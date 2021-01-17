Horse racing newsletter: Eclipse Award nominees are in

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 16. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.13 45.39 57.80 1:10.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Policy 124 9 7 7–1½ 5–½ 3–½ 1–¾ Gonzalez 12.70 7 Desmond Doss 124 7 11 4–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 15.20 10 I Will Not 124 10 4 5–½ 6–1 6–2 3–½ Gutierrez 5.00 5 Shady Empire 124 5 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 4–hd Rosario 3.00 6 El Diablo Rojo 122 6 8 11 7–hd 5–hd 5–½ Hernandez 12.30 2 Jetovator 124 2 2 3–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 6–3½ Prat 3.30 1 Agamemnon 122 1 10 6–1 8–3½ 7–½ 7–½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.30 4 Afternoon Heat 124 4 6 10–hd 9–½ 10–6 8–1½ T Baze 12.80 3 Rinse and Repeat 124 3 9 9–hd 10–½ 9–½ 9–½ Franco 15.20 11 Brace for Impact 124 11 3 2–½ 3–1 8–3 10–23 Maldonado 8.60 8 Asaro 124 8 5 8–½ 11 11 11 Fuentes 67.40

9 POLICY 27.40 13.80 7.80 7 DESMOND DOSS 13.00 7.60 10 I WILL NOT 4.40

$1 EXACTA (9-7) $235.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-10-5) $904.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-10) $736.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-10-5-6) Carryover $6,959

Winner–Policy Ch.g.5 by Strong Mandate out of Diva's Tribute, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $201,682 Exacta Pool $140,203 Superfecta Pool $52,808 Trifecta Pool $83,077 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,506. Scratched–none.

POLICY tracked the pace off the inside, went three to four wide around the turn, rallied four wide in the drive and bested the runner-up. DESMOND DOSS broke in and brushed rival, angled to the outside and was sent to a forward position, went three wide into the lane, drew alongside the leader in upper stretch, led briefly past the eighth pole but was outkicked by the winner. I WILL NOT broke out and bumped rival, chased two then three wide around the turn and finished willingly to earn the show. SHADY EMPIRE set the pace between rivals, held a short lead to the furlong marker, lost command soon after the eighth pole and yielded to a minor award. EL DIABLO ROJO brushed leaving the gate, went two wide into the turn, angled out and came four to five wide into the stretch, chased within striking distance in the drive but needed to find more late. JETOVATOR pressed the leader from inside up the backstretch, chased that foe around the turn and into the drive and finished evenly along the fence. AGAMEMNON chased along the inside to the lane and never produced a bid. AFTERNOON HEAT traveled near the back of the pace, took the turn two wide, angled out in the stretch and never threatened. RINSE AND REPEAT saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. BRACE FOR IMPACT bumped leaving the gate, pressed the pace three deep, continued to apply pressure from outside around the turn, then weakened in the lane. ASARO raced off the pace, came three wide into the lane and proved no menace.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.29 47.36 1:12.12 1:23.80 1:35.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Burnin Turf 124 3 2 3–½ 2–1 2–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Prat 1.20 2 Mamba Cool 124 2 4 6–½ 6–½ 6–2½ 6–12 2–½ Rosario 2.70 1 Secret Club 124 1 5 7 5–½ 4–hd 3–1 3–¾ Van Dyke 3.10 7 Tallemark 124 6 6 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 4–nk Maldonado 29.20 5 Crankin 117 4 1 2–1 3–hd 5–1½ 4–½ 5–2¾ Centeno 18.30 6 Fly Buddy Fly 124 5 3 4–1½ 4–½ 3–1 5–hd 6–20 Gonzalez 7.50 8 Big Billy 124 7 7 5–½ 7 7 7 7 Pereira 38.40

4 BURNIN TURF 4.40 2.60 2.10 2 MAMBA COOL 3.20 2.20 1 SECRET CLUB 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $54.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $5.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-7) $7.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-1-7-5) $265.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $5.05

Winner–Burnin Turf Dbb.g.5 by Acclamation out of Hot Outta the Oven, by Vronsky. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Next Wave Racing and The Ellwood Johnston Trust. Mutuel Pool $230,287 Daily Double Pool $40,737 Exacta Pool $119,985 Superfecta Pool $52,747 Super High Five Pool $28,534 Trifecta Pool $80,351. Scratched–Cool Your Jets.

