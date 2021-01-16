Horse racing newsletter: Cal Cup day at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remember the life of Bruce Headley.

It’s a pretty big day for Cal-breds (and whenever I use that term, I also mean Cal-sired) with Saturday’s Cal Cup at Santa Anita. I believe I just set a personal record for most uses of the word “Cal” in one sentence. But before we get to that, let’s get to some good news for California racing.

Led by TVG, a couple of the ADWs have come to an agreement whereby more purse money will be put into California race purses. A Wednesday news release by the Thoroughbred Owners of California, which was long on self-congratulatory quotes but short on facts, said that $15 million will be put into California purses this year and next.

TVG, Xpressbet, NYRA Bets and some other smaller ADWs agreed to alter its hub fees and have that money funnel into purses.

TVG seemed to be the major player in forging this new agreement. The one big ADW that didn’t want to participate ... well, do you need to ask? Of course, it was TwinSpires, otherwise known as Churchill Downs.

Those fees are going to arbitration. Interestingly, CDI (Churchill Downs Inc.) has most of its contracts with receiving entities expire near the end of April. Wonder why?

Kip Levin, CEO of TVG, had the smartest and most on-point quote in the release saying, “California racing has always been very important to TVG.… We feel the right strategy is to partner with the stakeholders to further strengthen what has always been a premier racing circuit in the United States.”

In fact, TVG takes in 60% to 65% of the ADW handle in California, according to a TVG spokesman.

The quotes by Craig Fravel, of the Stronach Group, and Josh Rubinstein, of Del Mar, were so obviously written by people who don’t understand what the point of the release was but instead were more interested in selling the brand. No doubt, both executives are red-faced about these shameless self-promotional quotes, at least after reading this, if they do. You can read the release here.

(Yes, I know you don’t care about these things. But, for 15 years, I taught a graduate-level class at the University of Central Florida where future sports executives were taught how to manage and manipulate the media. If I hadn’t retired last year, this would be worth a lesson, and I don’t mean that in a good way.)

Now, I’m getting lost in the overall message, which I should be criticized for. Bottom line, this move is good for California racing.

Bruce Headley, RIP

Veteran trainer Bruce Headley died on Friday morning in Arcadia. He was 86. Perhaps his best horse was Kona Gold, who won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. He had many other good horses and gained a reputation as one of those trainers who could get the most out of a horse. To learn more about Headley, check out this obituary by Mike Willman of Santa Anita. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

The feature race on Friday was an allowance/optional claimer for horses going a mile on the turf. Sombeyay, the heavy favorite, went gate-to-wire in winning by 1 ¼ lengths.

If I were teaching a class in race calling, I would pull up this one by Frank Mirahmadi on how to take a race where nothing happens and little changes and make it sound interesting. You’ve heard about diagramming sentences — well, Frank broke this race up into parts and made each part sound interesting, and if you listen in total, it all fits together like a jigsaw puzzle. I’m guessing he didn’t notice the call as anything special and didn’t give it a second thought, because it is just instinctual. But he made an incredibly boring race worth watching. Go back and watch.

Sombeyay paid $3.60, $2.60 and $2.20. Tiz Plus was second, followed by Ohio, the Black Album, Musawaat and Manhattan Up. Peter Miller was the winning trainer and Flavien Prat was the jockey.



Santa Anita preview

It’s a 10-race card starting at noon with five stakes races on this Cal Cup day. Four of the 10 races are on the turf. And — did we mention? — all the races involve Cal-breds, so we won’t mention that again. There are five stakes races, all ungraded. Let’s preview.

$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare turf sprint: This one goes six furlongs on the turf. Warren’s Showtime is the 5-2 favorite for trainer Craig Lewis and jockey Juan Hernandez. She has won six-of-15 lifetime and is coming off a third in the Lady Shamrock on Dec. 26. Mo See Call is the 3-1 second choice for Peter Miller and Umberto Rispoli. She won the Betty Grable at Del Mar on Nov. 8. Post is around 1:30 p.m.

$200,000 Cal Cup Oaks: The name tells you all you need to know except the distance, which is a mile on the turf. Closing Remarks is the 5-2 choice in this one-mile turf race for Carla Gaines and Rispoli. She won her first race and finished 10th last out in the Jimmy Durante, her third race. Stablemate Sensible Cat is the 3-1 second choice with Mike Smith as the jockey. She has won two of three including the Soviet Problem at Los Alamitos last out. Post is scheduled for 2:33 p.m.

