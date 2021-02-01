Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut has his new Kentucky Oaks rankings
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we bring you one of your favorites, the (hopefully) weekly stewards’ rulings.
Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, has taken on an added task for us. He’s going to take a look at the Kentucky Oaks trail for us every now and then. He’s back with new rankings after this last weekend’s action. Louis, it’s your turn.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
“May 5, 2017 was the coldest Kentucky Oaks Day I can remember. I think the high was 48 degrees, and the precipitation was enough to make it a sloppy mess on the track. I never thought I would wear my winter overcoat to the Oaks, but here we were.
“In our box, we were constructing our tickets. ‘But what about Abel Tasman?’ My friend Rich had come in from Michigan for the weekend, and apparently hadn’t seen what I did that Paradise Woods had drubbed her by more than 11 lengths in the Santa Anita Oaks a month prior.
“The rest is history. Abel Tasman goes last to first in the slop, and on to a terrific career. And, yes, Rich reminds me about leaving Abel Tasman off the ticket fairly often.
“The date that truly matters is Nov. 3, 2018. Abel Tasman was amongst the favorites in the Breeder’s Cup Distaff, alongside a terrific field which included eventual winner Monomoy Girl, Midnight Bisou, Blue Prize, Mopotism, and Wonder Gadot. Mike Smith had Abel Tasman moved up into third, but once Monomoy Girl began her drive, she simply quit. I couldn’t take my eyes off of Abel, as the finish was just so out of character.
“Then something happened that I’ll never forget: before the finish line, Smith had leaned over next to her face, and was stroking her neck. He wasn’t mic’d up, but you knew what he was saying. It was over. She was done.
Enjoying this newsletter?
“And she was. She never raced again. After the race, her trainer Bob Baffert was quoted as saying ‘I thought she was in a good spot, [Smith] got aggressive with her, but she just doesn’t want to run anymore, it looks like.’ And Smith, who’s been around horses his entire life, knew it right then.
“Nov. 3, 2018. The date which answers the question ‘When did you fall in love with the fillies?’
“There were no emotional moments at Gulfstream or Oaklawn this weekend, but we did witness two terrific runs by developing fillies. The Todd Pletcher-trained Zaajel ran a smart, stalking race in the one-turn Grade 3 Forward Gal Stakes at Gulfstream Park. I think it’s easy to be excited about her. In this eight-horse field, five of her competitors had already run in a stakes race. Zaajel was coming out of her only previous race, a seven furlong $40,000 maiden special on Dec. 20. She’ll crack my top 10, because her talent is obvious. However, she’ll have to wait on a top-five ranking after we see her over two turns.
“The surprise of the Oaks qualifiers was the performance of Will’s Secret in the two-turn Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn. Not only did she face two-time stakes winner and Steve Asmussen-trained Joy’s Rocket, she also defeated a well-regarded Coach, who’s trained by Brad Cox. Sleep on this one at your own risk. Will’s Secret is trained by Dallas Stewart, who has trained two Distaff winners, and Lemons Forever, the 2006 Oaks winner and answer to the trivia question ‘Which Oaks winner won at the longest odds?’ She paid $96.20 that day.
“There are two Oaks preps on Saturday: The Suncoast at Tampa Bay, and the Las Virgenes at Santa Anita. Feb. 13 starts the 50-point preps; hopefully, I’ll see you before then.
“Here’s this week’s top ten.
- Vequist (1)
- Malthaat (2)
- Girl Daddy (3)
- Dayoutoftheoffice (4)
- Kalypso (5)
- Charlie’s Penny (6)
- Will’s Secret (NR)
- Millefeuille (7)
- Travel Column (8)
- Zaajel (NR)”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.
Stewards’ rulings
We’re back with more rulings. They are mostly riding crop violations and procedure penalties. Stick around to the last one, it’s the most amusing of the bunch.
