Sports

Horse racing newsletter: So why all the big fields at Los Al?

Horses bolt out of the starting gate at Los Alamitos Race Track
The starting gate at Los Alamitos Race Track in July 2014.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we hear the news that Princess Noor is seemingly OK after being pulled up in the Starlet. Way to be proactive, Victor.

Easily the story of this Los Alamitos meet has been the very healthy field sizes. Los Al meets have been known more for short fields than large ones. What’s different?

The answer seemed obvious to me that it was a big influx of Golden Gate horses, which have no place to run. Golden Gate has been closed for weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak on the backstretch, which has shuttered the track to racing until at least Dec. 26. That’s when the new season starts. Horses don’t make money unless they run. Why not take a shot down south?

When Simon Bray, the talented analyst on TVG, answered the same question the same way, I thought I might be right for once. He also said he thought there were a lot of lower-level Del Mar horses that might be better placed at the Los Al meet and that’s why they are here.

So, to prove Simon right (and by extension me), I thought I’d go to the PPs and see which horses are Golden Gate horses, which are Los Alamitos horses, and which are the mainstays of the Santa Anita-Del Mar circuit. This is not science as many horses fit more than one of those profiles. I just had to make a draw.

The Golden Gate horses were easy to spot because of a lot of “GGs” in the PPs. GT? (Got that?) There were some horses that had a preponderance of “LAs” in the PPs, meaning they have been running at night at Los Alamitos. And then there were first-time starters, where I mostly went on where the works were held. Yes, not terribly scientific.

The results were striking. I looked at all entrants, not just starters, which means it included also-eligibles and horses that eventually scratched. Of the 264 horses entered Friday through Sunday, 25% (66) were principally Golden Gate horses. As for Los Alamitos horses, they represented about 14% (38) of the time. There was no way to determine Del Mar horses needing easier conditions.

So, what’s that’s cliché about one door closing and another opening? (Although, winner of the cliché on steroids award lately is “abundance of caution.”)

Los Alamitos owner Ed Allred essentially saved Southern California racing when he converted his track to thoroughbreds after Hollywood Park closed. If he benefits from the problems up north with bigger fields, meaning bigger handle, we’re OK with it.

And, let’s not forget, Simon had it just right.

Bob Hess Sr., RIP

Longtime Northern California trainer Bob Hess Sr. died on Saturday morning as the result of the novel coronavirus. He was 86. If you want more on the story and his life, please click here. Services are pending.

Los Alamitos review

The big race on Saturday was the Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. But the race took a terrible turn when favorite, and $1.35 million purchase, Princess Noor was pulled up in the stretch. Spoiler alert: Things look OK.

Princess Noor was breezing in front entering the stretch when jockey Victor Espinoza brought the horse to a sudden halt. An equine ambulance was brought onto the course and the filly, steady on all four legs, walked on to the van.

“[Espinoza] said he pulled her up right away,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “He said it didn’t look real bad. It was her left front. We’re going to take her back to the barn and have her X-rayed to see what the deal is. I can’t believe it. She was running so easy.”

Later, Baffert told the Daily Racing Form that X-rays showed no fractures. “It’s soft tissue,’’ Baffert said. “I don’t know if she hit herself. She’ll be fine. She didn’t break anything.’’

Varda, also trained by Baffert, won by 1 ½ lengths. The filly paid $37.80, $8.40 and $5.80. Kalypso, also trained by Baffert, was second, followed by Nasreddine and Astute. The winner received 10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks.

“[Varda] had been working really well and she looked like the kind of filly that the farther the better with her, so that’s why we’ve been waiting and waiting with her,” Baffert said.

Astute was a close second-favorite but never put forward a run. Regular jockey Mike Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was replaced by Flavien Prat.

Los Alamitos preview

Sunday’s card is nine races with a 12:30 p.m. first start. If we haven’t mentioned, there is no turf course at Los Alamitos, so all those runners are on the shelf until Dec. 26 at Santa Anita. The feature is the fifth race, the Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. The favorite, at 9-5, is Stellar Sound, for trainer Mike McCarthy and jockey Victor Espinzoa. She has won two-of-five lifetime races. She won an allowance last out by seven lengths at Santa Anita and finished third in the Grade 2 Las Virgenes the race before that. It’s only her third start this year.

There are two second favorites with Miss Stormy D (Carla Gaines, Umberto Rispoli) and Message (Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat) at 7-2. Miss Stormy D has won three of 10 and is coming off a 6 ¼-length allowance win. Message is three of 10 and coming off a 3 ¼-length allowance victory. There are six starters in the race. Post is around 2:28 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 10 (2 also eligible), 10 (2 ae), 6, 9, 10, 10, 10 (1 ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 4 Ca Dreamer (6-1)

Ca Dreamer has won four of the last five races, the last two being under the lights for trainer Jesus Uranga who also owns the horse. Jockey Eduard Rojas rode both those victories and rides Sunday. He is winning 22% for this trainer and 56% in the money for nice flat-bet profit. 6-1 is great value for a small stable that owns the horse, one of my favorite value betting strategies. This race is won by horses priced over 5-1 a nice 39%.

