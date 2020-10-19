Horse racing newsletter: More stewards’ decisions on the whip

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 18. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.98 46.99 1:10.83 1:22.89 1:34.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sly 124 5 6 6–½ 6–hd 5–1 3–2 1–nk Van Dyke 6.80 4 Bench Judge 124 3 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 2–½ Maldonado 5.00 3 Seeking Refuge 124 2 5 5–1½ 4–hd 3–1 2–½ 3–nk Rispoli 2.70 7 Honos Man 124 6 7 7 7 6–2½ 6–7 4–3½ Prat 1.70 1 Single Me Out 124 1 4 4–hd 5–2 4–½ 5–hd 5–3¼ Franco 8.10 8 Montana Moon 124 7 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 4–hd 6–14¼ Hernandez 8.20 5 Babael 124 4 3 3–½ 3–½ 7 7 7 T Baze 22.50

6 SLY 15.60 8.00 4.80 4 BENCH JUDGE 8.20 4.60 3 SEEKING REFUGE 2.80

$1 EXACTA (6-4) $40.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-7) $44.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $107.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 6-4-3-7-1) Carryover $1,270

Winner–Sly B.g.4 by Orb out of Bluegrass Sapphire, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by D.J. Stables (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $150,546 Exacta Pool $70,367 Superfecta Pool $26,875 Trifecta Pool $41,963 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,664. Claimed–Bench Judge by Altamira Racing Stable, Nentwig, Michael and Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Seeking Refuge by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Next Flight.

SLY unhurried in the beginning, raced two wide then outside a rival, came off the far turn three wide, rallied outside the top pair and got up in time. BENCH JUDGE stumbled leaving the gate but recovered well to quickly to take command, cleared and angled to the inside, led clear to the quarter pole, met bids and clung to a short lead through the final furlong but got edged at the wire. SEEKING REFUGE stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into the stretch, bid between in the lane but got outkicked. HONOS MAN content to settle at the back, tucked inside on the first turn, moved out into the two path around the far turn then back to the rail still on the bend, angled out into the stretch, then closed well from outside. SINGLE ME OUT tracked between foes then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled to the fence and never responded to urging. MONTANA MOON stalked the pace in the two path to the stretch and weakened. BABAEL stalked from inside, dropped back on the second turn, tired and was ridden out to the wire.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.21 45.35 57.40 1:09.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Himiko 120 3 2 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–2¼ Gonzalez 1.40 2 As Time Goes By 120 2 4 1–1 1–1 2–3 2–5¼ Cedillo 0.70 1 Angel of Freedom 120 1 5 4–1 3–1 3–2½ 3–1¾ Smith 6.70 4 Miss Mo' Licious 120 4 1 3–½ 4–2½ 4–2½ 4–4¼ T Baze 26.70 5 Mojo Mama 120 5 3 5 5 5 5 Velez 48.60

3 HIMIKO 4.80 2.20 2.10 2 AS TIME GOES BY 2.10 2.10 1 ANGEL OF FREEDOM 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $3.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $2.45

Winner–Himiko B.f.3 by American Pharoah out of Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. Bred by Eaton (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Grand Farm Family. Mutuel Pool $209,950 Daily Double Pool $24,793 Exacta Pool $65,418 Trifecta Pool $69,112. Scratched–none.

HIMIKO showed early speed then lost command to AS TIME GOES BY, chased that rival two wide through the turn, bid outside approaching the three-sixteenths pole, took the lead and cleared at the furlong marker then inched away in deep stretch. AS TIME GOES BY off slow to begin, rushed up inside to clear the field, showed the way along the rail into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but proved second best. ANGEL OF FREEDOM off slow to begin, chased near the inside then rushed up to close the gap on the leader, kept inside through the turn then tipped out in the lane and bested the rest. MISS MO' LICIOUS broke well and was in close outside the top pair, chased three wide through the turn and weakened in the drive. MOJO MAMA chased off the inside, entered the turn three wide then moved into the two path, angled out in upper stretch and failed to threaten.

