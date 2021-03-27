Horse racing newsletter: Another East vs. West in Florida Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we see how Bob Baffert does in his first Florida Derby.

A couple weeks ago, I reminisced about the great San Vicente between Nyquist and Exaggerator. Well, now we have the five-year anniversary of the undefeated showdown of East vs. West in the Florida Derby. Today, of course, we have the next version of this geographic matchup with the East Coast favorite and West Coast challenger.

Today at Gulfstream Park, there is the favorite, Greater Honour, against the West Coast’s Spielberg, and second favorite. What makes the race so unusual is that this is the first time that Baffert has entered a horse in the Florida Derby. Neither of those horses is unbeaten as the pair were in the 2016 Florida Derby.

In that race, Mohaymen looked unbeatable, but then again Nyquist was pretty good too. The impetus to run in Florida for Nyquist was a $1-million bonus if a horse who was bought at the Fasig-Tipton sale at Gulfstream went on to win the Florida Derby. That would be Nyquist.

“When we made the plan, we had no idea about Mohaymen,” trainer Doug O’Neill told me at the time. “We knew he was a nice horse but the longer we got into the process we realized where he was going was where we were talking about going. We knew we were going to have to meet him anyway [at the Kentucky Derby.]”

Gulfstream was a crush of people that day. You had to walk sideways to navigate your way through the crowd. At one point, mid-afternoon, as I was navigating, I ran into Nyquist’s owners Paul and Zillah Reddam, also stuck in the crush of people. We exchanged pleasantries, and I think they were surprised the L.A. Times was there.

The race certainly ran as planned, with both horses setting the pace until it hit the stretch when Nyquist hit another gear and Mohaymen flattened out and eventually finished fourth. When I got to see a television replay hours later, there was a great shot of O’Neill and Reddam in a suite hopping up and down and hugging each other like Little Leaguers after a game-winning hit. A million bucks does that to you.

It was yet another accomplishment for West Coast racing.

“Like Paul said, I had a little reservation a month or so ago because of Mohaymen being in his own backyard,” O’Neill said after the race. “Do we really want to do something like that? We all very quickly got on the same page. I think we had a very lucky trip. Mario [Gutierrez] broke great, did a great job of riding. Everything just went right.”

Of course, Nyquist went on to win the Kentucky Derby and Mohaymen never won another race. The only problem that day, as I was told later (and unverified), is that Reddam’s private jet got filled up and Dennis O’Neill, Doug’s brother and the person who found the horse, got bumped in favor of Gutierrez’s agent.

We’ll see how Saturday’s geo-showdown goes.

Santa Anita review

I was doubtful there was a feature race on Friday, but that’s because I missed the second race for the highly thought-of 3-year-old Bezos. He finished seventh in his first race but won his next by 4 ½-lengths in a maiden special weight. The $400,000 purchase is trained by Baffert.

“We missed the window, we were trying to get him [on the Derby Trail], but he’s a beautiful horse,” Baffert told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “This was good what he did [Friday]. Going two turns, that’s gonna be his game, so he’ll develop. We’ll just let him develop on his own now. We’re not in a hurry now.”

Bezos paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.10. There Goes Harvard was second, followed by Fenway (a $650,000 purchase), Vantage Point, Circumvent and Rookie Year.

Flavien Prat was the winning jockey, winning the third of his four on the day.

Santa Anita preview

While all the attention will be at another Stronach track, there is a nine-race card at Santa Anita starting at 1 p.m. There is one stakes, two allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials. More than half the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones). For the first time that I can remember on a non-big day, the featured stakes is the last race on the card. It’s the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana for fillies and mares going 1¼ miles on the turf. That means it kinda, sorta starts on the downhill course for a brief period of time.

