Horse racing newsletter: More stewards’ decisions on the whip
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we have only three race days left in the Santa Anita meeting.
Stewards’ rulings are back and it’s mostly about the new rules regarding use of the riding crop. We normally don’t put warnings in the newsletter but during this transition period where the jockeys are adjusting to the new rules, it seemed like a good idea or judge the impact. And, congratulations to the California Horse Racing Board for actually processing and publishing the stewards’ minutes in a timely manner on a week there was Monday racing.
Let’s get to them.
--Jockey Brandon Boulanger was suspended for three days (Oct. 16, 17, 19) after his ride on August Indy in the seventh race on Oct. 4. The stewards said Boulanger violated four provisions of the new riding crop rule: 1) using it when a horse is clearly out of the race and has their maximum placing; 2) using the whip even though the horse wasn’t responding; 3) using more than two times in a row; 4) using more than six times in a race. August Indy finished seventh in the seven-horse race, 15 ½ lengths behind the sixth-place horse. Boulanger said he didn’t understand the new rule and apologized for the errors.
--Jockey Tiago Pereira was given a warning for his ride aboard Li’l Grazen in the fourth race on Oct. 12. He was called in to review the video on the race and it was not clear if he was hitting or flagging the horse. Li’l Grazen finished fourth in the four-horse race. It was a majority decision with steward Kim Sawyer voting for a fine.
--Jockey Edwin Maldonado was fined $100 for his ride aboard Principe Carlo in the fifth race on Oct. 9. The stewards determined Maldonado used the whip eight times, two more than is now allowable. Principe Car finished second by half-a-length. Maldonado did not attend the meeting and accepted his penalty.
--Jockey Jorge Velez was issued a warning and a $100 fine for his ride aboard Baby Gronk in the ninth race on Oct. 9. The warning was for using the riding crop three times without giving Baby Gronk a chance to respond. The fine was for using the whip 10 times, four more than allowable. Baby Gronk finished fifth in the race.
--Jockey Assael Espinoza was issued a warning for his ride aboard Mama’s Kid in the third race on Oct. 9. The stewards said Espinoza used his riding crop seven times in the stretch, one more than allowable during a race. Mama’s Kid won the race by a neck. It was a majority decision as steward Luis Jauregui voted for a fine.
--Exercise rider Larry J. Gary was suspended after he failed to show for a scheduled hearing with the stewards. The hearing was because of an incident on Aug. 13 at Del Mar where he allegedly refused to provide identification and caused a loud disturbance in the barn area.
--Jockey Jorge Velez was fined $200 for his ride aboard Chollima in the third race on Oct. 10. The stewards said he used his riding crop three times before allowing Chollima a chance to respond. This is one more strike than is allowed. Chollima finished fourth in the five-horse race. Velez took full responsibility and accepted the penalty. The fine was greater because it was Velez’s second violation in the last 60 days. (See ruling above.)
--Jockey Juan Hernandez was issued a warning for his ride aboard Big Mama Sue in the second race on Oct. 10. The stewards said Hernandez raised his left hand above his shoulder before striking the horse. Hernandez said he wasn’t sure what was too high. The stewards used the video to demonstrate. Big Mama Sue won the four-horse race by a head.
--Trainer Thomas Bell was fined $50 for not wearing a protective safety vest during morning training on Oct. 6. Bell took responsibility and said he forgot to put it on when he was distracted at the barn.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $200 for his ride aboard Lady On Ice in seventh race on Oct. 10. The stewards said Figueroa exceed the six-strike maximum by an unspecified amount. Figueroa said he miscounted and apologized. Lady On Ice finished third in the five-horse race. The fine was more because it was his second offense in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was suspended three days (Oct. 23, 24, 25) for careless riding aboard Galilean in the seventh race on Oct. 11. The stewards said Galilean drifted in three paths causing a horse on the inside to steady approaching the sixteenth pole. Rispoli suggested the horse was lugging and he was trying to correct him. The stewards believed he did start the correction process until the inside horse was already steadied. There was a stewards’ inquiry but no change was made. Galilean won the race, the California Flag, by a head.
