Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut’s final Kentucky Oaks rankings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 25. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 54th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.34 48.22 1:13.53 1:37.71 1:49.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Foothill 124 7 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–3 1–1¼ Cedillo 3.10 5 Railsplitter 124 5 1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 5.10 1 Hoop Dream 124 1 6 5–½ 6–1 6–2 4–2 3–1¼ Hernandez 1.30 4 Dr. Hoffman 124 4 8 8 8 7–hd 5–1½ 4–nk Prat 4.60 3 Brazilian Summer 124 3 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 3–½ 5–4¾ Rispoli 18.90 8 Full Draw 124 8 7 4–1½ 4–1 3–hd 6–1½ 6–½ Gutierrez 21.70 6 Meadway 117 6 2 7–1 5–hd 5–hd 7–2½ 7–7 Pyfer 73.40 2 Shuster 122 2 4 6–½ 7–2 8 8 8 T Baze 12.70

7 FOOTHILL 8.20 4.60 2.60 5 RAILSPLITTER 5.60 3.20 1 HOOP DREAM 2.20

$1 EXACTA (7-5) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-4) $16.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-4-3) $352.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $22.65

Winner–Foothill Dbb.g.4 by Vronsky out of Starry Skies, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Ron Beegle (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Seymour Jukie and Jack Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $202,867 Exacta Pool $108,391 Superfecta Pool $52,396 Super High Five Pool $4,066 Trifecta Pool $77,103. Scratched–none.

FOOTHILL stalked the pacesetter in the two path, applied pressure at the seven-sixteenths pole, headed rival a quarter mile out, dueled through the stretch and inched away late to prove best. RAILSPLITTER set the pace from inside, headed by FOOTHILL at the quarter pole, dueled from inside through the stretch, got outkicked in the final sixteenth but proved a game second. HOOP DREAM broke out and bumped rival at the start, tracked the speed from inside, two wide up the backstretch, moved to the rail around the far turn then came two wide into the stretch, chased three wide through the drive and gained ground late. DR. HOFFMAN unhurried in the beginning, traveled in the two path around the clubhouse turn, moved to the rail and remained inside to the stretch, steered out in the stretch and came with a mild late bid. BRAZILIAN SUMMER got bumped from inside at the start, saved ground along the fence to the stretch and finished evenly in the final furlong. FULL DRAW in range through the early stages while outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MEADWAY went three wide around the first turn, tracked outside a rival, entered the far turn four wide then moved down to the three path and weakened in the drive. SHUSTER bumped both sides leaving the gate settled between runners early then outside a rival on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and was never a factor.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.41 47.51 1:12.32 1:25.14 1:38.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Shezaghost 126 2 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–4 1–6 Prat 1.10 3 Whistler's Style 118 3 1 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–2½ 2–3¾ T Baze 7.20 1 Lady Crocker 121 1 4 4–1 4–2½ 3–hd 3–4½ 3–12 Pyfer 8.90 5 Eyes Open 126 5 3 3–1 3–½ 4–5 4–3½ 4–hd Hernandez 1.10 4 Wild Ride 119 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 Centeno 46.10

2 SHEZAGHOST 4.20 2.60 2.60 3 WHISTLER'S STYLE 4.00 3.80 1 LADY CROCKER 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $8.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $12.30

Winner–Shezaghost Ch.f.4 by Ghostzapper out of Wine Train, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $150,686 Daily Double Pool $33,965 Exacta Pool $68,392 Trifecta Pool $61,777. Scratched–none.

