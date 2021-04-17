Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Horse racing newsletter: An interesting non-Derby race at Oaklawn

A horse and jockey
Florent Geroux rides Monomoy Girl to win the Breeders’ Cup Distaff horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., in November 2020.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we mark two weeks to this year’s Kentucky Derby.

No doubt most of the attention is on the Kentucky Derby in two weeks. But on Saturday at Oaklawn Park is a pretty darn good matchup that should have most race fans excited. Monomoy Girl, Eclipse Award-winning older female dirt horse, will run against Swiss Skydiver, winner of the Eclipse for 3-year-old filly. The race is the $1-million Apple Blossom Handicap for fillies and mares going 1-1/16 miles.

Monomoy Girl has won 14 of 16 lifetime races and hasn’t lost since 2018, although she did take off all of 2019 with an injury. She has won six in a row, including the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. She’s the even-money favorite. Swiss Skydiver won the Preakness last year before running a disappointing seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Her last race was a win at Santa Anita in the Grade 1 Beholder Mile.

One added wrinkle to this race is that Swiss Skydiver will be running without Lasix, a diuretic used to reduce bleeding from the lungs (EIPH: exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhaging). She didn’t run with it in her win in the Beholder Mile, as most stakes in California do not allow race-day Lasix. The rule is being phased in nationally.

“She doesn’t need it,” Swiss Skydiver trainer Kenny McPeek told Oaklawn publicity. “She’s never really needed it. We took her off Lasix for her last start because she’s going to be running the rest of the year without it, anyway.”

If Swiss Skydiver loses, it’s likely not because of Lasix, but because Monomoy Girl is the better horse.

“It should be a great race,” McPeek said. “It kind of reminds me of when I brought Take Charge Lady here to face Azeri in the [2003] Apple Blossom. We got beat like an inch. I just hope the outcome is different this time.”

Here’s hoping for an exciting race.

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita is back with a more normal nine-race card as opposed to the rather dismal cards of last weekend. First post is 1 p.m. There are two stakes races on the card, and there are two turf races, with the rail set at 30 feet to give the inside of the course more time to recover.

The first stakes is the $75,000 Mizdirection Stakes for fillies and mares going six furlongs on the turf. The 8-5 favorite is Superstition for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. She’s coming off a win in the Wishing Well Stakes at 6½ furlongs. She has won three of seven with two seconds. Leggs Galore is the 9-5 second choice for Phil D’Amato and Ricardo Gonzalez. She has won her last five including the Irish O’Brien Stakes at six furlongs last out. She has won five of seven lifetime. Post is around 3:15 p.m.

The bigger stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes for horses 3 and up going 1-1/8 miles on the dirt. The 8-5 favorite in the five-horse race is Independence Hall for Michael McCarthy and Prat. He was a player as a 3-year-old winning the Nashua and Jerome at Aqueduct and then a second in the Sam Davis and a fifth in the Florida Derby. She switched from the barn of Michael Trombetta to that of McCarthy. She finished fifth in the Malibu, third in Pegasus at Gulfstream and fourth in the Santa Anita Handicap. Looks like he’s in search of a win. There are two horses at 5-2, Magic Tap and Country Grammer, both trained by Bob Baffert. Magic On Tap (jockey Umberto Rispoli) won last out in an allowance, and Country Grammer (Abel Cedillo) is making his first start for Baffert after moving from the Chad Brown barn. Post is around 4:51 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 6, 7, 6, 8, 6, 5, 12 (2 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No.1 Annangle (12-1)

Annangle may be overmatched here, but this gate-to-wire winner in three of four since coming to the States will have to send from this one post, and that is not an issue. If she breaks to the front, we have a great chance at 12-1 or more. Two best-of-the-day bullet works since the win in early March add to the appeal here.

Sunday’s result: Jan Jan Can and Velle both sat mid-pack and ran around the track.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“A total of 114 nominations were submitted for next Saturday’s races for the Gold Rush Weekend, with plenty of horses from Southern California in the mix. The marquee event, the Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, drew 19 nominations, led by the top two finishers in the Grade1 Kilroe Mile, Hit the Road and Smooth Like Strait, and also Grade 1 winning mare Keeper Ofthe Stars. There will be a mandatory payout in the pick six next Saturday along with six stakes races. There are two more on Sunday. We’ll give you a more in-depth run down next week.

