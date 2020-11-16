Horse racing newsletter: Aaron Gryder set to hang it up
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we look for ransom demands from the CHRB for the release of Del Mar stewards’ minutes.
Well, here we are again waiting for the stewards’ minutes to explain why the stewards made the decisions they made. And yet, three weeks after the start of the Del Mar meeting, the California Horse Racing Board has yet to release any of its stewards’ minutes. Yes, the same CHRB that claims transparency is one of its main goals. Legend has it if you ask a CHRB lawyer how they are doing, they respond, “I can’t tell you pursuant to Government Code section 6255.” OK, I just made that up, not the code, it’s real, but the legend.
Off to the races
I’m pretty sure it’s not malice or incompetence on the CHRB’s part but just a staff that can’t keep up with its demands. But it conveniently allows them to not offer an explanation as to why a jockey was fined only $300 for striking a horse in the head with their hand at Santa Anita on Nov. 1 (during training we guess, but don’t know, no details available) with a CHRB meeting coming up on Thursday. The answer, I’m guessing, is that fines are determined by statute. But in this case, aren’t there other avenues for such a cowardly act? To date, there have been 18 rulings made by Del Mar stewards and none explained beyond boilerplate detail by the CHRB.
Enough of my crankiness, let’s get to a story about the end of an era.
Aaron Gryder to retire
Time to bring up this story written by the incomparable Hank Wesch, formerly of the San Diego Union Tribune but now working at Del Mar. He caught up with jockey Aaron Gryder about his upcoming retirement. I first talked with Gryder when I was doing a story on Trojan Nation, a maiden trying to win the Kentucky Derby. (You can read here.) I think he was in an airport in Puerto Rico on his way home. Yet, he was as pleasant as possible. Then, I started to see Gryder at Santa Anita as the track used him as a spokesman for horse racing during the track’s fatality crisis last year.
Time to see an edited version of what Hank wrote. We’re going to dispense with our quote marks. The rest of the words in this segment are Hank’s:
Aaron Gryder’s earliest memories of Del Mar are the times when his age was still in single digits, coming down from Los Angeles on the early Saturday morning train with his grandparents, Bill and Vern Gryder.
“We’d get off at the old station, check in at the Del Mar Hotel, ride boogey boards and then be at the track for first post,” Gryder said. “My grandparents loved to handicap and loved to play the horses, so early bird betting was a big thing on Sunday morning. There was always a big crowd and great energy for the races and I just loved it. Then we’d get back on the train Sunday night and head on home.
“It was great to be a kid and come down here and splash in the water, but splashing in the water wasn’t the reason I loved to come down here. I loved coming to the races and I think I knew I wanted to be a jockey from the time I was about 4-years-old.”
Gryder was not at Santa Anita for 19 years, 1988-2007. He took whatever he perceived as the best opportunity whether it was Chicago, the Midwest circuit from Kentucky to Arkansas and New Orleans or New York. He journeyed to Hong Kong and other foreign places to see what it was like there.
But if Del Mar isn’t No. 1 on his list, it’s the place he’s chosen for his last ride. He announced his retirement at the end of the current Bing Crosby meeting.
“I’ve been thinking about it the last couple months,” Gryder said. “Not many people walk away at the top of their game, and I’m not at the top of my game as far as my business right now. My passion’s still there, I feel great on horses, I know I can still ride. But if I can’t go out there and be competitive every day it doesn’t make sense to keep pushing and pushing until I push the envelope a little too far.
“I’m healthy and I’m happy and after 34 years -- to be able to walk away on my own terms -- it feels pretty good. I’m at peace with it.”
Born in West Covina, Gryder, who turned 50 in June, broke in at the Caliente track in Tijuana for a brief period, then moved up to Santa Anita as a 16-year-old. He started sharing a jockeys’ room occupied by many who were his idols growing up – Gary Stevens, Eddie Delahoussaye, Bill Shoemaker, Chris McCarron, Laffit Pincay, Jr. and others.
