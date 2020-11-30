Horse racing newsletter: Del Mar concludes successful season

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 29. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 15th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.86 44.05 55.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Superstition 120 8 2 2–2 2–2 2–3 1–nk Prat 2.80 4 Greg's Diva 120 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–2¼ Gonzalez 2.10 13 An Eddie Surprise 124 11 3 5–½ 5–1½ 5–2 3–nk Gutierrez 5.30 1 Gidgetta 120 1 6 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 4–1 Rosario 5.40 3 Nu Pi Lambda 120 3 5 6–½ 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 Smith 20.90 11 Affianced 120 9 4 3–1 3–1 4–½ 6–nk Van Dyke 25.70 5 All Quality 122 5 9 8–hd 7–½ 7–1 7–½ Cedillo 20.80 6 Equal Measure 122 6 11 10–2 10–½ 10–4 8–hd Hernandez 31.60 8 Respect My Candor 122 7 8 9–1½ 8–½ 9–½ 9–ns Franco 78.10 2 Kookie Gal 124 2 12 12 11–2 8–hd 10–4¾ Ortiz, Jr. 19.10 12 Sheza Girly Girl 122 10 10 11–hd 12 11–3 11–8¼ Pereira 23.40 14 Devils Dance 124 12 7 7–½ 9–1 12 12 Rispoli 32.60

9 SUPERSTITION 7.60 3.80 2.60 4 GREG'S DIVA 3.60 2.40 13 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 3.00

$1 EXACTA (9-4) $12.80 $2 QUINELLA (4-9) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-13-1) $23.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-13) $27.60

Winner–Superstition Dbb.f.3 by Ghostzapper out of Grand Glory, by Distorted Humor. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $257,148 Exacta Pool $155,060 Quinella Pool $5,325 Superfecta Pool $70,846 Trifecta Pool $101,344. Claimed–An Eddie Surprise by Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Jewel Thief, Queen of the Track.

SUPERSTITION closest in pursuit in the early going, took aim two wide into the stretch, drew alongside GREG'S DIVA inside the furlong grounds and wore down rival to get up late. GREG'S DIVA sped to the front and angled to the inside, roused at the three-sixteenths pole, met challenger from the outside in the final furlong, fought gamely to the wire but could not stave off the winner. AN EDDIE SURPRISE chased three then two wide on the turn, tipped out and outkicked GIDGETTA for the show. GIDGETTA in range along the inside, saved ground around the turn and got edged for the show. NU PI LAMBDA mid-pack early between rivals, traveled two wide into the stretch, angled out and lacked a rally. AFFIANCED stalked in the two path and failed to produce a bid in the drive. ALL QUALITY unhurried in the early going while steered over to the inside, saved ground into the lane and never responded to urging. EQUAL MEASURE settled off the pace, angled out into the stretch and failed to rally. RESPECT MY CANDOR traveled off the rail, went between foes at the quarter pole and proved no menace. KOOKIE GAL trailed the field early near the inside, tipped out in upper stretch and never threatened. SHEZA GIRLY GIRL reserved in the early going, came out a bit in upper stretch and faded. DEVILS DANCE chased from outside, went four wide around the turn, five wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.19 45.50 1:12.28 1:19.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 More Bubbly 124 2 3 2–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–2¾ Pereira 15.80 4 Air Jockey 117 3 6 6–8 5–hd 3–1½ 2–3¾ Pyfer 3.30 6 He Be Mojo Risin 124 5 7 5–hd 6–8 4–2 3–2½ Gonzalez 8.20 8 Anatolia 119 7 2 4–2 2–hd 2–½ 4–½ Franco 4.50 5 Chosen Moon 124 4 5 7 7 6–2 5–6 Valdivia, Jr. 4.50 2 Wild Cat Canyon 124 1 4 1–hd 3–½ 5–4 6–7½ Flores 59.10 7 A J Rock 119 6 1 3–½ 4–1 7 7 Cedillo 1.40

3 MORE BUBBLY 33.60 16.20 9.40 4 AIR JOCKEY 4.60 3.00 6 HE BE MOJO RISIN 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $174.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $77.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $59.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-8) $148.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $200.05

Winner–More Bubbly B.g.4 by Tizway out of Champagne Dream, by Siphon (BRZ). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Rene Amescua. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $137,293 Daily Double Pool $36,251 Exacta Pool $85,359 Quinella Pool $3,130 Superfecta Pool $35,258 Trifecta Pool $53,425. Claimed–A J Rock by Reed Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Irish Cutter.

