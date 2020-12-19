Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 18. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.44 45.78 58.51 1:04.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Reckoning Day 122 2 6 8–8 8–7 3–hd 1–2½ Cedillo 3.90 5 Big Endeavor 122 4 3 2–1 2–2 1–½ 2–hd Rojas Fernandez 5.60 8 Hot Pursuit 122 7 5 4–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 3–1 Gonzalez 2.60 7 Runaway Kristin 122 6 1 3–1½ 3–½ 5–3 4–½ Payeras 8.60 10 Handr'sdream 115 9 7 1–hd 1–2 2–½ 5–5¼ Centeno 2.60 9 Grey Point 122 8 2 6–1 5–½ 6–3 6–2 Orduna-Rojas 75.50 4 Kodiaction 123 3 4 5–½ 6–½ 7–4 7–8 Valdivia, Jr. 35.50 6 Runneratthecorner 122 5 8 7–½ 7–hd 8–5 8–hd Pereira 71.60 2 Sailing for Home 115 1 9 9 9 9 9 Pyfer 5.90

3 RECKONING DAY 9.80 4.20 3.00 5 BIG ENDEAVOR 4.60 3.60 8 HOT PURSUIT 2.80

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $32.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-7) $52.07 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-8) $133.20

Winner–Reckoning Day B.c.2 by Jeranimo out of Mme. Espionage, by Cryptoclearance. Bred by James Mann (CA). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Silver Creek Stables. Mutuel Pool $75,906 Exacta Pool $43,974 Superfecta Pool $19,422 Trifecta Pool $21,531. Claimed–Handr'sdream by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Lovesick Blues.

RECKONING DAY broke inward, settled off the pace, went two wide into the stretch, rallied to the front in the furlong grounds, cleared nearing the sixteenth pole and drew away. BIG ENDEAVOR bumped leaving the gate, vied for the lead from inside, four wide into the stretch, held a short lead at the eighth pole, relinquished the lead to the winner and held on for the place. HOT PURSUIT vied three deep early then dropped back to chase, went three then four wide around the turn, angled out in the lane and missed the place. RUNAWAY KRISTIN broke in and bumped rival, vied between foes into the turn, chased three wide into the drive, could not summon the needed late kick but stayed on to earn a minor award. HANDR'SDREAM sent from the outside, vied four deep then three deep into the turn, cleared at the three-eighths pole, bolted to the outside leaving the turn, lugged out and hit the rail at the sixteenth pole and kept on to the wire. GREY POINT raced four to five wide around the turn and could not rally. KODIACTION stalked the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the bend and weakened. RUNNERATTHECORNER bumped both sides and impeded at the start, pulled up the backstretch to the seven-sixteenths pole, chased three wide into the drive and weakened. SAILING FOR HOME broke in and never got involved.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.20 45.26 57.34 1:03.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 No More Fireball 122 8 4 1–hd 1–1 1–5 1–3½ Sanchez 8.20 3 Jedi Knight 122 3 3 5–2 5–3 3–1 2–nk Cedillo 3.60 4 Satanta 124 4 8 8–½ 9–4 6–½ 3–½ T Baze 2.30 5 Rineshaft 124 5 9 9–4 8–½ 7–2½ 4–3½ Pereira 3.80 6 Shanghai Curly 122 6 5 3–½ 3–½ 2–hd 5–1¼ Payeras 8.50 1 Harper's Gem 117 1 1 2–hd 2–hd 4–hd 6–¾ Ortega 31.50 7 Big Sky Logan 124 7 10 10 10 9–½ 7–1¼ Orduna-Rojas 71.10 10 Proudtobesicilian 117 10 6 4–1½ 4–2 5–½ 8–4 Centeno 18.30 9 Musket Powder 122 9 7 6–½ 6–1 8–2 9–2½ Figueroa 6.50 2 True Regards 124 2 2 7–2 7–hd 10 10 Rojas Fernandez 27.30

