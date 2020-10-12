Horse racing newsletter: Monday racing at Santa Anita
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we see the impact of the new whip rules through the eyes of the stewards.
As promised last week, we thought we would look at the effect of the new whip rule put in place by the California Horse Racing Board. In short, it called for no more than six strikes and no more than two in a row. All have to come from an underhand position.
The stewards were encouraged to allow a grace period for slight violations and that’s exactly what it appears they did. I normally don’t report warnings, but for a few weeks it seems like it would be an instructive way to see how the new rules are being implemented. So, let’s get to them.
--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was issued a warning for using his crop seven times while aboard Dylans Wild Cat in the fourth race on Oct. 2. Dylans Wild Cat won by half-a-length. It was a majority decision as steward Luis Jauregui voted for a $100 fine.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was issued a waring for using his crop seven times while aboard Devils Dance in the seventh race on Oct. 2. Devils Dance finished second. Steward Luis Jauregui was a dissenting opinion on the ruling.
--Jockey Victor Espinoza was fined $100 for using his riding crop nine times while aboard Lady Noguez in the fifth race on Oct. 2. Lady Noguez finished second by a head. The horse won $7,600 by virtue of the second-place finish. The standard jockey payment would have been $760.
--Jockey Juan Hernandez was issued a warning for using his riding crop seven times while aboard Hot Pastrami during the seventh race on Oct. 3. Hot Pastrami finished seventh.
--Jockey Juan Hernandez was fined $100 for using his riding crop three times in succession without giving his mount, Big Barrel, a chance to respond. Big Barrel finished fourth, earning a purse of $1,760. The standard jockey payment would have been $176.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was issued a warning for using his riding crop in the cocked position on the shoulder of Silver Summer in the sixth race on Oct. 3. It appeared as if the problem occurred when he was trying to transfer the crop from his right hand to the left. Silver Summer finished second.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $100 for using his riding crop nine times while aboard Bob and Jackie in the City of Hope Mile, the eighth race, on Oct. 3. Bob and Jackie finished third and earned $24,000. The standard jockey payment for that purse would have been $2,400.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was suspended four days (Oct. 11, 12, 16 and 17) for his ride about Run Snappy in the seventh race on Oct. 3. The stewards believed that Run Snappy crossed over without sufficient clearance in the turn causing interference. Run Snappy won the race by 4 ¾ lengths. Centeno also received a careless riding suspension for a race on Aug. 7, so an extra day was added to what would normally be a three-day suspension.
Santa Anita review
Favorite Galilean had to work hard in the stretch but did get up at the end to win by a head in the $100,000 California Flag Handicap, a 5 ½ furlong turf race for Cal-breds. Galilean paid $5.00, $3.00 and $2.20. Ultimate Bango was second followed by Rookie Mistake, Baja Sur and Mikes Tiznow.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “He’s a really good horse. This is the third stakes we’ve won with him and he’s won six overall now. He’s got so much class. We changed things up, running short, but we added blinkers and as you could see, he’s got a ton of natural speed. Long range, it’s exciting because these Uncle Mo’s are doing so well at stud and that’s very encouraging for him. We’re excited about the new turf chute here at Santa Anita and we’ll look at running him in a stake going six and half (furlongs) this winter. We’ll probably stick with the state-bred program, there’s just so much money there.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I was a little bit in trouble at the top of the stretch when Baja Sur came out but then opened the gap on the inside. Unfortunately, my horse didn’t want to switch leads and he was hanging in all the way. I was obligated to just ride it with him and to try to make him as straight as I can but he’s a huge horse. I got it because he was the better horse in the race.
“He’s the kind of horse that is versatile. I think he can do dirt and grass. John [Sadler] is smart he saw it wasn’t the toughest race and he took a chance to place him inside. He put the blinkers on which helps. He’s a tricky horse he couldn’t win it any more easily than he did [Sunday].”
Santa Anita preview
In what may be the worst card of the short meeting on Monday, there are eight races beginning at 1 p.m. Five of the races have only five horses before scratches. There are four turf races.
