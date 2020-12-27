Horse racing newsletter: Charlatan smokes ‘em in Malibu

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Santa Anita on a record-breaking opening day.

Everyone came talking about the horse Nashville, but everyone left with Charlatan on their mind. In Saturday’s fan-less opening day at Santa Anita, there was a good mixture of stars in the making, good betting fields, and longshots to make it interesting.

The feature was the Grade 1 $300,000 Malibu Stakes for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs. All the talk was about Nashville, an undefeated shipper for Steve Asmussen. He wowed everyone in an undercard race on Breeders’ Cup day and most were expecting to see his greatness on Saturday.

But instead, Charlatan ran a smart race on the outside of front-running Nashville, moved on the far turn and won by a widening 4 ½ lengths.

We’ll let trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith relive the race for you.

Baffert: “I told Mike, ‘You know I can only get him so ready. I didn’t want to overdo it with him. It is early in the year and all, so I’m counting on his class to get him there. He’s probably going to need this race.’ You know those really good ones like him, they just make my job a whole lot easier. You get them ready to a certain point and then he just took over. That was just pure, pure brilliance that we witnessed today. They were rolling early, there was a really good horse he was chasing. With what this horse has been through I’m just happy for the whole team and everybody involved, to show he is a really special horse. Hopefully we will have a good year with him.”

Smith: “First of all my hat’s off to Bob and his whole crew to get this horse ready off an eight-month layoff. To run against these types of horses was a feat itself, but I always thought he was a special horse. I’ve had the opportunity to watch him, California is his home base, so I’ve seen a lot of him and always wanted a chance to ride him. When Bob told me I got the call, man, I’ve been kind of on cloud nine ever since. He is extremely special.”

If you check out the longer story I wrote for online and print, there is little more context as to Charlatan’s year. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

Before we get to the other stakes races, it should be noted that Santa Anita had a record opening day handle of $23,003,159, which broke the record of $20,491,016 on Dec. 26, 2018. That year, there were 41,373 in attendance.

On to the races.

Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile: This race is for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The winner was the favorite Smooth Like Strait who won by three-quarters of a length from a stalking position. But the second-place finisher Storm the Court deserves some attention for running his best race since winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last year. He went to lead and ran strong through the stretch before surrendering the lead at the end.

Smooth Like Strait paid $3.60, $2.60 and $2.20. Storm the Court was second, followed by Whisper Not, Field Pass, Scarto, Strongconstitution and Heywoods Beach.

Michael McCarthy (winning trainer): “I was surprised at how well he came out of the Hollywood Derby [on Nov. 28]. He put in a couple of works that were, I thought, maintenance-type works, but everything he was showing me in the morning, and the way he was acting around the barn. I thought about it for a couple of days whether we should go or wait until March, give him a little bit of a break over the winter. But he acted like he had his mind on running [Saturday] and I’m glad we got him over here. We have two Grade 1’s back to back here in the spring, the Kilroe Mile and the Shoemaker. Those would probably be his immediate plans for right now. Who knows? We will see what happens after that. He has earned himself a little bit of a break here and he’s going to enjoy himself for a week or two.”

Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “We knew that Storm the Court would be going for the lead, so I just wanted to sit back of him. We got the perfect trip. There were a lot of great horses in this race, so when it came time to ask him in the stretch, he was ready to go. I went out earlier today to examine the turf course because it was our first day of the meet. I looked at all the paths and knew exactly what path to take in the stretch. And that’s the one I took to get home. I have to give Michael McCarthy all the credit. We got beat by a very short margin in the last race, the Hollywood Derby, and one month later Michael had the horse ready to go.”

Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes: All the attention before this 1 1/16-mile race was on Mucho Gusto, who was prepping for the Saudi Cup, and Sharp Samurai, who scratched early in the day. While Mucho Gusto was in a position to contend, he didn’t have it in the stretch and longshot Kiss Today Goodbye rallied effortlessly on the outside to win by a half-length under hall of famer Mike Smith.

Kiss Today Goodbye paid $33.60, $10.60 and $6.60. Idol was second, followed by Take the One O One, Mucho Gusto, Midcourt and Extra Hope.

Eric Kruljac (winning trainer): “He was always very immature early on. It just took him longer to get to where he is, and I think he is really just beginning to mature. About four races back, he got absolutely sandblasted and was basically eased in the race. I basically told [Mike Smith], ‘he’s better with the kickback but it was a factor that day.’ As you can see when Mike came back, he ate the dirt, the colt has put it all together, and Mike gave him an absolutely perfect ride. The pace gods were on our side.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “I was impressed with his last race and I wasn’t even riding him. He ran by me in that last race. I thank Eric Kruljac for the opportunity of riding him and for his great training job. The race was shaping up for him with the speed up front and when it came time to run, he took off. I just guided him around the track.”

Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes: This is the female equivalent to the Malibu with 3-year-olds going seven furlongs. Once again, it was a race for a longshot to come out on top. She had never won a graded stakes in seven starts but stayed patient mid-pack before sweeping wide in the stretch and taking the lead mid-stretch to win by 2 ¼ lengths.

Fair Maiden paid $43.20, $18.60 and $10.00. Golden Principal was second, followed by Merneith, Finite, Secret Keeper, Provocation, Himiko, Biddy Duke, Motivated Seller and Princess Mo. It was jockey Ricky Gonzalez first Grade 1 win.

Ricky Gonzalez (winning jockey): “Eoin [Harty] said she was doing really, really well, to just put her in the race. There were quite a few speeds. ‘Just put her in the race, get her clear and get her to the outside.’ We hit the stretch and as soon as we hit the stretch she went on the outside and was just full of run.

Eoin Harty (winning trainer): “It’s just the way the things pan out when you get to that No. 2 level. It’s hard to find a race against really competitive company. I didn’t want to keep taking her up to Woodbine so I found a spot in Churchhill and that was a big question mark as to whether she would handle it there and she did. She was super professional that day and gave me a lot of confidence in bringing her out here for this.

