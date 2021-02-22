Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 21. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 29th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.96 47.75 1:12.97 1:37.64 1:49.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Fat Stacks 124 7 1 1–2 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–½ Hernandez 3.60 5 Holy Emperor 124 5 2 5–½ 5–1 5–hd 3–1 2–1¼ Prat 4.80 6 My Indy 120 6 6 7 7 7 7 3–nk Valdivia, Jr. 13.60 3 Commanding Chief 124 3 7 6–2½ 6–1 6–1 6–½ 4–ns T Baze 1.70 4 Mongolian Kingdom 117 4 4 2–2 2–2 2–1½ 2–½ 5–¾ Centeno 4.20 2 Seven Charms 124 2 5 3–hd 3–1 4–1 4–½ 6–2 Van Dyke 5.80 1 Silent Musketier 120 1 3 4–1½ 4–1 3–hd 5–hd 7 Franco 31.10

7 FAT STACKS 9.20 5.00 4.00 5 HOLY EMPEROR 5.60 4.40 6 MY INDY 6.60

$1 EXACTA (7-5) $20.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-3) $52.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-6) $87.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-6-3-4) Carryover $2,287

Winner–Fat Stacks B.g.4 by Drosselmeyer out of Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Matt Nelson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Matt Nelson. Mutuel Pool $219,839 Exacta Pool $115,132 Superfecta Pool $47,260 Trifecta Pool $75,274 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,996. Claimed–Fat Stacks by Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

FAT STACKS away quickest from outside and sprinted to the front, crossed over to the inside, set all the pace to the drive, inched away in upper stretch and held late over the runner-up. HOLY EMPEROR bumped leaving the gate, settled in the two path, went between runners in upper stretch and was gaining outside the leader to the wire. MY INDY content to settled at the back along the inside, moved out a path on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch then angled out and gained the show. COMMANDING CHIEF tucked inside on the first turn, waited behind a rival on the second bend, lacked room at various points in the stretch then gained a clear path and finished willingly. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked the leader on the inside then two wide around the first turn, continued in the two path to the stretch, moved out a bit in upper stretch, drifted out some and never produced a bid. SEVEN CHARMS stalked off the inside or outside a rival, entered the lane three wide, tipped out mid-stretch and could not rally. SILENT MUSKETIER tracked from inside, saved ground into the drive and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.81 47.97 1:12.73 1:25.54 1:38.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Paige Runner 124 6 3 2–½ 2–1 1–1 1–6 1–13½ Maldonado 0.80 5 Miss Kitness 124 5 4 1–1½ 1–1 2–2 2–2½ 2–½ Fuentes 16.00 1 Lulumaru 124 1 2 5–1 5–1½ 4–2 4–2½ 3–1½ Prat 2.20 4 Mongolian Window 115 4 6 7 7 6–hd 5–2 4–1½ Centeno 15.60 2 Noble Contessa 122 2 1 3–1½ 3–½ 3–2½ 3–1½ 5–1 T Baze 5.10 7 Red Bunting 124 7 5 4–hd 4–hd 5–2 6–4 6–12 Cedillo 14.20 3 Tiz Wonderfully 122 3 7 6–2½ 6–2½ 7 7 7 Franco 0.00

6 PAIGE RUNNER 3.60 3.00 2.20 5 MISS KITNESS 9.00 4.60 1 LULUMARU 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-4) $10.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $19.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-3) $7.60

Winner–Paige Runner B.m.5 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Belico Racing LLC and Mojarro Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $175,489 Exacta Pool $99,205 Superfecta Pool $25,305 Trifecta Pool $51,768 Consolation Double Pool $50,559. Claimed–Noble Contessa by Tom Kagele. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

PAIGE RUNNER stalked outside the early speed, bid alongside nearing the three-eighths, took over around the turn and cleared rival at the quarter pole, powered away in the stretch under some urging and was ridden out in the final sixteenth. MISS KITNESS sped clear early, set the pace along the rail, challenged at the three-eighths pole, lost command around the turn, could not go on with the winner into the stretch but held the place. LULUMARU bumped leaving the gate, chased the from inside then moved into the two path around the first turn, went between foes at the seven-sixteenths, came three wide into the stretch, drifted out and gained the show. MONGOLIAN WINDOW tossed head and was off slow, saved ground into the lane and kept on for a minor share. NOBLE CONTESSA bumped with inner rival at the start, forwardly placed early from inside, saved ground then moved into the two path leaving the far turn and weakened. RED BUNTING (IRE) chased off the rail throughout, came four wide into the stretch and had little left. TIZ WONDERFULLY threw head at the start to come away slow, pulled a bit behind rivals on the first turn, went three wide into the stretch and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT TIZ WONDERFULLY WAS NOT AFFORDED THE OPPURTUNITY FOR A FAIR START AND THEREFOR IS CONSIDERED A NON-STARTER.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 24.16 48.46 1:12.90 1:24.70 1:36.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Cover Version 111 6 6 6 6 2–1 1–1 1–1 Centeno 26.00 2 Clearly Gone 122 2 1 3–1 3–½ 4–1 2–½ 2–3½ Prat 1.60 1 Hurley 113 1 3 5–½ 5–½ 6 4–1 3–nk Pyfer 15.20 3 Too Much Heaven 118 3 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–2½ 4–2½ Fuentes 1.70 6 Quinnie 122 5 5 2–1 2–½ 3–hd 5–1½ 5–½ Cedillo 8.40 4 Little Bird 122 4 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–½ 6 6 Hernandez 3.30

