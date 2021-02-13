Horse racing newsletter: Catching up on news

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we preview the only Kentucky Derby prep at Golden Gate Fields.

There were a lot of news stories that went on this past week. We mentioned a couple the other day, but let’s get caught up on all of them.

— Dr. Jeff Blea has been named equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board. He will replace Dr. Rick Arthur, who will be retiring in July. Actually, Arthur has been trying to retire for a few years but kept getting pulled back for another term. The news release quoted CHRB chairman Dr. Greg Ferraro as saying that Blea is “recognized for his clear thinking and fairness in his decision making.” Ferraro is a retired veterinarian. Arthur’s best retirement gift, no doubt, will be the fact he no longer has to attend any CHRB meetings.

— Jockey Flavien Prat and his agent Derek Lawson have parted ways, and Prat has hired Brad Pegram as his new agent. No reason was given for the split. Pegram is also the agent for Mike Smith. Lawson should be given a lot of credit for bringing Prat from France and nurturing his career. Most of you have seen Lawson but probably didn’t know it. In the clip where Maximum Security is disqualified from the 2019 Kentucky Derby and Country House is named the winner, Lawson can be seen mouthing the words, “You won the Kentucky Derby” to Prat. Of course, Country House’s time in the national spotlight can only be compared to William Henry Harrison.

— Because a jockey agent can only have two clients in California, Brad Pegram chose to drop Drayden Van Dyke. DVD had a few calls from agents offering their services, but he has gone with Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens.

— Former jockey Aaron Gryder was named vice president, industry relations for the Stronach Group. He will be based in Florida. Gryder was called upon frequently during the Santa Anita equine fatality crisis of 2019 to do standups for the local television stations. His job will be to work with the various stakeholders on safety issues, which, of course, includes jockeys. Rare is it that a corporate news release from TSG doesn’t leave some major question unanswered, no doubt in its zeal to see how many times it can work “1/ST” into its release. In this case, the question was, “Isn’t this about the same job TSG gave Steve Lym, the former Santa Anita racing secretary?” Aidan Butler, the chief operating officer, called to say that Lym still has that job but is working primarily in Maryland.

— Santa Anita and Del Mar have collaborated to create a $1-million bonus for any horse that can win the Santa Anita Handicap (March 6), Hollywood Gold Cup (at Santa Anita on May 31) and the Pacific Classic (at Del Mar on Aug. 21). It’s a good idea, even though they gave it the cornball name of the “$1 million Wild West Bonus,” as if the streets of Arcadia and Del Mar are littered with guys on horses with cowboy hats and six shooters. Santa Anita is also upping the China Doll Stakes from on March 6 from $75,000 to $100,000 and raising the overnight purses $15,000 on Big ‘Cap day.

Santa Anita review

We had picked the seventh as Friday’s feature, but Mike Willman at Santa Anita went with the fourth, so we’ll go with him. A nice rail saving trip for half the seven-furlong race, followed by a slight move to the outside on the far turn allowed Exaulted to win the $63,000 allowance race by a widening 2 ¼ lengths.

Exaulted paid $5.20, $2.60 and $2.20. American Theorem was second, followed by Mongolian Legend, Rayray, Posterize and Wrecking Crew.

“This is such a nice colt,” winning trainer Peter Eurton told Willman. “He finally got his maiden broken and he had to do it against winners, but we’ve entered several times and those [maiden] races didn’t go. [Jockey] Mike [Smith] did an amazing job. He was very patient the first quarter and he was able to work out a perfect trip. … We’ll just take our time and see what he’s eligible for.”

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s card at Santa Anita is nine races, and more than half are on the turf — that means five, the odd-numbered races. First post is at 12:30 p.m. There are four races of the allowance type and one stakes race. The Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes is for older fillies and mares going seven furlongs. The favorite, at 7-2, is the one-eyed mare Hard Not to Love for trainer John Shirreffs and jockey Juan Hernandez. She hasn’t won since she won the race a year ago as the heavy favorite. She’s run graded stakes since then. She has won five-of-11 lifetime.

There are two horses at 4-1, Fair Maiden (Eoin Harty, Robert Gonzalez) and Qahira (Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario). Fair Maiden was a Grade 1 winner last out in La Brea and has won four-of-eight lifetime. Qahira won last out in an ungraded stakes at Santa Anita. She has won five of eight. Post is around 4:20 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 12 (2 also eligible), 5, 8, 8, 7, 10, 9, 11, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 2 Premiumonsaturday (20-1)

Premiumonsaturday is what we are getting for this debut horse from trainer Richard Rosales. His small stable already has one winner from three races. Jockey Eswan Flores rode that winner. Dam has turf in the blood. There are some sizzling workouts for the debut, including a 59-second work on Jan. 22. 20-1 in a wide-open race. I am all over this value.

