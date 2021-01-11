Horse racing newsletter: First round of Santa Anita rulings
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remember legendary Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The death of Dodger icon Tommy Lasorda on Thursday night has brought a rush of stories throughout the sports world. Most were about his reverence for Dodger blue, his motivational speeches and his nonstop promotion of the sport in general and the Dodgers in particular. And, of course, there were a lot of replays of the captured audio of what he thought about Dave Kingman’s performance and San Diego’s Kurt Bevacqua. (He couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat, Lasorda said with extra words.)
He wasn’t as closely tied to horse racing as some other athletes, but he got to the track every now and then. On Friday, Santa Anita placed a saddlecloth with the L.A. Dodgers insignia over the statue of Seabiscuit in the walking ring. After a moment of silence before the first race, Jay Cohen performed a special rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
Rick Baedeker, a former race track executive who closed his career as executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, remembered this story.
“Lasorda bought the Baedeker [selection] card from me one night at the harness races at Hollywood Park,” Baedeker said. “He spontaneously told us the story of going to the track with two young players while he was managing at Albuquerque. He was losing every race but the two guys sitting in front of them were constantly winning.
“When they left their seats, Lasorda told the players, ‘Go watch them and get me twice whatever they get.’ The players came back with four roast beef sandwiches.”
Vintage Tommy.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Stewards’ rulings
The first round of stewards’ rulings from the Santa Anita meeting are in, and, as seems to be commonplace, are dominated by violations of the riding crop rules. Let’s get to them.
— Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Sasstserb in the first race on Dec. 26. Santana used the riding crop more than six times. Santana, who is not a regular rider at Santa Anita, was represented by valet Rafael Castaneda. Santana told Castaneda that he did not know the rule before the race. Darrel Haire, West Coast representative of the Jockey Guild, testified that he did tell Santana before the race of the California rules. It was Santana’s first offense in the past 60 days.
— Owner Richard Washingsky had his license suspended after failing to show for a hearing on Dec. 27. The complaint was over $17,178.75 in alleged unpaid training bills to Daniel Dunham. The suspension was to start on Jan. 7. Under terms of the suspension, Washingsky was to be denied access to all areas under jurisdiction of the CHRB.
— Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for a late medication declaration on Shashashakemeup. According to the stewards’ minutes, “Miller shipped the wrong horse to Santa Anita from San Luis Rey Downs, and when attempting to send the correct horse, it was determined that it had already been treated.” Shashashakemeup was scratched from the sixth race on Dec. 31.
— Hot walker Lew Winney was fined $100 for failing to wear his face covering properly on Dec. 31. Winney admitted that he had the mask below his nose.
— Jockey Tiago Pereira was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Never Be Enough in the Robert J. Frankel Stakes on Dec. 27. Upon reviewing the race, Pereira agreed he used the crop seven times, one more than allowable, and took responsibility. Never Be Enough finished second by three-quarters of a length. It was his first violation in the past 60 days.
— Owner Jeff Metcalfe was restored in good standing after paying a debt of $2,644 to trainer Manuel Badilla. The original suspension was issued by the Golden Gate stewards on Oct. 1.
— Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $1,000 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Tizamagician in the sixth race Jan. 2. Van Dyke agreed that he used the riding crop eight times, two more than allowed. Tizamagician won the allowance race by a half-length. It was Van Dyke’s third offense in the last 60 days.
— Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Bob and Jackie in the seventh race on Jan. 2. Figueroa agreed he used the crop seven times, one more than allowable. Bob and Jackie finished second by 2 ¼ lengths. It was his first offense in the last 60 days.
— Exercise rider Isaiah Ortiz was fined $500 unprofessional behavior during morning training on Nov. 10 at Santa Anita. The complaint said Ortiz kicked and attempted to strike his pony with his reins. Ortiz said he overreacted when he became frustrated by his pony acting up.
