Horse racing newsletter: A feel-good story from Los Al

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, February 15. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.77 44.37 1:08.50 1:14.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Annangel 122 2 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1¾ Hernandez 3.30 4 Gypsy Blu 122 4 4 5–2 5–hd 4–3½ 2–hd Rosario 1.50 1 Lucky Peridot 122 1 7 6–2½ 4–hd 2–hd 3–ns Cedillo 8.80 3 An Eddie Surprise 122 3 5 4–1½ 2–½ 3–½ 4–7 Prat 2.00 5 Sweet Rafaela 115 5 1 3–hd 6–6 5–½ 5–2¼ Pyfer 26.90 8 Posh Holly 120 7 6 7 7 7 6–3 Flores 69.50 6 Dim Lights 118 6 2 2–1 3–1½ 6–6 7 Van Dyke 11.30

2 ANNANGEL (IRE) 8.60 4.80 3.20 4 GYPSY BLU 3.00 2.20 1 LUCKY PERIDOT 3.40

$1 EXACTA (2-4) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-3) $5.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-1-3-5) $246.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $21.95

Winner–Annangel (IRE) B.f.4 by Morpheus (GB) out of Think (FR), by Marchand de Sable. Bred by John Foley (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy and Robershaw, Ritchie. Mutuel Pool $144,188 Exacta Pool $72,442 Superfecta Pool $37,858 Super High Five Pool $70,725 Trifecta Pool $53,366. Claimed–Annangel (IRE) by Thomsen Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–An Eddie Surprise by Jeff Mullins. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Mischiffie (IRE).

ANNANGEL (IRE) sprinted to the front, cleared outside rivals, saved ground into the lane, urged right-handed in the drive and held well. GYPSY BLU raced off the rail up the backstretch, went outside a pair of rivals on the turn then four wide into the stretch, finished willingly three deep through the final furlong and gained the place. LUCKY PERIDOT raced off the pace then took closer order past the half-mile pole, saved ground around the turn, chased the winner inside pair of rivals in the late stages and was edged for second. AN EDDIE SURPRISE chased along the inside into the turn, exited the bend two wide, chased between rivals late and was outkicked for the place and show. SWEET RAFAELA stalked the leader off the inside then moved into the two path, continued two wide into the stretch and never responded to urging. POSH HOLLY (IRE) dropped back early, tracked off the rail then angled into the two path, moved out a path leaving the turn and was never a factor. DIM LIGHTS chased outside a rival or two wide into the turn, moved out path around the bend and came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.34 45.28 1:10.81 1:24.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Big Story 123 3 2 2–2 2–2 2–1 1–½ Hernandez 0.60 5 Crash Corrigan 123 5 5 6 4–1½ 3–5½ 2–3¼ Van Dyke 16.20 2 Va Va Vegas 123 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–4½ Cedillo 1.70 4 Gabby Hayes 116 4 4 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 4–2 Pyfer 10.90 1 Ferrariano 123 1 6 5–1½ 5–½ 5–4 5–9 Franco 13.60 6 Jeanne B 108 6 1 4–hd 6 6 6 Ellingwood 70.80

3 BIG STORY 3.20 2.20 2.10 5 CRASH CORRIGAN 6.60 3.00 2 VA VA VEGAS 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-4) $2.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $7.30

Winner–Big Story Grr.g.3 by Mr. Big out of Steamy Novel, by Heatseeker (IRE). Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Michael Moran. Mutuel Pool $160,544 Daily Double Pool $36,859 Exacta Pool $95,683 Superfecta Pool $52,110 Trifecta Pool $74,403. Scratched–none.

