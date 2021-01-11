Horse racing newsletter: First round of Santa Anita rulings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 10. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.24 46.63 1:11.65 1:23.82 1:35.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Golden 124 3 4 5–½ 6–2 5–2 2–1½ 1–1¼ Prat 1.80 6 Ivy League 124 6 2 3–2 3–1½ 3–½ 1–½ 2–1¾ Rispoli 1.80 1 Focaccina 124 1 6 4–2 4–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 3–1½ Rosario 4.90 5 Lisette 124 5 8 7–2 7–2 6–1 5–2 4–¾ Van Dyke 27.70 4 Quick and Dirty 124 4 1 2–2 2–2 2–½ 3–1 5–4¼ Gonzalez 7.70 8 Basil Flavor 124 8 5 8 8 8 7–2 6–4½ Smith 12.50 2 Chrome of Our Own 124 2 7 6–1½ 5–½ 7–1½ 8 7–nk Valdivia, Jr. 108.80 7 Malibu Hannah 124 7 3 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 6–½ 8 Hernandez 9.90

3 GOLDEN 5.60 2.80 2.40 6 IVY LEAGUE 3.00 2.40 1 FOCACCINA 3.40

$1 EXACTA (3-6) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-5) $10.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-5-4) $435.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $8.05

Winner–Golden Ch.f.3 by Tapit out of Gold Round (IRE), by Caerleon. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $253,775 Exacta Pool $146,035 Superfecta Pool $53,275 Super High Five Pool $2,851 Trifecta Pool $87,331. Scratched–none.

GOLDEN settled off the pace, gained ground through the far turn, shifted in and bumped IVY LEAGUE mid-stretch and drew clear late. IVY LEAGUE angled in early, chased a bit off the rail, angled out on the second turn and bid three deep, led into the stretch, got bumped by GOLDEN mid-stretch and got outkicked while proving second best. FOCACCINA tracked near the rail or two wide to the stretch and held the show. LISETTE off a bit slow to begin, bothered by rival into the first turn then angled in around the bend, raced along the inside into the far turn then moved out into the two path and improved position. QUICK AND DIRTY closest to the pacesetter through the early stages, bid outside on the second turn, led past the quarter pole, overtaken into the stretch and weakened. BASIL FLAVOR bothered into the first turn then angled to the rail, traveled two wide to the stretch and could not rally. CHROME OF OUR OWN raced along the inside, steadied at the three-eighths, remained inside then moved out a bit in the stretch and was never a factor. MALIBU HANNAH sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, showed the way up the backstretch, challenged and relinquished the lead past the quarter pole and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.09 45.56 58.03 1:10.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Hotitude 124 5 1 2–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–nk Rosario 1.90 1 Miss Fia 122 1 2 5 5 2–hd 2–1¼ Hernandez 1.90 4 Gidgetta 124 4 4 3–hd 4–1 3–½ 3–1¾ Gonzalez 2.50 3 Adorably Sweet 124 3 5 4–½ 3–½ 4–2 4–8 Prat 14.10 2 Jungle Juice 124 2 3 1–½ 2–½ 5 5 Rispoli 5.20

5 HOTITUDE 5.80 2.80 2.20 1 MISS FIA 2.80 2.20 4 GIDGETTA 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $21.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $7.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $8.85

Winner–Hotitude B.m.5 by Heat Shield out of Lovefromafar, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $211,991 Daily Double Pool $43,826 Exacta Pool $95,951 Trifecta Pool $61,264. Scratched–none.

HOTITUDE away quickly from outside, pressed the leader early, put a head in front past the three-eighths, dueled through the turn, cleared in upper stretch then held off the runner-up. MISS FIA stalked along the inside, steadied at the half-mile pole, angled out on the turn, exited the bend four wide and traveled five wide in upper stretch, closed outside the winner but lacked the needed final punch. GIDGETTA stumbled at the start, up close early between the top pair then dropped back to stalked between rivals, took the turn two wide and finished willingly for the show honors. ADORABLY SWEET tracked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, moved up alongside the top pair around the turn, could not keep pace into the stretch and flattened out. JUNGLE JUICE (IRE) set the pace under pressure from HOTITUDE, lost the lead past the three-eighths pole, fought back along the inside to the stretch and folded.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.04 45.30 57.60 1:10.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Honor America 124 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–ns Hernandez 3.10 7 Donna Bella 124 7 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 Rispoli 2.70 2 Lady Mystify 124 2 7 3–½ 3–1 3–2 3–3 Prat 3.60 5 Class Reunion 124 5 5 5–½ 6–4½ 5–½ 4–1¾ Rosario 2.40 4 Midnight Diva 124 4 4 4–2 4–1½ 6–5 5–½ Cedillo 8.50 1 Aadhana 117 1 6 6–3 5–hd 4–hd 6–1¾ Centeno 17.60 6 Mischief Free 124 6 2 7 7 7 7 Gonzalez 56.20