— Owner Tom Mansor was suspended after failing to keep up with a payment plan he had agreed to on Aug. 11, 2020 at Del Mar. Mansor agreed to pay veterinarian Melinda Blue $7,722 at a rate of $750 a month for unpaid veterinarian services. The suspension was to start on Jan. 10. During the time of the suspension, Mansor is barred from all racetrack premises.
Santa Anita review
Sunday’s feature was the $75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. Acting Out went out to a short lead on the backstretch but quickly got swallowed up on the far turn and by the top of the stretch it was Qahira’s to lose. The winning margin was a length.
Qahira paid $5.00, $3.00 and $2.40. Amuse was second, followed by Biddy Duke, Mo See Cal, Dynasty of Her Own and Acting Out.
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “It looked like she came out of there fine and it looked like those couple of horses (Acting Out and Mo See Cal) wanted to go ahead and go on with the speed, so I just sat right behind them a little bit and let her be happy with where she was. She ran really well.”
Jim Barnes (assistant to winning trainer Bob Baffert): “It went according to plan. Bob said to tell Joel [Rosario] to just come out of there and try to get a good position. The way it worked out, those two fillies (Acting Out and Mo See Cal) went and we were able to get outside of them. At the five sixteenths, Joel jumped on ‘em and she was pretty impressive. Joel gave her a perfect ride.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Rego Park Stakes, NY-breds 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Perfect Munnings ($9.60)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 10.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.24 46.63 1:11.65 1:23.82 1:35.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Golden
|124
|3
|4
|5–½
|6–2
|5–2
|2–1½
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.80
|6
|Ivy League
|124
|6
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–½
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Rispoli
|1.80
|1
|Focaccina
|124
|1
|6
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–1½
|Rosario
|4.90
|5
|Lisette
|124
|5
|8
|7–2
|7–2
|6–1
|5–2
|4–¾
|Van Dyke
|27.70
|4
|Quick and Dirty
|124
|4
|1
|2–2
|2–2
|2–½
|3–1
|5–4¼
|Gonzalez
|7.70
|8
|Basil Flavor
|124
|8
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7–2
|6–4½
|Smith
|12.50
|2
|Chrome of Our Own
|124
|2
|7
|6–1½
|5–½
|7–1½
|8
|7–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|108.80
|7
|Malibu Hannah
|124
|7
|3
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–hd
|6–½
|8
|Hernandez
|9.90
|3
|GOLDEN
|5.60
|2.80
|2.40
|6
|IVY LEAGUE
|3.00
|2.40
|1
|FOCACCINA
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$5.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-5)
|$10.27
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-5-4)
|$435.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1)
|$8.05
Winner–Golden Ch.f.3 by Tapit out of Gold Round (IRE), by Caerleon. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $253,775 Exacta Pool $146,035 Superfecta Pool $53,275 Super High Five Pool $2,851 Trifecta Pool $87,331. Scratched–none.
GOLDEN settled off the pace, gained ground through the far turn, shifted in and bumped IVY LEAGUE mid-stretch and drew clear late. IVY LEAGUE angled in early, chased a bit off the rail, angled out on the second turn and bid three deep, led into the stretch, got bumped by GOLDEN mid-stretch and got outkicked while proving second best. FOCACCINA tracked near the rail or two wide to the stretch and held the show. LISETTE off a bit slow to begin, bothered by rival into the first turn then angled in around the bend, raced along the inside into the far turn then moved out into the two path and improved position. QUICK AND DIRTY closest to the pacesetter through the early stages, bid outside on the second turn, led past the quarter pole, overtaken into the stretch and weakened. BASIL FLAVOR bothered into the first turn then angled to the rail, traveled two wide to the stretch and could not rally. CHROME OF OUR OWN raced along the inside, steadied at the three-eighths, remained inside then moved out a bit in the stretch and was never a factor. MALIBU HANNAH sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, showed the way up the backstretch, challenged and relinquished the lead past the quarter pole and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.09 45.56 58.03 1:10.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Hotitude
|124
|5
|1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–nk
|Rosario
|1.90
|1
|Miss Fia
|122
|1
|2
|5
|5
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|1.90
|4
|Gidgetta
|124
|4
|4
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1¾
|Gonzalez
|2.50
|3
|Adorably Sweet
|124
|3
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|4–2
|4–8
|Prat
|14.10
|2
|Jungle Juice
|124
|2
|3
|1–½
|2–½
|5
|5
|Rispoli
|5.20
|5
|HOTITUDE
|5.80
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|MISS FIA
|2.80
|2.20
|4
|GIDGETTA
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$21.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$7.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4)
|$8.85
Winner–Hotitude B.m.5 by Heat Shield out of Lovefromafar, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $211,991 Daily Double Pool $43,826 Exacta Pool $95,951 Trifecta Pool $61,264. Scratched–none.
