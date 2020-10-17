Horse racing newsletter: More things to discuss about the CHRB

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we get another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

So, a reader calls my attention to an item in the Paulick Report about CHRB member Alex Solis. (It should be noted I look at Paulick every day; it’s a great resource for horse racing news). You can read the item here.

It’s a news release from Keeneland saying how former jockey Solis is now working in Kentucky.

Advertisement

“Inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame in 2014, Solis is spending his time for now in Lexington and in the mornings can be found at Keeneland galloping horses for trainer Wesley Ward,” the news release said.

The question then is, should a member of the CHRB actually be working, seemingly full time, out of the state he has jurisdiction over?

I posed that question to Mike Marten, the indefatigable CHRB spokesman, who came up with this answer.

“Business and Professions Code section 19422 states only that ‘Each member of the board shall have been a resident of this State for two years preceding his appointment.’”

Advertisement

Check, Solis meets that requirement.

Marten continued, based on the questions I asked.

“Beyond that requirement, Alex Solis maintains a residence in California. He has expressed a desire to continue serving as a California racing commissioner.”

Thanks, Mike.

Advertisement

The question, now, is meeting minimum requirements and abiding by the wishes of a member the way this board wants to go? The board has gone to great lengths to avoid conflicts of interest. Yet, Solis was working for trainer Richard Mandella as an assistant. Still, Solis was on the board that could handle matters that dealt with Mandella. (Please note that Mandella is considered one of the most respected trainers in the country. This is only about appearance.)

I think that alone should give pause, but when you add in that he works in another jurisdiction, seemingly full time, should that put his position in jeopardy?

In fairness, I spend most of my time in Florida, yet I cover California racing. Is that right? Outside of pandemic, I never miss being on site for big races. I’m also not a public official, and my pay rate is slightly better than CHRB members.

This seems to be a point where the CHRB, which claims it wants to be transparent in most areas, has to ask itself if someone who has business ties to racing and works outside of California is a good fit for the CHRB.

Advertisement

We’ll see where this goes.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Santa Anita. Rob, take it away.

“The opener is a maiden special weight at a mile on the turf. These are 2-year-olds, most of whom have only one or two starts; meanwhile, a horse such as STARS OF BLUEGRASS has already started six times, which is too many for our liking, especially for a March bred running in October, and those starts include main track track sprints, a turf sprint, a turf route, and now back for another try routing on the grass. She does nothing for us, not with well-meant runners next to her. This is the type of race late in the year, in which we’re looking for horses who’ve been pointed to this longer assignment, and we’ve got two well-meant runners here in this one.

Advertisement

“Top selection is BIG STORY (#2), by Mr. Big, whose runners are long legged, built for two turns and the grass, and now off the main track sprint, he’s back right on schedule, removing the blinkers, with so much room to improve with the experience of that debut try under him. PLAY CHICKEN (#5) debuts for Doug O’Neill, going a mile on the grass. It’s not the type of placement they’re gonna find if ‘needing the race,’ as a short horse, or, a horse who’s not mentally ready for this type of trip, unlikely to relax well, etc., isn’t typically given a mile on the sod to begin their career. Mario Gutierrez is aboard, as he always seems to be for Paul Reddam and O’Neill, a strong choice for your runners as he’s got a really nice calming presence, always a welcome sight for young horses. With this pair, we’ve got two very well-meant horses, and we expect both will be pretty effective here today.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1,4

Advertisement

“Positive Notes:

“3 Blue Star - Came home in :24 flat when going long for the first time, nothing wrong with that.

“Negative Notes:

“4 J C Express - By Jeranimo, a horse we warned breeders and owners to avoid at all cost in the breeding shed, and yep, we were correct, as he’s done nothing as a sire, and he likely never will (and no, we’re not saying this since he was the horse who in 2014 tried to rip my arm off back in his stall, grabbing my arm and taking a hold for two minutes until help arrived).

Advertisement

“6 Discretionary Day - Would have liked to have seen a more even effort in the sprint, rather than so-so speed early before fading down the lane.

