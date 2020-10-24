Horse racing newsletter: Remembering Barry Abrams

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 23. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 18-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.80 48.02 1:13.63 1:27.08 1:41.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 My Princess Ellie 122 3 2 3–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–¾ Prat 0.80 5 I'm All the Jedi 122 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ 2–8 2–13¼ Hernandez 4.50 1 Big Chick 122 1 6 5–4 5–6 3–½ 3–3 3–8¾ Rispoli 3.50 6 Take Her Temp 122 5 4 2–½ 3–½ 5–7 4–1 4–¾ Gonzalez 4.00 2 Pink Phlox 122 2 3 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–6 5–5½ T Baze 48.00 7 Tiz Pure Grace 122 6 5 6 6 6 6 6 Velez 49.80

4 MY PRINCESS ELLIE 3.60 2.40 2.10 5 I'M ALL THE JEDI 3.80 2.80 1 BIG CHICK 2.40

$1 EXACTA (4-5) $5.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-6) $1.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $6.00

Winner–My Princess Ellie B.f.2 by Temple City out of Quiet Royal, by Royal Academy. Bred by Don M. Robinson & Allen Schubert (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Stable H. M. A.. Mutuel Pool $81,043 Exacta Pool $41,125 Superfecta Pool $21,573 Trifecta Pool $32,061. Scratched–Brewed Big.

MY PRINCESS ELLIE brushed with outside rival at the start, went between foes around the first turn then moved up to press the pace from outside, took over at the quarter pole, held a short lead over the runner-up through the final furlong and inched away late under urging. I'M ALL THE JEDI brushed at the start, sped to the front and set the pace a bit off the rail through the first turn, showed the way up the backstretch with company to the outside, challenged around the far turn and lost command at the quarter pole, continued inside the winner through the length of the stretch and stayed on for a clear second. BIG CHICK came away awkwardly at the start, tracked in the two path then between foes into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. TAKE HER TEMP broke out and brushed rival, up close three deep then off the rail, went three deep once more into the far turn then four wide into the stretch and weakened. PINK PHLOX stalked under restraint early from inside, saved ground into the lane and tired. TIZ PURE GRACE brushed in the beginning, trailed the field through from off the rail, eased in the stretch to the wire and walked off.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.57 47.41 1:12.11 1:25.04 1:38.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Beautiful Gift 122 4 2 3–1½ 2–1 2–10 2–18 1–½ Cedillo 0.70 4 Flash Magic 122 3 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–30¼ Prat 0.90 1 Derby Quest 122 1 4 4 4 3–1 3–5 3–16½ Flores 35.50 3 Hatshepsut 122 2 3 2–1 3–2 4 4 4 Hernandez 12.40

5 BEAUTIFUL GIFT 3.40 2.10 4 FLASH MAGIC 2.10 1 DERBY QUEST

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $9.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $1.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $5.10

Winner–Beautiful Gift B.f.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Sea Gift, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Baoma Corp (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $155,710 Daily Double Pool $15,426 Exacta Pool $31,421 Trifecta Pool $22,313. Scratched–Park Avenue.

BEAUTIFUL GIFT stalked outside a rival, took aim two wide around the far turn, put to left then right-handed urging in the lane and edged that rival late. FLASH MAGIC sped to the front and set the pace near the inside, inched away on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, led clear to the sixteenth pole and got caught in the closing moments. DERBY QUEST traveled a bit off the rail through the first turn, went two wide around the last bend and had nothing left. HATSHEPSUT pressed the pace briefly from outside into the backstretch, lost contact with the leader and chased two wide, was along the rail into the far turn then moved out into the three path while dropping back, then eased into the lane and across the wire and walked off.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.14 47.78 1:11.70 1:23.51 1:34.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rip City 120 4 1 2–2 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ Gutierrez 5.00 5 Dr. Troutman 124 5 3 1–3 1–5½ 1–4 1–½ 2–hd T Baze 7.90 3 City Rage 124 3 2 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 Prat 2.00 6 Liberal 124 6 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 4–1¼ Van Dyke 2.50 2 Ronamo 124 2 6 6 6 6 6 5–1¼ Rispoli 4.60 1 Never Easy 124 1 4 5–2 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 6 Gonzalez 6.90

4 RIP CITY 12.00 6.20 3.40 5 DR. TROUTMAN 9.40 5.20 3 CITY RAGE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $43.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6) $25.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $57.30

Winner–Rip City Grr.g.3 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $142,622 Daily Double Pool $10,998 Exacta Pool $60,090 Superfecta Pool $20,074 Trifecta Pool $34,421. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $16.55. Pick Three Pool $24,735.