SHEZAGHOST set the pace inside of WHISTLER'S STYLE, met the bid from that rival at the five-sixteenths, kicked clear nearing the stretch then drew off under a tap of right-handed urging and strong handling. WHISTLER'S STYLE pressed from outside, put in a mild bid around the far turn, could not sustain the momentum leaving the bend and churned on to prove second best. LADY CROCKER stumbled leaving the gate, pulled leaving the first turn and early on the backstretch, stalked from inside to the lane, could not summon the needed rally and kept on for a clear third. EYES OPEN stalked outside the top pair, traveled three wide to the stretch and faded. WILD RIDE steadied between soon after the start, drifted out a bit into the first turn, angled out into the backstretch and raced widest, came back to the rail for the second bend, entered the stretch two wide, steered out at the top of the lane and never threatened.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.73 48.95 1:13.45 1:37.89 1:49.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Midnight Diva 118 2 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–ns Cedillo 7.20 4 Rhythm and Grace 118 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–½ Gutierrez 3.10 7 Cider Apple 118 7 7 7 7 5–hd 5–2 3–1 T Baze 3.30 1 Miss Bella Ciao 118 1 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 3–1 4–ns Prat 2.60 3 Witch Moon 126 3 4 4–hd 5–1½ 3–hd 4–hd 5–3¼ Hernandez 2.80 5 Assignation 121 5 6 6–2½ 6–½ 7 6–7 6–10¼ Flores 58.00 6 Aristeia 126 6 1 5–1 4–½ 6–hd 7 7 Barnett 22.30

2 MIDNIGHT DIVA 16.40 7.60 4.80 4 RHYTHM AND GRACE 4.80 3.40 7 CIDER APPLE (GB) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $26.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-1) $30.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-1-3) $554.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $53.35

Winner–Midnight Diva Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Pizza Lady, by Dance With Ravens. Bred by Ralph Kinder & Erv Woolsey (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Breeze Easy, LLC. Mutuel Pool $324,929 Daily Double Pool $17,857 Exacta Pool $148,018 Superfecta Pool $64,346 Super High Five Pool $7,115 Trifecta Pool $101,946. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-2) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $63,370.

MIDNIGHT DIVA established the front from inside, challenged around the far turn and relinquished control past the quarter pole, fought back and regained control in the stretch and prevailed over the runner-up. RHYTHM AND GRACE was up close outside the leader, bid near the five-sixteenths pole, took control past the quarter pole, battled with MIDNIGHT DIVA through the stretch, drifted in nearing the sixteenth pole then drifted back out and missed. CIDER APPLE (GB) was forced out by inner rival at the start, reserved in the two path in the early stages, swung out widest into the stretch and finished well to earn the show honors. MISS BELLA CIAO stalked from inside, tipped out entering the stretch, lacked room behind the top pair and angled out with a sixteenth to go but found that clear path taken again when RHYTHM AND GRACE drifted out late. WITCH MOON stalked between foes then outside a rival, asked at the three-eighths, came four wide into the stretch, stayed within striking distance in the final furlong but could not find the needed late kick. ASSIGNATION tucked inside and saved ground through both turns but lacked a rally. ARISTEIA came out at the start, tracked outside a pair of rivals, trailed the field leaving the far turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.19 46.25 59.14 1:05.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Tiz Toffee 122 5 5 5 4–hd 3–hd 1–hd Desormeaux 4.50 3 Lady On Ice 122 3 3 3–½ 3–1½ 4–6 2–2¾ Cedillo 2.50 1 Vangogo 120 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–nk Gonzalez 6.00 2 Uno Trouble Maker 115 2 2 2–½ 2–2 1–hd 4–10 Centeno 0.80 4 Gemma Royal 115 4 4 4–2 5 5 5 Ellingwood 24.90

6 TIZ TOFFEE 11.00 4.80 4.00 3 LADY ON ICE 4.00 2.60 1 VANGOGO 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $123.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $17.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2) $8.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $36.85

Winner–Tiz Toffee B.m.6 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $213,590 Daily Double Pool $26,458 Exacta Pool $93,703 Superfecta Pool $41,422 Trifecta Pool $69,510. Claimed–Lady On Ice by Big Iron Racing, LLC, Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Uno Trouble Maker by Valeria Arvizu. Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Scratched–Girona. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $54.90. Pick Three Pool $21,692.

