Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut’s final Kentucky Oaks rankings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as as we serve up the usual platter of stewards’ rulings.
This is the latest lineup for the Kentucky Derby, with Caddo River dropping out and Umberto Rispoli picking up a mount.
Off to the races
Essential Quality (jockey Luis Saez, trainer Brad Cox)
Hot Rod Charlie (Flavien Prat, Doug O’Neill)
Super Stock (Ricardo Santana Jr., Steve Asmussen)
Like The King (Drayden Van Dyke, Wesley Ward)
Known Agenda (Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher)
Rock Your World (Joel Rosario, John Sadler)
Bourbonic (Kendrick Carmouche, Todd Pletcher)
Medina Spirit (John Velazquez, Bob Baffert)
Midnight Bourbon (Mike Smith, Asmussen)
Mandaloun (Florent Geroux, Cox)
Caddo River (TBA, Cox)
Highly Motivated (Javier Castellano, Chad Brown)
Helium (Julien Leparoux, Mark Casse)
Soup And Sandwich (Tyler Gaffalione, Casse)
Dynamic One (Jose Ortiz, Pletcher)
Sainthood (TBA, Pletcher)
Hidden Stash (Rafael Bejarano, Vicki Oliver)
O Besos (Marcelino Pedroza, Greg Foley)
King Fury (Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek)
Keepmeinmind (David Cohen, Robertino Diodoro).
Brooklyn Strong (Umberto Rispoli, Danny Velazquez).
Note: Brooklyn Strong is still a possible rather than a probable.
Mario Gutierrez update
You need look no further than Sunday’s entries to see that Mario Gutierrez was back riding after being dismounted in the 11th race on Saturday. His mount was interfered with and he was unseated. He was experiencing some initial back pain and was transported to Huntington Memorial in Pasadena where all the x-rays and scans turned out OK.
Final Oaks rankings
Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, otherwise known as Mr. Oaks, is back with his final rankings before Friday’s Kentucky Oaks. Let’s see what he thinks.
“I don’t care if Monday’s blue
Tuesday’s grey and Wednesday too
Thursday, I don’t care about you
It’s Friday, I’m in love”
--The Cure, Friday I’m in Love
“Oaks and Derby week is upon us, and in the spring this year. It’s good to get a reasonable amount of normalcy back around our horse racing calendar. Heck, it’ll even be a welcome sight to see 40,000 or so of our best friends at Churchill Downs Friday and Saturday this week as we broadcast from the top of section 322. Those empty stands on the first Friday and Saturday in September just didn’t do it for me.
“As I’ve written this spring about the Oaks trail, two things have stood out more than anything. First, the breeding. My goodness, are there a bunch of royally-bred fillies set to take the track on Friday. The current 15th place filly on the Oaks leaderboard is Spritz, by Awesome Again out of a Holy Bull mare. Curlin, Frosted, Liam’s Map, Will Take Charge, Empire Maker, Flatter… the sire list goes on. There’s no questioning the bloodlines of the Oaks field this year.
“The second is the variety of running styles in the field. This field will be a balance of front-runners, stalkers, mid-pack closers, and deep closers. Borrowing from Churchill Downs track announcer Travis Stone, who does this chart every year for the Derby, I put one together showing the differing running styles of this year’s likely Oaks starters. The horses are listed in each column by the total number of Oaks qualifying points they earned:
|Deep Closers
|Mid-Pack Closers
|Stalkers/MP
|Speed/Press
|Speed
|Crazy Beautiful
|Competitive Speed
|Travel Column
|Search Results
|Ava’s Grace
|Clairiere
|Coach
|Pauline’s Pearl
|Will’s Secret
|Spritz
|Maracuja
|Malathaat
|Millefeuille
|Moraz
|PassChampagne
“There will be plenty of speed up front, and from what I can tell, possibly a rabbit or two. Ava’s Grace, who is in the field by virtue of a second-place finish in the Ashland, set the pace in that race before being overtaken in the short stretch at Keeneland by Malathaat. If Spritz gets into the field, I think trainer Rodolphe Brisset will send her to the front and take his chances. I really hope she gets into the race and causes some chaos up front.
“Many of the top qualifiers fall in the stalker/ speed groups: Search Results, Travel Column, Pauline’s Pearl, Malathaat, and Will’s Secret. For the first time in a while, however, two of the very best qualifiers are deep closers: Crazy Beautiful and Clairiere will try to come from the back of the pack to pick up the pieces.
“Given the speed up front, and a 14-horse field, I think we’re most likely to find a winner from the stalkers/ mid-pack group: Travel Column, Pauline’s Pearl, and Malathaat. If the race goes to the classiest of the group, then one of Travel Column or Malathaat will win. If the pace out front is too fast, or the track a bit off, look to either Crazy Beautiful or Clairiere to pull off a late-charging win.
