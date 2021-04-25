Horse racing newsletter: More news from Kentucky

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at As Times Goes By’s dominant performance at Santa Anita.

Let’s start with the latest news from Churchill Downs.

Trainer Peter Miller reported that after a five-furlong work (1:02) at San Luis Rey Downs that Get Her Number will skip the Derby. That puts Keepmeinmind in the starting gate. Brooklyn Strong now moves to the on-deck circle.

Here’s the current lineup, in order of points.

Essential Quality (jockey Luis Saez, trainer Brad Cox); Hot Rod Charlie (Flavien Prat, Doug O’Neill); Super Stock (Ricardo Santana Jr., Steve Asmussen); Like The King (Drayden Van Dyke, Wesley Ward); Known Agenda (Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher); Rock Your World (Joel Rosario, John Sadler); Bourbonic (Kendrick Carmouche, Todd Pletcher); Medina Spirit (John Velazquez, Bob Baffert); Midnight Bourbon (Mike Smith, Asmussen); Mandaloun (Florent Geroux, Cox); Caddo River (TBA, Cox); Highly Motivated (Javier Castellano, Chad Brown); Helium (Julien Leparoux, Mark Casse); Soup And Sandwich (Tyler Gaffalione, Casse); Dynamic One (Jose Ortiz, Pletcher); Sainthood (TBA, Pletcher); Hidden Stash (Rafael Bejarano, Vicki Oliver); O Besos (Marcelino Pedroza, Greg Foley); King Fury (Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek); Keepmeinmind (David Cohen, Robertino Diodoro).

Let’s check in on a few of the Kentucky Derby horses, courtesy of Ed Golden and Mike Willman at Santa Anita and the notes team at Churchill Downs.

— Essential Quality worked five furlongs in 1:00.20 outside of Spa City. They started at the half-mile pole and had splits of :12.80, :24.80 and :48.20. Exercise rider Edvin Vargas was aboard Essential Quality. “We keep radios on all of our riders so that way we can stay in contact throughout the work,” trainer Brad Cox said. “Galloping out around the turn, I got on the radio to Edvin and told him not to let him go too strongly. Spa City is a horse we used as a workmate for Essential Quality the last three or four works. He’s a good matchup for him because he’s a good work horse.”

— Hot Rod Charlie worked at noon at Santa Anita on Saturday. He went six furlongs in 1:13.68. His splits were 24.46, 48.94 and 1:00.90. “I’m extremely grateful to the Santa Anita Racing Department for letting us work after training hours and before the races,” trainer Doug O’Neill said. “I love the fresh track and not having to worry about traffic. I’m real happy with the way he breezed. We’re all set, looking forward to getting him to Churchill and finding out what our post position will be on Tuesday.”

— Rock Your World went five furlongs in 59.20 at Santa Anita on Saturday. “He breezed very well,” said trainer John Sadler. “He looked good, nice and smooth. It was kind of a repeat of last week. We didn’t want to do too much because he’s right where he wants to be already. We’re happy.” Rock Your World and Sadler leave for Kentucky on Sunday.

— Super Stock, winner of the Arkansas Derby, went five furlongs in 1:01.20 in his final work before the Derby. “He went perfect and he gave us exactly what we were looking for,” trainer Steve Asmussen said. “I think that the horse’s confidence level is at an all-time high, he goes really well over this racetrack, and I couldn’t feel any better about him going into the Derby.”

— Known Agenda and Sainthood worked five furlongs in company in 1:01 while Bourbonic went a half-mile in :49.60. All run for trainer Todd Pletcher, along with Dynamic One. “It looks like a fairly wide-open year,” Pletcher said. “I don’t see anybody I’m really afraid of. But on the other hand, I don’t see anybody I’d leave out.”

— Medina Spirit jogged a mile alongside a pony Saturday. He had his final work Friday afternoon at Santa Anita, going six furlongs in 1:12.20. Trainer Bob Baffert gets to Louisville on Sunday night and will be at the track Monday.

Santa Anita review

There were two stakes races at Santa Anita on Saturday, so let’s get to them.

$100,000 Crystal Water Stakes: This one-mile turf race for Cal-bred had the far-too-familiar compact field with just five starters. Brandothebartender ran patiently near the back until entering the stretch when he swung wide and rallied for a three-quarter length win.

Brandothebartender paid $12.00, $3.80 and $2.10. North County Guy was second, followed by Acclimate, Desmond Doss and Irish Heatwave.

Craig Dollase (winning trainer): “He ran great and we thought he would. Umberto [Rispoli] rode him perfect and instead of being bottled up, he was free-running. He’s just a race horse. He knows where the wire is and it’s nice to be able to take advantage of the great Cal-bred program we have out here. This horse, he makes my job easy. Any trainer out here will say when you have a horse that’s as consistent as he is and lays his body down each and every time. … This horse doesn’t know he’s 8 years old. He really doesn’t; he trains like a young horse, and we’re very blessed to have him.”

