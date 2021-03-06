Horse racing newsletter: Big day at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Ciaran Thornton for giving our newsletter readers a $43 winner.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Our TV critic, Mike Tierney, is back with some of the things that annoy him when he watches horse racing on television. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, Mike, what is on your mind?

“As the horses approach the starting gate, the host on TVG or Fox Sports says on-air to colleagues, ‘With a minute to post, give us your final thoughts on this race.’

Advertisement

“Most repeat their previously stated picks. On occasion, however, some blurt out a runner heretofore unmentioned, no doubt prompting a few viewers who rely on the analysts for gambling advice to angrily throw their TV remote at the screen.

“By then, it might be too late to process the tip and possibly place a wager based on the tout.

“Kudos to the networks for largely meeting the challenge of filling the gaps between races with engaging chatter. Yet, given that the programs exist in part to generate wagering, springing an 11th-hour tip on the audience seems to defeat a purpose.

“The crews can avoid antagonizing anyone by disclosing all of their handicapping thoughts well before post time and devote the closing seconds to rehashing or briefly elaborating.

Advertisement

“Then there are the oft-revealing interviews with trainers. Just before a race last weekend, Ryan Hanson candidly voiced pessimism about the first-timer Philly Cheese, who was drawing moderate betting action. Scheduling or airing the interview earlier might have saved its supporters at the virtual windows some money. Philly Cheese finished last.

“On the subject of TV remotes, mashing the mute button on mine is triggered by hearing continued annoyances such as:

“— ‘Run Happy,’ who is not, as viewers are led to believe, the greatest sire ever;

“— NYRA’s Andy Serling on Fox Sports when his pick’s bad beat — or most any type of beat, for that matter — ignites moans and complaints about a poor ride or poor luck;

Advertisement

“— A post parade emceed by TVG’s Christina Blacker, who is liable to skip over half of the field without a mention while delivering extensive bios on the rest;

“— Anyone who is not a jockey, trainer or owner being interviewed because it usually has nothing to do with the racing;

“— Some hosts and analysts guessing the winner of a photo finish before the outcome is declared because the crew apparently is contractually obligated to throw darts without having a clue, as NYRA’s Maggie Wolfendale and Richard Migliore incorrectly did on the same recent telecast;

“— NYRA’s Laffit Pincay Jr. whenever he starts to speak because he inevitably will interrupt or rudely talk over his partners;

Advertisement

“— TVG’s Todd Schrupp whenever he starts to interrupt or talk over his partners — it is less inevitable for him — because he exacerbates the situation by shouting at a volume dialed up to 10.

“Let’s end on a serious note.

“Two weekends ago, Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, was shown during coverage of the Saudi Cup as part of the awards ceremony. He is often lauded for his backing of horse racing.

“Last weekend, the CIA disclosed its conclusion that Bin Salman approved the operation that led to the horrific killing of American-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Advertisement

“The networks should pledge never to mention him again, much less show him on air, in connection to the sport.”

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the eighth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“The Grade 2 San Carlos is at seven furlongs, a distance that is tough and demanding. When it comes to stakes races over this distance, we can usually break the entrants up into three categories with regard to how they ended up running here Saturday. (1) The horse has past class, and the race is simply a test to see if he’s still worthy of stakes company; see STORM THE COURT. (2) The horse has been pointing to this race for some time, no question well meant; see MAJOR CABBIE and EXTRA HOPE. (3) The horse is in sharp form, and though trying better, his good recent form is deserving of the opportunity; see Cal breds BRICKYARD RIDE and TIGRE Di SLUGO, or EXAULTED.

Advertisement

“We rarely back runners from that third category over this tough distance, sometimes will back runners off the time away is proven class wise and is working in a way that suggests a huge effort is coming over this longer sprint distance. But more often than not, we like to back sharp, current horses trying better when going seven furlongs, as we just prefer that good, current form and conditioning. With this in mind, top selection is BRICKYARD RIDE (#6), our top pick in so many of his outings over the past year. He’s just a genuine sort when breaking alertly, and though many will rationalize ‘yeah, but can he wire these over this longer sprint distance?’ we would actually argue, this distance could turn out to be one of his best. Those :21.2 type of splits we’ve seen from him when going shorter, they likely translate to closer to :22.3 considering this field Saturday, which is not real quick early, while the longer distance usually translates to slower earlier splits regardless of the level. Alexis Centeno seems to get some nice run from him, and we’ll again turn to his front-running prowess here, speculating his speed can be rationed out in a judicious manner throughout. TIGRE Di SLUGO (#9) is easy to find. We’ve been waiting for his next start, chasing the top pick to the wire, now making his third straight start since returning from the eight-month layoff, given an extra furlong to aid his cause, while Joel Rosario (like Eddie Delahoussaye was back in the ‘90s) is just so good over this distance, patient and a strong, physical rider, a great combination for these longer sprints.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: Track is not as deep as it was even a month ago, and that’ll help the top selection.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-9-7

