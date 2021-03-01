Horse racing newsletter: Kentucky Oaks rankings are back
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate jockey Juan Hernandez on his 2,000th lifetime win.
Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, has been on the road to Turfway Park this past weekend and gets the inside info from there. Plus, he’s updated his Kentucky Oaks rankings. Louis, it’s your turn.
Off to the races
“I spent Friday night as a credentialed-type in rainy Florence, KY. Turfway Park hosted two 10-point races on the Derby and Oaks trails, respectively, in the Battaglia and Cincinnati Trophy.
“I decided to make the trip to Turfway this year, at least partly because it was announced the 2021 rendition of the Jeff Ruby Steaks (formerly the Spiral, and yes, that’s how it’s spelled), would be elevated to a 100-point race on the Derby trail. The significance of the 100 point status is the winner will be guaranteed a spot in the field, and the second-place finisher, who receives 40 points, could very well qualify. Turfway’s general manager, Chip Bach, told me during a short interview that he learned of Churchill Downs’ intention to elevate the race in his initial meeting with CD’s top brass.
“’It was the first strong move, other than doubling the purses, to demonstrate they are behind our racetrack, behind our racing program,’ Bach said.
“University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari talks often about La Famiglia, in reference to his Italian heritage. In his world, it’s inclusive of his current players, program alumni, and those who support them. Turfway is certainly benefiting from being in Churchill Downs Incorporated’s family, as all of the other 100-point races will be run on dirt. Turfway, by contrast, runs on a Tapeta surface, which is comprised of silica sand, wax, and an artificial fibrous material. It is said to be safer than dirt of turf, and because of its robust drainage capacity, the surface is always listed as fast. Turfway, which gets Kentucky’s winter dates and weather, benefits from this more versatile surface.
“Prior to the points system instituted in 2013, horses qualified for the Derby based on their earnings in graded stakes, regardless of surface. This made for some less-than-predictable Derbies, and if you talk to folks older than me, they pine for the previous system.
“Here’s the interesting part of Turfway’s inclusion alongside tracks such as Santa Anita, Gulfstream, and Aqueduct: it’s actually a touch old-school to include a horse, or possibly more, from a non-dirt background. If you’re wondering if there is precedent to coming off of synthetics and running in the Oaks and Derby, there is: the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes, run every April at Keeneland in Lexington, was run on a synthetic surface from 2007-2014. Animal Kingdom won the Spiral at Turfway in 2011, then went on to win the Derby, finish second in the Preakness, and sixth in the Belmont. He earned more than $8 million in his career, all after breaking his maiden on the polytrack at Keeneland. And, of course, Santa Anita ran on synthetics from 2007 until it returned to dirt in 2010.
“On the Oaks side, the Cincinnati Trophy is a less-heralded path to the Friday before the first Saturday in May. In fact, the good folks on the Kentucky Derby’s website have the stakes misspelled on the Oaks Preps page as ‘Tropy,’ and when you click on its link there is literally not a single word about the race, or the recent result. In case you were wondering, Wait For Nairobi, ridden by Edgar Morales, won the 6 ½-furlong sprint, and earned 10 Oaks points. The Cincinnati points to the Bourbonette, run the same day as the Ruby, but for only 20 points. Here’s where being in La Famiglia is especially good: the Listed Cincinatti is worth more Oaks points than the zero Derby points attached to the Grade 2 San Vicente, and just as many as the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn, which featured stakes winners Essential Quality, Spielberg, and Jackie’s Warrior.
“The other Oaks prep of the weekend, the Davona Dale, featured a huge upset and shakeup of the Oaks points standings. Wholebodemeister paid $107.60 to win, with the $1 exacta paying $572, and the $.50 trifecta paying $2,531. Wholebodemeister moves into second place in the official Oaks standings with her win. I’m not sure what to make of the outcome, other than to say an old adage may be true: 2-year-old champs aren’t always 3-year-old champs. Vequist, who won the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Fillies, finished down the track ninth, and was never a factor. Millefueille, who was in my top 10, finished an uninspiring seventh. Wholebodemeister moves into my top 10, because she didn’t do anything wrong. It feels a touch like after King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby last year; what do we have here?
“Mnasek won the UAE Oaks on Feb. 18 in impressive fashion, so she’ll occupy the last spot in my rankings. This is mostly because I don’t think she’ll make the trip, even though I loved how she ran and finished at Meydan.
