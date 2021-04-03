Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita Derby day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the biggest day of major Kentucky Derby preps.

This is the best day of the year on the road to the Kentucky Derby. Three 100-point qualifiers, the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby and the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland and the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. The Wood has sort of faded as being a great stepping stone to the Kentucky Derby, but the Santa Anita Derby remains the king, having sent 19 on to victory at Churchill Downs.

I did a longer preview for web focusing in Dream Shake, the second favorite. To read it, just click here. In the meantime, let’s do a lightning round through the field.

Post 1. Roman Centurian, trainer Simon Callaghan, jockey Juan Hernandez. Scratched. (Note: This post will remain open, so horses will start from gate equal to their number.)

2. Dream Shake, Peter Eurton, Flavien Prat, 7-2: Getting some wise-guy attention, second last out in San Felipe, won his debut by 4 ¾ lengths.

3. Rock Your World, John Sadler, Umberto Rispoli, 4-1: Undefeated in two starts, both on the turf. Won the Pasadena Stakes.

4. Parnelli, John Shirreffs, Edwin Maldonado, 20-1: Six starts with one win. Third in the Sham and fifth in the Robert Lewis.

5. Back Rong Luck, John Sadler, Tyler Baze, 20-1: Won last two races after moving to Sadler barn. First race and first stakes at Santa Anita.

6. Ottothelegend, Steve Asmussen, Mario Gutierrez, 12-1. A fourth and a first in two maiden specials at Fair Grounds and Oaklawn.

7. Medina Spirit, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 5-2. Ran second to Life Is Good in the Sham and San Felipe. Won the Robert Lewis in between those races.

8. Law Professor, Michael McCarthy, Kent Desormeaux, 10-1. An eighth and a win in two maiden specials.

9. The Great One, Doug O’Neill, Abel Cedillo, 8-1. Has won once in six starts, was fifth last out in the San Felipe.

10. Defunded, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 8-1. A third and a win in two maiden specials.

Post is around 4:15 p.m.

Want to catch up on some of the aforementioned races. Here you go.

Sham Stakes. Just click here.

Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Just click here.

San Felipe Stakes. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

In the only non-claiming race on Friday’s card, Crystal Ball ran a perfect race in second under Prat until the top of the stretch and then motored home to win a one-mile allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares. There were only five horses in the race.

Crystal Ball paid $4.20, $2.60 and $2.10. Pharoah’s Heart was second, followed by Miss Fia, Last First Kiss and This Tea.

“Coming off a layoff, she’d been training well, but there’s nothing like a race,” winning trainer Baffert told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Now, she’s ready to get back to some stakes competition, so this will set her up nice. …There’s nothing like bringing them back off a long layoff. Those fillies, they made her run hard, that was a tough race.”

Santa Anita preview

There are 12 races starting at noon and ending some 6 ½ hours later. Long day, but some quality racing. Half of the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones) and half are stakes races, four of them graded. We talked about the big one up top, so let’s get to the rest.

Grade 3 $100,000 Providencia Stakes: This is a race for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Going Global, at 6-5, is the favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Prat. After four races in Ireland, she started the 3-year-old campaign for D’Amato and has won both races, the Grade 3 Sweet Life and the China Doll last out. Closing Remarks is the 3-1 second choice for Carla Gaines and Rispoli. This Cal-bred was second in the China Doll and the race before won the Cal Cup Oaks. In her only graded stakes, she finished 10th in the Jimmy Durante at Del Mar. Post is near 2:14 p.m.

Grade 2 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks: Is this 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-old fillies a big deal? Let’s look at the last six winners, in reverse order: Swiss Skydiver, Bellafina, Midnight Bisou, Paradise Woods, Songbird, Stellar Wind. OK, case made. This year it has only five starters. The 8-5 favorite is Moraz for Michael McCarthy and Rispoli. She was second to Beautiful Gift last out in the Santa Ysabel and third in the Las Virgenes the race before. The 9-5 second choice is Beautiful Gift for Baffert and Velazquez. She has raced three times, winning her last two. Post is about 2:48 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes: This is a race for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Charmaine’s Mia, at 8-5, is the morning-line favorite for D’Amato and Prat. She has won both her races—a Grade 2 and 3—since moving from the Michael McDonald barn. She has won six-of-27 lifetime. Raymundos Secret is the second choice at 4-1 for D’Amato and Velazquez. She has won two of the last three including the Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes at Del Mar. She has won four-of-12 lifetime. Post is around 4:46 p.m.

