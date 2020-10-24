Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Horse racing newsletter: Remembering Barry Abrams

By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Oct. 24, 2020
4 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get to the last Saturday of this Santa Anita meeting with Del Mar on deck.

I’m always looking for a feel-good story. We need it now given all the different kinds of fatigue we’re experiencing. So, what pops up, this item from Ed Golden at Santa Anita. Here is a slightly edited version of his story about the late trainer Barry Abrams.

“Family, friends and race trackers spanning three generations paid their final respects last Monday to Barry Abrams in a graveside service at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills.

“The popular former trainer passed away on Oct. 9 at 66 after a courageous 15-year battle with cancer, never showing a hint of self-pity.

“Amid the emotion, Santa Anita horn blower Jay Cohen, in traditional fox hunt regalia, gave Abrams his final call to the post.

Huey Barnes, an 87-year-old African American who came to California to work as an exercise rider for Charlie Whittingham in the 1950s when racial discrimination was still a sty in America’s eye, with public restrooms and drinking fountains for ‘Colored Only,’ delivered an impromptu and moving eulogy.

“Barnes is still going strong today working at Santa Anita as an assistant starter.

“Abrams was born of Jewish ancestry in Russia where his father, Lev, earned his living as a butcher, but despite the very different backgrounds Huey and Barry became fast friends, each an ardent fan of the Lakers.

“Their relationship was based on what matters most: character, values, loyalty, honesty, trust and respect, not skin color or religion.

“In his final years when it was no longer safe for Barry to drive, Barnes picked him up at home and drove them to Laker games.

“’When they were over, Barry would always find some hole-in-the-wall spot to eat, one I never heard of, and I’d been out here for a long time,’ Barnes said.

“’Then next game he’d take me to another spot and I’d ask him, “Where do you keep finding these places?” He loved horses, the Lakers and food, and it made him feel good when he could share them with me.

“’I loved that man.’

“Common interests and an absence of prejudice nurtured their uncharacteristic and unyielding bonding of more than four decades, this Black man from Brooklyn and this white man from Russia.

“Race was never an issue. The word only came up when Barry had a horse running in one.”

Thanks for the story, Ed.

Santa Anita review

As we said in the last newsletter, there wasn’t much to Friday’s card. There were two Cal-bred maiden specials, both 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, worth $55,000. The first one was won by First Prez ($10.20) for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Umberto Rispoli. The other was Westward Breeze ($7.20) for Carla Gaines and Rispoli.

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita’s last Saturday card of the meeting is 10 races starting at 1 p.m. It’s certainly better than Friday’s with a graded stakes and three allowance/optional claimers. As has been the custom lately, half the races are on the turf. But the field sizes are pretty miserable, especially if you get a scratch. Those number at the bottom of this item.

The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The 9-5 morning-line favorite is Magic At Midnight for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Abel Cedillo. She is an interesting filly with four wins in four starts. The trick, though, is that she’s only raced once on the turf and never in a stakes.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Jo Jo Air for Wesley Ward and Flavien Prat. She has won four-of-12 lifetime having won the Daisycutter Handicap at Del Mar this summer. Running for Ward, she is a shipper and has run at Pimlico, Churchill Downs, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream, Fair Grounds, Keeneland and Saratoga. Post time is around 4:37 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 6, 6, 5, 7, 6, 7, 9, 12.

Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE. No. 5 Vegas Palm (5-2)

Yes, she is making her 12th start, but Vegas Palm finished very nicely when turned back to this distance and draws a better post today. Juan Hernandez, who got to know her last time, has enjoyed a terrific meet.

Friday’s result: Ignored in the wagering, Rip City ($12.00) was confidently handled throughout by Mario Gutierrez when chasing a loose leader until the top of the stretch, then pounced and scored by nearly two lengths.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 1 Octopus (12-1)

Octopus is first off the claim for trainer Doug O’Neill, who is winning 26%. He has really heated up recently at the meet and Saturday moves this horse to turf for the first time. The horse has the highest last race speed and shortens up Saturday. On dirt Octopus is two for two at this distance. This opening race of the card is wide open, anyone can win, five-horse field so I am going with the 12-1 value horse. Value horses have won this race 35% as well, 19% of them with odds over 10-1.

