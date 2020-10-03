Horse racing newsletter: It’s the Preakness in October

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish off the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Yes, it’s Preakness day. All that’s left is the running. The best preview, of course, came in Friday’s newsletter by Jon White. In case you missed it you can read it here. And if you need more, here’s an advance I did for web and print. Just click here.

Before we move on, just a few Preakness tidbits on a couple of horses from the Pimlico notes crew.

Thousand Words: (Trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Florent Geroux) Baffert: “He’s getting over the track really well. He’s happy. He’s pretty sharp. He’s fresh; he didn’t run in the Derby. He’s pretty honest. So, you never know. He’s getting better. I can tell that he looks better now than he did for the Derby. He’s fast. He gets away from there. I added a little blinker to him. He’s got a lot of speed. He’s not as quick as Authentic. If he gets into a nice rhythm and is right there, you just never know. As the gamblers say, he is the ‘other Baffert.’”

Art Collector: (Tommy Drury, Jr., Brian Hernandez, Jr.) Drury: “I’m just glad to be able to watch him go this morning. It looked like he skipped over the racetrack. That’s all we can ask for. We’ve all done our part. Maybe a little jog in the morning — we may decide to walk him — and we’ll turn our keys over to the jock and hopefully he’ll use good judgment and we’ll go from there. … If the Derby would have ran on a normal schedule, this horse was only five-eighths fit. Not to mention he had zero [qualifying] points. [The reshuffling of the Triple Crown] has actually been beneficial for me. You’ve got to give [owner] Bruce [Lunsford] credit for stopping on the horse and letting him mature and thinking about the horse first. I think that’s the biggest reason why we’re here today.”

Swiss Skydiver: (Kenny McPeek, Robby Albarado) McPeek: “She’s a model of consistency. She just keeps it even. She’s very professional. She keeps it even every day. There’s nothing complicated about her. I’m not going to guess the pace of the race. I learned that a long time ago — you can’t guess the pace. She’s an honest ‘12s’ horse. When you go 24 and 48 [seconds] and then let her do her thing after that — that’s her best race. If there’s no pace and they go 48 on the front end and she’s up there, that’s fine. If they go 46 and she’s 10 lengths back, I’m fine with that too. Robby’s going to have to get her in a nice rhythm. He’s been around. He knows how fast horses are going and whether they’re doing too much.”

Mr. Big News: (Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez) Calhoun: “He had another good day. Everything has gone well since we got here. I don’t know if he’s had an opportunity to get across the track like it’s going to be Saturday, but he’s training very good and he’s sharp. I feel good going into it, so now it’s up to him. … I think he’s a closer. That’s the style he has developed and I think that suits him best. Sometimes they change their style — some will want to show more, some will want to show less. It’s kind of strange over time how they can change their styles sometimes, but this suits him well. We’re going to leave him alone and let him run how he wants to run and forget what’s going on in front of him.”

Liveyourbeastlife: (Jorge Abreu, Trevor McCarthy) Abreu: “I can’t describe it. I’m speechless. Really. It will be my first time. It’s a big step. I’m very blessed to be here. You’re in the barn with Bob, Kenny, Steve Asmussen — you’re talking about the big guns. I’m very proud of myself. … Everything in this game has its ups and downs, but I’ve been around a lot of nice horses. It helps a lot, just to define what kind of horse you’re dealing with because every horse is different. Some horses are just late bloomers, some horses are good 2-year-olds or 3-year-olds and then you don’t see them anymore. I think this horse is coming around, and I think he’s going to be even better as a 4-year-old.”

Santa Anita review

The feature on Friday was a $57,000 allowance for fillies and mares going a mile on the dirt, and Stellar Sound took command on the far turn and breezed to a seven-length win under the skillful handling of Victor Espinoza.

Stellar Sound paid $9.20, $4.00 and $3.00. Velvet Queen was second, and Storie Blue was third.

“We got her in late July,” said winning trainer Michael McCarthy. “She trained well from the time we got her and [Friday], she certainly ran to her works. We’ll just stay right here with her for now. There’s nothing for her at the moment, so we’ll just see what comes up.”



Santa Anita preview

With stakes races aplenty at Pimlico, Belmont and Keeneland, Santa Anita’s 10-race card pales in comparison. (But, Santa Anita had them way beat last Saturday.) First post is at 12:30 and there two stakes races, one graded, one allowance and two maiden specials. Half of the races are on the turf.

