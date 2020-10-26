Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita finishes its safest meeting

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 25. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 18-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.31 47.86 1:12.30 1:37.23 2:01.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tropical Terror 118 5 6 6 6 4–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Espinoza 7.80 1 Bud Knight 124 1 3–1 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–2¾ Gonzalez 4.50 3 Table for Ten 124 3 2–hd 3–½ 4–½ 5–½ 3–hd 3–½ Prat 1.30 4 Big City Bane 124 4 4–1½ 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 5–3 4–2 Hernandez 12.30 2 El Huerfano 124 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd 4–1 5–6¼ T Baze 2.80 6 Push Through 124 6 5–1½ 5–½ 5–½ 6 6 6 Gutierrez 6.70

5 TROPICAL TERROR 17.60 7.80 3.80 1 BUD KNIGHT 5.80 3.40 3 TABLE FOR TEN 2.40

$1 EXACTA (5-1) $36.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-4) $29.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $45.25

Winner–Tropical Terror B.g.3 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Ocean Style, by Ocean Sound (IRE). Bred by DP Racing & James Cassidy (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: Cassidy, James M. and DP Racing. Mutuel Pool $169,810 Exacta Pool $71,892 Superfecta Pool $28,302 Trifecta Pool $52,115. Scratched–none.

TROPICAL TERROR settled at the rear of the field outside a rival, moved out four wide on the backstretch, came five wide into the lane, took over at the eighth pole and cleared late. BUD KNIGHT broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked inside then angled outside the leader, collared rival past the five-sixteenths and gained command approaching the quarter pole, challenged from the outside and could not go on with the winner in the final furlong. TABLE FOR TEN broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased in the two path then between rivals into the last turn, entered the stretch two wide and held the show. BIG CITY BANE raced three wide around the clubhouse turn, remained off the rail to the far turn, was a bit tight between rivals while four wide into the stretch, then flattened in the late stages. EL HUERFANO threw head and got pinched back between rivals leaving the gate, swung out around the field and cleared, angled back to the inside and set the pace to the far turn, lost command nearing the quarter pole and gave way. PUSH THROUGH unhurried in the early stages and moved to the inside, stayed along the fence to the lane then angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and faded.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.62 46.39 59.17 1:05.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Squalotoro 120 8 4 3–½ 3–2 3–5 1–hd Hernandez 2.60 3 Lucky Ryan Seven 110 3 1 2–2 1–hd 1–1 2–3¼ Pyfer 8.20 7 Acting Cat 120 7 2 1–hd 2–3½ 2–½ 3–4¼ Valdivia, Jr. 1.90 2 Twirling Derby 113 2 3 7–1½ 7–2½ 6–3 4–1 Centeno 7.30 1 With Due Cause 120 1 7 6–hd 6–1½ 4–½ 5–nk T Baze 6.00 6 Master Recovery 120 6 6 5–1½ 5–1 5–2 6–9¼ Maldonado 5.30 4 Wild Cat Canyon 124 4 8 8 8 8 7–6½ Flores 50.40 5 Ballet Royalty 121 5 5 4–½ 4–hd 7–hd 8 Pereira 55.50

9 SQUALOTORO 7.20 4.40 3.00 3 LUCKY RYAN SEVEN 7.40 4.00 7 ACTING CAT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $77.80 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $23.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-7-2) $33.07 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-7-2-1) $1,456.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-7) $43.05 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-8) $15.80

Winner–Squalotoro Ch.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Artistic Sway, by Munnings. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Dante, Janet and Dante, Michael. Mutuel Pool $212,566 Daily Double Pool $34,410 Exacta Pool $100,671 Superfecta Pool $51,833 Super High Five Pool $18,316 Trifecta Pool $76,174. Scratched–Humboldt.

