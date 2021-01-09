Horse racing newsletter: Mike Tierney’s TV wish list for 2021

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 8. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.23 46.98 1:11.85 1:24.09 1:36.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Discretionary Day 124 7 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Smith 3.60 4 Big Talker 124 4 8 7–½ 6–½ 4–½ 3–2 2–½ Prat 5.70 3 Big Flint 124 3 7 5–hd 5–1 3–hd 2–½ 3–3¼ Pereira 1.30 2 Blue Star 124 2 6 8–3 8–6 7–3½ 6–1 4–2 Rosario 4.20 8 Circleofchampions 124 8 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 4–1½ 5–5 Rispoli 6.50 5 Whiskey Vision 124 5 3 4–2 3–hd 5–½ 5–½ 6–3 Cedillo 21.50 9 Pedro Perez 124 9 5 3–hd 4–3 6–3 7–8 7–8 Figueroa 143.10 6 Brochacho 117 6 9 9 9 9 9 8–1 Centeno 71.30 1 The Henrietta 124 1 2 6–1½ 7–1½ 8–6 8–5 9 Amparan 146.30

7 DISCRETIONARY DAY 9.20 4.60 2.80 4 BIG TALKER 5.20 3.20 3 BIG FLINT 2.20

$1 EXACTA (7-4) $24.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-2) $14.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-3-2-8) $449.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $35.15

Winner–Discretionary Day B.c.3 by Acclamation out of Westline, by Gone West. Bred by Donald Valpredo (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Donald J. Valpredo. Mutuel Pool $170,332 Exacta Pool $99,041 Superfecta Pool $46,809 Super High Five Pool $32,879 Trifecta Pool $57,839. Scratched–none.

DISCRETIONARY DAY took control early, set the pace to the far turn, met bids from outside into the stretch and kicked clear once again under right-handed urging and strong handling in the final sixteenth. BIG TALKER off slow to begin, unhurried through the early stages, swung out leaving the far tur and bid four deep, could not match the winner late but got up for the place. BIG FLINT put in tight quarters and checked between rivals soon after the start, went two wide around the first turn then moved a bit further off the rail, bid three deep exiting the final turn and got edged for the place. BLUE STAR raced off the pace early and settled inside, came out in upper stretch and showed a mild response late. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS closest in pursuit of the leader, bid between foes at the quarter pole and into the stretch then weakened. WHISKEY VISION stalked the the leader from inside to the stretch and also weakened. PEDRO PEREZ stalked outside a rival or two wide to the lane and faded in the drive. BROCHACHO off slow to begin and took a bit to settled into the stride, angled to the inside and remained along the fence into the stretch and was never a factor. THE HENRIETTA saved ground through both turns and tired.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 21.81 45.19 58.14 1:12.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Vangogo 124 5 1 1–2½ 1–4 1–5 1–1½ Gonzalez 2.40 4 Full Eclipse 124 4 2 3–1 3–1 3–1 2–nk T Baze 15.40 2 Pasito 124 2 5 5–2½ 5–1 4–3 3–3¾ Fuentes 6.80 7 Enriched by Deb 117 7 3 2–3 2–3 2–2 4–5 Centeno 1.90 1 Happy Trails 124 1 7 7 7 6–3 5–2½ Hernandez 7.60 6 Plum Wild 124 6 4 4–½ 4–1 5–1 6–2¼ Rosario 5.00 3 You Wanna Ear Rip 122 3 6 6–2½ 6–2 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 11.70

5 VANGOGO 6.80 4.60 3.80 4 FULL ECLIPSE 12.40 7.80 2 PASITO 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $38.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $39.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-7) $61.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $86.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-2-7-1) Carryover $971

Winner–Vangogo B.m.5 by Gio Ponti out of Lac Du Printemps, by Meadowlake. Bred by Frank A. Penn (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: R3 Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,314 Daily Double Pool $30,701 Exacta Pool $102,897 Superfecta Pool $36,171 Trifecta Pool $66,090 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,272. Scratched–none.