3 HONOR AMERICA 8.20 4.20 3.00 7 DONNA BELLA 5.20 3.20 2 LADY MYSTIFY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $20.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-5) $17.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-5-4) $211.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2) $33.30

Winner–Honor America B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Honour Isabel, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Craig Wheeler Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $284,875 Daily Double Pool $24,599 Exacta Pool $141,763 Superfecta Pool $56,193 Super High Five Pool $5,482 Trifecta Pool $91,232. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $20.50. Pick Three Pool $71,996.

HONOR AMERICA set the pace under pressure from DONNA BELLA, dueled with rival around the turn and down the stretch, drifted out in the lane and gamely prevailed. DONNA BELLA prompted the pace from outside, dueled around the turn and into the lane, drifted out in the stretch and got denied by the winner. LADY MYSTIFY forwardly placed along the inside, angled three wide around the turn, drifted out in the lane and finished well for a game third. CLASS REUNION stalked off the inside, went four to five wide around the bend, drifted inward in the stretch and bested the rest. MIDNIGHT DIVA chased off the rail then outside a rival, took the turn three to four wide, drifted to the inside in the lane and flattened. AADHANA was off the pace up the backstretch, took the turn two wide, angled out upper stretch, drifted back inside and also flattened. MISCHIEF FREE trailed the field early, entered the turn three wide, exited four wide and proved no menace.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.63 45.81 1:11.45 1:24.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Seiche 124 1 4 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–½ Cedillo 3.60 10 Twirling Derby 124 9 2 8–½ 6–½ 2–hd 2–3½ Franco 6.30 7 Full Draw 124 7 9 9 5–hd 4–2 3–1¾ Gutierrez 2.20 4 K P D Day 117 4 8 7–½ 7–½ 5–3 4–4 Pyfer 10.30 3 Lucky Ryan Seven 124 3 3 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 5–2 Fuentes 11.70 5 Chosen Moon 124 5 5 3–hd 3–1½ 6–3½ 6–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 12.90 6 N. K. Rocket Man 124 6 6 4–½ 4–hd 7–3 7–6½ T Baze 3.10 8 Paul L 124 8 1 6–½ 8–½ 8–2 8–2¾ Pereira 69.00 2 Floyd Moneymaker 124 2 7 5–½ 9 9 9 Figueroa 27.70

1 SEICHE 9.20 4.80 3.60 10 TWIRLING DERBY 5.60 4.00 7 FULL DRAW 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $44.80 $1 EXACTA (1-10) $29.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-7-4) $53.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-7) $58.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-10-7-4-3) Carryover $1,642

Winner–Seiche Dbb.g.4 by Super Saver out of Roberta Turner, by Smart Strike. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane. Mutuel Pool $222,303 Daily Double Pool $26,519 Exacta Pool $147,572 Superfecta Pool $66,698 Trifecta Pool $101,199 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,152. Scratched–Irish Declaration. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $25.55. Pick Three Pool $30,681.

