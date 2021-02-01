Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut has his new Kentucky Oaks rankings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 31. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.10 45.86 1:11.85 1:18.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 El Diablo Rojo 122 2 5 4–1 4–1 2–3 1–2½ Hernandez 1.60 5 Holden the Lute 122 5 3 3–3 3–2½ 1–½ 2–6½ Cedillo 5.20 4 Crooked Finger Ray 122 4 4 5 5 5 3–1¼ Rosario 3.50 1 Gate Speed 115 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 4–1½ 4–nk Pyfer 3.20 3 Dark Prince 122 3 2 2–2 2–1 3–½ 5 Van Dyke 4.20

2 EL DIABLO ROJO 5.20 3.20 2.10 5 HOLDEN THE LUTE 5.20 3.00 4 CROOKED FINGER RAY 2.40

$1 EXACTA (2-5) $8.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $15.20

Winner–El Diablo Rojo Ch.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Bella Roja, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Craig Lewis Racing Stable, Elliot Lewis& Anapenny Racing (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Anapenny Racing, LLC and Lewis, Craig A.. Mutuel Pool $175,935 Exacta Pool $64,087 Trifecta Pool $43,359. Scratched–none.

EL DIABLO ROJO settled off the pace, raced two wide into the bend, angled widest at the top of the stretch, drew alongside the leader nearing the eighth pole, urged left-handed and drew clear at the sixteenth pole. HOLDEN THE LUTE stalked off the rail, bid three deep into stretch, took over in upper stretch but could not stave off the winner in the final furlong. CROOKED FINGER RAY unhurried in the beginning, traveled four wide around the turn, then showed a mild response to gain the show. GATE SPEED set the pace under pressure from outside, raced on even terms with DARK PRINCE midway around the turn, lost command past the quarter pole and gave way. DARK PRINCE prompted the pace from outside, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, took command past the quarter pole, offered no resistance to HOLDEN THE LUTE in upper stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.51 47.18 1:11.22 1:23.55 1:35.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Quiet Secretary 122 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 2.20 3 Lady Noguez 122 3 6 6–1½ 6–½ 5–1½ 4–3 2–1¼ Hernandez 3.30 6 Kept Waiting 122 5 4 5–3 5–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–nk Rosario 2.10 2 So Much Happy 122 2 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 2–2 4–3¼ Van Dyke 6.20 9 Cover Version 118 7 7 7 7 7 6–2 5–2¼ Franco 8.00 7 Sophie Antoinette 115 6 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–hd 5–1½ 6–14 Pyfer 20.90 1 Cowboys Daughter 120 1 2 3–1 3–½ 6–1½ 7 7 T Baze 28.00

5 QUIET SECRETARY 6.40 3.80 2.80 3 LADY NOGUEZ 3.80 2.60 6 KEPT WAITING 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $14.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-2) $14.57 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-6-2-9) $323.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $22.45

Winner–Quiet Secretary B.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Game Fair, by Quiet American. Bred by J. V. Shields Jr. (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, Cooper, Rockie Lynne, Kruljac, Ian S., Lewkowitz, Frank, Lewkowitz, K. Mutuel Pool $233,930 Daily Double Pool $46,314 Exacta Pool $119,112 Superfecta Pool $41,048 Super High Five Pool $2,969 Trifecta Pool $63,593. Scratched–A Thousand Dreams, Flat Out Joy.