HOTITUDE away quickly from outside, pressed the leader early, put a head in front past the three-eighths, dueled through the turn, cleared in upper stretch then held off the runner-up. MISS FIA stalked along the inside, steadied at the half-mile pole, angled out on the turn, exited the bend four wide and traveled five wide in upper stretch, closed outside the winner but lacked the needed final punch. GIDGETTA stumbled at the start, up close early between the top pair then dropped back to stalked between rivals, took the turn two wide and finished willingly for the show honors. ADORABLY SWEET tracked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, moved up alongside the top pair around the turn, could not keep pace into the stretch and flattened out. JUNGLE JUICE (IRE) set the pace under pressure from HOTITUDE, lost the lead past the three-eighths pole, fought back along the inside to the stretch and folded.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.04 45.30 57.60 1:10.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Honor America
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–ns
|Hernandez
|3.10
|7
|Donna Bella
|124
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|Rispoli
|2.70
|2
|Lady Mystify
|124
|2
|7
|3–½
|3–1
|3–2
|3–3
|Prat
|3.60
|5
|Class Reunion
|124
|5
|5
|5–½
|6–4½
|5–½
|4–1¾
|Rosario
|2.40
|4
|Midnight Diva
|124
|4
|4
|4–2
|4–1½
|6–5
|5–½
|Cedillo
|8.50
|1
|Aadhana
|117
|1
|6
|6–3
|5–hd
|4–hd
|6–1¾
|Centeno
|17.60
|6
|Mischief Free
|124
|6
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Gonzalez
|56.20
|3
|HONOR AMERICA
|8.20
|4.20
|3.00
|7
|DONNA BELLA
|5.20
|3.20
|2
|LADY MYSTIFY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$20.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-5)
|$17.41
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-5-4)
|$211.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2)
|$33.30
Winner–Honor America B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Honour Isabel, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Craig Wheeler Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $284,875 Daily Double Pool $24,599 Exacta Pool $141,763 Superfecta Pool $56,193 Super High Five Pool $5,482 Trifecta Pool $91,232. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $20.50. Pick Three Pool $71,996.
HONOR AMERICA set the pace under pressure from DONNA BELLA, dueled with rival around the turn and down the stretch, drifted out in the lane and gamely prevailed. DONNA BELLA prompted the pace from outside, dueled around the turn and into the lane, drifted out in the stretch and got denied by the winner. LADY MYSTIFY forwardly placed along the inside, angled three wide around the turn, drifted out in the lane and finished well for a game third. CLASS REUNION stalked off the inside, went four to five wide around the bend, drifted inward in the stretch and bested the rest. MIDNIGHT DIVA chased off the rail then outside a rival, took the turn three to four wide, drifted to the inside in the lane and flattened. AADHANA was off the pace up the backstretch, took the turn two wide, angled out upper stretch, drifted back inside and also flattened. MISCHIEF FREE trailed the field early, entered the turn three wide, exited four wide and proved no menace.
