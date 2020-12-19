Horse racing newsletter: Ready for the Los Alamitos Futurity
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at the new inclement weather policy of the CHRB.
Off to the races
Thursday’s California Horse Racing Board still has everyone buzzing with Los Alamitos’ Ed Allred throwing down the gauntlet, saying give me a year’s license or I’m out. Lots of talk behind closed doors as we await how this will play out. There was also something that didn’t get a lot of attention, which was the board laying out its inclement weather policy.
It’s actually pretty interesting with its now-published guidelines. It goes into effect Dec. 26 and carries no financial penalty, but violations could have an impact on your next license. The new inclement weather policy can be found here. (You’ve got to scroll down to call up the PDF.)
Given the way things have been in California in recent times, the Board missed the opportunity to spell out what to do in the event of a swarm of locusts, but I guess that’s not weather. In an attempt to save you some time, I thought we could hit the high points, mostly through the words of the policy.
Heat stress: “Horses generate heat during relatively short episodes of intense exercise, such as racing. Heat and humidity can affect horses more than humans. An important calculation when determining the risk to a horse during hot and humid conditions is the Heat Stress Index (HSI), which is a simple way to estimate the ability of a horse to dissipate heat naturally. Horses’ ability to dissipate heat begins to decrease at HSI 130; horses cannot dissipate heat at or above HSI 180. HSI is calculated by adding the current temperature (in Fahrenheit) and the relative humidity (in % RH). The total determines the conditions. For example, if it is 77 degrees out and the relative humidity is 65%, added together the heat index is 142.
“In the event HSI exceeds 160, any determination to proceed with racing or training requires the approval of the stewards based upon a recommendation from the Official or Association Veterinarian.
“No training or racing shall be permitted when HSI exceeds 175.”
Wind speed: “Sustained 38 mile per hour [wind] and/or gusts over 50 miles per hour – Racetrack management will temporarily suspend racing and training.
“A warning about the potential need to cancel will be communicated by the racetrack management to … Jockey’s Guild representative, Board of Stewards, TOC and CTT.”
“The final decision to cancel will be made by the General Manger of the Association and confirmed by the Board of Stewards and communicated to same parties above.”
Lightning: The summary is that racing or training should be suspended if there is a lightning strike within eight miles. Activity can resume 30 minutes after the lightning strike.
Air quality: “The U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI) is an index developed by the Environmental Protection Agency to measure air quality. The higher the number (1-500), the higher the level of concern.
“The projected AQI for a given location can be found at https://www.airnow.gov/.
“If the forecasted AQI is 175 or higher, the chief veterinary officer (CVO), general manager (GM), and equine medical director (EMD) will restrict activity at the track, including but not limited to: canceling live racing (if applicable), canceling official workouts and prohibiting galloping, breezing or anything more strenuous than a jog.
“The GM and EMD may elect to allow horses to access the track for necessary daily exercise (walk or trot only) for their safety and welfare. … If recommended by the GM, and EMD, live racing and/or training will be canceled due to unsafe air conditions. The GM, and EMD will recommend to the Stewards that racing be canceled.”
Rain: This is the tricky one with no measurable answer, so you can read it yourself.
Firepower for Santa Anita opener
In case you can’t wait to see the entries for next Saturday’s Santa Anita opener, here’s a look at some shippers that will be coming in this weekend and Monday. This is courtesy of Mike Willman at Santa Anita.
Graham Motion: Sharing (American Oaks), True Valor (Joe Hernandez, Might not come)
Steve Asmussen: Nashville (Malibu), Finite (La Brea)
Mike Maker: Field Pass (Mathis Brothers), Marzo (San Gabriel)
Arnaud Delacour: Luck Money (American Oaks)
Chad Brown: Duopoly, Capital Structure (American Oaks), Motivated Seller (La Brea), Have not confirmed fourth horse
Michael Ann Ewing: Barrister Tom (Eddie Logan)
Los Alamitos daytime review
Friday’s feature was an allowance/optional claimer for Cal-breds going six furlongs. Single Me Out came from way back to win by three-quarters of a length for trainer Gary Stute and jockey Geovanni Franco. Single Me Out, who ran at Los Al 13 days ago, paid $20.40, $7.40 and $5.80. I Will Not was second, and Rinse and Repeat finished third.
This is truly a historic meeting for Los Alamitos given the field sizes and subsequent betting increases. Friday’s Pick Six had a record pool of $2,232,663, with $1.8 million of that bet on Friday. There were six winners each getting a record $228,816, more than double the previous record.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
The penultimate card of the meeting is 10 races starting at noon. It’s not often you’ll see four maiden claimers on a card but that’s what you’ll see on Saturday. Oh, yeah, there is the big race of the meeting — even if it’s only a Grade 2 now — the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity for 2-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles. It’s the smallest field on the card with only six starters. Let’s go through it one horse at a time.
