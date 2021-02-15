Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut is back with his Kentucky Oaks rankings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 14. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.08 44.73 56.76 1:08.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Shimmer Me Timbers 121 5 1 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ 1–2¼ Rosario 6.70 8 Tacoflavoredkisses 121 6 4 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–hd 2–ns Prat 1.80 6 Love My Jimmy 121 4 5 1–1 1–2 1–1 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 8.50 1 Pappy Boyington 121 1 8 6–3 5–½ 3–1 4–½ Cedillo 10.30 9 Sensemaker 121 7 3 4–hd 6–2½ 5–½ 5–2½ Fuentes 4.20 3 Gates of Heaven 121 2 6 3–hd 3–1 4–1 6–1¼ Gutierrez 10.20 5 Just a Command 121 3 7 8 8 8 7–1½ Pereira 15.20 10 Me Likey 121 8 2 5–2 4–hd 7–3½ 8 Gonzalez 5.00

7 SHIMMER ME TIMBERS 15.40 6.40 4.40 8 TACOFLAVOREDKISSES 3.60 2.80 6 LOVE MY JIMMY 4.60

$1 EXACTA (7-8) $21.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-1) $68.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $64.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-6-1-9) Carryover $1,537

Winner–Shimmer Me Timbers Dbb.c.3 by Eddington out of Speedy Shimmer, by Rocky Bar. Bred by Melissa Ford (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Melissa Ford. Mutuel Pool $212,035 Exacta Pool $130,150 Superfecta Pool $48,637 Trifecta Pool $79,613 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,015. Claimed–Tacoflavoredkisses by Gatto Racing LLC, Devries, Michael, Sigband, Michael, Mathis, Andy and Spencer, Arthur. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–Lovesick Blues, Wedding Groom.

SHIMMER ME TIMBERS chased outside the leader in the two path, continued two wide through the turn, bid alongside the runner-up in mid-stretch and drew clear in the final sixteenth. TACOFLAVOREDKISSES raced off the pace in the two path, angled out into the lane, rallied and got up for the place. LOVE MY JIMMY broke in and bumped rival, sped to the front and crossed over to the rail, remained unchallenged into the stretch, held a short lead past the eighth pole, could not match the winner late and lost the place. PAPPY BOYINGTON broke in a bit at the start, stalked along the inside, cut the corner into the drive and lacked a necessary bid. SENSEMAKER chased four deep or four wide early, angled in a few paths on the turn, shifted to the rail in upper stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. GATES OF HEAVEN broke out and bumped rival, chased three wide between rivals up the backstretch, took the turn three wide and weakened. JUST A COMMAND got bumped from both sides in the beginning, entered the turn three wide then came out into the drive and made no impact. ME LIKEY chased five wide or five deep to the turn, entered the lane three to four wide and faded.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.27 45.13 1:09.60 1:16.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Happier 124 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 Prat 0.90 5 Pharoah's Heart 124 4 4 5 4–2 4–5½ 2–2¼ Rosario 1.40 4 Miss Fia 115 3 1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 3–nk Pyfer 11.70 6 Anna Fantastic 124 5 2 3–1 3–1½ 3–hd 4–7 Fuentes 9.70 2 Paid Informant 122 1 5 4–½ 5 5 5 Cedillo 11.70

3 HAPPIER 3.80 2.40 2.10 5 PHAROAH'S HEART 2.60 2.10 4 MISS FIA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $30.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $3.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-6) $1.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $5.70

Winner–Happier B.f.4 by Street Sense out of On My Way, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Waymore LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $251,496 Daily Double Pool $56,602 Exacta Pool $109,344 Superfecta Pool $32,752 Trifecta Pool $61,806. Scratched–Golden Star Lady.