The favorite, at 8-5, is Mucho Unusual for trainer Tim Yakteen and jockey Prat. He has won seven of 20 lifetime, including the Grade 1 Rodeo Drive. He was second last out in the Grade 2 Buena Vista and won a pair of Grade 3s before that. Mucho Unusual just won California horse of the year. The second favorite is Going to Vegas at 7-2 for Richard Baltas and Umberto Rispoli. He has three wins and eight seconds in 17 starts. He was fourth last out in the Grade 2 Buena Vista. Going to Vegas switches from Mario Gutierrez to Rispoli. Gutierrez is aboard the other Baltas horse Colonial Creed. Post is around 5:25 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 7, 6, 9, 8, 6, 8, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 2 Joe Don Looney (5-1)

In a race where almost everyone has a chance, I am going with the horse Jessica Pyfer and her 11-pound weight break rides. Won the debut last out in November and trainer Steve Miyadi is 28% maiden winner last race. Risked for a claim on Saturday, Steve takes no chances and puts bug girl on, a successful move for him recently as they have gone three of six. First time Lasix plus the 5-1 price is a very nice value.

Friday’s result: I Give Up sat at the back of the pack and flew from the clouds down the stretch to run second. On the gallop out, Up passed the winner. Make a note of this horse next out as this should have been the winner Friday. Up paid $5.60 for second.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“High atop the grandstand, I’m here with your preview of our Saturday and Sunday races at Golden Gate Fields. Here’s a glimpse of the best.

“A duo of contenders (one filly and one mare) who have run in Southern California spice things up in the fourth on Saturday: an allowance for routers. Star of Africa comes off two consecutive victories on turf at Santa Anita and is protected in this tougher condition, while Doc Yco Cheeks, who hasn’t been seen since the first day of 2020, makes her Northern California debut for the Andy Mathis barn. Doc Yco Cheeks won a California-bred allowance race in November 2019 and has a number of six-furlong stamina drills leading up to this race.

“The sixth on Saturday kicks off the Late Pick 4 with a second-level allowance for filly and mare sprinters. Dynasty of Her Own is 8-5 on the morning line but may scratch in favor of training into the $75,000 Camilla Urso Stakes on April 24. She won just two weeks ago. If trainer Jonathan Wong opts to wheel her back in 13 days, she’s the one to beat. Her stablemate, Tiz Fake News, exits races at this level and figures to show speed from the rail. Ima Happy Cat, a stakes-winning mare who got caught in a speed duel last time out and only lost by two lengths in a better-than-looked effort, is entered back and seeks to rebound. She’ll likely be part of the pace. Hollywood Hills ran third to Dynasty of Her Own two weeks ago and sports a fantastic record over the Tapeta (5-0-3 from 9 starts). If Dynasty of Her Own scratches, Hollywood Hills will likely be the favorite. Stakes winner Princess Vivian is a hard tryer who always gives a solid effort and is likely to do so again. Mollie O’McEvoy returns off a layoff for Blaine Wright. It’s a fun race; Dynasty of Her Own may be a single on many tickets but if she scratches, it’s wide open.

“The nightcap on Sunday is the feature, an allowance at 1 1/16 miles for colts and geldings. The morning line favorite, Claim of Passion, is on the rail and won against similar company two starts ago and most recently ran third in an allowance. His usual effort puts him in the hunt. Ready Say Go, who finished ahead of Claim of Passion last time out for second, is also in the race. Respect the Hustle has a two-race win streak intact and bumps up in class with solid form for conditioner Bill McLean. Descartes ran a terrific second to the well-bred Sacred Rider last time out and can be victorious with a similar run.

