Horse racing newsletter: CHRB releases stewards’ minutes held hostage

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 22. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.84 46.01 1:11.71 1:18.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Save the Story 115 7 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–1¼ Centeno 0.50 10 Stylish in Red 122 10 4 2–hd 2–2 2–1 2–2¼ Pereira 40.10 8 It's a Riddle 122 8 1 3–1½ 3–1 3–4 3–5¼ Hernandez 7.20 3 Keep It Classy 122 3 5 5–hd 5–hd 6–4 4–½ Valdivia, Jr. 63.40 2 Our Bonnie Lass 122 2 9 8–1 7–2½ 5–hd 5–ns T Baze 11.80 4 She's a Lady Griz 122 4 6 6–1 4–1½ 4–1 6–5¼ Franco 26.80 6 Our Romance 117 6 2 4–½ 6–½ 7–3 7–7¼ Pyfer 5.40 9 Magical Smile 124 9 7 7–½ 8–3 8–4 8–2¼ Maldonado 26.90 5 Misty At the Top 122 5 8 9–3 10 9–5 9–15 Cedillo 22.20 1 La Dolfina 124 1 10 10 9–hd 10 10 Gutierrez 94.10

7 SAVE THE STORY 3.00 2.60 2.20 10 STYLISH IN RED 18.80 10.40 8 IT'S A RIDDLE 3.40

$1 EXACTA (7-10) $31.30 $2 QUINELLA (7-10) $66.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-8-3) $128.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-8) $58.60

Winner–Save the Story Ch.f.3 by Will Take Charge out of Stormy Tak, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Pauleeanna Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Jerry McClanahan. Mutuel Pool $234,171 Exacta Pool $181,067 Quinella Pool $5,375 Superfecta Pool $111,241 Trifecta Pool $134,688. Scratched–none.

SAVE THE STORY sent from between foes to gain lead early, set pressured pace into and on the turn while coming in some, edged away in upper stretch and safely held under steady handling. STYLISH IN RED was bit hard to load, broke well and was close up early from the outside, angled over nearing the bend, forced the issue outside the winner around the bend, lost contact in upper stretch and finished willingly. IT'S A RIDDLE between foes early then stalked on two wide path, angled three wide leaving the bend and was clearly next best. KEEP IT CLASSY settled inside, hugged the rail throughout and passed tiring foes in the drive to improve placing. OUR BONNIE LASS bobbled at the start, settled off the pace, chased three wide on the turn, shifted out five wide into the stretch and did not menace. SHE'S A LADY GRIZ tracked the leaders from off the rail then three wide around the turn, raced four wide into the stretch and came in slightly later. OUR ROMANCE forwardly placed early from off the rail, raced outside foe on the turn then between rivals and weakened. MAGICAL SMILE settled outside, traveled four then three wide into the bend, remained off the fence and lacked needed response. MISTY AT THE TOP was squeezed some leaving the gate, raced off the rail early, dropped back some into and early on the turn and also failed to threaten. LA DOLFINA was slow into stride, chased from the inside, saved ground to the stretch then gave way.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.80 44.84 1:09.08 1:15.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Life Is Good 120 3 1 1–2 1–4 1–7 1–9½ Smith 0.20 6 Wipe the Slate 120 5 3 3–5 3–5 2–1 2–1½ Gutierrez 4.10 5 Santos to Wilson 120 4 2 2–2 2–1 3–4 3–1¼ Pereira 10.60 2 Roman Centurian 120 1 4 4–1 4–4½ 4–8 4–10¼ Hernandez 18.30 3 Scales of Justice 120 2 5 5 5 5 5 Prat 20.90

4 LIFE IS GOOD 2.40 2.10 2.10 6 WIPE THE SLATE 2.80 2.10 5 SANTOS TO WILSON 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $3.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $2.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2) $1.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $2.40

Winner–Life Is Good B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: CHC INC. and WinStar Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $214,644 Daily Double Pool $60,383 Exacta Pool $76,626 Quinella Pool $2,668 Superfecta Pool $24,830 Trifecta Pool $60,238. Scratched–Democrat.

