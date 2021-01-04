Horse racing newsletter: When coupling is bad in a marriage
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we return with stewards’ rulings after they took a week off for the holidays.
Before we get to the popular stewards’ rulings, some news came to my attention from Stephen Panus of America’s Best Racing on a story his site co-opted from my friend Bob Ehalt of Bloodhorse. It’s out of New York, where if now-married jockeys Trevor McCarthy and Katie Davis run in the same race, their horses need to be coupled. You can read the story here.
For those of you in California, coupling is where you get two horses for the price of one at the mutuel window. They usually get 1 and 1A, regardless of their post position. In the olden days, horses were coupled if they had the same owner or even the same trainer. Imagine how things would have blown up in Sunday’s Santa Ynez with Bob Baffert having entered four (only three ran). In Saturday’s Sham Stakes, there would have been only three betting interests.
The thinking is that an owner or trainer could benefit one horse over the other if another horse tries to set up a favorable pace scenario. For example, if your better horse is a closer then maybe you send your lesser horse into a speed duel with perhaps a quality competitor to create fast fractions, allowing your better horse a chance to rally at the end against tiring horses.
A lot of states, including California, did away with the practice for purely self-serving reasons. (I’m sure they sold it a different way, but let’s face it, this was the impetus.) The fewer the betting interests, the more negative impact it has on mutuel handle. The more runners to bet, the better it is for handle. (Your honor, I submit the latest Los Alamitos daytime meeting as evidence.)
So, in December McCarthy and Davis marry and find out the New York State Gaming Commission says their horses must be coupled in races run in New York. It happened twice on Friday, and the combo was entered three times on Saturday and once on Sunday.
“It’s not the 1800s anymore,” Davis told Ehalt. “The rule needs to be changed. We are very competitive. We don’t give each other a shot. We’re both trying 150% when we ride against each other.”
They’ve asked the Jockey’s Guild to help change the rule but that takes time, maybe half-a-year.
“We have to follow the rules, NYRA is the operator, not the regulator,” said Martin Panza, senior VP of racing at NYRA and a great loss to California racing when he went east. “So, we will follow what the rulebook says, even if we might not agree with the rulebook. Every year we try to get rid of coupled entries.”
We’ll see if it can get done.
Stewards’ rulings
We finally got the final stewards’ minutes of the Los Alamitos’ December meeting. But nothing from Santa Anita. So, let’s take a walk down the road of mostly jockey whip infractions.
— Owner Traci Kunz is suspended indefinitely for violation of rules regarding financial responsibility. Kunz did not comply with a financial agreement she signed on Nov. 22 at Del Mar that she owed trainer Adam Kitchingman $14,285. Kunz is barred from all track premises while the suspension is in place.
— Jockey Jessica Pyfer is fined $750 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Leprino in the second race on Dec 13. Pyfer acknowledged she used the crop more than six times in the race. Leprino won the race by a neck. It was Pyfer’s second violation in the past 60 days. It was a majority decision as steward Tom Ward voted for a lesser penalty.
— Jockey Tyler Baze is fined $750 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Synthesis in the seventh race on Dec. 13. Baze acknowledged he used the crop more than six times in the race. Synthesis won by a half-length. It was Baze’s second violation in the last 60 days. It was a majority decision as steward Tom Ward voted for a lesser penalty.
— Jockey Juan Hernandez is fined $750 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Shortlist in the seventh race on Dec. 13. Hernandez acknowledged he used the crop more than six times in the race. Shortlist finished third in the nine-horse race. It was Hernandez’s second violation in the last 60 days.
— Trainer John Sadler is fined $1,000 for a medication violation involving Higher Power. A test on Aug. 10 determined the horse had phenylbutazone, a pain reliever and anti-inflammatory, in system when training. Sadler signed a waiver of appearance and accepted responsibility.
— Jockey Abel Cedillo is fined $1,000 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Midnight Diva in the fifth race on Dec. 18. Cedillo agreed he used the crop more than six times in the race. Midnight Diva finished third in the eight-horse race. It was Cedillo’s third violation in the last 60 days.