$200,000 Cal Cup Derby: This is the colt and gelding version of the Oaks except it is 1 1/16 on the dirt. The Chosen Vron is the 8-5 favorite for Eric Kruljac and Joel Rosario. He won his only race by 6 ¾ lengths. Good With People is the 7-2 second choice for Miller and Ricardo Gonzalez. He has won three of six races including two minor stakes. Post is set for 3:05 p.m.

$200 Unusual Heat Turf Classic: Acclimate is the 5-2 favorite in this 1 1/8 mile turf race. He has won six of 19 races and is running for Phil D’Amato and Tyler Baze. He only raced once in 2020 after finishing ninth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2019. He has won six-of-19 lifetime. The second choice, at 4-1, is Ward ‘n Jerry for Mike Puype and Flavien Prat. He won the Grade 3 San Luis Rey in March of last year but didn’t win in four races. The race is set for 3:37 p.m.

$150,000 California Cup Sprint: This one is for older horses going six furlongs on the dirt. Fashionable Fast is the 5-2 favorite for Dean Pederson and Tiago Pereira. He has won seven of 18 and won six in a row from Aug., 2019 until March, 2020. Loud Mouth is the 3-1 second choice for Steve Knapp and Abel Cedillo. He has won six of 22 and has won two in a row including the Cary Grant at Del Mar. It’s got a 4:09 post.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 11, 8, 9, 9, 13, 10, 9, 11, 11,12 (2 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 4 Afternoon Heat (12-1)

Afternoon Heat, at 12-1, looks like a great value play to start the Saturday card off with. This horse has the top back speed rating and the best closing kick off all in here. Last out first off the bench jockey Tyle Baze came too late to run third, missing by three lengths. Before this horse hit the bench in March, his previous six races saw a 2-2-2 record. Second start off the layoff ‘Heat may be ready to return to those winning ways!

Friday’s result: Bang for Your Buck was exactly that going off at 10-1 and paying $23.60 for the win. Buck sat at the back of the pack and into the turn, Victor Espinoza timed it perfect and let Buck free to win on the line.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

I don’t know about you, but I’ve missed Matt Dinerman. Well, he’s back and we’ve got him. We resume our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Live racing returned to Golden Gate Fields on Friday afternoon and now we have Saturday’s 10-race program beginning at 12:15 p.m., while the Sunday and Monday cards kick off at the usual 12:45 p.m.

“Saturday’s feature is the ninth, an allowance, which is also the second leg of the Golden Hour Pick 4. Square Peggy, who has terrific recent form since joining the Quinn Howey barn, figures to get the most support in the wagering. The Jamey Thomas-trained Galileta, ridden by Golden Gate newcomer Assael Espinoza, has always been well regarded and makes her first start off a 4 ½-month layoff. She’s likely to be forwardly placed with the wicked quick Lotsa Pepper, who has won at this level once before. Impressive maiden winner Perfect Stories, consistent mare Sing in The Wind and the hard-knocking Dr. Wysong all should be tabbed as major contenders in what appears as a contentious race.

“Sunday’s feature is an allowance for colts and geldings. The well-regarded Piston has been training sharply in preparation for his return to the races. The Kentucky-bred is a half sibling to multiple Grade 3 winner Mr. Bowling and broke his maiden in his career debut. After taking some time off, the son of Istan is well spotted for a competitive run and may be one to watch for as 2021 progresses. Others that appear as major players in the race: synthetic specialist Ready For a Fight, Emerald Downs stakes horse Makah Lane and the newly turned 4-year-old Slam Dunk Sermon.

“The winter/spring meet runs through Sunday, June 13. There are 12 stakes on the schedule this meet, including six on Saturday, April 24 and another two on Sunday, April 25. The headliner on the 24th is also the marquee event of the meet, the Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile. The El Camino Real Derby, a $100,000 race for 3-year-olds on Tapeta, will be run on Saturday, Feb. 13. The winner of the El Camino Real earns 10 Kentucky Derby points and a free berth into the Preakness.”



Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:53 Laurel (4): $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Share the Ride (9-5)

11:00 Fair Grounds (3): $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Archidust (7-2)

11:36 Tampa Bay (6): $125,000 Gasparilla Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Feeling Mischief (2-1)

11:53 Laurel (6): $100,000 What a Summer Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Hello Beautiful (1-1)

12:07 Tampa Bay (7): $125,000 Pasco Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Nova Rags (2-1)

12:23 Laurel (7): $100,000 Xtra Heat Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Street Lute (1-1)

12:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Franklin Square Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Laobanonaprayer (6-5)

12:53 Laurel (8): $100,000 Spectacular Bid Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Maythehorsebwithu (3-1)

1:30 Santa Anita (4): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Fillies and Mares Turf Sprint, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Warren’s Showtime (5-2)

1:54 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Dalika (2-1)

2:23 Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $125,000 Louisiana Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Wells Bayou (3-1)

2:33 Santa Anita (6): $200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Closing Remarks (5-2)

2:52 Fair Grounds (11): $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Spectacular Gem (7-2)

3:05 Santa Anita (7): $200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: The Chosen Vron (8-5)

3:20 Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Sun Path (2-1)

3:37 Santa Anita (8): $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Acclimate (5-2)

3:49 Fair Grounds (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Lecompte Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mandaloun (3-1)

4:09 Santa Anita (9): $150,000 California Cup Sprint Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fashionably Fast (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Copper Cowgirl (7-2)

She finished a solid second 28 nights ago when beaten by a nose despite a tough journey along the way. In said effort, the 6-year-old leaned back at the start to lose multiple lengths of ground and any semblance of early momentum. After the tough getaway, the hard knocker settled into a nice stride down the backstretch while saving ground throughout when finally angling out for clearance inside the 1/16th pole and flying late for the barely beaten runner-up position. The figure earned from that affair is very competitive for Saturday’s endeavor and there is at least three opponents that need the lead, which should set up the race nicely for Copper Cowgirl’s late running style.