VANGOGO sped clear early, showed the way in the two path through the turn and remained clear to the wire. FULL ECLIPSE stalked the speed from inside, tipped out in upper stretch and gained ground late. PASITO raced along the rail then moved out into the two path around the turn, shifted out into the stretch and showed late effort in the final furlong to close the gap. ENRICHED BY DEB chased outside the leader, angled in to the rail on the turn and went evenly in the drive. HAPPY TRAILS trailed the field early, went three to four wide around the bend and passed tired rivals. PLUM WILD settled off the inside, took the turn three wide and never responded when asked. YOU WANNA EAR RIP tracked two wide or outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide then came in a bit in upper stretch and had little left.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.74 47.52 1:12.49 1:24.49 1:36.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 That Corey 124 10 2 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–5½ 1–6 Gutierrez 2.10 6 Hail Freedom 124 6 5 3–1 4–1 3–½ 2–½ 2–hd Rosario 1.90 9 Big Frank Da Tank 124 9 9 7–2½ 5–hd 5–1½ 4–1 3–¾ Prat 10.60 1 Bukayo 124 1 3 5–2 3–1 4–½ 3–½ 4–¾ T Baze 20.50 4 Big Well 124 4 7 8–1 8–1½ 6–1 6–4 5–3½ Gonzalez 8.40 7 He Be Dangerous 124 7 1 2–2 2–1 2–1 5–½ 6–1½ Desormeaux 52.20 8 Careless Kitten 124 8 8 9–2½ 9–1 8–1½ 7–½ 7–2¾ Valdivia, Jr. 96.70 3 Gordy's Boy 124 3 4 4–hd 6–3½ 7–2 8–2½ 8–2¼ Van Dyke 7.20 5 J C Express 117 5 6 6–hd 7–½ 9–3 9–2 9–1¾ Pyfer 7.40 2 Mr. Tripledouble 124 2 10 10 10 10 10 10 Pereira 53.10

10 THAT COREY 6.20 3.40 2.80 6 HAIL FREEDOM 3.40 3.00 9 BIG FRANK DA TANK 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-9-1) $65.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-9-1-4) $3,367.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-9) $37.05

Winner–That Corey B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Atlantic Swing, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $262,569 Daily Double Pool $18,958 Exacta Pool $164,131 Superfecta Pool $71,025 Super High Five Pool $3,140 Trifecta Pool $100,809. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-10) paid $38.15. Pick Three Pool $53,175.

THAT COREY vied for the lead outside a pair early then cleared rivals around the first turn and angled to the inside, kicked away into the stretch, tapped once with the right-hand then widened through the final furlong and was ridden out in the late stages. HAIL FREEDOM vied from inside then dropped back to stalk the top pair, altered around rival on the first turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. BIG FRANK DA TANK off slow to begin, went three wide into the first turn then outside a rival, entered the far turn two wide, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. BUKAYO pulled into the first turn and angled out around a rival, continued to pull through the first turn and early on the backstretch, stayed inside to the lane and lacked the needed late kick. BIG WELL raced off the pace near the inside, angled around rival on the backstretch, traveled two wide then a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in and was corrected off heels of another rival and could not rally. HE BE DANGEROUS vied between early then steadied behind the leader at the three-quarter pole, chased outside to the stretch and weakened. CARELESS KITTEN off a bit slow to begin, went two wide around the first turn, angled to the rail around the second bend and could not rally. GORDY'S BOY steadied between foes early, got floated out a bit into the first turn, angled out into the backstretch, moved back in and entered the stretch two wide and faded. J C EXPRESS angled in on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch, angled out in the drive and came up empty. MR. TRIPLEDOUBLE off slow to begin, tracked from inside and never made an impact.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.53 46.28 1:12.24 1:25.14 1:38.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Moraz 124 3 4 3–4 3–2 1–1½ 1–6 1–11 Rispoli 3.90 8 DQ–Peachtree Road 124 8 1 4–hd 6–3 3–hd 2–2 2–1 Smith 1.40 4 A Real Hero 124 4 5 5–hd 4–hd 5–2 3–2½ 3–5½ Prat 11.60 7 Whistler's Style 124 7 6 7–6 7–7 7–7 4–½ 4–3 Rosario 21.20 5 Agreetodisagree 124 5 7 6–3 5–½ 6–½ 7–12 5–7 Gutierrez 7.00 1 Sweetest Angel 124 1 3 2–2½ 1–1 2–hd 5–½ 6–2½ Van Dyke 5.20 2 Lunatic 124 2 2 1–hd 2–2½ 4–1 6–hd 7–25 Gonzalez 6.10 6 I'm All the Jedi 124 6 8 8 8 8 8 8 Hernandez 37.90