“The first or second week that I was riding in Southern California, I was talking to Stevens and Delahoussaye, who had been riding like 10 or 12 years at that time,” Gryder recalled. “I told them I hoped to be able to ride 10 or 12 years and I remember Eddie saying ‘Watch what you wish for – 10 years goes by quick.’
“I never thought much about it. Then 10 years goes by and 20 years go by and 30 years go by and I realize, man, Eddie was so right. At 16 I thought 10 years was a long time, and in December it will be 34 years that I’ve been riding. I’ve been blessed and fortunate to do something I was passionate about and loved doing for so long.”
Gryder does not jump at the chance to pronounce Well Armed the best horse he’s ever ridden.
As a 3-year-old, the gelded son of Tiznow had undergone surgery for bone chips in his knees and, while in the recovery phase, sustained a fractured right hip in a stall accident. Bill Casner made it a personal mission to rehabilitate Well Armed with the vision of having him race again. The quest, in part, was therapy for Casner, who had lost his youngest of two daughters, 23-year-old Karri, killed in a terrorist bombing in Bali in 2002.
Casner oversaw hours and hours of Well Armed swimming at a facility at his Texas ranch to regain strength and muscle tone for a racing return, then sent him to Eoin Harty at Santa Anita.
There was, Harty said, a rapport established between Gryder and the horse and the “fit” that trainers often ascribe to a horse and rider was obvious. Gryder was aboard for seven races over a seven-month period that had its ups and downs but generated some extraordinary moments of inspiration.
July 19, 2008 – Well Armed went wire-to-wire in a 1 ¼-length victory in the San Diego Handicap over Del Mar’s one-year-old Polytrack surface. “A great race for him,” Harty said. “Once we started working the horse, we knew he had the capability to be a really top class horse and it (San Diego), to be honest was a mere formality.”
August 24, 2008 – Well Armed was second, at odds of 8-1, caught late in the stretch to lose by a neck to Go Between the in $1 million Pacific Classic. “I was surprised he got beat, but the other horse just ran a great race,” Harty said.
March 28, 2009 – With one win to show in four starts since the Pacific Classic, the now 6-year-old Well Armed rockets out of the gate and is never headed, winning by 14 ½ lengths in the $6 million Dubai World Cup. Gryder wears Casner silks that bear Karri’s initials on the sleeve.
“She rode that horse with me,” Gryder would say in post-race interviews. “Riding at night, you can watch for shadows to see if there’s anybody coming at you and I could see they weren’t gaining on me.”
“It was an emotional night, knowing what the horse and the Casner family had suffered through,” Harty recalled. “But it all came together so well.”
By personal count a few years ago, Gryder had made 17 trips to Dubai in his career, 28 to Saudi Arabia and several others to Hong Kong, England and Canada during the globe-trotting career that’s he’s about to end.
“If I went back, I wouldn’t ask for anything to be different in my career,” Gryder said. “I didn’t manage it that well; I moved around a lot and made some mistakes. But even so, I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Gryder was married for 15 years but is now divorced. He has a 20-year-old son and a daughter who recently graduated from high school. His son is a Marine stationed in, of all places, Dubai, where he’s among those guarding the U.S. consulate.
“It’s ironic that my son’s first station is in Dubai and I won the biggest race in the world there,” Gryder conceded. “It’s nice that I know where he’s at and I can picture it and in a way it’s comforting that he’s there.
Besides riding, Gryder’s resume includes TV credits (“The Sopranos,” “Dellaventura,” “Jockeys”), racing commentating and racetrack PR work. He has a wide range of interests outside racing. What’s next?
“No definite plans,” Gryder said. “It’s been encouraging that I’ve been contacted by people in different businesses. I want to enjoy riding this meet and think about (the future). I want to make a decision by the end of the year and when I do, I’ll know it’s the right one for me. Whatever I do, I’m going to go all in and dedicate myself to it the same way I did with horse racing.”