7 COVER VERSION 54.00 17.60 7.20 2 CLEARLY GONE 3.40 2.60 1 HURLEY 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $105.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $80.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-3) $94.66 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $173.05

Winner–Cover Version B.m.6 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Vaguely Familiar, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: 5th Street Stables, Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Mutuel Pool $246,202 Daily Double Pool $22,036 Exacta Pool $136,352 Superfecta Pool $48,408 Trifecta Pool $82,997. Claimed–Too Much Heaven by Acker, Tom, Brown, Jr., Edward J., Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Lakerball. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-7) paid $93.85. Pick Three Pool $71,048. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-3-7) paid $27.90.

COVER VERSION raced outside a rival then four wide into the far turn, ranged up at the quarter pole while angling into the two path, headed rival into the stretch, kicked clear approaching the eighth pole, drifted out mid-stretch and held gamely. CLEARLY GONE stalked the pace on the inside, angled out the three-sixteenths, floated out by the winner mid-stretch and finished well. HURLEY settled inside, saved ground to the stretch, came out near the eighth pole and gained the show. TOO MUCH HEAVEN sped to the front, showed the way along the inside to the far turn, gained company at the quarter pole, fought back into the drive, lost command in upper stretch, flattened out and got edged for the show. QUINNIE stumbled leaving the gate, was closest in pursuit in the two path and weakened. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) stalked outside a rival, steadied off heels at the five-sixteenths, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.07 47.55 1:13.29 1:26.91 1:41.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Robin's Legacy 111 1 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ Ellingwood 11.20 3 Hard Metal 123 3 8 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 2–nk Flores 7.10 2 Royal Orb 123 2 1 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–2 3–4 Franco 4.60 7 Short Rib 114 7 4 7–1 7–7½ 6–5 6–6 4–ns Pyfer 2.40 4 Paisano 121 4 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 4–2 5–½ Cedillo 20.80 10 Bolu 123 10 6 6–1 6–½ 5–1 5–2½ 6–8 Desormeaux 2.30 5 Fleet Roy 123 5 9 9–4 8–½ 8–½ 7–2½ 7–9 Fuentes 78.20 9 Racing Ace 123 9 7 8–4½ 9–4½ 9–8½ 8–2 8–15 T Baze 8.90 6 Broken Finger 121 6 2 5–½ 5–½ 7–2 9–12 9–4¾ Maldonado 48.50 8 Brochacho 116 8 10 10 10 10 10 10 Centeno 24.60

1 ROBIN'S LEGACY 24.40 11.00 6.80 3 HARD METAL 9.20 5.40 2 ROYAL ORB 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $876.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $74.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-7) $113.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $174.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-2-7-4) Carryover $8,205

Winner–Robin's Legacy Grr.g.3 by Grazen out of Wonderful Robin, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Rising Star Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Rising Star Farm. Mutuel Pool $341,988 Daily Double Pool $25,749 Exacta Pool $280,026 Superfecta Pool $131,821 Trifecta Pool $177,441 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,755. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-1) paid $380.35. Pick Three Pool $28,932.

