Horse racing newsletter: Remembering Barry Abrams
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get to the last Saturday of this Santa Anita meeting with Del Mar on deck.
I’m always looking for a feel-good story. We need it now given all the different kinds of fatigue we’re experiencing. So, what pops up, this item from Ed Golden at Santa Anita. Here is a slightly edited version of his story about the late trainer Barry Abrams.
“Family, friends and race trackers spanning three generations paid their final respects last Monday to Barry Abrams in a graveside service at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills.
“The popular former trainer passed away on Oct. 9 at 66 after a courageous 15-year battle with cancer, never showing a hint of self-pity.
“Amid the emotion, Santa Anita horn blower Jay Cohen, in traditional fox hunt regalia, gave Abrams his final call to the post.
“Huey Barnes, an 87-year-old African American who came to California to work as an exercise rider for Charlie Whittingham in the 1950s when racial discrimination was still a sty in America’s eye, with public restrooms and drinking fountains for ‘Colored Only,’ delivered an impromptu and moving eulogy.
“Barnes is still going strong today working at Santa Anita as an assistant starter.
“Abrams was born of Jewish ancestry in Russia where his father, Lev, earned his living as a butcher, but despite the very different backgrounds Huey and Barry became fast friends, each an ardent fan of the Lakers.
“Their relationship was based on what matters most: character, values, loyalty, honesty, trust and respect, not skin color or religion.
“In his final years when it was no longer safe for Barry to drive, Barnes picked him up at home and drove them to Laker games.
“’When they were over, Barry would always find some hole-in-the-wall spot to eat, one I never heard of, and I’d been out here for a long time,’ Barnes said.
“’Then next game he’d take me to another spot and I’d ask him, “Where do you keep finding these places?” He loved horses, the Lakers and food, and it made him feel good when he could share them with me.
“’I loved that man.’
“Common interests and an absence of prejudice nurtured their uncharacteristic and unyielding bonding of more than four decades, this Black man from Brooklyn and this white man from Russia.
“Race was never an issue. The word only came up when Barry had a horse running in one.”
Thanks for the story, Ed.
Santa Anita review
As we said in the last newsletter, there wasn’t much to Friday’s card. There were two Cal-bred maiden specials, both 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, worth $55,000. The first one was won by First Prez ($10.20) for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Umberto Rispoli. The other was Westward Breeze ($7.20) for Carla Gaines and Rispoli.
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita’s last Saturday card of the meeting is 10 races starting at 1 p.m. It’s certainly better than Friday’s with a graded stakes and three allowance/optional claimers. As has been the custom lately, half the races are on the turf. But the field sizes are pretty miserable, especially if you get a scratch. Those number at the bottom of this item.
The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The 9-5 morning-line favorite is Magic At Midnight for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Abel Cedillo. She is an interesting filly with four wins in four starts. The trick, though, is that she’s only raced once on the turf and never in a stakes.
The second favorite, at 5-2, is Jo Jo Air for Wesley Ward and Flavien Prat. She has won four-of-12 lifetime having won the Daisycutter Handicap at Del Mar this summer. Running for Ward, she is a shipper and has run at Pimlico, Churchill Downs, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream, Fair Grounds, Keeneland and Saratoga. Post time is around 4:37 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 6, 6, 5, 7, 6, 7, 9, 12.
Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE. No. 5 Vegas Palm (5-2)
Yes, she is making her 12th start, but Vegas Palm finished very nicely when turned back to this distance and draws a better post today. Juan Hernandez, who got to know her last time, has enjoyed a terrific meet.
Friday’s result: Ignored in the wagering, Rip City ($12.00) was confidently handled throughout by Mario Gutierrez when chasing a loose leader until the top of the stretch, then pounced and scored by nearly two lengths.
Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 1 Octopus (12-1)
Octopus is first off the claim for trainer Doug O’Neill, who is winning 26%. He has really heated up recently at the meet and Saturday moves this horse to turf for the first time. The horse has the highest last race speed and shortens up Saturday. On dirt Octopus is two for two at this distance. This opening race of the card is wide open, anyone can win, five-horse field so I am going with the 12-1 value horse. Value horses have won this race 35% as well, 19% of them with odds over 10-1.