“On a good note, turf racing is set to resume next week. The grass course, freshened up every year from January to early April, looks fantastic. Can’t wait to get back on it in a few days.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

9:28 Gulfstream (3): $100,000 Sanibel Island Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: World Tour (3-1)

9:57 Gulfstream (4): $100,000 Sand Springs Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Feel Glorious (2-1)

10:27 Gulfstream (5): $100,000 Sir Shackleton Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Basin (5-2)

10:57 Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Appleton Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Frostmourne (9-5)

11:57 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Ghostzapper Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Last Judgment (9-5)

12:40 Turfway (6): $100,000 Rushaway Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Donegal Bay (3-1)

1:09 Gulfstream (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Pan American Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (5-2)

1:10 Turfway (7): $100,000 Latonia Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Ujjayi (3-1)

1:43 Gulfstream (11): $100,000 Cutler Bay Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Annex (5-2)

2:10 Turfway (9): $150,000 Kentucky Cup Classic Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Set Piece (8-5)

2:17 Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Crazy Beautiful (5-2)

2:45 Turfway (10): $150,000 Bourbonette Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Adventuring (3-1)

2:55 Gulfstream (13): Grade 3 $100,000 Orchid Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Always Shopping (8-5)

3:19 Oaklawn (9): $110,000 allowance, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Vault (9-5)

3:25 Turfway (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Tarantino (3-1)

3:40 Gulfstream (14): Grade 1 $800,000 Florida Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Greatest Honour (6-5)

3:52 Oaklawn (10): $150,000 Nodouble Stakes, Ark-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Tempt Fate (5-2)

5:25 Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Mucho Unusual (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Montana Moon (7-2)