MORE BUBBLY bumped leaving the gate, vied from between rivals, edged clear into the stretch hand drew away under strong handling. AIR JOCKEY bumped at the start, well placed off the inside behind the speedy quarter, came four wide into the stretch, finished willingly but failed to threaten the winner. HE BE MOJO RISIN stalked outside a rival, raced four to five wide around the turn and was along for the show. ANATOLIA attended the pace four deep, dueled midway through the turn and into the stretch, lost contact with the winner and also lost the whip in upper stretch and weakened. CHOSEN MOON broke in and brushed rival in the beginning, stumbled early then dropped back, raced wide up the backstretch then angled in on the turn, steered back out into the drive and was never a factor. WILD CAT CANYON vied for the lead from inside, could not keep pace nearing the quarter pole and faded in the drive. A J ROCK away quickest from the gate, sped to the front then vied three deep and between rivals, chased the leaders three wide into the stretch and had little left.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.04 46.92 1:11.43 1:23.55 1:35.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cathkin Peak 120 1 9 7–1½ 7–1 5–½ 2–1 1–¾ Prat 10.40 10 Du Jour 120 10 8 8–½ 8–hd 9–1½ 3–hd 2–1¼ Smith 4.20 12 Airman 120 12 10 9–½ 10–2 8–hd 5–hd 3–ns Rispoli 4.50 8 The Great One 120 8 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 4–1½ Cedillo 11.90 9 Miss Bella Ciao 117 9 12 12 11–2 11–7 8–hd 5–½ Ortiz, Jr. 17.80 11 Got Curly 120 11 5 5–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 4–1 6–1¼ Gutierrez 6.10 7 Mount Pelliar 120 7 6 6–1 6–1 6–hd 10–2½ 7–ns Franco 26.80 3 Dixie's Two Stents 120 3 2 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 6–hd 8–hd Rosario 3.00 4 Drivehappy 120 4 3 4–½ 5–½ 7–hd 9–hd 9–½ Van Dyke 15.70 5 K P Aim High 120 5 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–hd 7–1 10–2¼ T Baze 10.80 2 Shotgun Express 120 2 7 10–3 9–hd 10–hd 11–12 11–18¾ Gonzalez 65.90 6 Space Odessey 120 6 11 11–2 12 12 12 12 Pereira 76.50

1 CATHKIN PEAK (IRE) 22.80 12.00 8.40 10 DU JOUR 8.00 5.40 12 AIRMAN 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $366.40 $1 EXACTA (1-10) $66.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-10) $81.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-12-8) $536.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-12) $243.20

Winner–Cathkin Peak (IRE) B.g.2 by Alhebayeb (IRE) out of Drumcliffe Dancer (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). Bred by G. Kinch (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Sterling Stables, LLC and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $285,519 Daily Double Pool $22,570 Exacta Pool $169,394 Quinella Pool $6,718 Superfecta Pool $80,323 Trifecta Pool $111,311. Scratched–El Joy, Lochinvar (GER). 50-Cent Pick Three (9-3-1) paid $442.70. Pick Three Pool $82,392.