The feature is the sixth, an allowance/optional claimer for horses going 5 ½ furlongs o the turf for a purse of $59,000. The favorite, at 9-5, is Grit ad Curiosity, for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Juan Hernandez. He is three-of-nine lifetime and is coming off a third in the Eddie D at Santa Anita. Prior, he had two wins at the allowance level and Oaklawn Park. Tilted Towers is the second choice at 5-2 for Phil D’Amato and Abel Cedillo. He has won half of his lifetime four races, including the last two, a maiden and allowance. Post is around 3:42 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 5, 8, 5, 5, 5, 9.
Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 2 Little No Way (2-1)
After a pair of third-place finishes at Del Mar, Little No Way most recently put in a good effort in a turf marathon at Golden Gate Fields. While his best work has come on turf, this is a soft group and the other two who will vie for favoritism are dropping and making equipment changes.
Sunday’s result: Seiche never got to the lead and was virtually eased after six furlongs when completely overmatched.
Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Silent Musketeer (8-1)
Silent Musketeer rallied four-wide last out going longer to run third by a length. Trainer Samuel Nichols is 29% off the bench. This horse has as much last race speed, back speed and class as the top choices but we are getting 8-1. Also use Most Sandisfactory jumping multiple classes for trainer Doug O’Neill who also owns. Last month Luis Saez was enticed to ride. This could be claim bait however but the price is right.
Sunday’s result: See Through It tracked perfectly in third into the stretch and looked set up for a closing run but faded badly.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday.
Late Saturday
Charles Town (7): $100,000 West Virginia Cavada Breeders’ Classic Stakes, WVa-bred fillies and mares,3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bridging the Gap ($2.40)
Charles Town (8): $150,000 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic Stakes, WVa-bred 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Awesome Faith ($76.00)
Sunday
Woodbine (3): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Malibu Mambo ($5.90)
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: British Royalty ($20.60)
Belmont (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Futurity Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Second of July ($33.00)
Belmont (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Matron Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Royal Approval ($3.10)
Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Durham Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Salute With Honor ($6.00)
Santa Anita (7): $100,000 California Flag Handicap, Cal-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Galilean ($5.00)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 11.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.33 49.23 1:12.67 1:36.36 1:48.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|On Mars
|120
|5
|2
|5
|4–½
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–3½
|Smith
|0.80
|1
|Empress of Fire
|120
|1
|3
|1–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|2–2½
|Rispoli
|2.90
|4
|Warrior's Moon
|113
|4
|1
|2–½
|1–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|Centeno
|22.90
|3
|Pushing Sixty
|120
|3
|5
|4–1
|5
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–2½
|Gutierrez
|8.40
|2
|Kleen Karma
|118
|2
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Hernandez
|2.90
|5
|ON MARS
|3.60
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|EMPRESS OF FIRE
|3.20
|2.80
|4
|WARRIOR'S MOON
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$4.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4)
|$12.95
Winner–On Mars Ch.f.3 by Vronsky out of Elana Mar, by Cyclotron. Bred by Ed Bernstein & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC and Bernstein, Ed. Mutuel Pool $107,910 Exacta Pool $42,266 Trifecta Pool $30,120. Scratched–none.
ON MARS settled early off the rail, went three wide into the first turn then got fanned five wide around the bend, moved forward and took command on the backstretch, cleared past the half-mile marker, widened around the far turn and stayed clear ridden out to the wire. EMPRESS OF FIRE vied for inside a pair of rivals through the first turn, lost the lead into the backstretch, chased inside a rival and saved ground into the lane, failed to make an impact on the winner but was clearly second best. WARRIOR'S MOON vied three deep early, chased outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and proved no match. PUSHING SIXTY stumbled leaving the gate, pulled early first time past the finish line through the clubhouse turn while moving out four wide, tracked three wide around the far turn and weakened in the drive. KLEEN KARMA up close early between rivals, dropped back a bit on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and had little left.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.24 1:11.94 1:24.00 1:36.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mystery Man
|122
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–2
|1–½
|Smith
|2.60
|3
|Charlito
|114
|3
|2
|3–1
|4–½
|2–½
|2–4
|2–5¼
|Pyfer
|3.60
|2
|DH–A. P. Pharoah
|122
|2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–5½
|3–18¼
|Hernandez
|12.10
|5
|DH–Big Mel
|122
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–18¼
|Gonzalez
|2.90
|4
|Seiche
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–½
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|1.70
|1
|MYSTERY MAN
|7.20
|4.60
|2.40
|3
|CHARLITO
|4.00
|2.20
|2
|DH–A. P. PHAROAH
|2.40
|5
|DH–BIG MEL
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$16.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$15.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2)
|$14.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$9.80
Winner–Mystery Man Dbb.c.3 by Violence out of Jabber Dabber Doo, by Pleasant Tap. Bred by Dana Waier Thoroughbreds, LLC (IL). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $127,214 Daily Double Pool $22,543 Exacta Pool $56,090 Trifecta Pool $34,995. Scratched–none.
