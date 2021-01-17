Horse racing newsletter: Eclipse Award nominees are in
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wrap up a full day of Cal Cup races at Santa Anita.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The Eclipse Award nominees were released on Saturday and what it proved is how dominant Bob Baffert is not just in Southern California, but nationwide. There were eight nominations for SoCal horses and all eight, over five horses, were trained by Baffert.
As it should be, Baffert was also nominated for trainer of the year. As for our votes, 76.5% of our choices made the final three. Plenty of time for analysis. If you need a little more context, just click here. Or, we can just give you the results.
The finalists are in alphabetical order. * means Southern California-based horse or person.
Horse of the Year: Authentic*, Improbable*, Monomoy Girl
Two-Year-Old Male: Essential Quality, Fire At Will, Jackie’s Warrior
Two-Year-Old Filly: Aunt Pearl, Dayoutoftheoffice, Vequist
Three-Year-Old Male: Authentic*, Nadal*, Tiz the Law
Three-Year-Old Filly: Gamine*, Shedaresthedevil, Swiss Skydiver
Older Dirt Male: Improbable*, Maximum Security*, Vekoma
Older Dirt Female: Midnight Bisou, Monomoy Girl, Serengeti Empress
Male Sprinter: Vekoma, Volatile, Whitmore
Female Sprinter: Gamine*, Glass Slippers, Serengeti Empress
Male Turf Horse: Channel Maker, Order of Australia, Zulu Alpha
Female Turf Horse: Audarya, Rushing Fall, Tarnawa
Steeplechase Horse: Moscato, Rashaan, Snap Decision
Owner: Godolphin LLC; Klaravich Stables Inc.; Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, and Starlight Racing
Breeder: Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, Calumet Farm, WinStar Farm LLC
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Bob Baffert*, Brad Cox
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr., Joel Rosario*, John Velazquez
Apprentice Jockey: Luis Cardenas, Yarmarie Correa, Alexander Crispin
Enjoying this newsletter?
Santa Anita review
All 10 races on Saturday were for Cal-breds and five of them were stakes. As the expressions goes, if you are a Cal-bred, don’t get no better than that. Let’s get to the stakes results.
$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint: This six-furlong race wasn’t much of a race as Leggs Galore led mostly from gate-to-wire to win by 3 ½ lengths. She went off as the second favorite. It was her fourth straight win and first stakes.
Leggs Galore paid $7.60, $4.60 and $2.80. Nardini was second and Warren’s Showtime, the favorite, was third.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “She runs very well fresh and she’d been training as good as she can possibly train, so I was expecting a big performance but that was pretty impressive [Saturday]. I think being able to steadily develop her and the turf I think has moved her up here. She trains as good in the morning on the dirt as she runs on the turf in the afternoon, so you never know. [Owner/breeder] Jack Sims has been really good with that and I think that helped with the success today.”
Ricardo Gonzalez (winning jockey): “I knew it was going to be hard for them to beat her. She was doing it so easily, and running so relaxed. She had a lot left in the tank. I let her break and cruise easily. The trip went exactly how it was planned, and it couldn’t have gone any better. She loved it.”
$200,000 Leigh Ann Howard California Cup Oaks: This one-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies was renamed for longtime owner-breeder Leigh Ann Howard, who died on Sept. 3 at 79. Closing Remarks ran a smart race off the pace and came three-wide into the stretch and held on to win by a length.
Closing Remarks paid $7.80, $4.40 and $3.60. Warren’s Candy Girl was second and Super Game finished third.
Carla Gaines (winning trainer): “We had quite a bit of confidence, just hoping she would get a cleaner trip this time, and that worked out well. This is one of the best cards on Cal Cup Day we’ve seen in a long, long time. We keep expressing to the management and the racing office how important the Cal-breds are here and this is a great indication.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “It was nice to have a clean trip [Saturday]. My trip was fantastic.… The speed was on, and she was happy where she was. I was traveling and waiting for the stretch because I felt that they went pretty fast in the front. I knew she was ready, and who the target was this race. Carla does an amazing job, and fortunately we didn’t get stopped today.”
$200,000 California Cup Derby: Obviously, this is somewhat the male version of the Cal Cup Oaks race except 1 1/16 miles and on the dirt. Big Fish was the surprise winner given his last five races were on the turf. He ran mid-pack on the backstretch and rallied wide in the stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths.
Big Fish paid $10.00, $5.80 and $3.60. None Above the Law was second and Good With People, the favorite, finished third.
David Hofmans (winning trainer): “I thought he preferred the turf, but since he was a Cal-bred we thought we’d take advantage of that. He breezed well over [the dirt], the other day with Juan [Hernandez] and seemed to get over it well. He’s just maturing. This horse is just now coming into himself. I think we have a better future going forward. I dream all the time, it’s the only reason I get up in the morning, we’ll see what happens, how he comes out of it and go from there.”
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “He broke a little slow, and he was pulling a little bit at the start. On the backside the pace was a little faster and he relaxed much better. Around the turn I had a lot of horses to go, but I didn’t have any room to come through. I had to wait a little bit longer around the turn, and when a little space opened, I asked him and he came through.”
$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic: This was a 1 1/8-mile turf race for older horses and in this case the winner was a 6-year gelding named North County Guy. The race started with 70-1 shot Cono acting like it was a five-furlong race — he finished last — with North County Guy staying mid-pack. He started his move on the far turn and eventually took the lead and held on by a neck.
