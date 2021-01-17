Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Horse racing newsletter: Eclipse Award nominees are in

John Velazquez rides Authentic to win the Breeder's Cup Classic horse race.
John Velazquez rides Authentic to win the Breeder’s Cup Classic horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., in November 2020. The jockey and the horse each received Eclipse Award nominations.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wrap up a full day of Cal Cup races at Santa Anita.

The Eclipse Award nominees were released on Saturday and what it proved is how dominant Bob Baffert is not just in Southern California, but nationwide. There were eight nominations for SoCal horses and all eight, over five horses, were trained by Baffert.

As it should be, Baffert was also nominated for trainer of the year. As for our votes, 76.5% of our choices made the final three. Plenty of time for analysis. If you need a little more context, just click here. Or, we can just give you the results.

The finalists are in alphabetical order. * means Southern California-based horse or person.

Horse of the Year: Authentic*, Improbable*, Monomoy Girl

Two-Year-Old Male: Essential Quality, Fire At Will, Jackie’s Warrior

Two-Year-Old Filly: Aunt Pearl, Dayoutoftheoffice, Vequist

Three-Year-Old Male: Authentic*, Nadal*, Tiz the Law

Three-Year-Old Filly: Gamine*, Shedaresthedevil, Swiss Skydiver

Older Dirt Male: Improbable*, Maximum Security*, Vekoma

Older Dirt Female: Midnight Bisou, Monomoy Girl, Serengeti Empress

Male Sprinter: Vekoma, Volatile, Whitmore

Female Sprinter: Gamine*, Glass Slippers, Serengeti Empress

Male Turf Horse: Channel Maker, Order of Australia, Zulu Alpha

Female Turf Horse: Audarya, Rushing Fall, Tarnawa

Steeplechase Horse: Moscato, Rashaan, Snap Decision

Owner: Godolphin LLC; Klaravich Stables Inc.; Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, and Starlight Racing

Breeder: Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, Calumet Farm, WinStar Farm LLC

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Bob Baffert*, Brad Cox

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr., Joel Rosario*, John Velazquez

Apprentice Jockey: Luis Cardenas, Yarmarie Correa, Alexander Crispin

Santa Anita review

All 10 races on Saturday were for Cal-breds and five of them were stakes. As the expressions goes, if you are a Cal-bred, don’t get no better than that. Let’s get to the stakes results.

$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint: This six-furlong race wasn’t much of a race as Leggs Galore led mostly from gate-to-wire to win by 3 ½ lengths. She went off as the second favorite. It was her fourth straight win and first stakes.

Leggs Galore paid $7.60, $4.60 and $2.80. Nardini was second and Warren’s Showtime, the favorite, was third.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “She runs very well fresh and she’d been training as good as she can possibly train, so I was expecting a big performance but that was pretty impressive [Saturday]. I think being able to steadily develop her and the turf I think has moved her up here. She trains as good in the morning on the dirt as she runs on the turf in the afternoon, so you never know. [Owner/breeder] Jack Sims has been really good with that and I think that helped with the success today.”

Ricardo Gonzalez (winning jockey): “I knew it was going to be hard for them to beat her. She was doing it so easily, and running so relaxed. She had a lot left in the tank. I let her break and cruise easily. The trip went exactly how it was planned, and it couldn’t have gone any better. She loved it.”

$200,000 Leigh Ann Howard California Cup Oaks: This one-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies was renamed for longtime owner-breeder Leigh Ann Howard, who died on Sept. 3 at 79. Closing Remarks ran a smart race off the pace and came three-wide into the stretch and held on to win by a length.

Closing Remarks paid $7.80, $4.40 and $3.60. Warren’s Candy Girl was second and Super Game finished third.

Carla Gaines (winning trainer): “We had quite a bit of confidence, just hoping she would get a cleaner trip this time, and that worked out well. This is one of the best cards on Cal Cup Day we’ve seen in a long, long time. We keep expressing to the management and the racing office how important the Cal-breds are here and this is a great indication.”

Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “It was nice to have a clean trip [Saturday]. My trip was fantastic.… The speed was on, and she was happy where she was. I was traveling and waiting for the stretch because I felt that they went pretty fast in the front. I knew she was ready, and who the target was this race. Carla does an amazing job, and fortunately we didn’t get stopped today.”

$200,000 California Cup Derby: Obviously, this is somewhat the male version of the Cal Cup Oaks race except 1 1/16 miles and on the dirt. Big Fish was the surprise winner given his last five races were on the turf. He ran mid-pack on the backstretch and rallied wide in the stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths.

Big Fish paid $10.00, $5.80 and $3.60. None Above the Law was second and Good With People, the favorite, finished third.

David Hofmans (winning trainer): “I thought he preferred the turf, but since he was a Cal-bred we thought we’d take advantage of that. He breezed well over [the dirt], the other day with Juan [Hernandez] and seemed to get over it well. He’s just maturing. This horse is just now coming into himself. I think we have a better future going forward. I dream all the time, it’s the only reason I get up in the morning, we’ll see what happens, how he comes out of it and go from there.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “He broke a little slow, and he was pulling a little bit at the start. On the backside the pace was a little faster and he relaxed much better. Around the turn I had a lot of horses to go, but I didn’t have any room to come through. I had to wait a little bit longer around the turn, and when a little space opened, I asked him and he came through.”

$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic: This was a 1 1/8-mile turf race for older horses and in this case the winner was a 6-year gelding named North County Guy. The race started with 70-1 shot Cono acting like it was a five-furlong race — he finished last — with North County Guy staying mid-pack. He started his move on the far turn and eventually took the lead and held on by a neck.

North County Guy paid $10.40, $6.40 and $4.00. Heck Yeah was second and Acclimate, the favorite, finished third.

Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “He was training really good and obviously we had to put the money up to make him eligible. He’s been running against open but we saw the $200,000 mile and an eighth, which is his distance, so we did it. He’s at San Luis Rey, he has the outside den and has a goat. If he doesn’t have the goat and he’s not outside he runs the stall so it’s kind of funny, he comes up here in the van with the goat. We just try to keep him happy.”

Mario Gutierrez (winning jockey): “It was a perfect trip. When that other horse took off, I settled in a very nice position, and he settled really well. I never really had to push him, I was letting him run free and comfortable. I had a lot of horses to beat so I didn’t want to wait too long. When it was time to go, I let him go a bit wide, and when I asked him, he responded really well.”

$150,000 California Cup Sprint: This six-furlong race was named for longtime owner-breeder Don Valpredo but belonged to Brickyard Ride who led gate-to-wire and won by 3 ¼ lengths. It was the first stakes win for jockey Alexis Centeno.

Brickyard Ride paid $11.80, $6.60 and $5.00. Tigre Di Slugo, the favorite, was second and Fashionably Fast was third.

Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “I felt pretty good about it because I thought we had them double teamed. We knew we were going to try to speed away with Brickyard because he’s got wicked speed. We’ve learned now he just watches heads, so we don’t try to take him back, we just let him roll. He can rock ‘n’ roll as you saw. Probably made a little mistake, I had Juan [Hernandez] take Club Aspen too far back, because I knew they were gonna go fast, but he ran on very nicely as well. We have hope for him, they’re both terrific horses and they’re both by Clubhouse Ride, I couldn’t be happier to have them in my barn.”

Alexis Centeno (winning jockey): “First I want to thank God and Craig Lewis, who’s helped me a lot, and my agent. I’m happy. I believed in my horse and just went to the lead and didn’t look back, just go. [Brickyard Ride] is so special for me, I won two races in a row with him. I love this horse.”

Santa Anita preview

The big news about Sunday’s nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. is that after all 10 races on Saturday being for Cal-breds there are two more Cal-bred races today. I know I keep bringing it up, but Chris Merz has really energized the racing department. I’ve been told multiple times from multiple people about how he is on the backside every day trying to figure out what races to write for the horse population that lives there. With Golden Gate reopening, the task will be just a little bit more difficult as the population contracts very slightly.

As for the non-Cal-bred Sunday races, five are on the turf and the feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. No doubt, race caller Frank Mirahmadi will remind viewers that the horses will cross the finish line twice. The race starts a little more than halfway up the downhill course. Here’s predicting that sometime before the Kentucky Derby we’ll see a stakes race go down the hill at 6 ½ furlongs but don’t expect it to be a common occurrence, especially with the new chute working so well.

The favorite in the Astra, at 5-2, is Quick for trainer John Sadler and jockey Umberto Rispoli. She has won three-of-15 lifetime with five seconds. She has never won a stakes in the U.S. and as third last out in the Grade 3 Red Carpet at Del Mar.

Second favorite is Altea at 3-1 for Michael McCarthy and Abel Cedillo. She is two-for-24 lifetime with eight seconds. She was formerly trained by Chad Brown back East before moving to California. Last out she was seventh in the Grade 3 Robert J. Frankel at Santa Anita on Dec. 27.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 12, 8, 8, 8, 9, 7, 9, 6, 11 (1 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Here Comes Ralphie (15-1)

Here Comes Ralphie is nothing on paper after four starts. Sunday trainer Gary Stute finally moves this horse to turf for the first time, in what could be a key move as the dam had five turf winners from nine starters. First time Lasix also helps. This is a wide-open tough race that should pay us!

Saturday’s result: Afternoon Heat stunk up the house and was merely out for an exercise ride.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (4): $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Wendell Fong ($15.20)

Fair Grounds (3): $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Manny Wah ($27.60)

Tampa Bay (6): $125,000 Gasparilla Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Adios Trippi ($5.60)

Laurel (6): $100,000 What a Summer Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Hello Beautiful ($2.40)

Tampa Bay (7): $125,000 Pasco Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Nova Rags ($4.60)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Xtra Heat Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Street Lute ($2.80)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Franklin Square Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Secret Love ($28.00)

Laurel (8): $100,000 Spectacular Bid Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Kenny Had a Notion ($8.00)

Santa Anita (4): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Fillies and Mares Turf Sprint, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Leggs Galore ($7.60)

Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Secret Message ($6.80)

Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $125,000 Louisiana Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Title Ready ($13.00)

Santa Anita (6): $200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Closing Remarks ($7.80)

Fair Grounds (11): $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Logical Myth ($8.00)

Santa Anita (7): $200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Big Fish ($10.00)

Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: Charlie’s Penny ($20.40)

Santa Anita (8): $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: North County Guy ($10.40)

Fair Grounds (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Lecomte Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Midnight Bourbon ($9.40)

Santa Anita (9): $150,000 California Cup Sprint Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Brickyard Ride ($11.80)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

12:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Ladies Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Thankful (5-2)

3:37 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Quick (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 5 Delighted (7-2)

He has proven to be very consistent at level of competition and his past figures are very comparable for this affair. The gray runner also draws the outside post, which could help ensure a clear run to the wire. In his last effort, this runner broke a little head high and inward to lose almost a length of ground to a perfect tripped winner. After a less than stellar getaway, Delighted showed a decent amount of speed midway and finish down the lane to run into the runner-up position at the wire and putting up a solid number for tonight’s event. Should be close up early and in the photo late at an expected medium mutual.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 16.

Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.13 45.39 57.80 1:10.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Policy 124 9 7 7–1½ 5–½ 3–½ 1–¾ Gonzalez 12.70
7 Desmond Doss 124 7 11 4–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 15.20
10 I Will Not 124 10 4 5–½ 6–1 6–2 3–½ Gutierrez 5.00
5 Shady Empire 124 5 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 4–hd Rosario 3.00
6 El Diablo Rojo 122 6 8 11 7–hd 5–hd 5–½ Hernandez 12.30
2 Jetovator 124 2 2 3–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 6–3½ Prat 3.30
1 Agamemnon 122 1 10 6–1 8–3½ 7–½ 7–½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.30
4 Afternoon Heat 124 4 6 10–hd 9–½ 10–6 8–1½ T Baze 12.80
3 Rinse and Repeat 124 3 9 9–hd 10–½ 9–½ 9–½ Franco 15.20
11 Brace for Impact 124 11 3 2–½ 3–1 8–3 10–23 Maldonado 8.60
8 Asaro 124 8 5 8–½ 11 11 11 Fuentes 67.40
9 POLICY 27.40 13.80 7.80
7 DESMOND DOSS 13.00 7.60
10 I WILL NOT 4.40
$1 EXACTA (9-7)  $235.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-10-5)  $904.48
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-10)  $736.45
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-10-5-6)  Carryover $6,959

Winner–Policy Ch.g.5 by Strong Mandate out of Diva's Tribute, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $201,682 Exacta Pool $140,203 Superfecta Pool $52,808 Trifecta Pool $83,077 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,506. Scratched–none.

POLICY tracked the pace off the inside, went three to four wide around the turn, rallied four wide in the drive and bested the runner-up. DESMOND DOSS broke in and brushed rival, angled to the outside and was sent to a forward position, went three wide into the lane, drew alongside the leader in upper stretch, led briefly past the eighth pole but was outkicked by the winner. I WILL NOT broke out and bumped rival, chased two then three wide around the turn and finished willingly to earn the show. SHADY EMPIRE set the pace between rivals, held a short lead to the furlong marker, lost command soon after the eighth pole and yielded to a minor award. EL DIABLO ROJO brushed leaving the gate, went two wide into the turn, angled out and came four to five wide into the stretch, chased within striking distance in the drive but needed to find more late. JETOVATOR pressed the leader from inside up the backstretch, chased that foe around the turn and into the drive and finished evenly along the fence. AGAMEMNON chased along the inside to the lane and never produced a bid. AFTERNOON HEAT traveled near the back of the pace, took the turn two wide, angled out in the stretch and never threatened. RINSE AND REPEAT saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. BRACE FOR IMPACT bumped leaving the gate, pressed the pace three deep, continued to apply pressure from outside around the turn, then weakened in the lane. ASARO raced off the pace, came three wide into the lane and proved no menace.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.29 47.36 1:12.12 1:23.80 1:35.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Burnin Turf 124 3 2 3–½ 2–1 2–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Prat 1.20
2 Mamba Cool 124 2 4 6–½ 6–½ 6–2½ 6–12 2–½ Rosario 2.70
1 Secret Club 124 1 5 7 5–½ 4–hd 3–1 3–¾ Van Dyke 3.10
7 Tallemark 124 6 6 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 4–nk Maldonado 29.20
5 Crankin 117 4 1 2–1 3–hd 5–1½ 4–½ 5–2¾ Centeno 18.30
6 Fly Buddy Fly 124 5 3 4–1½ 4–½ 3–1 5–hd 6–20 Gonzalez 7.50
8 Big Billy 124 7 7 5–½ 7 7 7 7 Pereira 38.40
4 BURNIN TURF 4.40 2.60 2.10
2 MAMBA COOL 3.20 2.20
1 SECRET CLUB 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)  $54.00
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $5.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-7)  $7.60
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-1-7-5)  $265.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)  $5.05

Winner–Burnin Turf Dbb.g.5 by Acclamation out of Hot Outta the Oven, by Vronsky. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Next Wave Racing and The Ellwood Johnston Trust. Mutuel Pool $230,287 Daily Double Pool $40,737 Exacta Pool $119,985 Superfecta Pool $52,747 Super High Five Pool $28,534 Trifecta Pool $80,351. Scratched–Cool Your Jets.

BURNIN TURF stumbled leaving the gate, angled to the inside early, moved out around the first turn and went outside the leader into the backstretch, chased foe to the far turn, bid outside near the three-eighths pole, cleared foe in upper stretch, then held late under a drive. MAMBA COOL tucked inside on the first turn, stayed inside then moved into the two path around the far turn, angled out in upper stretch, closed well and gained second while gaining on the winner. SECRET CLUB went two wide around the first turn then went between foes, steadied off heels past the five-eighths pole, went up between another pair of foes to close the gap on the leader, entered the stretch two wide, drifted in and bumped rival upper stretch, gained ground late but got edged for the place. TALLEMARK sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, met bid around the far turn, held a short lead into the drive, lugged in and brushed the rail past the three-sixteenths pole, then flattened to a minor award. CRANKIN stalked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch, bumped by rival in upper stretch and kept on through the late stages. FLY BUDDY FLY stalked off the inside then three deep, asked three wide around the far turn and weakened. BIG BILLY traveled three wide around the clubhouse turn then three deep into the backstretch, went three wide around the second bend and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.14 45.59 58.23 1:11.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Mister Bold 121 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 2–3½ 1–3½ Prat 2.00
6 Teton Valley 123 5 1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–3¼ Maldonado 12.10
4 Swift as I Am 121 3 3 4–½ 4–hd 4–2 3–6 Rosario 1.10
8 Shimmer Me Timbers 121 6 4 1–hd 2–1 3–hd 4–1 Van Dyke 13.20
5 Pappy Boyington 123 4 7 6–½ 7 7 5–ns Cedillo 22.50
2 My Man Bags 123 1 6 7 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1¼ Hernandez 9.00
9 Hot Box 114 7 5 5–2 5–2½ 5–hd 7 Pyfer 9.80
3 MISTER BOLD 6.00 3.60 2.40
6 TETON VALLEY 9.80 4.40
4 SWIFT AS I AM 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)  $13.40
$1 EXACTA (3-6)  $31.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-8)  $24.97
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-8-5)  $2,804.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)  $32.60
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7)  $4.80

Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.3 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $210,924 Daily Double Pool $21,827 Exacta Pool $125,097 Superfecta Pool $54,939 Super High Five Pool $3,674 Trifecta Pool $81,727. Scratched–Poso Creek, Rocktillyoudrop.