3 MORAZ 9.80 5.40 3.60 4 A REAL HERO 9.80 5.40 7 WHISTLER'S STYLE 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $39.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-5) $232.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-7) $232.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-7-5-1) Carryover $2,985

Winner–Moraz Dbb.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Malvinia, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $299,873 Daily Double Pool $25,306 Exacta Pool $188,734 Superfecta Pool $92,380 Trifecta Pool $138,351 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,910. Scratched–none. DQ–#8 Peachtree Road–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 8th. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-3) paid $44.50. Pick Three Pool $24,185.

MORAZ stalked the top pair to the far turn, closed in around the bend, cleared both rivals past the five-sixteenths pole and powered away in the lane. PEACHTREE ROAD drifted in and bothered foes early, tracked outside a pair of rivals, advanced three wide around the turn then two wide into the drive, could not make a dent in the winners margin but secured the place. A REAL HERO bumped from the outside early, chased inside a pair of rivals then angled three wide into the lane and kept on willingly through the stretch. WHISTLER'S STYLE forced in, bumped and checked soon after the start, angled in on the first turn, settled off the pace then angled out into the lane and improved position. AGREETODISAGREE bumped both sides and checked early, traveled three wide into the lane, moved out further at the top of the stretch and could not rally. SWEETEST ANGEL dueled for the lead from inside, inched ahead from rival nearing the half-mile pole, held a short lead into the far turn then was overtaken past the five-sixteenths pole, chased the winner into the lane and gave way. LUNATIC dueled from outside, pressed to the far turn, chased the winner leaving the second bend and tired. I'M ALL THE JEDI squeezed between rivals and checked early, trailed well behind the field, went two wide into the drive, eased in the stretch and walked off. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED PEACHTREE ROAD FROM SECOND TO LAST FOR DRIFTING IN EARLY AND CAUSING A CHAIN REACTION BETWEEN WHISTLER'S STYLE, I'M ALL THE JEDI, AND AGREETODISAGREE SOON AFTER THE START.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.45 44.66 56.95 1:09.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mac Daddy Too 122 7 3 3–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–ns Rispoli 9.00 6 Gator Shining 124 5 5 7 6–2 2–2 2–5½ Gonzalez 2.40 3 Windy City Red 124 3 1 6–½ 7 7 3–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 3.10 4 Crossword 124 4 4 5–2 5–½ 6–2 4–1¼ Rosario 6.50 1 Teton Valley 124 1 7 1–½ 2–hd 4–½ 5–1¼ Cedillo 17.50 7 Superman Shaq 124 6 2 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ 6–½ Prat 3.40 2 Minsky 124 2 6 2–1½ 3–1½ 5–½ 7 T Baze 6.10

8 MAC DADDY TOO 20.00 8.60 4.60 6 GATOR SHINING 4.00 2.80 3 WINDY CITY RED 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $96.20 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $32.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-4) $48.83 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-3-4-1) $3,620.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-3) $57.70

Winner–Mac Daddy Too B.c.3 by Maclean's Music out of Valid Touche, by Stephen Got Even. Bred by Heart Hill Farms LLC (PA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $281,978 Daily Double Pool $32,287 Exacta Pool $158,979 Superfecta Pool $56,217 Super High Five Pool $10,323 Trifecta Pool $97,741. Scratched–Exhalting. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-8) paid $156.50. Pick Three Pool $60,975. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-10-3-8) 219 tickets with 4 correct paid $517.45. Pick Four Pool $148,069. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-10-3-8) 124 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,005.35. Pick Five Pool $432,998.

