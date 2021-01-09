Horse racing newsletter: Mike Tierney’s TV wish list for 2021
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we learn about Golden Gate Fields opening back up next Friday.
It’s a new year and our TV critic, Mike Tierney, is back with his wish list for watching television this racing year. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, Mike, what is on your wish list for this year?
“I’m big on New Year’s resolutions. Not for me, mind you, but for others. So herewith is a 10-pack of 2021 resolutions for TV horse racing coverage that we are so blessed to receive.
“1. Get the on-air talent pronunciation guides to horses’ names. How awkward when they spend too much time hazarding a guess, which cuts into helpful post-parade commentary, and are so often wrong. On the downside, it would remove the fun of predicting whether or not they skip over a name entirely. (“The, uh, No. 7 is ridden by . . .”)
“2. Halt any conjecture on the winner of a tight photo finish before there is sufficient evidence. Take a cue from race callers such as NYRA’s John Imbriale, who avoids speculating on the outcome even when there is a lean toward one horse. Patience, people. (The ultimate humiliation was Andy Serling expressing utter certainty after a race, only to turn apoplectic when he was proven wrong.)
“3. Enough of on-air folks saying they are pulling for ‘my friend,’ usually an owner or a trainer of a particular horse. NYRA voices are the main violators here. I mean, who cares? In no other sport does this happen. Stay objective. (With so many personalities married to trainers, it is mildly uncomfortable to hear the words ‘my husband’ in the race lead-up, but guess we must live with it.)
“4. Pull the plug on the NYRA post-race interviews, particularly those conducted by Maggie Wolfendale, who seems incapable of asking a question or composing herself. She was so tongue-tied with John Velazquez after his 200th win at Belmont Park that she could barely spit any words out. Better yet, have capable interviewers such as TVG’s Britney Eurton and Scott Hazelton conduct a tutorial to their rival network. All for one, you know.
“5. Yo, Fox Sports, only provide us with a telecast with action from a minimum of two tracks. The half-hour of babbling and time-filling in between races at a single venue borders on torture. Not even the dulcet tones of James Earl Jones or Vin Scully could effectively bridge the gap. (Plus, additional tracks might curb the Wolfendale interviews, making it a win-win.)
“6. Conversely, TVG must convey to the many tracks that it carries: ‘Hey, if you want to be on our network, set your schedule to avoid overlaps.’ Multiple races occurring simultaneously, which forces TVG to go split-screen or delay at least one of them, grates on viewers.
“7. Flush the pre-race jockey ‘interviews’ near the far turn at Santa Anita. (While they’re at it, TVG should stop applauding themselves for stationing someone there.) Christina Blacker has been dealt a tough hand with this assignment. Pretty much each exchange begins with ‘How’s your horse doing?’ and ends with ‘Doing good.’
“8. Not to pick on Serling, but when his picks suffer a bad beat, cut his mic off. Too much moaning and groaning. In similar situations, his colleagues on both networks might vent briefly, sometimes with a quip. That’s fine. Now, if he sounded like the late Rod Serling . . .
“9. The dubious award for the Most Embarrassing Segment of 2020 goes to TVG for an extended railbird chat at Keeneland with the restaurateur who evidently feeds the crew gratis during their stay in Lexington, Ky. The faux interview, which had zero connection to the racing and went on endlessly, was essentially an infomercial. Worse, the proprietor stumbled through it, leaving viewers to decide whether he or the network should be pitied more. So, send this bit out to pasture in ’21.
“10. Saving the best (or worst) for last, when a horse takes a spill, it is nothing less than obligatory to later inform viewers of their fate. Far too often, we are promised an update and do not receive one. Invariably, if the reports are positive and the horse avoids serious injury or worse, we hear about it. But if the ailment is fatal, sometimes mum’s the word. The tactic smacks of a cover-up. We deserve to know, dammit. (Imagine the sound of a table being slammed for emphasis.)”
Thanks, Mike. Look forward to more critiques during 2021.
GGF to resume racing
Golden Gate will resume racing on Friday, Jan. 15 after a coronavirus outbreak on the backstretch has kept the track closed since Nov. 13. The announcement was made after the track got the go-ahead from the Berkeley Public Health Division and the Alameda County Health Department. Fans will be excluded as they are at all tracks in California. At Golden Gate, it will also start without owners being able to watch their horses during racing or training.
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature was an allowance/optional claimer for horses going a mile on the turf for a purse of $65,000. The winner was Border Town, who came from well back to win on the outside by a half-length under Flavien Prat.
