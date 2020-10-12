Horse racing newsletter: Monday racing at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 11. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.33 49.23 1:12.67 1:36.36 1:48.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 On Mars 120 5 2 5 4–½ 1–2½ 1–4 1–3½ Smith 0.80 1 Empress of Fire 120 1 3 1–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–2 2–2½ Rispoli 2.90 4 Warrior's Moon 113 4 1 2–½ 1–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ Centeno 22.90 3 Pushing Sixty 120 3 5 4–1 5 4–1½ 4–½ 4–2½ Gutierrez 8.40 2 Kleen Karma 118 2 4 3–1 3–hd 5 5 5 Hernandez 2.90

5 ON MARS 3.60 2.20 2.10 1 EMPRESS OF FIRE 3.20 2.80 4 WARRIOR'S MOON 3.60

$1 EXACTA (5-1) $4.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $12.95

Winner–On Mars Ch.f.3 by Vronsky out of Elana Mar, by Cyclotron. Bred by Ed Bernstein & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC and Bernstein, Ed. Mutuel Pool $107,910 Exacta Pool $42,266 Trifecta Pool $30,120. Scratched–none.

ON MARS settled early off the rail, went three wide into the first turn then got fanned five wide around the bend, moved forward and took command on the backstretch, cleared past the half-mile marker, widened around the far turn and stayed clear ridden out to the wire. EMPRESS OF FIRE vied for inside a pair of rivals through the first turn, lost the lead into the backstretch, chased inside a rival and saved ground into the lane, failed to make an impact on the winner but was clearly second best. WARRIOR'S MOON vied three deep early, chased outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and proved no match. PUSHING SIXTY stumbled leaving the gate, pulled early first time past the finish line through the clubhouse turn while moving out four wide, tracked three wide around the far turn and weakened in the drive. KLEEN KARMA up close early between rivals, dropped back a bit on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and had little left.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.24 1:11.94 1:24.00 1:36.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mystery Man 122 1 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–2 1–½ Smith 2.60 3 Charlito 114 3 2 3–1 4–½ 2–½ 2–4 2–5¼ Pyfer 3.60 2 DH–A. P. Pharoah 122 2 3 5 5 5 4–5½ 3–18¼ Hernandez 12.10 5 DH–Big Mel 122 5 5 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ 3–18¼ Gonzalez 2.90 4 Seiche 122 4 4 2–hd 2–½ 4–½ 5 5 Cedillo 1.70

1 MYSTERY MAN 7.20 4.60 2.40 3 CHARLITO 4.00 2.20 2 DH–A. P. PHAROAH 2.40 5 DH–BIG MEL 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $15.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $14.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $9.80

Winner–Mystery Man Dbb.c.3 by Violence out of Jabber Dabber Doo, by Pleasant Tap. Bred by Dana Waier Thoroughbreds, LLC (IL). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $127,214 Daily Double Pool $22,543 Exacta Pool $56,090 Trifecta Pool $34,995. Scratched–none.

MYSTERY MAN sped to the front to gain command, inched away around the far turn, then held off the late rally from CHARLITO in deep stretch. CHARLITO bumped from the inside into the first turn, angled to the rail on the backstretch, traveled along the inside then angled three wide leaving the turn, closed outside the leader but lacked the needed final kick. A. P. PHAROAH bumped rival into the first turn, stalked from the inside then moved a bit off the rail, raced between rivals then entered the turn in the two path, steered out three wide around the turn and got up for the show. BIG MEL raced five wide into the first turn then moved in a path around that turn, tracked off the inside up the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn then got floated out into the stretch, could not find the needed rally but saved the show. SEICHE raced four then three wide around the first turn, stalked outside a rival then two wide into the far turn and was through after six furlongs.