“I’ve been watching Ricky ride since he came down here, and I think he’s the next superstar. He’s brave and he puts his horse in a spot to win. I grab him in every time I can because I think he’s a world-class rider, and today was his first Grade 1 win.”

Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks: This was a 1 ¼-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies. Of course, when you say “turf” you think Chad Brown, who shipped in the winner Duopoly. She broke on top and held that position all the way around to win by two lengths.

Duopoly paid $14.00, $7.60 and $4.60. Going to Vegas was second followed by Sharing, Red Lark, Capital Structure, Luck Money, Miss Addie Pray, Neige Blanche, California Kook and Guitty.

Jose Hernandez (assistant to trainer Chad Brown): “She has been training really well, and she has been doing everything right. You cannot come from behind here; you have to be up close to the front. She used to run a mile and sixteenth, but now against fillies she wants to take the lead easily with her ears pinned back.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I thought on the backside someone was going to hook up with me but lucky enough nobody did. We had a pretty nice trip. She was full of herself and traveling perfect. When I asked her, she really kicked in. She never really ran the distance, but I guess Chad Brown doesn’t come down here just to race.”

$75,000 Lady Shamrock Stakes: This one mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies was won by Nasty, who also went gate to wire to win by a diminishing head. Nasty paid $15.80, $7.20 and $4.40 for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Ricky Gonzalez. Counterparty Risk was second and Warren’s Showtime finished third.

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita’s second card of the meeting doesn’t have the firepower of the first day but there are 10 races and some decent-sized fields. First post is 11:30 a.m. There are five turf races but only one that uses the new chute. Also, there are two stakes races, one graded.

The first stakes of the day is the $75,000 Eddie Logan for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Logan ran a shoeshine stand at Santa Anita for 75 years and was a regular stop for a lot of trainers. The favorite is Beer Can Man, at 5-2, for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Juan Hernandez. He has won three in a row including the Grade 3 Cecille B. DeMille at Del Mar. He has won three of five races, the first four of his starts were at Indiana Grand. The second favorite, at 7-2, is Commander Khai for Richard Baltas and John Velazquez, who stuck around after riding a few horses on Saturday. Commander Khai was third last out in the Cecille B. DeMille. He has won one of his four starts. Post is around 12:36 p.m.

The big stakes on the day is the Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Mucho Unusual is the 5-2 favorite for Tim Yakteen and John Velazquez. She has won five-of-17 lifetime, running at a high level. She won the Grade 1 Rodeo two back and finished 12th last out in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf. Rideforthecause is the second choice at 3-1 for Michael McCarthy and Umberto Rispoli. She has won four-of-11 lifetime and is making her debut for McCarthy after running mostly at Woodbine and also Gulfstream. She finished fourth last out in the Grade 1 E.P. Taylor after winning the Grade 2 Canadian Stakes, both at Woodbine. Post is listed as 3:51 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 5, 7, 8, 8, 7, 11, 10, 9, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No.5 Master Ryan (5-1)

Master Ryan finally won after 10 tries last out under Umberto Rispoli, who rode for the first time. Trainer Phil D’Amato, who also owns the horse, moves ‘Ryan up in class and adds another half furlong. Previous races going 5 ½ furlongs suggest Sunday’s distance should be no issue. Rispoli has won three of nine for D’Amato, who wins 21% maiden winner last race. For a horse that has finished nine of 10 in the money and a possible lightbulb “Rispoli won last out” angle the 5-1 price we are getting is excellent value today.

Saturday’s result: Bam Bam Again fought the entire race at the front but ran out of steam deep stretch. I would bet this horse if Jessica Pyfer rides again going shorter.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (1): $100,000 Heft Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: No Cents ($3.40)

Laurel (2): $100,000 Gin Talking Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Street Lute ($2.80)

Laurel (3): $100,000 Anne Arundel County Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Miss Leslie ($7.00)

Laurel (4): $100,000 Howard County Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Shackqueenking ($6.40)

Laurel (5): Willa On the Moves Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dontletsweetfoolya ($4.20)

Laurel (6): $100,000 Dave’s Friend Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Whereshetoldmetogo ($6.00)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Native Dancer Stakes, 3 and up 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Harpers First Ride ($2.40)

Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Smooth Like Strait ($3.60)

Laurel (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Allaire Dupont, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Eres Tu ($3.40)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Kiss Today Goodbye ($33.60)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Fair Maiden ($43.20)

Santa Anita (9); Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Duopoly ($14.00)

Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Malibu Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Charlatan ($5.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

3:51 Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Mucho Unusual (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 3 Pour Corona (8-1)