Saturday’s result: Charlotte Louise was bet down from the 15-1 morning line to the 5-2 favorite. After popping the gate and taking the lead, Louise led into the top of the long Los Alamitos stretch run but ran out of steam and finished off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Aqueduct (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Remsen Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Brooklyn Strong ($16.20)

Aqueduct (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Go For Wand Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Sharp Starr ($4.50)

Gulfstream (6): $150,000 Claiming Crown Jewel, 3 and up, 1 1/8 mile. Winner: Jesus’ Team ($2.80)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship Stakes, Mary-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Street Lute ($6.00)

Aqueduct (9): Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Malathaat ($2.90)

Laurel (8): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Jaxon Traveler ($2.60)

Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Feeling Mischief ($8.00)

Aqueduct (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Cigar Mile Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: True Timber ($16.60)

Los Alamitos (5): Grade $300,000 Starlet Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Varda ($37.80)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

11:45 Aqueduct (6): $250,000 New York Stallion Series (Fifth Avenue Division), fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Laobanonaprayer (9-5)

12:17 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Garland of Roses Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lady Ninja (2-1)

12:45 Aqueduct (8): $250,000 New York Stallion Series (Great White Way Division), 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dreamer’s Disease (8-5)

2:28 Los Alamitos (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Stellar Sound (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Delighted (8-1)

He comes into this race after an encouraging third-place finish against tougher allowance competition 36 nights ago and put up a solid number that compares favorably in this closely matched event. In that effort, the grey broke a little slow with his head cocked sideways while drifting inward early to lose some ground and his early racing momentum. After the decent start, this runner showed some octane to be close up early against a pair of well-meant quality rivals. He was never going to finish in the top two, but this was a strong third followed by a solid gallop out through the clubhouse turn. This runner figures to be right there and should be a nice priced contender with a typical performance.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 5.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.19 46.37 58.51 1:05.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Sharona Sunset 124 7 1 3–1 3–1 1–1 1–nk Guce 14.20
10 Pasito 124 10 10 6–½ 4–½ 2–hd 2–2½ Fuentes 3.30
2 Vidalia 124 2 3 7–½ 8–1 6–hd 3–¾ L Valenzuela 72.90
6 Norma's Love 122 6 8 8–1 7–hd 7–1 4–½ Gonzalez 3.10
8 Tiz the Standard 122 8 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–¾ Cedillo 11.50
1 Laker Jet 117 1 9 10 10 9–3 6–nk Centeno 12.90
5 Charlotte Louise 124 5 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 7–hd Valdivia, Jr. 2.80
3 Luv Is All U Need 124 3 5 4–hd 6–1½ 8–1 8–1 Payeras 33.00
4 Copper Cowgirl 124 4 2 2–1 2–1 4–1 9–8 Aragon 11.40
9 Union Smartie 124 9 7 9–2 9–1 10 10 T Baze 7.00
7 SHARONA SUNSET 30.40 12.60 9.40
10 PASITO 5.40 4.80
2 VIDALIA 25.00
$1 EXACTA (7-10)  $85.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-2-6)  $3,700.55
$1 TRIFECTA (7-10-2)  $3,153.00

Winner–Sharona Sunset B.m.5 by Sierra Sunset out of Sharoana, by Lord Carson. Bred by George Schmitt & Mary Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Marcia Stortz. Owner: Schmitt, George and Mary Clare. Mutuel Pool $99,040 Exacta Pool $61,183 Superfecta Pool $29,627 Trifecta Pool $37,892. Claimed–Norma's Love by Guillermina Mena. Trainer: Yanet Rodriguez. Claimed–Laker Jet by Saldana, Reed and Unruh, John. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Be Lifted Up, Starza.

SHARONA SUNSET attended the pace three deep early then chased the three wide around the turn, drew alongside the top pair in upper stretch, took control near the three-sixteenths, cleared then drifted inward through the final furlong and held off the runner-up. PASITO tracked widest early, took the turn five then four wide, drifted to the inside in the stretch, rallied inside the winner but was not enough. VIDALIA stalked the pace from inside, tipped out into the stretch, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and bested the rest. NORMA'S LOVE tracked three wide then angled out in upper stretch and finished evenly in the late stages. TIZ THE STANDARD traveled four wide into the turn, angled down to the two path around the bend and lacked a serious bid. LAKER JET angled out on the turn, exited five wide and improved position but failed to threaten. CHARLOTTE LOUISE vied for the lead from between foes then dueled outside a rival around the turn and into the stretch, vied between foes in the lane and weakened in the final furlong. LUV IS ALL U NEED chased outside a rival, angled in on the turn, angled out with a furlong to go and could not rally. COPPER COWGIRL vied early from inside, dueled with CHARLOTTE LOUISE around the turn and into the stretch then weakened in the late stages. UNION SMARTIE chased five wide into the turn then four wide leaving the bend and never made an impact.