1. Red Flag (1-1) (Trainer John Shirreffs, jockey Victor Espinoza): He’s won two of three, including the Grade 3 Bob Hope last out by 7 ¼ lengths. Owners Jerry and Tina Moss paid a $7,500 supplement fee to get him in this race.
2. Petruchio (4-1) (Richard Mandella, Mike Smith) Took four tries to break his maiden, the last two races on the turf. Switched from Flavien Prat first three races to Smith last out.
3. The Great One (15-1) (Doug O’Neill, Abel Cedillo) The only maiden in the race. Two of first three races were on the turf, but a sixth and two fourths doesn’t bring a lot of confidence.
4. Weston (10-1) (Ryan Hanson, Tyler Baze) Won his first two, including the Grade 2 Best Pal at Del Mar, then a third in the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity. Followed with a disappointing fifth in the Bob Hope; otherwise his odds would be much lower.
5. Positivity (8-1) (Paddy Gallagher, Drayden Van Dyke) This Cal-bred won his first two before a second in the Golden State Futurity. Van Dyke had ridden Weston in all four starts but got off to ride this one in third straight ride.
6. Spielberg (5-2) (Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat) Given his $1-million yearling purchase price, he’s either been a disappointment or slow developing. Took four races to break his maiden, although two of those losses were Grade 1s. Fourth in Bob Hope but switches from Cedillo to Prat.
Post in the fourth race is around 1:28 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 8, 10 (1 also eligible), 6, 10 (2 ae), 10, 10, 10, 10 (2 ae), 10 (1 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day
Race 1: No.8 Ca Dreamer (5-1)
Ca Dreamer was a value winner for us on Dec. 6 at 8-1. Ca has won 3 in a row and 5 of the last 6 for the small stable of Jesus Uranga, who also owns the horse. Jesus is 23% when his horse won the last race, and his in the money percentages hover over the 55% level in many categories. Ca will try to become the first two-win horse of the meet on the class jump. We are getting a 5-1 value price that I think could drift higher.
Friday’s result: Rickie B was bet down to 7-2 and came running late to run second.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:45 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Queens Country Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Backsideofthemoon (8-5)
1:12 Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Via Borghese Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Always Shopping (5-2)
1:28 Los Alamitos (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Red Flag (1-1)
1:43 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Firenze Fire (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 8 Cedars Of Lebanon (6-1)
She went well for a better-than-looked third-place finish in a needed first time over the racing surface effort 14 nights ago against a solid cast of rivals for this level. In said event, this filly broke a tad slow and was shuffled a bit down the backstretch to lose some ground and her early racing momentum. She put forth a nice run through the turn and down the lane to garner a trifecta placing against two solid runners. I expect her to show improvement tonight, and I’ll back her to be a contender for all the board placings.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 18.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.44 45.78 58.51 1:04.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Reckoning Day
|122
|2
|6
|8–8
|8–7
|3–hd
|1–2½
|Cedillo
|3.90
|5
|Big Endeavor
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|2–hd
|Rojas Fernandez
|5.60
|8
|Hot Pursuit
|122
|7
|5
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–1
|Gonzalez
|2.60
|7
|Runaway Kristin
|122
|6
|1
|3–1½
|3–½
|5–3
|4–½
|Payeras
|8.60
|10
|Handr'sdream
|115
|9
|7
|1–hd
|1–2
|2–½
|5–5¼
|Centeno
|2.60
|9
|Grey Point
|122
|8
|2
|6–1
|5–½
|6–3
|6–2
|Orduna-Rojas
|75.50
|4
|Kodiaction
|123
|3
|4
|5–½
|6–½
|7–4
|7–8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|35.50
|6
|Runneratthecorner
|122
|5
|8
|7–½
|7–hd
|8–5
|8–hd
|Pereira
|71.60
|2
|Sailing for Home
|115
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Pyfer
|5.90
|3
|RECKONING DAY
|9.80
|4.20
|3.00
|5
|BIG ENDEAVOR
|4.60
|3.60
|8
|HOT PURSUIT
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$32.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-7)
|$52.07
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-5-8)
|$133.20
Winner–Reckoning Day B.c.2 by Jeranimo out of Mme. Espionage, by Cryptoclearance. Bred by James Mann (CA). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Silver Creek Stables. Mutuel Pool $75,906 Exacta Pool $43,974 Superfecta Pool $19,422 Trifecta Pool $21,531. Claimed–Handr'sdream by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Lovesick Blues.