Friday’s result: I was right in that it was a wide-open race but landed on the wrong value play as Edwin Maldonado went gate to wire on the horse I did not bet.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
9:28 Laurel (3): $100,000 Maryland Millions Ladies Stakes, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: No Mo Lady (1-2)
9:40 Belmont (2): $150,000 Maid of the Mist Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Party At Page’s (9-5)
10:01 Laurel (4): $100,000 Maryland Millions Lassie Stakes, Md-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Trip to Freedom (2-1)
10:10 Woodbine (1): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Phantom Dance (2-1)
10:15 Belmont (3): $150,000 Sleepy Hollow Stakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Hold the Salsa (5-2)
10:49 Belmont (4): $150,000 Ticonderoga Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Myhartblongstodady (7-5)
11:37 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Coconut Grove (3-1)
11:39 Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Millions Nursery Stakes, Md-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jaxson Traveler (7-5)
11:53 Belmont (6): $175,000 Empire Distaff Handicap, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ratajkowski (2-1)
12:10 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Road to Romance (5-2)
12:12 Laurel (8): $100,000 Maryland Millions Distaff Handicap, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Hello Beautiful (1-1)
12:26 Belmont (7): $125,000 Hudson Handicap, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: My Boy Tate (3-1)
12:45 Laurel (9): $100,000 Maryland Millions Turf Stakes, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Nick Papagiorgio (7-2)
12:59 Belmont (8): $150,000 Mohawk Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Somelikeithotbrown (9-5)
1:09 Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jeanie B (8-5)
1:20 Laurel (10): $100,000 Maryland Millions Sprint Handicap, Md-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Eastern Bay (8-5)
1:31 Belmont (9): $125,000 Iroquois Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Newly Minted (5-2)
1:38 Woodbine (8): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Eyeinthesky (9-5)
1:53 Laurel (11): $150,000 Maryland Million Classic Stakes, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Harpers First Ride (8-5)
2:05 Belmont (10): $175,000 Empire Classic Stakes, NY-breds 3-and-up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Funny Guy (2-1)
2:43 Woodbine (10): $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, Can-breds 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Mighty Heart (1-1)
4:37 Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Magic At Midnight (9-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 1 Sarah’s Smirk (7-2)
She has many past figures in her holster that are best when matched against the others in this field. Her numbers have also come against tougher rivals both here and also while racing in Northern California. In her most recent effort 15 nights ago, this filly bobbled a bit away from the gate to put herself behind the 8-ball against a salty group. After the less-than-stellar start, this filly put forth a decent run down the back-stretch to reach the four spot. After working hard to attain a decent position into the turn, Sarah’s Smirk then tired steadily down the lane while still earning a solid figure for Saturday’s endeavor. Will be in the mix at a medium mutual with expected improvement in her second start for these connections along with the needed drop on class.
A final thought
Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 23.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 18-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.80 48.02 1:13.63 1:27.08 1:41.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|My Princess Ellie
|122
|3
|2
|3–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–¾
|Prat
|0.80
|5
|I'm All the Jedi
|122
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–3½
|2–8
|2–13¼
|Hernandez
|4.50
|1
|Big Chick
|122
|1
|6
|5–4
|5–6
|3–½
|3–3
|3–8¾
|Rispoli
|3.50
|6
|Take Her Temp
|122
|5
|4
|2–½
|3–½
|5–7
|4–1
|4–¾
|Gonzalez
|4.00
|2
|Pink Phlox
|122
|2
|3
|4–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–6
|5–5½
|T Baze
|48.00
|7
|Tiz Pure Grace
|122
|6
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|49.80
|4
|MY PRINCESS ELLIE
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|I'M ALL THE JEDI
|3.80
|2.80
|1
|BIG CHICK
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$5.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-6)
|$1.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1)
|$6.00
Winner–My Princess Ellie B.f.2 by Temple City out of Quiet Royal, by Royal Academy. Bred by Don M. Robinson & Allen Schubert (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Stable H. M. A.. Mutuel Pool $81,043 Exacta Pool $41,125 Superfecta Pool $21,573 Trifecta Pool $32,061. Scratched–Brewed Big.