CATHKIN PEAK (IRE) settled off the pace, raced two wide then moved out three wide on the backstretch, went three deep into the far turn, came four wide into the lane, rallied to the front mid-stretch and finished strongly under a drive. DU JOUR broke in and bumped rival, traveled three wide around the first turn, three deep on the backstretch, moved out and was fanned five wide into the lane, rallied but was not enough. AIRMAN settled between rivals, angled four wide into the stretch, angled out past the eighth pole and got up for the show honors. THE GREAT ONE sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, led with company to the outside then inched away leaving the backstretch, led clear to the eighth pole then got overtaken in the furlong grounds and weakened late. MISS BELLA CIAO bumped at the start, traveled near the back of the pack, swung five wide into the lane and summoned a mild rally. GOT CURLY chased three deep then outside a rival on the far turn, ranged up three wide at the quarter pole but flattened out in the late stages. MOUNT PELLIAR tracked the pace from inside, waited for room at the quarter pole, lacked room in upper stretch, angled in late and improved position. DIXIE'S TWO STENTS forwardly placed near the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. DRIVEHAPPY pulled early while between rivals, remained between foes to the quarter pole, came three wide into the stretch, lacked room in upper stretch and weakened. K P AIM HIGH pressed the pace from outside then chased the leader leaving the backstretch, entered the stretch two wide and weakened. SHOTGUN EXPRESS (IRE) saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. SPACE ODESSEY was always outrun.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.84 45.98 1:12.34 1:25.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Perfect Ice Storm 120 5 4 5–1½ 5–1 2–1 1–2½ Gonzalez 6.90 2 Just Grace 120 2 5 1–hd 2–½ 1–½ 2–2¼ Prat 2.10 3 Give Me a Hint 118 3 2 4–hd 4–1 3–½ 3–½ Franco 8.60 6 Rolinga 122 6 7 7 6–½ 4–hd 4–2¼ Hernandez 14.40 7 Mongolian Window 120 7 6 6–½ 7 6–hd 5–1¾ Maldonado 4.50 1 Destiny's Journey 118 1 1 3–2 1–½ 5–3 6–5½ Cedillo 2.60 4 Summer Love 113 4 3 2–hd 3–2½ 7 7 Pyfer 7.70

5 PERFECT ICE STORM 15.80 6.60 4.20 2 JUST GRACE 3.60 2.60 3 GIVE ME A HINT 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $208.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $25.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-6) $154.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $82.20

Winner–Perfect Ice Storm Grr.f.4 by He Be Fire N Ice out of Stormin Quality, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Cicero Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $167,244 Daily Double Pool $26,352 Exacta Pool $92,853 Quinella Pool $3,533 Superfecta Pool $37,628 Trifecta Pool $58,915. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $591.30. Pick Three Pool $32,482.

PERFECT ICE STORM tracked the pace four wide into the turn then five wide into the stretch, reeled in the leader past the eighth pole and won going away. JUST GRACE vied between foes for command up the backstretch, put a head in front at the five-sixteenths pole, inched away leaving the bend, lost command past the eighth pole and stayed on well proving second best. GIVE ME A HINT chased three then four wide around the turn and held the show. ROLINGA raced off the pace, angled into the two path on the turn, traveled between foes approaching the eighth pole and kept on to earn a minor award. MONGOLIAN WINDOW chased outside a rival, went four wide into the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and failed to threaten. DESTINY'S JOURNEY broke well, shifted in and raced a bit greenly early, went up to vie for the lead from inside, could not keep pace with the top pair past the midway point on the turn and gave way in the drive. SUMMER LOVE vied for the lead three deep, chased three wide into the stretch and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.89 45.98 1:09.91 1:34.14 1:39.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Shadow Sphinx 122 8 6 8–1½ 8–2 7–½ 2–½ 1–¾ Prat 7.80 9 Whisper Not 122 7 9 6–hd 6–2 6–1 4–2 2–2¾ Rosario 6.00 1 Maestro Dearte 124 1 10 10–3 9–hd 9–hd 5–½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 4.80 4 Anaconda 120 4 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 4–1¾ Van Dyke 2.70 3 Of Good Report 124 3 8 7–3 5–hd 4–½ 6–2 5–¾ Franco 34.90 2 Jasikan 124 2 12 12 11–hd 11–½ 10–½ 6–½ Ortiz, Jr. 7.90 14 Fly to Mars 124 12 2 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 3–1 7–nk Hernandez 7.50 11 Liberal 122 9 11 11–4 12 12 7–hd 8–1¾ Smith 14.90 12 New Year 122 10 7 9–1 10–2 10–1½ 9–hd 9–3¾ Maldonado 141.30 6 Via Egnatia 124 5 3 3–1 3–1 3–½ 8–1 10–hd T Baze 7.20 13 Fuente 124 11 4 4–hd 7–½ 8–1 11–hd 11–1¼ Cedillo 51.90 8 Dr. Troutman 124 6 5 5–1 4–½ 5–hd 12 12 Valdivia, Jr. 42.30

10 SHADOW SPHINX 17.60 7.40 4.00 9 WHISPER NOT (GB) 7.80 5.40 1 MAESTRO DEARTE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $119.40 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $61.60 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $51.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-1-4) $157.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-1) $171.70

Winner–Shadow Sphinx Dbb.g.5 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm &Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Drummond, Lynn. Mutuel Pool $401,548 Daily Double Pool $35,810 Exacta Pool $264,019 Quinella Pool $8,611 Superfecta Pool $128,056 Trifecta Pool $183,057. Scratched–Storm the Bastille (FR), Worthy Turk. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-10) paid $235.50. Pick Three Pool $115,481. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-5-10) 4 correct paid $5,760.05. Pick Four Pool $218,879. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-3-1-5-10) 5 correct paid $82,854.85. Pick Five Pool $667,102.

