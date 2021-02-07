Horse racing newsletter: Baffert adds two more to the Derby trail

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as you’ve got an early start of 11 a.m. at Santa Anita.

Trainer Bob Baffert continued to show how strong his barn is when it comes to 3-year-olds with visions of the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, in a compact field of five, he finished first and second in the Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita.

Concert Tour got up at the wire to beat a very game Freedom Fighter by a half-length to win the seven-furlong race. Both horses had won their first race before running in this stakes race.

Freedom Fighter and The Chosen Vron got caught up in a speed duel while Concert Tour was running an easy race in third. On the far turn, Concert Tour made his move and appeared headed for an easy win. But Freedom Fighter wouldn’t give up, and the two ran stride for stride until the final jumps where Concert Tour won the race.

The pair join Medina Spirit, winner of the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and Life Is Good, winner of the Sham Stakes, as horses that will be contenders to get to the Kentucky Derby. On Sunday, Baffert has another promising prospect in Bezos, who we’ll talk about later.

Concert Tour paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10. Freedom Fighter was second, followed by The Chosen Vron, Found My Ball and Uncle Boogie. Mr. Impossible scratched and will run on Sunday against Bezos.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “Freedom Fighter just broke like a rocket ship, he’s really fast and been doing really well. [Joel] Rosario was trying to teach this horse how to rate a little bit and I thought they were going to get into a speed duel. I think it was a good race for both of them. I learned a lot about [Concert Tour], how he wants to run and maybe he doesn’t need blinkers. He’s pretty sharp. That’s why we have these races. Now they go to where I can stretch them out. This horse has two races under his belt, but those were two really good horses.

“I think the timing is perfect for [them]. I think from here you can take that big jump that you want to take, he’s going to have to really step it up now but now he’s ready for it. He’ll be nominated everywhere, we will see how he comes out of it. He’s pretty keyed up well. He showed his heart and determination. I knew the other horse was going to give him a run for his money and he did. He’s going to improve off of that also.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “It was a good trip. After the other horse went to the lead I thought the two horse (The Chosen Vron) was going to go faster, but he took his time and I thought I was in a good spot. He was a little green and he cut away a little bit at the last part when I took the lead. I thought that was a good race.”



Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

In the Saturday newsletter I said that the fillies running in the Las Virgenes at Santa Anita were running for Kentucky Derby points. Of course, I meant Kentucky Oaks points.

Sorry to report …

Natural History became the fourth horse to die while racing or training at Santa Anita since the season opened on Dec. 26. The 4-year-old gelding suffered a fracture of his right front ankle on Saturday morning during a workout on the training track. Veterinarians determined the injury was unrecoverable and the horse was euthanized. Natural History had run 13 races, winning two of them and earning $55,895 for trainer Bob Hess Jr. The horse was a $180,000 purchase at the Ocala sale in 2019. Most of his career was spent at the claiming level. His last race was a third-place finish in a claiming race at Santa Anita on Dec. 27.

Santa Anita review

Here’s a recap of the other three Stakes races.

Grade 3 $200,000 Las Virgenes: As I mentioned a few sentences ago, this one-mile race for 3-year-old fillies is a Kentucky Oaks points race. And it was Moonlight d’Oro blowing by a front-running Kalypso to win by 1 ½ lengths. It was her second win in a row in four starts. Trainer Richard Mandella is known to be patient with his horses, so you had to figure she was ready for this graded stakes.

Moonlight d’Oro paid $4.60, $2.20 and $2.10. Kalypso was second, followed by Moraz, Brilliant Cut and Honor America.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “It turned out good. I was worried she got a little washy going to the gate, and she was a lamb over at Los Alamitos where she should have gotten upset. Sometimes you take them over to something like that and then the next time they’re looking for the excitement. How can you do any better than they have done? Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I was trying to see if I should stay inside or go around, and I decided to go around. She was there for me when I asked her to go. [Joel] Rosario was at the front and nobody was really bothering him, but when I came around the turn, I made that great move and tried to get some momentum out of it. She was traveling nicely behind horses, and I was very happy with how she ran.”

Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos: The slow fractions (24.41, 49.37, 1:14.19) in this 1 ¼-mile turf race would seem to favor the horse on an easy lead. But, down the stretch, Masteroffoxhounds found plenty to go by Acclimate and win by 1 ¼ lengths.

Masteroffoxhounds paid $5.40, $2.60 and $2.40. Acclimate was second, followed by Starting Over, Salvator Mundi, Cleopatra’s Strike and Oscar Dominguez.

Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “I was worried it was going to be a slow pace, and it was a slow pace at 14 and change. He was impressive last time and was trained up well going into this race. It was a big jump from one event to a stake, but he’s got a lot of credibility. I told Joel [Rosario] to sit second, and he did it perfectly. He let the horse in front relax, but the other horse is getting old. Oscar is getting old, and the other horse is getting old, they’re 7 or 8 years old. I changed the bridle and I changed the exercise rider. I just wanted him to be more aggressive. He tended to pick up the bit more in the mornings. He’s trained forwardly and we’re very fortunate to have him.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “He was moving pretty well for me. The whole time I was tracking the horse in front with a nice stride. I had a lot of confidence in my horse. I was keeping him focused a bit in the last part, but [he] was much the best in the end.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road: This mile turf race for older horses was won by Hit the Road, who sat patiently off the pace, made a bold move on the far turn and cruised to a 3 ¾-length win.

Hit the Road paid $8.20, $4.40 and $3.40. Bob and Jackie was second, followed by Border Town, Sombeyay, Hembree and Campaign.

Dan Blacker (winning trainer): “The horse has been so cool for days, I was kind of worried that he was getting sick or something. He was so quiet, it just shows you how classy he is. He’s just a pro. I was really nervous, he was really relaxed. ...[Umberto Rispoli] worked the horse in .59 a week ago and he called me after the work and said, ‘He just worked OK.’ I was kind of worried he didn’t think he looked too good. Then after the race he told me, ‘I didn’t want to get you too excited.’ For me the horse is a champion in my eyes and I’m just so thankful to the group of owners.”

Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “He’s a nice horse. We always believed in him and had faith in him. It was a shame he missed a couple of stakes, he looks like he’s headed in the right direction. I was on top of the race and by the five furlong marker he was already pulling hard and I could understand he was fresh. He was so good today. At the top of the stretch he had good acceleration and covered good ground. It was a good comeback, so now it’s up to Dan what he is going to do. He might clash with Smooth Like Strait, which is going to be a tough choice between two good horses. It’s definitely better to have two good horses than to not [have any].”

Santa Anita preview

Can’t say it enough, but first post is 11 a.m. because of the Super Bowl. There are eight races on the card and half of them on the turf (the even-numbered races). There are no stakes races, but there are five races with a purse of more than $60,000, three of them a variety of allowance and two maiden specials.

We almost always pick the race with the biggest purse as the feature. But there is a very interesting maiden special that we will designate the top race of the day. All eyes are on an unraced 3-year-old named Bezos. The reason is he cost $400,000 and is trained by Bob Baffert. His works look good and Jon White, the morning-line maker, has made him the 6-5 favorite. Mike Smith will ride. Before you ask, Justify ran his first race on Feb. 18.

Mr. Impossible, who scratched out of the San Vicente, is the 7-2 second choice for Simon Callaghan and Umberto Rispoli. In his only start he finished second to Concert Tour, who won the San Vicente on Saturday. The amazing thing about this race is there are nine starters, which usually doesn’t happen when there is a buzz horse running for the first time. Post is around 1:03 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 11, 8, 6, 9, 10, 5, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 5 Prance (12-1)

When Umberto Rispoli hops on a turf horse for the first time, you pay attention. When that horse is 12-1, you really pay attention, especially when it’s the first start in months — eight to be exact. This is also the first time Rispoli has ridden for trainer Neil Drysdale at the meet. A sharp work and 12-1 value looks great to me in what looks to be a wide-open race.

Saturday’s result: Brandothebartender sat at the back of the pack and made a late five-wide move, but there was no catching the winner and he ran second at 4-1. Brando paid $4.60 for the place.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Suwannee River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Great Island ($2.60)

Tampa Bay (8): Grade 3 $175,000 Tampa Bay Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Get Smokin ($10.00)

Tampa Bay (9): $150,000 Suncoast Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile, 40 yards. Winner: Curlin’s Catch ($5.60)

Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Moonlight d’Oro ($4.60)

Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Withers Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Risk Taking ($5.80)

Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Counterparty Risk ($3.80)

Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Masteroffoxhounds ($5.40)

Tampa Bay (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Sam F. Davis, 3-yaer-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Candy Man Rocket ($8.20)

Gulfstream (11): $100,000 Ladies Turf Sprint, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Lady’s Island ($4.40)