QUIET SECRETARY stalked the leader in the two path, loomed three wide into the stretch, ranged up and took over nearing the eighth pole, kicked clear inside the furlong grounds and held safely. LADY NOGUEZ traveled near the back of the pack, went three to four wide around the final turn, rallied and gained the place honors. KEPT WAITING angled in early, pulled around the clubhouse turn then a bit on the backstretch before settling into stride, went between runners into the far turn, exited that bend two wide, angled out in the stretch then came back in some and gained the show. SO MUCH HAPPY sped clear and controlled the pace, led clear into the stretch, was overtaken with a furlong to go and got edged for the show. COVER VERSION trailed the field early, went three wide into the drive and passed tired foes. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE tracked the pace off the rail, exited the far turn three wide and weakened. COWBOYS DAUGHTER chased the speed from inside, started to weaken on the turn, tired in the lane, then came out and was eased late.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.57 46.10 58.28 1:10.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dark Hedges 124 6 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–2¼ Hernandez 2.60 4 Defense Wins 124 4 3 4–hd 5–2 3–1 2–1 Cedillo 1.80 8 Old Indian Trick 124 8 2 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 3–5 Pereira 5.10 2 Strike It Lucky 124 2 4 3–½ 4–1 4–1 4–2½ Franco 28.20 3 Leprino 117 3 6 6–2½ 6–½ 6–1 5–1¾ Pyfer 3.70 5 Princeofthenorth 122 5 7 7–10½ 7–14 7–12 6–ns Rispoli 9.60 7 Red Valor 124 7 5 5–1½ 3–½ 5–2½ 7–15 T Baze 32.40 1 Blame It On Kitty 122 1 8 8 8 8 8 Maldonado 32.30

6 DARK HEDGES 7.20 4.20 3.00 4 DEFENSE WINS 3.20 2.40 8 OLD INDIAN TRICK 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $32.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $10.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-8-2) $34.48 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-8-2-3) $880.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-8) $19.05

Winner–Dark Hedges Dbb.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Pay Lady, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Glatt, Mark and Glatt, Ron. Mutuel Pool $314,303 Daily Double Pool $20,020 Exacta Pool $224,982 Superfecta Pool $85,459 Super High Five Pool $4,616 Trifecta Pool $115,961. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $16.75. Pick Three Pool $62,009.

DARK HEDGES set the pace early inside of OLD INDIAN TRICK, battled with that rival through the turn and into the lane, cleared in upper stretch and drew away under hand urging. DEFENSE WINS stalked off the rail then between rivals, traveled in the two path on the turn then came out into the stretch, rallied and closed the gap on the winner while gaining second. OLD INDIAN TRICK forced the pace from outside into, around the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and got outfinished for second. STRIKE IT LUCKY stalked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch then angled out and weakened. LEPRINO raced in the two path into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, drifted back to the inside in the drive and lacked further response. PRINCEOFTHENORTH sat off the pace well off the rail early, went five wide into the turn, moved into the four path then came five into the stretch and never rallied. RED VALOR chased behind the top pair to the outside, took the turn four then three wide and lacked a rally. BLAME IT ON KITTY never got involved.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.48 46.54 1:10.86 1:23.32 1:35.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ian Glass 122 2 2 2–1½ 2–3½ 2–2 1–hd 1–ns Rispoli 4.50 3 Irish Heatwave 122 3 3 4–2 4–4 3–1 2–1 2–6½ Prat 0.90 5 French Getaway 122 5 6 6–1½ 5–½ 5–6 4–1 3–¾ Smith 4.40 7 Mo Bob 120 7 5 3–3 3–2 4–3 5–7 4–1 Fuentes 47.20 1 Blackout 113 1 1 1–2 1–5 1–3½ 3–3½ 5–7 Pyfer 13.40 6 Worthy Turk 122 6 7 7 7 6–6 6–24½ 6 Gutierrez 24.50 4 Lord Wimborne 120 4 4 5–hd 6–2 7 7 dnf Rosario 4.30

2 IAN GLASS 11.00 4.00 3.00 3 IRISH HEATWAVE 2.60 2.20 5 FRENCH GETAWAY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $12.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-7) $55.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-5-7-1) $900.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $20.30

Winner–Ian Glass Dbb.g.5 by Hard Spun out of Bola de Cristal (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Sangreal Investments, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: Adelphi Racing Club, Cutair Racing and Hahn, Brian. Mutuel Pool $253,237 Daily Double Pool $27,845 Exacta Pool $126,296 Superfecta Pool $50,301 Super High Five Pool $3,539 Trifecta Pool $73,527. Claimed–Ian Glass by Allen, Orson, Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Irish Heatwave by Altamira Racing Stable, Nentwig, Michael and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $39.30. Pick Three Pool $34,816.