Del Mar review
Sunday’s feature, the Grade3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, proved quite interesting with heavy favorite Spielberg finishing fourth as longshot Red Flag went by everyone in the stretch to win the race for 2-year-olds going seven furlongs by 7 ¼ lengths. Red Flag made his move on the far turn and seemed uncontested on an easy ride by Victor Espinoza. There was an inquiry involving Coastal Kid after the colt stumbled on the turn. But the stewards could not determine the cause of the stumble and left the results.
Red Flag paid $23.40, $9.60 and $9.40. Uncle Boogie rallied from well off the pace to finish second, followed by Ambivalent, Spielberg, Weston and Coastal Kid.
John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “I didn’t really expect that kind of performance. I was hoping to get a placing. He broke his maiden from way off the pace and he’s been doing better and better in the mornings, but he’s not a brilliant work horse. So, this was a pleasant surprise. You always hope but you never know. He’s gone from 5 ½-furlongs to seven, so it looks like he’ll be able to go longer. It’s special because [owners Jerry and Tina] Moss were here [Sunday] and got to see him run.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “John [Shirreffs] said ‘You know him, go ahead and see what you can do with him.’ He broke running and he wanted to go. He seemed to be more professional than last time. He’s still a baby and he was fooling around before. Be he was good today and did all the right things. He’ll go farther, for sure. With the way he ran today, why not?”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday. (Note: Racing at Woodbine was cancelled on Sunday because of weather. Due to the conversion, weather in Canada is 1.31 times worse than in the U.S.)
Aqueduct (2): $100,000 Key Cents Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Vacay ($5.10)
Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Winter Memories Stakes, fillies, 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Duopoly ($7.90)
Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Red Flag ($23.40)
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 15.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 8th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.25 47.70 1:11.75 1:23.46 1:35.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Too Much Heaven
|118
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|1.80
|4
|A G Indy
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|8.30
|5
|Colombian Gold
|120
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|Prat
|2.90
|3
|White Velvet
|120
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–½
|6–2
|5–1
|4–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|37.50
|1
|Sabinos Pride
|120
|1
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–1¼
|T Baze
|10.70
|6
|Loud Loud Music
|120
|6
|5
|6–1½
|6–½
|7–hd
|7–½
|6–nk
|Pereira
|8.70
|8
|Star of Africa
|120
|8
|7
|8
|7–1
|5–½
|6–2
|7–¾
|Smith
|8.40
|7
|Lady Noguez
|120
|7
|8
|7–½
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hernandez
|5.20
|2
|TOO MUCH HEAVEN
|5.60
|3.80
|2.60
|4
|A G INDY
|6.80
|4.00
|5
|COLOMBIAN GOLD
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$18.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$18.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3)
|$57.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$37.50
Winner–Too Much Heaven B.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E. J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Bran Jam Stable. Mutuel Pool $254,490 Exacta Pool $156,562 Quinella Pool $4,604 Superfecta Pool $54,209 Trifecta Pool $89,664. Scratched–none.