Oaklawn (8): $150,000 King Cotton Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Flagstaff ($21.60)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Concert Tour ($2.80)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, 4-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Hit the Road ($8.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

Due to an expected 5 to 9 inches of snow, Aqueduct’s entire Sunday card has been moved to Monday, including the $100,000 Ruthless Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 6. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.56 47.01 1:11.36 1:37.38 1:50.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bold Endeavor 122 6 1 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 1–2 1–5½ Rosario 7.20 3 Brandothebartender 124 3 4 3–hd 5–½ 5–1½ 3–hd 2–1¼ Rispoli 4.20 5 Ekklesia 122 5 7 4–1 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 3–1¾ Prat 1.60 2 Royal Act 122 2 3 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 5–4½ 4–nk Cedillo 6.70 1 Surfing Star 124 1 2 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–½ 5–1¾ Maldonado 5.20 4 Kanderel 122 4 6 6–1½ 6–2 6–2 6–1 6–5¼ Hernandez 5.00 7 Potantico 117 7 5 7 7 7 7 7 Pyfer 21.80 6 BOLD ENDEAVOR 16.40 7.80 3.80 3 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 4.60 3.00 5 EKKLESIA 2.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $48.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2) $45.25 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-5-2-1) $754.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $75.50 Winner–Bold Endeavor B.g.5 by Bernardini out of Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William, Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $222,164 Exacta Pool $113,024 Superfecta Pool $35,868 Super High Five Pool $2,965 Trifecta Pool $60,965. Scratched–none. BOLD ENDEAVOR attended the pace outside the top trio, vied four deep around the far turn, put a head in front entering the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and widened under urging. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER well placed behind the top quartet, raced in the two path then spun four wide into the lane, moved out a bit further and finished willingly for second. EKKLESIA up close three deep in the early going, vied three deep and between rivals through the far turn, put a nose in front at the quarter pole, lost the lead into the stretch, could not keep up with top pair in the final furlong and flattened to third. ROYAL ACT stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly, pressed the leader from outside then challenged between rivals around the last bend, then weakened in the stretch. SURFING STAR had early speed along the rail, set the pace under pressure from ROYAL ACT, vied with a trio of rivals around the far turn and weakened in the late stages. KANDEREL broke through the gate and was reloaded. tracked the pace off the inside, came four wide into the lane and never responded to urging. POTANTICO trailed the field off the rail, entered the lane four wide and was never a factor. SECOND RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.75 48.57 1:13.88 1:37.92 1:49.70 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Ivy League 124 8 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 1–2 1–¾ Rispoli 1.20 2 Sweetest Angel 124 2 3 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 2–hd 2–¾ Van Dyke 6.80 7 Cider Apple 124 7 8 8 8 8 5–½ 3–1¼ T Baze 8.30 3 Midnight Diva 124 3 5 3–½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 32.70 6 Whistler's Style 124 6 2 1–2 1–1 1–1 3–1½ 5–¾ Espinoza 60.60 4 Focaccina 124 4 6 6–1½ 6–1 6–½ 6–hd 6–nk Rosario 4.10 1 Hyland Haven 124 1 4 7–2 7–1 7–1½ 7–½ 7–4½ Prat 4.80 5 Miss Peaky Blinder 124 5 7 4–hd 3–1½ 4–1 8 8 Hernandez 8.90 8 IVY LEAGUE 4.40 3.00 2.40 2 SWEETEST ANGEL 5.40 4.20 7 CIDER APPLE (GB) 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $46.40 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-3) $62.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7) $40.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-7-3-6) Carryover $2,046 Winner–Ivy League B.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of With Honors, by War Front. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $217,417 Daily Double Pool $44,789 Exacta Pool $118,242 Superfecta Pool $45,560 Trifecta Pool $69,860 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,681. Scratched–none. IVY LEAGUE forwardly placed outside the leader, bid alongside and headed rival at the quarter pole, cleared in upper stretch and held gamely under a drive to the wire. SWEETEST ANGEL pulled early first time through the stretch, stalked outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, entered the stretch a bit off the rail, finished well and proved second best. CIDER APPLE (GB) bumped with inside rival at the start, settled off the pace inside then moved into the two path leaving the first turn, moved into the three path at the top of the lane, split foes approaching the furlong marker and closed well for third. MIDNIGHT DIVA stalked the pace from inside, tipped out in upper stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. WHISTLER'S STYLE bumped leaving the gate, cleared early and controlled the pace, led clear to the three-eighths, pressured by IVY LEAGUE around the far turn, relinquished command and weakened in the drive. FOCACCINA checked early off heels, raced off the pace, entered the far turn three wide then angled four wide into the drive and could not rally. HYLAND HAVEN unhurried in the beginning from inside, saved ground to the stretch and never threatened. MISS PEAKY BLINDER stalked three wide to the lane and weakened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Las Virgenes Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.25 47.47 1:12.72 1:25.17 1:38.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Moonlight d'Oro 120 3 3 5 5 3–½ 1–1 1–1½ Prat 1.30 2 Kalypso 120 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 2–2 2–1¾ Rosario 1.00 1 Moraz 120 1 2 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 3–2¼ Rispoli 4.10 5 Brilliant Cut 120 5 5 4–1 4–1 2–hd 4–10 4–30¼ Gonzalez 27.30 4 Honor America 120 4 4 2–½ 2–½ 5 5 5 Hernandez 22.90 3 MOONLIGHT D'ORO 4.60 2.20 2.10 2 KALYPSO 2.40 2.10 1 MORAZ 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $4.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $2.70 Winner–Moonlight d'Oro B.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Venetian Sonata, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $350,614 Daily Double Pool $27,435 Exacta Pool $125,892 Trifecta Pool $107,578. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $27.35. Pick Three Pool $73,970. MOONLIGHT D'ORO settled at the back of the pack, raced three wide into the far turn then ranged up four wide around the bend, gained command at the top of the stretch, quickly cleared KALYPSO and was kept to task in the late stages. KALYPSO sped clear to take control early, showed the way unchallenged to the quarter pole, was overtaken by the winner at the top of the lane and stayed on well for the place. MORAZ stalked the pace from inside to the stretch, tipped out nearing the eighth pole and kept on for show honors. BRILLIANT CUT broke out leaving the gate, tracked three wide throughout and flattened in the final furlong. HONOR AMERICA stalked outside a rival then between foes into the far turn, started to weakened around the bend, was eased in the stretch and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Marcos Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.41 49.37 1:14.19 1:38.49 2:01.39 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Masteroffoxhounds 120 2 2–2 2–2 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1¼ Rosario 1.70 4 Acclimate 120 4 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ T Baze 1.30 3 Starting Over 120 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–1 3–½ Van Dyke 19.60 5 Salvator Mundi 120 5 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ Prat 6.70 1 Cleopatra's Strike 120 1 4–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1 5–1 5–3¼ Hernandez 15.50 6 Oscar Dominguez 120 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Rispoli 5.60 2 MASTEROFFOXHOUNDS 5.40 2.60 2.40 4 ACCLIMATE 2.60 2.40 3 STARTING OVER 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-5) $6.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $14.25 Winner–Masteroffoxhounds B.c.4 by War Front out of Outstanding (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Orpendale/Chelston/Wynatt (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $278,652 Daily Double Pool $32,237 Exacta Pool $131,030 Superfecta Pool $49,177 Trifecta Pool $94,273. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $8.60. Pick Three Pool $40,999. MASTEROFFOXHOUNDS stumbled leaving the gate, stalked the leader along the inside, angled two wide leaving the final bend, drew alongside ACCLIMATE at the eighth pole and took over inside the furlong grounds, drifted in a bit late and drew clear under hand urging. ACCLIMATE broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, assumed command early and crossed to the inside, led clear into the drive, clung to a short advantage at the eighth pole, was overtaken soon after but finished well to hold the place. STARTING OVER bumped from outside rival in the beginning, tracked outside a rival or in the two path, entered the lane three wide and edged SALVATOR MUNDI for third. SALVATOR MUNDI stalked the pace along the fence then moved out into the two path leaving the far turn and got edged for the show. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE allowed to settle in the early going, saved ground throughout and never offered the needed response. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) unhurried early on, angled to the rail around the clubhouse turn, remained inside then came out leaving the final bend and never made an impact. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.92 47.26 1:12.89 1:19.81 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Pawnee 123 10 2 2–1½ 2–4 1–4 1–4 Rispoli 8.90 11 Half Hoping 123 11 4 5–hd 4–1½ 3–2½ 2–4¾ Valdivia, Jr. 5.30 7 Here Comes Ralphie 120 7 11 12 8–hd 5–1½ 3–½ Flores 72.90 4 Medusa's Gaze 123 4 12 10–1 11–6 6–hd 4–1 Gonzalez 9.40 9 Curious Inji 123 9 5 3–hd 3–hd 4–2½ 5–2¼ T Baze 13.60 12 Bandeena 109 12 3 6–1 5–2 7–2 6–hd Ellingwood 86.00 5 Race Judicata 114 5 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 7–3¼ Pyfer 30.10 6 Big Chick 119 6 10 8–hd 7–1 8–1½ 8–1½ Cedillo 19.50 1 Smoothlikebuttah 123 1 7 9–2 10–1½ 10–1½ 9–¾ Rosario 1.10 3 Allergic to Logic 123 3 8 7–hd 9–hd 9–½ 10–5¾ Prat 5.10 2 Miss Rebekah 123 2 6 4–½ 6–hd 11–15 11–22¾ Pereira 55.20 8 Alysse 119 8 9 11–hd 12 12 12 Franco 86.30 10 PAWNEE 19.80 9.40 7.40 11 HALF HOPING 7.00 5.00 7 HERE COMES RALPHIE 32.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $68.60 $1 EXACTA (10-11) $61.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-7-4) $2,556.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-7) $1,813.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-11-7-4-9) Carryover $5,763 Winner–Pawnee B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Holler, by Strong Hope. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, Richard A. and Bell, II, Thomas Ray. Mutuel Pool $408,388 Daily Double Pool $25,274 Exacta Pool $285,426 Superfecta Pool $130,814 Trifecta Pool $194,545 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,870. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-10) paid $34.65. Pick Three Pool $73,035. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-3-2-10) 2103 tickets with 4 correct paid $89.80. Pick Four Pool $247,516. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-8-3-2-10) 546 tickets with 5 correct paid $919.20. Pick Five Pool $583,481. PAWNEE pressed the pace from outside, gained command past the five-sixteenths, cleared rival into the stretch and drew off under right-handed urging and steady handling late. HALF HOPING chased three deep or four wide up the backstretch, went three wide around the turn, then finished well for a clear second. HERE COMES RALPHIE dropped back early, advanced three wide around the turn and was along for the show. MEDUSA'S GAZE off a bit slow to begin, raced off the pace in the early stages and steered to the inside, angled four wide into the stretch and kept on willingly for a minor award. CURIOUS INJI chased off the rail early, went two wide into the turn then angled to the fence, saved ground into the drive and lacked further response. BANDEENA chased four deep or five wide early, entered the turn four wide then angled to the two path and weakened in the drive. RACE JUDICATA set the pace from inside under pressure, lost command past the midway point on the turn and gave way in the stretch. BIG CHICK traveled mid-pack off the inside, took the turn three then two wide and had little left for the stretch. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH settled along the inside, saved ground, then tipped out in upper stretch and never threatened. ALLERGIC TO LOGIC raced mid-pack up the backstretch, traveled in the two path through the turn, angled out at the top of the lane and weakened. MISS REBEKAH chased the speed from inside and tired. ALYSSE trailed the off the rail into the turn, went four then three wide around the bend and was never a factor. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.88 45.99 1:09.85 1:34.41 1:46.38 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gregdar 122 2 5 5–1 5–2 5–2 3–2 1–1 Smith 10.10 6 Whisper Not 124 6 2 2–2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–1¼ Rosario 0.50 3 Keystone Field 124 3 7 7–2½ 7–2 7–2 4–½ 3–1¼ Prat 6.00 10 Club Aspen 124 9 3 3–3 3–2½ 3–1 2–½ 4–2¼ Hernandez 29.10 5 Three Ay Em 124 5 8 8–2½ 8–2 8–2 6–hd 5–½ Rispoli 6.10 1 Shazier 124 1 9 9 9 9 9 6–1½ Van Dyke 49.40 8 The Street Fighter 124 7 6 6–2 6–2 6–½ 8–1 7–2¼ Maldonado 59.50 4 Offshore Affair 124 4 1 1–½ 2–3 2–1½ 5–½ 8–nk T Baze 26.50 9 Rustic Canyon 124 8 4 4–2½ 4–3 4–1 7–1 9 Gonzalez 16.50 2 GREGDAR 22.20 6.40 4.60 6 WHISPER NOT (GB) 2.40 2.10 3 KEYSTONE FIELD 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $240.