Santa Anita review
There were two stakes races on Sunday, one minor, one major. Let’s look at them.
$75,000 Anoakia Stakes: This was a six furlong race for 2-year-old fillies and it turned out rather an easy race for Kalypso, who broke sharply, quickly went to the lead and never relinquished it to win by 2 ¼ lengths. There were only five horses in the race.
Kalypso paid $11.60, $4.60 and $2.80. Queengol finished second followed by Illumination, Forest Caraway and Needless to Say.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “We’ve been wanting to run her long, but we couldn’t get a race to go. She got sick after Del Mar, so we took our time with her. She’s been training well and she’s changed a lot. We’ll stretch her out next time.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “When you ride for Bob [Baffert] he just says, ‘Break well and play the break.’ I knew she had speed, so she broke really sharp and I just took that. She finished really strong and she galloped out really strong too. I think she did it pretty well.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby: Under a perfect ride from Umberto Rispoli, Smooth Like Strait sat patiently in second, made his move entering the far turn, and then coasted home in the 1 1/8 mile turf race for 3-year-olds by 1 ½ lengths.
Smooth Like Strait paid $4.60, $3.20 and $2.40. Scarto was second followed by Field Pass, Kiss Today Goodbye, Farmington Road, K P All Systems Go, Margot’s Boy, Express Train and Dominant Soul.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Michael McCarthy (winning trainer): “This horse has come back [from a fourth at Churchill Downs], and he has not disappointed since we’ve been back. I was a little skeptical about a mile and an eighth, but he won going a mile and sixteenth in the La Jolla Handicap very well. All the stars aligned [Sunday]. He brought his A-game. Umberto rode him like the leading rider he is. I’m very happy for … everybody involved.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I studied the race yesterday and this morning because I really wanted to win. The horse is actually really improving himself. We know how he could be keen in the first part of the race, but Michael [McCarthy] does such an amazing job, he’s been relaxed. You can see him behind horses now and he really understands to be there to be calm. Even when the horses reached me at the three-eighths pole I thought about what to do, ‘Am I going to go, or stay?’ I just put the gears in and then we went. At the top of the straight I knew I had the race in my hand.”
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 18.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.98 46.99 1:10.83 1:22.89 1:34.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sly
|124
|5
|6
|6–½
|6–hd
|5–1
|3–2
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|6.80
|4
|Bench Judge
|124
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|5.00
|3
|Seeking Refuge
|124
|2
|5
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|3–nk
|Rispoli
|2.70
|7
|Honos Man
|124
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–2½
|6–7
|4–3½
|Prat
|1.70
|1
|Single Me Out
|124
|1
|4
|4–hd
|5–2
|4–½
|5–hd
|5–3¼
|Franco
|8.10
|8
|Montana Moon
|124
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|4–hd
|6–14¼
|Hernandez
|8.20
|5
|Babael
|124
|4
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|7
|7
|7
|T Baze
|22.50
|6
|SLY
|15.60
|8.00
|4.80
|4
|BENCH JUDGE
|8.20
|4.60
|3
|SEEKING REFUGE
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$40.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-7)
|$44.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3)
|$107.05
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 6-4-3-7-1)
|Carryover $1,270
Winner–Sly B.g.4 by Orb out of Bluegrass Sapphire, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by D.J. Stables (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $150,546 Exacta Pool $70,367 Superfecta Pool $26,875 Trifecta Pool $41,963 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,664. Claimed–Bench Judge by Altamira Racing Stable, Nentwig, Michael and Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Seeking Refuge by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Next Flight.
