Horse racing newsletter: Changes to the whip rule are being seen

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 17. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.98 47.40 1:11.82 1:24.06 1:36.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Play Chicken 122 5 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Gutierrez 4.80 7 Warrens Candy Man 122 7 7 3–1 4–1 3–1 3–2 2–2½ Prat 2.90 6 Discretionary Day 122 6 2 1–1½ 1–1 2–2 2–2 3–nk Hernandez 15.60 3 Blue Star 122 3 5 7 7 5–½ 4–hd 4–½ Figueroa 5.40 2 Big Story 122 2 4 4–½ 3–1 4–½ 5–1½ 5–1 Rispoli 1.60 4 J C Express 122 4 3 5–1 6–½ 7 7 6–½ Gonzalez 10.00 1 Stars of Bluegrass 119 1 6 6–hd 5–hd 6–2 6–1½ 7 Van Dyke 11.90

5 PLAY CHICKEN 11.60 6.00 5.20 7 WARRENS CANDY MAN 4.40 3.00 6 DISCRETIONARY DAY 12.40

$1 EXACTA (5-7) $29.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-3) $162.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-6-3-2) $1,510.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $130.55

Winner–Play Chicken B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Smoove, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $187,842 Exacta Pool $89,365 Superfecta Pool $30,426 Super High Five Pool $1,980 Trifecta Pool $54,495. Scratched–none.

PLAY CHICKEN broke well and stalked inside then moved outside the leader, bid midway through the turn, led at the quarter pole, cleared DISCRETIONARY DAY inside the furlong grounds then held over a rallying WARRENS CANDY in the final strides. WARRENS CANDY MAN stalked outside a rival then off the rail, chased two wide into the stretch, rallied and was gaining to the wire. DISCRETIONARY DAY had early speed and made a clear lead before angling to the inside, set the pace to the far turn then fought with the winner around the turn and into the stretch, weakened in the final furlong and held the show. BLUE STAR shuffled back between rivals early, raced three wide into the first turn, stayed off the rail to the stretch, drifted out in the lane and kept on for a minor award. BIG STORY bumped and steadied early, pulled from inside on the first turn, chased along the rail to the stretch, came off the fence and lacked a bid. J C EXPRESS came in and bumped rival early, settled in the early going, raced two wide then saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. STARS OF BLUEGRASS steadied early inside, checked off heels near the three-quarter pole, chased from inside then two wide, angled in upper stretch and never threatened.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.14 45.26 1:10.48 1:17.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Cal's Gem 110 6 1 5–2½ 2–½ 1–2½ 1–1¾ Pyfer 1.80 1 Starship Chewbacca 120 1 5 2–½ 4–5 2–2 2–3½ Pereira 1.30 3 Me Macho 117 3 3 4–1 3–hd 3–1½ 3–6¼ Centeno 3.80 5 Crankin 120 5 6 1–½ 1–½ 4–9½ 4–8¼ Velez 6.60 2 Paul L 124 2 4 3–hd 5–5 5–4½ 5–8¼ T Baze 16.90 4 Bullet Times 124 4 2 6 6 6 6 Figueroa 101.50

6 CAL'S GEM 5.60 2.80 2.10 1 STARSHIP CHEWBACCA 2.80 2.10 3 ME MACHO 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $48.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-5) $1.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $4.40

Winner–Cal's Gem Dbb.c.3 by Calimonco out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables, LLC and Pappas Horse Racing, Corp. Mutuel Pool $139,975 Daily Double Pool $34,175 Exacta Pool $89,101 Superfecta Pool $35,642 Trifecta Pool $59,080. Scratched–none.