“Next up on the Oaks trail: The Busher, The Honeybee, and the Santa Ysabel. All of them are 50-point races, meaning they are likely win-and-in races for the Oaks.
“Here’s my top ten for the week, with previous rankings in parentheses. See ya next time.
- Clairiere (2)
- Malthaat (3)
- Girl Daddy (4)
- Dayoutoftheoffice (5)
- Travel Column (6)
- Kalypso (7)
- Will’s Secret (8)
- Zaajel (10)
- Wholebodemeister (NR)
- Mnasek (NR)”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.
Stewards rulings
The California Horse Racing Board is keeping up with things and has the latest set of stewards’ minutes so we can dig down into their rulings. Let’s get right to them.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended for three days (Feb. 26, 27 and 28) for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Crash Corrigan in the second race on Feb. 15. He used the crop more than six times, the allowable limit. Van Dyke thought he was within the six-strike limit. Crash Corrigan finished second by a half-length. The suspension was due to the fact it was his fourth offense in the last 60 days.
(Note: Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form reported that Van Dyke will be leaving Southern California at the end of March and ride at Keeneland and Churchill Downs. His agent, Gary Stevens, indicated that Van Dyke could come back for the Del Mar meeting. You can read the story here.)
--Trainer Eoin Harty was fined $400 for failing to register Let’s Go Now as needing Lasix before entries closed. Let’s Go Now won the race he was entered in, the fifth on Feb. 19. The connections of the horse got $21,000 for the win.
--Owner James Glaser was suspended indefinitely for failing to appear at a stewards’ hearing in response to allegedly owing $11,477 to Barton Thoroughbreds. The suspension was only for failure to appear as the hearing on the financial obligation has not been heard. During the time of suspension, Glaser can not enter any facility controlled by the CHRB.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for a late scratch of Lakerball in the third race on Feb. 21. The official violation is for a late declaration that he didn’t want to run the horse in that race.
--Jockey Mike Smith was suspended two days (Feb. 26 and 27) to fulfill the suspension placed on him by Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia for his ride in the eighth race on Feb. 20. The reciprocal ruling happened after getting notice from the chairman of the stewards of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.
Santa Anita review
The feature race, the $100,000 Tiznow Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile, only had five starters but three of them were right there at the finish. Fashionable Fast, in the middle between Desmond Doss on the inside and Brandothebartender on the outside, looked beaten until the final strides when he won by a head, which looked more like a nose.
Fashionably Fast paid $3.80, $2.40 and $2.10. Desmond Doss was second followed by Brandothebartender, Margot’s Boy and Surfing Star.
Dean Pederson (winning trainer): “I wasn’t too worried about him being wide. He’s in the clear and he was on the bridle for [jockey] Tiago [Pereira] which was important. I was a little worried when he got a little keen up the backside, but you can tell at the three-eighth pole we had no excuse … He doesn’t make [anything] easy, he’s just a very game horse. I almost feel more confident when he’s tucked in a battle like that than when he’s out there by himself. But then at that point you either win or you lose and you just hope for the best. Good horses make it easy.”
Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “This horse has so much heart, mucho corazon! None of these races are easy, but he tries so hard. [Sunday], we were wide going into the first turn, but he’s got so much speed and I didn’t want to take too much hold of him. He relaxed a little down the backside and when we were between the number one (Desmond Doss) and the number three (Brandothebartender), he gave me everything.”
In the fifth race, jockey Mario Gutierrez was injured when his mount, Squeaky Cheeky, broke down after running a race at Santa Anita on Sunday. Gutierrez was transported to Huntington Methodist Hospital on a safety board complaining of pain in his shoulder and collar-bone area. He was conscious and moving all extremities.
The horse, an unraced 4-year-old gelding, collapsed with a catastrophic injury to his right front ankle. Veterinarians determined the injury was unrecoverable and the horse was euthanized. Squeaky Cheeky went down several yards beyond the finish line after running in a 6 ½-furlong maiden claiming race on the turf. He finished last in the seven-horse race and was not running hard or appeared to be under any duress. The horse was trained by Peter Eurton.