IAN GLASS was closest in pursuit early, closed in on the leader in upper stretch, took command approaching the eighth pole, lost the lead soon after passing the furlong marker, battled back inside IRISH HEATWAVE and won the bob at the wire. IRISH HEATWAVE settled off the pace, advanced two wide around the far turn, rallied three wide in the lane, struck the front inside the eighth pole, fought with IAN GLASS through the final furlong and got outnodded. FRENCH GETAWAY traveled near the back of the pack, raced in the two path then angled out and traveled four wide in upper stretch, showed a mild response and gained the show. MO BOB (IRE) bobbled leaving the gate, went three then two wide around the first turn, angled to the inside on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and kept on for a minor award. BLACKOUT (FR) opened up a comfortable lead early, remained well clear into the stretch, was caught nearing the furlong grounds and gave way. WORTHY TURK trailed the field early, raced near the inside then moved out off the rail into the far turn, came two wide into the stretch and proved no menace. LORD WIMBORNE (IRE) tucked inside on the first turn, was eased around the second bend, pulled up in the stretch and walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.31 46.80 1:11.66 1:25.58 1:39.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Midnight Jamboree 124 4 2 3–10 3–8 2–5 1–1½ 1–4¾ Pereira 0.40 1 Lady O'Prado 113 1 3 1–½ 1–3 1–5½ 2–14 2–10 Pyfer 5.80 4 Realrealgood 124 3 4 4 4 4 3–1½ 3–12 Amparan 8.30 3 Enriched by Deb 124 2 1 2–1 2–2 3–6 4 4 Franco 3.10

6 MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE 2.80 2.10 1 LADY O'PRADO 3.20 4 REALREALGOOD

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $3.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3) $0.87 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $4.15 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-5) $10.60

Winner–Midnight Jamboree Dbb.m.5 by Midnight Lute out of Jax El, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Bob Baffert (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Sanford, Thomas C. and Wafer, Jr., Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $195,190 Daily Double Pool $20,511 Exacta Pool $99,167 Superfecta Pool $12,272 Trifecta Pool $45,216. Scratched–Info's Treasure, Princess Tale. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-6) paid $16.00. Pick Three Pool $64,747. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-2-2/5/6) 2286 tickets with 4 correct paid $52.80. Pick Four Pool $158,266. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-6-2-2/5/6) 3500 tickets with 5 correct paid $125.45. Pick Five Pool $510,614. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $14.70.

MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE had early speed outside the top pair then dropped back to stalk off the rail, went three then two wide around the far turn, reeled in the leader in upper stretch and drew off under mild urging. LADY O'PRADO set the pace with company to the outside, kicked clear on the backstretch, padded the lead around the far turn, held a diminishing lead into the drive, caught by the winner in upper stretch and stayed on to prove second best. REALREALGOOD lagged behind early, raced three wide then came out into the stretch and gained third. ENRICHED BY DEB pressed the pace from outside early then chased LADY O'PRADO up the backstretch, raced a bit off the rail into the drive and tired. HALF-MILE AND THREE-QUARTER FRACTIONS WERE HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.16 46.51 1:11.60 1:36.83 1:49.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Almost a Factor 124 7 7 5–hd 5–2 5–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Rosario 2.10 8 Kleen Karma 122 8 9 8–2½ 7–1½ 6–½ 3–2 2–nk Cedillo 7.20 9 Rose's Crystal 124 9 5 9 9 9 2–½ 3–6 Hernandez 6.90 4 Scarlet Heat 124 4 3 4–2½ 4–hd 4–hd 6–2 4–1 Gonzalez 7.00 6 Secret Square 122 6 6 6–1½ 6–hd 7–1 7–hd 5–1 Maldonado 24.30 2 Pushing Sixty 124 2 4 2–1 2–hd 1–hd 4–1 6–7 Gutierrez 6.10 5 Peace Pipe 117 5 2 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ 8–10 7–2¼ Pyfer 8.50 3 Y Not Sizzle 124 3 8 7–hd 8–½ 8–½ 5–½ 8–25 Rispoli 5.10 1 Navy Queen 124 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 9 9 T Baze 21.50