“TOP PICK: BIG STORY (#2 3-1 Rispoli) Debut

“SECOND CHOICE: PLAY CHICKEN (#5 6-1 Gutierrez) Debut”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Advertisement

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

Well, I woke up to lots of you who caught my homophone error. I used “through” when I should have used “threw.” In case you wondered, yes, I do know the difference.



Santa Anita review

We usually like to lead with a race, but instead we’ll mention that there was a single winner in the Rainbow Pick Six. When New Heat barely held on by a neck in the final race it amounted to a $450,706.96 payout. The horse went off at 14-1. The winning ticket cost $307.20 and was bet through Xpressbet, which is also owned by the Stronach Group.

As for the feature race, a six-furlong allowance optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf, it was won by She’s Our Charm, who took the race by a length. She’s Our Charm paid $8.00, $4.40 and $3.20. Quick was second, followed by Heathers Grey, Gyosy Spirit, Tapwater and Out of Balance.

“I’ve always thought she was a nice filly,” winning trainer Ron McAnally told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She’s like a greyhound and she just keeps on going. As she continues to learn how to rate, I think she’ll go longer.”

Advertisement

Juan Hernandez was the winning jockey.



Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita has another mediocre card on Saturday, 10 races starting at 1 p.m. Half of the races are on the turf, there are two maiden specials and three maiden claimers. There is a stakes race, the Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf.

Warren’s Showtime is the 9-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Craig Lewis and jockey Flavien Prat. She has won five of 12 and is coming off a third in the Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks. Prat is picking up the mount from Mike Smith, who rode her in the Oaks. She has won four ungraded stakes races.

Croughavouke is the second favorite at 7-2 for Jeff Mullin and Umberto Rispoli. She has won two of 11 and is coming off an allowance win. Previously, she was fifth in the Grade 2 San Clemente. Last year, she was sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Advertisement

Here are the field, sizes, in order: 7, 6, 6, 6, 9, 7, 10, 8, 7, 10.

Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 6 A Thousand Dreams (5-2)

Coming off a decent third against tougher, A Thousand Dreams is well-spotted Saturday. This race not only has a lower claiming tag, but also is restricted to fillies and mares with only one career victory. Not to be dramatic, but this looks like a “now or never” situation. I’m going with “now”.

Friday’s result: Gypsy Spirit had a good trip but made no impact when the real running started, checking in fourth.

Advertisement

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: Dancing Dana (10-1)

Dancing Dana is 10-1 morning line in a race with a 4-5 favorite and others who really are not that impressive. Sure, the favorite may win, but I would rather hunt for value especially with a last out winner, rising in class and racing protected today. Outside post, apprentice weight break, nice price.

Friday’s result: Debt Monger looked great on paper. Unfortunately, when you bet value plays looking for gate-to-wire-moves and they break bad, it’s over. Maybe whoever claimed ‘Monger yesterday gives Jessica Pyfer a chance next out. I still like this horse and think this apprentice (Pyfer) is one to watch going forward.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:10 Woodbine (1): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies, 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Dontpushyourluck (2-1)

11:18 Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Sleek Lynx (2-1)

Advertisement

12:30 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Cash in a Flash (5-2)

1:04 Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance optional claimer, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Sunsprite (3-5)

2:10 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Glorious Song Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Souper Sensational (2-1)

2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Lexus Raven Run Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Venetian Harbor (7-5)

Advertisement

2:42 Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Tappitty Tappitty (2-1)

3:12 Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Spaniah Ballerina (2-1)

5:15 Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 Autumn Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Warren’s Showtime (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 5 Pesky (9-2)

