Horse racing newsletter: Changes to the whip rule are being seen

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Craig Lewis on his 1,000th win.
It’s becoming clear that the new rules regarding use of the riding crop are becoming an issue among the jockeys. In Monday’s newsletter, we’ll go through last week’s stewards’ rulings and warnings and even a suspension.
When you watch races now, you can definitely tell a difference in the stretch, as it seems as if jockeys seem reluctant to go to the whip. Does that change the outcome of the races? Maybe or maybe not. Obviously, that answer would vary from race to race. It does need to be pointed out that everyone is under the same rules.
To review, the rules are:
— No more than six strikes in a race.
— No more than twice in a row.
— It must be underhanded, or below the shoulder.
— You can strike a horse on the shoulder if your hands are on the reins.
As we noted earlier in the week, Mike Smith, representing the Jockey’s Guild, sent a note to the California Horse Racing Board. Here are some excerpts.
— ” … you have implemented regulations, that many people, including jockeys, owners, and trainers, believe have created even more safety hazards. The reality is we are very alarmed about the lack of concern for our safety and well-being. Furthermore, not only do we have a concern for our own welfare, but also have grave concerns about the risks being created for the horses.”
— “To restrict the use of the riding crop to the underhand position, as you have currently imposed, is completely against the technique that every jockey has been taught on the proper use of the riding crop. It is contrary to our instincts and techniques, which in turn is impacting our balance and reaction time. We strongly believe that regulation is extremely hazardous and has added an even greater risk and uncertainty to our profession.”
— “Given the penalties and perils you have created, you are imposing great pressures on the jockeys, to the extent that some are considering leaving California to ride in jurisdictions which are still allowing for reasonable and responsible use of the riding crop. My home, along with several other jockeys, many of whom are Latino, is in California. We do not want to be forced to leave. However, the fear of grave injury and the unreasonable penalties are making many of us reconsider continuing to ride in California.”
It will be another year before the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act is a reality, providing it passes the Senate, which it most certainly will. Most of the talk has been about the use of Lasix, but maybe a bigger issue will be about the use of the riding crop, if the act is found constitutional and implemented.
New Jersey currently has a more restrictive whip rule. New York is looking at its rule. This issue will be with horse racing for a while.
It will be very interesting to see if the industry adjusts, if the jockeys adjust and if the bettors adjust. Time will tell.
Santa Anita review
The winner of the Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf was Warren’s Showtime with a rousing stretch drive that got him up by a neck just in time. But also noteworthy was that it was the 1,000th win for trainer Craig Lewis.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” Lewis told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I’ve had a lot of great horses in my career: Cutlass Reality, beat back-to-back Derby winners Alysheba and Ferdinand in the Hollywood Gold Cup (1988), Music Merci who won the Del Mar Futurity (1988), Illinois Derby (1989) and many other big races, and then of course Larry the Legend. I’ve had multiple other good horses and a lot of great owners. I’m very thankful and feel very fortunate, very grateful to be in this situation.
“Fillies like [Warren’s Showtime] (bring me back). There are a lot of bumps in the road. A trainer’s life is not all pie and ice cream, but when things like this happen it makes it all worthwhile. The early mornings, the things that go wrong, the difficult situations, but situations like this overcome all the negatives involved.”
Warren’s Showtime paid $3.40, $2.60 and $2.20. Going to Vegas was second, followed by Nasty, Guitty, Croughavouke, Quiet Secretary and Mind Out. Flavien Prat was the winning jockey.
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita comes back with another 10-race card on Sunday, with a 1 p.m. first post. There are two stakes races, one graded and one minor. Half of the races are on the turf and there are three maiden specials.
The first stakes is $75,000 Anoakia for 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. Queengol is the 9-5 favorite for trainer John Sadler and jockey Flavien Prat. She won her only start by a half-length at Del Mar on Sept. 5. The second favorite, at 5-2, is Forest Caraway for Peter Miller and Ricardo Gonzalez. She won her first race at Del Mar on Aug. 20 and then ran second in the Del Mar Debutante on Sept 6. Post is around 4:44 p.m.
The big stakes race is the Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Smooth Like Strait is the tepid 5-2 favorite for Mike McCarthy and Umberto Rispoli. Two of his last three races were at Churchill Downs, including a fourth in the American Turf. He has won four-of-nine lifetime. He won the Grade 3 La Jolla at Del Mar on Aug. 9.