He just crushed a decent cast of rivals in his first start over our racing surface and he did it with speed to spare and much left in the tank. He was never asked for his best. The figure earned from the effort is very competitive for Friday’s endeavor and I expect he will improve in his second outing over the Los Al oval. With a solid number in his holster, the nice outside post draw and an expected step forward this evening, we’ll push this 5-year-old steadily to break and sit off the flank of the rail rival until called up to hopefully kick away at a medium price.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 26. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 42nd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.37 44.41 1:08.79 1:14.96 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Cherubic Factor 123 3 2 3–5 3–2 1–hd 1–2¼ Gutierrez 6.90 3 Bench 123 2 1 2–1 1–hd 2–hd 2–nk Figueroa 24.90 5 Beyond Brilliant 123 4 3 1–hd 2–1½ 3–5 3–3¼ Rispoli 0.10 1 Winzer 123 1 4 4 4 4 4 Hernandez 5.80 4 CHERUBIC FACTOR 15.80 22.40 3 BENCH 40.40 5 BEYOND BRILLIANT $1 EXACTA (4-3) $71.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $47.30 Winner–Cherubic Factor B.c.3 by The Factor out of Cherub, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by David DiPietro (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hausman, Richard, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna. Mutuel Pool $184,638 Exacta Pool $37,721 Trifecta Pool $24,699. Scratched–First Class Dad. CHERUBIC FACTOR bumped with BENCH after crossing over the dirt, was in tight and steadied between soon after, stalked the top pair off the rail to the turn, went took aim three wide into the stretch, bid outside the top pair and kicked clear in the final sixteenth. BENCH vied for the lead from inside, bumped with CHERUBIC FACTOR past the dirt crossing, dueled into and around the far turn, vied with outside rivals in upper stretch, was brushed by BEYOND BRILLIANT mid-stretch and held the place. BEYOND BRILLIANT vied three deep then drifted in a bit early, dueled with BENCH to the stretch, drifted in and brushed that rival mid-stretch and could not find the needed late kick. WINZER raced off the pace, took the turn two wide and never made an impact. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.93 45.48 57.83 1:04.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Starship Defiant 118 2 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–3½ Hernandez 1.70 1 Elgofranco 126 1 1 2–3½ 2–4 2–2½ 2–ns Gutierrez 2.10 5 Miss O'Brien 118 4 3 3–1½ 3–2 3–8 3–12½ Prat 1.60 4 Starship Endeavor 118 3 4 4 4 4 4 Cedillo 7.60 2 STARSHIP DEFIANT 5.40 2.80 1 ELGOFRANCO 2.80 5 MISS O'BRIEN $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $68.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $5.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $5.20 Winner–Starship Defiant Dbb.f.3 by Empire Way out of Bossy Belle, by Street Boss. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Starship Stables. Mutuel Pool $112,391 Daily Double Pool $19,961 Exacta Pool $41,476 Trifecta Pool $22,005. Scratched–Fursace. STARSHIP DEFIANT had good early speed outside of ELGOFANCO, cleared that rival approaching the half-mile pole, led in the two path to the stretch and drew away under right-handed urging and strong handling in the final furlong. ELGOFRANCO showed early speed along the inside then chased the leader to the turn, switch outside and had aim three wide into the lane, could not find the needed late response and kept on to save the place. MISS O'BRIEN stalked off the inside, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch, offered a mild response and missed the place. STARSHIP ENDEAVOR chased well off the inside, entered the turn four wide then angled to the rail around the bend and tired. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.01 46.91 1:11.80 1:23.87 1:36.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Unbreakable 126 9 6 6–hd 4–1 1–½ 1–5 1–2¼ Prat 2.90 4 I Give Up 119 4 9 9 9 8–hd 5–1 2–1¾ Pyfer 7.30 7 Acoustic Shadow 126 7 5 5–1 6–1 3–hd 2–½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 1.50 1 Starship Sky 124 1 8 7–½ 7–½ 6–hd 6–½ 4–½ Hernandez 4.30 3 Kiss and Run 124 3 2 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 3–½ 5–2½ Maldonado 14.70 6 Amiko Chow 124 6 4 4–hd 5–hd 7–1½ 7–2½ 6–1½ Cedillo 6.10 8 Katla 124 8 3 1–hd 1–1 2–1½ 4–hd 7–1¼ Pereira 73.20 5 Mangotango 117 5 7 8–2½ 8–1½ 9 9 8–1½ Ellingwood 105.30 2 My Girl Pearl 117 2 1 2–1 2–½ 5–1 8–½ 9 Centeno 81.80 9 UNBREAKABLE 7.80 3.80 2.60 4 I GIVE UP 5.60 3.80 7 ACOUSTIC SHADOW 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-7-1) $15.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-7-1-3) $908.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-7) $29.25 Winner–Unbreakable Ch.f.4 by Broken Vow out of Whirl, by Curlin. Bred by Evergreen Thoroughbreds, Inc (WV). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC, Slugo Racing and Tiger Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $334,640 Daily Double Pool $17,041 Exacta Pool $175,222 Superfecta Pool $88,667 Super High Five Pool $67,633 Trifecta Pool $114,383. Scratched–Bellize, Jaxons Tour Guide, Judy With Grace, Quick and Dirty. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-9) paid $83.05. Pick Three Pool $31,962. UNBREAKABLE raced three deep around the first turn, advanced outside up the backstretch, drew alongside the leader at the seven-sixteenths, took over nearing the quarter pole, shook free from inside rival, widened in upper stretch and held safely. I GIVE UP bumped with outside rival at the start, reserved in the two path through the early stages, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well for the place. ACOUSTIC SHADOW stalked outside a rival, went three deep into the far turn, exited the far turn three wide and finished evenly. STARSHIP SKY settled along the inside, steadied past the nine-sixteenths, angled out on the far turn and improved position. KISS AND RUN vied between foes into the first turn, was in tight and checked at the quarter pole, stayed within range off the inside, came two wide into the stretch and lacked a late bid. AMIKO CHOW (IRE) bumped with inside rival at the start, stalked near the inside, tipped out on the far turn, entered the stretch between rivals and lacked a rally. KATLA raced three deep into the first turn, made a clear lead near the nine-sixteenths, received a challenge leaving the backstretch, fought back around the far turn, lost command approaching the quarter pole, then faded inside. MANGOTANGO bumped with rivals on both sides at the start, chased off the rail, swung five wide into the stretch and failed to menace. MY GIRL PEARL vied for the lead around the first turn, chased the leader up the backstretch, angled back to the rail n the far turn and tired. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.58 46.90 1:11.36 1:24.17 1:36.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Causeididitmyway 122 5 1 2–½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1¼ Desormeaux 4.10 7 Itsthattime 124 6 4 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 2–2½ Hernandez 4.30 1 Alcools 124 1 2 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–1½ 3–hd Cedillo 8.40 3 Justin's Quest 124 3 3 4–1 4–1 4–2½ 4–6 4–8½ Prat 1.10 2 Seiche 124 2 5 6 6 6 6 5–1¼ T Baze 5.70 4 Malakai Moxie 117 4 6 5–1½ 5–5½ 5–5 5–hd 6 Pyfer 11.70 6 CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY 10.20 4.80 3.40 7 ITSTHATTIME 4.80 3.60 1 ALCOOLS 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6) $51.20 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $21.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-3) $23.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $60.00 Winner–Causeididitmyway Ch.g.6 by Giant's Causeway out of Miss Salsa, by Unbridled. Bred by Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $177,637 Daily Double Pool $25,154 Exacta Pool $99,993 Superfecta Pool $49,813 Trifecta Pool $74,686. Claimed–Seiche by Deliver the Groceries, LLC. Trainer: Rene Amescua. Scratched–Great Power. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-6) paid $32.60. Pick Three Pool $23,649. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY up close outside the pacesetter, headed rival around the far turn, put a nose in front at the quarter pole, put away inside rival in upper stretch then held a short lead over the runner-up at the eighth pole and inched away in the late stages. ITSTHATTIME raced off the rail while in range, came four wide into the stretch, put in a mild bid inside the furlong marker but faltered in the final sixteenth. ALCOOLS set the pace in the two path around the first turn, moved inside on the backstretch, held a short lead over the winner around the far turn then relinquished command a quarter mile out, churned on from inside and secured the show. JUSTIN'S QUEST stalked the pace in the two path through the turns and into the the stretch and finished evenly. SEICHE tucked inside early, raced in the two path up the backstretch, came back to the rail on the second bend, tipped out into the stretch, angled out upper stretch and was never a factor. MALAKAI MOXIE lost footing and came away a bit slow to begin, went three to four wide around the first turn, stayed off the rail then came two wide into the stretch and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.98 47.63 1:12.56 1:36.40 1:47.94 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Astronaut 126 1 3 3–1 3–½ 3–1 2–3 1–2¼ Prat 0.60 2 Still in the Game 126 2 4 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1 Gutierrez 7.50 3 Warbird 118 3 5 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 3–ns Rispoli 7.50 8 Phantom Dance 126 7 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–hd 4–3¼ Gonzalez 14.20 4 Cosmo 126 4 2 5–2½ 4–½ 4–½ 5–2 5–1½ Hernandez 5.30 6 On Easy Street 126 6 7 6–3½ 6–2½ 6–2½ 6–15 6–24¼ Cedillo 8.90 5 August Indy 126 5 6 7 7 7 7 7 Figueroa 98.90 1 ASTRONAUT 3.20 2.20 2.10 2 STILL IN THE GAME 4.80 3.80 3 WARBIRD 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $23.