Border Town paid $10.60, $5.80 and $3.80. Awards Winner was second, followed by Salvator Mundi.
“He had been training fabulous for this race,” winning trainer Richard Mandella told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We gelded him about a month before his last race and we might’ve rushed him a little bit, so we backed off with him and he really ran great [Friday].”
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita is the only track in the country that has two graded stakes on Saturday. They are part of a 10-race card that starts at noon. Six of the 10 races are for fillies and mares and three of the day’s races are for Cal-breds. Five of the races are on the turf but only one is using the new chute.
The first of the two graded stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 La Canada for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. The favorite, at 9-5, is fighting Mad for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Abel Cedillo. She has won five-of-nine lifetime including the Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch at Del Mar two back. Last out she was third in the Zenyatta Stakes at Santa Anita. The second favorite is Hard Not to Love (2-1), the one-eyed mare for John Shirreffs and Roberto Gonzalez. She was second last out in the Zenyatta and hasn’t won since Feb. 15 of last year when she won the Santa Monica. She has won five-of-10 lifetime. Mike Smith, who has ridden her the last seven times, is on Miss Stormy D (8-1). Post is around 3:35 p.m.
The other stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas for fillies and mares going six furlongs on the turf. Jolie Olimpica is the slight 8-5 favorite for Richard Mandella and Mike Smith. She has five wins in seven starts, with two seconds. She’s still looking for her first Grade 1 win. Morning-line maker Jon White was just barely able to split the first and second favorite making Oleksandra the 9-5 second choice. She, whose connections are Neil Drysdale and Joel Rosario, has won seven-of-16 lifetime and has a Grade 1 win in the Jaipur last summer at Belmont. Last out she was ninth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. Post is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 9, 10, 8, 13, 10, 7, 6, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 7 La Gata Elegante (12-1)
La Gata Elegante won going longer in early October at Golden Gate and then next out led early before having the saddle slip. With GGF closed until next week, this trainer, like many others ships down to Santa Anita. Unlike most of the other horses in here, including the top choices, ‘Elegante has won recently and may have again if not for the mishap. The racing conditions for Saturday’s race are fillies and mares 4 years and older who have never won two races. I will go with the 12-1 value play who at least won recently!
Friday’s result: Crossroads with Joel Rosario riding was the wrong value play running off the board. Instead, Umberto Rispoli continued his turf dominance winning at 9-1 on Mac Daddy Too. I did say spread in the Pick 5, which I did hitting that $3005 Pick 5. My full card is free for all L.A. Times readers Saturday after 10 a.m. PST
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:20 Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Say Florida Sandy Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Funny Guy (3-5)
1:49 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tropical Turf, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Analyze It (2-1)
3:35 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Fighting Mad (9-5)
4:05 Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jolie Olimpica (8-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 1 Earle Gray (5-1)
He will enter this race after posting several strong efforts against better rivals. In his most recent outing 13 nights ago, this 5-year-old got slightly fractious prior to breaking a tad slow at the gate opening. After the decent getaway, this runner put forth a nice run down the backstretch to reach a semblance of contention against the lone speed winner. He went to finish fourth, but I thought it was a better-than-looked effort and one to remember for his start. Now here we are and the addition of blinkers and the drop in class into a level in which he has won twice before push this runner into the category of price play of the night.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 8.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.23 46.98 1:11.85 1:24.09 1:36.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Discretionary Day
|124
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Smith
|3.60
|4
|Big Talker
|124
|4
|8
|7–½
|6–½
|4–½
|3–2
|2–½
|Prat
|5.70
|3
|Big Flint
|124
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–3¼
|Pereira
|1.30
|2
|Blue Star
|124
|2
|6
|8–3
|8–6
|7–3½
|6–1
|4–2
|Rosario
|4.20
|8
|Circleofchampions
|124
|8
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|4–1½
|5–5
|Rispoli
|6.50
|5
|Whiskey Vision
|124
|5
|3
|4–2
|3–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|6–3
|Cedillo
|21.50
|9
|Pedro Perez
|124
|9
|5
|3–hd
|4–3
|6–3
|7–8
|7–8
|Figueroa
|143.10
|6
|Brochacho
|117
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|Centeno
|71.30
|1
|The Henrietta
|124
|1
|2
|6–1½
|7–1½
|8–6
|8–5
|9
|Amparan
|146.30
|7
|DISCRETIONARY DAY
|9.20
|4.60
|2.80
|4
|BIG TALKER
|5.20
|3.20
|3
|BIG FLINT
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$24.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-2)
|$14.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-3-2-8)
|$449.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3)
|$35.15
Winner–Discretionary Day B.c.3 by Acclamation out of Westline, by Gone West. Bred by Donald Valpredo (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Donald J. Valpredo. Mutuel Pool $170,332 Exacta Pool $99,041 Superfecta Pool $46,809 Super High Five Pool $32,879 Trifecta Pool $57,839. Scratched–none.