Friday’s result: I was right in that it was a wide-open race but landed on the wrong value play as Edwin Maldonado went gate to wire on the horse I did not bet.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

9:28 Laurel (3): $100,000 Maryland Millions Ladies Stakes, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: No Mo Lady (1-2)

9:40 Belmont (2): $150,000 Maid of the Mist Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Party At Page’s (9-5)

10:01 Laurel (4): $100,000 Maryland Millions Lassie Stakes, Md-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Trip to Freedom (2-1)

10:10 Woodbine (1): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Phantom Dance (2-1)

10:15 Belmont (3): $150,000 Sleepy Hollow Stakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Hold the Salsa (5-2)

10:49 Belmont (4): $150,000 Ticonderoga Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Myhartblongstodady (7-5)

11:37 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Coconut Grove (3-1)

11:39 Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Millions Nursery Stakes, Md-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jaxson Traveler (7-5)

11:53 Belmont (6): $175,000 Empire Distaff Handicap, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ratajkowski (2-1)

12:10 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Road to Romance (5-2)

12:12 Laurel (8): $100,000 Maryland Millions Distaff Handicap, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Hello Beautiful (1-1)

12:26 Belmont (7): $125,000 Hudson Handicap, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: My Boy Tate (3-1)

12:45 Laurel (9): $100,000 Maryland Millions Turf Stakes, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Nick Papagiorgio (7-2)

12:59 Belmont (8): $150,000 Mohawk Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Somelikeithotbrown (9-5)

1:09 Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jeanie B (8-5)

1:20 Laurel (10): $100,000 Maryland Millions Sprint Handicap, Md-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Eastern Bay (8-5)

1:31 Belmont (9): $125,000 Iroquois Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Newly Minted (5-2)

1:38 Woodbine (8): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Eyeinthesky (9-5)

1:53 Laurel (11): $150,000 Maryland Million Classic Stakes, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Harpers First Ride (8-5)

2:05 Belmont (10): $175,000 Empire Classic Stakes, NY-breds 3-and-up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Funny Guy (2-1)

2:43 Woodbine (10): $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, Can-breds 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Mighty Heart (1-1)

4:37 Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Magic At Midnight (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 1 Sarah’s Smirk (7-2)

She has many past figures in her holster that are best when matched against the others in this field. Her numbers have also come against tougher rivals both here and also while racing in Northern California. In her most recent effort 15 nights ago, this filly bobbled a bit away from the gate to put herself behind the 8-ball against a salty group. After the less-than-stellar start, this filly put forth a decent run down the back-stretch to reach the four spot. After working hard to attain a decent position into the turn, Sarah’s Smirk then tired steadily down the lane while still earning a solid figure for Saturday’s endeavor. Will be in the mix at a medium mutual with expected improvement in her second start for these connections along with the needed drop on class.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 23.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 18-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.80 48.02 1:13.63 1:27.08 1:41.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 My Princess Ellie 122 3 2 3–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–¾ Prat 0.80
5 I'm All the Jedi 122 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ 2–8 2–13¼ Hernandez 4.50
1 Big Chick 122 1 6 5–4 5–6 3–½ 3–3 3–8¾ Rispoli 3.50
6 Take Her Temp 122 5 4 2–½ 3–½ 5–7 4–1 4–¾ Gonzalez 4.00
2 Pink Phlox 122 2 3 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–6 5–5½ T Baze 48.00
7 Tiz Pure Grace 122 6 5 6 6 6 6 6 Velez 49.80
4 MY PRINCESS ELLIE 3.60 2.40 2.10
5 I'M ALL THE JEDI 3.80 2.80
1 BIG CHICK 2.40
$1 EXACTA (4-5)  $5.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-6)  $1.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1)  $6.00

Winner–My Princess Ellie B.f.2 by Temple City out of Quiet Royal, by Royal Academy. Bred by Don M. Robinson & Allen Schubert (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Stable H. M. A.. Mutuel Pool $81,043 Exacta Pool $41,125 Superfecta Pool $21,573 Trifecta Pool $32,061. Scratched–Brewed Big.

