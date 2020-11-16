Horse racing newsletter: Aaron Gryder set to hang it up

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we look for ransom demands from the CHRB for the release of Del Mar stewards’ minutes.

Well, here we are again waiting for the stewards’ minutes to explain why the stewards made the decisions they made. And yet, three weeks after the start of the Del Mar meeting, the California Horse Racing Board has yet to release any of its stewards’ minutes. Yes, the same CHRB that claims transparency is one of its main goals. Legend has it if you ask a CHRB lawyer how they are doing, they respond, “I can’t tell you pursuant to Government Code section 6255.” OK, I just made that up, not the code, it’s real, but the legend.

I’m pretty sure it’s not malice or incompetence on the CHRB’s part but just a staff that can’t keep up with its demands. But it conveniently allows them to not offer an explanation as to why a jockey was fined only $300 for striking a horse in the head with their hand at Santa Anita on Nov. 1 (during training we guess, but don’t know, no details available) with a CHRB meeting coming up on Thursday. The answer, I’m guessing, is that fines are determined by statute. But in this case, aren’t there other avenues for such a cowardly act? To date, there have been 18 rulings made by Del Mar stewards and none explained beyond boilerplate detail by the CHRB.

Enough of my crankiness, let’s get to a story about the end of an era.

Aaron Gryder to retire

Time to bring up this story written by the incomparable Hank Wesch, formerly of the San Diego Union Tribune but now working at Del Mar. He caught up with jockey Aaron Gryder about his upcoming retirement. I first talked with Gryder when I was doing a story on Trojan Nation, a maiden trying to win the Kentucky Derby. (You can read here.) I think he was in an airport in Puerto Rico on his way home. Yet, he was as pleasant as possible. Then, I started to see Gryder at Santa Anita as the track used him as a spokesman for horse racing during the track’s fatality crisis last year.

Time to see an edited version of what Hank wrote. We’re going to dispense with our quote marks. The rest of the words in this segment are Hank’s:

Aaron Gryder’s earliest memories of Del Mar are the times when his age was still in single digits, coming down from Los Angeles on the early Saturday morning train with his grandparents, Bill and Vern Gryder.

“We’d get off at the old station, check in at the Del Mar Hotel, ride boogey boards and then be at the track for first post,” Gryder said. “My grandparents loved to handicap and loved to play the horses, so early bird betting was a big thing on Sunday morning. There was always a big crowd and great energy for the races and I just loved it. Then we’d get back on the train Sunday night and head on home.

“It was great to be a kid and come down here and splash in the water, but splashing in the water wasn’t the reason I loved to come down here. I loved coming to the races and I think I knew I wanted to be a jockey from the time I was about 4-years-old.”

Gryder was not at Santa Anita for 19 years, 1988-2007. He took whatever he perceived as the best opportunity whether it was Chicago, the Midwest circuit from Kentucky to Arkansas and New Orleans or New York. He journeyed to Hong Kong and other foreign places to see what it was like there.

But if Del Mar isn’t No. 1 on his list, it’s the place he’s chosen for his last ride. He announced his retirement at the end of the current Bing Crosby meeting.

“I’ve been thinking about it the last couple months,” Gryder said. “Not many people walk away at the top of their game, and I’m not at the top of my game as far as my business right now. My passion’s still there, I feel great on horses, I know I can still ride. But if I can’t go out there and be competitive every day it doesn’t make sense to keep pushing and pushing until I push the envelope a little too far.

“I’m healthy and I’m happy and after 34 years -- to be able to walk away on my own terms -- it feels pretty good. I’m at peace with it.”

Born in West Covina, Gryder, who turned 50 in June, broke in at the Caliente track in Tijuana for a brief period, then moved up to Santa Anita as a 16-year-old. He started sharing a jockeys’ room occupied by many who were his idols growing up – Gary Stevens, Eddie Delahoussaye, Bill Shoemaker, Chris McCarron, Laffit Pincay, Jr. and others.

“The first or second week that I was riding in Southern California, I was talking to Stevens and Delahoussaye, who had been riding like 10 or 12 years at that time,” Gryder recalled. “I told them I hoped to be able to ride 10 or 12 years and I remember Eddie saying ‘Watch what you wish for – 10 years goes by quick.’

“I never thought much about it. Then 10 years goes by and 20 years go by and 30 years go by and I realize, man, Eddie was so right. At 16 I thought 10 years was a long time, and in December it will be 34 years that I’ve been riding. I’ve been blessed and fortunate to do something I was passionate about and loved doing for so long.”

Gryder does not jump at the chance to pronounce Well Armed the best horse he’s ever ridden.

