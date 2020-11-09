Horse racing newsletter: Breeders’ Cup odds and ends

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we pretty much end all the best racing for the year (meaning Dec. 25), from a national perspective.

I know you come to the Monday newsletter to see the stewards’ rulings and, even better, the explanations. But, the California Horse Racing Board didn’t get the first week of the Del Mar meeting published in time. So, there you have it.

Since I covered the Breeders’ Cup from my couch again (I hope to return to the track for Santa Anita’s opening day to see Charlatan’s return in the Malibu.), I counted on our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut to give us his thoughts from Keeneland. So, Louis, whaddya got to say?

“Breeders’ Cup 2020 has come and gone, the 37th attempt at gathering the world’s best thoroughbreds in a single venue. Despite a recorded, off-site message from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear thanking the leadership at Keeneland for not having fans at the event, 3,200 spectators flooded the Lexington track alongside the media, staff, trainers, and other horsemen that make these events happen. Side note: whoever was in charge of the weather—kudos.

“It was a two-day event filled with the classiest horses dominating their respective races, with Monomoy Girl winning the Distaff, and Authentic wiring the field in the Classic; a sentimental favorite Whitmore bucking the track trends and winning the Sprint; the Euros doing their part and dominating Saturday’s turf races. The Euros provided plenty of long prices, the turf races produced an average $2 win ticket return of $54.95 and the average $1 exacta returned $398.42.

“For me, however, it was the undercurrent at the track, expressed more overtly on social media this weekend that most caught my attention. Something important has happened in horse racing — with increased gambling numbers during the pandemic, greater scrutiny of trainer stats and outcomes has followed.

“There is no better example of this than Bob Baffert. I have two sports analogies for how I think about Baffert.

“On our show last week, I likened Baffert to Lance Armstrong: if you keep hearing the stories over and over, they have to be true, right? How much smoke can there be before we acknowledge a raging fire? And the predicament is incredibly similar: if we take down Armstrong, we also have to take down his seven Tour de France victories; with Baffert, his Derbies, Preaknesses, Belmonts, Classics, Triple Crowns. Can we face that? What if LIVESTRONG is a lie? What if Pharoah’s 2015 is a lie?

“Or is Baffert more like LeBron James? I’m convinced James could play 10 more seasons, go to the Finals all 10, win 10 titles, and the Jordan GOAT folks wouldn’t change their tune one note. What if Baffert is just a terrific trainer, with terrific methodologies, with terrific horses, and terrific assistants? What if people simply don’t want to acknowledge the greatness in front of them, as they refuse to do with James?

“As a horseplayer (read: degenerate) and observer of the sport, I obsess with trends. The trend: bet Baffert in the big spots. “Gamine only paid $4.20, Louis.” Fine. Single in a longer ticket: the Pick 4 that ended the next race paid $603. The straight exacta with the second-best horse in the race, Serengeti Empress, still paid $8.10. Authentic’s victory in the Classic wrapped up a Pick 4 sequence that paid $4,556.15.

“Armstrong or James, at least the Baffert truthers and defenders can all agree on one thing: 73° and sunny is perfect track weather. And that I should’ve included Whitmore in my Pick 4.”

Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of The Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.

Breeders’ Cup odds and ends

Here’s some random stats, you may or may not have heard. (These are stolen from the Breeders’ Cup notes team, with some comments from me.)

--Brad Cox becomes the second trainer to win four races at a Breeders’ Cup. He ties Richard Mandella, who did it in 2003 at Santa Anita. Not to diminish Cox’s accomplishment, but Mandella did it on an eight-race program. This year, there were 14.

--Irad Ortiz, Jr., won his third straight Bill Shoemaker Award, for most outstanding jockey in the Breeders’ Cup. He won two races (Golden Pal in Juvenile Turf Sprint, Whitmore in Sprint), a second (Improbable in the Classic) and a third (Sharp Samurai in the Dirt Mile).

I missed it the first time, but a racing executive pointed out that Ortiz struck Improbable somewhere between 15 and 17 times in the stretch (It depends on where you define the stretch starting.) If the race were in California, would his ride and Improbable’s placing be any different given California’s whip rules? Next year the Breeders’ Cup is at Del Mar.