North County Guy paid $10.40, $6.40 and $4.00. Heck Yeah was second and Acclimate, the favorite, finished third.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “He was training really good and obviously we had to put the money up to make him eligible. He’s been running against open but we saw the $200,000 mile and an eighth, which is his distance, so we did it. He’s at San Luis Rey, he has the outside den and has a goat. If he doesn’t have the goat and he’s not outside he runs the stall so it’s kind of funny, he comes up here in the van with the goat. We just try to keep him happy.”
Mario Gutierrez (winning jockey): “It was a perfect trip. When that other horse took off, I settled in a very nice position, and he settled really well. I never really had to push him, I was letting him run free and comfortable. I had a lot of horses to beat so I didn’t want to wait too long. When it was time to go, I let him go a bit wide, and when I asked him, he responded really well.”
$150,000 California Cup Sprint: This six-furlong race was named for longtime owner-breeder Don Valpredo but belonged to Brickyard Ride who led gate-to-wire and won by 3 ¼ lengths. It was the first stakes win for jockey Alexis Centeno.
Brickyard Ride paid $11.80, $6.60 and $5.00. Tigre Di Slugo, the favorite, was second and Fashionably Fast was third.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “I felt pretty good about it because I thought we had them double teamed. We knew we were going to try to speed away with Brickyard because he’s got wicked speed. We’ve learned now he just watches heads, so we don’t try to take him back, we just let him roll. He can rock ‘n’ roll as you saw. Probably made a little mistake, I had Juan [Hernandez] take Club Aspen too far back, because I knew they were gonna go fast, but he ran on very nicely as well. We have hope for him, they’re both terrific horses and they’re both by Clubhouse Ride, I couldn’t be happier to have them in my barn.”
Alexis Centeno (winning jockey): “First I want to thank God and Craig Lewis, who’s helped me a lot, and my agent. I’m happy. I believed in my horse and just went to the lead and didn’t look back, just go. [Brickyard Ride] is so special for me, I won two races in a row with him. I love this horse.”
Santa Anita preview
The big news about Sunday’s nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. is that after all 10 races on Saturday being for Cal-breds there are two more Cal-bred races today. I know I keep bringing it up, but Chris Merz has really energized the racing department. I’ve been told multiple times from multiple people about how he is on the backside every day trying to figure out what races to write for the horse population that lives there. With Golden Gate reopening, the task will be just a little bit more difficult as the population contracts very slightly.
As for the non-Cal-bred Sunday races, five are on the turf and the feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. No doubt, race caller Frank Mirahmadi will remind viewers that the horses will cross the finish line twice. The race starts a little more than halfway up the downhill course. Here’s predicting that sometime before the Kentucky Derby we’ll see a stakes race go down the hill at 6 ½ furlongs but don’t expect it to be a common occurrence, especially with the new chute working so well.
The favorite in the Astra, at 5-2, is Quick for trainer John Sadler and jockey Umberto Rispoli. She has won three-of-15 lifetime with five seconds. She has never won a stakes in the U.S. and as third last out in the Grade 3 Red Carpet at Del Mar.
Second favorite is Altea at 3-1 for Michael McCarthy and Abel Cedillo. She is two-for-24 lifetime with eight seconds. She was formerly trained by Chad Brown back East before moving to California. Last out she was seventh in the Grade 3 Robert J. Frankel at Santa Anita on Dec. 27.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 12, 8, 8, 8, 9, 7, 9, 6, 11 (1 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Here Comes Ralphie (15-1)
Here Comes Ralphie is nothing on paper after four starts. Sunday trainer Gary Stute finally moves this horse to turf for the first time, in what could be a key move as the dam had five turf winners from nine starters. First time Lasix also helps. This is a wide-open tough race that should pay us!
Saturday’s result: Afternoon Heat stunk up the house and was merely out for an exercise ride.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Laurel (4): $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Wendell Fong ($15.20)
Fair Grounds (3): $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Manny Wah ($27.60)
Tampa Bay (6): $125,000 Gasparilla Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Adios Trippi ($5.60)
Laurel (6): $100,000 What a Summer Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Hello Beautiful ($2.40)
Tampa Bay (7): $125,000 Pasco Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Nova Rags ($4.60)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Xtra Heat Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Street Lute ($2.80)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Franklin Square Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Secret Love ($28.00)
Laurel (8): $100,000 Spectacular Bid Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Kenny Had a Notion ($8.00)
Santa Anita (4): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Fillies and Mares Turf Sprint, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Leggs Galore ($7.60)
Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Secret Message ($6.80)
Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $125,000 Louisiana Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Title Ready ($13.00)
Santa Anita (6): $200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Closing Remarks ($7.80)
Fair Grounds (11): $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Logical Myth ($8.00)
Santa Anita (7): $200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Big Fish ($10.00)
Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: Charlie’s Penny ($20.40)
Santa Anita (8): $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: North County Guy ($10.40)
Fair Grounds (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Lecomte Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Midnight Bourbon ($9.40)
Santa Anita (9): $150,000 California Cup Sprint Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Brickyard Ride ($11.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
12:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Ladies Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Thankful (5-2)
3:37 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Quick (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 5 Delighted (7-2)
He has proven to be very consistent at level of competition and his past figures are very comparable for this affair. The gray runner also draws the outside post, which could help ensure a clear run to the wire. In his last effort, this runner broke a little head high and inward to lose almost a length of ground to a perfect tripped winner. After a less than stellar getaway, Delighted showed a decent amount of speed midway and finish down the lane to run into the runner-up position at the wire and putting up a solid number for tonight’s event. Should be close up early and in the photo late at an expected medium mutual.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 16.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.13 45.39 57.80 1:10.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Policy
|124
|9
|7
|7–1½
|5–½
|3–½
|1–¾
|Gonzalez
|12.70
|7
|Desmond Doss
|124
|7
|11
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|15.20
|10
|I Will Not
|124
|10
|4
|5–½
|6–1
|6–2
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|5.00
|5
|Shady Empire
|124
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|Rosario
|3.00
|6
|El Diablo Rojo
|122
|6
|8
|11
|7–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|Hernandez
|12.30
|2
|Jetovator
|124
|2
|2
|3–1½
|4–hd
|4–½
|6–3½
|Prat
|3.30
|1
|Agamemnon
|122
|1
|10
|6–1
|8–3½
|7–½
|7–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.30
|4
|Afternoon Heat
|124
|4
|6
|10–hd
|9–½
|10–6
|8–1½
|T Baze
|12.80
|3
|Rinse and Repeat
|124
|3
|9
|9–hd
|10–½
|9–½
|9–½
|Franco
|15.20
|11
|Brace for Impact
|124
|11
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|8–3
|10–23
|Maldonado
|8.60
|8
|Asaro
|124
|8
|5
|8–½
|11
|11
|11
|Fuentes
|67.40
|9
|POLICY
|27.40
|13.80
|7.80
|7
|DESMOND DOSS
|13.00
|7.60
|10
|I WILL NOT
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$235.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-10-5)
|$904.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-10)
|$736.45
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-10-5-6)
|Carryover $6,959
Winner–Policy Ch.g.5 by Strong Mandate out of Diva's Tribute, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $201,682 Exacta Pool $140,203 Superfecta Pool $52,808 Trifecta Pool $83,077 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,506. Scratched–none.
