Horse racing newsletter: Stewards have an easy week
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have a surprising result in Sunday’s much anticipated maiden special at Santa Anita.
It was an easy week for the stewards at Santa Anita, and in fact, outside of whip infractions they were spared the usual assortment on non-payments, non-mask wearing and trainers who forgot their horse was gelded or should be placed on Lasix. So, let’s go to the trifecta of rulings.
--Apprentice jockey Jessica Pyfer was fined $1,000 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Bedrock in the sixth race on Jan. 18. Bedrock finished sixth in the seven-horse race. Pyfer admitted she struck the horse seven times, one over the allowable limit, and accepted responsibility. It was her third offense in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Justin’s Quest in the third race on Jan. 23. Justin’s Quest finished third, a neck behind the winner. Gutierrez admitted he violated the rule. It was his first offense in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Ricardo Gonzalez was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Cruel Intention in the first race on Jan. 23. Cruel Intention finished second by a nose. The video was reviewed several times before it was determined that Gonzalez violated the six-strike rule. Gonzalez admitted he was in violation. It was his first infraction in the last 60 days.
Story behind Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert’s stable of 3-year-olds is strong and deep as always. Among them is Medina Spirit, winner of the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita. Ed Golden, the notes master at Santa Anita, interviewed Gary Young, both a clocker and bloodstock agent who bought Medina Spirit for the owners. The price tag, a whopping $35,000.
Here is what Young told Golden, which was published I Sunday’s stable notes.
“[The sire] Protonico had a very small crop and Medina Spirit was the only one of his progeny at [last year’s Ocala’s Breeders Sale],” Young said. “He had worked three-eighths in 33 flat which was decent time, but he had a nice rhythm and a stride like a route horse. Mr. [Amr] Zedan asked what I thought and I said, ‘Buy him.’
“We did the barn check, did the vet check with my doctor, Pug Hart, everything was in order and we bought him for $35,000, which is 2.5% of what we paid for Princess Noor (now retired due to a soft tissue injury).
“Medina Spirit went to Baffert’s assistant Mike Marlow at Los Alamitos, and Mike is brutally honest, and he has to be because he’s preparing these horses for Baffert.
“Mike said the horse kept surprising him because he was outworking more expensive and better-bred horses and definitely holding his own.
“They brought him to Santa Anita, Bob worked him out of the gate with Life Is Good a couple of times, and he got beat as expected, but he didn’t get disgraced, and I kind of thought to myself, this might make a man out of him. After that, Bob worked him with a couple other horses and he handled them, didn’t get discouraged or anything.
“When he ran at Los Alamitos [winning his maiden by three lengths on Dec. 11], we thought he’d be even-money and he was 3-1. He won pretty easy, but his second [beat by Life Is Good by three-quarters of a length] in the Sham at one mile is what really opened our eyes as to how good he was.
“He was stretching out after one 5 ½ furlong race with one five-eighths work in between at 1:02 to go a mile against Life Is Good, and he ran his butt off. Whether he would have passed him or not is open to debate, but you can’t deny he did run unbelievably considering he didn’t have a whole lot of preparation for the race.
“We didn’t want him in front [in the Lewis]. When they hung a 46 and three (46.61 for a half mile), I thought he was finished, because 46 and three on that track was like 45 and change.
“He was about a length in front from the one hole in the Sham with a really easy run to the turn. In the Lewis, he broke half a step slow and Abel [Cedillo] kind of punched him a little and he was gone. He wasn’t a runoff, but he definitely had his mind on running.
“When they went 46 and three, I didn’t think we had much chance, and when the two horses (late-running Roman Centurian, second by a neck, and Hot Rod Charlie, a nose further back in third) came to him at the eighth pole, I didn’t think we had much chance, either.
“But the horse obviously has a lot of fight in him. He showed an amazing amount of heart. He had every right the next day to be lying down in his stall and sleeping the way he ran, but he wasn’t.
“Whether we’ll go one start or two starts before the Kentucky Derby, we’ll figure that out. I’d prefer to have him running at a horse like he did in the Sham as opposed how he ran in the Lewis, but that’s how the race came up. Still, they weren’t even passing him after the wire, either, and the two horses behind him are OK.
“Roman Centurian can definitely make some noise down the road.”
And that’s the story behind Medina Spirit.
