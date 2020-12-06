Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 5. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.19 46.37 58.51 1:05.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Sharona Sunset 124 7 1 3–1 3–1 1–1 1–nk Guce 14.20 10 Pasito 124 10 10 6–½ 4–½ 2–hd 2–2½ Fuentes 3.30 2 Vidalia 124 2 3 7–½ 8–1 6–hd 3–¾ L Valenzuela 72.90 6 Norma's Love 122 6 8 8–1 7–hd 7–1 4–½ Gonzalez 3.10 8 Tiz the Standard 122 8 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–¾ Cedillo 11.50 1 Laker Jet 117 1 9 10 10 9–3 6–nk Centeno 12.90 5 Charlotte Louise 124 5 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 7–hd Valdivia, Jr. 2.80 3 Luv Is All U Need 124 3 5 4–hd 6–1½ 8–1 8–1 Payeras 33.00 4 Copper Cowgirl 124 4 2 2–1 2–1 4–1 9–8 Aragon 11.40 9 Union Smartie 124 9 7 9–2 9–1 10 10 T Baze 7.00

7 SHARONA SUNSET 30.40 12.60 9.40 10 PASITO 5.40 4.80 2 VIDALIA 25.00

$1 EXACTA (7-10) $85.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-2-6) $3,700.55 $1 TRIFECTA (7-10-2) $3,153.00

Winner–Sharona Sunset B.m.5 by Sierra Sunset out of Sharoana, by Lord Carson. Bred by George Schmitt & Mary Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Marcia Stortz. Owner: Schmitt, George and Mary Clare. Mutuel Pool $99,040 Exacta Pool $61,183 Superfecta Pool $29,627 Trifecta Pool $37,892. Claimed–Norma's Love by Guillermina Mena. Trainer: Yanet Rodriguez. Claimed–Laker Jet by Saldana, Reed and Unruh, John. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Be Lifted Up, Starza.

SHARONA SUNSET attended the pace three deep early then chased the three wide around the turn, drew alongside the top pair in upper stretch, took control near the three-sixteenths, cleared then drifted inward through the final furlong and held off the runner-up. PASITO tracked widest early, took the turn five then four wide, drifted to the inside in the stretch, rallied inside the winner but was not enough. VIDALIA stalked the pace from inside, tipped out into the stretch, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and bested the rest. NORMA'S LOVE tracked three wide then angled out in upper stretch and finished evenly in the late stages. TIZ THE STANDARD traveled four wide into the turn, angled down to the two path around the bend and lacked a serious bid. LAKER JET angled out on the turn, exited five wide and improved position but failed to threaten. CHARLOTTE LOUISE vied for the lead from between foes then dueled outside a rival around the turn and into the stretch, vied between foes in the lane and weakened in the final furlong. LUV IS ALL U NEED chased outside a rival, angled in on the turn, angled out with a furlong to go and could not rally. COPPER COWGIRL vied early from inside, dueled with CHARLOTTE LOUISE around the turn and into the stretch then weakened in the late stages. UNION SMARTIE chased five wide into the turn then four wide leaving the bend and never made an impact.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.75 45.27 57.76 1:04.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Vangogo 124 3 1 1–2½ 1–4 1–6 1–4 Gonzalez 2.20 2 Little Miss Belle 122 1 3 5–½ 5–1½ 2–1½ 2–4 Pereira 5.30 7 M Fast 115 6 7 7–4 7–3 5–1 3–1¼ Pyfer 8.40 9 Fierce Kitty 122 8 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 4–4 Fuentes 10.40 10 Siena Silk 117 9 5 2–½ 2–1½ 3–2 5–¾ Rivera 2.40 8 Listen Linda 124 7 2 6–½ 6–hd 7–4 6–2 Figueroa 79.20 11 Palm d'Oro 124 10 6 3–2 3–2 6–½ 7–nk Cedillo 3.90 5 Tico Time 112 4 9 8–hd 8–1 8–1 8–3 Ortega 101.10 6 Something Chatter 124 5 8 9–8 9–10 9–12 9–9 Rojas Fernandez 147.10 3 Slamin' Daddy 115 2 10 10 10 10 10 Centeno 51.30

4 VANGOGO 6.40 3.40 3.00 2 LITTLE MISS BELLE 4.80 3.80 7 M FAST 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $104.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-9) $47.89 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-7) $72.70

Winner–Vangogo B.f.4 by Gio Ponti out of Lac Du Printemps, by Meadowlake. Bred by Frank A. Penn (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: R3 Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $98,867 Daily Double Pool $18,009 Exacta Pool $61,673 Superfecta Pool $35,464 Trifecta Pool $43,512. Scratched–Derby Luck.