And finally, jockey Juan Hernandez won his 2,000th lifetime race on Sunday when he won the seventh aboard Bedrock for trainer Peter Miller. Hernandez has only been on the Southern California circuit since last summer. Prevously, he was a mainstay at Golden Gate Fields before moving South.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Oaklawn (6): $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes (6), fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Windmill ($6.00)
Oaklawn (8): $150,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: The Mary Rose ($9.00)
Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Monomoy Girl ($2.40)
Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Fashionably Fast ($3.80)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 28.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 32nd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.01 44.44 1:08.25 1:14.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Bench Judge
|124
|6
|6
|4–hd
|3–2½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|Prat
|2.60
|3
|Exultation
|124
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|3–4
|2–nk
|Rispoli
|1.40
|9
|Hartel
|122
|8
|1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–1½
|3–4½
|Hernandez
|3.70
|2
|Sigalert
|124
|1
|4
|7–½
|8–4
|5–2½
|4–1¾
|Maldonado
|11.00
|10
|Galloping Mischief
|124
|9
|5
|3–1
|4–2½
|4–3
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|11.30
|8
|Shuster
|124
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|6–2¾
|T Baze
|80.70
|4
|Show Business
|124
|3
|8
|8–5½
|7–hd
|8–1
|7–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|83.00
|5
|Squalotoro
|124
|4
|7
|6–hd
|6–2
|7–1
|8–hd
|Cedillo
|9.80
|6
|Turntheclocktozero
|124
|5
|2
|5–1½
|5–hd
|6–1
|9
|Franco
|105.60
|7
|BENCH JUDGE
|7.20
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|EXULTATION
|2.80
|2.20
|9
|HARTEL
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$7.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-9-2)
|$6.98
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-9-2-10)
|$69.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-9)
|$9.70
Winner–Bench Judge Dbb.g.5 by Acclamation out of Caitie's Secret, by Benchmark. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $198,502 Exacta Pool $109,058 Superfecta Pool $50,270 Super High Five Pool $2,233 Trifecta Pool $75,509. Scratched–American Dancer, Foothill, Severin.
BENCH JUDGE in range early outside a rival, went between foes at the seven-sixteenths, chased outside another rival around the turn and into the stretch, bid three deep late, bumped with inner rival and dug in to get up. EXULTATION showed early speed then chased the leader from inside, saved ground around the bend, tipped out and brushed rival in the stretch, bid between late and bumped with rivals on both sides and missed. HARTEL set the pace early while clear, angled to the inside, remained unchallenged to mid-stretch, pressured in the final sixteenth, bumped with the runner-up and got caught in the closing moments. SIGALERT raced inside rivals then checked past the half-mile pole, raced a bit off the rail into the turn, angled three wide leaving the bend and finished willingly to earn a minor award. GALLOPING MISCHIEF stalked off the inside, raced three wide then angled in on the turn, then lacked a rally in the stretch. SHUSTER was in tight and steadied soon after the start, saved ground around the turn, angled out and passed tired rivals. SHOW BUSINESS was in tight between horses and got squeezed early, tracked off the rail then angled in and saved ground through the turn, angled out in upper stretch and offered no response. SQUALOTORO tracked outside rivals early, went between foes in upper stretch and weakened. TURNTHECLOCKTOZERO chased along the inside, steadied past the seven-sixteenths pole, remained inside to the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.94 47.12 1:13.44 1:26.99 1:40.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Gabby Hayes
|113
|2
|2
|2–4
|1–½
|1–½
|2–5½
|1–ns
|Pyfer
|1.70
|5
|Funkenstein
|123
|4
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–1
|2–11
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.20
|3
|Sir Williams Dream
|116
|3
|3
|4–½
|5
|4–1
|4–7½
|3–2¾
|Centeno
|36.20
|1
|Stone's River
|119
|1
|1
|1–1
|2–1½
|3–3
|3–½
|4–27
|Cedillo
|5.70
|6
|Big Frank Da Tank
|123
|5
|5
|5
|3–½
|5
|5
|5
|Maldonado
|1.90
|2
|GABBY HAYES
|5.40
|3.20
|2.40
|5
|FUNKENSTEIN
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|SIR WILLIAMS DREAM
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$7.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-1)
|$9.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3)
|$29.60
Winner–Gabby Hayes Grr.c.3 by Grazen out of Hail Mary, by Old Topper. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $173,323 Daily Double Pool $29,761 Exacta Pool $90,553 Superfecta Pool $31,845 Trifecta Pool $61,914. Scratched–Big Well.