DISCRETIONARY DAY took control early, set the pace to the far turn, met bids from outside into the stretch and kicked clear once again under right-handed urging and strong handling in the final sixteenth. BIG TALKER off slow to begin, unhurried through the early stages, swung out leaving the far tur and bid four deep, could not match the winner late but got up for the place. BIG FLINT put in tight quarters and checked between rivals soon after the start, went two wide around the first turn then moved a bit further off the rail, bid three deep exiting the final turn and got edged for the place. BLUE STAR raced off the pace early and settled inside, came out in upper stretch and showed a mild response late. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS closest in pursuit of the leader, bid between foes at the quarter pole and into the stretch then weakened. WHISKEY VISION stalked the the leader from inside to the stretch and also weakened. PEDRO PEREZ stalked outside a rival or two wide to the lane and faded in the drive. BROCHACHO off slow to begin and took a bit to settled into the stride, angled to the inside and remained along the fence into the stretch and was never a factor. THE HENRIETTA saved ground through both turns and tired.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 21.81 45.19 58.14 1:12.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Vangogo
|124
|5
|1
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–5
|1–1½
|Gonzalez
|2.40
|4
|Full Eclipse
|124
|4
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–nk
|T Baze
|15.40
|2
|Pasito
|124
|2
|5
|5–2½
|5–1
|4–3
|3–3¾
|Fuentes
|6.80
|7
|Enriched by Deb
|117
|7
|3
|2–3
|2–3
|2–2
|4–5
|Centeno
|1.90
|1
|Happy Trails
|124
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–3
|5–2½
|Hernandez
|7.60
|6
|Plum Wild
|124
|6
|4
|4–½
|4–1
|5–1
|6–2¼
|Rosario
|5.00
|3
|You Wanna Ear Rip
|122
|3
|6
|6–2½
|6–2
|7
|7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.70
|5
|VANGOGO
|6.80
|4.60
|3.80
|4
|FULL ECLIPSE
|12.40
|7.80
|2
|PASITO
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$38.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$39.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-7)
|$61.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$86.35
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-2-7-1)
|Carryover $971
Winner–Vangogo B.m.5 by Gio Ponti out of Lac Du Printemps, by Meadowlake. Bred by Frank A. Penn (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: R3 Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,314 Daily Double Pool $30,701 Exacta Pool $102,897 Superfecta Pool $36,171 Trifecta Pool $66,090 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,272. Scratched–none.
VANGOGO sped clear early, showed the way in the two path through the turn and remained clear to the wire. FULL ECLIPSE stalked the speed from inside, tipped out in upper stretch and gained ground late. PASITO raced along the rail then moved out into the two path around the turn, shifted out into the stretch and showed late effort in the final furlong to close the gap. ENRICHED BY DEB chased outside the leader, angled in to the rail on the turn and went evenly in the drive. HAPPY TRAILS trailed the field early, went three to four wide around the bend and passed tired rivals. PLUM WILD settled off the inside, took the turn three wide and never responded when asked. YOU WANNA EAR RIP tracked two wide or outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide then came in a bit in upper stretch and had little left.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.74 47.52 1:12.49 1:24.49 1:36.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|That Corey
|124
|10
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–5½
|1–6
|Gutierrez
|2.10
|6
|Hail Freedom
|124
|6
|5
|3–1
|4–1
|3–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|Rosario
|1.90
|9
|Big Frank Da Tank
|124
|9
|9
|7–2½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–¾
|Prat
|10.60
|1
|Bukayo
|124
|1
|3
|5–2
|3–1
|4–½
|3–½
|4–¾
|T Baze
|20.50
|4
|Big Well
|124
|4
|7
|8–1
|8–1½
|6–1
|6–4
|5–3½
|Gonzalez
|8.40
|7
|He Be Dangerous
|124
|7
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1
|5–½
|6–1½
|Desormeaux
|52.20
|8
|Careless Kitten
|124
|8
|8
|9–2½
|9–1
|8–1½
|7–½
|7–2¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|96.70
|3
|Gordy's Boy
|124
|3
|4
|4–hd
|6–3½
|7–2
|8–2½
|8–2¼
|Van Dyke
|7.20
|5
|J C Express
|117
|5
|6
|6–hd
|7–½
|9–3
|9–2
|9–1¾
|Pyfer
|7.40
|2
|Mr. Tripledouble
|124
|2
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|53.10
|10
|THAT COREY
|6.20
|3.40
|2.80
|6
|HAIL FREEDOM
|3.40
|3.00
|9
|BIG FRANK DA TANK
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)
|$35.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$11.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-9-1)
|$65.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-9-1-4)
|$3,367.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-9)
|$37.05
Winner–That Corey B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Atlantic Swing, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $262,569 Daily Double Pool $18,958 Exacta Pool $164,131 Superfecta Pool $71,025 Super High Five Pool $3,140 Trifecta Pool $100,809. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-10) paid $38.15. Pick Three Pool $53,175.