MAC DADDY TOO stalked outside a pair of rivals then bid three deep into the turn, put a head in front at the five-sixteenths pole, cleared into stretch, challenged from outside in the final sixteenth, drifted out under left-handed urging and prevailed. GATOR SHINING pinballed and steadied at the start, allowed to settle at the back, traveled three to four wide around the turn, rallied and drew alongside the leader in deep stretch, was floated out a bit and could not get by. WINDY CITY RED bumped hard leaving the gate, sat off the pace and angled to the inside, angled out in the stretch and summoned a mild rally. CROSSWORD broke out and bumped both sides at the start, saved ground around the turn, lacked room and steadied in upper stretch and could not regain momentum. TETON VALLEY stumbled leaving the gate, recovered quickly and went up to take command, set the pace with company to the outside, vied with a pair of rivals around the turn and folded in the lane. SUPERMAN SHAQ broke in and bumped rival, chased off the rail then between foes, went three wide into the lane and weakened. MINSKY (IRE) pressed the pace from outside, vied for the lead between rivals around the turn then gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.35 45.66 58.30 1:12.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Sybil's Kitty 122 5 2 2–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ T Baze 1.50 9 Wandering Patrol 122 6 3 3–hd 3–2½ 2–½ 2–½ Gutierrez 1.70 4 Zillinda 122 1 5 1–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 3–½ Maldonado 24.60 7 Billy K 112 4 4 5–4 4–½ 4–3½ 4–8 Ellingwood 5.10 6 Sherilinda 122 3 1 4–½ 5–3½ 5–3 5–11 Fuentes 4.00 5 Takes a Village 122 2 6 6 6 6 6 Franco 24.20

8 SYBIL'S KITTY 5.00 2.80 2.40 9 WANDERING PATROL 3.20 2.60 4 ZILLINDA 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $68.40 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-4-7) $15.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-4) $25.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-1) $20.40 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-3) $29.80

Winner–Sybil's Kitty Ch.m.5 by Tale of the Cat out of Sybil's Way, by Will's Way. Bred by Christine M. Hosier & Bev Hendry (FL). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Guido Racing LLC and Cimino, Michael. Mutuel Pool $208,128 Daily Double Pool $21,819 Exacta Pool $93,419 Superfecta Pool $30,112 Trifecta Pool $52,440. Scratched–All Tea All Shade, Rolinga, Untouched Elegance. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $95.45. Pick Three Pool $59,147. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-8-1/3) paid $28.35.

SYBIL'S KITTY vied four deep early, cleared a pair of rivals at the five-sixteenths pole while and angled in, urged right-handed in the lane and held safely. WANDERING PATROL contested the pace five deep early, chased the leader and angled in on the turn, steered back out in the stretch and held the place. ZILLINDA vied for the lead from inside, chased the leader around the turn and into the stretch and got outfinished for the place honors. BILLY K vied three deep and between rivals early, lost ground into the turn, went three wide into the drive then angled out and kept on. SHERILINDA vied between foes up the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and weakened. TAKES A VILLAGE chased the speed battle up the backstretch, went four then three wide around the turn and never threatened. HAND-TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.40 46.89 1:10.87 1:22.79 1:34.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Border Town 122 4 9 7–1½ 7–2 6–1½ 3–½ 1–½ Prat 4.30 9 Award Winner 122 8 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–½ Hernandez 6.00 3 Salvator Mundi 122 2 5 5–1 5–½ 4–hd 2–½ 3–1½ Rispoli 2.80 2 Murad Khan 124 1 4 3–1½ 3–1 2–hd 4–½ 4–½ Fuentes 2.90 8 Our Silver Oak 124 7 7 8–4½ 8–2½ 7–1 6–2 5–2 Smith 8.10 7 Kazan 122 6 8 9 9 9 7–½ 6–1 Gonzalez 14.80 10 Fivestar Lynch 122 9 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 5–1½ 7–5½ Rosario 6.40 4 Lymebyrd 124 3 6 4–½ 4–1 5–½ 8–2 8–1¼ Gutierrez 55.20 6 King Theo 122 5 3 6–½ 6–1 8–1 9 9 Van Dyke 61.00