MYSTERY MAN sped to the front to gain command, inched away around the far turn, then held off the late rally from CHARLITO in deep stretch. CHARLITO bumped from the inside into the first turn, angled to the rail on the backstretch, traveled along the inside then angled three wide leaving the turn, closed outside the leader but lacked the needed final kick. A. P. PHAROAH bumped rival into the first turn, stalked from the inside then moved a bit off the rail, raced between rivals then entered the turn in the two path, steered out three wide around the turn and got up for the show. BIG MEL raced five wide into the first turn then moved in a path around that turn, tracked off the inside up the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn then got floated out into the stretch, could not find the needed rally but saved the show. SEICHE raced four then three wide around the first turn, stalked outside a rival then two wide into the far turn and was through after six furlongs.
THIRD RACE.
About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.37 44.65 56.05 1:01.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Psycho Dar
|124
|1
|3
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2
|1–¾
|Maldonado
|0.80
|6
|Via Egnatia
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|12.30
|4
|Mystery Messenger
|122
|4
|5
|5–2
|4–½
|3–1
|3–1
|Rispoli
|3.00
|2
|Seven Scents
|122
|2
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–1¾
|Hernandez
|4.10
|3
|Portando
|122
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–2¼
|Pereira
|17.00
|5
|Contagion
|122
|5
|1
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–1
|6
|Cedillo
|16.80
|1
|PSYCHO DAR
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|VIA EGNATIA
|7.40
|3.40
|4
|MYSTERY MESSENGER
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$11.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-2)
|$5.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$17.30
Winner–Psycho Dar Grr.g.5 by Storm Wolf out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Amber Sandoval. Mutuel Pool $160,021 Daily Double Pool $13,214 Exacta Pool $85,862 Superfecta Pool $33,968 Trifecta Pool $59,463. Claimed–Psycho Dar by 47 Roses, LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Mystery Messenger by Pro Selection Stable, Fontaine, Robert and Tucker, Terri. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Seven Scents by Dart, Gwendolyn, Dart, Ronald and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-1) paid $9.00. Pick Three Pool $36,779.
PSYCHO DAR sprinted clear from the inside, saved ground around the turn and cut the corner into the stretch, then held well in the late stages. VIA EGNATIA angled into the two path while in range behind the leader, raced a bit off the rail in the stretch and took aim two wide in the drive, finished well and kept gaining to the wire. MYSTERY MESSENGER stalked the lone leader from between rivals then two wide into the stretch, moved three wide in upper stretch and finished evenly. SEVEN SCENTS chased from inside to the stretch and never produced a bid. PORTANDO off slowly, trailed the field off the rail then moved into the two path entering the turn, angled out entering the stretch and failed to threaten. CONTAGION broke well then dropped back into a stalking position, traveled three deep into and around the turn and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.58 44.37 56.55 1:08.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Merneith
|120
|2
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Gonzalez
|0.90
|4
|Golden Principal
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–2
|2–¾
|Smith
|5.10
|1
|Paid Informant
|118
|1
|4
|4
|4
|3–4½
|3–16¼
|Hernandez
|2.50
|5
|Li'l Grazen
|124
|4
|2
|3–2½
|3–1½
|4
|4
|Pereira
|3.40
|2
|MERNEITH
|3.80
|2.80
|4
|GOLDEN PRINCIPAL
|4.60
|1
|PAID INFORMANT
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$8.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$8.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$5.95
Winner–Merneith B.f.3 by American Pharoah out of Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. Bred by China Horse Club (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud. Mutuel Pool $168,246 Daily Double Pool $17,754 Exacta Pool $69,473 Trifecta Pool $29,354. Scratched–Unicorn.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-2) paid $9.55. Pick Three Pool $16,704.