Santa Anita review
It was the most anticipated maiden special in quite some time with six first-time starters and three one-time starters. It didn’t go as anyone expected. All eyes were on Bezos, a can’t miss colt under the care of Bob Baffert. And he looked good around the far turn of this 6 ½-furlong race. But he didn’t have it on Sunday and faded to seventh as Dream Shake showed a powerful turn of hoof to win by an expanding 4 ¾ lengths. Remember, American Pharoah lost his first race, finishing fifth in a maiden race at Del Mar. But that was as a 2-year-old, leaving him plenty of time to get better. Dream Shake, as was every horse in the race, is 3.
Dream Shake paid $42.00, $13.40 and $6.80. Harbored Memories was second followed by Mr. Impossible, Lone Scout, Chaos Reigns, Deservedly, Bezos, Law Professor and Tivoli Twirl.
“Against a field of this stature today, I would’ve been happy with anything fourth and above,” said winning trainer Peter Eurton. “Now that he’s done this, it’s just a question of how he comes back. I think anything further, seven furlongs to a mile, would be very good. We’ll just try to enjoy this for now, but trust me, we’ll probably be looking for a race before the evening has ended.
“He’s such a smart horse. At the beginning he was a little bit green, he wouldn’t run inside, so we put blinkers on him. As soon as he started becoming aware of things, he did everything pretty handily.”
Joel Rosario was the winning jockey.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
With cancellation of Sunday’s races at Aqueduct, there were no $100,000 races.
A final thought
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 7.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.72 47.24 1:12.86 1:19.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Jan Jan Can
|124
|6
|6
|5–6
|5–7
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Hernandez
|1.00
|2
|Raneem
|124
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|2–1¾
|Cedillo
|2.80
|1
|Full Eclipse
|124
|1
|2
|4–2
|4–½
|4–½
|3–1¾
|T Baze
|7.10
|3
|Pasito
|124
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–½
|5–5
|4–nk
|Fuentes
|8.30
|4
|Jumping Jill Flash
|120
|4
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|3–1½
|5–1¾
|Gonzalez
|4.20
|5
|Realrealgood
|124
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Amparan
|36.60
|6
|JAN JAN CAN
|4.00
|2.80
|2.10
|2
|RANEEM
|3.80
|2.40
|1
|FULL ECLIPSE
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$8.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-3)
|$5.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$12.20
Winner–Jan Jan Can B.m.5 by Grazen out of Joe Ja, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Pete Gallegos (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $111,917 Exacta Pool $63,653 Superfecta Pool $26,346 Trifecta Pool $41,947. Claimed–Jan Jan Can by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.
JAN JAN CAN settled off the pace, went four wide around the turn, rallied from outside and proved best in the final sixteenth. RANEEM broke in and brushed inner rival, was closest in pursuit early, bid outside around the bend, led in upper stretch and yielded to the winner in deep stretch. FULL ECLIPSE brushed leaving the gate, stalked along the inside, tipped out in the stretch and was along for the show. PASITO stalked three wide into and around the turn and never produced the needed bid. JUMPING JILL FLASH set the pace up the backstretch, led a bit off the rail into the turn, was pressured by RANEEM around the turn, fought back into the drive, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened. REALREALGOOD lacked early speed, went three wide around the turn and never got involved.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.20 46.23 57.95 1:09.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bleu Ballon
|117
|3
|3
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–2¾
|Pyfer
|1.80
|6
|Lady Macarena
|124
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|2–1
|2–ns
|Rispoli
|13.60
|10
|Velvet
|124
|10
|8
|6–½
|4–½
|3–½
|3–1
|Prat
|1.20
|4
|Shvere Arbeter
|124
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|15.10
|1
|Bowl of Cherries
|124
|1
|7
|9–2
|8–1
|6–2
|5–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|19.10
|8
|Queen of Arendell
|124
|8
|9
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–½
|6–nk
|T Baze
|89.30
|2
|Damn the Torpedoes
|124
|2
|11
|11
|10–2
|9–3½
|7–ns
|Hernandez
|16.00
|7
|K P Kan Do
|124
|7
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|4–½
|8–4¼
|Gonzalez
|14.00
|9
|Malibu Hannah
|124
|9
|2
|4–1
|6–1½
|8–hd
|9–½
|Cedillo
|75.70
|5
|Jaxons Tour Guide
|124
|5
|10
|10–hd
|11
|11
|10–6
|Figueroa
|82.60
|11
|Xmas Surprise
|124
|11
|5
|8–½
|9–½
|10–½
|11
|Rosario
|20.60
|3
|BLEU BALLON
|5.60
|3.60
|2.20
|6
|LADY MACARENA
|11.00
|4.60
|10
|VELVET
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$30.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-10-4)
|$41.45
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-10-4-1)
|$2,272.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-10)
|$39.40
Winner–Bleu Ballon B.f.3 by Air Force Blue out of Entrechat, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Stepaside Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $268,993 Daily Double Pool $39,889 Exacta Pool $179,803 Superfecta Pool $64,415 Super High Five Pool $2,322 Trifecta Pool $101,128. Scratched–none.