MY PRINCESS ELLIE brushed with outside rival at the start, went between foes around the first turn then moved up to press the pace from outside, took over at the quarter pole, held a short lead over the runner-up through the final furlong and inched away late under urging. I'M ALL THE JEDI brushed at the start, sped to the front and set the pace a bit off the rail through the first turn, showed the way up the backstretch with company to the outside, challenged around the far turn and lost command at the quarter pole, continued inside the winner through the length of the stretch and stayed on for a clear second. BIG CHICK came away awkwardly at the start, tracked in the two path then between foes into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. TAKE HER TEMP broke out and brushed rival, up close three deep then off the rail, went three deep once more into the far turn then four wide into the stretch and weakened. PINK PHLOX stalked under restraint early from inside, saved ground into the lane and tired. TIZ PURE GRACE brushed in the beginning, trailed the field through from off the rail, eased in the stretch to the wire and walked off.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.57 47.41 1:12.11 1:25.04 1:38.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Beautiful Gift 122 4 2 3–1½ 2–1 2–10 2–18 1–½ Cedillo 0.70
4 Flash Magic 122 3 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–30¼ Prat 0.90
1 Derby Quest 122 1 4 4 4 3–1 3–5 3–16½ Flores 35.50
3 Hatshepsut 122 2 3 2–1 3–2 4 4 4 Hernandez 12.40
5 BEAUTIFUL GIFT 3.40 2.10
4 FLASH MAGIC 2.10
1 DERBY QUEST
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)  $9.00
$1 EXACTA (5-4)  $1.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)  $5.10

Winner–Beautiful Gift B.f.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Sea Gift, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Baoma Corp (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $155,710 Daily Double Pool $15,426 Exacta Pool $31,421 Trifecta Pool $22,313. Scratched–Park Avenue.

BEAUTIFUL GIFT stalked outside a rival, took aim two wide around the far turn, put to left then right-handed urging in the lane and edged that rival late. FLASH MAGIC sped to the front and set the pace near the inside, inched away on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, led clear to the sixteenth pole and got caught in the closing moments. DERBY QUEST traveled a bit off the rail through the first turn, went two wide around the last bend and had nothing left. HATSHEPSUT pressed the pace briefly from outside into the backstretch, lost contact with the leader and chased two wide, was along the rail into the far turn then moved out into the three path while dropping back, then eased into the lane and across the wire and walked off.

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.14 47.78 1:11.70 1:23.51 1:34.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Rip City 120 4 1 2–2 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ Gutierrez 5.00
5 Dr. Troutman 124 5 3 1–3 1–5½ 1–4 1–½ 2–hd T Baze 7.90
3 City Rage 124 3 2 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 Prat 2.00
6 Liberal 124 6 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 4–1¼ Van Dyke 2.50
2 Ronamo 124 2 6 6 6 6 6 5–1¼ Rispoli 4.60
1 Never Easy 124 1 4 5–2 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 6 Gonzalez 6.90
4 RIP CITY 12.00 6.20 3.40
5 DR. TROUTMAN 9.40 5.20
3 CITY RAGE 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)  $26.20
$1 EXACTA (4-5)  $43.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6)  $25.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3)  $57.30

Winner–Rip City Grr.g.3 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $142,622 Daily Double Pool $10,998 Exacta Pool $60,090 Superfecta Pool $20,074 Trifecta Pool $34,421. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $16.55. Pick Three Pool $24,735.