— Jockey Ruben Fuentes is fined $750 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Chief Jackson in the third race on Dec. 18. Fuentes acknowledged he used the crop more than six times in the race. Chief Jackson finished fourth in the nine-horse race. It was Fuentes second violation in the last 60 days.
— Trainer Joseph Herrick was ordered to pay groom Alberto Aguero $1,227 by Jan. 4 for back wages after a hearing on Dec. 17. If payment is not made, Herrick will be suspended immediately.
Golden Gate status
It’s still unclear when Golden Gate Fields may reopen after being shut down because of a serious coronavirus outbreak. “We are continuing to work with Berkeley Public Health,” said Craig Fravel, chief executive for racing at the Stronach Group. “We believe the outbreak has been contained and hope to be able to make an announcement once we have clearance from BPH. We’re not in a position to advise on any dates at this time.”
Reading between the lines, this means they are close but don’t want to do anything that would get in front of approval from BPH. No upside in irritating a health department that controls your fate. If you remember, in one of the stranger cases of boundaries, the backstretch is in Berkeley and the front stretch in Albany. We’re going to venture a guess of Jan. 15, but that’s only a guess. If things go great, maybe they could reopen next weekend, but that would take some luck, which California seems to be in short supply of.
Santa Anita review
Sunday’s feature was the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. It figured trainer Bob Baffert would win, not so much that he is the master of 3-year-olds as much as he had three of the six runners. (He had a fourth, but Varda scratched.) Kalypso was thought to be the best and proved it winning by 1 ¾ lengths.
Kalypso stayed off the shoulder of early leader Brilliant Cut and waited until midway through the far turn before moving even and going to the front in the stretch. Kalypso paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.20. Frosteria, another Baffert, was second, followed by Brilliant Cut, Queengol, Nasreddine and Exotic West.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “She has natural speed and she’s a really fast filly. She had the lead for a long time in the [Starlet at Los Alamitos], backing up it’s a big difference to go 7/8ths. The way she broke [Sunday], she was in a good spot and she was really training well coming into this race so it’s pretty exciting that she got a win. I was disappointed in my other filly Exotic West to admit it. She got bumped around, when the dirt hit her, she just quit running. She needed to go long anyway. My other filly (Frosteria) ran a good race, for a maiden, I wanted to take a chance. I would try [Kaylpso] long again, as they get older they are maturing. You can slow her down a little bit like [Sunday], she was pretty relaxed. She wasn’t too rank where she went real fast but we’ll just see how they come out of it. The other filly, I think I’ll just run her in a maiden race.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “She broke good and put me right into the race, in a good position. I’m just happy to be on her. She was the best horse and she’ll be better going longer distances.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 La Verdad Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mrs. Orb ($12.20)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Kalypso ($3.80)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 3.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.09 1:11.42 1:23.11 1:34.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Offshore Affair
|124
|3
|2
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–ns
|Rispoli
|4.10
|4
|Clayton Delaney
|124
|4
|4
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|Cedillo
|3.70
|6
|One Fast Bro
|124
|6
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–ns
|Pereira
|11.20
|2
|Claim of Passion
|117
|2
|1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–½
|4–¾
|Pyfer
|26.30
|7
|Carmelita's Man
|124
|7
|6
|6–1
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|Hernandez
|4.20
|9
|Tropical Terror
|124
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|6–hd
|6–ns
|Franco
|14.20
|5
|Sea of Liberty
|124
|5
|7
|7–1
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–½
|Rosario
|4.20
|8
|Kakistocracy
|124
|8
|8
|8–2
|8–2
|9
|8–hd
|8–2½
|Van Dyke
|7.10
|1
|Big City Bane
|124
|1
|3
|5–1
|5–½
|6–1
|9
|9
|Prat
|10.20
|3
|OFFSHORE AFFAIR
|10.20
|5.40
|4.60
|4
|CLAYTON DELANEY
|5.40
|4.00
|6
|ONE FAST BRO
|7.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$24.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-2)
|$160.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6)
|$78.75
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-6-2-7)
|Carryover $21,508
Winner–Offshore Affair Grr.g.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Harbor Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $194,092 Exacta Pool $117,072 Superfecta Pool $46,161 Trifecta Pool $79,290 X-5 Super High Five Pool $15,344. Scratched–none.