POLICY tracked the pace off the inside, went three to four wide around the turn, rallied four wide in the drive and bested the runner-up. DESMOND DOSS broke in and brushed rival, angled to the outside and was sent to a forward position, went three wide into the lane, drew alongside the leader in upper stretch, led briefly past the eighth pole but was outkicked by the winner. I WILL NOT broke out and bumped rival, chased two then three wide around the turn and finished willingly to earn the show. SHADY EMPIRE set the pace between rivals, held a short lead to the furlong marker, lost command soon after the eighth pole and yielded to a minor award. EL DIABLO ROJO brushed leaving the gate, went two wide into the turn, angled out and came four to five wide into the stretch, chased within striking distance in the drive but needed to find more late. JETOVATOR pressed the leader from inside up the backstretch, chased that foe around the turn and into the drive and finished evenly along the fence. AGAMEMNON chased along the inside to the lane and never produced a bid. AFTERNOON HEAT traveled near the back of the pace, took the turn two wide, angled out in the stretch and never threatened. RINSE AND REPEAT saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. BRACE FOR IMPACT bumped leaving the gate, pressed the pace three deep, continued to apply pressure from outside around the turn, then weakened in the lane. ASARO raced off the pace, came three wide into the lane and proved no menace.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.29 47.36 1:12.12 1:23.80 1:35.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Burnin Turf
|124
|3
|2
|3–½
|2–1
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–½
|Prat
|1.20
|2
|Mamba Cool
|124
|2
|4
|6–½
|6–½
|6–2½
|6–12
|2–½
|Rosario
|2.70
|1
|Secret Club
|124
|1
|5
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–¾
|Van Dyke
|3.10
|7
|Tallemark
|124
|6
|6
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|4–nk
|Maldonado
|29.20
|5
|Crankin
|117
|4
|1
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|4–½
|5–2¾
|Centeno
|18.30
|6
|Fly Buddy Fly
|124
|5
|3
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–1
|5–hd
|6–20
|Gonzalez
|7.50
|8
|Big Billy
|124
|7
|7
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|38.40
|4
|BURNIN TURF
|4.40
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|MAMBA COOL
|3.20
|2.20
|1
|SECRET CLUB
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)
|$54.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$5.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-7)
|$7.60
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-1-7-5)
|$265.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$5.05
Winner–Burnin Turf Dbb.g.5 by Acclamation out of Hot Outta the Oven, by Vronsky. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Next Wave Racing and The Ellwood Johnston Trust. Mutuel Pool $230,287 Daily Double Pool $40,737 Exacta Pool $119,985 Superfecta Pool $52,747 Super High Five Pool $28,534 Trifecta Pool $80,351. Scratched–Cool Your Jets.
BURNIN TURF stumbled leaving the gate, angled to the inside early, moved out around the first turn and went outside the leader into the backstretch, chased foe to the far turn, bid outside near the three-eighths pole, cleared foe in upper stretch, then held late under a drive. MAMBA COOL tucked inside on the first turn, stayed inside then moved into the two path around the far turn, angled out in upper stretch, closed well and gained second while gaining on the winner. SECRET CLUB went two wide around the first turn then went between foes, steadied off heels past the five-eighths pole, went up between another pair of foes to close the gap on the leader, entered the stretch two wide, drifted in and bumped rival upper stretch, gained ground late but got edged for the place. TALLEMARK sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, met bid around the far turn, held a short lead into the drive, lugged in and brushed the rail past the three-sixteenths pole, then flattened to a minor award. CRANKIN stalked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch, bumped by rival in upper stretch and kept on through the late stages. FLY BUDDY FLY stalked off the inside then three deep, asked three wide around the far turn and weakened. BIG BILLY traveled three wide around the clubhouse turn then three deep into the backstretch, went three wide around the second bend and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.14 45.59 58.23 1:11.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mister Bold
|121
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–3½
|1–3½
|Prat
|2.00
|6
|Teton Valley
|123
|5
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3¼
|Maldonado
|12.10
|4
|Swift as I Am
|121
|3
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–2
|3–6
|Rosario
|1.10
|8
|Shimmer Me Timbers
|121
|6
|4
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–1
|Van Dyke
|13.20
|5
|Pappy Boyington
|123
|4
|7
|6–½
|7
|7
|5–ns
|Cedillo
|22.50
|2
|My Man Bags
|123
|1
|6
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–1¼
|Hernandez
|9.00
|9
|Hot Box
|114
|7
|5
|5–2
|5–2½
|5–hd
|7
|Pyfer
|9.80
|3
|MISTER BOLD
|6.00
|3.60
|2.40
|6
|TETON VALLEY
|9.80
|4.40
|4
|SWIFT AS I AM
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$31.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-8)
|$24.97
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-8-5)
|$2,804.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$32.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7)
|$4.80
Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.3 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $210,924 Daily Double Pool $21,827 Exacta Pool $125,097 Superfecta Pool $54,939 Super High Five Pool $3,674 Trifecta Pool $81,727. Scratched–Poso Creek, Rocktillyoudrop.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-4-3) paid $51.40. Pick Three Pool $66,384. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-4-7) paid $14.00.