THAT COREY vied for the lead outside a pair early then cleared rivals around the first turn and angled to the inside, kicked away into the stretch, tapped once with the right-hand then widened through the final furlong and was ridden out in the late stages. HAIL FREEDOM vied from inside then dropped back to stalk the top pair, altered around rival on the first turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. BIG FRANK DA TANK off slow to begin, went three wide into the first turn then outside a rival, entered the far turn two wide, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. BUKAYO pulled into the first turn and angled out around a rival, continued to pull through the first turn and early on the backstretch, stayed inside to the lane and lacked the needed late kick. BIG WELL raced off the pace near the inside, angled around rival on the backstretch, traveled two wide then a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in and was corrected off heels of another rival and could not rally. HE BE DANGEROUS vied between early then steadied behind the leader at the three-quarter pole, chased outside to the stretch and weakened. CARELESS KITTEN off a bit slow to begin, went two wide around the first turn, angled to the rail around the second bend and could not rally. GORDY'S BOY steadied between foes early, got floated out a bit into the first turn, angled out into the backstretch, moved back in and entered the stretch two wide and faded. J C EXPRESS angled in on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch, angled out in the drive and came up empty. MR. TRIPLEDOUBLE off slow to begin, tracked from inside and never made an impact.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.53 46.28 1:12.24 1:25.14 1:38.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Moraz
|124
|3
|4
|3–4
|3–2
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–11
|Rispoli
|3.90
|8
|DQ–Peachtree Road
|124
|8
|1
|4–hd
|6–3
|3–hd
|2–2
|2–1
|Smith
|1.40
|4
|A Real Hero
|124
|4
|5
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–2
|3–2½
|3–5½
|Prat
|11.60
|7
|Whistler's Style
|124
|7
|6
|7–6
|7–7
|7–7
|4–½
|4–3
|Rosario
|21.20
|5
|Agreetodisagree
|124
|5
|7
|6–3
|5–½
|6–½
|7–12
|5–7
|Gutierrez
|7.00
|1
|Sweetest Angel
|124
|1
|3
|2–2½
|1–1
|2–hd
|5–½
|6–2½
|Van Dyke
|5.20
|2
|Lunatic
|124
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–2½
|4–1
|6–hd
|7–25
|Gonzalez
|6.10
|6
|I'm All the Jedi
|124
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hernandez
|37.90
|3
|MORAZ
|9.80
|5.40
|3.60
|4
|A REAL HERO
|9.80
|5.40
|7
|WHISTLER'S STYLE
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3)
|$44.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$39.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-5)
|$232.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-7)
|$232.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-7-5-1)
|Carryover $2,985
Winner–Moraz Dbb.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Malvinia, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $299,873 Daily Double Pool $25,306 Exacta Pool $188,734 Superfecta Pool $92,380 Trifecta Pool $138,351 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,910. Scratched–none. DQ–#8 Peachtree Road–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 8th.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-3) paid $44.50. Pick Three Pool $24,185.