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.75 45.27 57.76 1:04.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Vangogo 124 3 1 1–2½ 1–4 1–6 1–4 Gonzalez 2.20
2 Little Miss Belle 122 1 3 5–½ 5–1½ 2–1½ 2–4 Pereira 5.30
7 M Fast 115 6 7 7–4 7–3 5–1 3–1¼ Pyfer 8.40
9 Fierce Kitty 122 8 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 4–4 Fuentes 10.40
10 Siena Silk 117 9 5 2–½ 2–1½ 3–2 5–¾ Rivera 2.40
8 Listen Linda 124 7 2 6–½ 6–hd 7–4 6–2 Figueroa 79.20
11 Palm d'Oro 124 10 6 3–2 3–2 6–½ 7–nk Cedillo 3.90
5 Tico Time 112 4 9 8–hd 8–1 8–1 8–3 Ortega 101.10
6 Something Chatter 124 5 8 9–8 9–10 9–12 9–9 Rojas Fernandez 147.10
3 Slamin' Daddy 115 2 10 10 10 10 10 Centeno 51.30
4 VANGOGO 6.40 3.40 3.00
2 LITTLE MISS BELLE 4.80 3.80
7 M FAST 5.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)  $104.00
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $18.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-9)  $47.89
$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-7)  $72.70

Winner–Vangogo B.f.4 by Gio Ponti out of Lac Du Printemps, by Meadowlake. Bred by Frank A. Penn (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: R3 Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $98,867 Daily Double Pool $18,009 Exacta Pool $61,673 Superfecta Pool $35,464 Trifecta Pool $43,512. Scratched–Derby Luck.

VANGOGO sped clear to set the pace up the backstretch, drew away around the turn, widened in upper stretch and remained well clear under a few taps of right-handed urging. LITTLE MISS BELLE chased from inside, came out into the stretch, whittled the gap on the winner late and proved second best. M FAST traveled off the pace early, went four wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch, produced a mild rally and outfinished FIERCE KITTY for the show. FIERCE KITTY bumped twice from outside at the start, took the turn three then four wide and got outkicked for the show honors. SIENA SILK pinballed leaving the gate, chased off the rail, three wide into the turn then moved to the two path, angled in at the top of the lane and lacked the necessary response. LISTEN LINDA chased two wide then outside a rival, a bit off the rail into the stretch and never rallied. PALM D'ORO broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, chased three wide and weakened. TICO TIME saved ground then angled out in the lane and proved no menace. SOMETHING CHATTER raced four then five wide on the turn and was never a factor. SLAMIN' DADDY broke in, trailed into the stretch and was always outrun.

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.33 45.93 57.93 1:04.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Saving Sophie 124 1 9 5–½ 5–hd 2–1½ 1–1 Cedillo 1.00
4 Stradari 122 4 1 1–1 1–½ 1–2½ 2–7 Franco 6.00
9 Rickie Nine Toe's 122 9 3 3–½ 2–2½ 3–2½ 3–2 Payeras 8.70
6 Kalliniki 119 6 7 7–hd 7–1 4–1½ 4–3½ Rivera 3.30
7 Ice Kitty 124 7 8 8–1½ 8–hd 6–1 5–½ Pereira 4.80
3 Dairy Kid 114 3 5 6–hd 6–½ 5–1½ 6–3 Ellingwood 53.70
2 Queen Verrazano 122 2 4 4–1½ 4–hd 7–1 7–4 Hernandez 43.20
8 Excess Coil 115 8 2 2–hd 3–½ 8–2 8–3 Centeno 145.10
5 Ballet Royalty 124 5 6 9 9 9 9 Lopez, Jr. 91.20
1 SAVING SOPHIE 4.00 2.40 2.20
4 STRADARI 4.80 3.60
9 RICKIE NINE TOE'S 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)  $13.80
$1 EXACTA (1-4)  $7.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-9-6)  $9.11
$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-9)  $28.80

Winner–Saving Sophie Grr.f.4 by Creative Cause out of Pelt, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Theodore Kuster, Brereton C.Jones, Heinz Steinmann et al (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Besecker, Joseph E. and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $128,138 Daily Double Pool $9,966 Exacta Pool $93,879 Superfecta Pool $54,408 Trifecta Pool $64,083. Claimed–Saving Sophie by Childers, Monique and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (7-4-1) paid $108.40. Pick Three Pool $30,121.

SAVING SOPHIE brushed from outside at the start, tracked off the rail, three deep into the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane, closed from outside and inhaled STRADARI to get up late. STRADARI took control early, met bid around the turn and turned away foe at the five-sixteenths pole, kicked clear in upper stretch but was reeled in by the winner. RICKIE NINE TOE'S in range outside a rival, made a mild bid around the turn from outside but could not match strides entering the stretch, chased the top pair through the final furlong and held the show. KALLINIKI broke in and brushed, raced between rivals early, five deep into the stretch and could not rally. ICE KITTY tracked five deep early, six wide into the stretch and improved position. DAIRY KID broke in and bumped rival, settled between foes, four deep into the stretch, drifted inward in the lane and never responded when called upon. QUEEN VERRAZANO bumped both sides leaving the gate, forwardly placed near the inside, saved ground around the turn and weakened. EXCESS COIL up close early outside the leader, lost ground around the bend and faded. BALLET ROYALTY brushed leaving the gate, chased between then was crowded from the half-mile pole to the sevensixteenths, went three wide into the lane and had little left.