ROBIN'S LEGACY fought for the lead into the first turn from inside, cleared foes around the bend, showed the way along the inside into the drive, continued clear under strong urging and held well. HARD METAL angled to the inside early, chased inside then two to three wide leaving the far turn, finished willingly and earned the place honors. ROYAL ORB had early speed between rivals into the first turn then chased the speed in the two path to the stretch and got edged for the place. SHORT RIB broke out and bumped rival, went five deep into the first turn, remained five wide through that bend, traveled four wide around the second turn and kept on for a minor award. PAISANO went three deep into the first turn, chased the speed, three then four wide into the stretch and could not rally. BOLU came in and bumped rival midway around the first turn, came three wide into the stretch, tipped out and lacked a rally. FLEET ROY raced off the pace outside a rival on the backstretch, went two wide into the drive and was never a factor. RACING ACE angled to the two path entering the first turn, got bumped and checked between rivals around that bend, saved ground inside to the stretch and came up empty. BROKEN FINGER went four wide around the first turn, three wide around the second bend and had nothing left. BROCHACHO bumped by inside rival and checked at the start, dropped back and was eased into the lane and walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.02 44.40 56.56 1:08.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Ambivalent 124 9 1 5–½ 3–½ 1–2 1–1½ Gutierrez 2.60 7 Beyond Brilliant 124 7 4 4–½ 4–½ 3–1 2–ns Van Dyke 8.90 8 Eagle Chief 124 8 3 8–3 6–1 2–½ 3–5½ Hernandez 4.30 4 Naismith 124 4 2 3–3½ 5–½ 5–1 4–nk Prat 2.60 1 Epidemic 124 1 9 6–½ 7–1½ 6–½ 5–1¼ Maldonado 13.70 5 Titrate 124 5 5 7–2 9 9 6–ns T Baze 22.90 6 Perfecto Amor 124 6 8 9 8–½ 8–½ 7–1¾ Espinoza 46.40 2 Circumvent 124 2 7 1–½ 1–1 4–1½ 8–1¾ Cedillo 18.40 3 Tivoli Twirl 124 3 6 2–2 2–hd 7–1 9 Gonzalez 5.10

9 AMBIVALENT 7.20 4.40 3.00 7 BEYOND BRILLIANT 9.00 5.40 8 EAGLE CHIEF 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $98.80 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $26.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-8-4) $28.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-8-4-1) $2,099.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-8) $42.90

Winner–Ambivalent Dbb.c.3 by Constitution out of Screwgie, by Smart Strike. Bred by J Stephen McDonald (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $353,602 Daily Double Pool $50,666 Exacta Pool $202,294 Superfecta Pool $79,158 Super High Five Pool $16,760 Trifecta Pool $123,487. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-9) paid $964.95. Pick Three Pool $56,935. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/6-7-1-9) 95 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,884.65. Pick Four Pool $234,474. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3/6-7-1-9) 44 tickets with 5 correct paid $11,972.90. Pick Five Pool $611,133.

AMBIVALENT angled in early, raced outside rivals then closed in up the backstretch, went three deep around the turn, cleared in upper stretch and was kept to task in the late stages. BEYOND BRILLIANT tracked off the inside, went inside a rival into the turn, saved ground to the stretch and edged EAGLE CHIEF for the place. EAGLE CHIEF settled off the pace, came four wide into the stretch and got outkicked for second. NAISMITH well placed behind the top pair early, raced between foes into the turn, waited for room at the quarter pole, shifted three wide leaving the bend and could not rally. EPIDEMIC lost footing leaving the gate then broke inward, shifted in near the half-mile pole, swung four wide into the drive and never rallied. TITRATE bothered by EPIDEMIC near the half-mile pole while along the inside, angled out upper stretch and proved no menace. PERFECTO AMOR trailed the field early, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch and flattened out. CIRCUMVENT bumped from outside at the start, dueled for the lead inside a rival, inched ahead into the turn, cleared around the turn, lost command in upper stretch and weakened. TIVOLI TWIRL broke in and bumped rival, dueled for the lead from outside, pressed into the turn, chased rival two wide into the stretch and faded.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.26 45.35 57.70 1:10.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Becca Taylor 116 6 5 4–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–nk Pyfer 1.30 3 Maddie's Mojito 123 3 2 1–½ 2–2 2–2½ 2–2½ Cedillo 2.70 4 Michalska 123 4 1 3–hd 3–2 3–1 3–nk Hernandez 3.20 2 Respectfully 111 2 6 5–½ 5–2 4–1 4–2½ Ellingwood 10.50 5 Big Stretch 123 5 3 6 4–½ 5–10 5–31 Gutierrez 7.90 1 Swift Nonni 123 1 4 2–½ 6 6 6 Maldonado 15.80

6 BECCA TAYLOR 4.60 2.80 2.20 3 MADDIE'S MOJITO 3.20 2.60 4 MICHALSKA 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-2) $6.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $9.65

Winner–Becca Taylor B.f.3 by Old Topper out of Lady Sax, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $324,954 Daily Double Pool $28,543 Exacta Pool $159,851 Superfecta Pool $64,190 Trifecta Pool $91,859. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-9-6) paid $55.30. Pick Three Pool $92,892.