GABBY HAYES showed early speed and pressed the leader from outside, moved up to duel with that rival and took over nearing the half-mile pole, put away inner rival at the five-sixteenths pole, lost command to FUNKENTSTEIN past the quarter pole, fought back along the inside through the stretch and dug in late to win the bob on the line. FUNKENSTEIN came away to an awkward beginning, stalked outside a rival then between foes, ranged up outside the leader on the far turn and gained control past the quarter pole, held a short lead over the GABBY HAYES through the length of the stretch and got outnodded at the wire. SIR WILLIAMS DREAM tracked the top pair from inside, came off the rail on the second bend and gained the show. STONE'S RIVER stumbled leaving the gate but still came away quickest, sped to the front with company to the outside, dueled with GABBY HAYES up the backstretch to the three-eighths, lost contact midway through the turn and faded. BIG FRANK DA TANK angled in soon after the start, steered outside a pair of rivals on the first turn, went three deep up the backstretch, entered the stretch three wide and came up empty.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.52 48.62 1:12.49 1:24.42 1:36.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sweetest Angel
|123
|1
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–2
|1–2¾
|Hernandez
|1.90
|4
|Cider Apple
|123
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|3–2½
|2–1
|2–hd
|T Baze
|1.80
|2
|Jibber Jabber
|123
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3–ns
|Rispoli
|3.40
|5
|Hyland Haven
|123
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–2
|4–2
|4–6
|Prat
|7.40
|3
|Shvere Arbeter
|123
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–1
|5
|Cedillo
|5.70
|1
|SWEETEST ANGEL
|5.80
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|CIDER APPLE (GB)
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|JIBBER JABBER (IRE)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$6.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$10.05
Winner–Sweetest Angel Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Black Valentine, by Cindago. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $236,086 Daily Double Pool $20,652 Exacta Pool $114,050 Trifecta Pool $73,400. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-1) paid $14.75. Pick Three Pool $51,781.
SWEETEST ANGEL pulled early on the first turn and settled into strides exiting that bend, stalked along the fence to the far turn, asked at the five-sixteenths, checked off the heels of the leader at the quarter pole, shifted two wide and bumped rival entering the stretch, cleared at the three-sixteenths pole and drew away under some left-handed urging and strong handling late. CIDER APPLE (GB) stalked outside the leader, lost ground around the far turn, bumped by inner rival while three wide into the stretch and held the place. JIBBER JABBER (IRE) tucked inside early, saved ground to the stretch, angled out and got up for the show. HYLAND HAVEN traveled two wide to the stretch, tipped out and got edged for the show between rivals. SHVERE ARBETER sprinted to the front and moved inside, inched away around the far turn, caught in upper stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.21 47.14 1:12.30 1:25.38 1:38.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Motown Music
|124
|1
|3
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–2½
|1–ns
|Rispoli
|1.20
|6
|Ronamo
|124
|6
|6
|7
|6–hd
|5–1
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Prat
|2.10
|5
|Dr. Troutman
|124
|5
|2
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–4
|Maldonado
|10.20
|4
|Single Me Out
|124
|4
|7
|6–½
|7
|6–½
|6–2
|4–1
|Franco
|11.70
|2
|Zimba Warrior
|124
|2
|1
|5–4
|5–hd
|7
|5–1
|5–nk
|Gutierrez
|39.00
|3
|El Diablo Rojo
|124
|3
|5
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–hd
|6–9
|Hernandez
|5.00
|7
|Alcools
|124
|7
|4
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–1
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|15.20
|1
|MOTOWN MUSIC
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|RONAMO
|3.00
|2.40
|5
|DR. TROUTMAN
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$5.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-4)
|$12.69
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-5-4-2)
|$238.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5)
|$19.60
Winner–Motown Music B.g.4 by Quality Road out of Queen's Wood, by Tiznow. Bred by Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $307,641 Daily Double Pool $26,209 Exacta Pool $165,127 Superfecta Pool $76,370 Super High Five Pool $5,319 Trifecta Pool $122,297. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-1) paid $10.65. Pick Three Pool $27,543.