TIZ TOFFEE tracked off the rail then angled to the inside, saved ground through the turn, came out and bumped LADY ON ICE entering the stretch, rallied outside the top pair and took control mid-stretch, drifted out a bit while battling with LADY ON ICE and held gamely. LADY ON ICE vied three deep up the backstretch, chased four wide around the turn, got bumped by TIZ TOFFEE entering the stretch, rallied outside that rival while getting floated out a bit and could not get by. VANGOGO broke out and bumped UNO TROUBLE MAKER, dueled inside that rival to the furlong grounds, drifted out and brushed UNO TROUBLE MAKER late and edged that rival for third. UNO TROUBLE MAKER got bumped by VANGOGO at the start, dueled between rivals then outside VANGOGO while three wide, could not match the top pair in the final furlong, was brushed late by VANGOGO and lost the show. GEMMA ROYAL attended the pace four deep, chased the leaders five to four wide around the turn, then weakened in the drive. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH TIZ TOFFEE CAME OUT AND BUMPED LADY ON ICE ENTERING THE STRETCH, THE INCIDENT DID NOT WARRANT A DISQUALFICATION AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.48 45.27 56.87 1:08.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gregorian Chant 124 2 5 5 5 2–hd 1–½ Hernandez 0.90 1 Bombard 124 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 Prat 2.40 5 Chaos Theory 124 5 3 4–1 4–1 5 3–¾ Rispoli 6.70 3 Loud Mouth 124 3 4 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 4–hd Cedillo 21.40 4 Chasin Munny 122 4 1 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 5 Espinoza 3.60

2 GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) 3.80 2.40 2.10 1 BOMBARD 3.00 2.20 5 CHAOS THEORY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $37.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $4.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $5.90

Winner–Gregorian Chant (GB) Grr.g.5 by Gregorian (IRE) out of Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Clarendon Farm (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $371,320 Daily Double Pool $36,622 Exacta Pool $156,766 Trifecta Pool $107,274. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $73.20. Pick Three Pool $56,079. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-6-2) 743 tickets with 4 correct paid $159.30. Pick Four Pool $155,124. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-2-6-2) 708 tickets with 5 correct paid $668.25. Pick Five Pool $549,954.

GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) settled along the inside, angled out on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied widest and proved best. BOMBARD sped to the front from inside, responded when challenged around the turn, turned away foe nearing the furlong grounds, ceded the lead to GREGORIAN CHANT mid-stretch but stayed on gamely to the wire. CHAOS THEORY tracked from the two path, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, finished willingly and gained the show. LOUD MOUTH stalked from inside, tipped out into the stretch, lacked room and steadied off heels at the eighth pole, kept to task in deep stretch and filled out the superfecta. CHASIN MUNNY up close early outside the pacesetter, launched a bid at the five-sixteenths pole but flattened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.08 45.42 57.93 1:04.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Agamemnon 124 3 3 5–hd 3–½ 2–4 1–½ Valdivia, Jr. 5.40 1 Shady Empire 126 1 2 1–½ 1–3 1–2 2–1 Cedillo 5.00 7 Coalinga Road 126 7 5 7 7 3–4½ 3–11 Rispoli 1.60 4 Without Malice 119 4 1 3–hd 4–1 4–1½ 4–nk Centeno 34.70 6 Bench Judge 126 6 4 6–2½ 5–1½ 6–5½ 5–12 Hernandez 3.20 2 Too Late 126 2 6 2–hd 2–1 5–½ 6–1¼ Gutierrez 3.90 5 Run King Stud Run 116 5 7 4–1½ 6–hd 7 7 Lopez 53.90

3 AGAMEMNON 12.80 5.80 3.00 1 SHADY EMPIRE 5.20 2.80 7 COALINGA ROAD 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $43.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-4) $42.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-4-6) $1,089.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7) $26.25

Winner–Agamemnon B.g.4 by Grazen out of Queen Nefertiti, by Salt Lake. Bred by Tigertail Ranch (CA). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Tigertail Ranch. Mutuel Pool $260,706 Daily Double Pool $42,799 Exacta Pool $129,015 Superfecta Pool $57,846 Super High Five Pool $5,712 Trifecta Pool $91,293. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $62.35. Pick Three Pool $71,102.