As a 3-year-old, the gelded son of Tiznow had undergone surgery for bone chips in his knees and, while in the recovery phase, sustained a fractured right hip in a stall accident. Bill Casner made it a personal mission to rehabilitate Well Armed with the vision of having him race again. The quest, in part, was therapy for Casner, who had lost his youngest of two daughters, 23-year-old Karri, killed in a terrorist bombing in Bali in 2002.

Casner oversaw hours and hours of Well Armed swimming at a facility at his Texas ranch to regain strength and muscle tone for a racing return, then sent him to Eoin Harty at Santa Anita.

There was, Harty said, a rapport established between Gryder and the horse and the “fit” that trainers often ascribe to a horse and rider was obvious. Gryder was aboard for seven races over a seven-month period that had its ups and downs but generated some extraordinary moments of inspiration.

July 19, 2008 – Well Armed went wire-to-wire in a 1 ¼-length victory in the San Diego Handicap over Del Mar’s one-year-old Polytrack surface. “A great race for him,” Harty said. “Once we started working the horse, we knew he had the capability to be a really top class horse and it (San Diego), to be honest was a mere formality.”

August 24, 2008 – Well Armed was second, at odds of 8-1, caught late in the stretch to lose by a neck to Go Between the in $1 million Pacific Classic. “I was surprised he got beat, but the other horse just ran a great race,” Harty said.

March 28, 2009 – With one win to show in four starts since the Pacific Classic, the now 6-year-old Well Armed rockets out of the gate and is never headed, winning by 14 ½ lengths in the $6 million Dubai World Cup. Gryder wears Casner silks that bear Karri’s initials on the sleeve.

“She rode that horse with me,” Gryder would say in post-race interviews. “Riding at night, you can watch for shadows to see if there’s anybody coming at you and I could see they weren’t gaining on me.”

“It was an emotional night, knowing what the horse and the Casner family had suffered through,” Harty recalled. “But it all came together so well.”

By personal count a few years ago, Gryder had made 17 trips to Dubai in his career, 28 to Saudi Arabia and several others to Hong Kong, England and Canada during the globe-trotting career that’s he’s about to end.

“If I went back, I wouldn’t ask for anything to be different in my career,” Gryder said. “I didn’t manage it that well; I moved around a lot and made some mistakes. But even so, I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Gryder was married for 15 years but is now divorced. He has a 20-year-old son and a daughter who recently graduated from high school. His son is a Marine stationed in, of all places, Dubai, where he’s among those guarding the U.S. consulate.

“It’s ironic that my son’s first station is in Dubai and I won the biggest race in the world there,” Gryder conceded. “It’s nice that I know where he’s at and I can picture it and in a way it’s comforting that he’s there.

Besides riding, Gryder’s resume includes TV credits (“The Sopranos,” “Dellaventura,” “Jockeys”), racing commentating and racetrack PR work. He has a wide range of interests outside racing. What’s next?

“No definite plans,” Gryder said. “It’s been encouraging that I’ve been contacted by people in different businesses. I want to enjoy riding this meet and think about (the future). I want to make a decision by the end of the year and when I do, I’ll know it’s the right one for me. Whatever I do, I’m going to go all in and dedicate myself to it the same way I did with horse racing.”

Del Mar review

Sunday’s feature, the Grade3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, proved quite interesting with heavy favorite Spielberg finishing fourth as longshot Red Flag went by everyone in the stretch to win the race for 2-year-olds going seven furlongs by 7 ¼ lengths. Red Flag made his move on the far turn and seemed uncontested on an easy ride by Victor Espinoza. There was an inquiry involving Coastal Kid after the colt stumbled on the turn. But the stewards could not determine the cause of the stumble and left the results.

Red Flag paid $23.40, $9.60 and $9.40. Uncle Boogie rallied from well off the pace to finish second, followed by Ambivalent, Spielberg, Weston and Coastal Kid.

John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “I didn’t really expect that kind of performance. I was hoping to get a placing. He broke his maiden from way off the pace and he’s been doing better and better in the mornings, but he’s not a brilliant work horse. So, this was a pleasant surprise. You always hope but you never know. He’s gone from 5 ½-furlongs to seven, so it looks like he’ll be able to go longer. It’s special because [owners Jerry and Tina] Moss were here [Sunday] and got to see him run.”

Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “John [Shirreffs] said ‘You know him, go ahead and see what you can do with him.’ He broke running and he wanted to go. He seemed to be more professional than last time. He’s still a baby and he was fooling around before. Be he was good today and did all the right things. He’ll go farther, for sure. With the way he ran today, why not?”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday. (Note: Racing at Woodbine was cancelled on Sunday because of weather. Due to the conversion, weather in Canada is 1.31 times worse than in the U.S.)

Aqueduct (2): $100,000 Key Cents Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Vacay ($5.10)

Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Winter Memories Stakes, fillies, 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Duopoly ($7.90)

Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Red Flag ($23.40)