8 NO MORE FIREBALL 18.40 7.60 5.00 3 JEDI KNIGHT 5.40 3.20 4 SATANTA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $141.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $72.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-5) $92.74 $1 TRIFECTA (8-3-4) $179.80

Winner–No More Fireball B.g.3 by Super Saver out of Sylvia T, by Curlin. Bred by Hargus & Sandra Sexton & Silver FernFarm (KY). Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Owner: Jaime Morfin. Mutuel Pool $85,387 Daily Double Pool $14,591 Exacta Pool $61,959 Superfecta Pool $30,088 Trifecta Pool $35,961. Claimed–Shanghai Curly by Jaime Morfin. Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Scratched–Surprise Fashion, Unstoppable Guy.

NO MORE FIREBALL vied five deep early then three deep into the turn, shook free on the turn and drew off in the lane. JEDI KNIGHT stalked two wide into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, angled out in the stretch, rallied and edged SATANTA for the place. SATANTA bumped leaving the gate, angled to the inside, angled out on the turn then back in entering the lane, split foes in upper stretch then split another pair inside the eighth pole, rallied and was denied the place honors. RINESHAFT broke in and bumped leaving the gate, raced off the pace, three to four wide around the turn, came out into the stretch and finished well. SHANGHAI CURLY vied four deep early then between rivals, chased the lone leader around the turn and two wide into the stretch and weakened. HARPER'S GEM vied for the lead from inside to the turn, got outpaced past the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and also weakened. BIG SKY LOGAN lacked early speed, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch and passed tired rivals. PROUDTOBESICILIAN chased from the far outside then closed in entering the turn, exited the bend five wide and flattened out. MUSKET POWDER chased three wide into the turn, four wide into the drive and faded. TRUE REGARDS traveled along the inside into the turn, moved out into the two path and came up empty.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.32 45.28 58.19 1:04.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Freerunning 123 7 5 3–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–nk Maldonado 1.70 10 Rest Easy Two Four 122 9 6 5–½ 3–½ 2–2 2–4 Gutierrez 5.30 4 Presto Bench 122 4 2 6–1 7–2 4–½ 3–2 T Baze 9.90 5 Chief Jackson 122 5 7 7–2 6–hd 5–3 4–3 Fuentes 3.40 6 Walking With Dino 115 6 3 4–1½ 1–hd 3–½ 5–6 Centeno 13.50 2 Mr. Artistic 122 2 4 2–hd 5–1 6–1 6–½ Franco 4.60 1 My Child Sbud 122 1 1 1–hd 4–½ 7–2½ 7–nk L Valenzuela 10.10 9 Sarlat 122 8 9 8–8 8–7 8–12 8–20 Matias 64.40 3 U Aint Rite 122 3 8 9 9 9 9 Guce 79.60

8 FREERUNNING 5.40 3.80 2.60 10 REST EASY TWO FOUR 4.60 3.60 4 PRESTO BENCH 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $61.80 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $15.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-4-5) $34.74 $1 TRIFECTA (8-10-4) $97.10

Winner–Freerunning B.c.2 by Cinco Charlie out of Mon Ange, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Equus Farm (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $120,168 Daily Double Pool $7,883 Exacta Pool $78,328 Superfecta Pool $39,266 Trifecta Pool $43,181. Claimed–Freerunning by George Sharp. Trainer: Shawn Davis. Scratched–Night Games, Royal Orb. $1 Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $179.10. Pick Three Pool $21,721.