BLEU BALLON sped to the front, cleared early and set the pace up the backstretch, inched away in upper stretch and remained clear under a few taps right-handed urging and steady handling late. LADY MACARENA chased the speed from inside through the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch and held the place. VELVET stalked off the rail, went three then four wide around the turn, finished willingly alongside the runner-up but could not get by for the place. SHVERE ARBETER tracked from inside early, raced a bit off the rail into the drive and finished evenly in the final furlong. BOWL OF CHERRIES raced off the pace along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, angled out and kept on to improved position. QUEEN OF ARENDELL steadied off heels at the start, went two wide into the turn, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. DAMN THE TORPEDOES hesitated at the start, angled out and went outside a rival on the backstretch, entered the lane three wide and proved no menace. K P KAN DO chased behind the leader and outside a rival two wide to the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. MALIBU HANNAH was in range early off the inside, traveled two then three wide around the bend and faded. JAXONS TOUR GUIDE raced near or at the back of the pack early and was steered toward the inside, was along the rail into the turn then two wide exiting the bend and never threatened. XMAS SURPRISE tracked the lone leader widest up the backstretch, took the turn four wide and had little left for the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.23 46.51 1:11.04 1:23.94 1:37.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Honoring Major
|112
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Ellingwood
|7.80
|2
|Kenzou's Rhythm
|122
|2
|1
|4–1½
|5–1½
|3–2
|3–4
|2–4¾
|Pereira
|5.70
|3
|Outlaw
|122
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–¾
|T Baze
|2.80
|8
|Flip the Coin Jan
|122
|8
|7
|6–½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–2
|4–2¼
|Prat
|7.70
|4
|Impression
|124
|4
|3
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–1
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|2.00
|1
|Bitter Ring Home
|120
|1
|6
|2–2
|2–1
|4–½
|4–½
|6–2½
|Flores
|114.70
|5
|Super Classic
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–nk
|Franco
|76.80
|6
|Shane Zain
|115
|6
|4
|7–7
|7–8
|7–8
|7–6
|8
|Pyfer
|3.90
|7
|HONORING MAJOR
|17.60
|7.20
|4.40
|2
|KENZOU'S RHYTHM
|6.00
|4.20
|3
|OUTLAW
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$65.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$52.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-8)
|$105.38
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-3-8-4)
|$3,581.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3)
|$110.35
Winner–Honoring Major Ch.h.5 by Sky Mesa out of Julie Truly, by Miner's Mark. Bred by Carol M. Ricker (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $218,051 Daily Double Pool $22,857 Exacta Pool $148,325 Superfecta Pool $55,817 Super High Five Pool $4,692 Trifecta Pool $88,983. Claimed–Honoring Major by Mark Glatt. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Kenzou's Rhythm by George Sharp. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Shane Zain by Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-7) paid $49.95. Pick Three Pool $53,802.
