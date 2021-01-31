Horse racing newsletter: Medina Spirit wins terrific Lewis Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we’re glad to have Rob Henie back for a handicapping lesson.

Saturday’s running of the Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita was one heck of a race. Down the stretch, you wouldn’t have been surprised if any of three horses won it. But the winner was Medina Spirit for trainer Bob Baffert, winning it for the ninth time. The winning margin was a neck, and only a nose separated Roman Centurian and Hot Rod Charlie.

Medina Spirit just wouldn’t give it up as he appeared ready to be passed by either Roman Centurian or Hot Rod Charlie. The distance was 1 1/16 miles, so we’ve still got a ways to go before we know who has the classic distance. But this time when the Kentucky Derby comes around, none of the horses would have gone 1 ¼ miles yet.

Medina Spirit paid $4.00, $2.80 and $2.20. The remainder of the field, in order, was Roman Centurian, Hot Rod Charlie, Spielberg, Parnelli and Wipe the Slate. Rombauer and Waspirant were pre-race scratches. The track was listed as good.

I wrote a story for web and print, which includes a lot of the quotes I’ve listed below. But if you want to see all my word transitions, just click here.

If you just want the quotes, here you go.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “That reminded me a little bit of Silver Charm. He had every reason to give it up late down in the stretch when those horses came to him, I thought he was beat. I thought they were going to get by and he wouldn’t let them by, he fought on. He really is not as tired as I thought he would be. He got caught up in the speed duel. We were afraid about the one-hole and I was hoping he could just back off a little bit. We’re going to work with him and learn about the horse. A race like this gives them a good foundation, that’s why I decided to run him here. I rather run him in a race and keep breezing him, getting him ready. He’s going to get a lot out of this race, but I think you have to take him pretty seriously now. Those are two good horses that he beat, so I’m really fortunate.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “He’s a very game horse. At the quarter pole, I didn’t know, but he looked around and when he saw those horses, he kept going. He didn’t get tired at all. On the gallop out, he was by himself.”

Time to get excited about this upcoming Derby prep season.

A handicapping lesson

It’s time for a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the eighth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“Maiden $50,000 claimers going six furlongs on the turf, with the most important portion of this condition being, ‘4 and up.’ When we come along this type of race, we’re looking for a couple of things — runners who appear to be finding better health, which can open the door to better efforts. It also leads to new variables being in place, meaning, a new distance, surface, etc., designed to bring out better. With this in mind, the horse that fits this criteria well would be top selection MR. VERRACITY (#1). He didn’t run as a 2- or 3-year-old, showing up the first day of his 4-year-old year career, so the mere fact he’s now back right on schedule for the second time this month is super encouraging, with Mike Puype now moving to the turf, with excellent turf jock Jose Valdivia stringing along, a guy who once won a Breeders Cup turf race, also a nephew of the great turf rider of the ‘70s and ‘80s in Fernando Toro. We’ll look for sharp improvement with the experience of breaking next to multiple runners under him, good health creeping into the picture, now trying a new surface. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY (#4) strings races together for the second time in six months, eligible to be claimed for $35,000 last time out, so the mere fact he’s now being offered for the higher price of $50,000 for Bob Baffert is a sign of confidence for sure. He too is moving to the turf off his main track effort last time out, also retaining the services of his recent jock in Abel Cedillo. With both runners here, lots of reasons to believe both are improving.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: The turf course has been super fair so far, great to see so early in the meet, as opposed to most turf courses which have so much bounce in them early on, giving an advantage to those running on late, not the case so far here.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 1-4

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 6,9

“Negative Notes:

“5 Capo Mafioso - That second two back he exited, was a weak heat.

“6 Stir the Pot - Absolutely nothing to offer after losing some confidence in recent months.

“TOP PICK: MR. VERRACITY (#1 12-1 Valdivia)

“SECOND CHOICE: MIDNIGHT MYSTERY (#4 7-2 Cedillo)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

The second of the two stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita was the Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, a 1 1/8-mile dirt race for older horses. The race acts as a prep for the Santa Anita Handicap. Express Train won the race after a nice rail trip at the start before gaining position on the far turn and then came through the stretch three wide to win by 3 ¼ lengths.

Express Train paid $7.20, $3.60 and $2.20. Tizamagician was second, followed by Idol, Zestful and King Guillermo, who had shipped in for the race.