MORAZ stalked the top pair to the far turn, closed in around the bend, cleared both rivals past the five-sixteenths pole and powered away in the lane. PEACHTREE ROAD drifted in and bothered foes early, tracked outside a pair of rivals, advanced three wide around the turn then two wide into the drive, could not make a dent in the winners margin but secured the place. A REAL HERO bumped from the outside early, chased inside a pair of rivals then angled three wide into the lane and kept on willingly through the stretch. WHISTLER'S STYLE forced in, bumped and checked soon after the start, angled in on the first turn, settled off the pace then angled out into the lane and improved position. AGREETODISAGREE bumped both sides and checked early, traveled three wide into the lane, moved out further at the top of the stretch and could not rally. SWEETEST ANGEL dueled for the lead from inside, inched ahead from rival nearing the half-mile pole, held a short lead into the far turn then was overtaken past the five-sixteenths pole, chased the winner into the lane and gave way. LUNATIC dueled from outside, pressed to the far turn, chased the winner leaving the second bend and tired. I'M ALL THE JEDI squeezed between rivals and checked early, trailed well behind the field, went two wide into the drive, eased in the stretch and walked off. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED PEACHTREE ROAD FROM SECOND TO LAST FOR DRIFTING IN EARLY AND CAUSING A CHAIN REACTION BETWEEN WHISTLER'S STYLE, I'M ALL THE JEDI, AND AGREETODISAGREE SOON AFTER THE START.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.45 44.66 56.95 1:09.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Mac Daddy Too
|122
|7
|3
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–ns
|Rispoli
|9.00
|6
|Gator Shining
|124
|5
|5
|7
|6–2
|2–2
|2–5½
|Gonzalez
|2.40
|3
|Windy City Red
|124
|3
|1
|6–½
|7
|7
|3–3¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.10
|4
|Crossword
|124
|4
|4
|5–2
|5–½
|6–2
|4–1¼
|Rosario
|6.50
|1
|Teton Valley
|124
|1
|7
|1–½
|2–hd
|4–½
|5–1¼
|Cedillo
|17.50
|7
|Superman Shaq
|124
|6
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|6–½
|Prat
|3.40
|2
|Minsky
|124
|2
|6
|2–1½
|3–1½
|5–½
|7
|T Baze
|6.10
|8
|MAC DADDY TOO
|20.00
|8.60
|4.60
|6
|GATOR SHINING
|4.00
|2.80
|3
|WINDY CITY RED
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$96.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$32.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-4)
|$48.83
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-3-4-1)
|$3,620.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-3)
|$57.70
Winner–Mac Daddy Too B.c.3 by Maclean's Music out of Valid Touche, by Stephen Got Even. Bred by Heart Hill Farms LLC (PA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $281,978 Daily Double Pool $32,287 Exacta Pool $158,979 Superfecta Pool $56,217 Super High Five Pool $10,323 Trifecta Pool $97,741. Scratched–Exhalting.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-8) paid $156.50. Pick Three Pool $60,975. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-10-3-8) 219 tickets with 4 correct paid $517.45. Pick Four Pool $148,069. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-10-3-8) 124 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,005.35. Pick Five Pool $432,998.
MAC DADDY TOO stalked outside a pair of rivals then bid three deep into the turn, put a head in front at the five-sixteenths pole, cleared into stretch, challenged from outside in the final sixteenth, drifted out under left-handed urging and prevailed. GATOR SHINING pinballed and steadied at the start, allowed to settle at the back, traveled three to four wide around the turn, rallied and drew alongside the leader in deep stretch, was floated out a bit and could not get by. WINDY CITY RED bumped hard leaving the gate, sat off the pace and angled to the inside, angled out in the stretch and summoned a mild rally. CROSSWORD broke out and bumped both sides at the start, saved ground around the turn, lacked room and steadied in upper stretch and could not regain momentum. TETON VALLEY stumbled leaving the gate, recovered quickly and went up to take command, set the pace with company to the outside, vied with a pair of rivals around the turn and folded in the lane. SUPERMAN SHAQ broke in and bumped rival, chased off the rail then between foes, went three wide into the lane and weakened. MINSKY (IRE) pressed the pace from outside, vied for the lead between rivals around the turn then gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.35 45.66 58.30 1:12.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Sybil's Kitty
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|T Baze
|1.50
|9
|Wandering Patrol
|122
|6
|3
|3–hd
|3–2½
|2–½
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|1.70
|4
|Zillinda
|122
|1
|5
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–½
|Maldonado
|24.60
|7
|Billy K
|112
|4
|4
|5–4
|4–½
|4–3½
|4–8
|Ellingwood
|5.10
|6
|Sherilinda
|122
|3
|1
|4–½
|5–3½
|5–3
|5–11
|Fuentes
|4.00
|5
|Takes a Village
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|24.20
|8
|SYBIL'S KITTY
|5.00
|2.80
|2.40
|9
|WANDERING PATROL
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|ZILLINDA
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$68.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$6.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-4-7)
|$15.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-4)
|$25.50
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-1)
|$20.40
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-3)
|$29.80
Winner–Sybil's Kitty Ch.m.5 by Tale of the Cat out of Sybil's Way, by Will's Way. Bred by Christine M. Hosier & Bev Hendry (FL). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Guido Racing LLC and Cimino, Michael. Mutuel Pool $208,128 Daily Double Pool $21,819 Exacta Pool $93,419 Superfecta Pool $30,112 Trifecta Pool $52,440. Scratched–All Tea All Shade, Rolinga, Untouched Elegance.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $95.45. Pick Three Pool $59,147. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-8-1/3) paid $28.35.