BURNIN TURF stumbled leaving the gate, angled to the inside early, moved out around the first turn and went outside the leader into the backstretch, chased foe to the far turn, bid outside near the three-eighths pole, cleared foe in upper stretch, then held late under a drive. MAMBA COOL tucked inside on the first turn, stayed inside then moved into the two path around the far turn, angled out in upper stretch, closed well and gained second while gaining on the winner. SECRET CLUB went two wide around the first turn then went between foes, steadied off heels past the five-eighths pole, went up between another pair of foes to close the gap on the leader, entered the stretch two wide, drifted in and bumped rival upper stretch, gained ground late but got edged for the place. TALLEMARK sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, met bid around the far turn, held a short lead into the drive, lugged in and brushed the rail past the three-sixteenths pole, then flattened to a minor award. CRANKIN stalked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch, bumped by rival in upper stretch and kept on through the late stages. FLY BUDDY FLY stalked off the inside then three deep, asked three wide around the far turn and weakened. BIG BILLY traveled three wide around the clubhouse turn then three deep into the backstretch, went three wide around the second bend and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.14 45.59 58.23 1:11.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mister Bold 121 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 2–3½ 1–3½ Prat 2.00 6 Teton Valley 123 5 1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–3¼ Maldonado 12.10 4 Swift as I Am 121 3 3 4–½ 4–hd 4–2 3–6 Rosario 1.10 8 Shimmer Me Timbers 121 6 4 1–hd 2–1 3–hd 4–1 Van Dyke 13.20 5 Pappy Boyington 123 4 7 6–½ 7 7 5–ns Cedillo 22.50 2 My Man Bags 123 1 6 7 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1¼ Hernandez 9.00 9 Hot Box 114 7 5 5–2 5–2½ 5–hd 7 Pyfer 9.80

3 MISTER BOLD 6.00 3.60 2.40 6 TETON VALLEY 9.80 4.40 4 SWIFT AS I AM 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $31.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-8) $24.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-8-5) $2,804.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $32.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7) $4.80

Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.3 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $210,924 Daily Double Pool $21,827 Exacta Pool $125,097 Superfecta Pool $54,939 Super High Five Pool $3,674 Trifecta Pool $81,727. Scratched–Poso Creek, Rocktillyoudrop. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-4-3) paid $51.40. Pick Three Pool $66,384. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-4-7) paid $14.00.

MISTER BOLD stalked the pace along the rail, tipped out in upper stretch, bid alongside the leader at the eighth pole, surged clear and drew away to the wire. TETON VALLEY dueled with outside rival into and around the turn, cleared foe at the top of the stretch, led to the eighth pole but proved no match for the winner. SWIFT AS I AM tracked between rivals, two wide exiting the turn, lacked room into the stretch, angled out and kept on to gain the show. SHIMMER ME TIMBERS stumbled leaving the gate then broke out and bumped rival, dueled for the lead from outside into and around the turn then gave way. PAPPY BOYINGTON raced off the pace, went four wide around the turn, came out into the stretch, checked off heels in upper stretch and never rallied. MY MAN BAGS broke in, settled off the leaders, saved ground from inside and never rallied. HOT BOX bumped leaving the gate, chased three deep then moved out in upper stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint S. Presented by John Deere'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.84 45.09 56.84 1:08.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Leggs Galore 122 2 3 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–3¼ Gonzalez 2.80 9 Nardini 122 9 6 7–1½ 7–2 6–1 2–½ Rosario 7.00 5 Warren's Showtime 124 5 8 8–2 8–3½ 7–1½ 3–hd Hernandez 1.30 1 She's Devoted 120 1 5 4–2 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ Prat 5.90 8 Homehome 120 8 2 5–1 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1½ Gutierrez 31.30 7 Mo See Cal 124 7 1 3–½ 2–1½ 2–2 6–1¼ Rispoli 5.80 6 Florentine Diamond 120 6 4 2–hd 3–2 3–½ 7–nk Centeno 69.80 3 Hollywood Hills 124 3 7 6–hd 6–hd 8–4 8–3¾ Cedillo 61.90 4 Sheza Girly Girl 122 4 9 9 9 9 9 Pereira 49.50

