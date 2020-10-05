Horse racing newsletter: Longest ever Triple Crown season is over

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 4. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 18-day meet. Hazy & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.85 44.21 55.55 1:01.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Jamming Eddy 124 6 1 3–½ 2–2 2–4 1–½ Prat 1.50 4 Thanks Mr. Eidson 120 3 3 1–2 1–3 1–1 2–3½ Maldonado 8.40 8 Duplicity 113 7 2 2–1½ 3–hd 3–1 3–1 Centeno 4.20 3 Vantastic 124 2 6 6–½ 6–hd 6–1 4–nk Hernandez 9.20 6 Goalie 120 5 4 7 7 5–½ 5–1¾ Gonzalez 19.10 5 Ginobili 120 4 7 4–½ 4–1 4–1 6–½ Cedillo 2.40 2 Call You Tomorrow 122 1 5 5–½ 5–1 7 7 Gryder 15.20

7 JAMMING EDDY 5.00 3.00 2.40 4 THANKS MR. EIDSON 6.80 4.60 8 DUPLICITY 4.00

$1 EXACTA (7-4) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-8-3) $39.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-8-3-6) $395.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-8) $35.40

Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Mutuel Pool $105,456 Exacta Pool $50,026 Superfecta Pool $23,016 Super High Five Pool $1,554 Trifecta Pool $35,717. Scratched–El Chavo Del Ocho, Torosay.

JAMMING EDDY shifted in and bumped rival at the start, dropped back into a stalking position, angled in nearing the turn, saved ground into the lane, angled outside the leader and wore down foe in the final sixteenth. THANKS MR. EIDSON sped clear to set the pace, moved to the inside and saved ground into the stretch, led clear to the furlong marker, finished gamely in the late stages but could not hold off the winner. DUPLICITY had early speed from outside then chased off the rail, went two wide into the turn then angled to the rail, could not find the needed late kick but stayed on to secure the show. VANTASTIC tracked between foes into the lane, tipped out and never rallied. GOALIE bumped from the outside at the start, raced three wide or three deep through the turn, angled out in the stretch and failed to threaten. GINOBILI off a bit slow and shuffled back in the beginning, settled off the pace, raced three then two wide around the turn and weakened. CALL YOU TOMORROW saved ground into the drive and was never a factor.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 24.09 48.65 1:15.00 1:28.65 1:42.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Foxborough 122 2 3 4–½ 4–½ 3–5½ 3–8½ 1–ns Hernandez 1.60 3 Freerunning 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–3 Maldonado 1.30 4 Broken Finger 122 4 4 3–1½ 3–½ 2–2 2–hd 3–10 Diaz, Jr. 56.20 1 Swtswngngbillynav 122 1 5 6 6 4–½ 4–4 4–6¼ Velez 12.50 6 Holy Palace 115 6 2 2–½ 2–1 6 5–4 5–13 Centeno 6.60 5 Deputy Gary 122 5 6 5–2½ 5–7 5–2½ 6 6 Franco 5.10

2 FOXBOROUGH 5.20 2.80 2.10 3 FREERUNNING 2.80 2.10 4 BROKEN FINGER 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $4.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-1) $13.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $13.20

Winner–Foxborough Dbb.c.2 by Shanghai Bobby out of Jooma, by Empire Maker. Bred by Highclere (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Christopher Drakos. Mutuel Pool $98,562 Daily Double Pool $19,475 Exacta Pool $53,907 Superfecta Pool $26,284 Trifecta Pool $40,554. Scratched–none.