50-Cent Pick Three (9-4-3) paid $51.40. Pick Three Pool $66,384. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-4-7) paid $14.00.

MISTER BOLD stalked the pace along the rail, tipped out in upper stretch, bid alongside the leader at the eighth pole, surged clear and drew away to the wire. TETON VALLEY dueled with outside rival into and around the turn, cleared foe at the top of the stretch, led to the eighth pole but proved no match for the winner. SWIFT AS I AM tracked between rivals, two wide exiting the turn, lacked room into the stretch, angled out and kept on to gain the show. SHIMMER ME TIMBERS stumbled leaving the gate then broke out and bumped rival, dueled for the lead from outside into and around the turn then gave way. PAPPY BOYINGTON raced off the pace, went four wide around the turn, came out into the stretch, checked off heels in upper stretch and never rallied. MY MAN BAGS broke in, settled off the leaders, saved ground from inside and never rallied. HOT BOX bumped leaving the gate, chased three deep then moved out in upper stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint S. Presented by John Deere'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.84 45.09 56.84 1:08.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Leggs Galore 122 2 3 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–3¼ Gonzalez 2.80
9 Nardini 122 9 6 7–1½ 7–2 6–1 2–½ Rosario 7.00
5 Warren's Showtime 124 5 8 8–2 8–3½ 7–1½ 3–hd Hernandez 1.30
1 She's Devoted 120 1 5 4–2 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ Prat 5.90
8 Homehome 120 8 2 5–1 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1½ Gutierrez 31.30
7 Mo See Cal 124 7 1 3–½ 2–1½ 2–2 6–1¼ Rispoli 5.80
6 Florentine Diamond 120 6 4 2–hd 3–2 3–½ 7–nk Centeno 69.80
3 Hollywood Hills 124 3 7 6–hd 6–hd 8–4 8–3¾ Cedillo 61.90
4 Sheza Girly Girl 122 4 9 9 9 9 9 Pereira 49.50
2 LEGGS GALORE 7.60 4.60 2.80
9 NARDINI 6.00 3.60
5 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)  $25.00
$1 EXACTA (2-9)  $31.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-5-1)  $21.94
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-5-1-8)  $2,946.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-5)  $36.35

Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.4 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $309,215 Daily Double Pool $23,057 Exacta Pool $158,886 Superfecta Pool $63,238 Super High Five Pool $3,050 Trifecta Pool $98,181. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $40,257. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-7-2) paid $11.05.

LEGGS GALORE set the pace inside, inched away in upper stretch and widened in the final furlong. NARDINI bobbled crossing surfaces then came in and bumped rival soon after, settled off the inside, raced outside a rival on the turn then angled out into the stretch and bested the rest. WARREN'S SHOWTIME broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, bumped by NARDINI early, raced off the pace, entered the turn two wide then angled out into the drive and rallied for the show. SHE'S DEVOTED stalked along the inside, a bit off the rail into the stretch, went around rival near the sixteenth pole and lost the show. HOMEHOME traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, took the turn two to three wide, angled out at the top of the lane and evened out in the final furlong. MO SEE CAL forwardly placed outside a pair of foes then three wide into the turn, angled in a path and took aim two wide into the stretch but weakened in the final furlong. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stumbled leaving the gate, recovered to chase up close outside the pacesetter, went two wide around the turn and weakened in the drive, then was vanned off following the race. HOLLYWOOD HILLS bumped at the start, tracked from inside, steadied at the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and had no response when called upon. SHEZA GIRLY GIRL bumped both sides at the start, trailed up the backstretch, exited the bend two wide and never made an impact.

FIFTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.49 46.61 59.56 1:13.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Later Days 123 3 7 3–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ T Baze 34.40
1 Medusa's Gaze 123 1 2 1–½ 2–1 2–3 2–½ Gonzalez 7.30
7 Allergic to Logic 123 7 8 8–½ 6–1½ 4–½ 3–1¼ Prat 3.40
5 Complete Control 123 5 12 5–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 4–2 Cedillo 1.40
6 Winter Star 123 6 5 6–hd 5–½ 6–5 5–3½ Fuentes 4.90
13 Jeanne B 123 13 10 4–½ 3–1½ 5–1 6–2½ Figueroa 82.20
4 Bandeena 120 4 9 12–5 12–5½ 9–3 7–2¾ Valdivia, Jr. 21.70
8 Great Curves 116 8 3 11–2½ 9–1 7–1½ 8–1½ Pyfer 9.40
12 Haynespun 116 12 1 7–1½ 8–½ 8–½ 9–1½ Centeno 109.10
10 Pink Phlox 109 10 13 13 13 13 10–1½ Ellingwood 105.80
11 Dontmesswithtess 120 11 11 10–½ 11–1 11–½ 11–4½ Pereira 57.20
2 Switch Around 123 2 6 2–hd 7–1 10–1 12–12 Franco 33.70
9 Grazen Road 121 9 4 9–½ 10–½ 12–hd 13 Maldonado 77.50
3 LATER DAYS 70.80 25.80 13.00
1 MEDUSA'S GAZE 8.20 5.00
7 ALLERGIC TO LOGIC 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)  $191.60
$1 EXACTA (3-1)  $165.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-5)  $488.09
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7)  $723.35
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-5-6)  Carryover $4,441

Winner–Later Days B.f.3 by Empire Way out of Swiss Bliss, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by The Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (CA). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Merilene Dee Zdarstek Trust and Harrington, Patricia. Mutuel Pool $359,777 Daily Double Pool $31,135 Exacta Pool $287,588 Superfecta Pool $161,023 Trifecta Pool $212,525 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,820. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $228.25. Pick Three Pool $54,158. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/4-3-2-3) 250 tickets with 4 correct paid $728.80. Pick Four Pool $238,043. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-3/4-3-2-3) 69 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,947.95. Pick Five Pool $555,779.