Friday’s result: Polished Lady was just too far back into the turn making a late move to finish off the board. Lady passed the winners on the gallop out. Make note next out, especially if they send her routing.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“This is an all El Camino Real Derby edition of our weekly Golden Gate Fields write-up. The 40th running of the race is Saturday’s eighth race with a 4:37 p.m. post. The El Camino Real Derby, run at 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta, offers 10 Kentucky Derby points to the winner and an all-expenses paid, free berth into the Preakness Stakes. For the winner to earn this incentive, he or she must be Triple Crown nominated.

“There are nine runners. The morning line favorite, Rombauer, makes his 3-year-old debut and is one of six shipping North from Southern California. The son of Twirling Candy most recently placed fifth in the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Juvenile in November. Earlier in the fall, Rombauer finished as the runner-up in the Grade 1 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita. Michael McCarthy trains. He won the 2018 El Camino Real Derby with Paved. Rombauer draws the outside post.

“Javanica hopes to become the second filly to win the El Camino Real Derby in its 39-year history. Javanica, royally bred by Medaglia D’Oro, has finished second in her last three starts, all against stakes competition. Eoin Harty trains for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Godolphin LLC.

“Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella saddles Petruchio, by white-hot stallion Into Mischief. After breaking his maiden on turf two starts ago, Petruchio tried winners for the first time in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity and finished third.

“Owner Paul Reddam and trainer Doug O’Neill won the 2016 El Camino Real Derby with Frank Conversation and, five years later, campaign the California-bred Play Chicken. Trainer John o the Shirreffs has a contender in Waspirant. The son of 2009 Breeders Cup Ladies Classic winner Life Is Sweet ran fourth in the Grade 3 Sham Stakes behind two of the top 3-year-olds in California, the Bob Baffert-trained pair of Life Is Good and Medina Spirit. Positivity rounds out the list of Southern California contenders. His best run came in the summertime as a 2-year-old, winning the Graduation Stakes at Del Mar while sprinting on dirt. He also ran second in his next start, the Golden State Juvenile. Both races were against California-breds.

“Three local contenders look to play spoiler to the Southern California contingent. It’s My House, trained by Jamey Thomas, broke his maiden sprinting two weeks ago and stretches out in distance. Tesoro, who unofficially hit the wire first in his career debut for trainer O.J. Jaregui, was disqualified for interference and enters the El Camino Real Derby still a maiden. Recent starter allowance winner Govenor’s Party completes the trio of local talent and is expected to go at a big price for trainer Dan Franko.

“We’ve also got a live race card on Sunday and a holiday program on Monday. Good luck to all who watch and wager.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:23 Laurel (3): $100,000 Miracle Wood Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Maythehorsebwithu (2-1)

10:53 Laurel (4): $100,000 John B. Campbell Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Bankit (9-5)

11:23 Laurel (5): $100,000 Nellie Morse Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Lucky Stride (2-1)

11:34 Gulfstream (6): $100,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Leinster (3-5)

11:53 Laurel (6): $100,000 Wide Country Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Street Lute (2-1)

12:23 Laurel (7): Grade 3 $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Hello Beautiful (8-5)

12:53 Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 General George Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Funny Guy (9-5)

1:11 Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Colonel Power Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Extravagant Kid (5-2)

1:19 Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Pelican Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Edgemont Road (5-2)

2:12 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Secret Message (5-2)

2:16 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mischevious Alex (6-5)

2:44 Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Mineshaft Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Maxfield (4-5)

3:16 Fair Grounds (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Fair Grounds Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Factor This (3-1)

3:47 Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $300,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Travel Column (2-1)

4:18 Fair Grounds (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mandaloun (9-2)

4:20 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Hard Not to Love (7-2)

4:37 Golden Gate (8): $100,000 El Camino Real Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Rombauer (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Favorite Midnight (6-1)

He showed a good amount of ability in his two previous career starts against very productive rivals. In his most recent effort 49 nights ago, this gelding broke a tad slow and outward at the gate opening, decreasing his chances of victory. He eventually showed a nice turn of foot while running fifth against a talented winner named Dynastic Energy, who returned to run fourth against impressive recent winner Ilushion Eagle in a trial to a $100,000 race. Favorite Midnight will need to improve in his third career start and with a top-notch jockey/trainer/owner combo that does well with entrants of this ilk, I’ll take a shot that he ends up as a big player for all the board placings at a nice price here.

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

