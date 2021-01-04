Horse racing newsletter: When coupling is bad in a marriage

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 3. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.09 1:11.42 1:23.11 1:34.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Offshore Affair 124 3 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–ns Rispoli 4.10 4 Clayton Delaney 124 4 4 2–2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 Cedillo 3.70 6 One Fast Bro 124 6 5 4–½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–ns Pereira 11.20 2 Claim of Passion 117 2 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 4–¾ Pyfer 26.30 7 Carmelita's Man 124 7 6 6–1 6–1 5–hd 5–1 5–hd Hernandez 4.20 9 Tropical Terror 124 9 9 9 9 8–½ 6–hd 6–ns Franco 14.20 5 Sea of Liberty 124 5 7 7–1 7–½ 7–hd 7–1 7–½ Rosario 4.20 8 Kakistocracy 124 8 8 8–2 8–2 9 8–hd 8–2½ Van Dyke 7.10 1 Big City Bane 124 1 3 5–1 5–½ 6–1 9 9 Prat 10.20

3 OFFSHORE AFFAIR 10.20 5.40 4.60 4 CLAYTON DELANEY 5.40 4.00 6 ONE FAST BRO 7.00

$1 EXACTA (3-4) $24.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-2) $160.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $78.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-6-2-7) Carryover $21,508

Winner–Offshore Affair Grr.g.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Harbor Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $194,092 Exacta Pool $117,072 Superfecta Pool $46,161 Trifecta Pool $79,290 X-5 Super High Five Pool $15,344. Scratched–none.

OFFSHORE AFFAIR quickly took control, set the pace inside, met bid at the quarter pole, dueled with CLAYTON DELANEY down the stretch and gamely prevailed. CLAYTON DELANEY stalked outside the leader, bid alongside OFFSHORE AFFAIR at the quarter pole, shifted out upper stretch to lose a bit of ground, headed rival again inside the furlong grounds but could not get by. ONE FAST BRO tracked in range from the two path, angled out in the stretch and nailed rival for the show. CLAIM OF PASSION stalked along the fence to the stretch, remained inside but lacked room in the final sixteenth and got nailed for the show. CARMELITA'S MAN went two wide around the first turn, stayed in the two path through the second bend and gained ground in the final furlong. TROPICAL TERROR went two wide into the first turn then angled to the rail around the bend, steered out into the two path entering the far turn, angled four wide leaving that bend, showed a mild response in the late stages but needed more. SEA OF LIBERTY raced off the pace along the inside, moved out into the two path on the second turn and failed to threaten in the drive. KAKISTOCRACY raced along the inside into the clubhouse turn then moved out into the two path, angled three wide on the second turn and also failed to threaten. BIG CITY BANE traveled mid-pack from inside, saved ground to the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.13 44.87 57.03 1:09.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pharoah's Heart 124 2 3 2–hd 2–2 1–hd 1–1¾ Rosario 3.30 4 Bye Bye Miss Pie 124 4 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–3½ 2–3¼ Prat 0.50 5 Little Rachel 124 5 1 4–2 3–4 3–5 3–6 Hernandez 3.30 1 Miss Mo' Licious 124 1 2 3–1 4–½ 4–3 4–10 T Baze 18.30 3 Spanish Channel 124 3 5 5 5 5 5 Pereira 21.90

2 PHAROAH'S HEART 8.60 3.00 2.10 4 BYE BYE MISS PIE 2.40 2.10 5 LITTLE RACHEL 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $53.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $9.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $7.80

Winner–Pharoah's Heart Grr.f.4 by American Pharoah out of Pulsating, by Pulpit. Bred by CESA Farm (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Solana Beach Sales. Mutuel Pool $190,675 Daily Double Pool $46,279 Exacta Pool $72,761 Trifecta Pool $58,064. Scratched–none.