--Jockey Tyler Baze was fined $750 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Heartfullofstars in the sixth race on Dec. 10. The official ruling said the infraction occurred at Santa Anita, but Santa Anita wasn’t racing then, Los Alamitos was racing on that Thursday. The ruling and minutes said that Baze violated the six-strike rule. It was his second violation in the last 60 days.
--Trainer Art Sherman was fined $750 for failing to report that Mobjack was gelded before eighth race on Dec. 4 at Los Alamitos. The horse was scratched by the stewards. Sherman said the horse had been gelded several months prior while at the farm. Sherman took full responsibility, saying he forgot the procedure was performed while the horse was not under his immediate care.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for the late registration of Mo See Cal as using Lasix before running in the fourth race on Jan. 16 at Santa Anita. Mo See Cal finished sixth in the race. The Lasix registration form arrived at the receiving barn the day after entries were taken.
--Owner Liparit Gharibyan was suspended for failing to appear at a hearing on Jan. 14 in regard to an alleged financial debt of $146.13 to the So. Cal. Equine Foundation for an entrapped epiglottis treatment. The suspension was to start on Jan. 22. During the suspension Gharibyan is barred from all facilities under CHRB supervision.
--Trainer Sal Gonzalez was fined $200 for failing to show up on time to the receiving barn before the eighth race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 10. Santiago’s Wish did run in the race and finished fourth. Gonzalez said his groom did not hear the call for the race. The stewards pointed out that the sound system had just been updated.
--Jockey Juan Hernandez was fined $1,000 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Lucky Peridot in the Astra Stakes on Jan. 17at Santa Anita. Hernandez struck the horse seven times, one over the limit. Lucky Peridot finished fourth in the nine-horse race. Hernandez agreed he violated the rule. It was his third offense in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Edwin Maldonado was fined $100 for showing up late to the paddock before the sixth race on Jan. 17. Maldonado was to ride Cojo, who finished fifth in the six-horse race. Maldonado said he is not a football fan but got caught up in the Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns game because he is from Columbus, Ohio.
Santa Anita review
As we pointed out on Sunday, there really wasn’t much of a feature on Sunday, but we picked the sixth race, an allowance with a purse of $63,000 for older Cal-bred fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Almost a Factor was more than a factor, sweeping wide on the far turn and taking the lead in the stretch to win by 2 ¼ lengths.
The Carla Gaines-trained filly paid $6.20, $3.40 and $3.00. Kleen Karma was second followed by Rose’s Crystal, Scarlet Heat, Secret Square, Pushing Sixty, Peace Pipe, Y Not Sizzle and Navy Queen. Joel Rosario was the winning jockey.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Jimmy Winkfield Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hello Hot Rod ($4.80)
Sam Houston (5): $100,000 Pulse Power Turf Sprint Stakes, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Fast Boat ($7.60)
Sam Houston (7): $200,000 Texas Turf Mile Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Palazzi ($7.00)
Sam Houston (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Houston Ladies Classic Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Letruska ($2.80)
Sam Houston (9): Grade 3 $200,000 John B. Connally Turf Cup, 4 and up, 1 1/2 miles on turf. Winner: Spooky Channel ($5.00)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 31.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.10 45.86 1:11.85 1:18.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|El Diablo Rojo
|122
|2
|5
|4–1
|4–1
|2–3
|1–2½
|Hernandez
|1.60
|5
|Holden the Lute
|122
|5
|3
|3–3
|3–2½
|1–½
|2–6½
|Cedillo
|5.20
|4
|Crooked Finger Ray
|122
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3–1¼
|Rosario
|3.50
|1
|Gate Speed
|115
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–1½
|4–nk
|Pyfer
|3.20
|3
|Dark Prince
|122
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–1
|3–½
|5
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|2
|EL DIABLO ROJO
|5.20
|3.20
|2.10
|5
|HOLDEN THE LUTE
|5.20
|3.00
|4
|CROOKED FINGER RAY
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$8.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4)
|$15.20
Winner–El Diablo Rojo Ch.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Bella Roja, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Craig Lewis Racing Stable, Elliot Lewis& Anapenny Racing (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Anapenny Racing, LLC and Lewis, Craig A.. Mutuel Pool $175,935 Exacta Pool $64,087 Trifecta Pool $43,359. Scratched–none.
