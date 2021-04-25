Horse racing newsletter: More news from Kentucky
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at As Times Goes By’s dominant performance at Santa Anita.
Let’s start with the latest news from Churchill Downs.
Trainer Peter Miller reported that after a five-furlong work (1:02) at San Luis Rey Downs that Get Her Number will skip the Derby. That puts Keepmeinmind in the starting gate. Brooklyn Strong now moves to the on-deck circle.
Here’s the current lineup, in order of points.
Essential Quality (jockey Luis Saez, trainer Brad Cox); Hot Rod Charlie (Flavien Prat, Doug O’Neill); Super Stock (Ricardo Santana Jr., Steve Asmussen); Like The King (Drayden Van Dyke, Wesley Ward); Known Agenda (Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher); Rock Your World (Joel Rosario, John Sadler); Bourbonic (Kendrick Carmouche, Todd Pletcher); Medina Spirit (John Velazquez, Bob Baffert); Midnight Bourbon (Mike Smith, Asmussen); Mandaloun (Florent Geroux, Cox); Caddo River (TBA, Cox); Highly Motivated (Javier Castellano, Chad Brown); Helium (Julien Leparoux, Mark Casse); Soup And Sandwich (Tyler Gaffalione, Casse); Dynamic One (Jose Ortiz, Pletcher); Sainthood (TBA, Pletcher); Hidden Stash (Rafael Bejarano, Vicki Oliver); O Besos (Marcelino Pedroza, Greg Foley); King Fury (Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek); Keepmeinmind (David Cohen, Robertino Diodoro).
Let’s check in on a few of the Kentucky Derby horses, courtesy of Ed Golden and Mike Willman at Santa Anita and the notes team at Churchill Downs.
— Essential Quality worked five furlongs in 1:00.20 outside of Spa City. They started at the half-mile pole and had splits of :12.80, :24.80 and :48.20. Exercise rider Edvin Vargas was aboard Essential Quality. “We keep radios on all of our riders so that way we can stay in contact throughout the work,” trainer Brad Cox said. “Galloping out around the turn, I got on the radio to Edvin and told him not to let him go too strongly. Spa City is a horse we used as a workmate for Essential Quality the last three or four works. He’s a good matchup for him because he’s a good work horse.”
— Hot Rod Charlie worked at noon at Santa Anita on Saturday. He went six furlongs in 1:13.68. His splits were 24.46, 48.94 and 1:00.90. “I’m extremely grateful to the Santa Anita Racing Department for letting us work after training hours and before the races,” trainer Doug O’Neill said. “I love the fresh track and not having to worry about traffic. I’m real happy with the way he breezed. We’re all set, looking forward to getting him to Churchill and finding out what our post position will be on Tuesday.”
— Rock Your World went five furlongs in 59.20 at Santa Anita on Saturday. “He breezed very well,” said trainer John Sadler. “He looked good, nice and smooth. It was kind of a repeat of last week. We didn’t want to do too much because he’s right where he wants to be already. We’re happy.” Rock Your World and Sadler leave for Kentucky on Sunday.
— Super Stock, winner of the Arkansas Derby, went five furlongs in 1:01.20 in his final work before the Derby. “He went perfect and he gave us exactly what we were looking for,” trainer Steve Asmussen said. “I think that the horse’s confidence level is at an all-time high, he goes really well over this racetrack, and I couldn’t feel any better about him going into the Derby.”
— Known Agenda and Sainthood worked five furlongs in company in 1:01 while Bourbonic went a half-mile in :49.60. All run for trainer Todd Pletcher, along with Dynamic One. “It looks like a fairly wide-open year,” Pletcher said. “I don’t see anybody I’m really afraid of. But on the other hand, I don’t see anybody I’d leave out.”
— Medina Spirit jogged a mile alongside a pony Saturday. He had his final work Friday afternoon at Santa Anita, going six furlongs in 1:12.20. Trainer Bob Baffert gets to Louisville on Sunday night and will be at the track Monday.
Santa Anita review
There were two stakes races at Santa Anita on Saturday, so let’s get to them.
$100,000 Crystal Water Stakes: This one-mile turf race for Cal-bred had the far-too-familiar compact field with just five starters. Brandothebartender ran patiently near the back until entering the stretch when he swung wide and rallied for a three-quarter length win.
Brandothebartender paid $12.00, $3.80 and $2.10. North County Guy was second, followed by Acclimate, Desmond Doss and Irish Heatwave.
Craig Dollase (winning trainer): “He ran great and we thought he would. Umberto [Rispoli] rode him perfect and instead of being bottled up, he was free-running. He’s just a race horse. He knows where the wire is and it’s nice to be able to take advantage of the great Cal-bred program we have out here. This horse, he makes my job easy. Any trainer out here will say when you have a horse that’s as consistent as he is and lays his body down each and every time. … This horse doesn’t know he’s 8 years old. He really doesn’t; he trains like a young horse, and we’re very blessed to have him.”