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $26.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-10) $83.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-3-10-5) $2,929.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $57.50 Winner–Gregdar Grr.c.4 by Graydar out of Pearl Keys, by Bernstein. Bred by Stephen J. McDonald (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Rio Del Sol Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $307,219 Daily Double Pool $43,774 Exacta Pool $182,663 Superfecta Pool $79,845 Super High Five Pool $19,320 Trifecta Pool $130,113. Scratched–Gauguin (GER). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-10-2) paid $262.80. Pick Three Pool $64,499. GREGDAR traveled mid-pack through the early stages and was placed along the inside, angled out nearing the stretch, rallied and overhauled the runner-up in the final sixteenth. WHISPER NOT (GB) pressed the pace from outside early then went up to take control at the five-eighths, cleared rival on the backstretch, led into the furlong grounds, was challenged by the winner in the final sixteenth and yielded. KEYSTONE FIELD unhurried in the beginning and moved to the inside, entered the far turn two wide, angled four wide into the lane and summoned a mild late bid. CLUB ASPEN stalked the top pair and angled into the two path, chased two to three wide into the lane and needed to find more in deep stretch. THREE AY EM raced far off the pace and moved to the inside, went two wide around the far turn, asked in the drive and showed a mild response. SHAZIER tracked the pace along the rail, angled out into the stretch, steered inward near the eighth pole and improved position. THE STREET FIGHTER raced off the pace in the early going, saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace. OFFSHORE AFFAIR showed early speed and angled to the rail, lost the lead nearing the five-eighths, chased the leader up the backstretch, entered the lane a bit off the rail and faded. RUSTIC CANYON tracked two wide through the first turn, moved out on the backstretch, went four then three wide through the final bend, was floated out into the drive and tired. SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'San Vicente Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.41 45.98 1:10.56 1:24.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Concert Tour 120 5 2 3–1½ 3–2 2–2½ 1–½ Rosario 0.40 1 Freedom Fighter 120 1 1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–2¾ Van Dyke 5.00 2 The Chosen Vron 120 2 3 2–½ 2–1 3–2 3–6 Smith 3.50 5 Found My Ball 120 4 5 5 5 5 4–¾ Gutierrez 10.80 4 Uncle Boogie 120 3 4 4–4 4–6 4–4½ 5 Cedillo 24.70 6 CONCERT TOUR 2.80 2.40 2.10 1 FREEDOM FIGHTER 3.60 2.20 2 THE CHOSEN VRON 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $62.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $4.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $4.40 Winner–Concert Tour B.c.3 by Street Sense out of Purse Strings, by Tapit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and West, Mary. Mutuel Pool $487,589 Daily Double Pool $45,864 Exacta Pool $227,694 Trifecta Pool $179,033. Scratched–Mr. Impossible. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-6) paid $130.50. Pick Three Pool $108,869. CONCERT TOUR was rated outside the leader through the backstretch, bid three wide around the turn, drifted out in the drive and edged FREEDOM FIGHTER under right-handed urging. FREEDOM FIGHTER away quickly from inside, sped clear and set the pace off the rail, dueled with THE CHOSEN VRON into and around the turn, put that rival away at the quarter pole then met the challenge from CONCERT TOUR leaving the bend, held a short lead to the eighth pole and yielded grudgingly in the late stages. THE CHOSEN VRON chased the speed early then went up to duel for command into and around the turn, could not keep pace nearing the quarter pole, came off the rail in the lane and kept on for a clear third. FOUND MY BALL broke in and bumped rival, trailed the field up the backstretch, took the turn two wide and was never a factor. UNCLE BOOGIE bumped by FOUND MY BALL at the start, chased four then three wide around the turn and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Thunder Road Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.60 46.80 1:10.18 1:21.87 1:33.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hit the Road 122 2 3 3–4 3–8 3–7 1–1 1–3¾ Rispoli 3.10 7 Bob and Jackie 122 5 2 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 3–4 2–½ Figueroa 2.20 4 Border Town 122 3 5 5–4 5–4 4–1 4–4½ 3–ns Prat 7.40 1 Sombeyay 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 4–3¾ Hernandez 2.80 8 Hembree 120 6 4 4–1½ 4–2 5–10 5–12 5–12 Rosario 3.70 5 Campaign 122 4 6 6 6 6 6 6 T Baze 20.40 2 HIT THE ROAD 8.20 4.40 3.40 7 BOB AND JACKIE 4.00 2.60 4 BORDER TOWN 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-4-1) $10.