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

Advertisement

“Positive Notes:

“7 Exaulted - That last win was really nice, no doubt gaining confidence, also getting healthy right now.

“Negative Notes:

“1 Storm the Court - Placement appears to be one of convenience, likely not pointed to this one, but spotted well timewise as Peter Eurton is trying to figure out where he fits these days?

Advertisement

“4 Manhattan Up - Midpack style doesn’t suit Tiago Pereira well, yet; Oviedo continues to ride him.

“TOP PICK: BRICKYARD RIDE (#6 3-1 Centeno)”

“SECOND CHOICE: TIGRE Di SLUGO (#9 5-2 Rosario)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Advertisement

Santa Anita review

I had dubbed the only allowance on the card as the feature, but that scratched down to four horses. So, we’ll highlight a one-mile maiden special, which was won by Law Professor (which you’ll read about later with Ciaran’s pick). Michael McCarthy was the trainer and Rosario was the rider. The winning margin was 2½ lengths.

Law Professor paid $43.20, $12.40 and $7.00. Harbored Memories was second, and There Goes Harvard finished third. The favorite, Fenway, finished sixth of seven.

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s card, in short, is spectacular. There are 11 races starting at noon. There are five stakes races, two of the Grade 1; there are four allowance races; and five of the races are on the turf. Let’s get right to them.

$100,000 China Doll Stakes: This was a $75,000 race but got raised for Saturday’s card. It’s for 3-year-old fillies. The favorite is Going Global, at 3-1, for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Flavien Prat. She came over from Ireland and in her only race here won the Sweet Life Stakes. She has won two of five races. The second favorite is Quattroelle at 7-2 for Jeff Mullins and Tyler Baze. She has won two of four and is coming off a win in the Blue Norther Stakes. Post is noon.

Advertisement

Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes: This is actually the big race of the day with major Kentucky Derby points on the line. The winner is virtually in the Derby. Bob Baffert has both favorites in Life Is Good at 4-5 and Medina Spirit at 7-2. Mike Smith rides the former and John Velazquez the latter. I did a full preview on the race for the web and print. Just click here. Post is around 2:45 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes: There aren’t a lot of graded seven-furlong races, but this is one of them. Tigre Di Slugo is the 5-2 favorite for Mike Puype and Rosario. This lightly raced 6-year-old gelding has won half of his six races but none at the stakes level. Brickyard Ride is the second choice at 3-1 and he has won six of 12 races. Craig Lewis trains and Centeno rides. He has won only one stakes, the Cal Cup Sprint last out, when he beat Tigre Di Sluggo. Post is around 3:52 p.m.

Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile: This is a turf race for older horses. Ride a Comet ships in to be the 7-2 favorite for Mark Casse and Drayden Van Dyke. He has won his last four races, including two Grade 2s and a Grade 3. This is his first appearance at Santa Anita in 13 races. There are two horses at 4-1, Smooth Like Strait (Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli) and Hit the Road (Dan Blacker, Florent Geroux). Smooth Like Strait is coming off a win in the Grade 2 Mathis Brothers Mile and has won four of his last six races. Hit the Road is coming off a win in the Grade 3 Thunder Road and has three wins in a row. Post is around 4:26 p.m.

Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Handicap: This once storied race is at the classic distance of 1¼ miles. Undefeated Maxfield ships in for Brendan Walsh and Geroux and is at 8-5. Express Train, winner of the San Pasqual, is the second favorite at 3-1 for John Shirreffs and Juan Hernandez. I did a full preview for web and print, just click here. Post is around 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 7, 7, 8, 8, 7, 8, 9, 10, 8, 12.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 3 Major Cabbie (8-1)

Major Cabbie makes the first start since December 2019 for trainer Peter Miller, and Prat rides. This tandem is winning 25%. This is a big jump in class and an interesting race to make the first start off the bench, but if Miller thinks this is the spot and Prat agrees to ride, then I am all over this 8-1 value price. If this horse is like its old self, gate-to-wire win.

