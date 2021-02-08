Horse racing newsletter: Stewards have an easy week

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 7. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.72 47.24 1:12.86 1:19.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Jan Jan Can 124 6 6 5–6 5–7 2–½ 1–2¼ Hernandez 1.00 2 Raneem 124 2 3 2–1 2–1 1–1 2–1¾ Cedillo 2.80 1 Full Eclipse 124 1 2 4–2 4–½ 4–½ 3–1¾ T Baze 7.10 3 Pasito 124 3 4 3–½ 3–½ 5–5 4–nk Fuentes 8.30 4 Jumping Jill Flash 120 4 1 1–2 1–1 3–1½ 5–1¾ Gonzalez 4.20 5 Realrealgood 124 5 5 6 6 6 6 Amparan 36.60

6 JAN JAN CAN 4.00 2.80 2.10 2 RANEEM 3.80 2.40 1 FULL ECLIPSE 2.60

$1 EXACTA (6-2) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-3) $5.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $12.20

Winner–Jan Jan Can B.m.5 by Grazen out of Joe Ja, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Pete Gallegos (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $111,917 Exacta Pool $63,653 Superfecta Pool $26,346 Trifecta Pool $41,947. Claimed–Jan Jan Can by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.

JAN JAN CAN settled off the pace, went four wide around the turn, rallied from outside and proved best in the final sixteenth. RANEEM broke in and brushed inner rival, was closest in pursuit early, bid outside around the bend, led in upper stretch and yielded to the winner in deep stretch. FULL ECLIPSE brushed leaving the gate, stalked along the inside, tipped out in the stretch and was along for the show. PASITO stalked three wide into and around the turn and never produced the needed bid. JUMPING JILL FLASH set the pace up the backstretch, led a bit off the rail into the turn, was pressured by RANEEM around the turn, fought back into the drive, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened. REALREALGOOD lacked early speed, went three wide around the turn and never got involved.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.20 46.23 57.95 1:09.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bleu Ballon 117 3 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–2¾ Pyfer 1.80 6 Lady Macarena 124 6 1 3–½ 3–1 2–1 2–ns Rispoli 13.60 10 Velvet 124 10 8 6–½ 4–½ 3–½ 3–1 Prat 1.20 4 Shvere Arbeter 124 4 6 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 4–½ Van Dyke 15.10 1 Bowl of Cherries 124 1 7 9–2 8–1 6–2 5–3¼ Valdivia, Jr. 19.10 8 Queen of Arendell 124 8 9 7–½ 7–hd 7–½ 6–nk T Baze 89.30 2 Damn the Torpedoes 124 2 11 11 10–2 9–3½ 7–ns Hernandez 16.00 7 K P Kan Do 124 7 4 2–½ 2–½ 4–½ 8–4¼ Gonzalez 14.00 9 Malibu Hannah 124 9 2 4–1 6–1½ 8–hd 9–½ Cedillo 75.70 5 Jaxons Tour Guide 124 5 10 10–hd 11 11 10–6 Figueroa 82.60 11 Xmas Surprise 124 11 5 8–½ 9–½ 10–½ 11 Rosario 20.60

3 BLEU BALLON 5.60 3.60 2.20 6 LADY MACARENA 11.00 4.60 10 VELVET 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $30.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-10-4) $41.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-10-4-1) $2,272.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-10) $39.40

Winner–Bleu Ballon B.f.3 by Air Force Blue out of Entrechat, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Stepaside Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $268,993 Daily Double Pool $39,889 Exacta Pool $179,803 Superfecta Pool $64,415 Super High Five Pool $2,322 Trifecta Pool $101,128. Scratched–none.