LIFE IS GOOD broke alertly and quickly sped clear, carved out sizzling fractions while slightly off the rail, padded that cushion on two wide into the lane and made an auspicious debut while ridden out to the wire. WIPE THE SLATE settled off the pacesetter, angled over early, raced along the rail thereafter and was along for the place. SANTOS TO WILSON came in some early and was closest pursuer to pacesetter, followed winner's path into the stretch but could not match inside rival in the final furlong for runner-up honors. ROMAN CENTURIAN reserved from the inside, saved ground to the stretch, came out some and missed third while outside rival. SCALES OF JUSTICE lagged back early and weakened in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.09 46.21 57.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Roses and Candy 122 2 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 1–ns Franco 3.00 1 Acai 120 1 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–ns Gutierrez 7.90 5 Claro Que Si 122 5 7 6–hd 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 5.30 4 Brittle and Yoo 120 4 2 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 4–1 Rispoli 2.80 7 Florentine Diamond 120 7 6 7–2½ 7–½ 7–3 5–½ Maldonado 10.80 6 Mariah Girl 122 6 3 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 6–hd Prat 3.80 3 Flat Out Joy 124 3 8 8 8 6–½ 7–3 Valdivia, Jr. 8.30 8 Dairy Kid 115 8 4 5–1½ 6–hd 8 8 Centeno 105.60

2 ROSES AND CANDY 8.00 3.80 3.40 1 ACAI 7.20 4.40 5 CLARO QUE SI 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $29.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $31.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-4) $60.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $84.00

Winner–Roses and Candy B.m.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Rosehill Dew (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally Trust. Mutuel Pool $239,733 Daily Double Pool $15,752 Exacta Pool $144,658 Quinella Pool $4,304 Superfecta Pool $63,782 Trifecta Pool $99,315. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $8.40. Pick Three Pool $69,257.

ROSES AND CANDY tucked in behind leaders, saved ground around the turn, lacked room along the rail in upper stretch, finally tipped out passing sixteenth marker, found clear seam and surged late to get up from between rivals in the final jump. ACAI flashed keen early foot, set pace from the inside, inched away on the turn, held slight advantage from inside in the drive, dug in late but was nailed on the wire. CLARO QUE SI was slow into stride, chased two then three wide into the stretch, came out further in upper stretch, closed strongly from the outside but lost narrow decision while three abreast at the finish. BRITTLE AND YOO forced the early pace from between foes, continued prominently into the stretch and between rivals but gave ground in final sixteenth. FLORENTINE DIAMOND reserved from off the rail, raced three wide into the bend, came in slightly around the turn and failed to offer any late response. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) close up early, traveled three wide into and around the turn, was three deep in upper stretch and weakened. FLAT OUT JOY was off slow, chased from the inside, later came off the rai slightly and failed to menace. DAIRY KID was outside winner early, chased three then four wide to the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.86 47.34 1:12.62 1:25.36 1:38.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Paige Runner 120 5 4 1–½ 1–1 1–3½ 1–6 1–7 Cedillo 2.60 3 Born to Reign 118 2 3 5–hd 5–1 2–1½ 2–4 2–2¼ Gonzalez 16.10 5 Boonesboro Beauty 120 4 8 8 7–hd 6–1½ 3–3 3–5¾ Hernandez 1.90 7 Hit It Twice 120 6 1 2–½ 2–1 3–hd 5–2 4–nk Pereira 11.50 10 Happy Happy Happy 120 8 6 4–1 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 5–2½ T Baze 16.30 8 Free My Soul 113 7 5 3–½ 3–hd 5–1½ 6–hd 6–¾ Centeno 8.10 2 Fruitfully 113 1 7 7–hd 8 7–2 7–6 7–12¼ Pyfer 12.40 4 Shoe Game 124 3 2 6–1½ 6–1 8 8 8 Maldonado 4.10

6 PAIGE RUNNER 7.20 4.20 3.00 3 BORN TO REIGN 11.80 7.20 5 BOONESBORO BEAUTY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $46.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $48.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-7) $63.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $62.95

Winner–Paige Runner B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E.. Mutuel Pool $227,348 Daily Double Pool $19,169 Exacta Pool $129,919 Quinella Pool $4,190 Superfecta Pool $64,293 Trifecta Pool $89,318. Scratched–Peach Time, Soothing. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $19.90. Pick Three Pool $24,543.