HAPPIER set the pace with MISS FIA to the outside, dueled with at rival around the bend, kicked clear at the top of the lane and was kept to task through the final furlong. PHAROAH'S HEART settled off the rail or outside a rival, went two wide around the bend, angled in at the top of the stretch, chased the winner to the wire and was clearly second best. MISS FIA prompted the pace from outside, dueled with the winner through the turn, could kick on at the top of the lane but finished willingly to hold the show. ANNA FANTASTIC stalked outside the top pair, went three wide around the bend, chased outside MISS FIA through the stretch and could not get by for the show. PAID INFORMANT traveled along the inside while in range, angled out into the lane and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.10 48.35 1:12.96 1:24.39 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Absolute Unit 124 8 1 3–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–2 1–1 Fuentes 6.70 6 Astronaut 124 6 4 2–hd 3–1 3–2 3–3 2–½ Gonzalez 5.00 7 Still in the Game 124 7 9 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 3–2¼ Gutierrez 12.30 10 Cosmo 124 10 3 7–1 6–1 6–1 4–½ 4–2¼ Prat 4.30 1 Capital Call 124 1 6 8–1 7–½ 7–1 7–2½ 5–ns Maldonado 29.00 2 Waraire 124 2 5 5–1 4–½ 4–1 5–1 6–2 Rosario 4.00 9 Phantom Dance 124 9 10 6–1 8–1 8–1 8–½ 7–nk Cedillo 6.20 5 Oculus 124 5 2 4–½ 5–1½ 5–½ 6–½ 8–½ T Baze 72.20 3 On Easy Street 124 3 8 10 10 9–1½ 9–4 9–6 Van Dyke 3.20 4 Infatuate 124 4 7 9–½ 9–hd 10 10 10 Flores 143.30

8 ABSOLUTE UNIT 15.40 7.00 5.20 6 ASTRONAUT 6.40 5.20 7 STILL IN THE GAME 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $47.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-7-10) $187.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-7) $183.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-7-10-1) Carryover $6,672

Winner–Absolute Unit Dbb.c.4 by Will Take Charge out of Rutledge Ballado, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Exline-Border Racing LLC, Burns Racing, LLC, Hudock, Dan, Christensen, Robin and Wilson, Susanna. Mutuel Pool $386,436 Daily Double Pool $30,429 Exacta Pool $273,396 Superfecta Pool $105,371 Trifecta Pool $158,068 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,728. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-8) paid $65.15. Pick Three Pool $85,244.

ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked outside a rival, headed the leader at the eighth pole and inched away in the late stages. ASTRONAUT steadied on the first turn, chased behind the leader from inside to the stretch, angled out near the eighth pole, summoned a late bid and earned the place. STILL IN THE GAME broke a bit slow then sped to the front, cleared the field and angled to the inside, showed the way into the stretch, urged right-handed in the lane and was outfinished by the top pair. COSMO raced three wide into the first turn, tracked the pace outside a rival or two wide, came three wide into the stretch and kept on for a minor award. CAPITAL CALL forced in by rival at the start, tracked along the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, lacked room behind a pair of rivals and angled out at the eighth pole, then improved position. WARAIRE broke inward leaving the gate, was rank through the first turn, chased two wide into the drive and lacked further response. PHANTOM DANCE was off a bit slow to begin, steadied inside on the first turn, went two wide and outside a rival into the far turn, remained in the two path to the stretch and was never a factor. OCULUS steadied off heels on the first turn, chased inside to the stretch and weakened. ON EASY STREET reserved early from inside, angled out on the second turn and came three wide into the stretch but failed threaten. INFATUATE settled off the speed in the two path, moved out three wide on the backstretch, angled in around the final bend and came up empty.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.15 46.14 59.56 1:13.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Royal Blend 122 4 1 4–hd 4–2 1–1 1–3¼ Cedillo 1.10 1 Consider Me Gone 115 1 6 7–3½ 6–1½ 5–5½ 2–nk Pyfer 4.00 5 Circle of Honor 122 5 4 2–½ 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 Fuentes 4.90 3 Purda Vita 122 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 4–4½ Rosario 4.10 7 Sweet Meg 122 7 8 8 8 8 5–1¼ T Baze 26.80 8 Tribal Bid 111 8 3 5–4½ 2–½ 4–1½ 6–2¼ Centeno 16.00 2 Kings Table 122 2 7 6–½ 7–4½ 6–hd 7–5 Flores 26.90 6 Faithmeister 118 6 5 3–1 5–1 7–1½ 8 Figueroa 31.30

4 ROYAL BLEND 4.20 2.60 2.20 1 CONSIDER ME GONE 4.00 2.80 5 CIRCLE OF HONOR 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $7.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-3) $6.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-5-3-7) $370.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $11.45

Winner–Royal Blend B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Love Quote, by Tapit. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Atreides, LLC. Mutuel Pool $298,943 Daily Double Pool $31,853 Exacta Pool $211,262 Superfecta Pool $102,076 Super High Five Pool $25,464 Trifecta Pool $151,190. Claimed–Circle of Honor by Zolotas, Steven, Zolotas Sabina Romo and Peal, Larry. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-4) paid $17.90. Pick Three Pool $41,411.