MOTOWN MUSIC stalked inside then moved into the two path on the far turn, angled three wide around that bend, steered back inside in upper stretch, rallied up the fence and nailed RONAMO at the wire. RONAMO angled into the two path entering the first turn, traveled outside a rival then went outside foes on the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch, rallied and led with a sixteenth to go but got nailed by the winner. DR. TROUTMAN set the pace early, showed the way clear to the eighth pole, lost command mid-stretch, could not match the top pair late and finished a clear third. SINGLE ME OUT stumbled badly at the start, tucked inside on the first turn, tipped out into the stretch and improved position. ZIMBA WARRIOR chased between foes then steadied off heels on the first turn, dropped back entering the second bend, angled four wide and never threatened. EL DIABLO ROJO stalked off the rail, took aim three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ALCOOLS was closest in pursuit early from the two path, started to weaken entering the stretch and tired in the lane.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.24 45.22 1:09.31 1:15.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Capo Mafioso
|126
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–nk
|Prat
|3.00
|4
|Chipper
|126
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|5.80
|3
|Ox Bridge
|122
|3
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–2¼
|Rispoli
|2.00
|1
|Uncle Ray
|126
|1
|7
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|4–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.70
|7
|Mongolian Ford
|120
|7
|4
|6–hd
|7
|6–2
|5–ns
|Maldonado
|12.60
|2
|Union Bliss
|126
|2
|6
|7
|6–½
|5–1
|6–6
|Fuentes
|25.60
|6
|Squeaky Cheeky
|122
|6
|3
|5–1½
|4–½
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|11.60
|5
|CAPO MAFIOSO
|8.00
|4.20
|2.60
|4
|CHIPPER
|6.00
|3.20
|3
|OX BRIDGE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$22.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-1)
|$13.89
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-3-1-7)
|$734.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$40.85
Winner–Capo Mafioso Dbb.g.4 by Street Boss out of Tiz an Addiction, by Tiznow. Bred by Pamela C. Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Pamela C. Ziebarth. Mutuel Pool $195,715 Daily Double Pool $32,828 Exacta Pool $95,038 Superfecta Pool $35,939 Super High Five Pool $1,926 Trifecta Pool $58,536. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $17.90. Pick Three Pool $60,270. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4-1-1-5) 4 correct paid $54.45. Pick Four Pool $180,444. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2/4-1-1-5) 5 correct paid $183.85. Pick Five Pool $475,837.
CAPO MAFIOSO set the pace with CHIPPER to the outside, cleared that rival at the top of the stretch, led through the lane under a drive and held in the closing moments. CHIPPER pressed the pace from outside, chased two wide into the stretch, urged right-handed in the lane, came back on late and kept gaining to the wire. OX BRIDGE broke in, chased the speed from inside, tipped out in the stretch but lacked the needed late kick. UNCLE RAY bothered at the start, tracked the leader in the two path or between rivals, continued two wide into the lane and lacked the necessary bid. MONGOLIAN FORD raced off the pace while off the rail, went three wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and never rallied. UNION BLISS bothered by OX BRIDGE at the start, raced off the pace from inside and could not offer the needed response when called upon. SQUEAKY CHEEKY chased three wide through the turn, weakened in the lane, injured past the wire and was vanned off.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.54 45.23 57.70 1:04.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Notre Dame
|119
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–6
|Centeno
|4.40
|1
|Betito
|126
|1
|8
|5–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|5.20
|8
|Lucky Ryan Seven
|116
|8
|5
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–3
|3–4¾
|Ellingwood
|8.10
|7
|Jungle Boy
|126
|7
|6
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–2
|4–3¼
|Hernandez
|10.60
|4
|Stir the Pot
|126
|4
|1
|2–2
|2–4
|2–½
|5–hd
|T Baze
|4.40
|10
|Guinessey
|126
|10
|7
|8–1½
|8–2½
|7–1
|6–2¼
|Fuentes
|42.20
|2
|Count Alexei
|126
|2
|4
|3–2
|4–1
|6–1½
|7–1¾
|Gonzalez
|2.10
|3
|Arrivederci Roma
|126
|3
|3
|4–1
|7–½
|8–3½
|8–1¾
|Pereira
|29.40
|6
|Best Dance
|118
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–ns
|Franco
|60.10
|9
|Synsky
|126
|9
|9
|9–8
|9–9½
|9–5
|10
|Flores
|13.00
|5
|NOTRE DAME
|10.80
|7.20
|5.00
|1
|BETITO
|5.20
|3.40
|8
|LUCKY RYAN SEVEN
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$73.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$23.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-7)
|$98.27
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-8-7-4)
|$1,787.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8)
|$65.65
Winner–Notre Dame B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Cor Cor, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: GNO Racing Club and Train Wreck Al Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $272,723 Daily Double Pool $19,707 Exacta Pool $189,985 Superfecta Pool $92,460 Super High Five Pool $4,685 Trifecta Pool $143,356. Claimed–Count Alexei by Remmah Racing, Inc. Trainer: Jorge Rosales. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $52.30. Pick Three Pool $51,306.