Friday’s result: Law Professor, how did we get 20-1! Rosario sat four back throughout the race, then powered down the stretch to win. ‘Professor paid $43.20 for the win.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

What happened at Golden Gate

We normally reserve this space for a preview of weekend racing action at Golden Gate Fields by Matt Dinerman. But given what happened Thursday, it would seem a little tone deaf. I couldn’t cover it yesterday because the situation was still fluid and the newsletter has a very early deadline on Thursday.

In short, animal rights’ activists got on the track, formed a human chain and delayed racing for hours. The first race was canceled, but subsequent races eventually were run into the evening hours.

It was not the usual group of protesters, but a group that I had not heard of. They wanted to bring attention to six horse fatalities since Dec. 31. Four were in training and two were categorized as “other,” which in this case were a horse that had an anaphylactic reaction to iron and another a horse that was found dead in the stall after a reaction to an anesthetic. One of the horses had a “sudden death,” which is generally but not always a cardiac issue, and another was involved in a gruesome paddock accident in which the horse was essentially impaled by a sliding safety barrier. Two were musculoskeletal injuries, or what we refer to as breakdowns.

Advertisement

By comparison, when Santa Anita had its fatality crisis two years ago, 20 horses had died by this time.

Even before the protest, two reps of the Stronach Group and two members of the California Horse Racing Board had met to discuss the rise in fatalities. The meeting was called by TSG. Dr. Dionne Benson, the chief veterinary officer of TSG, sent a letter to the CHRB outlining each of the deaths and possible remedies. The group is working with the Thoroughbred Owners of California to outlaw products that could cause the anaphylactic reaction and is beefing up its safety protocols around the paddock (this accident seemed preventable) and has asked for quicker access to postmortem results.

The letter said that without them it causes “our review to be much slower than necessary — and hampers informed responsiveness. As we can often change out protocols more quickly than the CHRB can change its rules, this could be particularly important.”

As for the protesters, they didn’t get the headlines they were hoping for. Instead, most news outlets focused on how the protest stopped some people from getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, as the inoculation site at the track had to be shut down for a period of time.

Advertisement

When you strip away all the rhetoric, that’s the situation at Golden Gate.

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:18 Tampa Bay (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Challenger Stakes, 4 and up, 1-1/16 miles. Favorite: Modernist (9-5)

12:00 Santa Anita (1): $100,000 China Dolls Stakes, fillies 3-years-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Going Global (3-1)

Advertisement

12:29 Aqueduct (6): $250,000 Busher Invitational, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Miss Brazil (2-1)

1:02 Aqueduct (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Tom Fool Handicap, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Share the Ride (2-1)

1:25 Tampa Bay (9): Grade 2 $225,000 Hillsborough Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1-1/18 miles on turf. Favorite: Counterparty Risk (4-1)

1:36 Aqueduct (8): $125,000 Heavenly Prize Invitational, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Lake Avenue (8-5)

Advertisement

1:55 Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Florida Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1-1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Jouster (2-1)

2:07 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $300,000 Gotham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Highly Motivated (8-5)

2:25 Tampa Bay (11): Grade 2 $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby, 3-year-olds, 1-1/16 miles. Favorite: Candy Man Rocket (2-1)

2:45 Santa Anita (6): Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1-1/16 miles. Favorite: Life Is Good (4-5)

Advertisement

3:10 Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $300,000 Honeybee Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1-1/16 miles. Favorite: Sun Path (5-2)

3:52 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Tigre Di Slugo (5-2)

4:26 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Ride a Comet (7-2)

5:00 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Handicap, 4 and up, 1¼ miles. Favorite: Maxfield (8-5)

Advertisement

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 7 Sassies Blues Girl (6-1)

She has been known to race in zigzag fashion from time to time, but does seem to be putting it all together lately, and her figures have been steadily moved forward on my charts. She’s nice sized and benefits from a solid jockey/trainer duo winning at a 34% clip. In her last start, she broke a tad slow and ran with her head turned sideways throughout before showing a good amount of run left in the tank. I think she makes another step forward and having the outside post suits her racing style. She’s facing a very tough favorite in Terrific Temper, so if she comes through, the mutuel payoff will be a nice one.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Advertisement