MERNEITH vied for command inside a pair of rivals, dueled with GOLDEN PRINCIPAL around the turn and into the stretch, kicked clear of rival at the eighth pole and drew away. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL vied between for the early lead, dueled outside MERNEITH around the turn and into the stretch, lost contact approaching the furlong grounds and held the place. PAID INFORMANT settled off the speedy trio, went two wide around the turn then tipped out in the stretch and showed a mild response. LI'L GRAZEN vied three deep early, chased the top pair four wide through the turn and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.10 47.83 1:12.55 1:24.45 1:35.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Constantia
|120
|8
|7
|8
|7–hd
|3–½
|1–1
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|0.90
|6
|Cover Version
|124
|6
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–3½
|Franco
|4.40
|4
|Unbreakable
|120
|4
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|5–½
|6–1
|3–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.30
|1
|Starship Sky
|124
|1
|8
|7–½
|8
|7–½
|5–hd
|4–¾
|Hernandez
|22.40
|2
|Siena Silk
|120
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|5–hd
|Gonzalez
|4.80
|3
|I Give Up
|120
|3
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|8
|8
|6–3¼
|T Baze
|16.70
|5
|She Loves Karaoke
|120
|5
|5
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–½
|4–½
|7–¾
|Maldonado
|9.40
|7
|Star Kissed
|124
|7
|2
|4–1½
|4–1
|6–½
|7–1
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|28.50
|8
|CONSTANTIA
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|COVER VERSION
|4.20
|3.20
|4
|UNBREAKABLE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$7.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-1)
|$27.53
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-4-1-2)
|$1,413.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4)
|$20.20
Winner–Constantia Ch.f.3 by Munnings out of Llandudno, by Belong to Me. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $241,426 Daily Double Pool $18,872 Exacta Pool $123,512 Superfecta Pool $61,119 Super High Five Pool $3,705 Trifecta Pool $86,899. Scratched–Brandons Danger.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-8) paid $4.25. Pick Three Pool $49,204. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-1-2/3-8/9) 2999 tickets with 4 correct paid $26.25. Pick Four Pool $103,191. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-1-2/3-8/9) 4388 tickets with 5 correct paid $68.15. Pick Five Pool $347,713.
CONSTANTIA unhurried early on, advanced four wide around the far turn, had aim on the leader into the stretch, rallied to the front at the eighth pole and held COVER VERSION at bay. COVER VERSION brushed with rival at the start, tracked outside a rival, in a bit tight between past the three-eighths pole, rallied along the inside in the late stages but could not get by. UNBREAKABLE stalked the leader from inside, lacked room in upper stretch, tipped out then angled back to the inside near the sixteenth pole and gained the show. STARSHIP SKY off a bit slow from the inside, settled off the pace, angled four wide around the second turn and showed a mild rally. SIENA SILK in range to the outside of the leader, took aim midway around the far turn, gained command then kicked clear at the quarter pole, overtaken nearing the eighth pole and weakened. I GIVE UP tucked inside early, swung out into the stretch and never threatened. SHE LOVES KARAOKE stumbled and brushed leaving the gate, recovered quickly to move to the front, set the pace inside up the backstretch, headed at the five-sixteenths pole and folded in the lane. STAR KISSED stalked off the rail, raced three wide and between rivals into the stretch, shifted inward in the lane and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.14 46.83 1:11.88 1:24.87 1:37.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|First Empress
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–6¼
|Hernandez
|1.80
|6
|Samandah
|122
|6
|3
|3–1
|4–1
|5–2
|4–hd
|2–nk
|T Baze
|9.10
|1
|Pasito
|124
|1
|4
|4–½
|5–2½
|4–1
|5–3
|3–1¾
|Maldonado
|10.50
|2
|Sapphire Silk
|113
|2
|2
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–1¼
|Centeno
|3.60
|5
|Apache Pass
|114
|5
|6
|5–3
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|5–4¾
|Pyfer
|1.70
|4
|Manresa
|122
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|14.00
|3
|FIRST EMPRESS
|5.60
|3.40
|3.20
|6
|SAMANDAH
|8.40
|5.80
|1
|PASITO
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$19.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2)
|$20.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1)
|$49.65
Winner–First Empress Grr.f.3 by Cairo Prince out of Who'sbeeninmybed, by The Daddy. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Parrent, Richard, Sells, Patrick, Susi, Jess, Lambert, Jeffrey, Kilgore, Tom, Anderson, Robert W. a. Mutuel Pool $199,761 Daily Double Pool $17,959 Exacta Pool $95,021 Superfecta Pool $38,442 Trifecta Pool $70,358. Claimed–Apache Pass by Cady, Todd, Lambert, Jeffrey, Mueller, Martin, Kilgore, Tom and Medina, David. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $7.65. Pick Three Pool $32,560.