VANGOGO sped clear to set the pace up the backstretch, drew away around the turn, widened in upper stretch and remained well clear under a few taps of right-handed urging. LITTLE MISS BELLE chased from inside, came out into the stretch, whittled the gap on the winner late and proved second best. M FAST traveled off the pace early, went four wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch, produced a mild rally and outfinished FIERCE KITTY for the show. FIERCE KITTY bumped twice from outside at the start, took the turn three then four wide and got outkicked for the show honors. SIENA SILK pinballed leaving the gate, chased off the rail, three wide into the turn then moved to the two path, angled in at the top of the lane and lacked the necessary response. LISTEN LINDA chased two wide then outside a rival, a bit off the rail into the stretch and never rallied. PALM D'ORO broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, chased three wide and weakened. TICO TIME saved ground then angled out in the lane and proved no menace. SOMETHING CHATTER raced four then five wide on the turn and was never a factor. SLAMIN' DADDY broke in, trailed into the stretch and was always outrun.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.33 45.93 57.93 1:04.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Saving Sophie 124 1 9 5–½ 5–hd 2–1½ 1–1 Cedillo 1.00 4 Stradari 122 4 1 1–1 1–½ 1–2½ 2–7 Franco 6.00 9 Rickie Nine Toe's 122 9 3 3–½ 2–2½ 3–2½ 3–2 Payeras 8.70 6 Kalliniki 119 6 7 7–hd 7–1 4–1½ 4–3½ Rivera 3.30 7 Ice Kitty 124 7 8 8–1½ 8–hd 6–1 5–½ Pereira 4.80 3 Dairy Kid 114 3 5 6–hd 6–½ 5–1½ 6–3 Ellingwood 53.70 2 Queen Verrazano 122 2 4 4–1½ 4–hd 7–1 7–4 Hernandez 43.20 8 Excess Coil 115 8 2 2–hd 3–½ 8–2 8–3 Centeno 145.10 5 Ballet Royalty 124 5 6 9 9 9 9 Lopez, Jr. 91.20

1 SAVING SOPHIE 4.00 2.40 2.20 4 STRADARI 4.80 3.60 9 RICKIE NINE TOE'S 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-9-6) $9.11 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-9) $28.80

Winner–Saving Sophie Grr.f.4 by Creative Cause out of Pelt, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Theodore Kuster, Brereton C.Jones, Heinz Steinmann et al (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Besecker, Joseph E. and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $128,138 Daily Double Pool $9,966 Exacta Pool $93,879 Superfecta Pool $54,408 Trifecta Pool $64,083. Claimed–Saving Sophie by Childers, Monique and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-1) paid $108.40. Pick Three Pool $30,121.

SAVING SOPHIE brushed from outside at the start, tracked off the rail, three deep into the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane, closed from outside and inhaled STRADARI to get up late. STRADARI took control early, met bid around the turn and turned away foe at the five-sixteenths pole, kicked clear in upper stretch but was reeled in by the winner. RICKIE NINE TOE'S in range outside a rival, made a mild bid around the turn from outside but could not match strides entering the stretch, chased the top pair through the final furlong and held the show. KALLINIKI broke in and brushed, raced between rivals early, five deep into the stretch and could not rally. ICE KITTY tracked five deep early, six wide into the stretch and improved position. DAIRY KID broke in and bumped rival, settled between foes, four deep into the stretch, drifted inward in the lane and never responded when called upon. QUEEN VERRAZANO bumped both sides leaving the gate, forwardly placed near the inside, saved ground around the turn and weakened. EXCESS COIL up close early outside the leader, lost ground around the bend and faded. BALLET ROYALTY brushed leaving the gate, chased between then was crowded from the half-mile pole to the sevensixteenths, went three wide into the lane and had little left.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.98 45.64 57.65 1:04.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Alpine Thunder 122 8 8 5–1½ 4–½ 1–1 1–4 Figueroa 3.00 6 Champagne Pegasus 122 6 7 7–1 6–1 4–1½ 2–1 Maldonado 6.70 10 Theluteismine 122 10 6 3–1½ 3–1 2–½ 3–1½ Cedillo 1.30 1 Rowdy Oh 122 1 3 2–1 1–hd 3–2 4–2½ Pereira 90.40 4 Runaway Kristin 122 4 2 6–1½ 7–3 7–2½ 5–hd Payeras 107.00 9 Sir Williams Dream 115 9 10 10 9–½ 8–1½ 6–1 Centeno 86.50 3 Standing O 115 3 4 4–½ 5–2 5–½ 7–2 Pyfer 7.20 7 Proud Lion 117 7 1 1–hd 2–1 6–1½ 8–½ Rivera 13.90 5 Omph 122 5 9 9–½ 10 10 9–1 Valdivia, Jr. 9.10 2 Unhinged 122 2 5 8–4 8–1½ 9–1 10 T Baze 10.20