TOO MUCH HEAVEN steadied from inside early, switch outside the leader, chased two wide to the stretch, drew alongside the leader at the sixteenth pole and drove past. A G INDY sped to the front and angled to the rail, traveled clear to the eighth pole, challenged from outside with a sixteenth to go and was outfinished by the winner. COLOMBIAN GOLD in range early, went two then three wide into the stretch and finished well outside the top pair. WHITE VELVET steadied off heels early, saved ground then tipped out into the stretch, steered out further in the lane, rallied and closed well four deep at the wire. SABINOS PRIDE steadied off heels early, stalked the pace from inside, looked to have run late but lacked room behind the top pair inside the sixteenth pole. LOUD LOUD MUSIC went three then two wide around the first turn, tracked in the two path to the stretch and failed to rally. STAR OF AFRICA raced outside a rival off the pace, advanced three to four wide around the second turn and lacked further response in the lane. LADY NOGUEZ traveled near the back of the pack from inside, steadied briefly near the nine-sixteenths pole, took the second turn three to four wide and was always outrun.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.45 46.28 58.85 1:05.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Ole Silver
|115
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–hd
|1–1¼
|Centeno
|5.90
|3
|Elgofranco
|122
|3
|1
|4–2
|2–hd
|3–4½
|2–2¾
|Hernandez
|2.10
|7
|Capital Heat
|115
|7
|4
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–hd
|3–2¾
|Pyfer
|1.60
|1
|Little Miss Belle
|122
|1
|6
|7
|7
|6–5
|4–2¼
|Pereira
|38.40
|4
|Cheerful Charm
|124
|4
|5
|5–1
|5–2½
|5–1½
|5–½
|Prat
|5.10
|6
|Win Like Coach P
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|4–1
|4–½
|6–6¾
|T Baze
|7.50
|2
|Fierce Kitty
|122
|2
|7
|6–4
|6–4
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|24.00
|5
|OLE SILVER
|13.80
|5.80
|3.20
|3
|ELGOFRANCO
|3.80
|2.60
|7
|CAPITAL HEAT
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$52.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$21.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$24.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-1)
|$30.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$22.50
Winner–Ole Silver Grr.f.3 by Acclamation out of Silver Swallow, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $221,755 Daily Double Pool $43,118 Exacta Pool $104,047 Quinella Pool $3,252 Superfecta Pool $46,027 Trifecta Pool $77,026. Scratched–none.
OLE SILVER broke out, stalked off the rail, raced three deep into the turn then outside a rival, ranged up three wide into the stretch, collared the leader at the eighth pole and bested ELGOFRANCO in the final furlong. ELGOFRANCO away quickly in the beginning, stalked the top pair from inside, ranged up two wide around the turn, challenged between foes in the lane then fought with OLE SILVER and could not match the winner in the late stages. CAPITAL HEAT forced out and had the rider lose the right-iron at the start, still managed to clear the field and set the pace to the turn, rider finally regained her iron at the five-sixteenths pole and continued to show the way around the bend, headed by a pair of rivals at the eighth pole and weakened in the final furlong. LITTLE MISS BELLE dropped back early, angled out into the stretch and passed a pair of rivals. CHEERFUL CHARM tracked two to three wide around the turn and failed to rally. WIN LIKE COACH P broke out, showed early speed and raced inside the leader then chased that foe leaving the backstretch, raced between foes at the three-eighths pole then lost ground around the bend and had little left for the drive. FIERCE KITTY stumbled leaving the gate, chased off the rail, took the turn four wide and also had nothing left for the stretch run.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.68 47.61 1:12.37 1:36.68 1:48.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Seeking Refuge
|124
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–2
|1–½
|Rispoli
|2.60
|8
|Honos Man
|122
|8
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1
|1–½
|2–1½
|Prat
|1.80
|4
|Turn the Switch
|124
|4
|7
|7–2
|7–3
|7–½
|5–hd
|3–ns
|Cedillo
|2.40
|5
|Go Time
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–1
|4–1
|Franco
|22.90
|2
|Mr Right Now
|122
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1
|2–1
|5–1¾
|T Baze
|34.50
|7
|Big City Bane
|124
|7
|3
|6–1
|6–1
|6–1
|8
|6–nk
|Hernandez
|9.00
|6
|Tejon
|124
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|3–hd
|7–½
|Gonzalez
|13.90
|1
|Silent Musketier
|124
|1
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|7–1
|8
|Pereira
|27.90
|3
|SEEKING REFUGE
|7.20
|3.20
|2.20
|8
|HONOS MAN
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|TURN THE SWITCH
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$66.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$9.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-4-5)
|$18.58
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-4)
|$12.75
Winner–Seeking Refuge Grr.c.4 by The Factor out of Summers Edge, by The Cliff's Edge. Bred by Denny Andrews (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $244,918 Daily Double Pool $21,429 Exacta Pool $125,414 Quinella Pool $4,485 Superfecta Pool $67,232 Trifecta Pool $93,378. Claimed–Seeking Refuge by Royalty Stable. Trainer: Hector Palma. Claimed–Turn the Switch by Atreides LLC and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Big City Bane by Altamira Racing Stable, Atreides LLC and Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $35.30. Pick Three Pool $78,107.