PHAROAH'S HEART showed early speed outside a rival then chased BYE BYE MISS PIE to the turn, went two wide around the bend and into the stretch, drew alongside the leader in upper stretch, put a head in front at the furlong marker and drew clear under hand urging. BYE BYE MISS PIE tossed head and came away bit slow, chased the top pair then went up to take command and clear early, carried the lead along the inside into the stretch, challenged nearing the eighth pole and offered no resistance when losing the lead and stayed on for the place. LITTLE RACHEL off alertly then dropped back to a stalking position, took the turn three wide, was unable to summon the needed rally but finished a clear third. MISS MO' LICIOUS showed early speed to press from inside then chased a new leader to the turn, saved ground while dropping back around the turn and weakened. SPANISH CHANNEL threw her head and came away slowly, tracked from off the rail, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and was never a factor.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.44 47.31 1:11.35 1:23.16 1:34.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Vegas Kitten 122 6 1 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 1–1 1–½ Rosario 2.70 2 Maestro Dearte 122 2 5 6 6 5–1 5–5 2–1½ Rispoli 3.50 6 Shadow Sphinx 124 5 2 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 2–½ 3–1¼ Prat 1.00 3 Seeking Refuge 122 3 4 2–2½ 2–1 2–½ 4–½ 4–1¼ Hernandez 20.00 1 Jammers Justice 117 1 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 3–hd 5–5 Pyfer 23.40 4 Untamed Domain 122 4 6 5–2 5–1 6 6 6 Gonzalez 8.10

7 VEGAS KITTEN 7.40 4.20 2.20 2 MAESTRO DEARTE 4.40 2.40 6 SHADOW SPHINX 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $37.40 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-3) $8.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $13.90

Winner–Vegas Kitten B.g.6 by Kitten's Joy out of Showgirl Form, by Dynaformer. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $234,361 Daily Double Pool $34,297 Exacta Pool $129,662 Superfecta Pool $50,245 Trifecta Pool $86,213. Claimed–Shadow Sphinx by 47 Roses, LLC, Mojallali Stables, Inc. and Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Noble Thought. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $44.50. Pick Three Pool $78,614.

VEGAS KITTEN angled to the fence early, stalked near the inside and saved ground into the lane, gained command in upper stretch, drew clear at the eighth pole and held safely under mild hand urging. MAESTRO DEARTE unhurried in the beginning, raced along the rail then angled out around the far turn and into the stretch, raced five wide at the top of the drive, rallied from outside but was not enough. SHADOW SPHINX tracked two wide then three to four wide into the lane, bid four deep at the top of the lane and got outkicked in the final furlong. SEEKING REFUGE stalked two wide, closed in nearing the seven-sixteenths, bid outside around the second turn, challenged between foes in the stretch and flattened out. JAMMERS JUSTICE stumbled leaving the gate, recovered quickly to take control from inside, moved clear and showed the way to the far turn, challenged by SEEKING REFUGE around the bend, fought back two wide into the drive, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened late. UNTAMED DOMAIN raced three wide around the first turn, trailed four wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.99 45.19 57.71 1:10.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Camby 122 5 2 3–½ 2–½ 2–hd 1–nk Franco 5.90 1 Awhitesportscoat 122 1 11 7–hd 4–½ 3–1½ 2–2½ Maldonado 4.10 3 Street Image 122 3 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 3–½ Hernandez 15.00 2 Shane Zain 122 2 10 5–½ 3–1 4–2½ 4–3 Rosario 2.40 11 Minoso 117 11 7 9–hd 6–1 5–1½ 5–ns Pyfer 11.60 6 Short of Ez 112 6 8 10–2 8–2 6–1 6–1¼ Ellingwood 6.20 12 Flip the Coin Jan 122 12 14 11–2 10–1½ 8–hd 7–2¼ Prat 5.90 14 Debt Monger 122 14 4 2–hd 5–½ 7–1 8–¾ Figueroa 51.20 8 Portando 122 8 9 12–1½ 13–½ 10–1½ 9–1¼ Pereira 24.40 9 Royal Seeker 122 9 13 14 14 12–1 10–¾ Flores 127.60 4 Jedi Knight 122 4 3 6–1 9–1 11–hd 11–nk Cedillo 60.90 10 Mister Mojo 122 10 6 8–½ 7–½ 9–2 12–2 Fuentes 31.90 7 Tristram Speaker 117 7 12 13–1 12–hd 13–5½ 13–17 Centeno 61.80 13 Mr. Esken 122 13 5 4–hd 11–½ 14 14 Amparan 181.90