OFFSHORE AFFAIR quickly took control, set the pace inside, met bid at the quarter pole, dueled with CLAYTON DELANEY down the stretch and gamely prevailed. CLAYTON DELANEY stalked outside the leader, bid alongside OFFSHORE AFFAIR at the quarter pole, shifted out upper stretch to lose a bit of ground, headed rival again inside the furlong grounds but could not get by. ONE FAST BRO tracked in range from the two path, angled out in the stretch and nailed rival for the show. CLAIM OF PASSION stalked along the fence to the stretch, remained inside but lacked room in the final sixteenth and got nailed for the show. CARMELITA'S MAN went two wide around the first turn, stayed in the two path through the second bend and gained ground in the final furlong. TROPICAL TERROR went two wide into the first turn then angled to the rail around the bend, steered out into the two path entering the far turn, angled four wide leaving that bend, showed a mild response in the late stages but needed more. SEA OF LIBERTY raced off the pace along the inside, moved out into the two path on the second turn and failed to threaten in the drive. KAKISTOCRACY raced along the inside into the clubhouse turn then moved out into the two path, angled three wide on the second turn and also failed to threaten. BIG CITY BANE traveled mid-pack from inside, saved ground to the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.13 44.87 57.03 1:09.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Pharoah's Heart
|124
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Rosario
|3.30
|4
|Bye Bye Miss Pie
|124
|4
|4
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–3½
|2–3¼
|Prat
|0.50
|5
|Little Rachel
|124
|5
|1
|4–2
|3–4
|3–5
|3–6
|Hernandez
|3.30
|1
|Miss Mo' Licious
|124
|1
|2
|3–1
|4–½
|4–3
|4–10
|T Baze
|18.30
|3
|Spanish Channel
|124
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Pereira
|21.90
|2
|PHAROAH'S HEART
|8.60
|3.00
|2.10
|4
|BYE BYE MISS PIE
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|LITTLE RACHEL
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$53.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$9.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$7.80
Winner–Pharoah's Heart Grr.f.4 by American Pharoah out of Pulsating, by Pulpit. Bred by CESA Farm (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Solana Beach Sales. Mutuel Pool $190,675 Daily Double Pool $46,279 Exacta Pool $72,761 Trifecta Pool $58,064. Scratched–none.
PHAROAH'S HEART showed early speed outside a rival then chased BYE BYE MISS PIE to the turn, went two wide around the bend and into the stretch, drew alongside the leader in upper stretch, put a head in front at the furlong marker and drew clear under hand urging. BYE BYE MISS PIE tossed head and came away bit slow, chased the top pair then went up to take command and clear early, carried the lead along the inside into the stretch, challenged nearing the eighth pole and offered no resistance when losing the lead and stayed on for the place. LITTLE RACHEL off alertly then dropped back to a stalking position, took the turn three wide, was unable to summon the needed rally but finished a clear third. MISS MO' LICIOUS showed early speed to press from inside then chased a new leader to the turn, saved ground while dropping back around the turn and weakened. SPANISH CHANNEL threw her head and came away slowly, tracked from off the rail, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and was never a factor.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.44 47.31 1:11.35 1:23.16 1:34.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Vegas Kitten
|122
|6
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|1–1
|1–½
|Rosario
|2.70
|2
|Maestro Dearte
|122
|2
|5
|6
|6
|5–1
|5–5
|2–1½
|Rispoli
|3.50
|6
|Shadow Sphinx
|124
|5
|2
|4–½
|4–½
|4–1
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|1.00
|3
|Seeking Refuge
|122
|3
|4
|2–2½
|2–1
|2–½
|4–½
|4–1¼
|Hernandez
|20.00
|1
|Jammers Justice
|117
|1
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–hd
|5–5
|Pyfer
|23.40
|4
|Untamed Domain
|122
|4
|6
|5–2
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Gonzalez
|8.10
|7
|VEGAS KITTEN
|7.40
|4.20
|2.20
|2
|MAESTRO DEARTE
|4.40
|2.40
|6
|SHADOW SPHINX
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$37.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$13.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-3)
|$8.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6)
|$13.90
Winner–Vegas Kitten B.g.6 by Kitten's Joy out of Showgirl Form, by Dynaformer. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $234,361 Daily Double Pool $34,297 Exacta Pool $129,662 Superfecta Pool $50,245 Trifecta Pool $86,213. Claimed–Shadow Sphinx by 47 Roses, LLC, Mojallali Stables, Inc. and Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Noble Thought.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $44.50. Pick Three Pool $78,614.