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 5. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 33rd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.79 46.33 58.81 1:11.79 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 It's a Riddle 120 3 3 1–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–½ Hernandez 8.20 1 Bella Renella 124 1 5 3–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–2½ Desormeaux 6.20 6 Miss Lady Ann 124 6 1 5–2½ 5–2½ 4–3 3–2¼ Pereira 1.60 2 Raneem 124 2 6 2–hd 3–2½ 3–1 4–¾ Cedillo 1.30 4 Pasito 124 4 4 6 6 6 5–2½ Fuentes 17.40 5 Full Eclipse 124 5 2 4–1 4–½ 5–1 6 T Baze 10.70 3 IT'S A RIDDLE 18.40 8.80 5.80 1 BELLA RENELLA 6.40 5.00 6 MISS LADY ANN 3.00 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $67.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-2) $51.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $122.10 Winner–It's a Riddle Dbb.f.4 by Merit Man out of Riddle Me, by Heatseeker (IRE). Bred by Schroeder Farms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $98,864 Exacta Pool $47,870 Superfecta Pool $21,374 Trifecta Pool $34,806. Scratched–none. IT'S A RIDDLE set the pace with rivals on both sides, vied three deep into and around the turn, dueled with BELLA RENELLA in the final furlong and was all out to prevail. BELLA RENELLA up close early from inside, vied for command around the turn and into the stretch, dueled with the winner through the final furlong and went gamely to the wire. MISS LADY ANN stalked the pace from the far outside, went five wide into the turn then angled into the three path, churned on inside the furlong grounds and gained the show. RANEEM pressed the pace from between rivals, vied for the lead with between foes around the turn and into the stretch, then weakened in the final furlong. PASITO dropped back to trail early, went three then two wide around the turn and lacked a rally. FULL ECLIPSE attended the pace four deep up the backstretch, chased the top trio while angling in around the bend and weakened. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.68 46.63 59.27 1:12.39 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Chrome of Our Own 123 2 5 4–1½ 3–1 3–2½ 1–½ T Baze 2.60 4 Big Al's Princess 116 4 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–½ Pyfer 2.70 3 Lulu D' Oro 123 3 3 2–hd 2–1 2–1 3–3½ Fuentes 5.20 1 Best of Show 123 1 6 5–½ 5–3 4–4 4–5 Cedillo 1.90 5 Brio Is Awesome 121 5 2 3–3 4–hd 6 5–nk Flores 11.60 6 Zu Zu Flynn 123 6 4 6 6 5–hd 6 Franco 14.60 2 CHROME OF OUR OWN 7.20 3.80 2.80 4 BIG AL'S PRINCESS 3.80 3.20 3 LULU D' ORO 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $119.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-1) $8.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $28.50 Winner–Chrome of Our Own Ch.f.3 by California Chrome out of Sweet Opportunity, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Charles Chu (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bobby and Carol Ann Grayson Living Trust and Brinkerhoff, Kelly. Mutuel Pool $113,115 Daily Double Pool $24,543 Exacta Pool $61,241 Superfecta Pool $24,106 Trifecta Pool $40,237. Scratched–none. CHROME OF OUR OWN stalked the speed from the rail position, angled out leaving the turn, entered the lane three wide, urged left-handed at the eighth pole then put in a late bid and edged reeled in BIG AL'S PRINCESS in the closing moments. BIG AL'S PRINCESS set the pace between rivals then cleared approaching the three-eighths, held command to deep stretch but could not stave off the winner nearing the wire. LULU D' ORO pressed the pace from inside, chased the leader through the turn and into the stretch, came back along the fence in the final furlong but could not summon the needed late kick. BEST OF SHOW broke in then lugged out early, chased three wide into the turn, five wide into the drive and finished evenly. BRIO IS AWESOME had early speed outside the top pair, failed to match strides around the turn, entered the lane four wide and faded out of contention. ZU ZU FLYNN lacked early speed, took the turn four then five wide and proved no menace. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.20 46.20 1:10.50 1:23.81 1:37.51 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Law Professor 123 4 5 4–½ 4–4 3–2 2–1 1–2½ Rosario 20.60 8 Harbored Memories 123 7 2 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ 1–1 2–½ Prat 1.00 6 There Goes Harvard 123 5 7 6–2½ 5–½ 5–4 4–½ 3–hd Rispoli 31.00 1 Hudson Ridge 123 1 3 7 7 6–1 6–11 4–3¼ Van Dyke 8.20 3 Star Sailor 123 2 4 3–1½ 3–½ 4–3 5–2 5–3¼ Hernandez 7.20 7 Fenway 123 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–2½ 6–24 Velazquez 1.60 4 Mucho Del Oro 123 3 6 5–1 6–4 7 7 7 T Baze 74.00 5 LAW PROFESSOR 43.20 12.40 7.00 8 HARBORED MEMORIES 3.40 2.60 6 THERE GOES HARVARD 7.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $103.40 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $50.