2 LEGGS GALORE 7.60 4.60 2.80 9 NARDINI 6.00 3.60 5 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $31.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-5-1) $21.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-5-1-8) $2,946.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-5) $36.35

Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.4 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $309,215 Daily Double Pool $23,057 Exacta Pool $158,886 Superfecta Pool $63,238 Super High Five Pool $3,050 Trifecta Pool $98,181. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $40,257. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-7-2) paid $11.05.

LEGGS GALORE set the pace inside, inched away in upper stretch and widened in the final furlong. NARDINI bobbled crossing surfaces then came in and bumped rival soon after, settled off the inside, raced outside a rival on the turn then angled out into the stretch and bested the rest. WARREN'S SHOWTIME broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, bumped by NARDINI early, raced off the pace, entered the turn two wide then angled out into the drive and rallied for the show. SHE'S DEVOTED stalked along the inside, a bit off the rail into the stretch, went around rival near the sixteenth pole and lost the show. HOMEHOME traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, took the turn two to three wide, angled out at the top of the lane and evened out in the final furlong. MO SEE CAL forwardly placed outside a pair of foes then three wide into the turn, angled in a path and took aim two wide into the stretch but weakened in the final furlong. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stumbled leaving the gate, recovered to chase up close outside the pacesetter, went two wide around the turn and weakened in the drive, then was vanned off following the race. HOLLYWOOD HILLS bumped at the start, tracked from inside, steadied at the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and had no response when called upon. SHEZA GIRLY GIRL bumped both sides at the start, trailed up the backstretch, exited the bend two wide and never made an impact.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.49 46.61 59.56 1:13.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Later Days 123 3 7 3–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ T Baze 34.40 1 Medusa's Gaze 123 1 2 1–½ 2–1 2–3 2–½ Gonzalez 7.30 7 Allergic to Logic 123 7 8 8–½ 6–1½ 4–½ 3–1¼ Prat 3.40 5 Complete Control 123 5 12 5–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 4–2 Cedillo 1.40 6 Winter Star 123 6 5 6–hd 5–½ 6–5 5–3½ Fuentes 4.90 13 Jeanne B 123 13 10 4–½ 3–1½ 5–1 6–2½ Figueroa 82.20 4 Bandeena 120 4 9 12–5 12–5½ 9–3 7–2¾ Valdivia, Jr. 21.70 8 Great Curves 116 8 3 11–2½ 9–1 7–1½ 8–1½ Pyfer 9.40 12 Haynespun 116 12 1 7–1½ 8–½ 8–½ 9–1½ Centeno 109.10 10 Pink Phlox 109 10 13 13 13 13 10–1½ Ellingwood 105.80 11 Dontmesswithtess 120 11 11 10–½ 11–1 11–½ 11–4½ Pereira 57.20 2 Switch Around 123 2 6 2–hd 7–1 10–1 12–12 Franco 33.70 9 Grazen Road 121 9 4 9–½ 10–½ 12–hd 13 Maldonado 77.50

3 LATER DAYS 70.80 25.80 13.00 1 MEDUSA'S GAZE 8.20 5.00 7 ALLERGIC TO LOGIC 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $191.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $165.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-5) $488.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7) $723.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-5-6) Carryover $4,441

Winner–Later Days B.f.3 by Empire Way out of Swiss Bliss, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by The Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (CA). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Merilene Dee Zdarstek Trust and Harrington, Patricia. Mutuel Pool $359,777 Daily Double Pool $31,135 Exacta Pool $287,588 Superfecta Pool $161,023 Trifecta Pool $212,525 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,820. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $228.25. Pick Three Pool $54,158. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/4-3-2-3) 250 tickets with 4 correct paid $728.80. Pick Four Pool $238,043. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-3/4-3-2-3) 69 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,947.95. Pick Five Pool $555,779.