John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “We knew there was plenty of speed in the race and it worked out fine. [Jockey] Juan [Hernandez] fits this horse very well, show me a horse he doesn’t fit. When you speak to him, he exudes confidence. He’s a rider. We’ll stay home and run in the Big ’Cap [on March 6.]”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “The difference was the distance of a mile and an eighth and different horses, but he’s a really nice horse. He loves going short and going long so you can do whatever you want with him, he’s a really nice horse. The boss, Mr. Shirreffs, just told me to have a good trip. There were three horses that tried to go to the lead and my horse relaxed pretty well behind them. … I was just waiting to get into the stretch to let him run, that’s what he did. Around the turn before the stretch, I checked, I went outside and I was clear and he started running again.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s eight-race card at Santa Anita is, well, pretty miserable. But they are running despite recent weather and half the races (the even ones) are back on the turf. Seven of the races have a claiming aspect to them. But, here’s the deal, racing secretary Chris Merz is writing races to fit the population, and ultimately having races that keep horses running is better than great conditions but only four or five horses entering. First post is 12:30 p.m.

There really is no feature on Sunday. There are two $63,000 races, both for Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up. One is an allowance at 1 1/8 miles on the turf and the other is an allowance/optional claimer going seven furlongs on the dirt. We’ll pick the former as the feature. Kleen Karma is the 7-2 favorite for trainer Craig Lewis and Abel Cedillo. She has won two-of-11 lifetime and is coming off a third as the beaten favorite in an allowance at Santa Anita. There are two horses as 4-1, Y Not Sizzle (Jeff Mullins, Umberto Rispoli) and Scarlet Heat (Dan Blacker, Ricardo Gonzalez). Y Not Sizzle is coming off a claiming win and Scarlet Heat was fourth last out in an allowance. Post is around 3:06 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 9, 8, 7, 6, 9, 7, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 3 Lady Noguez (6-1)

Lady Noguez is the top closer in a race loaded with early speed that will each drive a very fast early pace. Making the first start since November, Juan Hernandez again rides this horse for trainer Vladimir Cerin. Juan is riding very well of late and is two of six for this trainer. Lady has just missed in most of her starts. If Juan can keep her a little bit closer Sunday for that late run we should have a 6-1 or more value win.

Saturday’s result: Feeling Flush was a waste of a ride for Joel Rosario, who can’t be happy with his agent on that choice.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Kitten’s Joy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Chess’s Dream ($18.60)

Aqueduct (4): Grade 3 $150,000 Toboggan Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: American Power ($9.50)

Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Swale Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Drain the Clock ($4.20)

Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Forward Gal Stakes, fillies, 3-year-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Zaajel ($3.20)

Oaklawn (5): $200,000 Martha Washington Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Will’s Secret ($18.00)

Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweetest Charm Stakes, 3-year-olds, Del Mar 1 mile on turf. Winner: White Frost ($11.00)

Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $200,000 Holy Bull Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Greatest Honour ($7.60)

Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, 4 and up 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Express Train ($7.20)

Oaklawn (8): $150,000 American Beauty Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Frank’s Rockette ($3.20)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Medina Spirit ($4.00)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

12:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Jimmy Winkfield Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorites: Hello Hot Rod-Scotch Rock’s (entry) (7-5)

1:53 Sam Houston (5): $100,000 Pulse Power Turf Sprint Stakes, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fast Boat (7-2)

3:00 Sam Houston (7): $200,000 Texas Turf Mile Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fighting Force (3-1)

3:32 Sam Houston (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Houston Ladies Classic Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Letruska (1-1)

4:07 Sam Houston (9): Grade 3 $200,000 John B. Connally Turf Cup, 4 and up, 1 1/2 miles on turf. Favorite: Spooky Channel (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 7 Cant Take A Joke (5-1)

He improved immensely in his second career start to finish second against repeat winner Ilushion Eagle, who looks to be one of the favorites in Sunday’s seventh race. In that outing 44 nights ago, Cant Take A Joke broke well to show some speed while securing a nice racing position prior. He drifted in and out about past the gap and down the lane and it was here where he lost ground to Illushion Eagle. I still like how sharp he looked early on and he faced a candidate for the top qualifying time of the night. If he can make one more step of improvement, this Joke might leave backers smiling from ear to ear with a win at a big price.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