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.63 45.81 1:11.45 1:24.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Seiche
|124
|1
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|1–2
|1–½
|Cedillo
|3.60
|10
|Twirling Derby
|124
|9
|2
|8–½
|6–½
|2–hd
|2–3½
|Franco
|6.30
|7
|Full Draw
|124
|7
|9
|9
|5–hd
|4–2
|3–1¾
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|4
|K P D Day
|117
|4
|8
|7–½
|7–½
|5–3
|4–4
|Pyfer
|10.30
|3
|Lucky Ryan Seven
|124
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|3–½
|5–2
|Fuentes
|11.70
|5
|Chosen Moon
|124
|5
|5
|3–hd
|3–1½
|6–3½
|6–3¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.90
|6
|N. K. Rocket Man
|124
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–hd
|7–3
|7–6½
|T Baze
|3.10
|8
|Paul L
|124
|8
|1
|6–½
|8–½
|8–2
|8–2¾
|Pereira
|69.00
|2
|Floyd Moneymaker
|124
|2
|7
|5–½
|9
|9
|9
|Figueroa
|27.70
|1
|SEICHE
|9.20
|4.80
|3.60
|10
|TWIRLING DERBY
|5.60
|4.00
|7
|FULL DRAW
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$44.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-10)
|$29.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-7-4)
|$53.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-7)
|$58.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-10-7-4-3)
|Carryover $1,642
Winner–Seiche Dbb.g.4 by Super Saver out of Roberta Turner, by Smart Strike. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane. Mutuel Pool $222,303 Daily Double Pool $26,519 Exacta Pool $147,572 Superfecta Pool $66,698 Trifecta Pool $101,199 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,152. Scratched–Irish Declaration.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $25.55. Pick Three Pool $30,681.
SEICHE forced the pace from inside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, cleared approaching the eighth pole and held in the closing moments. TWIRLING DERBY raced widest early, entered the turn six wide then angled into the four path, rallied through the drive from outside and finished well. FULL DRAW bumped hard then bobbled at the start, tracked between foes, three then two wide on the turn and gained the show. K P D DAY raced off the rail then moved into the two path, angled to the rail around the bend and showed a mild rally to earn a minor share. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN set the pace outside SEICHE, dueled two wide around the turn then three wide into the stretch and gave way. CHOSEN MOON broke out and bumped rival, chased off the inside, entered the turn three wide, exited four wide and flattened out. N. K. ROCKET MAN bumped both sides at the start, chased between foes, took the turn four wide and weakened. PAUL L traveled five then four wide around the bend and weakened. FLOYD MONEYMAKER chased inside, checked at the three-eighths pole, entered the stretch a bit off the rail and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.21 44.69 1:08.63 1:14.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Aqua Seaform Shame
|122
|2
|1
|3–1
|4–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|Rispoli
|3.80
|4
|Sadie Bluegrass
|124
|4
|3
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|Gonzalez
|6.10
|5
|Gypsy Blu
|124
|5
|5
|5–½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Prat
|7.10
|1
|Love and Peace
|124
|1
|6
|6–1
|6–1
|5–1
|4–½
|Maldonado
|33.10
|9
|An Eddie Surprise
|124
|9
|8
|9–2
|7–½
|6–2
|5–1¼
|Rosario
|2.90
|8
|Heathers Grey
|115
|8
|4
|4–½
|2–hd
|4–½
|6–¾
|Pyfer
|3.00
|10
|Gypsy Spirit
|124
|10
|9
|8–½
|9–½
|7–1
|7–ns
|Hernandez
|13.80
|3
|Gettin Sideways
|124
|3
|10
|10
|10
|9–1½
|8–5
|Cedillo
|76.20
|6
|Croughavouke
|122
|6
|7
|7–1
|8–1
|10
|9–½
|Pereira
|9.80
|7
|Watch Me Burn
|122
|7
|2
|2–½
|3–hd
|8–hd
|10
|T Baze
|93.60
|2
|AQUA SEAFORM SHAME
|9.60
|5.00
|3.40
|4
|SADIE BLUEGRASS
|7.60
|6.00
|5
|GYPSY BLU
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$43.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$30.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-1)
|$239.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$92.50
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-5-1-9)
|Carryover $4,096
Winner–Aqua Seaform Shame B.f.4 by Kantharos out of Chandeleur, by Repent. Bred by Green Key Farm (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $338,553 Daily Double Pool $32,075 Exacta Pool $211,711 Superfecta Pool $83,182 Trifecta Pool $128,816 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,215. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $49.30. Pick Three Pool $68,963. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-1-2) 808 tickets with 4 correct paid $163.55. Pick Four Pool $173,160. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-3-1-2) 829 tickets with 5 correct paid $563.90. Pick Five Pool $543,195.