FOXBOROUGH stalked the pace from inside, moved off the rail and came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the top pair and edged FREERUNNING nearing the wire. FREERUNNING away quickly from the gate and took control early, angled to the rail around the first turn, lost command early on the backstretch then regained the advantage at the nine-sixteenths marker, met the bid from BROKEN FINGER leaving the backtretch, held a narrow lead through the turn then kicked clear at the top of the lane, led through the drive and was caught nearing the wire. BROKEN FINGER brushed with outside rival leaving the gate, raced in range of the pace early, bid outside FREERUNNING near the seven-sixteenths pole, challenged around the turn and into the stretch, lost contact at the top of the lane and flattened in deep stretch. SWTSWNGNGBILLYNAV unhurried in the early stages, raced along the inside then moved a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, moved further off the rail in the lane and kept on for a minor award. HOLY PALACE went four wide into the first turn, moved in a bit then back out entering the backstretch, moved up to take over then lost command at the nine-sixteenths pole, steered in approaching the far turn then lugged out around the bend and had little left. DEPUTY GARY off a bit slow and brushed in the beginning, raced two wide then off the rail, entered the stretch, two to three wide and and tired.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.57 48.04 1:14.36 1:27.96 1:42.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Smooth Rithms 122 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–½ Maldonado 7.40 3 Big Moon 122 3 7 7 5–2 4–5 4–8½ 2–½ Prat 1.50 5 Take Her Temp 122 5 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 3–1¼ Gonzalez 7.40 2 Warren's Memorable 115 2 3 3–hd 4–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–16½ Centeno 9.30 1 Clubhouse Saint 122 1 5 6–1 6–3½ 5–hd 5–2 5–1¼ Van Dyke 1.90 7 Lemon Ice 122 7 6 4–1 3–hd 6–6 6–8 6–16½ Cedillo 10.20 6 Best Lady 122 6 4 5–2 7 7 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 30.20

4 SMOOTH RITHMS 16.80 7.20 4.40 3 BIG MOON 3.20 2.80 5 TAKE HER TEMP 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $51.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-2) $32.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-5-2-1) $2,216.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $44.55

Winner–Smooth Rithms B.f.2 by Algorithms out of Satin Smooth, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Highclere, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $112,659 Daily Double Pool $10,249 Exacta Pool $64,176 Superfecta Pool $31,469 Super High Five Pool $2,905 Trifecta Pool $47,329. Claimed–Big Moon by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-4) paid $27.60. Pick Three Pool $34,459.

SMOOTH RITHMS set the pace the pace in the two path, inched away nearing mid-stretch and held off the late charge from the runner-up. BIG MOON off a bit slow and bobbled leaving the gate, went three then two wide around the first turn, tracked in the two path and outside a rival into the far turn, angled four wide into the stretch, put in a late bid but rallied too late. TAKE HER TEMP up close early outside the leader, chased three wide into the stretch and got edged for second. WARREN'S MEMORABLE tucked inside on the first turn then steadied off heels around the bend, tracked along the inside the moved out into the three path on the far turn, drifted inward in the lane and finished evenly for a minor award. CLUBHOUSE SAINT settled a bit off the rail then moved out entering the backstretch, went four wide through the far turn and into the stretch and proved no menace. LEMON ICE stalked off the rail, four then three wide around the far turn and faded. BEST LADY chased the pace from off the inside, dropped back on the backstretch, saved ground around the far turn and was through early.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Zuma Beach Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.66 48.42 1:13.10 1:24.92 1:36.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Ebeko 118 5 3 3–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 1–ns Gonzalez 3.40 1 Tarantino 120 1 2 2–1 2–½ 3–hd 2–hd 2–¾ Pereira 3.30 4 Cotopaxi 118 4 6 4–1 4–½ 2–hd 1–½ 3–nk Cedillo 6.10 3 Caisson 120 3 7 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 5–½ 4–1¾ Prat 6.40 6 Big Fish 122 6 5 7 7 6–hd 6–2½ 5–3¼ Espinoza 2.20 2 Ingest 120 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 3–½ 6–2¾ Gutierrez 8.50 7 Dennis Celery 120 7 4 6–1 6–1½ 7 7 7 Hernandez 23.40

5 EBEKO (IRE) 8.80 4.80 3.40 1 TARANTINO 4.80 4.00 4 COTOPAXI (IRE) 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $71.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $21.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-3) $36.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-4-3-6) $624.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $35.90

Winner–Ebeko (IRE) B.c.2 by Awtaad (IRE) out of Allegrezza (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). Bred by Roundhill Stud & J. S. Investments (IRE). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, CYBT, Lantzman, Marc and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $187,554 Daily Double Pool $10,830 Exacta Pool $94,005 Superfecta Pool $30,354 Super High Five Pool $2,456 Trifecta Pool $53,580. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-5) paid $49.70. Pick Three Pool $17,938.