FIRST EMPRESS dueled outside of SAPPHIRE SILK, inched ahead past the half-mile point, pressure from both sides into the far turn, cleared rivals at the quarter pole and powered away in the final furlong. SAMANDAH stalked off the rail, three wide into the far turn, lost ground around the bend and came entered the stretch four wide, then came back with a mild response to earn the place. PASITO stalked along the inside, two wide around the far turn, angled in at the eighth pole and got outkicked for second. SAPPHIRE SILK dueled for the lead from inside, pressed FIRST EMPRESS around the far turn then lost contact approaching the quarter pole, drifted out at the eighth pole and weakened. APACHE PASS came away awkwardly at the start, raced three wide into the first turn then tipped out a path nearing the backstretch, bid outside the top pair but could not keep pace with the winner at the quarter pole and faded in the lane. MANRESA bobbled at the start, raced off the rail then angled in on the second turn and was never a factor.
SEVENTH RACE.
About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Flag H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.71 45.09 56.29 1:02.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Galilean
|120
|5
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|Rispoli
|1.50
|5
|Ultimate Bango
|117
|4
|4
|3–½
|3–1½
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|4.60
|3
|Rookie Mistake
|117
|2
|3
|4–5
|4–4
|4–3
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|9.60
|4
|Baja Sur
|124
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1¼
|Hernandez
|2.60
|2
|Mikes Tiznow
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|3–½
|5
|Gonzalez
|3.00
|6
|GALILEAN
|5.00
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|ULTIMATE BANGO
|5.00
|3.20
|3
|ROOKIE MISTAKE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$18.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$8.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4)
|$7.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$14.70
Winner–Galilean B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B. and S. Mutuel Pool $199,856 Daily Double Pool $18,537 Exacta Pool $82,220 Superfecta Pool $22,270 Trifecta Pool $50,805. Scratched–Grinning Tiger.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-6) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $35,002.
