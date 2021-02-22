Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we check in with Bob Baffert’s thoughts on Charlatan’s performance.
Saturday’s check-is-in-the mail $20 million Saudi Cup was a pretty good race. And you couldn’t quibble that Mishriff certainly was the best horse on that day. But Charlatan’s second-place finish was still pretty impressive. The other big U.S. horse, Knicks Go, finished fourth, which, in some minds, should probably clinch another Eclipse Award for Brad Cox over Bob Baffert and his second-place finish. More on that later.
Ed Golden of Santa Anita caught up with Baffert on Sunday morning to talk about Charlatan’s performance.
“He ran a big race,” Baffert told Golden. “He put away Knicks Go, just ran him down, turned in a gallant effort and it’s too bad he got beat. That’s a demanding track. The stretch is so long, and he ran hard.
“It was an exciting race and I would have loved to have won it, but I was afraid of a speed duel between him and Knicks Go. They locked horns after a half-mile and really picked it up the second quarter. But the way he ran, it shows what a brilliant horse he is. He put away a really good horse [in Knicks Go].
As for the future?
“He came out of the race really well,” Baffert said. “We’ll get him back to the United States, play it by ear and see how he’s doing.”
Yes, I know you can call me a homer for the West Coast but that’s my frame of reference. But, I do think Baffert not winning the Eclipse after winning the Kentucky Derby, Breeders’ Cup Classic and more Grade 1s than anyone was a bad call by the electorate.
The National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Assn. represents 145 voters and the group makes their votes transparent. The NTWBA is not the only group that votes. If you look at it, votes come down a lot by geography. Baffert did very well with most West Coast voters and Cox with the East and Midwest members.
But it was interesting to see how the TVG broadcasters voted, since they are the way most of you experience the sport. They can be influencers. When you tally their votes, Cox was the big winner. Caton Bradar, Christina Blacker, Scott Hazelton and Britney Eurton voted for Cox. Simon Bray and Gabby Gaudet voted for Baffert. Matt Carothers voted for Steve Asmussen. The others, apparently, aren’t members and didn’t vote.
Of the Santa Anita folk, Peter Lurie and the aforementioned Golden voted for Baffert, while Michelle Yu voted for Cox. From Del Mar, Hank Wesch voted for Baffert.
OK, that’s enough about this topic, that is, until I want to bring it up again.
Stewards rulings
The big news about this week’s stewards’ report is there is a stewards’ report. In last week’s newsletter, I threw down the gauntlet, saying I doubted the California Horse Racing Board could quickly turn around stewards’ minutes coming off four-day race week, which ended Monday. I was wrong. The Board got these posted in time for today’s newsletter. So, thanks. Let’s get to them.
--Trainer Carlo Vaccarezza was fined $400 for deciding not to run his horse King Theo in the ninth race on Feb. 13. Instead, he wanted to run King Theo at a later time. The violation is called a late declaration.
--Trainer Carla Gaines was fined $400 for failing to register Miss Stormy D as taking an authorized bleeder medication prior to entry. She finished fourth in the seventh race on Feb. 12.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for failing to register Ghoul as taking an authorized bleeder medication prior to entry. He finished fourth in the fifth race on Feb. 13.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for failing to register Captain Scotty as taking an authorized bleeder medication prior to entry. He finished second in the sixth race on Feb. 13.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 when he scratched Golden Star Lady out of the second race on Feb. 14. Miller said the owner didn’t want to run in the race he was entered.
The next one was not a violation and carried with it no penalty, it just seemed odd. On Feb. 13, horse identifier Jennifer Paige (yes, that’s a job, a pretty important job) discovered that Premiumonsaturday, trained by Richard Rosales, was not really that horse. It was a different one. Rosales said the mistake happened when the farm sent him the wrong horse. Isn’t that like a teacher sending the wrong kid home to different parents?
Santa Anita review
The final feature of the racing week was the $100,000 Spring Fever Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going six furlongs. Hotitude sprung to lead as heavy favorite Bella Vita was content to sit back in an unhurried fourth. Once the far turn came along, jockey Flavien Prat pushed the button and she easily rushed to the lead and was uncontested in the stretch winning by 4 1/2 lengths. It was her first race since May 16 of last year.
Bella Vita paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10. She’s a Dime was second followed by Dr Wysong, Cassie Belle, Hollywood Hills, Hotitude and Square Peggy.
Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “We were really looking forward to the race, she’d been training really well coming into it. I just said to Flavien, ‘I think you should get a perfect trip. My only reservation is if she’s one work short,’ but it didn’t seem to matter in the end she won easy.
“One thing with this filly, she’s very tractable. He said she’s very push button. You can put her wherever you want, and I think when you have that tactical speed but you relax, it’s nice for the jockeys so they can put her wherever she wants.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I thought I was on the best horse and I was. She broke well and we got a good position up close. She was push button and she did it on her own.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bella Vita ($2.60)
A final thought
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 21.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 29th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