Field Pass, making his first Santa Anita start, is the 3-1 second choice for Mike Maker and Drayden Van Dyke. He has won five of 13 and was third last out in the American Turf at Churchill Downs. His last win came July 12 at Keeneland in the Transylvania Stakes. Post is set for around 5:15 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 6, 5, 6, 7, 9, 5, 9, 9.
Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day
NINTH RACE: No. 8 KP All Systems Go (10-1)
This colt turned in a dazzling performance when breaking his maiden over this course and distance and followed it up with two good local efforts. His effort in the Grade 3 La Jolla wasn’t bad, and he is back to his favorite place. If his rally is timed to perfection by Abel Cedillo, he might mow ‘em all down.
Saturday’s result: A Thousand Dreams set the pace, shook free around the far turn but could not fend off the winning bid of Y Not Sizzle and wound up third.
Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Needless to Say (8-1)
Needless to Say won the debut race at Del Mar for trainer Dean Pederson. Today they try a stakes race and this trainer is 67% in non-graded stakes races and 83% in the money. He is also 1-1 from three starts here. Dean has an impressive 28% off the bench win record. This horse was heavily bet in the debut race and comes in Sunday with a sharp work. Needless to Say, pun intended, this horse at 8-1 is very capable of winning this five-horse race at a great price.
Saturday’s result: Dancing Dana went off at 7-1. The horse broke nicely and tracked in second into the turn before scooting to the lead. Alas, Flavien Prat and the 1-5 odds favorite caught Dana on the line. Dancing Dana paid $4.40 to place. Almost!
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (1): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies, 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Lady Petrol ($12.10)
Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Sleek Lynx ($3.30)
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Riptide Rock ($6.30)
Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance optional claimer, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Sunsprite ($2.80)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Glorious Song Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Souper Sensational ($3.20)
Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Lexus Raven Run Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Venetian Harbor ($5.20)
Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Red Cabernet ($15.20)
Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Spanish Ballerina ($6.40)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 Autumn Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Warren’s Showtime ($3.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
10:10 Woodbine (1): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Yes to Mischief (2-1)
10:28 Belmont (3): Grade 2 $150,000 Knickerbocker Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Breaking the Rules (9-5)
11:19 Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Strike Me Down (8-5)
12:29 Woodbine (5): Grade 1 $300,000 Northern Dancer Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Count Again (2-1)
1:37 Woodbine (7): Grade 1 $600,000 E.P. Taylor Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Etoile (9-5)
1:47 Belmont (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Hill Prince Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Money Moves (1-2)
1:57 Keeneland (8): $125,000 Dowager Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Blame Debbie (2-1)
2:11 Woodbine (8): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Red Hierarchy (6-5)
2:45 Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Nearctic Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Silent Poet (2-1)
3:18 Woodbine (10): $100,000 Display Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Helium (2-1)
5:15 Santa Anita (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Smooth Like Strait (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
ELEVENTH RACE: No. 5 J Best Boogie (6-1)
She needed an out in her most recent contest after a three-month layoff when finishing second to Ruidoso shipper A Dash Of Sign, a rival she’ll face again in this trial. J Best Boogie is a well-connected runner who has improved in each subsequent start for top-notch connections, yet I still think she can deliver a monster effort at any time. She earned competitive figures for this event in each of his last two efforts with everything factored in (trouble plus track variant) and I expect her to take a step forward for a solid jockey/trainer combo.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 17.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.98 47.40 1:11.82 1:24.06 1:36.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Play Chicken
|122
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|4.80
|7
|Warrens Candy Man
|122
|7
|7
|3–1
|4–1
|3–1
|3–2
|2–2½
|Prat
|2.90
|6
|Discretionary Day
|122
|6
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–2
|2–2
|3–nk
|Hernandez
|15.60
|3
|Blue Star
|122
|3
|5
|7
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|Figueroa
|5.40
|2
|Big Story
|122
|2
|4
|4–½
|3–1
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–1
|Rispoli
|1.60
|4
|J C Express
|122
|4
|3
|5–1
|6–½
|7
|7
|6–½
|Gonzalez
|10.00
|1
|Stars of Bluegrass
|119
|1
|6
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–1½
|7
|Van Dyke
|11.90
|5
|PLAY CHICKEN
|11.60
|6.00
|5.20
|7
|WARRENS CANDY MAN
|4.40
|3.00
|6
|DISCRETIONARY DAY
|12.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$29.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-3)
|$162.06
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-6-3-2)
|$1,510.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6)
|$130.55
Winner–Play Chicken B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Smoove, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $187,842 Exacta Pool $89,365 Superfecta Pool $30,426 Super High Five Pool $1,980 Trifecta Pool $54,495. Scratched–none.