MY PRINCESS ELLIE brushed with outside rival at the start, went between foes around the first turn then moved up to press the pace from outside, took over at the quarter pole, held a short lead over the runner-up through the final furlong and inched away late under urging. I'M ALL THE JEDI brushed at the start, sped to the front and set the pace a bit off the rail through the first turn, showed the way up the backstretch with company to the outside, challenged around the far turn and lost command at the quarter pole, continued inside the winner through the length of the stretch and stayed on for a clear second. BIG CHICK came away awkwardly at the start, tracked in the two path then between foes into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. TAKE HER TEMP broke out and brushed rival, up close three deep then off the rail, went three deep once more into the far turn then four wide into the stretch and weakened. PINK PHLOX stalked under restraint early from inside, saved ground into the lane and tired. TIZ PURE GRACE brushed in the beginning, trailed the field through from off the rail, eased in the stretch to the wire and walked off.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.57 47.41 1:12.11 1:25.04 1:38.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Beautiful Gift
|122
|4
|2
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–10
|2–18
|1–½
|Cedillo
|0.70
|4
|Flash Magic
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–30¼
|Prat
|0.90
|1
|Derby Quest
|122
|1
|4
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–5
|3–16½
|Flores
|35.50
|3
|Hatshepsut
|122
|2
|3
|2–1
|3–2
|4
|4
|4
|Hernandez
|12.40
|5
|BEAUTIFUL GIFT
|3.40
|2.10
|4
|FLASH MAGIC
|2.10
|1
|DERBY QUEST
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$9.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$1.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$5.10
Winner–Beautiful Gift B.f.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Sea Gift, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Baoma Corp (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $155,710 Daily Double Pool $15,426 Exacta Pool $31,421 Trifecta Pool $22,313. Scratched–Park Avenue.
BEAUTIFUL GIFT stalked outside a rival, took aim two wide around the far turn, put to left then right-handed urging in the lane and edged that rival late. FLASH MAGIC sped to the front and set the pace near the inside, inched away on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, led clear to the sixteenth pole and got caught in the closing moments. DERBY QUEST traveled a bit off the rail through the first turn, went two wide around the last bend and had nothing left. HATSHEPSUT pressed the pace briefly from outside into the backstretch, lost contact with the leader and chased two wide, was along the rail into the far turn then moved out into the three path while dropping back, then eased into the lane and across the wire and walked off.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.14 47.78 1:11.70 1:23.51 1:34.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Rip City
|120
|4
|1
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Gutierrez
|5.00
|5
|Dr. Troutman
|124
|5
|3
|1–3
|1–5½
|1–4
|1–½
|2–hd
|T Baze
|7.90
|3
|City Rage
|124
|3
|2
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|Prat
|2.00
|6
|Liberal
|124
|6
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|2
|Ronamo
|124
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–1¼
|Rispoli
|4.60
|1
|Never Easy
|124
|1
|4
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–1
|6
|Gonzalez
|6.90
|4
|RIP CITY
|12.00
|6.20
|3.40
|5
|DR. TROUTMAN
|9.40
|5.20
|3
|CITY RAGE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$43.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6)
|$25.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$57.30
Winner–Rip City Grr.g.3 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $142,622 Daily Double Pool $10,998 Exacta Pool $60,090 Superfecta Pool $20,074 Trifecta Pool $34,421. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $16.55. Pick Three Pool $24,735.