HONORING MAJOR went six then five wide around the first turn, stalked the top pair from outside, bid alongside the leader at the three-eighths, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, gained command at the eighth pole, put away inside rival then lasted over the late bid from the runner-up. KENZOU'S RHYTHM bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the inside then chased three wide into the stretch, put in a late bid in the final sixteenth but was not enough. OUTLAW bumped leaving the gate, dueled for the lead outside a rival, cleared that foe at the three-eighths then met the bid from HONORING MAJOR around the turn, fought back through the bend and into the stretch, lost command at with a furlong to go but stayed on from inside then yielded in the final sixteenth. FLIP THE COIN JAN angled to the rail around the clubhouse turn, closed in up the inside then shifted out a path, chased two then three wide into the drive and lacked the needed bid. IMPRESSION tracked off the rail, went four wide into the stretch and never rallied. BITTER RING HOME sent from the rail position, dueled for the lead from inside to the three-eighths pole, could not match strides around the far turn and faded. SUPER CLASSIC lagged well behind the field early, traveled two then three wide around the far turn and never made an impact. SHANE ZAIN raced five then four wide around the first turn, chased wide while outside a rival on the backstretch, came five wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.66 46.57 58.61 1:10.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Sapphire Kid
|124
|2
|5
|4–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|1–½
|Pereira
|6.00
|4
|Greg's Diva
|124
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–nk
|Gonzalez
|0.90
|5
|Over Attracted
|124
|5
|4
|5–4
|5–1½
|4–1½
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.10
|3
|All Quality
|124
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–2½
|4–ns
|Rosario
|4.50
|6
|Magical Gray
|124
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|5–15
|Hernandez
|16.70
|1
|Miss Lucy
|124
|1
|3
|3–1½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Prat
|5.70
|2
|SAPPHIRE KID
|14.00
|4.60
|3.00
|4
|GREG'S DIVA
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|OVER ATTRACTED
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$105.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$16.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3)
|$13.18
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$35.70
Winner–Sapphire Kid Dbb.m.6 by Richard's Kid out of Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $258,435 Daily Double Pool $27,684 Exacta Pool $130,459 Superfecta Pool $32,461 Trifecta Pool $62,999. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $110.70. Pick Three Pool $36,187.
SAPPHIRE KID in range up the backstretch, took the turn three wide, rallied four wide in the drive and got up. GREG'S DIVA sped to the front, led clear to the sixteenth pole under left-handed urging and got caught late. OVER ATTRACTED tracked two wide to the stretch, finished well between rivals late and proved a game third. ALL QUALITY was off a bit slow to begin, unhurried in the early going, angled to the inside, shifted to the two path around the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. MAGICAL GRAY stalked outside a rival, raced in the two path through the turn then three wide in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. MISS LUCY (IRE) stalked the pace from inside and tired in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.40 46.19 1:10.99 1:17.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Dream Shake
|124
|9
|6
|8–2½
|5–1
|1–3
|1–4¾
|Rosario
|20.00
|3
|Harbored Memories
|124
|3
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–2
|2–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|13.70
|2
|Mr. Impossible
|124
|2
|5
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–4¾
|Rispoli
|3.80
|7
|Lone Scout
|124
|7
|9
|9
|9
|6–hd
|4–ns
|Hernandez
|89.70
|6
|Chaos Reigns
|124
|6
|8
|6–hd
|7–½
|5–2
|5–2¼
|Prat
|14.70
|1
|Deservedly
|124
|1
|7
|7–½
|8–2½
|8–2
|6–nk
|Gonzalez
|35.90
|5
|Bezos
|124
|5
|4
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–2
|7–3¼
|Smith
|0.60
|8
|Law Professor
|124
|8
|1
|5–1
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–8
|Cedillo
|31.70
|4
|Tivoli Twirl
|124
|4
|2
|1–½
|2–hd
|9
|9
|Van Dyke
|6.70
|9
|DREAM SHAKE
|42.00
|13.40
|6.80
|3
|HARBORED MEMORIES
|10.20
|6.20
|2
|MR. IMPOSSIBLE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)
|$266.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-3)
|$183.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-2-7)
|$1,415.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-2)
|$428.15
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-2-7-6)
|Carryover $3,770
Winner–Dream Shake Dbb.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Even Song, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Dunwoody Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Exline-Border Racing LLC, SAF Racing and Hausman, Richard. Mutuel Pool $437,246 Daily Double Pool $45,795 Exacta Pool $239,609 Superfecta Pool $92,900 Trifecta Pool $140,048 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,940. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-9) paid $678.20. Pick Three Pool $75,701. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-2-9) 83 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,008.90. Pick Four Pool $217,808. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-7-2-9) 104 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,849.65. Pick Five Pool $586,503.