BIG STORY prompted the pace from outside, headed rival past the five-sixteenths, dueled with VA VA VEGAS into and down the stretch, put a head in front inside the eighth pole, put away inside rival then received a challenge from CRASH CORRIGAN and held gamely. CRASH CORRIGAN trailed the field early then angled in and went between horses, entered the turn two wide, came out nearing the quarter pole and entered the stretch four wide, drew alongside the winner mid-stretch but could find the needed late kick to get by. VA VA VEGAS set the pace with BIG STORY to the outside, was headed by rival past the five-sixteenths, responded when challenged and fought back two wide into the stretch, clung to a short lead with a furlong to go then relinquished the lead and flattened out in deep stretch. GABBY HAYES chased off the inside, went three then two wide around the turn and weakened. FERRARIANO came away a bit slow, tracked the pace from inside to the stretch and lacked a rally. JEANNE B settled early outside rivals, went four wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000. Time 24.30 49.12 1:13.19 1:24.99 1:36.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Star of Africa 124 6 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–2½ Cedillo 9.70 2 Saburai 124 2 1 3–1 4–1½ 3–hd 2–1 2–¾ Hernandez 3.50 5 Lavender 124 5 7 7 7 7 7 3–1½ Rosario 0.90 4 Y Not Sizzle 113 4 6 5–½ 6–1½ 6–2 4–½ 4–1 Pyfer 22.30 1 Wind Tartare 113 1 5 6–1½ 5–½ 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd Centeno 50.20 7 Colombian Gold 124 7 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–2 6–3¼ Prat 3.00 3 Madame Bourbon 124 3 4 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1½ 6–½ 7 T Baze 20.10

6 STAR OF AFRICA 21.40 7.60 3.20 2 SABURAI 4.80 2.60 5 LAVENDER (IRE) 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $42.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-4) $59.04 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-4-1) $1,549.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $45.40

Winner–Star of Africa Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Diamondesque, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $258,443 Daily Double Pool $21,450 Exacta Pool $153,844 Superfecta Pool $67,931 Super High Five Pool $8,121 Trifecta Pool $113,772. Claimed–Lavender (IRE) by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $59.95. Pick Three Pool $68,701.

STAR OF AFRICA bumped by inside rival at the start, sprinted to the front and angled inside, coaxed along at the quarter pole, urged right handed in the final furlong and inched away. SABURAI stalked the pace along the rail to the stretch, could not threaten the winner in deep stretch and stayed on to hold the place. LAVENDER (IRE) broke out and bumped rival then was in a bit tight soon after the start, traveled in the two path, angled to the fence in the stretch then shifted out late while summoning a late rally. Y NOT SIZZLE was in a bit tight between rivals soon after the start, tracked outside a foe or three wide, angled five wide leaving the far turn and improved position. WIND TARTARE (FR) reserved in the early going from inside, moved into the two path on the backstretch, angled four wide nearing the stretch and never rallied. COLOMBIAN GOLD was closest to the pacesetter early, asked at the quarter pole, took aim two wide into the stretch and weakened. MADAME BOURBON stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and faded.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.97 45.20 57.98 1:11.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Herd Immunity 122 4 4 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 1–4½ Prat 1.20 6 Wedding Groom 122 6 2 2–½ 1–hd 1–1 2–2½ Flores 4.00 3 Lovesick Blues 120 3 5 5–3 5–hd 5–4 3–¾ Cedillo 12.90 5 Hot Box 115 5 1 1–hd 2–2 3–6 4–6½ Pyfer 3.20 1 Western Rule 122 1 6 4–1 4–5½ 4–hd 5–12 Franco 7.70 2 C'Mon Jenna 120 2 3 6 6 6 6 Hernandez 7.70

4 HERD IMMUNITY 4.40 3.00 2.40 6 WEDDING GROOM 3.80 2.60 3 LOVESICK BLUES 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $51.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $7.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-5) $28.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $40.00

Winner–Herd Immunity Ch.g.3 by Union Rags out of Enhanced, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Mike G. Rutherford (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $219,791 Daily Double Pool $29,004 Exacta Pool $154,788 Superfecta Pool $63,728 Trifecta Pool $97,710. Claimed–Herd Immunity by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $27.05. Pick Three Pool $29,266.