LATER DAYS bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed and raced outside a pair of rivals, vied between and led past the three-eighths pole, lost command in upper stretch but battled back and drew clear of the runner-up in deep stretch. MEDUSA'S GAZE sent for the lead from inside, dueled for the lead then vied with rivals around the turn, regain command in upper stretch but got outfinished in the late stages. ALLERGIC TO LOGIC in range up the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch and finished well to earn the show honors. COMPLETE CONTROL broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate,, chased near the inside, two wide into drive, angled out in the stretch and needed to find more late. WINTER STAR chased between foes then three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. JEANNE B chased the top trio from outside, bid four then three deep on the turn and weakened in the lane. BANDEENA bumped both sides at the start, raced off the pace, angled in on the turn and never threatened. GREAT CURVES bumped at the start, forced in and checked early, tracked off the rail, three wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and never rallied. HAYNESPUN drifted in early, went four wide into the lane and weakened. PINK PHLOX broke out and bumped rival, lugged in sharply and almost hit the rail early which caused the rider to lose an iron trying to correct her mount. was able to regain the iron and saved ground into the lane, then passed tired rivals. DONTMESSWITHTESS bumped at the start, settled off the pace, went five wide around the bend and got involved. SWITCH AROUND showed speed and dueled between rivals, vied into the turn then dropped back around the bend and tired. GRAZEN ROAD broke in and bumped rival at the start then got forced in early, went four then three wide around the turn and could not rally.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Leigh Ann Howard California Cup Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.60 46.96 1:11.15 1:23.56 1:35.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Closing Remarks 124 6 5 5–1 4–hd 4–1 2–½ 1–1 Rispoli 2.90
4 Warrens Candy Girl 124 4 10 10 10 9–4½ 6–hd 2–1½ Van Dyke 5.20
3 Super Game 124 3 1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–nk Desormeaux 53.10
1 Dylans Wild Cat 124 1 9 7–1 7–1 6–1 3–½ 4–½ Prat 5.50
7 Sensible Cat 124 7 8 8–1 8–hd 7–½ 7–2 5–2¾ Smith 2.20
2 Smoothlikebuttah 124 2 6 9–½ 9–1 8–hd 9–14 6–½ Fuentes 49.70
5 I'm So Anna 124 5 3 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd 8–½ 7–½ Gonzalez 13.80
10 Westward Breeze 124 10 2 1–2 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ 8–½ Hernandez 8.20
9 Governor Goteven 124 9 4 3–½ 3–2 3–1½ 5–hd 9–67 Pereira 13.50
8 Del Mar Flash 124 8 7 6–1 6–1 10 10 10 Cedillo 35.60
6 CLOSING REMARKS 7.80 4.40 3.60
4 WARRENS CANDY GIRL 5.60 3.80
3 SUPER GAME 17.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)  $316.60
$1 EXACTA (6-4)  $27.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-1)  $303.62
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-1-7)  $9,149.00
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3)  $310.10

Winner–Closing Remarks Ch.f.3 by Vronsky out of Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $392,157 Daily Double Pool $34,131 Exacta Pool $238,741 Superfecta Pool $88,704 Super High Five Pool $6,169 Trifecta Pool $144,099. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $276.85. Pick Three Pool $64,622.

CLOSING REMARKS stalked between rivals, steadied briefly off heels at the five-eighths pole, shifted three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front and was kept to task to the wire. WARRENS CANDY GIRL bumped leaving the gate, trailed early, went two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit in the drive, came back in some, closed well and kept gaining on the winner. SUPER GAME stalked the pacesetter early then went up to duel on the backstretch, cleared foe past the three-eighths pole, led through the drive, got caught with a sixteenth to go and held the show. DYLANS WILD CAT tracked two wide then angled four wide into the stretch and got outkicked. SENSIBLE CAT stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the back of the pace outside a pair of rivals, angled five wide into the stretch and evened out in the late stages. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH tucked inside early, saved ground then angled out in the lane and proved no menace. I'M SO ANNA broke in and bumped leaving the gate, chased from inside then a bit off the rail into the drive and weakened. WESTWARD BREEZE sped clear early and steered over to the inside, dueled up the backstretch, could not keep pace with the leader around the far turn, chased inside into the stretch, altered out at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN in range early while off the inside, had aim two wide into the stretch but weakened in the drive. DEL MAR FLASH went three to four wide around the first, traveled in mid-pack up the backstretch, dropped back on the final turn, was eased in the lane and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'California Cup Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.26 47.50 1:12.43 1:39.38 1:46.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Big Fish 124 2 7 7–6 7–7 6–hd 3–½ 1–1½ Hernandez 4.00
6 None Above the Law 124 5 3 4–½ 2–½ 2–2 1–½ 2–4 Desormeaux 9.50
4 Good With People 124 3 1 1–2 1–1 1–½ 2–1 3–1¼ Gonzalez 2.80
8 Warrens Candy Man 124 7 5 5–1½ 6–hd 7–8 5–5 4–nk Prat 7.40
7 Positivity 124 6 4 2–hd 4–2 3–½ 4–1½ 5–12 Van Dyke 3.40
9 Cozy Bear 124 8 8 8 8 8 8 6–1¼ T Baze 46.80
5 Play Chicken 124 4 2 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 6–½ 7–hd Gutierrez 4.90
2 Mischievous Path 124 1 6 6–½ 5–½ 5–½ 7–2 8 Cedillo 9.50
3 BIG FISH 10.00 5.80 3.60
6 NONE ABOVE THE LAW 8.80 4.80
4 GOOD WITH PEOPLE 3.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)  $40.20
$1 EXACTA (3-6)  $42.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-8)  $58.21
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)  $81.65
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 3-6-4-8-7)  Carryover $2,422