8 ALPINE THUNDER 8.00 5.00 3.00 6 CHAMPAGNE PEGASUS 6.00 3.60 10 THELUTEISMINE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $21.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-10-1) $86.36 $1 TRIFECTA (8-6-10) $60.80

Winner–Alpine Thunder Dbb.c.2 by Empire Way out of Alpine Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Heinz H. Steinmann (KY). Trainer: Jose Hernandez, Jr.. Owner: Huntertown Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $141,019 Daily Double Pool $16,606 Exacta Pool $89,790 Superfecta Pool $48,042 Trifecta Pool $53,451. Scratched–My Man Bags, Proud Musket. $1 Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $23.30. Pick Three Pool $16,764.

ALPINE THUNDER stalked off the rail, three wide then four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front at the three-sixteenths, kicked clear and won going away under a drive. CHAMPAGNE PEGASUS settled off the pace, raced two wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch, rallied and was along for the place. THELUTEISMINE forwardly placed from the outside, bid outside the top pair at the three-eighths pole, challenged into the stretch, could not go on with the winner in the final furlong and was edged for the place. ROWDY OH hustled early from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, dueled around the turn, was overtaken at the three-sixteenths pole and flattened to a minor award. RUNAWAY KRISTIN showed early speed then chased between rivals, entered the turn in the two path, dropped back around the bend, exited the bend two to three wide and kept on through the final furlong. SIR WILLIAMS DREAM lacked early speed, angled into the two path, came out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. STANDING O chased two wide into the lane and weakened. PROUD LION chased outside the leader, headed rival into the turn and dueled for command around the bend, vied between exiting the turn and weakened in the lane. OMPH off the pace early, three wide into the lane and was never a factor. UNHINGED raced between rivals then was crowded early, angled to the inside then came a bit off the rail into the stretch and made no impact.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Starlet Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.91 46.43 1:10.15 1:37.51 1:44.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Varda 120 5 3 5 5 5 2–1½ 1–1½ Van Dyke 17.90 1 Kalypso 120 1 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–2½ 1–2½ 2–4 Cedillo 11.20 2 Nasreddine 120 2 4 4–2½ 4–2 3–hd 3–2 3–8 Pereira 25.40 4 Astute 120 4 5 3–1½ 3–½ 4–2½ 4 4 Prat 1.30 3 Princess Noor 120 3 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ dnf Espinoza 0.60

5 VARDA 37.80 8.40 5.80 1 KALYPSO 7.80 7.40 2 NASREDDINE 9.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $193.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $96.90 $1 TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $473.80

Winner–Varda B.f.2 by Distorted Humor out of She'll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Masters 2013 LLC &Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $345,909 Daily Double Pool $23,556 Exacta Pool $138,279 Trifecta Pool $112,624. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-8-5) paid $135.40. Pick Three Pool $48,806. $1 Pick Four (1/4-1-8-5) 4 correct paid $446.30. Pick Four Pool $119,393. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1/4-1-8-5) 5 correct paid $9,368.85. Pick Five Pool $326,157.

