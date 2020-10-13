Horse racing newsletter: Some odds and ends

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, October 12. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.97 45.11 57.51 1:03.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Plum Sexy 122 5 6 6–2 6–3 5–½ 1–3½ Figueroa 20.30 1 Freedom Flyer 122 1 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–1¼ Hernandez 1.40 3 High Con 122 2 5 5–3 5–hd 6–3½ 3–hd Gonzalez 10.10 7 Brilliant Cut 122 6 2 4–2 3–½ 2–2 4–½ Rispoli 4.10 4 Map to My Heart 122 3 4 2–1 2–½ 3–½ 5–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 1.80 8 I'm the Boss of Me 122 7 1 3–hd 4–1½ 4–hd 6–1 Cedillo 13.40 5 Cutetip 115 4 7 7 7 7 7 Centeno 56.30

6 PLUM SEXY 42.60 12.00 6.40 1 FREEDOM FLYER 3.00 2.40 3 HIGH CON 5.20

$1 EXACTA (6-1) $62.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-7) $148.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $169.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 6-1-3-7-4) Carryover $1,592

Winner–Plum Sexy B.f.2 by Munnings out of Purple Trillium, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by William D. Graham (ON). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), Wonderland Racing Stables, Bambauer, Bob, Bambauer, Sheila and Rothblum. Mutuel Pool $104,500 Exacta Pool $53,980 Superfecta Pool $19,428 Trifecta Pool $34,833 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,086. Scratched–Nurse Hardbody.

PLUM SEXY settled outside outside a rival on the backstretch, came out at the top of the lane, flew late and surged clear to win going away. FREEDOM FLYER drifted out early from the inside, set the pace under pressure from MAP TO MY HEART, cleared that rival around the turn and inched away into the stretch, drifted out near the eighth pole, failed to put up any resistance to the winner and stayed on to best the rest. HIGH CON in tight between foes early, settled off the pace, saved ground around the turn, moved off the rail a bit in the stretch and was along for the show. BRILLIANT CUT chased outside the top pair early then angled to the rail, remained inside to the stretch, lacked a response in the final furlong and lost the show. MAP TO MY HEART prompted the pace outside the leader, could not match strides around the turn and chased two wide then between into the stretch and weakened. I'M THE BOSS OF ME showed early speed from the far outside then dropped back to stalk the top pair, took the turn three wide and weakened in the drive. CUTETIP angled in early, trailed the field along the fence, moved into the two path around the turn, then angled out in the stretch but failed to make an impact.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.23 46.92 1:12.63 1:25.88 1:39.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tiz a Unicorn 120 3 2 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–5 1–5½ 1–4¼ Gonzalez 5.30 1 Suezaaana 117 1 1 1–hd 3–2 2–1 2–6 2–16¾ Centeno 2.20 5 True Mischief 124 5 3 3–hd 2–hd 3–10 3–7 3–¾ Figueroa 0.50 4 Turkish Angel 120 4 5 5 5 4–5 4–23 4–72 Flores 45.00 2 Maria's Royalty 124 2 4 4–4½ 4–5 5 5 5 Velez 17.40

3 TIZ A UNICORN 12.60 5.00 2.10 1 SUEZAAANA 3.60 2.10 5 TRUE MISCHIEF 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $146.00 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $17.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $10.80

Winner–Tiz a Unicorn B.f.3 by Tiz a Minister out of Bea's Cee, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Say Jay Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $77,775 Daily Double Pool $21,904 Exacta Pool $40,156 Trifecta Pool $36,898. Scratched–none.

TIZ A UNICORN pressed the pace outside early the cleared rival into the backstretch, set the pace two to three wide to the far turn, drew off in the two path around the turn, urged twice right-handed and remained well clear under hand urging. SUEZAAANA away quickly from inside, led early with company to the outside then lost command into the backstretch, chased along the inside then two wide into the stretch, could not make any headway on the winner late but proved second best. TRUE MISCHIEF bumped from the inside midway around the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, started to weaken nearing the quarter pole, tired in the lane but lasted for the show. TURKISH ANGEL off slow to begin, trailed the field to the far turn, went around MARIA'S ROYALTY on the bend and failed to threaten. MARIA'S ROYALTY shifted out and bumped rival on the first turn, tracked the pace near the inside, asked early on the far turn only to drop back and was eased into the stretch and through the lane and walked off following the race.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.16 45.71 57.86 1:04.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Uncle Boogie 122 4 5 2–1 2–3½ 1–4 1–6¼ Cedillo 4.00 1 From the Get Go 122 1 4 4–3 4–5 3–2 2–7½ Velez 3.40 2 Stone's River 115 2 2 3–2 3–2 4–4 3–½ Centeno 3.80 3 Emperor's Fisc 122 3 3 5 5 5 4–1½ Flores 10.60 5 Superduty Justice 122 5 1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–2½ 5 Maldonado 1.10