--Four jockeys won a Breeders’ Cup race for the first time. There was Pierre-Charles Boudot aboard Audarya in the Filly & Mare Turf. (He later won on Order of Australia in the Mile), Luis Saez in the Juvenile riding Essential Quality, Tom Eaves winning the Turf Sprint with Glass Slippers, and Colin Keane winning aboard Tarnawa in the Turf.

--Four trainers won their first Breeders’ Cup race. Dermot Weld won with Tarnawa in the Turf, his 17th BC starter. Ron Moquett in the Sprint with Whitmore. It was Moquett’s sixth BC start, four of them being Whitmore. Kevin Ryan, in his second BC start, won with Glass Slippers in the Turf Sprint. And, James Fanshawe won with his first starter, Audarya in the Filly & Turf Sprint.

--There were five favorite who won: Golden Pal (Juvenile Turf Sprint), Aunt Pearl (Juvenile Fillies Turf), Gamine (Filly & Mare Sprint), Knicks Go (Dirt Mile) and Monomoy Girl (Distaff).

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

The answer is always the same. I got a couple emails from folks pointing out that in Ciaran Thornton’s Del Mar pick for Sunday, that Sandi Gann was referred to as a “he.” Well, that’s the kind of thing I should catch, so I’ll take the blame. Gann was a successful jockey, even becoming the first woman to win the riding title at Turf Paradise. She retired from riding in 2008 and became a trainer.

Del Mar review

Mo See Cal ran a perfect stalking trip, making up ground on the backstretch and entering the stretch second but putting on a kick to win by 1 ½ lengths to win the $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes for fillies and mares going seven furlongs. It was part of an all dirt card, which only briefly interrupted by rain on Sunday.

Mo See Cal paid $5.60, $3.60 and $2.80. P R Radio Star was second and Pyron finished third, followed by Manhattan Up, Anyportinastorm, Sparky Ville, Grit and Curiosity and He’s the Reason.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “Great weekend. Good run at the Breeders’ Cup and then to win all three stakes here. What could be better than that? I’m really just proud of the mare. They did a great job bringing her back after surgery (bone chips in knees) and a great ride by Flavien [Prat]. I told him there were two that were going to go and I didn’t want him to get involved with them. The pace was slow and he was kind of right on them, but he knows when to go. He knew it was time to go and he went. We put blinkers on [Mo See Cal] because she’d won with them before and I’m kind of a tinkerer. She’d also won without them.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “We were just cruising on the backside and when we came up to the turn, I decided to see what she could do. She responded well. I don’t know if the blinkers (added Sunday) made a difference, but if they did it was a good one.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Above All Names ($24.40)

Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Arzak ($10.20)

Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Nashua Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Pickin’ Time ($21.00)

Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Succeedandsurpass ($4.20)

Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Pitching Fast($15.00)

Del Mar (7): $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mo See Cal ($11.80)

Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 8. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 5th day of a 15-day meet. Showery & Good FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.44 45.88 1:11.38 1:18.04 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Colt Fiction 124 4 3 2–2 2–3 1–4 1–3¾ Pereira 1.60 1 Zorich 122 1 5 7 6–2 2–½ 2–½ Gonzalez 9.70 7 Flat White 115 7 1 3–½ 3–½ 4–½ 3–¾ Centeno 14.00 2 Bam Bam Again 120 2 6 6–hd 7 5–2½ 4–6¼ Van Dyke 18.30 3 Gate Speed 122 3 7 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 5–5¼ T Baze 2.30 5 Hollywood's Best 122 5 4 5–4 4–hd 6–2 6–hd Cedillo 7.40 6 Leprino 122 6 2 4–hd 5–2 7 7 Maldonado 4.70 4 COLT FICTION 5.20 3.40 2.80 1 ZORICH 6.80 4.60 7 FLAT WHITE 7.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $16.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-2) $61.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $70.05 Winner–Colt Fiction Ch.g.5 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Devilish Pro, by Eddington. Bred by Robert Mitchell (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $137,408 Exacta Pool $69,462 Quinella Pool $3,002 Superfecta Pool $30,015 Trifecta Pool $48,508. Scratched–none. COLT FICTION bumped rival at the start, prompted the pace from outside, took over past the five-sixteenths pole, cleared into the stretch and drew off under hand urging. ZORICH bumped at the start, floated out by BAM BAM AGAIN early, took the turn four wide, rallied and earned the place. FLAT WHITE chased three deep then three wide into the stretch and finished evenly. BAM BAM AGAIN bumped at the start, lacked early speed and angled off the rail early, moved back into the two path nearing the turn, swung out into the stretch and kept on for a minor award. GATE SPEED dueled briefly then inched ahead to set a pressured pace, lost command past the five-sixteenths pole, chased the winner into the stretch while a bit off the rail and tired. HOLLYWOOD'S BEST bumped leaving the gate, stalked the pace inside a pair of rivals, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. LEPRINO chased the top pair from between rivals, two wide into the lane and came up empty. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.92 46.46 1:10.92 1:17.08 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Himiko 119 2 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–2 1–6½ Gonzalez 1.30 5 A Melis 121 5 3 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–1¼ Van Dyke 3.30 4 Provocation 119 4 1 3–1 4–3 3–2½ 3–3¼ Cedillo 2.20 6 Andyoushallreceive 123 6 5 5–1 5–1 5–2½ 4–1½ Pereira 34.50 3 Rather Nosy 123 3 4 4–1 3–hd 4–2 5–7¼ T Baze 8.90 1 Miss Alegria 123 1 6 6 6 6 6 Maldonado 8.80 2 HIMIKO 4.60 3.00 2.10 5 A MELIS 3.80 2.60 4 PROVOCATION 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $9.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-6) $11.66 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $11.75 Winner–Himiko B.f.3 by American Pharoah out of Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. Bred by Eaton (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Grand Farm Family. Mutuel Pool $135,502 Daily Double Pool $30,804 Exacta Pool $61,954 Quinella Pool $2,503 Superfecta Pool $25,744 Trifecta Pool $40,346. Scratched–none. HIMIKO showed early speed, dueled with A MELIS in the two path through the turn, kicked clear at the top of the lane and drew away under a few taps of right-handed urging. A MELIS set the pace outside a pair of rivals then dueled with HIMIKO three wide around the turn and proved no match for the winner in the lane. PROVOCATION mid-pack early on, raced outside a rival then three to four wide around the turn and never produced a bid. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE traveled off the rail, went four wide through the turn, came out at the top of the lane and never rallied. RATHER NOSY chased the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch and weakened. MISS ALEGRIA climbed early then settled into stride along the inside, came off the turn two wide and never made an impact. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.09 46.95 1:13.42 1:27.43 1:41.71 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mucha Woman 120 1 2 1–2½ 1–2 1–4 1–3 1–nk Flores 18.50 7 My Princess Ellie 120 7 4 7 7 4–½ 3–2 2–1½ Prat 1.80 6 Dancing Dana 113 6 3 5–½ 5–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ Centeno 1.80 2 Big Mama Sue 120 2 6 6–2½ 6–1 6–6 4–4 4–13½ Hernandez 3.00 3 Malibu Mistress 120 3 7 2–½ 3–1½ 3–½ 5–1½ 5–2 Cedillo 16.40 4 Exchange Vows 120 4 5 3–½ 2–hd 5–½ 6–8 6–19¼ Figueroa 17.70 5 Smooth Rithms 120 5 1 4–1 4–hd 7 7 7 Maldonado 13.40 1 MUCHA WOMAN 39.00 14.20 6.00 7 MY PRINCESS ELLIE 3.00 2.60 6 DANCING DANA 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $96.80 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $45.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $42.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-2) $58.