BLEU BALLON sped to the front, cleared early and set the pace up the backstretch, inched away in upper stretch and remained clear under a few taps right-handed urging and steady handling late. LADY MACARENA chased the speed from inside through the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch and held the place. VELVET stalked off the rail, went three then four wide around the turn, finished willingly alongside the runner-up but could not get by for the place. SHVERE ARBETER tracked from inside early, raced a bit off the rail into the drive and finished evenly in the final furlong. BOWL OF CHERRIES raced off the pace along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, angled out and kept on to improved position. QUEEN OF ARENDELL steadied off heels at the start, went two wide into the turn, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. DAMN THE TORPEDOES hesitated at the start, angled out and went outside a rival on the backstretch, entered the lane three wide and proved no menace. K P KAN DO chased behind the leader and outside a rival two wide to the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. MALIBU HANNAH was in range early off the inside, traveled two then three wide around the bend and faded. JAXONS TOUR GUIDE raced near or at the back of the pack early and was steered toward the inside, was along the rail into the turn then two wide exiting the bend and never threatened. XMAS SURPRISE tracked the lone leader widest up the backstretch, took the turn four wide and had little left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.23 46.51 1:11.04 1:23.94 1:37.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Honoring Major 112 7 5 3–hd 3–½ 2–2 1–hd 1–hd Ellingwood 7.80 2 Kenzou's Rhythm 122 2 1 4–1½ 5–1½ 3–2 3–4 2–4¾ Pereira 5.70 3 Outlaw 122 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 3–¾ T Baze 2.80 8 Flip the Coin Jan 122 8 7 6–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 5–2 4–2¼ Prat 7.70 4 Impression 124 4 3 5–hd 6–hd 6–½ 6–1 5–¾ Cedillo 2.00 1 Bitter Ring Home 120 1 6 2–2 2–1 4–½ 4–½ 6–2½ Flores 114.70 5 Super Classic 122 5 8 8 8 8 8 7–nk Franco 76.80 6 Shane Zain 115 6 4 7–7 7–8 7–8 7–6 8 Pyfer 3.90

7 HONORING MAJOR 17.60 7.20 4.40 2 KENZOU'S RHYTHM 6.00 4.20 3 OUTLAW 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $65.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $52.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-8) $105.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-3-8-4) $3,581.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $110.35

Winner–Honoring Major Ch.h.5 by Sky Mesa out of Julie Truly, by Miner's Mark. Bred by Carol M. Ricker (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $218,051 Daily Double Pool $22,857 Exacta Pool $148,325 Superfecta Pool $55,817 Super High Five Pool $4,692 Trifecta Pool $88,983. Claimed–Honoring Major by Mark Glatt. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Kenzou's Rhythm by George Sharp. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Shane Zain by Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-7) paid $49.95. Pick Three Pool $53,802.

HONORING MAJOR went six then five wide around the first turn, stalked the top pair from outside, bid alongside the leader at the three-eighths, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, gained command at the eighth pole, put away inside rival then lasted over the late bid from the runner-up. KENZOU'S RHYTHM bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the inside then chased three wide into the stretch, put in a late bid in the final sixteenth but was not enough. OUTLAW bumped leaving the gate, dueled for the lead outside a rival, cleared that foe at the three-eighths then met the bid from HONORING MAJOR around the turn, fought back through the bend and into the stretch, lost command at with a furlong to go but stayed on from inside then yielded in the final sixteenth. FLIP THE COIN JAN angled to the rail around the clubhouse turn, closed in up the inside then shifted out a path, chased two then three wide into the drive and lacked the needed bid. IMPRESSION tracked off the rail, went four wide into the stretch and never rallied. BITTER RING HOME sent from the rail position, dueled for the lead from inside to the three-eighths pole, could not match strides around the far turn and faded. SUPER CLASSIC lagged well behind the field early, traveled two then three wide around the far turn and never made an impact. SHANE ZAIN raced five then four wide around the first turn, chased wide while outside a rival on the backstretch, came five wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.66 46.57 58.61 1:10.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Sapphire Kid 124 2 5 4–1 3–1 3–hd 1–½ Pereira 6.00 4 Greg's Diva 124 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–nk Gonzalez 0.90 5 Over Attracted 124 5 4 5–4 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 6.10 3 All Quality 124 3 6 6 6 5–2½ 4–ns Rosario 4.50 6 Magical Gray 124 6 2 2–½ 2–1 2–1 5–15 Hernandez 16.70 1 Miss Lucy 124 1 3 3–1½ 4–hd 6 6 Prat 5.70