“As I’m sure you can tell, I think this year’s rendition of the run for the lilies is fairly wide open. While I think there’s a gap between the top five and the rest of the field, eight different fillies have serious shots at the winner’s circle.
“Here are my picks, with caveats:
“Most likely winner: Malathaat.
“Betting favorite at post time: Travel Column.
“Would not surprise: Pauline’s Pearl, Search Results.
“Mildly surprising: Will’s Secret.
“The race fell apart: Clairiere, Crazy Beautiful.
“Gut feeling longshot: Ava’s Grace.
“Horse I left out who worked well recently: Millefeuille.
“If I were constructing a four-horse trifecta box today, I would include Malathaat, Travel Column, Pauline’s Pearl, and Clairiere. Those four will top the Times’ final Oaks 147 rankings.
“Personal note: thanks to our deep-closing editor, John Cherwa, for including me in the newsletter. I love the Oaks, so this has been a true pleasure.
“Enough of this stuff, it’s Friday- I’m in love.”
“See ya next time.
- Malathaat (2)
- Travel Column (1)
- Clairiere (3)
- Pauline’s Pearl (5)
- Will’s Secret (4)
- Search Results (6)
- Crazy Beautiful (8)
- Millefeuille (NR)
- Ava’s Grace (NR)
- Moraz (NR)”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut. You can catch the HRHH’s coverage live at Churchill Downs for Oaks & Derby on ESPN Louisville. 9 a.m.-noon PDT on Oaks Friday, and 10a.m.-noon PDT on Derby Day. You can ask your virtual assistant to “Play ESPN Louisville,” or find the stream at www.espnlouisville.com, or the iHeart Radio app.
CHRB rulings
Back with our weekly feature from the pages of the stewards’ minutes of the California Horse Racing Board. And, once again, we are a week behind as the CHRB has fallen back into their old habits of methodically posting the minutes. And we think you know what I mean when I say “methodically.” Anyway, let’s get to the ones we do have.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $500 when his horse Hembree tested positive for Isoflupredone, an anti-inflammatory, after winning the Joe Hernandez Stakes on Jan. 1. Miller accepted responsibility but said he believes the levels of detection are not fair and the amount detected was not performance enhancing.
--Exercise rider Sofia Barandela was fined $300 for a violation of the riding crop rule. She used it during a morning workout, which is prohibited. She said she knew about the rule but wanted the horse to work out to the 7-8th pole. The stewards written report said: “The penalty listed … may make her rethink whether or not to use it in the future.”
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $750 for violation of the riding crop rule while riding Contagion during the seventh race on April 10. He used the crop more than six times. Contagion finished second by a nose. Fuentes admitted he violated the rule. It was his second offense in the past 60 days.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Sunday was the $100,000 Singletary Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Sword Zero started at he back of the six-horse field and rallied five wide, driving in the stretch to win by three-quarters of a length.
Sword Zero paid $7.00, $3.60 and $2.60. Petruchio was second followed by Man Friday, Coastal Kid, Gator Shining and Sensemaker.
Alex Bisono (assistant to winning trainer John Sadler): “He was very green in his first start and Umberto [Rispoli] said he was a little green today when he made the lead. He’s always trained well and we were really hoping he’d put it all together today. This is the way he wants to run.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “The horse had his first start here at 6 ½ [furlongs], but we could see that race came up pretty fast. There was a lot of speed in the race and he was the only horse making ground in that race, and from where he was to how he finished, it was a huge effort, so obviously that gets me thinking the horse has to improve. In the right spot, the right distance he’s going to improve and that’s what he did today. The horse is still green. I could [of won] by more lengths I think, but once I took the lead, he was just looking around and I think he could be much better than what he showed [Sunday].”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday night.
Saturday Night
Churchill (9): $150,000 William Walker Stakes, 3-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Field Day ($5.60)
Churchill (10): $121,000 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bayerness ($8.60)
Sunday
Santa Anita (9): $100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sword Zero ($7.00)
A final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 25.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 54th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.34 48.22 1:13.53 1:37.71 1:49.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Foothill
|124
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–3
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.10
|5
|Railsplitter
|124
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.10
|1
|Hoop Dream
|124
|1
|6
|5–½
|6–1
|6–2
|4–2
|3–1¼
|Hernandez
|1.30
|4
|Dr. Hoffman
|124
|4
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|5–1½
|4–nk
|Prat
|4.60
|3
|Brazilian Summer
|124
|3
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1
|3–½
|5–4¾
|Rispoli
|18.90
|8
|Full Draw
|124
|8
|7
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–hd
|6–1½
|6–½
|Gutierrez
|21.70
|6
|Meadway
|117
|6
|2
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–2½
|7–7
|Pyfer
|73.40
|2
|Shuster
|122
|2
|4
|6–½
|7–2
|8
|8
|8
|T Baze
|12.70
|7
|FOOTHILL
|8.20
|4.60
|2.60
|5
|RAILSPLITTER
|5.60
|3.20
|1
|HOOP DREAM
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-4)
|$16.03
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-4-3)
|$352.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$22.65
Winner–Foothill Dbb.g.4 by Vronsky out of Starry Skies, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Ron Beegle (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Seymour Jukie and Jack Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $202,867 Exacta Pool $108,391 Superfecta Pool $52,396 Super High Five Pool $4,066 Trifecta Pool $77,103. Scratched–none.