MISTER BOLD stalked the pace along the rail, tipped out in upper stretch, bid alongside the leader at the eighth pole, surged clear and drew away to the wire. TETON VALLEY dueled with outside rival into and around the turn, cleared foe at the top of the stretch, led to the eighth pole but proved no match for the winner. SWIFT AS I AM tracked between rivals, two wide exiting the turn, lacked room into the stretch, angled out and kept on to gain the show. SHIMMER ME TIMBERS stumbled leaving the gate then broke out and bumped rival, dueled for the lead from outside into and around the turn then gave way. PAPPY BOYINGTON raced off the pace, went four wide around the turn, came out into the stretch, checked off heels in upper stretch and never rallied. MY MAN BAGS broke in, settled off the leaders, saved ground from inside and never rallied. HOT BOX bumped leaving the gate, chased three deep then moved out in upper stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint S. Presented by John Deere'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.84 45.09 56.84 1:08.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Leggs Galore
|122
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3¼
|Gonzalez
|2.80
|9
|Nardini
|122
|9
|6
|7–1½
|7–2
|6–1
|2–½
|Rosario
|7.00
|5
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|5
|8
|8–2
|8–3½
|7–1½
|3–hd
|Hernandez
|1.30
|1
|She's Devoted
|120
|1
|5
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|5.90
|8
|Homehome
|120
|8
|2
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–1½
|Gutierrez
|31.30
|7
|Mo See Cal
|124
|7
|1
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–2
|6–1¼
|Rispoli
|5.80
|6
|Florentine Diamond
|120
|6
|4
|2–hd
|3–2
|3–½
|7–nk
|Centeno
|69.80
|3
|Hollywood Hills
|124
|3
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|8–4
|8–3¾
|Cedillo
|61.90
|4
|Sheza Girly Girl
|122
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Pereira
|49.50
|2
|LEGGS GALORE
|7.60
|4.60
|2.80
|9
|NARDINI
|6.00
|3.60
|5
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$31.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-5-1)
|$21.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-5-1-8)
|$2,946.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-5)
|$36.35
Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.4 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $309,215 Daily Double Pool $23,057 Exacta Pool $158,886 Superfecta Pool $63,238 Super High Five Pool $3,050 Trifecta Pool $98,181. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $40,257. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-7-2) paid $11.05.
LEGGS GALORE set the pace inside, inched away in upper stretch and widened in the final furlong. NARDINI bobbled crossing surfaces then came in and bumped rival soon after, settled off the inside, raced outside a rival on the turn then angled out into the stretch and bested the rest. WARREN'S SHOWTIME broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, bumped by NARDINI early, raced off the pace, entered the turn two wide then angled out into the drive and rallied for the show. SHE'S DEVOTED stalked along the inside, a bit off the rail into the stretch, went around rival near the sixteenth pole and lost the show. HOMEHOME traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, took the turn two to three wide, angled out at the top of the lane and evened out in the final furlong. MO SEE CAL forwardly placed outside a pair of foes then three wide into the turn, angled in a path and took aim two wide into the stretch but weakened in the final furlong. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stumbled leaving the gate, recovered to chase up close outside the pacesetter, went two wide around the turn and weakened in the drive, then was vanned off following the race. HOLLYWOOD HILLS bumped at the start, tracked from inside, steadied at the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and had no response when called upon. SHEZA GIRLY GIRL bumped both sides at the start, trailed up the backstretch, exited the bend two wide and never made an impact.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.49 46.61 59.56 1:13.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Later Days
|123
|3
|7
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|T Baze
|34.40
|1
|Medusa's Gaze
|123
|1
|2
|1–½
|2–1
|2–3
|2–½
|Gonzalez
|7.30
|7
|Allergic to Logic
|123
|7
|8
|8–½
|6–1½
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|3.40
|5
|Complete Control
|123
|5
|12
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–2
|Cedillo
|1.40
|6
|Winter Star
|123
|6
|5
|6–hd
|5–½
|6–5
|5–3½
|Fuentes
|4.90
|13
|Jeanne B
|123
|13
|10
|4–½
|3–1½
|5–1
|6–2½
|Figueroa
|82.20
|4
|Bandeena
|120
|4
|9
|12–5
|12–5½
|9–3
|7–2¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|21.70
|8
|Great Curves
|116
|8
|3
|11–2½
|9–1
|7–1½
|8–1½
|Pyfer
|9.40
|12
|Haynespun
|116
|12
|1
|7–1½
|8–½
|8–½
|9–1½
|Centeno
|109.10
|10
|Pink Phlox
|109
|10
|13
|13
|13
|13
|10–1½
|Ellingwood
|105.80
|11
|Dontmesswithtess
|120
|11
|11
|10–½
|11–1
|11–½
|11–4½
|Pereira
|57.20
|2
|Switch Around
|123
|2
|6
|2–hd
|7–1
|10–1
|12–12
|Franco
|33.70
|9
|Grazen Road
|121
|9
|4
|9–½
|10–½
|12–hd
|13
|Maldonado
|77.50
|3
|LATER DAYS
|70.80
|25.80
|13.00
|1
|MEDUSA'S GAZE
|8.20
|5.00
|7
|ALLERGIC TO LOGIC
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$191.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$165.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-5)
|$488.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7)
|$723.35
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-5-6)
|Carryover $4,441
Winner–Later Days B.f.3 by Empire Way out of Swiss Bliss, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by The Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (CA). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Merilene Dee Zdarstek Trust and Harrington, Patricia. Mutuel Pool $359,777 Daily Double Pool $31,135 Exacta Pool $287,588 Superfecta Pool $161,023 Trifecta Pool $212,525 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,820. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $228.25. Pick Three Pool $54,158. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/4-3-2-3) 250 tickets with 4 correct paid $728.80. Pick Four Pool $238,043. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-3/4-3-2-3) 69 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,947.95. Pick Five Pool $555,779.