Rispoli (winning jockey): “As I said last time, he’s versatile. You can put him on the street, he can run on the street. I don’t think he’s afraid about anything and he proves that with the years. He’s such an old horse, so he’s an expert, and he’s a nice horse to ride. You can put him wherever you want. … Obviously, I had a very good trip during the race.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes: This race for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles really wasn’t much of a race. As Time Goes By went to the lead at the start, motored around the track, got interested entering the far turn and turned things on as Mike Smith hand-rode her for a 9¼-length win.
As Time Goes By paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10. This Tea was second, followed by Harvest Moon, Pharoah’s Heart and Clockstrikestwelve.
Baffert (winning trainer): “She’s by my all-time favorite horse, American Pharoah, and I’ve taken my time. The owners have been really patient. She’s beautifully bred, and I knew the older she gets, the better she’s going to get. Mike [Smith] is so great with these good mares and he just gets the most out of her. I was debating on running her next week in Kentucky or here, but because I want to develop her slowly and the Breeders’ Cup is the main goal, we chose to stay. She’s going to get better with age. She’s so sweet like her sire. She’s the sweetest thing in the barn. I have a soft spot for her, because I think of American Pharoah every time I walk by her stall.”
Smith (winning jockey): “I wasn’t shocked [to be on the lead]. I actually thought the one horse (Pharoah’s Heart) and Harvest Moon would show a little more speed. But she actually jumped really quick out of there, and she fell right into stride so nice and I just stayed out of her way. The whole experience for her was really, really nice. I mean she warmed up really brilliant, acted really good in the gate, stood really well. That was really impressive, she did that well, well in hand, and galloped out nice and now Bob can point her just about anywhere he wants to.”
In the final race of the evening, jockey Mario Gutierrez was dislodged from his mount, Rockie Causeway, when the horse interfered with D’s Lovely Sophia. Nate Newby, Santa Anita general manager, told Britney Eurton of TVG that Gutierrez was conscious and moving his extremities. He was taken from the track by ambulance. We’ll update you in the next newsletter.
Santa Anita preview
The final card of the week is 10 races starting at 1 p.m. Half the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones) and there is one ungraded stakes race; in fact, it is the only $100,000 race in the U.S. on Sunday. The feature is the $100,000 Singletary Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Petruchio is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Smith. The gelding broke his maiden on the turf but has mostly been on dirt. Last out he was sixth in the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate and was third in the Los Alamitos Futurity in the race before that. Gator Shining is the 5-2 second choice for Richard Baltas and Flavien Prat. He has run all five of his races on the turf, winning one of them. His only stakes race was an eighth in the Baffle. Post is around 5:22 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 7, 6, 5, 7, 11, 7, 6, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
TENTH RACE: No. 3 Secret Maneuver (15-1)
This is a wide-open grab bag race that has been won by horses over 5-1 26% of the time. Secret Maneuver at 15-1 makes the third start off a 17-month break (second start on the main track) for a small stable that is having a nice year winning 21% and 45% in-the-money for a profit. If the top choice ridden by Prat falters, this is a wide-open race. I am also using the Jessica Pyfer horse on the rail, Flatterwithjewels who is making the second start off the bench. This horse won the debut last year at this distance under a weight break and at 6-1 also offers a very nice value.
Saturday’s result: Peace Pipe looked and raced uncomfortable, getting pulled numerous times in the race and finished off the board.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Pimlico (6): $100,000 Dahlia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Xanthique ($14.20)
Pimlico (7): $100,000 Frank Y. Whiteley Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Laki ($10.20)
Santa Anita (1): $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Brandothebartender ($12.00)
Pimlico (8): $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Corelli ($12.00)
Belmont (8): $100,000 Elusive Quality Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Casa Creed ($7.60)
Oaklawn (7): $107,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Best Kept Secret ($25.80)
Pimlico (9): $125,000 Weber City Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Miss Leslie ($21.20)
Pimlico (10): $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: The Reds ($5.80)
Pimlico (11): $100,000 King T. Leatherbury Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Completed Pass ($6.80)
Oaklawn (9): $106,000 allowance optional claiming, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: American Dubai ($31.20)
Oaklawn (10): $200,000 Bachelor Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Jaxon Traveler ($5.40)
Golden Gate (8): $100,000 California Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Stalking Shadow ($16.20)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200.000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: As Time Goes By ($3.20)
Golden Gate (9): Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Whisper Not ($4.80)
Churchill (7): $118,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Fortuity ($11.00)
Churchill (8): $115,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/14 miles. Winner: Honor Hop ($10.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
5:22 Santa Anita (9): $100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Petruchio (2-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 First Painted Candy (4-1)
She is a big sized 2-year-old filly that appears to still be maturing into her size. She finished much better than looked when third in her career debut against a solid cast of rivals. She will be representing top-notch connections that always do well with entrants of this ilk. In that first outing, she broke slow and was crossed to lose multiple lengths and her racing lane before angling in for clearance. She was able to finish strongly in the final yards to garner the trifecta placing. With a competitive number in her holster along with an expected better start this evening, we’ll give this long strider a long look for all the board placings and at a nice price.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 24.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Crystal Water Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.60 47.58 1:11.39 1:23.19 1:35.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Brandothebartender
|122
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|5.00
|1
|North County Guy
|124
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|Gutierrez
|1.00
|2
|Acclimate
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–½
|3–ns
|Prat
|1.80
|3
|Desmond Doss
|120
|3
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|3–½
|4–2¾
|Cedillo
|6.20
|4
|Irish Heatwave
|124
|4
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hernandez
|22.90
|5
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|12.00
|3.80
|2.10
|1
|NORTH COUNTY GUY
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|ACCLIMATE
|2.10
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$14.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-3)
|$5.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2)
|$11.75
Winner–Brandothebartender B.g.8 by Tribal Rule out of Frysland, by Stravinsky. Bred by John R. Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael. Mutuel Pool $345,949 Exacta Pool $129,399 Superfecta Pool $35,916 Trifecta Pool $68,909. Scratched–Prodigal Son.