THIRD RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.37 44.65 56.05 1:01.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Psycho Dar 124 1 3 1–2 1–2 1–2 1–¾ Maldonado 0.80 6 Via Egnatia 122 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1¼ T Baze 12.30 4 Mystery Messenger 122 4 5 5–2 4–½ 3–1 3–1 Rispoli 3.00 2 Seven Scents 122 2 4 3–½ 3–hd 4–2 4–1¾ Hernandez 4.10 3 Portando 122 3 6 6 6 6 5–2¼ Pereira 17.00 5 Contagion 122 5 1 4–hd 5–3 5–1 6 Cedillo 16.80

1 PSYCHO DAR 3.60 2.40 2.10 6 VIA EGNATIA 7.40 3.40 4 MYSTERY MESSENGER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-2) $5.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $17.30

Winner–Psycho Dar Grr.g.5 by Storm Wolf out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Amber Sandoval. Mutuel Pool $160,021 Daily Double Pool $13,214 Exacta Pool $85,862 Superfecta Pool $33,968 Trifecta Pool $59,463. Claimed–Psycho Dar by 47 Roses, LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Mystery Messenger by Pro Selection Stable, Fontaine, Robert and Tucker, Terri. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Seven Scents by Dart, Gwendolyn, Dart, Ronald and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-1) paid $9.00. Pick Three Pool $36,779.

PSYCHO DAR sprinted clear from the inside, saved ground around the turn and cut the corner into the stretch, then held well in the late stages. VIA EGNATIA angled into the two path while in range behind the leader, raced a bit off the rail in the stretch and took aim two wide in the drive, finished well and kept gaining to the wire. MYSTERY MESSENGER stalked the lone leader from between rivals then two wide into the stretch, moved three wide in upper stretch and finished evenly. SEVEN SCENTS chased from inside to the stretch and never produced a bid. PORTANDO off slowly, trailed the field off the rail then moved into the two path entering the turn, angled out entering the stretch and failed to threaten. CONTAGION broke well then dropped back into a stalking position, traveled three deep into and around the turn and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.58 44.37 56.55 1:08.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Merneith 120 2 3 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–3¼ Gonzalez 0.90 4 Golden Principal 120 3 1 1–hd 2–2 2–2 2–¾ Smith 5.10 1 Paid Informant 118 1 4 4 4 3–4½ 3–16¼ Hernandez 2.50 5 Li'l Grazen 124 4 2 3–2½ 3–1½ 4 4 Pereira 3.40

2 MERNEITH 3.80 2.80 4 GOLDEN PRINCIPAL 4.60 1 PAID INFORMANT

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $8.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $8.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $5.95

Winner–Merneith B.f.3 by American Pharoah out of Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. Bred by China Horse Club (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud. Mutuel Pool $168,246 Daily Double Pool $17,754 Exacta Pool $69,473 Trifecta Pool $29,354. Scratched–Unicorn. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-2) paid $9.55. Pick Three Pool $16,704.

MERNEITH vied for command inside a pair of rivals, dueled with GOLDEN PRINCIPAL around the turn and into the stretch, kicked clear of rival at the eighth pole and drew away. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL vied between for the early lead, dueled outside MERNEITH around the turn and into the stretch, lost contact approaching the furlong grounds and held the place. PAID INFORMANT settled off the speedy trio, went two wide around the turn then tipped out in the stretch and showed a mild response. LI'L GRAZEN vied three deep early, chased the top pair four wide through the turn and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.10 47.83 1:12.55 1:24.45 1:35.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Constantia 120 8 7 8 7–hd 3–½ 1–1 1–nk Rispoli 0.90 6 Cover Version 124 6 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 4–hd 3–1½ 2–3½ Franco 4.40 4 Unbreakable 120 4 3 3–½ 3–1 5–½ 6–1 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.30 1 Starship Sky 124 1 8 7–½ 8 7–½ 5–hd 4–¾ Hernandez 22.40 2 Siena Silk 120 2 1 2–1 2–½ 1–½ 2–hd 5–hd Gonzalez 4.80 3 I Give Up 120 3 4 5–hd 5–hd 8 8 6–3¼ T Baze 16.70 5 She Loves Karaoke 120 5 5 1–2 1–1½ 2–½ 4–½ 7–¾ Maldonado 9.40 7 Star Kissed 124 7 2 4–1½ 4–1 6–½ 7–1 8 Diaz, Jr. 28.50