PAIGE RUNNER stepped to the front into initial turn, controlled pace while well in hand, padded cushion around the second turn and clearly proved best under steady handling and few taps of the whip in the lane. BORN TO REIGN settled inside, moved up some from along the rail to the second turn, moved into second while inside HIT IT TWICE around the final bend and comfortably held the place. BOONESBORO BEAUTY outside rival chasing the early pace, angled out three wide on the second bend, came five wide into the stretch and cleared late to gain show honors. HIT IT TWICE three wide early, moved up to force the pace outside winner, lost contact with that rival around the second bend and weakened. HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY caught five wide into first turn, stalked from the outside and four wide to the second bend, remained well off the rail and weakened. FREE MY SOUL four wide into first turn and between foes, stalked three wide on the backstretch, remained bid wide and lacked any late response. FRUITFULLY reserved along the rail, chased inside throughout and was no late threat. SHOE GAME bobbled slightly leaving the gate, raced outside runner-up early, between rivals on the second turn, dropped back in upper stretch and was eased later in the lane.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.45 46.15 57.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Master Ryan 124 5 2 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2 1–1¼ Rispoli 0.40 6 Fat Stacks 122 6 4 3–hd 4–1 2–½ 2–1 Hernandez 9.80 7 Queen's Code 122 7 5 4–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd Smith 7.90 2 Zero Down 122 2 8 5–hd 5–½ 4–4 4–3¼ Gutierrez 5.50 1 Verry Bossy 119 1 7 7–½ 7–4 5–hd 5–1¼ Franco 53.00 4 Crankin 122 4 6 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–1 6–2¼ Cedillo 9.50 3 Dynamic Duo 117 3 1 8 8 8 7–3¼ Centeno 83.10 8 Battling Gervinho 122 8 3 1–hd 2–1½ 7–1 8 Pereira 49.50

5 MASTER RYAN 2.80 2.20 2.10 6 FAT STACKS 4.80 3.60 7 QUEEN'S CODE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $7.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-2) $5.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $14.55

Winner–Master Ryan Ch.g.4 by Grazen out of Showtime Apollo, by Decarchy. Bred by Philip D'Amato (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: D'Amato, Philip and D'Amato, Ann M.. Mutuel Pool $331,874 Daily Double Pool $25,128 Exacta Pool $194,260 Quinella Pool $5,581 Superfecta Pool $113,203 Trifecta Pool $152,342. Scratched–Assistant, Bang for Your Buck, Question Authority, Star Racer. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-5) paid $20.85. Pick Three Pool $59,273. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/4-2-6-5/9/11) 4 correct paid $38.00. Pick Four Pool $144,814. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1/4-2-6-5/9/11) 5 correct paid $67.05. Pick Five Pool $663,753.