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.98 45.64 57.65 1:04.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Alpine Thunder 122 8 8 5–1½ 4–½ 1–1 1–4 Figueroa 3.00
6 Champagne Pegasus 122 6 7 7–1 6–1 4–1½ 2–1 Maldonado 6.70
10 Theluteismine 122 10 6 3–1½ 3–1 2–½ 3–1½ Cedillo 1.30
1 Rowdy Oh 122 1 3 2–1 1–hd 3–2 4–2½ Pereira 90.40
4 Runaway Kristin 122 4 2 6–1½ 7–3 7–2½ 5–hd Payeras 107.00
9 Sir Williams Dream 115 9 10 10 9–½ 8–1½ 6–1 Centeno 86.50
3 Standing O 115 3 4 4–½ 5–2 5–½ 7–2 Pyfer 7.20
7 Proud Lion 117 7 1 1–hd 2–1 6–1½ 8–½ Rivera 13.90
5 Omph 122 5 9 9–½ 10 10 9–1 Valdivia, Jr. 9.10
2 Unhinged 122 2 5 8–4 8–1½ 9–1 10 T Baze 10.20
8 ALPINE THUNDER 8.00 5.00 3.00
6 CHAMPAGNE PEGASUS 6.00 3.60
10 THELUTEISMINE 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)  $22.60
$1 EXACTA (8-6)  $21.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-10-1)  $86.36
$1 TRIFECTA (8-6-10)  $60.80

Winner–Alpine Thunder Dbb.c.2 by Empire Way out of Alpine Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Heinz H. Steinmann (KY). Trainer: Jose Hernandez, Jr.. Owner: Huntertown Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $141,019 Daily Double Pool $16,606 Exacta Pool $89,790 Superfecta Pool $48,042 Trifecta Pool $53,451. Scratched–My Man Bags, Proud Musket.

$1 Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $23.30. Pick Three Pool $16,764.

ALPINE THUNDER stalked off the rail, three wide then four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front at the three-sixteenths, kicked clear and won going away under a drive. CHAMPAGNE PEGASUS settled off the pace, raced two wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch, rallied and was along for the place. THELUTEISMINE forwardly placed from the outside, bid outside the top pair at the three-eighths pole, challenged into the stretch, could not go on with the winner in the final furlong and was edged for the place. ROWDY OH hustled early from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, dueled around the turn, was overtaken at the three-sixteenths pole and flattened to a minor award. RUNAWAY KRISTIN showed early speed then chased between rivals, entered the turn in the two path, dropped back around the bend, exited the bend two to three wide and kept on through the final furlong. SIR WILLIAMS DREAM lacked early speed, angled into the two path, came out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. STANDING O chased two wide into the lane and weakened. PROUD LION chased outside the leader, headed rival into the turn and dueled for command around the bend, vied between exiting the turn and weakened in the lane. OMPH off the pace early, three wide into the lane and was never a factor. UNHINGED raced between rivals then was crowded early, angled to the inside then came a bit off the rail into the stretch and made no impact.

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Starlet Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.91 46.43 1:10.15 1:37.51 1:44.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Varda 120 5 3 5 5 5 2–1½ 1–1½ Van Dyke 17.90
1 Kalypso 120 1 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–2½ 1–2½ 2–4 Cedillo 11.20
2 Nasreddine 120 2 4 4–2½ 4–2 3–hd 3–2 3–8 Pereira 25.40
4 Astute 120 4 5 3–1½ 3–½ 4–2½ 4 4 Prat 1.30
3 Princess Noor 120 3 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ dnf Espinoza 0.60
5 VARDA 37.80 8.40 5.80
1 KALYPSO 7.80 7.40
2 NASREDDINE 9.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)  $193.60
$1 EXACTA (5-1)  $96.90
$1 TRIFECTA (5-1-2)  $473.80

Winner–Varda B.f.2 by Distorted Humor out of She'll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Masters 2013 LLC &Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $345,909 Daily Double Pool $23,556 Exacta Pool $138,279 Trifecta Pool $112,624. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (1-8-5) paid $135.40. Pick Three Pool $48,806. $1 Pick Four (1/4-1-8-5) 4 correct paid $446.30. Pick Four Pool $119,393. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1/4-1-8-5) 5 correct paid $9,368.85. Pick Five Pool $326,157.