ROYAL BLEND showed early speed between rivals then dropped back a bit into a stalking position, raced along the inside into the turn, angled three wide around the bend, tipped out at the top of the stretch, surged clear at the eighth pole and was ridden out in deep stretch. CONSIDER ME GONE dropped back early, saved ground along the inside to the stretch, steered out with a furlong to go and rallied for the place. CIRCLE OF HONOR vied three deep then between rivals on the backstretch, lost a bit of ground to the leader early on the turn, then came again to challenge between rivals past the quarter pole, challenged for command in upper stretch then proved no match for the winner and lost the place. PURDA VITA vied early from inside, inched ahead of rivals on the turn then met challengers again at the quarter pole, fought to the eighth pole and flattened out in the final furlong. SWEET MEG lacked early speed, raced widest early then angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground to the stretch and passed tired rivals. TRIBAL BID had early speed outside a quartet of rivals, dropped back to chased the top trio four then three wide around the turn and weakened. KINGS TABLE was shuffled back between rivals soon after the start, sat off the pace early, went three wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch and never threatened. FAITHMEISTER showed early speed four deep then three deep to the turn, lost ground around the bend and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000. Time 22.16 45.73 1:10.17 1:22.33 1:34.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Liberal 124 9 7 8–2 8–1½ 6–hd 4–½ 1–½ Rosario 5.70 8 Seeking Refuge 124 8 5 5–1½ 5–hd 4–½ 3–1 2–½ Fuentes 17.10 10 Dr. Troutman 124 10 4 1–½ 1–1 2–1½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Maldonado 10.80 3 Honos Man 124 3 8 6–hd 6–½ 7–1½ 5–hd 4–¾ Prat 2.60 4 Mantra 124 4 9 9–1½ 10 9–2 8–1 5–hd Smith 9.00 1 Sky Confidential 120 1 1 2–1 3–2 5–1 6–hd 6–½ T Baze 76.90 7 Sly 124 7 3 3–2 2–1 1–hd 2–hd 7–nk Figueroa 12.80 6 Justin's Quest 124 6 2 4–3 4–1 3–hd 7–½ 8–½ Gutierrez 2.10 2 M Town Gem 124 2 10 10 9–½ 8–hd 9–5 9–7 Valdivia, Jr. 8.50 5 Tromador 120 5 6 7–1½ 7–3½ 10 10 10 Flores 71.10

9 LIBERAL (IRE) 13.40 7.40 5.00 8 SEEKING REFUGE 15.20 8.60 10 DR. TROUTMAN 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $26.40 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $75.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-10-3) $336.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-10) $282.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-10-3-4) Carryover $2,530

Winner–Liberal (IRE) B.g.5 by Lope de Vega (IRE) out of Liberating (GB), by Iffraaj (GB). Bred by Airlie Stud & Mrs S. M. Rogers (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $380,612 Daily Double Pool $49,582 Exacta Pool $241,955 Superfecta Pool $102,090 Trifecta Pool $163,206 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,314. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-9) paid $60.30. Pick Three Pool $81,157. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3-8-4-9) 1777 tickets with 4 correct paid $125.00. Pick Four Pool $291,073. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1/3-8-4-9) 559 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,108.00. Pick Five Pool $719,308.