EBEKO (IRE) raced three wide in range of the lone leader, got fanned four wide into the stretch, bid four deep in the drive and nailed foe at the wire. TARANTINO traveled along the inside then chased in the two path, went three wide wide into the lane, bid three deep and took a short lead in the final sixteenth but got nailed on the line. COTOPAXI (IRE) pulled early a bit off the inside, moved to the rail entering the first turn, pulled once more at the five-eighths pole, remained inside then moved out into the two path around the far turn, bid between runners in the lane, took over with a furlong to go but was outkicked by the top pair. CAISSON settled early, traveled two wide then a bit further off the rail on the backstretch, moved back into the two path nearing the far turn, looked to rally but lacked room behind runners at the eighth pole, gained a clear path and finished well. BIG FISH traveled three wide into the first turn, stayed off the rail then came four wide into the stretch, steered out six wide in upper stretch and flattened out. INGEST set the pace and angled to the rail, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch, overtaken with a furlong to go and folded in the final furlong. DENNIS CELERY traveled four deep into the first turn, dropped back off the pace, raced outside a rival and two wide into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.68 46.28 1:11.29 1:24.25 1:37.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ekklesia 120 2 1 2–1 1–hd 2–1 3–1½ 1–nk Hernandez 7.90 3 Nolo Contesto 124 3 2 3–1½ 3–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ Prat 1.20 5 Strongconstitution 118 4 4 4–3½ 4–2½ 4–2 2–hd 3–2¼ Cedillo 1.70 1 Dreams of Valor 124 1 3 1–½ 2–½ 3–hd 4–2 4–2¼ Maldonado 3.30 6 Mongolian Legend 122 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Gonzalez 33.20

2 EKKLESIA 17.80 5.60 2.60 3 NOLO CONTESTO 2.80 2.10 5 STRONGCONSTITUTION 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $68.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-1) $5.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $18.55

Winner–Ekklesia Dbb.c.3 by Raison d'Etat out of Neith, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, Estate of Sharon Alesia, Hudock, Dan and Van Doren, Paul. Mutuel Pool $165,513 Daily Double Pool $16,884 Exacta Pool $76,213 Superfecta Pool $28,665 Trifecta Pool $44,553. Scratched–Dark Prince. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-2) paid $213.65. Pick Three Pool $31,863. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-5-2) 133 tickets with 4 correct paid $657.90. Pick Four Pool $114,318. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/7/9-2-4-5-2) 203 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,582.25. Pick Five Pool $373,332.

EKKLESIA dueled outside of DREAMS OF VALOR, held a short lead around the far turn the lost command at the quarter pole, vied two wide then along the rail into the stretch, came back inside and proved best. NOLO CONTESTO up close early outside the top pair, bid three deep around the far turn then vied between, held a short lead into the stretch and finished gamely between runners to the wire. STRONGCONSTITUTION traveled four then three wide around the first turn, tracked off the inside, bid four wide around the far turn, vied three deep entering the stretch, took over in upper stretch but flattened in deep stretch. DREAMS OF VALOR dueled for the lead from inside, lost contact with rivals approaching the quarter pole, came off the rail in upper stretch and kept on to the wire. MONGOLIAN LEGEND entered the first turn five then moved in a path, trailed the field off the inside, raced four then three wide around the second turn and was never a factor.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.31 47.52 1:11.56 1:23.66 1:35.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Harlan Estate 122 3 2 3–1 3–½ 3–2 2–½ 1–nk Cedillo 2.70 5 Petruchio 122 5 3 2–½ 2–1 2–2 1–½ 2–3½ Prat 1.70 6 Heliochrome 122 6 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 3–5 3–¾ Hernandez 4.40 2 K P Aim High 122 2 6 6–2 6–2 7–1½ 5–1½ 4–¾ T Baze 12.30 4 Mount Pelliar 122 4 7 8–2 8–15 8–35½ 7–1½ 5–2¼ Gonzalez 6.40 1 Zoffa 122 1 5 5–1 5–½ 4–1 4–hd 6–ns Maldonado 37.80 9 Today Matters 122 9 9 7–2½ 7–4½ 6–hd 6–½ 7–11¾ Pereira 13.20 7 Flactem Legacy 122 7 4 4–½ 4–1 5–½ 8–48½ 8–55¾ Diaz, Jr. 114.90 8 Allaboutthemoney 115 8 8 9 9 9 9 9 Centeno 16.60

3 HARLAN ESTATE 7.40 3.60 2.40 5 PETRUCHIO 3.00 2.40 6 HELIOCHROME 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $68.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-2) $14.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-6-2-4) $135.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $13.90

Winner–Harlan Estate Dbb.c.2 by Kantharos out of Archerette, by Arch. Bred by Tall Oaks Farm (ON). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC and Madaket Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $224,160 Daily Double Pool $20,201 Exacta Pool $129,139 Superfecta Pool $51,536 Super High Five Pool $2,261 Trifecta Pool $75,748. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-3) paid $104.90. Pick Three Pool $45,535.