VARDA went four wide through the first turn, settled at the back of the field, traveled three then four wide around the second turn, closed outside the leader, drew alongside at the sixteenth pole and cleared late. KALYPSO set the pace in the two path around the first turn, showed the way up the backstretch, headed by rival at the three-eighths, lost command soon after, chased into the stretch then inherited the lead when PRINCESS NOOR was pulled up approaching the quarter pole, led clear through the lane, clung to a short lead at the sixteenth pole and yielded to the winner. NASREDDINE stalked off the inside, two to three wide around the far turn and finished evenly for the show honors. ASTUTE stalked the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRINCESS NOOR stalked outside the leader in the early stages, closed in and headed rival at the three-eighths pole, took control soon after, cleared rival past the five-sixteenths, eased and steered outside at the top of the lane, pulled up in upper stretch, then walked into the van under her own power following the race.

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.71 45.33 57.75 1:04.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Absolute Anna 122 8 9 9–2½ 8–½ 6–2½ 1–½ Van Dyke 4.50
3 Lady Mystify 122 3 1 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–nk Gutierrez 15.10
7 Freedom Flyer 122 7 8 7–4 7–4 3–1 3–½ Gonzalez 2.80
11 Lunatic 122 10 6 6–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–nk Cedillo 1.80
2 Honor America 122 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 5–4 Hernandez 5.30
5 Jump Into the Fire 122 5 5 4–½ 5–½ 5–hd 6–5 Rispoli 16.90
10 Chrome of Our Own 122 9 7 8–2 9–3 9–4 7–2 Valdivia, Jr. 57.50
1 Kind But She Lies 122 1 4 5–1 6–1½ 7–2 8–4 Hernandez 37.10
6 Backtoflash 122 6 10 10 10 10 9–¾ Orduna-Rojas 101.10
4 Miss Melody 115 4 2 2–hd 3–1½ 8–½ 10 Pyfer 11.10
9 ABSOLUTE ANNA 11.00 5.60 4.00
3 LADY MYSTIFY 11.20 5.40
7 FREEDOM FLYER 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)  $234.00
$1 EXACTA (9-3)  $68.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-7-11)  $127.40
$1 TRIFECTA (9-3-7)  $295.70

Winner–Absolute Anna Grr.f.2 by Raison d'Etat out of Grit and Grace, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and January, Dennis. Mutuel Pool $181,690 Daily Double Pool $32,544 Exacta Pool $116,972 Superfecta Pool $41,451 Trifecta Pool $55,144. Scratched–Ghostly Gal, Ginja.

$1 Pick Three (8-5-9) paid $402.70. Pick Three Pool $33,182.

ABSOLUTE ANNA dropped back early, went two then three wide around the turn, angled to the fence in the stretch, rallied along the inside and got up in time. LADY MYSTIFY vied between for the lead, drifted out in the lane, led late but was caught by the winner. FREEDOM FLYER broke in, tracked off the rail, three wide into the stretch, angled inward in the drive, closed but got outkicked by the top pair. LUNATIC chased wide up the backstretch, four wide into the lane, tipped out in upper stretch, chased within striking distance through the final furlong but could not summon the needed late kick. HONOR AMERICA vied for the lead from inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and yielded late. JUMP INTO THE FIRE broke in and bumped rival, up close early four deep, chased five wide into the lane, then flattened out deep stretch. CHROME OF OUR OWN angled in nearing the turn, saved ground along the inside then moved off the rail a bit into the stretch, steered out further in the lane and never threatened. KIND BUT SHE LIES chased from inside and weakened. BACKTOFLASH forced in and shuffled back at the start and never got involved. MISS MELODY bumped leaving the gate, vied three deep then drifted out into the stretch and tired.

SEVENTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.00 45.08 56.83 1:03.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
10 Psycho Dar 124 8 6 4–1½ 4–2 1–hd 1–ns Gonzalez 1.80
9 Shady Empire 122 7 1 3–1 2–½ 2–2 2–1½ Maldonado 5.10
8 Single Me Out 122 6 9 9 9 7–½ 3–ns Franco 9.40
7 Johnny Podres 122 5 8 8–½ 8–hd 5–½ 4–1¼ T Baze 3.50
6 Sound Judgment 124 4 4 5–hd 5–1½ 6–1 5–1½ Pereira 16.30
3 Bound to Bet 122 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 6–¾ Orduna-Rojas 20.10
4 Flicflac 119 3 5 7–1 7–½ 8–4 7–ns Rivera 7.40
1 Mon Camo 122 1 3 2–½ 3–½ 4–hd 8–8 Cedillo 8.80
11 Detangler 124 9 7 6–½ 6–hd 9 9 Valdivia, Jr. 20.60
10 PSYCHO DAR 5.60 3.60 3.20
9 SHADY EMPIRE 5.60 4.40
8 SINGLE ME OUT 4.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10)  $41.60
$1 EXACTA (10-9)  $15.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-8-7)  $36.57
$1 TRIFECTA (10-9-8)  $85.70

Winner–Psycho Dar Grr.g.5 by Storm Wolf out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: 47 Roses, LLC. Mutuel Pool $215,616 Daily Double Pool $18,429 Exacta Pool $150,173 Superfecta Pool $63,307 Trifecta Pool $84,364. Scratched–Hot Encounter, Perfect Fanny.