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 15. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.52 47.85 1:12.12 1:24.26 1:36.24 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lookin So Lucky 124 6 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd Pereira 3.50 7 Acoustic Shadow 120 7 6 4–1 4–1 4–1½ 2–hd 2–½ Prat 2.50 2 Unbreakable 124 2 1 5–1 5–½ 5–1 4–½ 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 4.60 5 Amiko Chow 120 5 7 6–2½ 6–2½ 6–2½ 5–½ 4–1 Rispoli 3.00 3 Let's Go Now 120 3 5 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 3–1 5–½ T Baze 8.70 4 Olive You More 124 4 4 3–1 3–1 3–hd 6–3 6–2½ Hernandez 7.20 1 Nicole Grace 120 1 3 7 7 7 7 7 Gonzalez 28.80 6 LOOKIN SO LUCKY 9.00 3.80 2.80 7 ACOUSTIC SHADOW 3.20 2.60 2 UNBREAKABLE 3.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $12.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5) $11.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-5-3) $422.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $20.90 Winner–Lookin So Lucky Ch.f.4 by Lookin At Lucky out of So Wistfullee, by Kris S. Bred by Alexis Barba (KY). Trainer: Alexis Barba. Owner: Alexis Barba. Mutuel Pool $133,727 Exacta Pool $65,284 Superfecta Pool $24,908 Super High Five Pool $161,798 Trifecta Pool $43,201. Claimed–Acoustic Shadow by Roncelli Family Trust. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none. LOOKIN SO LUCKY forwardly placed outside the leader, bid three wide at the top of the lane, gained command at the eighth pole, dueled with ACOUSTIC SHADOW in the final furlong and prevailed. ACOUSTIC SHADOW went four wide into the first turn then angled to the two path around the bend, angled back out four wide leaving the far turn, bid outside the top pair in upper stretch, dueled with the winner late and was bested. UNBREAKABLE settled along the inside, angled out around the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied and proved a game third. AMIKO CHOW (IRE) chased from off the pace early on, went outside a rival on the backstretch, traveled two then three wide around the far turn, showed late effort but was outkicked by the trop trio. LET'S GO NOW stumbled at the start, recovered well to head to the front, cleared the field and set the pace from inside, showed the way in the two path entering the stretch, relinquished command at the eighth pole and flattened out. OLIVE YOU MORE stalked the pace from inside, roused around the second bend, cut the corner into the stretch, was in tight and waited briefly upper stretch, tipped out and could not rally late. NICOLE GRACE reserved in the beginning, saved ground throughout and was never a factor. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.92 48.42 1:13.06 1:26.01 1:39.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Signofthecross 124 6 3 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 2–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 3.50 5 Causeididitmyway 124 5 1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd Flores 8.10 2 Alvaaro 124 2 4 4–2 4–1 4–3 3–1 3–3¼ Hernandez 1.30 4 Polar Wind 122 4 5 5–½ 5–2 5–½ 6 4–½ Desormeaux 4.50 3 Stackin Silver 115 3 2 1–hd 2–1 3–1 4–3 5–3¼ Pyfer 3.80 1 Sky Confidential 124 1 6 6 6 6 5–hd 6 T Baze 24.10 6 SIGNOFTHECROSS 9.00 4.80 2.60 5 CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY 8.60 4.00 2 ALVAARO 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $44.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $21.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-4) $12.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $26.75 Winner–Signofthecross Dbb.g.4 by Cross Traffic out of Termite, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George G. Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Burns, Emily H., Gindt, Christina and Ledding, Mary. Mutuel Pool $204,353 Daily Double Pool $29,883 Exacta Pool $95,806 Superfecta Pool $31,248 Trifecta Pool $54,870. Claimed–Alvaaro by Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none. SIGNOFTHECROSS stalked outside the top pair, bid three wide at the quarter pole, gained command just past the eighth pole and drew clear in the final sixteenth. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY dueled outside a rival to the far turn, inched ahead around that bend, met outside bid from SIGNOFTHECROSS at the quarter pole, fought back along the inside, yielded in the final sixteenth and held the place. ALVAARO rated early along the inside then moved into the two path, entered the stretch three wide, tipped out in the lane, finished willingly but needed to find more in deep stretch. POLAR WIND chased off the inside, came off the final turn four wide and improved position. STACKIN SILVER dueled for the lead from inside, ridden along through the second bend, could not keep pace into the lane and weakened. SKY CONFIDENTIAL stumbled at the start, saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.89 44.80 56.81 1:08.70 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bang for Your Buck 124 5 9 7–hd 8–2 6–½ 1–nk Espinoza 10.80 7 Beaudacious 124 6 7 3–hd 2–1½ 1–2 2–3¼ Prat 3.90 5 Fat Stacks 124 4 6 6–1 7–1 2–hd 3–ns Hernandez 2.30 4 DQ–Luvluv 124 3 8 8–3 6–hd 7–½ 4–1½ Rosario 4.80 9 Squared Straight 117 8 2 2–hd 5–1 3–hd 5–1¼ Pyfer 9.60 10 Lil Richards Bello 124 9 3 4–1 4–hd 5–hd 6–1¼ Rispoli 4.70 1 Mr. Clutch 124 1 5 9–10 9–12 9–14½ 7–2½ Flores 121.70 11 Arrivederci Roma 124 10 1 1–1 1–½ 4–hd 8–6 Valdivia, Jr. 94.70 8 August Indy 117 7 10 10 10 10 9–½ Centeno 106.00 2 Zero Down 124 2 4 5–1½ 3–hd 8–2 10 Gutierrez 7.10 6 BANG FOR YOUR BUCK 23.60 8.60 5.20 7 BEAUDACIOUS 5.00 3.00 5 FAT STACKS 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $130.