SLY unhurried in the beginning, raced two wide then outside a rival, came off the far turn three wide, rallied outside the top pair and got up in time. BENCH JUDGE stumbled leaving the gate but recovered well to quickly to take command, cleared and angled to the inside, led clear to the quarter pole, met bids and clung to a short lead through the final furlong but got edged at the wire. SEEKING REFUGE stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into the stretch, bid between in the lane but got outkicked. HONOS MAN content to settle at the back, tucked inside on the first turn, moved out into the two path around the far turn then back to the rail still on the bend, angled out into the stretch, then closed well from outside. SINGLE ME OUT tracked between foes then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled to the fence and never responded to urging. MONTANA MOON stalked the pace in the two path to the stretch and weakened. BABAEL stalked from inside, dropped back on the second turn, tired and was ridden out to the wire.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.21 45.35 57.40 1:09.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Himiko
|120
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Gonzalez
|1.40
|2
|As Time Goes By
|120
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|2–3
|2–5¼
|Cedillo
|0.70
|1
|Angel of Freedom
|120
|1
|5
|4–1
|3–1
|3–2½
|3–1¾
|Smith
|6.70
|4
|Miss Mo' Licious
|120
|4
|1
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–2½
|4–4¼
|T Baze
|26.70
|5
|Mojo Mama
|120
|5
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Velez
|48.60
|3
|HIMIKO
|4.80
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|AS TIME GOES BY
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|ANGEL OF FREEDOM
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$42.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$3.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$2.45
Winner–Himiko B.f.3 by American Pharoah out of Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. Bred by Eaton (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Grand Farm Family. Mutuel Pool $209,950 Daily Double Pool $24,793 Exacta Pool $65,418 Trifecta Pool $69,112. Scratched–none.
HIMIKO showed early speed then lost command to AS TIME GOES BY, chased that rival two wide through the turn, bid outside approaching the three-sixteenths pole, took the lead and cleared at the furlong marker then inched away in deep stretch. AS TIME GOES BY off slow to begin, rushed up inside to clear the field, showed the way along the rail into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but proved second best. ANGEL OF FREEDOM off slow to begin, chased near the inside then rushed up to close the gap on the leader, kept inside through the turn then tipped out in the lane and bested the rest. MISS MO' LICIOUS broke well and was in close outside the top pair, chased three wide through the turn and weakened in the drive. MOJO MAMA chased off the inside, entered the turn three wide then moved into the two path, angled out in upper stretch and failed to threaten.
THIRD RACE.
About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 20.97 44.06 55.97 1:01.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Lucia's Design
|118
|4
|3
|6
|6
|3–½
|1–1¼
|Hernandez
|4.20
|2
|Roses and Candy
|122
|2
|1
|4–½
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|Franco
|6.50
|5
|Florentine Diamond
|120
|5
|6
|2–2½
|2–1
|1–½
|3–½
|Maldonado
|41.90
|3
|Mulligan
|120
|3
|2
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Gonzalez
|1.60
|1
|Kalliniki
|122
|1
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–1
|5–9¼
|Cedillo
|7.30
|6
|Boomchicaboom
|122
|6
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|6
|6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.80
|4
|LUCIA'S DESIGN
|10.40
|5.00
|3.00
|2
|ROSES AND CANDY
|5.20
|2.80
|5
|FLORENTINE DIAMOND
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$33.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$26.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3)
|$82.58
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$142.60
Winner–Lucia's Design Ch.f.3 by Strong Mandate out of Creative Design, by Stravinsky. Bred by Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: G R D Two. Mutuel Pool $158,347 Daily Double Pool $10,658 Exacta Pool $69,740 Superfecta Pool $28,946 Trifecta Pool $45,572. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $62.35. Pick Three Pool $34,759.