RIP CITY settled off the leader in the two path, stayed two wide to the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane, rallied to the front inside the furlong marker and drew clear. DR. TROUTMAN hustled to the front, opened up a comfortable on the backstretch, showed the way near the inside to the stretch, lost the lead past the eighth pole but held on for second. CITY RAGE tracked in the two path on the first turn, entered the far turn along the rail then angled out into the three wide and missed the place. LIBERAL (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and failed to produce a bid. RONAMO off a bit slowly, trailed into the first turn, raced along the inside then two wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and made no impact. NEVER EASY settled off the pace along the inside, saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace.

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.55 46.56 59.43 1:13.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Commas Save Lives 122 1 4 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¼ T Baze 4.10
4 Warren's Memorable 115 4 3 4–1 4–1½ 4–4½ 2–6¾ Centeno 2.70
3 Supernova Wildcat 122 3 2 2–1½ 2–1 3–1 3–hd Figueroa 23.60
6 Pretty Saylee 122 6 5 3–2½ 3–3½ 2–1½ 4–2¼ Velez 1.40
5 Lemon Ice 122 5 1 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 5–6¼ Prat 7.10
2 Ishka Baja 122 2 6 6 6 6 6 Gonzalez 5.40
1 COMMAS SAVE LIVES 10.20 5.00 3.80
4 WARREN'S MEMORABLE 3.40 2.80
3 SUPERNOVA WILDCAT 5.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)  $71.00
$1 EXACTA (1-4)  $16.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-6)  $37.75
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)  $77.45

Winner–Commas Save Lives Ch.f.2 by Tenga Cat out of Sassy Suances, by Suances (GB). Bred by Red Baron's Barn (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $259,771 Daily Double Pool $9,188 Exacta Pool $107,916 Superfecta Pool $41,015 Trifecta Pool $63,607. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $49.80. Pick Three Pool $11,432.

COMMAS SAVE LIVES set a pressured pace into and around the turn, cleared rival approaching the quarter pole, widened in the lane then held safely in the late stages. WARREN'S MEMORABLE stumbled leaving the gate, tracked the speed in the two path, angled to the rail around the bend then back out into the two path leaving the bend, steered out in the stretch and summoned a late bid while unable to threaten the winner. SUPERNOVA WILDCAT prompted the pace outside the leader, lost contact past the five-sixteenths pole, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. PRETTY SAYLEE tossed head to off a bit slow from the outside, stalked off the rail then three wide through the turn, asked leaving the bend and weakened. LEMON ICE broke out but was corrected quickly, chased three wide then four wide on the turn and weakened. ISHKA BAJA off slow to begin, traveled two wide into the turn then three wide exiting and was never a factor.

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.67 56.92 1:02.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
3 First Prez 120 3 7 6–1 6–1½ 5–3 1–¾ Rispoli 4.10
2 Master Ryan 124 2 6 3–hd 4–½ 4–1 2–½ Cedillo 1.10
6 N. K. Rocket Man 124 6 4 5–2½ 5–2½ 3–hd 3–½ Hernandez 3.20
5 Squared Straight 120 5 2 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–1¼ Prat 7.70
4 Count Alexei 120 4 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 5–4¼ Gonzalez 6.00
7 Mr. Clutch 120 7 3 7 7 7 6–4½ Flores 100.40
1 River North 120 1 5 4–2 3–hd 6–½ 7 Velez 63.70
3 FIRST PREZ 10.20 4.00 3.20
2 MASTER RYAN 2.40 2.10
6 N. K. ROCKET MAN 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)  $70.60
$1 EXACTA (3-2)  $15.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-5)  $13.53
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-5-4)  $158.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)  $26.75

Winner–First Prez Dbb.c.3 by First Dude out of Amadamprez, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Donald R. Dizney LLC. Mutuel Pool $175,429 Daily Double Pool $20,844 Exacta Pool $85,941 Superfecta Pool $36,339 Super High Five Pool $4,266 Trifecta Pool $55,738. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $161.75. Pick Three Pool $26,062. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-4-1-3) 167 tickets with 4 correct paid $314.70. Pick Four Pool $68,743. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/4-2/5-4-1-3) 309 tickets with 5 correct paid $783.15. Pick Five Pool $281,338.