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-4) $27.75 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-3) $2.80 Winner–Hit the Road B.c.4 by More Than Ready out of Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick and Odmark, Dave. Mutuel Pool $435,066 Daily Double Pool $82,271 Exacta Pool $218,962 Superfecta Pool $77,852 Trifecta Pool $135,089. Scratched–Award Winner, Restrainedvengence. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $65.30. Pick Three Pool $96,509. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $9.45. HIT THE ROAD was well placed early on behind the top pair, traveled two wide then moved out path and loomed three wide into the stretch, drew alongside the top pair in upper stretch, cleared at the eighth pole and won going away under left-handed encouragement. BOB AND JACKIE prompted the pace from outside, dueled with SOMBEYAY around the far turn and into the stretch, raced between rivals in upper stretch, could not match the winner in deep stretch but finished willingly to regain the place. BORDER TOWN raced off the pace early, saved ground into the stretch, steered out in the drive and got up for the show. SOMBEYAY set the pace along the fence with company to the outside, dueled with BOB AND JACKIE around the far turn and into the stretch, fought back to upper stretch, lost command nearing the eighth pole, flattened late and lost the show. HEMBREE angled to the inside early, moved into the two path on the backstretch, remained two wide to the lane and never threatened. CAMPAIGN steadied at the start, trailed off the rail to the stretch and never got involved. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.80 47.35 1:13.20 1:19.89 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Bob's Sniper 120 12 2 7–hd 6–hd 1–½ 1–hd Fuentes 8.90 9 Squalotoro 124 9 12 11–1 10–½ 4–1½ 2–1¼ Hernandez 2.40 8 Threearchbaymafia 124 8 3 5–hd 4–1 2–1½ 3–2¾ Rispoli 4.20 1 Bird 124 1 9 8–½ 8–1½ 5–1 4–ns Maldonado 25.20 6 Zorich 124 6 11 10–2 9–hd 7–hd 5–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 8.00 10 Nonno's Polaris 124 10 10 12 12 11–1 6–1 Gonzalez 22.50 3 Dreamer's Reality 124 3 5 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 7–2½ T Baze 10.50 4 Prince Ricky 117 4 6 2–2 2–hd 8–2½ 8–nk Centeno 24.70 2 Turntheclocktozero 124 2 8 6–1 5–½ 6–hd 9–nk Cedillo 10.20 5 More Bubbly 124 5 4 4–hd 7–1½ 9–1½ 10–8½ Pereira 7.10 11 Dapper 124 11 1 9–2 11–2 12 11–9¾ Flores 15.30 7 Coil to Strike 120 7 7 3–hd 3–hd 10–½ 12 Figueroa 61.10 12 BOB'S SNIPER 19.80 7.80 5.20 9 SQUALOTORO 4.40 3.00 8 THREEARCHBAYMAFIA 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-12) $130.20 $1 EXACTA (12-9) $36.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-9-8-1) $252.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-8) $93.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-9-8-1-6) Carryover $2,829 Winner–Bob's Sniper Dbb.g.5 by Boisterous out of Ninth Infantry, by Forest Danger. Bred by Bob W. Grayson (CA). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $372,494 Daily Double Pool $43,787 Exacta Pool $237,746 Superfecta Pool $125,218 Trifecta Pool $164,732 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,707. Claimed–Squalotoro by Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug F. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-12) paid $48.65. Pick Three Pool $93,717. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-3-12) paid $7.80. BOB'S SNIPER settled well off the inside, came four wide into the lane, grabbed the lead near the eighth pole and held off the late charge from the runner-up. SQUALOTORO threw head and was off slow to begin, sat off the pace up the backstretch, went three wide into the turn, angled six wide then bumped with rival at the three-sixteenths pole, closed well through the final furlong but was too late. THREEARCHBAYMAFIA chased four deep early, challenged five then four deep around the turn, led in upper stretch, was overtaken at the eighth pole and kept on for a clear third. BIRD raced along the inside, came out into the stretch and bumped rival at the three-sixteenths pole, then went evenly through the final furlong. ZORICH stumbled a bit leaving the gate, traveled near the back of the pack, went two wide around the turn, angled to the rail in upper stretch then moved back out mid-stretch and showed a mild rally. NONNO'S POLARIS asked in the beginning but lacked early speed, went four to five wide around the turn and never threatened. DREAMER'S REALITY set the pace inside of PRINCE RICKY, vied with rivals around the bend and gave way in the stretch. PRINCE RICKY pressed the