8 CONSTANTIA 3.80 2.60 2.20 6 COVER VERSION 4.20 3.20 4 UNBREAKABLE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-1) $27.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-4-1-2) $1,413.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $20.20

Winner–Constantia Ch.f.3 by Munnings out of Llandudno, by Belong to Me. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $241,426 Daily Double Pool $18,872 Exacta Pool $123,512 Superfecta Pool $61,119 Super High Five Pool $3,705 Trifecta Pool $86,899. Scratched–Brandons Danger. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-8) paid $4.25. Pick Three Pool $49,204. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-1-2/3-8/9) 2999 tickets with 4 correct paid $26.25. Pick Four Pool $103,191. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-1-2/3-8/9) 4388 tickets with 5 correct paid $68.15. Pick Five Pool $347,713.

CONSTANTIA unhurried early on, advanced four wide around the far turn, had aim on the leader into the stretch, rallied to the front at the eighth pole and held COVER VERSION at bay. COVER VERSION brushed with rival at the start, tracked outside a rival, in a bit tight between past the three-eighths pole, rallied along the inside in the late stages but could not get by. UNBREAKABLE stalked the leader from inside, lacked room in upper stretch, tipped out then angled back to the inside near the sixteenth pole and gained the show. STARSHIP SKY off a bit slow from the inside, settled off the pace, angled four wide around the second turn and showed a mild rally. SIENA SILK in range to the outside of the leader, took aim midway around the far turn, gained command then kicked clear at the quarter pole, overtaken nearing the eighth pole and weakened. I GIVE UP tucked inside early, swung out into the stretch and never threatened. SHE LOVES KARAOKE stumbled and brushed leaving the gate, recovered quickly to move to the front, set the pace inside up the backstretch, headed at the five-sixteenths pole and folded in the lane. STAR KISSED stalked off the rail, raced three wide and between rivals into the stretch, shifted inward in the lane and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.14 46.83 1:11.88 1:24.87 1:37.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 First Empress 120 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–6¼ Hernandez 1.80 6 Samandah 122 6 3 3–1 4–1 5–2 4–hd 2–nk T Baze 9.10 1 Pasito 124 1 4 4–½ 5–2½ 4–1 5–3 3–1¾ Maldonado 10.50 2 Sapphire Silk 113 2 2 2–1½ 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 4–1¼ Centeno 3.60 5 Apache Pass 114 5 6 5–3 3–hd 3–1 3–1 5–4¾ Pyfer 1.70 4 Manresa 122 4 5 6 6 6 6 6 Flores 14.00

3 FIRST EMPRESS 5.60 3.40 3.20 6 SAMANDAH 8.40 5.80 1 PASITO 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $19.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2) $20.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $49.65

Winner–First Empress Grr.f.3 by Cairo Prince out of Who'sbeeninmybed, by The Daddy. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Parrent, Richard, Sells, Patrick, Susi, Jess, Lambert, Jeffrey, Kilgore, Tom, Anderson, Robert W. a. Mutuel Pool $199,761 Daily Double Pool $17,959 Exacta Pool $95,021 Superfecta Pool $38,442 Trifecta Pool $70,358. Claimed–Apache Pass by Cady, Todd, Lambert, Jeffrey, Mueller, Martin, Kilgore, Tom and Medina, David. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $7.65. Pick Three Pool $32,560.

FIRST EMPRESS dueled outside of SAPPHIRE SILK, inched ahead past the half-mile point, pressure from both sides into the far turn, cleared rivals at the quarter pole and powered away in the final furlong. SAMANDAH stalked off the rail, three wide into the far turn, lost ground around the bend and came entered the stretch four wide, then came back with a mild response to earn the place. PASITO stalked along the inside, two wide around the far turn, angled in at the eighth pole and got outkicked for second. SAPPHIRE SILK dueled for the lead from inside, pressed FIRST EMPRESS around the far turn then lost contact approaching the quarter pole, drifted out at the eighth pole and weakened. APACHE PASS came away awkwardly at the start, raced three wide into the first turn then tipped out a path nearing the backstretch, bid outside the top pair but could not keep pace with the winner at the quarter pole and faded in the lane. MANRESA bobbled at the start, raced off the rail then angled in on the second turn and was never a factor.

SEVENTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Flag H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.71 45.09 56.29 1:02.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Galilean 120 5 2 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 1–hd Rispoli 1.50 5 Ultimate Bango 117 4 4 3–½ 3–1½ 1–½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 4.60 3 Rookie Mistake 117 2 3 4–5 4–4 4–3 3–1¼ Gutierrez 9.60 4 Baja Sur 124 3 5 5 5 5 4–1¼ Hernandez 2.60 2 Mikes Tiznow 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 3–½ 5 Gonzalez 3.00

6 GALILEAN 5.00 3.00 2.20 5 ULTIMATE BANGO 5.00 3.20 3 ROOKIE MISTAKE 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $7.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $14.70

Winner–Galilean B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B. and S. Mutuel Pool $199,856 Daily Double Pool $18,537 Exacta Pool $82,220 Superfecta Pool $22,270 Trifecta Pool $50,805. Scratched–Grinning Tiger. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-6) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $35,002.

GALILEAN stalked outside the leader, went three wide around the turn then floated out path into the drive, drifted inward in the lane, closed in on the ULTIMATE BANGO and got up. ULTIMATE BANGO shifted in at the start, dropped back back angled to the inside, remained along the rail and gained command in upper stretch, led through the drive, battled with GALILEAN in deep stretch and was nailed at the wire. ROOKIE MISTAKE bumped both sides at the start, stalked outside a rival then two wide around the turn, chased along the inside in the drive, lacked room and steadied inside the eighth pole, angled out with a sixteenth to go and stayed on for the show. BAJA SUR stumbled and bumped with inside rival at the start, trailed along the inside, came off the rail in the lane and passed a tired rival. MIKES TIZNOW broke out and bumped rival in the beginning, sped to the front, set the pace in the two path into the turn then three wide into the lane, floated in by GALILEAN in the stretch and checked past the eighth pole and weakened after. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH GALILEAN DRIFTED IN AND CAUSED MIKES TIZNOW TO CHECK PAST THE EIGHTH POLE, IT DID COST HIM A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.56 45.45 1:11.02 1:18.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Wedding Groom 122 7 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–8 1–8¼ Rispoli 0.90 8 Cozy Bear 122 6 2 5–2 5–1½ 4–½ 2–hd Hernandez 6.90 2 Investment Account 122 2 3 4–½ 3–1 3–2 3–1¼ T Baze 4.60 6 Cojo 122 5 6 3–1 2–1½ 2–1 4–½ Franco 8.90 3 Red Hot Cat 122 3 7 6–1 6–6 6–11 5–1½ Espinoza 8.60 1 Detective Bernardo 122 1 5 2–½ 4–1½ 5–1 6–16¼ Pereira 11.00 5 Lovesick Blues 115 4 4 7 7 7 7 Centeno 10.90

9 WEDDING GROOM 3.80 3.00 2.40 8 COZY BEAR 6.00 3.20 2 INVESTMENT ACCOUNT 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $9.40 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-2-6) $15.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-2-6-3) $196.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-2) $15.40

Winner–Wedding Groom Dbb.c.2 by Hard Spun out of Wedding Dress, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $164,811 Daily Double Pool $19,702 Exacta Pool $64,744 Superfecta Pool $29,276 Super High Five Pool $3,611 Trifecta Pool $44,479. Scratched–From the Get Go, Sir Williams Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-9) paid $11.55. Pick Three Pool $28,331.