AQUA SEAFORM SHAME chased the speed from inside, tipped outside the leader into the lane, took over in upper stretch and stayed strong under a drive to the wire. SADIE BLUEGRASS set the pace from inside, remained unchallenged through the turn, entered the stretch a bit off the rail, was overtaken soon after by the winner but stayed on well through the final furlong. GYPSY BLU in range three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch and held the show. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) stalked the pace along the fence, saved ground to the stretch, tipped out in the drive and got outkicked for the show. AN EDDIE SURPRISE chased two wide around the bend, angled to the inside in the drive and needed to find more in the final sixteenth. HEATHERS GREY stalked from outside, traveled three deep around the turn, four wide into the lane and flattened. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) reserved in the early going, steadied off heels at the quarter pole, angled out into the stretch and lacked a rally. GETTIN SIDEWAYS broke cleanly but lacked early quickness, saved ground off the pace, was in a bit tight along the fence into the stretch and passed tired rivals. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) traveled mid-pack up the backstretch off the rail, went three then four wide around the turn and weakened. WATCH ME BURN up close early outside the leader, between rivals on the turn and tired.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.47 44.55 56.90 1:09.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Posterize
|120
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1¾
|Franco
|6.00
|2
|Promise Nothing
|118
|2
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|2–hd
|T Baze
|12.40
|3
|Self Taught
|122
|3
|5
|5–hd
|5–3
|5–4½
|3–hd
|Pereira
|2.30
|6
|Italiano
|115
|5
|4
|6
|4–1
|4–1
|4–5
|Pyfer
|1.60
|4
|Raging Whiskey
|122
|4
|3
|4–½
|6
|6
|5–2¾
|Fuentes
|8.00
|1
|Cartellate
|122
|1
|2
|2–4½
|2–2½
|2–½
|6
|Cedillo
|4.30
|7
|POSTERIZE
|14.00
|7.60
|4.60
|2
|PROMISE NOTHING
|9.00
|5.00
|3
|SELF TAUGHT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$71.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$52.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-6)
|$22.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3)
|$68.50
Winner–Posterize B.g.5 by Shackleford out of Southern Oaks, by Vindication. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Owner: Salah Al Mudarris. Mutuel Pool $233,356 Daily Double Pool $26,510 Exacta Pool $123,023 Superfecta Pool $57,264 Trifecta Pool $85,204. Scratched–Captain Scotty.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-7) paid $108.95. Pick Three Pool $54,054.
