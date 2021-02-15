Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut is back with his Kentucky Oaks rankings
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remind you Santa Anita has Monday racing this week.
Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, has coined himself Mr. Oaks. So, with that moniker, he has to deliver his latest installment of his Oaks rankings. Louis, it’s your turn.
Off to the races
“When Jimmy Nash released I Can See Clearly Now in 1971, I doubt he knew the song would hit number one in the US, UK, Canada, and South Africa. He certainly couldn’t have anticipated it being covered twice, with both of those renditions making the Billboard Top 20. And if you’re my age, the first time you identified with the song, it was as the theme song of the movie Cool Runnings in 1993. Certainly, Mr. Nash didn’t see a movie about the Jamaican Bobsled team re-popularizing the song two decades later.
“I think we can see the Oaks trail a little more clearly now, and not for all good reasons.
“First, the not-good-reasons part: we have two fillies I really, really like who are off the trail. The first is the Southern California-based Moonlight d’Oro, trained by tough-luck trainer Richard Mandella, who had to scratch would-be favorite Omaha Beach from the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Moonlight d’Oro did nearly everything right in the Las Virgenes last weekend at Santa Anita. She rallied from the back of the field to put away the Bob Baffert-trained Kalypso, who earned points in that race and now sits fifth in the official Oaks points standings. Moonlight d’Oro was discovered to have a bone chip in her knee. She likely would’ve been in the top spot of my rankings had she not been taken off the trail.
“The other filly off the trail is Charlie’s Penny, a Minnesota-bred by Race Day. After breaking her maiden at Arlington Park outside Chicago, she won against open company at Churchill Downs. She then went on to win the Silverbulletday Stakes, a listed stakes over two turns, which serves as the Fair Grounds prep for this past weekend’s Rachel Alexandra Stakes. It’s a tough break for trainer Chris Block, who trains a smaller barn, but has guided Grade 1 winners Giant Oak, Never Retreat, and Vacare.
“On our podcast, The Horse Racing Happy Hour, one of my roles is as resident linguist. On Saturday, the clarity in the Oaks picture continued with the performance by Clariere. Appropriately, her name means ‘clearing’ in French, and that’s exactly what she created. After bumping the gate, she found herself near the rail and at the back of the pack. Jockey Joe Talamo calmly rode her back into the group, hugging the rail the entire time.
“The Steve Asmussen-trainee then had to evade Off We Go, who had sprinted to the lead, and was completely out of gas on the final turn. Talamo smartly returned to the rail after that, and with about an eighth of a mile left, Clariere moved two lanes to the right, passing even-money favorite Travel Column. The two finished within a half-length, and were the clear class of the group. Both will be ranked in my Top 10 this week, as I think it’s silly to think trainer Brad Cox won’t have Travel Column improving over the spring.
“Clariere earned 50 points and now has 54, putting her squarely in the top spot in the rankings. Travel Column, who finished second, earned 20 points, and now has 32 total points, placing her second.
“My rankings will get shaken up a little, as it is impossible to ignore this performance from Clariere. The last four winners of this race are Clariere, Finite, Serengeti Empress, and Monomoy Girl. Recency says this race matters, so I’ll say Clariere’s performance matters.
“By March 7, we will have six additional 50-point Oaks preps. If I think I see clearly now, just imagine how Jimmy Nash we’ll all feel on March 8.
“Here’s my top 10 for this week. See ya next time.
- Vequist (1)
- Clariere (NR)
- Malthaat (2)
- Girl Daddy (3)
- Dayoutoftheoffice (4)
- Travel Column (9)
- Kalypso (5)
- Will’s Secret (7)
- Millefeuille (8)
- Zaajel (10)
Previous rankings in parenthesis.”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.
Stewards rulings
We’ve got two weeks of rulings for you as the CHRB has caught up. The real question will be if the CHRB can turn around the rulings for this four-day race week in time for next Monday’s newsletter. Let’s just say if it were an over/under bet, I’d be taking the under. On to the rulings.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Eternal Endeavour in the seventh race on Jan. 24. Centeno used the crop more than the allowable six times. Eternal Endeavour finished third in the five-horse race. Centeno acknowledged he violated the rule. It was his first offense in the past 60 days.
--Trainer Marcelo Polanco was fined $500 for a medication violation after Royal Seeker was found to have 152 ug/ml of Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), an anti-inflammatory, in his system after running in the first race on Dec. 4 at Los Alamitos. Polanco, after talking to his stable foreman Gabriel Martinez, determined that Martinez did administer the medication the morning prior to the race. Polanco accepted responsibility and said he would supervise all medication in his barn in the future. Royal Seeker finished fourth in the race.
--Jockey Gabriel Saez was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Idol in the San Pasqual Stakes on Jan. 30. Saez used the crop more than the allowable six times. Idol finished third in the five-horse race. Saez acknowledged he violated the rule. Saez normally rides at Fair Grounds so this was his first violation in the past 60 days.
--Jockey Juan Hernandez was suspended for three days (Feb. 12, 13 and 14) for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Lady Noguez in the second race on Jan. 31. Hernandez used the crop more than he allowable six times. Lady Noguez finished second in the race by 1 ¼ lengths. Hernandez acknowledged he violated the rule. It was his fourth violation in the last 60 days, necessitating the suspension.
--Trainer Kathy Walsh entered into a settlement agreement whereby she is conditionally suspended for seven days (Feb. 6 to Feb. 12) and fined $1,500 after her horse, Git On Your Pulpit, had a medication positive after running in the fourth race at Los Alamitos on June 28. The drug mixture was 2-(1-Hydroxyethly) Promazine Sulfoxide, a metabolite of Acepromazine. The drug can be used as a tranquilizer, especially for a horse that may be fractious. Git On Your Pulpit finished second but was subsequently disqualified. The original penalty was a $3,000 fine and a 30-day suspension. Under the conditions of the agreement, Walsh is on probation for one year and if she has a drug positive during that time the additional $1,500 and 23 days of suspension will be reimposed.