Advertisement

He is a well-bred colt who did not run to his potential in his two starts at Ruidoso Downs while taking on quality opposition. Some runners just do not perform well in the New Mexico mountain, while others adore it. If we throw out those efforts and concentrate on his quality performances at Los Alamitos, the figures he earned from last season are very comparable in here. A repeat of those performances elevates him to being a big threat here at a medium mutual price.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 16. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.34 46.62 58.24 1:04.30 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cassie Belle 124 5 3 2–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–nk Prat 0.60 2 Spanish Channel 124 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 Pereira 9.40 1 Envy 124 1 4 4–hd 4–hd 4–2½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 4.50 6 Elgofranco 120 6 2 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 4–2¼ Gutierrez 3.60 3 Verry Bossy 120 3 6 6–3 6–2 6–2 5–nk Locke 49.10 4 Shez Our Arch 120 4 7 7 7 7 6–1¾ Flores 48.60 7 Forever Free 120 7 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–½ 7 Figueroa 30.00 5 CASSIE BELLE 3.20 2.20 2.10 2 SPANISH CHANNEL 5.40 3.00 1 ENVY 2.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-6) $2.68 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-1-6-3) $57.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $7.70 Winner–Cassie Belle Dbb.f.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Madame Heat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Oakcrest Stable. Mutuel Pool $123,753 Exacta Pool $63,239 Superfecta Pool $34,989 Super High Five Pool $2,766 Trifecta Pool $55,627. Scratched–none. CASSIE BELLE pressed the pace between rivals, vied two wide between around the turn and into the stretch, battled outside of SPANISH CHANNEL down the stretch and prevailed under a drive. SPANISH CHANNEL set the pace inside a pair of rivals, vied along the rail through the turn and into the stretch, dueled with CASSIE BELLE through the lane and fought gamely to the wire. ENVY stalked the top trio along the rail to the stretch, angled out to the three path in the lane and gained ground in the final sixteenth. ELGOFRANCO up close outside a pair early, vied three deep around the turn and into the stretch but proved no match in the late stages. VERRY BOSSY chased the speed while steered to the inside, moved out four wide leaving the turn and failed to threaten. SHEZ OUR ARCH shuffled back soon after the start, trailed near the inside to the turn, angled four to five wide exiting the turn, angled back to the inside in the stretch and proved no menace. FOREVER FREE stalked outside a rival, went two then three wide on the turn and faded. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.99 44.38 1:10.15 1:16.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Little Miss Ellie 120 4 3 3–hd 3–2 2–2 1–1½ Prat 0.30 1 Capital Heat 111 1 2 1–4 1–5 1–2 2–nk Pyfer 6.90 2 Jan Jan Can 124 2 4 4–3 4–4 3–1½ 3–7½ Hernandez 5.10 5 Rickie Nine Toe's 113 5 1 2–1 2–hd 4–6 4–6½ Centeno 6.30 3 Adrienne's Progeny 120 3 5 5 5 5 5 T Baze 27.30 4 LITTLE MISS ELLIE 2.60 2.10 2.10 1 CAPITAL HEAT 4.20 2.60 2 JAN JAN CAN 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $3.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $4.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $3.25 Winner–Little Miss Ellie B.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Argue My Case, by Closing Argument. Bred by Carole Fernandez (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Southern Comfort Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $158,579 Daily Double Pool $26,271 Exacta Pool $68,520 Trifecta Pool $63,377. Scratched–none. LITTLE MISS ELLIE steadied early when bothered from the outside, stalked outside of rival then two wide into the stretch, rallied outside CAPITAL HEAT and drove clear in the final sixteenth. CAPITAL HEAT sped clear from inside, opened up a comfortable lead on the backstretch, widened a bit more around the turn, held a diminishing lead approaching the eighth pole, overtaken inside the sixteenth pole and held the place. JAN JAN CAN stalked in the two path through the turn and finished willingly for the show honors. RICKIE NINE TOE'S tracked off the inside, angled in on the turn and weakened. ADRIENNE'S PROGENY crowded between rivals early, trailed the field to the turn, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.52 46.10 58.33 1:04.67 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Me Likey 122 8 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–nk Hernandez 2.90 4 Lil Nas 122 3 1 3–1 3–½ 3–1 2–1½ Prat 3.60 3 Whiskey Vision 122 2 6 6–2 6–2 6–½ 3–½ Cedillo 34.60 6 Circleofchampions 122 5 4 5–4½ 4–1 4–2 4–ns Rispoli 7.10 5 That Corey 122 4 2 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1 5–½ Gutierrez 2.30 7 By Moonlight 115 6 8 8 8 7–2 6–1¼ Centeno 8.30 9 Gates of Heaven 122 7 5 4–1½ 5–4 5–1 7–2¾ Figueroa 6.40 2 Fleet Roy 122 1 7 7–5 7–4½ 8 8 Flores 45.00 10 ME LIKEY 7.80 3.60 3.40 4 LIL NAS 4.20 3.60 3 WHISKEY VISION 7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $14.40 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-3-6) $105.