SQUALOTORO in range early outside the top pair, went three wide into the turn, exited four wide, rallied outside the leading duo, battled with LUCKY RYAN SEVEN through the late stages and edged rival. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN broke out, stalked from inside then moved up to duel with ACTING CAT into and around the turn and into the stretch, put that rival away at the eighth pole then met the challenge from SQUALOTORO in the final furlong, fought gamely to the wire and yielded grudingly. ACTING CAT set the pace early, dueled with inside rival around the turn and into the stretch, fought to the eighth pole but proved no match in the final furlong. TWIRLING DERBY away quickly then dropped back off the pace, chased three wide into the lane, angled out in upper stretch and showed a mild response. WITH DUE CAUSE off slow from the inside, traveled along the inside then two wide leaving the bend and never threatened. MASTER RECOVERY entered the turn four wide then angled into the three path and could not rally. WILD CAT CANYON stumbled, lost path and checked at the start, took the turn three then two wide and was never a factor. BALLET ROYALTY chased the top pair up the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and faded.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.94 47.89 1:11.67 1:35.71 1:47.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Unicorn 124 4 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd Hernandez 3.30 3 Aunt Lubie 124 3 4 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–2¼ Espinoza 4.50 5 Sassyserb 120 5 3 6 6 6 6 3–1 Gonzalez 9.60 2 Awesome Drive 118 2 6 5–1 5–2 5–1 3–hd 4–hd Rispoli 2.50 6 Hollywood Girl 124 6 5 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–1¾ Smith 1.70 1 Lexington Grace 124 1 1 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 5–½ 6 Gutierrez 25.70

4 UNICORN 8.60 4.20 3.20 3 AUNT LUBIE 4.60 3.40 5 SASSYSERB 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $39.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-2) $21.12 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $32.25

Winner–Unicorn B.f.4 by Bodemeister out of Solved, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & MikeReilly (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Ford, John and Malone, Dennis. Mutuel Pool $150,637 Daily Double Pool $20,890 Exacta Pool $68,796 Superfecta Pool $26,977 Trifecta Pool $45,926. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-4) paid $66.95. Pick Three Pool $49,417. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-8-4) paid $26.60.

UNICORN sped to the front and moved to the rail, responded when pressured around the far turn and into the stretch and held AUNT LUBIE at bay to the wire. AUNT LUBIE forwardly placed behind the leader just off the inside, bid outside around the far turn and challenged through the stretch but lacked the needed late kick to get by. SASSYSERB raced two wide then along the rail on the first turn, trailed the field through the early stages, took the second turn two wide, split foes in the stretch and gained the show. AWESOME DRIVE pulled early then stalked between rivals to the stretch and lacked further response. HOLLYWOOD GIRL stalked three deep to the stretch and failed to produce a bid. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) stalked the pace inside a pair of rivals, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.08 45.11 57.52 1:10.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Papa Turf 124 5 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1¼ Prat 2.90 5 Jan's Reserve 122 4 8 7–½ 6–2 3–hd 2–2¾ Espinoza 3.20 2 R Cha Cha 122 1 2 5–2½ 4–1 4–½ 3–ns Gutierrez 15.80 3 Black Storm 124 2 7 6–½ 5–hd 5–½ 4–nk T Baze 2.40 7 Fabozzi 122 6 3 2–½ 2–2½ 2–3 5–2¼ Rispoli 3.80 9 More Honor 122 8 5 4–½ 3–½ 6–3 6–1¾ Flores 35.00 4 Country Road 122 3 6 8 7–½ 7–12 7 Pereira 11.60 8 Rineshaft 115 7 4 3–hd 8 8 dnf Centeno 29.80

6 PAPA TURF 7.80 4.40 4.20 5 JAN'S RESERVE 3.60 3.20 2 R CHA CHA 8.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $44.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3) $39.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-2-3-7) $2,562.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $84.40

Winner–Papa Turf B.g.9 by Yes It's True out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $197,192 Daily Double Pool $16,679 Exacta Pool $97,095 Superfecta Pool $52,495 Super High Five Pool $3,357 Trifecta Pool $71,212. Scratched–Mon Camo. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-4-6) paid $30.80. Pick Three Pool $27,112.