Rispoli (winning jockey): “As I said last time, he’s versatile. You can put him on the street, he can run on the street. I don’t think he’s afraid about anything and he proves that with the years. He’s such an old horse, so he’s an expert, and he’s a nice horse to ride. You can put him wherever you want. … Obviously, I had a very good trip during the race.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes: This race for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles really wasn’t much of a race. As Time Goes By went to the lead at the start, motored around the track, got interested entering the far turn and turned things on as Mike Smith hand-rode her for a 9¼-length win.

As Time Goes By paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10. This Tea was second, followed by Harvest Moon, Pharoah’s Heart and Clockstrikestwelve.

Baffert (winning trainer): “She’s by my all-time favorite horse, American Pharoah, and I’ve taken my time. The owners have been really patient. She’s beautifully bred, and I knew the older she gets, the better she’s going to get. Mike [Smith] is so great with these good mares and he just gets the most out of her. I was debating on running her next week in Kentucky or here, but because I want to develop her slowly and the Breeders’ Cup is the main goal, we chose to stay. She’s going to get better with age. She’s so sweet like her sire. She’s the sweetest thing in the barn. I have a soft spot for her, because I think of American Pharoah every time I walk by her stall.”

Smith (winning jockey): “I wasn’t shocked [to be on the lead]. I actually thought the one horse (Pharoah’s Heart) and Harvest Moon would show a little more speed. But she actually jumped really quick out of there, and she fell right into stride so nice and I just stayed out of her way. The whole experience for her was really, really nice. I mean she warmed up really brilliant, acted really good in the gate, stood really well. That was really impressive, she did that well, well in hand, and galloped out nice and now Bob can point her just about anywhere he wants to.”

In the final race of the evening, jockey Mario Gutierrez was dislodged from his mount, Rockie Causeway, when the horse interfered with D’s Lovely Sophia. Nate Newby, Santa Anita general manager, told Britney Eurton of TVG that Gutierrez was conscious and moving his extremities. He was taken from the track by ambulance. We’ll update you in the next newsletter.

Santa Anita preview

The final card of the week is 10 races starting at 1 p.m. Half the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones) and there is one ungraded stakes race; in fact, it is the only $100,000 race in the U.S. on Sunday. The feature is the $100,000 Singletary Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Petruchio is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Smith. The gelding broke his maiden on the turf but has mostly been on dirt. Last out he was sixth in the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate and was third in the Los Alamitos Futurity in the race before that. Gator Shining is the 5-2 second choice for Richard Baltas and Flavien Prat. He has run all five of his races on the turf, winning one of them. His only stakes race was an eighth in the Baffle. Post is around 5:22 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 7, 6, 5, 7, 11, 7, 6, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

TENTH RACE: No. 3 Secret Maneuver (15-1)

This is a wide-open grab bag race that has been won by horses over 5-1 26% of the time. Secret Maneuver at 15-1 makes the third start off a 17-month break (second start on the main track) for a small stable that is having a nice year winning 21% and 45% in-the-money for a profit. If the top choice ridden by Prat falters, this is a wide-open race. I am also using the Jessica Pyfer horse on the rail, Flatterwithjewels who is making the second start off the bench. This horse won the debut last year at this distance under a weight break and at 6-1 also offers a very nice value.

Saturday’s result: Peace Pipe looked and raced uncomfortable, getting pulled numerous times in the race and finished off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Pimlico (6): $100,000 Dahlia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Xanthique ($14.20)

Pimlico (7): $100,000 Frank Y. Whiteley Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Laki ($10.20)

Santa Anita (1): $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Brandothebartender ($12.00)

Pimlico (8): $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Corelli ($12.00)

Belmont (8): $100,000 Elusive Quality Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Casa Creed ($7.60)

Oaklawn (7): $107,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Best Kept Secret ($25.80)

Pimlico (9): $125,000 Weber City Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Miss Leslie ($21.20)

Pimlico (10): $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: The Reds ($5.80)

Pimlico (11): $100,000 King T. Leatherbury Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Completed Pass ($6.80)

Oaklawn (9): $106,000 allowance optional claiming, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: American Dubai ($31.20)

Oaklawn (10): $200,000 Bachelor Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Jaxon Traveler ($5.40)

Golden Gate (8): $100,000 California Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Stalking Shadow ($16.20)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200.000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: As Time Goes By ($3.20)

Golden Gate (9): Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Whisper Not ($4.80)

Churchill (7): $118,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Fortuity ($11.00)

Churchill (8): $115,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/14 miles. Winner: Honor Hop ($10.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

5:22 Santa Anita (9): $100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Petruchio (2-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 First Painted Candy (4-1)

She is a big sized 2-year-old filly that appears to still be maturing into her size. She finished much better than looked when third in her career debut against a solid cast of rivals. She will be representing top-notch connections that always do well with entrants of this ilk. In that first outing, she broke slow and was crossed to lose multiple lengths and her racing lane before angling in for clearance. She was able to finish strongly in the final yards to garner the trifecta placing. With a competitive number in her holster along with an expected better start this evening, we’ll give this long strider a long look for all the board placings and at a nice price.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.