HARLAN ESTATE stalked along the inside then moved a bit off the rail into the stretch, rallied three wide, dueled with PETRUCHIO late and dug in to edge rival. PETRUCHIO bothered into the first turn, raced in range of the pacesetter, bid outside on the second turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, led in the lane, fought with the winner through the late stages and yielded grudingly. HELIOCHROME shifted out entering the first turn, angled to the inside and set the pace, responded when challenged around the far turn, fought back inside then weakened but held the show. K P AIM HIGH bumped leaving the gate, drifted out into the first turn, traveled a bit off the rail from off the pace, went three wide into the stretch and showed a mild response. MOUNT PELLIAR stumbled badly, unhurried and moved to the inside, saved ground into the lane then angled out and improved position. ZOFFA bumped with rival at the start, chased from inside to the stretch and weakened. TODAY MATTERS floated out into the first turn then angled inside a rival, settled off the pace, saved ground into the drive and never rallied. FLACTEM LEGACY stalked off the inside, went two wide into the stretch and came up empty. ALLABOUTTHEMONEY dropped back early, eased through the drive and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.13 44.99 1:09.43 1:15.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Canadian Pride 120 4 2 2–1½ 1–hd 1–2 1–3¼ Prat 2.30 6 Keystone Field 124 6 5 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ 2–3½ Smith 2.80 7 Holden the Lute 120 7 1 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1½ 3–nk Van Dyke 5.30 1 Defense Wins 120 1 3 4–hd 4–2 4–7½ 4–9½ Gonzalez 2.60 5 Mongolian Kingdom 120 5 6 6–5½ 6–5½ 5–hd 5–nk Maldonado 15.70 3 Noren 124 3 4 5–hd 5–1 6–9 6–15½ Hernandez 9.60 2 August Indy 120 2 7 7 7 7 7 Boulanger 24.90

4 CANADIAN PRIDE 6.60 3.40 2.40 6 KEYSTONE FIELD 3.60 2.80 7 HOLDEN THE LUTE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $9.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-1) $8.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-7-1-5) $221.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7) $24.05

Winner–Canadian Pride Grr.g.3 by Creative Cause out of On the Menu, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $253,133 Daily Double Pool $18,834 Exacta Pool $124,092 Superfecta Pool $51,478 Super High Five Pool $4,288 Trifecta Pool $78,360. Scratched–Mickelson. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $64.00. Pick Three Pool $41,470.

CANADIAN PRIDE vied for the lead inside a pair of rivals then dueled with HOLDEN THE LUTE into and around the turn and into the stretch, shook free in the lane and drew away under some right-handed urging and steady handling late. KEYSTONE FIELD had early speed and vied between rivals, dropped back to chase the top pair three wide around the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and proved second best. HOLDEN THE LUTE vied three deep then dueled outside of CANADIAN PRIDE, lost contact with the winner in upper stretch and weakened to third. DEFENSE WINS chased from along the rail to the stretch and never produced a bid. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM chased off the rail, raced four then three wide around the turn and weakened. NOREN pulled early then chased outside a rival, traveled a bit off the rail into the lane and also weakened. AUGUST INDY off slow to begin, lugged out early and trailed the field, angled in nearing the turn, went two wide into the stretch and showed little.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Surfer Girl Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.30 45.91 1:10.61 1:23.06 1:34.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Madone 122 6 7 8–1½ 7–hd 7–1 1–½ 1–nk Prat 1.10 3 Tetragonal 118 3 8 9 9 9 5–1 2–3½ Hernandez 25.50 2 Pizzazz 118 2 3 4–1 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 3–ns Espinoza 8.20 5 Closing Remarks 118 5 6 5–½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–1½ 4–hd T Baze 25.00 9 Canoodling 118 9 2 6–1 6–1½ 5–1 2–hd 5–1¾ Cedillo 10.00 7 Maxim Strider 118 7 4 2–1 2–½ 1–½ 3–hd 6–3¼ Gonzalez 5.40 4 Consternation 120 4 9 7–½ 8–2 8–1 7–1½ 7–4¼ Van Dyke 5.60 8 Nimbostratus 118 8 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 8–5½ 8–27½ Pereira 7.20 1 Reign of Fire 120 1 1 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 9 9 Maldonado 55.60