BRANDOTHEBARTENDER angled to the inside quickly, chased along the fence then angled out on the far turn, came three wide into the drive, tipped out further in upper stretch, rallied five wide and proved best late. NORTH COUNTY GUY tracked in the two path then moved out three wide on the backstretch, bid three deep at the quarter pole, took over in upper stretch but got outkicked by the winner in the final sixteenth. ACCLIMATE set the pace from inside, met bids around the second bend, relinquished control in upper stretch but stayed on from inside and held the show. DESMOND DOSS off a bit slow to begin then sent between rivals, was closest in pursuit in the two path, bid outside around the far turn, challenged between rivals into and down the stretch, could not find the needed late kick and got edged for the show. IRISH HEATWAVE settled off the back, angled four wide exiting the turn, six wide in upper stretch and lacked a rally.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.25 45.59 58.20 1:11.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Crooked Finger Ray
|126
|2
|2
|4–2
|4–1½
|2–4
|1–nk
|Hernandez
|3.40
|1
|Press Briefing
|119
|1
|1
|3–1½
|1–2
|1–2
|2–1½
|Centeno
|4.80
|5
|Threearchbaymafia
|119
|5
|3
|5–½
|5–2½
|3–hd
|3–9¾
|Pyfer
|1.30
|3
|Western Rule
|120
|3
|5
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–1
|4–¾
|Desormeaux
|11.30
|6
|Zorich
|126
|6
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|8.40
|4
|Ed Gatty
|126
|4
|6
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–2½
|6
|Fuentes
|4.60
|2
|CROOKED FINGER RAY
|8.80
|4.20
|2.60
|1
|PRESS BRIEFING
|5.00
|2.80
|5
|THREEARCHBAYMAFIA
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$45.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$21.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3)
|$23.21
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$28.70
Winner–Crooked Finger Ray B.g.4 by Verrazano out of Verticaleigh, by Mineshaft. Bred by JAAM Racing, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $198,928 Daily Double Pool $51,922 Exacta Pool $82,550 Superfecta Pool $28,751 Trifecta Pool $52,682. Claimed–Crooked Finger Ray by Girdner, Paul K. and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Claimed–Press Briefing by Jose Ramos. Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Claimed–Threearchbaymafia by Big Iron Racing, LLC, Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
CROOKED FINGER RAY well placed behind the top trio, angled four wide on the turn then chased three deep a quarter mile out, rallied outside PRESS BRIEFING and got up. PRESS BRIEFING vied for the lead from inside, lost a bit of ground to the top pair entering the turn, asked at the three-eighths, quickly cleared the outside pair, led into deep stretch and got caught in the closing moments. THREEARCHBAYMAFIA sat off the pace, angled to the inside on the turn, steered out in upper stretch and finished with late run. WESTERN RULE vied between rivals early, dueled into the turn, chased along the inside into the drive, shifted in upper stretch and weakened. ZORICH trailed off the inside, went four wide around the turn and failed to menace. ED GATTY hopped at the start, moved up to vie for the lead three deep up the backstretch, dueled into the turn, chased the leader three then two wide while between rivals around the turn and faded.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.08 45.56 57.79 1:04.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Steele Road
|126
|4
|4
|3–1½
|2–2½
|1–3½
|1–7¼
|Prat
|0.40
|1
|Very Irish
|119
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2–½
|Ortega
|11.90
|3
|Stir the Pot
|119
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–3½
|3–3½
|Centeno
|2.00
|2
|Nazare
|126
|2
|1
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|4
|Desormeaux
|12.80
|4
|STEELE ROAD
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|VERY IRISH
|5.80
|3
|STIR THE POT
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$10.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$7.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)
|$3.75
Winner–Steele Road Ch.g.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Fashion Storm, by Storm Cat. Bred by Diamond A Racing Corp. (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Diamond A Racing Corporation. Mutuel Pool $161,524 Daily Double Pool $21,511 Exacta Pool $69,504 Trifecta Pool $48,516. Scratched–Derby War.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $22.35. Pick Three Pool $57,093.