SEEKING REFUGE bumped from the outside at the start, stalked from between runners, steered out four wide in the stretch, put in a late bid outside the runner-up and reeled in foe under urging. HONOS MAN stalked three wide and outside a rival, bid three deep at the quarter pole, took a short lead in upper stretch, cleared inside the furlong pole, challenged by the winner in deep stretch and could not hold. TURN THE SWITCH pinballed and steadied at the start, tucked inside early, continued along the fence then tipped out into the two path near the quarter pole, finished well in the lane and edged GO TIME for the show. GO TIME broke in and bumped rival at the start then steadied off the heels of TEJON, trailed the field early, went outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and missed the show honors. MR RIGHT NOW sped to the front, led along the inside, headed by a pair of rivals at the quarter pole, fought back to the eighth pole and weakened late. BIG CITY BANE tracked three wide then moved out into the four path entering the stretch and never threatened. TEJON broke in, forwardly placed early on two wide, bid between at the quarter pole and gave way in the final furlong. SILENT MUSKETIER stumbled leaving the gate, settled inside, saved ground to the stretch, came off the rail in the lane and proved no menace.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.56 46.41 1:11.70 1:24.77 1:38.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Charlito
|117
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–4
|1–4½
|Pyfer
|0.50
|2
|Mongolian Kingdom
|115
|2
|2
|4
|4
|4
|3–6
|2–nk
|Centeno
|10.40
|5
|Tiz Vicious
|122
|4
|3
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–4
|2–3
|3–18¼
|Hernandez
|4.10
|3
|Seiche
|122
|3
|4
|2–hd
|3–5
|3–1
|4
|4
|Gonzalez
|2.60
|1
|CHARLITO
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|MONGOLIAN KINGDOM
|5.20
|5
|TIZ VICIOUS
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$14.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$6.90
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$11.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-3)
|$1.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$7.55
Winner–Charlito Dbb.c.4 by Fed Biz out of Virtuously, by Congrats. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock Int'l Inc. & WhiteBloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Iris Smith Stable. Mutuel Pool $174,835 Daily Double Pool $22,573 Exacta Pool $56,588 Quinella Pool $1,755 Superfecta Pool $12,961 Trifecta Pool $25,761. Scratched–Munnings' Pilot, Tapitution.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $23.90. Pick Three Pool $25,590.
CHARLITO broke out, showed speed in the two path, vied inside pair early on the backstretch, inched away at the half-mile pole, continued clear into the lane and drew off. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM bumped leaving the gate, raced three then two wide around the first turn, stalked inside to the second bend, angled out into the stretch then further out in the lane and rallied for the place. TIZ VICIOUS bumped twice at the start, took the first turn five then four wide, moved up to vie for command three deep early on the backstretch, could not keep pace with the leader past the half-mile pole, chased two to three wide into the stretch, weakened and lost the place. SEICHE bumped both sides in the beginning, chased four then three wide around the first turn, vied for the lead between rivals on the backstretch then chased the winner past the half-mile pole, dropped back on the second turn and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.52 45.19 56.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|She's Devoted
|119
|6
|5
|6–2
|6–2
|4–½
|1–¾
|Prat
|2.70
|1
|Time for Ebby
|125
|1
|6
|5–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|T Baze
|10.90
|3
|La Aguililla
|123
|3
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–½
|Franco
|16.60
|2
|Sofi's Gold
|119
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|4–¾
|Rispoli
|6.70
|9
|Silk From Heaven
|125
|9
|8
|8–2
|7–hd
|6–1½
|5–hd
|Hernandez
|17.00
|5
|Ana Lisa
|118
|5
|2
|4–1
|5–hd
|5–1½
|6–1¾
|Centeno
|1.30
|8
|Eye On Tiger
|121
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8–2
|7–½
|Pereira
|26.00
|7
|Concise Advice
|123
|7
|7
|7–½
|8–2
|7–½
|8–7¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|9.40
|4
|D's Lovely Sophia
|125
|4
|3
|3–1
|4–1
|9
|9
|Flores
|24.40
|6
|SHE'S DEVOTED
|7.40
|4.40
|3.60
|1
|TIME FOR EBBY
|8.00
|5.20
|3
|LA AGUILILLA
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$13.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$35.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$31.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-2)
|$180.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3)
|$167.20
Winner–She's Devoted Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Devoted One, by Broken Vow. Bred by Slam Dunk Stable (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $425,998 Daily Double Pool $35,311 Exacta Pool $243,486 Quinella Pool $6,796 Superfecta Pool $104,292 Trifecta Pool $162,386. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $11.95. Pick Three Pool $103,277. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-1/4/6-6) 4 correct paid $95.40. Pick Four Pool $219,103. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-3-1/4/6-6) 5 correct paid $363.55. Pick Five Pool $665,025.