“There are nine races today with a pair of allowances heading the program. The third, for fillies and mares, features the U.S. debut of Time Voyage. Trainer Manny Badilla trains for owners Ron Charles and Sam Gordon, who have done very well purchasing European imports in the past. Jonathan Wong saddles a pair of contenders in recent maiden winner Munn She’s Pretty and She’s So Pretty, who has progressed up the class ladder since being claimed by Wong. These three look like the top competitors.

“The eighth, a first-level allowance for colts and geldings going two turns, is an extremely competitive race. Shadrack was an impressive winner at this level two starts ago but regressed in his most recent race. He freshens up for what his connections hope is a duplicate effort of his two-back run. Descartes is in the exact same position as Shadrack, having run a massive race two starts ago before running poorly in his most recent start. He does his best work on the lead and it appears there’s not much front-running speed to contend with him early.

“More Power to Him makes his first start off the claim for Wong and possesses back class. Claim of Passion has already won at this condition and hasn’t run a bad race at this level since moving to the barn of Andy Mathis late last year. Seeking Refuge ships from Southern California in his first start for trainer Manny Ortiz, Respect the Hustle loves the Tapeta, and Union Dance comes off a dead-heat starter allowance victory. The other horse in the dead heat was Mecklenburg, who came back to win at this condition a few weeks ago. As you can see, we could make a case for all eight horses.

“Sunday’s nine-race card includes a maiden special weight that is loaded with Southern California flavor. Damn The Torpedoes from the Simon Callaghan barn looks like the one to beat, seeking a bit easier company from what she’s faced down south. An intriguing first-time starter, Moart, is a daughter of Uncle Mo that makes her career debut for trainer Michael McCarthy. Although McCarthy sports much better numbers with maiden second-time starters, he always has his horses well spotted, fit, and ready to run when they ship here. Wong enters a pair as well. The better of his two, Ghostly Gal, most recently finished third behind the well-regarded filly Ida Claire, a likely contender in the California Oaks next week.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

1:29 Oaklawn (7): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Kadri (3-1)

1:44 Aqueduct (7): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Times Square Division), NY-breds 3-year-olds, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: Sinful Dancer (5-2)

2:19 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Woodhaven Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1-1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Hard Love (4-5)

2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Elkhorn Stakes, 4 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Favorite: Red Knight (3-1)

2:49 Oaklawn (9): Grade 2 $1-million Oaklawn Handicap, 4 and up, 1-1/8 miles. Favorite: Express Train (5-2)

3:29 Oaklawn (10); $108,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Welder (2-1)

4:09 Oaklawn (11): Grade 1 $1-million Apple Blossom Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1-1/16 miles. Favorite: Monomoy Girl (1-1)

4:51 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes, 3 and up, 1-1/8 miles. Favorite: Independence Hall (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Dirty Mike (5-1)

He has been last in both career starts at Los Alamitos when finding trouble in each start, but he’s also shown some run when far back in those outings. In his last outing 20 nights ago, he was rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking a little slow and then getting brushed inward by a veering-in rival at the start. He lost over a length and his early racing momentum before putting forth a nice run past the gap to reach a semblance of contention prior. His late challenge was halted when he had to go under a hold nearing the wire while in close quarters. Considering the amount of trouble he faced in that race, his figure earned is competitive with the others in Saturday’s event. I’ll give him a shot for all board placings at a nice price for a quality jockey/trainer (26%) combo.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the star of the show, Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, April 17.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 50th day of a 81-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Play ChickenHeriberto Figueroa122Doug F. O'Neill4-150,000
2Diva's FinaleRuben Fuentes122Andrew Lerner8-1
3CapperJessica Pyfer115Peter Eurton10-1
4Willy the CobblerAbel Cedillo122Steve Knapp10-1
5Nerves of SteelTyler Baze122Peter Miller5-2
6GoldiniUmberto Rispoli122Philip D'Amato3-1
7Swift as I AmFlavien Prat122Philip D'Amato3-1