LATER DAYS bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed and raced outside a pair of rivals, vied between and led past the three-eighths pole, lost command in upper stretch but battled back and drew clear of the runner-up in deep stretch. MEDUSA'S GAZE sent for the lead from inside, dueled for the lead then vied with rivals around the turn, regain command in upper stretch but got outfinished in the late stages. ALLERGIC TO LOGIC in range up the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch and finished well to earn the show honors. COMPLETE CONTROL broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate,, chased near the inside, two wide into drive, angled out in the stretch and needed to find more late. WINTER STAR chased between foes then three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. JEANNE B chased the top trio from outside, bid four then three deep on the turn and weakened in the lane. BANDEENA bumped both sides at the start, raced off the pace, angled in on the turn and never threatened. GREAT CURVES bumped at the start, forced in and checked early, tracked off the rail, three wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and never rallied. HAYNESPUN drifted in early, went four wide into the lane and weakened. PINK PHLOX broke out and bumped rival, lugged in sharply and almost hit the rail early which caused the rider to lose an iron trying to correct her mount. was able to regain the iron and saved ground into the lane, then passed tired rivals. DONTMESSWITHTESS bumped at the start, settled off the pace, went five wide around the bend and got involved. SWITCH AROUND showed speed and dueled between rivals, vied into the turn then dropped back around the bend and tired. GRAZEN ROAD broke in and bumped rival at the start then got forced in early, went four then three wide around the turn and could not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Leigh Ann Howard California Cup Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.60 46.96 1:11.15 1:23.56 1:35.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Closing Remarks
|124
|6
|5
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–½
|1–1
|Rispoli
|2.90
|4
|Warrens Candy Girl
|124
|4
|10
|10
|10
|9–4½
|6–hd
|2–1½
|Van Dyke
|5.20
|3
|Super Game
|124
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–nk
|Desormeaux
|53.10
|1
|Dylans Wild Cat
|124
|1
|9
|7–1
|7–1
|6–1
|3–½
|4–½
|Prat
|5.50
|7
|Sensible Cat
|124
|7
|8
|8–1
|8–hd
|7–½
|7–2
|5–2¾
|Smith
|2.20
|2
|Smoothlikebuttah
|124
|2
|6
|9–½
|9–1
|8–hd
|9–14
|6–½
|Fuentes
|49.70
|5
|I'm So Anna
|124
|5
|3
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|8–½
|7–½
|Gonzalez
|13.80
|10
|Westward Breeze
|124
|10
|2
|1–2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–½
|8–½
|Hernandez
|8.20
|9
|Governor Goteven
|124
|9
|4
|3–½
|3–2
|3–1½
|5–hd
|9–67
|Pereira
|13.50
|8
|Del Mar Flash
|124
|8
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|10
|10
|10
|Cedillo
|35.60
|6
|CLOSING REMARKS
|7.80
|4.40
|3.60
|4
|WARRENS CANDY GIRL
|5.60
|3.80
|3
|SUPER GAME
|17.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$316.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$27.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-1)
|$303.62
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-1-7)
|$9,149.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3)
|$310.10
Winner–Closing Remarks Ch.f.3 by Vronsky out of Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $392,157 Daily Double Pool $34,131 Exacta Pool $238,741 Superfecta Pool $88,704 Super High Five Pool $6,169 Trifecta Pool $144,099. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $276.85. Pick Three Pool $64,622.