VARDA went four wide through the first turn, settled at the back of the field, traveled three then four wide around the second turn, closed outside the leader, drew alongside at the sixteenth pole and cleared late. KALYPSO set the pace in the two path around the first turn, showed the way up the backstretch, headed by rival at the three-eighths, lost command soon after, chased into the stretch then inherited the lead when PRINCESS NOOR was pulled up approaching the quarter pole, led clear through the lane, clung to a short lead at the sixteenth pole and yielded to the winner. NASREDDINE stalked off the inside, two to three wide around the far turn and finished evenly for the show honors. ASTUTE stalked the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRINCESS NOOR stalked outside the leader in the early stages, closed in and headed rival at the three-eighths pole, took control soon after, cleared rival past the five-sixteenths, eased and steered outside at the top of the lane, pulled up in upper stretch, then walked into the van under her own power following the race.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.71 45.33 57.75 1:04.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Absolute Anna 122 8 9 9–2½ 8–½ 6–2½ 1–½ Van Dyke 4.50 3 Lady Mystify 122 3 1 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–nk Gutierrez 15.10 7 Freedom Flyer 122 7 8 7–4 7–4 3–1 3–½ Gonzalez 2.80 11 Lunatic 122 10 6 6–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–nk Cedillo 1.80 2 Honor America 122 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 5–4 Hernandez 5.30 5 Jump Into the Fire 122 5 5 4–½ 5–½ 5–hd 6–5 Rispoli 16.90 10 Chrome of Our Own 122 9 7 8–2 9–3 9–4 7–2 Valdivia, Jr. 57.50 1 Kind But She Lies 122 1 4 5–1 6–1½ 7–2 8–4 Hernandez 37.10 6 Backtoflash 122 6 10 10 10 10 9–¾ Orduna-Rojas 101.10 4 Miss Melody 115 4 2 2–hd 3–1½ 8–½ 10 Pyfer 11.10

9 ABSOLUTE ANNA 11.00 5.60 4.00 3 LADY MYSTIFY 11.20 5.40 7 FREEDOM FLYER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $234.00 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $68.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-7-11) $127.40 $1 TRIFECTA (9-3-7) $295.70

Winner–Absolute Anna Grr.f.2 by Raison d'Etat out of Grit and Grace, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and January, Dennis. Mutuel Pool $181,690 Daily Double Pool $32,544 Exacta Pool $116,972 Superfecta Pool $41,451 Trifecta Pool $55,144. Scratched–Ghostly Gal, Ginja. $1 Pick Three (8-5-9) paid $402.70. Pick Three Pool $33,182.

ABSOLUTE ANNA dropped back early, went two then three wide around the turn, angled to the fence in the stretch, rallied along the inside and got up in time. LADY MYSTIFY vied between for the lead, drifted out in the lane, led late but was caught by the winner. FREEDOM FLYER broke in, tracked off the rail, three wide into the stretch, angled inward in the drive, closed but got outkicked by the top pair. LUNATIC chased wide up the backstretch, four wide into the lane, tipped out in upper stretch, chased within striking distance through the final furlong but could not summon the needed late kick. HONOR AMERICA vied for the lead from inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and yielded late. JUMP INTO THE FIRE broke in and bumped rival, up close early four deep, chased five wide into the lane, then flattened out deep stretch. CHROME OF OUR OWN angled in nearing the turn, saved ground along the inside then moved off the rail a bit into the stretch, steered out further in the lane and never threatened. KIND BUT SHE LIES chased from inside and weakened. BACKTOFLASH forced in and shuffled back at the start and never got involved. MISS MELODY bumped leaving the gate, vied three deep then drifted out into the stretch and tired.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.00 45.08 56.83 1:03.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Psycho Dar 124 8 6 4–1½ 4–2 1–hd 1–ns Gonzalez 1.80 9 Shady Empire 122 7 1 3–1 2–½ 2–2 2–1½ Maldonado 5.10 8 Single Me Out 122 6 9 9 9 7–½ 3–ns Franco 9.40 7 Johnny Podres 122 5 8 8–½ 8–hd 5–½ 4–1¼ T Baze 3.50 6 Sound Judgment 124 4 4 5–hd 5–1½ 6–1 5–1½ Pereira 16.30 3 Bound to Bet 122 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 6–¾ Orduna-Rojas 20.10 4 Flicflac 119 3 5 7–1 7–½ 8–4 7–ns Rivera 7.40 1 Mon Camo 122 1 3 2–½ 3–½ 4–hd 8–8 Cedillo 8.80 11 Detangler 124 9 7 6–½ 6–hd 9 9 Valdivia, Jr. 20.60