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-6) $148.35 Winner–Mucha Woman Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Black Bird Rock, by Flower Alley. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $143,940 Daily Double Pool $16,118 Exacta Pool $72,772 Quinella Pool $3,122 Superfecta Pool $35,082 Trifecta Pool $55,508. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $135.65. Pick Three Pool $48,417. MUCHA WOMAN set the pace early, padded the lead around the far turn, shortened a bit late but was able to hold on. MY PRINCESS ELLIE trailed the field off the inside, went four then three wide around the far turn, rallied but was too late. DANCING DANA stumbled leaving the gate, raced four wide through the clubhouse turn, remained off the rail up the backstretch, traveled three then two wide on the second turn, tipped out a bit in the lane and finished evenly. BIG MAMA SUE unhurried in the beginning and tucked inside, coaxed along at the half-mile mark, lacked room inside at the three-eighths pole, stayed along the fence to the stretch and tired. MALIBU MISTRESS stumbled a bit at the start but recovered well, chased off the rail, three then two wide on the far turn and weakened. EXCHANGE VOWS raced three wide into the first turn then angled to the fenced around the bend, stalked a bit off the rail, angled in around the far turn while ridden along but tired in the drive. SMOOTH RITHMS tracked off the rail, dropped back into the far turn, eased exiting that bend, coasted to the finish line and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.60 46.72 58.99 1:11.36 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Savile Row 120 5 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–1 1–1¼ Cedillo 1.60 4 Affable 120 3 2 3–1 5 4–1½ 2–½ Prat 4.20 5 Star Sailor 120 4 4 4–hd 3–½ 3–½ 3–4½ Hernandez 14.40 1 Barraza 120 1 5 5 4–hd 5 4–½ Gonzalez 2.80 2 No Pedigree 120 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 5 Gutierrez 2.40 6 SAVILE ROW 5.20 3.00 2.60 4 AFFABLE 4.40 3.20 5 STAR SAILOR 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $148.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $9.80 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1) $14.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $31.25 Winner–Savile Row B.c.2 by Quality Road out of Miss Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Sun Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson. Mutuel Pool $143,929 Daily Double Pool $16,743 Exacta Pool $68,728 Quinella Pool $2,552 Superfecta Pool $24,326 Trifecta Pool $41,757. Scratched–Santos to Wilson, Vobiscum. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $140.50. Pick Three Pool $19,535. SAVILE ROW pressed the leader from outside, headed rival at the five-sixteenths pole, dueled into the stretch, took over and moved clear at the eighth pole, then held strongly under a drive. AFFABLE stalked off the rail, between rivals into the turn, raced outside a foe or two wide into the stretch, finished willingly and gained the place. STAR SAILOR unhurried in the early going, advanced four then three wide around the turn, then went evenly through the final furlong. BARRAZA settled along the inside, saved ground around the turn, lacked room in the pocket from the three-sixteenths pole to the eighth pole, tipped out in the furlong grounds and lacked a rally. NO PEDIGREE set the pace with company to the outside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, lost command at the top of the lane and gave way. FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $37,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.62 48.27 1:13.32 1:38.31 1:44.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Paladar 122 2 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 1–4 1–5¾ Gonzalez 2.20 8 Ronamo 124 7 6 7 5–hd 2–1 2–4 2–5¼ Prat 1.90 1 Polar Wind 120 1 4 3–1 2–hd 4–hd 4–1 3–ns Rispoli 4.20 4 Signofthecross 115 3 2 2–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ Centeno 10.60 7 Claim of Passion 124 6 1 4–1½ 4–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 Cedillo 12.40 6 Synthesis 122 5 7 5–hd 7 6–1 6–1 6–1 T Baze 8.20 5 Mongolian Legend 122 4 5 6–hd 6–1½ 7 7 7 Maldonado 11.20 2 PALADAR 6.40 3.20 2.60 8 RONAMO 3.00 2.20 1 POLAR WIND 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $14.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $9.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-1-4) $11.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-1) $15.90 Winner–Paladar Dbb.g.5 by Street Cry (IRE) out of Blowing Kisses, by Vindication. Bred by Betz, CoCo Equine, Blackburn, J. Betz,Ramsby, CNHHNK & Darley (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Hesz, Aaron, Los Pollos Hermanos Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Hendrickson, Denis. Mutuel Pool $282,712 Daily Double Pool $23,814 Exacta Pool $121,136 Quinella Pool $4,757 Superfecta Pool $56,328 Trifecta Pool $82,340. Scratched–Bronn. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $201.80. Pick Three Pool $42,057. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-3/6/7-2) 4 correct paid $518.35. Pick Four Pool $123,990. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-1-3/6/7-2) 5 correct paid $2,144.05. Pick Five Pool $454,340. PALADAR broke out and bumped rival, sprinted clear and showed the way early, remained clear off the rail into the stretch and widened under mild asking. RONAMO broke in and bumped rival, went five wide into the first turn then moved into the four path, advanced four wide on the second turn then angled in a path, chased the winner through the lane and while unable to summon the needed rally was clearly second best. POLAR WIND stalked from inside then moved out into the two path, brushed with rival into the far turn, bumped with that rival at the five-sixteenths pole, saved ground into the stretch and held off rival for the show. SIGNOFTHECROSS bumped leaving the gate, chased off the rail then between rivals, brushed with foe into the far turn, bumped with rival again at the five-sixteenths pole, kept on in the lane and missed the show. CLAIM OF PASSION bumped start, went four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SYNTHESIS stumbled at the start, reserved off the rail early, traveled three wide into the far turn then angled five wide exiting and proved no menace. MONGOLIAN LEGEND broke in and bumped rival, reserved from inside early, took closer order leaving the backstretch, checked near the seven-sixteenths pole, moved out into the two path around the turn and had little left for the drive. SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.98 47.06 59.66 1:06.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Michalska 120 7 3 4–hd 4–1 1–2½ 1–4¾ Hernandez 15.70 1 Ensleys Dream 120 1 4 3–2 3–1½ 3–2 2–1 Prat 3.60 4 Pray for My Owner 120 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 3–3¼ T Baze 11.50 3 Great Curves 120 3 6 6–1½ 6–hd 5–2 4–1¼ Pereira 11.60 6 Our Miss Millie 120 6 9 9 9 8–3 5–1 Smith 7.60 2 Streaming Tiger 113 2 8 5–½ 5–1 6–3 6–1¼ Centeno 40.60 5 Allie's Pal 120 5 1 2–2½ 2–2½ 4–1 7–4¼ Rispoli 1.50 9 Whosmilingnow 120 9 7 7–hd 7–2½ 7–½ 8–7¼ Cedillo 4.60 8 Mensa On Tap 120 8 5 8–8 8–4 9 9 Van Dyke 22.30 7 MICHALSKA 33.40 13.40 7.40 1 ENSLEYS DREAM 5.20 3.60 4 PRAY FOR MY OWNER 7.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $100.20 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $81.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $79.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-3) $566.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $291.45 Winner–Michalska Ch.f.2 by Jimmy Creed out of Courtroom Kiss, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Robert Harmon (CA). Trainer: Alfredo P. Marquez. Owner: Valle Las Palmas, LLC. Mutuel Pool $255,075 Daily Double Pool $19,424 Exacta Pool $140,584 Quinella Pool $4,495 Superfecta Pool $61,643 Trifecta Pool $92,162. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $113.10. Pick Three Pool $43,148. MICHALSKA chased off the rail, rallied three then four wide on the turn, gained command at the top of the lane and drew off. ENSLEYS DREAM broke out and bumped twice, raced two then three wide around the turn and edged rival for the place. PRAY FOR MY OWNER broke in and bumped rival, dueled from inside into and around the bend, lost command at the top of the stretch, then flattened in deep stretch and lost the place. GREAT CURVES bumped both sides at the start, chased between foes at the seven-sixteenths pole, steadied at the three-eighths, angled to the inside and improved position in the drive. OUR MISS MILLIE off slow to begin, dropped back early, raced well off the rail to the turn, came five wide into the stretch and showed a mild response to improved position. STREAMING TIGER pinballed leaving the gate, chased the pace from inside then angled out into the stretch and weakened. ALLIE'S PAL broke in, dueled for the lead outside a rival to the stretch and folded. WHOSMILINGNOW tossed head and broke out, went five wide into the lane and lacked further response. MENSA ON TAP stumbled a bit at the start and broke out, traveled four then three wide around the turn and was never a factor. SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Betty Grable Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.34 47.22 1:12.31 1:25.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mo See Cal 120 7 1 3–1 2–1 1–4 1–3¾ Prat 4.90 6 Warren's Showtime 122 6 6 6–1 6–1 3–½ 2–¾ Hernandez 2.10 8 Just Grazed Me 124 8 4 5–hd 5–1 2–1½ 3–hd Rispoli 1.50 2 Smiling Shirlee 120 2 7 7–1 7–3½ 4–hd 4–½ Smith 11.20 4 Nardini 120 4 5 4–1 4–½ 6–4 5–4½ Valdivia, Jr. 27.40 1 Sheza Girly Girl 119 1 8 8 8 7–5 6–1¼ Pereira 10.90 3 Miss Megan 120 3 2 1–1 1–1 5–½ 7–12¼ Cedillo 12.50 5 Hotitude 120 5 3 2–½ 3–½ 8 8 Gonzalez 27.40 7 MO SEE CAL 11.80 5.60 3.80 6 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 3.60 2.40 8 JUST GRAZED ME 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $237.40 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $22.