4 UNCLE BOOGIE 10.00 4.00 3.00 1 FROM THE GET GO 4.40 3.00 2 STONE'S RIVER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $65.80 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $17.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $27.95

Winner–Uncle Boogie Dbb.c.2 by Ride On Curlin out of Rated Xtreme, by Magna Graduate. Bred by Pinky Mendoza (FL). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Eric Homme. Mutuel Pool $93,168 Daily Double Pool $8,853 Exacta Pool $47,754 Trifecta Pool $31,461. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $164.20. Pick Three Pool $23,249.

UNCLE BOOGIE off a bit slow to begin, allowed to settle then closed in up the backstretch, bid outside the leader at the five-sixteenths, took a short lead at the quarter pole and drew off under right-handed urging then geared down nearing the wire. FROM THE GET GO tracked off the rail early, went two to three wide around the turn, summoned a mild rally and gained the place. STONE'S RIVER chased the speed from inside to the lane, steered out past the eighth pole and weakened. EMPEROR'S FISC lacked early speed, trailed the field to the stretch and was never a factor. SUPERDUTY JUSTICE sped to the front, crossed over to the inside, led a bit off the rail into the turn, headed at the quarter pole, could not go on with the winner and retreated through the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.44 45.35 57.13 1:03.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Astute 122 8 1 1–2 1–2 1–2 1–nk Smith 0.70 7 Evoo 122 6 7 6–1 6–2 4–1 2–1¼ Rispoli 4.20 4 Magical Thought 122 4 2 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 3–2½ Hernandez 20.30 5 Katerini 122 5 3 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 4–ns T Baze 10.40 3 Philly Lishes 122 3 5 5–1 5–hd 6–2 5–¾ Maldonado 9.40 8 Dorita's Happy 122 7 4 4–1½ 4–2 5–hd 6–1 Gutierrez 18.40 1 Chevelita 122 1 8 7–hd 7–1 7–2½ 7–7¼ Cedillo 8.10 2 You're All Talk 122 2 6 8 8 8 8 Gonzalez 26.80

9 ASTUTE 3.40 2.40 2.20 7 EVOO 4.00 3.20 4 MAGICAL THOUGHT 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $5.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-4-5) $21.23 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-4-5-3) $673.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-4) $22.10

Winner–Astute Ch.f.2 by Speightstown out of Discerning, by Langfuhr. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $148,366 Daily Double Pool $20,667 Exacta Pool $84,051 Superfecta Pool $35,761 Super High Five Pool $4,094 Trifecta Pool $55,144. Scratched–Oscarette. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-9) paid $40.65. Pick Three Pool $14,848.

ASTUTE off alertly from the far outside, took control early then moved clear, crossed over to the inside, saved ground into the lane, hand urged in the drive while shown the whip left-handed and held off the runner-up. EVOO settled outside a rival, angled out into the stretch then angled inward past the eighth pole, surged late but could not get by. MAGICAL THOUGHT chased the pace from inside, cut the corner into the stretch and finished willingly for the show honors. KATERINI raced outside a rival while in range of the leader, went two wide into the stretch, drifted out through the lane and weakened. PHILLY LISHES steadied when bothered by outside rival early, tracked two wide then along the inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked a rally. DORITA'S HAPPY stalked off the rail, went two wide around the turn then came out a bit into the stretch never responded when asked. CHEVELITA stumbled a bit at the start, angled outside a rival early, traveled two to three wide around the turn, angled out in the stretch and never made an impact. YOU'RE ALL TALK saved ground around the turn and was never a factor.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.88 46.31 1:11.32 1:24.39 1:37.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Colosi 124 5 5 5 3–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–½ T Baze 0.90 2 Little No Way 124 2 1 4–hd 5 4–6½ 2–2½ 2–5¼ Cedillo 5.10 1 Lead Star 124 1 4 1–2 1–1 3–1 4–15 3–¾ Maldonado 16.90 3 Paige Runner 121 3 3 2–hd 2–1 2–hd 3–½ 4–36½ Figueroa 7.50 4 Caymans Cobra 124 4 2 3–1½ 4–½ 5 5 5 Gonzalez 1.90