10 PSYCHO DAR 5.60 3.60 3.20 9 SHADY EMPIRE 5.60 4.40 8 SINGLE ME OUT 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10) $41.60 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-8-7) $36.57 $1 TRIFECTA (10-9-8) $85.70

Winner–Psycho Dar Grr.g.5 by Storm Wolf out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: 47 Roses, LLC. Mutuel Pool $215,616 Daily Double Pool $18,429 Exacta Pool $150,173 Superfecta Pool $63,307 Trifecta Pool $84,364. Scratched–Hot Encounter, Perfect Fanny. $1 Pick Three (5-9-10) paid $373.70. Pick Three Pool $77,680.

PSYCHO DAR stumbled leaving the gate, chased outside the top trio, raced four wide around the turn, forced out by SHADY EMPIRE at the quarter pole, lugged in past the eighth pole, battled down to the wire and dug in late to edge rival. SHADY EMPIRE chased outside the top pair, vied three deep around the turn, came out and bothered rival at the quarter pole, continued to duel to the eighth pole then got forced in when PSYCHO DAR lugged inward, fought back from inside in the closing moments and just missed. SINGLE ME OUT threw head and stumbled leaving the gate, trailed the field early, went four to five wide around the turn, rallied late and got up for the show. JOHNNY PODRES stumbled at the start, settled off the pace, traveled two wide or outside a rival into the stretch, steered to the inside, rallied and got edged for the show. SOUND JUDGMENT stalked the pace up the backstretch, traveled two wide then tipped out in upper stretch and went evenly in the late stages. BOUND TO BET showed early speed then vied for the lead between foes to the stretch and weakened. FLICFLAC chased off the rail, angled in and saved ground around the turn but could not rally when needed. MON CAMO had early speed from the inside, vied with outside foes around the turn and into the stretch then gave way. DETANGLER tracked wide up the backstretch, three to four wide around the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and had little left. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT SHADY EMPIRE CAME OUT AND INTERFERED WITH PSYCHO DAR AT THE QUARTER POLE AND THEN PYSCHO DAR LUGGED IN AND FORCED SHADY EMPIRE INWARD PAST THE EIGHTH POLE, BOTH INCIDENTS OFFSET EACH OTHER AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.11 46.53 1:11.18 1:23.29 1:35.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Our Silver Oak 121 2 6 5–hd 5–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Cedillo 13.20 7 Strike Me Down 121 7 3 3–1 3–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Maldonado 1.50 5 Margot's Boy 112 5 5 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 3–2 3–1 Centeno 3.80 4 Go Daddy Go 121 4 9 9 8–hd 8–4 7–1 4–½ Pereira 14.70 9 Popular Kid 121 9 7 6–½ 6–1 4–1 4–½ 5–2 Gonzalez 7.30 1 Cajun Treasure 121 1 1 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–1 6–1¼ Rispoli 4.70 6 Seeking Refuge 124 6 8 8–½ 9 7–½ 8–10 7–½ T Baze 28.00 8 Colour Me Happy 121 8 2 7–1½ 7–hd 6–½ 6–½ 8–20 Hernandez 19.50 3 Mugaritz 121 3 4 2–1½ 2–1 9 9 9 Valdivia, Jr. 10.80

2 OUR SILVER OAK 28.40 9.40 5.80 7 STRIKE ME DOWN 3.80 3.20 5 MARGOT'S BOY 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $102.80 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $62.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-4) $144.90 $1 TRIFECTA (2-7-5) $270.10

Winner–Our Silver Oak Grr.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Strawberry Flash, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by M Auerbach, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Jones, Robert, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $248,502 Daily Double Pool $22,373 Exacta Pool $157,340 Superfecta Pool $82,778 Trifecta Pool $105,102. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-10-2) paid $194.30. Pick Three Pool $35,811.

