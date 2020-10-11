Horse racing newsletter: Repeat winner in California Distaff

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we dig down into some of the recently passed horse racing bills in California.

There has been a lot of talk lately about legislators determined to clean up and fix horse racing. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate. Because of the coronavirus, the full Senate is coming back a little later than planned, but the legislation should pass with no trouble. But the results of the bill won’t really start until 2022.

And up in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 800, aimed at transparency of veterinarian records and reporting fatalities, and AB 1974, which has a wide range of safety measures.

The California Horse Racing Board issued a suck-up news release that started: “The [CHRB] appreciates the passage and signing into law of SB 800 and AB 1974. Both bills strengthen the state of California’s commitment to equine and jockey welfare and safety.”

It concluded: “The CHRB thanks Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature, particularly Assembly member [Adam] Gray and Senator [Bill] Dodd, for their continued support for and commitment to equine and jockey welfare and safety.”

What it should have said: “The CHRB is glad you took our advice and put into law what we suggested.”

Brings us back to the height of the Santa Anita horse death crisis last year when Newsom called for several reforms that were already in place.

Now, let’s get to the substance of the bills. Mike Marten, the CHRB’s spokesperson, gathered up where all the provisions of these two bills are in the pipeline. You’ll see the point I was making above. The bills become effective the first of 2021.

SB 800

— The change that provides greater access to veterinary records does not require the CHRB to make or amend any rules.

— The change that requires the CHRB to publish racehorse fatalities on its website is already being done.

— The changes that amend the confidentiality of positive test samples and require the CHRB to post positive test results will require an update of CHRB rules as it relates to confidentiality. The CHRB is developing a webpage to begin posting positive test confirmations beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

AB 1974

— Changes that give the CHRB the authority to adopt rules and regulations to advance the health, safety, welfare, and aftercare of racehorses. Does not require any action. (Isn’t that what the job of the CHRB is?)

— The new rule that gives track stewards discretion to subject horses to video surveillance who ship in on race days. This does not require any immediate action by the CHRB.

— The new rule that codifies restrictions for horses placed on the Veterinarian’s List is already a regulation (CHRB Rule 1688). The CHRB will update its existing regulations to align with some of the different layoff periods specified in the bill.

— The new rule that codifies restrictions for horses 4 years or older is already a regulation (CHRB Rule 1588). The CHRB will update its regulations to align with the stricter layoff periods specified in the bill.

— The new rule that implements statutory veterinary monitoring of morning training, medication restrictions, and diagnostic imaging use may require the CHRB to update or create new regulations. The CHRB is currently reviewing. (Finally, something new.)

— The new rule that requires a racing association to provide a location where a horse can be observed jogging as part of a prerace exam is for the tracks to do. It’s unclear if the CHRB has to create regulations for implementation.

— The new rule that requires the CHRB to establish and maintain a whistleblower program is already in effect.

— The new rule that creates a fund in the State Treasury for the collection of license fees to support safety measures does not require regulatory action by the CHRB.

So, there you have it, at least for those who stuck with this item. On to racing.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Saturday was the $100,000 California Distaff Handicap for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. If you looked up last year’s winner, you would find this year’s winner. Just Grazed Me, as track announcer Frank Mirahmadi called it, “moving smartly between horses” worked through the stretch to win by three-quarters of a length. By virtue of the scratch of Fantasy Heat, it was a five-horse field.

Just Grazed Me paid $3.00, $2.20 and $2.10. Gypsy Blu was second, followed by Nardini, Althea Gibson and Smiling Shirlee.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “She’s one of the barn favorites. She’s my daughter Jessica’s (Pyfer) favorite. She’s very special. These Grazens can do anything. They make even me look good.” (Note: Jessica Pyfer won her first race on Friday as an apprentice jockey.)

Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “This kind of race is always tricky because, with five runners, you can expect a lot of speed or you can’t expect speed at all. I knew Gypsy Blu on the outside broke slow, so I was thinking they were going to send her forward and I didn’t want to be in that trap. I saw around the corner that I could track her all the way. She’s just very professional. … She just does enough to win the race.”