$1 Pick Three (5-9-10) paid $373.70. Pick Three Pool $77,680.

PSYCHO DAR stumbled leaving the gate, chased outside the top trio, raced four wide around the turn, forced out by SHADY EMPIRE at the quarter pole, lugged in past the eighth pole, battled down to the wire and dug in late to edge rival. SHADY EMPIRE chased outside the top pair, vied three deep around the turn, came out and bothered rival at the quarter pole, continued to duel to the eighth pole then got forced in when PSYCHO DAR lugged inward, fought back from inside in the closing moments and just missed. SINGLE ME OUT threw head and stumbled leaving the gate, trailed the field early, went four to five wide around the turn, rallied late and got up for the show. JOHNNY PODRES stumbled at the start, settled off the pace, traveled two wide or outside a rival into the stretch, steered to the inside, rallied and got edged for the show. SOUND JUDGMENT stalked the pace up the backstretch, traveled two wide then tipped out in upper stretch and went evenly in the late stages. BOUND TO BET showed early speed then vied for the lead between foes to the stretch and weakened. FLICFLAC chased off the rail, angled in and saved ground around the turn but could not rally when needed. MON CAMO had early speed from the inside, vied with outside foes around the turn and into the stretch then gave way. DETANGLER tracked wide up the backstretch, three to four wide around the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and had little left. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT SHADY EMPIRE CAME OUT AND INTERFERED WITH PSYCHO DAR AT THE QUARTER POLE AND THEN PYSCHO DAR LUGGED IN AND FORCED SHADY EMPIRE INWARD PAST THE EIGHTH POLE, BOTH INCIDENTS OFFSET EACH OTHER AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.11 46.53 1:11.18 1:23.29 1:35.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Our Silver Oak 121 2 6 5–hd 5–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Cedillo 13.20
7 Strike Me Down 121 7 3 3–1 3–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Maldonado 1.50
5 Margot's Boy 112 5 5 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 3–2 3–1 Centeno 3.80
4 Go Daddy Go 121 4 9 9 8–hd 8–4 7–1 4–½ Pereira 14.70
9 Popular Kid 121 9 7 6–½ 6–1 4–1 4–½ 5–2 Gonzalez 7.30
1 Cajun Treasure 121 1 1 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–1 6–1¼ Rispoli 4.70
6 Seeking Refuge 124 6 8 8–½ 9 7–½ 8–10 7–½ T Baze 28.00
8 Colour Me Happy 121 8 2 7–1½ 7–hd 6–½ 6–½ 8–20 Hernandez 19.50
3 Mugaritz 121 3 4 2–1½ 2–1 9 9 9 Valdivia, Jr. 10.80
2 OUR SILVER OAK 28.40 9.40 5.80
7 STRIKE ME DOWN 3.80 3.20
5 MARGOT'S BOY 4.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)  $102.80
$1 EXACTA (2-7)  $62.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-4)  $144.90
$1 TRIFECTA (2-7-5)  $270.10

Winner–Our Silver Oak Grr.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Strawberry Flash, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by M Auerbach, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Jones, Robert, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $248,502 Daily Double Pool $22,373 Exacta Pool $157,340 Superfecta Pool $82,778 Trifecta Pool $105,102. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (9-10-2) paid $194.30. Pick Three Pool $35,811.

OUR SILVER OAK mid-pack two wide around the first turn, went outside a rival then between on the backstretch, crept up three wide around the far turn, drew alongside rival at the quarter pole, cleared past the three-sixteenths, drifted out with a sixteenth to go and remained clear. STRIKE ME DOWN went four wide around the first turn then chased outside a rival, bid three deep at the seven-sixteenths pole, took control around the turn, overtaken by the winner in the stretch and stayed on to secure the place. MARGOT'S BOY dueled for the lead from outside, lost command at the three-eighths, chased along the inside into the drive and held the show. GO DADDY GO unhurried in the beginning, traveled in the two path then angled out into the stretch, showed a mild response and picked up a minor award. POPULAR KID traveled four deep around the first turn, remained off the rail up the backstretch, asked four wide around the far turn and flattened out in the final furlong. CAJUN TREASURE stalked the speedy pair from inside and never produced a bid. SEEKING REFUGE bobbled leaving the gate, reserved off the inside, three deep into the far turn, five wide into the stretch and could not rally. COLOUR ME HAPPY (GB) went three deep around the first turn, tracked outside a rival then between foes, spun three wide off the far turn and never threatened. MUGARITZ dueled from inside, dropped back around the far turn and tired.