Santa Anita review
Sunday’s feature was the Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs on the turf. Going Global, making her first start in the U.S. after running four races in Ireland, came from the clouds down the stretch to win the race by half-a-length.
Going Global paid $19.80, $9.60 and $6.60. Five Pics Please was second and Nimbostratus finished third.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “She trained very well. We were trying to point for an allowance race for the last couple weeks and it didn’t come. It was just one of those things. She trained well enough to where I thought she merited a chance in here. So, either run or wait a while until the allowance goes. Luckily, we were able to get Flavien [Prat] here and a beautiful trip. I think the sky is the limit for this filly. Flavien hinted that she could definitely use some more ground, so we’ll definitely look at the two turn stakes schedule here and go from there.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I watched her last race and you could see she could run. Phil talked to me this morning and said they really like her. She’s a little tough, likes to do things her way, but she was very professional.”
Santa Anita preview
The extra day of racing this week will an eight-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. Half the races are on the turf, the odd-numbered ones. There are three maiden specials and a minor stakes race. Everything else is a claimer. The stakes is the $75,000 Wishing Well Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. The favorite, at 9-5, is Oleksandra for trainer Neil Drysdale and jockey Joel Rosario. She clipped heels last out in the Las Cienegas, dislodging Rosario. Prior to that she was ninth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint and won the Grade 1 Jaipur at Belmont. She has won seven-of-17 lifetime.
Lighthouse is the second choice at 5-2 for Simon Callaghan and Juan Hernandez. She has won tow of her last four races including the Music City at Kentucky Downs. Last out, she was third in the Las Cienegas but was DQ’d to fifth. Post is around 3:46 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 7, 6, 10 (3 also eligible), 6, 7, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No.1 Awhitesportscoat (8-1)
Awhitesportscoat is first off the claim for Kristin Mulhall who is an impressive 27% on this and 61% ITM. She is also winning 40% where her horse was a beaten favorite last out. ‘White has won four of nine at this distance and at 8-1 is offering great value. The race scenario suits this late closer who should get a nice ground saving trip from the inside post and blast home for the win.
Sunday’s result: Lovesick Blues unfortunately scratched. Pappy Boyington was lucky to finish fourth in a blah effort.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gander Stakes, NY-breds 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Nicky the Vest ($4.30)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Ging Global ($19.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Monday.
1:25 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Hollie Hughes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Our Last Buck (9-5)
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 14.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$173,962
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$804,246
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,676,724
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$11,654,932
Santa Anita Entries for Monday, February 15.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lucky Peridot
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|Annangel
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|50,000
|3
|An Eddie Surprise
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|50,000
|4
|Gypsy Blu
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|50,000
|5
|Sweet Rafaela
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Reed Saldana
|10-1
|50,000
|6
|Dim Lights
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|40,000
|7
|Mischiffie
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|John F. Martin
|5-1
|50,000
|8
|Posh Holly
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ferrariano
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|2
|Va Va Vegas
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|3
|Big Story
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Mark Glatt
|8-5
|4
|Gabby Hayes
|Jessica Pyfer
|116
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|5
|Crash Corrigan
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|6
|Jeanne B
|Emily Ellingwood
|108
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wind Tartare
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Saburai
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|35,000
|3
|Madame Bourbon
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|35,000
|4
|Y Not Sizzle
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|30,000
|5
|Lavender
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|35,000
|6
|Star of Africa
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|4-1
|35,000
|7
|Colombian Gold
|Flavien Prat
|124
|William Spawr
|5-2
|35,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Western Rule
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|9-2
|32,000
|2
|C'Mon Jenna
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|28,000
|3
|Lovesick Blues
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|28,000
|4
|Herd Immunity
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|32,000
|5
|Hot Box
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|32,000
|6
|Wedding Groom
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|7-2
|32,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pedro Perez
|Heriberto Figueroa
|123
|Edwin Alvarez
|30-1
|2
|Alexander's Dream
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1
|3
|Cibertruck
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-1
|4
|Whiskey Talk
|Jessica Pyfer
|116
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|5
|Judas
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|12-1
|6
|Cargo
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|7
|Like the Wind
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|8
|Gerlach's
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|9
|Catfish Charlie
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Brian T. Cunningham
|15-1
|10
|Minehunter
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|123
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|Also Eligible
|11
|Marksman On Target
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Gary Stute
|30-1
|12
|Lil Ricardo
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|13
|Standing O
|Jessica Pyfer
|116
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Allaboutthemoney
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|2
|Hozier
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|3
|Exalted Joy
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|4
|Fenway
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|5
|Star Sailor
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|9-5
|6
|Chasing Fame
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Wishing Well Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|So Much Happy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|2
|Constantia
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|3
|Lighthouse
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|4
|Aqua Seaform Shame
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|5
|Guitty
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|6
|Superstition
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|7
|Oleksandra
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|9-5
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Awhitesportscoat
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|16,000
|2
|Littlebitamedal
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|16,000
|3
|Tobacco Road
|Emily Ellingwood
|110
|Ryan Hanson
|20-1
|14,000
|4
|Horse Greedy
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|16,000
|5
|Octopus
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|16,000
|6
|Colosi
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Conquest Cobra
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|5-2
|16,000
|8
|Swamp Souffle
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|20-1
|16,000
|9
|Rinse and Repeat
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|12-1
|14,000