She is a trouble-prone runner deluxe who has many a competitive figure in her holster for Sunday’s endeavor with everything factored (trouble @ track variant). With that said, she finds a field full of runners with question marks of their own. In her most recent effort 30 nights ago, Pour Corona was fractious in the gate prior to breaking slow and getting bumped back at the start to lose almost two lengths of ground right from the start. After the tough beginning, she was able to put forth a big run past the gap and down the lane to garner the runner-up position versus a solid winner. The figure earned that evening puts this runner right there at the finish at a nice price if she can repeat tonight.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, December 26. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 1st day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.12 48.53 1:13.03 1:37.33 1:49.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Avenue de France 122 4 8 9–2 9–2 8–hd 4–hd 1–½ Van Dyke 6.10 2 Sassyserb 122 2 1 4–1½ 4–½ 3–½ 2–½ 2–½ Santana, Jr. 9.50 3 Aunt Lubie 124 3 2 1–2 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–½ 3–¾ Espinoza 3.10 7 Go Big Blue Nation 120 7 7 8–½ 8–hd 9–2 6–½ 4–ns Pereira 17.40 10 Hermaphrodite 124 9 6 7–2 5–1 5–hd 5–1½ 5–½ Rosario 2.30 11 Shanghai Truffles 122 10 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 3–½ 6–1¼ Rispoli 4.80 5 Cover Version 122 5 9 10 10 10 9–½ 7–ns Franco 29.90 1 Kookie Gal 124 1 4 5–hd 7–2 6–½ 7–hd 8–1 Prat 8.10 9 Tizno's Dilemma 122 8 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 8–1½ 9–2 Valdivia, Jr. 92.00 6 Donut Girl 124 6 10 6–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 10 10 Maldonado 34.80 4 AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) 14.20 6.00 4.00 2 SASSYSERB 9.80 6.00 3 AUNT LUBIE 3.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $82.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-7) $217.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $173.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 4-2-3-7-10) Carryover $1,968 Winner–Avenue de France (FR) Dbb.f.3 by Cityscape (GB) out of Sharja Princess (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). Bred by SARL Jedburgh Stud & Thierry De LaHeronniere (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $321,837 Exacta Pool $208,171 Superfecta Pool $72,324 Trifecta Pool $126,443 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,578. Scratched–Rocking Redhead. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) reserved in the early stages and steered to the inside, pulled a bit on the backstretch, remained inside and saved ground into the stretch, moved a bit and split foes at the sixteenth pole and proved best of the trio. SASSYSERB settled along the inside, shifted two wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader at the eighth pole, challenged through the final furlong and got outkicked by the winner. AUNT LUBIE sped clear, set the pace from inside, met challenger at the eighth pole, fought back in the furlong grounds and yielded grudgingly. GO BIG BLUE NATION reserved in the early going, traveled outside a rival, angled out around the far turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. HERMAPHRODITE (FR) floated out leaving the gate, traveled three deep to the far turn, angled out a path around the bend and kept on willingly while outfinished for a minor award. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES floated out soon after the start, tracked the speed two wide then three wide around the far turn, bid three wide in upper stretch but flattened out. COVER VERSION bumped rival at the start, trailed the field early, angled out around the far turn and never threatened. KOOKIE GAL pulled early from inside, tracked the pace then angled three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. TIZNO'S DILEMMA shifted out soon after the start, angled to the rail early, stalked the pace along the inside then moved into the two path on the backstretch, got shuffled between runners into the stretch and weakened. DONUT GIRL bumped leaving the gate, tracked between rivals to the far turn, exited that bend two wide and weakened. SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.35 45.03 1:10.09 1:23.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Wipe the Slate 122 6 1 3–½ 3–3 1–1 1–3¼ Gutierrez 2.70 2 Affable 122 2 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–3 2–5½ Prat 1.00 5 Deservedly 122 5 3 5–6 5–10 4–6 3–¾ Gonzalez 18.40 1 Barraza 122 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 3–3½ 4–1½ Velazquez 2.70 4 Sir Flatter 122 4 7 7 6–½ 6–4 5–11 Rosario 24.70 7 Man Friday 122 7 4 4–2½ 4–hd 5–1 6–¾ Cedillo 20.90 3 Racing Ace 122 3 5 6–2½ 7 7 7 T Baze 78.50 6 WIPE THE SLATE 7.40 3.20 2.40 2 AFFABLE 2.40 2.10 5 DESERVEDLY 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $53.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-1) $11.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-1-4) $243.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $25.00 Winner–Wipe the Slate Ch.c.2 by Nyquist out of Fancy and Flashy, by Zensational. Bred by Brookfield Stud (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $387,695 Daily Double Pool $88,322 Exacta Pool $182,577 Superfecta Pool $66,618 Super High Five Pool $10,430 Trifecta Pool $124,417. Scratched–none. WIPE THE SLATE attended the pace outside the top pair, challenged for the lead approaching the quarter pole, took over into the stretch, cleared inside rival and drew away. AFFABLE dueled for the lead up the backstretch, vied between around the turn, fought to the eighth pole but could not match the winner in the late stages. DESERVEDLY chased off the inside, went two to three wide around the turn and gained the show. BARRAZA dueled along the inside, vied with rivals around the turn and into the stretch, then gave way. SIR FLATTER off slow to begin, trailed well off the pace, saved ground around the bend and never threatened. MAN FRIDAY chased off the inside, came off the turn four wide and faded. RACING ACE dropped back early, took the turn two wide and never got involved. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 24.09 47.55 1:12.17 1:25.19 1:38.