EL DIABLO ROJO settled off the pace, raced two wide into the bend, angled widest at the top of the stretch, drew alongside the leader nearing the eighth pole, urged left-handed and drew clear at the sixteenth pole. HOLDEN THE LUTE stalked off the rail, bid three deep into stretch, took over in upper stretch but could not stave off the winner in the final furlong. CROOKED FINGER RAY unhurried in the beginning, traveled four wide around the turn, then showed a mild response to gain the show. GATE SPEED set the pace under pressure from outside, raced on even terms with DARK PRINCE midway around the turn, lost command past the quarter pole and gave way. DARK PRINCE prompted the pace from outside, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, took command past the quarter pole, offered no resistance to HOLDEN THE LUTE in upper stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.51 47.18 1:11.22 1:23.55 1:35.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Quiet Secretary
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|2.20
|3
|Lady Noguez
|122
|3
|6
|6–1½
|6–½
|5–1½
|4–3
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|3.30
|6
|Kept Waiting
|122
|5
|4
|5–3
|5–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Rosario
|2.10
|2
|So Much Happy
|122
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–2
|4–3¼
|Van Dyke
|6.20
|9
|Cover Version
|118
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–2
|5–2¼
|Franco
|8.00
|7
|Sophie Antoinette
|115
|6
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|6–14
|Pyfer
|20.90
|1
|Cowboys Daughter
|120
|1
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|6–1½
|7
|7
|T Baze
|28.00
|5
|QUIET SECRETARY
|6.40
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|LADY NOGUEZ
|3.80
|2.60
|6
|KEPT WAITING
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$21.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$14.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-2)
|$14.57
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-6-2-9)
|$323.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6)
|$22.45
Winner–Quiet Secretary B.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Game Fair, by Quiet American. Bred by J. V. Shields Jr. (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, Cooper, Rockie Lynne, Kruljac, Ian S., Lewkowitz, Frank, Lewkowitz, K. Mutuel Pool $233,930 Daily Double Pool $46,314 Exacta Pool $119,112 Superfecta Pool $41,048 Super High Five Pool $2,969 Trifecta Pool $63,593. Scratched–A Thousand Dreams, Flat Out Joy.
QUIET SECRETARY stalked the leader in the two path, loomed three wide into the stretch, ranged up and took over nearing the eighth pole, kicked clear inside the furlong grounds and held safely. LADY NOGUEZ traveled near the back of the pack, went three to four wide around the final turn, rallied and gained the place honors. KEPT WAITING angled in early, pulled around the clubhouse turn then a bit on the backstretch before settling into stride, went between runners into the far turn, exited that bend two wide, angled out in the stretch then came back in some and gained the show. SO MUCH HAPPY sped clear and controlled the pace, led clear into the stretch, was overtaken with a furlong to go and got edged for the show. COVER VERSION trailed the field early, went three wide into the drive and passed tired foes. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE tracked the pace off the rail, exited the far turn three wide and weakened. COWBOYS DAUGHTER chased the speed from inside, started to weaken on the turn, tired in the lane, then came out and was eased late.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.57 46.10 58.28 1:10.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Dark Hedges
|124
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Hernandez
|2.60
|4
|Defense Wins
|124
|4
|3
|4–hd
|5–2
|3–1
|2–1
|Cedillo
|1.80
|8
|Old Indian Trick
|124
|8
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|3–5
|Pereira
|5.10
|2
|Strike It Lucky
|124
|2
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|4–1
|4–2½
|Franco
|28.20
|3
|Leprino
|117
|3
|6
|6–2½
|6–½
|6–1
|5–1¾
|Pyfer
|3.70
|5
|Princeofthenorth
|122
|5
|7
|7–10½
|7–14
|7–12
|6–ns
|Rispoli
|9.60
|7
|Red Valor
|124
|7
|5
|5–1½
|3–½
|5–2½
|7–15
|T Baze
|32.40
|1
|Blame It On Kitty
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|32.30
|6
|DARK HEDGES
|7.20
|4.20
|3.00
|4
|DEFENSE WINS
|3.20
|2.40
|8
|OLD INDIAN TRICK
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$32.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-8-2)
|$34.48
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-8-2-3)
|$880.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-8)
|$19.05
Winner–Dark Hedges Dbb.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Pay Lady, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Glatt, Mark and Glatt, Ron. Mutuel Pool $314,303 Daily Double Pool $20,020 Exacta Pool $224,982 Superfecta Pool $85,459 Super High Five Pool $4,616 Trifecta Pool $115,961. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $16.75. Pick Three Pool $62,009.