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-6-1) $131.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-6-1-3) $4,964.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-6) $197.10 Winner–Law Professor Dbb.c.3 by Constitution out of Haunted Heroine, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Twin Creeks Farm (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $326,264 Daily Double Pool $16,700 Exacta Pool $153,900 Superfecta Pool $76,189 Super High Five Pool $6,505 Trifecta Pool $106,526. Scratched–Lone Scout. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $339.45. Pick Three Pool $39,544. LAW PROFESSOR went four wide around the clubhouse turn, raced in range off the rail, entered the stretch three wide, drew alongside the leader in mid-stretch then cleared foe with a sixteenth to go and inched away. HARBORED MEMORIES was closest in pursuit early, bid outside FENWAY at the quarter pole, cleared that rival in upper stretch and could not match strides with the winner in the final sixteenth. THERE GOES HARVARD entered the first turn five wide then angled into the four path, continued widest up the backstretch, entered the stretch three wide and finished willingly for the show. HUDSON RIDGE traveled along the inside then moved into the two path on the backstretch, exited the second turn four wide and showed a mild response in the final furlong. STAR SAILOR stalked the pace from inside then entered the stretch two wide, asked in the drive but lacked the needed response. FENWAY away quickly from the gate and crossed over to the inside to the set the pace, challenged from outside at the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch and tired in the final furlong. MUCHO DEL ORO tracked two wide early then angled to the inside and saved ground around the far turn, eased in the stretch and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.06 44.92 1:08.50 1:14.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 City Rage 124 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–¾ Prat 1.10 4 One Flew South 124 4 4 5 5 2–hd 2–2¾ Rispoli 2.20 1 Rager 118 1 5 4–½ 4–1 3–½ 3–1¼ Rosario 5.00 3 Quick Finish 124 3 2 2–½ 2–hd 4–1 4–2½ Hernandez 4.00 5 Promise Nothing 124 5 3 3–1 3–½ 5 5 Maldonado 26.30 2 CITY RAGE 4.20 2.60 2.10 4 ONE FLEW SOUTH 3.20 2.40 1 RAGER 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $104.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $5.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $7.15 Winner–City Rage Ch.g.5 by City Zip out of Charmed Gift, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Southern Wives Partners (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $157,499 Daily Double Pool $27,255 Exacta Pool $69,225 Trifecta Pool $56,021. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $82.95. Pick Three Pool $24,608. CITY RAGE set the pace inside a pair of rivals, cleared nearing the quarter pole, coaxed upper then urged right and left-handed and held well. ONE FLEW SOUTH stalked outside a rival in the two path, angled four wide into the stretch, finished well and kept gaining on the winner. RAGER chased the speed from inside, saved ground into the drive, drifted out inside the eighth pole and lacked a late bid. QUICK FINISH jumped the track crossing surfaces early, pressed the pace between the top pair, chased the leader two wide into the lane, was bothered by RAGER past the eighth pole and flattened in the late stages. PROMISE NOTHING showed early speed outside the top pair, chased three deep into the lane and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.69 47.80 1:12.92 1:25.99 1:39.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Smoothlikebuttah 123 1 1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 3–hd 1–1¾ Cedillo 1.90 7 Half Hoping 123 6 4 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1½ 2–1 2–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 1.10 6 Supersonic Flyer 123 5 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–1 1–1½ 3–2 Maldonado 8.70 3 Sideways Suances 119 2 2 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 4–3 4–1¾ T Baze 7.40 5 Here Comes Ralphie 123 4 5 5–½ 5–1 5–hd 5–½ 5–2¼ Flores 8.70 4 Sugar Kisses 123 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 Pereira 21.50 2 SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH 5.80 2.60 2.20 7 HALF HOPING 2.40 2.10 6 SUPERSONIC FLYER 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $5.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-6-3) $9.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-6) $15.80 Winner–Smoothlikebuttah B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Eight Daughters, by Five Star Day. Bred by NP Thoroughbreds, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Bach, Robert A. and Tessar, William. Mutuel Pool $213,339 Daily Double Pool $15,251 Exacta Pool $122,670 Superfecta Pool $53,048 Trifecta Pool $78,963. Scratched–Complete Control. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $65.40. Pick Three Pool $48,598. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-2-2) 318 tickets with 4 correct paid $291.70. Pick Four Pool $144,414. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-5-2-2) 60 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,634.90. Pick Five Pool $321,751. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH angled to the rail early and stalked near the inside, entered the second turn in the two path, angled out on that turn and into the stretch, rallied widest and proved best. HALF HOPING took the first turn four then three wide, stalked off the rail and came three wide into the stretch, tipped out in the drive, put in a bid mid-stretch but got outkicked by the winner. SUPERSONIC FLYER dueled for the lead outside SIDEWAYS SUANCES around the first turn then pressed that foe up the backstretch, put a nose in front at the three-eighths, held a short lead into the stretch, cleared rival in upper lane and got caught with a sixteenth then stayed on for the show. SIDEWAYS SUANCES dueled for the lead from inside early, inched ahead of outside rival on the backstretch to assert control, lost command at the three-eighths pole, fought back through the turn, could not match strides in the final furlong, changed leads late and was eased nearing the wire. HERE COMES RALPHIE raced off the pace, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. SUGAR KISSES stumbled at the start, settled at the back, angled out around the far turn then further out into the stretch and came up empty. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.88 46.51 1:11.91 1:18.69 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Twentyseventrouts 126 4 1 1–2 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–2¾ Hernandez 1.80 8 Elgofranco 126 6 2 3–½ 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–2¾ Gutierrez 3.00 7 My Tigress 126 5 4 5–4 2–hd 3–8 3–7 Prat 1.00 2 Dual Reality 115 1 6 6 6 5–8 4–3¼ Centeno 14.00 5 Slewpys Last Song 126 3 3 2–1 4–6 4–5 5–19 Franco 50.60 3 Humor Me Harper 122 2 5 4–1 5–3½ 6 6 Figueroa 53.90 6 TWENTYSEVENTROUTS 5.60 3.00 2.10 8 ELGOFRANCO 3.20 2.10 7 MY TIGRESS 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-7-2) $1.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-7) $4.25 Winner–Twentyseventrouts B.f.4 by Competitive Edge out of The Toast of Troy, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Scott Regner (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $180,298 Daily Double Pool $23,408 Exacta Pool $90,755 Superfecta Pool $63,429 Trifecta Pool $79,491. Scratched–Fursace, Lady Doc. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $11.95. Pick Three Pool $31,658. TWENTYSEVENTROUTS away quickly from the gate, set all the pace to the stretch, asked left-handed in the final furlong and stayed clear. ELGOFRANCO broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked three wide into the turn, moved down to the two path and traveled outside a rival into the drive, tipped out in upper stretch, could not summon the needed late kick to make an impact on the winner but proved second best. MY TIGRESS stumbled and got bumped at the start, tracked off the inside then angled in near the seven-sixteenths pole, saved ground while inside a rival on the turn and flattened out in the late stages. DUAL REALITY broke in at the start, came off the rail early, moved back to the two path nearing the turn, remained two wide into the stretch and was never a factor. SLEWPYS LAST SONG chased off the inside, raced a bit off the rail through the turn and tired. HUMOR ME HARPER chased from inside, dropped back into and around the turn, saved ground into the stretch, eased in the lane and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.03 46.43 58.69 1:11.25 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Time for Ebby 124 3 1 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–nk T Baze 5.00 3 Kristi's Tiger 122 1 3 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 2–4 Rispoli 0.70 5 Li'l Grazen 124 2 4 1–hd 2–1½ 2–½ 3–ns Pereira 3.30 7 Homehome 124 4 2 4 4 4 4 Gutierrez 3.80 6 TIME FOR EBBY 12.00 3.40 3 KRISTI'S TIGER 2.20 5 LI'L GRAZEN $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $49.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $11.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-7) $3.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $15.75 Winner–Time for Ebby Ch.m.8 by Time to Get Even out of Ebbets Field, by Touch Gold. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $149,107 Daily Double Pool $21,526 Exacta Pool $55,151 Superfecta Pool $12,877 Trifecta Pool $25,999. Claimed–Li'l Grazen by Littlefield, Chad and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Jan Jan Can, Lovely Finish, Sing in the Wind. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $38.30. Pick Three Pool $28,176. TIME FOR EBBY off alertly in the beginning, attended the pace three deep, chased four wide around the turn, rallied late from outside and wore down the runner-up in the final sixteenth to get up. KRISTI'S TIGER dueled for the lead from inside, cleared rival in upper stretch, challenged by the winner and deep stretch and yielded grudgingly. LI'L GRAZEN off a bit slow to begin, went up between foes to take control, dueled with KRISTI'S TIGER through the turn and into the stretch, flattened in the late stages but lasted for the show. HOMEHOME chased four deep up the backstretch, took the turn five wide, lacked the needed late kick but kept on and missed the show. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.59 46.57 1:10.35 1:35.48 1:47.82 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Marckie's Water 120 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2 1–ns Cedillo 3.80 4 Noble Thought 122 4 9 9 9 8–hd 4–½ 2–nk Rispoli 1.70 8 French Getaway 122 8 6 5–hd 5–2 3–½ 1–hd 3–¾ Smith 5.40 6 Move Over 122 6 8 7–hd 7–½ 6–1 3–½ 4–1¼ Pereira 9.20 2 New Year 120 2 3 8–2 8–2½ 7–½ 6–hd 5–1½ T Baze 13.10 1 Full of Luck 122 1 2 4–2 4–hd 4–1 5–1 6–10 Flores 6.90 7 Fabozzi 120 7 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 7–8 7–13 Hernandez 8.40 5 Mo Bob 120 5 5 3–1½ 3–1 5–1 8–2½ 8–5½ Fuentes 33.60 9 Worthy Turk 122 9 7 6–1 6–hd 9 9 9 Gutierrez 28.40 3 MARCKIE'S WATER 9.60 4.60 3.20 4 NOBLE THOUGHT 3.80 2.60 8 FRENCH GETAWAY 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $68.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-8-6) $35.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-8-6-2) $833.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-8) $37.45 Winner–Marckie's Water Ch.h.7 by Tribal Rule out of Russian River, by Stravinsky. Bred by Frank Mermenstein & Tom McCrocklin (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Crevier, Donnie and Yakteen, Tim. Mutuel Pool $275,665 Daily Double Pool $77,197 Exacta Pool $160,089 Superfecta Pool $89,775 Super High Five Pool $12,014 Trifecta Pool $120,322. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-3) paid $49.75. Pick Three Pool $97,481. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-6-3) 1190 tickets with 4 correct paid $188.85. Pick Four Pool $294,327. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-6-6-3) 362 tickets with 5 correct paid $514.00. Pick Five Pool $243,401. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-2-2-6-6-3) 15 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,181.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $145,496. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $613,371. MARCKIE'S WATER set the pace from inside, inched away briefly around the far turn, challenged from outside and dueled with FRENCH GETAWAY down the stretch, put that rivals away then held on over the late charge from NOBLE THROUGHT in the final strides. NOBLE THOUGHT settled at the pace and moved inside, came off the rail and went between rivals on the backstretch, angled four wide around the far turn, rallied widest in the lane and missed. FRENCH GETAWAY bumped leaving the gate, unhurried in the beginning, went three deep on the backstretch, took closer order nearing the far turn, took aim two wide into the stretch, bid outside and dueled with MARCKIE'S WATER in the stretch, put a nose in front at the eighth pole but flattened out in deep stretch. MOVE OVER (GB) bumped with inner rival then checked soon after the start, pulled early first time through the stretch, settled off the pace, went between foes on the backstretch, entered the far turn two wide then exited that bend three wide, rallied in the drive but needed to find more late. NEW YEAR tucked inside early on the first turn, steadied briefly behind rival near the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch, came off the rail a bit then shifted back inside in upper stretch and improved position. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) stalked a bit off the rail then in the two path, went between rivals on the backstretch, chased two wide into the stretch, tipped out in the drive and lacked further response. FABOZZI brushed from outside at the start, was up close early outside the leader then chased along the rail into the stretch, tired and was eased in the lane and walked off. MO BOB (IRE) bumped with outside rival early, stalked the pace from inside, took an awkward step at the three-eighths pole, dropped back around the turn, eased in the lane and walked off. WORTHY TURK bumped with inside rival at the start, tracked off the rail then outside rivals on the backstretch, entered the far turn three wide then moved into the two path, eased in the stretch and walked off. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $138,534 Inter-Track N/A $725,377 Out of State N/A $4,564,129 TOTAL N/A $5,428,040