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-3-6-5) $1,786.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-3) $103.20 Winner–Me Likey Ch.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Too Much Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $191,195 Daily Double Pool $13,158 Exacta Pool $105,722 Superfecta Pool $42,416 Super High Five Pool $1,779 Trifecta Pool $64,446. Scratched–Crossword, The Chosen Vron. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-10) paid $9.15. Pick Three Pool $36,093. ME LIKEY came in and bumped foe repeatedly at the start, sped clear and set the pace, angled over to the inside, responded when challenged at the quarter pole put away THAT COREY in the lane then held off LIL NAS to the wire. LIL NAS away quickly at the start then chased near the inside, steadied into the turn, remained inside then angled out in upper stretch, closed from outside but was not enough. WHISKEY VISION broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, chased from inside, rallied up the rail and gained the show. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS bumped leaving the gate, was in tight between foes early, went three wide into the stretch then four wide at the top of the lane and lacked a serious bid. THAT COREY showed early speed then chased outside a rival, bid outside the leader at the quarter pole then flattened in the final furlong. BY MOONLIGHT stumbled broke in and bumped both sides in the beginning, trailed from inside early, angled three wide into the stretch and showed a mild response in the late stages. GATES OF HEAVEN pinballed at the start, tracked outside a pair of rivals, came off the turn three wide then angled out in the lane and weakened. FLEET ROY bumped by outside rival then jumped the track where the dirt met the turf, traveled a bit off the rail into the stretch and came up empty. FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.27 45.56 1:10.31 1:17.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Don't Stop Lookin 115 5 1 4–1 3–1 1–1 1–2¼ Centeno 18.60 6 Flying Business 122 6 4 3–½ 1–1 2–4½ 2–6½ Prat 0.40 2 Sherilinda 122 2 2 2–½ 5–2½ 3–1 3–2½ Flores 5.60 1 Heart River 122 1 6 6 4–hd 4–2½ 4–3¼ Velez 15.20 4 Billy K 122 4 3 5–1 6 6 5–7¼ Maldonado 27.00 3 Dehydration 124 3 5 1–½ 2–½ 5–hd 6 T Baze 4.10 5 DON'T STOP LOOKIN 39.20 7.80 3.40 6 FLYING BUSINESS 2.40 2.10 2 SHERILINDA 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $181.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $31.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1) $18.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $40.90 Winner–Don't Stop Lookin Ch.f.3 by Lookin At Lucky out of Patricias Prospect, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Amy Bayle, Shelley Gross &Allen Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert A. Bean. Owner: Bean Acres, LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,976 Daily Double Pool $19,624 Exacta Pool $75,206 Superfecta Pool $36,955 Trifecta Pool $59,468. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-5) paid $58.80. Pick Three Pool $17,734. DON'T STOP LOOKIN away quickly then dropped back to stalk the leader, raced two wide into the turn then moved out into the three path, reeled in the leader and drove clear at the eighth pole and inched away in deep stretch. FLYING BUSINESS stalked the pace from outside, bid three deep into the turn, kicked clear at the five-sixteenths pole, lost the lead in upper stretch but stayed on well to prove second best. SHERILINDA prompted the pace from inside, challenged into the turn but was in tight from the seven-sixteenths pole to the three-eighths marker, dropped back a bit then angled out into the two path and showed a mild rally to gain the show. HEART RIVER off a bit slow to begin and lacked early speed, went outside a pair of rivals then came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BILLY K chased from inside then angled out on the turn and never responded when called upon. DEHYDRATION set the pace up the backstretch then vied between into the turn, could not keep pace with the leader around the bend and lost ground from inside to the stretch and faded. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.19 46.65 1:10.38 1:22.24 1:34.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 She's Our Charm 122 5 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 Hernandez 3.00 6 Quick 124 6 6 5–½ 6 5–½ 5–4½ 2–½ Rispoli 2.20 3 Heathers Grey 122 3 2 4–1½ 3–½ 3–1 2–½ 3–1¾ Gryder 7.70 4 Gypsy Spirit 122 4 5 3–hd 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 4–¾ Prat 2.40 1 Tapwater 122 1 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–1 5–9½ Smith 4.10 2 Out of Balance 122 2 4 6 5–hd 6 6 6 Cedillo 36.40 5 SHE'S OUR CHARM 8.00 4.40 3.20 6 QUICK (GB) 3.00 2.60 3 HEATHERS GREY 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $161.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4) $12.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $29.55 Winner–She's Our Charm Dbb.f.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally Trust. Mutuel Pool $249,878 Daily Double Pool $14,106 Exacta Pool $111,198 Superfecta Pool $35,625 Trifecta Pool $67,353. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-5) paid $205.05. Pick Three Pool $34,351. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-10-5-5) 215 tickets with 4 correct paid $335.40. Pick Four Pool $94,504. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-10-5-5) 355 tickets with 5 correct paid $832.90. Pick Five Pool $343,772. SHE'S OUR CHARM controlled the pace along the fence, showed the way from inside to the stretch, responded to right-handed urging and held well. QUICK (GB) raced off the pace outside a rival, steered out into the stretch, raced widest in the lane and closed well to earn the place honors. HEATHERS GREY stalked from along the inside, saved ground to the stretch, tipped out and got edged for the place. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) settled outside a rival then two wide, came off the far turn three wide and failed to respond to asking. TAPWATER stalked the leader along the fence then moved out into the two path, raced in range entering the stretch but weakened in the late stages. OUT OF BALANCE saved ground throughout, angled out in the drive but had little left. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.62 47.51 1:11.17 1:35.66 1:42.08 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bold Endeavor 122 5 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ T Baze 4.40 6 Secret Touch 122 6 2 2–1 2–½ 2–2 2–5 2–5¼ Rispoli 1.40 2 Conquest Cobra 112 2 4 3–½ 4–½ 5–½ 3–hd 3–hd Pyfer 3.70 1 Truth Seeker 122 1 5 6 6 4–hd 4–hd 4–ns Gonzalez 14.90 3 Justin's Quest 122 3 3 4–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 5–2 5–3¼ Prat 2.60 4 Debt Monger 111 4 6 5–2 5–1½ 6 6 6 Centeno 20.50 5 BOLD ENDEAVOR 10.80 4.20 3.00 6 SECRET TOUCH 2.80 2.20 2 CONQUEST COBRA 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $52.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1) $11.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $19.95 Winner–Bold Endeavor B.g.4 by Bernardini out of Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $180,919 Daily Double Pool $22,404 Exacta Pool $84,554 Superfecta Pool $35,101 Trifecta Pool $54,426. Claimed–Secret Touch by Atreides Racing LLC, Coffman, John Eric, Lambert, Jeffrey, Paradise Farms Corp., Hess Jr., Robert an. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-5) paid $162.85. Pick Three Pool $26,247. BOLD ENDEAVOR set the pace under pressure to the outside, coaxed at the three-eighths pole, responded well and held SECRET TOUCH at bay to the wire. SECRET TOUCH pressed from outside, challenged around the far turn and down the stretch but could not summon the needed late kick to get by. CONQUEST COBRA stalked the pace from inside under restraint to the five-eighths marker, chased along the fence through the turn and into the drive, made no impact on the top pair but gained the show. TRUTH SEEKER off a bit slow to begin, traveled along the inside then moved out on the turn, raced four wide to the far turn, stayed in that path through the bend and got edged for the show. JUSTIN'S QUEST raced off the rail then outside the top pair, lost ground around the far turn and weakened in the lane. DEBT MONGER off a bit slow at the start, tracked off the inside, two wide through the second turn and weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.04 44.64 56.50 1:08.88 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Pyron 122 2 5 5–2½ 4–2 3–1½ 1–1½ Prat 2.80 1 Kneedeepinsnow 122 1 3 2–1 2–2 2–2 2–¾ Cedillo 1.90 4 Grinning Tiger 124 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 3–1½ T Baze 7.10 6 California Street 122 5 6 6 6 5–hd 4–nk Smith 15.10 7 Champagneonme 122 6 2 3–3 3–3 4–3 5–¾ Hernandez 8.10 5 Surfing Star 124 4 4 4–4 5–2½ 6 6 Rispoli 2.40 3 PYRON 7.60 3.40 2.80 1 KNEEDEEPINSNOW 3.20 2.20 4 GRINNING TIGER 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $38.00 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6) $16.