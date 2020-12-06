Horse racing newsletter: So why all the big fields at Los Al?
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we hear the news that Princess Noor is seemingly OK after being pulled up in the Starlet. Way to be proactive, Victor.
Easily the story of this Los Alamitos meet has been the very healthy field sizes. Los Al meets have been known more for short fields than large ones. What’s different?
The answer seemed obvious to me that it was a big influx of Golden Gate horses, which have no place to run. Golden Gate has been closed for weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak on the backstretch, which has shuttered the track to racing until at least Dec. 26. That’s when the new season starts. Horses don’t make money unless they run. Why not take a shot down south?
When Simon Bray, the talented analyst on TVG, answered the same question the same way, I thought I might be right for once. He also said he thought there were a lot of lower-level Del Mar horses that might be better placed at the Los Al meet and that’s why they are here.
So, to prove Simon right (and by extension me), I thought I’d go to the PPs and see which horses are Golden Gate horses, which are Los Alamitos horses, and which are the mainstays of the Santa Anita-Del Mar circuit. This is not science as many horses fit more than one of those profiles. I just had to make a draw.
The Golden Gate horses were easy to spot because of a lot of “GGs” in the PPs. GT? (Got that?) There were some horses that had a preponderance of “LAs” in the PPs, meaning they have been running at night at Los Alamitos. And then there were first-time starters, where I mostly went on where the works were held. Yes, not terribly scientific.
The results were striking. I looked at all entrants, not just starters, which means it included also-eligibles and horses that eventually scratched. Of the 264 horses entered Friday through Sunday, 25% (66) were principally Golden Gate horses. As for Los Alamitos horses, they represented about 14% (38) of the time. There was no way to determine Del Mar horses needing easier conditions.
So, what’s that’s cliché about one door closing and another opening? (Although, winner of the cliché on steroids award lately is “abundance of caution.”)
Los Alamitos owner Ed Allred essentially saved Southern California racing when he converted his track to thoroughbreds after Hollywood Park closed. If he benefits from the problems up north with bigger fields, meaning bigger handle, we’re OK with it.
And, let’s not forget, Simon had it just right.
Bob Hess Sr., RIP
Longtime Northern California trainer Bob Hess Sr. died on Saturday morning as the result of the novel coronavirus. He was 86. If you want more on the story and his life, please click here. Services are pending.
Los Alamitos review
The big race on Saturday was the Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. But the race took a terrible turn when favorite, and $1.35 million purchase, Princess Noor was pulled up in the stretch. Spoiler alert: Things look OK.
Princess Noor was breezing in front entering the stretch when jockey Victor Espinoza brought the horse to a sudden halt. An equine ambulance was brought onto the course and the filly, steady on all four legs, walked on to the van.
“[Espinoza] said he pulled her up right away,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “He said it didn’t look real bad. It was her left front. We’re going to take her back to the barn and have her X-rayed to see what the deal is. I can’t believe it. She was running so easy.”
Later, Baffert told the Daily Racing Form that X-rays showed no fractures. “It’s soft tissue,’’ Baffert said. “I don’t know if she hit herself. She’ll be fine. She didn’t break anything.’’
Varda, also trained by Baffert, won by 1 ½ lengths. The filly paid $37.80, $8.40 and $5.80. Kalypso, also trained by Baffert, was second, followed by Nasreddine and Astute. The winner received 10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks.
“[Varda] had been working really well and she looked like the kind of filly that the farther the better with her, so that’s why we’ve been waiting and waiting with her,” Baffert said.
Astute was a close second-favorite but never put forward a run. Regular jockey Mike Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was replaced by Flavien Prat.
Los Alamitos preview
Sunday’s card is nine races with a 12:30 p.m. first start. If we haven’t mentioned, there is no turf course at Los Alamitos, so all those runners are on the shelf until Dec. 26 at Santa Anita. The feature is the fifth race, the Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. The favorite, at 9-5, is Stellar Sound, for trainer Mike McCarthy and jockey Victor Espinzoa. She has won two-of-five lifetime races. She won an allowance last out by seven lengths at Santa Anita and finished third in the Grade 2 Las Virgenes the race before that. It’s only her third start this year.
There are two second favorites with Miss Stormy D (Carla Gaines, Umberto Rispoli) and Message (Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat) at 7-2. Miss Stormy D has won three of 10 and is coming off a 6 ¼-length allowance win. Message is three of 10 and coming off a 3 ¼-length allowance victory. There are six starters in the race. Post is around 2:28 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 10 (2 also eligible), 10 (2 ae), 6, 9, 10, 10, 10 (1 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 4 Ca Dreamer (6-1)
Ca Dreamer has won four of the last five races, the last two being under the lights for trainer Jesus Uranga who also owns the horse. Jockey Eduard Rojas rode both those victories and rides Sunday. He is winning 22% for this trainer and 56% in the money for nice flat-bet profit. 6-1 is great value for a small stable that owns the horse, one of my favorite value betting strategies. This race is won by horses priced over 5-1 a nice 39%.
Saturday’s result: Charlotte Louise was bet down from the 15-1 morning line to the 5-2 favorite. After popping the gate and taking the lead, Louise led into the top of the long Los Alamitos stretch run but ran out of steam and finished off the board.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Aqueduct (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Remsen Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Brooklyn Strong ($16.20)
Aqueduct (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Go For Wand Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Sharp Starr ($4.50)
Gulfstream (6): $150,000 Claiming Crown Jewel, 3 and up, 1 1/8 mile. Winner: Jesus’ Team ($2.80)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship Stakes, Mary-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Street Lute ($6.00)
Aqueduct (9): Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Malathaat ($2.90)
Laurel (8): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Jaxon Traveler ($2.60)
Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Feeling Mischief ($8.00)
Aqueduct (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Cigar Mile Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: True Timber ($16.60)
Los Alamitos (5): Grade $300,000 Starlet Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Varda ($37.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
11:45 Aqueduct (6): $250,000 New York Stallion Series (Fifth Avenue Division), fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Laobanonaprayer (9-5)
12:17 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Garland of Roses Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lady Ninja (2-1)
12:45 Aqueduct (8): $250,000 New York Stallion Series (Great White Way Division), 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dreamer’s Disease (8-5)
2:28 Los Alamitos (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Stellar Sound (9-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Delighted (8-1)
He comes into this race after an encouraging third-place finish against tougher allowance competition 36 nights ago and put up a solid number that compares favorably in this closely matched event. In that effort, the grey broke a little slow with his head cocked sideways while drifting inward early to lose some ground and his early racing momentum. After the decent start, this runner showed some octane to be close up early against a pair of well-meant quality rivals. He was never going to finish in the top two, but this was a strong third followed by a solid gallop out through the clubhouse turn. This runner figures to be right there and should be a nice priced contender with a typical performance.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