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Alvaaro 124 4 2 2–½ 2–1 2–2 1–1 1–3½ Hernandez 4.10 2 Hapi Hapi 122 2 4 6–2½ 6–3 5–2½ 5–6 2–1 Pereira 4.50 6 Next Revolt 122 5 5 5–hd 5–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–2 Desormeaux 10.80 9 Bam Bam Again 115 8 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 4–½ Pyfer 11.70 1 Defense Wins 122 1 3 4–½ 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–1½ 5–5½ Cedillo 1.40 7 Bodega 115 6 8 8 8 8 7–7 6–½ Centeno 93.50 3 Tromador 122 3 6 7–3½ 7–8 7–4 6–2 7–46 Maldonado 38.20 8 Zorich 124 7 7 3–1 3–½ 6–1 8 8 Prat 3.80 4 ALVAARO 10.20 4.60 3.40 2 HAPI HAPI 4.60 3.20 6 NEXT REVOLT 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $17.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-9) $65.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-6-9-1) $3,439.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $64.55 Winner–Alvaaro B.g.4 by Old Fashioned out of Sharky's Dancer, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Jack Mandato (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Childers, Monique and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $367,680 Daily Double Pool $34,486 Exacta Pool $190,583 Superfecta Pool $70,049 Super High Five Pool $4,506 Trifecta Pool $118,754. Claimed–Hapi Hapi by RadarRob Racing. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Claimed–Defense Wins by Dunn, Robin D., Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Union Leader. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $64.35. Pick Three Pool $111,416. ALVAARO chased the leader into the first turn then checked off heels sharply at the the seven-eighths pole, angled outside rival then went up to dueled for command, battled with that rival to upper stretch then cleared at the eighth pole and widened to the wire. HAPI HAPI steadied into the first turn, tracked between rivals then off the rail, went two to three wide around the far turn and rallied for the place. NEXT REVOLT chased outside a rival then two to three wide around the second bend, lugged in at the sixteenth pole and lost the place. BAM BAM AGAIN away quickly from the outside, cleared the field and angled to the inside, dueled with rival up the backstretch, around the far turn, and upper stretch, lost contact with rival at the eighth pole and weakened inside. DEFENSE WINS stalked the pace from inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, angled out further at the eighth pole but flattened out. BODEGA lacked early speed, saved ground into the stretch and passed tired rivals. TROMADOR raced off the pace, went three wide into the lane and could not rally. ZORICH bobbled leaving the gate, stalked outside the top pair, dropped back on the far turn, eased in the stretch and crossed the wire, then walked off following the race. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.02 46.49 1:10.12 1:21.67 1:33.51 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Smooth Like Strait 124 5 4 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 1–½ 1–¾ Rispoli 0.80 3 Storm the Court 120 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Velazquez 10.90 1 Whisper Not 120 1 3 3–1 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd Rosario 2.70 6 Field Pass 122 6 6 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ Santana, Jr. 8.50 7 Scarto 120 7 7 6–1 6–2 5–1 5–1 5–2 Prat 7.60 2 Strongconstitution 122 2 2 5–½ 5–hd 6–2 6–1½ 6–1¼ Cedillo 21.10 4 Heywoods Beach 120 4 5 7 7 7 7 7 Hernandez 46.20 5 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 3.60 2.60 2.20 3 STORM THE COURT 6.40 4.00 1 WHISPER NOT (GB) 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6) $13.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-1-6-7) $155.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $19.75 Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.3 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $504,399 Daily Double Pool $53,867 Exacta Pool $262,627 Superfecta Pool $81,177 Super High Five Pool $8,713 Trifecta Pool $154,517. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $20.80. Pick Three Pool $68,354. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT up close outside the leader, applied pressure around the far turn, gained command in upper stretch and edged away from rival under a drive. STORM THE COURT sped to the front and angled to the inside, showed the way along the rail to the far turn, asked when challenged around the far turn, lost command in upper stretch but stayed on to prove a game second. WHISPER NOT (GB) pulled early from inside, remained along the fence stalking the pace, lacked room into the stretch, tipped out in the lane and held the show. FIELD PASS broke in and bumped rival, stalked the pace in the two path, exited the far turn three wide and missed the show. SCARTO went three deep into the first turn then traveled outside a rival, entered the far turn two wide, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and missed the show. STRONGCONSTITUTION saved ground throughout and never rallied. HEYWOODS BEACH traveled between foes into the first turn then eased back and to the inside, went two wide around the second bend and lacked further response. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.39 46.12 1:12.23 1:19.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Warren's Memorable 115 9 1 5–½ 5–2½ 1–1½ 1–5½ Centeno 3.20 5 Half Hoping 122 3 5 3–hd 3–½ 4–2 2–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 4.50 3 Medusa's Gaze 122 2 6 1–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 3–1½ Gonzalez 5.50 1 Big Chick 118 1 7 2–hd 1–½ 3–1½ 4–½ Cedillo 9.00 10 Great Curves 122 8 8 10 9–3 5–½ 5–½ T Baze 6.20 7 Here Comes Ralphie 118 5 10 9–1 8–hd 6–1 6–5¼ Franco 9.70 12 Grazen Road 117 10 2 7–1 6–1½ 7–4 7–5 Rivera 33.20 9 Ms Michelle 122 7 3 8–1½ 10 9–6 8–10 Pereira 18.50 8 Watchful Eye 118 6 4 4–2 4–½ 8–1½ 9–12 Hernandez 6.00 6 Miss Tater Tot 122 4 9 6–1 7–hd 10 10 Maldonado 15.20 11 WARREN'S MEMORABLE 8.40 4.80 3.00 5 HALF HOPING 6.00 4.40 3 MEDUSA'S GAZE 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $25.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-3-1) $89.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-3-1-10) $603.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-3) $77.80 Winner–Warren's Memorable Ch.f.2 by Misremembered out of Warren's Amber, by Broadway Moon. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren & Sally Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $394,983 Daily Double Pool $46,367 Exacta Pool $237,619 Superfecta Pool $91,204 Super High Five Pool $3,170 Trifecta Pool $162,053. Scratched–Esja, Military Princess. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-11) paid $31.00. Pick Three Pool $110,341. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-5-2/4/11) 2619 tickets with 4 correct paid $111.25. Pick Four Pool $381,829. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-4-5-2/4/11) 857 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,048.10. Pick Five Pool $1,043,951. WARREN'S MEMORABLE raced off the rail while in range, angled in then back out around the turn, bid three wide upper stretch and kicked clear. HALF HOPING chased three to four wide around the bend, drifted in a bit at the eighth pole and bested the rest. MEDUSA'S GAZE sent for the lead early, took control then pressed outside a rival, headed that foe at the quarter pole, led into the stretch but proved no match in the late stages. BIG CHICK broke inward then was sent for the front from inside, held a short lead up the backstretch, headed by rival at the quarter pole, lost command into the drive and weakened. GREAT CURVES trailed the field early, went four wide into the lane, tipped out further in the stretch and lacked a rally. HERE COMES RALPHIE bumped both sides leaving the gate, raced two wide then shifted in at the three-sixteenths pole and could not rally in the lane. GRAZEN ROAD traveled mid-pack, angled to the inside on the turn and also lacked a rally. MS MICHELLE showed early speed then steadied between rivals, tracked off the inside and came up empty. WATCHFUL EYE came in and bumped rival leaving the gate, showed early speed four deep then chased the top pair, raced four then three wide around the turn, eased in the drive and walked off. MISS TATER TOT bumped and lost path at the start, stalked up the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and faded. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.64 44.72 1:08.64 1:14.85 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Highly Distorted 124 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–¾ Hernandez 11.40 6 Quick Finish 124 6 5 3–½ 4–½ 3–1 2–nk Velazquez 9.10 1 Tripoli 122 1 10 10–1½ 10–3 4–1½ 3–2¼ Rispoli 4.00 9 One Flew South 124 9 2 2–2 2–2 2–1 4–1 Cedillo 12.10 5 Appreciated 124 5 6 7–1 8–1 7–1 5–¾ Pereira 14.80 12 Anaconda 122 12 4 6–1 6–1 6–½ 6–¾ Van Dyke 2.70 2 Rayray 124 2 7 8–½ 7–hd 5–hd 7–2 Prat 6.90 7 Club Aspen 115 7 9 12 11–2 10–1 8–1½ Centeno 18.70 8 Preaching Trainer 124 8 11 9–1 9–hd 9–hd 9–nk Rosario 6.30 11 Wayne O 122 11 3 4–½ 3–½ 8–1 10–4 Gonzalez 20.00 10 Mecklenburg 122 10 8 5–hd 5–hd 11–5 11–4 Gutierrez 29.80 3 The Rule of King's 122 3 12 11–1 12 12 12 Franco 133.10 4 HIGHLY DISTORTED 24.80 10.00 7.60 6 QUICK FINISH 8.80 6.00 1 TRIPOLI 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4) $211.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $107.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-9) $385.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $228.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-1-9-5) Carryover $2,022 Winner–Highly Distorted Grr.g.5 by Distorted Humor out of Hightap, by Tapit. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. &Winchell Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $667,569 Daily Double Pool $48,335 Exacta Pool $455,933 Superfecta Pool $161,503 Trifecta Pool $288,933 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,650. Scratched–City Rage. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-11-4) paid $99.20. Pick Three Pool $129,067. HIGHLY DISTORTED sped clear to take control early, angled to the inside, traveled clear to the sixteenth pole and held well under right and left-handed encouragement. QUICK FINISH bumped by rival when crossing over surfaces early, stalked near the inside, saved ground then angled out upper stretch and was gaining to the wire. TRIPOLI settled off the pace along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, rallied and finished a game third. ONE FLEW SOUTH away quickly and was closest in pursuit early, chased two wide into the stretch and weakened late. APPRECIATED pinballed between rivals and steadied when crossing surfaces, raced mid-pack up the backstretch, exited the bend two wide and kept on through the final furlong. ANACONDA settled outside a pair of rivals early, took the turn four then three wide and flattened out. RAYRAY traveled along the inside, two wide in upper stretch and could not rally. CLUB ASPEN trailed the field early, swung out into the lane and improved position. PREACHING TRAINER chased off the inside, angled four wide exiting the bend, came in during the stretch run and never rallied. WAYNE O chased off the rail, went three then two wide around the turn and faded. MECKLENBURG (IRE) raced between runners, four to three wide around the turn and weakened. THE RULE OF KING'S jumped the track when moving from the turf to the dirt and bumped rival early, dropped back and saved ground into the lane and had little left. SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'San Antonio Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.83 47.81 1:11.42 1:36.83 1:43.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Kiss Today Goodbye 120 2 4 6 6 6 4–2 1–½ Smith 15.80 7 Idol 119 5 6 3–½ 3–1 3–2 3–1½ 2–¾ Saez 4.00 1 Take the One O One 122 1 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 29.10 8 Mucho Gusto 123 6 2 2–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ 4–2½ Velazquez 0.50 6 Midcourt 123 4 5 5–1 5–2 5–½ 5–½ 5–¾ Espinoza 6.60 3 Extra Hope 123 3 3 4–2 4–1½ 4–1½ 6 6 Hernandez 7.20 2 KISS TODAY GOODBYE 33.60 10.60 6.60 7 IDOL 5.20 5.20 1 TAKE THE ONE O ONE 14.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $819.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $69.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-8) $156.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-1) $348.00 Winner–Kiss Today Goodbye Dbb.c.3 by Cairo Prince out of Savvy Hester, by Heatseeker (IRE). Bred by Debmar Stables (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: John Sondereker. Mutuel Pool $552,176 Daily Double Pool $74,071 Exacta Pool $272,078 Superfecta Pool $108,009 Trifecta Pool $160,443. Scratched–Combatant, Sharp Samurai. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-4-2) paid $1,188.40. Pick Three Pool $82,199. KISS TODAY GOODBYE tucked inside on the first turn then moved out on the backstretch, came back to the inside and saved ground around the far turn, steered out at the three-sixteenths pole, rallied four wide and bested IDOL in the closing moments. IDOL broke out, angled in on the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail, closed in and raced outside the leader on the backstretch, angled to the rail at the quarter pole, rallied along the fence but got outkicked by the winner. TAKE THE ONE O ONE set the pace in the two path then along the inside leaving the backstretch, stayed inside and held a short lead into the lane, met bids from both sides and fought between rivals through the final furlong and finished gamely to the wire. MUCHO GUSTO chased outside the leader then outside another rival, went three wide into stretch, bid outside a the three-sixteenths pole and faltered late. MIDCOURT altered out around rival entering the first turn, entered the stretch four wide and lacked a bid. EXTRA HOPE tracked four wide early then three wide leaving the far turn and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'La Brea Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.88 44.59 1:09.92 1:22.69 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Fair Maiden 120 9 2 7–½ 6–hd 2–1 1–2¼ Gonzalez 20.60 10 Golden Principal 120 10 3 6–1½ 5–½ 1–½ 2–1½ Smith 12.80 2 Merneith 120 2 5 3–hd 2–hd 4–½ 3–¾ Velazquez 3.60 5 Finite 122 5 9 10 9–½ 7–hd 4–hd Santana, Jr. 2.00 4 Secret Keeper 120 4 4 5–½ 3–hd 5–1 5–hd Cedillo 9.70 7 Provocation 120 7 7 8–hd 8–1½ 9–7 6–1¼ Rosario 14.80 3 Himiko 120 3 8 4–hd 7–2 8–1½ 7–2 Prat 4.30 6 Biddy Duke 122 6 6 1–1 1–1 3–½ 8–2¼ Hernandez 18.40 8 Motivated Seller 120 8 1 2–hd 4–1 6–½ 9–12 Rispoli 7.30 1 Princess Mo 120 1 10 9–½ 10 10 10 Franco 106.00 9 FAIR MAIDEN 43.20 18.60 10.00 10 GOLDEN PRINCIPAL 13.60 7.40 2 MERNEITH 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $621.40 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $247.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-2-5) $464.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-2) $648.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 9-10-2-5-4) Carryover $8,459 Winner–Fair Maiden Ch.f.3 by Street Boss out of Shieldmaiden, by Smart Strike. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $849,355 Daily Double Pool $100,710 Exacta Pool $536,716 Superfecta Pool $178,288 Trifecta Pool $307,570 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,434. Scratched–Stellar Sound. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-9) paid $1,893.25. Pick Three Pool $158,571. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4/11-4-2-9) 10 tickets with 4 correct paid $27,674.10. Pick Four Pool $362,632. FAIR MAIDEN sat off the pace early, raced three to four wide around the turn, rallied outside and collared rival mid-stretch then drove clear. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL stalked five wide up the backstretch, chased four deep at the quarter pole, closed in and took over in upper stretch, challenged from outside mid-stretch and could not match the winner late. MERNEITH chased from inside to the stretch and held the show. FINITE trailed the field into the turn, raced two wide then angled out around the bend, entered the stretch four wide and finished willingly for a minor award. SECRET KEEPER up close three deep, between rivals or two wide around the bend and failed to find the needed late kick. PROVOCATION unhurried in the beginning, traveled three wide into the lane, crowded between rivals upper stretch, angled to the outside and showed late interest. HIMIKO chased between foes early, lost ground nearing the turn, angled out in the lane and lacked room late. BIDDY DUKE set the pace in the two path to the stretch, lost command at the top of the lane and gave way. MOTIVATED SELLER forwardly placed outside a trio of rivals, chased three deep around the turn and weakened. PRINCESS MO traveled along the inside and was never a factor. NINTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'American Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.91 49.67 1:14.89 1:38.98 2:01.61 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Duopoly 124 8 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 Prat 6.00 4 Going to Vegas 124 4 3–1½ 3–2 3–½ 3–½ 3–2 2–¾ Gutierrez 14.80 9 Sharing 124 9 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–ns Velazquez 1.60 1 Red Lark 124 1 9–½ 8–hd 9–½ 8–1 4–hd 4–hd Van Dyke 5.70 3 Capital Structure 124 3 6–hd 6–½ 7–1 7–½ 6–½ 5–1½ Rosario 3.80 5 Luck Money 124 5 7–½ 7–1 6–½ 6–hd 7–½ 6–1¼ Santana, Jr. 9.60 2 Miss Addie Pray 124 2 5–1 5–½ 5–1 4–½ 5–½ 7–2 Smith 50.30 10 Neige Blanche 124 10 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 8–2 8–½ Rispoli 16.70 7 California Kook 124 7 8–1 9–1 8–½ 9–1 9–hd 9–nk Gonzalez 21.90 6 Guitty 124 6 10 10 10 10 10 10 Hernandez 35.30 8 DUOPOLY 14.00 7.60 4.60 4 GOING TO VEGAS 14.00 7.00 9 SHARING 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $277.40 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $75.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-9-1) $124.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-9-1-3) $5,583.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-9) $97.25 Winner–Duopoly Ch.f.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Justaroundmidnight (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). Bred by Jamm LTD. (KY). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Klaravich Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $776,350 Daily Double Pool $97,923 Exacta Pool $446,842 Superfecta Pool $155,728 Super High Five Pool $18,180 Trifecta Pool $265,219. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-8) paid $1,181.20. Pick Three Pool $168,760. DUOPOLY sped clear and established the front, took control of the rail position, set all the pace to the stretch and drew away under right-handed urging. GOING TO VEGAS in range while outside a rival, went three wide around the far turn, stayed within striking distance in the drive but failed to threaten the winner late and bested the rest. SHARING rated in the two path early, chased two wide through the far turn, could not summon the needed response but saved the show. RED LARK (IRE) traveled along the inside the tipped out into the two path, went outside a rival into the lane, angled out and missed the show. CAPITAL STRUCTURE (GB) settled off the pace, traveled two wide then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside late and finished well along the fence. LUCK MONEY tracked three wide then angled out and raced five wide in upper stretch and could not rally. MISS ADDIE PRAY tracked the pace from inside, saved ground into the lane and weakened. NEIGE BLANCHE (FR) stalked outside a rival, traveled two wide then tipped out at the three-sixteenths, raced four wide in upper stretch and also weakened. CALIFORNIA KOOK off a bit slow to begin, went three wide through the first turn, remained off the rail then angled five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GUITTY (FR) off a bit slowly, pulled early into the backstretch, swung six wide into the lane and was never a factor. TENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.81 43.95 1:08.54 1:21.