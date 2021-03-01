Horse racing newsletter: Kentucky Oaks rankings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate jockey Juan Hernandez on his 2,000th lifetime win.

Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, has been on the road to Turfway Park this past weekend and gets the inside info from there. Plus, he’s updated his Kentucky Oaks rankings. Louis, it’s your turn.

“I spent Friday night as a credentialed-type in rainy Florence, KY. Turfway Park hosted two 10-point races on the Derby and Oaks trails, respectively, in the Battaglia and Cincinnati Trophy.

“I decided to make the trip to Turfway this year, at least partly because it was announced the 2021 rendition of the Jeff Ruby Steaks (formerly the Spiral, and yes, that’s how it’s spelled), would be elevated to a 100-point race on the Derby trail. The significance of the 100 point status is the winner will be guaranteed a spot in the field, and the second-place finisher, who receives 40 points, could very well qualify. Turfway’s general manager, Chip Bach, told me during a short interview that he learned of Churchill Downs’ intention to elevate the race in his initial meeting with CD’s top brass.

“’It was the first strong move, other than doubling the purses, to demonstrate they are behind our racetrack, behind our racing program,’ Bach said.

“University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari talks often about La Famiglia, in reference to his Italian heritage. In his world, it’s inclusive of his current players, program alumni, and those who support them. Turfway is certainly benefiting from being in Churchill Downs Incorporated’s family, as all of the other 100-point races will be run on dirt. Turfway, by contrast, runs on a Tapeta surface, which is comprised of silica sand, wax, and an artificial fibrous material. It is said to be safer than dirt of turf, and because of its robust drainage capacity, the surface is always listed as fast. Turfway, which gets Kentucky’s winter dates and weather, benefits from this more versatile surface.

“Prior to the points system instituted in 2013, horses qualified for the Derby based on their earnings in graded stakes, regardless of surface. This made for some less-than-predictable Derbies, and if you talk to folks older than me, they pine for the previous system.

“Here’s the interesting part of Turfway’s inclusion alongside tracks such as Santa Anita, Gulfstream, and Aqueduct: it’s actually a touch old-school to include a horse, or possibly more, from a non-dirt background. If you’re wondering if there is precedent to coming off of synthetics and running in the Oaks and Derby, there is: the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes, run every April at Keeneland in Lexington, was run on a synthetic surface from 2007-2014. Animal Kingdom won the Spiral at Turfway in 2011, then went on to win the Derby, finish second in the Preakness, and sixth in the Belmont. He earned more than $8 million in his career, all after breaking his maiden on the polytrack at Keeneland. And, of course, Santa Anita ran on synthetics from 2007 until it returned to dirt in 2010.

“On the Oaks side, the Cincinnati Trophy is a less-heralded path to the Friday before the first Saturday in May. In fact, the good folks on the Kentucky Derby’s website have the stakes misspelled on the Oaks Preps page as ‘Tropy,’ and when you click on its link there is literally not a single word about the race, or the recent result. In case you were wondering, Wait For Nairobi, ridden by Edgar Morales, won the 6 ½-furlong sprint, and earned 10 Oaks points. The Cincinnati points to the Bourbonette, run the same day as the Ruby, but for only 20 points. Here’s where being in La Famiglia is especially good: the Listed Cincinatti is worth more Oaks points than the zero Derby points attached to the Grade 2 San Vicente, and just as many as the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn, which featured stakes winners Essential Quality, Spielberg, and Jackie’s Warrior.

“The other Oaks prep of the weekend, the Davona Dale, featured a huge upset and shakeup of the Oaks points standings. Wholebodemeister paid $107.60 to win, with the $1 exacta paying $572, and the $.50 trifecta paying $2,531. Wholebodemeister moves into second place in the official Oaks standings with her win. I’m not sure what to make of the outcome, other than to say an old adage may be true: 2-year-old champs aren’t always 3-year-old champs. Vequist, who won the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Fillies, finished down the track ninth, and was never a factor. Millefueille, who was in my top 10, finished an uninspiring seventh. Wholebodemeister moves into my top 10, because she didn’t do anything wrong. It feels a touch like after King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby last year; what do we have here?

“Mnasek won the UAE Oaks on Feb. 18 in impressive fashion, so she’ll occupy the last spot in my rankings. This is mostly because I don’t think she’ll make the trip, even though I loved how she ran and finished at Meydan.

“Next up on the Oaks trail: The Busher, The Honeybee, and the Santa Ysabel. All of them are 50-point races, meaning they are likely win-and-in races for the Oaks.