RIP CITY settled off the leader in the two path, stayed two wide to the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane, rallied to the front inside the furlong marker and drew clear. DR. TROUTMAN hustled to the front, opened up a comfortable on the backstretch, showed the way near the inside to the stretch, lost the lead past the eighth pole but held on for second. CITY RAGE tracked in the two path on the first turn, entered the far turn along the rail then angled out into the three wide and missed the place. LIBERAL (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and failed to produce a bid. RONAMO off a bit slowly, trailed into the first turn, raced along the inside then two wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and made no impact. NEVER EASY settled off the pace along the inside, saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.55 46.56 59.43 1:13.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Commas Save Lives 122 1 4 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¼ T Baze 4.10 4 Warren's Memorable 115 4 3 4–1 4–1½ 4–4½ 2–6¾ Centeno 2.70 3 Supernova Wildcat 122 3 2 2–1½ 2–1 3–1 3–hd Figueroa 23.60 6 Pretty Saylee 122 6 5 3–2½ 3–3½ 2–1½ 4–2¼ Velez 1.40 5 Lemon Ice 122 5 1 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 5–6¼ Prat 7.10 2 Ishka Baja 122 2 6 6 6 6 6 Gonzalez 5.40

1 COMMAS SAVE LIVES 10.20 5.00 3.80 4 WARREN'S MEMORABLE 3.40 2.80 3 SUPERNOVA WILDCAT 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $71.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $16.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-6) $37.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $77.45

Winner–Commas Save Lives Ch.f.2 by Tenga Cat out of Sassy Suances, by Suances (GB). Bred by Red Baron's Barn (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $259,771 Daily Double Pool $9,188 Exacta Pool $107,916 Superfecta Pool $41,015 Trifecta Pool $63,607. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $49.80. Pick Three Pool $11,432.

COMMAS SAVE LIVES set a pressured pace into and around the turn, cleared rival approaching the quarter pole, widened in the lane then held safely in the late stages. WARREN'S MEMORABLE stumbled leaving the gate, tracked the speed in the two path, angled to the rail around the bend then back out into the two path leaving the bend, steered out in the stretch and summoned a late bid while unable to threaten the winner. SUPERNOVA WILDCAT prompted the pace outside the leader, lost contact past the five-sixteenths pole, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. PRETTY SAYLEE tossed head to off a bit slow from the outside, stalked off the rail then three wide through the turn, asked leaving the bend and weakened. LEMON ICE broke out but was corrected quickly, chased three wide then four wide on the turn and weakened. ISHKA BAJA off slow to begin, traveled two wide into the turn then three wide exiting and was never a factor.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.67 56.92 1:02.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 First Prez 120 3 7 6–1 6–1½ 5–3 1–¾ Rispoli 4.10 2 Master Ryan 124 2 6 3–hd 4–½ 4–1 2–½ Cedillo 1.10 6 N. K. Rocket Man 124 6 4 5–2½ 5–2½ 3–hd 3–½ Hernandez 3.20 5 Squared Straight 120 5 2 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–1¼ Prat 7.70 4 Count Alexei 120 4 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 5–4¼ Gonzalez 6.00 7 Mr. Clutch 120 7 3 7 7 7 6–4½ Flores 100.40 1 River North 120 1 5 4–2 3–hd 6–½ 7 Velez 63.70

3 FIRST PREZ 10.20 4.00 3.20 2 MASTER RYAN 2.40 2.10 6 N. K. ROCKET MAN 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $70.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-5) $13.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-5-4) $158.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $26.75

Winner–First Prez Dbb.c.3 by First Dude out of Amadamprez, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Donald R. Dizney LLC. Mutuel Pool $175,429 Daily Double Pool $20,844 Exacta Pool $85,941 Superfecta Pool $36,339 Super High Five Pool $4,266 Trifecta Pool $55,738. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $161.75. Pick Three Pool $26,062. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-4-1-3) 167 tickets with 4 correct paid $314.70. Pick Four Pool $68,743. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/4-2/5-4-1-3) 309 tickets with 5 correct paid $783.15. Pick Five Pool $281,338.