DREAM SHAKE sat off the pace early, ranged up four wide around the turn, took over into the stretch, kicked clear and drew off under some right-handed urging and was in hand nearing the wire. HARBORED MEMORIES broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased two wide into the turn, angled four wide leaving the bend, rallied and was clearly second best. MR. IMPOSSIBLE stumbled and got knocked into inside rival at the start, pressed the pace from inside, vied for command on the turn and led past the five-sixteenths, was overtaken into the stretch and flattened to third. LONE SCOUT off slow early, trailed the field early, went three wide around the turn, came out at the top of the lane and showed a mild response. CHAOS REIGNS raced off the pace early, took the turn two wide and went between rivals, asked in the drive but lacked a rally. DESERVEDLY bumped at the start, traveled along the inside, lacked room behind a pair of rivals into the stretch and could not rally after angling out. BEZOS was up close early outside the top pair, bid three deep around the turn and faded in the stretch. LAW PROFESSOR tracked the leaders three to four wide through the bend and weakened. TIVOLI TWIRL set the pace under pressure from inside, vied between rivals around the bend, could not keep pace at the quarter pole and tired in the late stages.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.97 44.58 56.33 1:08.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Bruja Escarlata
|122
|6
|2
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–1½
|T Baze
|4.10
|6
|Translate
|122
|5
|4
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|Van Dyke
|0.80
|2
|A G Indy
|122
|2
|5
|5–1
|5–1
|3–1
|3–4½
|Hernandez
|5.90
|5
|Prance
|122
|4
|7
|6–1
|6–2
|5–½
|4–¾
|Rispoli
|6.90
|1
|Buy Wave Buy
|111
|1
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|5–2½
|Centeno
|41.80
|10
|Lucky Long Legs
|115
|8
|6
|7–2
|7–2
|8
|6–hd
|Pyfer
|50.30
|9
|Acai
|122
|7
|3
|4–1½
|4–hd
|6–1½
|7–2¼
|Gutierrez
|11.70
|4
|Bye Bye Nicky
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|4–2
|8
|Prat
|12.90
|7
|BRUJA ESCARLATA
|10.20
|4.40
|3.20
|6
|TRANSLATE
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|A G INDY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)
|$187.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$9.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-5)
|$17.18
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-2-5-1)
|$914.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2)
|$19.05
Winner–Bruja Escarlata Ch.f.4 by Street Boss out of Teroda, by Limehouse. Bred by J D Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,395 Daily Double Pool $34,314 Exacta Pool $223,125 Superfecta Pool $67,959 Super High Five Pool $12,772 Trifecta Pool $119,436. Scratched–I'm the Hero, Star Kissed.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-7) paid $238.40. Pick Three Pool $62,357.
BRUJA ESCARLATA pressed the leader from outside, dueled through the turn, cleared rival into the stretch, was urged left-handed and held safely. TRANSLATE well placed behind the top pair, took the turn two then three wide, then chased the winner through the final furlong and held the place. A G INDY traveled in mid-pack early on, steered to the inside then shifted to the two path around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and finished a clear third. PRANCE settled outside a rival, angled in entering the stretch, moved back out in the lane and could not rally. BUY WAVE BUY saved ground trailing the field, angled out in upper stretch then steered back inside and improved position. LUCKY LONG LEGS raced off the pace and moved into the two path, came out into the stretch and lacked further response. ACAI entered the turn four wide, exited three wide and failed to rally. BYE BYE NICKY set the pace with pressure to the outside, dueled with the winner around the turn, then gave way in the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.93 44.99 56.98 1:09.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Edgeway
|122
|4
|3
|3–½
|2–½
|1–½
|1–3
|Rosario
|0.50
|1
|Acting Out
|117
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–4½
|2–4¾
|Pyfer
|4.10
|5
|Miss Bigly
|124
|5
|4
|5
|5
|4–1½
|3–2½
|Rispoli
|7.00
|2
|Quality Response
|122
|2
|5
|2–1
|3–2
|3–½
|4–4½
|Cedillo
|7.50
|3
|Hotitude
|124
|3
|2
|4–2
|4–½
|5
|5
|Hernandez
|8.50
|4
|EDGEWAY
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|ACTING OUT
|3.00
|2.10
|5
|MISS BIGLY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$4.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5)
|$5.30
Winner–Edgeway Dbb.f.4 by Competitive Edge out of Magical Solution, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Pope McLean, Valerie Blethen & DavidBlethen (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,925 Daily Double Pool $34,774 Exacta Pool $110,091 Trifecta Pool $96,418. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-4) paid $78.65. Pick Three Pool $51,234.