LIBERAL (IRE) reserved in the early going and angled in, closed in through the far turn while angling out, moved out further in upper stretch then rallied and got up late. SEEKING REFUGE was mid-pack through the early going, came four wide into the lane, bid upper stretch and was bested by the winner. DR. TROUTMAN sped to the front from the far outside, steered inward once clear, dueled around the far turn losing command past the five-sixteenths, continued to fight on into the stretch, regained command at the eighth pole but was outkicked by the top pair. HONOS MAN settled near mid-pack from inside, took closer order leaving the backstretch, traveled two wide into the drive and finished willingly. MANTRA raced near the back of the field near the inside, angled out on the second turn then steered out widest in the lane, had the rider lose his stick mid-stretch and finished with mild response to hand urging. SKY CONFIDENTIAL forwardly placed early behind the leader along the inside, saved ground to the stretch and never produced a bid. SLY was up close early outside a rival, bid alongside the leader into the turn, took a short past the five-sixteenths pole, lost command in upper stretch and weakened late. JUSTIN'S QUEST stalked two wide, closed in up the backstretch, went outside a rival into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and flattened. M TOWN GEM trailed the field early, lacked room behind rivals nearing the five-sixteenths pole, angled out into the stretch and never rallied. TROMADOR raced off the pace outside a rival, moved out four wide on the backstretch, stayed four wide into the far turn then moved into the three path around the bend and faded.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.80 46.90 59.51 1:06.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Instastory 124 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–1 Maldonado 3.20 8 Wicks and Chappies 124 8 1 3–2 3–4 2–2 2–5½ T Baze 0.80 3 Sugar Moon 124 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–5 3–2 Fuentes 28.00 1 Partyatthecapital 124 1 8 5–1½ 4–hd 4–3 4–1¼ Flores 15.40 5 Badger Gal 114 5 7 6–2 6–3 5–2½ 5–5½ Ellingwood 9.10 6 My Girl Pearl 124 6 6 7–½ 8 7–1½ 6–2¾ Cedillo 10.50 2 Haru's Star 124 2 4 4–hd 5–1½ 6–2½ 7–½ Pereira 20.80 7 Ray Ray Is Gone 117 7 5 8 7–½ 8 8 Pyfer 13.10

4 INSTASTORY 8.40 3.20 2.60 8 WICKS AND CHAPPIES 2.40 2.10 3 SUGAR MOON 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $61.00 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-3-1) $53.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-3-1-5) $2,087.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-3) $33.50

Winner–Instastory B.f.4 by Champ Pegasus out of Diva's Tribute, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $262,748 Daily Double Pool $26,337 Exacta Pool $183,547 Superfecta Pool $93,549 Super High Five Pool $13,095 Trifecta Pool $128,321. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-4) paid $31.50. Pick Three Pool $82,240.

INSTASTORY dueled outside of SUGAR MOON for command, vied between rivals at the five-sixteenths pole, held a short lead over WICKS AND CHAPPIES in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. WICKS AND CHAPPIES raced outside the top pair, vied three deep midway around the turn, dueled outside of INSTASTORY through the furlong grounds and could not summon the needed late kick. SUGAR MOON dueled with INSTASTORY up the backstretch, vied with outside pair to the stretch and gave way approaching the eighth pole. PARTYATTHECAPITAL chased along the rail and never found the needed response. BADGER GAL tracked three wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch and failed to rally. MY GIRL PEARL sat off the pace, steadied briefly inside rival at the five-sixteenths pole, angled in some leaving the bend and proved no menace. HARU'S STAR chased outside a rival to the turn, angled four wide into the stretch and weakened. RAY RAY IS GONE raced at the back of the field outside a rival, took the turn five wide and was never a factor.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Sweet Life Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.65 44.16 55.85 1:07.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Going Global 122 3 10 9–2½ 6–hd 4–1½ 1–½ Prat 8.90 7 Five Pics Please 122 7 5 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–¾ T Baze 9.70 1 Nimbostratus 122 1 7 5–1½ 3–½ 2–1 3–2½ Rosario 6.40 9 Majestic Steps 122 9 4 7–1 8–½ 7–1 4–1 Rispoli 1.80 5 Squared Shady 122 5 8 6–½ 5–2 5–½ 5–¾ Maldonado 24.10 12 I'm So Anna 124 12 1 3–1½ 4–1 6–½ 6–nk Pyfer 57.60 11 Plum Sexy 122 11 3 12 12 10–4½ 7–½ Figueroa 10.80 2 Freedom Flyer 122 2 9 2–hd 2–1 3–½ 8–1 Gonzalez 13.10 6 Royal Address 124 6 12 8–hd 7–½ 8–2½ 9–1¼ Gutierrez 7.80 10 Magical Thought 122 10 6 11–5 10–½ 9–1 10–2½ Fuentes 72.40 4 Go Greta 122 4 11 10–hd 11–1½ 11–5½ 11–22 Hernandez 44.80 8 Pizzazz 122 8 2 4–hd 9–1½ 12 12 Smith 5.90