FREERUNNING vied five deep early, four deep into the turn, dueled outside WALKING WITH DINO into the drive, put away that rival then met the challenge of REST EASY TWO FOUR at the eighth pole and held gamely. REST EASY TWO FOUR stalked the speed from outside, went four then three wide around the turn, tipped out in the stretch, collared rival with a furlong to go and could not get by. PRESTO BENCH brushed from outside at the start, vied three deep then got squeezed back at the half-mile pole, angled to the rail, angled out around the turn, kept to task through the lane and held the show. CHIEF JACKSON bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the inside, four to five wide leaving the turn and finished evenly. WALKING WITH DINO bumped at the start, vied four deep then three deep on the turn, dueled inside the winner into the stretch then gave way. MR. ARTISTIC vied between rivals to the turn, could not match strides leaving the bend and weakened. MY CHILD SBUD vied from inside, failed to keep up midway around the turn, stayed inside to the stretch and also weakened. SARLAT traveled off the pace, angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and proved no menace. U AINT RITE raced off the rail into the drive and was never a factor. HALF-MILE FRACTION HAND-TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.79 44.85 56.61 1:03.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Castle Gate 124 2 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ Payeras 9.30 6 Rickey B 124 6 4 4–½ 4–½ 3–2½ 2–¾ Cedillo 3.70 5 Awhitesportscoat 124 5 7 7 6–1 2–½ 3–4 Maldonado 1.70 4 Autumn Day 114 4 3 3–1 3–½ 4–hd 4–2 Ellingwood 2.10 7 Shake N Fries 124 7 6 6–hd 7 6–½ 5–½ Rojas Fernandez 27.60 1 Roman Rush 124 1 5 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 6–5 Pereira 16.40 3 Sokudo 124 3 2 2–hd 2–hd 7 7 Guce 6.70

2 CASTLE GATE 20.60 8.80 5.00 6 RICKEY B 4.40 3.00 5 AWHITESPORTSCOAT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $78.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $61.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-4) $33.13 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $205.90

Winner–Castle Gate B.c.4 by Point of Entry out of Wednesday, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Owner: Diaz, Joel O., Quintero, Josue L. and Morfin, Sergio. Mutuel Pool $136,761 Daily Double Pool $10,753 Exacta Pool $95,233 Superfecta Pool $50,738 Trifecta Pool $63,250. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-8-2) paid $488.30. Pick Three Pool $13,029.

CASTLE GATE dueled for the lead inside a rival then vied with outside foes, cleared around the turn and stayed strong to the wire under right-handed urging. RICKEY B stalked four wide into the turn, chased six wide into the lane and outkicked rival for the place honors. AWHITESPORTSCOAT stalked off the inside, outside a rival and two wide into the stretch, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and got edged for second. AUTUMN DAY vied three deep, chased five wide into the drive and flattened out. SHAKE N FRIES entered the turn five wide, came out and exited the bend seven wide and lacked further response. ROMAN RUSH up close early from inside, lost ground around the turn, in range at the top of the lane and weakened. SOKUDO dueled for the lead then vied between foes into the turn, chased four wide leaving the bend and faded.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.77 45.23 57.66 1:04.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Empire House 122 2 3 2–3 2–3 1–1½ 1–1¼ Gonzalez 0.90 7 Aadhana 115 7 1 7–1 6–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Centeno 24.00 6 Midnight Diva 122 6 8 6–1 7–3 5–hd 3–1½ Cedillo 15.70 3 Dorita's Happy 122 3 4 3–½ 3–½ 4–1½ 4–2 Van Dyke 8.90 5 Philly Lishes 115 5 6 4–1 5–½ 6–2 5–hd Pyfer 9.10 8 Whistler's Style 122 8 7 8 8 7–2 6–2 Hernandez 48.90 1 Donna Bella 122 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 7–3½ Prat 2.00 4 Bathory 122 4 5 5–½ 4–hd 8 8 T Baze 25.90

2 EMPIRE HOUSE 3.80 3.00 2.40 7 AADHANA 9.80 5.20 6 MIDNIGHT DIVA 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $64.60 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $26.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-6-3) $68.69 $1 TRIFECTA (2-7-6) $176.30

Winner–Empire House B.f.2 by Empire Maker out of Mama Yay, by Mineshaft. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $153,475 Daily Double Pool $19,397 Exacta Pool $94,430 Superfecta Pool $57,447 Trifecta Pool $66,778. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $93.60. Pick Three Pool $37,319. $1 Pick Four (8-7/8-2-2) 4 correct paid $805.90. Pick Four Pool $80,174. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-7/8-2-2) 5 correct paid $4,242.45. Pick Five Pool $202,314.