DARK HEDGES set the pace early inside of OLD INDIAN TRICK, battled with that rival through the turn and into the lane, cleared in upper stretch and drew away under hand urging. DEFENSE WINS stalked off the rail then between rivals, traveled in the two path on the turn then came out into the stretch, rallied and closed the gap on the winner while gaining second. OLD INDIAN TRICK forced the pace from outside into, around the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and got outfinished for second. STRIKE IT LUCKY stalked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch then angled out and weakened. LEPRINO raced in the two path into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, drifted back to the inside in the drive and lacked further response. PRINCEOFTHENORTH sat off the pace well off the rail early, went five wide into the turn, moved into the four path then came five into the stretch and never rallied. RED VALOR chased behind the top pair to the outside, took the turn four then three wide and lacked a rally. BLAME IT ON KITTY never got involved.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.48 46.54 1:10.86 1:23.32 1:35.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Ian Glass
|122
|2
|2
|2–1½
|2–3½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Rispoli
|4.50
|3
|Irish Heatwave
|122
|3
|3
|4–2
|4–4
|3–1
|2–1
|2–6½
|Prat
|0.90
|5
|French Getaway
|122
|5
|6
|6–1½
|5–½
|5–6
|4–1
|3–¾
|Smith
|4.40
|7
|Mo Bob
|120
|7
|5
|3–3
|3–2
|4–3
|5–7
|4–1
|Fuentes
|47.20
|1
|Blackout
|113
|1
|1
|1–2
|1–5
|1–3½
|3–3½
|5–7
|Pyfer
|13.40
|6
|Worthy Turk
|122
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–6
|6–24½
|6
|Gutierrez
|24.50
|4
|Lord Wimborne
|120
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–2
|7
|7
|dnf
|Rosario
|4.30
|2
|IAN GLASS
|11.00
|4.00
|3.00
|3
|IRISH HEATWAVE
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|FRENCH GETAWAY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$42.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-7)
|$55.34
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-5-7-1)
|$900.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$20.30
Winner–Ian Glass Dbb.g.5 by Hard Spun out of Bola de Cristal (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Sangreal Investments, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: Adelphi Racing Club, Cutair Racing and Hahn, Brian. Mutuel Pool $253,237 Daily Double Pool $27,845 Exacta Pool $126,296 Superfecta Pool $50,301 Super High Five Pool $3,539 Trifecta Pool $73,527. Claimed–Ian Glass by Allen, Orson, Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Irish Heatwave by Altamira Racing Stable, Nentwig, Michael and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $39.30. Pick Three Pool $34,816.