PLAY CHICKEN broke well and stalked inside then moved outside the leader, bid midway through the turn, led at the quarter pole, cleared DISCRETIONARY DAY inside the furlong grounds then held over a rallying WARRENS CANDY in the final strides. WARRENS CANDY MAN stalked outside a rival then off the rail, chased two wide into the stretch, rallied and was gaining to the wire. DISCRETIONARY DAY had early speed and made a clear lead before angling to the inside, set the pace to the far turn then fought with the winner around the turn and into the stretch, weakened in the final furlong and held the show. BLUE STAR shuffled back between rivals early, raced three wide into the first turn, stayed off the rail to the stretch, drifted out in the lane and kept on for a minor award. BIG STORY bumped and steadied early, pulled from inside on the first turn, chased along the rail to the stretch, came off the fence and lacked a bid. J C EXPRESS came in and bumped rival early, settled in the early going, raced two wide then saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. STARS OF BLUEGRASS steadied early inside, checked off heels near the three-quarter pole, chased from inside then two wide, angled in upper stretch and never threatened.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.14 45.26 1:10.48 1:17.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Cal's Gem
|110
|6
|1
|5–2½
|2–½
|1–2½
|1–1¾
|Pyfer
|1.80
|1
|Starship Chewbacca
|120
|1
|5
|2–½
|4–5
|2–2
|2–3½
|Pereira
|1.30
|3
|Me Macho
|117
|3
|3
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–6¼
|Centeno
|3.80
|5
|Crankin
|120
|5
|6
|1–½
|1–½
|4–9½
|4–8¼
|Velez
|6.60
|2
|Paul L
|124
|2
|4
|3–hd
|5–5
|5–4½
|5–8¼
|T Baze
|16.90
|4
|Bullet Times
|124
|4
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Figueroa
|101.50
|6
|CAL'S GEM
|5.60
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|STARSHIP CHEWBACCA
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|ME MACHO
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$48.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-5)
|$1.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3)
|$4.40
Winner–Cal's Gem Dbb.c.3 by Calimonco out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables, LLC and Pappas Horse Racing, Corp. Mutuel Pool $139,975 Daily Double Pool $34,175 Exacta Pool $89,101 Superfecta Pool $35,642 Trifecta Pool $59,080. Scratched–none.
CAL'S GEM stalked the pace outside, bid four wide around the turn, took over nearing the quarter pole, kicked clear and held well under hand safely late. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA bumped leaving the gate, pressed from inside, in a bit tight and steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, remained inside through the turn and proved second best. ME MACHO forwardly placed three deep early, chased off the rail then drifted out a bit into the drive and stayed on for a clear third. CRANKIN tossed head and came away a bit slow but recovered quickly to move up to take control, set a pressured pace off the rail, cleared briefly before being challenged again on the turn, lost command nearing the quarter pole and gave way. PAUL L broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased between then two wide into the turn, angled in around the bend and faded. BULLET TIMES dropped back early, raced off the rail to the stretch and was outrun.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.05 46.72 1:10.70 1:22.91 1:34.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Shanghai Truffles
|126
|1
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|5.40
|2
|Solitaire
|122
|2
|3
|5–1
|5–1
|4–1½
|5–2½
|2–nk
|Espinoza
|4.90
|4
|Sabinos Pride
|122
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|3–1
|3–ns
|T Baze
|38.20
|6
|Lavender
|126
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–½
|Prat
|0.60
|3
|Soothing
|126
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|5–4¼
|Hernandez
|3.60
|5
|Meso
|119
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Centeno
|47.00
|1
|SHANGHAI TRUFFLES
|12.80
|5.60
|4.40
|2
|SOLITAIRE
|5.40
|4.40
|4
|SABINOS PRIDE
|9.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$39.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$28.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-6)
|$59.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$132.50
Winner–Shanghai Truffles Dbb.f.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Lady Truffles, by Candi's Gold. Bred by Janavar Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Janavar Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,352 Daily Double Pool $15,990 Exacta Pool $67,128 Superfecta Pool $29,302 Trifecta Pool $44,064. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $78.55. Pick Three Pool $49,720.