RECKONING DAY broke inward, settled off the pace, went two wide into the stretch, rallied to the front in the furlong grounds, cleared nearing the sixteenth pole and drew away. BIG ENDEAVOR bumped leaving the gate, vied for the lead from inside, four wide into the stretch, held a short lead at the eighth pole, relinquished the lead to the winner and held on for the place. HOT PURSUIT vied three deep early then dropped back to chase, went three then four wide around the turn, angled out in the lane and missed the place. RUNAWAY KRISTIN broke in and bumped rival, vied between foes into the turn, chased three wide into the drive, could not summon the needed late kick but stayed on to earn a minor award. HANDR'SDREAM sent from the outside, vied four deep then three deep into the turn, cleared at the three-eighths pole, bolted to the outside leaving the turn, lugged out and hit the rail at the sixteenth pole and kept on to the wire. GREY POINT raced four to five wide around the turn and could not rally. KODIACTION stalked the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the bend and weakened. RUNNERATTHECORNER bumped both sides and impeded at the start, pulled up the backstretch to the seven-sixteenths pole, chased three wide into the drive and weakened. SAILING FOR HOME broke in and never got involved.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.20 45.26 57.34 1:03.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|No More Fireball
|122
|8
|4
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–5
|1–3½
|Sanchez
|8.20
|3
|Jedi Knight
|122
|3
|3
|5–2
|5–3
|3–1
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|3.60
|4
|Satanta
|124
|4
|8
|8–½
|9–4
|6–½
|3–½
|T Baze
|2.30
|5
|Rineshaft
|124
|5
|9
|9–4
|8–½
|7–2½
|4–3½
|Pereira
|3.80
|6
|Shanghai Curly
|122
|6
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|2–hd
|5–1¼
|Payeras
|8.50
|1
|Harper's Gem
|117
|1
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|6–¾
|Ortega
|31.50
|7
|Big Sky Logan
|124
|7
|10
|10
|10
|9–½
|7–1¼
|Orduna-Rojas
|71.10
|10
|Proudtobesicilian
|117
|10
|6
|4–1½
|4–2
|5–½
|8–4
|Centeno
|18.30
|9
|Musket Powder
|122
|9
|7
|6–½
|6–1
|8–2
|9–2½
|Figueroa
|6.50
|2
|True Regards
|124
|2
|2
|7–2
|7–hd
|10
|10
|Rojas Fernandez
|27.30
|8
|NO MORE FIREBALL
|18.40
|7.60
|5.00
|3
|JEDI KNIGHT
|5.40
|3.20
|4
|SATANTA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$141.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$72.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-5)
|$92.74
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-3-4)
|$179.80
Winner–No More Fireball B.g.3 by Super Saver out of Sylvia T, by Curlin. Bred by Hargus & Sandra Sexton & Silver FernFarm (KY). Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Owner: Jaime Morfin. Mutuel Pool $85,387 Daily Double Pool $14,591 Exacta Pool $61,959 Superfecta Pool $30,088 Trifecta Pool $35,961. Claimed–Shanghai Curly by Jaime Morfin. Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Scratched–Surprise Fashion, Unstoppable Guy.
NO MORE FIREBALL vied five deep early then three deep into the turn, shook free on the turn and drew off in the lane. JEDI KNIGHT stalked two wide into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, angled out in the stretch, rallied and edged SATANTA for the place. SATANTA bumped leaving the gate, angled to the inside, angled out on the turn then back in entering the lane, split foes in upper stretch then split another pair inside the eighth pole, rallied and was denied the place honors. RINESHAFT broke in and bumped leaving the gate, raced off the pace, three to four wide around the turn, came out into the stretch and finished well. SHANGHAI CURLY vied four deep early then between rivals, chased the lone leader around the turn and two wide into the stretch and weakened. HARPER'S GEM vied for the lead from inside to the turn, got outpaced past the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and also weakened. BIG SKY LOGAN lacked early speed, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch and passed tired rivals. PROUDTOBESICILIAN chased from the far outside then closed in entering the turn, exited the bend five wide and flattened out. MUSKET POWDER chased three wide into the turn, four wide into the drive and faded. TRUE REGARDS traveled along the inside into the turn, moved out into the two path and came up empty.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.32 45.28 58.19 1:04.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Freerunning
|123
|7
|5
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Maldonado
|1.70
|10
|Rest Easy Two Four
|122
|9
|6
|5–½
|3–½
|2–2
|2–4
|Gutierrez
|5.30
|4
|Presto Bench
|122
|4
|2
|6–1
|7–2
|4–½
|3–2
|T Baze
|9.90
|5
|Chief Jackson
|122
|5
|7
|7–2
|6–hd
|5–3
|4–3
|Fuentes
|3.40
|6
|Walking With Dino
|115
|6
|3
|4–1½
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–6
|Centeno
|13.50
|2
|Mr. Artistic
|122
|2
|4
|2–hd
|5–1
|6–1
|6–½
|Franco
|4.60
|1
|My Child Sbud
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|4–½
|7–2½
|7–nk
|L Valenzuela
|10.10
|9
|Sarlat
|122
|8
|9
|8–8
|8–7
|8–12
|8–20
|Matias
|64.40
|3
|U Aint Rite
|122
|3
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Guce
|79.60
|8
|FREERUNNING
|5.40
|3.80
|2.60
|10
|REST EASY TWO FOUR
|4.60
|3.60
|4
|PRESTO BENCH
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$61.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-10)
|$15.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-4-5)
|$34.74
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-10-4)
|$97.10
Winner–Freerunning B.c.2 by Cinco Charlie out of Mon Ange, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Equus Farm (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $120,168 Daily Double Pool $7,883 Exacta Pool $78,328 Superfecta Pool $39,266 Trifecta Pool $43,181. Claimed–Freerunning by George Sharp. Trainer: Shawn Davis. Scratched–Night Games, Royal Orb.