FIRST PREZ stumbled leaving the gate, raced off the pace up the backstretch, along the inside to the turn, angled out leaving the bend, steered further out in the stretch, rallied six wide and bested MASTER RYAN in deep stretch. MASTER RYAN broke in and bumped rival, chased the speed between rivals, checked as SQUARED STRAIGHT shifted in at the three-eights pole, continued two wide to the stretch then angled to the inside, put in a rail bid and gained command nearing the sixteenth pole but could not fend off the winner. N. K. ROCKET MAN tracked the pace from off the rail, went three then four wide around the turn, bid five wide and outside a pair of rivals in the stretch but got outkicked. SQUARED STRAIGHT chased three deep then shifted in at the three-eighths pole, exited the bend three wide, bid between foes in the lane but was also outkicked in the late stages. COUNT ALEXEI sped clear and set the pace early, moved off the rail in the stretch, led to the eighth pole then yielded to pressure. MR. CLUTCH dropped back early, raced in the two path through the turn and failed to rally. RIVER NORTH bumped leaving the gate, chased the pace inside a pair of rivals, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths, remained along the rail to the stretch and faded.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.66 47.70 1:12.26 1:25.10 1:38.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Gryffindor 124 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¼ Maldonado 5.90
1 Bam Bam Again 120 1 5 4–½ 5–½ 6–1 4–2½ 2–2¼ Van Dyke 4.10
5 Next Revolt 120 5 4 3–½ 3–1 3–2½ 3–½ 3–nk Prat 1.40
3 Bodega 110 3 2 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–3½ Pyfer 17.10
4 Conte Cavour 124 4 7 6–2 6–3 4–1 5–3 5–3½ Gutierrez 24.20
6 Show Business 120 6 6 5–1 4–hd 5–½ 6–1 6–3¼ Cedillo 4.30
7 Etterbay Ucklay 122 7 3 7 7 7 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 5.60
2 GRYFFINDOR 13.80 6.40 3.60
1 BAM BAM AGAIN 5.40 3.20
5 NEXT REVOLT 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)  $136.00
$1 EXACTA (2-1)  $28.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3)  $50.56
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-3-4)  $2,209.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)  $44.05

Winner–Gryffindor Ch.g.5 by Awesome Patriot out of Tiz a Treat, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Kumud S. Sikand (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Hanson, Ryan and Marriott, Randy E.. Mutuel Pool $206,692 Daily Double Pool $15,061 Exacta Pool $119,736 Superfecta Pool $53,036 Super High Five Pool $5,791 Trifecta Pool $82,157. Claimed–Next Revolt by Desormeaux, J. Keith. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $97.05. Pick Three Pool $35,129.

GRYFFINDOR sent for the lead and took control from inside, led a bit off the rail up the backstretch then back to the rail around the far turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held well under right-handed urging. BAM BAM AGAIN stalked the leader from inside, entered the stretch two wide, angled out in the lane and finished willingly to gain ground late. NEXT REVOLT broke in and bumped rival at the start, forwardly placed outside the top pair, chased outside a rival on the far turn and three wide into the stretch and edged foe for third. BODEGA pressed the pace from outside, chased two wide around the far turn, moved to the rail in the stretch and got edged for the show. CONTE CAVOUR bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the rail, went two wide into the far turn then angled out and came four wide into the stretch, asked in the lane and failed to respond. SHOW BUSINESS stumbled badly leaving the gate, chased off the rail then four wide leaving the final turn and had nothing left. ETTERBAY UCKLAY trailed the field along the inside, moved out into the two path leaving the far turn and was always outrun.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$32,000. Time 23.78 47.16 1:11.08 1:23.00 1:35.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Nice Ice 124 4 2 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–½ T Baze 1.80
7 Kittyhawk Lass 124 6 5 6 6 3–1½ 2–hd 2–ns Hernandez 7.10
6 Clearly Gone 124 5 4 4–hd 4–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 3–2¾ Van Dyke 5.70
1 Hurley 124 1 6 5–1 5–½ 5–3½ 4–1½ 4–5¼ Rispoli 3.10
3 Lucky Peridot 124 2 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–5 5–4¼ Prat 2.40
4 Miss Flawless 124 3 1 2–1½ 2–1 6 6 6 Pereira 31.30
5 NICE ICE 5.60 3.60 3.00
7 KITTYHAWK LASS 5.80 4.00
6 CLEARLY GONE 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)  $48.80
$1 EXACTA (5-7)  $13.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-1)  $14.00
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6)  $25.45

Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.m.5 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $171,153 Daily Double Pool $20,031 Exacta Pool $72,173 Superfecta Pool $28,851 Trifecta Pool $50,328. Scratched–White Velvet.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $97.60. Pick Three Pool $22,996.

NICE ICE stumbled at the start, dueled for command from outside, inched away on the backstretch then cleared into the far turn, angled in around the bend and held gamely late. KITTYHAWK LASS raced four deep around the first turn, tracked four wide into the second bend then angled into the two path, moved back out some in the stretch and put in a late bid, gaining on the winner to the wire while edging CLEARLY GONE for second. CLEARLY GONE tracked the pace three deep, angled to the rail around the far turn, finished well through the final furlong and missed the place. HURLEY stalked along the inside, steadied off the heels of MISS FLAWLESS into the far turn and altered out, raced off the rail into the lane, angled out upper stretch, showed a mild response but could not make an impact on the top trio. LUCKY PERIDOT stalked the pace between rivals, in tight at the three-eighths pole then angled to the rail after MISS FLAWLESS checked back, then weakened in the lane. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) broke through the gate prior to the start, dueled for command from inside the pressed up the backstretch, chased along the inside then came in tight quarters and checked sharply near the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch and was ridden out to the wire.

EIGHTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.58 45.15 1:09.61 1:16.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Oil Can Knight 121 6 1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1 1–3½ Maldonado 5.20
3 Posterize 121 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–1¼ Prat 0.60
5 Shane Zain 114 5 3 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ Centeno 5.80
2 Camby 124 2 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 4–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 6.70
1 Littlebitamedal 121 1 6 5–hd 5–2 5–8 5–14¾ Pereira 17.70
4 Vander Kelen 121 4 5 6 6 6 6 T Baze 8.80
6 OIL CAN KNIGHT 12.40 4.80 3.60
3 POSTERIZE 2.60 2.60
5 SHANE ZAIN 3.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)  $33.40
$1 EXACTA (6-3)  $14.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2)  $11.24
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5)  $20.15

Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.4 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $151,789 Daily Double Pool $17,215 Exacta Pool $67,707 Superfecta Pool $27,013 Trifecta Pool $45,309. Claimed–Posterize by Salah Al Mudarris. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $106.10. Pick Three Pool $31,086.

OIL CAN KNIGHT pressed from outside then dueled around the turn, carried a short lead into the stretch, cleared rival nearing the eighth pole and drew away. POSTERIZE set the pace under pressure, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, failed to keep up approaching the furlong grounds and proved no match in the late stages. SHANE ZAIN stalked outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and outfinished CAMBY for the show. CAMBY chased the top pair from inside, moved out into the two path leaving the turn, urged right and left-handed in the drive and got edged for the show. LITTLEBITAMEDAL raced along the inside then angled off the rail early, went three wide into the turn then four wide leaving the bend and failed to rally. VANDER KELEN raced four wide into the turn, angled into the three path around the bend and came up empty.