SEICHE forced the pace from inside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, cleared approaching the eighth pole and held in the closing moments. TWIRLING DERBY raced widest early, entered the turn six wide then angled into the four path, rallied through the drive from outside and finished well. FULL DRAW bumped hard then bobbled at the start, tracked between foes, three then two wide on the turn and gained the show. K P D DAY raced off the rail then moved into the two path, angled to the rail around the bend and showed a mild rally to earn a minor share. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN set the pace outside SEICHE, dueled two wide around the turn then three wide into the stretch and gave way. CHOSEN MOON broke out and bumped rival, chased off the inside, entered the turn three wide, exited four wide and flattened out. N. K. ROCKET MAN bumped both sides at the start, chased between foes, took the turn four wide and weakened. PAUL L traveled five then four wide around the bend and weakened. FLOYD MONEYMAKER chased inside, checked at the three-eighths pole, entered the stretch a bit off the rail and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.21 44.69 1:08.63 1:14.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Aqua Seaform Shame 122 2 1 3–1 4–1½ 1–½ 1–½ Rispoli 3.80 4 Sadie Bluegrass 124 4 3 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 Gonzalez 6.10 5 Gypsy Blu 124 5 5 5–½ 5–hd 3–hd 3–nk Prat 7.10 1 Love and Peace 124 1 6 6–1 6–1 5–1 4–½ Maldonado 33.10 9 An Eddie Surprise 124 9 8 9–2 7–½ 6–2 5–1¼ Rosario 2.90 8 Heathers Grey 115 8 4 4–½ 2–hd 4–½ 6–¾ Pyfer 3.00 10 Gypsy Spirit 124 10 9 8–½ 9–½ 7–1 7–ns Hernandez 13.80 3 Gettin Sideways 124 3 10 10 10 9–1½ 8–5 Cedillo 76.20 6 Croughavouke 122 6 7 7–1 8–1 10 9–½ Pereira 9.80 7 Watch Me Burn 122 7 2 2–½ 3–hd 8–hd 10 T Baze 93.60

2 AQUA SEAFORM SHAME 9.60 5.00 3.40 4 SADIE BLUEGRASS 7.60 6.00 5 GYPSY BLU 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $43.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $30.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-1) $239.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $92.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-5-1-9) Carryover $4,096

Winner–Aqua Seaform Shame B.f.4 by Kantharos out of Chandeleur, by Repent. Bred by Green Key Farm (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $338,553 Daily Double Pool $32,075 Exacta Pool $211,711 Superfecta Pool $83,182 Trifecta Pool $128,816 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,215. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $49.30. Pick Three Pool $68,963. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-1-2) 808 tickets with 4 correct paid $163.55. Pick Four Pool $173,160. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-3-1-2) 829 tickets with 5 correct paid $563.90. Pick Five Pool $543,195.

AQUA SEAFORM SHAME chased the speed from inside, tipped outside the leader into the lane, took over in upper stretch and stayed strong under a drive to the wire. SADIE BLUEGRASS set the pace from inside, remained unchallenged through the turn, entered the stretch a bit off the rail, was overtaken soon after by the winner but stayed on well through the final furlong. GYPSY BLU in range three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch and held the show. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) stalked the pace along the fence, saved ground to the stretch, tipped out in the drive and got outkicked for the show. AN EDDIE SURPRISE chased two wide around the bend, angled to the inside in the drive and needed to find more in the final sixteenth. HEATHERS GREY stalked from outside, traveled three deep around the turn, four wide into the lane and flattened. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) reserved in the early going, steadied off heels at the quarter pole, angled out into the stretch and lacked a rally. GETTIN SIDEWAYS broke cleanly but lacked early quickness, saved ground off the pace, was in a bit tight along the fence into the stretch and passed tired rivals. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) traveled mid-pack up the backstretch off the rail, went three then four wide around the turn and weakened. WATCH ME BURN up close early outside the leader, between rivals on the turn and tired.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.47 44.55 56.90 1:09.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Posterize 120 6 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¾ Franco 6.00 2 Promise Nothing 118 2 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 2–hd T Baze 12.40 3 Self Taught 122 3 5 5–hd 5–3 5–4½ 3–hd Pereira 2.30 6 Italiano 115 5 4 6 4–1 4–1 4–5 Pyfer 1.60 4 Raging Whiskey 122 4 3 4–½ 6 6 5–2¾ Fuentes 8.00 1 Cartellate 122 1 2 2–4½ 2–2½ 2–½ 6 Cedillo 4.30

7 POSTERIZE 14.00 7.60 4.60 2 PROMISE NOTHING 9.00 5.00 3 SELF TAUGHT 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $71.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $52.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-6) $22.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $68.50

Winner–Posterize B.g.5 by Shackleford out of Southern Oaks, by Vindication. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Owner: Salah Al Mudarris. Mutuel Pool $233,356 Daily Double Pool $26,510 Exacta Pool $123,023 Superfecta Pool $57,264 Trifecta Pool $85,204. Scratched–Captain Scotty. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-7) paid $108.95. Pick Three Pool $54,054.