PAPA TURF broke in then sped to the front, set the pace inside a trio of rivals, cleared around the turn, led through the lane and held safely. JAN'S RESERVE brushed and shuffled back between runners leaving the gate, traveled four wide into the turn then five wide entering the stretch and finished with a late rally. R CHA CHA stalked two wide then three wide into the lane and edged rival for the show. BLACK STORM stumbled a bit at the start, settled off the pace, saved ground into the lane and missed the show. FABOZZI pressed the pace outside the leader, lost contact with the leader around the turn and weakened in the drive. MORE HONOR forwardly placed four deep up the backstretch, lost ground into the bend, chased four wide to the stretch and weakened. COUNTRY ROAD brushed from outside rival leaving the gate, traveled two wide into the turn, came out into the stretch and was never a factor. RINESHAFT up close three deep early, dropped back around the turn, eased into the stretch and coasted across the wire, then walked off following the race.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.68 45.53 1:09.28 1:21.29 1:33.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 One Bad Boy 126 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Prat 0.60 2 Majestic Eagle 126 1 5 4–1 4–hd 3–1 3–2 2–1¼ Gutierrez 5.60 5 Gregorian Chant 124 4 2 3–½ 3–½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–2½ Hernandez 6.70 4 Murad Khan 124 3 3 5 5 4–½ 4–4 4–7¾ Cedillo 3.80 6 The Black Album 126 5 4 2–½ 2–hd 5 5 5 Gonzalez 12.30

3 ONE BAD BOY 3.20 2.20 2.10 2 MAJESTIC EAGLE 4.20 2.60 5 GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $5.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-4) $2.12 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $6.85

Winner–One Bad Boy Dbb.r.4 by Twirling Candy out of Cumulonimble, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Ron Clarkson (ON). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC, Hall, Greg and Hubbard, Brooke. Mutuel Pool $190,324 Daily Double Pool $21,095 Exacta Pool $85,857 Superfecta Pool $23,993 Trifecta Pool $50,323. Scratched–Grecian Fire. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $19.00. Pick Three Pool $49,884. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-4-6-1/3) 2222 tickets with 4 correct paid $64.85. Pick Four Pool $188,887. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-9-4-6-1/3) 764 tickets with 5 correct paid $510.40. Pick Five Pool $453,448.

ONE BAD BOY set the pace inside, received some pressure on the backstretch, challenged around the far turn, roused into the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and held well in the closing moments. MAJESTIC EAGLE stalked the pace from inside, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole, finished well and was gaining to the wire. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) in range early from the two path, went between foes near the half-mile, challenged ONE BAD BOY from outside on the far turn, failed to match the winner in the lane and flattened in the final furlong. MURAD KHAN (FR) tracked two then three wide around the first turn, stayed off the rail through the second bend and failed to respond when asked. THE BLACK ALBUM (FR) traveled three wide through the first turn, closed in on the leader three deep on the backstretch, dropped back around the far turn and tired in the lane.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 23.78 47.76 1:13.54 1:26.74 1:39.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mongolian Window 124 3 3 4–½ 5–1 5–½ 3–2½ 1–1 Maldonado 7.00 5 Destiny's Journey 120 5 2 2–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1¼ Cedillo 1.70 9 Boonesboro Beauty 122 9 8 9 6–hd 2–½ 2–½ 3–2¼ Hernandez 12.30 1 Senoradiablo 122 1 7 5–½ 4–½ 7–1½ 5–1½ 4–1¼ Pereira 8.90 7 Majestic Diva 115 7 5 3–2 3–½ 3–½ 4–½ 5–2¾ Centeno 28.90 4 Super Klaus 122 4 6 8–hd 8–½ 6–hd 6–2 6–4¼ Gonzalez 11.30 6 Love of Art 124 6 9 7–1 9 8–2 7–2½ 7–11¾ T Baze 30.70 2 Desert Smoke 122 2 4 1–½ 1–hd 4–½ 8–5 8–2¾ Prat 8.80 8 Atina 112 8 1 6–½ 7–hd 9 9 9 Pyfer 2.60