$150,000 Evening Jewel Stakes: It’s the first of two stakes restricted to Cal-breds, this one for 3-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. Becca Taylor is the 5-2 favorite for Steve Miyadi and Prat. She is undefeated in three starts, none at the stakes level. Pray For My Owner is the second choice for Mark Glatt and Tyler Baze. She was third in her first race and won her second, both maiden specials. Post is scheduled for 5:17 p.m.

$150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes: This one is just like the Evening Jewel, except it’s for colts and geldings. The Chosen Vron is the 8-5 favorite for Eric Kruljac and Mike Smith. He’s coming off a third in the San Vicente after finishing third in his first race. There are two horses at 5-1, Letsgetlucky (Brian Koriner, Rispoli) and None Above The Law (Peter Miller, Prat). Letsgetlucky won his only start and None Above The Law has won two of seven and is coming off a win in a starter optional claimer. Post is around 6:19 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 7, 7, 7, 5, 8, 10, 8, 9, 12, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 3 King Abner (6-1)

King Abner gets Jessica Pyfer and her seven-pound weight break Saturday for stepfather D’Amato. This tandem is three of seven at the meet and five of seven in the money for a big return on investment. First start in three months and there are a series of sharp works. 6-1 is great value for this race.

Friday’s result: Kitten’s Car sat at the back of the pack and into the turn, was boxed in, then finally late moved four wide to run fourth. On the gallop out, this horse flew, so watch out next race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“First things first, we saw turf racing back in play at Golden Gate on Thursday afternoon and it will continue for the rest of the year.

“Gold Rush Weekend, the biggest event every year, features eight stakes over two weekend days. The event, on April 24-25, is likely to include many Southern California contenders. With the event three weeks away, we’ll see a handful of races this weekend for locals prepping for the stakes.

“Saturday’s eighth, an allowance on turf written as a prep for the Golden Poppy Stakes, features the return of Grade 1 winner Keeper Ofthe Stars. The Jonathan Wong trainee won the Gamely at Santa Anita last May and has not run since a pair of off-the-board finishes last summer. Before the Gamely, Keeper Ofthe Stars won the Grade 3 Autumn Miss in 2019 and the Grade 2 Buena Vista in February of last year. Other major players entered include multiple GGF stakes winner Sloane Garden and stakes-placed Southern California shipper Heathers Grey.

“The ninth is a second-level allowance that draws class and consistency. Last year’s Snow Chief Stakes winner Indian Peak returns to the Bay Area after a stint in Southern California and gets back to a Tapeta surface he seems to enjoy. Stakes winner American Farmer has run two better-than looked races against tough company at this condition and also merits respect. Cono (the half sibling to 2021 ‘Derby trail horse Rombauer) ships back up to Northern California for trainer Michael McCarthy after an undesirable trip at this condition last time. Sacred Rider is a well-bred, stakes-placed horse who ran a bang-up race when defeating allowance opponents last month and takes the next logical step up the class ladder. A horse who runs well in this race may show up in the $250,000 Grade 3 San Francisco Mile on grass on April 24.

“Sunday’s third race, a one-mile turf route, could be a prep for either the California-bred Silky Sullivan Stakes (on April 25) or the California Derby (April 24.) Tacoflavoredkisses makes his first start off the claim by trainer Andy Mathis. Ashley’s Valentine is a half sibling to several turf routers, including multiple Grade 2 winner Ashleyluvssugar, and tries two-turns and grass for the first time after a maiden special weight win sprinting. Governor’s Party ran third in the El Camino Real Derby and Southern California shippers Sensemaker and Coastal Kid round out the quintet.