THIRD RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 20.97 44.06 55.97 1:01.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lucia's Design 118 4 3 6 6 3–½ 1–1¼ Hernandez 4.20 2 Roses and Candy 122 2 1 4–½ 3–½ 2–1½ 2–1½ Franco 6.50 5 Florentine Diamond 120 5 6 2–2½ 2–1 1–½ 3–½ Maldonado 41.90 3 Mulligan 120 3 2 5–2 5–1½ 4–hd 4–¾ Gonzalez 1.60 1 Kalliniki 122 1 4 3–hd 4–½ 5–1 5–9¼ Cedillo 7.30 6 Boomchicaboom 122 6 5 1–hd 1–hd 6 6 Valdivia, Jr. 1.80

4 LUCIA'S DESIGN 10.40 5.00 3.00 2 ROSES AND CANDY 5.20 2.80 5 FLORENTINE DIAMOND 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $26.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3) $82.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $142.60

Winner–Lucia's Design Ch.f.3 by Strong Mandate out of Creative Design, by Stravinsky. Bred by Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: G R D Two. Mutuel Pool $158,347 Daily Double Pool $10,658 Exacta Pool $69,740 Superfecta Pool $28,946 Trifecta Pool $45,572. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $62.35. Pick Three Pool $34,759.

LUCIA'S DESIGN dropped back early, raced two then three wide around the turn, rallied to the front near the sixteenth pole and drew clear. ROSES AND CANDY chased between rivals, bid three deep at the quarter pole, took over past the eighth pole but could not match the winner late. FLORENTINE DIAMOND dueled for command from inside, vied with a pair of rivals at the quarter pole, carried the lead into the stretch, lost command past the eighth pole and weakened to third. MULLIGAN traveled three deep then four wide into the stretch and finished evenly. KALLINIKI chased the pace from inside, awaited room around the turn, tipped out in the stretch but flattened in the late stages. BOOMCHICABOOM drifted in early while dueling for command, vied between foes at the quarter pole, lost ground into the lane, steadied briefly in upper stretch and tired.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.20 46.28 1:10.78 1:23.60 1:36.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Outlaw 112 2 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–5 1–4¾ Pyfer 3.80 1 Wilshire Dude 122 1 4 4–1½ 3–½ 2–½ 2–4 2–7 Cedillo 0.90 5 Indy Jones 117 5 5 2–hd 2–1 3–1½ 3–2 3–3¼ Centeno 10.60 3 Paynter's Boy 122 3 2 5 4–hd 4–2½ 4–3½ 4–12¾ T Baze 8.00 4 Quality Line 122 4 3 3–hd 5 5 5 5 Hernandez 2.90

2 OUTLAW 9.60 3.80 2.60 1 WILSHIRE DUDE 2.40 2.10 5 INDY JONES 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $62.60 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $9.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $17.40

Winner–Outlaw B.g.5 by Violence out of Something Brewing, by Meadowlake. Bred by English Range Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Fantasy Farms and A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $159,793 Daily Double Pool $12,035 Exacta Pool $82,324 Trifecta Pool $62,273. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $34.65. Pick Three Pool $16,635.

OUTLAW sped clear and moved to the rail, widened into and around the second turn, shifted in near the eighth pole and remained well clear to win easy. WILSHIRE DUDE stalked inside a pair of rivals then dropped back further off the pace, stayed inside then two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit further in the lane and stayed on for a clear second. INDY JONES tracked three deep early then outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide and weakened. PAYNTER'S BOY traveled off the rail early, went three deep into the far turn, four wide leaving the bend, angled in upper stretch and had little left. QUALITY LINE raced between foes early, dropped back two wide around the far turn and tired.

FIFTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.70 45.41 57.20 1:03.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Much More Halo 120 4 3 3–½ 3–hd 2–1 1–½ Cedillo 1.70 5 Port Saint Joe 120 5 4 5–2 5–1½ 4–hd 2–1 Hernandez 6.50 2 Deuce 124 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 3–nk Gryder 7.10 3 Inch 120 3 5 4–hd 4–½ 5–4 4–3¾ Rispoli 5.10 6 Provost 120 6 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–hd 5–1¼ Prat 2.20 1 Witch's Vow 120 1 6 6 6 6 6 Pereira 9.80

4 MUCH MORE HALO 5.40 3.20 2.20 5 PORT SAINT JOE 5.40 3.20 2 DEUCE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $37.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-3) $15.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $31.40

Winner–Much More Halo Dbb.c.3 by More Than Ready out of Spinning Time, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud. Mutuel Pool $254,311 Daily Double Pool $29,122 Exacta Pool $126,993 Superfecta Pool $40,086 Trifecta Pool $66,816. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $50.10. Pick Three Pool $38,206. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-2-4) 793 tickets with 4 correct paid $111.10. Pick Four Pool $115,471. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-4-2-4) 176 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,754.75. Pick Five Pool $358,762.