3 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 16.00 6.40 4.40 5 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 3.20 2.60 9 BOONESBORO BEAUTY 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $22.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $24.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-9-1) $73.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-9) $89.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-9-1-7) Carryover $3,611

Winner–Mongolian Window B.m.5 by Drosselmeyer out of Window Shopper, by Dynaformer. Bred by Dagvadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $269,015 Daily Double Pool $22,507 Exacta Pool $182,194 Superfecta Pool $99,800 Trifecta Pool $149,624 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,731. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-3) paid $35.90. Pick Three Pool $52,990.

MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked the pace through the early stages, went between foes near the seven-sixteenths pole, waited for room around the bend, angled in at the top of the lane, bid along the fence and overhauled foes. DESTINY'S JOURNEY vied between for command then dueled outside DESERT SMOKE, inched away briefly around the second turn before being challenged again from outside, fought gamely to the eighth pole then yielded to the winner. BOONESBORO BEAUTY raced five wide at the seven-eighths pole, advanced widest up the backstretch, bid four wide at the quarter pole and flattened in the final sixteenth. SENORADIABLO hustled from the inside then pulled into the first turn, remained inside then lacked room from the three-eighths pole to the quarter pole, tipped out into the two path and finished evenly. MAJESTIC DIVA attended the pace three deep, dropped back a bit off the top pair but continued outside a pair of rivals, went three wide into the lane then angled out and weakened. SUPER KLAUS raced off the pace, came off the second turn three to four wide, angled out in upper stretch and lacked rally. LOVE OF ART (IRE) tracked off the inside, entered the stretch three wide and proved no menace. DESERT SMOKE sped to the front, vied for the lead inside then dueled with rival to the far turn, failed to keep up into the stretch and folded. ATINA (ARG) chased off the rail, three wide into the lane and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.72 45.90 57.66 1:03.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Sheza Girly Girl 120 10 7 8–hd 8–2 7–hd 1–hd Pereira 5.80 7 Dr Wysong 124 7 4 5–½ 5–hd 4–1½ 2–½ Cedillo 8.80 2 Sweet Rafaela 124 2 5 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–hd Maldonado 6.70 3 D's Lovely Sophia 124 3 8 7–1½ 7–½ 5–1 4–nk Flores 57.50 1 Habobanero 120 1 6 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 5–1 Van Dyke 3.90 5 Rose Dunn 124 5 2 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 6–hd Gonzalez 8.60 6 Silk From Heaven 124 6 10 10 10 9–1½ 7–ns Hernandez 6.60 4 Concise Advice 124 4 9 9–1 9–hd 6–½ 8–2½ T Baze 8.30 8 Wandering Patrol 124 8 3 6–hd 6–1½ 8–½ 9–3½ Gutierrez 3.90 9 Wishful 124 9 1 4–1 3–½ 10 10 Rispoli 22.00

10 SHEZA GIRLY GIRL 13.60 6.20 4.60 7 DR WYSONG 8.80 5.00 2 SWEET RAFAELA 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $141.20 $1 EXACTA (10-7) $48.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-2-3) $464.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-7-2) $104.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-7-2-3-1) Carryover $6,743

Winner–Sheza Girly Girl Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Sheza Eyeopener, by Grand Reward. Bred by Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Brown, Richard and Halasz, Thomas. Mutuel Pool $315,878 Daily Double Pool $33,217 Exacta Pool $185,460 Superfecta Pool $75,453 Trifecta Pool $123,836 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,103. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-10) paid $46.70. Pick Three Pool $57,074.