LATER DAYS bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed and raced outside a pair of rivals, vied between and led past the three-eighths pole, lost command in upper stretch but battled back and drew clear of the runner-up in deep stretch. MEDUSA'S GAZE sent for the lead from inside, dueled for the lead then vied with rivals around the turn, regain command in upper stretch but got outfinished in the late stages. ALLERGIC TO LOGIC in range up the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch and finished well to earn the show honors. COMPLETE CONTROL broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate,, chased near the inside, two wide into drive, angled out in the stretch and needed to find more late. WINTER STAR chased between foes then three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. JEANNE B chased the top trio from outside, bid four then three deep on the turn and weakened in the lane. BANDEENA bumped both sides at the start, raced off the pace, angled in on the turn and never threatened. GREAT CURVES bumped at the start, forced in and checked early, tracked off the rail, three wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and never rallied. HAYNESPUN drifted in early, went four wide into the lane and weakened. PINK PHLOX broke out and bumped rival, lugged in sharply and almost hit the rail early which caused the rider to lose an iron trying to correct her mount. was able to regain the iron and saved ground into the lane, then passed tired rivals. DONTMESSWITHTESS bumped at the start, settled off the pace, went five wide around the bend and got involved. SWITCH AROUND showed speed and dueled between rivals, vied into the turn then dropped back around the bend and tired. GRAZEN ROAD broke in and bumped rival at the start then got forced in early, went four then three wide around the turn and could not rally.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Leigh Ann Howard California Cup Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.60 46.96 1:11.15 1:23.56 1:35.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Closing Remarks 124 6 5 5–1 4–hd 4–1 2–½ 1–1 Rispoli 2.90 4 Warrens Candy Girl 124 4 10 10 10 9–4½ 6–hd 2–1½ Van Dyke 5.20 3 Super Game 124 3 1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–nk Desormeaux 53.10 1 Dylans Wild Cat 124 1 9 7–1 7–1 6–1 3–½ 4–½ Prat 5.50 7 Sensible Cat 124 7 8 8–1 8–hd 7–½ 7–2 5–2¾ Smith 2.20 2 Smoothlikebuttah 124 2 6 9–½ 9–1 8–hd 9–14 6–½ Fuentes 49.70 5 I'm So Anna 124 5 3 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd 8–½ 7–½ Gonzalez 13.80 10 Westward Breeze 124 10 2 1–2 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ 8–½ Hernandez 8.20 9 Governor Goteven 124 9 4 3–½ 3–2 3–1½ 5–hd 9–67 Pereira 13.50 8 Del Mar Flash 124 8 7 6–1 6–1 10 10 10 Cedillo 35.60

6 CLOSING REMARKS 7.80 4.40 3.60 4 WARRENS CANDY GIRL 5.60 3.80 3 SUPER GAME 17.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $316.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $27.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-1) $303.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-1-7) $9,149.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $310.10

Winner–Closing Remarks Ch.f.3 by Vronsky out of Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $392,157 Daily Double Pool $34,131 Exacta Pool $238,741 Superfecta Pool $88,704 Super High Five Pool $6,169 Trifecta Pool $144,099. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $276.85. Pick Three Pool $64,622.