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.13 45.40 57.49 1:03.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Westward Breeze 122 7 6 4–½ 4–2 1–1 1–3½ Rispoli 2.60
1 Squared Shady 122 1 3 3–2 2–2 2–1½ 2–¾ Smith 1.20
2 Our Little Tiger 122 2 7 6–½ 6–3½ 5–hd 3–hd Pereira 7.50
4 Flag Salute 122 4 1 2–1 3–1½ 3–1 4–1¼ Hernandez 5.60
5 Don't Rub It 115 5 4 5–2 5–½ 6–6 5–5¾ Centeno 14.40
3 Miss Rebekah 122 3 5 7 7 7 6–3¼ Cedillo 9.80
7 Careless Star 122 6 2 1–hd 1–½ 4–1 7 Figueroa 20.10
8 WESTWARD BREEZE 7.20 3.20 3.00
1 SQUARED SHADY 2.60 2.40
2 OUR LITTLE TIGER 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)  $43.80
$1 EXACTA (8-1)  $8.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-4)  $8.52
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-2-4-5)  $188.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2)  $19.35

Winner–Westward Breeze Ch.f.2 by Munnings out of Harbor Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $146,837 Daily Double Pool $51,847 Exacta Pool $74,469 Superfecta Pool $40,802 Super High Five Pool $9,508 Trifecta Pool $61,010. Scratched–Allie's Pal, Keep Your Coil, Mensa On Tap, Princess Sadie, Sircat Nelly.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-8) paid $33.05. Pick Three Pool $91,294. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2/5-6-8) 518 tickets with 4 correct paid $465.20. Pick Four Pool $315,454. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-2/5-6-8) 64 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,474.20. Pick Five Pool $291,341. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-2-2/5-6-8) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,087.64. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $91,160. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $107,003.

WESTWARD BREEZE off a bit slow from the outside, tracked two wide into the turn, tipped out in upper stretch, surged to the front in upper stretch, quickly clear and won going away. SQUARED SHADY well placed behind the top pair, bid three wide into the turn, took control and carried a short lead into the stretch, failed to offer any resistance to the winner in upper stretch and stayed on to hold the place. OUR LITTLE TIGER off slow and broke in, trailed early then went around a rival, chased outside a rival or two wide into the stretch, angled out and got up for the show. FLAG SALUTE pressed the pace from inside, lost ground into the turn, chased along the inside to the lane, altered out in upper stretch and got edged for the show. DON'T RUB IT saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch then back to the inside and failed to rally. MISS REBEKAH saved ground to the lane and was never a factor. CARELESS STAR set a pressured pace outside of FLAG SALUTE, put that rival away then dueled with SQUARED SHADY around the turn and gave way in the lane.

AttendanceHandle
On-TrackN/A$54,123
Inter-TrackN/A$680,272
Out of StateN/A$4,148,508
TOTALN/A $4,882,903

Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 24.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 18-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1OctopusAbel Cedillo118Doug F. O'Neill12-1
2One Flew SouthFlavien Prat124Doug F. O'Neill4-1
3Thanks Mr. EidsonEdwin Maldonado118Jeff Bonde4-1
4Brickyard RideAlexis Centeno113Craig Anthony Lewis2-1
5Undeniable ProofUmberto Rispoli124Vann Belvoir4-1
6Passionate RewardJuan Hernandez124Isidro Tamayo5-240,000

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tough to BreakRicardo Gonzalez124Scott Willoughby4-1
2Zero DownMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill3-1
3CurryJessica Pyfer114Bruce Headley7-2
4TallemarkEdwin Maldonado120Bruce Headley8-1
5Secret ClubDrayden Van Dyke120Sean McCarthy5-1
6ChipperFlavien Prat120Mark Glatt2-1

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Pelican WayMike Smith120John A. Shirreffs8-150,000
2Candy FuryJuan Hernandez120Victor L. Garcia12-150,000
3Tiz ViciousFlavien Prat120Leonard Powell4-150,000
4Prince MagicianAlexis Centeno113Hector O. Palma7-250,000
5Defense WinsAbel Cedillo120Doug F. O'Neill2-150,000
6Holden the LuteDrayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert9-550,000