STEELE ROAD came away a bit slow, stalked the leaders from outside, bid alongside STIR THE POT into the turn, dueled in the two path around the bend, cleared at the three-sixteenths, widened under confident handling and was ridden out to the wire. VERY IRISH chased the the top pair from inside early, angled outside NAZARE and got floated five wide by that rival around the turn, kept to task in the drive and gained the place. STIR THE POT dueled outside of NAZARE early, put away that rival at the seven-sixteenth but was met with another challenge from STEELE ROAD, dueled with that foe around the turn while taking an awkward step at the five-sixteenths pole, lost contact with the winner at the top of the lane and weakened. NAZARE dueled from inside early, could not keep pace into the turn, drifted out around the bend and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.80 48.56 1:13.67 1:37.65 1:49.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Secret Club
|126
|3
|1
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|Hernandez
|2.30
|1
|George Herman Ruth
|126
|1
|6
|6
|5–1½
|4–½
|2–2
|2–1¾
|Rispoli
|5.80
|6
|Table for Ten
|126
|6
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–2½
|3–1
|3–2
|Prat
|1.80
|4
|Carmelita's Man
|126
|4
|5
|4–2½
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–5½
|Cedillo
|3.10
|2
|Sabuda
|118
|2
|4
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|5–7
|5–9
|Espinoza
|8.10
|5
|Canyon Crest
|119
|5
|2
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Centeno
|27.40
|3
|SECRET CLUB
|6.60
|3.60
|2.40
|1
|GEORGE HERMAN RUTH
|5.00
|2.80
|6
|TABLE FOR TEN
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$17.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$18.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-4)
|$7.92
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6)
|$24.40
Winner–Secret Club B.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Secret Mountain, by Mt. Livermore. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $325,915 Daily Double Pool $26,256 Exacta Pool $166,278 Superfecta Pool $62,699 Trifecta Pool $104,323. Scratched–Mr. Brownstone, Start a Runnin.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $13.55. Pick Three Pool $26,341.
SECRET CLUB got bumped from both sides at the start, stalked in the two wide around the first turn, bid past the three-eighths pole, gained the advantage near the five-sixteenths, dueled with GEORGE HERMAN RUTH in the drive and held gamely. GEORGE HERMAN RUTH was off slow and shifted out at the start, closed in leaving the backstretch, ranged up three to four wide, dueled with SECRET CLUB in the stretch but faltered late. TABLE FOR TEN came out leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival, moved into the two on the far turn, tipped out into the stretch and finished evenly for the show. CARMELITA'S MAN bumped from inside at the start, raced along the inside in range, saved ground into the stretch and gained a clear path at the top of lane but failed to produce a bid. SABUDA shifted out and bumped rival at the start, sped clear and set the pace inside then in the two path, lost command approaching the five-sixteenths pole and gave way in the lane. CANYON CREST settled inside, came off the rail into the stretch and was never a factor.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.24 48.48 1:13.15 1:25.79 1:39.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Race Judicata
|115
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–3½
|Pyfer
|6.20
|5
|Smoothlikebuttah
|122
|4
|4
|4–2
|4–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.20
|3
|Mama Superior
|122
|2
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–6
|3–2
|Pereira
|4.70
|4
|Simmer Down
|122
|3
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|4–10
|Gutierrez
|5.90
|1
|Our Little Tiger
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Desormeaux
|2.50
|6
|RACE JUDICATA
|14.40
|5.00
|3.40
|5
|SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|MAMA SUPERIOR
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$58.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$20.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4)
|$12.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$30.75
Winner–Race Judicata B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Hi Ho Yodeler, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Todd Marshall & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $254,894 Daily Double Pool $31,751 Exacta Pool $96,834 Superfecta Pool $23,397 Trifecta Pool $48,817. Scratched–Plum Sexy.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $59,085. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4/5-3-6) 4 correct paid $105.65. Pick Four Pool $162,275. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-4/5-3-6) 5 correct paid $811.30. Pick Five Pool $464,915.