RIP CITY settled off the leader in the two path, stayed two wide to the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane, rallied to the front inside the furlong marker and drew clear. DR. TROUTMAN hustled to the front, opened up a comfortable on the backstretch, showed the way near the inside to the stretch, lost the lead past the eighth pole but held on for second. CITY RAGE tracked in the two path on the first turn, entered the far turn along the rail then angled out into the three wide and missed the place. LIBERAL (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and failed to produce a bid. RONAMO off a bit slowly, trailed into the first turn, raced along the inside then two wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and made no impact. NEVER EASY settled off the pace along the inside, saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.55 46.56 59.43 1:13.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Commas Save Lives
|122
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1¼
|T Baze
|4.10
|4
|Warren's Memorable
|115
|4
|3
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–4½
|2–6¾
|Centeno
|2.70
|3
|Supernova Wildcat
|122
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|Figueroa
|23.60
|6
|Pretty Saylee
|122
|6
|5
|3–2½
|3–3½
|2–1½
|4–2¼
|Velez
|1.40
|5
|Lemon Ice
|122
|5
|1
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–6¼
|Prat
|7.10
|2
|Ishka Baja
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Gonzalez
|5.40
|1
|COMMAS SAVE LIVES
|10.20
|5.00
|3.80
|4
|WARREN'S MEMORABLE
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|SUPERNOVA WILDCAT
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$71.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$16.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-6)
|$37.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$77.45
Winner–Commas Save Lives Ch.f.2 by Tenga Cat out of Sassy Suances, by Suances (GB). Bred by Red Baron's Barn (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $259,771 Daily Double Pool $9,188 Exacta Pool $107,916 Superfecta Pool $41,015 Trifecta Pool $63,607. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $49.80. Pick Three Pool $11,432.
COMMAS SAVE LIVES set a pressured pace into and around the turn, cleared rival approaching the quarter pole, widened in the lane then held safely in the late stages. WARREN'S MEMORABLE stumbled leaving the gate, tracked the speed in the two path, angled to the rail around the bend then back out into the two path leaving the bend, steered out in the stretch and summoned a late bid while unable to threaten the winner. SUPERNOVA WILDCAT prompted the pace outside the leader, lost contact past the five-sixteenths pole, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. PRETTY SAYLEE tossed head to off a bit slow from the outside, stalked off the rail then three wide through the turn, asked leaving the bend and weakened. LEMON ICE broke out but was corrected quickly, chased three wide then four wide on the turn and weakened. ISHKA BAJA off slow to begin, traveled two wide into the turn then three wide exiting and was never a factor.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.67 56.92 1:02.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|First Prez
|120
|3
|7
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–3
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|4.10
|2
|Master Ryan
|124
|2
|6
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|2–½
|Cedillo
|1.10
|6
|N. K. Rocket Man
|124
|6
|4
|5–2½
|5–2½
|3–hd
|3–½
|Hernandez
|3.20
|5
|Squared Straight
|120
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–1¼
|Prat
|7.70
|4
|Count Alexei
|120
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1
|5–4¼
|Gonzalez
|6.00
|7
|Mr. Clutch
|120
|7
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6–4½
|Flores
|100.40
|1
|River North
|120
|1
|5
|4–2
|3–hd
|6–½
|7
|Velez
|63.70
|3
|FIRST PREZ
|10.20
|4.00
|3.20
|2
|MASTER RYAN
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|N. K. ROCKET MAN
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$70.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-5)
|$13.53
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-5-4)
|$158.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)
|$26.75
Winner–First Prez Dbb.c.3 by First Dude out of Amadamprez, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Donald R. Dizney LLC. Mutuel Pool $175,429 Daily Double Pool $20,844 Exacta Pool $85,941 Superfecta Pool $36,339 Super High Five Pool $4,266 Trifecta Pool $55,738. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $161.75. Pick Three Pool $26,062. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-4-1-3) 167 tickets with 4 correct paid $314.70. Pick Four Pool $68,743. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/4-2/5-4-1-3) 309 tickets with 5 correct paid $783.15. Pick Five Pool $281,338.