MASTER RYAN dueled from the inside into the bend, remained along the rail, shook free in upper stretch and safely held under strong handling. FAT STACKS stalked dueling pair from the inside early, remained along the fence around the turn and into the lane, came out slightly through the drive and went willingly to the wire. QUEEN'S CODE chased from off the rail then three wide, angled five wide leaving the turn, battled outside rival through the lane and won the battle for third. ZERO DOWN was off a step slow, raced two wide early, came out bit on the turn, was three wide and between rivals entering the stretch, dueled inside rival through the stretch and lost the decision for the show. VERRY BOSSY unhurried while taken off the rail early, raced on two path to the stretch, came out bit in upper stretch and did not menace. CRANKIN steadied off heels of SHIMMER ME TIMBERS early, raced outside rival into bend, was fanned four then five wide around the turn and into the stretch and lacked late response. DYNAMIC DUO chased from the inside, remained along the fence to the stretch then drifted out some in final furlong. BATTLING GERVINHO dueled outside winner into and on the turn, dropped back into the lane and in upper stretch, came in some and weakened from the inside.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.50 45.95 58.27 1:11.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Joe Don Looney 120 7 1 3–1 2–2 1–½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 6.40 8 Crash Corrigan 120 8 5 7–3 5–3½ 3–2½ 2–ns T Baze 2.00 5 Shimmer Me Timbers 120 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 2–2 3–5 Cedillo 1.50 6 Big Well 120 6 4 4–½ 4–1 4–5 4–3¾ Gonzalez 12.20 3 Detective Bernardo 120 3 3 2–hd 3–hd 5–3 5–2¾ Pereira 7.40 2 Careless Kitten 120 2 8 8 8 6–1 6–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 48.60 4 My Child Sbud 120 4 6 6–½ 7–2½ 7–½ 7–½ Franco 20.60 1 Big Endeavor 113 1 7 5–hd 6–½ 8 8 Pyfer 17.00

7 JOE DON LOONEY 14.80 6.60 4.00 8 CRASH CORRIGAN 4.20 2.60 5 SHIMMER ME TIMBERS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $21.80 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $19.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-5-6) $25.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-5) $35.55

Winner–Joe Don Looney Dbb.g.2 by Boisterous out of Carrie Rose, by Old Topper. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $266,785 Daily Double Pool $31,549 Exacta Pool $158,416 Quinella Pool $5,081 Superfecta Pool $77,618 Trifecta Pool $109,454. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $30.10. Pick Three Pool $64,793.

JOE DON LOONEY broke alertly then taken just off the pace, stalked from outside leader, advanced around the turn, reached front a furlong out and edged away late under right handed urging and shown the stick late. CRASH CORRIGAN settled outside, advanced three then four wide around the bend, remained well off the rail, closed late despite being on wrong lead and got up in final jump for second. SHIMMER ME TIMBERS sped to the front early, set pace from the inside, remained on the rail into the stretch, was overtaken passing eighth marker then lost the place on the wire. BIG WELL stalked while bit off the rail, raced on two wide path to the stretch, later secured the rail and weakened. DETECTIVE BERNARDO was close up early and bit off the fence, tracked pace on two wide path, dropped back in upper stretch and also weakened. CARELESS KITTEN bumped with inside rival leaving the gate, reserved inside, came out some entering the stretch and did not threaten. MY CHILD SBUD between rivals early, continued two wide to the bend, came out further exiting the bend and failed to reach contention. BIG ENDEAVOR bumped with outside foe at the start, reserved along the rail, saved ground throughout and was no late factor.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.00 47.78 1:12.48 1:24.06 1:35.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Rip City 120 9 2 5–½ 5–1 5–4 4–3 1–hd Gutierrez 2.60 7 Tripoli 120 7 3 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–hd 1–½ 2–hd Rispoli 5.10 1 Ekklesia 123 1 4 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 3–2¾ Prat 2.00 5 Time to Testify 113 5 9 8–1 8–½ 9–3 6–hd 4–½ Centeno 17.60 6 Wayne O 120 6 7 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–hd 5–½ Gonzalez 11.60 2 Goalie 120 2 8 9–½ 9–1 8–½ 8–5 6–hd Hernandez 20.50 3 I'm Leaving You 120 3 6 7–½ 7–2 6–1½ 5–½ 7–1½ Espinoza 7.80 4 Defense Wins 120 4 5 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 7–½ 8–1½ Cedillo 21.10 10 American Farmer 123 10 10 10 10 10 10 9–1¾ T Baze 13.90 8 Lolo Paniolo 120 8 1 6–1 6–½ 7–½ 9–hd 10 Pereira 123.10

9 RIP CITY 7.20 3.80 2.80 7 TRIPOLI 5.00 3.20 1 EKKLESIA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $82.60 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $17.60 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $17.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-1-5) $46.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-1) $26.00

Winner–Rip City Grr.g.3 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $359,169 Daily Double Pool $29,904 Exacta Pool $210,222 Quinella Pool $6,799 Superfecta Pool $112,557 Trifecta Pool $149,140. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-9) paid $36.85. Pick Three Pool $69,392.