RACE JUDICATA cleared from outside and angled into the two path, set the pace inside of SIMMER DOWN, kicked clear again at the five-sixteenths and drew off under right-handed urging and steady handling. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH settled off the rail, exited far turn three wide and bested the rest. MAMA SUPERIOR chased in the two path then moved inside, saved ground into the drive and finished evenly. SIMMER DOWN pulled early outside the pacesetter to the nine-sixteenths pole, chased two wide to the stretch and faded. OUR LITTLE TIGER unhurried from inside, angled out into the clear on the backstretch, went four wide around the far turn and came up empty.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.62 46.43 1:10.73 1:22.73 1:35.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Snazzy Dresser
|122
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–ns
|Desormeaux
|9.60
|8
|Fly to Mars
|122
|7
|4
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–2¼
|Prat
|0.40
|4
|Cajun Treasure
|122
|3
|2
|4–3½
|4–2
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|Rispoli
|7.10
|1
|Move Over
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–2
|4–½
|Figueroa
|11.80
|5
|French Getaway
|122
|4
|5
|6–½
|6–1
|5–1½
|4–2
|5–1¾
|Smith
|5.80
|6
|Camino de Estrella
|122
|5
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|7
|6–5½
|Pereira
|50.20
|7
|Sky Confidential
|115
|6
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–2
|6–hd
|7
|Pyfer
|39.30
|3
|SNAZZY DRESSER
|21.20
|4.80
|3.60
|8
|FLY TO MARS
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|CAJUN TREASURE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$141.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$20.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-4-1)
|$19.63
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-4-1-5)
|$512.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-4)
|$37.75
Winner–Snazzy Dresser Dbb.g.6 by Soldat out of Treasured Freedom, by Open Forum. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock International, Inc (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Robert Gleckman. Mutuel Pool $391,264 Daily Double Pool $29,396 Exacta Pool $213,660 Superfecta Pool $106,668 Super High Five Pool $57,478 Trifecta Pool $154,752. Scratched–Ronald R (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $134.75. Pick Three Pool $70,311.
SNAZZY DRESSER sped to the front and took control of the rail, set all the pace to the stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole and narrowly prevailed. FLY TO MARS bumped from inside leaving the gate, stalked in the two path then moved inside on the backstretch, saved ground on the far turn, tipped outside the leader in the stretch, bid outside late and missed. CAJUN TREASURE traveled in mid-pack while two wide, remained in the two path to the stretch, could not find needed response in the final furlong but stayed on to secure the show. MOVE OVER (GB) was off a bit slow to begin, unhurried from inside, moved into the two path on the backstretch, came with a mild rally late and missed the show. FRENCH GETAWAY raced outside a rival from off the pace, came two wide into the drive and failed to rally. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA raced in the two path around the clubhouse turn, settled along the inside on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and made no impact. SKY CONFIDENTIAL broke out and bumped rival, forwardly placed in the two path, came three wide into the stretch and faded.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.59 44.42 56.28 1:08.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Flightline
|118
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–4½
|1–10½
|1–13¼
|Prat
|0.90
|6
|Brutto
|118
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|2–5½
|Cedillo
|6.90
|4
|Naismith
|113
|4
|3
|4–½
|3–2
|3–4
|3–5
|Pyfer
|7.40
|5
|Epidemic
|119
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|Pereira
|18.30
|1
|Money Mike
|118
|1
|5
|6–½
|6–1
|5–2½
|5–11
|Hernandez
|2.70
|3
|Secret Weapon
|118
|3
|7
|7
|4–½
|6–6
|6–18
|Rispoli
|10.40
|7
|Winhappy
|118
|7
|4
|3–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|48.90
|2
|FLIGHTLINE
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|BRUTTO
|5.40
|3.80
|4
|NAISMITH
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$53.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$9.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-5)
|$21.22
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-4-5-1)
|$614.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$20.55
Winner–Flightline B.c.3 by Tapit out of Feathered, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Summer Wind Equine and West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $374,521 Daily Double Pool $50,683 Exacta Pool $161,569 Superfecta Pool $71,420 Super High Five Pool $7,724 Trifecta Pool $105,897. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-2) paid $90.70. Pick Three Pool $37,345.
FLIGHTLINE bumped with MONEY MIKE at the start, set the pace under pressure, kicked clear and padded the lead around the turn, then widened through the lane while confidently ridden to the wire. BRUTTO pressed the pace between rivals, chased two then three wide around the bend and bested the rest. NAISMITH showed early speed between foes then dropped back to chase, saved ground into the drive and finished a clear third. EPIDEMIC stalked outside a rival, went three wide into the turn, angled out into the five path around the bend briefly then entered the stretch four wide and never rallied. MONEY MIKE bumped outside rival at the start, chased along the inside, steadied at the half-mile marker then again at the seven-sixteenths, remained inside to the stretch and lacked a rally. SECRET WEAPON was off slow at the start, went up between rivals, came two wide into the drive and weakened. WINHAPPY broke out, attended the pace outside the top pair, dropped back around the turn, eased in the lane and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Margarita Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.17 46.98 1:11.36 1:36.70 1:49.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|As Time Goes By
|120
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–8
|1–9¼
|Smith
|0.60
|3
|This Tea
|120
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–7
|2–2¼
|Desormeaux
|31.80
|4
|Harvest Moon
|122
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–hd
|3–11
|Prat
|2.00
|1
|Pharoah's Heart
|120
|1
|5
|3–5
|3–4
|3–4
|4–1
|4–hd
|Rispoli
|4.80
|5
|Clockstrikestwelve
|120
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–½
|5
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|29.70
|2
|AS TIME GOES BY
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|THIS TEA
|10.40
|9.40
|4
|HARVEST MOON
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$5.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$26.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$30.60
Winner–As Time Goes By Dbb.f.4 by American Pharoah out of Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. Bred by Orpendale & Chelston (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Tabor, Michael B., Magnier, Mrs. John, and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $510,868 Daily Double Pool $44,653 Exacta Pool $153,105 Trifecta Pool $147,725. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $34.35. Pick Three Pool $86,076. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-2-2) 4 correct paid $225.25. Pick Four Pool $168,311.