FIRST PREZ stumbled leaving the gate, raced off the pace up the backstretch, along the inside to the turn, angled out leaving the bend, steered further out in the stretch, rallied six wide and bested MASTER RYAN in deep stretch. MASTER RYAN broke in and bumped rival, chased the speed between rivals, checked as SQUARED STRAIGHT shifted in at the three-eights pole, continued two wide to the stretch then angled to the inside, put in a rail bid and gained command nearing the sixteenth pole but could not fend off the winner. N. K. ROCKET MAN tracked the pace from off the rail, went three then four wide around the turn, bid five wide and outside a pair of rivals in the stretch but got outkicked. SQUARED STRAIGHT chased three deep then shifted in at the three-eighths pole, exited the bend three wide, bid between foes in the lane but was also outkicked in the late stages. COUNT ALEXEI sped clear and set the pace early, moved off the rail in the stretch, led to the eighth pole then yielded to pressure. MR. CLUTCH dropped back early, raced in the two path through the turn and failed to rally. RIVER NORTH bumped leaving the gate, chased the pace inside a pair of rivals, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths, remained along the rail to the stretch and faded.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.66 47.70 1:12.26 1:25.10 1:38.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Gryffindor
|124
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–1¼
|Maldonado
|5.90
|1
|Bam Bam Again
|120
|1
|5
|4–½
|5–½
|6–1
|4–2½
|2–2¼
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|5
|Next Revolt
|120
|5
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–2½
|3–½
|3–nk
|Prat
|1.40
|3
|Bodega
|110
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–3½
|Pyfer
|17.10
|4
|Conte Cavour
|124
|4
|7
|6–2
|6–3
|4–1
|5–3
|5–3½
|Gutierrez
|24.20
|6
|Show Business
|120
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–1
|6–3¼
|Cedillo
|4.30
|7
|Etterbay Ucklay
|122
|7
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.60
|2
|GRYFFINDOR
|13.80
|6.40
|3.60
|1
|BAM BAM AGAIN
|5.40
|3.20
|5
|NEXT REVOLT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$136.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$28.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3)
|$50.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-3-4)
|$2,209.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$44.05
Winner–Gryffindor Ch.g.5 by Awesome Patriot out of Tiz a Treat, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Kumud S. Sikand (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Hanson, Ryan and Marriott, Randy E.. Mutuel Pool $206,692 Daily Double Pool $15,061 Exacta Pool $119,736 Superfecta Pool $53,036 Super High Five Pool $5,791 Trifecta Pool $82,157. Claimed–Next Revolt by Desormeaux, J. Keith. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $97.05. Pick Three Pool $35,129.
GRYFFINDOR sent for the lead and took control from inside, led a bit off the rail up the backstretch then back to the rail around the far turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held well under right-handed urging. BAM BAM AGAIN stalked the leader from inside, entered the stretch two wide, angled out in the lane and finished willingly to gain ground late. NEXT REVOLT broke in and bumped rival at the start, forwardly placed outside the top pair, chased outside a rival on the far turn and three wide into the stretch and edged foe for third. BODEGA pressed the pace from outside, chased two wide around the far turn, moved to the rail in the stretch and got edged for the show. CONTE CAVOUR bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the rail, went two wide into the far turn then angled out and came four wide into the stretch, asked in the lane and failed to respond. SHOW BUSINESS stumbled badly leaving the gate, chased off the rail then four wide leaving the final turn and had nothing left. ETTERBAY UCKLAY trailed the field along the inside, moved out into the two path leaving the far turn and was always outrun.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$32,000. Time 23.78 47.16 1:11.08 1:23.00 1:35.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Nice Ice
|124
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–½
|T Baze
|1.80
|7
|Kittyhawk Lass
|124
|6
|5
|6
|6
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–ns
|Hernandez
|7.10
|6
|Clearly Gone
|124
|5
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–2¾
|Van Dyke
|5.70
|1
|Hurley
|124
|1
|6
|5–1
|5–½
|5–3½
|4–1½
|4–5¼
|Rispoli
|3.10
|3
|Lucky Peridot
|124
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–5
|5–4¼
|Prat
|2.40
|4
|Miss Flawless
|124
|3
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|31.30
|5
|NICE ICE
|5.60
|3.60
|3.00
|7
|KITTYHAWK LASS
|5.80
|4.00
|6
|CLEARLY GONE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$48.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$13.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-1)
|$14.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6)
|$25.45
Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.m.5 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $171,153 Daily Double Pool $20,031 Exacta Pool $72,173 Superfecta Pool $28,851 Trifecta Pool $50,328. Scratched–White Velvet.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $97.60. Pick Three Pool $22,996.