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $55.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-9) $153.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5) $122.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-5-9-10) Carryover $1,463 Winner–Bang for Your Buck B.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Seekitana, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Thomas A. Shapiro (CA). Trainer: Jedd B. Josephson. Owner: Shapiro, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A.. Mutuel Pool $253,329 Daily Double Pool $21,582 Exacta Pool $161,778 Superfecta Pool $75,583 Trifecta Pool $109,062 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,917. Scratched–Crankin, Fly Buddy Fly, Peedie. DQ–#4 Luvluv–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 10th. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-6) paid $175.90. Pick Three Pool $45,496. BANG FOR YOUR BUCK settled early, steadied behind rival at the three-eighths, angled five wide into the stretch, closed fast and inhaled the runner-up in the closing moments. BEAUDACIOUS broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, chased four deep then outside the leader, took over in upper stretch, kicked clear of inside foe then got caught in the final strides. FAT STACKS steadied early, drifted out at the three-eighths pole, went four wide into the stretch, five wide at the top of the lane and held the show. LUVLUV steadied early, traveled along the inside into the stretch, shifted out and bumped rival repeatedly near the eighth pole and went on to miss the show. SQUARED STRAIGHT chased between rivals, two wide into the stretch, between rivals again in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. LIL RICHARDS BELLO forwardly placed outside a pair of rivals, went four wide upper stretch then between foes and weakened in the late stages. MR. CLUTCH checked early, raced along the inside into the stretch, angled out in the drive but failed to rally. ARRIVEDERCI ROMA sped to the front, crossed over to the inside, held command through the turn, lost the lead at the top of the lane and tired. AUGUST INDY bumped and checked leaving the gate, lagged behind and was never a factor. ZERO DOWN stalked along the inside then a bit off the rail in upper stretch, bumped repeatedly by rival and checked at the eighth pole and faded. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED LUVLUV FROM FOURTH TO LAST FOR ALTERING OUT AND CAUSING ZERO DOWN TO CHECK APPROACHING THE EIGHTH POLE, COSTING ZERO DOWN A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.18 45.26 57.53 1:10.40 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Concert Tour 123 3 3 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–3½ Rosario 1.00 6 Mr. Impossible 123 5 2 4–½ 2–2 2–6 2–8 Rispoli 3.10 1 Tarvi 123 1 5 5 4–½ 3–hd 3–2½ Hernandez 13.50 5 Hozier 123 4 4 3–½ 3–2 4–3½ 4–17 Prat 1.90 3 Sensemaker 123 2 1 2–1 5 5 5 Maldonado 26.80 4 CONCERT TOUR 4.00 2.40 2.20 6 MR. IMPOSSIBLE 3.60 4.20 1 TARVI 6.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $78.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-5) $4.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $14.65 Winner–Concert Tour B.c.3 by Street Sense out of Purse Strings, by Tapit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and West, Mary. Mutuel Pool $213,669 Daily Double Pool $24,817 Exacta Pool $91,924 Superfecta Pool $26,265 Trifecta Pool $54,701. Scratched–Space Odessey. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $106.65. Pick Three Pool $27,393. CONCERT TOUR pressed the leader early before taking over at the half-mile pole, remained under a confident ride into the stretch, roused inside the eighth pole and drew away in hand late. MR. IMPOSSIBLE chased outside rival, closed in on the leader around the turn, took aim three wide into the stretch, could not threaten the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. TARVI off a bit slow to begin, stalked inside to the turn, angled out around the bend and came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. HOZIER broke in, chased off the rail, three wide into the turn, two wide into the stretch and weakened. SENSEMAKER set the pace early with CONCERT TOUR to the outside, lost the lead at the half-mile pole, chased that foe into the turn, lost ground around the bend and faded. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.44 44.18 56.30 1:08.53 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sapphire Kid 122 4 4 5 5 5 1–2¾ Pereira 10.00 2 Mischiffie 122 2 2 4–2½ 4–1 2–hd 2–nk Franco 1.80 3 Posit 122 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 3–1¾ Desormeaux 3.50 5 Savvy Gal 122 5 3 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ Figueroa 2.10 1 Devils Dance 115 1 5 2–1 2–1 4–hd 5 Centeno 3.90 4 SAPPHIRE KID 22.00 6.00 3.80 2 MISCHIFFIE (IRE) 3.40 2.40 3 POSIT 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $61.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $28.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $51.55 Winner–Sapphire Kid Dbb.m.6 by Richard's Kid out of Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $196,333 Daily Double Pool $21,835 Exacta Pool $82,749 Trifecta Pool $60,116. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $195.05. Pick Three Pool $39,641. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-6-2/4-4) 68 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,521.30. Pick Four Pool $135,244. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-6-2/4-4) 31 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,025.60. Pick Five Pool $324,269. SAPPHIRE KID stumbled a bit at the start, settled behind the field, raced two to three wide into the stretch, angled out and rallied under left-handed urging and won going away under hand urging late. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) stalked the pace from inside, saved ground around the turn, moved out a bit and went between foes in upper stretch and finished well to earn the place honors. POSIT sped to the front then dueled with DEVILS DANCE up the backstretch, held a short lead through the turn, cleared rival in upper stretch, got caught at the sixteenth pole and edged for second late. SAVVY GAL stalked outside a rival or two wide into the turn, tipped out at the top of the drive and flattened out in the final furlong. DEVILS DANCE shifted in at the start, sent for the lead and forced the early pace from inside, continued to apply pressure through the turn, could not keep pace with the leader into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.80 47.88 1:13.02 1:26.78 1:40.58 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Gotta Be Lucky 124 3 3 3–hd 4–1½ 3–2½ 2–2 1–1¾ Cedillo 5.60 5 Our Bonnie Lass 117 5 2 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–½ 2–5 Pyfer 5.80 4 Moreavino 124 4 4 6–2 6–3 5–3 5–2½ 3–1½ Hernandez 10.80 1 Keep Dancing 124 1 7 5–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–3 4–5 Desormeaux 4.30 7 Blazinonbayou 124 7 6 7 7 6–5 6–15 5–1¾ Amparan 24.50 2 Naansense 124 2 1 1–hd 3–1 4–1½ 4–½ 6–48 Rosario 1.00 6 Keep It Classy 124 6 5 4–1 5–½ 7 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 9.20 3 GOTTA BE LUCKY 13.20 5.60 4.80 5 OUR BONNIE LASS 6.00 4.60 4 MOREAVINO 6.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $143.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $33.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-1) $71.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-4-1-7) $8,782.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $99.65 Winner–Gotta Be Lucky B.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Pogonip, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $176,143 Daily Double Pool $20,317 Exacta Pool $99,926 Superfecta Pool $41,439 Super High Five Pool $9,590 Trifecta Pool $70,534. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $110.95. Pick Three Pool $40,375. GOTTA BE LUCKY forwardly placed early behind the top pair, went three to four wide around the second turn while being asked, collared the leader inside the eighth pole, gained control with a sixteenth to go and drew clear late. OUR BONNIE LASS dueled for the lead outside a rival, vied three deep briefly at the half-mile pole, dueled with KEEP DANCING into and around the far turn, cleared rival near the quarter pole, challenged by GOTTA BE LUCKY in the drive, could not hold off the winner but finished a clear second. MOREAVINO settled off the inside, exited the far turn three wide and gained the show. KEEP DANCING fractious in the gate, off slow at the start, stalked from inside then went up inside to challenge at the halfway point, dueled with OUR BONNIE LASS into and around the far turn, chased that rival past the quarter pole and weakened in the late stages. BLAZINONBAYOU bumped at the start, trailed up the backstretch from off the rail, angled out upper stretch and had little left. NAANSENSE dueled for the lead from inside early, vied between foes briefly at the half-mile pole then chased the top pair to the far turn, went two wide around that bend and faded. KEEP IT CLASSY broke out out and bumped rival leaving the gate, chased outside a foe and remained off the rail into the lane, eased through the drive and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.86 47.90 1:11.45 1:22.93 1:34.71 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sombeyay 124 6 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Prat 0.80 2 Tiz Plus 124 2 3 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 2–½ Rosario 9.40 5 Ohio 124 5 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 3–1½ Gonzalez 2.10 4 The Black Album 124 4 2 4–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ Desormeaux 14.20 1 Musawaat 122 1 6 6 6 5–1½ 5–2½ 5–3½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.00 3 Manhattan Up 120 3 4 5–hd 5–1 6 6 6 Pereira 21.10 6 SOMBEYAY 3.60 2.60 2.20 2 TIZ PLUS 6.20 3.80 5 OHIO (BRZ) 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $35.60 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-4) $9.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $9.90 Winner–Sombeyay B.h.5 by Into Mischief out of Teroda, by Limehouse. Bred by J. D. Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Swifty Farms Inc.. Mutuel Pool $196,734 Daily Double Pool $23,807 Exacta Pool $116,591 Superfecta Pool $33,673 Trifecta Pool $63,104. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $87.75. Pick Three Pool $28,601. SOMBEYAY sped to the front, set the pace under pressure, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths pole, held the challenger at bay in the drive then drew clear in the final sixteenth under right-handed urging. TIZ PLUS shifted out and bumped rival entering the first turn, pulled from inside through that bend, stalked the leader up the backstretch, remained inside to the lane, angled out and finished well to earn the place. OHIO (BRZ) pressed the pace from outside, headed rival at the five-sixteenths pole, challenged in the drive but faltered in deep stretch. THE BLACK ALBUM (FR) bumped by TIZ PLUS entering the first turn, stalked the speed outside a rival or two wide to the stretch, angled out and lacked a bid. MUSAWAAT (GB) traveled near the inside, angled out on the second turn, exited the far turn three wide, moved out further in upper stretch and could not rally. MANHATTAN UP steadied early, altered out into the first turn, tracked off the inside, three then two wide around the final bend and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 23.72 47.55 1:12.37 1:39.76 1:46.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Shane Zain 115 12 5 4–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–ns Pyfer 2.10 11 Six Point Rack 122 11 8 9–hd 4–1 3–½ 2–1 2–2¼ Desormeaux 17.30 1 Maxinamillion 122 1 9 8–hd 8–hd 6–hd 4–1 3–1¾ T Baze 14.30 4 Ocean Fury 122 4 2 2–1 3–½ 4–1½ 3–1 4–3¼ Fuentes 15.80 3 Blame It On Kitty 122 3 12 12 12 12 6–½ 5–2½ Maldonado 5.50 2 Vodka Twist 122 2 3 5–1 5–1 5–1 7–2 6–1¼ Cedillo 17.30 10 Debt Monger 122 10 6 7–1 7–hd 8–1 9–3½ 7–1 Figueroa 27.30 5 Gryffindor 124 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 5–2 8–4 Hernandez 4.10 9 R Cha Cha 115 9 4 3–hd 6–½ 7–1 8–½ 9–7 Centeno 8.70 7 Will Dancer 122 7 10 10–1 10–½ 10–hd 10–2 10–½ Pereira 14.50 8 Bitter Ring Home 122 8 11 11–5 9–1 9–2½ 11–5½ 11–16 Flores 55.30 6 Rideo 122 6 7 6–hd 11–7 11–2½ 12 12 Franco 13.30 12 SHANE ZAIN 6.20 4.20 3.40 11 SIX POINT RACK 15.00 7.80 1 MAXINAMILLION 8.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-12) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (12-11) $39.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-11-1-4) $357.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-11-1-4-3) Carryover $4,283 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-11-1) $220.30 Winner–Shane Zain B.g.6 by Medaglia d'Oro out of My Gi Gi, by E Dubai. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $270,277 Daily Double Pool $85,395 Exacta Pool $190,311 Superfecta Pool $88,192 Super High Five Pool $5,612 Trifecta Pool $122,102. Claimed–Blame It On Kitty by Mojarro Racing, LLC, Gonzaz, Albert E. and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-12) paid $37.65. Pick Three Pool $142,590. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-6-12) 373 tickets with 4 correct paid $541.30. Pick Four Pool $264,580. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-4-3-6-12) 182 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,177.90. Pick Five Pool $280,894. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-2/4-4-3-6-12) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $7,439.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $111,411. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $334,991. SHANE ZAIN went four wide around the first turn, moved up to press three deep, gained the lead at the five-sixteenths pole, vied three wide into the stretch, maintained a short lead over SIX POINT RACK through the final furlong and held gamely to the wire. SIX POINT RACK went four to five wide around the first turn, three to four wide around the second, bid four deep into the stretch, challenged SHANE ZAIN in the final furlong but lacked the needed final kick to get by. MAXINAMILLION stalked the pace from inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, lacked room behind rivals at the top of the lane, steered outside and finished willingly for the show. OCEAN FURY dueled for the lead from inside early then pressed the leader on the backstretch, chased inside to the stretch and kept on for a minor award. BLAME IT ON KITTY lagged behind early, advanced along the inside around the far turn, angled out into the stretch and moved out further in the drive and finished summoned a mild rally. VODKA TWIST was up close behind the leaders in the two path, angled four wide leaving the far turn and flattened out. DEBT MONGER traveled three to four wide around the first turn, chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, went four wide around the far turn and could not rally. GRYFFINDOR deled outside OCEAN FURY early, vied between or inside a rival on the backstretch, two wide into the drive and folded. R CHA CHA came in and bumped rival at the start, chased three wide around the first turn, entered the far turn three wide then angled five wide into the stretch and weakened. WILL DANCER bumped outside rival and got shuffled back at the start, pulled early and steadied into the first turn, continued to pulled around that bend then tracked off the inside, raced four then three wide on the far turn, had nothing left for the stretch, eased in the lane and walked off. BITTER RING HOME bumped and checked at the start, went five wide around both turns, came up empty in the stretch and was eased to the wire and walked off. RIDEO chased in the two path, tired in the stretch, was eased and walked off. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $57,495 Inter-Track N/A $90,139 Out of State N/A $5,274,738 TOTAL N/A $5,422,372