pace outside the leader, moved up to vie for the lead between rivals around the turn and faded in the lane. TURNTHECLOCKTOZERO stalked the pace along the inside to the stretch, moved out a bit in the drive and weakened. MORE BUBBLY stalked three deep early, put in a mild bid four deep into the turn turn, could not keep pace past the five-sixteenths pole, got floated out into the stretch and weakened. DAPPER raced mid-pack up the backstretch off the rail, took the turn three then two wide, angled in at the top of the lane and tired. COIL TO STRIKE stalked between rivals then bid three deep around the turn, failed to match strides into the stretch, was eased in the lane and walked off. TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.55 45.89 58.24 1:10.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Agreetodisagree 123 7 9 9–4 6–2½ 4–1 1–nk Gutierrez 3.70 2 Aadhana 112 2 5 2–½ 3–2 1–1 2–2 Centeno 6.10 3 Shout It Out 119 3 4 4–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd Hernandez 27.60 10 Lunatic 123 9 7 8–1½ 2–½ 2–1 4–5¼ Cedillo 3.20 9 Kind But She Lies 123 8 10 11 10–2½ 8–1½ 5–1¼ T Baze 12.30 5 Varoma 123 5 3 3–hd 5–½ 5–3 6–¾ Pereira 8.70 6 Golden Journey 123 6 8 7–½ 7–½ 6–½ 7–6¼ Gonzalez 25.70 1 Esja 116 1 11 10–hd 11 10–1 8–1½ Pyfer 20.60 4 Brio Is Awesome 120 4 1 5–hd 8–4 9–4½ 9–2½ Flores 17.60 12 Cutetip 120 10 6 6–1 9–1 11 10–ns Valdivia, Jr. 18.50 13 Purda Vita 123 11 2 1–3 1–hd 7–½ 11 Rosario 4.00 8 AGREETODISAGREE 9.40 5.20 3.60 2 AADHANA 6.00 3.60 3 SHOUT IT OUT 12.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-8) $123.00 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $28.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-3-10) $173.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-3-10-9) $5,995.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-3) $203.00 Winner–Agreetodisagree B.f.3 by Runhappy out of Tiz the Argument, by Closing Argument. Bred by Charles S. Giles & Patrick H. Payne (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: RM Racing and Sierra Racing. Mutuel Pool $553,425 Daily Double Pool $125,736 Exacta Pool $339,953 Superfecta Pool $171,680 Super High Five Pool $18,134 Trifecta Pool $227,960. Scratched–Jaxons Tour Guide, Ragged Rose, Zu Zu Flynn. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-12-8) paid $127.65. Pick Three Pool $172,512. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-12-8) 3195 tickets with 4 correct paid $240.60. Pick Four Pool $1,007,458. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-2-12-8) 182 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,040.45. Pick Five Pool $721,714. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (10-2-6-2-12-8) 201 tickets with 6 correct paid $24,653.86. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $5,316,575. AGREETODISAGREE bumped both sides and steadied early, steered to the inside, moved out and went three to four wide around the turn, rallied in deep stretch and got up. AADHANA chased the speed from inside, closed in two wide then went between rivals at the quarter pole, led into the stretch, was put to right-handed urging and got caught in the closing moments. SHOUT IT OUT stalked between rival then two wide, was within striking distance at the top of the lane, could not summon the needed late kick but gained show. LUNATIC broke in and bumped rival, was forced out crossing surfaces early, tracked four wide into the turn, ranged up three deep at the quarter pole, led briefly past the quarter pole then was overtaken by AADHANA and could not match the top pair in the final furlong and lost the show. KIND BUT SHE LIES bumped leaving the gate, got bumped again and checked in the early going, went three then two wide around the turn, shifted out approaching the eighth pole and showed a mild rally. VAROMA bumped leaving the gate, chased off the inside, was in tight between rivals early on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and flattened. GOLDEN JOURNEY broke in and bumped rival, saved ground along the inside and never rallied. ESJA lacked early speed, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. BRIO IS AWESOME jumped the track crossing surfaces early, took the turn five then four wide, was bothered by rival shifting out near the eighth pole and faded. CUTETIP steadied and shifted out early, chased well off the rail, went six then five wide around the turn and had little left for the drive. PURDA VITA broke well from the far outside and sped clear to set the pace, started to weaken around the turn and clung to short lead at the quarter pole, gave up command soon after and tired in the lane. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $344,948 Inter-Track N/A $990,807 Out of State N/A $16,236,095 TOTAL N/A $17,571,850