“The seventh race is a mile on turf for the 3-year-old fillies. It’s a possible prep for the $75,000 California Oaks (April 24) or the $75,000 Campanile Stakes (April 25) for California-breds. Freedom Fighter ships north for trainer Simon Callaghan and will get bet. Queen Molotov and Liam’s Secret were impressive maiden winners sprinting and have been well regarded and get the distance. The same can be said for Austrian Navy, who ran decent against allowance sprinters last time and also goes two turns for the first time. Southern California shipper Risen Lady (Michael McCarthy) and European-bred Party Spirit (Manny Badilla) complete the list of main contenders.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

11:21 Aqueduct (4): Grade 3 $200,000 Bay Shore Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Drain THe Clock (1-2)

12:25 Aqueduct (6): Grade 1 $300,000 Carter Handicap, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Mischevious Alex (6-5)

12:51 Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Appalachian Stakes, fillies 3-years-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Spanish Loveaffair (2-1)

1:09 Oaklawn (6): $200,000 Purple Martin Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Windmill (9-5)

1:24 Keeneland (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Commonwealth Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (8-5)

1:31 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Excelsior Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr. Buff (4-5)

1:57 Keeneland (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Shakertown Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Bound For Nowhere (3-1)

2:09 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Gazelle Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Search Results (1-1)

2:14 Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Providencia Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Going Global (6-5)

2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Ashland Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Malathaat (9-5)

2:48 Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Moraz (8-5)

2:58 Aqueduct (10): Grade 2 $750,000 Wood Memorial, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Risk Taking (5-2)

3:02 Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Madison Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bell’s the One (2-1)

3:35 Keeneland (11): Grade 2 $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Essential Quality (3-5)

3:54 Oaklawn (11): Grade 3 $600,000 Fantasy Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Pauline’s Pearl (9-5)

4:15 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Medina Spirit (5-2)

4:46 Santa Anita (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Charmaine’s Mia (8-5)

5:17 Santa Anita (10): $150,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Becca Taylor (5-2)

6:19 Santa Anita (12): $150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-breds 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: The Chosen Vron (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 5 Propellar (5-1)