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-8) $9.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-8-4) $174.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $13.35 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-7) $14.20 Winner–Astronaut Dbb.c.4 by Quality Road out of Armanda (GER), by Acatenango (GER). Bred by Anastasie Astrid Christiansen-Croy (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: John M. B. O'Connor. Mutuel Pool $361,166 Daily Double Pool $22,601 Exacta Pool $207,368 Superfecta Pool $101,168 Super High Five Pool $11,402 Trifecta Pool $152,577. Scratched–Ivory Sky. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-6-1) paid $19.35. Pick Three Pool $58,755. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-6-7) paid $19.75. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-9-6-1/7) 2493 tickets with 4 correct paid $53.95. Pick Four Pool $176,262. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-9-6-1/7) 324 tickets with 5 correct paid $892.35. Pick Five Pool $336,692. ASTRONAUT bumped with STILL IN THE GAME at the start, tracked from inside then moved into the two path, drew alongside the runner-up with a furlong to go and drove clear. STILL IN THE GAME broke in and bumped rival at the start, controlled the pace near the inside, held a short lead with a furlong to go but yielded to the winner and bested the rest. WARBIRD chased two wide then angled in on the far turn and outdueled PHANTOM DANCE for the show honors. PHANTOM DANCE stalked in the two path through the first turn, exited the far turn two to three wide and got edged for the show. COSMO stalked off the rail or outside rivals, went three to four wide into the stretch and could not rally. ON EASY STREET was fractious in the gate, got bumped with AUGUST INDY shortly after the start, settled off the pace, entered the stretch two wide and never threatened. AUGUST INDY drifted out and bumped ON EASY STREET soon after the start, angled to the inside soon after, raced a bit off the rail up the backstretch, was eased around the far turn and down the stretch and walked off. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.98 46.37 1:10.83 1:23.85 1:37.64 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Bezos 123 1 2 1–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–4 1–4½ Prat 1.40 6 There Goes Harvard 123 6 3 3–hd 3–1 3–5 3–4 2–2¼ Rispoli 2.10 3 Fenway 123 3 1 2–1 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–½ Smith 2.20 5 Vantage Point 123 5 4 5–½ 5–1 4–½ 4–2½ 4–8¼ Cedillo 11.60 2 Circumvent 123 2 6 6 6 6 5–2 5–3 Hernandez 18.50 4 Rookie Year 123 4 5 4–1½ 4–1 5–½ 6 6 Figueroa 33.10 1 BEZOS 4.80 2.80 2.10 6 THERE GOES HARVARD 3.20 2.20 3 FENWAY 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-5) $2.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $6.35 Winner–Bezos B.c.3 by Empire Maker out of A P Mink, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Grousemont Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stable, Sien. Mutuel Pool $296,365 Daily Double Pool $36,711 Exacta Pool $128,169 Superfecta Pool $53,724 Trifecta Pool $85,631. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $11.35. Pick Three Pool $34,660. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-7-1) paid $15.65. BEZOS had speed along the rail and led through the first turn, lost command at the five-eighths but remained inside the leader, headed rival around the far turn, took over past the five-sixteenths, cleared outside rival then drew off in the stretch and was kept to task with the left-hand. THERE GOES HARVARD stalked the top pair from outside, was ridden along four wide through the second bend, finished willingly and was clearly second best. FENWAY chased the speed three wide through the first turn, moved up to take control at the five-eighths, held a short lead over BEZOS to the far turn, lost command at the quarter pole and weakened to third. VANTAGE POINT tracked off the inside, came five wide into the stretch and never threatened. CIRCUMVENT stumbled leaving the gate, settled at the back, went three wide into the drive and came up empty. ROOKIE YEAR chased in the two path, dropped back around the far turn and tired. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.24 45.79 57.57 1:09.