CLOSING REMARKS stalked between rivals, steadied briefly off heels at the five-eighths pole, shifted three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front and was kept to task to the wire. WARRENS CANDY GIRL bumped leaving the gate, trailed early, went two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit in the drive, came back in some, closed well and kept gaining on the winner. SUPER GAME stalked the pacesetter early then went up to duel on the backstretch, cleared foe past the three-eighths pole, led through the drive, got caught with a sixteenth to go and held the show. DYLANS WILD CAT tracked two wide then angled four wide into the stretch and got outkicked. SENSIBLE CAT stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the back of the pace outside a pair of rivals, angled five wide into the stretch and evened out in the late stages. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH tucked inside early, saved ground then angled out in the lane and proved no menace. I'M SO ANNA broke in and bumped leaving the gate, chased from inside then a bit off the rail into the drive and weakened. WESTWARD BREEZE sped clear early and steered over to the inside, dueled up the backstretch, could not keep pace with the leader around the far turn, chased inside into the stretch, altered out at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN in range early while off the inside, had aim two wide into the stretch but weakened in the drive. DEL MAR FLASH went three to four wide around the first, traveled in mid-pack up the backstretch, dropped back on the final turn, was eased in the lane and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'California Cup Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.26 47.50 1:12.43 1:39.38 1:46.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Big Fish 124 2 7 7–6 7–7 6–hd 3–½ 1–1½ Hernandez 4.00 6 None Above the Law 124 5 3 4–½ 2–½ 2–2 1–½ 2–4 Desormeaux 9.50 4 Good With People 124 3 1 1–2 1–1 1–½ 2–1 3–1¼ Gonzalez 2.80 8 Warrens Candy Man 124 7 5 5–1½ 6–hd 7–8 5–5 4–nk Prat 7.40 7 Positivity 124 6 4 2–hd 4–2 3–½ 4–1½ 5–12 Van Dyke 3.40 9 Cozy Bear 124 8 8 8 8 8 8 6–1¼ T Baze 46.80 5 Play Chicken 124 4 2 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 6–½ 7–hd Gutierrez 4.90 2 Mischievous Path 124 1 6 6–½ 5–½ 5–½ 7–2 8 Cedillo 9.50

3 BIG FISH 10.00 5.80 3.60 6 NONE ABOVE THE LAW 8.80 4.80 4 GOOD WITH PEOPLE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $42.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-8) $58.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $81.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 3-6-4-8-7) Carryover $2,422

Winner–Big Fish Dbb.g.3 by Mr. Big out of Perched, by Into Mischief. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $335,922 Daily Double Pool $30,947 Exacta Pool $182,427 Superfecta Pool $72,515 Trifecta Pool $115,717 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,175. Scratched–The Chosen Vron. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $467.05. Pick Three Pool $80,732.

BIG FISH raced two wide and outside a rival around the first turn, went between foes on the backstretch, traveled three deep on the far turn then angled in at the quarter pole, steered back out in upper stretch, rallied outside and overhauled the runner-up in the final furlong. NONE ABOVE THE LAW showed early speed between then dropped back to a stalking position, moved closer into the backstretch inside rivals, bid outside around the far turn, took over nearing the furlong marker and was unable to offer resistance to the winner. GOOD WITH PEOPLE established the front early and moved inside, set the pace up the backstretch, responded when challenged around far turn, fought back inside to upper stretch, relinquished the lead nearing the eighth pole and weakened late while hold the show. WARRENS CANDY MAN went four wide around the clubhouse turn, chased widest up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane, slowly drifted to the inside and earned a minor share. POSITIVITY traveled three wide around the first turn, three deep or four wide on the backstretch, chased three wide leaving the final turn and lacked further response. COZY BEAR lagged behind early, went two wide into the lane and passed tired rivals. PLAY CHICKEN stalked between rivals through the early stages, came two wide into the stretch and had little left. MISCHIEVOUS PATH tracked from inside to the stretch, eased in the lane and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Unusual Heat Turf Classic S. Presented by City National Bank'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.31 44.76 1:09.18 1:34.36 1:46.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 North County Guy 122 6 5 5–2 5–1½ 5–1½ 2–2 1–nk Gutierrez 4.20 7 Heck Yeah 124 7 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1½ 3–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 21.50 8 Acclimate 124 8 3 2–1 2–2 2–1 1–1½ 3–½ T Baze 1.90 2 Ward 'n Jerry 124 2 8 9–2 9–2 9–½ 5–½ 4–nk Prat 5.80 1 Brandothebartender 122 1 10 10–1½ 10–2 11 7–½ 5–3¾ Rispoli 5.80 4 Indian Peak 124 4 9 8–½ 7–1 7–hd 6–hd 6–nk Rosario 7.40 9 Tropical Terror 120 9 11 11 11 10–1½ 9–1 7–1½ Franco 78.00 5 Marckie's Water 124 5 7 7–1 8–1½ 8–1 10–1½ 8–½ Cedillo 45.50 10 Margot's Boy 122 10 4 4–1 4–2½ 4–1½ 8–2 9–ns Hernandez 9.60 3 Fly to Mars 124 3 2 3–½ 3–1 3–1 4–hd 10–7 Valdivia, Jr. 18.10 11 Cono 122 11 1 1–6 1–10 1–6 11 11 Gonzalez 75.50

