Horse racing newsletter: CHRB releases stewards’ minutes held hostage
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter and you need to remember Del Mar has a special Thanksgiving Day card on Thursday (when else?) starting at 11 a.m.
It wasn’t quite your normal hostage situation, but the California Horse Racing Board finally made public the first two weeks of stewards’ minutes from the Del Mar meeting. The minutes appeared unharmed but woefully lacking of information in some rulings. (More on that later.) I will say the rulings are not that interesting other than the added scrutiny on jockeys. You’ll see for yourself, so let’s get to them.
Off to the races
--Owner Mark Corser was reinstated to good standing after paying a debt of $639.34 to the Southern California Equine Foundation. The original ruling was on Oct. 24 at Santa Anita.
--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was fined $300 for violating the riding crop rule twice in the same race. On Oct. 25 during Santa Anita’s fifth race aboard Majestic Eagle, Gutierrez used his crop seven times, one more than allowable and hit his horse more than twice without giving the horse a chance to respond. Majestic Prince finished second in the race, the Lure Stakes. Gutierrez acknowledged his mistakes and apologized. It was a majority decision as steward Kim Sawyer voted for a suspension.
--Jockey Eswan Flores was fined $200 for violating the riding crop rule twice in the same race. On Oct. 25 during Santa Anita’s seventh race while aboard D’s Lovely Sophia, Flores used his crop more than six times and hit his horse more than twice in succession without giving the horse a chance to respond. D’s Lovely Sophia finished fourth. Flores offered no excuse and accepted the penalty.
--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was suspended three days (Nov. 13, 15 and 15) for an incident on June 28 at Los Alamitos. Gutierrez appealed the original decision of a three-day suspension but the stewards overruled the appeal. Gutierrez was aboard Brahms Command when he failed to maintain a straight course on the backstretch and caused interference during the eighth race. Brahms Command finished seventh.
--Apprentice jockey Victor Flores was restored to good standing after paying a debt of $600 to jockey agent Rene San Miguel. The ruling to suspend Flores came on Oct. 24 at Santa Anita.
--Jockey Mike Smith is fined $100 for a riding crop violation while aboard Viazar in the fourth race at Del Mar on Nov. 1. He used the crop more than two times in succession without allowing the horse to respond. Viazar lost by a head. Smith acknowledged the mistake and accepted the responsibility.
--Apprentice jockey Jessica Pyfer was fined $100 for a riding crop violation while aboard Our Romance in the fifth race at Del Mar on Nov. 1. She used the crop more than six times in the race. Our Romance finished a distant second. Pyfer acknowledged the mistake and accepted responsibility.
--Jockey Eswan Flores was fined $300 for a riding crop violation while aboard Golden Image in the ninth race at Del Mar on Nov. 1. He used the crop more than six times in the race. Golden Image won the race by 2 ¼ lengths. It was third violation in 60 days. Flores acknowledged and accepted responsibility.
--Jockey Tyler Baze was fined $100 for a riding crop violation while aboard Popular Kid in the seventh race at Del Mar on Nov. 1. He used his crop more than six times in the race. Popular Kid rallied in the stretch to win by a nose. Baze acknowledged the mistake and accepted responsibility.
--The connections to the horse Girl Can Partie were stripped of purse money after the horse tested positive for Metaproterenol, which makes it easier to breathe, in the seventh race at Del Mar on Aug. 1, 2019. In addition, Girl Can Partie, the winner, was disqualified. Purse money ($12,600 total) awarded to trainer Val Brinkeroff, owners Richard G. Barton and Arthur D. Carreon and jockey J.C. Diaz needed to be returned by Dec. 7. The record of the horse will be changed, however, it will not change those who bet on the horse and are looking for a refund. Pari-mutuel payoffs were final the day the race was run. Neither the trainer nor owners attended the hearing.
--Exercise rider Enrique Zerimar was fined $100 for galloping on the rail during training at Santa Anita on Nov. 5. Zerimar accepted the penalty.
--Trainer Anthony Saavedera was fined $100 for failing to wear a face mask on Nov. 5 at Santa Anita.
--Exercise rider Juan Molina was fined $300 for using a riding crop during morning training on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.
--Jockey Yuttakarn Chopthongland $300 for disorderly conduct by striking a horse in the head with his hand on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.
(Cherwa note: This one caught my attention when it came out earlier and I waited (and waited) for the CHRB to publish the stewards’ minutes so we could learn what the heck happened here. Was this some technicality that was very innocent in nature or was it a real-life version of Mongo downing a horse in Blazing Saddles? (See it and read more about it here. BTW, not crazy about how they train horses to fall for movies.) Or, the likely answer, something in between? When the stewards’ minutes came in, it was much to my chagrin to see that they decided to play CliffsNotes on this and give no elaboration.
So, I filed a public records request for more information on this incident. It could come next week or it could come in a couple months, maybe. The CHRB could send everything they’ve got, they could send part of what they know, or the “transparent” CHRB attorneys could choose to turn over nothing. I’ll report back to you as the CHRB gets back to me. I’m told some Santa Anita executives were caught by surprise by this ruling because there is little anyone knows about it.)
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $100 for a riding crop violation while aboard Strike It Lucky in the fourth race at Del Mar on Nov. 7. Van Dyke used his crop more than six times in the race. Strike It Lucky rallied from fifth at the top of the stretch to win by nose.
Woodbine calls off rest of season
Good news for those of you who keep complaining about my listing of $100,000 (Canadian) races in the big races review and preview. We won’t do it the rest of the year after today. Woodbine, under orders from the Ontario province because of the coronavirus outbreak, is cancelling the remainder of its cards for the rest of the year. In fact, the track closed even earlier than that when racing was stopped after the sixth race because of accumulating snow and bad weather.
Del Mar review
The Sunday feature was the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes for Cal-breds going seven furlongs. Everyone thought the winner would come from Galilean and Take the One O One, but it was Loud Mouth sweeping three wide in the stretch to pass the tiring favorites to win by three-quarters of a length.
Loud Mouth paid $28.00, $10.80 and $7.00. Take the One O One was second and Rookie Mistake was third. Favorite Galilean was fourth.
Steve Knapp (winning trainer): “I kept experimenting with him to find out what and how far he wanted to run. He got some real questionable rides, several of them, but I knew this horse could run. We went the seven today and worked out and he ran huge. This horse has a big heart and when he gets to the lead or gets close, he runs. And he’s got a really nice way of moving. He’s a runner and this is a hell of a win.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “I could tell they were going fast up front, but I had my eye on the favorite (Galilean). I was tracking him. When he made his move [on the turn], I moved with him. Then I went by him in the straight and went after the leader (Take the One O One). My horse had it and we got him.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (3): $100,000 New York Stallion Series (Thunder Ruble Division), NY-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Funny Guy ($3.60)
Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Road to Romance ($6.00)
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Perfect Crime ($8.90)
Aqueduct (9): $100,000 New York Stallion Series (Staten Island Division), NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Espresso Shot ($15.20)
Del Mar (8): $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Loud Mouth ($28.00)
A final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 22.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.