CAL'S GEM stalked the pace outside, bid four wide around the turn, took over nearing the quarter pole, kicked clear and held well under hand safely late. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA bumped leaving the gate, pressed from inside, in a bit tight and steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, remained inside through the turn and proved second best. ME MACHO forwardly placed three deep early, chased off the rail then drifted out a bit into the drive and stayed on for a clear third. CRANKIN tossed head and came away a bit slow but recovered quickly to move up to take control, set a pressured pace off the rail, cleared briefly before being challenged again on the turn, lost command nearing the quarter pole and gave way. PAUL L broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased between then two wide into the turn, angled in around the bend and faded. BULLET TIMES dropped back early, raced off the rail to the stretch and was outrun.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.05 46.72 1:10.70 1:22.91 1:34.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Shanghai Truffles 126 1 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 2–hd 1–1¼ Rispoli 5.40 2 Solitaire 122 2 3 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 5–2½ 2–nk Espinoza 4.90 4 Sabinos Pride 122 4 4 2–1 2–2 2–1 3–1 3–ns T Baze 38.20 6 Lavender 126 6 6 6 6 6 4–½ 4–½ Prat 0.60 3 Soothing 126 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 5–4¼ Hernandez 3.60 5 Meso 119 5 5 4–½ 4–½ 5–hd 6 6 Centeno 47.00

1 SHANGHAI TRUFFLES 12.80 5.60 4.40 2 SOLITAIRE 5.40 4.40 4 SABINOS PRIDE 9.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $39.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $28.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-6) $59.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $132.50

Winner–Shanghai Truffles Dbb.f.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Lady Truffles, by Candi's Gold. Bred by Janavar Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Janavar Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,352 Daily Double Pool $15,990 Exacta Pool $67,128 Superfecta Pool $29,302 Trifecta Pool $44,064. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $78.55. Pick Three Pool $49,720.

SHANGHAI TRUFFLES stalked the top pair along the inside, angled out on the far turn, came three wide into the lane, bid three deep in stretch, cleared and inched away. SOLITAIRE raced off the pace near the rail, angled out around the second turn and entered the stretch four wide, chased through the lane then summoned a late bid and earned the place. SABINOS PRIDE pressed the pace from outside, bid between foes in upper stretch, lacked the needed late punch but saved the show. LAVENDER (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, went three then two wide around the first turn, traveled off the rail to the far turn then angled to the rail around that bend, rallied up the inside in the lane and missed the show. SOOTHING set the pace with a rival to the outside, carried a short lead to the stretch, resisted through the drive then yielded late. MESO allowed to settle in the early going, entered the stretch three wide and came up empty.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.23 45.88 58.52 1:11.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 September Secret 120 1 4 3–hd 3–½ 2–3½ 1–nk Prat 0.30 6 Dancing Dana 115 5 3 2–1 1–½ 1–1 2–9¼ Centeno 7.90 3 Exchange Vows 120 3 2 4–1 4–2 3–1½ 3–½ Espinoza 11.90 2 Righteously 120 2 5 5 5 4–hd 4–1¾ Gutierrez 5.80 5 Mucha Woman 120 4 1 1–½ 2–1 5 5 T Baze 7.70

1 SEPTEMBER SECRET 2.60 2.20 2.10 6 DANCING DANA 4.40 2.80 3 EXCHANGE VOWS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-2) $3.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $7.85

Winner–September Secret Grr.f.2 by Grazen out of Sweetest Secret, by Sea of Secrets. Bred by Jennifer Saavedra (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Kagele, Tom and Shaw, Ken. Mutuel Pool $195,482 Daily Double Pool $15,928 Exacta Pool $69,707 Superfecta Pool $25,697 Trifecta Pool $48,130. Scratched–Where's Frankie. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $11.95. Pick Three Pool $16,298.