IAN GLASS was closest in pursuit early, closed in on the leader in upper stretch, took command approaching the eighth pole, lost the lead soon after passing the furlong marker, battled back inside IRISH HEATWAVE and won the bob at the wire. IRISH HEATWAVE settled off the pace, advanced two wide around the far turn, rallied three wide in the lane, struck the front inside the eighth pole, fought with IAN GLASS through the final furlong and got outnodded. FRENCH GETAWAY traveled near the back of the pack, raced in the two path then angled out and traveled four wide in upper stretch, showed a mild response and gained the show. MO BOB (IRE) bobbled leaving the gate, went three then two wide around the first turn, angled to the inside on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and kept on for a minor award. BLACKOUT (FR) opened up a comfortable lead early, remained well clear into the stretch, was caught nearing the furlong grounds and gave way. WORTHY TURK trailed the field early, raced near the inside then moved out off the rail into the far turn, came two wide into the stretch and proved no menace. LORD WIMBORNE (IRE) tucked inside on the first turn, was eased around the second bend, pulled up in the stretch and walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.31 46.80 1:11.66 1:25.58 1:39.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Midnight Jamboree
|124
|4
|2
|3–10
|3–8
|2–5
|1–1½
|1–4¾
|Pereira
|0.40
|1
|Lady O'Prado
|113
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–3
|1–5½
|2–14
|2–10
|Pyfer
|5.80
|4
|Realrealgood
|124
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3–1½
|3–12
|Amparan
|8.30
|3
|Enriched by Deb
|124
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–2
|3–6
|4
|4
|Franco
|3.10
|6
|MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|LADY O'PRADO
|3.20
|4
|REALREALGOOD
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$3.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3)
|$0.87
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$4.15
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-5)
|$10.60
Winner–Midnight Jamboree Dbb.m.5 by Midnight Lute out of Jax El, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Bob Baffert (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Sanford, Thomas C. and Wafer, Jr., Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $195,190 Daily Double Pool $20,511 Exacta Pool $99,167 Superfecta Pool $12,272 Trifecta Pool $45,216. Scratched–Info's Treasure, Princess Tale.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-6) paid $16.00. Pick Three Pool $64,747. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-2-2/5/6) 2286 tickets with 4 correct paid $52.80. Pick Four Pool $158,266. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-6-2-2/5/6) 3500 tickets with 5 correct paid $125.45. Pick Five Pool $510,614. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $14.70.
MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE had early speed outside the top pair then dropped back to stalk off the rail, went three then two wide around the far turn, reeled in the leader in upper stretch and drew off under mild urging. LADY O'PRADO set the pace with company to the outside, kicked clear on the backstretch, padded the lead around the far turn, held a diminishing lead into the drive, caught by the winner in upper stretch and stayed on to prove second best. REALREALGOOD lagged behind early, raced three wide then came out into the stretch and gained third. ENRICHED BY DEB pressed the pace from outside early then chased LADY O'PRADO up the backstretch, raced a bit off the rail into the drive and tired. HALF-MILE AND THREE-QUARTER FRACTIONS WERE HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.16 46.51 1:11.60 1:36.83 1:49.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Almost a Factor
|124
|7
|7
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–1½
|1–2½
|1–2¼
|Rosario
|2.10
|8
|Kleen Karma
|122
|8
|9
|8–2½
|7–1½
|6–½
|3–2
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|7.20
|9
|Rose's Crystal
|124
|9
|5
|9
|9
|9
|2–½
|3–6
|Hernandez
|6.90
|4
|Scarlet Heat
|124
|4
|3
|4–2½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–2
|4–1
|Gonzalez
|7.00
|6
|Secret Square
|122
|6
|6
|6–1½
|6–hd
|7–1
|7–hd
|5–1
|Maldonado
|24.30
|2
|Pushing Sixty
|124
|2
|4
|2–1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|4–1
|6–7
|Gutierrez
|6.10
|5
|Peace Pipe
|117
|5
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–½
|8–10
|7–2¼
|Pyfer
|8.50
|3
|Y Not Sizzle
|124
|3
|8
|7–hd
|8–½
|8–½
|5–½
|8–25
|Rispoli
|5.10
|1
|Navy Queen
|124
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|3–1
|9
|9
|T Baze
|21.50
|7
|ALMOST A FACTOR
|6.20
|3.40
|3.00
|8
|KLEEN KARMA
|6.60
|4.20
|9
|ROSE'S CRYSTAL
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$8.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-4)
|$37.91
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9)
|$37.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-4-6)
|Carryover $2,447
Winner–Almost a Factor B.f.4 by The Factor out of Tizn't Caught, by Tiznow. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Parker, Gary. Mutuel Pool $246,398 Daily Double Pool $32,231 Exacta Pool $156,997 Superfecta Pool $59,254 Trifecta Pool $98,769 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,207. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-7) paid $18.20. Pick Three Pool $47,893. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-5-7) paid $16.25.