AS TIME GOES BY sped to the front, set the pace in the two path, angled in entering the second bend, kicked clear at the three-eighths, drew off under mild hand urging and was ridden out late. THIS TEA unhurried in the beginning, saved ground through both turns and rallied for the place. HARVEST MOON was up close outside the winner through the early stages, could not keep pace past the three-eighths pole, chased two wide to the stretch and got outfinished for the place. PHAROAH'S HEART was off a bit slow to begin, hustled then steadied behind rivals early, chased two wide the moved into the three path, remained off the rail into the drive and had little left. CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE raced off the pace outside a rival to the five-sixteenths, came three wide into the stretch and never made an impact.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.50 47.97 1:13.68 1:38.20 1:50.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Lady Noguez
|126
|8
|4
|8
|8
|7–1½
|3–hd
|1–1
|Desormeaux
|4.80
|7
|Goodtingscominpink
|126
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–hd
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|2.60
|3
|Unbreakable
|126
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|3–1½
|2–2
|3–1¼
|Prat
|2.10
|6
|Prance
|126
|6
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–3¼
|Rispoli
|7.30
|1
|Dynapower
|126
|1
|2
|7–½
|7–hd
|8
|6–½
|5–¾
|Boulanger
|89.70
|4
|Let's Go Now
|126
|4
|8
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1
|5–2½
|6–2¼
|Pereira
|13.40
|2
|Ole Silver
|121
|2
|5
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–hd
|7–½
|7–1½
|Pyfer
|4.30
|5
|Basil Flavor
|118
|5
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|6–½
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|30.00
|8
|LADY NOGUEZ
|11.60
|5.20
|3.20
|7
|GOODTINGSCOMINPINK
|3.80
|2.40
|3
|UNBREAKABLE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$18.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-6)
|$21.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-3-6-1)
|$4,168.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3)
|$27.50
Winner–Lady Noguez Grr.f.4 by Conquest Curlinate out of Lileagh (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Charles Hayden (ON). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Fritts, Marie J., Seymour, Lauri, Pellman, Harry and Cohen, Stuart. Mutuel Pool $342,929 Daily Double Pool $41,136 Exacta Pool $185,053 Superfecta Pool $85,052 Super High Five Pool $5,462 Trifecta Pool $124,564. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-8) paid $13.55. Pick Three Pool $65,169.
LADY NOGUEZ reserved in the early going and moved into the two path, went between foes on the backstretch, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, rallied five wide and reeled in the runner-up late. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK stalked the leader from the two path, bid between at the three-eighths, took over near the five-sixteenths, cleared outside rival with a furlong to go but could not hold off the winner in the final strides. UNBREAKABLE got sandwiched between runners at the start, tucked inside then eased out into the backstretch, unleashed a bid nearing the far turn, vied three deep around the bend but flattened in the late stages. PRANCE raced outside a rival while in range, came three wide into the drive, drifted inward in the lane and kept on to fill out the superfecta. DYNAPOWER broke out and bumped with rival twice in the beginning, unhurried in the early going from inside, moved into the two path and went outside a rival on the second bend, then passed tired rivals in the stretch run. LET'S GO NOW got bumped from both sides leaving the gate, sped clear and controlled the pace, lost command near the five-sixteenths and weakened in the lane. OLE SILVER hopped and got pinballed at the start, stalked on the inside, steadied briefly around the far turn and weakened. BASIL FLAVOR raced outside rivals then moved into the two path, went outside rivals again on the backstretch, angled five into the lane and could not rally.
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.94 44.90 1:10.26 1:23.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Shooters Shoot
|122
|4
|8
|9
|6–½
|5–8
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|15.80
|7
|Canadian Pride
|122
|7
|2
|4–½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|7.80
|5
|Fashionably Fast
|124
|5
|5
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|3.50
|3
|Tigre Di Slugo
|124
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–½
|4–½
|Prat
|1.10
|6
|Ground Attack
|117
|6
|3
|3–1
|2–½
|3–½
|5–6½
|Ellingwood
|54.60
|8
|Surfing Star
|119
|8
|1
|8–1
|9
|9
|6–1¾
|Pyfer
|34.60
|9
|Justinian
|124
|9
|9
|7–1
|8–3½
|7–1
|7–hd
|Hernandez
|18.80
|1
|Leading Score
|124
|1
|4
|6–½
|7–½
|6–½
|8–12
|Espinoza
|5.10
|2
|Tap Back
|122
|2
|6
|1–hd
|4–1
|8–1½
|9
|Gutierrez
|16.20
|4
|SHOOTERS SHOOT
|33.60
|13.20
|7.00
|7
|CANADIAN PRIDE
|9.60
|6.00
|5
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$168.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$112.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-5-3)
|$77.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-5-3-6)
|$4,276.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-5)
|$224.35
Winner–Shooters Shoot B.g.4 by Competitive Edge out of Repeat, by Bernardini. Bred by Nancy C. Shuford (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC and Hudock, Dan. Mutuel Pool $327,988 Daily Double Pool $36,604 Exacta Pool $179,057 Superfecta Pool $87,102 Super High Five Pool $5,604 Trifecta Pool $130,126. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-4) paid $121.15. Pick Three Pool $49,989.