5 CAMBY 13.80 6.80 4.60 1 AWHITESPORTSCOAT 5.80 4.00 3 STREET IMAGE 9.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $54.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $31.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-2) $176.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $285.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 5-1-3-22-11) Carryover $37,234

Winner–Camby B.g.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Reforestation, by Forestry. Bred by Rocco Baldelli, Caldara Farm Inc. &Lane's End Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Mutuel Pool $271,527 Daily Double Pool $27,141 Exacta Pool $225,076 Superfecta Pool $104,088 Trifecta Pool $156,276 X-5 Super High Five Pool $20,605. Claimed–Camby by Mojarro Racing, LLC, Gonzaz, Albert E. and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Awhitesportscoat by Sherman Racing, Inc. Trainer: Art Sherman. Claimed–Shane Zain by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-5) paid $67.80. Pick Three Pool $34,538.

CAMBY chased four deep then outside a rival, went three wide into the lane, bid between at the eighth pole and dug in late to edge the runner-up. AWHITESPORTSCOAT stalked the pace inside, angled out around the turn, bid three deep at the eighth pole, finished gamely but could not get by the winner. STREET IMAGE sped clear early, led in the two path into the drive, lost command inside the eighth pole and stayed on to hold the show. SHANE ZAIN chased between foes then moved to the inside and went evenly in the final furlong. MINOSO tracked outside rivals, five wide into the stretch and could not rally. SHORT OF EZ tracked off the inside, checked at the seven-sixteenths pole, brushed foe at the three-sixteenths and kept on to improve. FLIP THE COIN JAN settled off the pace, exited the bend three wide and could not rally. DEBT MONGER chased from outside, went four wide into the drive, drifted in upper stretch and weakened. PORTANDO traveled near the back of the pack while off the inside, angled out on the turn, came five wide into the drive and passed tired rivals. ROYAL SEEKER trailed early, went between foes on the turn, steadied nearing the quarter pole, angled out in the stretch and could not rally. JEDI KNIGHT chased between foes then off the rail, went between rivals again into the turn, two wide into the stretch, tipped out and had little left. MISTER MOJO tracked off the inside, raced three to two wide around the turn, brushed by rival at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. TRISTRAM SPEAKER stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the back of the field, saved ground into the lane, angled out and steadied at the eighth pole and was never a factor. MR. ESKEN chased between, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, dropped back around the turn and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000. Time 23.15 46.09 1:10.25 1:22.73 1:34.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Lucky Peridot 120 1 5 4–hd 4–2 4–4½ 2–hd 1–2¼ Hernandez 2.20 3 Equal Measure 124 2 3 3–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 1–1½ 2–5½ Desormeaux 2.90 7 A G Indy 124 6 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 3–hd 3–½ Cedillo 3.40 6 Summer Love 113 5 2 1–1 1–5 1–1½ 4–3½ 4–¾ Pyfer 11.90 8 Sabinos Pride 124 7 6 6–2 5–1 5–2 5–2½ 5–1¾ T Baze 5.30 5 Blazing Charm 115 4 4 5–1½ 6–2 6–3 6–5 6–8 Centeno 19.40 4 White Velvet 124 3 7 7 7 7 7 7 Gonzalez 7.50

1 LUCKY PERIDOT 6.40 3.40 2.60 3 EQUAL MEASURE 4.00 3.00 7 A G INDY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $46.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-7-6) $18.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-7-6-8) $599.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-7) $20.35

Winner–Lucky Peridot Ch.m.5 by Itsmyluckyday out of Rare Elegance, by Forestry. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Wire to Wire Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike. Mutuel Pool $256,881 Daily Double Pool $34,124 Exacta Pool $136,417 Superfecta Pool $54,250 Super High Five Pool $115,533 Trifecta Pool $97,825. Claimed–A G Indy by 3 Racing, Inc. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Jen's Battle. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $52.50. Pick Three Pool $81,519. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-5-1/2) 908 tickets with 4 correct paid $209.70. Pick Four Pool $249,558. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-7-5-1/2) 448 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,366.75. Pick Five Pool $711,244.