GALILEAN stalked outside the leader, went three wide around the turn then floated out path into the drive, drifted inward in the lane, closed in on the ULTIMATE BANGO and got up. ULTIMATE BANGO shifted in at the start, dropped back back angled to the inside, remained along the rail and gained command in upper stretch, led through the drive, battled with GALILEAN in deep stretch and was nailed at the wire. ROOKIE MISTAKE bumped both sides at the start, stalked outside a rival then two wide around the turn, chased along the inside in the drive, lacked room and steadied inside the eighth pole, angled out with a sixteenth to go and stayed on for the show. BAJA SUR stumbled and bumped with inside rival at the start, trailed along the inside, came off the rail in the lane and passed a tired rival. MIKES TIZNOW broke out and bumped rival in the beginning, sped to the front, set the pace in the two path into the turn then three wide into the lane, floated in by GALILEAN in the stretch and checked past the eighth pole and weakened after. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH GALILEAN DRIFTED IN AND CAUSED MIKES TIZNOW TO CHECK PAST THE EIGHTH POLE, IT DID COST HIM A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.56 45.45 1:11.02 1:18.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Wedding Groom
|122
|7
|1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–8
|1–8¼
|Rispoli
|0.90
|8
|Cozy Bear
|122
|6
|2
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–½
|2–hd
|Hernandez
|6.90
|2
|Investment Account
|122
|2
|3
|4–½
|3–1
|3–2
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|4.60
|6
|Cojo
|122
|5
|6
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–½
|Franco
|8.90
|3
|Red Hot Cat
|122
|3
|7
|6–1
|6–6
|6–11
|5–1½
|Espinoza
|8.60
|1
|Detective Bernardo
|122
|1
|5
|2–½
|4–1½
|5–1
|6–16¼
|Pereira
|11.00
|5
|Lovesick Blues
|115
|4
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Centeno
|10.90
|9
|WEDDING GROOM
|3.80
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|COZY BEAR
|6.00
|3.20
|2
|INVESTMENT ACCOUNT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$9.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-2-6)
|$15.76
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-2-6-3)
|$196.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-2)
|$15.40
Winner–Wedding Groom Dbb.c.2 by Hard Spun out of Wedding Dress, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $164,811 Daily Double Pool $19,702 Exacta Pool $64,744 Superfecta Pool $29,276 Super High Five Pool $3,611 Trifecta Pool $44,479. Scratched–From the Get Go, Sir Williams Dream.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-9) paid $11.55. Pick Three Pool $28,331.
WEDDING GROOM away quickly from the far outside, moved clear and angled to the rail, widened around the turn and opened up under some asking and was geared down late. COZY BEAR came in at the start, close early then dropped back to stalk off the rail, raced three wide around the turn then entered the stretch four wide and edged rival for the place. INVESTMENT ACCOUNT tracked off the rail, came off the turn three wide and was edged for the place honors. COJO forced in and bumped rival at the start, chased outside a rival then two wide through the turn and weakened. RED HOT CAT taken back early, angled over near the inside, steered out around the turn and came four wide into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and proved no menace. DETECTIVE BERNARDO off a bit slow to begin, moved up to chase just off the leader, dropped back on the turn, angled out into the stretch and further out in the lane and weakened. LOVESICK BLUES off a bit slow and bumped both sides at the start, trailed the field into the turn, traveled three then four wide on the turn and had little left.
NINTH RACE.
About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.81 44.02 55.77 1:01.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|I Will Not
|120
|1
|8
|5–hd
|5–½
|2–1
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|10.20
|2
|Zipper Mischief
|117
|2
|2
|4–1
|1–1
|1–3½
|2–¾
|Centeno
|5.60
|10
|Brix
|124
|9
|5
|9–4
|8–½
|4–1
|3–¾
|Hernandez
|4.80
|7
|Coalinga Road
|120
|7
|7
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–hd
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|2.80
|6
|Fly to Mars
|124
|6
|6
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–1
|5–1¼
|Gonzalez
|2.30
|4
|Clayton Delaney
|120
|4
|11
|11
|11
|11
|6–½
|Cedillo
|20.20
|11
|Dreamer's Reality
|124
|10
|1
|7–1
|7–1
|8–1
|7–1
|Valdivia, Jr.
|44.30
|9
|Short of Ez
|124
|8
|3
|3–½
|4–hd
|7–½
|8–¾
|Espinoza
|58.90
|5
|Goldie's Hills
|124
|5
|10
|10–3
|10–1½
|10–1
|9–nk
|Velez
|109.50
|12
|Golden Doughnut
|122
|11
|4
|8–hd
|9–5
|9–1½
|10–1¼
|Franco
|8.90
|3
|See Through It
|120
|3
|9
|2–½
|2–1
|3–hd
|11
|T Baze
|50.50
|1
|I WILL NOT
|22.40
|12.20
|7.60
|2
|ZIPPER MISCHIEF
|6.80
|4.40
|10
|BRIX
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$80.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$75.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-10-7)
|$173.35
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-10-7-6)
|$3,023.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-10)
|$234.60
Winner–I Will Not B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $343,320 Daily Double Pool $56,384 Exacta Pool $184,250 Superfecta Pool $107,147 Super High Five Pool $15,845 Trifecta Pool $142,454. Scratched–Shady Empire.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-1) paid $51.85. Pick Three Pool $97,923. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1/6-4/9-1) 1708 tickets with 4 correct paid $179.25. Pick Four Pool $401,214. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/9-3-1/6-4/9-1) 1067 tickets with 5 correct paid $334.45. Pick Five Pool $467,574. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/3-8/9-3-1/6-4/9-1) 349 tickets with 6 correct paid $229.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $149,443. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $335,387.