5 COLOSI 3.80 2.40 2.10 2 LITTLE NO WAY 3.60 2.60 1 LEAD STAR 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $7.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $5.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $15.95

Winner–Colosi B.g.5 by City Zip out of Accept, by Good Reward. Bred by Tracy Farmer (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $143,543 Daily Double Pool $15,587 Exacta Pool $67,552 Trifecta Pool $47,521. Claimed–Colosi by Agnew, Dan J. and Cohen, Mark L. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $10.90. Pick Three Pool $44,491. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-9-5) 1029 tickets with 4 correct paid $98.60. Pick Four Pool $132,948. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-4-9-5) 161 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,791.45. Pick Five Pool $334,836.

COLOSI went five wide around the first turn, tracked well off the rail up the backstretch, entered the far turn four wide then bid outside the top pair three deep or three wide, cleared both rivals entering the stretch, responded when asked in the lane and held the runner-up at bay. LITTLE NO WAY settled early, raced along the inside into the far turn, angled four wide leaving the bend, rallied outside but was not enough to overtake the winner. LEAD STAR hustled early from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, pressured into the far turn, vied with a pair of rivals around the bend, could not go on with the winner leaving the turn but kept on for the show. PAIGE RUNNER stalked the leader early then pressed from outside at the five-eighths, lost contact again and chased before challenging again near the seven-sixteenths pole, vied between rivals around the far turn, chased the winner into the lane and weakened. CAYMANS COBRA stalked outside a rival, dropped back on the far turn, was eased through the lane and walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.39 44.90 56.27 1:02.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Little Juanito 122 2 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Gonzalez 4.50 4 Mesut 122 3 4 3–½ 4 2–hd 2–1 Rispoli 2.80 2 Grit and Curiosity 124 1 3 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–2¾ Hernandez 0.70 5 Calexman 124 4 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 4 4 T Baze 4.70

3 LITTLE JUANITO 11.00 4.80 4 MESUT 4.00 2 GRIT AND CURIOSITY

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $18.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $14.80

Winner–Little Juanito Grr.g.6 by Exchange Rate out of More Than Proud, by More Than Ready. Bred by D.J. Stable (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $101,502 Daily Double Pool $19,391 Exacta Pool $41,416 Trifecta Pool $19,332. Scratched–Tilted Towers. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-3) paid $16.45. Pick Three Pool $29,278.

LITTLE JUANITO dueled for command from inside, cleared CALEXMAN into the stretch, put to right-handed urging and held gamely to the wire. MESUT off a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival then moved three wide leaving the turn, raced three deep in drive, brushed with inside rival past the eighth pole, closed outside the leader but lacked the needed late punch. GRIT AND CURIOSITY chased from inside into and around the turn, cut the corner into the stretch, tipped out in the lane and finished willingly but was outkicked by the top pair. CALEXMAN dueled for the lead from the outside, shifted in near the half-mile pole, continued to contest the pace two wide into and around the turn, failed to keep up with the winner and chased two wide into the lane, raced between rivals in the stretch, brushed with outside rival and steadied past the eighth pole, then weakened in the late stages.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.36 45.45 57.65 1:10.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Shady Empire 122 5 1 1–hd 1–1 1–½ 1–1 Maldonado 4.70 1 Uncaptured Hero 122 1 2 2–1 2–2 2–2½ 2–1¼ Gonzalez 7.70 3 Carpe Victoriam 115 3 4 3–½ 3–hd 3–2 3–2¾ Centeno 0.80 4 Race Home 122 4 5 4–hd 5 5 4–¾ Hernandez 4.20 2 Press Briefing 122 2 3 5 4–1 4–½ 5 Figueroa 5.40

5 SHADY EMPIRE 11.40 5.00 3.20 1 UNCAPTURED HERO 6.40 2.60 3 CARPE VICTORIAM 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $63.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $36.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $36.20

Winner–Shady Empire Dbb.g.3 by Empire Way out of River Kiss, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Brown, Debi and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $114,122 Daily Double Pool $13,933 Exacta Pool $55,484 Trifecta Pool $39,592. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $66.20. Pick Three Pool $19,657.