HERD IMMUNITY vied for the lead three deep then chased the top pair into the turn, took aim three wide into the stretch, drew alongside inside the eighth pole and kicked clear to win going away. WEDDING GROOM vied five deep early, dueled outside HOT BOX three then two wide around the turn, put away that rival at the eighth pole and could not match the winner in the late stages. LOVESICK BLUES vied between foes early, was taken back near the half-mile pole, lost ground around the turn, angled out in the lane and kept on to gain the show. HOT BOX vied four deep early, dueled with WEDDING GROOM around the turn and into the stretch, could not keep pace to the eighth pole and weakened in the final furlong. WESTERN RULE bumped with outside rival early, vied for command from inside, chased the top pair into the turn and faded. C'MON JENNA bumped with WESTERN RULE and checked early, took the turn two then three wide, tired in the drive, bled and was vanned off.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.96 44.93 56.81 1:09.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Like the Wind 123 7 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ Hernandez 10.10 6 Cargo 123 6 3 5–1 3–hd 3–1 2–1¼ Prat 1.20 2 Alexander's Dream 123 2 4 6–½ 6–hd 5–hd 3–½ Fuentes 10.60 3 Cibertruck 123 3 7 9–2 8–1 8–5½ 4–1¼ Gonzalez 14.90 10 DQ–Minehunter 123 10 1 1–1 1–½ 2–1½ 5–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 5.00 5 Judas 123 5 6 4–hd 5–1½ 4–1 6–¾ Gutierrez 7.30 8 Gerlach's 123 8 8 7–½ 7–2 7–½ 7–1 Cedillo 10.00 4 Whiskey Talk 116 4 5 3–hd 4–hd 6–½ 8–6 Pyfer 10.10 9 Catfish Charlie 123 9 9 8–2 9–11 9–12½ 9–10 Franco 35.20 1 Pedro Perez 123 1 10 10 10 10 10 Figueroa 94.60

7 LIKE THE WIND 22.20 8.80 6.20 6 CARGO 2.80 2.40 2 ALEXANDER'S DREAM 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $54.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $27.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-3) $139.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-2-3-5) $2,830.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2) $100.80

Winner–Like the Wind B.c.3 by Phantom Wildcat out of Windy O, by Olympio. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $354,853 Daily Double Pool $39,769 Exacta Pool $217,672 Superfecta Pool $115,263 Super High Five Pool $3,708 Trifecta Pool $161,844. Scratched–Lil Ricardo, Marksman On Target, Standing O. DQ–#10 Minehunter–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 10th. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-7) paid $129.45. Pick Three Pool $68,536. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-4-7) 913 tickets with 4 correct paid $202.85. Pick Four Pool $242,622. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-6-4-7) 444 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,182.90. Pick Five Pool $609,841.

LIKE THE WIND came in and bumped rival then steadied off the heels of MINEHUNTER early, chased outside the leader then bid alongside on the turn, took command in upper stretch, cleared rival near the eighth pole and finished strong under urging. CARGO bumped from outside then steadied early, chased three deep around the turn and finished well for the place. ALEXANDER'S DREAM bumped with inside rival early, stalked a bit off the rail into the stretch, tipped out and gained the show. CIBERTRUCK bumped leaving the gate, sat off the pace, angled out into the lane and widest in the stretch, then rallied for a minor share. MINEHUNTER broke alertly from the far outside, came in and bothered rivals early, crossed over further to the inside setting the pace inside, met the challenge from LIKE THE WIND around the turn, fought back into the stretch, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. JUDAS chased between rivals to the stretch, lacked room behind MINEHUNTER at the sixteenth pole and could not regain momentum. GERLACH'S was off slow to begin, steadied crossing surfaces early, tracked off the rail to the stretch and could not rally. WHISKEY TALK bumped leaving the gate, chased between rivals then along the inside through the turn and faded. CATFISH CHARLIE came away slowly, went three to four wide into the stretch and weakened. PEDRO PEREZ broke in at the start, was bumped from outside and checked early and dropped to the back of the field, raced along the inside into the lane and was not persevered with. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED MINEHUNTER FROM FIFTH TO LAST FOR COMING IN EARLY AND CAUSING SEVERAL RIVALS TO STEADY.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.92 47.87 1:12.05 1:37.88 1:44.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hozier 124 2 2 3–2 3–1½ 2–1 2–3 1–1¾ Rosario 2.80 4 Fenway 124 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 2–2 Cedillo 3.10 5 Star Sailor 124 5 5 2–½ 2–hd 3–2 3–6 3–4 Hernandez 1.70 3 Exalted Joy 124 3 4 6 6 6 4–hd 4–2¼ Franco 21.00 1 Allaboutthemoney 124 1 3 4–hd 5–5 5–1 6 5–4½ Gonzalez 25.90 6 Chasing Fame 124 6 6 5–2 4–½ 4–4 5–1½ 6 Gutierrez 3.00