BECCA TAYLOR stalked the leader from outside, bid alongside at the seven-sixteenths, dueled and put a head in front past the five-sixteenths, held a short lead over the runner-up through the length of the stretch and prevailed. MADDIE'S MOJITO sped to the front, set the pace under pressure, dueled with BECCA TAYLOR around the turn, lost command but fought back inside through the lane and proved a game second. MICHALSKA up close early, chased two to three wide around the turn and held the show. RESPECTFULLY was a bit rank tossing her head in the beginning, chased two wide then checked at the seven-sixteenths pole, angled to the rail around the turn and kept on through the lane while unable to gain the show. BIG STRETCH took the turn three to four wide and could not rally. SWIFT NONNI sent inside and forced the pace early, dropped back around the turn, tired and eased in the lane and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.07 44.73 1:08.39 1:14.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Commander 122 1 2 6–½ 6–hd 3–2½ 1–1¼ Hernandez 15.60 4 Jamming Eddy 122 4 3 3–hd 3–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ Prat 1.60 7 Ian Glass 120 7 10 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–3¼ Franco 4.70 5 Policy 124 5 4 8–1 9–1½ 8–hd 4–hd Gonzalez 27.30 10 Ronald R 122 10 9 9–1½ 8–½ 7–hd 5–ns Van Dyke 6.40 3 Oiseau de Guerre 122 3 5 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 6–½ Fuentes 12.50 2 Full of Luck 122 2 8 7–hd 7–1½ 6–1 7–1¾ Flores 33.30 9 Kitten's Cat 122 9 7 2–1 2–1 5–1 8–nk Figueroa 11.50 6 Via Egnatia 122 6 1 4–½ 5–hd 9–1½ 9–ns T Baze 5.50 8 Appreciated 122 8 6 10 10 10 10 Cedillo 14.30

1 COMMANDER (FR) 33.20 14.00 6.60 4 JAMMING EDDY 4.00 2.60 7 IAN GLASS 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $107.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $47.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-7-5) $181.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-7) $114.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-7-5-10) Carryover $2,498

Winner–Commander (FR) Dbb.g.4 by War Command out of Dance Toupie (FR), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Mathieu Daguzan-Garros & Bihari B Modi (FR). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $303,713 Daily Double Pool $41,442 Exacta Pool $210,875 Superfecta Pool $92,785 Trifecta Pool $132,369 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,273. Claimed–Jamming Eddy by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Ronald R (IRE) by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Claimed–Appreciated by Jawl, Michael and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-6-1) paid $79.50. Pick Three Pool $74,139.

COMMANDER (FR) settled along the inside, saved ground to the stretch, steered out in the drive, rallied three wide and proved best late. JAMMING EDDY chased the speed from the fence, cut the corner into the lane, tipped outside the leader and drew alongside in upper stretch, took over inside the eighth pole but got outkicked by the winner. IAN GLASS set the pace up the backstretch, moved to the inside and saved ground around the turn, held a short lead approaching the eighth pole, lost command soon after and yielded to the top pair. POLICY unhurried in the beginning, angled in on the turn then produced a mild rally from inside to earn a minor share. RONALD R (IRE) raced off the pace, swung out into the stretch and was seven wide at the top of the lane then improved position. OISEAU DE GUERRE chased outside a rival, three wide around the turn and never produced a bid. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) tracked off the rail or outside rivals, went three deep around the bend, four wide into the stretch and could not rally. KITTEN'S CAT had early speed then chased outside the leader, went two wide around the turn and weakened. VIA EGNATIA chased two wide into the turn, between rivals around the bend, was bothered by KETTEN'S CAT with a furlong to go and weakened. APPRECIATED dropped back early, angled to the inside, exited the bend three wide and never threatened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Spring Fever Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.70 45.91 57.95 1:10.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bella Vita 120 7 2 4–½ 1–½ 1–4 1–4½ Prat 0.30 4 She's a Dime 120 4 3 3–1 4–2 2–2½ 2–1¾ Centeno 8.40 3 Dr Wysong 120 3 1 6–2 6–4 3–½ 3–1½ Cedillo 22.80 1 Cassie Belle 120 1 4 5–1 5–hd 4–1 4–3¼ T Baze 17.70 5 Hollywood Hills 124 5 6 7 7 7 5–1½ Van Dyke 13.60 2 Hotitude 122 2 5 1–hd 3–hd 6–2½ 6–6 Hernandez 7.30 6 Square Peggy 122 6 7 2–½ 2–1½ 5–½ 7 Valdivia, Jr. 15.80

7 BELLA VITA 2.60 2.20 2.10 4 SHE'S A DIME 4.40 2.80 3 DR WYSONG 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $53.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $4.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-1) $13.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-3-1-5) $790.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $11.90

Winner–Bella Vita B.f.4 by Bayern out of Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $332,794 Daily Double Pool $35,156 Exacta Pool $201,375 Superfecta Pool $87,404 Super High Five Pool $18,473 Trifecta Pool $137,407. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-7) paid $32.55. Pick Three Pool $74,265.