Let’s look at the stakes.

$70,000 Swingtime Stakes: This is a lower-level stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The six-horse field is headed by Colonial Creed, at 2-1, for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. She has won two-of-six lifetime over the Santa Anita turf. She is coming off an allowance turf win on June 14. There are two horses at 5-2, Sedamar for Shelbe Ruis and Tiago Pereira and Cordiality for Tim Yakteen and Drayden Van Dyke. Sedamar finished second last out in the Solana Beach at Del Mar. Cordiality was fourth in that race. Post is around 1:30 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile: This is also a one-mile turf race but for much more accomplished horses. Mo Forza is the 8-5 favorite for Peter Miller and Prat. He’s coming off a convincing win in the Del Mar Mile Handicap. Mo Forza has won five-of-11 lifetime and three of five on the Santa Anita turf. The second favorite, at 5-2, Sharp Samurai for Mark Glatt and Juan Hernandez. He is coming off a second behind Maximum Security in the Pacific Classic, a dirt race. He has five wins in nine turf starts at Santa Anita. His last turf start was a second behind United in the Eddie Read at Del Mar. Post is set for around 4:25 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 6, 5, 6, 8, 9, 7, 8, 10 (3 also eligible).



Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 6 Sea of Liberty (7-2)

Sea of Liberty returns to his favorite turf course, and will be hoping for a cleaner trip Saturday. A repeat of his gutsy effort when turning away a next-out winner back in February would be enough to make him a major factor today.

Friday’s result: Classy Ruler never threatened in a dull performance. Bob Ike is warming up in the bullpen.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 1 Donut Girl (20-1)

Donut Girl is ridden by Edwin Maldonado, who is known for his excellent gate breaks and front-running style. The last two races he has ridden Donut Girl but each time had the horse sitting at the back of the pack before launching late 3-4 wide moves. Today this trainer-owned horse jumps up in class to this stakes race, a race with only six horses, each of them capable of winning. A change of tactics and a front running move, if this horse can break well, could give us a monstrous value win. I am using all horses in my Pick 5 ticket, but this horse in my eyes has just as much a chance as the lower odds runners at 20-1.

Friday’s result: Mithqaal went off at 15-1, took the lead in the stretch but was bobbed on the line for second place. Watch this horse next out.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.



Where’s Matt Dinerman?

Our genial Golden Gate correspondent and track announcer Matt Dinerman thought it would be best not to preview something that is up in the air, literally. The air quality around the track is not great because of the tragic fires. Golden Gate’s ability to run is day to day, so if you like to play GGF, check to see if it is running this weekend.



Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

8:00 Pimlico (1): $150,000 Selima Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Domain Expertise (5-2)

8:35 Pimlico (2): Grade 3 $150,000 Gallorette Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite:

9:10 Pimlico (3): $100,000 Skipat Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chalon (5-2)

9:46 Pimlico (4): $100,000 Hilltop Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Vigilantes Way (9-2)

10:22 Pimlico (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Miss Preakness Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mundaye Call (7-5)

11:01 Pimlico (6): Grade 2 $250,000 Dinner Party Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Factor This (1-1)

11:12 Woodbine (3): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Super Patriotic (5-2)

11:42 Pimlico (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Frank J. DeFrancis Memorial Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Landeskog (5-2)

11:55 Belmont (5): Grade 2 $150,000 Gallant Bloom Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Frank’s Rockette (1-2)

12:22 Pimlico (8): $150,000 Laurel Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Pivotal Mission (3-1)

12:30 Belmont (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Pilgrim Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Public Sector (5-2)

12:45 Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Woodford Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Extravagant Kid (5-2)

12:51 Woodbine (6): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Mrs Frankel (3-1)

1:02 Pimlico (9): $100,000 James W. Murphy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Don Juan Kitten (9-2)

1:03 Belmont (7): Grade 1 $250,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Rockemperor (2-1)

1:18 Keeneland (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Sneaking Out (5-2)

1:35 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $150,000 Kelso Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Code if Honor (1-1)

1:41 Pimlico (10): Garde 2 $250,000 George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Bonny South (7-5)

1:51 Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $350,000 First Lady Stakes, fillies and mare 3 and up, 1 miles on turf. Favorite: Newspaperofrecord (8-5)