SHADY EMPIRE broke in and bumped rival at the start, sped to the front and set the pace outside of UNCAPTURED HERO, inched away around the turn only to be challenged once again from that same foe in the lane, responded to urging and edged away in the late stages. UNCAPTURED HERO pressed the pace from inside, chased the leader into the stretch then re-bid along the fence in the drive but flattened in the closing moments. CARPE VICTORIAM pinballed between rivals at the start, raced up close outside the top pair, went three wide around the turn and kept on for a clear third. RACE HOME bumped both sides at the start, chased outside a trio of rivals, came off the turn four wide and weakened. PRESS BRIEFING bumped leaving the gate, chased in the two path into the turn, remained a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.20 46.63 1:10.64 1:22.47 1:34.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Invictatatus 124 8 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Hernandez 2.10 9 Most Sandisfactory 120 9 3 2–1½ 2–2 2–2½ 2–4½ 2–2½ T Baze 5.70 2 Silent Musketier 124 2 1 3–1 3–1 3–2 3–2 3–2½ Pereira 11.00 1 Fire Polish 120 1 9 5–½ 5–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ Rispoli 3.30 3 Whispering Flame 120 3 6 9 8–hd 6–hd 5–½ 5–hd Franco 25.70 5 Afleeting Life 124 5 7 7–hd 7–1 7–2 6–hd 6–hd Valdivia, Jr. 3.80 7 Vegas Moon 120 7 4 4–1 4–hd 5–1½ 7–4 7–5½ Flores 34.60 6 Midnight Luck 120 6 8 8–1½ 9 8–½ 8–5 8–10¼ Maldonado 18.20 4 Malibu Prince 120 4 5 6–hd 6–hd 9 9 9 Gonzalez 11.90

8 INVICTATATUS 6.20 3.40 2.60 9 MOST SANDISFACTORY 5.20 4.20 2 SILENT MUSKETIER 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $53.80 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $13.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-2-1) $25.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-2-1-3) $2,059.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-2) $36.35

Winner–Invictatatus B.g.4 by Strong Mandate out of Rutledge Ballado, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $206,367 Daily Double Pool $70,152 Exacta Pool $128,864 Superfecta Pool $68,987 Super High Five Pool $10,792 Trifecta Pool $109,572. Claimed–Invictatatus by Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $103.90. Pick Three Pool $66,181. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-5-8) 702 tickets with 4 correct paid $261.55. Pick Four Pool $240,737. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-5-3-5-8) 375 tickets with 5 correct paid $711.85. Pick Five Pool $349,774. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-9-5-3-5-8) 46 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,482.10. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $126,953. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $364,454.

INVICTATATUS quickest early and angled to the inside, set the pace inside, dueled with MOST SANDISFACTORY through the far turn and down the stretch, battled to the wire and would not be denied. MOST SANDISFACTORY up close outside the leader then pressed the issue, dueled with INVICTATATUS around the second turn and through the lane, fought gamely to the wire but could not get by the winner. SILENT MUSKETIER away quickly at the start then stalked from inside, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch and finished a clear third. FIRE POLISH off a bit slow to begin, pulled from inside nearing the first turn, tracked along the rail then a bit off the inside in the stretch and kept on for a minor award. WHISPERING FLAME settled off the pace along the inside, saved ground into the lane, drifted out a bit while the rider tried to correct and could not rally in the late stages. AFLEETING LIFE unhurried in the early going, traveled two wide then between rivals, asked around the far turn but lacked further response. VEGAS MOON stalked in the two path then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and never rallied. MIDNIGHT LUCK unhurried in the beginning, floated out by rival into the first turn and went four wide around the bend, remained off the inside then angled in on the second turn and proved no menace. MALIBU PRINCE shifted out entering the first turn, chased off the rail throughout and had little left for the drive.