SHADOW SPHINX unhurried in the early on, angled to the inside, saved ground near the fence, angled out in upper stretch, surged to the front past the eighth pole and held off the runner up. WHISPER NOT (GB) tracked between foes, chased two wide into the stretch, tipped out at the eighth pole and was gaining to the wire. MAESTRO DEARTE traveled along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, moved out at the eight pole and bested the rest. ANACONDA chased two wide, bid outside into the stretch, took the lead at the eighth pole, lost command soon after and proved no match in deep stretch. OF GOOD REPORT settled along the inside, was in range two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit more in the drive and failed to rally. JASIKAN (IRE) hesitated and broke slowly, lagged behind early, went outside a rival on the backstretch, swung five to six wide into the lane and summoned a late effort to advance. FLY TO MARS quickest early and assumed control while steering to the inside, showed the way around the far turn, got challenged in upper stretch and caved. LIBERAL (IRE) tucked inside early, saved ground and passed tired rivals. NEW YEAR unhurried in the beginning, traveled outside a rival, angled out on the second turn and entered the stretch four to five wide and never rallied. VIA EGNATIA stalked outside a rival, between foes at the quarter pole and weakened in the drive. FUENTE (GB) traveled four wide then three wide, raced outside a rival and faded. DR. TROUTMAN close up early, traveled three wide, fell back on the second turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.28 47.87 1:13.01 1:25.72 1:38.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Truth Seeker 124 3 3 4–1 5–1 4–3 2–2 1–½ Gutierrez 2.20 6 Race Home 122 6 5 5–1 3–1 3–1½ 1–hd 2–8¼ Cedillo 9.60 7 Polar Wind 122 7 7 8–hd 7–1 6–3 5–3 3–nk Rispoli 1.40 9 Cause and Effect 124 9 1 2–1½ 2–½ 1–hd 3–1½ 4–2¼ Franco 72.20 1 Gryffindor 122 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 4–2½ 5–5½ Franco 7.80 2 Cosa Nostra 122 2 9 9 8–½ 8–2 8–7 6–¾ Pereira 75.10 4 Pepe Tono 124 4 6 7–hd 9 7–½ 7–hd 7–4¼ Hernandez 5.50 5 Bitter Ring Home 124 5 4 3–hd 4–1 5–hd 6–1½ 8–10¾ Maldonado 18.60 8 My Sunshine 122 8 8 6–hd 6–1 9 9 9 Van Dyke 36.90

3 TRUTH SEEKER 6.40 3.80 2.40 6 RACE HOME 8.40 3.80 7 POLAR WIND 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $21.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $32.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-7-9) $57.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-7) $19.95

Winner–Truth Seeker B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of For Royalty, by Not For Love. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC. Mutuel Pool $219,108 Daily Double Pool $38,907 Exacta Pool $134,967 Quinella Pool $4,853 Superfecta Pool $71,161 Trifecta Pool $93,373. Claimed–Pepe Tono by Besecker, Joseph E. and Mora, Leandro. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-3) paid $100.25. Pick Three Pool $88,346.