SHANGHAI TRUFFLES stalked the top pair along the inside, angled out on the far turn, came three wide into the lane, bid three deep in stretch, cleared and inched away. SOLITAIRE raced off the pace near the rail, angled out around the second turn and entered the stretch four wide, chased through the lane then summoned a late bid and earned the place. SABINOS PRIDE pressed the pace from outside, bid between foes in upper stretch, lacked the needed late punch but saved the show. LAVENDER (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, went three then two wide around the first turn, traveled off the rail to the far turn then angled to the rail around that bend, rallied up the inside in the lane and missed the show. SOOTHING set the pace with a rival to the outside, carried a short lead to the stretch, resisted through the drive then yielded late. MESO allowed to settle in the early going, entered the stretch three wide and came up empty.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.23 45.88 58.52 1:11.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|September Secret
|120
|1
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–3½
|1–nk
|Prat
|0.30
|6
|Dancing Dana
|115
|5
|3
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–9¼
|Centeno
|7.90
|3
|Exchange Vows
|120
|3
|2
|4–1
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–½
|Espinoza
|11.90
|2
|Righteously
|120
|2
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–1¾
|Gutierrez
|5.80
|5
|Mucha Woman
|120
|4
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|5
|5
|T Baze
|7.70
|1
|SEPTEMBER SECRET
|2.60
|2.20
|2.10
|6
|DANCING DANA
|4.40
|2.80
|3
|EXCHANGE VOWS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$16.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-2)
|$3.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3)
|$7.85
Winner–September Secret Grr.f.2 by Grazen out of Sweetest Secret, by Sea of Secrets. Bred by Jennifer Saavedra (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Kagele, Tom and Shaw, Ken. Mutuel Pool $195,482 Daily Double Pool $15,928 Exacta Pool $69,707 Superfecta Pool $25,697 Trifecta Pool $48,130. Scratched–Where's Frankie.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $11.95. Pick Three Pool $16,298.
SEPTEMBER SECRET stalked behind the top pair along the inside, moved out into the two path on the turn then further out upper stretch, roused in the drive and wore down rival in the final furlong to prove best. DANCING DANA pressed the pace from outside, headed rival at the three-eighths pole, gained command then moved clear past the quarter pole, responded when challenged by the winner and yielded grudgingly while clearly second best. EXCHANGE VOWS stalked three deep early, outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch, made no impact on the top pair and held the show. RIGHTEOUSLY chased between rivals up the backstretch, lost ground on the turn then swung out into the stretch and weakened. MUCHA WOMAN set the pace under pressure and angled to the inside, headed at the three-eighths pole, was trying to get out on the turn as the rider corrected with the left-reign, then faded in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.86 47.70 1:11.71 1:23.83 1:35.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Y Not Sizzle
|124
|1
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|Rispoli
|11.80
|2
|Danceformunny
|120
|2
|7
|6–½
|6–½
|5–½
|3–½
|2–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.90
|6
|A Thousand Dreams
|120
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|3.40
|5
|Sunriser
|124
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|6.60
|3
|Invincibella
|124
|3
|4
|5–1
|5–½
|6–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|T Baze
|5.30
|9
|Listen to Blue
|124
|9
|8
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–1
|8–1
|6–1
|Franco
|44.20
|7
|Mariah Girl
|124
|7
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|4–1½
|7–nk
|Hernandez
|4.20
|4
|Miss Bennet
|124
|4
|6
|8–1½
|8–hd
|8–½
|9
|8–2¾
|Pereira
|84.90
|8
|Bella Figura
|124
|8
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|4–½
|6–hd
|9
|Prat
|5.20
|1
|Y NOT SIZZLE
|25.60
|12.20
|6.00
|2
|DANCEFORMUNNY
|7.20
|4.60
|6
|A THOUSAND DREAMS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$37.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$67.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-5)
|$148.82
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6)
|$149.45
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-6-5-3)
|Carryover $1,629
Winner–Y Not Sizzle Ch.f.4 by Stormberg out of She's Borracho, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Sims & Joey Platts (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Jeff Mullins. Mutuel Pool $293,067 Daily Double Pool $23,245 Exacta Pool $159,257 Superfecta Pool $59,600 Trifecta Pool $92,558 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,134. Claimed–Danceformunny by Dave Williams. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–A Thousand Dreams by EMT Stable LLC, Mueller, Martin, Fritts, Marie J., Scott, Michael and Best, Julie. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Mariah Girl (ARG) by Mercado, Alejandro G. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $48.95. Pick Three Pool $33,411. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-1/4-1) 648 tickets with 4 correct paid $140.90. Pick Four Pool $119,638. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-1-1/4-1) 224 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,641.70. Pick Five Pool $426,345.