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $19.20 Winner–Pyron Ch.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Tapatia, by Tapit. Bred by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Ken Copenhaver. Mutuel Pool $203,712 Daily Double Pool $21,416 Exacta Pool $96,880 Superfecta Pool $34,518 Trifecta Pool $60,283. Scratched–Microrithms. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $52.25. Pick Three Pool $30,067. PYRON stumbled at the start, raced off the pace from inside, saved ground into the stretch, angled out in the lane, closed fast and reeled in the top pair then drew clear late. KNEEDEEPINSNOW asked early and chased outside the leader, applied pressure around the turn, challenged in the lane, finished well but was outkicked by the winner. GRINNING TIGER sped clear and angled in, held a short lead over KNEEDEEPINSNOW through the turn and into the stretch, held command to the sixteenth pole then yielded late. CALIFORNIA STREET off a bit slow to begin, went four wide through the turn and improved position. CHAMPAGNEONME chased outside a rival then three to four wide around the turn and failed to respond. SURFING STAR traveled mid-pack early on, took the turn three wide and never threatened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.04 47.22 1:11.64 1:23.64 1:35.61 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 New Heat 120 3 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–nk Cedillo 14.20 6 Rose's Crystal 120 5 6 6–7 6–5½ 4–2 2–hd 2–1¼ Hernandez 4.20 8 Rockie Causeway 120 7 5 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–5¾ Rispoli 0.80 1 Keep Dancing 120 1 7 7 7 7 5–3 4–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 18.70 5 Cheerful Charm 124 4 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–2½ 5–4¼ Prat 2.80 7 Slew's Screen Star 120 6 1 5–1 5–½ 5–1 6–5 6–11½ Diaz, Jr. 64.10 2 Ketchup 120 2 2 4–½ 4–½ 6–hd 7 7 Maldonado 19.30 4 NEW HEAT 30.40 10.80 4.00 6 ROSE'S CRYSTAL 4.60 2.20 8 ROCKIE CAUSEWAY 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $130.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $63.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-1) $75.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-1-5) $1,919.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8) $63.05 Winner–New Heat Dbb.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Helluva Hooley, by Touch Gold. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Newfield Farm and Saavedra, Jennifer M.. Mutuel Pool $271,952 Daily Double Pool $78,144 Exacta Pool $118,238 Superfecta Pool $68,943 Super High Five Pool $17,607 Trifecta Pool $98,561. Scratched–Buy Wave Buy. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $179.80. Pick Three Pool $98,940. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-3-4) 260 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,006.45. Pick Four Pool $342,313. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-5-3-4) 14 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,733.85. Pick Five Pool $233,588. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (10-5-5-5-3-4) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $450,706.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $113,020. NEW HEAT set the pace with company to the outside, inched away on the backstretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole and held off the late rally from ROSE'S CRYSTAL in the final strides. ROSE'S CRYSTAL settled a bit off the rail then went between foes at the half-mile marker, angled four wide into the stretch, rallied but was too late. ROCKIE CAUSEWAY raced four wide then angled in on the first turn, stalked two wide into the far turn, moved out into the three path, finished well but could not match the top pair. KEEP DANCING threw head and was off slow to begin, saved ground into the lane, angled off the rail and passed tired foes. CHEERFUL CHARM pressed the pace from the outside then chased the leader in the two path to the far turn, stayed a bit off the rail into the drive and faded. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR tracked off the rail then outside a pair at the halfway point, shifted out entering the far turn, went three wide around the bend and weakened. KETCHUP in a bit tight and steadied along the inside early, stalked near the fence to the stretch and tired. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $88,092 Inter-Track N/A $625,118 Out of State N/A $4,485,027 TOTAL N/A $5,198,237

Advertisement