1:54 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Toronto Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Shirl’s Speight (4-5)

2:06 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Belmont Derby Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Domestic Spending (5-2)

2:24 Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Essential Quality (2-1)

2:26 Woodbine (9): $100,000 Duchess Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Boardroom (2-1)

2:36 Pimlico (11): Grade 1 $1 million Preakness Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles. Favorite: Authentic (9-5)

2:57 Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Halladay (5-2)

3:28 Woodbine (11): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Aim for the Sky (3-1)

4:25 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mo Forza (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Precious Corona (4-1)

She has readily moved forward in each subsequent start and the 2-year-old’s last effort makes her very competitive in this race. In her most recent outing 28 nights ago, this filly broke a little slow and outward to lose over a length early on to the eventual winner. Precious Corona did finish with good energy while under a hand-shove for third place. If she can benefit from a clean start, she should be a major player for a top spot tonight.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 2. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.99 45.01 56.91 1:02.98 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Perfectionistic 120 8 2 7–3½ 7–5 5–½ 1–nk T Baze 9.60 1 Master Ryan 124 1 7 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–1½ Cedillo 1.10 3 R Matineigh Idol 124 3 6 2–1 2–1 2–½ 3–nk Van Dyke 12.80 5 One Fast Bro 120 5 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ Pereira 11.00 2 N. K. Rocket Man 124 2 9 6–1½ 6–1 6–2½ 5–½ Hernandez 5.30 4 Count Alexei 120 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 6–7¼ Gonzalez 3.60 7 Square Root 120 7 8 5–1 5–1½ 7–7 7–8½ Gutierrez 13.00 6 Dynamic Duo 117 6 3 9 9 8–½ 8–17 Centeno 139.00 9 Circle West 120 9 4 8–4 8–6 9 9 Figueroa 141.10 8 PERFECTIONISTIC 21.20 6.00 4.80 1 MASTER RYAN 3.00 2.60 3 R MATINEIGH IDOL 5.80 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $25.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-5) $82.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3) $81.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-5-2) Carryover $751 Winner–Perfectionistic B.c.3 by Vronsky out of Seasontoperfection, by Poteen. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Baze, Ashley, Hilvers, Mary, Hilvers, Peter and Tevelde, Ken. Mutuel Pool $133,264 Exacta Pool $70,692 Superfecta Pool $36,496 Trifecta Pool $50,078 X-5 Super High Five Pool $984. Scratched–none. PERFECTIONISTIC settled off the inside, swung four to five wide entering the stretch and rallied widest in the lane to get up late. MASTER RYAN bumped by rival at the start, moved up to chased behind the leader from inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch then moved out further in the lane, bid three deep and led with a sixteenth to go but got caught in the closing moments. R MATINEIGH IDOL pressed the pace from outside, challenged into the stretch, fought between foes in the lane and yielded to the top pair. ONE FAST BRO chased three wide around the turn, moved out a bit in the lane and finished evenly. N. K. ROCKET MAN broke in and bumped rival, traveled a bit off the rail through the turn, finished well but lacked room late. COUNT ALEXEI sped to the front and angled to the inside, set the pace with pressure to the inside, fought back near the fence in the lane but weakened late. SQUARE ROOT bumped at the start, raced outside a rival while in range, traveled four then three wide around the turn and weakened. DYNAMIC DUO bumped rival at the start then took an awkward step crossing from the dirt onto the turf, dropped to the back of the field, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. CIRCLE WEST settled off the pace, entered the turn two wide, shifted out into the stretch and was eased in the drive. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.50 44.36 56.80 1:10.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lionite 122 2 1 6–2½ 5–2 4–2 1–1½ Prat 2.10 6 Captain Scotty 122 5 3 1–1 1–1 1–2 2–1 Cedillo 3.30 8 Posterize 115 7 6 3–2½ 2–2 2–2 3–1¼ Centeno 2.40 3 Oil Can Knight 122 3 4 4–3½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–nk Maldonado 5.80 1 Littlebitamedal 122 1 5 7 6–½ 6–2½ 5–4½ Gonzalez 22.00 4 Quality Line 122 4 7 5–½ 7 7 6–½ T Baze 24.80 7 I Belong to Becky 122 6 2 2–hd 4–3 5–½ 7 Pereira 8.00 2 LIONITE 6.20 3.40 2.60 6 CAPTAIN SCOTTY 4.40 3.00 8 POSTERIZE 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $60.