2 HOZIER 7.60 3.80 2.40 4 FENWAY 4.00 2.60 5 STAR SAILOR 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $70.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3) $15.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $17.10

Winner–Hozier B.c.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Merry Meadow, by Henny Hughes. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stable, Sien. Mutuel Pool $279,525 Daily Double Pool $40,031 Exacta Pool $137,369 Superfecta Pool $62,730 Trifecta Pool $101,959. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-2) paid $38.85. Pick Three Pool $69,681.

HOZIER stalked the pace from inside, moved out into the two path then back inside on the backstretch, raced along the inside then came out leaving the far turn, reeled in the leader and cleared late. FENWAY controlled the pace in the two path, led clear to the eighth pole, challenged by HOZIER with a sixteenth to go and yielded to the winner. STAR SAILOR stumbled slightly at the start, chased off the inside, three wide into the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. EXALTED JOY trailed the field early, entered the far turn two wide then angled out into the four path and passed tired rivals. ALLABOUTTHEMONEY reserved early from inside, saved ground to the stretch and weakened. CHASING FAME traveled three wide around the first turn, stayed off the rail to the stretch and never threatened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Wishing Well Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 20.75 43.03 1:07.81 1:14.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Superstition 120 6 3 2–hd 3–1½ 1–1 1–1½ Prat 4.90 7 Oleksandra 122 7 5 7 6–hd 6–hd 2–1¾ Rosario 1.60 2 Constantia 120 2 6 6–1½ 7 4–hd 3–nk Valdivia, Jr. 16.50 5 Guitty 120 5 7 5–½ 5–1½ 5–½ 4–ns Pereira 23.80 3 Lighthouse 124 3 4 4–5 4–2½ 2–½ 5–3¾ Hernandez 1.40 1 So Much Happy 120 1 1 1–4 1–3½ 3–2 6–6 Van Dyke 42.50 4 Aqua Seaform Shame 122 4 2 3–1½ 2–hd 7 7 Fuentes 9.30

6 SUPERSTITION 11.80 4.60 3.20 7 OLEKSANDRA (AUS) 3.20 2.40 2 CONSTANTIA 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $51.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $18.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5) $58.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-5-3) $1,689.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $52.50

Winner–Superstition Dbb.f.4 by Ghostzapper out of Grand Glory, by Distorted Humor. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $407,715 Daily Double Pool $55,346 Exacta Pool $197,586 Superfecta Pool $104,828 Super High Five Pool $15,493 Trifecta Pool $176,755. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $100.00. Pick Three Pool $74,711.