VEGAS KITTEN angled to the fence early, stalked near the inside and saved ground into the lane, gained command in upper stretch, drew clear at the eighth pole and held safely under mild hand urging. MAESTRO DEARTE unhurried in the beginning, raced along the rail then angled out around the far turn and into the stretch, raced five wide at the top of the drive, rallied from outside but was not enough. SHADOW SPHINX tracked two wide then three to four wide into the lane, bid four deep at the top of the lane and got outkicked in the final furlong. SEEKING REFUGE stalked two wide, closed in nearing the seven-sixteenths, bid outside around the second turn, challenged between foes in the stretch and flattened out. JAMMERS JUSTICE stumbled leaving the gate, recovered quickly to take control from inside, moved clear and showed the way to the far turn, challenged by SEEKING REFUGE around the bend, fought back two wide into the drive, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened late. UNTAMED DOMAIN raced three wide around the first turn, trailed four wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.99 45.19 57.71 1:10.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Camby
|122
|5
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–nk
|Franco
|5.90
|1
|Awhitesportscoat
|122
|1
|11
|7–hd
|4–½
|3–1½
|2–2½
|Maldonado
|4.10
|3
|Street Image
|122
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–½
|Hernandez
|15.00
|2
|Shane Zain
|122
|2
|10
|5–½
|3–1
|4–2½
|4–3
|Rosario
|2.40
|11
|Minoso
|117
|11
|7
|9–hd
|6–1
|5–1½
|5–ns
|Pyfer
|11.60
|6
|Short of Ez
|112
|6
|8
|10–2
|8–2
|6–1
|6–1¼
|Ellingwood
|6.20
|12
|Flip the Coin Jan
|122
|12
|14
|11–2
|10–1½
|8–hd
|7–2¼
|Prat
|5.90
|14
|Debt Monger
|122
|14
|4
|2–hd
|5–½
|7–1
|8–¾
|Figueroa
|51.20
|8
|Portando
|122
|8
|9
|12–1½
|13–½
|10–1½
|9–1¼
|Pereira
|24.40
|9
|Royal Seeker
|122
|9
|13
|14
|14
|12–1
|10–¾
|Flores
|127.60
|4
|Jedi Knight
|122
|4
|3
|6–1
|9–1
|11–hd
|11–nk
|Cedillo
|60.90
|10
|Mister Mojo
|122
|10
|6
|8–½
|7–½
|9–2
|12–2
|Fuentes
|31.90
|7
|Tristram Speaker
|117
|7
|12
|13–1
|12–hd
|13–5½
|13–17
|Centeno
|61.80
|13
|Mr. Esken
|122
|13
|5
|4–hd
|11–½
|14
|14
|Amparan
|181.90
|5
|CAMBY
|13.80
|6.80
|4.60
|1
|AWHITESPORTSCOAT
|5.80
|4.00
|3
|STREET IMAGE
|9.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$54.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$31.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-2)
|$176.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3)
|$285.15
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 5-1-3-22-11)
|Carryover $37,234
Winner–Camby B.g.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Reforestation, by Forestry. Bred by Rocco Baldelli, Caldara Farm Inc. &Lane's End Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Mutuel Pool $271,527 Daily Double Pool $27,141 Exacta Pool $225,076 Superfecta Pool $104,088 Trifecta Pool $156,276 X-5 Super High Five Pool $20,605. Claimed–Camby by Mojarro Racing, LLC, Gonzaz, Albert E. and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Awhitesportscoat by Sherman Racing, Inc. Trainer: Art Sherman. Claimed–Shane Zain by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-5) paid $67.80. Pick Three Pool $34,538.