RIP CITY crossed over early, chased two wide into backstretch, launched rally early on last turn, shifted three, four then five wide into the stretch, closed strongly from the outside and got up in final jump while three deep on the wire. TRIPOLI stalked from off the fence then three wide, engaged leaders three deep leaving last turn, battled between rivals in the drive, gained slim advantage nearing the wire then was nailed on the wire. EKKLESIA stepped to the front, set pressured pace from the inside, resisted when challenged late on last turn, fought back from the inside through the lane and lost narrow decision. TIME TO TESTIFY chased outside foe, continued three then four around around the final turn and finished willingly. WAYNE O off bit slow then rushed up to attend early pace outside leader, forced issue to second bend, bid later on that turn, between rivals into the lane but weakened later in the drive. GOALIE exchanged bumps with inside rival shortly after the break then had to be straighten away to avoid inside rail, chased along the rail, remained inside into the stretch and failed to threaten late. I'M LEAVING YOU bumped with inside rival in initial strides, settled inside, also saved ground to second turn, angled three wide into the lane and lacked needed late punch. DEFENSE WINS stalked from along the fence, also saved ground into the stretch and weakened. AMERICAN FARMER unhurried while angling over early, chased on two wide path, later gained the rail and was no late factor. LOLO PANIOLO caught four wide into first turn then chased outside rival to second bend, between rivals on the last bend and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Cary Grant Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.13 44.94 1:09.56 1:22.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Loud Mouth 122 6 5 3–hd 4–1½ 2–1½ 1–¾ Cedillo 13.00 3 Take the One O One 122 1 2 4–1 2–hd 1–½ 2–3½ Valdivia, Jr. 2.80 10 Rookie Mistake 118 7 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–½ 3–½ Gutierrez 19.00 8 Galilean 124 5 3 2–½ 3–½ 3–2½ 4–3¼ Rispoli 1.10 6 El Tigre Terrible 122 3 7 7 6–1 5–7 5–6¾ Prat 4.70 5 Oliver 120 2 6 6–½ 7 6–3 6–14¼ Hernandez 10.30 7 Bettor Trip Nick 118 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 7 7 Van Dyke 14.10

9 LOUD MOUTH 28.00 10.60 7.00 3 TAKE THE ONE O ONE 4.80 3.60 10 ROOKIE MISTAKE 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9) $94.60 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $65.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $40.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-10-8) $120.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-10) $212.25

Winner–Loud Mouth Dbb.c.4 by Boisterous out of Drama Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $418,662 Daily Double Pool $57,224 Exacta Pool $182,777 Quinella Pool $6,081 Superfecta Pool $79,263 Trifecta Pool $121,453. Scratched–Appreciated, Brickyard Ride, Surfing Star. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-9-9) paid $257.35. Pick Three Pool $69,238.