6 MADONE 4.20 2.80 2.40 3 TETRAGONAL (IRE) 11.20 6.40 2 PIZZAZZ 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $33.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-5) $151.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-2) $100.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-2-5-9) Carryover $2,741

Winner–Madone Dbb.f.2 by Vancouver (AUS) out of Indian Love Call, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Glendalough LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $336,461 Daily Double Pool $30,390 Exacta Pool $150,762 Superfecta Pool $67,722 Trifecta Pool $102,384 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,592. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $16.20. Pick Three Pool $42,891.

MADONE unhurried in the early going, swung five to six wide into the stretch, rallied to the front near the furlong grounds and held off the runner-up. TETRAGONAL (IRE) settled along the inside, angled four wide into the stretch and moved out widest at the top of the lane, rallied outside the winner but was too late. PIZZAZZ stalked near the rail, moved into the two path around the second turn, angled in at the top of the lane and finished well for the show. CLOSING REMARKS tracked two wide, went three wide into the lane, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and missed the show. CANOODLING traveled three wide around the first turn, remained off the rail into the stretch, bid in the drive and flattened in the late stages. MAXIM STRIDER up close early outside the leader, pulled up alongside on the backstretch before losing contact with the pacesetter, closed in collared rival around the far turn, took over approaching the quarter pole, overtaken in the lane and proved no match late. CONSTERNATION (IRE) reserved early on and moved to the inside, saved ground then tipped out in upper stretch and had little left for the drive. NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) raced off the rail in range, exited the far turn three to four wide and faded. REIGN OF FIRE had good early speed from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, lost command nearing the quarter pole, was in a bit tight at the top of the lane, gave way and was eased across the wire.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.32 46.30 58.77 1:05.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ascot Storm 122 1 6 1–1½ 1–2 1–4 1–4¾ Hernandez 6.30 8 Finding Silver 122 8 4 8–1 7–½ 2–hd 2–3¼ Maldonado 16.30 10 Found My Ball 122 10 2 7–1½ 4–½ 5–3½ 3–¾ Gutierrez 2.20 6 Alpine Thunder 122 6 7 4–1 3–1 4–hd 4–2 Figueroa 9.30 4 Moving Fast 122 4 9 9–4 9–1½ 6–1½ 5–½ Van Dyke 23.20 3 Discretionary Day 122 3 5 3–hd 2–1 3–½ 6–3¼ Prat 5.60 2 Careless Kitten 122 2 10 10 10 7–hd 7–3 T Baze 34.10 9 Chief Jackson 122 9 1 5–hd 6–½ 8–2 8–3¾ Gonzalez 17.00 5 Crossword 122 5 8 2–hd 5–1 9–5 9–11¾ Cedillo 2.30 7 Pedro Perez 122 7 3 6–hd 8–1½ 10 10 Pereira 81.90

1 ASCOT STORM 14.60 7.60 5.60 8 FINDING SILVER 13.00 6.80 10 FOUND MY BALL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $99.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-10-6) $213.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-10) $230.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-10-6-4) Carryover $5,612

Winner–Ascot Storm Ch.g.2 by Shackleford out of High Button Shoes, by Carson City. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Royalty Stable. Mutuel Pool $222,479 Daily Double Pool $27,397 Exacta Pool $109,379 Superfecta Pool $58,395 Trifecta Pool $78,314 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,762. Scratched–Me Likey. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $44.55. Pick Three Pool $43,689.