TRUTH SEEKER stalked a bit off the rail, angled four wide past the quarter pole, rallied outside the leader, grabbed the lead past the eighth pole and continued under a drive to the wire. RACE HOME stalked the pace from outside, bid three deep around the turn, vied for the lead into the stretch, cleared upper stretch, lost command past the eighth pole but fought back gamely to the line. POLAR WIND went four then three wide on the first turn, urged upon four wide on the second turn and rallied for the show. CAUSE AND EFFECT chased the leader early then pressed outside at the five-eighths, moved up to taken control at the five-sixteenths, vied between rivals into the lane and weakened. GRYFFINDOR came out and bumped rival at the start, set the pace inside, pressured up the backstretch, lost the lead around the far turn but fought back into the drive then faded. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) bumped hard at the start, saved ground into the lane and never threatened. PEPE TONO raced two wide then between rivals into the backstretch, exited the far turn two to three wide and proved no menace. BITTER RING HOME chased three wide then two wide into the lane and weakened. MY SUNSHINE stumbled leaving the gate, raced five wide throughout and tired.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Cecil B. DeMille Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.53 46.84 1:11.48 1:23.13 1:34.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Beer Can Man 120 4 2 3–1 3–1 3–1 2–1 1–½ Hernandez 19.60 9 Caisson 120 9 9 8–1½ 8–1½ 5–hd 3–½ 2–1 Prat 6.10 5 Commander Khai 120 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 3–hd Gutierrez 16.00 1 Ebeko 124 1 4 6–½ 6–½ 6–1 4–hd 4–hd Gonzalez 5.20 7 Big Fish 124 7 10 10–1½ 10–1½ 7–hd 7–1½ 5–1 Rispoli 5.80 6 Party Game 120 6 8 9–½ 9–½ 10–hd 9–hd 6–hd Ortiz, Jr. 9.40 10 Royal Prince 120 10 6 5–½ 5–½ 4–½ 5–hd 7–1 Rosario 1.80 3 Cotopaxi 120 3 7 7–½ 7–hd 9–1 8–½ 8–1½ T Baze 38.10 2 Harlan Estate 120 2 5 4–½ 4–½ 8–hd 10–1 9–½ Cedillo 16.20 8 Coastal Kid 120 8 3 2–1 2–2 2–½ 6–hd 10–½ Franco 82.30 11 Wootton Asset 120 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Franco 11.00

4 BEER CAN MAN 41.20 14.80 10.60 9 CAISSON 6.20 7.20 5 COMMANDER KHAI 10.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $104.00 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $221.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-9) $268.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-5-1) $1,724.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-5) $1,392.05

Winner–Beer Can Man B.c.2 by Can the Man out of Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. Bred by Ron Patterson (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $442,024 Daily Double Pool $40,232 Exacta Pool $242,687 Quinella Pool $9,222 Superfecta Pool $99,530 Trifecta Pool $149,613. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-4) paid $299.20. Pick Three Pool $126,752.

BEER CAN MAN stalked inside, saved ground to the stretch, shifted outside the leader in upper stretch, rallied to the front and held CAISSON at bay under a urging. CAISSON raced off the pace, three wide or outside a rival, went four wide into the stretch, rallied through the lane but was not enough. COMMANDER KHAI sped to the front and controlled the pace early, inched away from outside rival, coaxed at the three-sixteenths pole, yielded to the top pair in the late stages but saved the show. EBEKO (IRE) settled along the inside, angled two wide leaving the far turn, moved back inside in the stretch and missed the show. BIG FISH raced outside a rival or three wide, angled out into the stretch, six wide at the top of the lane and showed late interest to gain ground in deep stretch. PARTY GAME (IRE) traveled off the pace early on near the inside, angled out into the lane, raced seven wide in upper stretch and showed a mild response in the final furlong. ROYAL PRINCE chased three into the stretch, was tight between rivals at the eighth pole and kept on to the wire. COTOPAXI (IRE) mid-pack in the early going, steadied behind off heels at the three-eighths pole, angled to the inside, angled out in the stretch and failed to rally. HARLAN ESTATE came away a bit awkwardly at the start, tracked two wide, dropped back around the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch and weakened. COASTAL KID chased early then moved up to prompt the pace from outside, lost contact with the leader on the backstretch, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. WOOTTON ASSET (FR) angled five wide into the lane, eight wide upper stretch and made no impact.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.58 46.83 59.71 1:12.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Big Stretch 120 2 9 8–hd 6–2 3–2 1–½ Rosario 4.20 9 Smoothlikebuttah 120 8 7 6–1 3–hd 1–½ 2–nk Cedillo 11.00 11 Our Miss Millie 120 10 1 7–1½ 4–½ 2–hd 3–1½ Smith 4.90 4 Complete Control 120 4 8 5–½ 5–hd 5–4 4–5½ Gutierrez 10.00 7 Lauren Squared 120 6 3 3–hd 2–1 4–hd 5–4¾ Prat 2.20 6 Great Curves 120 5 4 2–1 7–hd 8–½ 6–¾ T Baze 10.40 10 Respectfully 120 9 2 4–hd 9–2 9–2 7–2¼ Franco 33.00 1 Mensa On Tap 120 1 11 9–½ 8–½ 7–hd 8–½ Flores 114.50 3 Streaming Tiger 120 3 5 1–½ 1–hd 6–1 9–½ Maldonado 70.80 8 Misericors 120 7 10 10 10 10 10 Pereira 34.80 12 Annie Graham 120 11 6 dnf Ortiz, Jr. 4.60