POSTERIZE set the pace outside a rival, cleared foe past the half-mile pole, showed the way two to three wide into the stretch, drifted out a bit and remained clear under right-handed urging. PROMISE NOTHING settled off the pace inside a trio of rivals, saved ground to the stretch, finished willingly along the inside and saved the place. SELF TAUGHT tracked between foes into and around the turn, entered the lane two wide, showed late effort and missed the place between rivals. ITALIANO bumped at the start, chased four deep then four wide into the stretch, angled outside a rival in the drive and whittle the gap late. RAGING WHISKEY bumped at the start, chased three deep and between foes, three then two wide around the turn and never made an impact. CARTELLATE pressed from inside then chased the leader to the turn, angled outside rival around the bend and faded in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.85 46.41 1:10.45 1:22.66 1:35.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Nice Ice 124 1 1 3–1½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–4 1–2¼ T Baze 5.60 4 Kittyhawk Lass 122 4 8 7–hd 7–1½ 6–½ 4–½ 2–2½ Hernandez 7.10 3 Ellie Arroway 122 3 2 5–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–1 3–1¼ Espinoza 1.70 6 Scherzo 122 6 6 8–4 8–5 8–4½ 7–2 4–½ Pereira 42.70 8 Too Much Heaven 120 8 4 2–hd 3–1½ 2–2 2–1 5–3¼ Rispoli 5.50 2 Colombian Gold 122 2 7 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 5–2 6–½ Prat 9.80 9 Lakerball 122 9 9 9 9 9 9 7–nk Rosario 5.40 5 Hurley 120 5 5 6–1½ 6–½ 7–1 6–hd 8–10 Desormeaux 9.00 7 Jewel Thief 122 7 3 1–1 2–1½ 3–hd 8–½ 9 Cedillo 43.80

1 NICE ICE 13.20 6.00 3.40 4 KITTYHAWK LASS 7.60 4.00 3 ELLIE ARROWAY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $113.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $40.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-6) $145.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $61.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-3-6-8) Carryover $12,109

Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.m.6 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $360,977 Daily Double Pool $29,535 Exacta Pool $193,288 Superfecta Pool $81,724 Trifecta Pool $125,178 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,503. Claimed–Ellie Arroway by R3 Racing LLC. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Hurley by KW Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-1) paid $140.55. Pick Three Pool $58,457.

NICE ICE steadied behind the leader around the first turn, went up to take control at the nine-sixteenths, cleared rival on the backstretch, inched away on the turn, drew off in upper stretch under a drive and held safely under hand in the late stages. KITTYHAWK LASS unhurried early and tucked inside, angled into the two path around the far turn, steered out in upper stretch and closed well. ELLIE ARROWAY stalked outside a rival, three deep at the quarter pole, lacked the needed response in the drive but bested the rest. SCHERZO (GB) steadied into the first turn and raced three wide around that bend, chased four wide into the far turn, angled down to the two path, summoned a mild rally and earned a minor award. TOO MUCH HEAVEN stumbled at the start, stalked the outside a rival then two wide into the lane and weakened. COLOMBIAN GOLD raced along the inside while in range, angled two wide around the far turn and could not rally in the drive. LAKERBALL angled in soon after the start, traveled along the inside to the stretch, came out in the lane and was never a factor. HURLEY traveled mid-pack early while two wide, moved a bit further out on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and had little left. JEWEL THIEF cleared quickly, angled to the inside, led into the backstretch, lost command at the nine-sixteenths, chased the leader from inside into and around the far turn and tired.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Kalookan Queen Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.79 44.56 1:09.47 1:16.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Qahira 122 3 4 4–½ 3–1 1–1½ 1–1 Rosario 1.50 1 Amuse 120 1 5 6 4–1 4–1 2–¾ Van Dyke 4.50 2 Biddy Duke 124 2 3 3–hd 5–hd 5–3½ 3–5 Rispoli 9.20 6 Mo See Cal 122 6 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 4–2¾ Prat 6.00 5 Dynasty of Her Own 122 5 6 5–1 6 6 5–1 Gonzalez 14.00 4 Acting Out 122 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 3–½ 6 Cedillo 2.20

3 QAHIRA 5.00 3.00 2.40 1 AMUSE 4.20 2.80 2 BIDDY DUKE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6) $8.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $18.35

Winner–Qahira B.m.5 by Cairo Prince out of Motel Lass, by Bates Motel. Bred by Nekia Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $340,264 Daily Double Pool $48,613 Exacta Pool $167,524 Superfecta Pool $60,877 Trifecta Pool $98,423. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-3) paid $71.15. Pick Three Pool $54,802.