SHE'S DEVOTED stalked up the backstretch, took the turn two wide, angled out and rallied between foes at the sixteenth pole and edged away. TIME FOR EBBY stumbled a bit at the start, chased from inside, angled three wide into the stretch, bid four deep at the sixteenth pole but got outkicked by the winner. LA AGUILILLA vied between foes early, then dueled outside a rival in the lane and weakened late. SOFI'S GOLD away quickly from the gate then vied for the lead from inside, dueled with rival into and down the lane and yielded late. SILK FROM HEAVEN settled off the pace while off the inside, swung out into the stretch and failed to threaten. ANA LISA threw head at the start, attended the pace four deep early, chased four wide around the turn and lacked late kick in the drive. EYE ON TIGER threw head and hopped at the start, trailed in the two path into turn, swung out into the stretch and proved no menace. CONCISE ADVICE came away quickly then propped at the start, dropped back off the pace and could not rally. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA vied three deep for the lead, could not keep pace around the turn, chased three wide into the lane and faded. HAND-TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.93 46.08 58.41 1:04.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Threearchbaymafia
|122
|6
|4
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Hernandez
|0.90
|3
|Follow the Lute
|124
|3
|7
|5–½
|4–½
|2–½
|2–3½
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|5
|Lucky Ryan Seven
|115
|4
|1
|2–½
|1–½
|3–1½
|3–2¼
|Pyfer
|4.50
|8
|Wild Cat Canyon
|124
|7
|2
|4–1½
|5–1½
|4–5
|4–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|64.60
|9
|Twirling Derby
|122
|8
|3
|6–2½
|6–4
|5–1½
|5–½
|Figueroa
|23.00
|2
|Floyd Moneymaker
|117
|2
|6
|7–3
|7–6
|7–12
|6–6½
|Centeno
|10.70
|1
|Acting Cat
|122
|1
|5
|1–hd
|3–1
|6–½
|7–16½
|Gryder
|5.90
|6
|El Mas Poderoso
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Flores
|46.50
|7
|THREEARCHBAYMAFIA
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|FOLLOW THE LUTE
|4.00
|3.00
|5
|LUCKY RYAN SEVEN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$15.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$7.50
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$9.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-8)
|$25.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-5)
|$12.50
Winner–Threearchbaymafia Ch.c.3 by Will Take Charge out of Brazen Persuasion, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Bridlewood Farm (FL). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $245,863 Daily Double Pool $28,784 Exacta Pool $134,160 Quinella Pool $4,149 Superfecta Pool $76,744 Trifecta Pool $98,942. Scratched–Git On Your Pulpit.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $8.55. Pick Three Pool $74,961.