CLOSING REMARKS stalked between rivals, steadied briefly off heels at the five-eighths pole, shifted three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front and was kept to task to the wire. WARRENS CANDY GIRL bumped leaving the gate, trailed early, went two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit in the drive, came back in some, closed well and kept gaining on the winner. SUPER GAME stalked the pacesetter early then went up to duel on the backstretch, cleared foe past the three-eighths pole, led through the drive, got caught with a sixteenth to go and held the show. DYLANS WILD CAT tracked two wide then angled four wide into the stretch and got outkicked. SENSIBLE CAT stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the back of the pace outside a pair of rivals, angled five wide into the stretch and evened out in the late stages. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH tucked inside early, saved ground then angled out in the lane and proved no menace. I'M SO ANNA broke in and bumped leaving the gate, chased from inside then a bit off the rail into the drive and weakened. WESTWARD BREEZE sped clear early and steered over to the inside, dueled up the backstretch, could not keep pace with the leader around the far turn, chased inside into the stretch, altered out at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN in range early while off the inside, had aim two wide into the stretch but weakened in the drive. DEL MAR FLASH went three to four wide around the first, traveled in mid-pack up the backstretch, dropped back on the final turn, was eased in the lane and walked off.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'California Cup Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.26 47.50 1:12.43 1:39.38 1:46.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Big Fish
|124
|2
|7
|7–6
|7–7
|6–hd
|3–½
|1–1½
|Hernandez
|4.00
|6
|None Above the Law
|124
|5
|3
|4–½
|2–½
|2–2
|1–½
|2–4
|Desormeaux
|9.50
|4
|Good With People
|124
|3
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|3–1¼
|Gonzalez
|2.80
|8
|Warrens Candy Man
|124
|7
|5
|5–1½
|6–hd
|7–8
|5–5
|4–nk
|Prat
|7.40
|7
|Positivity
|124
|6
|4
|2–hd
|4–2
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–12
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|9
|Cozy Bear
|124
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–1¼
|T Baze
|46.80
|5
|Play Chicken
|124
|4
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|7–hd
|Gutierrez
|4.90
|2
|Mischievous Path
|124
|1
|6
|6–½
|5–½
|5–½
|7–2
|8
|Cedillo
|9.50
|3
|BIG FISH
|10.00
|5.80
|3.60
|6
|NONE ABOVE THE LAW
|8.80
|4.80
|4
|GOOD WITH PEOPLE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$40.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$42.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-8)
|$58.21
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$81.65
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 3-6-4-8-7)
|Carryover $2,422
Winner–Big Fish Dbb.g.3 by Mr. Big out of Perched, by Into Mischief. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $335,922 Daily Double Pool $30,947 Exacta Pool $182,427 Superfecta Pool $72,515 Trifecta Pool $115,717 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,175. Scratched–The Chosen Vron.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $467.05. Pick Three Pool $80,732.
BIG FISH raced two wide and outside a rival around the first turn, went between foes on the backstretch, traveled three deep on the far turn then angled in at the quarter pole, steered back out in upper stretch, rallied outside and overhauled the runner-up in the final furlong. NONE ABOVE THE LAW showed early speed between then dropped back to a stalking position, moved closer into the backstretch inside rivals, bid outside around the far turn, took over nearing the furlong marker and was unable to offer resistance to the winner. GOOD WITH PEOPLE established the front early and moved inside, set the pace up the backstretch, responded when challenged around far turn, fought back inside to upper stretch, relinquished the lead nearing the eighth pole and weakened late while hold the show. WARRENS CANDY MAN went four wide around the clubhouse turn, chased widest up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane, slowly drifted to the inside and earned a minor share. POSITIVITY traveled three wide around the first turn, three deep or four wide on the backstretch, chased three wide leaving the final turn and lacked further response. COZY BEAR lagged behind early, went two wide into the lane and passed tired rivals. PLAY CHICKEN stalked between rivals through the early stages, came two wide into the stretch and had little left. MISCHIEVOUS PATH tracked from inside to the stretch, eased in the lane and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Unusual Heat Turf Classic S. Presented by City National Bank'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.31 44.76 1:09.18 1:34.36 1:46.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|North County Guy
|122
|6
|5
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|2–2
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|4.20
|7
|Heck Yeah
|124
|7
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–1½
|3–1
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|21.50
|8
|Acclimate
|124
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|1–1½
|3–½
|T Baze
|1.90
|2
|Ward 'n Jerry
|124
|2
|8
|9–2
|9–2
|9–½
|5–½
|4–nk
|Prat
|5.80
|1
|Brandothebartender
|122
|1
|10
|10–1½
|10–2
|11
|7–½
|5–3¾
|Rispoli
|5.80
|4
|Indian Peak
|124
|4
|9
|8–½
|7–1
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–nk
|Rosario
|7.40
|9
|Tropical Terror
|120
|9
|11
|11
|11
|10–1½
|9–1
|7–1½
|Franco
|78.00
|5
|Marckie's Water
|124
|5
|7
|7–1
|8–1½
|8–1
|10–1½
|8–½
|Cedillo
|45.50
|10
|Margot's Boy
|122
|10
|4
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–1½
|8–2
|9–ns
|Hernandez
|9.60
|3
|Fly to Mars
|124
|3
|2
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–hd
|10–7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|18.10
|11
|Cono
|122
|11
|1
|1–6
|1–10
|1–6
|11
|11
|Gonzalez
|75.50
|6
|NORTH COUNTY GUY
|10.40
|6.40
|4.00
|7
|HECK YEAH
|17.40
|8.40
|8
|ACCLIMATE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$60.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$89.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-8-2)
|$178.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-8)
|$202.80
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 6-7-8-2-1)
|Carryover $6,054
Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.6 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $511,698 Daily Double Pool $33,610 Exacta Pool $228,560 Superfecta Pool $102,056 Trifecta Pool $158,368 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,760. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $70.15. Pick Three Pool $82,474.