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-8-2) $21.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-8) $25.20 Winner–Mo See Cal Grr.m.5 by Uncle Mo out of Do Dat Blues, by Lydgate. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $351,025 Daily Double Pool $26,075 Exacta Pool $165,920 Quinella Pool $4,427 Superfecta Pool $83,482 Trifecta Pool $127,225. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $253.45. Pick Three Pool $33,780. MO SEE CAL stalked off the inside, closed in outside the leader around the turn, took over approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear and drew off in the lane. WARREN'S SHOWTIME tracked off the rail, steadied off heels around the turn, angled outside rival and came three wide into the stretch, moved out further in the lane and bested the rest. JUST GRAZED ME tracked outside a rival early, chased three wide into the lane and got edged for the place. SMILING SHIRLEE unhurried up the backstretch, exited the turn four wide and finished evenly for a minor award. NARDINI bumped leaving the gate, raced near the inside then two wide into the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. SHEZA GIRLY GIRL stumbled leaving the gate, settled inside early, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. MISS MEGAN controlled the pace up the backstretch, lost command nearing the quarter pole, chased along the rail into the lane and tired. HOTITUDE broke in and bumped rival at the start, up close early, lost ground around the turn and faded. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.58 46.23 1:11.06 1:17.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Independence Hall 118 6 5 5–1 4–1½ 2–½ 1–1½ Smith 1.80 3 P R Radio Star 120 3 2 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 2–hd Hernandez 8.20 9 Pyron 122 8 7 7–1 5–hd 4–½ 3–½ Rispoli 4.00 6 Manhattan Up 120 5 8 8 6–½ 5–4 4–2½ Pereira 16.30 2 Anyportinastorm 120 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–1½ 5–11¼ Prat 2.80 8 Sparky Ville 120 7 6 6–1 7–1 6–1 6–4¼ Cedillo 14.30 5 Grit and Curiosity 120 4 4 4–½ 3–hd 7–4 7–5¼ Gonzalez 7.20 1 He's the Reason 120 1 3 2–1 8 8 8 Gutierrez 48.40 7 INDEPENDENCE HALL 5.60 3.60 2.80 3 P R RADIO STAR 7.00 3.80 9 PYRON 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $18.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $22.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-9-6) $36.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-9-6-2) $2,024.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-9) $39.35 Winner–Independence Hall Dbb.c.3 by Constitution out of Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Rob. Mutuel Pool $387,582 Daily Double Pool $132,108 Exacta Pool $173,697 Quinella Pool $6,826 Superfecta Pool $99,839 Super High Five Pool $31,226 Trifecta Pool $137,419. Scratched–Microrithms. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-7) paid $129.90. Pick Three Pool $141,875. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-7-4/7) 4 correct paid $789.55. Pick Four Pool $361,317. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6/7-2-7-7-4/7) 5 correct paid $1,678.75. Pick Five Pool $453,133. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-3/6/7-2-7-7-4/7) 6 correct paid $31,997.15. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $104,814. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $15,998. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $385.30. Place Pick All Pool $20,472. INDEPENDENCE HALL broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked outside a foe up the backstretch, entered the turn five wide and angled into the three path around the turn, closed in alongside the runner-up inside the eighth pole and drew clear late. P R RADIO STAR forwardly placed early on from off the rail, bid outside the leader at the quarter pole, took command near the eighth pole, could not match the winner in deep stretch but held the place. PYRON traveled near the back of the field, went four wide around the turn, summoned a late bid but could not get up for second. MANHATTAN UP knocked into rival at the start, trailed the field early, came off the turn five wide and showed late effort in the final furlong. ANYPORTINASTORM set the pace outside a rival then cleared inside rival, challenged at the quarter pole and fought back from inside then weakened in the final furlong. SPARKY VILLE hopped and hit the outside part of the gate, traveled two wide into the turn then angled to the rail around the bend, asked and never responded. GRIT AND CURIOSITY bumped hard at the start, in range early off the rail, entered the turn four wide then moved down into the three path and lacked a rally. HE'S THE REASON prompted the pace early from inside, could not keep up nearing the seven-sixteenths pole, lost ground around the turn, came out into the stretch and tired.