EMPIRE HOUSE prompted the pace from outside, floated out a bit into the drive, took control in upper stretch, cleared rival at the three-sixteenths pole and held well in deep stretch. AADHANA traveled near the back of the pace, went four to five wide around the turn, closed outside the leader but needed to find more in the final sixteenth. MIDNIGHT DIVA off a bit slow to begin, raced off the pace, traveled three wide into the stretch, angled out in the drive and was closing fast late. DORITA'S HAPPY stalked off the rail, four wide leaving the turn and went one-paced through the final furlong. PHILLY LISHES went two to three wide into the stretch, angled to the rail in the lane and lacked a bid. WHISTLER'S STYLE took the turn five wide and failed to threaten. DONNA BELLA set the pace in the two path with company to the outside, held a short lead three wide into the lane, lost command in upper stretch and weakened through the late stages. BATHORY angled to the inside early, saved ground to the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.85 44.94 56.48 1:02.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 D K's Crown 123 9 5 3–½ 3–2 1–1½ 1–2½ Maldonado 10.00 8 Fire When Ready 124 8 9 7–½ 6–½ 4–1 2–2½ Hernandez 4.30 1 Rocky's Show 117 1 1 1–2 1–1 2–½ 3–nk Lopez 5.70 7 Tiz Love 124 7 4 5–1½ 5–1 5–2 4–ns T Baze 5.30 5 J T's A. T. M. 124 5 3 2–1½ 2–1 3–2 5–4 Cedillo 8.80 2 Royal Seeker 124 2 6 6–hd 7–2 7–1 6–1¼ Jimenez 33.90 3 Captain N. Barron 124 3 2 4–1 4–1 6–1 7–2½ Guce 15.60 4 Tribal Storm 124 4 8 9–3 8–hd 8–2½ 8–hd Pereira 1.90 6 Dizzy Dancer 117 6 10 10 10 9–7 9–9 Ortega 22.00 10 Convex 122 10 7 8–1½ 9–2½ 10 10 Figueroa 24.50

9 D K'S CROWN 22.00 10.80 7.00 8 FIRE WHEN READY 6.60 4.40 1 ROCKY'S SHOW 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $89.20 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $60.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-1-7) $198.72 $1 TRIFECTA (9-8-1) $375.40

Winner–D K's Crown Dbb.g.3 by Dominus out of Desi Girl, by Silver Train. Bred by Bryan Minnich (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Dan Northrup. Mutuel Pool $144,063 Daily Double Pool $17,691 Exacta Pool $96,668 Superfecta Pool $49,888 Trifecta Pool $55,141. Scratched–Cannonball Comin, Malibu Alex. $1 Pick Three (2-2-9) paid $331.40. Pick Three Pool $32,726.

D K'S CROWN stalked off the rail, four wide into the lane, took over at the three-sixteenths pole and drew away. FIRE WHEN READY raced off the pace, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out mid-stretch, rallied and proved second best. ROCKY'S SHOW sped clear from inside, remained unchallenged into the drive, headed at the three-sixteenths pole, could not go on with the winner but stayed on to save the show. TIZ LOVE traveled mid-pack early, raced three wide then angled out into the stretch and summoned a mild response. J T'S A. T. M. closest in pursuit early outside the leader, stayed in range into the stretch, asked in the drive but lacked the needed late kick. ROYAL SEEKER saved ground into the drive and was never a factor. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked the lone leader from inside, angled out on the turn and weakened. TRIBAL STORM traveled near the back of the field, entered the turn two wide, exited four wide and was never a factor. DIZZY DANCER went three deep into the turn, drifted out around the bend and never made an impact. CONVEX took the turn four to five wide and had little left for the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.13 45.41 56.93 1:03.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Howbeit 122 4 2 2–½ 3–½ 1–½ 1–2 Cedillo 3.10 3 Promise Nothing 120 3 5 7 6–5 6 2–ns T Baze 30.60 9 Silardi 120 7 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 3–½ Prat 7.70 1 Handsome Cat 123 1 4 5–½ 5–1 5–1 4–hd Valdivia, Jr. 2.80 2 Octopus 120 2 3 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–¾ Fuentes 2.80 8 Bronn 122 6 6 3–1 2–½ 3–1 6 Van Dyke 3.80 7 Alcools 120 5 7 6–1½ 7 dnf Hernandez 10.00