SHEZA GIRLY GIRL unhurried in the early stages, raced outside a rival, angled out into the lane, was eighth wide in upper stretch, surged late from the far outside and nailed rival at the wire. DR WYSONG stalked the pace to the turn, angled out in upper stretch, rallied and gained the lead late but got nailed by the winner. SWEET RAFAELA shifted out and bumped rival at the start, vied between for the lead then steadied at the three-eighths pole, moved to the inside, rallied up the fence and gained the lead late but was caught in the closing moments. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA bumped leaving the gate, lacked room at the quarter pole, angled out and raced six wide in upper stretch, rallied but was outkicked. HABOBANERO off slow to begin then rushed up to vie for the lead, dueled with rival around the turn, cleared briefly at the eighth pole then yielded in the late stages. ROSE DUNN vied three deep then dueled with inside rival through the turn, lost contact with the leader at the eighth pole and weakened late. SILK FROM HEAVEN raced between foes early, three wide into the stretch, lacked room at the eighth pole, angled out a bit and showed a mild response. CONCISE ADVICE brushed and steadied at the start, saved ground into the lane, summoned a mild rally but needed more. WANDERING PATROL stumbled leaving the gate, raced off the rail, came out into the stretch and was seven wide at the top of the lane then weakened in the stretch. WISHFUL showed early speed from the far outside, vied four then three deep for command, chased the top pair around the turn, five wide in upper stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.37 45.60 57.84 1:10.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rain Diva 118 1 3 1–1 1–3 1–1½ 1–hd Cedillo 3.10 6 Anna Fantastic 120 6 1 3–½ 2–2 2–4½ 2–4¼ Rispoli 1.70 4 Time for Ebby 124 4 4 5–hd 7 4–½ 3–4½ T Baze 5.70 5 Shylock Eddie 124 5 2 6–½ 6–½ 6–3 4–1¼ Gryder 12.80 3 Hot On the Trail 122 3 5 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–1 Pereira 10.20 7 La Aguililla 124 7 6 7 3–1 3–1 6–10½ Hernandez 4.00 2 None of Your Biz 120 2 7 2–½ 5–½ 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 12.90

1 RAIN DIVA 8.20 3.20 3.00 6 ANNA FANTASTIC 3.20 2.80 4 TIME FOR EBBY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $65.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5) $21.42 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-4-5-3) $854.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $24.95

Winner–Rain Diva Dbb.f.3 by Temple City out of Tappingintherain, by Tapit. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $229,118 Daily Double Pool $32,241 Exacta Pool $116,203 Superfecta Pool $49,701 Super High Five Pool $23,634 Trifecta Pool $82,485. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-10-1) paid $181.10. Pick Three Pool $76,243.

RAIN DIVA set the pace in the two path to the turn, inched away around the bend, challenged by the runner-up in the late stages and won the bob at the wire. ANNA FANTASTIC in range outside the top pair, chased three wide into the stretch, drifted out in the final furlong while putting in a late bid and lost the bob. TIME FOR EBBY chased between foes early, lacked room through off heels through the turn, entered the stretch a bit off the rail then tipped out and finished with late run. SHYLOCK EDDIE chased three deep up the backstretch, exited the bend three wide and weakened. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked from the inside to the stretch and weakened. LA AGUILILLA stumbled at the start, raced five wide into the turn then moved into the four path around the turn and also weakened. NONE OF YOUR BIZ stumbled leaving the gate, up close early outside the leader, went three wide into the turn then two wide into the stretch and tired.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Goldikova Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.79 46.20 1:09.92 1:21.91 1:33.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Maxim Rate 124 2 5 5–1 5–½ 3–½ 1–1 1–2½ Rispoli 2.40 5 Zee Drop 122 5 4 6–1 6–1½ 5–½ 4–1½ 2–1 Gutierrez 21.00 7 Tonahutu 122 7 2 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ Cedillo 6.80 3 Raymundos Secret 126 3 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–1½ 4–1¾ Prat 1.00 6 Silberpfeil 124 6 7 7 7 7 5–1½ 5–3¾ Hernandez 13.70 4 Atomic Blonde 122 4 3 4–½ 3–½ 6–½ 7 6–hd Smith 6.80 1 Hang a Star 122 1 6 3–½ 4–½ 4–½ 6–2 7 Espinoza 28.90

