOST SANDISFACTORY had early speed outside a rival then chased the lone leader into the backstretch, continued to track the pacesetter outside a foe, bid three wide around the far turn but could not keep pace into the lane and got edged for the place. STREET BEHAVIOR tracked four wide to the stretch and never summoned the needed bid. KAZANSKY chased outside the leader, bid between foes around the far turn, could not match strides into the lane and weakened in the drive. SQUALOTORO stalked the pace from the inside, saved ground into the lane and never responded when asked. MEADWAY saved ground along the inside and proved no menace. QUESTION AUTHORITY tracked off the rail then went between runners on the backstretch, traveled two wide on the far turn and faded. FORT DODGE lagged behind the field early near the inside, moved off the rail in the lane and was always outrun. AMMOLITE hopped at the start to come away last, traveled off the rail to the lane and tired. FIFTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Speakeasy Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 1:02.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Amanzi Yimpilo 117 5 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd Saez 2.60 7 Wyfire 120 7 8 8–1 7–hd 5–½ 2–½ Prat 3.70 8 Windy City Red 122 8 3 5–½ 6–1 4–½ 3–nk Valdivia, Jr. 16.40 4 Commander Khai 120 4 4 4–2 3–hd 3–1½ 4–½ Rispoli 2.10 2 No Pedigree 120 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 5–1½ Gutierrez 7.60 1 The Great One 120 1 9 7–hd 8–1 8–1 6–ns Cedillo 15.40 3 Basque Man 120 3 6 6–1½ 5–hd 7–1 7–½ Hernandez 78.50 9 Feathers 119 9 7 9 9 9 8–hd Gonzalez 19.00 6 Fury Kap 120 6 5 3–½ 4–2 6–hd 9 Pereira 10.80 5 AMANZI YIMPILO (IRE) 7.20 3.80 3.00 7 WYFIRE 4.20 3.40 8 WINDY CITY RED 5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $31.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-4) $53.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-8-4-2) $5,200.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $79.60 Winner–Amanzi Yimpilo (IRE) Ch.f.2 by No Nay Never out of Honourably (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Longueville Bloodstock&Matrix Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: Wesley A. Ward. Owner: Moulton, Susan, Detampel, Marc and CJ Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $324,001 Daily Double Pool $20,695 Exacta Pool $182,124 Superfecta Pool $58,490 Super High Five Pool $3,819 Trifecta Pool $112,219. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $9.40. Pick Three Pool $74,580. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-3/11/12/13-5) 4333 tickets with 4 correct paid $37.85. Pick Four Pool $215,133. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/8-4-1-3/11/12/13-5) 4246 tickets with 5 correct paid $128.40. Pick Five Pool $633,913. AMANZI YIMPILO (IRE) knocked into rival at the start, pressed the pace from outside, took a short lead mid-stretch and held gamely to the wire. WYFIRE raced off the rail then entered the turn two wide then moved three wide into the stretch, angled out further in the lane and rallied through the final furlong but was too late. WINDY CITY RED stalked off the inside, raced outside a rival and two wide into the stretch, finished well and earned the show honors. COMMANDER KHAI bumped from the outside at the start, stalked near the inside, raced two wide on the turn then moved out three wide in upper stretch, showed some response in the drive but lacked the needed late punch. NO PEDIGREE set the pace while under pressure, held a short lead to the eighth pole, lost command soon after, fought back inside and yielded late. THE GREAT ONE saved ground near the fence, moved a bit off the rail in the lane, split foes and improved position. BASQUE MAN chased the speed from the inside, kept along the rail to the stretch and never responded to urging. FEATHERS (IRE) unhurried in the early going, traveled off the rail, two wide around the turn then angled out at the top of the lane and failed to threaten. FURY KAP broke in and bumped foe at the start, stalked outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.23 46.69 1:11.23 1:23.61 1:36.