2 SAPPHIRE KID 14.00 4.60 3.00 4 GREG'S DIVA 2.60 2.20 5 OVER ATTRACTED 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $105.80 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $16.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3) $13.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $35.70

Winner–Sapphire Kid Dbb.m.6 by Richard's Kid out of Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $258,435 Daily Double Pool $27,684 Exacta Pool $130,459 Superfecta Pool $32,461 Trifecta Pool $62,999. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $110.70. Pick Three Pool $36,187.

SAPPHIRE KID in range up the backstretch, took the turn three wide, rallied four wide in the drive and got up. GREG'S DIVA sped to the front, led clear to the sixteenth pole under left-handed urging and got caught late. OVER ATTRACTED tracked two wide to the stretch, finished well between rivals late and proved a game third. ALL QUALITY was off a bit slow to begin, unhurried in the early going, angled to the inside, shifted to the two path around the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. MAGICAL GRAY stalked outside a rival, raced in the two path through the turn then three wide in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. MISS LUCY (IRE) stalked the pace from inside and tired in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.40 46.19 1:10.99 1:17.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Dream Shake 124 9 6 8–2½ 5–1 1–3 1–4¾ Rosario 20.00 3 Harbored Memories 124 3 3 4–1 4–hd 3–2 2–3¼ Valdivia, Jr. 13.70 2 Mr. Impossible 124 2 5 2–½ 1–hd 2–½ 3–4¾ Rispoli 3.80 7 Lone Scout 124 7 9 9 9 6–hd 4–ns Hernandez 89.70 6 Chaos Reigns 124 6 8 6–hd 7–½ 5–2 5–2¼ Prat 14.70 1 Deservedly 124 1 7 7–½ 8–2½ 8–2 6–nk Gonzalez 35.90 5 Bezos 124 5 4 3–1½ 3–1 4–2 7–3¼ Smith 0.60 8 Law Professor 124 8 1 5–1 6–hd 7–1 8–8 Cedillo 31.70 4 Tivoli Twirl 124 4 2 1–½ 2–hd 9 9 Van Dyke 6.70

9 DREAM SHAKE 42.00 13.40 6.80 3 HARBORED MEMORIES 10.20 6.20 2 MR. IMPOSSIBLE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $266.20 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $183.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-2-7) $1,415.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-2) $428.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-2-7-6) Carryover $3,770

Winner–Dream Shake Dbb.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Even Song, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Dunwoody Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Exline-Border Racing LLC, SAF Racing and Hausman, Richard. Mutuel Pool $437,246 Daily Double Pool $45,795 Exacta Pool $239,609 Superfecta Pool $92,900 Trifecta Pool $140,048 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,940. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-9) paid $678.20. Pick Three Pool $75,701. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-2-9) 83 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,008.90. Pick Four Pool $217,808. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-7-2-9) 104 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,849.65. Pick Five Pool $586,503.

