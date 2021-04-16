Greatest moments in Dodger history No. 5: Winning the 2020 World Series

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and the greatest moment countdown continues

I’m assuming everyone knows how this works by now, so I’m going to drop the explanatory introduction to these. If you need a reminder, click on any of the Nos. 20-25 greatest moments below.

Up next is a long-awaited title.

No. 5: Dodgers win the 2020 World Series (189 first-place votes, 18,313 points)

Is the 2020 World Series victory truly the fifth-greatest moment in Dodger history, or is it up so high because it is fresh in voters’ memory? We’ll find out when we do this again in five years or so.

Jorge Castillo was in Arlington, Texas for the victory, so we’ll let him take it from here:

It finally happened. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, to win the series, four games to two, and claim their first World Series championship since 1988, the franchise’s seventh title and sixth since moving to Los Angeles.

“I’ve been saying ‘World Series champs’ in my head over and over again,” said Clayton Kershaw, the central figure in the Dodgers’ heartbreak since they won their first of eight straight division titles in 2013. “I can’t put it into words yet. I’m just so, so thankful to be a part of this group of guys, and so very thankful that we get to be on the team that is bringing back a World Series to Dodger fans after 32 years. They’ve waited for a long time.”

It didn’t happen according to the script. Tony Gonsolin, the rookie right-hander tasked to start the biggest game of his life, allowed one run in just 1-2/3 innings. But six relievers logged 7-1/3 scoreless innings to reach the end while the offense produced just enough after Rays manager Kevin Cash chose to pull ace pitcher Blake Snell in the sixth inning despite his dominance.

The decision backfired. The Dodgers immediately scored two runs to take the lead and added a third on Mookie Betts’ home run in the eighth inning. It was the only offense they needed to hoist the piece of metal they’ve coveted in the decades since Kirk Gibson hobbled around the bases.

Shortstop Corey Seager, the National League Championship Series most valuable player, was named World Series MVP after going eight for 20 with two home runs and five runs batted in. Seager finished the postseason with eight home runs, tied for second most in a single postseason.

By ending the season Tuesday, the Dodgers might have saved Major League Baseball’s bubble, created to avoid allowing the coronavirus to infect teams, from bursting before naming a champion.

The Dodgers’ principal owner, Mark Walter, spoke first at the trophy ceremony, reading a speech. Then president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stepped to the microphone.

“We’re bringing the trophy home,” Friedman said. “It’s been too long.”

“We won a World Series!” Kershaw said later. “I can’t believe it. It just feels good to say. I’m gonna keep saying it a few more times.”

And finally

Watch the final inning of the 2020 World Series by clicking here.