NICE ICE stumbled at the start, dueled for command from outside, inched away on the backstretch then cleared into the far turn, angled in around the bend and held gamely late. KITTYHAWK LASS raced four deep around the first turn, tracked four wide into the second bend then angled into the two path, moved back out some in the stretch and put in a late bid, gaining on the winner to the wire while edging CLEARLY GONE for second. CLEARLY GONE tracked the pace three deep, angled to the rail around the far turn, finished well through the final furlong and missed the place. HURLEY stalked along the inside, steadied off the heels of MISS FLAWLESS into the far turn and altered out, raced off the rail into the lane, angled out upper stretch, showed a mild response but could not make an impact on the top trio. LUCKY PERIDOT stalked the pace between rivals, in tight at the three-eighths pole then angled to the rail after MISS FLAWLESS checked back, then weakened in the lane. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) broke through the gate prior to the start, dueled for command from inside the pressed up the backstretch, chased along the inside then came in tight quarters and checked sharply near the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch and was ridden out to the wire.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.58 45.15 1:09.61 1:16.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Oil Can Knight
|121
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–3½
|Maldonado
|5.20
|3
|Posterize
|121
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–1¼
|Prat
|0.60
|5
|Shane Zain
|114
|5
|3
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–½
|Centeno
|5.80
|2
|Camby
|124
|2
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|6.70
|1
|Littlebitamedal
|121
|1
|6
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–8
|5–14¾
|Pereira
|17.70
|4
|Vander Kelen
|121
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|8.80
|6
|OIL CAN KNIGHT
|12.40
|4.80
|3.60
|3
|POSTERIZE
|2.60
|2.60
|5
|SHANE ZAIN
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$33.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$14.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2)
|$11.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5)
|$20.15
Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.4 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $151,789 Daily Double Pool $17,215 Exacta Pool $67,707 Superfecta Pool $27,013 Trifecta Pool $45,309. Claimed–Posterize by Salah Al Mudarris. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $106.10. Pick Three Pool $31,086.
OIL CAN KNIGHT pressed from outside then dueled around the turn, carried a short lead into the stretch, cleared rival nearing the eighth pole and drew away. POSTERIZE set the pace under pressure, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, failed to keep up approaching the furlong grounds and proved no match in the late stages. SHANE ZAIN stalked outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and outfinished CAMBY for the show. CAMBY chased the top pair from inside, moved out into the two path leaving the turn, urged right and left-handed in the drive and got edged for the show. LITTLEBITAMEDAL raced along the inside then angled off the rail early, went three wide into the turn then four wide leaving the bend and failed to rally. VANDER KELEN raced four wide into the turn, angled into the three path around the bend and came up empty.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.13 45.40 57.49 1:03.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Westward Breeze
|122
|7
|6
|4–½
|4–2
|1–1
|1–3½
|Rispoli
|2.60
|1
|Squared Shady
|122
|1
|3
|3–2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–¾
|Smith
|1.20
|2
|Our Little Tiger
|122
|2
|7
|6–½
|6–3½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|Pereira
|7.50
|4
|Flag Salute
|122
|4
|1
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–1¼
|Hernandez
|5.60
|5
|Don't Rub It
|115
|5
|4
|5–2
|5–½
|6–6
|5–5¾
|Centeno
|14.40
|3
|Miss Rebekah
|122
|3
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–3¼
|Cedillo
|9.80
|7
|Careless Star
|122
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|4–1
|7
|Figueroa
|20.10
|8
|WESTWARD BREEZE
|7.20
|3.20
|3.00
|1
|SQUARED SHADY
|2.60
|2.40
|2
|OUR LITTLE TIGER
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$43.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$8.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-4)
|$8.52
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-2-4-5)
|$188.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2)
|$19.35
Winner–Westward Breeze Ch.f.2 by Munnings out of Harbor Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $146,837 Daily Double Pool $51,847 Exacta Pool $74,469 Superfecta Pool $40,802 Super High Five Pool $9,508 Trifecta Pool $61,010. Scratched–Allie's Pal, Keep Your Coil, Mensa On Tap, Princess Sadie, Sircat Nelly.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-8) paid $33.05. Pick Three Pool $91,294. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2/5-6-8) 518 tickets with 4 correct paid $465.20. Pick Four Pool $315,454. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-2/5-6-8) 64 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,474.20. Pick Five Pool $291,341. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-2-2/5-6-8) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,087.64. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $91,160. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $107,003.