2 BIG STRETCH 10.40 6.20 3.60 9 SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH 9.40 5.20 11 OUR MISS MILLIE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $245.40 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $41.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $44.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-11-4) $98.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-11) $115.30

Winner–Big Stretch B.f.2 by Mr. Big out of Baby Zito, by Curlin. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Carliwood Farms. Mutuel Pool $325,278 Daily Double Pool $37,157 Exacta Pool $181,964 Quinella Pool $7,038 Superfecta Pool $102,004 Trifecta Pool $127,842. Scratched–Becca Taylor. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $178.65. Pick Three Pool $72,338.

BIG STRETCH tracked the pacesetters from inside, ranged up along the fence exiting the turn, vied with a pair of outside rivals in the drive and proved best. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH stalked off the inside, raced three wide then four wide into the lane, led in upper stretch and vied between a pair of foes through the late stages and continued gamely to the wire. OUR MISS MILLIE traveled mid-pack early, advanced four to five wide around the turn, challenged into the drive but was outkicked by the top pair. COMPLETE CONTROL forwardly placed behind the speedy quartet, entered the turn in the two path, exited three wide, came out in the drive and needed more late. LAUREN SQUARED vied three deep for the lead, chased outside the leader into the turn, headed rival again around the bend, took the lead past the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch and gave way. GREAT CURVES vied between early for the lead, dropped back around the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. RESPECTFULLY vied four deep early, chased foes into the turn, drifted out around the bend and had little left. MENSA ON TAP off slow to begin from the inside, entered the turn two wide, angled to the rail around the bend and made no impact. STREAMING TIGER vied for the lead from inside, inched away into the turn, collared again around the bend, clung to a short lead at the quarter pole, was passed soon after and faded in the lane. MISERICORS off a bit slow to begin, came four wide into the stretch and never threatened. ANNIE GRAHAM pulled up early and walked off.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Matriarch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.62 45.63 1:09.37 1:21.33 1:33.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Viadera 123 5 5 5–hd 5–½ 6–1 4–½ 1–ns Rosario 5.40 4 Blowout 123 3 2 1–1 2–4 2–1 2–1 2–½ Prat 4.70 5 Juliet Foxtrot 123 4 3 2–2 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 3–nk Smith 5.90 3 Sharing 120 2 1 3–1 3–hd 3–1 3–hd 4–1¼ Franco 3.30 2 Maxim Rate 123 1 4 6–1 6–1 5–hd 5–1 5–½ Rispoli 8.60 9 Tamahere 120 8 8 7–½ 7–1 7–1 6–1½ 6–1½ Ortiz, Jr. 2.20 7 She's Our Charm 123 6 6 4–½ 4–1 4–hd 7–1½ 7–1¼ Hernandez 26.80 8 Bodhicitta 123 7 7 8 8 8 8 8 Franco 26.60

6 VIADERA (GB) 12.80 5.80 3.80 4 BLOWOUT (GB) 5.60 3.80 5 JULIET FOXTROT (GB) 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $24.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-3) $37.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $51.25

Winner–Viadera (GB) B.f.4 by Bated Breath (GB) out of Sacred Shield (GB), by Beat Hollow (GB). Bred by Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Juddmonte Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $751,809 Daily Double Pool $72,053 Exacta Pool $354,770 Quinella Pool $11,209 Superfecta Pool $146,685 Trifecta Pool $217,320. Scratched–Mucho Unusual. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $322.60. Pick Three Pool $83,956.