5 BORDER TOWN 10.60 5.80 3.80 9 AWARD WINNER 7.80 5.00 3 SALVATOR MUNDI 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $34.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-3-2) $47.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-3-2-8) $1,613.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-3) $53.50

Winner–Border Town Dbb.g.5 by War Front out of Liscanna (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Mrs. E. Stockwell (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $308,415 Daily Double Pool $30,651 Exacta Pool $188,456 Superfecta Pool $83,774 Super High Five Pool $4,228 Trifecta Pool $112,712. Scratched–Frontier Market. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-5) paid $87.80. Pick Three Pool $60,573. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-1/3-5) paid $34.70.

BORDER TOWN off a bit slow to begin and steered to the inside while content to sit off the pace, angled out around the far turn and came five wide into the drive, rallied and reeled in the runner-up in the closing moments. AWARD WINNER sped clear and angled to the inside, remained unchallenged to the stretch, urged right-handed in upper stretch then switch to the left-hand inside the furlong grounds and was caught by the winner. SALVATOR MUNDI stalked from inside then three wide into the lane, rallied between the top pair late but was enough. MURAD KHAN (FR) stalked the pace along the fence, saved ground to the stretch and finished evenly. OUR SILVER OAK raced two wide around the clubhouse turn, remained in the two path into the far turn, swung out and exited that bend five wide and summoned a mild rally. KAZAN (IRE) tucked inside on the first turn while trailing the field, came out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) up close behind the leader just off the rail, coaxed around the far turn but weakened in the drive. LYMEBYRD in range while in the two path, angled out around the far turn and faded. KING THEO went two to three wide around the first turn, traveled in mid-pack through the backstretch, entered the stretch two wide and came up empty.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $42,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.43 46.89 1:11.42 1:24.15 1:36.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Pubilius Syrus 122 7 6 7 7 5–½ 2–2 1–¾ Hernandez 2.00 1 Zestful 126 1 1 1–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–5 Maldonado 1.10 7 Synthesis 126 6 3 2–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 3–½ 3–hd T Baze 11.10 4 Truth Seeker 122 3 4 5–2 5–1 6–2½ 4–1 4–1¼ Gutierrez 7.60 6 Heartfullofstars 122 5 5 6–1 6–1 7 7 5–5 Pereira 27.90 5 Unbroken Star 126 4 7 4–2½ 4–5 4–1½ 6–½ 6–1½ Rosario 5.90 3 Tobacco Road 120 2 2 3–2½ 3–½ 3–½ 5–1 7 Desormeaux 55.40

8 PUBILIUS SYRUS 6.00 2.80 2.40 1 ZESTFUL 2.80 2.60 7 SYNTHESIS 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $29.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-4) $6.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-7-4-6) $278.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-7) $14.30

Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.h.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $256,380 Daily Double Pool $29,666 Exacta Pool $126,679 Superfecta Pool $65,941 Super High Five Pool $8,405 Trifecta Pool $93,783. Scratched–Two Thirty Five. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-8) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $41,745.