Santa Anita preview

We’ve got another 1 p.m. start on a nine-race program. The alarming thing is the field sizes. There are three races with five starters and three with six, both of which could go down by post time. Five of the races are on the turf and four races are restricted to Cal-breds.

The feature is the $100,000 California Flag Handicap for Cal-breds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, or as it’s now called “about 5 ½ furlongs.” (Don’t worry, the distance hasn’t changed. It’s about the run up.)

At 8-5, Galilean is the favorite for trainer John Sadler and jockey Umberto Rispoli. Galilean has won five-of-11 lifetime. A lot was thought of this colt as Flavien Prat got off of Omaha Beach to ride him in last year’s Arkansas Derby. In a non-restricted race, he was fifth last out in the Del Mar Mile Handicap. The previous two starts he won lesser stakes.

Morning-line maker Jon White had two horses as the second choice at 2-1: Mikes Tiznow (Anthony Mathis, Ricardo Gonzalez) and Baja Sur (Blaine Wright, Juan Hernandez). Mikes Tiznow has won five-of-10 lifetime, four of those coming at Golden Gates Fields. Baja Sur has also won five of 10, mostly running at Emerald Downs. Post time is around 4:13 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 5, 6, 5, 9, 6, 6, 8, 12.

Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 4 Seiche (9-5)

Seiche stretched out around two turns in his second career start and ran well in defeat. The son of Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver went very quickly for the first half-mile and was mowed down by the more experienced Divine Armor, who rallied from last. He is the deserving favorite.

Saturday’s result: Fantasy Heat was scratched (withdrawn) from the California Distaff Handicap in the morning.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

Race 9: No. 3 See Through It (50-1)

See Through It is 50-1 morning line for trainer Jeffrey Metz. Not the kind of price you will see here often but Tyler Baze is riding, which is why I dug deeper. The horse won last out and was second prior, racing under the lights. See Through It raced at this distance in a $16,000 claimer at Del Mar on Aug. 1 and ran a closing second after stumbling at the start. Next out, again at Del Mar, they stretched the horse to a mile and he led into deep stretch before being swallowed up. My point here is this horse can compete Sunday. First time turf the horse is racing protected on a one-week turnaround. There is turf in the bloodlines, so this move is not crazy. Must use in exotics and definitely has a chance at this price.

Saturday’s result: Doghouse was bet to favoritism with the early money and went off at 7-1. He popped the gate, flew to the front and ran half a race before fading.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Belmont (4): Grade 1 $250,000 Champagne Series Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Jackie’s Warrior ($3.70)

Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Lucky Score ($21.00)

Belmont (5) Grade 1 $250,000 Frizette Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Dayoutoftheoffice ($7.80)

Monmouth (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Monmouth Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Almanaar ($5.00)

Belmont (8); Grade 1 $250,000 Flower Bowl Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Civil Union ($8.10)

Woodbine (7): $250,000 Cup and Saucer Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Master Spy ($7.30)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Happy Saver ($6.70)

Keeneland (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Hagyard Fayette Stakes 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr Freeze ($5.20)

Belmont (10): Grade 2 $150,000 Sands Point Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile turf. Winner: Tamahere ($7.00)

Keeneland (9): $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Harvey’s Lil Goil ($9.20)

Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Heavenly Curlin ($13.90)

Santa Anita (8): $100,000 California Distaff Handicap, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Just Grazed Me ($3.00)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

11:19 Woodbine (3): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Speedy Hand (2-1)

12:29 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Curlin’s Catch (5-2)

1:12 Belmont (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Futurity Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: After Five (3-1)

2:20 Belmont (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Matron Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Royal Approval (9-5)

2:42 Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Durham Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Armistice Day (2-1)

4:13 Santa Anita (7): $100,000 California Flag Handicap, Cal-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Galilean (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 4 She Be Fire N Ice (6-1)