LUCKY PERIDOT unhurried in the early going near the fence, gained ground around the far turn, steered out upper stretch, rallied and drove clear. EQUAL MEASURE stalked two wide then outside a rival, angled three wide around the far turn, bid three deep upper stretch, pulled clear nearing the eighth pole but could not offer resistance when challenged by the winner in the final furlong. A G INDY sped to the front early then stalked the leader into the backstretch, closed in around the far turn, bid between foes in upper stretch, flattened out in the final furlong but saved the show. SUMMER LOVE chased along the fence early and steadied off heels into the first turn, went up to gain command and cleared foe around that bend, padded the lead into the backstretch, continued clear to the stretch, challenged from outside and weakened in the final furlong. SABINOS PRIDE floated out into the first turn then angled in around the bend, saved ground to the stretch and lacked a rally. BLAZING CHARM drifted out into the first turn, tracked outside a rival then off the rail, went two wide into the stretch and never threatened. WHITE VELVET drifted out into the first turn then angled back in a bit, moved to the inside and saved ground around the far turn and proved no menace.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.32 47.45 1:12.35 1:38.53 1:44.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Roman Centurian 124 5 8 8–hd 9–1½ 7–½ 2–½ 1–3¾ Hernandez 7.70 7 Star Sailor 124 7 3 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–2½ 2–¾ Rosario 5.10 2 Du Jour 124 2 10 9–½ 7–2 3–hd 1–hd 3–1½ Smith 1.20 1 Chasing Fame 124 1 9 10 10 8–1½ 4–2 4–5 Gutierrez 13.90 8 Editor in Chief 124 8 7 5–1 5–1 6–1 5–½ 5–2 Prat 3.60 3 Papale 124 3 6 7–1 8–hd 10 7–½ 6–5 Franco 79.00 10 Kennebec 124 10 4 6–½ 6–hd 9–1 10 7–hd Rispoli 33.60 9 Santos to Wilson 124 9 5 3–½ 3–1 2–hd 6–2½ 8–3½ Pereira 9.30 4 Allaboutthemoney 124 4 1 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 9–½ 9–¾ Cedillo 26.50 6 Mongolian Ford 124 6 2 1–½ 2–½ 4–1½ 8–1 10 Fuentes 104.20

5 ROMAN CENTURIAN 17.40 7.80 4.00 7 STAR SAILOR 6.60 3.60 2 DU JOUR 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $62.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $48.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1) $182.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-1-8) $4,162.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $94.75

Winner–Roman Centurian Dbb.c.3 by Empire Maker out of Spare Change, by Bernardini. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Don Alberto Stable and Qatar Racing Limited. Mutuel Pool $423,414 Daily Double Pool $32,062 Exacta Pool $257,243 Superfecta Pool $117,492 Super High Five Pool $5,455 Trifecta Pool $157,072. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $128.05. Pick Three Pool $88,428.

ROMAN CENTURIAN unhurried in the beginning, raced outside a rival then advanced three then four wide around the far turn, rallied and collared rival at the eighth pole, drew clear and won going away. STAR SAILOR went three then two wide around the first turn, dueled outside a rival then vied between around the far turn, lost command into the stretch, then stayed on well to regain the place. DU JOUR angled out on the first turn, chased widest on the backstretch, bid four deep at the three-eighth pole, led into the drive, lost command inside the eighth pole and flattened late. CHASING FAME steadied inside on the first turn, trailed up the backstretch, remained inside then angled out on the far turn and into the stretch and showed a mild rally to earn a minor share. EDITOR IN CHIEF forwardly placed outside a rival, exited the far turn three to four wide, lacked room and steadied into the drive and could not regain momentum. PAPALE stalked along the inside then moved off the rail on the backstretch, roused three to four wide around the second turn and improved position. KENNEBEC raced five then four wide around the first turn, angled in around the far bend, steered back out in upper stretch and came up empty. SANTOS TO WILSON attended the pace outside the top pair, vied for the lead three deep around the second turn and faded in the drive. ALLABOUTTHEMONEY rated behind the leaders from inside, chased two wide into the stretch and faded. MONGOLIAN FORD dueled inside a rival then vied with a trio around the far turn, lost contact entering the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.31 48.13 1:13.24 1:37.48 1:48.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 England's Rose 124 6 8 7–hd 7–½ 7–½ 3–½ 1–1 Rispoli 1.90 7 Disappearing Act 124 7 1 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ Prat 4.50 2 Lookintogeteven 124 2 7 8 8 8 2–1 3–2½ Smith 6.30 8 Wind and Hope 124 8 6 3–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1 Gonzalez 4.90 4 Lookin So Lucky 124 4 2 1–½ 2–½ 2–½ 5–2 5–hd Pereira 22.70 5 Shes'a Perfectlady 124 5 3 4–hd 5–½ 5–½ 6–hd 6–2½ Van Dyke 3.70 1 Acoustic Shadow 124 1 5 5–1½ 4–½ 4–½ 7–1½ 7–5 Hernandez 11.70 3 Lemon Drop Tini 124 3 4 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 8 8 Fuentes 32.50