QAHIRA stalked outside the top pair, chased three to four wide around the turn, took over in upper stretch, drew clear at the eighth pole and held safely under hand urging. AMUSE reserved in the beginning, went two wide and outside a rival into the turn, angled out in upper stretch and finished well. BIDDY DUKE saved ground along the inside to the stretch, came out at the top of the lane and rallied for the show. MO SEE CAL pressed the pace from outside, dueled around the bend, then weakened in the final furlong. DYNASTY OF HER OWN chased four wide through the turn, drifted in a bit in the stretch and weakened. ACTING OUT set the pace under pressure to the outside, dueled with MO SEE CAL around the turn, lost command in upper stretch and tired inside the furlong grounds.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.55 44.29 56.33 1:08.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Five Pics Please 124 1 4 1–1 1–1 1–3 1–¾ Rispoli 29.20 8 Nimbostratus 124 8 7 8–hd 7–½ 4–½ 2–½ Prat 8.20 6 Plum Sexy 124 6 8 10–½ 8–1 7–1½ 3–½ Figueroa 5.10 2 Miss Costa Rica 124 2 5 3–hd 3–1 2–½ 4–hd Hernandez 4.20 11 Miss Dracarys 124 11 9 11 9–2 8–2½ 5–4½ Rosario 1.80 7 Little Vicky 122 7 2 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 6–nk T Baze 66.90 3 Risen Lady 122 3 6 5–½ 5–2 6–hd 7–½ Franco 17.70 10 Empire House 124 10 1 2–1½ 2–2 3–2 8–7 Gonzalez 9.90 5 Inner Beauty 124 5 3 6–½ 6–hd 9–2 9–2¾ Pereira 12.30 4 Magical Thought 124 4 11 9–hd 11 10–4½ 10–8 Cedillo 9.10 9 Sober 115 9 10 7–1 10–hd 11 11 Pyfer 78.00

1 FIVE PICS PLEASE 60.40 25.20 13.80 8 NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) 8.80 5.80 6 PLUM SEXY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $139.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $226.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-6-2) $790.04 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-6-2-11) Carryover $57,690 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-6) $685.80

Winner–Five Pics Please Dbb.f.3 by Cinco Charlie out of No Pictures Please, by Congrats. Bred by Larry L. Caudill DVM (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables. Mutuel Pool $526,590 Daily Double Pool $205,567 Exacta Pool $302,143 Superfecta Pool $177,296 Super High Five Pool $59,725 Trifecta Pool $213,926. Claimed–Magical Thought by Purple Rein Racing and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-1) paid $237.85. Pick Three Pool $287,275. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-3-1) 196 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,472.60. Pick Four Pool $634,360. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-7-1-3-1) 35 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,583.75. Pick Five Pool $577,087. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2-7-1-3-1) 10 tickets with 6 correct paid $17,269.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $323,293. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $309,483.

FIVE PICS PLEASE had speed along the inside, set the pace with company to the outside, cleared rival past the half-mile pole, drew away into the stretch and held safely. NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) tracked off the inside, angled into the two path, angled out at the top of the stretch, rallied and earned the place honors. PLUM SEXY traveled outside a rival then between foes, angled in nearing the turn, saved ground inside to the stretch, angled out with a sixteenth to go and finished well for the show. MISS COSTA RICA stalked along the inside, moved into second approaching the eighth pole but lacked the needed late punch in the final sixteenth settled for a minor share. MISS DRACARYS dropped back early, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, entered the turn two wide, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, angled out further at the eighth pole and was closing late. LITTLE VICKY chased four deep to the turn, remained four wide into the stretch and weakened. RISEN LADY hit the inside gate and had the rider lose the left iron momentarily, chased between foes then two wide around the turn and could not rally. EMPIRE HOUSE away quickly and crossed over to pressed the leader, chased that rival past the half-mile marker, took the turn two to three wide and weakened. INNER BEAUTY (IRE) chased three deep, started to weaken around the turn and faded. MAGICAL THOUGHT stumbled at the start, angled to the inside, steadied at the three-eighths pole, kept inside to the lane and had little left for the stretch run. SOBER stumbled at the start, tracked four then three wide around the turn and tired.