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Extra Hope 122 2 3 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–¾ Hernandez 10.40 4 Express Train 118 4 6 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2¾ Smith 0.80 6 Kershaw 124 6 1 4–½ 5–hd 3–1 3–2½ 3–6¼ Rispoli 3.30 7 Shortlist 122 7 5 6–1½ 6–½ 6–2 4–2 4–3½ Saez 8.10 5 Blameitonthelaw 122 5 8 7–1 8 8 7–2 5–1¼ Van Dyke 24.40 8 Dr. Troutman 122 8 2 1–½ 1–hd 4–½ 5–1 6–6¼ Espinoza 20.00 1 Loud Mouth 122 1 7 8 7–2 7–hd 8 7–2¾ Cedillo 43.90 3 Overdue 124 3 4 5–1 4–½ 5–½ 6–hd 8 Prat 7.90 2 EXTRA HOPE 22.80 6.40 4.20 4 EXPRESS TRAIN 3.00 2.20 6 KERSHAW 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $95.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $29.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-7) $31.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-6-7-5) $1,385.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $44.25 Winner–Extra Hope B.c.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Lotsandlotsofhope, by Tiznow. Bred by Samantha Siegel (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $376,228 Daily Double Pool $36,808 Exacta Pool $241,183 Superfecta Pool $124,232 Super High Five Pool $7,259 Trifecta Pool $182,607. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $82.35. Pick Three Pool $76,472. EXTRA HOPE away quickly and fought with outside rival for early command, pressed inside that foe while a bit off the rail, took command past the half mile marker, vied for the lead around the far turn and into the stretch, battled with EXPRESS TRAIN through the lane and dug in to hold the runner-up at bay. EXPRESS TRAIN chased between foes then moved five wide on the backstretch, bid three deep near the seven-sixteenths pole, vied from the outside to the lead. KERSHAW went three wide into the first turn, moved out on the backstretch to race widest, bid four wide around the far turn and flattened out in the lane but held the show honors. SHORTLIST tracked off the inside then between foes, continued outside a rival on the far turn, went three wide into the stretch, steered out in the lane and weakened, bled and walked off following the race. BLAMEITONTHELAW traveled three wide into the first turn, trailed off the rail up the backstretch, exited the far turn three wide and never threatened. DR. TROUTMAN had good early speed while four wide into the first turn, set the pace while under pressure to the inside, lost command past the half-mile marker but remained up close outside the leader, angled in on the second turn and faded in the late stages. LOUD MOUTH settled along the inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved out in the lane and had nothing left. OVERDUE tucked inside on the first turn, saved ground into the lane and tired. SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.29 49.52 1:14.07 1:37.28 2:00.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mucho Unusual 122 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 1–1¼ Hernandez 3.40 2 Maxim Rate 122 2 3–1 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 2–1½ 2–1 Saez 2.90 6 Lady Prancealot 126 5 4–1 6 6 5–1 4–2 3–2¼ Rispoli 1.40 1 Tonahutu 122 1 2–3 2–2 2–1 2–1 3–hd 4–hd Cedillo 4.60 5 Pretty Point 122 4 6 4–hd 4–1 4–½ 5–2½ 5–5¾ Smith 15.30 7 Catch the Eye 122 6 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 6 6 6 Espinoza 15.00 4 MUCHO UNUSUAL 8.80 4.40 2.40 2 MAXIM RATE 3.80 2.60 6 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $108.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $13.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-1) $7.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $17.20 Winner–Mucho Unusual B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $328,950 Daily Double Pool $50,901 Exacta Pool $163,958 Superfecta Pool $56,188 Trifecta Pool $95,171. Scratched–Bodhicitta (GB). 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $91.20. Pick Three Pool $76,004. MUCHO UNUSUAL had good early speed, took command then cleared and angled to the inside, inched away around the far turn, urged right-handed past the eighth pole and held gamely. MAXIM RATE stalked the pace off the fence then outside a rival, went two wide into the stretch, chased the winner through the lane, could find the extra energy to impact the winner but proved second best. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) unhurried through the early going, steered down into the two path, traveled between runners on the first turn then raced a bit off the rail, angled three wide entering the stretch, rallied but was not enough. TONAHUTU (IRE) off alertly from the inside, drifted out a bit entering the stretch the first time, stalked outside the pacesetter throughout and weakened in the lane. PRETTY POINT allowed to settle early on and angled to the rail, saved ground to the stretch, tipped out near the eighth pole and was never a factor. CATCH THE EYE raced three wide off the pace, went three deep around the clubhouse turn, continued outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and came up empty. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'American Pharoah Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.12 47.07 1:12.46 1:37.97 1:44.92 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Get Her Number 122 6 2 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Prat 8.10 2 Rombauer 122 2 6 7 7 5–2 2–3½ 2–4¾ Smith 11.70 5 Spielberg 122 5 3 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 3–2 3–4½ Saez 1.10 8 Waspirant 122 7 5 5–½ 5–1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–7½ Rispoli 6.40 3 Dyn O Mite 122 3 1 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 5–4 5–6¼ Espinoza 32.90 1 Touchdown Brown 122 1 4 6–2½ 6–½ 6–1½ 6–7 6–11¾ Hernandez 4.20 4 Notable Exception 122 4 7 4–1½ 4–1 7 7 7 Cedillo 5.00 6 GET HER NUMBER 18.20 8.20 3.40 2 ROMBAUER 9.60 4.40 5 SPIELBERG 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $72.00 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $75.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-8) $77.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $102.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-8-3) Carryover $3,867 Winner–Get Her Number B.c.2 by Dialed In out of Fancier, by Bernstein. Bred by Philip Robertson & Brenda Robertson (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $436,008 Daily Double Pool $43,685 Exacta Pool $241,185 Superfecta Pool $71,004 Trifecta Pool $130,479 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,066. Scratched–Weston. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $185.80. Pick Three Pool $110,525. GET HER NUMBER showed early speed then took back slightly sit behind the leader to the outside, closed in nearing the far turn, gained command at the three-eighths pole, inched away around the turn, urged right-handed in the drive and held well under steady handling late. ROMBAUER bobbled soon after the start, trailed the field from off the inside, closed in four wide around the far turn, took aim three wide into the stretch and finished gamely to the wire. SPIELBERG had early speed between rivals then dropped back to chase a bit off the rail, traveled between foes at the quarter pole and kept on to best the rest. WASPIRANT raced four wide into the first turn, remained in the path on the backstretch, chased three deep at the quarter pole and weakened. DYN O MITE vied for the lead from the inside then set the pace with company to the outside, lost command at the three-eighths pole, chased inside while a bit tight into the lane and gave way. TOUCHDOWN BROWN settled along the inside the moved a bit off the rail, went around a rival and three wide into the stretch and weakened. NOTABLE EXCEPTION off slow to begin, traveled between rivals into the first turn then three wide around the bend, chased outside a rival on the backstretch, dropped back around the far turn and tired. NINTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.57 49.07 1:13.20 1:36.46 1:59.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 United 126 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ Prat 0.70 2 Originaire 122 2 3–hd 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 2–2 2–nk Cedillo 3.70 4 Another Mystery 122 4 5–1 5–2 5–1 5–1 3–½ 3–2¼ Van Dyke 61.70 1 Proud Pedro 122 1 6–½ 6–½ 6–½ 6–hd 6–½ 4–½ Hernandez 11.40 8 Oscar Dominguez 124 7 7 7 7 7 7 5–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 22.20 5 Salvator Mundi 122 5 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 4–hd 6–1¼ Rispoli 6.30 7 Next Shares 124 6 4–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–1 5–½ 7 Saez 6.70 3 UNITED 3.40 2.20 2.10 2 ORIGINAIRE (IRE) 3.60 2.60 4 ANOTHER MYSTERY 7.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $69.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-1) $23.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-4-1-8) $1,011.