SYBIL'S KITTY vied four deep early, cleared a pair of rivals at the five-sixteenths pole while and angled in, urged right-handed in the lane and held safely. WANDERING PATROL contested the pace five deep early, chased the leader and angled in on the turn, steered back out in the stretch and held the place. ZILLINDA vied for the lead from inside, chased the leader around the turn and into the stretch and got outfinished for the place honors. BILLY K vied three deep and between rivals early, lost ground into the turn, went three wide into the drive then angled out and kept on. SHERILINDA vied between foes up the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and weakened. TAKES A VILLAGE chased the speed battle up the backstretch, went four then three wide around the turn and never threatened. HAND-TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.40 46.89 1:10.87 1:22.79 1:34.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Border Town
|122
|4
|9
|7–1½
|7–2
|6–1½
|3–½
|1–½
|Prat
|4.30
|9
|Award Winner
|122
|8
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–½
|Hernandez
|6.00
|3
|Salvator Mundi
|122
|2
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|2–½
|3–1½
|Rispoli
|2.80
|2
|Murad Khan
|124
|1
|4
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|Fuentes
|2.90
|8
|Our Silver Oak
|124
|7
|7
|8–4½
|8–2½
|7–1
|6–2
|5–2
|Smith
|8.10
|7
|Kazan
|122
|6
|8
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|6–1
|Gonzalez
|14.80
|10
|Fivestar Lynch
|122
|9
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|5–1½
|7–5½
|Rosario
|6.40
|4
|Lymebyrd
|124
|3
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|5–½
|8–2
|8–1¼
|Gutierrez
|55.20
|6
|King Theo
|122
|5
|3
|6–½
|6–1
|8–1
|9
|9
|Van Dyke
|61.00
|5
|BORDER TOWN
|10.60
|5.80
|3.80
|9
|AWARD WINNER
|7.80
|5.00
|3
|SALVATOR MUNDI
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-9)
|$34.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-3-2)
|$47.69
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-3-2-8)
|$1,613.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-3)
|$53.50
Winner–Border Town Dbb.g.5 by War Front out of Liscanna (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Mrs. E. Stockwell (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $308,415 Daily Double Pool $30,651 Exacta Pool $188,456 Superfecta Pool $83,774 Super High Five Pool $4,228 Trifecta Pool $112,712. Scratched–Frontier Market.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-5) paid $87.80. Pick Three Pool $60,573. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-1/3-5) paid $34.70.
BORDER TOWN off a bit slow to begin and steered to the inside while content to sit off the pace, angled out around the far turn and came five wide into the drive, rallied and reeled in the runner-up in the closing moments. AWARD WINNER sped clear and angled to the inside, remained unchallenged to the stretch, urged right-handed in upper stretch then switch to the left-hand inside the furlong grounds and was caught by the winner. SALVATOR MUNDI stalked from inside then three wide into the lane, rallied between the top pair late but was enough. MURAD KHAN (FR) stalked the pace along the fence, saved ground to the stretch and finished evenly. OUR SILVER OAK raced two wide around the clubhouse turn, remained in the two path into the far turn, swung out and exited that bend five wide and summoned a mild rally. KAZAN (IRE) tucked inside on the first turn while trailing the field, came out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) up close behind the leader just off the rail, coaxed around the far turn but weakened in the drive. LYMEBYRD in range while in the two path, angled out around the far turn and faded. KING THEO went two to three wide around the first turn, traveled in mid-pack through the backstretch, entered the stretch two wide and came up empty.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $42,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.43 46.89 1:11.42 1:24.15 1:36.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Pubilius Syrus
|122
|7
|6
|7
|7
|5–½
|2–2
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|2.00
|1
|Zestful
|126
|1
|1
|1–½
|2–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–5
|Maldonado
|1.10
|7
|Synthesis
|126
|6
|3
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–½
|3–hd
|T Baze
|11.10
|4
|Truth Seeker
|122
|3
|4
|5–2
|5–1
|6–2½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|7.60
|6
|Heartfullofstars
|122
|5
|5
|6–1
|6–1
|7
|7
|5–5
|Pereira
|27.90
|5
|Unbroken Star
|126
|4
|7
|4–2½
|4–5
|4–1½
|6–½
|6–1½
|Rosario
|5.90
|3
|Tobacco Road
|120
|2
|2
|3–2½
|3–½
|3–½
|5–1
|7
|Desormeaux
|55.40
|8
|PUBILIUS SYRUS
|6.00
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|ZESTFUL
|2.80
|2.60
|7
|SYNTHESIS
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$29.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-4)
|$6.99
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-7-4-6)
|$278.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-7)
|$14.30
Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.h.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $256,380 Daily Double Pool $29,666 Exacta Pool $126,679 Superfecta Pool $65,941 Super High Five Pool $8,405 Trifecta Pool $93,783. Scratched–Two Thirty Five.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-8) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $41,745.