MUCH MORE HALO in range just off the top pair early, went three wide into the turn, moved in a bit around the bend then back out into the three path, drifted in a bit in the stretch, collared the leader at the sixteenth pole and edged away. PORT SAINT JOE settled off the rail, went four wide into the stretch, closed from outside and earned the place honors. DEUCE set the pace under pressure from PROVOST, cleared rival at the quarter pole, inched away in upper stretch, caught the sixteenth pole and held the show. INCH stalked the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, finished willingly along the fence while in tight late. PROVOST pressed from outside, failed to keep up into the stretch and weakened. WITCH'S VOW off slow to begin, went two wide through the turn and was never a factor.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.83 44.58 57.01 1:10.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Handsome Cat 122 2 2 4–1 3–hd 3–2½ 1–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 1.50 6 Gate Speed 122 5 4 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–3 2–1¼ T Baze 2.50 4 Bronn 122 3 1 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–½ Cedillo 4.80 1 Natural History 122 1 6 6 6 5–3 4–2½ Espinoza 6.50 5 Call You Tomorrow 126 4 3 3–1 4–5 4–2 5–3¾ Gryder 4.00 7 Suances Secret 115 6 5 5–8 5–hd 6 6 Centeno 85.10

3 HANDSOME CAT 5.00 2.60 2.20 6 GATE SPEED 3.60 3.40 4 BRONN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-1) $8.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $18.85

Winner–Handsome Cat Ch.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Categorize, by Menifee. Bred by Kevin Devinzenci (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC. Mutuel Pool $188,863 Daily Double Pool $29,418 Exacta Pool $99,279 Superfecta Pool $52,120 Trifecta Pool $76,500. Scratched–Quick Finish. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $24.10. Pick Three Pool $58,374.

HANDSOME CAT tracked the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch, tipped out a bit further, rallied and drove clear late. GATE SPEED bumped from the inside at the start, sped to the front, angled in entering the turn, carried the lead to the sixteenth pole but could not hold off the winner. BRONN up close early on, traveled along the inside then moved into the two path and lacked a bid in the final furlong. NATURAL HISTORY off a bit slow to begin, lagged well behind early, went two then three wide around the turn, rallied and closing well in the late stages. CALL YOU TOMORROW broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased outside a foe then three wide into the stretch, tossed head at the eighth pole and flattened out. SUANCES SECRET chased off the inside, angled in on the turn, then faded throug the lane.

SEVENTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 21.73 44.42 56.60 1:02.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Savvy Gal 122 9 2 6–1½ 5–1½ 3–½ 1–¾ Figueroa 12.70 4 Miss Fraulein 124 4 4 2–2½ 2–3½ 1–2½ 2–1¼ Prat 0.50 7 Acai 122 7 1 4–½ 4–½ 2–hd 3–1¼ Gutierrez 38.40 6 Norma's Love 122 6 3 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ 4–2¼ Van Dyke 6.70 1 Dim Lights 122 1 6 5–hd 6–½ 6–½ 5–hd Gonzalez 5.70 2 Awesome Galaxy 122 2 8 7–½ 7–1 7–½ 6–½ Franco 128.70 5 Vegan 122 5 7 8–8 8–10 8–6 7–3¼ Pereira 16.20 8 Breakfast Ball 122 8 9 9 9 9 8–3¼ T Baze 40.40 3 Majestic Gigi 122 3 5 1–½ 1–hd 5–1 9 Hernandez 11.80

9 SAVVY GAL 27.40 7.60 5.40 4 MISS FRAULEIN 2.40 2.20 7 ACAI 12.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $121.60 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $35.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-7-6) $213.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-7) $275.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-7-6-1) Carryover $5,109

Winner–Savvy Gal B.f.3 by Street Sense out of Bellarada, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Ron Magers & Robert Marcocchio (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $290,349 Daily Double Pool $25,612 Exacta Pool $157,340 Superfecta Pool $86,987 Trifecta Pool $118,430 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,030. Claimed–Miss Fraulein by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-9) paid $77.90. Pick Three Pool $73,780.