EDGEWAY broke in and brushed rival leaving the gate, stalked the pace from outside, went three then two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit and drew alongside the leader at the top of the lane, struck the front nearing the eighth pole and drew away under hand urging. ACTING OUT set the pace with QUALITY RESPONSE to the outside, cleared that rival at the five-sixteenths pole, was challenged by the winner in upper stretch, could not match strides in the final furlong while drifting out but was clearly second best. MISS BIGLY tracked the pace off the inside, went four wide through the turn and bested the rest. QUALITY RESPONSE was off a bit slow to begin, pressed the leader from outside, chased two wide past the five-sixteenths pole and weakened. HOTITUDE brushed from outside at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then angled three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.78 46.46 1:10.59 1:16.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Zipper Mischief
|124
|6
|2
|7–½
|6–½
|3–½
|1–1
|Van Dyke
|12.30
|9
|Hammering Lemon
|124
|9
|1
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|33.00
|7
|Brix
|124
|7
|10
|9–1
|9–1
|7–1½
|3–½
|Gonzalez
|4.00
|2
|Master Ryan
|124
|2
|6
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–1
|4–½
|Rispoli
|2.80
|4
|Handsome Cat
|124
|4
|8
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|13.50
|10
|Eustace
|124
|10
|7
|8–1
|8–hd
|8–1
|6–¾
|Prat
|9.80
|3
|Shady Empire
|124
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|6–½
|7–hd
|Rosario
|8.70
|8
|Single Me Out
|124
|8
|9
|10–2½
|10–2
|9–1½
|8–1
|Franco
|24.10
|5
|First Prez
|124
|5
|11
|11
|11
|10–½
|9–ns
|Hernandez
|11.70
|1
|Hit the Seam
|124
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|10–½
|Fuentes
|16.00
|11
|Colt Fiction
|124
|11
|4
|6–1½
|7–1
|11
|11
|Pereira
|4.50
|6
|ZIPPER MISCHIEF
|26.60
|12.00
|8.00
|9
|HAMMERING LEMON
|28.00
|10.60
|7
|BRIX
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$50.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-9)
|$406.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-7-2)
|$1,525.78
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-7-2-4)
|Carryover $9,309
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-7)
|$1,200.05
Winner–Zipper Mischief B.g.6 by Into Mischief out of Unzip Me, by City Zip. Bred by Harris Farms Inc., Donald Valpredo &Martin Jones (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $398,982 Daily Double Pool $100,545 Exacta Pool $262,230 Superfecta Pool $109,089 Super High Five Pool $12,197 Trifecta Pool $159,830. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $48.50. Pick Three Pool $210,835. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-7-4-6) 437 tickets with 4 correct paid $869.45. Pick Four Pool $497,670. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-9-7-4-6) 58 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,567.40. Pick Five Pool $496,859. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-9-7-4-6) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $17,312.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $129,634. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $29,679.
ZIPPER MISCHIEF raced mid-pack up the backstretch, took the turn two wide, angled out into the lane, got bumped by the runner-up in upper stretch, drifted in past the eight pole and drew clear late. HAMMERING LEMON stalked three to four wide around the turn, moved out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped the winner in upper stretch, rallied and finished a game second. BRIX brushed leaving the gate, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch, rallied between rivals but was outkicked by the top pair. MASTER RYAN dueled for the lead from outside, led clear at the eighth pole, yielded with a sixteenth to go and bumped rival nearing the wire. HANDSOME CAT stalked two wide around the turn, came four wide into the stretch, was put in tight quarters at the eighth pole and got bumped by rival nearing the wire. EUSTACE traveled off the pace early on, went three to four wide around the turn, came out into the stretch and produced a mild rally. SHADY EMPIRE showed early speed outside the dueling pair, chased three wide around the turn, was in tight and steadied past the eighth pole and could not regain momentum. SINGLE ME OUT brushed leaving the gate, took the turn two wide, looked to rally in the furlong grounds but lacked room late. FIRST PREZ trailed the field early, went two then three wide around the turn and never threatened. HIT THE SEAM dueled for the lead from inside to the eighth pole and weakened in the final furlong. COLT FICTION tracked off the inside, went four wide into the turn, was floated out by rival into the stretch and lacked the needed response.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$136,837
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$561,644
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,451,986
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$8,150,467