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Charlatan 120 4 2 2–3 2–3 1–4 1–4½ Smith 1.60 5 Express Train 120 5 6 6 3–hd 3–2 2–½ Hernandez 16.80 1 Collusion Illusion 124 1 5 4–hd 5–6 4–1 3–3¼ Prat 10.00 3 Nashville 120 3 1 1–1 1–1 2–hd 4–1½ Santana, Jr. 1.30 6 Independence Hall 120 6 3 3–½ 4–½ 5–12 5–10 Rosario 4.40 2 Thousand Words 122 2 4 5–½ 6 6 6 Velazquez 18.60 4 CHARLATAN 5.20 3.60 2.60 5 EXPRESS TRAIN 13.40 6.00 1 COLLUSION ILLUSION 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $49.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-3) $33.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $52.10 Winner–Charlatan Ch.c.3 by Speightstown out of Authenticity, by Quiet American. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Freder. Mutuel Pool $1,167,469 Daily Double Pool $165,047 Exacta Pool $520,705 Superfecta Pool $166,296 Trifecta Pool $304,381. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-4) paid $214.00. Pick Three Pool $170,457. CHARLATAN stalked the leader up the backstretch from outside, drew alongside and headed NASHVILLE at the quarter pole, quickly took over exiting the turn, cleared rival and shifted inward in upper stretch, drew off under strong handling then ridden out in the final sixteenth. EXPRESS TRAIN settled early while racing widest up the backstretch, took the turn three wide, could not make any impact on the winner in the late stages but stayed on to hold the place. COLLUSION ILLUSION tracked the leader from inside to the lane, angled out in upper stretch and finished willingly. NASHVILLE sped clear and set the pace up the backstretch, challenged by CHARLATAN approaching the quarter pole, relinquished control into the stretch and weakened. INDEPENDENCE HALL chased outside a rival or two wide, angled out at the top of the lane and weakened. THOUSAND WORDS chased off the inside, dropped back in the two path around the turn and came up empty in the lane. ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Lady of Shamrock Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.94 46.20 1:10.50 1:22.33 1:34.22 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Nasty 122 7 2 1–2 1–3½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd Gonzalez 6.90 8 Counterparty Risk 120 8 9 10 10 9–hd 6–½ 2–½ Rosario 3.10 9 Warren's Showtime 124 9 6 5–hd 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ 3–¾ Hernandez 2.40 4 On Mars 122 4 8 9–1½ 9–1 4–hd 3–hd 4–½ Smith 4.80 1 Applecross 120 1 5 7–hd 8–1½ 7–hd 7–3 5–ns Velazquez 11.70 5 Moonhall Milly 120 5 1 2–½ 3–1 2–½ 5–1 6–nk Santana, Jr. 26.70 3 Beguiled 122 3 3 4–½ 5–1 6–1 4–½ 7–6 Prat 14.70 10 Annangel 120 10 10 3–1 2–hd 5–1 8–1 8–3¾ Cedillo 19.50 6 Last First Kiss 120 6 7 8–1½ 7–hd 10 10 9–1 T Baze 78.30 2 Miss Extra 124 2 4 6–1½ 6–1½ 8–1 9–2 10 Rispoli 7.40 7 NASTY 15.80 7.20 4.40 8 COUNTERPARTY RISK (IRE) 4.20 3.00 9 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $41.80 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $37.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-4) $46.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-4-1) $1,590.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9) $52.40 Winner–Nasty B.f.3 by Street Sense out of Valiant Passion, by Lion Heart. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $851,885 Daily Double Pool $295,429 Exacta Pool $526,972 Superfecta Pool $206,110 Super High Five Pool $22,919 Trifecta Pool $340,152. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-7) paid $75.30. Pick Three Pool $565,754. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-8-4-7) 795 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,555.10. Pick Four Pool $1,619,209. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-9-8-4-7) 66 tickets with 5 correct paid $22,248.75. Pick Five Pool $1,924,027. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-2-9-8-4-7) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $129,271.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $483,982. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $110,804. NASTY cleared the field early establishing the front, drew away around the first turn, held a diminished lead into the second best, remained unchallenged into the stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole and lasted. COUNTERPARTY RISK (IRE) unhurried in the opening stages, traveled along the inside then two wide around the second turn, angled out nearing the sixteenth pole, surged late and missed. WARREN'S SHOWTIME tracked three wide to the stretch, four wide upper lane and gained ground late. ON MARS shuffled back at the start, traveled two wide then moved out into the four path, advanced four wide around the far turn, five wide at the top of the lane and went evenly in the late stages. APPLECROSS (IRE) raced along the inside, moved out into the two path past the half, angled four wide into the stretch, floated out by rival nearing the sixteenth pole and needed to find more. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) stalked along the inside, tipped out a path into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BEGUILED tracked two wide then angled in on the second turn and finished evenly from inside. ANNANGEL (IRE) threw head to come away last at the start then pulled early, stalked outside a rival, two to three wide around the far turn and weakened. LAST FIRST KISS settled outside a rival, went three wide around the far turn and weakened. MISS EXTRA (FR) pulled early along the inside, saved ground into the lane and never made an impact. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $290,814 Inter-Track N/A $260,644 Out of State N/A $22,451,702 TOTAL N/A $23,003,160