THREEARCHBAYMAFIA had early speed three deep, duel with LUCKY RYAN SEVEN leaving the turn and into the stretch, kicked clear at the eighth pole and was kept to task to the wire. FOLLOW THE LUTE chased off the rail, between runners at the three-eighths pole, ranged up four wide nearing the stretch, chased outside the leader through the lane, could not summon the needed late kick but proved second best. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN vied between runners into and around the turn, dueled two wide into the lane and weakened in the final furlong. WILD CAT CANYON attended the pace four deep on the backstretch, chased four wide then three wide into the lane, was in range in upper stretch but flattened out in the furlong grounds. TWIRLING DERBY tracked outside a rival, raced three deep into the turn, came five wide into the stretch and failed to rally. FLOYD MONEYMAKER raced off the pace, entered the lane two wide and was never a factor. ACTING CAT vied for the lead from inside to the five-sixteenths pole and faded. EL MAS PODEROSO lacked early speed and was always outrun.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.26 45.40 1:09.93 1:22.14 1:34.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|On Mars
|123
|2
|4
|5–3
|3–hd
|3–2½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Smith
|1.80
|4
|Velvet Queen
|123
|4
|1
|1–8
|1–12
|1–4
|1–1
|2–¾
|Prat
|2.40
|1
|Shanghai Truffles
|123
|1
|5
|4–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–2
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|7.50
|5
|Paid Informant
|121
|5
|2
|3–1½
|4–2
|5–½
|5–½
|4–ns
|Gonzalez
|7.90
|6
|Hermaphrodite
|123
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–2¼
|Rispoli
|3.30
|3
|All Quality
|123
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–½
|6
|Cedillo
|12.00
|2
|ON MARS
|5.60
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|VELVET QUEEN
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|SHANGHAI TRUFFLES
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$9.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-5)
|$9.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$14.50
Winner–On Mars Ch.f.3 by Vronsky out of Elana Mar, by Cyclotron. Bred by Ed Bernstein & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC and Bernstein, Ed. Mutuel Pool $283,805 Daily Double Pool $32,541 Exacta Pool $145,413 Quinella Pool $4,803 Superfecta Pool $49,204 Trifecta Pool $89,998. Scratched–Equal Measure.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-2) paid $20.45. Pick Three Pool $59,981.
ON MARS raced two wide and outside a rival on the first turn, went outside a pair of foes at the half-mile pole, closed in two wide into the lane, collared foe mid-stretch and drew clear. VELVET QUEEN away quickly and sped to the front, opened up a large lead around the first turn and into the backstretch, continued well clear into the far turn, held a diminished lead into the drive, caught by the winner mid-stretch and held the place. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES traveled along the inside then angled out in the drive and finished willingly for the show honors. PAID INFORMANT raced outside a rival early, traveled between foes at the half-mile marker, dropped back between foes around the second turn, then showed some response to urging and whittle the gap late. HERMAPHRODITE (FR) raced along the inside then moved off the rail on the backstretch, angled four wide into the lane and never rallied. ALL QUALITY settled off the pace, closed in along the inside around the second turn, then weakened in the late stages.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.73 45.34 1:10.36 1:23.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Red Flag
|120
|5
|2
|4–2
|2–1
|1–5
|1–7¼
|Espinoza
|10.70
|6
|Uncle Boogie
|120
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–5
|2–1
|Prat
|4.50
|1
|Ambivalent
|120
|1
|5
|5–6
|4–1
|2–2½
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|9.10
|2
|Spielberg
|120
|2
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–7½
|Cedillo
|0.60
|3
|Weston
|124
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1
|5–11
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|4
|Coastal Kid
|120
|4
|3
|3–hd
|5–6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|25.20
|5
|RED FLAG
|23.40
|9.60
|9.40
|6
|UNCLE BOOGIE
|6.00
|5.60
|1
|AMBIVALENT
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$77.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$42.10
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$49.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-2)
|$58.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1)
|$141.15
Winner–Red Flag Ch.c.2 by Tamarkuz out of Surrender, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Elaine Macpherson (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Moss, Jerome S. and Moss, Tina. Mutuel Pool $345,482 Daily Double Pool $44,729 Exacta Pool $146,304 Quinella Pool $4,913 Superfecta Pool $66,129 Trifecta Pool $98,087. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-5) paid $55.40. Pick Three Pool $50,924.