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-8-3) $11.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-8-3-1) $213.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-8) $18.30 Winner–Lionite B.g.5 by Quality Road out of Summer Rainbow, by Summer Squall. Bred by Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $159,882 Daily Double Pool $24,087 Exacta Pool $87,949 Superfecta Pool $37,057 Super High Five Pool $1,807 Trifecta Pool $55,070. Claimed–Lionite by Donnie Crevier. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Scratched–Horse Greedy. LIONITE allowed to settle in the early going, traveled along the inside then steered out into the stretch, closed through the lane and inhaled the runner-up. CAPTAIN SCOTTY took control quickly then moved to the inside, led a bit off the rail while clear into the stretch, held command through the final furlong but was overtaken in the late stages. POSTERIZE chased outside a rival then three wide around the turn, kept on through the final furlong and held the show. OIL CAN KNIGHT stalked off the rail, raced three wide then four wide into the stretch and failed to produce a bid. LITTLEBITAMEDAL trailed the field up the backstretch off the inside, raced four wide around the turn then moved out into the lane and showed a mild rally. QUALITY LINE raced off the pace, entered the turn three wide then angled in some around the bend and never threatened. I BELONG TO BECKY chased outside the leader, two wide into the turn then moved to the fence, lost ground into the lane and weakened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 24.12 49.02 1:13.87 1:25.79 1:38.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hot Rod Charlie 122 2 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–3 2–8 1–nk Cedillo 3.00 1 Parnelli 122 1 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–16½ Van Dyke 0.40 4 Bolu 122 4 2 4–4 3–hd 3–½ 3–2 3–½ Espinoza 7.30 5 Scary Larry 122 5 5 5 5 5 5 4–9¼ Franco 24.80 3 Mega Mischief 122 3 4 3–½ 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5 Hernandez 9.00 2 HOT ROD CHARLIE 8.00 2.80 2.10 1 PARNELLI 2.10 2.10 4 BOLU 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $8.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $9.30 Winner–Hot Rod Charlie Dbb.c.2 by Oxbow out of Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Edward A. Cox Jr. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $151,525 Daily Double Pool $16,084 Exacta Pool $62,253 Trifecta Pool $42,656. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $66.65. Pick Three Pool $36,934. HOT ROD CHARLIE up close early outside the leader, applied pressure into the far turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, dueled through the stretch and dug in for the score. PARNELLI set the pace inside, challenged around the far turn and responded to urging, dueled through the lane and fought gamely to the wire. BOLU raced four wide into the first turn then angled to the rail around the bend, stalked the pace from inside, drifted in upper lane and bested the others. SCARY LARRY angled in some on the first turn, unhurried early on, traveled off the rail, raced three then four into the stretch, angled out and was never a factor. MEGA MISCHIEF stalked off the inside, entered the stretch three wide and tired. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.84 45.74 58.72 1:05.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Dylans Wild Cat 122 9 2 3–1 3–2½ 2–5 1–½ Gutierrez 8.60 1 Allie's Pal 115 1 1 1–2 1–1 1–1 2–6½ Centeno 1.40 2 Blackjack Betty 122 2 9 5–1 5–½ 7–7 3–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 5.70 3 Complete Control 122 3 10 4–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 4–½ Velez 27.60 8 Luxury Liner 122 8 7 7–½ 7–1½ 6–½ 5–nk Gonzalez 7.10 10 Squared Shady 122 10 6 6–hd 6–½ 5–1½ 6–9½ Smith 2.40 6 Careless Star 122 6 4 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 7–1¼ T Baze 32.20 5 Supernova Wildcat 122 5 3 8–1½ 8–½ 8–½ 8–4¾ Figueroa 54.20 7 Dorita's Heart 122 7 5 9–hd 9–2 9–7½ 9–13 Pereira 62.30 4 Pink Phlox 122 4 8 10 10 10 10 Flores 121.80 9 DYLANS WILD CAT 19.20 5.80 3.80 1 ALLIE'S PAL 3.00 2.60 2 BLACKJACK BETTY 6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $82.60 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $25.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-2-3) $127.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-2) $145.