6 ENGLAND'S ROSE 5.80 3.40 2.60 7 DISAPPEARING ACT 5.00 3.60 2 LOOKINTOGETEVEN 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $42.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-8) $28.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-8-4) $1,657.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $36.45

Winner–England's Rose Ch.m.5 by English Channel out of Gingham and Lace, by Kris S. Bred by St. George Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an. Mutuel Pool $283,436 Daily Double Pool $35,233 Exacta Pool $156,290 Superfecta Pool $67,587 Super High Five Pool $6,517 Trifecta Pool $107,170. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $63.75. Pick Three Pool $56,388.

ENGLAND'S ROSE off a bit slow to begin, allowed to settled off the pace, angled out around the far turn, rallied and surged past the runner-up. DISAPPEARING ACT in range off the inside, traveled three deep at the three-eighths pole, bid four deep at the quarter pole, gained command in upper stretch but could not offer resistance to the winner in the late stages. LOOKINTOGETEVEN went to three wide around the first turn, reserved at the back early, angled out and bid five deep around the far turn, drifted out into the lane and got outkicked in the final furlong. WIND AND HOPE up close outside the top pair, vied three deep around the second turn and could not match strides in the lane. LOOKIN SO LUCKY dueled for the lead outside a rival, vied between on the far turn, lost the lead at the quarter pole and weakened. SHES'A PERFECTLADY stalked outside a rival or two wide into the stretch, moved out three wide in the lane and never threatened. ACOUSTIC SHADOW stalked the pace from inside, lacked room behind LEMON DROP TINI around the far turn, tipped out at the three-sixteenths pole and could not rally. LEMON DROP TINI dueled along the inside, vied with four rivals at the quarter pole, was put in a bit tight entering the stretch and tired.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Ynez Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.53 45.13 1:10.18 1:23.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Kalypso 122 6 1 2–2 2–1½ 1–1 1–1¾ Rosario 0.90 6 Frosteria 120 5 6 5–hd 5–3½ 3–2½ 2–1½ Smith 3.60 1 Brilliant Cut 120 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–3½ Gonzalez 30.90 4 Queengol 120 4 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–7 4–1¼ Prat 6.70 2 Nasreddine 120 2 3 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd 5–9 Pereira 8.30 3 Exotic West 120 3 4 6 6 6 6 Cedillo 4.60

7 KALYPSO 3.80 2.80 2.20 6 FROSTERIA 3.60 2.80 1 BRILLIANT CUT 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-4) $35.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $44.65

Winner–Kalypso Ch.f.3 by Brody's Cause out of Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: David A Bernsen, LLC, Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad. Mutuel Pool $320,749 Daily Double Pool $50,238 Exacta Pool $162,118 Superfecta Pool $77,566 Trifecta Pool $107,371. Scratched–Varda. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $34.00. Pick Three Pool $68,306.