AGAMEMNON tracked in the two path entering the turn, came three wide into the stretch, closed well and reeled in the runner-up in the final sixteenth. SHADY EMPIRE sped to the front, drew away around the turn, held a diminishing lead while still clear at the eighth pole and was caught late. COALINGA ROAD dropped back early, went six wide into the turn, steered down to the two path around the bend, moved out a bit in the drive and rallied late. WITHOUT MALICE stalked outside a rival, drifted out on the turn, further out at the top of the lane and could not rally. BENCH JUDGE settled off the rail, went five then six wide around the bend, angled inside rival in upper stretch and failed to threaten. TOO LATE stalked outside the leader or between rivals, chased two then three wide on the turn and tired. RUN KING STUD RUN stumbled leaving the gate, chased four wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and faded.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.33 45.29 1:10.52 1:16.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Storm Seeker 126 5 1 3–1½ 3–1 2–1 1–hd Desormeaux 3.70 10 Minister Shane 118 10 4 5–4 4–½ 3–1½ 2–1½ Rispoli 2.30 1 Ferrariano 118 1 5 4–hd 5–2 4–3 3–4¼ Cedillo 3.40 9 Head for Business 126 9 2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 4–2¾ T Baze 33.00 4 Auspicious Style 118 4 6 6–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 5–1 Prat 4.50 3 Irondale 111 3 11 7–½ 7–2 6–½ 6–¾ Ellingwood 12.40 6 Backyard Brawl 113 6 10 9–3½ 9–2½ 9–5 7–1¼ Pyfer 31.10 7 Baracko 111 7 9 8–2 8–4 8–½ 8–2¼ Ortega 78.50 11 Count Tolstoy 111 11 3 2–2½ 2–1½ 5–1 9–3¼ Centeno 42.70 8 Seattle Breakout 121 8 8 10–5½ 10–7 10 10 Flores 46.00 2 Magnificent Red 118 2 7 11 11 dnf Hernandez 13.00

5 STORM SEEKER 9.40 4.40 3.00 10 MINISTER SHANE 3.80 2.40 1 FERRARIANO 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $76.80 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $15.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-1-9) $65.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-1-9-4) $1,706.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-1) $24.75

Winner–Storm Seeker Ch.g.5 by Stormberg out of Auntie Maud, by Northern Devil. Bred by Joseph A. Duffel (CA). Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Owner: Kinross, Steve, Sackett, Randi, Sackett, Rick and Wallace II, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $370,961 Daily Double Pool $28,851 Exacta Pool $190,895 Superfecta Pool $81,812 Super High Five Pool $4,470 Trifecta Pool $123,712. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $50.60. Pick Three Pool $89,779.

STORM SEEKER stalked in the two path, moved to the rail midway around the turn then exited two wide, took over and cleared mid-stretch and lasted at the wire. MINISTER SHANE tracked off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, dug in late outside STORM SEEKER and narrowly missed. FERRARIANO stalked from inside, was in tight and steadied at the five-sixteenths pole, angled out in the stretch and finished willingly. HEAD FOR BUSINESS dueled for the lead from inside, cleared around the turn, lost command past the eighth pole and weakened late. AUSPICIOUS STYLE traveled outside a rival in mid-pack, angled four wide leaving the turn and lacked a rally. IRONDALE tossed his head and came away slow, raced along the inside in mid-pack, angled three wide into the stretch, came in at the top of the stretch and could not rally. BACKYARD BRAWL got bumped by BARACKO at the start. BARACKO broke in and bumped with rivals from both sides at the start, went three wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and failed to threaten. COUNT TOLSTOY dueled for the lead from outside to the turn, could not keep pace around the bend and faded in the lane. SEATTLE BREAKOUT broke in and bumped rival, jumped the track crossing surfaces early, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and was never a factor. MAGNIFICENT RED jumped the track crossing surfaces early, eased around the turn, pulled up in upper stretch and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.99 45.04 57.79 1:04.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 El Diablo Rojo 124 5 7 6–1 5–½ 3–3 1–2¼ Prat 1.80 1 Single Me Out 126 1 6 7 7 5–½ 2–1½ T Baze 3.00 3 Teton Valley 111 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 3–1¾ Ellingwood 2.70 2 Unmasked 126 2 3 5–hd 6–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ Fuentes 15.50 6 Caerulean 126 6 5 4–1½ 4–2 2–½ 5–6 Gutierrez 5.50 7 Ingest 111 7 4 3–1 3–hd 7 6–hd Centeno 19.90 4 Tiz a Speed Bomb 119 4 1 2–½ 2–1 6–½ 7 Ortega 18.30