OUR SILVER OAK mid-pack two wide around the first turn, went outside a rival then between on the backstretch, crept up three wide around the far turn, drew alongside rival at the quarter pole, cleared past the three-sixteenths, drifted out with a sixteenth to go and remained clear. STRIKE ME DOWN went four wide around the first turn then chased outside a rival, bid three deep at the seven-sixteenths pole, took control around the turn, overtaken by the winner in the stretch and stayed on to secure the place. MARGOT'S BOY dueled for the lead from outside, lost command at the three-eighths, chased along the inside into the drive and held the show. GO DADDY GO unhurried in the beginning, traveled in the two path then angled out into the stretch, showed a mild response and picked up a minor award. POPULAR KID traveled four deep around the first turn, remained off the rail up the backstretch, asked four wide around the far turn and flattened out in the final furlong. CAJUN TREASURE stalked the speedy pair from inside and never produced a bid. SEEKING REFUGE bobbled leaving the gate, reserved off the inside, three deep into the far turn, five wide into the stretch and could not rally. COLOUR ME HAPPY (GB) went three deep around the first turn, tracked outside a rival then between foes, spun three wide off the far turn and never threatened. MUGARITZ dueled from inside, dropped back around the far turn and tired.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.85 45.13 57.32 1:03.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Shimmer Me Timbers 122 4 2 2–2 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ Cedillo 1.20 9 Tribal Nation 117 7 4 3–1 3–2 2–hd 2–½ Rivera 15.80 3 Luckys Last Stand 122 2 1 1–hd 2–1 3–2 3–ns Pereira 4.30 10 Ben's a Goalie 122 8 5 5–4 4–½ 4–1½ 4–4 Valdivia, Jr. 16.90 8 Stalking Shadow 122 6 7 7–hd 6–½ 6–hd 5–½ Gonzalez 10.00 7 Father O'Flaherty 122 5 3 4–hd 5–3 5–2½ 6–nk Maldonado 3.10 1 Musical Gem 122 1 10 10 10 7–1 7–1¼ Fuentes 56.80 12 Hard Metal 122 10 8 8–2 7–½ 8–1 8–2 Payeras 18.10 11 Robin's Legacy 122 9 9 9–2 9–½ 9–2½ 9–4 T Baze 21.20 4 Mancuso At the Mic 122 3 6 6–½ 8–2 10 10 Figueroa 79.90

6 SHIMMER ME TIMBERS 4.40 3.40 2.40 9 TRIBAL NATION 9.40 5.40 3 LUCKYS LAST STAND 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $73.20 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $30.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-3-10) $157.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-3-10-8) $3,305.90 $1 TRIFECTA (6-9-3) $140.10

Winner–Shimmer Me Timbers Dbb.c.2 by Eddington out of Speedy Shimmer, by Rocky Bar. Bred by Melissa Ford (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Melissa Ford. Mutuel Pool $212,364 Daily Double Pool $70,630 Exacta Pool $120,021 Superfecta Pool $70,062 Super High Five Pool $23,426 Trifecta Pool $83,227. Scratched–Autism Can Do, Detective Bernardo. $1 Pick Three (10-2-6) paid $107.20. Pick Three Pool $122,725. $1 Pick Four (9-2/5/10-2-2/5/6) 4 correct paid $426.40. Pick Four Pool $487,192. $2 Pick Six (8-5-9-2/5/10-2-2/5/6) 5 out of 6 paid $1,114.60. Pick Six Pool $64,423. Pick Six Carryover $41,604.

SHIMMER ME TIMBERS dueled outside of LUCKYS LAST STAND, drifted out a bit leaving the turn, cleared in upper stretch and inched away late. TRIBAL NATION stalked outside the top pair, ranged up three then four wide into the stretch, lacked the needed late punch to best the winner but edged LUCKYS LAST STAND for the place. LUCKYS LAST STAND dueled for the lead from inside into and around the turn, chased the winner through the lane and got outkicked for second. BEN'S A GOALIE chased off the inside then angled into the two path, traveled two wide or outside a rival around the bend, swung out nearing the stretch and summoned a mild late bid. STALKING SHADOW raced off the rail then between rivals at the three-eighths pole, came off the turn four wide and never made an impact. FATHER O'FLAHERTY in range early and angled over to the inside, traveled a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and flattened. MUSICAL GEM veered in at the start, traveled two wide into the turn, three wide into the lane and passed tired rivals. HARD METAL chased near the back of the pack early, four then five wide around the turn and never threatened. ROBIN'S LEGACY angled in early, went two wide into the drive and had nothing left. MANCUSO AT THE MIC saved ground off the pace and was never a factor.