SUPERSTITION stalked outside a rival to the stretch, closed in and struck the front in upper stretch, kicked clear at the eighth pole and was kept to task under right-hand urging. OLEKSANDRA (AUS) trailed the field early, went outside a rival into the turn, propped near the five-sixteenths pole, angled out in upper stretch and finished well to earn the place honors. CONSTANTIA saved ground around the turn, tipped out in the stretch and got up for the show. GUITTY (FR) raced off the pace early on, took the turn two wide, angled out then raced between rivals at the eighth pole, lacked room off heels mid-stretch, angled out and kept on for a minor award. LIGHTHOUSE chased along the inside the moved off the rail, went three wide around the turn, bid outside in upper stretch and flattened out in the final furlong. SO MUCH HAPPY was away quickly from inside, jumped the track crossing surfaces early, set the pace with a comfortable lead, showed the way with a diminishing lead leaving the turn, lost command in upper stretch, faded in the furlong grounds, bled and walked off. AQUA SEAFORM SHAME stalked between foes then along the inside, saved ground into the lane, tired in the drive, was eased late and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.05 45.34 1:10.27 1:16.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Octopus 124 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¾ Prat 1.80 7 Colosi 122 6 4 3–2 2–1 2–½ 2–1 Cedillo 7.50 3 Littlebitamedal 122 2 3 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 3–ns Rosario 9.80 10 Rinse and Repeat 120 9 7 5–½ 5–2 5–1 4–½ Fuentes 29.10 4 Tobacco Road 110 3 2 2–½ 3–2 3–2½ 5–1¼ Ellingwood 25.60 1 Awhitesportscoat 122 1 5 6–½ 6–hd 6–½ 6–1½ Gonzalez 7.80 5 Horse Greedy 122 4 6 8–2 9 9 7–2 Hernandez 6.50 9 Swamp Souffle 122 8 9 9 8–4 7–2 8–1¾ Pereira 7.50 8 Conquest Cobra 122 7 8 7–1½ 7–½ 8–1 9 Desormeaux 4.40

6 OCTOPUS 5.60 3.60 2.80 7 COLOSI 6.60 4.40 3 LITTLEBITAMEDAL 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $36.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-10) $81.83 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-10-4) $11,290.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $44.50

Winner–Octopus B.c.4 by Shackleford out of Georgia, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Peachtree Stable (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Mutuel Pool $355,027 Daily Double Pool $135,545 Exacta Pool $213,511 Superfecta Pool $130,091 Super High Five Pool $14,794 Trifecta Pool $191,057. Claimed–Octopus by Ganje, Jeff and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Littlebitamedal by Joseph Besecker. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Swamp Souffle by Taboada, Johnny, Taboada, Marcel and Saldana, Reed. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Afternoon Heat. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $29.95. Pick Three Pool $258,431. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-6-6) 1754 tickets with 4 correct paid $285.60. Pick Four Pool $656,299. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-2-6-6) 657 tickets with 5 correct paid $749.30. Pick Five Pool $644,572. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-4-7-2-6-6) 43 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,787.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $303,422. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $234,846.

OCTOPUS showed speed outside TOBACCO ROAD then cleared that rival, showed the way inside to the stretch, urged right-handed in the lane and held safely. COLOSI bumped at the start, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, took aim two wide but could not reach the winner while besting the rest. LITTLEBITAMEDAL tracked the pace in the two path through the bend, kept on willingly in the final furlong and edged rival for the show honors. RINSE AND REPEAT broke in and bumped leaving the gate, chased two then three wide while outside a rival on the turn, continued alongside LITTLEBITAMEDAL through the drive and missed the show. TOBACCO ROAD showed early speed with OCTOPUS to the outside, could not match strides up the backstretch and chased the leader from inside to the turn, remained along the fence to the lane, lacked room behind the winner in upper stretch and flattened out in the final furlong. AWHITESPORTSCOAT saved ground inside to the stretch and went evenly late. HORSE GREEDY chased off the rail the dropped to back of the back, entered the turn two wide then came four wide into the stretch, angled out further and passed tired rivals. SWAMP SOUFFLE was pinballed and checked at the start, took the turn three then four wide and weakened. CONQUEST COBRA got knocked into rival leaving the gate, chased off the rail then moved into the two path, raced between rivals at the five-sixteenths pole and weakened in the late stages.