LUCIA'S DESIGN dropped back early, raced two then three wide around the turn, rallied to the front near the sixteenth pole and drew clear. ROSES AND CANDY chased between rivals, bid three deep at the quarter pole, took over past the eighth pole but could not match the winner late. FLORENTINE DIAMOND dueled for command from inside, vied with a pair of rivals at the quarter pole, carried the lead into the stretch, lost command past the eighth pole and weakened to third. MULLIGAN traveled three deep then four wide into the stretch and finished evenly. KALLINIKI chased the pace from inside, awaited room around the turn, tipped out in the stretch but flattened in the late stages. BOOMCHICABOOM drifted in early while dueling for command, vied between foes at the quarter pole, lost ground into the lane, steadied briefly in upper stretch and tired.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.20 46.28 1:10.78 1:23.60 1:36.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Outlaw
|112
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–5
|1–4¾
|Pyfer
|3.80
|1
|Wilshire Dude
|122
|1
|4
|4–1½
|3–½
|2–½
|2–4
|2–7
|Cedillo
|0.90
|5
|Indy Jones
|117
|5
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–3¼
|Centeno
|10.60
|3
|Paynter's Boy
|122
|3
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–2½
|4–3½
|4–12¾
|T Baze
|8.00
|4
|Quality Line
|122
|4
|3
|3–hd
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hernandez
|2.90
|2
|OUTLAW
|9.60
|3.80
|2.60
|1
|WILSHIRE DUDE
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|INDY JONES
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$62.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$9.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$17.40
Winner–Outlaw B.g.5 by Violence out of Something Brewing, by Meadowlake. Bred by English Range Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Fantasy Farms and A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $159,793 Daily Double Pool $12,035 Exacta Pool $82,324 Trifecta Pool $62,273. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $34.65. Pick Three Pool $16,635.
OUTLAW sped clear and moved to the rail, widened into and around the second turn, shifted in near the eighth pole and remained well clear to win easy. WILSHIRE DUDE stalked inside a pair of rivals then dropped back further off the pace, stayed inside then two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit further in the lane and stayed on for a clear second. INDY JONES tracked three deep early then outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide and weakened. PAYNTER'S BOY traveled off the rail early, went three deep into the far turn, four wide leaving the bend, angled in upper stretch and had little left. QUALITY LINE raced between foes early, dropped back two wide around the far turn and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.70 45.41 57.20 1:03.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Much More Halo
|120
|4
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|Cedillo
|1.70
|5
|Port Saint Joe
|120
|5
|4
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–hd
|2–1
|Hernandez
|6.50
|2
|Deuce
|124
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|3–nk
|Gryder
|7.10
|3
|Inch
|120
|3
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–4
|4–3¾
|Rispoli
|5.10
|6
|Provost
|120
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–hd
|5–1¼
|Prat
|2.20
|1
|Witch's Vow
|120
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|9.80
|4
|MUCH MORE HALO
|5.40
|3.20
|2.20
|5
|PORT SAINT JOE
|5.40
|3.20
|2
|DEUCE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$37.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-3)
|$15.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2)
|$31.40
Winner–Much More Halo Dbb.c.3 by More Than Ready out of Spinning Time, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud. Mutuel Pool $254,311 Daily Double Pool $29,122 Exacta Pool $126,993 Superfecta Pool $40,086 Trifecta Pool $66,816. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $50.10. Pick Three Pool $38,206. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-2-4) 793 tickets with 4 correct paid $111.10. Pick Four Pool $115,471. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-4-2-4) 176 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,754.75. Pick Five Pool $358,762.