DREAM SHAKE sat off the pace early, ranged up four wide around the turn, took over into the stretch, kicked clear and drew off under some right-handed urging and was in hand nearing the wire. HARBORED MEMORIES broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased two wide into the turn, angled four wide leaving the bend, rallied and was clearly second best. MR. IMPOSSIBLE stumbled and got knocked into inside rival at the start, pressed the pace from inside, vied for command on the turn and led past the five-sixteenths, was overtaken into the stretch and flattened to third. LONE SCOUT off slow early, trailed the field early, went three wide around the turn, came out at the top of the lane and showed a mild response. CHAOS REIGNS raced off the pace early, took the turn two wide and went between rivals, asked in the drive but lacked a rally. DESERVEDLY bumped at the start, traveled along the inside, lacked room behind a pair of rivals into the stretch and could not rally after angling out. BEZOS was up close early outside the top pair, bid three deep around the turn and faded in the stretch. LAW PROFESSOR tracked the leaders three to four wide through the bend and weakened. TIVOLI TWIRL set the pace under pressure from inside, vied between rivals around the bend, could not keep pace at the quarter pole and tired in the late stages.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.97 44.58 56.33 1:08.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bruja Escarlata 122 6 2 2–1½ 1–hd 1–2 1–1½ T Baze 4.10 6 Translate 122 5 4 3–hd 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 Van Dyke 0.80 2 A G Indy 122 2 5 5–1 5–1 3–1 3–4½ Hernandez 5.90 5 Prance 122 4 7 6–1 6–2 5–½ 4–¾ Rispoli 6.90 1 Buy Wave Buy 111 1 8 8 8 7–½ 5–2½ Centeno 41.80 10 Lucky Long Legs 115 8 6 7–2 7–2 8 6–hd Pyfer 50.30 9 Acai 122 7 3 4–1½ 4–hd 6–1½ 7–2¼ Gutierrez 11.70 4 Bye Bye Nicky 122 3 1 1–½ 2–1 4–2 8 Prat 12.90

7 BRUJA ESCARLATA 10.20 4.40 3.20 6 TRANSLATE 2.60 2.20 2 A G INDY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $187.60 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-5) $17.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-2-5-1) $914.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2) $19.05

Winner–Bruja Escarlata Ch.f.4 by Street Boss out of Teroda, by Limehouse. Bred by J D Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,395 Daily Double Pool $34,314 Exacta Pool $223,125 Superfecta Pool $67,959 Super High Five Pool $12,772 Trifecta Pool $119,436. Scratched–I'm the Hero, Star Kissed. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-7) paid $238.40. Pick Three Pool $62,357.

BRUJA ESCARLATA pressed the leader from outside, dueled through the turn, cleared rival into the stretch, was urged left-handed and held safely. TRANSLATE well placed behind the top pair, took the turn two then three wide, then chased the winner through the final furlong and held the place. A G INDY traveled in mid-pack early on, steered to the inside then shifted to the two path around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and finished a clear third. PRANCE settled outside a rival, angled in entering the stretch, moved back out in the lane and could not rally. BUY WAVE BUY saved ground trailing the field, angled out in upper stretch then steered back inside and improved position. LUCKY LONG LEGS raced off the pace and moved into the two path, came out into the stretch and lacked further response. ACAI entered the turn four wide, exited three wide and failed to rally. BYE BYE NICKY set the pace with pressure to the outside, dueled with the winner around the turn, then gave way in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.93 44.99 56.98 1:09.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Edgeway 122 4 3 3–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–3 Rosario 0.50 1 Acting Out 117 1 1 1–½ 1–1 2–4½ 2–4¾ Pyfer 4.10 5 Miss Bigly 124 5 4 5 5 4–1½ 3–2½ Rispoli 7.00 2 Quality Response 122 2 5 2–1 3–2 3–½ 4–4½ Cedillo 7.50 3 Hotitude 124 3 2 4–2 4–½ 5 5 Hernandez 8.50

4 EDGEWAY 3.00 2.20 2.10 1 ACTING OUT 3.00 2.10 5 MISS BIGLY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $4.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $5.30

Winner–Edgeway Dbb.f.4 by Competitive Edge out of Magical Solution, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Pope McLean, Valerie Blethen & DavidBlethen (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,925 Daily Double Pool $34,774 Exacta Pool $110,091 Trifecta Pool $96,418. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-4) paid $78.65. Pick Three Pool $51,234.