LOUD MOUTH prominently placed from off the rail early, stalked three wide, moved up bit four wide around the turn, responded to right handed urging, whittled gap on leader through the drive, reached front past sixteenth marker and inched away late. TAKE THE ONE O ONE made steady progress along the fence, moved past pacesetter midway on the bend, came out slightly and edged away, dug in through the drive but could not stave off the winner. ROOKIE MISTAKE settled off the pace while angling over, chased two wide on the turn then three wide into the stretch, remained well off the rail in the lane and was along for the show. GALILEAN lightly bumped by inside rival at the start, gained stalking position from off the rail then between rivals, raced three wide around the turn, lost contact with leaders, angled to the rail and weakened. EL TIGRE TERRIBLE reserved while outside OLIVER, tracked leaders while three then four wide into the stretch and lacked needed late punch. OLIVER chased from the inside then on two wide on the turn and failed to threaten. BETTOR TRIP NICK broke out slightly an d lightly bumped rival, was sent to the front, set pace while bit off the rail, relinquished control midway on the turn, dropped back rapidly later on the bend, was steered to the outside in upper stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 22.47 46.39 1:11.69 1:24.37 1:36.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Derby Quest 122 9 8 10 9–½ 7–1 2–½ 1–2½ Franco 12.50 5 Quick and Dirty 122 5 7 7–½ 6–hd 5–2 3–hd 2–1¼ Smith 2.10 7 Itainteasybeingray 120 7 5 6–1½ 8–3 9–6 7–1 3–¾ Gonzalez 5.40 4 Bingos System 120 4 1 2–½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–½ 4–1 Maldonado 28.80 3 Basil Flavor 122 3 9 8–4 7–1 6–hd 6–1 5–hd Van Dyke 8.70 1 Malibu Hannah 122 1 4 4–½ 5–2½ 4–½ 5–1½ 6–1½ Cedillo 14.30 2 Chicks Dig Munny 115 2 2 1–1 2–½ 8–1½ 8–hd 7–¾ Centeno 5.80 10 Misty Cat 122 10 6 5–3 4–1 3–2 4–½ 8–7¼ Hernandez 5.10 6 Cutetip 120 6 3 3–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ 9–2 9–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 9.10 8 Redemption Code 113 8 10 9–hd 10 10 10 10 Pyfer 30.30

9 DERBY QUEST 27.00 10.20 5.40 5 QUICK AND DIRTY 4.40 3.20 7 ITAINTEASYBEINGRAY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9) $400.20 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $63.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $66.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-7-4) $347.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-5-7-4-3) Carryover $28,658 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-7) $198.65

Winner–Derby Quest Dbb.f.2 by Nyquist out of Explainable, by Dynaformer. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $427,132 Daily Double Pool $102,223 Exacta Pool $246,283 Quinella Pool $7,177 Superfecta Pool $127,827 Super High Five Pool $37,552 Trifecta Pool $192,288. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-9-9) paid $411.50. Pick Three Pool $259,388. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-9-9-9) 4 correct paid $4,714.75. Pick Four Pool $700,043. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/9/11-7-9-9-9) 5 correct paid $6,995.75. Pick Five Pool $834,138. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-5/9/11-7-9-9-9) 6 correct paid $37,360.25. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $183,571. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $120,249. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $2,113.00. Place Pick All Pool $24,921.

DERBY QUEST unhurried while outside rival into backstretch, angled out and circled rivals while four then five wide around last turn, continued move from the outside and surged past leader inside eighth marker then powered away. QUICK AND DIRTY settled off the fence, traveled three wide to final bend, came out further leaving that turn, was inside winner in upper stretch then along late for second. ITAINTEASYBEINGRAY secured the rail early, chased inside, angled two then three wide around final turn and into the lane, found her best stride late and was along for the show. BINGOS SYSTEM between rivals early, stalked two wide, moved up on last bend, bid between foes passing three-eighths marker, gained lead, edged away but was overtaken in the drive. BASIL FLAVOR saved ground chasing the leaders, continued just off the fence into the stretch, lacked room behind wall of rivals in upper stretch, came out some later in the lane and improved placing. MALIBU HANNAH tracked pace from the inside, also saved ground to the stretch, moved up then forced to check off heels of BINGOS SYSTEM in upper stretch, came out and bumped with MISTY CAT and finished along the rail. CHICKS DIG MUNNY was restless in the gate, had good early foot, set pace into backstretch, overtaken nearing second bend and weakened. MISTY CAT three wide early, continued well off the rail, moved up and bid three wide passing quarter marker, between rivals into the lane, bumped past eighth marker and weakened. CUTETIP broke in bit, rushed up into first turn, drifted out badly around that bend, recovered, came in some and gained the lead, edged away but relinquished control early on the last turn and faded. REDEMPTION CODE was fractious then re-loaded prior to the start, angled over early, saved ground but was outrun.