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $35.25 Winner–United Ch.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $418,344 Daily Double Pool $49,774 Exacta Pool $182,796 Superfecta Pool $67,733 Super High Five Pool $16,800 Trifecta Pool $123,035. Scratched–Kazan (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $32.45. Pick Three Pool $85,263. UNITED bumped from the inside at the start, established the lead early, controlled the pace from the inside, inched away in upper stretch and remained clear under a drive. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) broke out and bumped rival, stalked the leader along the inside, saved ground into the lane, tipped out in upper stretch, could not threaten the winner lane but held the place. ANOTHER MYSTERY settled outside a rival then raced a bit off the rail, entered the stretch two wide and showed late effort but missed the place. PROUD PEDRO (FR) saved ground from off the pace and improved position. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) unhurried in the early stages, traveled off the rail then three wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane and passed tired rivals. SALVATOR MUNDI up close to the outside of the leader, chased between foes exiting the far turn and weakened. NEXT SHARES raced four wide entering the stretch for the first time, traveled outside a pair of foes then three wide around the clubhouse turn, kept off the fence then entered the stretch three deep and weakened. TENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.33 46.36 1:09.79 1:35.65 1:49.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Improbable 126 2 4 5 5 5 1–3 1–4½ Van Dyke 1.80 5 Maximum Security 126 5 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ 2–½ Saez 0.50 4 Midcourt 124 4 5 4–2 4–4½ 4–2½ 4–2 3–3¾ Espinoza 12.70 1 Take the One O One 122 1 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 3–hd 4–3½ Valdivia, Jr. 59.60 3 Sleepy Eyes Todd 124 3 1 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 5 5 Rispoli 9.40 2 IMPROBABLE 5.60 2.40 2.10 5 MAXIMUM SECURITY 2.10 2.10 4 MIDCOURT 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $4.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $4.55 Winner–Improbable Ch.c.4 by City Zip out of Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. Bred by St. George Farm LLC & G. WattsHumphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and SF Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $570,363 Daily Double Pool $78,582 Exacta Pool $196,631 Trifecta Pool $184,545. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-2) paid $35.95. Pick Three Pool $77,983. IMPROBABLE trailed the field early, raced well off the rail on the backstretch, rallied four wide around the far turn, gained the lead at the top of the lane, kicked clear while drifting toward the rail and drew off under some left-handed urging then steady handling and geared down near the wire. MAXIMUM SECURITY chased the speed from between rivals to the stretch and bested the rest. MIDCOURT off a bit slow to begin, chased three deep or four wide, continued three deep around the far turn then exited the bend three wide and kept on through the final furlong. TAKE THE ONE O ONE took control early, set the pace inside, showed the way to the lane, overtaken by the winner in upper stretch and gave way. SLEEPY EYES TODD chased the speed a bit off the inside, angled in on the second turn, drifted out near the eighth pole and weakened. ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.46 46.87 1:11.98 1:24.29 1:36.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ingest 122 2 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–2 1–½ Gutierrez 0.80 7 Blue Star 122 6 7 9 9 9 7–1 2–½ Figueroa 25.80 8 Warrens Candy Man 115 7 6 6–hd 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 3–ns Centeno 11.70 5 J C Express 122 4 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–2¼ Gonzalez 16.10 10 Theluteismine 122 9 9 8–½ 7–hd 5–hd 4–½ 5–¾ Saez 4.10 3 Stars of Bluegrass 119 3 8 7–1 8–1½ 8–hd 6–1 6–2¼ Van Dyke 8.10 1 Teton Valley 122 1 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 7–nk Franco 8.90 6 Investment Account 122 5 5 5–1 4–hd 7–1 9 8–1¾ T Baze 17.00 9 Detective Bernardo 122 8 2 4–1 5–1 4–1 8–½ 9 Pereira 52.50 2 INGEST 3.60 2.80 2.40 7 BLUE STAR 16.20 8.80 8 WARRENS CANDY MAN 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $31.