KALYPSO off alertly, went up to dueled for the lead outside a rival, put a head in front at the five-sixteenths pole, moved out a bit in upper stretch and clear inside rival, remained strong in the final furlong under a crack of the right-handed whip and steady handling then in hand nearing the wire. FROSTERIA tracked outside a rival, ranged up four wide around the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied for the place. BRILLIANT CUT bumped outside rival at the start then bumped with same foe prior to leaving the chute, dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch, could not match the winner in upper stretch and weakened late to third. QUEENGOL shifted in and bumped rival at the start, stalked outside rival, three then two wide around the bend and lacked a response when called upon. NASREDDINE bumped leaving the gate, pinballed soon after and steadied early, stalked the pace in the two path then angled to the rail around the turn and weakened. EXOTIC WEST bumped repeatedly and steadied twice early, dropped back around the far turn and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.85 44.33 1:09.01 1:15.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Constantia 122 4 12 12 12 8–1 1–nk Rispoli 19.00 3 All Quality 124 3 11 10–1½ 8–½ 6–½ 2–½ Rosario 4.60 2 Nu Pi Lambda 124 2 5 6–hd 7–1 5–hd 3–ns Smith 10.10 7 Althea Gibson 117 7 4 4–hd 5–1 4–hd 4–1 Pyfer 2.80 1 Gallovie 124 1 3 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 5–nk Gonzalez 5.30 6 Quiet Secretary 122 6 2 1–½ 1–2 1–1½ 6–1 Espinoza 12.20 12 Miss Lucy 124 12 7 5–1½ 4–1 3–½ 7–1½ Prat 13.30 11 Dolce 124 11 6 7–1½ 6–1 7–½ 8–½ Gutierrez 7.10 10 A New Peace 124 10 8 8–½ 9–hd 10–4 9–4½ Hernandez 37.90 9 Woke Up to Aces 124 9 1 2–½ 3–1½ 9–1 10–2¼ T Baze 13.50 5 Powerfulattraction 124 5 9 11–1 11–½ 12 11–2 Desormeaux 56.40 8 Affianced 124 8 10 9–hd 10–1 11–1½ 12 Van Dyke 13.50

4 CONSTANTIA 40.00 16.00 10.20 3 ALL QUALITY 5.80 4.40 2 NU PI LAMBDA 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $74.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $122.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-7) $491.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-7-1) Carryover $8,634 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $511.05

Winner–Constantia Ch.f.4 by Munnings out of Llandudno, by Belong to Me. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $461,641 Daily Double Pool $144,891 Exacta Pool $334,628 Superfecta Pool $170,736 Super High Five Pool $11,313 Trifecta Pool $217,993. Scratched–Magical Gray, Over Attracted. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $100.80. Pick Three Pool $359,989. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-5/7-4) 785 tickets with 4 correct paid $837.60. Pick Four Pool $861,042. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2-5-6-5/7-4) 230 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,591.60. Pick Five Pool $778,171. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1/2-5-6-5/7-4) 16 tickets with 6 correct paid $7,388.90. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $221,294. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $144,099.

CONSTANTIA settled at the back and moved to the rail, remained inside to the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole, split foes in deep stretch, surged late and got up in time. ALL QUALITY unhurried in the beginning, saved ground around the turn, angled out and split foes in the final sixteenth, led late and got nailed by the winner. NU PI LAMBDA chased inside then two wide into the lane, angled out in upper stretch, rallied six wide and got up for the show. ALTHEA GIBSON in range early and angled to the inside, saved ground around the bend, rallied along the fence and was edged for the show. GALLOVIE (GB) raced along the inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, steered out in stretch and finished willingly. QUIET SECRETARY contested the pace early then gained control and cleared rivals, showed the way clear to the eighth pole and was caught in the late stages. MISS LUCY (IRE) chased outside a rival, angled out four wide into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and finished evenly. DOLCE traveled mid-pack in the early going, angled four to five wide into the stretch then seven wide in the lane and could not rally. A NEW PEACE steadied and bobbled early, tracked off the rail then between foes at the seven-sixteenths, exited the bend three wide and failed to threaten. WOKE UP TO ACES showed early speed then chased the leader off the inside, went three wide into the drive and weakened. POWERFULATTRACTION traveled near the back of the filed, raced outside a rival, came out at the top of the lane and was never a factor. AFFIANCED steadied off heels early, went outside a pair of rivals at the seven-sixteenths, four wide into the lane and proved no menace.