ALMOST A FACTOR stalked outside a rival, ranged up three deep on the far turn, cleared rivals past the quarter pole and held safely. KLEEN KARMA tracked outside a rival early, advanced three wide around the second bend, finished willingly and outkicked ROSE'S CRYSTAL for the place. ROSE'S CRYSTAL tracked two wide into the first turn, went outside a rival on the backstretch, exited the far turn four wide and got edged for second. SCARLET HEAT forwardly placed in the early going and was placed near the inside, saved ground to the stretch, tipped out and lacked the needed bid. SECRET SQUARE tracked the pace from inside, angled around rival on the far turn, came two wide into the lane and improved position. PUSHING SIXTY shifted out and bumped rival at he start, showed early speed outside a rival, dropped back a bit to stalk before applying pressure on the backstretch, put a nose in front at the seven-sixteenths pole, lost command past the five-sixteenths and faded. PEACE PIPE up close early outside the top pair, bid three deep at the three-eighths pole, could not keep up into the lane and tired. Y NOT SIZZLE got bumped and shuffled back at the start, moved inside, angled out nearing the second turn, angled four wide into the stretch, was eased in the lane and walked off. NAVY QUEEN showed speed from inside, cleared outside rivals then got pressure again on the backstretch, lost command at the seven-sixteenths pole, steadied inside at the three-eighths, dropped back around the turn, was eased in the lane and walked off.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.90 47.28 1:12.07 1:24.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|She's a Dime
|115
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Centeno
|6.40
|7
|Kristi's Tiger
|122
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|Rispoli
|1.40
|3
|Little Miss Ellie
|122
|3
|7
|6–½
|6–2
|3–1
|3–3½
|Prat
|5.20
|5
|Homehome
|124
|5
|2
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|Gutierrez
|4.20
|1
|Silk From Heaven
|124
|1
|6
|7
|7
|6–1
|5–2½
|Hernandez
|5.80
|2
|Time for Ebby
|124
|2
|5
|4–hd
|5–1½
|7
|6–3½
|T Baze
|11.30
|6
|La Aguililla
|124
|6
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|7
|Fuentes
|16.90
|4
|SHE'S A DIME
|14.80
|6.20
|3.80
|7
|KRISTI'S TIGER
|3.20
|2.60
|3
|LITTLE MISS ELLIE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$55.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$19.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-5)
|$31.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-3-5-1)
|$831.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3)
|$53.15
Winner–She's a Dime Ch.m.5 by Eskendereya out of Revealing, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R. Chris Larsen. Mutuel Pool $205,951 Daily Double Pool $28,632 Exacta Pool $111,491 Superfecta Pool $44,510 Super High Five Pool $8,779 Trifecta Pool $77,949. Claimed–Silk From Heaven by Agave Racing Stable. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Huston Racing Stable. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $15.90. Pick Three Pool $44,473.