Y NOT SIZZLE stalked the pace along the inside to the stretch, tipped out and collared leader past the eighth pole, took command then inched away. DANCEFORMUNNY stalked from the inside, lacked room near the quarter pole, remained inside then angled out near the sixteenth pole and edged rival for second. A THOUSAND DREAMS set the pace inside, inched away from outside rival, saved ground into the lane, challenged from the outside and led to the eighth pole, lost command shortly after and got edged for the place. SUNRISER unhurried in the early stages, raced off the rail then angled four to five wide into the stretch and closed well. INVINCIBELLA (GB) chased from between rivals then two wide around the far turn, bothered by inside rival and checked at the quarter pole, then failed to rally in the final furlong. LISTEN TO BLUE settled off the inside, raced three then four wide into the stretch and improved position. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) prompted the pace from outside, lost contact with the leader and chased two wide to the stretch and weakened. MISS BENNET traveled near the back of the pace along the inside, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. BELLA FIGURA (IRE) stalked three wide to the lane and faded.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.59 47.37 1:12.36 1:25.04 1:38.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Hapi Hapi
|120
|5
|5
|5–1½
|5–1
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|1.00
|5
|Street Behavior
|120
|4
|1
|4–2
|4–1
|3–3
|2–1½
|2–3¾
|Gonzalez
|1.90
|3
|Meadway
|117
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–3½
|3–nk
|Centeno
|36.50
|1
|Summer Fun
|124
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–2½
|4–6¼
|Cedillo
|5.00
|7
|Vegas Moon
|120
|6
|6
|7
|6–2
|6–14
|6–30
|5–4½
|Flores
|7.90
|2
|Papa's Honey
|120
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|5–1½
|5–hd
|6
|Franco
|38.50
|8
|Gone Awol
|124
|7
|7
|6–½
|7
|7
|7
|dnf
|T Baze
|27.30
|6
|HAPI HAPI
|4.00
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|STREET BEHAVIOR
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|MEADWAY
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$60.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$3.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1)
|$6.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-1-7)
|$256.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$13.40
Winner–Hapi Hapi Ch.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Wild Caroline, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by James Shenouda (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Bran Jam Stable. Mutuel Pool $192,002 Daily Double Pool $19,547 Exacta Pool $105,076 Superfecta Pool $63,048 Super High Five Pool $5,177 Trifecta Pool $90,723. Scratched–Fort Dodge.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-6) paid $21.95. Pick Three Pool $64,126.