FIRST PREZ stumbled leaving the gate, raced off the pace up the backstretch, along the inside to the turn, angled out leaving the bend, steered further out in the stretch, rallied six wide and bested MASTER RYAN in deep stretch. MASTER RYAN broke in and bumped rival, chased the speed between rivals, checked as SQUARED STRAIGHT shifted in at the three-eights pole, continued two wide to the stretch then angled to the inside, put in a rail bid and gained command nearing the sixteenth pole but could not fend off the winner. N. K. ROCKET MAN tracked the pace from off the rail, went three then four wide around the turn, bid five wide and outside a pair of rivals in the stretch but got outkicked. SQUARED STRAIGHT chased three deep then shifted in at the three-eighths pole, exited the bend three wide, bid between foes in the lane but was also outkicked in the late stages. COUNT ALEXEI sped clear and set the pace early, moved off the rail in the stretch, led to the eighth pole then yielded to pressure. MR. CLUTCH dropped back early, raced in the two path through the turn and failed to rally. RIVER NORTH bumped leaving the gate, chased the pace inside a pair of rivals, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths, remained along the rail to the stretch and faded.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.66 47.70 1:12.26 1:25.10 1:38.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gryffindor 124 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¼ Maldonado 5.90 1 Bam Bam Again 120 1 5 4–½ 5–½ 6–1 4–2½ 2–2¼ Van Dyke 4.10 5 Next Revolt 120 5 4 3–½ 3–1 3–2½ 3–½ 3–nk Prat 1.40 3 Bodega 110 3 2 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–3½ Pyfer 17.10 4 Conte Cavour 124 4 7 6–2 6–3 4–1 5–3 5–3½ Gutierrez 24.20 6 Show Business 120 6 6 5–1 4–hd 5–½ 6–1 6–3¼ Cedillo 4.30 7 Etterbay Ucklay 122 7 3 7 7 7 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 5.60

2 GRYFFINDOR 13.80 6.40 3.60 1 BAM BAM AGAIN 5.40 3.20 5 NEXT REVOLT 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $136.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $28.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3) $50.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-3-4) $2,209.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $44.05

Winner–Gryffindor Ch.g.5 by Awesome Patriot out of Tiz a Treat, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Kumud S. Sikand (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Hanson, Ryan and Marriott, Randy E.. Mutuel Pool $206,692 Daily Double Pool $15,061 Exacta Pool $119,736 Superfecta Pool $53,036 Super High Five Pool $5,791 Trifecta Pool $82,157. Claimed–Next Revolt by Desormeaux, J. Keith. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $97.05. Pick Three Pool $35,129.

GRYFFINDOR sent for the lead and took control from inside, led a bit off the rail up the backstretch then back to the rail around the far turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held well under right-handed urging. BAM BAM AGAIN stalked the leader from inside, entered the stretch two wide, angled out in the lane and finished willingly to gain ground late. NEXT REVOLT broke in and bumped rival at the start, forwardly placed outside the top pair, chased outside a rival on the far turn and three wide into the stretch and edged foe for third. BODEGA pressed the pace from outside, chased two wide around the far turn, moved to the rail in the stretch and got edged for the show. CONTE CAVOUR bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the rail, went two wide into the far turn then angled out and came four wide into the stretch, asked in the lane and failed to respond. SHOW BUSINESS stumbled badly leaving the gate, chased off the rail then four wide leaving the final turn and had nothing left. ETTERBAY UCKLAY trailed the field along the inside, moved out into the two path leaving the far turn and was always outrun.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$32,000. Time 23.78 47.16 1:11.08 1:23.00 1:35.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Nice Ice 124 4 2 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–½ T Baze 1.80 7 Kittyhawk Lass 124 6 5 6 6 3–1½ 2–hd 2–ns Hernandez 7.10 6 Clearly Gone 124 5 4 4–hd 4–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 3–2¾ Van Dyke 5.70 1 Hurley 124 1 6 5–1 5–½ 5–3½ 4–1½ 4–5¼ Rispoli 3.10 3 Lucky Peridot 124 2 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–5 5–4¼ Prat 2.40 4 Miss Flawless 124 3 1 2–1½ 2–1 6 6 6 Pereira 31.30

5 NICE ICE 5.60 3.60 3.00 7 KITTYHAWK LASS 5.80 4.00 6 CLEARLY GONE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $48.80 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-1) $14.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $25.45

Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.m.5 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $171,153 Daily Double Pool $20,031 Exacta Pool $72,173 Superfecta Pool $28,851 Trifecta Pool $50,328. Scratched–White Velvet. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $97.60. Pick Three Pool $22,996.