PUBILIUS SYRUS raced four wide into the first turn while being asked then angled in a bit, steered to the rail entering the far turn, angled out around that bend, rallied drew alongside the runner-up at the sixteenth pole and proved best late. ZESTFUL away quickly from inside, led through the first turn then lost the lead on the backstretch while dueling with outside rival, put a head in front at the three-eighths pole, cleared into the stretch and was caught by the winner at the sixteenth pole and could not match that one late. SYNTHESIS chased three wide around the first turn then went up to duel outside a rival and took a slim advantage, lost the lead nearing the three-eighths pole, fought back around the final turn, could not keep pace in the lane but churned on to hold the show. TRUTH SEEKER raced off the pace, angled out on the second turn, came four wide into the lane and missed the show. HEARTFULLOFSTARS traveled near the back of the pace off the inside, stayed off the rail to the far turn then angled out and exited the bend five to six wide and failed to threaten. UNBROKEN STAR stumbled at the start, took the first turn three to four wide, chased outside the top pair four then three wide through the last turn and weakened. TOBACCO ROAD chased two wide around the clubhouse turn, stayed close and angled in on the second turn and tired.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.77 49.42 1:13.20 1:24.64 1:35.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Fly to Mars
|122
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.60
|10
|Southern King
|122
|10
|4
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|2–1½
|Franco
|15.70
|2
|Foray
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–½
|3–½
|T Baze
|4.80
|8
|Move Over
|122
|8
|8
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–1½
|4–¾
|Hernandez
|19.40
|3
|Of Good Report
|115
|3
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–¾
|Centeno
|14.20
|1
|New Year
|122
|1
|5
|8–hd
|8–hd
|7–1½
|7–1½
|6–1
|Maldonado
|44.80
|4
|Sly
|122
|4
|6
|6–1
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7–1
|Van Dyke
|5.00
|5
|Dr. Troutman
|122
|5
|10
|9–1½
|9–1½
|8–hd
|9–3
|8–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|14.70
|6
|Worthy Turk
|120
|6
|7
|10
|10
|9–½
|8–1
|9–3¼
|Rosario
|4.30
|9
|Camino de Estrella
|122
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–1
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|40.80
|7
|FLY TO MARS
|5.20
|3.40
|2.80
|10
|SOUTHERN KING
|10.80
|5.80
|2
|FORAY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$17.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-10)
|$25.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-2-8)
|$102.46
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-10-2-8-3)
|Carryover $7,200
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-2)
|$68.65
Winner–Fly to Mars B.g.7 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Warren's Flyer, by Doc Gus. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $327,229 Daily Double Pool $89,356 Exacta Pool $208,772 Superfecta Pool $99,829 Super High Five Pool $9,434 Trifecta Pool $144,217. Claimed–Sly by Rakoczy, Jeff, Horse Players Racing Club and Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Worthy Turk by Big Iron Racing, LLC. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–French Getaway, Justin's Quest, Liberal (IRE), Mithqaal.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-7) paid $21.85. Pick Three Pool $123,788. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2/3/8-5-8-7/11/12/13/14) 6993 tickets with 4 correct paid $53.30. Pick Four Pool $488,545. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-1/2/3/8-5-8-7/11/12/13/14) 466 tickets with 5 correct paid $626.20. Pick Five Pool $382,351. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-8-1/2/3/8-5-8-7/11/12/13/14) 78 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,082.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $156,810. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $180,002.