$1 Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $179.10. Pick Three Pool $21,721.
FREERUNNING vied five deep early, four deep into the turn, dueled outside WALKING WITH DINO into the drive, put away that rival then met the challenge of REST EASY TWO FOUR at the eighth pole and held gamely. REST EASY TWO FOUR stalked the speed from outside, went four then three wide around the turn, tipped out in the stretch, collared rival with a furlong to go and could not get by. PRESTO BENCH brushed from outside at the start, vied three deep then got squeezed back at the half-mile pole, angled to the rail, angled out around the turn, kept to task through the lane and held the show. CHIEF JACKSON bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the inside, four to five wide leaving the turn and finished evenly. WALKING WITH DINO bumped at the start, vied four deep then three deep on the turn, dueled inside the winner into the stretch then gave way. MR. ARTISTIC vied between rivals to the turn, could not match strides leaving the bend and weakened. MY CHILD SBUD vied from inside, failed to keep up midway around the turn, stayed inside to the stretch and also weakened. SARLAT traveled off the pace, angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and proved no menace. U AINT RITE raced off the rail into the drive and was never a factor. HALF-MILE FRACTION HAND-TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.79 44.85 56.61 1:03.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Castle Gate
|124
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2½
|Payeras
|9.30
|6
|Rickey B
|124
|6
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|3–2½
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|3.70
|5
|Awhitesportscoat
|124
|5
|7
|7
|6–1
|2–½
|3–4
|Maldonado
|1.70
|4
|Autumn Day
|114
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|4–hd
|4–2
|Ellingwood
|2.10
|7
|Shake N Fries
|124
|7
|6
|6–hd
|7
|6–½
|5–½
|Rojas Fernandez
|27.60
|1
|Roman Rush
|124
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|6–5
|Pereira
|16.40
|3
|Sokudo
|124
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|7
|7
|Guce
|6.70
|2
|CASTLE GATE
|20.60
|8.80
|5.00
|6
|RICKEY B
|4.40
|3.00
|5
|AWHITESPORTSCOAT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$78.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$61.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-4)
|$33.13
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$205.90
Winner–Castle Gate B.c.4 by Point of Entry out of Wednesday, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Owner: Diaz, Joel O., Quintero, Josue L. and Morfin, Sergio. Mutuel Pool $136,761 Daily Double Pool $10,753 Exacta Pool $95,233 Superfecta Pool $50,738 Trifecta Pool $63,250. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-8-2) paid $488.30. Pick Three Pool $13,029.