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Fierce for SulUmberto Rispoli120Bob Baffert5-2
2Nu Pi LambdaMike Smith120Carla Gaines5-1
3Lookin So LuckyTiago Pereira120Alexis Barba12-1
4La V.Ricardo Gonzalez120Leonard Powell6-1
5Vegas PalmJuan Hernandez124Gary Mandella5-2
6SuperstitionFlavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella9-5

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1King of SpeedMike Smith124Jeff Bonde7-2
2PotanticoAlexis Centeno117Vladimir Cerin2-1
3Pepe TonoRicardo Gonzalez122Victor L. Garcia5-1
4Unbroken StarTyler Baze122Mike Puype4-1
5Order and LawJuan Hernandez122Vladimir Cerin9-5

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1The StiffFlavien Prat120Michael W. McCarthy6-140,000
2Storm the Bastille Tiago Pereira122William Spawr12-1
3Irish HeatwaveJuan Hernandez124Doug F. O'Neill4-140,000
4TripoliDrayden Van Dyke118John W. Sadler5-2
5Royal ActAbel Cedillo120Peter Eurton6-1
6Go Daddy GoRicardo Gonzalez124Brian J. Koriner4-1
7Three Ay EmUmberto Rispoli124Eddie Truman3-1

SEVENTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1La Rosa DriveJ.C. Diaz, Jr.120David E. Hofmans6-125,000
2Happy TrailsJessica Pyfer110Val Brinkerhoff6-125,000
3Malibu CatFlavien Prat124Mark Glatt3-125,000
4Blazing CharmAlexis Centeno113Thomas Ray Bell, II6-125,000
5AndyoushallreceiveTiago Pereira124Brian J. Koriner5-225,000
6Magnolia's HopeRicardo Gonzalez124Jonathan Wong2-125,000

EIGHTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Jo Jo AirFlavien Prat124Wesley A. Ward5-2
2Biddy DukeJuan Hernandez118Doug F. O'Neill6-1
3An Eddie SurpriseMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill6-1
4LakerballMike Smith124Doug F. O'Neill15-1
5Magic At MidnightAbel Cedillo122Mark Glatt9-5
6Aqua Seaform ShameUmberto Rispoli118Richard Baltas4-1
7Zee DropRicardo Gonzalez122Philip D'Amato8-1

NINTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ClassierAbel Cedillo122Bob Baffert4-1
2KennebecUmberto Rispoli122Ryan Hanson5-1
3Union SoldierDrayden Van Dyke122John A. Shirreffs8-1
4Royal OrbEswan Flores122Ruben Gomez30-1
5First Class DadJuan Hernandez122Jeff Bonde8-1
6North PoleFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan9-5
7Man FridayRicardo Gonzalez122Bob Baffert6-1
8Go OnMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill6-1
9Willy the CobblerTyler Baze122Steve Knapp20-1

TENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1EroticJuan Hernandez122Mike Puype8-125,000
2New YearAssael Espinoza122Juan Andres Rodriguez30-125,000
3Truth SeekerMario Gutierrez122Steven Miyadi20-125,000
4Move Over Tyler Baze122Hector O. Palma12-125,000
5Worthy TurkAbel Cedillo122Peter Miller4-125,000
6Swamp SouffleTiago Pereira122William Spawr20-125,000
7AckerAlexis Centeno115Doug F. O'Neill10-125,000
8Shadow SphinxFlavien Prat124Richard Baltas5-225,000
9MithqaalRicardo Gonzalez122Jonathan Wong4-125,000
10Silver SummerHeriberto Figueroa122Anthony K. Saavedra12-125,000
11ContagionDrayden Van Dyke122Andrew Lerner20-125,000
12Grand MeisterUmberto Rispoli122Peter Miller8-125,000
Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