“Here’s my top ten for the week, with previous rankings in parentheses. See ya next time.

Clairiere (2) Malthaat (3) Girl Daddy (4) Dayoutoftheoffice (5) Travel Column (6) Kalypso (7) Will’s Secret (8) Zaajel (10) Wholebodemeister (NR) Mnasek (NR)”

Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.

Stewards rulings

The California Horse Racing Board is keeping up with things and has the latest set of stewards’ minutes so we can dig down into their rulings. Let’s get right to them.

--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended for three days (Feb. 26, 27 and 28) for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Crash Corrigan in the second race on Feb. 15. He used the crop more than six times, the allowable limit. Van Dyke thought he was within the six-strike limit. Crash Corrigan finished second by a half-length. The suspension was due to the fact it was his fourth offense in the last 60 days.

(Note: Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form reported that Van Dyke will be leaving Southern California at the end of March and ride at Keeneland and Churchill Downs. His agent, Gary Stevens, indicated that Van Dyke could come back for the Del Mar meeting. You can read the story here.)

--Trainer Eoin Harty was fined $400 for failing to register Let’s Go Now as needing Lasix before entries closed. Let’s Go Now won the race he was entered in, the fifth on Feb. 19. The connections of the horse got $21,000 for the win.

--Owner James Glaser was suspended indefinitely for failing to appear at a stewards’ hearing in response to allegedly owing $11,477 to Barton Thoroughbreds. The suspension was only for failure to appear as the hearing on the financial obligation has not been heard. During the time of suspension, Glaser can not enter any facility controlled by the CHRB.

--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for a late scratch of Lakerball in the third race on Feb. 21. The official violation is for a late declaration that he didn’t want to run the horse in that race.

--Jockey Mike Smith was suspended two days (Feb. 26 and 27) to fulfill the suspension placed on him by Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia for his ride in the eighth race on Feb. 20. The reciprocal ruling happened after getting notice from the chairman of the stewards of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.

Santa Anita review

The feature race, the $100,000 Tiznow Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile, only had five starters but three of them were right there at the finish. Fashionable Fast, in the middle between Desmond Doss on the inside and Brandothebartender on the outside, looked beaten until the final strides when he won by a head, which looked more like a nose.

Fashionably Fast paid $3.80, $2.40 and $2.10. Desmond Doss was second followed by Brandothebartender, Margot’s Boy and Surfing Star.

Dean Pederson (winning trainer): “I wasn’t too worried about him being wide. He’s in the clear and he was on the bridle for [jockey] Tiago [Pereira] which was important. I was a little worried when he got a little keen up the backside, but you can tell at the three-eighth pole we had no excuse … He doesn’t make [anything] easy, he’s just a very game horse. I almost feel more confident when he’s tucked in a battle like that than when he’s out there by himself. But then at that point you either win or you lose and you just hope for the best. Good horses make it easy.”

Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “This horse has so much heart, mucho corazon! None of these races are easy, but he tries so hard. [Sunday], we were wide going into the first turn, but he’s got so much speed and I didn’t want to take too much hold of him. He relaxed a little down the backside and when we were between the number one (Desmond Doss) and the number three (Brandothebartender), he gave me everything.”

In the fifth race, jockey Mario Gutierrez was injured when his mount, Squeaky Cheeky, broke down after running a race at Santa Anita on Sunday. Gutierrez was transported to Huntington Methodist Hospital on a safety board complaining of pain in his shoulder and collar-bone area. He was conscious and moving all extremities.

The horse, an unraced 4-year-old gelding, collapsed with a catastrophic injury to his right front ankle. Veterinarians determined the injury was unrecoverable and the horse was euthanized. Squeaky Cheeky went down several yards beyond the finish line after running in a 6 ½-furlong maiden claiming race on the turf. He finished last in the seven-horse race and was not running hard or appeared to be under any duress. The horse was trained by Peter Eurton.

And finally, jockey Juan Hernandez won his 2,000th lifetime race on Sunday when he won the seventh aboard Bedrock for trainer Peter Miller. Hernandez has only been on the Southern California circuit since last summer. Prevously, he was a mainstay at Golden Gate Fields before moving South.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Oaklawn (6): $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes (6), fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Windmill ($6.00)

Oaklawn (8): $150,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: The Mary Rose ($9.00)

Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Monomoy Girl ($2.40)

Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Fashionably Fast ($3.80)

And now here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.