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-8-5) $130.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-8-5-10) $5,703.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-8) $105.35 Winner–Ingest B.g.2 by Square Eddie out of Octogarian, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $375,770 Daily Double Pool $113,951 Exacta Pool $216,794 Superfecta Pool $95,463 Super High Five Pool $14,945 Trifecta Pool $164,367. Scratched–Alexander's Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $7.75. Pick Three Pool $183,618. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3/6-2-2/4) 5931 tickets with 4 correct paid $78.50. Pick Four Pool $610,444. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-3/6-2-2/4) 2824 tickets with 5 correct paid $247.80. Pick Five Pool $916,846. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-4-6-3/6-2-2/4) 159 tickets with 6 correct paid $991.18. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $294,083. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $88,883. INGEST floated out early on the first turn while pressing the leader, dropped back a bit into a stalking position, re-bid three wide leaving the turn, lugged out then lugged inward in the stretch, continued to race greenly through the late stages but was able to hold on. BLUE STAR trailed the field early from the inside, moved out into the two path then three wide on the far turn, swung out at the top of the lane, closed well and was up for second late. WARRENS CANDY MAN traveled three wide into the first turn, moved out four wide on the backstretch, came out at the top of the lane, rallied and edged rival for the show. J C EXPRESS stalked the pace from inside, remained along the fence then a bit off the rail into the stretch, finished well but lost the show. THELUTEISMINE off a bit slow to begin, unhurried in the early stages from off the rail, went two to three wide around the far turn, chased through the drive then drifted in and steadied off heels in deep stretch. STARS OF BLUEGRASS tracked the pace from inside then moved out into the two path, lacked room through the lane and finished willingly. TETON VALLEY showed early speed and drifted out a bit on the first turn, set the pace under pressure then moved clear, relinquished control into the stretch and gave way. INVESTMENT ACCOUNT stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, angled in around the far turn and weakened. DETECTIVE BERNARDO floated out while outside a pair of rivals early on the first turn, raced off the rail in range of the pacesetter, went three wide into the stretch and weakened. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $109,080 Inter-Track 1,811 $907,801 Out of State N/A $11,486,722 TOTAL 1,811 $12,503,603

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, September 27. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 18-day meet. FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Jack Cool Eswan Flores 122 Juan Carlos Lopez 50-1 50,000 2 Not Gonna Last Aaron Gryder 122 Brian J. Koriner 5-1 50,000 3 Capo Mafioso Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Richard Baltas 7-2 50,000 4 With Due Cause Edwin Maldonado 122 Mike Harrington 8-1 50,000 5 Whispering Flame Victor Espinoza 122 James M. Cassidy 12-1 50,000 6 Spanish Count Abel Cedillo 122 Richard Baltas 4-1 50,000 7 Gregdar Umberto Rispoli 122 Philip D'Amato 5-2 8 Twirling the Gold Tyler Baze 122 Martin F. Jones 4-1 50,000 9 Verry Bossy Anthony Locke 119 Robert J. Lucas 30-1 50,000 SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Heels Up Victor Espinoza 122 Bob Baffert 5-2 2 I'm the Boss of Me Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Peter Miller 10-1 3 Flash Magic Luis Saez 122 Bob Baffert 4-5 4 Dani Mo Umberto Rispoli 122 John A. Shirreffs 6-1 5 Park Avenue Flavien Prat 122 John W. Sadler 4-1 THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Platinum Equity Tiago Pereira 122 Steve Knapp 6-1 20,000 2 Wilshire Dude Abel Cedillo 122 Steve Knapp 4-1 20,000 3 Camino de Estrella Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Jeffrey Metz 3-1 20,000 4 Paynter's Boy Tyler Baze 122 Val Brinkerhoff 12-1 20,000 5 Conquest Cobra Luis Saez 122 Vann Belvoir 4-1 20,000 6 Caymans Cobra Umberto Rispoli 122 Richard Baltas 6-1 20,000 7 El