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Raging WatersJessica Pyfer115Reid France2-116,000
2Lovesick BluesAbel Cedillo122Steven Miyadi3-116,000
3My Child SbudHeriberto Figueroa122Oscar Heredia20-116,000
4Pappy BoyingtonCesar Ortega113Steven Miyadi4-114,000
5KennebecFlavien Prat122Ryan Hanson8-516,000
6Me LikeyAlexis Centeno113Doug F. O'Neill5-214,000

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Musical GemTyler Baze122Val Brinkerhoff10-150,000
2Joe Don LooneyJessica Pyfer111Steven Miyadi5-240,000
3Gabby HayesGeovanni Franco118Steven Miyadi5-140,000
4TheluteismineFlavien Prat118Peter Miller2-140,000
5AlbizuRicardo Gonzalez122Kristin Mulhall6-1
6Reckoning DayAbel Cedillo122Clifford W. Sise, Jr.5-2

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Western SmokeTyler Baze126Craig Dollase5-216,000
2Question AuthorityEmily Ellingwood117Andrew Lerner15-112,500
3Super ClassicGeovanni Franco126Ruben Gomez12-116,000
4TejonAbel Cedillo126Richard Baltas7-216,000
5Bam Bam AgainEdwin Maldonado126Reed Saldana6-116,000
6BetitoFlavien Prat126Kristin Mulhall3-116,000
7ZorichRuben Fuentes126Andrew Lerner3-116,000

FIFTH RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Mizdirection Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Annangel Abel Cedillo122Steve Knapp12-1
2SuperstitionFlavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella8-5
3ConstantiaUmberto Rispoli120John W. Sadler6-1
4Biddy DukeAlexis Centeno124Doug F. O'Neill6-1
5Leggs GaloreRicardo Gonzalez124Philip D'Amato9-5
6She's So SpecialJose Valdivia, Jr.124Peter Miller4-1

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Big DiscountJessica Pyfer113Art Sherman20-128,000
2Broken FingerEdwin Maldonado120Rafael DeLeon30-128,000
3AchilleusVictor Espinoza122John W. Sadler5-230,000
4Big WellAlexis Centeno113Tim Yakteen4-128,000
5Call Nine One OneRuben Fuentes122Manuel Ortiz, Sr.15-130,000
6Today MattersEswan Flores120Lorenzo Ruiz12-128,000
7Mount PelliarAbel Cedillo122Alfredo P. Marquez9-530,000
8Coastal KingTyler Baze122Vann Belvoir3-130,000

SEVENTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Ce CeVictor Espinoza124Michael W. McCarthy9-5
2Querida Dubai Jose Valdivia, Jr.124Brian J. Koriner20-1
3Miss Stormy DMike Smith124Carla Gaines8-1
4HappierFlavien Prat122Bob Baffert8-5
5Bella VitaUmberto Rispoli122Simon Callaghan6-1
6HimikoAbel Cedillo122Bob Baffert3-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Californian Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Growth EngineTyler Baze122John W. Sadler8-1
2Magic On TapUmberto Rispoli122Bob Baffert5-2
3Country GrammerAbel Cedillo124Bob Baffert5-2
4Royal Ship Mike Smith122Richard E. Mandella4-1
5Independence HallFlavien Prat122Michael W. McCarthy8-5

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Bay WitchAbel Cedillo126Richard Baltas5-125,000
2Humor Me HarperBrandon Boulanger126Ricardo S. Guillen50-125,000
3Sweet SonnyJessica Pyfer119Brian J. Koriner5-225,000
4Best of ShowCesar Ortega111Steven Miyadi10-125,000
5RowangoeshollywoodAlexis Centeno119Alfredo P. Marquez7-225,000
6Ela Calimera MouJose Valdivia, Jr.118Walther Solis30-125,000
7Lady BeyonceEswan Flores126Felimon Alvarado20-125,000
8Bottle NeckRuben Fuentes126Jeffrey Metz15-125,000
9Lady DocTyler Baze118J. Eric Kruljac12-125,000
10My Girl PearlWayne Barnett126Steve Knapp30-125,000
11La V.Edwin Maldonado126Leonard Powell3-125,000
12Irish SoulEmily Ellingwood119Vann Belvoir20-125,000
Also Eligible
13Caught in a TrappeTyler Baze126Val Brinkerhoff12-125,000
14Perfectly JulieCesar Ortega111Marcia Stortz15-125,000

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