MUCH MORE HALO in range just off the top pair early, went three wide into the turn, moved in a bit around the bend then back out into the three path, drifted in a bit in the stretch, collared the leader at the sixteenth pole and edged away. PORT SAINT JOE settled off the rail, went four wide into the stretch, closed from outside and earned the place honors. DEUCE set the pace under pressure from PROVOST, cleared rival at the quarter pole, inched away in upper stretch, caught the sixteenth pole and held the show. INCH stalked the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, finished willingly along the fence while in tight late. PROVOST pressed from outside, failed to keep up into the stretch and weakened. WITCH'S VOW off slow to begin, went two wide through the turn and was never a factor.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.83 44.58 57.01 1:10.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Handsome Cat
|122
|2
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–2½
|1–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.50
|6
|Gate Speed
|122
|5
|4
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–3
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|2.50
|4
|Bronn
|122
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–½
|Cedillo
|4.80
|1
|Natural History
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–3
|4–2½
|Espinoza
|6.50
|5
|Call You Tomorrow
|126
|4
|3
|3–1
|4–5
|4–2
|5–3¾
|Gryder
|4.00
|7
|Suances Secret
|115
|6
|5
|5–8
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Centeno
|85.10
|3
|HANDSOME CAT
|5.00
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|GATE SPEED
|3.60
|3.40
|4
|BRONN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$18.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-1)
|$8.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$18.85
Winner–Handsome Cat Ch.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Categorize, by Menifee. Bred by Kevin Devinzenci (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC. Mutuel Pool $188,863 Daily Double Pool $29,418 Exacta Pool $99,279 Superfecta Pool $52,120 Trifecta Pool $76,500. Scratched–Quick Finish.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $24.10. Pick Three Pool $58,374.
HANDSOME CAT tracked the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch, tipped out a bit further, rallied and drove clear late. GATE SPEED bumped from the inside at the start, sped to the front, angled in entering the turn, carried the lead to the sixteenth pole but could not hold off the winner. BRONN up close early on, traveled along the inside then moved into the two path and lacked a bid in the final furlong. NATURAL HISTORY off a bit slow to begin, lagged well behind early, went two then three wide around the turn, rallied and closing well in the late stages. CALL YOU TOMORROW broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased outside a foe then three wide into the stretch, tossed head at the eighth pole and flattened out. SUANCES SECRET chased off the inside, angled in on the turn, then faded throug the lane.
SEVENTH RACE.
About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 21.73 44.42 56.60 1:02.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Savvy Gal
|122
|9
|2
|6–1½
|5–1½
|3–½
|1–¾
|Figueroa
|12.70
|4
|Miss Fraulein
|124
|4
|4
|2–2½
|2–3½
|1–2½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|0.50
|7
|Acai
|122
|7
|1
|4–½
|4–½
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|38.40
|6
|Norma's Love
|122
|6
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|6.70
|1
|Dim Lights
|122
|1
|6
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|5–hd
|Gonzalez
|5.70
|2
|Awesome Galaxy
|122
|2
|8
|7–½
|7–1
|7–½
|6–½
|Franco
|128.70
|5
|Vegan
|122
|5
|7
|8–8
|8–10
|8–6
|7–3¼
|Pereira
|16.20
|8
|Breakfast Ball
|122
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–3¼
|T Baze
|40.40
|3
|Majestic Gigi
|122
|3
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|5–1
|9
|Hernandez
|11.80
|9
|SAVVY GAL
|27.40
|7.60
|5.40
|4
|MISS FRAULEIN
|2.40
|2.20
|7
|ACAI
|12.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$121.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$35.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-7-6)
|$213.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-7)
|$275.50
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-7-6-1)
|Carryover $5,109
Winner–Savvy Gal B.f.3 by Street Sense out of Bellarada, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Ron Magers & Robert Marcocchio (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $290,349 Daily Double Pool $25,612 Exacta Pool $157,340 Superfecta Pool $86,987 Trifecta Pool $118,430 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,030. Claimed–Miss Fraulein by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-9) paid $77.90. Pick Three Pool $73,780.