NICE ICE stumbled at the start, dueled for command from outside, inched away on the backstretch then cleared into the far turn, angled in around the bend and held gamely late. KITTYHAWK LASS raced four deep around the first turn, tracked four wide into the second bend then angled into the two path, moved back out some in the stretch and put in a late bid, gaining on the winner to the wire while edging CLEARLY GONE for second. CLEARLY GONE tracked the pace three deep, angled to the rail around the far turn, finished well through the final furlong and missed the place. HURLEY stalked along the inside, steadied off the heels of MISS FLAWLESS into the far turn and altered out, raced off the rail into the lane, angled out upper stretch, showed a mild response but could not make an impact on the top trio. LUCKY PERIDOT stalked the pace between rivals, in tight at the three-eighths pole then angled to the rail after MISS FLAWLESS checked back, then weakened in the lane. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) broke through the gate prior to the start, dueled for command from inside the pressed up the backstretch, chased along the inside then came in tight quarters and checked sharply near the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch and was ridden out to the wire.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.58 45.15 1:09.61 1:16.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Oil Can Knight 121 6 1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1 1–3½ Maldonado 5.20 3 Posterize 121 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–1¼ Prat 0.60 5 Shane Zain 114 5 3 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ Centeno 5.80 2 Camby 124 2 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 4–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 6.70 1 Littlebitamedal 121 1 6 5–hd 5–2 5–8 5–14¾ Pereira 17.70 4 Vander Kelen 121 4 5 6 6 6 6 T Baze 8.80

6 OIL CAN KNIGHT 12.40 4.80 3.60 3 POSTERIZE 2.60 2.60 5 SHANE ZAIN 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $33.40 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2) $11.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $20.15

Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.4 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $151,789 Daily Double Pool $17,215 Exacta Pool $67,707 Superfecta Pool $27,013 Trifecta Pool $45,309. Claimed–Posterize by Salah Al Mudarris. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $106.10. Pick Three Pool $31,086.

OIL CAN KNIGHT pressed from outside then dueled around the turn, carried a short lead into the stretch, cleared rival nearing the eighth pole and drew away. POSTERIZE set the pace under pressure, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, failed to keep up approaching the furlong grounds and proved no match in the late stages. SHANE ZAIN stalked outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and outfinished CAMBY for the show. CAMBY chased the top pair from inside, moved out into the two path leaving the turn, urged right and left-handed in the drive and got edged for the show. LITTLEBITAMEDAL raced along the inside then angled off the rail early, went three wide into the turn then four wide leaving the bend and failed to rally. VANDER KELEN raced four wide into the turn, angled into the three path around the bend and came up empty.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.13 45.40 57.49 1:03.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Westward Breeze 122 7 6 4–½ 4–2 1–1 1–3½ Rispoli 2.60 1 Squared Shady 122 1 3 3–2 2–2 2–1½ 2–¾ Smith 1.20 2 Our Little Tiger 122 2 7 6–½ 6–3½ 5–hd 3–hd Pereira 7.50 4 Flag Salute 122 4 1 2–1 3–1½ 3–1 4–1¼ Hernandez 5.60 5 Don't Rub It 115 5 4 5–2 5–½ 6–6 5–5¾ Centeno 14.40 3 Miss Rebekah 122 3 5 7 7 7 6–3¼ Cedillo 9.80 7 Careless Star 122 6 2 1–hd 1–½ 4–1 7 Figueroa 20.10

8 WESTWARD BREEZE 7.20 3.20 3.00 1 SQUARED SHADY 2.60 2.40 2 OUR LITTLE TIGER 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $43.80 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-4) $8.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-2-4-5) $188.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2) $19.35

Winner–Westward Breeze Ch.f.2 by Munnings out of Harbor Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $146,837 Daily Double Pool $51,847 Exacta Pool $74,469 Superfecta Pool $40,802 Super High Five Pool $9,508 Trifecta Pool $61,010. Scratched–Allie's Pal, Keep Your Coil, Mensa On Tap, Princess Sadie, Sircat Nelly. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-8) paid $33.05. Pick Three Pool $91,294. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2/5-6-8) 518 tickets with 4 correct paid $465.20. Pick Four Pool $315,454. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-2/5-6-8) 64 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,474.20. Pick Five Pool $291,341. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-2-2/5-6-8) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,087.64. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $91,160. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $107,003.

WESTWARD BREEZE off a bit slow from the outside, tracked two wide into the turn, tipped out in upper stretch, surged to the front in upper stretch, quickly clear and won going away. SQUARED SHADY well placed behind the top pair, bid three wide into the turn, took control and carried a short lead into the stretch, failed to offer any resistance to the winner in upper stretch and stayed on to hold the place. OUR LITTLE TIGER off slow and broke in, trailed early then went around a rival, chased outside a rival or two wide into the stretch, angled out and got up for the show. FLAG SALUTE pressed the pace from inside, lost ground into the turn, chased along the inside to the lane, altered out in upper stretch and got edged for the show. DON'T RUB IT saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch then back to the inside and failed to rally. MISS REBEKAH saved ground to the lane and was never a factor. CARELESS STAR set a pressured pace outside of FLAG SALUTE, put that rival away then dueled with SQUARED SHADY around the turn and gave way in the lane.