HAPI HAPI tracked off the rail, bid three deep past the five-sixteenths pole, gained the lead leaving the bend, kicked clear at the eighth pole and geared down near the wire. STREET BEHAVIOR stalked off the inside, bid between rivals around the far turn, fought with HAPI HAPI in the drive but was outkicked in the final furlong. MEADWAY stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the fence in range of the pacesetter, tipped out into the two path on the second turn, finished with a mild rally and earned the show honors. SUMMER FUN set the pace a bit off the rail, challenged by a pair of rivals approaching the quarter pole, could not offer much resistance from inside and weakened. VEGAS MOON raced five wide into the first turn then angled down into the two path, traveled outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. PAPA'S HONEY forwardly placed early, asked once left-handed at the halfway point, lost ground around the far turn and tired in the lane. GONE AWOL off slow from the outside to begin, angled in entering the first turn, dropped back into the far turn, eased around the bend and coasted in just passing the wire and walked off.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.97 45.68 57.02 1:03.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Factorial
|122
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1¾
|Prat
|5.60
|5
|Colt Fiction
|124
|4
|3
|2–2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–nk
|Pereira
|5.50
|4
|Kris' Wild Kat
|122
|3
|2
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–1½
|Gonzalez
|5.40
|1
|Gregdar
|120
|1
|6
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|8.20
|2
|Go Time
|118
|2
|8
|6–1
|6–½
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Gutierrez
|35.80
|8
|Antithetical
|120
|7
|4
|5–1½
|5–1½
|6–1
|6–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.00
|9
|Strike It Lucky
|118
|8
|5
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–1
|7–nk
|Hernandez
|40.60
|10
|Combat Zone
|122
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–3¼
|Cedillo
|3.30
|6
|Golden Image
|122
|5
|7
|8–2
|8–1½
|8–hd
|9
|Flores
|140.40
|7
|FACTORIAL
|13.20
|5.60
|4.40
|5
|COLT FICTION
|7.60
|5.20
|4
|KRIS' WILD KAT
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$52.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-1)
|$147.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-4)
|$118.75
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-4-1-2)
|Carryover $1,384
Winner–Factorial Dbb.g.6 by The Factor out of Aspen Light, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D., Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $331,865 Daily Double Pool $28,424 Exacta Pool $167,118 Superfecta Pool $64,942 Trifecta Pool $96,045 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,814. Scratched–Gate Speed.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $92.95. Pick Three Pool $55,999.
FACTORIAL away quickly at the start, vied outside COLT FICTION for the lead early, cleared that rival into the turn, angled to the rail, urged right-handed in the drive and remained clear. COLT FICTION showed early speed and vied with FACTORIAL up the backstretch, steadied briefly into the turn, chased two wide into the stretch and held the place. KRIS' WILD KAT chased between rivals early, raced two then three wide into the stretch and finished willingly alongside COLT FICTION through the final furlong. GREGDAR stalked from inside, steadied off the heels of COLT FICTION into the turn, stayed inside to the stretch and finished evenly. GO TIME settled off the pace, went two wide into the turn moved to the rail around the bend and never rallied. ANTITHETICAL chased three deep, two to three wide into the stretch and weakened. STRIKE IT LUCKY settled off the rail, took the turn three wide and proved no menace. COMBAT ZONE stumbled badly at the start, trailed the field early, angled out in the lane and was never a factor. GOLDEN IMAGE tracked the speed off the rail, angled in on the turn and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 45.39 1:10.56 1:17.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Teton Valley
|122
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–½
|Cedillo
|2.50
|7
|Suzie Qzz Brother
|122
|6
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–2½
|2–3¼
|Hernandez
|0.80
|5
|Moving Fast
|122
|4
|3
|5–½
|6–2
|4–4
|3–1
|Van Dyke
|6.70
|1
|Alpine Thunder
|122
|1
|6
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–2
|4–10¼
|Figueroa
|7.50
|4
|Careless Kitten
|122
|3
|5
|7
|7
|7
|5–¾
|Pereira
|25.70
|6
|My Child Sbud
|122
|5
|4
|4–½
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|30.60
|8
|Club Cal
|122
|7
|7
|6–1
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7
|T Baze
|30.80
|2
|TETON VALLEY
|7.00
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|SUZIE QZZ BROTHER
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|MOVING FAST
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$41.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-1)
|$4.01
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-5-1-4)
|$93.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5)
|$10.25
Winner–Teton Valley Ch.c.2 by Tapiture out of Pleasure Cruise, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $191,833 Daily Double Pool $24,101 Exacta Pool $95,938 Superfecta Pool $49,060 Super High Five Pool $6,658 Trifecta Pool $72,812. Scratched–It's Bedazzle Time.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-2) paid $33.90. Pick Three Pool $51,555.
