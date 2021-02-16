Horse racing newsletter: A feel-good story from Los Al
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we marvel at Flavien Prat’s 11 wins over four days. (More on that later.)
Monday racing always gives us a chance to do something different, so that’s what we’re doing. Orlando Gutierrez, the marketing and publicity director at Los Alamitos, sent along this story that is really more than just about racing, but redemption and spirit. My friends Jeremy Balan and Bryce Miller each picked up an Eclipse Award for their coverage of the Lilac fire’s devastation and aftermath at San Luis Rey Downs in 2017.
Once things settled down, I wrote a story identifying the dead, something that in different ways has sadly become a part of reporting on horse racing.
Here are the first two paragraphs of the story.
“The California Horse Racing Board has identified 43 of the 46 horses that died in the San Luis Rey Downs fire. Trainer Scott Hansen suffered the greatest loss: 15 thoroughbreds and one pony. Joe Herrick lost six horses, and Cliff Sise and Peter Miller each lost five.
“The fire also injured three people at the facility. Trainer Martine Bellocq was burned over 50% of her body trying to save horses. Herrick and outrider Les Baker also suffered injuries in the rescue attempt.”
Now that you’ve got the background, let’s fast forward to Saturday night at Los Alamitos. Here is an edited version of what Orlando sent along. It’s a happy story:
Lovely Finish scored an emotional maiden victory in the first race on Saturday at Los Alamitos Race Course after the now 6-year-old mare survived the 2017 Lilac fire at San Luis Rey Downs.
Ridden by Anthony Locke from post number eight, Lovely Finish, with Anthony Locke aboard, won in style, pulling away for a 3 ½-length win in the 1,000-yard race.
“I had to keep myself from getting emotional because her and I almost lost our lives together,” said trainer Joe Herrick.
In saving Lovely Finish from the wildfire on Dec. 7, 2017, Herrick was burned on 23% of his body. After months of recovery for trainer and horse, Lovely Finish made her return to the races, running third in a 5 ½-furlong race during the L.A. County Fair Meet at Los Alamitos on Sept. 20, 2018.
ESPN and the San Diego Union-Tribune were on hand to capture that part of Lovely Finish’s journey. When she won a photo for third, the result felt like a victory, Herrick said.
“That was more than a horse race,” the trainer said then.
Lovely Finish ran five more times after that race, finishing second or third in each. Then, after a long layoff, she came back to the track on Saturday. She’s a maiden no more.
“She’s ran well every time,” Herrick added. “She’s never had a bad race. I’ve taken care of her and never ran her when she was compromised. We’ve really taken care of this horse. It was an eight-month layoff [since her last start]. I’ve always given my horse time when they need the time and run them when they’re perfect. Obviously, she was perfect [Saturday]. It was good for her come out here and get it done. It was special.”
Occasionally, Lovely Finish has been a little finicky while waiting in the starting gate. Herrick has spent a lot of time schooling her in the mornings at San Luis Rey Downs.
“We got some training done … so that she would mind her manners,” Herrick said.
“She can be a tough, tough horse. I wanted to take her to the gate again [Saturday] and Tony Locke said, ‘Joe, we’ve taken her to the gate 10 times already,’” Herrick added with a laugh. “Sure enough, [Saturday] she didn’t want to load in the gate. I told Tony after the race, ‘See, we should have taken her to the gate this morning.’ She was waiting on the horses to come to her. She was only going to run as hard as she needed to.”
Herrick is looking forward to the next chapter with his most special of trainees.
“It was a good tightener for us,” he said. “We’ll see what we can do with her next.”
Thanks, Orlando. Back to our regularly scheduled items.
Santa Anita review
Monday’s feature was the $75,000 Wishing Well Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. The race was won by Superstition with a well-timed ride by jockey Flavien Prat, who allowed pace setter So Much Happy to take a big lead while he sat on the outside a few lengths back then made a strong move near the top of the stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths.
Superstition paid $11.80, $4.60 and $3.20. Oleksandra made a late charge to finish second and Constantia was third.
It’s probably worth mentioning that it was Prat’s 11th win during the four-day race week, as he closes in on 1,000 wins. Not to upstage our TV critic Mike Tierney, but the TVG announcer I’ve dubbed MA for Mister Annoying proclaimed after the race that Prat was with new agent Brad Pegram. Ah, that move doesn’t take place until Feb. 26.
Soon-to-be-former agent Derek Lawson must have done a few things right to get Prat 998 wins in such a short time. Of course, there is also that Kentucky Derby win on a horse that was completely forgettable. And, you kind of have to know what you are doing if you can put your very talented jockey on 11 winning horses in four days. Prat is now the leading rider at Santa Anita. Not that I have any opinion on the move.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “She had been training better going into this, She settled better [Monday], which is encouraging. We might think about a mile next time.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I was disappointed in her last race (Grade 3 Las Cienegas), because we know she has a lot of ability, her earlier races show that. She has plenty of speed, but it’s nice to see her relax. Having that horse in front of us helped.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Monday.
Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Hollie Hughes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: My Boy Tate ($6.00)
A final thought
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Monday’s results. We’ll be back on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, February 15.