She went better than looked for fifth in her most recent outing against open competition when dueling harshly between rivals until the turn, on the way to earning a solid figure by my account. The gray broke on the lead and had to duel between quicker runners until having to take up in close quarters heading into the turn, losing multiple lengths and her racing momentum. After losing her best chance, this filly never quit trying and was actually coming back on her better tripped rivals nearing the wire. It’s a quick comeback for She Be Fire N Ice, but I like her chances and she offers a potential for a nice payout.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 10. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 18-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.05 46.06 58.21 1:04.38 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Red Flag 122 2 6 6–15 6–20 5–5 1–nk Espinoza 1.30 7 Gator Shining 122 7 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–½ 2–1¼ Gonzalez 7.30 6 Aurelian Man 122 6 2 3–1½ 2–½ 2–2 3–1 Figueroa 7.90 1 Got Curly 122 1 7 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 4–½ T Baze 9.70 4 Lance the Legend 122 4 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 5–10¾ Maldonado 12.90 5 Doghouse 122 5 1 2–1 3–1 6–25 6–32½ Cedillo 7.10 3 Star Sailor 122 3 5 7 7 7 7 Rispoli 3.20 2 RED FLAG 4.60 3.00 2.60 7 GATOR SHINING 6.00 4.20 6 AURELIAN MAN 5.60 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-6-1) $38.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-6-1-4) $2,146.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-6) $40.05 Winner–Red Flag Ch.c.2 by Tamarkuz out of Surrender, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Elaine Macpherson (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Moss, Jerome S. and Moss, Tina. Mutuel Pool $114,802 Exacta Pool $59,243 Superfecta Pool $21,040 Super High Five Pool $15,784 Trifecta Pool $37,101. Scratched–none. RED FLAG off slow and came in at the start, traveled three wide into the turn, moved out and spun six wide into the stretch, rallied widest and edged the runner-up. GATOR SHINING in range early from the outside, moved down into the two path, steered out four wide entering the stretch, rallied through the lane and was edged by the winner. AURELIAN MAN stalked the pace off the inside, entered the turn three wide, moved down into the two path then back out three wide into the stretch, rallied but was outkicked by the top pair. GOT CURLY off slow and came in at the start, traveled along the fence into the turn then angled out into the three path, steered back to the inside in the lane and finished well up the rail. LANCE THE LEGEND broke in at the start, chased the early speed before sprinting clear from inside, showed the way into the stretch, lost command at the sixteenth pole and yielded late. DOGHOUSE off alertly in the beginning, showed early speed then chased the leader a bit off the rail into the turn, angled to the fence around the bend then weakened in the lane. STAR SAILOR stumbled and bothered from the outside at the start, eased on the backstretch and was not persevered with around the turn to the finish line and walked off. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.23 46.13 1:12.39 1:19.08 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Big Mama Sue 122 4 4 4 3–hd 2–1 1–hd Hernandez 1.30 3 Complete Control 115 2 2 2–2 1–1 1–1½ 2–10¼ Centeno 2.20 4 Daring Cat 122 3 3 3–1½ 4 3–3 3–4¼ T Baze 4.20 2 Princess Sadie 122 1 1 1–hd 2–½ 4 4 Cedillo 2.70 5 BIG MAMA SUE 4.60 2.60 3 COMPLETE CONTROL 2.80 4 DARING CAT $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $4.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $5.35 Winner–Big Mama Sue Dbb.f.2 by Mr. Big out of Patsy G and Me, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Metanoia Racing, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Shagoyan, Vladimir. Mutuel Pool $110,626 Daily Double Pool $18,342 Exacta Pool $42,583 Trifecta Pool $23,951. Scratched–Sheila's Charlie. BIG MAMA SUE settled off the pace early then took closer order into the turn, traveled between runners then steadied briefly off heels of the leader approaching the quarter pole, tipped out in the lane and closed outside COMPLETE CONTROL to get up in time. COMPLETE CONTROL dueled for the lead from outside, cleared PRINCESS SADIE at the five-sixteenths, led clear to the the sixteenth pole and got nailed by the winner at the wire. DARING CAT stalked off the inside then outside a rival, raced three wide then three deep into the stretch, then flattened out in the final furlong. PRINCESS SADIE away quickly from inside, dueled for command then lost contact midway around the turn and gave way. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.07 45.58 58.04 1:04.80 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Flat Out Joy 124 4 4 2–½ 2–2½ 1–½ 1–1 Valdivia, Jr. 0.30 3 Wicks and Chappies 113 2 3 3–1 3–½ 3–1 2–nk Centeno 5.60 1 Sweet Sonny 120 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2 Rispoli 4.80 6 Chollima 120 5 2 4–½ 4–1 4–2½ 4–2¼ Velez 14.00 4 Katsaros 124 3 5 5 5 5 5 Maldonado 29.00 5 FLAT OUT JOY 2.60 2.10 2.10 3 WICKS AND CHAPPIES 3.60 2.20 1 SWEET SONNY 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $7.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $3.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6) $1.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $3.95 Winner–Flat Out Joy Dbb.f.4 by Flat Out out of Joyous Music, by Bellamy Road. Bred by St. Simon Place, Betsy T Wells & ScottStephens (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Finder, Gary and Maciariello, Pat. Mutuel Pool $137,570 Daily Double Pool $14,325 Exacta Pool $61,640 Superfecta Pool $24,609 Trifecta Pool $45,363. Scratched–Charming Life. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $7.30. Pick Three Pool $35,104. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $5.90. FLAT OUT JOY stalked the leader from outside, closed in around the turn and challenge midway through the bend and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch and inched away in the final sixteenth. WICKS AND CHAPPIES chased the leader two wide into the turn, remained a bit off the rail to the stretch, angled out at the top of the lane, drifted in a bit under righ-handed urging, steered back out and came again late to earn the place. SWEET SONNY had good early speed from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, met the bid from FLAT OUT JOY around the turn, lost command in upper stretch and stayed on well from along the fence but lost second in the closing moments. CHOLLIMA tracked the pace widest early, traveled four wide into the turn then moved into the three path around the bend and finished evenly in the final furlong. KATSAROS tracked off the rail then two wide into the turn, entered the lane two to three wide and never made an impact. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.00 44.68 56.57 1:02.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Leggs Galore 120 7 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–hd Gonzalez 4.30 8 Dolce 120 8 3 5–2 4–hd 3–1 2–½ Gutierrez 2.80 6 Miss Fraulein 118 6 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 3–nk Cedillo 7.40 2 Over Attracted 120 2 6 7–13 6–hd 6–½ 4–½ Rispoli 4.70 5 Acting Out 120 5 5 4–hd 5–2 5–1 5–nk Espinoza 6.10 3 Gallovie 124 3 4 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 6–¾ Franco 5.90 4 Affianced 120 4 7 6–hd 7–18 7–22 7–18¾ Hernandez 12.20 1 Transporter 120 1 8 8 8 8 8 Pereira 10.70 7 LEGGS GALORE 10.60 6.20 4.40 8 DOLCE 4.00 3.40 6 MISS FRAULEIN 5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $18.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-2) $54.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-6-2-5) $1,248.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $68.90 Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.3 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $260,555 Daily Double Pool $14,466 Exacta Pool $146,660 Superfecta Pool $46,113 Super High Five Pool $1,635 Trifecta Pool $83,339. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $11.15. Pick Three Pool $18,231. LEGGS GALORE prompted the pace early then chased, challenged around the turn, headed rival at the eighth pole then took a short lead inside that marker and held off the late charge from DOLCE at the wire. DOLCE chased three deep through the turn, summoned a late bid but could not get by the winner. MISS FRAULEIN set the pace under pressure to the outside, inched away briefly before being challenged again around the turn, responded to pressure and fought back along the rail, lost command inside the furlong grounds and yielded grudgingly late. OVER ATTRACTED settled early inside, angled out into and upper stretch, rallied and kept gaining to the wire. ACTING OUT chased between rivals around the bend, awaited room in upper stretch, asked right-handed at the sixteenth pole and needed to find more. GALLOVIE (GB) chased inside a pair of rivals to the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. AFFIANCED stumbled badly at the start, raced outside a rival then floated out in upper stretch and lacked rally. TRANSPORTER stumbled badly leaving the gate and was not persevered with. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.06 45.72 58.19 1:11.32 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Canadian Ginger 120 2 3 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–1½ Gutierrez 2.70 5 Daniel the Dreamer 118 5 1 3–2½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–1¼ Gonzalez 4.30 1 Blazing Charm 113 1 5 5 5 3–3 3–9¼ Centeno 4.60 3 Miss Bennet 124 3 4 4–6 4–4 4–2½ 4–11¼ Pereira 2.00 4 Ice Kitty 124 4 2 2–1 3–2 5 5 Espinoza 3.30 2 CANADIAN GINGER 7.40 3.80 2.80 5 DANIEL THE DREAMER 4.80 2.80 1 BLAZING CHARM 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $32.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $13.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-3) $5.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $17.35 Winner–Canadian Ginger Ch.f.3 by Flatter out of Canadian Mistress, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $162,871 Daily Double Pool $17,830 Exacta Pool $69,814 Superfecta Pool $16,550 Trifecta Pool $31,119. Scratched–Sweet Honor. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-2) paid $16.25. Pick Three Pool $29,811. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5-2/5-7-2) 1782 tickets with 4 correct paid $44.65. Pick Four Pool $104,310. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1/5-2/5-7-2) 1584 tickets with 5 correct paid $177.75. Pick Five Pool $327,293. CANADIAN GINGER set the pace with ICE KITTY to the outside, moved clear into the turn, inched away at the top of the lane and remained clear. DANIEL THE DREAMER away quickly then dropped back bit to stalk outside the top duo, chased three wide through the turn and into the stretch, could not summon the needed late punch to threaten the winner but stayed on well for the place. BLAZING CHARM lacked early speed, saved ground into the lane and finished well up the inside. MISS BENNET tracked three then four wide around the turn, urged left-handed in the drive and failed to respond. ICE KITTY pressed the pace from outside, started to weaken approaching the quarter pole then tired in the lane. SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.21 44.86 56.64 1:02.88 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Hotitude 124 6 1 3–2½ 3–3 2–1 1–1¼ Hernandez 1.80 9 Time for Ebby 124 7 2 4–2½ 4–2 4–1½ 2–½ T Baze 20.30 6 Silk From Heaven 117 4 5 5–2½ 5–3 5–3 3–½ Centeno 14.30 3 Miss Megan 124 2 4 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 4–ns Cedillo 3.10 4 A Melis 120 3 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–2 5–3¼ Rispoli 1.80 7 Hot On the Trail 122 5 7 7 7 6–1 6–1¼ Pereira 9.90 1 D's Lovely Sophia 124 1 6 6–1½ 6–1 7 7 Flores 25.20 8 HOTITUDE 5.60 3.40 2.60 9 TIME FOR EBBY 10.00 5.00 6 SILK FROM HEAVEN 6.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $21.00 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $28.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-6-3) $119.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-6-3-4) $5,129.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-6) $191.45 Winner–Hotitude B.f.4 by Heat Shield out of Lovefromafar, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $306,068 Daily Double Pool $16,191 Exacta Pool $150,926 Superfecta Pool $73,500 Super High Five Pool $6,721 Trifecta Pool $107,503. Scratched–Queensbeccaandjane, Wandering Patrol. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $32.80. Pick Three Pool $43,105. HOTITUDE broke well and raced up close outside a pair of rivals, chased three wide around the turn, bid outside and headed the leader at the eighth pole then drew clear. TIME FOR EBBY stalked the pace while being steered toward the inside, angled to the rail around the turn and saved ground into the stretch, angled out in the drive and rallied for the place. SILK FROM HEAVEN settled early, raced two to three wide into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and summoned a mild late bid. MISS MEGAN knocked into rival at the start, set a pressured pace, moved clear around the turn, headed at the eighth pole and weakened late. A MELIS broke in and bumped rival at the start, pressed the pace outside the leader, failed to keep pace and chased two wide into the drive and kept on through the final furlong but lacked any late punch. HOT ON THE TRAIL stumbled badly in the beginning, raced off the pace while off the inside, angled in on the turn and failed to threaten. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA bumped hard at the start, settled off the pace, came off the turn three wide and was never a factor. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.48 45.97 58.26 1:10.71 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Miss Alegria 122 2 4 4–4½ 4–3 3–2 1–1¾ Hernandez 1.90 1 Brittle and Yoo 118 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–nk Rispoli 1.40 3 Lady On Ice 120 3 3 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–1¼ Figueroa 4.30 4 Secret Square 111 4 5 5 5 5 4–4¾ Centeno 6.20 5 Happy Trails 118 5 2 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 5 Cedillo 8.30 2 MISS ALEGRIA 5.80 2.80 2.20 1 BRITTLE AND YOO 2.60 2.20 3 LADY ON ICE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $5.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $5.60 Winner–Miss Alegria Ch.f.4 by Munnings out of Madagascat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Giordano, Charles A. and Garcia, Juan J.. Mutuel Pool $220,078 Daily Double Pool $21,226 Exacta Pool $93,831 Trifecta Pool $67,818. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-2) paid $22.80. Pick Three Pool $25,540. MISS ALEGRIA crowded and steadied early, stalked near the inside, saved ground then moved a bit off the rail into the stretch, rallied three wide and drove clear. BRITTLE AND YOO set the pace under pressure, saved ground into the stretch, asked right-handed inside then eighth pole then switch to the left holding a short lead over LADY ON ICE but proved no match for the winner in the final sixteenth. LADY ON ICE bumped leaving the gate, pressed the pace from outside, challenged in the drive but failed to find the needed late kick. SECRET SQUARE stumbled then broke in and bumped rival at at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, entered the turn along the inside then steered out into the three path leaving the bend, angled out at the eighth pole and was never a threat. HAPPY TRAILS stalked outside a pair of rivals, took the turn three wide and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Distaff H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.67 45.61 57.04 1:02.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Just Grazed Me 126 4 1 3–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 1–¾ Rispoli 0.50 6 Gypsy Blu 118 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 2–1 2–ns Cedillo 6.30 1 Nardini 117 1 5 5 4–hd 4–2 3–hd Hernandez 5.70 3 Althea Gibson 115 3 3 2–½ 3–2 3–½ 4–2 Gonzalez 5.30 2 Smiling Shirlee 118 2 4 4–hd 5 5 5 Smith 9.00 4 JUST GRAZED ME 3.00 2.20 2.10 6 GYPSY BLU 4.00 2.80 1 NARDINI 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $5.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-3) $2.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $6.65 Winner–Just Grazed Me Grr.m.5 by Grazen out of Fairway Road, by Cuvee. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $218,274 Daily Double Pool $29,621 Exacta Pool $97,510 Superfecta Pool $31,542 Trifecta Pool $65,606. Scratched–Fantasy Heat. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-4) paid $7.90. Pick Three Pool $38,301. JUST GRAZED ME quickest from the gate then stalked GYPSY BLU, angled outside that rival early, chased two wide around the turn, ranged up alongside the leader, took over approaching the eighth pole and proved best under a drive. GYPSY BLU sped clear and steered toward the inside, inched away around the turn, lost command with a furlong to go and stayed on to hold the place. NARDINI broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked near the inside, saved ground around the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch and closed well. ALTHEA GIBSON up close early outside a rival, came off the turn three wide, bid outside the top pair but was outkicked in the final furlong. SMILING SHIRLEE bumped from the inside at the start, chased outside a rival, three wide into the turn then moved into the two path before shifting back out three wide into the stretch and failed to respond when asked. NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.21 45.53 58.14 1:10.