PUBILIUS SYRUS raced four wide into the first turn while being asked then angled in a bit, steered to the rail entering the far turn, angled out around that bend, rallied drew alongside the runner-up at the sixteenth pole and proved best late. ZESTFUL away quickly from inside, led through the first turn then lost the lead on the backstretch while dueling with outside rival, put a head in front at the three-eighths pole, cleared into the stretch and was caught by the winner at the sixteenth pole and could not match that one late. SYNTHESIS chased three wide around the first turn then went up to duel outside a rival and took a slim advantage, lost the lead nearing the three-eighths pole, fought back around the final turn, could not keep pace in the lane but churned on to hold the show. TRUTH SEEKER raced off the pace, angled out on the second turn, came four wide into the lane and missed the show. HEARTFULLOFSTARS traveled near the back of the pace off the inside, stayed off the rail to the far turn then angled out and exited the bend five to six wide and failed to threaten. UNBROKEN STAR stumbled at the start, took the first turn three to four wide, chased outside the top pair four then three wide through the last turn and weakened. TOBACCO ROAD chased two wide around the clubhouse turn, stayed close and angled in on the second turn and tired.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.77 49.42 1:13.20 1:24.64 1:35.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Fly to Mars 122 7 1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 1.60 10 Southern King 122 10 4 4–1 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 2–1½ Franco 15.70 2 Foray 120 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 3–½ T Baze 4.80 8 Move Over 122 8 8 5–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 5–1½ 4–¾ Hernandez 19.40 3 Of Good Report 115 3 3 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 4–½ 5–¾ Centeno 14.20 1 New Year 122 1 5 8–hd 8–hd 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–1 Maldonado 44.80 4 Sly 122 4 6 6–1 6–1 5–hd 6–1½ 7–1 Van Dyke 5.00 5 Dr. Troutman 122 5 10 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–hd 9–3 8–hd Valdivia, Jr. 14.70 6 Worthy Turk 120 6 7 10 10 9–½ 8–1 9–3¼ Rosario 4.30 9 Camino de Estrella 122 9 9 7–hd 7–1 10 10 10 Pereira 40.80

7 FLY TO MARS 5.20 3.40 2.80 10 SOUTHERN KING 10.80 5.80 2 FORAY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $25.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-2-8) $102.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-10-2-8-3) Carryover $7,200 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-2) $68.65

Winner–Fly to Mars B.g.7 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Warren's Flyer, by Doc Gus. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $327,229 Daily Double Pool $89,356 Exacta Pool $208,772 Superfecta Pool $99,829 Super High Five Pool $9,434 Trifecta Pool $144,217. Claimed–Sly by Rakoczy, Jeff, Horse Players Racing Club and Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Worthy Turk by Big Iron Racing, LLC. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–French Getaway, Justin's Quest, Liberal (IRE), Mithqaal. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-7) paid $21.85. Pick Three Pool $123,788. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2/3/8-5-8-7/11/12/13/14) 6993 tickets with 4 correct paid $53.30. Pick Four Pool $488,545. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-1/2/3/8-5-8-7/11/12/13/14) 466 tickets with 5 correct paid $626.20. Pick Five Pool $382,351. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-8-1/2/3/8-5-8-7/11/12/13/14) 78 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,082.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $156,810. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $180,002.

FLY TO MARS up close stalking the pacesetter, bid outside rival at the quarter pole, over took foe in upper stretch, kicked clear at the eighth pole and drew away. SOUTHERN KING stalked off the inside, two to three wide into the stretch, could not threaten the winner late but gained the place. FORAY set the pace along the inside, lost command in upper stretch and kept on to secure the show. MOVE OVER (GB) went three to four wide around the first turn, traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, traveled three to four wide around the last turn and never produced the needed bid. OF GOOD REPORT in range of the leader from inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room and steadied at the eighth pole then kept on to the wire. NEW YEAR raced off the pace along the fence, moved out into the two path around the far turn, tipped out in the drive and never threatened. SLY tracked two wide then between foes past the half-mile pole, asked in the drive and gave no response. DR. TROUTMAN broke out and bumped rival, pulled and shifted out prior to the first turn, went three wide into the lane and lacked further response. WORTHY TURK bumped by inside rival leaving the gate, forced out by that same foe nearing the first turn, angled in around the bend, stayed inside and saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA took the first turn five wide, remained widest up the backstretch, entered the far turn five wide then angled into the three path and weakened.