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.85 45.13 57.32 1:03.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Shimmer Me Timbers 122 4 2 2–2 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ Cedillo 1.20
9 Tribal Nation 117 7 4 3–1 3–2 2–hd 2–½ Rivera 15.80
3 Luckys Last Stand 122 2 1 1–hd 2–1 3–2 3–ns Pereira 4.30
10 Ben's a Goalie 122 8 5 5–4 4–½ 4–1½ 4–4 Valdivia, Jr. 16.90
8 Stalking Shadow 122 6 7 7–hd 6–½ 6–hd 5–½ Gonzalez 10.00
7 Father O'Flaherty 122 5 3 4–hd 5–3 5–2½ 6–nk Maldonado 3.10
1 Musical Gem 122 1 10 10 10 7–1 7–1¼ Fuentes 56.80
12 Hard Metal 122 10 8 8–2 7–½ 8–1 8–2 Payeras 18.10
11 Robin's Legacy 122 9 9 9–2 9–½ 9–2½ 9–4 T Baze 21.20
4 Mancuso At the Mic 122 3 6 6–½ 8–2 10 10 Figueroa 79.90
6 SHIMMER ME TIMBERS 4.40 3.40 2.40
9 TRIBAL NATION 9.40 5.40
3 LUCKYS LAST STAND 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)  $73.20
$1 EXACTA (6-9)  $30.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-3-10)  $157.19
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-3-10-8)  $3,305.90
$1 TRIFECTA (6-9-3)  $140.10

Winner–Shimmer Me Timbers Dbb.c.2 by Eddington out of Speedy Shimmer, by Rocky Bar. Bred by Melissa Ford (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Melissa Ford. Mutuel Pool $212,364 Daily Double Pool $70,630 Exacta Pool $120,021 Superfecta Pool $70,062 Super High Five Pool $23,426 Trifecta Pool $83,227. Scratched–Autism Can Do, Detective Bernardo.

$1 Pick Three (10-2-6) paid $107.20. Pick Three Pool $122,725. $1 Pick Four (9-2/5/10-2-2/5/6) 4 correct paid $426.40. Pick Four Pool $487,192. $2 Pick Six (8-5-9-2/5/10-2-2/5/6) 5 out of 6 paid $1,114.60. Pick Six Pool $64,423. Pick Six Carryover $41,604.

SHIMMER ME TIMBERS dueled outside of LUCKYS LAST STAND, drifted out a bit leaving the turn, cleared in upper stretch and inched away late. TRIBAL NATION stalked outside the top pair, ranged up three then four wide into the stretch, lacked the needed late punch to best the winner but edged LUCKYS LAST STAND for the place. LUCKYS LAST STAND dueled for the lead from inside into and around the turn, chased the winner through the lane and got outkicked for second. BEN'S A GOALIE chased off the inside then angled into the two path, traveled two wide or outside a rival around the bend, swung out nearing the stretch and summoned a mild late bid. STALKING SHADOW raced off the rail then between rivals at the three-eighths pole, came off the turn four wide and never made an impact. FATHER O'FLAHERTY in range early and angled over to the inside, traveled a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and flattened. MUSICAL GEM veered in at the start, traveled two wide into the turn, three wide into the lane and passed tired rivals. HARD METAL chased near the back of the pack early, four then five wide around the turn and never threatened. ROBIN'S LEGACY angled in early, went two wide into the drive and had nothing left. MANCUSO AT THE MIC saved ground off the pace and was never a factor.

AttendanceHandle
On-TrackN/A$30,633
Inter-TrackN/A$531,698
Out of StateN/A$6,703,564
TOTALN/A $7,265,895

Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, December 6.

Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 11-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1EquivocatorCerapio Figueroa118Quinn Howey12-140,000
2Lovesick BluesFrancisco Orduna-Rojas118Steven Miyadi10-140,000
3He Be DangerousJessica Pyfer111Richard Baltas8-140,000
4Lemon Drop ShotRicardo Gonzalez122Jonathan Wong8-550,000
5Crash CorriganTyler Baze122Steven Miyadi9-550,000
6Broken FingerJavier Matias122Rafael DeLeon20-150,000
7Club CalEdwin Maldonado122Cynthia A. Kelley4-150,000

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1PurdueEdwin Maldonado124Eddie Truman5-1
2Just GraceAbel Cedillo124Peter Miller5-2
3JenpirestrikesbackJuan Hernandez124Andy Mathis6-1
4Ca DreamerFernandez Rojas124Jesus J. Uranga6-1
5Takes a VillageSantos Rivera117Reed Saldana15-1
6Mama's KidJose Valdivia, Jr.124Jonathan Wong3-1
7C C the BartenderRamon Guce124Marcia Stortz20-1
8Coalinga HillsEdgar Payeras124Martin F. Jones9-2