CAMBY chased four deep then outside a rival, went three wide into the lane, bid between at the eighth pole and dug in late to edge the runner-up. AWHITESPORTSCOAT stalked the pace inside, angled out around the turn, bid three deep at the eighth pole, finished gamely but could not get by the winner. STREET IMAGE sped clear early, led in the two path into the drive, lost command inside the eighth pole and stayed on to hold the show. SHANE ZAIN chased between foes then moved to the inside and went evenly in the final furlong. MINOSO tracked outside rivals, five wide into the stretch and could not rally. SHORT OF EZ tracked off the inside, checked at the seven-sixteenths pole, brushed foe at the three-sixteenths and kept on to improve. FLIP THE COIN JAN settled off the pace, exited the bend three wide and could not rally. DEBT MONGER chased from outside, went four wide into the drive, drifted in upper stretch and weakened. PORTANDO traveled near the back of the pack while off the inside, angled out on the turn, came five wide into the drive and passed tired rivals. ROYAL SEEKER trailed early, went between foes on the turn, steadied nearing the quarter pole, angled out in the stretch and could not rally. JEDI KNIGHT chased between foes then off the rail, went between rivals again into the turn, two wide into the stretch, tipped out and had little left. MISTER MOJO tracked off the inside, raced three to two wide around the turn, brushed by rival at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. TRISTRAM SPEAKER stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the back of the field, saved ground into the lane, angled out and steadied at the eighth pole and was never a factor. MR. ESKEN chased between, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, dropped back around the turn and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000. Time 23.15 46.09 1:10.25 1:22.73 1:34.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Lucky Peridot
|120
|1
|5
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–4½
|2–hd
|1–2¼
|Hernandez
|2.20
|3
|Equal Measure
|124
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–1½
|2–5½
|Desormeaux
|2.90
|7
|A G Indy
|124
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|Cedillo
|3.40
|6
|Summer Love
|113
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–5
|1–1½
|4–3½
|4–¾
|Pyfer
|11.90
|8
|Sabinos Pride
|124
|7
|6
|6–2
|5–1
|5–2
|5–2½
|5–1¾
|T Baze
|5.30
|5
|Blazing Charm
|115
|4
|4
|5–1½
|6–2
|6–3
|6–5
|6–8
|Centeno
|19.40
|4
|White Velvet
|124
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Gonzalez
|7.50
|1
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|6.40
|3.40
|2.60
|3
|EQUAL MEASURE
|4.00
|3.00
|7
|A G INDY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$46.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$10.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-7-6)
|$18.38
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-7-6-8)
|$599.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-7)
|$20.35
Winner–Lucky Peridot Ch.m.5 by Itsmyluckyday out of Rare Elegance, by Forestry. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Wire to Wire Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike. Mutuel Pool $256,881 Daily Double Pool $34,124 Exacta Pool $136,417 Superfecta Pool $54,250 Super High Five Pool $115,533 Trifecta Pool $97,825. Claimed–A G Indy by 3 Racing, Inc. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Jen's Battle.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $52.50. Pick Three Pool $81,519. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-5-1/2) 908 tickets with 4 correct paid $209.70. Pick Four Pool $249,558. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-7-5-1/2) 448 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,366.75. Pick Five Pool $711,244.