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Prince Ricky 113 5 1 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–ns Centeno 4.20 3 Full Draw 124 2 7 4–1½ 2–hd 2–2½ 2–3½ Rispoli 2.80 9 Time to Testify 120 8 11 11 8–hd 6–1 3–2 Franco 1.60 8 Floyd Moneymaker 124 7 4 5–½ 5–1 3–½ 4–2¼ T Baze 37.80 4 Gov From Above 120 3 10 8–1 9–1½ 8–3 5–nk Figueroa 51.50 2 Master Recovery 120 1 6 6–1 6–3 5–hd 6–1¼ Pereira 7.30 12 Lucky Ryan Seven 110 11 3 3–1 3–1 4–1 7–5½ Pyfer 11.00 10 Papa's Honey 120 9 9 9–hd 11 9–1½ 8–1¾ Diaz, Jr. 41.70 7 Wild Cat Canyon 124 6 2 2–½ 4–1½ 7–1 9–2¼ Flores 48.20 11 Mr Show Off 120 10 8 7–1 7–½ 11 10–1½ Hernandez 65.20 5 Raise the Stakes 120 4 5 10–1 10–hd 10–hd 11 Velez 19.20 6 PRINCE RICKY 10.40 5.20 3.00 3 FULL DRAW 4.00 2.80 9 TIME TO TESTIFY 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $21.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-9-8) $53.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-9-8-4) $4,721.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-9) $24.75 Winner–Prince Ricky Dbb.g.3 by Palace Malice out of Lucky Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Bridlewood Farm (FL). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: G R D Two. Mutuel Pool $320,138 Daily Double Pool $83,285 Exacta Pool $184,382 Superfecta Pool $116,586 Super High Five Pool $18,558 Trifecta Pool $151,698. Claimed–Full Draw by Reed Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Time to Testify by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–El Chapin. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $14.95. Pick Three Pool $117,939. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/8-2-4/5-6) 8146 tickets with 4 correct paid $50.90. Pick Four Pool $543,656. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5/8-2-4/5-6) 1192 tickets with 5 correct paid $218.10. Pick Five Pool $340,691. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-5/8-2-4/5-6) 184 tickets with 6 correct paid $381.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $131,394. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $301,173. PRINCE RICKY contested the pace from inside, cleared rival around the turn, showed the way through the drive, challenged in deep stretch and won the bob. FULL DRAW well placed behind the top pair, traveled two wide around the turn, chased the winner through the lane then came with a late bid but lost the bob. TIME TO TESTIFY bobbled leaving the gate, trailed the field early, went four wide into the stretch, angled out and summoned a mild rally to best the rest. FLOYD MONEYMAKER tracked four wide into the turn, angled six wide leaving the bend and flattened in the final furlong. GOV FROM ABOVE bumped from the outside at the start, off the pace in the early going, went three then two wide around the turn, angled out at the eighth pole and improved position. MASTER RECOVERY mid-pack up the backstretch, moved to the rail and saved ground around the bend and into the stretch but lacked a rally when needed. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN attended the pace three deep, drifted out entering the stretch and weakened. PAPA'S HONEY off the pace early, angled in on the turn then into the stretch and had little left for the drive. WILD CAT CANYON dueled for the lead from the outside, lost contact with the winner around the bend, chased three to four wide into the stretch and gave way. MR SHOW OFF tracked five wide into the turn, angled into the three path around the bend and came up empty. RAISE THE STAKES broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, saved ground around the turn, crowded by rival in upper stretch and was never a factor. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $118,221 Inter-Track N/A $941,705 Out of State N/A $5,459,329 TOTAL N/A $6,519,255