CASTLE GATE dueled for the lead inside a rival then vied with outside foes, cleared around the turn and stayed strong to the wire under right-handed urging. RICKEY B stalked four wide into the turn, chased six wide into the lane and outkicked rival for the place honors. AWHITESPORTSCOAT stalked off the inside, outside a rival and two wide into the stretch, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and got edged for second. AUTUMN DAY vied three deep, chased five wide into the drive and flattened out. SHAKE N FRIES entered the turn five wide, came out and exited the bend seven wide and lacked further response. ROMAN RUSH up close early from inside, lost ground around the turn, in range at the top of the lane and weakened. SOKUDO dueled for the lead then vied between foes into the turn, chased four wide leaving the bend and faded.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.77 45.23 57.66 1:04.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Empire House
|122
|2
|3
|2–3
|2–3
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Gonzalez
|0.90
|7
|Aadhana
|115
|7
|1
|7–1
|6–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Centeno
|24.00
|6
|Midnight Diva
|122
|6
|8
|6–1
|7–3
|5–hd
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|15.70
|3
|Dorita's Happy
|122
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–2
|Van Dyke
|8.90
|5
|Philly Lishes
|115
|5
|6
|4–1
|5–½
|6–2
|5–hd
|Pyfer
|9.10
|8
|Whistler's Style
|122
|8
|7
|8
|8
|7–2
|6–2
|Hernandez
|48.90
|1
|Donna Bella
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|3–½
|7–3½
|Prat
|2.00
|4
|Bathory
|122
|4
|5
|5–½
|4–hd
|8
|8
|T Baze
|25.90
|2
|EMPIRE HOUSE
|3.80
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|AADHANA
|9.80
|5.20
|6
|MIDNIGHT DIVA
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$64.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$26.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-6-3)
|$68.69
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-7-6)
|$176.30
Winner–Empire House B.f.2 by Empire Maker out of Mama Yay, by Mineshaft. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $153,475 Daily Double Pool $19,397 Exacta Pool $94,430 Superfecta Pool $57,447 Trifecta Pool $66,778. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $93.60. Pick Three Pool $37,319. $1 Pick Four (8-7/8-2-2) 4 correct paid $805.90. Pick Four Pool $80,174. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-7/8-2-2) 5 correct paid $4,242.45. Pick Five Pool $202,314.
EMPIRE HOUSE prompted the pace from outside, floated out a bit into the drive, took control in upper stretch, cleared rival at the three-sixteenths pole and held well in deep stretch. AADHANA traveled near the back of the pace, went four to five wide around the turn, closed outside the leader but needed to find more in the final sixteenth. MIDNIGHT DIVA off a bit slow to begin, raced off the pace, traveled three wide into the stretch, angled out in the drive and was closing fast late. DORITA'S HAPPY stalked off the rail, four wide leaving the turn and went one-paced through the final furlong. PHILLY LISHES went two to three wide into the stretch, angled to the rail in the lane and lacked a bid. WHISTLER'S STYLE took the turn five wide and failed to threaten. DONNA BELLA set the pace in the two path with company to the outside, held a short lead three wide into the lane, lost command in upper stretch and weakened through the late stages. BATHORY angled to the inside early, saved ground to the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.85 44.94 56.48 1:02.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|D K's Crown
|123
|9
|5
|3–½
|3–2
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Maldonado
|10.00
|8
|Fire When Ready
|124
|8
|9
|7–½
|6–½
|4–1
|2–2½
|Hernandez
|4.30
|1
|Rocky's Show
|117
|1
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|2–½
|3–nk
|Lopez
|5.70
|7
|Tiz Love
|124
|7
|4
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–2
|4–ns
|T Baze
|5.30
|5
|J T's A. T. M.
|124
|5
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–2
|5–4
|Cedillo
|8.80
|2
|Royal Seeker
|124
|2
|6
|6–hd
|7–2
|7–1
|6–1¼
|Jimenez
|33.90
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|124
|3
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|6–1
|7–2½
|Guce
|15.60
|4
|Tribal Storm
|124
|4
|8
|9–3
|8–hd
|8–2½
|8–hd
|Pereira
|1.90
|6
|Dizzy Dancer
|117
|6
|10
|10
|10
|9–7
|9–9
|Ortega
|22.00
|10
|Convex
|122
|10
|7
|8–1½
|9–2½
|10
|10
|Figueroa
|24.50
|9
|D K'S CROWN
|22.00
|10.80
|7.00
|8
|FIRE WHEN READY
|6.60
|4.40
|1
|ROCKY'S SHOW
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)
|$89.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$60.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-1-7)
|$198.72
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-8-1)
|$375.40
Winner–D K's Crown Dbb.g.3 by Dominus out of Desi Girl, by Silver Train. Bred by Bryan Minnich (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Dan Northrup. Mutuel Pool $144,063 Daily Double Pool $17,691 Exacta Pool $96,668 Superfecta Pool $49,888 Trifecta Pool $55,141. Scratched–Cannonball Comin, Malibu Alex.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-9) paid $331.40. Pick Three Pool $32,726.