RED FLAG vied four deep to the turn, kicked clear approaching the quarter pole and powered away under hand urging. UNCLE BOOGIE raced far off the pace, entered the stretch four wide, came with a late run and bested the rest. AMBIVALENT angled out some early, well placed behind the speedy quartet up the backstretch, chased the winner around the turn and through the lane and got outfinished for the place. SPIELBERG vied for the lead between rivals up the backstretch, was outpaced to the five-sixteenths pole, chased two to three wide into the drive and stayed on for a minor award. WESTON vied for the lead from inside, lost command past the five-sixteenths pole, chased a bit off the rail into the lane and tired. COASTAL KID vied three deep to the turn, stumbled between runners past the three-eighths pole and dropped back, then weakened in the stretch. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT THE VIDEO COULD NOT DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF WHY COASTAL KID STUMBLED PAST THE THREE-EIGHTHS POLE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.29 46.36 57.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Magical Thought
|122
|9
|2
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|9.30
|2
|Velvet
|122
|2
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–2
|2–½
|Prat
|2.70
|6
|Freedom Flyer
|122
|6
|4
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–1½
|Hernandez
|5.60
|5
|Evoo
|122
|5
|5
|6–1
|6–1
|6–2
|4–2¼
|Rispoli
|1.50
|13
|American Heights
|122
|10
|3
|4–½
|5–2
|4–1
|5–¾
|Espinoza
|26.00
|3
|Investment Grade
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–nk
|Pereira
|10.40
|9
|Philly Lishes
|122
|8
|6
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|Gonzalez
|12.30
|4
|Judy With Grace
|122
|4
|8
|9–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–1
|Franco
|27.20
|8
|Made in Karoo
|122
|7
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–1¼
|Figueroa
|38.10
|1
|Bathory
|122
|1
|9
|8–hd
|9–½
|10
|10
|T Baze
|39.00
|10
|MAGICAL THOUGHT
|20.60
|7.60
|4.60
|2
|VELVET
|4.80
|3.60
|6
|FREEDOM FLYER
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)
|$168.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-2)
|$44.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-10)
|$38.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-6-5)
|$49.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-2-6-5-13)
|$4,931.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-6)
|$98.05
Winner–Magical Thought B.f.2 by Overanalyze out of Magical Flute, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Springland Farm & Burden Creek Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $426,030 Daily Double Pool $119,730 Exacta Pool $237,241 Quinella Pool $8,197 Superfecta Pool $131,650 Super High Five Pool $72,907 Trifecta Pool $165,117. Scratched–Cami Kate, Chrome of Our Own, Quick and Dirty, Royal Blend.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-10) paid $219.80. Pick Three Pool $175,812. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2/7-5-10) 4 correct paid $663.45. Pick Four Pool $637,878. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-7-2/7-5-10) 5 correct paid $2,652.10. Pick Five Pool $684,291. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1/4/6-6-7-2/7-5-10) 6 correct paid $3,151.35. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $190,981. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $49,771. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $657.30. Place Pick All Pool $22,841.
MAGICAL THOUGHT set the pace outside a rival, cleared that one into the turn, angled to the inside, challenged in the final furlong and held gamely. VELVET shifted in and bumped foe at the start, chased inside then two wide, exited the bend three wide, rallied outside the top pair but could not get by the winner. FREEDOM FLYER chased off the rail, two wide around the turn, ranged up outside the leader in the lane but lacked the needed late punch. EVOO tracked off the inside or outside a rival, checked past the three-eighths pole, exited the turn three wide and kept on for a minor award. AMERICAN HEIGHTS stalked four wide around the turn and weakened. INVESTMENT GRADE shifted in at the start, pressed the pace from inside, steadied near the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and flattened. PHILLY LISHES settled off the pace, went four wide around the turn and proved no menace. JUDY WITH GRACE traveled between runners at the rear of the field and never made an impact. MADE IN KAROO raced three deep up the backstretch, through the turn, and into the stretch and failed to respond when asked. BATHORY bumped at the start, checked early down along the inside, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths pole, bumped outside rival at the five-sixteenths, and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$84,289
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,566,913
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,935,294
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$11,586,496