POSTERIZE set the pace outside a rival, cleared foe past the half-mile pole, showed the way two to three wide into the stretch, drifted out a bit and remained clear under right-handed urging. PROMISE NOTHING settled off the pace inside a trio of rivals, saved ground to the stretch, finished willingly along the inside and saved the place. SELF TAUGHT tracked between foes into and around the turn, entered the lane two wide, showed late effort and missed the place between rivals. ITALIANO bumped at the start, chased four deep then four wide into the stretch, angled outside a rival in the drive and whittle the gap late. RAGING WHISKEY bumped at the start, chased three deep and between foes, three then two wide around the turn and never made an impact. CARTELLATE pressed from inside then chased the leader to the turn, angled outside rival around the bend and faded in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.85 46.41 1:10.45 1:22.66 1:35.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Nice Ice
|124
|1
|1
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|5.60
|4
|Kittyhawk Lass
|122
|4
|8
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–½
|4–½
|2–2½
|Hernandez
|7.10
|3
|Ellie Arroway
|122
|3
|2
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Espinoza
|1.70
|6
|Scherzo
|122
|6
|6
|8–4
|8–5
|8–4½
|7–2
|4–½
|Pereira
|42.70
|8
|Too Much Heaven
|120
|8
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|5–3¼
|Rispoli
|5.50
|2
|Colombian Gold
|122
|2
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–2
|6–½
|Prat
|9.80
|9
|Lakerball
|122
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–nk
|Rosario
|5.40
|5
|Hurley
|120
|5
|5
|6–1½
|6–½
|7–1
|6–hd
|8–10
|Desormeaux
|9.00
|7
|Jewel Thief
|122
|7
|3
|1–1
|2–1½
|3–hd
|8–½
|9
|Cedillo
|43.80
|1
|NICE ICE
|13.20
|6.00
|3.40
|4
|KITTYHAWK LASS
|7.60
|4.00
|3
|ELLIE ARROWAY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$113.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$40.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-6)
|$145.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$61.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-3-6-8)
|Carryover $12,109
Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.m.6 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $360,977 Daily Double Pool $29,535 Exacta Pool $193,288 Superfecta Pool $81,724 Trifecta Pool $125,178 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,503. Claimed–Ellie Arroway by R3 Racing LLC. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Hurley by KW Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-1) paid $140.55. Pick Three Pool $58,457.
NICE ICE steadied behind the leader around the first turn, went up to take control at the nine-sixteenths, cleared rival on the backstretch, inched away on the turn, drew off in upper stretch under a drive and held safely under hand in the late stages. KITTYHAWK LASS unhurried early and tucked inside, angled into the two path around the far turn, steered out in upper stretch and closed well. ELLIE ARROWAY stalked outside a rival, three deep at the quarter pole, lacked the needed response in the drive but bested the rest. SCHERZO (GB) steadied into the first turn and raced three wide around that bend, chased four wide into the far turn, angled down to the two path, summoned a mild rally and earned a minor award. TOO MUCH HEAVEN stumbled at the start, stalked the outside a rival then two wide into the lane and weakened. COLOMBIAN GOLD raced along the inside while in range, angled two wide around the far turn and could not rally in the drive. LAKERBALL angled in soon after the start, traveled along the inside to the stretch, came out in the lane and was never a factor. HURLEY traveled mid-pack early while two wide, moved a bit further out on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and had little left. JEWEL THIEF cleared quickly, angled to the inside, led into the backstretch, lost command at the nine-sixteenths, chased the leader from inside into and around the far turn and tired.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Kalookan Queen Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.79 44.56 1:09.47 1:16.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Qahira
|122
|3
|4
|4–½
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|Rosario
|1.50
|1
|Amuse
|120
|1
|5
|6
|4–1
|4–1
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|4.50
|2
|Biddy Duke
|124
|2
|3
|3–hd
|5–hd
|5–3½
|3–5
|Rispoli
|9.20
|6
|Mo See Cal
|122
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–2¾
|Prat
|6.00
|5
|Dynasty of Her Own
|122
|5
|6
|5–1
|6
|6
|5–1
|Gonzalez
|14.00
|4
|Acting Out
|122
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–½
|6
|Cedillo
|2.20
|3
|QAHIRA
|5.00
|3.00
|2.40
|1
|AMUSE
|4.20
|2.80
|2
|BIDDY DUKE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$38.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6)
|$8.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$18.35
Winner–Qahira B.m.5 by Cairo Prince out of Motel Lass, by Bates Motel. Bred by Nekia Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $340,264 Daily Double Pool $48,613 Exacta Pool $167,524 Superfecta Pool $60,877 Trifecta Pool $98,423. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-3) paid $71.15. Pick Three Pool $54,802.