SEPTEMBER SECRET stalked behind the top pair along the inside, moved out into the two path on the turn then further out upper stretch, roused in the drive and wore down rival in the final furlong to prove best. DANCING DANA pressed the pace from outside, headed rival at the three-eighths pole, gained command then moved clear past the quarter pole, responded when challenged by the winner and yielded grudgingly while clearly second best. EXCHANGE VOWS stalked three deep early, outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch, made no impact on the top pair and held the show. RIGHTEOUSLY chased between rivals up the backstretch, lost ground on the turn then swung out into the stretch and weakened. MUCHA WOMAN set the pace under pressure and angled to the inside, headed at the three-eighths pole, was trying to get out on the turn as the rider corrected with the left-reign, then faded in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.86 47.70 1:11.71 1:23.83 1:35.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Y Not Sizzle 124 1 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 2–1½ 1–½ Rispoli 11.80 2 Danceformunny 120 2 7 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 3–½ 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.90 6 A Thousand Dreams 120 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–½ 3–½ Cedillo 3.40 5 Sunriser 124 5 9 9 9 9 7–hd 4–2¼ Van Dyke 6.60 3 Invincibella 124 3 4 5–1 5–½ 6–½ 5–½ 5–hd T Baze 5.30 9 Listen to Blue 124 9 8 7–1 7–1½ 7–1 8–1 6–1 Franco 44.20 7 Mariah Girl 124 7 2 2–1 2–1 2–½ 4–1½ 7–nk Hernandez 4.20 4 Miss Bennet 124 4 6 8–1½ 8–hd 8–½ 9 8–2¾ Pereira 84.90 8 Bella Figura 124 8 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 6–hd 9 Prat 5.20

1 Y NOT SIZZLE 25.60 12.20 6.00 2 DANCEFORMUNNY 7.20 4.60 6 A THOUSAND DREAMS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $37.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $67.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-5) $148.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $149.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-6-5-3) Carryover $1,629

Winner–Y Not Sizzle Ch.f.4 by Stormberg out of She's Borracho, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Sims & Joey Platts (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Jeff Mullins. Mutuel Pool $293,067 Daily Double Pool $23,245 Exacta Pool $159,257 Superfecta Pool $59,600 Trifecta Pool $92,558 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,134. Claimed–Danceformunny by Dave Williams. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–A Thousand Dreams by EMT Stable LLC, Mueller, Martin, Fritts, Marie J., Scott, Michael and Best, Julie. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Mariah Girl (ARG) by Mercado, Alejandro G. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $48.95. Pick Three Pool $33,411. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-1/4-1) 648 tickets with 4 correct paid $140.90. Pick Four Pool $119,638. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-1-1/4-1) 224 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,641.70. Pick Five Pool $426,345.

Y NOT SIZZLE stalked the pace along the inside to the stretch, tipped out and collared leader past the eighth pole, took command then inched away. DANCEFORMUNNY stalked from the inside, lacked room near the quarter pole, remained inside then angled out near the sixteenth pole and edged rival for second. A THOUSAND DREAMS set the pace inside, inched away from outside rival, saved ground into the lane, challenged from the outside and led to the eighth pole, lost command shortly after and got edged for the place. SUNRISER unhurried in the early stages, raced off the rail then angled four to five wide into the stretch and closed well. INVINCIBELLA (GB) chased from between rivals then two wide around the far turn, bothered by inside rival and checked at the quarter pole, then failed to rally in the final furlong. LISTEN TO BLUE settled off the inside, raced three then four wide into the stretch and improved position. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) prompted the pace from outside, lost contact with the leader and chased two wide to the stretch and weakened. MISS BENNET traveled near the back of the pace along the inside, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. BELLA FIGURA (IRE) stalked three wide to the lane and faded.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.59 47.37 1:12.36 1:25.04 1:38.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Hapi Hapi 120 5 5 5–1½ 5–1 2–hd 1–1½ 1–1¼ Pereira 1.00 5 Street Behavior 120 4 1 4–2 4–1 3–3 2–1½ 2–3¾ Gonzalez 1.90 3 Meadway 117 3 4 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 4–3½ 3–nk Centeno 36.50 1 Summer Fun 124 1 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 3–2½ 4–6¼ Cedillo 5.00 7 Vegas Moon 120 6 6 7 6–2 6–14 6–30 5–4½ Flores 7.90 2 Papa's Honey 120 2 3 2–hd 2–1 5–1½ 5–hd 6 Franco 38.50 8 Gone Awol 124 7 7 6–½ 7 7 7 dnf T Baze 27.30