TETON VALLEY sped clear early, inched away around the turn, lost the whip as the rider tried to switch hands past the eighth pole but still held under hand urging. SUZIE QZZ BROTHER stalked outside the leader, raced outside a rival then three wide into the stretch, chased through the lane then found late response and was gaining to the wire. MOVING FAST stalked outside a rival, traveled two around the turn, moved out in the lane and outfinished ALPINE THUNDER for the show. ALPINE THUNDER stumbled leaving the gate, moved up to chase from the inside, raced a bit off the rail into the lane then angled out in upper stretch and lost the show. CARELESS KITTEN raced off the rail up the backstretch, took the turn three wide and was never a factor. MY CHILD SBUD in range early, entered the turn four wide, angled down into the two path around the bend, then tired in the stretch. CLUB CAL off slow to begin, chased five wide into the turn, angled in some and came three to four wide into the stretch and faded.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.50 45.42 1:09.69 1:21.65 1:33.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Warren's Showtime
|122
|5
|3
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–½
|4–1
|1–nk
|Prat
|0.70
|6
|Going to Vegas
|120
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|14.80
|3
|Nasty
|120
|3
|2
|2–3
|2–4
|2–1½
|1–½
|3–1¼
|Gonzalez
|7.70
|4
|Guitty
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|4–1¼
|Hernandez
|8.50
|7
|Croughavouke
|120
|7
|5
|6–1½
|6–2
|6–1
|5–½
|5–1
|Rispoli
|5.20
|2
|Quiet Secretary
|120
|2
|1
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–hd
|2–1
|6–2¾
|Espinoza
|18.20
|1
|Mind Out
|120
|1
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|4–½
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|7.00
|5
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|3.40
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|GOING TO VEGAS
|8.40
|3.80
|3
|NASTY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$16.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$12.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4)
|$20.43
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-3-4-7)
|$722.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3)
|$29.05
Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $348,591 Daily Double Pool $32,354 Exacta Pool $163,104 Superfecta Pool $54,401 Super High Five Pool $6,630 Trifecta Pool $103,022. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-5) paid $26.45. Pick Three Pool $40,984.
WARREN'S SHOWTIME settled off the pace outside a rival or two wide, raced off the rail up the backstretch, entered the far turn in the two path then angled out around the bend, came four wide into the stretch, rallied late and edged a pair of rivals under right-handed urging and strong handling. GOING TO VEGAS settled in the early going, came three wide into the stretch, rallied through the lane and fought between rivals late but was outclosed by the winner. NASTY stalked the leader early, closed in nearing the far turn, bid outside around the bend, gained the upper hand into the stretch, cleared that rival past the eighth pole but got outkicked by the top pair in deep stretch. GUITTY (FR) off slow to begin, raced along the inside then two wide into the far turn, angled out around the bend and exited five wide, finished well but was not able to make an impact on the top trio. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, traveled two wide then angled to the rail, moved out into the two path once more on the far turn, asked in the lane but failed to find more. QUIET SECRETARY set the pace from inside, challenged around the far turn, lost command into the lane and gave way. MIND OUT off slow to begin, tracked the pace from inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened.
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.04 45.85 1:11.22 1:17.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Saving Sophie
|124
|2
|7
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–2½
|1–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|0.70
|5
|Save the Story
|113
|5
|1
|1–5
|1–2½
|1–2
|2–4¼
|Centeno
|3.10
|6
|Princess Tale
|120
|6
|5
|6–½
|5–3
|4–7
|3–4¼
|Rispoli
|10.10
|4
|Magical Smile
|124
|4
|6
|3–1
|2–½
|3–1
|4–8¼
|Hernandez
|17.80
|7
|With a Whisper
|120
|7
|9
|7–3½
|6–½
|7–6
|5–1
|Maldonado
|10.30
|1
|Nicole Grace
|120
|1
|10
|9–4
|8–4
|6–½
|6–3¼
|Cedillo
|28.70
|8
|Miss Mozart
|124
|8
|2
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|7–7¾
|Pereira
|19.20
|3
|Bailatino
|124
|3
|8
|8–1
|9–5
|9–7
|8–3¾
|Flores
|46.10
|9
|Daddytellsastory
|120
|9
|4
|5–1
|7–1½
|8–1
|9–11
|T Baze
|32.60
|10
|Mira Loma Madam
|120
|10
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Figueroa
|143.00
|2
|SAVING SOPHIE
|3.40
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|SAVE THE STORY
|3.60
|3.00
|6
|PRINCESS TALE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$7.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$4.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-4)
|$10.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-6-4-7)
|$219.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6)
|$9.20
Winner–Saving Sophie Grr.f.4 by Creative Cause out of Pelt, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Theodore Kuster, Brereton C.Jones, Heinz Steinmann et al (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $342,791 Daily Double Pool $88,193 Exacta Pool $224,154 Superfecta Pool $144,128 Super High Five Pool $18,606 Trifecta Pool $191,425. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $7.95. Pick Three Pool $119,639. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-5-2) 6874 tickets with 4 correct paid $53.25. Pick Four Pool $479,670. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-7-2-5-2) 4349 tickets with 5 correct paid $124.65. Pick Five Pool $710,514. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-6-7-2-5-2) 179 tickets with 6 correct paid $455.10. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $152,329. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $34,874.