BELLA VITA stalked four wide to the turn, drew alongside the leader around the bend, took command approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear and drew off under steady handling. SHE'S A DIME pressed the pace from outside then between rivals, chased the speed alongside a foe on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. DR WYSONG broke well then got shuffled back between rivals early, raced off the pace, went outside a rival on the turn, exited the bend four wide and finished willingly to earn the show. CASSIE BELLE bumped at the start, tracked along the inside, saved ground around the turn and improved position while never threatening. HOLLYWOOD HILLS trailed up the backstretch, went three to four wide around the turn and passed tired rivals. HOTITUDE broke in and bumped rival at the start, sped to the front and vied for the lead from inside, could not match strides with the leader around the turn, steadied behind rivals at the top of the stretch and weakened. SQUARE PEGGY hopped and broke out at leaving the gate, sent for the lead and vied three deep early, took over at the seven-sixteenths pole, cleared briefly then got pressured by BELLA VITA on the turn, lost command nearing the quarter pole and retreated in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.98 45.18 1:09.46 1:15.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Shes'a Perfectlady 124 5 9 8–½ 7–hd 3–1 1–3½ Prat 1.90 5 I Give Up 117 4 10 10 10 6–2 2–1¼ Pyfer 11.90 2 Lalic 124 2 6 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ T Baze 13.70 11 Bristol Bayou 124 10 4 5–1 3–½ 4–½ 4–ns Espinoza 3.70 10 New Drama 113 9 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 5–½ Centeno 6.10 8 Bellize 124 7 5 9–2½ 9–½ 7–1½ 6–5 Gonzalez 42.20 1 Mangotango 120 1 8 6–2 6–½ 9–4 7–½ Gutierrez 49.10 3 Fabiolla 124 3 3 3–½ 5–2 5–½ 8–3 Hernandez 6.40 7 Katla 124 6 1 4–1 4–hd 8–½ 9–17 Cedillo 42.00 9 La V. 124 8 7 7–1 8–2 10 10 Pereira 5.60

6 SHES'A PERFECTLADY 5.80 3.80 3.00 5 I GIVE UP 7.20 4.20 2 LALIC (FR) 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $9.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $26.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-11) $88.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-2-11-10) $4,247.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $122.70

Winner–Shes'a Perfectlady Ch.f.4 by Carpe Diem out of Onebadkitty, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Montfort Mares, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Batchelor Family Trust and Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $380,738 Daily Double Pool $147,060 Exacta Pool $222,678 Superfecta Pool $114,893 Super High Five Pool $16,697 Trifecta Pool $164,519. Scratched–Irish Aura, Kiss and Run, Predictable Tully (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $40.50. Pick Three Pool $172,182. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-7-6/12/13) 6143 tickets with 4 correct paid $106.80. Pick Four Pool $859,760. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-6-1-7-6/12/13) 1399 tickets with 5 correct paid $365.90. Pick Five Pool $670,734. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-9-6-1-7-6/12/13) 111 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,833.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $379,439. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $424,910.

SHES'A PERFECTLADY raced off the pace, went between rivals at the five-sixteenths pole, entered the lane three wide, angled out then flew late and won going away. I GIVE UP dropped back early, angled to the inside, saved ground off the pace, then rallied up the fence and gained the place. LALIC (FR) dueled for the lead from inside, cleared briefly then got headed by same rival again at the five-sixteenths, battled to the eighth pole then got overtaken by the winner and flattened to third. BRISTOL BAYOU in range early outside rivals, entered the turn four then angled in some around the bend, kept on through the lane and gained a minor share but needed more late. NEW DRAMA broke in and bumped rival the start, dueled from outside then chased the leader into the turn, challenged again around the bend, dueled to the eighth pole and weakened in deep stretch. BELLIZE reserved in the early going, went outside a rival on the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed a mild response to improved position. MANGOTANGO chased from inside then two wide into and around the turn, shifted three wide exiting the bend and lacked further response. FABIOLLA (GB) stalked the pace from inside and faded. KATLA stalked the speed from between rivals, took the turn three then two wide and came up empty. LA V. bumped leaving the gate, jumped the track crossing surfaces early, went four wide around the bend and had little left.