6 HAPI HAPI 4.00 2.40 2.10 5 STREET BEHAVIOR 2.80 2.20 3 MEADWAY 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $60.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $3.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1) $6.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-1-7) $256.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $13.40

Winner–Hapi Hapi Ch.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Wild Caroline, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by James Shenouda (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Bran Jam Stable. Mutuel Pool $192,002 Daily Double Pool $19,547 Exacta Pool $105,076 Superfecta Pool $63,048 Super High Five Pool $5,177 Trifecta Pool $90,723. Scratched–Fort Dodge. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-6) paid $21.95. Pick Three Pool $64,126.

HAPI HAPI tracked off the rail, bid three deep past the five-sixteenths pole, gained the lead leaving the bend, kicked clear at the eighth pole and geared down near the wire. STREET BEHAVIOR stalked off the inside, bid between rivals around the far turn, fought with HAPI HAPI in the drive but was outkicked in the final furlong. MEADWAY stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the fence in range of the pacesetter, tipped out into the two path on the second turn, finished with a mild rally and earned the show honors. SUMMER FUN set the pace a bit off the rail, challenged by a pair of rivals approaching the quarter pole, could not offer much resistance from inside and weakened. VEGAS MOON raced five wide into the first turn then angled down into the two path, traveled outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. PAPA'S HONEY forwardly placed early, asked once left-handed at the halfway point, lost ground around the far turn and tired in the lane. GONE AWOL off slow from the outside to begin, angled in entering the first turn, dropped back into the far turn, eased around the bend and coasted in just passing the wire and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.97 45.68 57.02 1:03.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Factorial 122 6 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1¾ Prat 5.60 5 Colt Fiction 124 4 3 2–2 2–1 2–½ 2–nk Pereira 5.50 4 Kris' Wild Kat 122 3 2 4–½ 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ Gonzalez 5.40 1 Gregdar 120 1 6 3–hd 4–hd 4–2 4–1¼ Rispoli 8.20 2 Go Time 118 2 8 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 5–nk Gutierrez 35.80 8 Antithetical 120 7 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–1 6–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 2.00 9 Strike It Lucky 118 8 5 7–1 7–1½ 7–1 7–nk Hernandez 40.60 10 Combat Zone 122 9 9 9 9 9 8–3¼ Cedillo 3.30 6 Golden Image 122 5 7 8–2 8–1½ 8–hd 9 Flores 140.40

7 FACTORIAL 13.20 5.60 4.40 5 COLT FICTION 7.60 5.20 4 KRIS' WILD KAT 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $52.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-1) $147.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $118.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-4-1-2) Carryover $1,384

Winner–Factorial Dbb.g.6 by The Factor out of Aspen Light, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D., Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $331,865 Daily Double Pool $28,424 Exacta Pool $167,118 Superfecta Pool $64,942 Trifecta Pool $96,045 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,814. Scratched–Gate Speed. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $92.95. Pick Three Pool $55,999.