VIADERA (GB) allowed to settle in the early stages, raced outside a rival or two wide to the lane, chased between foes in upper stretch, tipped out at the eighth pole, rallied late and nailed BLOWOUT at the wire. BLOWOUT (GB) showed early speed and moved to the rail, lost the lead on the backstretch and chased the leader to the stretch, drew alongside rival at the eighth pole, took a short lead and led through the final sixteenth but got nailed at the wire. JULIET FOXTROT (GB) chased two to three wide around the first turn, went to the front and took the lead past the five-eighths pole, cleared inside rival and angled to the inside, showed the way along the rail into the drive, held a short lead over BLOWOUT at the eighth pole and was outkicked in deep stretch. SHARING tracked a bit off the rail, moved into the two path then three wide into the lane, was within striking distance in upper stretch, finished willingly but lacked the needed late punch. MAXIM RATE settled along the inside, saved ground into the stretch and finished evenly. TAMAHERE (FR) raced two wide around the first turn, angled five wide into the stretch and failed to rally. SHE'S OUR CHARM went three wide into the first turn then raced outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and flattened. BODHICITTA (GB) trailed the field from inside, angled out into the two path into the far turn, steered out around the bend and exited four wide and never got involved.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.34 45.67 58.05 1:10.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Escape Route 120 9 6 5–1 3–2½ 2–2 1–ns Ortiz, Jr. 4.70 9 Swift as I Am 120 8 1 3–1 2–½ 1–½ 2–6¾ Rosario 1.20 7 None Above the Law 120 6 7 9–8 9–4 6–1 3–1 Gonzalez 7.50 4 Ruthies Racer 120 4 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–2 4–hd Prat 12.70 12 Dennis Celery 123 11 11 10–½ 10–4 7–2½ 5–¾ Franco 26.20 3 From the Get Go 123 3 8 7–hd 6–hd 5–hd 6–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 52.80 2 Wedding Groom 123 2 3 1–1½ 1–1 3–2½ 7–5½ Flores 18.00 5 C'Mon Jenna 120 5 2 6–½ 7–½ 8–2 8–3¼ Hernandez 48.30 11 Ben Wade 123 10 10 11 11 10–2 9–3¼ Cedillo 17.50 1 Jake the Great 123 1 5 2–½ 5–1½ 9–3 10–10¾ T Baze 37.80 8 Refi Now 123 7 9 8–1 8–2 11 11 Gutierrez 5.20

10 ESCAPE ROUTE 11.40 4.80 3.40 9 SWIFT AS I AM 3.00 2.40 7 NONE ABOVE THE LAW 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10) $84.00 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $13.40 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-7-4) $36.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-9-7-4-12) $1,912.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-7) $30.60

Winner–Escape Route Ch.c.2 by Hard Spun out of Noncommital, by Speightstown. Bred by Gary and Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: MyRacehorse.com. Mutuel Pool $511,474 Daily Double Pool $189,969 Exacta Pool $309,102 Quinella Pool $10,304 Superfecta Pool $182,642 Super High Five Pool $62,675 Trifecta Pool $256,850. Scratched–Pappy Boyington. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-10) paid $91.50. Pick Three Pool $371,938. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-6-10) 4 correct paid $2,647.90. Pick Four Pool $812,437. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-2-6-10) 5 correct paid $6,522.45. Pick Five Pool $991,360. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (10-3-4-2-6-10) 6 correct paid $36,629.50. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $707,581. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $2,871.20. Place Pick All Pool $24,607.

ESCAPE ROUTE stalked off the rail, closed in four wide around the turn, vied three deep into the stretch, dueled with SWIFT AS I AM late and edged rival on the line. SWIFT AS I AM stalked off the rail, bid three wide into the stretch, dueled with ESCAPE ROUTE in deep stretch and lost the photo. NONE ABOVE THE LAW tracked off the rail, bumped from the outside and steadied at the half-mile pole, raced three wide then angled in some into the stretch, showed late effort and bested the rest. RUTHIES RACER chased three wide into the stretch and lacked a serious bid. DENNIS CELERY broke in and bumped rival at the start, came out and bumped rival in upper stretch and showed a mild response to improved position. FROM THE GET GO steadied briefly early, traveled two wide then three wide into the stretch, came out at the eighth pole and could not rally. WEDDING GROOM had good early speed, cleared inside rival and angled to the inside, clung to a short lead into the stretch, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened. C'MON JENNA stumbled leaving the gate, chased between foes then four wide into the stretch and weakened. BEN WADE bumped in the beginning, lacked early speed, came out into the stretch and was never a factor. JAKE THE GREAT showed early speed from the inside, chased the lone leader to the turn, started to weaken around the bend and faded. REFI NOW broke in, bumped inner rival at the half-mile pole, raced three deep around the turn then came five wide into the stretch, bumped by rival in upper stretch and tired.