Winner–Big Fish Dbb.g.3 by Mr. Big out of Perched, by Into Mischief. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $335,922 Daily Double Pool $30,947 Exacta Pool $182,427 Superfecta Pool $72,515 Trifecta Pool $115,717 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,175. Scratched–The Chosen Vron.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $467.05. Pick Three Pool $80,732.

BIG FISH raced two wide and outside a rival around the first turn, went between foes on the backstretch, traveled three deep on the far turn then angled in at the quarter pole, steered back out in upper stretch, rallied outside and overhauled the runner-up in the final furlong. NONE ABOVE THE LAW showed early speed between then dropped back to a stalking position, moved closer into the backstretch inside rivals, bid outside around the far turn, took over nearing the furlong marker and was unable to offer resistance to the winner. GOOD WITH PEOPLE established the front early and moved inside, set the pace up the backstretch, responded when challenged around far turn, fought back inside to upper stretch, relinquished the lead nearing the eighth pole and weakened late while hold the show. WARRENS CANDY MAN went four wide around the clubhouse turn, chased widest up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane, slowly drifted to the inside and earned a minor share. POSITIVITY traveled three wide around the first turn, three deep or four wide on the backstretch, chased three wide leaving the final turn and lacked further response. COZY BEAR lagged behind early, went two wide into the lane and passed tired rivals. PLAY CHICKEN stalked between rivals through the early stages, came two wide into the stretch and had little left. MISCHIEVOUS PATH tracked from inside to the stretch, eased in the lane and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Unusual Heat Turf Classic S. Presented by City National Bank'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.31 44.76 1:09.18 1:34.36 1:46.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 North County Guy 122 6 5 5–2 5–1½ 5–1½ 2–2 1–nk Gutierrez 4.20
7 Heck Yeah 124 7 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1½ 3–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 21.50
8 Acclimate 124 8 3 2–1 2–2 2–1 1–1½ 3–½ T Baze 1.90
2 Ward 'n Jerry 124 2 8 9–2 9–2 9–½ 5–½ 4–nk Prat 5.80
1 Brandothebartender 122 1 10 10–1½ 10–2 11 7–½ 5–3¾ Rispoli 5.80
4 Indian Peak 124 4 9 8–½ 7–1 7–hd 6–hd 6–nk Rosario 7.40
9 Tropical Terror 120 9 11 11 11 10–1½ 9–1 7–1½ Franco 78.00
5 Marckie's Water 124 5 7 7–1 8–1½ 8–1 10–1½ 8–½ Cedillo 45.50
10 Margot's Boy 122 10 4 4–1 4–2½ 4–1½ 8–2 9–ns Hernandez 9.60
3 Fly to Mars 124 3 2 3–½ 3–1 3–1 4–hd 10–7 Valdivia, Jr. 18.10
11 Cono 122 11 1 1–6 1–10 1–6 11 11 Gonzalez 75.50
6 NORTH COUNTY GUY 10.40 6.40 4.00
7 HECK YEAH 17.40 8.40
8 ACCLIMATE 3.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)  $60.20
$1 EXACTA (6-7)  $89.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-8-2)  $178.98
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-8)  $202.80
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 6-7-8-2-1)  Carryover $6,054

Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.6 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $511,698 Daily Double Pool $33,610 Exacta Pool $228,560 Superfecta Pool $102,056 Trifecta Pool $158,368 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,760. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $70.15. Pick Three Pool $82,474.

NORTH COUNTY GUY sat off the pace, angled out around the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front near the sixteenth pole and finished strong under urging. HECK YEAH raced two wide then angled out into the stretch, closed through the final furlong but could was not enough. ACCLIMATE tracked two wide or off the rail, closed in around the far turn, reeled in the leader and quickly took command, led clear into the stretch, overtaken by the winner near the sixteenth pole then held the show. WARD 'N JERRY raced along the inside then moved to the two path, came out into the stretch and summoned a mild rally. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER raced well off the pace along the inside, swung out into the stretch and was eight wide at the top of the lane, showed late effort and closed the gap. INDIAN PEAK broke out and bumped rival at the start, reserved in the early going, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, lacked room in upper stretch, gained a clear path but flattened out. TROPICAL TERROR trailed the field early, advanced three wide on the second turn, was floated out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MARCKIE'S WATER bumped leaving the gate, raced along the inside to the stretch, angled out in the lane and never threatened. MARGOT'S BOY chased off the rail, ranged up three wide into the stretch and faded in the late stages. FLY TO MARS chased along the inside, between foes into the stretch and came up empty. CONO opened up a large advantage early, held a diminishing lead around the far turn, was collared by rival at the quarter pole and folded in the drive.

NINTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Don Valpredo California Cup Sprint Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.35 56.50 1:09.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Brickyard Ride 122 8 2 1–2½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–3¼ Centeno 4.90
1 Tigre Di Slugo 122 1 11 8–1 8–½ 5–2 2–ns Rosario 2.00
3 Fashionably Fast 124 3 5 6–2 4–½ 4–1½ 3–nk Pereira 3.20
6 Loud Mouth 124 6 7 4–½ 3–4½ 3–3 4–1¼ Cedillo 5.20
10 Jamming Eddy 122 10 1 2–1 2–½ 2–2 5–2½ Prat 14.40
7 Club Aspen 124 7 10 11 11 9–2 6–1¼ Hernandez 31.80
11 Rookie Mistake 122 11 8 7–½ 6–hd 6–½ 7–1½ Gutierrez 15.80
9 Oliver 124 9 9 10–1 10–1 10–8 8–hd Rispoli 25.30
2 Royal Trump 122 2 6 9–hd 7–1 7–hd 9–1¼ Maldonado 39.20
5 Psycho Dar 122 5 3 5–hd 5–1 8–½ 10–30 Gonzalez 15.40
4 Bettor Trip Nick 124 4 4 3–½ 9–hd 11 11 Van Dyke 57.60
8 BRICKYARD RIDE 11.80 6.60 5.00
1 TIGRE DI SLUGO 3.80 3.20
3 FASHIONABLY FAST 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)  $75.00
$1 EXACTA (8-1)  $21.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-6)  $34.04
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-6-10)  $1,388.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3)  $47.20

Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $427,560 Daily Double Pool $48,008 Exacta Pool $231,953 Superfecta Pool $94,338 Super High Five Pool $8,063 Trifecta Pool $144,113. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $105.65. Pick Three Pool $61,155.

BRICKYARD RIDE had early speed and came in early, sped clear up the backstretch, led two wide into the lane, drifted in upper stretch then drew away. TIGRE DI SLUGO raced off the pace along the inside, checked into the turn, moved into the two path around the bend, then rallied in the stretch and finished strong along the inside to earn the place. FASHIONABLY FAST chased the pace two wide, three wide into the stretch, finished willingly and missed the place. LOUD MOUTH bumped with inside rival and checked early, stayed in range off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and kept on willingly in the final furlong. JAMMING EDDY stalked off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and weakened. CLUB ASPEN trailed the field early, took the turn two wide and improved position. ROOKIE MISTAKE went two wide into the turn, angled out around the turn, came five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. OLIVER traveled at the back of the pack, went four to five wide around the turn, angled inside a rival then came out to race wide into the lane and was never a factor. ROYAL TRUMP off the pace in the early going, entered the turn three wide, exited six wide and proved no menace. PSYCHO DAR bumped and forced in early, chased off the rail then four wide into the drive and weakened. BETTOR TRIP NICK forced in early, chased along the inside and tired.

TENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.35 45.00 56.72 1:08.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Squared Shady 123 1 4 1–1 1–1 1–3 1–4 Maldonado 7.60
6 Another Eddie 123 6 2 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3 2–3½ Gutierrez 3.40
4 Warrior Lady 123 4 7 5–½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ Fuentes 56.50
2 Pistachio Princess 123 2 11 8–2 6–1 5–3 4–1¾ Gonzalez 24.70
5 Miss Baylee 123 5 5 4–1 3–1 4–1½ 5–3¼ Desormeaux 7.50
7 Omg It's Jessica 123 7 6 6–½ 8–2 6–hd 6–ns Hernandez 2.10
3 Curious Inji 123 3 3 3–½ 7–hd 8–1 7–1 T Baze 11.10
11 Galarina 123 10 10 11 11 10–½ 8–1 Flores 60.40
10 Annietown 123 9 8 9–½ 9–2 9–2 9–ns Prat 4.20
8 Race Judicata 123 8 1 7–1½ 5–½ 7–hd 10–nk Cedillo 22.30
12 Sugar Kisses 116 11 9 10–4 10–2 11 11 Pyfer 43.80
1 SQUARED SHADY 17.20 7.20 5.00
6 ANOTHER EDDIE 5.00 3.80
4 WARRIOR LADY 13.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)  $138.80
$1 EXACTA (1-6)  $37.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-2)  $846.74
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-4-2-5)  Carryover $10,971
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)  $473.70

Winner–Squared Shady Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Frege, by Johar. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Ganje, Jeff. Mutuel Pool $423,342 Daily Double Pool $129,451 Exacta Pool $261,561 Superfecta Pool $130,609 Super High Five Pool $14,378 Trifecta Pool $183,737. Scratched–Big Clare, Love the Dance, Our Little Tiger.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-1) paid $98.75. Pick Three Pool $178,615. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-8-1) 605 tickets with 4 correct paid $735.40. Pick Four Pool $583,131. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-6-8-1) 169 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,103.50. Pick Five Pool $687,234. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-6-3-6-8-1) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $24,009.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $350,118. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $415,148.

SQUARED SHADY showed speed from inside, set the pace with company to the outside, cleared rival at the quarter pole and drew away. ANOTHER EDDIE pressed the leader from outside, lost contact approaching the quarter pole, chased off the rail into the lane and proved second best. WARRIOR LADY stalked the speed up the backstretch, steered down to the rail, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch and held the show. PISTACHIO PRINCESS off slow to begin, chased inside to the lane then tipped out and showed a mild response to earn a small award. MISS BAYLEE forwardly placed outside rivals, took the turn four wide and weakened. OMG IT'S JESSICA tracked between foes, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, entered the turn three wide, angled five wide into the stretch and had nothing left. CURIOUS INJI up close outside the leader early while inside a pair of rivals, lost ground into the turn, exited the bend two wide and faded. GALARINA hesitated and broke slow, angled in on the turn and passed tired foes. ANNIETOWN settled off the inside, went three wide around the turn and never responded to urging. RACE JUDICATA took the turn three to four wide and weakened. SUGAR KISSES off the pace in the early going, entered turn four wide, then exited five wide and made no impact.