FACTORIAL away quickly at the start, vied outside COLT FICTION for the lead early, cleared that rival into the turn, angled to the rail, urged right-handed in the drive and remained clear. COLT FICTION showed early speed and vied with FACTORIAL up the backstretch, steadied briefly into the turn, chased two wide into the stretch and held the place. KRIS' WILD KAT chased between rivals early, raced two then three wide into the stretch and finished willingly alongside COLT FICTION through the final furlong. GREGDAR stalked from inside, steadied off the heels of COLT FICTION into the turn, stayed inside to the stretch and finished evenly. GO TIME settled off the pace, went two wide into the turn moved to the rail around the bend and never rallied. ANTITHETICAL chased three deep, two to three wide into the stretch and weakened. STRIKE IT LUCKY settled off the rail, took the turn three wide and proved no menace. COMBAT ZONE stumbled badly at the start, trailed the field early, angled out in the lane and was never a factor. GOLDEN IMAGE tracked the speed off the rail, angled in on the turn and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 45.39 1:10.56 1:17.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Teton Valley 122 2 2 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 1–½ Cedillo 2.50 7 Suzie Qzz Brother 122 6 1 2–½ 2–hd 2–2½ 2–3¼ Hernandez 0.80 5 Moving Fast 122 4 3 5–½ 6–2 4–4 3–1 Van Dyke 6.70 1 Alpine Thunder 122 1 6 3–hd 3–2 3–2 4–10¼ Figueroa 7.50 4 Careless Kitten 122 3 5 7 7 7 5–¾ Pereira 25.70 6 My Child Sbud 122 5 4 4–½ 5–hd 5–½ 6–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 30.60 8 Club Cal 122 7 7 6–1 4–hd 6–hd 7 T Baze 30.80

2 TETON VALLEY 7.00 3.00 2.40 7 SUZIE QZZ BROTHER 2.20 2.10 5 MOVING FAST 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $41.40 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-1) $4.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-5-1-4) $93.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5) $10.25

Winner–Teton Valley Ch.c.2 by Tapiture out of Pleasure Cruise, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $191,833 Daily Double Pool $24,101 Exacta Pool $95,938 Superfecta Pool $49,060 Super High Five Pool $6,658 Trifecta Pool $72,812. Scratched–It's Bedazzle Time. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-2) paid $33.90. Pick Three Pool $51,555.

TETON VALLEY sped clear early, inched away around the turn, lost the whip as the rider tried to switch hands past the eighth pole but still held under hand urging. SUZIE QZZ BROTHER stalked outside the leader, raced outside a rival then three wide into the stretch, chased through the lane then found late response and was gaining to the wire. MOVING FAST stalked outside a rival, traveled two around the turn, moved out in the lane and outfinished ALPINE THUNDER for the show. ALPINE THUNDER stumbled leaving the gate, moved up to chase from the inside, raced a bit off the rail into the lane then angled out in upper stretch and lost the show. CARELESS KITTEN raced off the rail up the backstretch, took the turn three wide and was never a factor. MY CHILD SBUD in range early, entered the turn four wide, angled down into the two path around the bend, then tired in the stretch. CLUB CAL off slow to begin, chased five wide into the turn, angled in some and came three to four wide into the stretch and faded.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.50 45.42 1:09.69 1:21.65 1:33.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Warren's Showtime 122 5 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–½ 4–1 1–nk Prat 0.70 6 Going to Vegas 120 6 4 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 2–½ Gutierrez 14.80 3 Nasty 120 3 2 2–3 2–4 2–1½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Gonzalez 7.70 4 Guitty 120 4 7 7 7 7 6–1½ 4–1¼ Hernandez 8.50 7 Croughavouke 120 7 5 6–1½ 6–2 6–1 5–½ 5–1 Rispoli 5.20 2 Quiet Secretary 120 2 1 1–2 1–2½ 1–hd 2–1 6–2¾ Espinoza 18.20 1 Mind Out 120 1 6 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 7 7 Van Dyke 7.00

5 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 3.40 2.60 2.20 6 GOING TO VEGAS 8.40 3.80 3 NASTY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4) $20.43 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-3-4-7) $722.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $29.05

Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $348,591 Daily Double Pool $32,354 Exacta Pool $163,104 Superfecta Pool $54,401 Super High Five Pool $6,630 Trifecta Pool $103,022. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-5) paid $26.45. Pick Three Pool $40,984.