FLY TO MARS up close stalking the pacesetter, bid outside rival at the quarter pole, over took foe in upper stretch, kicked clear at the eighth pole and drew away. SOUTHERN KING stalked off the inside, two to three wide into the stretch, could not threaten the winner late but gained the place. FORAY set the pace along the inside, lost command in upper stretch and kept on to secure the show. MOVE OVER (GB) went three to four wide around the first turn, traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, traveled three to four wide around the last turn and never produced the needed bid. OF GOOD REPORT in range of the leader from inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room and steadied at the eighth pole then kept on to the wire. NEW YEAR raced off the pace along the fence, moved out into the two path around the far turn, tipped out in the drive and never threatened. SLY tracked two wide then between foes past the half-mile pole, asked in the drive and gave no response. DR. TROUTMAN broke out and bumped rival, pulled and shifted out prior to the first turn, went three wide into the lane and lacked further response. WORTHY TURK bumped by inside rival leaving the gate, forced out by that same foe nearing the first turn, angled in around the bend, stayed inside and saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA took the first turn five wide, remained widest up the backstretch, entered the far turn five wide then angled into the three path and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$80,568
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$81,810
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,321,618
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$7,483,996
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, January 9.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rip City
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|2
|Gregdar
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|3
|Comradery
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|4
|Starting Over
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Robert N. Falcone, Jr.
|8-1
|5
|Lane Way
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|6
|Striking a Pose
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Blaine D. Wright
|12-1
|7
|Mantra
|Mike Smith
|124
|Carlo Vaccarezza
|12-1
|8
|Liberal
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Time for Ebby
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|No Cover Charge
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|20,000
|3
|She's a Dime
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Cheap Cheap Cheap
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|5
|Hot On the Trail
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|20-1
|6
|Anna Fantastic
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Karen Headley
|9-5
|7
|Fursace
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ultimate Hy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|12-1
|2
|Aristeia
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jay Nehf
|12-1
|3
|Win Like Coach P
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|4
|Livin' At the Bu
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bill McLean
|10-1
|5
|Starship Sky
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|6
|Slew South
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Neil French
|4-1
|7
|Rose's Crystal
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|8
|Shez Our Arch
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Jorge Gutierrez
|12-1
|9
|Phoenix Tears
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Daniel Dunham
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|A J Rock
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Jan Jan Can
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Gemma Royal
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|20,000
|4
|Wicks and Chappies
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|20,000
|5
|Sugar Moon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|30-1
|20,000
|6
|Turkish Angel
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Marcelo Polanco
|50-1
|20,000
|7
|Haute Time
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Jedd B. Josephson
|10-1
|20,000
|8
|Flashy Pass
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Sweet Sonny
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|20,000
|10
|Majestic Mountain
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zucchera
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|25,000
|2
|Star of Africa
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|25,000
|3
|Gallantlystreaming
|Francisco Amparan
|124
|Samuel Nichols
|30-1
|25,000
|4
|Cover Version
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|25,000
|5
|Listen to Blue
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|25,000
|6
|Invincibella
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|25,000
|7
|La Gata Elegante
|Eswan Flores
|124
|D. Wayne Baker
|15-1
|25,000
|8
|Cowboys Daughter
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|20-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brananx
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Andy Mathis
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Stone's River
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|The Roan Ranger
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|David Bernstein
|15-1
|50,000
|4
|Big Discount
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Hot Pursuit
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|45,000
|6
|Theluteismine
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|Just a Command
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|30-1
|45,000
|8
|Proud Musket
|Emily Ellingwood
|113
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
|45,000
|9
|Rest Easy Two Four
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|45,000
|10
|Funkenstein
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|50,000
|11
|Ben's a Goalie
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Quinn Howey
|5-1
|50,000
|12
|Chief Jackson
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|50,000
|13
|Robin's Legacy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|20-1
|45,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Earls Rock
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|2
|Achilleus
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|3
|Endless Sunset
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|4
|Man Friday
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|20-1
|5
|Daniel's Magic
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Eoin G. Harty
|30-1
|6
|Airman
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|7
|North Pole
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|8
|Ivory Sky
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|9
|Exalted Joy
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|10
|Enough Nonsense
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'La Canada Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Proud Emma
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|2
|Hard Not to Love
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|2-1
|3
|Fighting Mad
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|4
|Message
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|Sanenus
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Miss Stormy D
|Mike Smith
|120
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|7
|Never Be Enough
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Manuel Badilla
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Cienegas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bohemian Bourbon
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|2
|Charmaine's Mia
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|3
|Lighthouse
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|4
|Superstition
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Oleksandra
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|9-5
|6
|Jolie Olimpica
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Defense Wins
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Ryan Hanson
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Ecologist
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|16,000
|3
|Uncaptured Hero
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|16,000
|4
|Great Power
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Astrologer
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|16,000
|6
|Bob's Sniper
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|15-1
|16,000
|7
|Squalotoro
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|12,500
|8
|Malakai Moxie
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|12,500
|9
|Dapper
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|16,000
|10
|Dynamic Duo
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
|16,000