ASCOT STORM sped clear to set the pace, inched away on the turn and padded the lead in the final furlong. FINDING SILVER raced wide early from off the pace, went five wide into the stretch and proved second best. FOUND MY BALL chased six deep up the backstretch, four wide into the lane and bested the rest. ALPINE THUNDER chased three deep early, bumped with rival twice past the half-mile marker, went three wide on the turn and kept on for a minor award. MOVING FAST bumped from the outside at the start, in a bit tight and checked early, went three to four wide into the stretch and improved position. DISCRETIONARY DAY chased near the inside, saved ground into the stretch and faltered in the lane. CARELESS KITTEN raced along the inside, steadied behind rival nearing the quarter pole, angled into the two path and passed tired rivals. CHIEF JACKSON chased five deep early, exited the bend three wide and weakened. CROSSWORD broke in and bumped rival at the start, forwardly placed between foes, angled in some and entered the stretch a bit off the rail and came up empty. PEDRO PEREZ traveled four deep early, bumped with rival twice past the half-mile pole, angled in on the turn and tired.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.88 46.66 1:10.96 1:22.78 1:34.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 City Rage 122 8 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–½ Prat 1.10 2 Antithetical 118 2 4 6–1 5–1 5–2 3–hd 2–¾ T Baze 4.70 3 Hoop Dream 122 3 2 3–1 3–hd 3–1 4–1½ 3–nk Maldonado 61.80 7 Alvaaro 122 7 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–2 4–¾ Hernandez 8.70 6 Bud Knight 122 6 10 9–1½ 8–1 6–2 5–2 5–2¾ Smith 4.60 4 Jack Sprout 120 4 7 7–1 7–hd 7–1 7–½ 6–½ Van Dyke 13.50 1 Tromador 122 1 8 10–3 10–2½ 8–1 8–2 7–hd Franco 32.70 5 Show Business 118 5 3 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 6–1 8–½ Cedillo 43.80 10 General Mathis 118 10 11 11 11 11 9–1 9–1¾ Gonzalez 10.90 11 Palace Prince 120 11 9 8–hd 9–1½ 10–hd 10–7 10–10½ Pereira 28.80 9 Severin 122 9 6 5–hd 6–1 9–hd 11 11 Flores 101.60

8 CITY RAGE 4.20 2.80 2.60 2 ANTITHETICAL 4.80 3.80 3 HOOP DREAM 14.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $46.60 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $9.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-3-7) $161.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-3-7-6) $12,551.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-3) $149.25

Winner–City Rage Ch.g.4 by City Zip out of Charmed Gift, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Southern Wives Partners (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $305,856 Daily Double Pool $65,810 Exacta Pool $180,124 Superfecta Pool $117,254 Super High Five Pool $25,538 Trifecta Pool $151,026. Scratched–Go Time. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $32.75. Pick Three Pool $126,095. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/8-6-1-8) 3581 tickets with 4 correct paid $114.15. Pick Four Pool $535,643. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4/8-6-1-8) 1235 tickets with 5 correct paid $416.10. Pick Five Pool $673,044. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-4/8-6-1-8) 80 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,299.52. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $194,618. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $243,835.

CITY RAGE stalked a bit off the rail, ranged up alongside the leader into the stretch, took command shortly after, moved clear past the eighth pole and held safely in the closing moments. ANTITHETICAL settled early along the inside, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch, three wide upper stretch, finished well and was gaining to the wire. HOOP DREAM stalked the pace near the fence, raced two wide in the stretch, finished willingly between rivals in deep stretch and gained the show. ALVAARO set the pace and moved to the rail, pressured around the far turn and into the drive, lost command in upper stretch and edged for the show honors late. BUD KNIGHT raced two wide then angled in on the first turn, stayed inside then angled out at the quarter pole, traveled two wide into the stretch, moved out further in the lane and gained some ground through the final furlong. JACK SPROUT traveled mid-pack early, raced two wide and outside a rival on the turn, forced out at the quarter pole, came three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. TROMADOR unhurried through the early stages, went two wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. SHOW BUSINESS raced off the rail in range, went three wide into the stretch and failed to respond when called upon. GENERAL MATHIS trailed the field in the early going, moved out on the far turn then swung seven wide leaving the bend, lugged inward in upper stretch and was never a factor. PALACE PRINCE raced three wide to the stretch and also was a non factor. SEVERIN traveled three wide around the first turn, tracked off the rail, forced out at the quarter pole and entered the lane five wide, checked at the top of the lane and faded.