SAVING SOPHIE stalked from inside, saved ground through the turn, steered out in the drive and reeled in the runner-up. SAVE THE STORY sped clear early, widened up the backstretch, held a diminished but comfortable lead into the stretch, urged right then left-handed in the lane and could not hold off the winner. PRINCESS TALE traveled two wide into the turn, moved to the rail around the bend, angled out at the top of the lane and finished well for a clear third. MAGICAL SMILE stalked in the two path and weakened while holding on for minor award. WITH A WHISPER off a bit slow to begin, hustled early, chased well off the inside, went five wide into the turn then angled down into the three path and never responded to urging. NICOLE GRACE tossed head and came away slowly from the inside, steered out early, went four wide through the turn and improved position. MISS MOZART bumped by outside rival at the start, settled off the pace, took the turn three wide and failed to rally. BAILATINO traveled at the back of the pack, raced two wide then moved to the rail around the bend, tipped back out into the two path leaving the turn and never made an impact. DADDYTELLSASTORY broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased four wide into the turn, angled into the two path and was never a factor. MIRA LOMA MADAM trailed the field widest up the backstretch, went four wide around the turn and failed to threaten.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$152,892
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,024,275
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,327,253
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$8,504,420
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 18.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 18-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Single Me Out
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|25,000
|2
|Next Flight
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|20-1
|25,000
|3
|Seeking Refuge
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|25,000
|4
|Bench Judge
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|25,000
|5
|Babael
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|15-1
|25,000
|6
|Sly
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|25,000
|7
|Honos Man
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|25,000
|8
|Montana Moon
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Angel of Freedom
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-1
|2
|As Time Goes By
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|3
|Himiko
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|4
|Miss Mo' Licious
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|15-1
|5
|Mojo Mama
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kalliniki
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|2
|Roses and Candy
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ronald L. McAnally
|8-1
|3
|Mulligan
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|4
|Lucia's Design
|Juan Hernandez
|118
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-2
|5
|Florentine Diamond
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Paula S. Capestro
|15-1
|6
|Boomchicaboom
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|9-5
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wilshire Dude
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|6-5
|16,000
|2
|Outlaw
|Jessica Pyfer
|112
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|16,000
|3
|Paynter's Boy
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|16,000
|4
|Quality Line
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Indy Jones
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|16,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Witch's Vow
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|2
|Deuce
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|5-1
|3
|Inch
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|4
|Much More Halo
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|5
|Port Saint Joe
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|6
|Provost
|Flavien Prat
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Natural History
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|2
|Quick Finish
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|3
|Handsome Cat
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|4
|Bronn
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|5
|Call You Tomorrow
|Aaron Gryder
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|6
|Gate Speed
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|7
|Suances Secret
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Santos R. Perez
|50-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dim Lights
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Awesome Galaxy
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30-1
|32,000
|3
|Majestic Gigi
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|32,000
|4
|Miss Fraulein
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|32,000
|5
|Vegan
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|8-1
|32,000
|6
|Norma's Love
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|32,000
|7
|Acai
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|32,000
|8
|Breakfast Ball
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|10-1
|32,000
|9
|Savvy Gal
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|32,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kalypso
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|2
|Needless to Say
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Dean Pederson
|8-1
|3
|Illumination
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|4
|Forest Caraway
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|5
|Queengol
|Flavien Prat
|120
|John W. Sadler
|9-5
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Farmington Road
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Todd A. Pletcher
|6-1
|2
|Express Train
|Mike Smith
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|3
|Margot's Boy
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|4
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|5
|Dominant Soul
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|15-1
|6
|Smooth Like Strait
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|7
|Scarto
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|8
|K P All Systems Go
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|9
|Field Pass
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Michael J. Maker
|3-1
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shvere Arbeter
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|15-1
|2
|Lady Mo
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|50-1
|3
|Tmorrowisalongtime
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|4
|Meet At Dudley's
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|5
|Mama Superior
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|6
|Private Mission
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|7
|Frosteria
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|8
|Full of Laughs
|Mike Smith
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|9
|Hyland Haven
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