5 EL DIABLO ROJO 5.60 2.80 2.10 1 SINGLE ME OUT 3.60 2.20 3 TETON VALLEY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $31.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-2) $6.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-3-2-6) $151.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $6.50

Winner–El Diablo Rojo Ch.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Bella Roja, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Craig Lewis Racing Stable, Elliot Lewis& Anapenny Racing (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Anapenny Racing, LLC and Lewis, Craig A.. Mutuel Pool $277,435 Daily Double Pool $29,289 Exacta Pool $149,667 Superfecta Pool $63,133 Super High Five Pool $6,864 Trifecta Pool $105,799. Claimed–Single Me Out by Big Iron Racing, LLC and Saldana, Reed. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-5) paid $49.00. Pick Three Pool $53,557.

EL DIABLO ROJO sat off the pace, entered the turn three wide, angled to the rail around the bend, came out in upper stretch and drove clear. SINGLE ME OUT raced two wide then came out into the stretch, rallied from outside and proved second best. TETON VALLEY brushed with UNMASKED at the start, set the pace inside of TIZ A SPEED BOMB, cleared that rival around the turn, led into the furlong grounds but weakened late. UNMASKED brushed TETON VALLEY at the start, chased from inside, angled out into the lane, came out and bumped rival in upper stretch and kept on through the late stages to earn a minor award. CAERULEAN traveled off the rail while in range, went two wide into the turn, angled to the inside then tipped out into the stretch and flattened out in the final furlong. INGEST forwardly placed outside the top pair, chased four wide into the lane, got bumped by UNMASKED in upper stretch and weakened. TIZ A SPEED BOMB pressed the pace from outside, failed to match strides midway around the turn and faded in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Singletary Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.31 47.55 1:12.29 1:24.61 1:36.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sword Zorro 120 4 6 6 6 6 2–1 1–¾ Rispoli 2.50 1 Petruchio 120 1 2 5–½ 5–1 5–hd 3–hd 2–1¼ Smith 1.50 3 Man Friday 120 3 5 3–½ 3–1½ 3–½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 8.70 6 Coastal Kid 120 6 4 2–1 2–1 1–hd 4–2 4–14 T Baze 31.90 5 Gator Shining 120 5 3 4–1 4–½ 4–1 5–4 5–5 Prat 2.40 2 Sensemaker 122 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 6 6 Desormeaux 10.60

4 SWORD ZORRO (IRE) 7.00 3.60 2.60 1 PETRUCHIO 2.80 2.40 3 MAN FRIDAY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-6) $21.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $22.40

Winner–Sword Zorro (IRE) B.c.3 by Zoffany (IRE) out of Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). Bred by Pigeon Park Stud (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Yuesheng Zhang. Mutuel Pool $317,706 Daily Double Pool $43,060 Exacta Pool $115,552 Superfecta Pool $41,604 Trifecta Pool $78,490. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-4) paid $35.95. Pick Three Pool $60,477.