NOTRE DAME bumped leaving the gate, dueled for the lead from outside, cleared rival at the top of the stretch and drew off. BETITO chased along the inside then moved into the two path, entered the lane three wide and held the place. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN settled off the pace, took the turn four to five wide and kept on for the show honors. JUNGLE BOY chased two wide through the turn, gained a minor share but never threatened. STIR THE POT bumped leaving the gate, dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch and gave way. GUINESSEY chased outside rivals up the backstretch, went five wide into the turn, exited four wide and offered no response. COUNT ALEXEI well placed behind the top pair early, saved ground while losing momentum on the turn and weakened. ARRIVEDERCI ROMA tracked off the rail, entered the stretch three wide and weakened. BEST DANCE lacked early speed, raced wide through the turn and made no impact. SYNSKY shuffled back between rivals at the start, raced off the rail, went three wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch and was never a factor.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 20.87 43.93 56.37 1:08.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bedrock
|120
|3
|8
|8–1
|8–10½
|5–½
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|7.50
|9
|Castle
|122
|9
|5
|5–2½
|3–½
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.50
|8
|Blackout
|120
|8
|6
|7–4
|6–1
|4–1
|3–2¾
|Prat
|2.40
|5
|Restless Rambler
|113
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Centeno
|7.00
|1
|Bad Beat
|122
|1
|3
|3–3
|1–hd
|2–½
|5–1½
|Maldonado
|11.30
|6
|Factorial
|120
|6
|1
|4–1
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|23.50
|7
|Golden Image
|122
|7
|7
|6–1
|7–2
|8–20½
|7–ns
|Flores
|56.80
|4
|Castle Gate
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|5–½
|7–½
|8–42
|Figueroa
|15.60
|2
|Strike It Lucky
|122
|2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Franco
|14.40
|3
|BEDROCK
|17.00
|6.60
|3.40
|9
|CASTLE
|3.40
|2.40
|8
|BLACKOUT (FR)
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$207.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-9)
|$33.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-8-5)
|$35.03
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-8-5-1)
|$758.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-8)
|$38.15
Winner–Bedrock B.g.4 by Red Rocks (IRE) out of Great Design, by Storm Cat. Bred by Delaverne Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Los Pollos Hermanos Racing. Mutuel Pool $283,984 Daily Double Pool $31,805 Exacta Pool $186,038 Superfecta Pool $84,159 Super High Five Pool $3,976 Trifecta Pool $126,949. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $197.45. Pick Three Pool $39,103.
BEDROCK stumbled and bumped rival at the start, settled well off the pace, entered the turn two wide then angled in and saved ground to the stretch, steered out in the drive and surged late to get up. CASTLE crossed over to the inside early, closed in and angled three wide leaving the turn, gained the lead at the eighth pole but got caught late. BLACKOUT (FR) broke in and bumped rival at the start, settled inside, waited for room at the top of the lane, shifted in and took an awkward step past the three-sixteenths pole, put in a bid along the rail and got outkicked. RESTLESS RAMBLER vied for command three deep, dueled with BAD BEAT around the turn and into the stretch and could not go on with the top trio in the final furlong. BAD BEAT vied for the lead from inside to the turn, dueled with rival around the bend and into the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. FACTORIAL stalked the speed in the two path entering the turn, angled out and came four to five wide into the stretch and weakened. GOLDEN IMAGE got bumped and shuffled back at the start, went four wide into the turn, moved into the three path then angled back out and came five wide into the drive and could not rally. CASTLE GATE vied between rivals to the turn, chased the top pair three to four wide into the stretch, steadied briefly at the eighth pole and weakened. STRIKE IT LUCKY was off a bit slow and bumped with outside rival, eased around the turn, crossed the wire and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tiznow Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.07 46.42 1:11.49 1:24.29 1:37.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Fashionably Fast
|124
|5
|1
|4–1½
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–hd
|Pereira
|0.90
|1
|Desmond Doss
|120
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|2.60
|3
|Brandothebartender
|122
|3
|2
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|3–4
|3–12
|Rispoli
|5.00
|2
|Margot's Boy
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|5
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–3¾
|Hernandez
|7.70
|4
|Surfing Star
|122
|4
|4
|3–½
|2–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Maldonado
|8.50
|5
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|3.80
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|DESMOND DOSS
|3.00
|2.10
|3
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$40.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$4.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3)
|$5.25
Winner–Fashionably Fast Ch.g.6 by Lucky Pulpit out of Fall Fashion, by Forestry. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc., Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A.. Mutuel Pool $273,545 Daily Double Pool $31,758 Exacta Pool $126,067 Trifecta Pool $101,255. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $63.75. Pick Three Pool $46,620.