LUCKY PERIDOT unhurried in the early going near the fence, gained ground around the far turn, steered out upper stretch, rallied and drove clear. EQUAL MEASURE stalked two wide then outside a rival, angled three wide around the far turn, bid three deep upper stretch, pulled clear nearing the eighth pole but could not offer resistance when challenged by the winner in the final furlong. A G INDY sped to the front early then stalked the leader into the backstretch, closed in around the far turn, bid between foes in upper stretch, flattened out in the final furlong but saved the show. SUMMER LOVE chased along the fence early and steadied off heels into the first turn, went up to gain command and cleared foe around that bend, padded the lead into the backstretch, continued clear to the stretch, challenged from outside and weakened in the final furlong. SABINOS PRIDE floated out into the first turn then angled in around the bend, saved ground to the stretch and lacked a rally. BLAZING CHARM drifted out into the first turn, tracked outside a rival then off the rail, went two wide into the stretch and never threatened. WHITE VELVET drifted out into the first turn then angled back in a bit, moved to the inside and saved ground around the far turn and proved no menace.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.32 47.45 1:12.35 1:38.53 1:44.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Roman Centurian
|124
|5
|8
|8–hd
|9–1½
|7–½
|2–½
|1–3¾
|Hernandez
|7.70
|7
|Star Sailor
|124
|7
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2½
|2–¾
|Rosario
|5.10
|2
|Du Jour
|124
|2
|10
|9–½
|7–2
|3–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|Smith
|1.20
|1
|Chasing Fame
|124
|1
|9
|10
|10
|8–1½
|4–2
|4–5
|Gutierrez
|13.90
|8
|Editor in Chief
|124
|8
|7
|5–1
|5–1
|6–1
|5–½
|5–2
|Prat
|3.60
|3
|Papale
|124
|3
|6
|7–1
|8–hd
|10
|7–½
|6–5
|Franco
|79.00
|10
|Kennebec
|124
|10
|4
|6–½
|6–hd
|9–1
|10
|7–hd
|Rispoli
|33.60
|9
|Santos to Wilson
|124
|9
|5
|3–½
|3–1
|2–hd
|6–2½
|8–3½
|Pereira
|9.30
|4
|Allaboutthemoney
|124
|4
|1
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|9–½
|9–¾
|Cedillo
|26.50
|6
|Mongolian Ford
|124
|6
|2
|1–½
|2–½
|4–1½
|8–1
|10
|Fuentes
|104.20
|5
|ROMAN CENTURIAN
|17.40
|7.80
|4.00
|7
|STAR SAILOR
|6.60
|3.60
|2
|DU JOUR
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$62.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$48.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1)
|$182.55
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-1-8)
|$4,162.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2)
|$94.75
Winner–Roman Centurian Dbb.c.3 by Empire Maker out of Spare Change, by Bernardini. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Don Alberto Stable and Qatar Racing Limited. Mutuel Pool $423,414 Daily Double Pool $32,062 Exacta Pool $257,243 Superfecta Pool $117,492 Super High Five Pool $5,455 Trifecta Pool $157,072. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $128.05. Pick Three Pool $88,428.
ROMAN CENTURIAN unhurried in the beginning, raced outside a rival then advanced three then four wide around the far turn, rallied and collared rival at the eighth pole, drew clear and won going away. STAR SAILOR went three then two wide around the first turn, dueled outside a rival then vied between around the far turn, lost command into the stretch, then stayed on well to regain the place. DU JOUR angled out on the first turn, chased widest on the backstretch, bid four deep at the three-eighth pole, led into the drive, lost command inside the eighth pole and flattened late. CHASING FAME steadied inside on the first turn, trailed up the backstretch, remained inside then angled out on the far turn and into the stretch and showed a mild rally to earn a minor share. EDITOR IN CHIEF forwardly placed outside a rival, exited the far turn three to four wide, lacked room and steadied into the drive and could not regain momentum. PAPALE stalked along the inside then moved off the rail on the backstretch, roused three to four wide around the second turn and improved position. KENNEBEC raced five then four wide around the first turn, angled in around the far bend, steered back out in upper stretch and came up empty. SANTOS TO WILSON attended the pace outside the top pair, vied for the lead three deep around the second turn and faded in the drive. ALLABOUTTHEMONEY rated behind the leaders from inside, chased two wide into the stretch and faded. MONGOLIAN FORD dueled inside a rival then vied with a trio around the far turn, lost contact entering the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.31 48.13 1:13.24 1:37.48 1:48.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|England's Rose