SHOOTERS SHOOT brushed with outside rival at the start, dropped back early, went three wide around the bend, tipped out in upper stretch, closed from outside and edged the runner-up under right-handed urging. CANADIAN PRIDE was up close early outside the top trio, vied four deep into the turn, three deep around the bend and into the stretch, gained control approaching the eighth pole, led into deep stretch and could not fend off the late bid from the winner. FASHIONABLY FAST brushed with SHOOTER SHOOT at the start, went up to vie for the lead between foes then found the rail around the turn, ceded the lead in upper stretch and yielded grudgingly to the top pair. TIGRE DI SLUGO brushed with rival at the start, chased outside another rival then two wide on the turn, angled to the inside in upper stretch but needed to find more late. GROUND ATTACK vied for the lead three deep between rivals, moved into the two path while still fighting for command on the turn, fought into the furlong grounds then flattened out. SURFING STAR broke through the gate prior to the start, chased off the inside, went four wide into the drive and passed tired rivals. JUSTINIAN tracked widest up the backstretch, took the turn four wide and failed find the needed response. LEADING SCORE chased along the rail then moved out into the two path leaving the bend and weakened. TAP BACK stumbled leaving the gate then got brushed shortly after, vied for the lead from inside, checked past the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and faded.
ELEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.56 45.65 1:10.20 1:16.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Kristi's Tiger
|126
|10
|8
|10
|10
|8–hd
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|4.20
|1
|DQ–D's Lovely Sophia
|126
|1
|10
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–¾
|Flores
|24.20
|5
|That's Amare
|126
|5
|4
|4–hd
|5–2
|4–½
|3–1
|Prat
|0.90
|4
|Bella D
|126
|4
|9
|9–1½
|9–hd
|9–1
|4–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|14.10
|2
|Shylock Eddie
|119
|2
|7
|5–2
|3–hd
|3–½
|5–ns
|Ortega
|32.20
|3
|Dr Wysong
|126
|3
|3
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–½
|6–ns
|Cedillo
|13.60
|8
|I'll Do It for You
|126
|8
|2
|8–½
|7–hd
|6–½
|7–2¾
|Desormeaux
|16.30
|6
|Peace Pipe
|121
|6
|6
|6–½
|8–1
|10
|8–1¼
|Pyfer
|14.80
|9
|Navy Queen
|119
|9
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|7–½
|9
|Centeno
|31.10
|7
|Rockie Causeway
|126
|7
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|2–½
|dnf
|Gutierrez
|7.10
|10
|KRISTI'S TIGER
|10.40
|4.00
|3.20
|5
|THAT'S AMARE
|3.00
|2.40
|4
|BELLA D
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$164.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-5)
|$12.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-4-2)
|$97.39
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-5-4-2-3)
|$5,109.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-5-4)
|$42.95
Winner–Kristi's Tiger B.f.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Lottawampum, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC & Alan Klein (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, Richard A. and Brewster, Clark O.. Mutuel Pool $443,157 Daily Double Pool $94,336 Exacta Pool $250,376 Superfecta Pool $127,387 Super High Five Pool $13,390 Trifecta Pool $174,106. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 D's Lovely Sophia–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 10th.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-10) paid $228.50. Pick Three Pool $117,815. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-4-10) 1060 tickets with 4 correct paid $379.00. Pick Four Pool $526,559. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-8-4-10) 414 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,300.95. Pick Five Pool $706,091. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-2-2-8-4-10) 31 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,239.06. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $361,403. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $105,143.