FASHIONABLY FAST traveled four deep around the clubhouse turn, chased four wide up the backstretch then three wide and outside rivals into the far turn, headed DESMOND DOSS at the quarter pole, dueled with that rival through the length of the stretch and edged rival in the closing moments. DESMOND DOSS tossed his head and came away a bit slow but recovered quickly and was sent inside, bumped MARGOT'S BOY into the first turn, set the pace inside rivals, headed by FASHIONABLY FAST at the quarter pole, dueled through the stretch and finished gamely to the wire. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER stalked the top quartet in the two path, angled out and came three to four wide into the stretch, bid from outside the top pair in the lane and lacked the needed late kick. MARGOT'S BOY got bumped by inside rival entering the first turn, pressed the pace between rivals then dropped back to stalk near the halfway point, traveled two wide into the far turn, angled four to five wide leaving the turn and weakened. SURFING STAR raced three deep around the first turn, raced up close between rivals, chased two wide into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.82 46.69 1:12.26 1:24.89 1:37.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Malibu Hannah
|123
|6
|5
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–1½
|3–1
|1–1
|Rispoli
|2.30
|5
|Golden Journey
|123
|4
|2
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1¾
|Hernandez
|12.10
|1
|Jaxons Tour Guide
|119
|1
|1
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–ns
|Figueroa
|14.00
|6
|Kind But She Lies
|123
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–2
|4–hd
|T Baze
|6.70
|4
|Judy With Grace
|123
|3
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–½
|5–1¼
|Franco
|3.80
|9
|Flag Salute
|116
|8
|4
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–1
|1–hd
|6–nk
|Pyfer
|5.40
|3
|Esja
|119
|2
|6
|8
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–ns
|Gonzalez
|36.00
|8
|Avisse
|123
|7
|8
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|3.40
|7
|MALIBU HANNAH
|6.60
|4.20
|3.60
|5
|GOLDEN JOURNEY
|12.80
|8.80
|1
|JAXONS TOUR GUIDE
|8.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$17.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$36.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-6)
|$170.66
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-6-4)
|$10,351.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$139.60
Winner–Malibu Hannah B.f.3 by Malibu Moon out of Take Charge, by Hard Spun. Bred by Breffni Farm & Marula Park Stud (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Charles Bartlett. Mutuel Pool $312,205 Daily Double Pool $127,826 Exacta Pool $197,359 Superfecta Pool $103,744 Super High Five Pool $27,132 Trifecta Pool $145,110. Scratched–Whistler's Style.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-7) paid $44.00. Pick Three Pool $176,399. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-5-2/7) 1487 tickets with 4 correct paid $291.45. Pick Four Pool $568,023. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-3-5-2/7) 236 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,343.95. Pick Five Pool $415,590. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-5-5-3-5-2/7) 136 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,220.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $309,227. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $580,061.
MALIBU HANNAH tracked two wide then angled four wide leaving the second turn, move out further at the top of the drive, rallied and proved best late. GOLDEN JOURNEY had early speed inside of FLAG SALUTE then let that rival take command, stalked up the backstretch then took aim two wide into the drive, grabbed the lead just inside of the eighth pole but got outkicked by the winner. JAXONS TOUR GUIDE settled early along the inside, shifted three wide entering the stretch and gained the show. KIND BUT SHE LIES stalked two wide then outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide then moved out a bit further at the top of the lane and finished evenly. JUDY WITH GRACE fractious in the gate, bobbled at the start, went between rivals around the first turn, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, took the second turn three wide, angled out in the stretch and needed to find more in the final sixteenth. FLAG SALUTE showed early speed and contested the pace outside a rival then cleared into the backstretch, set all the pace to the lane, pressured in upper stretch, clung to a short lead at the eighth pole then weakened in the furlong grounds. ESJA tucked inside early, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. AVISSE stumbled badly leaving the gate, went three wide around the first turn, raced outside a rival and two wide into the stretch and made no impact.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$184,018
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$982,610
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,388,719
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$8,555,347