WESTWARD BREEZE off a bit slow from the outside, tracked two wide into the turn, tipped out in upper stretch, surged to the front in upper stretch, quickly clear and won going away. SQUARED SHADY well placed behind the top pair, bid three wide into the turn, took control and carried a short lead into the stretch, failed to offer any resistance to the winner in upper stretch and stayed on to hold the place. OUR LITTLE TIGER off slow and broke in, trailed early then went around a rival, chased outside a rival or two wide into the stretch, angled out and got up for the show. FLAG SALUTE pressed the pace from inside, lost ground into the turn, chased along the inside to the lane, altered out in upper stretch and got edged for the show. DON'T RUB IT saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch then back to the inside and failed to rally. MISS REBEKAH saved ground to the lane and was never a factor. CARELESS STAR set a pressured pace outside of FLAG SALUTE, put that rival away then dueled with SQUARED SHADY around the turn and gave way in the lane.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$54,123
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$680,272
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,148,508
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$4,882,903
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 24.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 18-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Octopus
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|2
|One Flew South
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|3
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|4
|Brickyard Ride
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|2-1
|5
|Undeniable Proof
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|6
|Passionate Reward
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Isidro Tamayo
|5-2
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tough to Break
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Scott Willoughby
|4-1
|2
|Zero Down
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|3
|Curry
|Jessica Pyfer
|114
|Bruce Headley
|7-2
|4
|Tallemark
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Bruce Headley
|8-1
|5
|Secret Club
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|5-1
|6
|Chipper
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pelican Way
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|50,000
|2
|Candy Fury
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|50,000
|3
|Tiz Vicious
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Prince Magician
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|50,000
|5
|Defense Wins
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|50,000
|6
|Holden the Lute
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|50,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fierce for Sul
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Nu Pi Lambda
|Mike Smith
|120
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|3
|Lookin So Lucky
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Alexis Barba
|12-1
|4
|La V.
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|5
|Vegas Palm
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Gary Mandella
|5-2
|6
|Superstition
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|9-5
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|King of Speed
|Mike Smith
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|7-2
|2
|Potantico
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|3
|Pepe Tono
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|4
|Unbroken Star
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|5
|Order and Law
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-5
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Stiff
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|40,000
|2
|Storm the Bastille
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|12-1
|3
|Irish Heatwave
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|40,000
|4
|Tripoli
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|5
|Royal Act
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|6
|Go Daddy Go
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|7
|Three Ay Em
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Eddie Truman
|3-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|La Rosa Drive
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|25,000
|2
|Happy Trails
|Jessica Pyfer
|110
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|25,000
|3
|Malibu Cat
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|25,000
|4
|Blazing Charm
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Andyoushallreceive
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|25,000
|6
|Magnolia's Hope
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|25,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jo Jo Air
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Wesley A. Ward
|5-2
|2
|Biddy Duke
|Juan Hernandez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|3
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Lakerball
|Mike Smith
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|5
|Magic At Midnight
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|6
|Aqua Seaform Shame
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|7
|Zee Drop
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Classier
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|Kennebec
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|5-1
|3
|Union Soldier
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|4
|Royal Orb
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|5
|First Class Dad
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|6
|North Pole
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|9-5
|7
|Man Friday
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|8
|Go On
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|9
|Willy the Cobbler
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Erotic
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|New Year
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Juan Andres Rodriguez
|30-1
|25,000
|3
|Truth Seeker
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|20-1
|25,000
|4
|Move Over
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|25,000
|5
|Worthy Turk
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|25,000
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|20-1
|25,000
|7
|Acker
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|25,000
|8
|Shadow Sphinx
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|25,000
|9
|Mithqaal
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|25,000
|10
|Silver Summer
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|12-1
|25,000
|11
|Contagion
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|25,000
|12
|Grand Meister
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|25,000