|124
|6
|8
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–½
|3–½
|1–1
|Rispoli
|1.90
|7
|Disappearing Act
|124
|7
|1
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–1½
|1–½
|2–1½
|Prat
|4.50
|2
|Lookintogeteven
|124
|2
|7
|8
|8
|8
|2–1
|3–2½
|Smith
|6.30
|8
|Wind and Hope
|124
|8
|6
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–1
|Gonzalez
|4.90
|4
|Lookin So Lucky
|124
|4
|2
|1–½
|2–½
|2–½
|5–2
|5–hd
|Pereira
|22.70
|5
|Shes'a Perfectlady
|124
|5
|3
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–2½
|Van Dyke
|3.70
|1
|Acoustic Shadow
|124
|1
|5
|5–1½
|4–½
|4–½
|7–1½
|7–5
|Hernandez
|11.70
|3
|Lemon Drop Tini
|124
|3
|4
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|32.50
|6
|ENGLAND'S ROSE
|5.80
|3.40
|2.60
|7
|DISAPPEARING ACT
|5.00
|3.60
|2
|LOOKINTOGETEVEN
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$42.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-8)
|$28.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-8-4)
|$1,657.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2)
|$36.45
Winner–England's Rose Ch.m.5 by English Channel out of Gingham and Lace, by Kris S. Bred by St. George Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an. Mutuel Pool $283,436 Daily Double Pool $35,233 Exacta Pool $156,290 Superfecta Pool $67,587 Super High Five Pool $6,517 Trifecta Pool $107,170. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $63.75. Pick Three Pool $56,388.
ENGLAND'S ROSE off a bit slow to begin, allowed to settled off the pace, angled out around the far turn, rallied and surged past the runner-up. DISAPPEARING ACT in range off the inside, traveled three deep at the three-eighths pole, bid four deep at the quarter pole, gained command in upper stretch but could not offer resistance to the winner in the late stages. LOOKINTOGETEVEN went to three wide around the first turn, reserved at the back early, angled out and bid five deep around the far turn, drifted out into the lane and got outkicked in the final furlong. WIND AND HOPE up close outside the top pair, vied three deep around the second turn and could not match strides in the lane. LOOKIN SO LUCKY dueled for the lead outside a rival, vied between on the far turn, lost the lead at the quarter pole and weakened. SHES'A PERFECTLADY stalked outside a rival or two wide into the stretch, moved out three wide in the lane and never threatened. ACOUSTIC SHADOW stalked the pace from inside, lacked room behind LEMON DROP TINI around the far turn, tipped out at the three-sixteenths pole and could not rally. LEMON DROP TINI dueled along the inside, vied with four rivals at the quarter pole, was put in a bit tight entering the stretch and tired.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Ynez Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.53 45.13 1:10.18 1:23.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Kalypso
|122
|6
|1
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Rosario
|0.90
|6
|Frosteria
|120
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–3½
|3–2½
|2–1½
|Smith
|3.60
|1
|Brilliant Cut
|120
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–3½
|Gonzalez
|30.90
|4
|Queengol
|120
|4
|5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–7
|4–1¼
|Prat
|6.70
|2
|Nasreddine
|120
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|5–9
|Pereira
|8.30
|3
|Exotic West
|120
|3
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|4.60
|7
|KALYPSO
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|FROSTERIA
|3.60
|2.80
|1
|BRILLIANT CUT
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-4)
|$35.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1)
|$44.65
Winner–Kalypso Ch.f.3 by Brody's Cause out of Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: David A Bernsen, LLC, Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad. Mutuel Pool $320,749 Daily Double Pool $50,238 Exacta Pool $162,118 Superfecta Pool $77,566 Trifecta Pool $107,371. Scratched–Varda.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $34.00. Pick Three Pool $68,306.