D K'S CROWN stalked off the rail, four wide into the lane, took over at the three-sixteenths pole and drew away. FIRE WHEN READY raced off the pace, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out mid-stretch, rallied and proved second best. ROCKY'S SHOW sped clear from inside, remained unchallenged into the drive, headed at the three-sixteenths pole, could not go on with the winner but stayed on to save the show. TIZ LOVE traveled mid-pack early, raced three wide then angled out into the stretch and summoned a mild response. J T'S A. T. M. closest in pursuit early outside the leader, stayed in range into the stretch, asked in the drive but lacked the needed late kick. ROYAL SEEKER saved ground into the drive and was never a factor. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked the lone leader from inside, angled out on the turn and weakened. TRIBAL STORM traveled near the back of the field, entered the turn two wide, exited four wide and was never a factor. DIZZY DANCER went three deep into the turn, drifted out around the bend and never made an impact. CONVEX took the turn four to five wide and had little left for the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.13 45.41 56.93 1:03.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Howbeit
|122
|4
|2
|2–½
|3–½
|1–½
|1–2
|Cedillo
|3.10
|3
|Promise Nothing
|120
|3
|5
|7
|6–5
|6
|2–ns
|T Baze
|30.60
|9
|Silardi
|120
|7
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|3–½
|Prat
|7.70
|1
|Handsome Cat
|123
|1
|4
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1
|4–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.80
|2
|Octopus
|120
|2
|3
|4–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–¾
|Fuentes
|2.80
|8
|Bronn
|122
|6
|6
|3–1
|2–½
|3–1
|6
|Van Dyke
|3.80
|7
|Alcools
|120
|5
|7
|6–1½
|7
|dnf
|Hernandez
|10.00
|4
|HOWBEIT
|8.20
|4.00
|3.20
|3
|PROMISE NOTHING
|14.80
|7.60
|9
|SILARDI
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)
|$92.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$54.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-9-1)
|$209.74
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-9)
|$552.10
Winner–Howbeit B.c.3 by Secret Circle out of Emerlaude, by El Corredor. Bred by University of Kentucky (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $100,203 Daily Double Pool $10,739 Exacta Pool $60,348 Superfecta Pool $31,804 Trifecta Pool $39,996. Scratched–Antithetical, No Longer Silent.
$1 Pick Three (2-9-4) paid $120.70. Pick Three Pool $52,537.
HOWBEIT pressed the pace from inside, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths and lost some ground, remained inside to the stretch, rallied and took control mid-stretch and drew clear. PROMISE NOTHING settled in the two path, steered out widest in the stretch, had the rider lose the whip at the eighth pole, rallied and edged SILARDI for second. SILARDI set the pace under pressure, held a short lead at the three-sixteenth pole, overtaken soon after and lost second at the wire. HANDSOME CAT chased two wide into the turn, angled out around the bend, then finished willingly in the final furlong. OCTOPUS chased along the inside into the turn, angled three wide coming into the stretch, raced between rivals late and failed to find more. BRONN tracked off the inside, bid three wide around the turn then flattened out in the final furlong. ALCOOLS went three deep into the turn, clipped rival and broke stride at the three-eighths pole, had the rider lose the irons in the process, was eased into the stretch, pulled up and walked off. AFTER AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALCOOLS CAUSED HIS OWN PROBLEMS AT THE THREE-EIGHTHS POLE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.06 45.08 57.18 1:09.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Single Me Out
|122
|1
|9
|8–1
|7–2½
|3–hd
|1–¾
|Franco
|9.20
|2
|I Will Not
|122
|2
|4
|5–1
|5–½
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|5.60
|4
|Rinse and Repeat
|124
|4
|2
|6–2½
|6–2½
|5–½
|3–½
|Payeras
|12.20
|5
|Afternoon Heat
|124
|5
|7
|7–hd
|8–½
|8–½
|4–½
|T Baze
|15.60
|7
|Perfect Wager
|122
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|5–3
|Pereira
|51.30
|8
|Asaro
|124
|8
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–1
|6–1¼
|Maldonado
|24.20
|6
|Johnny Podres
|122
|6
|6
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|7–½
|Cedillo
|7.50
|9
|Hollywood Heat
|124
|9
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|7–2
|8–3
|Matias
|73.10
|3
|Fratelli
|122
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–½
|9
|Van Dyke
|0.50
|1
|SINGLE ME OUT
|20.40
|7.40
|5.80
|2
|I WILL NOT
|6.00
|4.40
|4
|RINSE AND REPEAT
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$89.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$62.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-5)
|$258.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$375.00
Winner–Single Me Out Ch.g.5 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. Bred by DP Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $131,344 Daily Double Pool $18,700 Exacta Pool $75,824 Superfecta Pool $54,226 Trifecta Pool $63,234. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (9-4-1) paid $730.80. Pick Three Pool $23,398.