4 HOWBEIT 8.20 4.00 3.20 3 PROMISE NOTHING 14.80 7.60 9 SILARDI 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $92.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $54.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-9-1) $209.74 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-9) $552.10

Winner–Howbeit B.c.3 by Secret Circle out of Emerlaude, by El Corredor. Bred by University of Kentucky (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $100,203 Daily Double Pool $10,739 Exacta Pool $60,348 Superfecta Pool $31,804 Trifecta Pool $39,996. Scratched–Antithetical, No Longer Silent. $1 Pick Three (2-9-4) paid $120.70. Pick Three Pool $52,537.

HOWBEIT pressed the pace from inside, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths and lost some ground, remained inside to the stretch, rallied and took control mid-stretch and drew clear. PROMISE NOTHING settled in the two path, steered out widest in the stretch, had the rider lose the whip at the eighth pole, rallied and edged SILARDI for second. SILARDI set the pace under pressure, held a short lead at the three-sixteenth pole, overtaken soon after and lost second at the wire. HANDSOME CAT chased two wide into the turn, angled out around the bend, then finished willingly in the final furlong. OCTOPUS chased along the inside into the turn, angled three wide coming into the stretch, raced between rivals late and failed to find more. BRONN tracked off the inside, bid three wide around the turn then flattened out in the final furlong. ALCOOLS went three deep into the turn, clipped rival and broke stride at the three-eighths pole, had the rider lose the irons in the process, was eased into the stretch, pulled up and walked off. AFTER AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALCOOLS CAUSED HIS OWN PROBLEMS AT THE THREE-EIGHTHS POLE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.06 45.08 57.18 1:09.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Single Me Out 122 1 9 8–1 7–2½ 3–hd 1–¾ Franco 9.20 2 I Will Not 122 2 4 5–1 5–½ 1–½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 5.60 4 Rinse and Repeat 124 4 2 6–2½ 6–2½ 5–½ 3–½ Payeras 12.20 5 Afternoon Heat 124 5 7 7–hd 8–½ 8–½ 4–½ T Baze 15.60 7 Perfect Wager 122 7 8 9 9 9 5–3 Pereira 51.30 8 Asaro 124 8 1 3–hd 3–hd 6–1 6–1¼ Maldonado 24.20 6 Johnny Podres 122 6 6 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ 7–½ Cedillo 7.50 9 Hollywood Heat 124 9 5 4–½ 4–1 7–2 8–3 Matias 73.10 3 Fratelli 122 3 3 1–½ 1–hd 4–½ 9 Van Dyke 0.50

1 SINGLE ME OUT 20.40 7.40 5.80 2 I WILL NOT 6.00 4.40 4 RINSE AND REPEAT 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $89.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $62.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-5) $258.70 $1 TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $375.00

Winner–Single Me Out Ch.g.5 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. Bred by DP Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $131,344 Daily Double Pool $18,700 Exacta Pool $75,824 Superfecta Pool $54,226 Trifecta Pool $63,234. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-4-1) paid $730.80. Pick Three Pool $23,398.