NORTH COUNTY GUY sat off the pace, angled out around the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front near the sixteenth pole and finished strong under urging. HECK YEAH raced two wide then angled out into the stretch, closed through the final furlong but could was not enough. ACCLIMATE tracked two wide or off the rail, closed in around the far turn, reeled in the leader and quickly took command, led clear into the stretch, overtaken by the winner near the sixteenth pole then held the show. WARD 'N JERRY raced along the inside then moved to the two path, came out into the stretch and summoned a mild rally. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER raced well off the pace along the inside, swung out into the stretch and was eight wide at the top of the lane, showed late effort and closed the gap. INDIAN PEAK broke out and bumped rival at the start, reserved in the early going, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, lacked room in upper stretch, gained a clear path but flattened out. TROPICAL TERROR trailed the field early, advanced three wide on the second turn, was floated out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MARCKIE'S WATER bumped leaving the gate, raced along the inside to the stretch, angled out in the lane and never threatened. MARGOT'S BOY chased off the rail, ranged up three wide into the stretch and faded in the late stages. FLY TO MARS chased along the inside, between foes into the stretch and came up empty. CONO opened up a large advantage early, held a diminishing lead around the far turn, was collared by rival at the quarter pole and folded in the drive.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Don Valpredo California Cup Sprint Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.35 56.50 1:09.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Brickyard Ride
|122
|8
|2
|1–2½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–3¼
|Centeno
|4.90
|1
|Tigre Di Slugo
|122
|1
|11
|8–1
|8–½
|5–2
|2–ns
|Rosario
|2.00
|3
|Fashionably Fast
|124
|3
|5
|6–2
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Pereira
|3.20
|6
|Loud Mouth
|124
|6
|7
|4–½
|3–4½
|3–3
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|5.20
|10
|Jamming Eddy
|122
|10
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2
|5–2½
|Prat
|14.40
|7
|Club Aspen
|124
|7
|10
|11
|11
|9–2
|6–1¼
|Hernandez
|31.80
|11
|Rookie Mistake
|122
|11
|8
|7–½
|6–hd
|6–½
|7–1½
|Gutierrez
|15.80
|9
|Oliver
|124
|9
|9
|10–1
|10–1
|10–8
|8–hd
|Rispoli
|25.30
|2
|Royal Trump
|122
|2
|6
|9–hd
|7–1
|7–hd
|9–1¼
|Maldonado
|39.20
|5
|Psycho Dar
|122
|5
|3
|5–hd
|5–1
|8–½
|10–30
|Gonzalez
|15.40
|4
|Bettor Trip Nick
|124
|4
|4
|3–½
|9–hd
|11
|11
|Van Dyke
|57.60
|8
|BRICKYARD RIDE
|11.80
|6.60
|5.00
|1
|TIGRE DI SLUGO
|3.80
|3.20
|3
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$75.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$21.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-6)
|$34.04
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-6-10)
|$1,388.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3)
|$47.20
Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $427,560 Daily Double Pool $48,008 Exacta Pool $231,953 Superfecta Pool $94,338 Super High Five Pool $8,063 Trifecta Pool $144,113. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $105.65. Pick Three Pool $61,155.
BRICKYARD RIDE had early speed and came in early, sped clear up the backstretch, led two wide into the lane, drifted in upper stretch then drew away. TIGRE DI SLUGO raced off the pace along the inside, checked into the turn, moved into the two path around the bend, then rallied in the stretch and finished strong along the inside to earn the place. FASHIONABLY FAST chased the pace two wide, three wide into the stretch, finished willingly and missed the place. LOUD MOUTH bumped with inside rival and checked early, stayed in range off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and kept on willingly in the final furlong. JAMMING EDDY stalked off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and weakened. CLUB ASPEN trailed the field early, took the turn two wide and improved position. ROOKIE MISTAKE went two wide into the turn, angled out around the turn, came five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. OLIVER traveled at the back of the pack, went four to five wide around the turn, angled inside a rival then came out to race wide into the lane and was never a factor. ROYAL TRUMP off the pace in the early going, entered the turn three wide, exited six wide and proved no menace. PSYCHO DAR bumped and forced in early, chased off the rail then four wide into the drive and weakened. BETTOR TRIP NICK forced in early, chased along the inside and tired.
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.35 45.00 56.72 1:08.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Squared Shady
|123
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–3
|1–4
|Maldonado
|7.60
|6
|Another Eddie
|123
|6
|2
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–3
|2–3½
|Gutierrez
|3.40
|4
|Warrior Lady
|123
|4
|7
|5–½
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|Fuentes
|56.50
|2
|Pistachio Princess
|123
|2
|11
|8–2
|6–1
|5–3
|4–1¾
|Gonzalez
|24.70
|5
|Miss Baylee
|123
|5
|5
|4–1
|3–1
|4–1½
|5–3¼
|Desormeaux
|7.50
|7
|Omg It's Jessica
|123
|7
|6
|6–½
|8–2
|6–hd
|6–ns
|Hernandez
|2.10
|3
|Curious Inji
|123
|3
|3
|3–½
|7–hd
|8–1
|7–1
|T Baze
|11.10
|11
|Galarina
|123
|10
|10
|11
|11
|10–½
|8–1
|Flores
|60.40
|10
|Annietown
|123
|9
|8
|9–½
|9–2
|9–2
|9–ns
|Prat
|4.20
|8
|Race Judicata
|123
|8
|1
|7–1½
|5–½
|7–hd
|10–nk
|Cedillo
|22.30
|12
|Sugar Kisses
|116
|11
|9
|10–4
|10–2
|11
|11
|Pyfer
|43.80
|1
|SQUARED SHADY
|17.20
|7.20
|5.00
|6
|ANOTHER EDDIE
|5.00
|3.80
|4
|WARRIOR LADY
|13.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$138.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$37.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-2)
|$846.74
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-4-2-5)
|Carryover $10,971
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$473.70
Winner–Squared Shady Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Frege, by Johar. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Ganje, Jeff. Mutuel Pool $423,342 Daily Double Pool $129,451 Exacta Pool $261,561 Superfecta Pool $130,609 Super High Five Pool $14,378 Trifecta Pool $183,737. Scratched–Big Clare, Love the Dance, Our Little Tiger.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-1) paid $98.75. Pick Three Pool $178,615. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-8-1) 605 tickets with 4 correct paid $735.40. Pick Four Pool $583,131. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-6-8-1) 169 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,103.50. Pick Five Pool $687,234. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-6-3-6-8-1) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $24,009.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $350,118. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $415,148.