WARREN'S SHOWTIME settled off the pace outside a rival or two wide, raced off the rail up the backstretch, entered the far turn in the two path then angled out around the bend, came four wide into the stretch, rallied late and edged a pair of rivals under right-handed urging and strong handling. GOING TO VEGAS settled in the early going, came three wide into the stretch, rallied through the lane and fought between rivals late but was outclosed by the winner. NASTY stalked the leader early, closed in nearing the far turn, bid outside around the bend, gained the upper hand into the stretch, cleared that rival past the eighth pole but got outkicked by the top pair in deep stretch. GUITTY (FR) off slow to begin, raced along the inside then two wide into the far turn, angled out around the bend and exited five wide, finished well but was not able to make an impact on the top trio. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, traveled two wide then angled to the rail, moved out into the two path once more on the far turn, asked in the lane but failed to find more. QUIET SECRETARY set the pace from inside, challenged around the far turn, lost command into the lane and gave way. MIND OUT off slow to begin, tracked the pace from inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.04 45.85 1:11.22 1:17.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Saving Sophie 124 2 7 4–hd 3–1 2–2½ 1–½ Valdivia, Jr. 0.70 5 Save the Story 113 5 1 1–5 1–2½ 1–2 2–4¼ Centeno 3.10 6 Princess Tale 120 6 5 6–½ 5–3 4–7 3–4¼ Rispoli 10.10 4 Magical Smile 124 4 6 3–1 2–½ 3–1 4–8¼ Hernandez 17.80 7 With a Whisper 120 7 9 7–3½ 6–½ 7–6 5–1 Maldonado 10.30 1 Nicole Grace 120 1 10 9–4 8–4 6–½ 6–3¼ Cedillo 28.70 8 Miss Mozart 124 8 2 2–hd 4–1 5–1½ 7–7¾ Pereira 19.20 3 Bailatino 124 3 8 8–1 9–5 9–7 8–3¾ Flores 46.10 9 Daddytellsastory 120 9 4 5–1 7–1½ 8–1 9–11 T Baze 32.60 10 Mira Loma Madam 120 10 3 10 10 10 10 Figueroa 143.00

2 SAVING SOPHIE 3.40 2.20 2.10 5 SAVE THE STORY 3.60 3.00 6 PRINCESS TALE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $7.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $4.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-4) $10.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-6-4-7) $219.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $9.20

Winner–Saving Sophie Grr.f.4 by Creative Cause out of Pelt, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Theodore Kuster, Brereton C.Jones, Heinz Steinmann et al (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $342,791 Daily Double Pool $88,193 Exacta Pool $224,154 Superfecta Pool $144,128 Super High Five Pool $18,606 Trifecta Pool $191,425. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $7.95. Pick Three Pool $119,639. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-5-2) 6874 tickets with 4 correct paid $53.25. Pick Four Pool $479,670. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-7-2-5-2) 4349 tickets with 5 correct paid $124.65. Pick Five Pool $710,514. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-6-7-2-5-2) 179 tickets with 6 correct paid $455.10. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $152,329. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $34,874.

SAVING SOPHIE stalked from inside, saved ground through the turn, steered out in the drive and reeled in the runner-up. SAVE THE STORY sped clear early, widened up the backstretch, held a diminished but comfortable lead into the stretch, urged right then left-handed in the lane and could not hold off the winner. PRINCESS TALE traveled two wide into the turn, moved to the rail around the bend, angled out at the top of the lane and finished well for a clear third. MAGICAL SMILE stalked in the two path and weakened while holding on for minor award. WITH A WHISPER off a bit slow to begin, hustled early, chased well off the inside, went five wide into the turn then angled down into the three path and never responded to urging. NICOLE GRACE tossed head and came away slowly from the inside, steered out early, went four wide through the turn and improved position. MISS MOZART bumped by outside rival at the start, settled off the pace, took the turn three wide and failed to rally. BAILATINO traveled at the back of the pack, raced two wide then moved to the rail around the bend, tipped back out into the two path leaving the turn and never made an impact. DADDYTELLSASTORY broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased four wide into the turn, angled into the two path and was never a factor. MIRA LOMA MADAM trailed the field widest up the backstretch, went four wide around the turn and failed to threaten.