WEDDING GROOM away quickly from the far outside, moved clear and angled to the rail, widened around the turn and opened up under some asking and was geared down late. COZY BEAR came in at the start, close early then dropped back to stalk off the rail, raced three wide around the turn then entered the stretch four wide and edged rival for the place. INVESTMENT ACCOUNT tracked off the rail, came off the turn three wide and was edged for the place honors. COJO forced in and bumped rival at the start, chased outside a rival then two wide through the turn and weakened. RED HOT CAT taken back early, angled over near the inside, steered out around the turn and came four wide into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and proved no menace. DETECTIVE BERNARDO off a bit slow to begin, moved up to chase just off the leader, dropped back on the turn, angled out into the stretch and further out in the lane and weakened. LOVESICK BLUES off a bit slow and bumped both sides at the start, trailed the field into the turn, traveled three then four wide on the turn and had little left.

NINTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.81 44.02 55.77 1:01.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 I Will Not 120 1 8 5–hd 5–½ 2–1 1–½ Gutierrez 10.20 2 Zipper Mischief 117 2 2 4–1 1–1 1–3½ 2–¾ Centeno 5.60 10 Brix 124 9 5 9–4 8–½ 4–1 3–¾ Hernandez 4.80 7 Coalinga Road 120 7 7 1–hd 3–1 5–hd 4–nk Rispoli 2.80 6 Fly to Mars 124 6 6 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1 5–1¼ Gonzalez 2.30 4 Clayton Delaney 120 4 11 11 11 11 6–½ Cedillo 20.20 11 Dreamer's Reality 124 10 1 7–1 7–1 8–1 7–1 Valdivia, Jr. 44.30 9 Short of Ez 124 8 3 3–½ 4–hd 7–½ 8–¾ Espinoza 58.90 5 Goldie's Hills 124 5 10 10–3 10–1½ 10–1 9–nk Velez 109.50 12 Golden Doughnut 122 11 4 8–hd 9–5 9–1½ 10–1¼ Franco 8.90 3 See Through It 120 3 9 2–½ 2–1 3–hd 11 T Baze 50.50

1 I WILL NOT 22.40 12.20 7.60 2 ZIPPER MISCHIEF 6.80 4.40 10 BRIX 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $80.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $75.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-10-7) $173.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-10-7-6) $3,023.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-10) $234.60

Winner–I Will Not B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $343,320 Daily Double Pool $56,384 Exacta Pool $184,250 Superfecta Pool $107,147 Super High Five Pool $15,845 Trifecta Pool $142,454. Scratched–Shady Empire. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-1) paid $51.85. Pick Three Pool $97,923. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1/6-4/9-1) 1708 tickets with 4 correct paid $179.25. Pick Four Pool $401,214. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/9-3-1/6-4/9-1) 1067 tickets with 5 correct paid $334.45. Pick Five Pool $467,574. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/3-8/9-3-1/6-4/9-1) 349 tickets with 6 correct paid $229.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $149,443. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $335,387.

I WILL NOT stalked a bit off the rail, angled three wide into the stretch and reeled in the runner-up. ZIPPER MISCHIEF up close early from inside, took a short lead then cleared at the five-sixteenths pole, inched away leaving the turn, opened up in upper stretch but could not fend off the winner in the closing moments. BRIX tracked off the rail, angled in on the turn, back out in upper stretch, came in some late and finished well along the inside for the show. COALINGA ROAD stumbled badly leaving the gate, rushed up and vied between for command, lost ground around the turn but kept on and outfinished FLY TO MARS for a minor award. FLY TO MARS chased outside a rival then between foes, went three wide around the bend and was outkicked for a minor placing. CLAYTON DELANEY sandwiched between rivals leaving the gate, trailed early, angled out into the stretch and finished with late run. DREAMER'S REALITY tracked thee deep, moved into the two path on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. SHORT OF EZ vied four deep for command, dropped back around the turn and weakened. GOLDIE'S HILLS shifted in and bumped rival leaving the gate, went three wide into the stretch and was never a factor. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT tracked outside a rival, came off the turn five wide and weakened. SEE THROUGH IT broke out and bumped rival in the beginning, sent for the lead and vied between for command, lost contact with the leader midway around the turn, chased two wide into the drive and faded.