7 ALMOST A FACTOR 6.20 3.40 3.00 8 KLEEN KARMA 6.60 4.20 9 ROSE'S CRYSTAL 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $8.00 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-4) $37.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9) $37.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-4-6) Carryover $2,447

Winner–Almost a Factor B.f.4 by The Factor out of Tizn't Caught, by Tiznow. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Parker, Gary. Mutuel Pool $246,398 Daily Double Pool $32,231 Exacta Pool $156,997 Superfecta Pool $59,254 Trifecta Pool $98,769 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,207. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-7) paid $18.20. Pick Three Pool $47,893. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-5-7) paid $16.25.

ALMOST A FACTOR stalked outside a rival, ranged up three deep on the far turn, cleared rivals past the quarter pole and held safely. KLEEN KARMA tracked outside a rival early, advanced three wide around the second bend, finished willingly and outkicked ROSE'S CRYSTAL for the place. ROSE'S CRYSTAL tracked two wide into the first turn, went outside a rival on the backstretch, exited the far turn four wide and got edged for second. SCARLET HEAT forwardly placed in the early going and was placed near the inside, saved ground to the stretch, tipped out and lacked the needed bid. SECRET SQUARE tracked the pace from inside, angled around rival on the far turn, came two wide into the lane and improved position. PUSHING SIXTY shifted out and bumped rival at he start, showed early speed outside a rival, dropped back a bit to stalk before applying pressure on the backstretch, put a nose in front at the seven-sixteenths pole, lost command past the five-sixteenths and faded. PEACE PIPE up close early outside the top pair, bid three deep at the three-eighths pole, could not keep up into the lane and tired. Y NOT SIZZLE got bumped and shuffled back at the start, moved inside, angled out nearing the second turn, angled four wide into the stretch, was eased in the lane and walked off. NAVY QUEEN showed speed from inside, cleared outside rivals then got pressure again on the backstretch, lost command at the seven-sixteenths pole, steadied inside at the three-eighths, dropped back around the turn, was eased in the lane and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.90 47.28 1:12.07 1:24.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 She's a Dime 115 4 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–2¼ Centeno 6.40 7 Kristi's Tiger 122 7 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–½ Rispoli 1.40 3 Little Miss Ellie 122 3 7 6–½ 6–2 3–1 3–3½ Prat 5.20 5 Homehome 124 5 2 5–1 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1 Gutierrez 4.20 1 Silk From Heaven 124 1 6 7 7 6–1 5–2½ Hernandez 5.80 2 Time for Ebby 124 2 5 4–hd 5–1½ 7 6–3½ T Baze 11.30 6 La Aguililla 124 6 4 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 7 Fuentes 16.90

4 SHE'S A DIME 14.80 6.20 3.80 7 KRISTI'S TIGER 3.20 2.60 3 LITTLE MISS ELLIE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $55.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $19.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-5) $31.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-3-5-1) $831.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $53.15

Winner–She's a Dime Ch.m.5 by Eskendereya out of Revealing, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R. Chris Larsen. Mutuel Pool $205,951 Daily Double Pool $28,632 Exacta Pool $111,491 Superfecta Pool $44,510 Super High Five Pool $8,779 Trifecta Pool $77,949. Claimed–Silk From Heaven by Agave Racing Stable. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Huston Racing Stable. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $15.90. Pick Three Pool $44,473.