2 MAXIM RATE 6.80 4.00 2.40 5 ZEE DROP 14.20 6.00 7 TONAHUTU (IRE) 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $32.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $45.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-3) $36.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-7-3-6) $3,052.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7) $89.00

Winner–Maxim Rate Grr.f.4 by Exchange Rate out of Catch My Eye, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Branham, James D.. Mutuel Pool $258,188 Daily Double Pool $32,224 Exacta Pool $116,344 Superfecta Pool $55,382 Super High Five Pool $7,998 Trifecta Pool $87,720. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-2) paid $43.05. Pick Three Pool $73,166.

MAXIM RATE off a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace, closed in around the far turn, loomed three wide approaching the quarter pole, took over in upper stretch, moved cleat the eighth pole and won going away. ZEE DROP settled off the rail, came off the far turn three wide, rallied and edged TONAHUTU for second. TONAHUTU (IRE) forwardly placed in the early stages, traveled two wide then bid outside the leader at the quarter pole, fought alongside that one into the stretch, proved no match for the winner and got outfinished for the place honors. RAYMUNDOS SECRET stumbled leaving the gate but still came away quickly, set the pace along the inside, met the bid from TONAHUTU around the second turn, relinquished command in upper stretch and weakened late. SILBERPFEIL (IRE) off slow to begin, tucked inside on the first turn, lacked room just past the five-sixteenths pole, tipped out and failed to rally. ATOMIC BLONDE stalked three wide then four wide into the stretch and weakened. HANG A STAR put in tight quarters along the fence and checked early, remained inside to the stretch and also weakened.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.85 44.63 1:09.46 1:16.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Loud Mouth 124 4 5 1–½ 2–2 1–1 1–4 Cedillo 10.70 1 Heartfullofstars 124 1 8 8 8 5–hd 2–½ T Baze 7.00 3 Jamming Eddy 124 3 2 5–1½ 3–½ 2–hd 3–ns Prat 2.00 2 Italiano 114 2 6 3–hd 1–hd 3–2½ 4–½ Pyfer 16.50 7 Appreciated 124 7 4 6–1½ 6–½ 6–½ 5–ns Pereira 3.30 5 Rayray 124 5 1 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 6–1 Rispoli 5.20 6 Big Scott Daddy 124 6 7 7–hd 7–½ 7–6½ 7–15¼ Hernandez 4.60 8 Do Not Swipe Left 122 8 3 2–hd 5–1 8 8 Flores 36.60

4 LOUD MOUTH 23.40 16.20 6.00 1 HEARTFULLOFSTARS 7.40 4.40 3 JAMMING EDDY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $140.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $138.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-2) $223.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $245.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-3-2-7) Carryover $5,589

Winner–Loud Mouth Dbb.c.4 by Boisterous out of Drama Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $229,229 Daily Double Pool $33,290 Exacta Pool $123,085 Superfecta Pool $57,175 Trifecta Pool $84,875 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,323. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $125.80. Pick Three Pool $43,283.