SWORD ZORRO (IRE) raced off the pace in the two path, swung five wide into the drive, drifted in upper stretch, drove past nearing the sixteenth pole and edged away. PETRUCHIO pulled a around the first turn from inside, saved ground to the stretch, brushed with COASTAL KID and put in tight quarters at the eighth pole, gained a clear path and finished well inside the winner. MAN FRIDAY well placed early from inside, bid along the fence at the quarter pole, grabbed the lead at the top of the stretch and yielded in deep stretch. COASTAL KID pressed the pace from outside, challenged rival around the turn and bumped with that foe at the five-sixteenths, gained command a quarter mile out, came four wide into the stretch, lost the lead at the top of the stretch, got floated in and brushed with inner rival at the eighth pole and flattened. GATOR SHINING tracked the pace in the two path, raced between foes into the lane, got shuffled back in upper stretch and was not persevered with. SENSEMAKER set the pace inside, two wide on the backstretch, moved back to the rail for the far turn, bumped with outside rival near the five-sixteenths, lost command the quarter pole and faded in the lane.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.36 46.11 58.58 1:05.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Second Avenue 124 6 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–¾ Flores 66.70 11 Miss Lady Ann 126 9 4 5–½ 4–½ 3–½ 2–1¼ Pereira 3.70 10 Maggie's Magic 120 8 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–¾ Hernandez 3.00 12 Full Eclipse 119 10 5 6–1 6–1 5–1½ 4–¾ Ellingwood 31.80 2 Commas Save Lives 120 1 3 3–1 3–1 4–2 5–1¼ T Baze 9.20 9 Traffic Stopper 126 7 6 7–½ 7–1 7–2½ 6–ns Prat 2.60 5 Run Like Kona 126 4 7 4–hd 5–½ 6–½ 7–3½ Rispoli 5.70 3 Secret Maneuver 119 2 9 9–2½ 9–5½ 8–3 8–9 Centeno 29.40 6 Sophie Antoinette 126 5 8 8–5 8–5 9–11½ 9–6 Cedillo 8.20 4 Kaygo 117 3 10 10 10 10 10 Espinoza 71.10

8 SECOND AVENUE 135.40 45.20 23.00 11 MISS LADY ANN 5.60 3.80 10 MAGGIE'S MAGIC 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $424.80 $1 EXACTA (8-11) $356.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-11-10-12) $1,574.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-11-10-12-2) Carryover $9,880 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-11-10) $1,137.60

Winner–Second Avenue B.m.5 by Heat Shield out of Fifth Ave (GB), by Avonbridge (GB). Bred by James Cassidy & Howard Baker (CA). Trainer: Brian T. Cunningham. Owner: Dave Williams. Mutuel Pool $343,066 Daily Double Pool $90,763 Exacta Pool $185,065 Superfecta Pool $104,372 Super High Five Pool $12,945 Trifecta Pool $138,564. Claimed–Maggie's Magic by Jackson, Dale, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David and Moore, William. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Ballet Royalty, Flatterwithjewels. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-8) paid $211.10. Pick Three Pool $153,520. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-4-8) 168 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,801.75. Pick Four Pool $618,567. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-5-4-8) 23 tickets with 5 correct paid $19,693.60. Pick Five Pool $593,492. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-5-5-4-8) 9 tickets with 6 correct paid $20,999.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $353,796. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $186,141.

SECOND AVENUE took control early and crossed over to the inside, received pressure around the turn, cleared MAGGIE'S MAGIC in upper stretch, lugged out in the lane and held well. MISS LADY ANN chased outside a rival, three wide into the stretch, moved outside the winner and kept gaining to the wire. MAGGIE'S MAGIC brushed at the start, closest in pursuit up the backstretch, bid outside on the turn, lost contact in upper stretch and held the show. FULL ECLIPSE tracked outside rivals up the backstretch, took the turn four wide and kept on to earn a minor award. COMMAS SAVE LIVES stalked the pace from inside to the stretch and lacked the needed response. TRAFFIC STOPPER broke out and brushed rival at the start, entered the stretch two to three wide and failed to rally. RUN LIKE KONA chased in the two path to the stretch and also lacked a rally. SECRET MANEUVER traveled a bit off the rail or two wide on the turn then angled out in upper stretch and never made an impact. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE chased five wide around the turn and came up empty. KAYGO steadied soon after the start, trailed the field into the turn, went four to five wide around the bend and failed to menace.