SHE'S A DIME set the pace with KRISTI'S TIGER to the outside to the stretch, kicked clear of that rival in upper stretch and stayed strong under a drive to the wire. KRISTI'S TIGER pressed the pace from outside to the lane, could not match the winner late and held the place. LITTLE MISS ELLIE unhurried in the early going, tracked three then two wide around the turn, angled to the rail at the top of the lane and finished willingly. HOMEHOME stalked between rivals, two to three wide around the turn and never rallied. SILK FROM HEAVEN took a bad step at the nine-sixteenths and had the rider lost the right-iron briefly, went four to five into the stretch and weakened. TIME FOR EBBY well placed behind the top pair from inside, raced in tight through the turn, and weakened. LA AGUILILLA stalked three deep early, went three then four wide around the turn and faded.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.69 45.51 57.85 1:10.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Midnight Mystery 124 4 4 3–½ 3–hd 1–1 1–1½ Cedillo 1.90 7 McWherter 117 7 1 2–2 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1¾ Pyfer 2.40 2 Inch 124 2 8 8–hd 9 7–1½ 3–½ Gonzalez 5.50 5 Capo Mafioso 124 5 6 6–hd 8–1 3–½ 4–2¾ Hernandez 8.40 8 Prince Magician 120 8 3 4–1 4–½ 4–½ 5–2¼ Flores 24.60 3 Me Macho 117 3 7 9 5–2 5–1 6–1¾ Centeno 30.30 1 Mr Verracity 124 1 9 7–1 6–hd 8–1½ 7–5 Valdivia, Jr. 9.00 9 Arrivederci Roma 120 9 2 5–½ 7–hd 9 8–2¼ Pereira 30.00 6 Stir the Pot 124 6 5 1–hd 2–1½ 6–1 9 T Baze 10.80

4 MIDNIGHT MYSTERY 5.80 3.40 2.60 7 MCWHERTER 3.80 2.80 2 INCH 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $47.00 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-5) $10.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-2-5-8) $306.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2) $15.85

Winner–Midnight Mystery Grr.g.5 by War Front out of Midnight Lucky, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc,M. Pegram, K. Watson & P. Weitman (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Hill n Dale Equine Holdings Inc., Pegram, Michael E., Watson, Karl and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $305,100 Daily Double Pool $83,769 Exacta Pool $195,042 Superfecta Pool $98,588 Super High Five Pool $14,793 Trifecta Pool $144,416. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $38.55. Pick Three Pool $120,952. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5/6-7-4-4) 6562 tickets with 4 correct paid $60.75. Pick Four Pool $522,455. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2/5/6-7-4-4) 838 tickets with 5 correct paid $351.80. Pick Five Pool $385,947. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-2-2/5/6-7-4-4) 332 tickets with 6 correct paid $506.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $314,763. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $843,236.

MIDNIGHT MYSTERY stalked the pace from inside, waited behind the top pair on the turn, shifted three wide into the stretch, struck the front in upper stretch, cleared at the eighth pole and was kept to task in the final furlong. MCWHERTER brushed leaving the gate, dueled for the lead from outside, took over at the quarter pole, led clear into the stretch, could not contain offer resistance to the winner but was clearly second best. INCH took a bad step crossing over surfaces early, traveled off the rail then angled inside, lacked room behind rivals through the turn, gained a clear path entering the stretch, tipped out two wide and finished well for the show. CAPO MAFIOSO reserved in the early going, raced between runners then entered the turn two wide, angled out into the four path then steered back inside in upper stretch and lost the show. PRINCE MAGICIAN was in range early on, raced two wide into the turn then moved out into the four path and lacked further response. ME MACHO traveled near the back of the pack off the inside, advanced four to five wide around the bend and flattened out. MR VERRACITY jumped the track crossing surfaces early, saved ground from inside then shifted out at the top of the lane and was never a factor. ARRIVEDERCI ROMA entered the turn three wide, moved into the two path around the turn, steered out in upper stretch and had little left. STIR THE POT brushed with rival leaving the gate, dueled for the lead from inside, inched ahead past the seven-sixteenths then dueled again around the turn, lost command at the quarter pole and tired in the stretch.