QAHIRA stalked outside the top pair, chased three to four wide around the turn, took over in upper stretch, drew clear at the eighth pole and held safely under hand urging. AMUSE reserved in the beginning, went two wide and outside a rival into the turn, angled out in upper stretch and finished well. BIDDY DUKE saved ground along the inside to the stretch, came out at the top of the lane and rallied for the show. MO SEE CAL pressed the pace from outside, dueled around the bend, then weakened in the final furlong. DYNASTY OF HER OWN chased four wide through the turn, drifted in a bit in the stretch and weakened. ACTING OUT set the pace under pressure to the outside, dueled with MO SEE CAL around the turn, lost command in upper stretch and tired inside the furlong grounds.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.55 44.29 56.33 1:08.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Five Pics Please
|124
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–3
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|29.20
|8
|Nimbostratus
|124
|8
|7
|8–hd
|7–½
|4–½
|2–½
|Prat
|8.20
|6
|Plum Sexy
|124
|6
|8
|10–½
|8–1
|7–1½
|3–½
|Figueroa
|5.10
|2
|Miss Costa Rica
|124
|2
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|4–hd
|Hernandez
|4.20
|11
|Miss Dracarys
|124
|11
|9
|11
|9–2
|8–2½
|5–4½
|Rosario
|1.80
|7
|Little Vicky
|122
|7
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|6–nk
|T Baze
|66.90
|3
|Risen Lady
|122
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–2
|6–hd
|7–½
|Franco
|17.70
|10
|Empire House
|124
|10
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–2
|8–7
|Gonzalez
|9.90
|5
|Inner Beauty
|124
|5
|3
|6–½
|6–hd
|9–2
|9–2¾
|Pereira
|12.30
|4
|Magical Thought
|124
|4
|11
|9–hd
|11
|10–4½
|10–8
|Cedillo
|9.10
|9
|Sober
|115
|9
|10
|7–1
|10–hd
|11
|11
|Pyfer
|78.00
|1
|FIVE PICS PLEASE
|60.40
|25.20
|13.80
|8
|NIMBOSTRATUS (FR)
|8.80
|5.80
|6
|PLUM SEXY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$139.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$226.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-6-2)
|$790.04
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-6-2-11)
|Carryover $57,690
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-6)
|$685.80
Winner–Five Pics Please Dbb.f.3 by Cinco Charlie out of No Pictures Please, by Congrats. Bred by Larry L. Caudill DVM (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables. Mutuel Pool $526,590 Daily Double Pool $205,567 Exacta Pool $302,143 Superfecta Pool $177,296 Super High Five Pool $59,725 Trifecta Pool $213,926. Claimed–Magical Thought by Purple Rein Racing and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-1) paid $237.85. Pick Three Pool $287,275. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-3-1) 196 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,472.60. Pick Four Pool $634,360. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-7-1-3-1) 35 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,583.75. Pick Five Pool $577,087. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2-7-1-3-1) 10 tickets with 6 correct paid $17,269.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $323,293. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $309,483.
FIVE PICS PLEASE had speed along the inside, set the pace with company to the outside, cleared rival past the half-mile pole, drew away into the stretch and held safely. NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) tracked off the inside, angled into the two path, angled out at the top of the stretch, rallied and earned the place honors. PLUM SEXY traveled outside a rival then between foes, angled in nearing the turn, saved ground inside to the stretch, angled out with a sixteenth to go and finished well for the show. MISS COSTA RICA stalked along the inside, moved into second approaching the eighth pole but lacked the needed late punch in the final sixteenth settled for a minor share. MISS DRACARYS dropped back early, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, entered the turn two wide, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, angled out further at the eighth pole and was closing late. LITTLE VICKY chased four deep to the turn, remained four wide into the stretch and weakened. RISEN LADY hit the inside gate and had the rider lose the left iron momentarily, chased between foes then two wide around the turn and could not rally. EMPIRE HOUSE away quickly and crossed over to pressed the leader, chased that rival past the half-mile marker, took the turn two to three wide and weakened. INNER BEAUTY (IRE) chased three deep, started to weaken around the turn and faded. MAGICAL THOUGHT stumbled at the start, angled to the inside, steadied at the three-eighths pole, kept inside to the lane and had little left for the stretch run. SOBER stumbled at the start, tracked four then three wide around the turn and tired.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$150,799
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$119,813
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,138,491
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$9,409,103
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.