SINGLE ME OUT unhurried in the early going, angled four wide into the stretch, closed outside I WILL NOT and proved best late. I WILL NOT up close early from inside, saved ground around the turn, split foes at the three-sixteenths pole, gained command soon after but was outclosed in the final sixteenth. RINSE AND REPEAT chased outside a rival, lacked room into the stretch, angled out between rivals mid-stretch and closed willingly for the show. AFTERNOON HEAT settled off the pace, angled to the inside on the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed late effort. PERFECT WAGER trailed the field early, came out into the drive and summoned a mild rally. ASARO attended the pace up the backstretch, bid three deep around the turn and weakened in the final furlong. JOHNNY PODRES pressed the pace from outside, put a nose in front around the turn, vied between foes into the stretch, led to the three-sixteenths pole then weakened late. HOLLYWOOD HEAT up close early from the outside, bid four deep around the turn and faded in the late stages. FRATELLI set the pace up the backstretch vied for command from inside through the turn, fought back to the eighth pole and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.65 47.22 1:12.84 1:26.15 1:39.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Princess Tale
|122
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|6–½
|1–½
|T Baze
|3.60
|9
|Keep It Classy
|123
|8
|8
|8–4
|8–4
|6–2
|7–2
|2–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|26.70
|2
|Our Bonnie Lass
|113
|2
|2
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1
|3–2
|Pyfer
|7.50
|6
|Slew's Screen Star
|122
|6
|1
|2–1
|3–1
|5–4
|4–2
|4–½
|Franco
|6.20
|5
|Zahra
|124
|5
|6
|6–1
|5–3
|3–hd
|2–hd
|5–1
|Cedillo
|3.10
|7
|Anatolia
|120
|7
|5
|3–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–½
|6–4
|Prat
|2.80
|3
|Turkish Angel
|120
|3
|7
|7–3
|6–1
|8–5
|8–12
|7–¾
|Jimenez
|103.80
|4
|Little Miss Belle
|122
|4
|3
|5–1
|4–1
|4–½
|5–½
|8–22
|Pereira
|5.00
|1
|Magical Smile
|124
|1
|4
|4–hd
|7–1
|9
|9
|9
|Fuentes
|45.20
|10
|PRINCESS TALE
|9.20
|4.80
|3.80
|9
|KEEP IT CLASSY
|18.00
|9.00
|2
|OUR BONNIE LASS
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10)
|$71.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-9)
|$83.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-2-6)
|$322.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-9-2-6-5)
|$12,125.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-9-2)
|$698.10
Winner–Princess Tale Dbb.f.3 by Tale of the Cat out of Midnight Belle, by Bernardini. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $166,528 Daily Double Pool $50,315 Exacta Pool $104,650 Superfecta Pool $57,264 Super High Five Pool $295,803 Trifecta Pool $65,729. Scratched–Kiss of Congrats, Perfect Edition, Slamin' Daddy.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-10) paid $248.40. Pick Three Pool $96,813. $1 Pick Four (9-4-1-10) 4 correct paid $3,458.90. Pick Four Pool $371,734. $2 Pick Six (2-2-9-4-1-10) 5 out of 6 paid $1,219.20. $2 Pick Six (2-2-9-4-1-10) 6 correct paid $228,816.40. Pick Six Pool $1,809,485.
PRINCESS TALE forced out in the beginning, angled to the rail quickly, remained inside then moved off the rail and came three wide into the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole flew late and inhaled rival. KEEP IT CLASSY came out at the start, raced four to three wide around the first turn, unhurried up the backstretch, angled five wide into the lane, rallied and got up for the place. OUR BONNIE LASS sped clear and set all the pace to the stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole but could not stave off the the top pair. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR stalked off the inside, three wide into the stretch and failed to find more in the late stages. ZAHRA bumped from inside rival at the start, took the first turn three to four wide, angled five wide into the stretch, put in a mild bid at the eighth pole but flattened out in the final sixteenth. ANATOLIA went four then three wide around the first turn, closed in leaving the backstretch, asked three then four wide around the far turn and flattened out in the drive. TURKISH ANGEL raced between foes around the first turn, steadied briefly off heels into the backstretch, angled to the inside, steered out late and was never a factor. LITTLE MISS BELLE broke out and bumped rival, tracked two wide then saved ground on the second turn and weakened in the lane. MAGICAL SMILE settled off the pace along the inside, saved ground to the stretch and faded.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$18,390
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$77,299
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,633,240
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$6,728,929
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, December 19.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 10th day of a 11-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dr Wysong
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Isidro Tamayo
|4-1
|2
|Eternal Endeavour
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|3
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Eurton
|9-5
|4
|Sheza Factor
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Leitha M. Brady
|15-1
|5
|She's a Dime
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Premiere Lady
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|4-1
|7
|Sweet Rafaela
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|8
|Ca Dreamer
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Jesus J. Uranga
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hydrogen
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|O. J. Jauregui
|15-1
|16,000
|2
|See Through It
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|Vegas Moon
|Emily Ellingwood
|112
|Santos R. Perez
|20-1
|16,000
|4
|Active Pass
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|Bedrock
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|16,000
|6
|Hidden Promise
|Santos Rivera
|117
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
|16,000
|7
|Carpe Victoriam
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|16,000
|8
|Stay Legendary
|Cesar Ortega
|113
|Jesus Mendoza
|15-1
|14,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Va Va Vegas
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Bravestone
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Richard Rosales
|20-1
|3
|Playing Hardball
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|4
|Proud Musket
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|5
|Run King Stud Run
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|20-1
|6
|Gallant Guy
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Reina E. Gonzalez