AttendanceHandle
On-TrackN/A$155,894
Inter-TrackN/A$189,328
Out of StateN/A$10,952,680
TOTALN/A $11,297,902
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, January 17.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 81-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Badger GalEswan Flores124Steven Miyadi15-1
2Verry BossyAlexis Centeno117Robert J. Lucas15-1
3Bella DJose Valdivia, Jr.124Mike Puype4-1
4Fierce KittyRuben Fuentes124Shelbe Ruis30-1
5Rays DarlinkleGeovanni Franco124Rafael DeLeon50-1
6Ray Ray Is GoneJessica Pyfer117Jeff Mullins15-1
7ElgofrancoMario Gutierrez124Ben D. A. Cecil6-1
8Summer RoseAbel Cedillo124Philip D'Amato6-1
9Little Miss BelleEdwin Maldonado124Edward R. Freeman30-1
10Rockie CausewayFlavien Prat124Richard Baltas5-2
11Vronsky Zips AwayJuan Hernandez124Carla Gaines4-1
12Spanish ChannelTiago Pereira124Javier Jose Sierra12-1

SECOND RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1All Tea All ShadeEswan Flores122Jorge Periban6-110,000
2LulumaruGeovanni Franco122John F. Martin5-210,000
3Destiny's JourneyAbel Cedillo124Steve Knapp2-110,000
4SenoradiabloTiago Pereira122Manuel Ortiz, Sr.8-110,000
5GironaEmily Ellingwood112Paul G. Aguirre5-110,000
6Avalon RideAlexis Centeno115Marcia Stortz20-110,000
7Miss You MomJose Valdivia, Jr.122Andreas Psarras12-110,000
8Majestic DivaJessica Pyfer115Reed Saldana6-110,000

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1RagerFlavien Prat122Andrew Lerner4-150,000
2Bench JudgeJoel Rosario122Peter Miller2-1
3JugglesMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill8-145,000
4InvictatatusAbel Cedillo122Alfredo P. Marquez8-1
5Dark PrinceJuan Hernandez122Bob Baffert6-1
6Gate SpeedJessica Pyfer115Mark Glatt4-1
7Best ChanceTyler Baze122John W. Sadler5-150,000
8Ed GattyRuben Fuentes122Andrew Lerner30-1

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Runaway KristinEdwin Maldonado118Marcia Stortz5-135,000
2Royal OrbFrancisco Amparan118Ruben Gomez15-135,000
3Fleet RoyEswan Flores122Hector O. Palma12-140,000
4KennebecFlavien Prat122Ryan Hanson3-540,000
5Hard MetalRuben Fuentes122Sal Gonzalez15-140,000
6PaisanoTyler Baze118Robert B. Hess, Jr.12-135,000
7Broken FingerTiago Pereira122Rafael DeLeon20-140,000
8Short RibJessica Pyfer111Doug F. O'Neill4-135,000

FIFTH RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Military PrincessHeriberto Figueroa123John Cisneros20-1
2Big ClareFlavien Prat123Philip D'Amato3-1
3Here Comes RalphieGeovanni Franco123Gary Stute15-1
4Annie GrahamAbel Cedillo123Steven Miyadi7-2
5Sunshine BabeTyler Baze123Marcelo Polanco20-1
6Big BeautyJuan Hernandez123Clifford W. Sise, Jr.6-1
7Our Little TigerTiago Pereira123Jerry Wallace, II5-1
8Disko FeverMario Gutierrez123Richard Baltas10-1
9Delta WindJoel Rosario123John W. Sadler5-2

SIXTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Wedding GroomEswan Flores121Sal Gonzalez12-1
2Uncle BoogieAbel Cedillo121Andrew Lerner9-5
3Gates of HeavenMario Gutierrez121Shelbe Ruis7-2
4CojoEdwin Maldonado121Jeff Bonde12-1
5Love My JimmyJose Valdivia, Jr.121Peter Miller7-2
6Western RuleGeovanni Franco121Hector O. Palma12-1
7Hung JuryFlavien Prat121Philip D'Amato5-2

SEVENTH RACE.

About 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Astra Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Avenue de France Drayden Van Dyke120Leonard Powell6-1
2Miss Addie PrayMike Smith120Patrick Gallagher15-1
3Altea Abel Cedillo120Michael W. McCarthy3-1
4Aunt LubieVictor Espinoza120Richard E. Mandella8-1
5Hermaphrodite Joel Rosario120John W. Sadler6-1
6Lucky PeridotJuan Hernandez120Peter Miller15-1
7Carpe VinumJose Valdivia, Jr.120Philip D'Amato20-1
8Quick Umberto Rispoli120John W. Sadler5-2
9Ms PeintourFlavien Prat122Brian J. Koriner4-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Paige RunnerEdwin Maldonado124Lorenzo Ruiz3-1
2Paid InformantJuan Hernandez122Richard Baltas5-1
3Miss MeganJessica Pyfer115Philip D'Amato5-2
4This TeaFlavien Prat122George Papaprodromou6-1
5As Time Goes ByJoel Rosario122Bob Baffert8-5
6MateraJeremy Laprida124Simon Callaghan12-1

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Direct LineTiago Pereira124Peter Eurton6-150,000
2Mongolian KingdomAlexis Centeno117Enebish Ganbat6-150,000
3Commanding ChiefJoel Rosario124John W. Sadler5-250,000
4Malibu DreaminFlavien Prat124Peter Eurton6-150,000
5InfatuateEswan Flores120Vann Belvoir30-145,000
6Leme At EmMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill12-145,000
7Afleeting LifeJessica Pyfer113Tim Yakteen30-145,000
8Croi MorRicardo Gonzalez120Robert N. Falcone, Jr.8-145,000
9Fire PolishJuan Hernandez124Neil D. Drysdale5-150,000
10My IndyJose Valdivia, Jr.120Samuel Nichols8-145,000
11Witch's VowRuben Fuentes124Hector O. Palma12-150,000
Also Eligible
12Silent MusketierHeriberto Figueroa120Samuel Nichols20-145,000

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