KALYPSO off alertly, went up to dueled for the lead outside a rival, put a head in front at the five-sixteenths pole, moved out a bit in upper stretch and clear inside rival, remained strong in the final furlong under a crack of the right-handed whip and steady handling then in hand nearing the wire. FROSTERIA tracked outside a rival, ranged up four wide around the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied for the place. BRILLIANT CUT bumped outside rival at the start then bumped with same foe prior to leaving the chute, dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch, could not match the winner in upper stretch and weakened late to third. QUEENGOL shifted in and bumped rival at the start, stalked outside rival, three then two wide around the bend and lacked a response when called upon. NASREDDINE bumped leaving the gate, pinballed soon after and steadied early, stalked the pace in the two path then angled to the rail around the turn and weakened. EXOTIC WEST bumped repeatedly and steadied twice early, dropped back around the far turn and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.85 44.33 1:09.01 1:15.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Constantia
|122
|4
|12
|12
|12
|8–1
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|19.00
|3
|All Quality
|124
|3
|11
|10–1½
|8–½
|6–½
|2–½
|Rosario
|4.60
|2
|Nu Pi Lambda
|124
|2
|5
|6–hd
|7–1
|5–hd
|3–ns
|Smith
|10.10
|7
|Althea Gibson
|117
|7
|4
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|Pyfer
|2.80
|1
|Gallovie
|124
|1
|3
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–1½
|5–nk
|Gonzalez
|5.30
|6
|Quiet Secretary
|122
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1½
|6–1
|Espinoza
|12.20
|12
|Miss Lucy
|124
|12
|7
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–½
|7–1½
|Prat
|13.30
|11
|Dolce
|124
|11
|6
|7–1½
|6–1
|7–½
|8–½
|Gutierrez
|7.10
|10
|A New Peace
|124
|10
|8
|8–½
|9–hd
|10–4
|9–4½
|Hernandez
|37.90
|9
|Woke Up to Aces
|124
|9
|1
|2–½
|3–1½
|9–1
|10–2¼
|T Baze
|13.50
|5
|Powerfulattraction
|124
|5
|9
|11–1
|11–½
|12
|11–2
|Desormeaux
|56.40
|8
|Affianced
|124
|8
|10
|9–hd
|10–1
|11–1½
|12
|Van Dyke
|13.50
|4
|CONSTANTIA
|40.00
|16.00
|10.20
|3
|ALL QUALITY
|5.80
|4.40
|2
|NU PI LAMBDA
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$74.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$122.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-7)
|$491.05
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-7-1)
|Carryover $8,634
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$511.05
Winner–Constantia Ch.f.4 by Munnings out of Llandudno, by Belong to Me. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $461,641 Daily Double Pool $144,891 Exacta Pool $334,628 Superfecta Pool $170,736 Super High Five Pool $11,313 Trifecta Pool $217,993. Scratched–Magical Gray, Over Attracted.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $100.80. Pick Three Pool $359,989. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-5/7-4) 785 tickets with 4 correct paid $837.60. Pick Four Pool $861,042. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2-5-6-5/7-4) 230 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,591.60. Pick Five Pool $778,171. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1/2-5-6-5/7-4) 16 tickets with 6 correct paid $7,388.90. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $221,294. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $144,099.
CONSTANTIA settled at the back and moved to the rail, remained inside to the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole, split foes in deep stretch, surged late and got up in time. ALL QUALITY unhurried in the beginning, saved ground around the turn, angled out and split foes in the final sixteenth, led late and got nailed by the winner. NU PI LAMBDA chased inside then two wide into the lane, angled out in upper stretch, rallied six wide and got up for the show. ALTHEA GIBSON in range early and angled to the inside, saved ground around the bend, rallied along the fence and was edged for the show. GALLOVIE (GB) raced along the inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, steered out in stretch and finished willingly. QUIET SECRETARY contested the pace early then gained control and cleared rivals, showed the way clear to the eighth pole and was caught in the late stages. MISS LUCY (IRE) chased outside a rival, angled out four wide into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and finished evenly. DOLCE traveled mid-pack in the early going, angled four to five wide into the stretch then seven wide in the lane and could not rally. A NEW PEACE steadied and bobbled early, tracked off the rail then between foes at the seven-sixteenths, exited the bend three wide and failed to threaten. WOKE UP TO ACES showed early speed then chased the leader off the inside, went three wide into the drive and weakened. POWERFULATTRACTION traveled near the back of the filed, raced outside a rival, came out at the top of the lane and was never a factor. AFFIANCED steadied off heels early, went outside a pair of rivals at the seven-sixteenths, four wide into the lane and proved no menace.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$161,248
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$123,561
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,941,008
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$10,225,817