3 GOING GLOBAL (IRE) 19.80 9.60 6.60 7 FIVE PICS PLEASE 10.40 7.00 1 NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $97.40 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $100.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-9) $242.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $266.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-1-9-5) Carryover $2,850

Winner–Going Global (IRE) B.f.3 by Mehmas (IRE) out of Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). Bred by N. Hartery (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $527,962 Daily Double Pool $44,463 Exacta Pool $312,497 Superfecta Pool $151,375 Trifecta Pool $195,546 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,734. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-4-3) paid $115.40. Pick Three Pool $67,918.

GOING GLOBAL (IRE) settled off the pace from inside, saved ground then shifted two wide at the top of the lane, angled out approaching the eighth pole, surged late and got up. FIVE PICS PLEASE sped clear and took control of the rail, showed the way clear into and around the turn, remained unchallenged to the sixteenth pole and got nailed in the closing moments. NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) was in range early from inside, cut the corner into the stretch, tipped out and finished willingly for a game third. MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE) tracked outside a rival, checked off heels twice on the turn, angled to the inside and bested the rest. SQUARED SHADY bumped from outside at the start, raced off the rail then angled to the inside, swung four wide into the stretch and finished evenly. I'M SO ANNA chased three wide and outside a rival, stayed in the three path into the stretch and flattened. PLUM SEXY lacked early speed, angled to the inside, came out into the stretch and showed a mild response to pass tired rivals. FREEDOM FLYER stalked behind the leader in the two path, took aim two wide into the stretch and weakened. ROYAL ADDRESS (IRE) broke in and bumped rival, angled out around the turn, chased four wide into the stretch, came out at the eighth pole and flattened. MAGICAL THOUGHT angled in early, saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace. GO GRETA (GB) jumped the track crossing over surfaces early, angled out then back in at the quarter pole and had little left. PIZZAZZ stalked the pace in the two path, took a bad step early on the turn, drifted out around the bend, was steered out into the stretch, eased to the wire and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.22 45.82 58.32 1:11.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Uno Trouble Maker 122 2 6 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–ns Prat 1.10 6 Brilliant Bird 122 6 1 2–hd 2–2½ 2–4 2–1½ Franco 14.80 5 Jewel Thief 122 5 3 5–2 3–½ 3–3 3–1¼ Cedillo 4.30 1 Dorita's Lemon 122 1 8 7–2 5–½ 4–2 4–5½ Pereira 12.70 7 Zillinda 122 7 2 6–1 6–2 6–2½ 5–½ Maldonado 34.60 4 Girona 115 4 9 3–½ 4–3 5–2½ 6–5 Pyfer 5.00 10 Todos Santos 122 9 7 9 9 9 7–¾ Figueroa 18.40 8 Sybil's Kitty 124 8 4 8–1 8–4 7–3 8–5 T Baze 6.90 3 Sherilinda 122 3 5 4–1 7–1 8–1 9 Flores 59.90

2 UNO TROUBLE MAKER 4.20 3.00 2.60 6 BRILLIANT BIRD 10.60 6.20 5 JEWEL THIEF 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $55.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $19.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1) $40.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-5-1-7) $9,699.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $45.50

Winner–Uno Trouble Maker B.m.6 by Successful Appeal out of Hope and Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Gatto Racing, LLC, All Schlaich Stables LLC, Cahill, James, Leibovitch, Glenn A., Ratzlaff, Michael. Mutuel Pool $284,490 Daily Double Pool $43,742 Exacta Pool $168,771 Superfecta Pool $87,374 Super High Five Pool $8,974 Trifecta Pool $124,426. Claimed–Uno Trouble Maker by Belico Racing LLC and Medina, Lizbeth. Trainer: Milton Pineda. Claimed–Jewel Thief by Jeff Mullins. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Wandering Patrol. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $53.80. Pick Three Pool $64,469.