He finished third over this surface after a 168-night layoff. Propellar leaned back at the start to lose almost two lengths of ground and his early racing momentum to a perfect tripped Catalina Rocket. After the tough getaway, this entrant showed a quick turn of foot to reach a semblance of contention past the gap followed by a solid finish under a hold to garner the trifecta placing. The figure earned this improving runner a competitive figure against this mix of runners. He figures to be a nice price.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the star of the show, Friday's results and Saturday's entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 2. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 45th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.12 49.14 1:13.53 1:25.36 1:37.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 So Much Happy 126 6 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 1–nk Maldonado 1.70 4 Goodtingscominpink 126 4 3 4–1 4–1½ 4–2½ 3–2 2–1¼ Hernandez 1.30 3 Pushing Sixty 126 3 2 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 2–½ 3–3¾ Gutierrez 10.70 2 Sugar Pickel 126 2 5 6–2 5–hd 5–2 5–4 4–1 Prat 3.70 7 Cowboys Daughter 125 7 4 2–1 2–1 2–hd 4–1½ 5–2¾ T Baze 19.00 5 Dynapower 125 5 7 7–2 7–2 7–1½ 6–2 6–2¼ Boulanger 107.80 1 Gallantlystreaming 118 1 8 8 8 8 7–3½ 7–9½ Centeno 80.20 8 Chrome of Our Own 120 8 6 5–½ 6–2 6–hd 8 8 Cedillo 62.10 6 SO MUCH HAPPY 5.40 2.60 2.40 4 GOODTINGSCOMINPINK 2.40 2.20 3 PUSHING SIXTY 3.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2) $2.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-2-7) $81.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $8.05 Winner–So Much Happy Dbb.m.5 by Twirling Candy out of Black Valentine, by Cindago. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $179,794 Exacta Pool $88,313 Superfecta Pool $52,539 Super High Five Pool $4,169 Trifecta Pool $77,217. Claimed–Goodtingscominpink by Saratoga West and Russell, Craig and Ellie. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none. SO MUCH HAPPY sprinted clear and angled to the rail, set all the pace to the stretch, urged right-handed through the final furlong and held gamely. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK stalked in the two path then exited the far turn three wide, rallied from outside and kept gaining to the wire. PUSHING SIXTY stalked the pace from inside to the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane and finished willingly for a clear third. SUGAR PICKEL traveled in mid-pack and along the rail, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position. COWBOYS DAUGHTER stumbled a bit leaving the gate but recovered quickly to chase closest outside the leader in the two path, lost ground between runners leaving the far turn and weakened in the drive. DYNAPOWER raced off the pace, saved ground then angled out in upper stretch and could not rally. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) fought the rider through the first turn to the five-eighths, switched off the inside on the backstretch, angled out on the second turn and came four wide into the stretch and weakened. CHROME OF OUR OWN raced mid-pack through the early going outside a rival, started to weaken around the final turn and had little left for the stretch run. SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.32 48.00 1:12.82 1:39.51 1:46.38 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Betito 126 4 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 1–2¼ Cedillo 1.90 2 Twirling Derby 126 2 1 3–1 5–5 2–1 2–4 2–5½ Franco 4.60 6 Johan Zoffani 126 6 6 5–4 4–hd 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–5½ Gonzalez 0.90 3 Mongol Altai 126 3 5 6 6 6 4–2½ 4–2¾ Maldonado 20.40 5 Broken Finger 120 5 3 4–1 3–1 4–½ 5–7 5–15¼ Desormeaux 35.40 1 Another Chapter 119 1 4 2–1½ 2–½ 5–1½ 6 6 Pereira 13.00 4 BETITO 5.80 3.20 2.10 2 TWIRLING DERBY 4.00 2.20 6 JOHAN ZOFFANI (IRE) 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3) $2.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $7.00 Winner–Betito B.g.4 by Heat Shield out of Lovefromafar, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $140,878 Daily Double Pool $29,715 Exacta Pool $82,244 Superfecta Pool $46,731 Trifecta Pool $69,365. Claimed–Twirling Derby by Little Red Feather Racing and Veranda Stables. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. BETITO vied for the lead from outside into the first turn then cleared inside rival, showed the way in the two path to the stretch and held safely. TWIRLING DERBY stumbled in the beginning, tucked inside on the first turn, went inside a trio up the backstretch, came off the rail around the far turn and finished well to prove second best. JOHAN ZOFFANI (IRE) broke a bit, chased four wide into the first turn then five wide into the backstretch, went four deep at the half-mile pole, moved in a bit around the far turn then entered the stretch four wide and flattened out. MONGOL ALTAI stumbled leaving the gate, trailed the field through the early stages, angled out around the second bend and exited five wide, kept on to fill out the superfecta but was never a threat. BROKEN FINGER chased off the rail then outside a rival, three deep at the half-mile pole, shifted in entering the stretch and weakened. ANOTHER CHAPTER vied for the lead from inside then was in a bit tight entering the first turn, altered outside the leader and chased off the rail, raced between foes from the half-mile marker to the three-eighths, dropped back around that turn and tired. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.83 44.92 56.92 1:09.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Reedley 122 3 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¾ Maldonado 9.80 5 Black Storm 124 5 6 4–2 4–4 2–1 2–3 T Baze 2.60 7 Rickey B 122 7 1 3–2 2–½ 3–2½ 3–2¼ Cedillo 1.90 1 Jan's Reserve 122 1 7 6–1 5–2 5–3 4–2¾ Franco 3.40 2 Afternoon Heat 115 2 5 7 7 6–3 5–2¼ Centeno 5.20 4 Factorial 115 4 2 2–1½ 3–½ 4–1½ 6–4¼ Ellingwood 11.50 6 Royal Seeker 122 6 4 5–2½ 6–2 7 7 Pereira 82.60 3 REEDLEY 21.60 9.00 5.00 5 BLACK STORM 3.80 2.60 7 RICKEY B 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $69.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $36.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-1) $27.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-1-2) $817.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $54.10 Winner–Reedley B.h.5 by Paynter out of Elusive Horizon, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Big Iron Racing, LLC and Champlin, Michelle. Mutuel Pool $311,370 Daily Double Pool $12,662 Exacta Pool $184,368 Superfecta Pool $89,546 Super High Five Pool $7,495 Trifecta Pool $133,785. Claimed–Rickey B by Branch, William and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $33.80. Pick Three Pool $45,525. REEDLEY broke alertly to take control set the pace to the turn, led a bit off the rail into the drive and held safely under right-handed urging and steady handling late. BLACK STORM raced in mid-pack then angled in and saved ground to the stretch, tipped out mid-stretch and gained on the winner late. RICKEY B stalked four wide to the stretch, needed to find more in the final furlong but kept on to secure the show. JAN'S RESERVE tossed his head and came away to a slow beginning, raced in the two path into the turn, moved inside then then two wide into the lane, came out upper stretch and improved position. AFTERNOON HEAT dropped to the rear of the field up the backstretch, traveled along the inside, moved out to the two path on the turn before returning to the rail and was never a factor. FACTORIAL bobbled at the start, closest in pursuit early, chased three wide trough the turn and weakened. ROYAL SEEKER tracked widest up the backstretch, angled into the three path around the bend and failed to menace. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $39,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.80 44.71 56.66 1:08.78 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ian Glass 122 2 7 7–1 5–½ 3–3 1–1½ Franco 4.00 6 Psycho Dar 122 5 5 1–½ 1–2 1–1½ 2–1¼ Gonzalez 3.40 5 Castle 122 4 2 5–1½ 3–1 2–1 3–nk Cedillo 3.70 9 Kitten's Cat 118 8 6 6–½ 7–1½ 4–1½ 4–4½ Rispoli 8.50 3 Italiano 122 3 8 8–½ 9 6–½ 5–½ Hernandez 7.50 1 Alleva 122 1 9 9 8–hd 7–hd 6–2¼ Fuentes 39.90 8 Blackout 118 7 4 4–½ 4–1 5–½ 7–¾ Prat 4.80 10 Facts Matter 124 9 1 3–1 6–hd 9 8–3½ Pereira 10.20 7 Restless Rambler 111 6 3 2–½ 2–hd 8–1 9 Centeno 19.60 2 IAN GLASS 10.00 5.40 3.40 6 PSYCHO DAR 5.00 3.40 5 CASTLE 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $125.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-9) $35.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-5-9-3) $2,965.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $34.10 Winner–Ian Glass Dbb.g.5 by Hard Spun out of Bola de Cristal (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Sangreal Investments, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Allen, Orson, Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Mutuel Pool $385,523 Daily Double Pool $30,311 Exacta Pool $257,385 Superfecta Pool $103,181 Super High Five Pool $3,887 Trifecta Pool $157,288. Claimed–Ian Glass by Bran Jam Stable and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–Antithetical. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $71.75. Pick Three Pool $23,494. IAN GLASS chased from inside off the pace, angled out near the three-sixteenths, rallied outside the top pair and drew clear late. PSYCHO DAR bumped with outside rival at the start, dueled for the lead up the backstretch, bumped again at the seven-sixteenths, brushed rival into the turn, spurted clear at the five-sixteenths, continued clear to the eighth pole and offered little resistance to the winner in the final sixteenth. CASTLE angled in early, chased inside into and around the turn, moved outside the leader in upper stretch, lacked the needed late kick but held the show. KITTEN'S CAT stalked off the inside, two wide around the turn, came out in deep stretch and summoned a mild rally. ITALIANO saved ground to the stretch and improved position. ALLEVA lost footing and came away slow, traveled at the back of the back, went two wide into the drive and