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-2-3-8) Carryover $1,684 Winner–Dylans Wild Cat Ch.f.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Mommacat, by Square Eddie. Bred by Papa Gallo Racing (CA). Trainer: Neil French. Owner: Sunnyside Capital Ventures. Mutuel Pool $185,573 Daily Double Pool $16,142 Exacta Pool $102,668 Superfecta Pool $58,390 Trifecta Pool $76,112 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,211. Scratched–Best Lady, Westward Breeze. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-9) paid $54.40. Pick Three Pool $19,162. DYLANS WILD CAT stalked the speed off the rail, closed in around the turn, took aim three wide into the stretch, floated out by the leader in the lane, drew up on even terms at the sixteenth pole and proved best. ALLIE'S PAL sped clear from inside, showed the way along the fence into the drive, resisted when challenged from the outside, drifted out and was outkicked in the final sixteenth while clearly second best. BLACKJACK BETTY off a bit slow to begin, tracked from inside, saved ground to the stretch, remained inside through the final furlong and gained the show. COMPLETE CONTROL bumped with outside rival at the start, chased outside a rival, angled out leaving the turn and flattened in the final furlong. LUXURY LINER tracked off the inside, went three wide through the turn and failed to rally. SQUARED SHADY traveled near the back of the pack, took the turn four wide then angled out at the top of the lane and flattened. CARELESS STAR stalked in the two path to the stretch and faded. SUPERNOVA WILDCAT raced two wide into the stretch and had little left for the late stages. DORITA'S HEART raced off the pace, entered the turn three wide then moved out path and made no impact. PINK PHLOX bumped leaving the gate, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.57 46.92 1:10.41 1:22.54 1:34.80 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Colombian Gold 122 3 3 3–½ 4–1 2–1 1–½ 1–hd Prat 1.80 1 Lady Noguez 122 1 6 7 7 6–½ 5–1½ 2–1¼ Espinoza 5.80 5 A Thousand Dreams 122 5 2 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1 3–½ 3–1¾ Van Dyke 8.30 4 A G Indy 122 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 4–nk Cedillo 1.70 2 White Velvet 122 2 7 6–2 6–1 7 7 5–hd Hernandez 7.40 7 Nocherylikemychery 122 6 4 2–½ 2–1 3–1 4–½ 6–½ Maldonado 42.80 8 Sabinos Pride 122 7 5 4–hd 3–hd 5–1 6–½ 7 T Baze 12.60 3 COLOMBIAN GOLD 5.60 3.20 2.40 1 LADY NOGUEZ 6.00 4.00 5 A THOUSAND DREAMS 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $50.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $17.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-4) $20.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-5-4-2) $492.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $39.05 Winner–Colombian Gold B.f.3 by Dialed In out of Run a Round, by Broken Vow. Bred by Joe B. Mulholland Jr., John P.Mulholland & Karen Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Marta Lynn Wile. Mutuel Pool $194,023 Daily Double Pool $17,409 Exacta Pool $98,389 Superfecta Pool $41,740 Super High Five Pool $6,950 Trifecta Pool $64,673. Claimed–Colombian Gold by Frank Schira. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–A G Indy by Biggleague Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Savvy Gal. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-3) paid $50.80. Pick Three Pool $33,607. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-2-9-3) 686 tickets with 4 correct paid $139.20. Pick Four Pool $125,071. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2/5-2-9-3) 192 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,666.25. Pick Five Pool $371,243. COLOMBIAN GOLD stalked inside the moved two wide on the far turn, took over at the eighth pole and held off the late rally from the runner-up. LADY NOGUEZ bumped at the start, trailed the field from inside, remained inside to the stretch, came out at the top of the lane, closed fast but was too late. A THOUSAND DREAMS stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, tipped out in the stretch and finished willingly while unable to threaten the top pair. A G INDY set the pace and quickly moved to the rail, held command to the stretch while cutting the corner into the lane, lost command nearing the eighth pole and weakened in the late stages. WHITE VELVET bumped leaving the gate, raced off the pace, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane and never made an impact. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY bumped at the start, went three wide into the first turn then moved into the two path, stalked outside the leader then two wide into the far turn, came three wide into the stretch and flattened. SABINOS PRIDE bumped leaving the gate, went three wide into the first turn, chased three deep on the backstretch then outside a rival or two wide on the second turn, steered out in upper stretch and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.50 45.82 1:10.74 1:17.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hollywood's Best 120 3 1 3–1½ 3–2 3–4 1–1¼ Cedillo 2.50 1 Lil Richards Bello 120 1 4 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–nk Pereira 2.30 2 Zero Down 120 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–3¼ Gutierrez 4.30 6 Secret Club 120 6 5 5–½ 5–5 4–1 4–4½ Van Dyke 9.60 5 Arickaree 120 5 3 4–2 4–1½ 5–12 5–17½ Prat 2.40 4 Gone Awol 124 4 6 6 6 6 6 T Baze 28.30 3 HOLLYWOOD'S BEST 7.00 4.20 2.40 1 LIL RICHARDS BELLO 4.00 2.60 2 ZERO DOWN 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6) $8.87 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $14.70 Winner–Hollywood's Best Dbb.g.3 by Temple City out of Toni's the Won, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $174,002 Daily Double Pool $14,559 Exacta Pool $73,464 Superfecta Pool $30,686 Trifecta Pool $52,498. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-3-3) paid $45.25. Pick Three Pool $38,597. HOLLYWOOD'S BEST well placed outside the top pair early, floated out by ZERO DOWN into the stretch, bid outside the top pair in the drive and drew clear late. LIL RICHARDS BELLO dueled from the inside into and around the turn, vied from inside through the lane and bested ZERO DOWN for the place. ZERO DOWN dueled for the lead outside a rival, drifted out into the stretch and was outkicked by the top pair in deep stretch. SECRET CLUB stumbled shortly after the start, tracked four wide into the turn, moved in a bit around the bend then back out leaving the bend and failed to produce a bid. ARICKAREE chased off the inside, three wide into the turn then angled in some nearing the stretch and never responded to urging. GONE AWOL saved ground trailing the field and showed little. SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.56 44.51 56.76 1:02.88 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Magical Gray 122 2 3 5–2 5–2½ 3–1 1–1½ Gonzalez 4.90 1 Devils Dance 115 1 4 2–hd 2–½ 1–1 2–2¼ Centeno 2.60 6 Queen of the Track 122 6 2 3–2 3–2 4–2 3–2¾ Maldonado 5.70 3 Majestic Gigi 118 3 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ 4–¾ Hernandez 3.00 4 Tijori 122 4 7 4–1 4–½ 5–1½ 5–1½ T Baze 10.60 5 Seaside Dancer 122 5 6 6–½ 6–1 6–2½ 6–¾ Cedillo 4.40 7 Miss Flawless 122 7 1 7 7 7 7 Pereira 12.10 2 MAGICAL GRAY 11.80 5.60 4.40 1 DEVILS DANCE 4.00 3.40 6 QUEEN OF THE TRACK 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $54.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $20.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-3) $27.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-6-3-4) $2,271.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6) $41.50 Winner–Magical Gray Grr.m.5 by The Factor out of Magical Powder, by Flatter. Bred by Mary Reynolds (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Garcia, Juan J. and Moreno, Miguel. Mutuel Pool $190,478 Daily Double Pool $15,765 Exacta Pool $92,025 Superfecta Pool $36,402 Super High Five Pool $2,976 Trifecta Pool $66,119. Claimed–Tijori by OXO Equine LLC. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-2) paid $34.35. Pick Three Pool $33,869. MAGICAL GRAY shifted out and bumped rival at the start, dropped back off the pace early, saved ground around the turn, tipped out in the stretch, rallied inside the leader, gained command near the sixteenth pole and drew clear. DEVILS DANCE chased the speed from inside, exited the bend two to three wide, took over in upper stretch, moved clear near the eighth pole but could not match the winner late. QUEEN OF THE TRACK chased outside a rival then angled four wide into the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. MAJESTIC GIGI bumped into rival early, sprinted clear and angled in to lead a bit off the rail the along the fence into the turn, saved ground around the turn then a bit off the rail into the stretch and gave way. TIJORI bumped from inside at the start, raced mid-pack and went two wide around the turn and failed to rally when called upon. SEASIDE DANCER traveled outside a rival then between foes, angled inward and raced along the rail into the turn, tipped out a path around the bend and never made an impact. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) raced outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and never threatened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.17 46.34 1:10.80 1:23.67 1:36.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Stellar Sound 118 5 5 2–2½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–3½ 1–7 Espinoza 3.60 2 Velvet Queen 122 2 2 1–2 1–2½ 2–4 2–4 2–½ Prat 1.70 7 Storie Blue 120 7 3 5–1½ 6–5 5–½ 3–½ 3–1¼ Pereira 14.00 1 Don't Blame Judy 124 1 7 7 7 7 5–1 4–4¼ Hernandez 5.10 6 Classy Ruler 118 6 6 6–5 5–½ 4–½ 4–½ 5–ns Smith 3.40 4 Last First Kiss 120 4 4 4–hd 4–½ 6–1 6–2 6–8½ Van Dyke 12.80 3 Beguiled 120 3 1 3–1 3–1 3–½ 7 7 Cedillo 11.60 5 STELLAR SOUND 9.20 4.00 3.00 2 VELVET QUEEN 3.00 2.60 7 STORIE BLUE 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $84.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-1) $26.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-7-1-6) $1,375.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $38.10 Winner–Stellar Sound Grr.f.3 by Tapit out of Siren Serenade, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $225,385 Daily Double Pool $20,087 Exacta Pool $100,977 Superfecta Pool $39,678 Super High Five Pool $3,604 Trifecta Pool $65,952. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $70.70. Pick Three Pool $32,016. STELLAR SOUND off a bit slow to begin, between rivals early then stalked off the rail around the first turn, remained off the inside then closed in outside around the far turn, took a short lead at the quarter pole, kicked clear and drew off under hand urging. VELVET QUEEN cleared early then set the pace inside, headed by rival at the quarter pole, proved no match for the winner in the lane but held on to the place. STORIE BLUE raced three wide early, tracked off the rail up the backstretch, raced three wide into the far turn then came five wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. DON'T BLAME JUDY stumbled badly at the start, trailed the field early, angled five wide into the stretch and improved position. CLASSY RULER off a bit slow, unhurried from off the inside, angled in entering the backstretch, traveled along the rail then two wide into the stretch and weakened. LAST FIRST KISS chased the pace off the rail, exited the bend three wide between foes, angled to the inside in the stretch and came up empty. BEGUILED bobbled at the start, chased a bit off the rail, three wide into the far turn then moved out into the four path and faded. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.57 46.77 1:10.32 1:22.42 1:34.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Shadow Sphinx 122 3 4 3–½ 4–hd 5–1 2–hd 1–¾ Prat 1.50 11 French Getaway 122 9 8 9–2 8–hd 8–hd 5–hd 2–½ Smith 13.10 2 Mithqaal 124 2 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 1–1 3–½ Gonzalez 15.70 9 M Town Gem 122 7 6 8–½ 9–3 9–2 7–½ 4–nk Valdivia, Jr. 39.10 8 Honos Man 122 6 5 5–1½ 5–1 4–½ 4–½ 5–¾ Cedillo 7.30 12 Move Over 122 10 7 7–2 6–hd 7–1 6–½ 6–½ Pereira 9.80 10 Southern King 122 8 1 4–½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 7–¾ Figueroa 3.20 4 Of Good Report 122 4 10 6–hd 7–2 6–hd 9–1½ 8–ns Espinoza 7.70 7 Swamp Souffle 122 5 9 10 10 10 10 9–1 Hernandez 21.80 1 Synthesis 122 1 2 1–1 1–1 2–½ 8–hd 10 T Baze 36.00 3 SHADOW SPHINX 5.00 3.40 3.00 11 FRENCH GETAWAY 9.40 6.80 2 MITHQAAL 5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (3-11) $28.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-2-9) $302.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-2) $147.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-11-2-9-8) Carryover $2,227 Winner–Shadow Sphinx Dbb.g.5 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm &Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Baltas, Richard and Schuerman, Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $254,551 Daily Double Pool $27,653 Exacta Pool $127,056 Superfecta Pool $60,622 Trifecta Pool $88,226 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,918. Claimed–Southern King by Jet Enterprises, Inc. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Claimed–Of Good Report by Branch, William, Sterling Stables LLC and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–East Rand, Truth Seeker. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $56.75. Pick Three Pool $36,656. SHADOW SPHINX stalked a bit off the rail then between runners, went three wide into the stretch then took aim four wide in the lane and proved best late. FRENCH GETAWAY unhurried in the early going, raced outside a rival then angled out, raced seven wide in upper stretch, rallied widest and earned the place honors. MITHQAAL up close outside the leader early, pressed the issue near the three-eighths, headed rival around the far turn and took command at the quarter pole, led into the stretch but was outkicked in the late stages. M TOWN GEM settled near the inside, went three wide into the lane and finished willingly for a minor award. HONOS MAN tucked inside early, saved ground then tipped out on the far turn, showed some late interest but needed to find more. MOVE OVER (GB) traveled mid-pack and outside a rival, raced four wide leaving the turn and moved out six wide in upper stretch and never produced a bid. SOUTHERN KING stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, went three to four wide into the lane and weakened. OF GOOD REPORT broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, tracked along the inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, lacked room in upper stretch and flattened. SWAMP SOUFFLE bumped from the inside at the start, trailed the field early, raced a bit off the rail then angled out into the stretch and further out in the drive and never threatened. SYNTHESIS set the pace from inside, collared around the far turn and folded in the lane. TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.97 44.77 1:10.40 1:16.92 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Black Storm 122 7 10 8–½ 7–hd 3–1 1–2¼ T Baze 7.80 3 Jan's Reserve 122 3 6 6–1 5–hd 4–1 2–nk Prat 1.90 10 Fabozzi 122 10 2 2–hd 2–½ 1–½ 3–½ Hernandez 3.70 9 Papa Turf 122 9 1 1–1 1–1½ 2–1½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 5.50 6 Awhitesportscoat 122 6 7 7–2 8–2 5–hd 5–1¾ Maldonado 9.50 5 Lucky Romano 115 5 4 3–½ 4–1½ 6–1 6–2¼ Centeno 38.60 4 Royal Seeker 122 4 9 11 9–1 9–1½ 7–½ Flores 160.40 11 More Honor 122 11 3 4–hd 6–1 8–hd 8–½ Pereira 9.00 1 Write Me a Song 112 1 8 10–½ 11 10–2½ 9–½ Pyfer 35.10 2 Around the Dial 122 2 5 5–½ 3–½ 7–1½ 10–1 Gonzalez 8.40 8 Seven Oxen 122 8 11 9–½ 10–½ 11 11 Velez 76.80 7 BLACK STORM 17.60 6.60 4.00 3 JAN'S RESERVE 4.00 2.80 10 FABOZZI 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $30.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-10-9) $71.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-10-9-6) $2,152.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-10) $58.55 Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.6 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C.. Mutuel Pool $274,510 Daily Double Pool $71,717 Exacta Pool $169,307 Superfecta Pool $109,001 Super High Five Pool $16,820 Trifecta Pool $142,276. Claimed–Jan's Reserve by Brian Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $107.85. Pick Three Pool $152,294. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-3/5/6-7) 501 tickets with 4 correct paid $577.75. Pick Four Pool $379,404. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-5-3/5/6-7) 127 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,353.15. Pick Five Pool $391,577. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-2-5-3/5/6-7) 22 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,539.46. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $102,204. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $151,594. BLACK STORM bumped leaving the gate, settled off the pace, raced two wide then angled in around the bend, rallied up the fence and drew clear late. JAN'S RESERVE tracked a bit off the rail, went three wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and rallied late to edged FABOZZI for the place. FABOZZI up close just off the leader while outside a rival, raced three then two wide around the turn, bid outside the leader and took over nearing the furlong grounds then yielded in the late stages. PAPA TURF set the pace and steered over near the inside, headed by rival in upper stretch and flattened out. AWHITESPORTSCOAT entered the turn four wide, moved in a bit then angled back out and came five wide into the stretch and finished evenly. LUCKY ROMANO forwardly place outside the leader, drifted out into the stretch and weakened. ROYAL SEEKER trailed the field in the early going, went three wide around the turn improved. MORE HONOR tracked outside a right, floated out and was in tight into the stretch and weakened. WRITE ME A SONG saved ground into the lane and never threatened. AROUND THE DIAL stalked the pace from inside, moved a bit off the rail in the drive and faded. SEVEN OXEN bumped leaving the gate, chased off the rail then three wide into the lane and was never a factor. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $93,249 Inter-Track N/A $592,958 Out of State N/A $5,761,152 TOTAL N/A $6,447,359