Huerfano Flavien Prat 122 Mark Glatt 5-2 20,000 FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Fighting Mad Luis Saez 126 Bob Baffert 2-5 2 Proud Emma Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Peter Miller 10-1 3 Harvest Moon Flavien Prat 118 Simon Callaghan 4-1 4 Hard Not to Love Mike Smith 122 John A. Shirreffs 3-1 FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Kneedeepinsnow Abel Cedillo 122 Shelbe Ruis 8-1 2 New Year Assael Espinoza 122 Juan Andres Rodriguez 10-1 3 Tiberius Mercurius Umberto Rispoli 124 John W. Sadler 5-1 4 Cali Caliente Juan Hernandez 124 J. Eric Kruljac 7-2 5 Fly to Mars Luis Saez 124 Peter Miller 5-2 40,000 6 Liberal Drayden Van Dyke 124 Patrick Gallagher 12-1 7 Three Ay Em Tiago Pereira 124 Eddie Truman 6-1 8 Suances Secret Alexis Centeno 115 Santos R. Perez 50-1 9 Lane Way Flavien Prat 120 Richard E. Mandella 4-1 SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Appreciated Tiago Pereira 124 Rafael Becerra 3-1 2 Cem Sultan Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Peter Miller 4-1 3 Tobacco Road Jose Valdivia, Jr. 124 Paul G. Aguirre 12-1 40,000 4 Heartfullofstars Tyler Baze 124 Edwin Alvarez 10-1 5 Devil Made Me Doit Mario Gutierrez 122 Doug F. O'Neill 3-1 6 Secret Courier Aaron Gryder 122 Brian J. Koriner 10-1 7 Brickyard Ride Alexis Centeno 115 Craig Anthony Lewis 5-2 8 Howbeit Abel Cedillo 122 Doug F. O'Neill 20-1 SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Vegas Palm Juan Hernandez 124 Gary Mandella 6-1 2 Le Tub Umberto Rispoli 120 Doug F. O'Neill 4-1 3 Superstition Flavien Prat 120 Richard E. Mandella 5-1 4 Rocking Redhead Abel Cedillo 120 Richard Baltas 6-1 5 Wicks and Chappies Alexis Centeno 113 John W. Sadler 20-1 6 Cherry City Tyler Baze 120 Mark Glatt 12-1 7 Acting Out Ricardo Gonzalez 120 Art Sherman 3-1 8 Her Legacy Victor Espinoza 120 David E. Hofmans 6-1 9 Shes'a Perfectlady Tiago Pereira 120 John W. Sadler 6-1 Also Eligible 10 Ya Beauty Luis Saez 120 Peter Miller 4-1 EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Anita Sprint Championship'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Collusion Illusion Flavien Prat 122 Mark Glatt 9-5 2 Desert Law Juan Hernandez 122 Carla Gaines 8-1 3 Flagstaff Victor Espinoza 124 John W. Sadler 5-2 4 C Z Rocket Luis Saez 124 Peter Miller 8-5 5 Giant Expectations Abel Cedillo 122 Peter Eurton 6-1 NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Sofi's Gold Luis Saez 120 Carla Gaines 6-1 2 None of Your Biz Jose Valdivia, Jr. 120 Brian J. Koriner 8-1 3 Shylock Eddie Aaron Gryder 124 Brian J. Koriner 4-1 4 Althea Gibson Flavien Prat 120 Philip D'Amato 5-2 5 Wishful Tiago Pereira 124 Victor M. Trujillo 10-1 6 Win Often Assael Espinoza 118 Dean Pederson 5-1 7 Concise Advice Tyler Baze 124 Mike Puype 6-1 8 Sweet Rafaela Edwin Maldonado 124 Reed Saldana 12-1 9 Queensbeccaandjane Geovanni Franco 120 Gary Stute 10-1 Also Eligible 10 Dairy Kid Alexis Centeno 115 Robert J. Lucas 30-1 11 Hotitude Juan Hernandez 124 Kristin Mulhall 6-1 12 A Melis Drayden Van Dyke 120 Tim Yakteen 5-1 13 Brenda's an I Full Umberto Rispoli 124 Miguel Angel Silva 4-1 20,000 TENTH RACE. 1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tokyo City Cup'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Cupid's Claws Flavien Prat 122 Craig Dollase 6-1 2 Combatant Umberto Rispoli 126 John W. Sadler 9-5 3 Tizamagician Drayden Van Dyke 118 Richard E. Mandella 2-1 4 Bold Endeavor Tyler Baze 122 George Papaprodromou 20-1 5 Muralist Juan Hernandez 122 Dan Blacker 15-1 6 Potantico Abel Cedillo 122 Vladimir Cerin 3-1 7 Azul Coast Luis Saez 120 Bob Baffert 8-1 ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Wind and Hope Umberto Rispoli 120 Simon Callaghan 5-1 2 Disappearing Act Abel Cedillo 120 Richard Baltas 6-1 3 Miss Mo' Licious Jorge Velez 120 Charles S. Treece 20-1 4 Nurse Goodbody Tyler Baze 124 J. Eric Kruljac 15-1 5 Miss Addie Pray Drayden Van Dyke 120 Patrick Gallagher 6-1 6 Acoustic Shadow Ricardo Gonzalez 120 Leonard Powell 12-1 7 Via Angelica Luis Saez 120 Bob Baffert 8-1 8 Constantia Tiago Pereira 120 John W. Sadler 4-1 9 Viazar Mike Smith 124 Patrick Gallagher 3-1 10 Bristol Bayou Victor Espinoza 120 John A. Shirreffs 8-1 Also Eligible 11 This Tea Mario Gutierrez 120 George Papaprodromou 7-2 12 Awesome Ella Juan Hernandez 120 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 12-1