SHE'S A DIME set the pace with KRISTI'S TIGER to the outside to the stretch, kicked clear of that rival in upper stretch and stayed strong under a drive to the wire. KRISTI'S TIGER pressed the pace from outside to the lane, could not match the winner late and held the place. LITTLE MISS ELLIE unhurried in the early going, tracked three then two wide around the turn, angled to the rail at the top of the lane and finished willingly. HOMEHOME stalked between rivals, two to three wide around the turn and never rallied. SILK FROM HEAVEN took a bad step at the nine-sixteenths and had the rider lost the right-iron briefly, went four to five into the stretch and weakened. TIME FOR EBBY well placed behind the top pair from inside, raced in tight through the turn, and weakened. LA AGUILILLA stalked three deep early, went three then four wide around the turn and faded.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.69 45.51 57.85 1:10.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Midnight Mystery
|124
|4
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|Cedillo
|1.90
|7
|McWherter
|117
|7
|1
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–1¾
|Pyfer
|2.40
|2
|Inch
|124
|2
|8
|8–hd
|9
|7–1½
|3–½
|Gonzalez
|5.50
|5
|Capo Mafioso
|124
|5
|6
|6–hd
|8–1
|3–½
|4–2¾
|Hernandez
|8.40
|8
|Prince Magician
|120
|8
|3
|4–1
|4–½
|4–½
|5–2¼
|Flores
|24.60
|3
|Me Macho
|117
|3
|7
|9
|5–2
|5–1
|6–1¾
|Centeno
|30.30
|1
|Mr Verracity
|124
|1
|9
|7–1
|6–hd
|8–1½
|7–5
|Valdivia, Jr.
|9.00
|9
|Arrivederci Roma
|120
|9
|2
|5–½
|7–hd
|9
|8–2¼
|Pereira
|30.00
|6
|Stir the Pot
|124
|6
|5
|1–hd
|2–1½
|6–1
|9
|T Baze
|10.80
|4
|MIDNIGHT MYSTERY
|5.80
|3.40
|2.60
|7
|MCWHERTER
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|INCH
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$47.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$8.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-5)
|$10.55
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-2-5-8)
|$306.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2)
|$15.85
Winner–Midnight Mystery Grr.g.5 by War Front out of Midnight Lucky, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc,M. Pegram, K. Watson & P. Weitman (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Hill n Dale Equine Holdings Inc., Pegram, Michael E., Watson, Karl and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $305,100 Daily Double Pool $83,769 Exacta Pool $195,042 Superfecta Pool $98,588 Super High Five Pool $14,793 Trifecta Pool $144,416. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $38.55. Pick Three Pool $120,952. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5/6-7-4-4) 6562 tickets with 4 correct paid $60.75. Pick Four Pool $522,455. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2/5/6-7-4-4) 838 tickets with 5 correct paid $351.80. Pick Five Pool $385,947. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-2-2/5/6-7-4-4) 332 tickets with 6 correct paid $506.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $314,763. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $843,236.
MIDNIGHT MYSTERY stalked the pace from inside, waited behind the top pair on the turn, shifted three wide into the stretch, struck the front in upper stretch, cleared at the eighth pole and was kept to task in the final furlong. MCWHERTER brushed leaving the gate, dueled for the lead from outside, took over at the quarter pole, led clear into the stretch, could not contain offer resistance to the winner but was clearly second best. INCH took a bad step crossing over surfaces early, traveled off the rail then angled inside, lacked room behind rivals through the turn, gained a clear path entering the stretch, tipped out two wide and finished well for the show. CAPO MAFIOSO reserved in the early going, raced between runners then entered the turn two wide, angled out into the four path then steered back inside in upper stretch and lost the show. PRINCE MAGICIAN was in range early on, raced two wide into the turn then moved out into the four path and lacked further response. ME MACHO traveled near the back of the pack off the inside, advanced four to five wide around the bend and flattened out. MR VERRACITY jumped the track crossing surfaces early, saved ground from inside then shifted out at the top of the lane and was never a factor. ARRIVEDERCI ROMA entered the turn three wide, moved into the two path around the turn, steered out in upper stretch and had little left. STIR THE POT brushed with rival leaving the gate, dueled for the lead from inside, inched ahead past the seven-sixteenths then dueled again around the turn, lost command at the quarter pole and tired in the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$169,964
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$618,206
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,429,016
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$7,217,186
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.