|6-1
|7
|Gordy's Boy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Alexis Barba
|7-2
|8
|My Man Bags
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|7-2
|9
|Bob Daniels
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|10
|Habanero Kid
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|20-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Lessons of Autism
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Los Alamitos Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Red Flag
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|1-1
|2
|Petruchio
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|3
|The Great One
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|4
|Weston
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|10-1
|5
|Positivity
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|6
|Spielberg
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Felicidad Legada
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Walther Solis
|6-1
|30,000
|2
|Olbia
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|30,000
|3
|Big Hoochie Mama
|Henry Lopez
|115
|Jerry Wallace, II
|30-1
|30,000
|4
|Decorate
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|15-1
|30,000
|5
|Kate Boss
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Andy Mathis
|9-5
|30,000
|6
|Kwikkissme
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|30,000
|7
|Nurse Hardbody
|Tyler Baze
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|30,000
|8
|Best of Show
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|30,000
|9
|Respectfully
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|30,000
|10
|Mesa Star
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Adam Kitchingman
|15-1
|30,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Dontmesswithtess
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|8-1
|30,000
|12
|Disko Fever
|Cerapio Figueroa
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|30,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lugia
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Tiger's Song
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|15-1
|20,000
|3
|Battling Gervinho
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Roman Figueroa
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Mr. Clutch
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|10-1
|20,000
|5
|Moogie Cat
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Ruby Thomas
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Lucky Ryan Seven
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|9-2
|20,000
|7
|Marino Heat
|Jose Dominguez
|122
|Robert J. Lucas
|30-1
|20,000
|8
|Gov From Above
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Art Sherman
|3-1
|20,000
|9
|Arrivederci Roma
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Sally Rivera
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|Wild Cat Canyon
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|30-1
|20,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Charlie's A. T. M.
|Erick Garcia
|117
|LaTorre III Jose L. De
|30-1
|7,000
|2
|Aries
|Santos Rivera
|116
|Aggie Ordonez
|5-1
|8,000
|3
|Senoradiablo
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|3-1
|8,000
|4
|Free My Soul
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|8,000
|5
|Majestic Diva
|Jessica Pyfer
|112
|Reed Saldana
|4-1
|7,000
|6
|Pasito
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|8,000
|7
|Miss You Mom
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|119
|Andreas Psarras
|12-1
|8,000
|8
|Laker Jet
|Alexis Centeno
|112
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|7,000
|9
|Boonesboro Beauty
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|7,000
|10
|Trafficiskillingme
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|119
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|8,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Risen Lady
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|2
|Ruthies Racer
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|3
|Malibu Mistress
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|4
|Paint Me Again
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|5
|Yellow Dress
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|6
|Dancing Dana
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|7-2
|7
|Do You Hear That
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Quinn Howey
|6-1
|8
|Reign of Fire
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|9
|Exchange Vows
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|10
|Big Mama Sue
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hard Metal
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|30-1
|30,000
|2
|Father O'Flaherty
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|28,000
|3
|Smoke Stack
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Colavito
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Blaine D. Wright
|7-2
|28,000
|5
|Stalking Shadow
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|30,000
|6
|King Wave
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|15-1
|28,000
|7
|Twice the Price
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Brendan W. Galvin
|20-1
|30,000
|8
|Sleep Over
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Andreas Psarras
|30-1
|28,000
|9
|Short Rib
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|30,000
|10
|Cozy Bear
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|6-1
|28,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Broken Finger
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|10-1
|30,000
|12
|Brochacho
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|30-1
|30,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gambini
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|20,000
|2
|El Mas Poderoso
|Henry Lopez
|115
|Sergio Morfin
|50-1
|20,000
|3
|My Lucky Bid
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Aggie Ordonez
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Master Recovery
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Cesar DeAlba
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Seiche
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|20,000
|6
|Noble Pursuit
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|18,000
|7
|Fort Dodge
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|12-1
|20,000
|8
|Question Authority
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|18,000
|9
|Twirling Derby
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|4-1
|20,000
|10
|Asset
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Michael Lenzini
|50-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Luck Is My Name
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Leobardo Rivera
|4-1
|18,000