SAVVY GAL settled off the inside early, traveled two wide into the turn, three wide entering the stretch, four wide upper lane, rallied and reeled in the runner-up. MISS FRAULEIN pressed the leader up the backstretch, headed rival at the five-sixteenths and took control shortly after, kicked clear in upper stretch but got caught late by the winner. ACAI raced off the rail, angled in entering the turn, traveled along the inside to the lane then moved a bit off the inside and lacked the needed late kick. NORMA'S LOVE chased off the rail, two wide through the turn, three wide in upper stretch and went evenly late. DIM LIGHTS brushed leaving the gate, saved ground along the inside around the turn then tipped out and failed to threaten. AWESOME GALAXY brushed rival at the start, took the turn two wide, moved a bit in the stretch and lacked a rally. VEGAN stumbled leaving the gate, chased outside a rival, three wide into the stretch and proved no menace. BREAKFAST BALL tossed head and stumbled leaving the gate, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled to the inside and was never a factor. MAJESTIC GIGI set the pace with a rival to the outside, headed at the five-sixteenths pole, failed to respond to urging and folded in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.17 45.14 57.35 1:10.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kalypso 118 1 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2¼ Cedillo 4.80 5 Queengol 120 5 4 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2 2–½ Prat 1.20 3 Illumination 118 3 1 2–1 2–hd 2–½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 6.10 4 Forest Caraway 120 4 5 5 5 4–1 4–3¼ Gonzalez 2.20 2 Needless to Say 120 2 3 4–1 4–hd 5 5 Pereira 8.10

1 KALYPSO 11.60 4.60 2.80 5 QUEENGOL 2.80 2.20 3 ILLUMINATION 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $139.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $11.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $21.25

Winner–Kalypso Ch.f.2 by Brody's Cause out of Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $200,576 Daily Double Pool $20,412 Exacta Pool $71,169 Trifecta Pool $50,836. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $137.20. Pick Three Pool $40,608.

KALYPSO broke in, showed speed inside, set the pace up the backstretch, led clear into the lane and inched away under right-handed urging. QUEENGOL in range early, chased outside a rival through the turn and edged ILLUMINATION for the place. ILLUMINATION stalked outside the leader, entered the turn two wide then exited a bit off the rail and got edged for second. FOREST CARAWAY stumbled leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, took the turn three to four wide and never rallied. NEEDLESS TO SAY chased the pace from inside, cut the corner into the stretch, angled out and weakened in the late stages.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.60 47.84 1:11.74 1:35.14 1:46.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Smooth Like Strait 124 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ Rispoli 1.30 7 Scarto 124 7 3 4–1 4–½ 6–hd 4–1 2–¾ Hernandez 7.20 9 Field Pass 124 9 7 5–½ 5–1 3–1½ 2–1 3–nk Van Dyke 3.40 4 Kiss Today Goodbye 124 4 5 6–1½ 6–1½ 5–hd 6–½ 4–¾ Espinoza 26.40 1 Farmington Road 124 1 8 8–½ 8–2 8–4 8–2½ 5–¾ Prat 8.10 8 K P All Systems Go 124 8 6 7–2 7–1 7–2 7–½ 6–¾ Cedillo 23.70 3 Margot's Boy 124 3 4 3–1 3–1 4–hd 5–hd 7–1¼ Pereira 9.60 2 Express Train 124 2 9 9 9 9 9 8–1¼ Smith 7.40 5 Dominant Soul 124 5 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–½ 3–hd 9 Maldonado 57.30

6 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 4.60 3.20 2.40 7 SCARTO 5.60 3.60 9 FIELD PASS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $36.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-9-4) $35.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-9-4-1) $2,168.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-9) $25.45

Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.3 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $535,461 Daily Double Pool $36,469 Exacta Pool $246,860 Superfecta Pool $110,405 Super High Five Pool $10,354 Trifecta Pool $172,241. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $191.95. Pick Three Pool $44,787.

SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT stalked in the two path, took closer order near the half mile pole, bid between into the far turn, gained command past the midway point around the bend and drew away in the final furlong. SCARTO raced in the two path into the first turn, steadied at the nine-sixteenths pole, raced three deep or three wide around the far turn, rallied and gained the place. FIELD PASS came in early and bothered rivals, went three wide into the clubhouse turn, advanced off the rail up the backstretch, bid three deep into the far turn, vied for command around the bend, flattened in the late stages and held the show. KISS TODAY GOODBYE chased from mid-pack along the inside, saved ground around the far turn, tipped out in the stretch and summoned a mild rally. FARMINGTON ROAD put in tight quarters and steadied early along the rail, settled off the pace, moved out into the two path, angled out in the stretch and improved position. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO forced in and steadied early, tracked in the two path then moved out on the backstretch, went four deep around the second turn and lacked a rally. MARGOT'S BOY shifted in soon after the start, stalked from the inside, angled out on the backstretch then went between runners at the half-mile pole, dropped back a bit from rivals, came two wide into the stretch and weakened. EXPRESS TRAIN steadied briefly when MARGOT'S BOY shifted in soon after the start then steadied again when K P ALL SYSTEMS GO was forced in, trailed the field to the stretch and never threatened. DOMINANT SOUL set the pace inside, vied with a pair of rivals around the far turn and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.83 45.23 1:10.09 1:16.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Private Mission 122 6 2 2–1½ 2–1 1–2½ 1–1¾ Van Dyke 1.00 7 Frosteria 122 7 4 3–hd 3–4½ 2–2½ 2–6¾ Cedillo 2.50 3 Tmorrowisalongtime 122 3 7 5–hd 5–½ 4–4 3–3¼ Gonzalez 15.30 1 Shvere Arbeter 122 1 6 1–1 1–½ 3–2½ 4–2¾ Espinoza 8.30 5 Mama Superior 122 5 3 4–1½ 4–1 5–6 5–9¼ Pereira 59.80 8 Full of Laughs 122 8 5 9 8–½ 6–2 6–4¼ Smith 12.60 9 Hyland Haven 122 9 1 8–½ 7–2 7–2 7–2½ Rispoli 12.50 2 Lady Mo 122 2 9 7–½ 9 9 8–14¼ Flores 25.10 4 Meet At Dudley's 122 4 8 6–hd 6–2 8–1½ 9 Gutierrez 28.40

6 PRIVATE MISSION 4.00 2.60 2.20 7 FROSTERIA 3.20 2.40 3 TMORROWISALONGTIME 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-1) $9.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-1-5) $468.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $13.35

Winner–Private Mission B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Private Gift, by Unbridled. Bred by Mt. Brilliant Broodmares I LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $247,942 Daily Double Pool $113,752 Exacta Pool $145,569 Superfecta Pool $91,866 Super High Five Pool $18,897 Trifecta Pool $135,516. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-6) paid $23.05. Pick Three Pool $175,515. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-1-6-6) 1410 tickets with 4 correct paid $280.85. Pick Four Pool $518,740. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/3-9-1-6-6) 462 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,040.25. Pick Five Pool $629,526. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-2/3-9-1-6-6) 156 tickets with 6 correct paid $768.62. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $223,871. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $86,131.

PRIVATE MISSION stalked outside the leader up the backstretch, bid alongside rival at the five-sixteenths, took over at the quarter pole, cleared into stretch and inched away to prove best. FROSTERIA stalked off the rail, took aim three wide at the top pair, could not threaten winner but was clearly second best. TMORROWISALONGTIME tracked the pace near the inside, saved ground into the stretch, moved off the inside and bested the rest. SHVERE ARBETER had good early speed from inside, set the pace to the turn, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths, lost command at the quarter pole and weakened through the lane. MAMA SUPERIOR stalked in the two path through the turn and failed to respond when asked. FULL OF LAUGHS traveled near the back of the field, angled in on the turn and improved position. HYLAND HAVEN off alertly from the far outside then dropped toward the rear of the field, went four wide through the turn and proved no menace. LADY MO chased the speed from inside then two wide on the turn and was never a factor. MEET AT DUDLEY'S raced near the back of the field early on, came off the turn three wide and tired.