KRISTI'S TIGER reserved off the inside, got floated out into the stretch, angled out further in the stretch and closed fast to inhale the runner-up. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA threw her head at the start, sped to the front from inside, cleared outside rival to take full control, showed the way in the two path into the stretch, lugged out and took the path of ROCKIE CAUSEWAY late and got caught. THAT'S AMARE stalked the pace between foes, checked at the three-eighths pole, stayed two wide to the stretch and finished willingly for the show. BELLA D unhurried in the early going, saved ground around the turn and finished with a mild rally to earn a minor award. SHYLOCK EDDIE in range early along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch and could not produce a bid. DR WYSONG tracked the pace inside rivals, moved off the rail then got squeezed between rivals mid-stretch and could not regain momentum. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU stumbled and bumped inside rival at the start, settled off the pace outside rivals, went three deep around the turn, came out into the lane, lugged in upper stretch then altered around the fallen rider late. PEACE PIPE tracked off the inside then between rivals, steadied off heels entering the turn, then lacked a rally in the stretch run. NAVY QUEEN showed early speed then chased outside the pacesetter, drifted out and bumped rival into the stretch, got bothered by ROCKIE CAUSEWAY and checked in upper stretch and weakened. ROCKIE CAUSEWAY bumped leaving the gate, stalked three deep, angled out leaving the turn, bumped by rival entering the lane, lugged in upper stretch, was forced out then lost her path and stumbled, causing her to unseat the rider nearing the wire. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED D'S LOVELY SOPHIA FROM SECOND AND PLACED HER UNPLACED FOR LUGGING OUT AND TAKING THE PATH OF ROCKIE CAUSEWAY, CAUSING HER TO STUMBLE AND LOSE THE RIDER NEARING THE WIRE.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,884
|$713,685
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,813,698
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,712,638
|TOTAL
|3,884
|$12,240,021
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, April 25.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 54th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hoop Dream
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|David Bernstein
|3-1
|2
|Shuster
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|22,500
|3
|Brazilian Summer
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|4
|Dr. Hoffman
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|5
|Railsplitter
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|9-2
|25,000
|6
|Meadway
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|John E. Cortez
|30-1
|22,500
|7
|Foothill
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|8
|Full Draw
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lady Crocker
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|2
|Shezaghost
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Mike Puype
|4-5
|3
|Whistler's Style
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|4
|Wild Ride
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|5
|Eyes Open
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Dan Blacker
|6-5
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Bella Ciao
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-2
|2
|Midnight Diva
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|3
|Witch Moon
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|4
|Rhythm and Grace
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|John A. Shirreffs
|7-2
|5
|Assignation
|Eswan Flores
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|6
|Aristeia
|Wayne Barnett
|126
|Jay Nehf
|20-1
|7
|Cider Apple
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vangogo
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|10,500
|2
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Milton G. Pineda
|9-5
|12,500
|3
|Lady On Ice
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|5-2
|12,500
|4
|Gemma Royal
|Emily Ellingwood
|115
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|10,500
|5
|Girona
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|5-1
|10,500
|6
|Tiz Toffee
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Rosemary Trela
|5-1
|12,500
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bombard
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|2
|Gregorian Chant
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|9-5
|3
|Loud Mouth
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|4
|Chasin Munny
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|5
|Chaos Theory
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shady Empire
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|2
|Too Late
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|3
|Agamemnon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Ronald L. McAnally
|6-1
|4
|Without Malice
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Walther Solis
|15-1
|5
|Run King Stud Run
|Henry Lopez
|111
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|30-1
|6
|Bench Judge
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|7
|Coalinga Road
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Carla Gaines
|8-5
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ferrariano
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|2
|Magnificent Red
|Juan Hernandez
|118
|Dan Blacker
|20-1
|3
|Irondale
|Emily Ellingwood
|111
|Karen Headley
|6-1
|4
|Auspicious Style
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|5
|Storm Seeker
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Jerry Wallace, II
|5-1
|6
|Backyard Brawl
|Jessica Pyfer
|111
|Vann Belvoir
|15-1
|7
|Baracko
|Cesar Ortega
|111
|Javier Jose Sierra
|50-1
|8
|Seattle Breakout
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Karen Headley
|8-1
|9
|Head for Business
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|10
|Minister Shane
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|11
|Count Tolstoy
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Jesus Mendoza
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Single Me Out
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Gary Stute
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Unmasked
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Salvador Orozco
|12-1
|3
|Teton Valley
|Emily Ellingwood
|111
|Ryan Hanson
|4-1
|4
|Tiz a Speed Bomb
|Cesar Ortega
|119
|Cesar DeAlba
|12-1
|5
|El Diablo Rojo
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|2-1
|6
|Caerulean
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|7-2
|7
|Ingest
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Singletary Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Petruchio
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
|2
|Sensemaker
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|8-1
|3
|Man Friday
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Sword Zorro
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|5
|Gator Shining
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|6
|Coastal Kid
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|8-1
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Flatterwithjewels
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Commas Save Lives
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|16,000
|3
|Secret Maneuver
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Milton G. Pineda
|15-1
|16,000
|4
|Kaygo
|Juan Espinoza
|117
|Rene Amescua
|30-1
|12,500
|5
|Run Like Kona
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|6
|Sophie Antoinette
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Second Avenue
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Brian T. Cunningham
|20-1
|12,500
|8
|Traffic Stopper
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|16,000
|9
|Maggie's Magic
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Reid France
|6-1
|16,000
|10
|Miss Lady Ann
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Dean Pederson
|6-1
|16,000
|11
|Full Eclipse
|Emily Ellingwood
|119
|John E. Cortez
|20-1
|16,000