EDGEWAY broke in and brushed rival leaving the gate, stalked the pace from outside, went three then two wide into the stretch, moved out a bit and drew alongside the leader at the top of the lane, struck the front nearing the eighth pole and drew away under hand urging. ACTING OUT set the pace with QUALITY RESPONSE to the outside, cleared that rival at the five-sixteenths pole, was challenged by the winner in upper stretch, could not match strides in the final furlong while drifting out but was clearly second best. MISS BIGLY tracked the pace off the inside, went four wide through the turn and bested the rest. QUALITY RESPONSE was off a bit slow to begin, pressed the leader from outside, chased two wide past the five-sixteenths pole and weakened. HOTITUDE brushed from outside at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then angled three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.78 46.46 1:10.59 1:16.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Zipper Mischief 124 6 2 7–½ 6–½ 3–½ 1–1 Van Dyke 12.30 9 Hammering Lemon 124 9 1 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 2–½ Gutierrez 33.00 7 Brix 124 7 10 9–1 9–1 7–1½ 3–½ Gonzalez 4.00 2 Master Ryan 124 2 6 2–½ 2–1½ 1–1 4–½ Rispoli 2.80 4 Handsome Cat 124 4 8 4–hd 4–1 4–hd 5–hd Valdivia, Jr. 13.50 10 Eustace 124 10 7 8–1 8–hd 8–1 6–¾ Prat 9.80 3 Shady Empire 124 3 3 3–1½ 3–½ 6–½ 7–hd Rosario 8.70 8 Single Me Out 124 8 9 10–2½ 10–2 9–1½ 8–1 Franco 24.10 5 First Prez 124 5 11 11 11 10–½ 9–ns Hernandez 11.70 1 Hit the Seam 124 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 10–½ Fuentes 16.00 11 Colt Fiction 124 11 4 6–1½ 7–1 11 11 Pereira 4.50

6 ZIPPER MISCHIEF 26.60 12.00 8.00 9 HAMMERING LEMON 28.00 10.60 7 BRIX 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $50.80 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $406.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-7-2) $1,525.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-7-2-4) Carryover $9,309 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-7) $1,200.05

Winner–Zipper Mischief B.g.6 by Into Mischief out of Unzip Me, by City Zip. Bred by Harris Farms Inc., Donald Valpredo &Martin Jones (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $398,982 Daily Double Pool $100,545 Exacta Pool $262,230 Superfecta Pool $109,089 Super High Five Pool $12,197 Trifecta Pool $159,830. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $48.50. Pick Three Pool $210,835. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-7-4-6) 437 tickets with 4 correct paid $869.45. Pick Four Pool $497,670. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-9-7-4-6) 58 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,567.40. Pick Five Pool $496,859. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-9-7-4-6) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $17,312.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $129,634. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $29,679.

ZIPPER MISCHIEF raced mid-pack up the backstretch, took the turn two wide, angled out into the lane, got bumped by the runner-up in upper stretch, drifted in past the eight pole and drew clear late. HAMMERING LEMON stalked three to four wide around the turn, moved out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped the winner in upper stretch, rallied and finished a game second. BRIX brushed leaving the gate, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch, rallied between rivals but was outkicked by the top pair. MASTER RYAN dueled for the lead from outside, led clear at the eighth pole, yielded with a sixteenth to go and bumped rival nearing the wire. HANDSOME CAT stalked two wide around the turn, came four wide into the stretch, was put in tight quarters at the eighth pole and got bumped by rival nearing the wire. EUSTACE traveled off the pace early on, went three to four wide around the turn, came out into the stretch and produced a mild rally. SHADY EMPIRE showed early speed outside the dueling pair, chased three wide around the turn, was in tight and steadied past the eighth pole and could not regain momentum. SINGLE ME OUT brushed leaving the gate, took the turn two wide, looked to rally in the furlong grounds but lacked room late. FIRST PREZ trailed the field early, went two then three wide around the turn and never threatened. HIT THE SEAM dueled for the lead from inside to the eighth pole and weakened in the final furlong. COLT FICTION tracked off the inside, went four wide into the turn, was floated out by rival into the stretch and lacked the needed response.