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 11. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 18-day meet. FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Empress of Fire Umberto Rispoli 120 Peter Eurton 5-2 2 Kleen Karma Juan Hernandez 118 Craig Anthony Lewis 3-1 3 Pushing Sixty Mario Gutierrez 120 Ben D. A. Cecil 5-1 4 Warrior's Moon Alexis Centeno 113 Peter Eurton 8-1 5 On Mars Mike Smith 120 Philip D'Amato 6-5 SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Mystery Man Mike Smith 122 Richard E. Mandella 3-1 2 A. P. Pharoah Juan Hernandez 122 Peter Miller 5-1 3 Charlito Jessica Pyfer 114 Richard E. Mandella 7-2 4 Seiche Abel Cedillo 122 Bob Baffert 9-5 5 Big Mel Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Bob Baffert 5-2 THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Psycho Dar Edwin Maldonado 124 Steven Miyadi 8-5 32,000 2 Seven Scents Juan Hernandez 122 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 5-1 32,000 3 Portando Tiago Pereira 122 William Spawr 5-1 32,000 4 Mystery Messenger Umberto Rispoli 122 Vladimir Cerin 5-2 32,000 5 Contagion Abel Cedillo 122 Andrew Lerner 6-1 32,000 6 Via Egnatia Tyler Baze 122 Richard Baltas 5-1 32,000 FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Paid Informant Juan Hernandez 118 Richard Baltas 2-1 2 Merneith Ricardo Gonzalez 120 Bob Baffert 9-5 3 Unicorn Alexis Centeno 117 Richard Baltas 6-1 4 Golden Principal Mike Smith 120 Bob Baffert 7-2 5 Li'l Grazen Tiago Pereira 124 Manuel Ortiz, Sr. 7-2 40,000 FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Starship Sky Juan Hernandez 124 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 15-1 50,000 2 Siena Silk Ricardo Gonzalez 120 Richard Baltas 4-1 50,000 3 I Give Up Tyler Baze 120 Hector O. Palma 12-1 50,000 4 Unbreakable Jose Valdivia, Jr. 120 Mike Puype 8-1 50,000 5 She Loves Karaoke Edwin Maldonado 120 Adam Kitchingman 6-1 50,000 6 Cover Version Geovanni Franco 124 James M. Cassidy 3-1 50,000 7 Star Kissed J.C. Diaz, Jr. 124 Paula S. Capestro 8-1 50,000 8 Constantia Umberto Rispoli 120 John W. Sadler 5-2 50,000 9 Brandons Danger Heriberto Figueroa 120 Jeffrey Metz 15-1 50,000 SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Pasito Edwin Maldonado 124 Steve Knapp 4-1 16,000 2 Sapphire Silk Alexis Centeno 113 Jorge Periban 3-1 16,000 3 First Empress Juan Hernandez 120 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 5-2 16,000 4 Manresa Eswan Flores 122 Gary Stute 8-1 14,000 5 Apache Pass Jessica Pyfer 114 Mark Glatt 2-1 16,000 6 Samandah Tyler Baze 122 George Papaprodromou 8-1 14,000 SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Flag Handicap'. Handicap. 3 year olds and up. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Grinning Tiger Tyler Baze 118 Anthony K. Saavedra 10-1 2 Mikes Tiznow Ricardo Gonzalez 124 Andy Mathis 2-1 3 Rookie Mistake Mario Gutierrez 116 Doug F. O'Neill 15-1 4 Baja Sur Juan Hernandez 124 Blaine D. Wright 2-1 5 Ultimate Bango Abel Cedillo 117 Mark Glatt 10-1 6 Galilean Umberto Rispoli 120 John W. Sadler 8-5 EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Detective Bernardo Tiago Pereira 122 Edwin Alvarez 6-1 50,000 2 Investment Account Tyler Baze 122 Rafael Becerra 9-2 50,000 3 Red Hot Cat Victor Espinoza 122 Peter Eurton 12-1 50,000 4 Sir Williams Dream Heriberto Figueroa 122 Ricardo Zamora 20-1 50,000 5 Lovesick Blues Alexis Centeno 115 Steven Miyadi 4-1 50,000 6 Cojo Geovanni Franco 122 Jeff Bonde 5-1 50,000 7 Cozy Bear Juan Hernandez 122 Ryan Hanson 8-1 50,000 8 Wedding Groom Umberto Rispoli 122 Sal Gonzalez 8-5 50,000 NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 I Will Not Mario Gutierrez 120 Doug F. O'Neill 6-1 2 Zipper Mischief Alexis Centeno 117 Blake R. Heap 8-1 3 See Through It Tyler Baze 120 Jeffrey Metz 50-1 4 Clayton Delaney Abel Cedillo 120 Philip D'Amato 15-1 5 Goldie's Hills Jorge Velez 124 Sally Rivera 20-1 6 Fly to Mars Ricardo Gonzalez 124 Peter Miller 5-2 20,000 7 Coalinga Road Umberto Rispoli 120 Carla Gaines 3-1 8 Shady Empire Edwin Maldonado 120 Jeff Bonde 20-1 9 Short of Ez Assael Espinoza 124 Rosemary Trela 15-1 10 Brix Juan Hernandez 124 Richard Baltas 6-1 11 Dreamer's Reality Jose Valdivia, Jr. 124 Mike Puype 15-1 12 Golden Doughnut Geovanni Franco 122 James M. Cassidy 10-1