SINGLE ME OUT unhurried in the early going, angled four wide into the stretch, closed outside I WILL NOT and proved best late. I WILL NOT up close early from inside, saved ground around the turn, split foes at the three-sixteenths pole, gained command soon after but was outclosed in the final sixteenth. RINSE AND REPEAT chased outside a rival, lacked room into the stretch, angled out between rivals mid-stretch and closed willingly for the show. AFTERNOON HEAT settled off the pace, angled to the inside on the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed late effort. PERFECT WAGER trailed the field early, came out into the drive and summoned a mild rally. ASARO attended the pace up the backstretch, bid three deep around the turn and weakened in the final furlong. JOHNNY PODRES pressed the pace from outside, put a nose in front around the turn, vied between foes into the stretch, led to the three-sixteenths pole then weakened late. HOLLYWOOD HEAT up close early from the outside, bid four deep around the turn and faded in the late stages. FRATELLI set the pace up the backstretch vied for command from inside through the turn, fought back to the eighth pole and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.65 47.22 1:12.84 1:26.15 1:39.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Princess Tale 122 9 9 9 9 7–hd 6–½ 1–½ T Baze 3.60 9 Keep It Classy 123 8 8 8–4 8–4 6–2 7–2 2–nk Valdivia, Jr. 26.70 2 Our Bonnie Lass 113 2 2 1–2 1–2 1–1 1–1 3–2 Pyfer 7.50 6 Slew's Screen Star 122 6 1 2–1 3–1 5–4 4–2 4–½ Franco 6.20 5 Zahra 124 5 6 6–1 5–3 3–hd 2–hd 5–1 Cedillo 3.10 7 Anatolia 120 7 5 3–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 3–½ 6–4 Prat 2.80 3 Turkish Angel 120 3 7 7–3 6–1 8–5 8–12 7–¾ Jimenez 103.80 4 Little Miss Belle 122 4 3 5–1 4–1 4–½ 5–½ 8–22 Pereira 5.00 1 Magical Smile 124 1 4 4–hd 7–1 9 9 9 Fuentes 45.20

10 PRINCESS TALE 9.20 4.80 3.80 9 KEEP IT CLASSY 18.00 9.00 2 OUR BONNIE LASS 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $71.00 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $83.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-2-6) $322.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-9-2-6-5) $12,125.40 $1 TRIFECTA (10-9-2) $698.10

Winner–Princess Tale Dbb.f.3 by Tale of the Cat out of Midnight Belle, by Bernardini. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $166,528 Daily Double Pool $50,315 Exacta Pool $104,650 Superfecta Pool $57,264 Super High Five Pool $295,803 Trifecta Pool $65,729. Scratched–Kiss of Congrats, Perfect Edition, Slamin' Daddy. $1 Pick Three (4-1-10) paid $248.40. Pick Three Pool $96,813. $1 Pick Four (9-4-1-10) 4 correct paid $3,458.90. Pick Four Pool $371,734. $2 Pick Six (2-2-9-4-1-10) 5 out of 6 paid $1,219.20. $2 Pick Six (2-2-9-4-1-10) 6 correct paid $228,816.40. Pick Six Pool $1,809,485.

PRINCESS TALE forced out in the beginning, angled to the rail quickly, remained inside then moved off the rail and came three wide into the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole flew late and inhaled rival. KEEP IT CLASSY came out at the start, raced four to three wide around the first turn, unhurried up the backstretch, angled five wide into the lane, rallied and got up for the place. OUR BONNIE LASS sped clear and set all the pace to the stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole but could not stave off the the top pair. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR stalked off the inside, three wide into the stretch and failed to find more in the late stages. ZAHRA bumped from inside rival at the start, took the first turn three to four wide, angled five wide into the stretch, put in a mild bid at the eighth pole but flattened out in the final sixteenth. ANATOLIA went four then three wide around the first turn, closed in leaving the backstretch, asked three then four wide around the far turn and flattened out in the drive. TURKISH ANGEL raced between foes around the first turn, steadied briefly off heels into the backstretch, angled to the inside, steered out late and was never a factor. LITTLE MISS BELLE broke out and bumped rival, tracked two wide then saved ground on the second turn and weakened in the lane. MAGICAL SMILE settled off the pace along the inside, saved ground to the stretch and faded.