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Shes'a Perfectlady 126 1 6 6 3–½ 3–½ 1–ns Prat 2.40 6 Acai 126 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 2–ns Gutierrez 14.20 4 Translate 126 4 3 2–1 4–1½ 2–½ 3–4½ Rispoli 0.40 3 Bella Chica 126 3 2 4–1 2–½ 4–4 4–7½ Valdivia, Jr. 14.70 2 Bye Bye Nicky 126 2 5 5–hd 5–1 5–3 5–1¾ Cedillo 24.20 5 Hola Mazuma 119 5 4 3–½ 6 6 6 Pyfer 80.30 1 SHES'A PERFECTLADY 6.80 3.60 2.10 6 ACAI 8.60 2.80 4 TRANSLATE 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $28.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-3) $10.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $22.80 Winner–Shes'a Perfectlady Ch.f.4 by Carpe Diem out of Onebadkitty, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Montfort Mares, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Batchelor Family Trust and Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $236,319 Daily Double Pool $29,824 Exacta Pool $102,720 Superfecta Pool $58,399 Trifecta Pool $72,521. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $5.55. Pick Three Pool $41,249. SHES'A PERFECTLADY tracked in the two path to the turn, angled out around the bend, came four wide into the stretch, rallied three deep late and got up. ACAI bumped with inside rival at the start, had early speed outside rival then cleared and angled to the inside, inched away in upper stretch then got nailed at the wire. TRANSLATE showed early speed inside the leader then chased that foe to the turn, hugged the rail into the stretch, tipped off the rail then surged late between rivals and missed. BELLA CHICA chased off the inside then between foes at the seven-sixteenths, took aim at the leader two wide into the stretch but weakened in the final furlong. BYE BYE NICKY was rank in the beginning then settled into a stalking position, went three then four wide on the turn, came back to the three path entering the stretch and weakened. HOLA MAZUMA bumped and checked at the start, raced off the rail then three deep at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back and angled in on the turn and faded. EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.14 46.64 1:12.03 1:24.64 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Our Little Tiger 123 3 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–2 1–4¾ Desormeaux 5.20 5 Medusa's Gaze 123 4 2 3–2 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–1½ Gonzalez 2.30 1 Allergic to Logic 119 1 4 1–hd 1–½ 2–½ 3–2¾ Cedillo 6.40 7 Sugar Kisses 123 6 3 6 5–2½ 4–5 4–6¾ Pereira 13.80 2 Queen of Love 116 2 5 5–hd 6 5–8 5–35¾ Pyfer 9.60 6 Agata 123 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 6 6 Hernandez 1.30 3 OUR LITTLE TIGER 12.40 4.60 3.20 5 MEDUSA'S GAZE 3.20 2.60 1 ALLERGIC TO LOGIC 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $46.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $15.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-7) $23.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $33.25 Winner–Our Little Tiger B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Julio's Gold, by Brother Derek. Bred by Barbara Corey & Tony Citarrella (CA). Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Owner: Heslington, Curt L., Robinson, Paul and Yardley, Mark J.. Mutuel Pool $172,761 Daily Double Pool $49,931 Exacta Pool $87,858 Superfecta Pool $39,113 Trifecta Pool $55,411. Scratched–Here Comes Ralphie. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $33.60. Pick Three Pool $97,718. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/7-1-1-3) 5321 tickets with 4 correct paid $50.80. Pick Four Pool $354,476. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1/7-1-1-3) 753 tickets with 5 correct paid $302.00. Pick Five Pool $297,801. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (9-6-1/7-1-1-3) 224 tickets with 6 correct paid $408.58. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $171,240. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $384,842. OUR LITTLE TIGER was quickest early then chased ALLERGIC TO LOGIC on the backstretch, bid outside on the turn and headed rival past the five-sixteenths pole, shook free in upper stretch and widened to the wire. MEDUSA'S GAZE was forwardly placed off the rail, took the turn three wide and finished willingly to best the rest. ALLERGIC TO LOGIC chased from inside then went up to gain command, cleared rival past the nine-sixteenths, challenged around the bend and fought back from inside to the stretch, could not kick on the winner in upper stretch and flattened out to third. SUGAR KISSES bobbled leaving the gate, tracked three wide into the turn, moved down the two path around the bend and lacked a bid in the lane. QUEEN OF LOVE off slow to begin, tracked from inside to the stretch and had little left. AGATA stumbled badly at the start, chased widest up the backstretch, went four wide around the turn, eased in the lane and walked off. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $113,970 Inter-Track N/A $793,686 Out of State N/A $5,392,852 TOTAL N/A $6,300,508