I WILL NOT stalked a bit off the rail, angled three wide into the stretch and reeled in the runner-up. ZIPPER MISCHIEF up close early from inside, took a short lead then cleared at the five-sixteenths pole, inched away leaving the turn, opened up in upper stretch but could not fend off the winner in the closing moments. BRIX tracked off the rail, angled in on the turn, back out in upper stretch, came in some late and finished well along the inside for the show. COALINGA ROAD stumbled badly leaving the gate, rushed up and vied between for command, lost ground around the turn but kept on and outfinished FLY TO MARS for a minor award. FLY TO MARS chased outside a rival then between foes, went three wide around the bend and was outkicked for a minor placing. CLAYTON DELANEY sandwiched between rivals leaving the gate, trailed early, angled out into the stretch and finished with late run. DREAMER'S REALITY tracked thee deep, moved into the two path on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. SHORT OF EZ vied four deep for command, dropped back around the turn and weakened. GOLDIE'S HILLS shifted in and bumped rival leaving the gate, went three wide into the stretch and was never a factor. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT tracked outside a rival, came off the turn five wide and weakened. SEE THROUGH IT broke out and bumped rival in the beginning, sent for the lead and vied between for command, lost contact with the leader midway around the turn, chased two wide into the drive and faded.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$103,168
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$757,572
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,107,659
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$5,968,399
Santa Anita Entries for Monday, October 12.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 18-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Freedom Flyer
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|2
|Nurse Hardbody
|Tyler Baze
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|3
|High Con
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|4
|Map to My Heart
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|5
|Cutetip
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|6
|Plum Sexy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|7
|Brilliant Cut
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|8
|I'm the Boss of Me
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|10-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Suezaaana
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Duff Shidaker
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Maria's Royalty
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Samuel Nichols
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Tiz a Unicorn
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|20,000
|4
|Turkish Angel
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Marcelo Polanco
|30-1
|20,000
|5
|True Mischief
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-5
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|From the Get Go
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|32,000
|2
|Stone's River
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|32,000
|3
|Emperor's Fisc
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|32,000
|4
|Uncle Boogie
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|32,000
|5
|Superduty Justice
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Luis Mendez
|9-5
|32,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chevelita
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|2
|You're All Talk
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|30-1
|3
|Philly Lishes
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|4
|Magical Thought
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|5
|Katerini
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|6
|Evoo
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|7
|Dorita's Happy
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|8
|Astute
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|9-5
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lead Star
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Jerry Wallace, II
|12-1
|12,500
|2
|Little No Way
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|2-1
|12,500
|3
|Paige Runner
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|Caymans Cobra
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|12,500
|5
|Colosi
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-5
|12,500
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tilted Towers
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|2
|Grit and Curiosity
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|3
|Little Juanito
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|4
|Mesut
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|5
|Calexman
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|62,500
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Uncaptured Hero
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|32,000
|2
|Press Briefing
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|32,000
|3
|Carpe Victoriam
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|John W. Sadler
|6-5
|32,000
|4
|Race Home
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|4-1
|32,000
|5
|Shady Empire
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|32,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fire Polish
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|Silent Musketier
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Samuel Nichols
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|Whispering Flame
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|50,000
|4
|Malibu Prince
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Afleeting Life
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Joshua M. Litt
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Midnight Luck
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Adam Kitchingman
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|Vegas Moon
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|10-1
|50,000
|8
|Invictatatus
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|50,000
|9
|Most Sandisfactory
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|50,000