never rallied. BLACKOUT (FR) chased outside a rival then angled four wide leaving the turn and weakened. FACTS MATTER broke well then chased the top pair from outside, took a bad step at the three-eighths pole, exited turn four wide and weakened. RESTLESS RAMBLER broke in and bumped rival at the start, dueled outside that same rival up the backstretch and bumped with rival again at the seven-sixteenths, brushed foe entering the turn, lost contact past the five-sixteenths and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.80 46.53 1:11.56 1:17.93 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Bella Renella 126 1 5 4–hd 4–1 3–hd 1–½ Desormeaux 3.70 7 Traffic Stopper 126 7 2 3–½ 3–1 2–1 2–1½ Prat 2.40 3 Queen Stormborn 126 3 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 3–2¼ Fuentes 1.40 2 Full Eclipse 119 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 4–7½ 4–10¼ Pyfer 26.20 6 Secret Maneuver 126 6 4 5–½ 6–½ 6–1 5–½ T Baze 8.80 4 Tippy Top 124 4 6 7 5–hd 5–hd 6–1 Cedillo 8.50 5 Exchange Vows 120 5 7 6–hd 7 7 7 Maldonado 35.80 1 BELLA RENELLA 9.40 4.40 2.60 7 TRAFFIC STOPPER 3.80 2.40 3 QUEEN STORMBORN 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-2) $13.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-3-2-6) $648.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3) $16.50 Winner–Bella Renella B.f.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of You Can Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jaime R. Renella (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $308,404 Daily Double Pool $31,226 Exacta Pool $203,277 Superfecta Pool $79,163 Super High Five Pool $5,950 Trifecta Pool $129,830. Claimed–Queen Stormborn by Gardner, Richard N. and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $81.55. Pick Three Pool $95,322. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-2-1) 341 tickets with 4 correct paid $329.55. Pick Four Pool $147,156. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-3-2-1) 359 tickets with 5 correct paid $906.35. Pick Five Pool $377,998. BELLA RENELLA well placed behind the top trio early, entered the turn two wide, swung five wide nearing the stretch, rallied from outside and edged the runner-up. TRAFFIC STOPPER showed early speed and attended the pace three deep, came four wide into the drive, grabbed the lead mid-stretch but got outkicked by the winner. QUEEN STORMBORN vied for the lead between rivals then took over leaving the turn, held a short lead with a furlong to go and succumbed to the top pair. FULL ECLIPSE vied for the lead from inside, lost command exiting the turn and weakened in the final furlong. SECRET MANEUVER stumbled and bumped with inside rival at the start, was in range while outside rivals up the backstretch, entered the stretch three wide and never threatened. TIPPY TOP veered out and bumped rival at the start, tracked between rivals then two wide around the turn and lacked further response. EXCHANGE VOWS bumped both sides at the start, raced widest from off the pace, took the turn five then four wide and never made an impact. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000. Time 24.64 48.88 1:12.98 1:24.92 1:37.07 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Equal Measure 124 6 5 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 2–1 1–hd T Baze 1.40 5 Sherilinda 120 5 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–2¼ Flores 13.10 2 Wind Tartare 120 2 2 4–½ 4–1 4–2 4–4½ 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 41.80 3 Saburai 124 3 1 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–2 4–4¼ Hernandez 2.40 4 Y Not Sizzle 120 4 6 6 6 6 6 5–hd Rispoli 3.80 1 Sabinos Pride 120 1 4 5–2 5–2 5–1½ 5–½ 6 Maldonado 4.70 6 EQUAL MEASURE 4.80 3.00 2.40 5 SHERILINDA 9.00 4.20 2 WIND TARTARE (FR) 9.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $23.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $20.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3) $40.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $80.00 Winner–Equal Measure B.m.5 by Speightstown out of Abatis, by Aptitude. Bred by Tony Holmes & Speightstown Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,673 Daily Double Pool $25,947 Exacta Pool $132,451 Superfecta Pool $49,875 Trifecta Pool $83,076. Claimed–Equal Measure by Kagele, Tom, Nentwig, Michael and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Gallovie (GB). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $25.00. Pick Three Pool $53,509. EQUAL MEASURE stalked off the rail or three wide, bid three deep in upper stretch, put a head in front in the furlong grounds, dueled with the runner-up late and won the bob. SHERILINDA sped to the front and led in the two path, was coaxed through far turn, challenged from both sides in upper stretch, held a short lead to the eighth pole, lost command inside the furlong marker, fought back inside the winner and was outnodded. WIND TARTARE (FR) tracked two wide then came out a bit in upper stretch and gained the show. SABURAI stalked the leader on the inside, hugged the rail into the lane, bid inside upper stretch, could not kick on with the top pair in the final furlong and got edged for the show. Y NOT SIZZLE settled in the two path, moved out in upper stretch and could not rally. SABINOS PRIDE rank early first time through the stretch and around the clubhouse turn, chased inside to the stretch and weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.95 46.89 1:11.16 1:23.77 1:36.53 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Crystal Ball 124 2 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 1–1 Prat 1.10 5 Pharoah's Heart 122 5 3 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 3–3½ 2–½ Velazquez 1.00 1 Miss Fia 115 1 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–7¼ Pyfer 12.20 3 Last First Kiss 124 3 4 4–2 4–1 4–½ 4–1½ 4–2¼ Hernandez 24.50 4 This Tea 122 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 Cedillo 7.30 2 CRYSTAL BALL 4.20 2.60 2.10 5 PHAROAH'S HEART 2.40 2.10 1 MISS FIA 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $3.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $7.85 Winner–Crystal Ball B.f.4 by Malibu Moon out of Deja Vu, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,314 Daily Double Pool $47,317 Exacta Pool $95,190 Trifecta Pool $123,947. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $15.30. Pick Three Pool $33,002. CRYSTAL BALL stalked off the inside, bid outside the leader at the quarter pole, came three wide into the stretch, dueled with MISS FIA in the stretch, put away that rival nearing the sixteenth pole and drew clear. PHAROAH'S HEART broke out, stalked four wide through both turns, finished well outside the top pair and edged MISS FIA for the place. MISS FIA set the pace off the inside, responded when challenged at the quarter pole, fought back from inside to the sixteenth pole and yielded to the top pair. LAST FIRST KISS angled to the inside early, tracked the pace along the rail into the stretch and weakened. THIS TEA broke a bit at the start, chased two then three wide around the first turn, moved out into the clear on the backstretch, entered the far turn five wide then angled down to the two path around that bend and also weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.49 45.13 57.37 1:09.69 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 McWherter 126 3 1 1–hd 1–2 1–2 1–1½ Rispoli 0.40 1 Titrate 120 1 8 7–4 5–hd 3–3 2–1½ Cedillo 5.60 6 Union Bliss 126 5 2 3–2 2–hd 2–2 3–3½ Fuentes 19.00 8 Lemonade Stand 124 7 3 5–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–3¾ T Baze 6.80 2 June Gloom 118 2 7 6–hd 7–6½ 5–4½ 5–7¼ Hernandez 10.90 7 Pedro Perez 120 6 6 8 8 8 6–nk Pereira 96.10 9 Loud House 119 8 4 4–hd 6–2½ 7–3 7–10¼ Centeno 36.70 4 Nazare 126 4 5 2–2 3–1½ 6–hd 8 Maldonado 16.40 3 MCWHERTER 2.80 2.20 2.10 1 TITRATE 4.20 3.40 6 UNION BLISS 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $8.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-8) $11.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-6-8-2) $144.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $16.90 Winner–McWherter Ch.g.4 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $364,522 Daily Double Pool $74,327 Exacta Pool $208,262 Superfecta Pool $91,174 Super High Five Pool $15,680 Trifecta Pool $152,145. Claimed–Titrate by Bone, Robert D. and Brown, Jr., Edward J. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–Nerves of Steel. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $5.20. Pick Three Pool $144,201. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6/7-2-3/5) 10839 tickets with 4 correct paid $28.90. Pick Four Pool $410,626. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-6/7-2-3/5) 2089 tickets with 5 correct paid $132.30. Pick Five Pool $362,281. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-2-1-6/7-2-3/5) 315 tickets with 6 correct paid $341.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $201,242. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $551,699. MCWHERTER dueled for the lead from inside, inched ahead past the half-mile pole, shook free of rival past the five-sixteenths and inched away under left and right-handed urging. TITRATE was off slow and came in at the start, traveled two wide into the turn, angled in around the bend, came out in upper stretch and closed well. UNION BLISS chased along the inside into the turn, moved into the two path around the bend and lacked the needed late kick. LEMONADE STAND stumbled leaving the gate, angled in on the backstretch and chased along the rail into the turn, came out leaving the turn and went four wide into the stretch, then finished evenly in the final furlong. JUNE GLOOM broke inward at the start, raced off the pace on the inside and could not rally. PEDRO PEREZ dropped back early, angled in on the turn and was never a factor. LOUD HOUSE tracked outside a rival then two wide into the turn, angled six wide exiting the bend and had little left. NAZARE dueled for the lead outside MCWHERTER then pressed that rival into the turn, chased three wide into the stretch and weakened. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $322,167 Inter-Track N/A $906,073 Out of State N/A $6,658,307 TOTAL N/A $7,886,547