SQUARED SHADY showed speed from inside, set the pace with company to the outside, cleared rival at the quarter pole and drew away. ANOTHER EDDIE pressed the leader from outside, lost contact approaching the quarter pole, chased off the rail into the lane and proved second best. WARRIOR LADY stalked the speed up the backstretch, steered down to the rail, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch and held the show. PISTACHIO PRINCESS off slow to begin, chased inside to the lane then tipped out and showed a mild response to earn a small award. MISS BAYLEE forwardly placed outside rivals, took the turn four wide and weakened. OMG IT'S JESSICA tracked between foes, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, entered the turn three wide, angled five wide into the stretch and had nothing left. CURIOUS INJI up close outside the leader early while inside a pair of rivals, lost ground into the turn, exited the bend two wide and faded. GALARINA hesitated and broke slow, angled in on the turn and passed tired foes. ANNIETOWN settled off the inside, went three wide around the turn and never responded to urging. RACE JUDICATA took the turn three to four wide and weakened. SUGAR KISSES off the pace in the early going, entered turn four wide, then exited five wide and made no impact.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$155,894
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$189,328
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,952,680
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$11,297,902
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, January 17.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Badger Gal
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|2
|Verry Bossy
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Robert J. Lucas
|15-1
|3
|Bella D
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|4
|Fierce Kitty
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|30-1
|5
|Rays Darlinkle
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|50-1
|6
|Ray Ray Is Gone
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|7
|Elgofranco
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|6-1
|8
|Summer Rose
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|9
|Little Miss Belle
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Edward R. Freeman
|30-1
|10
|Rockie Causeway
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|11
|Vronsky Zips Away
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|12
|Spanish Channel
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|All Tea All Shade
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|10,000
|2
|Lulumaru
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|John F. Martin
|5-2
|10,000
|3
|Destiny's Journey
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|10,000
|4
|Senoradiablo
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|8-1
|10,000
|5
|Girona
|Emily Ellingwood
|112
|Paul G. Aguirre
|5-1
|10,000
|6
|Avalon Ride
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|10,000
|7
|Miss You Mom
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Andreas Psarras
|12-1
|10,000
|8
|Majestic Diva
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|10,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rager
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|50,000
|2
|Bench Judge
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|3
|Juggles
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|45,000
|4
|Invictatatus
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|8-1
|5
|Dark Prince
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|6
|Gate Speed
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|7
|Best Chance
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|50,000
|8
|Ed Gatty
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|30-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Runaway Kristin
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Marcia Stortz
|5-1
|35,000
|2
|Royal Orb
|Francisco Amparan
|118
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|35,000
|3
|Fleet Roy
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|Kennebec
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|3-5
|40,000
|5
|Hard Metal
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|15-1
|40,000
|6
|Paisano
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|35,000
|7
|Broken Finger
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|40,000
|8
|Short Rib
|Jessica Pyfer
|111
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|35,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Military Princess
|Heriberto Figueroa
|123
|John Cisneros
|20-1
|2
|Big Clare
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|3
|Here Comes Ralphie
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|4
|Annie Graham
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|5
|Sunshine Babe
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Marcelo Polanco
|20-1
|6
|Big Beauty
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|7
|Our Little Tiger
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Jerry Wallace, II
|5-1
|8
|Disko Fever
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|9
|Delta Wind
|Joel Rosario
|123
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wedding Groom
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Sal Gonzalez
|12-1
|2
|Uncle Boogie
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|9-5
|3
|Gates of Heaven
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Shelbe Ruis
|7-2
|4
|Cojo
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|5
|Love My Jimmy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|6
|Western Rule
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|7
|Hung Jury
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
SEVENTH RACE.
About 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Astra Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Avenue de France
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|2
|Miss Addie Pray
|Mike Smith
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|3
|Altea
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|4
|Aunt Lubie
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|5
|Hermaphrodite
|Joel Rosario
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|6
|Lucky Peridot
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|7
|Carpe Vinum
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|8
|Quick
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|9
|Ms Peintour
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paige Runner
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|3-1
|2
|Paid Informant
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|Miss Megan
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|4
|This Tea
|Flavien Prat
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|5
|As Time Goes By
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|6
|Matera
|Jeremy Laprida
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Direct Line
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Mongolian Kingdom
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Enebish Ganbat
|6-1
|50,000
|3
|Commanding Chief
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|50,000
|4
|Malibu Dreamin
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Infatuate
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
|45,000
|6
|Leme At Em
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|45,000
|7
|Afleeting Life
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Tim Yakteen
|30-1
|45,000
|8
|Croi Mor
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Robert N. Falcone, Jr.
|8-1
|45,000
|9
|Fire Polish
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|50,000
|10
|My Indy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Samuel Nichols
|8-1
|45,000
|11
|Witch's Vow
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Silent Musketier
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Samuel Nichols
|20-1
|45,000
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.