6 NORTH COUNTY GUY 10.40 6.40 4.00 7 HECK YEAH 17.40 8.40 8 ACCLIMATE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $60.20 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $89.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-8-2) $178.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-8) $202.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 6-7-8-2-1) Carryover $6,054

Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.6 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $511,698 Daily Double Pool $33,610 Exacta Pool $228,560 Superfecta Pool $102,056 Trifecta Pool $158,368 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,760. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $70.15. Pick Three Pool $82,474.

NORTH COUNTY GUY sat off the pace, angled out around the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front near the sixteenth pole and finished strong under urging. HECK YEAH raced two wide then angled out into the stretch, closed through the final furlong but could was not enough. ACCLIMATE tracked two wide or off the rail, closed in around the far turn, reeled in the leader and quickly took command, led clear into the stretch, overtaken by the winner near the sixteenth pole then held the show. WARD 'N JERRY raced along the inside then moved to the two path, came out into the stretch and summoned a mild rally. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER raced well off the pace along the inside, swung out into the stretch and was eight wide at the top of the lane, showed late effort and closed the gap. INDIAN PEAK broke out and bumped rival at the start, reserved in the early going, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, lacked room in upper stretch, gained a clear path but flattened out. TROPICAL TERROR trailed the field early, advanced three wide on the second turn, was floated out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MARCKIE'S WATER bumped leaving the gate, raced along the inside to the stretch, angled out in the lane and never threatened. MARGOT'S BOY chased off the rail, ranged up three wide into the stretch and faded in the late stages. FLY TO MARS chased along the inside, between foes into the stretch and came up empty. CONO opened up a large advantage early, held a diminishing lead around the far turn, was collared by rival at the quarter pole and folded in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Don Valpredo California Cup Sprint Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.35 56.50 1:09.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Brickyard Ride 122 8 2 1–2½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–3¼ Centeno 4.90 1 Tigre Di Slugo 122 1 11 8–1 8–½ 5–2 2–ns Rosario 2.00 3 Fashionably Fast 124 3 5 6–2 4–½ 4–1½ 3–nk Pereira 3.20 6 Loud Mouth 124 6 7 4–½ 3–4½ 3–3 4–1¼ Cedillo 5.20 10 Jamming Eddy 122 10 1 2–1 2–½ 2–2 5–2½ Prat 14.40 7 Club Aspen 124 7 10 11 11 9–2 6–1¼ Hernandez 31.80 11 Rookie Mistake 122 11 8 7–½ 6–hd 6–½ 7–1½ Gutierrez 15.80 9 Oliver 124 9 9 10–1 10–1 10–8 8–hd Rispoli 25.30 2 Royal Trump 122 2 6 9–hd 7–1 7–hd 9–1¼ Maldonado 39.20 5 Psycho Dar 122 5 3 5–hd 5–1 8–½ 10–30 Gonzalez 15.40 4 Bettor Trip Nick 124 4 4 3–½ 9–hd 11 11 Van Dyke 57.60

8 BRICKYARD RIDE 11.80 6.60 5.00 1 TIGRE DI SLUGO 3.80 3.20 3 FASHIONABLY FAST 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $75.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $21.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-6) $34.04 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-6-10) $1,388.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3) $47.20

Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $427,560 Daily Double Pool $48,008 Exacta Pool $231,953 Superfecta Pool $94,338 Super High Five Pool $8,063 Trifecta Pool $144,113. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $105.65. Pick Three Pool $61,155.