LOUD MOUTH sped to the front and vied for the lead, lost command to ITALIANO into the turn, dueled with that rival through the bend, kicked clear under right-handed urging and drew off in the final sixteenth. HEARTFULLOFSTARS off a bit slow to begin, traveled near the back of the pack along the inside, moved a bit in the stretch and split foes late to earn the place. JAMMING EDDY broke well then stalked the top quarter, raced along the rail into the turn then angled three wide, put in a mild bid at the top of the stretch but failed to kick on the winner and lost second in the closing moments. ITALIANO off a bit slow to begin, chased from inside then moved up to challenge, gained the lead into the turn, dueled from inside through the bend, lost command into the stretch and flattened out while still earning a minor award. APPRECIATED tracked off the inside, raced four wide then five wide into the stretch and failed to rally. RAYRAY away quickly from the gate, attended the early pace, raced three wide into the turn, dropped back on the turn and came four wide into the lane, then kept on through the final furlong. BIG SCOTT DADDY dropped back early, raced outside a rival then two wide into the stretch, asked in the lane but never responded. DO NOT SWIPE LEFT showed early speed outside a trio of rivals, started to weaken around the turn, came off the bend three wide, then tired in the final furlong.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.24 47.61 1:12.06 1:37.54 2:01.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Miss Addie Pray 120 1 7–1½ 6–1 5–½ 5–hd 3–1 1–nk Van Dyke 4.90 2 This Tea 120 2 5–½ 4–2½ 4–2 3–hd 1–½ 2–1½ Prat 1.90 9 Awesome Ella 120 9 8–1 8–2 8–2 8–½ 5–1 3–2¼ Hernandez 7.60 5 Wind and Hope 120 5 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1 4–1¼ Rispoli 6.20 7 Lakaya 120 7 10 10 10 9–1 8–hd 5–¾ T Baze 101.70 10 Nurse Goodbody 124 10 6–hd 7–1 7–hd 7–1 7–½ 6–hd Pereira 9.90 8 Via Angelica 120 8 4–hd 5–½ 6–1 6–½ 6–½ 7–¾ Smith 12.70 3 Acoustic Shadow 120 3 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 4–hd 8–2¼ Gonzalez 14.10 6 Amiko Chow 120 6 9–2½ 9–1½ 9–½ 10 10 9–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 34.10 4 Disappearing Act 120 4 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–1 9–1 10 Cedillo 5.50

1 MISS ADDIE PRAY 11.80 4.40 3.80 2 THIS TEA 3.20 2.80 9 AWESOME ELLA 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $166.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-9-5) $53.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-9-5-7) $32,983.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-9) $59.55

Winner–Miss Addie Pray Dbb.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Red Carpet Miss, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Gabriel Duignan, Crooshaven Bldsk,Petaluma Bldsk & Circular Rd Bdrs (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Gilbert, Julie and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $456,744 Daily Double Pool $84,467 Exacta Pool $255,882 Superfecta Pool $140,388 Super High Five Pool $35,893 Trifecta Pool $183,937. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $270.80. Pick Three Pool $120,617. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-4-1) 453 tickets with 4 correct paid $916.20. Pick Four Pool $543,142. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-1-2-4-1) 55 tickets with 5 correct paid $10,349.60. Pick Five Pool $745,844. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-10-1-2-4-1) 29 tickets with 6 correct paid $56,656.86. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $1,921,047.

MISS ADDIE PRAY settled off the pace along the inside, angled three wide leaving the turn, then closed outside the leader to be up late. THIS TEA in range early while outside a rival, took aim three wide into the lane, grabbed command in upper stretch, led through the final furlong but could not fend off the winner. AWESOME ELLA unhurried in the beginning, raced two wide then angled to the rail nearing the far turn, moved back off the rail and came three wide into the stretch, finished well and earned the show. WIND AND HOPE broke out, dueled from outside then stalked the leader, bid outside at the quarter pole and led briefly in upper stretch, drifted to the inside mid-stretch and weakened late. LAKAYA came away awkwardly and bumped with inside rival, swung out and raced ten wide at the top of the lane, then showed a mild response to improve position. NURSE GOODBODY lugged out early crossing over the dirt, raced off the rail throughout, came out into the lane and raced eight wide in upper stretch, then failed to respond when called upon. VIA ANGELICA traveled two wide into the clubhouse turn, went four wide into the lane, moved out further in upper stretch and lacked a rally. ACOUSTIC SHADOW dueled for the lead from inside then moved clear, showed the way to the far turn, lost command in upper stretch and faded. AMIKO CHOW (IRE) forced out and bumped rival at the start, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch then tipped out and failed to threaten. DISAPPEARING ACT stalked the pace inside, got cued up into the far turn, lacked the needed response and faded in the drive.