SAVVY GAL settled off the inside early, traveled two wide into the turn, three wide entering the stretch, four wide upper lane, rallied and reeled in the runner-up. MISS FRAULEIN pressed the leader up the backstretch, headed rival at the five-sixteenths and took control shortly after, kicked clear in upper stretch but got caught late by the winner. ACAI raced off the rail, angled in entering the turn, traveled along the inside to the lane then moved a bit off the inside and lacked the needed late kick. NORMA'S LOVE chased off the rail, two wide through the turn, three wide in upper stretch and went evenly late. DIM LIGHTS brushed leaving the gate, saved ground along the inside around the turn then tipped out and failed to threaten. AWESOME GALAXY brushed rival at the start, took the turn two wide, moved a bit in the stretch and lacked a rally. VEGAN stumbled leaving the gate, chased outside a rival, three wide into the stretch and proved no menace. BREAKFAST BALL tossed head and stumbled leaving the gate, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled to the inside and was never a factor. MAJESTIC GIGI set the pace with a rival to the outside, headed at the five-sixteenths pole, failed to respond to urging and folded in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.17 45.14 57.35 1:10.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Kalypso
|118
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Cedillo
|4.80
|5
|Queengol
|120
|5
|4
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–½
|Prat
|1.20
|3
|Illumination
|118
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.10
|4
|Forest Caraway
|120
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|4–3¼
|Gonzalez
|2.20
|2
|Needless to Say
|120
|2
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|5
|5
|Pereira
|8.10
|1
|KALYPSO
|11.60
|4.60
|2.80
|5
|QUEENGOL
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|ILLUMINATION
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$139.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$11.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)
|$21.25
Winner–Kalypso Ch.f.2 by Brody's Cause out of Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $200,576 Daily Double Pool $20,412 Exacta Pool $71,169 Trifecta Pool $50,836. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $137.20. Pick Three Pool $40,608.
KALYPSO broke in, showed speed inside, set the pace up the backstretch, led clear into the lane and inched away under right-handed urging. QUEENGOL in range early, chased outside a rival through the turn and edged ILLUMINATION for the place. ILLUMINATION stalked outside the leader, entered the turn two wide then exited a bit off the rail and got edged for second. FOREST CARAWAY stumbled leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, took the turn three to four wide and never rallied. NEEDLESS TO SAY chased the pace from inside, cut the corner into the stretch, angled out and weakened in the late stages.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.60 47.84 1:11.74 1:35.14 1:46.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Smooth Like Strait
|124
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Rispoli
|1.30
|7
|Scarto
|124
|7
|3
|4–1
|4–½
|6–hd
|4–1
|2–¾
|Hernandez
|7.20
|9
|Field Pass
|124
|9
|7
|5–½
|5–1
|3–1½
|2–1
|3–nk
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|4
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|124
|4
|5
|6–1½
|6–1½
|5–hd
|6–½
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|26.40
|1
|Farmington Road
|124
|1
|8
|8–½
|8–2
|8–4
|8–2½
|5–¾
|Prat
|8.10
|8
|K P All Systems Go
|124
|8
|6
|7–2
|7–1
|7–2
|7–½
|6–¾
|Cedillo
|23.70
|3
|Margot's Boy
|124
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7–1¼
|Pereira
|9.60
|2
|Express Train
|124
|2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1¼
|Smith
|7.40
|5
|Dominant Soul
|124
|5
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–½
|3–hd
|9
|Maldonado
|57.30
|6
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT
|4.60
|3.20
|2.40
|7
|SCARTO
|5.60
|3.60
|9
|FIELD PASS
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$36.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$12.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-9-4)
|$35.77
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-9-4-1)
|$2,168.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-9)
|$25.45
Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.3 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $535,461 Daily Double Pool $36,469 Exacta Pool $246,860 Superfecta Pool $110,405 Super High Five Pool $10,354 Trifecta Pool $172,241. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $191.95. Pick Three Pool $44,787.
SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT stalked in the two path, took closer order near the half mile pole, bid between into the far turn, gained command past the midway point around the bend and drew away in the final furlong. SCARTO raced in the two path into the first turn, steadied at the nine-sixteenths pole, raced three deep or three wide around the far turn, rallied and gained the place. FIELD PASS came in early and bothered rivals, went three wide into the clubhouse turn, advanced off the rail up the backstretch, bid three deep into the far turn, vied for command around the bend, flattened in the late stages and held the show. KISS TODAY GOODBYE chased from mid-pack along the inside, saved ground around the far turn, tipped out in the stretch and summoned a mild rally. FARMINGTON ROAD put in tight quarters and steadied early along the rail, settled off the pace, moved out into the two path, angled out in the stretch and improved position. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO forced in and steadied early, tracked in the two path then moved out on the backstretch, went four deep around the second turn and lacked a rally. MARGOT'S BOY shifted in soon after the start, stalked from the inside, angled out on the backstretch then went between runners at the half-mile pole, dropped back a bit from rivals, came two wide into the stretch and weakened. EXPRESS TRAIN steadied briefly when MARGOT'S BOY shifted in soon after the start then steadied again when K P ALL SYSTEMS GO was forced in, trailed the field to the stretch and never threatened. DOMINANT SOUL set the pace inside, vied with a pair of rivals around the far turn and gave way.
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.83 45.23 1:10.09 1:16.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Private Mission
|122
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–2½
|1–1¾
|Van Dyke
|1.00
|7
|Frosteria
|122
|7
|4
|3–hd
|3–4½
|2–2½
|2–6¾
|Cedillo
|2.50
|3
|Tmorrowisalongtime
|122
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–4
|3–3¼
|Gonzalez
|15.30
|1
|Shvere Arbeter
|122
|1
|6
|1–1
|1–½
|3–2½
|4–2¾
|Espinoza
|8.30
|5
|Mama Superior
|122
|5
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–6
|5–9¼
|Pereira
|59.80
|8
|Full of Laughs
|122
|8
|5
|9
|8–½
|6–2
|6–4¼
|Smith
|12.60
|9
|Hyland Haven
|122
|9
|1
|8–½
|7–2
|7–2
|7–2½
|Rispoli
|12.50
|2
|Lady Mo
|122
|2
|9
|7–½
|9
|9
|8–14¼
|Flores
|25.10
|4
|Meet At Dudley's
|122
|4
|8
|6–hd
|6–2
|8–1½
|9
|Gutierrez
|28.40
|6
|PRIVATE MISSION
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|7
|FROSTERIA
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|TMORROWISALONGTIME
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$11.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-1)
|$9.03
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-1-5)
|$468.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3)
|$13.35
Winner–Private Mission B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Private Gift, by Unbridled. Bred by Mt. Brilliant Broodmares I LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $247,942 Daily Double Pool $113,752 Exacta Pool $145,569 Superfecta Pool $91,866 Super High Five Pool $18,897 Trifecta Pool $135,516. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-6) paid $23.05. Pick Three Pool $175,515. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-1-6-6) 1410 tickets with 4 correct paid $280.85. Pick Four Pool $518,740. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/3-9-1-6-6) 462 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,040.25. Pick Five Pool $629,526. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-2/3-9-1-6-6) 156 tickets with 6 correct paid $768.62. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $223,871. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $86,131.
PRIVATE MISSION stalked outside the leader up the backstretch, bid alongside rival at the five-sixteenths, took over at the quarter pole, cleared into stretch and inched away to prove best. FROSTERIA stalked off the rail, took aim three wide at the top pair, could not threaten winner but was clearly second best. TMORROWISALONGTIME tracked the pace near the inside, saved ground into the stretch, moved off the inside and bested the rest. SHVERE ARBETER had good early speed from inside, set the pace to the turn, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths, lost command at the quarter pole and weakened through the lane. MAMA SUPERIOR stalked in the two path through the turn and failed to respond when asked. FULL OF LAUGHS traveled near the back of the field, angled in on the turn and improved position. HYLAND HAVEN off alertly from the far outside then dropped toward the rear of the field, went four wide through the turn and proved no menace. LADY MO chased the speed from inside then two wide on the turn and was never a factor. MEET AT DUDLEY'S raced near the back of the field early on, came off the turn three wide and tired.