BRICKYARD RIDE had early speed and came in early, sped clear up the backstretch, led two wide into the lane, drifted in upper stretch then drew away. TIGRE DI SLUGO raced off the pace along the inside, checked into the turn, moved into the two path around the bend, then rallied in the stretch and finished strong along the inside to earn the place. FASHIONABLY FAST chased the pace two wide, three wide into the stretch, finished willingly and missed the place. LOUD MOUTH bumped with inside rival and checked early, stayed in range off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and kept on willingly in the final furlong. JAMMING EDDY stalked off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and weakened. CLUB ASPEN trailed the field early, took the turn two wide and improved position. ROOKIE MISTAKE went two wide into the turn, angled out around the turn, came five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. OLIVER traveled at the back of the pack, went four to five wide around the turn, angled inside a rival then came out to race wide into the lane and was never a factor. ROYAL TRUMP off the pace in the early going, entered the turn three wide, exited six wide and proved no menace. PSYCHO DAR bumped and forced in early, chased off the rail then four wide into the drive and weakened. BETTOR TRIP NICK forced in early, chased along the inside and tired.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.35 45.00 56.72 1:08.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Squared Shady 123 1 4 1–1 1–1 1–3 1–4 Maldonado 7.60 6 Another Eddie 123 6 2 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3 2–3½ Gutierrez 3.40 4 Warrior Lady 123 4 7 5–½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ Fuentes 56.50 2 Pistachio Princess 123 2 11 8–2 6–1 5–3 4–1¾ Gonzalez 24.70 5 Miss Baylee 123 5 5 4–1 3–1 4–1½ 5–3¼ Desormeaux 7.50 7 Omg It's Jessica 123 7 6 6–½ 8–2 6–hd 6–ns Hernandez 2.10 3 Curious Inji 123 3 3 3–½ 7–hd 8–1 7–1 T Baze 11.10 11 Galarina 123 10 10 11 11 10–½ 8–1 Flores 60.40 10 Annietown 123 9 8 9–½ 9–2 9–2 9–ns Prat 4.20 8 Race Judicata 123 8 1 7–1½ 5–½ 7–hd 10–nk Cedillo 22.30 12 Sugar Kisses 116 11 9 10–4 10–2 11 11 Pyfer 43.80

1 SQUARED SHADY 17.20 7.20 5.00 6 ANOTHER EDDIE 5.00 3.80 4 WARRIOR LADY 13.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $138.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $37.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-2) $846.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-4-2-5) Carryover $10,971 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $473.70

Winner–Squared Shady Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Frege, by Johar. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Ganje, Jeff. Mutuel Pool $423,342 Daily Double Pool $129,451 Exacta Pool $261,561 Superfecta Pool $130,609 Super High Five Pool $14,378 Trifecta Pool $183,737. Scratched–Big Clare, Love the Dance, Our Little Tiger. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-1) paid $98.75. Pick Three Pool $178,615. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-8-1) 605 tickets with 4 correct paid $735.40. Pick Four Pool $583,131. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-6-8-1) 169 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,103.50. Pick Five Pool $687,234. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-6-3-6-8-1) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $24,009.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $350,118. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $415,148.

SQUARED SHADY showed speed from inside, set the pace with company to the outside, cleared rival at the quarter pole and drew away. ANOTHER EDDIE pressed the leader from outside, lost contact approaching the quarter pole, chased off the rail into the lane and proved second best. WARRIOR LADY stalked the speed up the backstretch, steered down to the rail, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch and held the show. PISTACHIO PRINCESS off slow to begin, chased inside to the lane then tipped out and showed a mild response to earn a small award. MISS BAYLEE forwardly placed outside rivals, took the turn four wide and weakened. OMG IT'S JESSICA tracked between foes, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, entered the turn three wide, angled five wide into the stretch and had nothing left. CURIOUS INJI up close outside the leader early while inside a pair of rivals, lost ground into the turn, exited the bend two wide and faded. GALARINA hesitated and broke slow, angled in on the turn and passed tired foes. ANNIETOWN settled off the inside, went three wide around the turn and never responded to urging. RACE JUDICATA took the turn three to four wide and weakened. SUGAR KISSES off the pace in the early going, entered turn four wide, then exited five wide and made no impact.