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, December 27. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 81-day meet. FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 New Heat Tyler Baze 122 Anthony K. Saavedra 5-1 2 Kleen Karma Flavien Prat 120 Craig Anthony Lewis 4-1 3 Cassie Belle Juan Hernandez 124 Sean McCarthy 5-1 4 Concise Advice Jose Valdivia, Jr. 124 Mike Puype 20-1 5 Pushing Sixty Mario Gutierrez 122 Ben D. A. Cecil 6-1 6 Scarlet Heat Umberto Rispoli 124 Dan Blacker 5-1 7 Hot On the Trail Geovanni Franco 122 Gary Stute 20-1 8 Reiwa Mike Smith 122 Jonathan Wong 3-1 9 La Gata Elegante Eswan Flores 122 D. Wayne Baker 20-1 10 Eddie's Sister Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Jonathan Wong 10-1 SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Direct Line Tiago Pereira 122 Peter Eurton 9-2 2 Mongolian Kingdom Alexis Centeno 115 Enebish Ganbat 7-2 3 Mastering John Velazquez 122 Bob Baffert 8-5 4 Exaulted Joel Rosario 122 Peter Eurton 6-5 5 Mongol Altai Heriberto Figueroa 122 Enebish Ganbat 30-1 THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Eddie Logan Stakes'. 2 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Big Fish Umberto Rispoli 124 David E. Hofmans 4-1 2 Commander Khai John Velazquez 120 Richard Baltas 7-2 3 Barrister Tom Tyler Baze 124 Michael Ann Ewing 5-1 4 Beer Can Man Juan Hernandez 124 Mark Glatt 5-2 5 Cathkin Peak Flavien Prat 120 Philip D'Amato 5-1 6 Party Game Abel Cedillo 120 Jeff Mullins 15-1 7 Ebeko Joel Rosario 124 Peter Miller 4-1 FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Cashlings Abel Cedillo 122 Peter Miller 4-1 40,000 2 Love My Jimmy Jose Valdivia, Jr. 118 Peter Miller 3-1 35,000 3 Santiago's Wish Ruben Fuentes 118 Sal Gonzalez 20-1 35,000 4 Alexander's Dream Joel Rosario 122 Jeff Bonde 5-1 40,000 5 Sky Navigator Juan Hernandez 122 Dean Pederson 6-1 40,000 6 Bolu Kent Desormeaux 122 J. Keith Desormeaux 5-1 40,000 7 Cross Indian Eswan Flores 122 Hector O. Palma 5-2 40,000 8 Coastal King Jessica Pyfer 115 Vann Belvoir 20-1 40,000 FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Railsplitter Jose Valdivia, Jr. 122 Jonathan Wong 6-1 25,000 2 Honos Man Flavien Prat 124 Peter Miller 8-5 25,000 3 Street Behavior Juan Hernandez 122 Kristin Mulhall 20-1 25,000 4 Armour Plate Joel Rosario 122 Peter Miller 5-2 22,500 5 Turn the Switch Abel Cedillo 124 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 4-1 25,000 6 Go Time Mario Gutierrez 122 Jorge Periban 8-1 25,000 7 Meadway Alexis Centeno 117 John E. Cortez 20-1 25,000 8 Palace Prince Tiago Pereira 122 William Spawr 10-1 25,000 SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Prince Ricky Alexis Centeno 115 Craig Anthony Lewis 6-1 25,000 2 Octopus Joel Rosario 122 Andrew Lerner 2-1 25,000 3 Turntheclocktozero Juan Hernandez 122 Mark Glatt 5-1 25,000 4 Lolo Paniolo Tiago Pereira 122 Manuel Ortiz, Sr. 5-1 25,000 5 Natural History Victor Espinoza 122 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 5-2 25,000 6 Nonno's Polaris Tyler Baze 122 Kristin Mulhall 12-1 25,000 7 Leprino Jessica Pyfer 115 Reed Saldana 6-1 22,500 SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Brix Ricardo Gonzalez 124 Richard Baltas 4-1 2 First Prez Juan Hernandez 122 Doug F. O'Neill 6-1 3 Foothill Tyler Baze 122 Sean McCarthy 20-1 4 Caerulean Mario Gutierrez 122 Ben D. A. Cecil 8-1 5 Master Ryan Umberto Rispoli 124 Philip D'Amato 5-1 6 Mr. Brownstone Abel Cedillo 124 Mike Puype 5-1 7 Hit the Seam Tiago Pereira 124 Manuel Ortiz, Sr. 12-1 8 Jetovator Flavien Prat 124 Peter Eurton 9-2 9 Dapper Santos Rivera 117 Gary Stute 20-1 10 Zipper Mischief Alexis Centeno 117 Blake R. Heap 8-1 11 Single Me Out Geovanni Franco 124 Gary Stute 12-1 EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Rowdy Oh Tiago Pereira 122 Marcia Stortz 20-1 2 Big Frank Da Tank Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Adam Kitchingman 12-1 3 Sir Williams Dream Alexis Centeno 115 Ricardo Zamora 50-1 4 Warrens Candy Man Flavien Prat 122 Craig Anthony Lewis 3-1 5 The Chosen Vron John Velazquez 122 J. Eric Kruljac 4-1 6 Hockey Dad Mario Gutierrez 122 Doug F. O'Neill 7-2 7 Champagne Pegasus Edwin Maldonado 122 Felix Rondan 12-1 8 Whiskey Talk Tyler Baze 122 Tim McCanna 12-1 9 Hail Freedom Joel Rosario 122 Doug F. O'Neill 6-1 10 Big Story Juan Hernandez 122 Mark Glatt 4-1 NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Robert J. Frankel Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Rideforthecause Umberto Rispoli 125 Michael W. McCarthy 3-1 2 She's Our Charm Juan Hernandez 121 Ronald L. McAnally 12-1 3 Never Be Enough Tiago Pereira 123 Manuel Badilla 12-1 4 Miss Teheran Joel Rosario 121 Chad C. Brown 5-1 5 Altea Abel Cedillo 121 Michael W. McCarthy 5-1 6 Meal Ticket Tyler Baze 121 Jeff Mullins 8-1 7 Colonial Creed Mario Gutierrez 121 Richard Baltas 12-1 8 Zee Drop Flavien Prat 121 Philip D'Amato 8-1 9 Mucho Unusual John Velazquez 125 Tim Yakteen 5-2 TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Turnaround Heriberto Figueroa 120 Robert A. Bean 30-1 10,500 2 Ocean Fury Santos Rivera 117 Jesus Ramos 15-1 12,500 3 Fabozzi Juan Hernandez 122 Kristin Mulhall 4-1 12,500 4 Wilshire Dude Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Steve Knapp 4-1 12,500 5 Bitter Ring Home Geovanni Franco 122 Cesar DeAlba 12-1 12,500 6 Cosa Nostra Anthony Locke 120 Stacy Locke 30-1 10,500 7 Pepe Tono Abel Cedillo 122 Doug F. O'Neill 5-1 12,500 8 Impression Tiago Pereira 124 William Spawr 5-2 12,500 9 Jan's Reserve Alexis Centeno 115 Rosemary Trela 6-1 12,500 10 King Eddie Joel Rosario 122 Bill McLean 8-1 12,500