UNO TROUBLE MAKER vied for the lead from inside then cleared at the half-mile pole, met bid from outside around the turn, dueled with the runner-up in the stretch, lost lead inside the furlong grounds then dug in late and edged BRILLIAN BIRD in the closing moments. BRILLIANT BIRD vied four deep early then chased the leader to the turn, drew alongside around the bend and dueled into and down the stretch, took a short lead mid-stretch but got outgamed in the final strides. JEWEL THIEF had early speed between rivals then dropped back to chase, took the turn three wide and gained ground on the top pair in deep stretch. DORITA'S LEMON chased from inside off the pace, angled out entering the stretch and kept on for a minor share. ZILLINDA settled off the inside, went three wide into the turn, angled in at the top of the lane and failed to rally. GIRONA had early speed then chased the lone leader two wide through the turn and weakened. TODOS SANTOS went five wide into the bend, four wide entering the stretch and never threatened. SYBIL'S KITTY broke a bit but was quickly corrected, went four wide through the turn and never made an impact. SHERILINDA took the turn two wide and came up empty.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.36 45.97 1:10.41 1:35.55 1:47.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Big Talker 123 1 9 8–1 8–6 8–8 5–1 1–2 Prat 2.40 2 Circleofchampions 123 2 2 1–2 1–3 1–5 1–2 2–ns Gonzalez 29.60 7 Warrens Candy Man 123 7 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 4.10 5 Bukayo 123 5 4 2–2 2–2 2–2 2–1½ 4–½ T Baze 28.80 10 Blue Star 123 10 1 6–1 6–½ 6–1½ 6–1 5–¾ Cedillo 16.80 3 Big Frank Da Tank 123 3 8 5–½ 5–1½ 5–1 4–½ 6–1½ Maldonado 7.60 4 Gordy's Boy 123 4 3 3–2 3–1 4–1 7–5½ 7–6 Pereira 28.70 6 J C Express 123 6 7 7–½ 7–½ 7–hd 8–3½ 8–1 Fuentes 58.50 8 Mensa On Tap 111 8 10 10 10 10 9 9 Centeno 35.30 9 Big Flint 123 9 6 9–3½ 9–4 9–3 dnf Rosario 1.50

1 BIG TALKER 6.80 4.60 3.20 2 CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS 28.80 14.60 7 WARRENS CANDY MAN 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $50.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-5) $286.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-7-5-10) Carryover $14,482 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7) $121.10

Winner–Big Talker B.g.3 by Mr. Big out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $380,279 Daily Double Pool $143,464 Exacta Pool $263,765 Superfecta Pool $137,495 Super High Five Pool $18,975 Trifecta Pool $190,001. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $37.45. Pick Three Pool $261,562. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-2-1) 2921 tickets with 4 correct paid $208.05. Pick Four Pool $796,426. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-4-3-2-1) 548 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,001.45. Pick Five Pool $718,066. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-9-4-3-2-1) 257 tickets with 6 correct paid $643.68. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $309,349. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $165,383.

BIG TALKER unhurried through the early stages from inside, angled out on the far turn, went further out in upper stretch, closed fast and inhaled the runner-up. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS sped clear early, opened up on the backstretch, showed the way into the drive, led clear to the sixteenth pole, was reeled in by the winner and lasted for second. WARRENS CANDY MAN broke out and bumped rival, tracked off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the lane and missed the place. BUKAYO closest in pursuit early, closed in leaving the final turn, angled outside the leader but lacked the needed late punch. BLUE STAR went three wide into the clubhouse turn, two wide into the stretch and finished evenly in the final furlong. BIG FRANK DA TANK settled inside on the first turn then moved out on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and lacked the needed late kick in deep stretch. GORDY'S BOY stalked the pace from inside, steadied near the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and could not rally. J C EXPRESS broke out and hit the outside part of the gate, traveled off the inside then angled in on the far turn and made no impact. MENSA ON TAP broke slow and lost her path at the start, trailed through the early stages and never got involved. BIG FLINT broke in and bumped rival in the beginning, was eased on the second turn, coasted through the stretch and walked off.