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Winter StarCarlos Lopez, Jr.122Hector O. Palma12-130,000
2Daring CatTyler Baze122Alfredo P. Marquez9-230,000
3Clare's Irish EyesRamon Guce122Marcia Stortz30-130,000
4Best LadyJavier Matias122Rafael DeLeon15-130,000
5Atlantic StrikeMario Gutierrez122Jamey R. Thomas8-130,000
6Pink PhloxRuben Fuentes122George Papaprodromou8-130,000
7Tequila DivaJuan Hernandez122Jeff Bonde5-130,000
8Take Her TempRicardo Gonzalez122Steven Miyadi4-130,000
9As RequiredSantos Rivera117John W. Sadler3-130,000
10Paint Me AgainAlexis Centeno115Sal Gonzalez8-130,000
Also Eligible
11Big Hoochie MamaHenry Lopez115Jerry Wallace, II20-130,000
12Streaming TigerFrancisco Amparan122Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.5-130,000

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Floyd MoneymakerTyler Baze122Val Brinkerhoff10-118,000
2Fort DodgeEdgar Payeras124Martin Valenzuela, III15-120,000
3Afleeting LifeGeovanni Franco124Joshua M. Litt6-120,000
4Classic PresenceEmily Ellingwood110Blake R. Heap8-118,000
5Magical IllusionFrancisco Amparan122Alberto Amparan8-1
6Twirling DerbySantos Rivera117Ruben Gomez6-120,000
7MeadwayAlexis Centeno117John E. Cortez6-120,000
8BarhopskyRamon Guce122Sergio Morfin5-120,000
9GambiniJessica Pyfer113Jeff Mullins5-218,000
10Here I Go IndyBarrington Harvey122Jaime Lopez20-118,000
Also Eligible
11Luck Is My NameSantos Rivera119Leobardo Rivera3-120,000
12Marino HeatJose Dominguez120Robert J. Lucas20-118,000

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Bayakoa Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Miss Stormy DUmberto Rispoli119Carla Gaines7-2
2Blue DivaRicardo Gonzalez119Isidro Tamayo4-1
3Donut GirlEdwin Maldonado119Brian T. Cunningham12-1
4Stellar SoundVictor Espinoza116Michael W. McCarthy9-5
5MessageFlavien Prat119Bob Baffert7-2
6Proud EmmaMike Smith119Peter Miller9-2

SIXTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Dutt BartLuis Valenzuela124Gail E. Ruffu20-1
2TurnaroundFernandez Rojas124Robert A. Bean12-1
3Hong Kong CowboyEdgar Payeras124Quinn Howey6-1
4Always WorkingCerapio Figueroa122Jorge Rosales7-2
5Autumn DayEmily Ellingwood114Ryan Hanson4-1
6Buster Douglas Francisco Orduna-Rojas124Milton G. Pineda12-1
7AwhitesportscoatEdwin Maldonado124Steve Knapp5-2
8Muhney LineSantos Rivera119Leanna L. Ekstrom20-1
9R Cha ChaAlexis Centeno117George Papaprodromou4-1

SEVENTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Rocky's ShowHenry Lopez117Jesus J. Uranga8-110,000
2See Through ItFrancisco Orduna-Rojas122Jeffrey Metz8-110,000
3Rinse and RepeatEdgar Payeras124Lorenzo Ruiz6-110,000
4PortandoRamon Guce124William Spawr3-110,000
5More HonorEdwin Maldonado122Hector O. Palma20-19,000
6Good On YaSantos Rivera119Anthony A. Stabile15-110,000
7Potente AlbaAbel Cedillo124Isidro Tamayo8-110,000
8Little CentsRicardo Gonzalez122Bill McLean10-110,000
9LeadvilleHeriberto Figueroa124Felix Rondan10-1
10Short of EzTyler Baze124Rosemary Trela5-210,000

EIGHTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Lincoln CityDrayden Van Dyke124J. Eric Kruljac6-1
2Hollywood HeatJavier Matias124Jose Raudales15-1
3Fantastic DayCerapio Figueroa120Jorge Rosales15-1
4DarnquickGeovanni Franco120Efrain Miranda15-140,000
5Jamming EddyJuan Hernandez122Peter Miller7-2
6Thanks Mr. EidsonEdwin Maldonado122Jeff Bonde9-2
7SigalertUmberto Rispoli122John W. Sadler5-1
8Passionate RewardTyler Baze122Isidro Tamayo10-140,000
9Tilted TowersAbel Cedillo122Philip D'Amato6-1
10Captain ScottyRicardo Gonzalez124Peter Miller5-140,000

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Don't Stop LookinEdgar Payeras122Robert A. Bean30-1
2Queen of the TrackEdwin Maldonado124Jeff Bonde5-1
3TrouvilleSantos Rivera117Leonard Powell7-2
4Flat Out JoyJose Valdivia, Jr.124Ronald W. Ellis3-1
5Secret SquareRicardo Gonzalez122John W. Sadler8-1
6Miss FiaJuan Hernandez124David E. Hofmans6-1
7Sugar PickelUmberto Rispoli122Peter Eurton8-1
8MunnyTyler Baze122Blaine D. Wright8-1
9Florentine DiamondGeovanni Franco122Paula S. Capestro8-1
10Ole SilverAlexis Centeno115Philip D'Amato15-1
Also Eligible
11RaneemAbel Cedillo124Bob Baffert4-1
Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