FOOTHILL stalked the pacesetter in the two path, applied pressure at the seven-sixteenths pole, headed rival a quarter mile out, dueled through the stretch and inched away late to prove best. RAILSPLITTER set the pace from inside, headed by FOOTHILL at the quarter pole, dueled from inside through the stretch, got outkicked in the final sixteenth but proved a game second. HOOP DREAM broke out and bumped rival at the start, tracked the speed from inside, two wide up the backstretch, moved to the rail around the far turn then came two wide into the stretch, chased three wide through the drive and gained ground late. DR. HOFFMAN unhurried in the beginning, traveled in the two path around the clubhouse turn, moved to the rail and remained inside to the stretch, steered out in the stretch and came with a mild late bid. BRAZILIAN SUMMER got bumped from inside at the start, saved ground along the fence to the stretch and finished evenly in the final furlong. FULL DRAW in range through the early stages while outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MEADWAY went three wide around the first turn, tracked outside a rival, entered the far turn four wide then moved down to the three path and weakened in the drive. SHUSTER bumped both sides leaving the gate settled between runners early then outside a rival on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and was never a factor.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.41 47.51 1:12.32 1:25.14 1:38.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Shezaghost
|126
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–4
|1–6
|Prat
|1.10
|3
|Whistler's Style
|118
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–3¾
|T Baze
|7.20
|1
|Lady Crocker
|121
|1
|4
|4–1
|4–2½
|3–hd
|3–4½
|3–12
|Pyfer
|8.90
|5
|Eyes Open
|126
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|4–5
|4–3½
|4–hd
|Hernandez
|1.10
|4
|Wild Ride
|119
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Centeno
|46.10
|2
|SHEZAGHOST
|4.20
|2.60
|2.60
|3
|WHISTLER'S STYLE
|4.00
|3.80
|1
|LADY CROCKER
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$8.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$12.30
Winner–Shezaghost Ch.f.4 by Ghostzapper out of Wine Train, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $150,686 Daily Double Pool $33,965 Exacta Pool $68,392 Trifecta Pool $61,777. Scratched–none.
SHEZAGHOST set the pace inside of WHISTLER'S STYLE, met the bid from that rival at the five-sixteenths, kicked clear nearing the stretch then drew off under a tap of right-handed urging and strong handling. WHISTLER'S STYLE pressed from outside, put in a mild bid around the far turn, could not sustain the momentum leaving the bend and churned on to prove second best. LADY CROCKER stumbled leaving the gate, pulled leaving the first turn and early on the backstretch, stalked from inside to the lane, could not summon the needed rally and kept on for a clear third. EYES OPEN stalked outside the top pair, traveled three wide to the stretch and faded. WILD RIDE steadied between soon after the start, drifted out a bit into the first turn, angled out into the backstretch and raced widest, came back to the rail for the second bend, entered the stretch two wide, steered out at the top of the lane and never threatened.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.73 48.95 1:13.45 1:37.89 1:49.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Midnight Diva
|118
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|7.20
|4
|Rhythm and Grace
|118
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|7
|Cider Apple
|118
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–hd
|5–2
|3–1
|T Baze
|3.30
|1
|Miss Bella Ciao
|118
|1
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1
|3–1
|4–ns
|Prat
|2.60
|3
|Witch Moon
|126
|3
|4
|4–hd
|5–1½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–3¼
|Hernandez
|2.80
|5
|Assignation
|121
|5
|6
|6–2½
|6–½
|7
|6–7
|6–10¼
|Flores
|58.00
|6
|Aristeia
|126
|6
|1
|5–1
|4–½
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Barnett
|22.30
|2
|MIDNIGHT DIVA
|16.40
|7.60
|4.80
|4
|RHYTHM AND GRACE
|4.80
|3.40
|7
|CIDER APPLE (GB)
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$42.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$26.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-1)
|$30.22
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-1-3)
|$554.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7)
|$53.35
Winner–Midnight Diva Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Pizza Lady, by Dance With Ravens. Bred by Ralph Kinder & Erv Woolsey (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Breeze Easy, LLC. Mutuel Pool $324,929 Daily Double Pool $17,857 Exacta Pool $148,018 Superfecta Pool $64,346 Super High Five Pool $7,115 Trifecta Pool $101,946. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-2) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $63,370.
MIDNIGHT DIVA established the front from inside, challenged around the far turn and relinquished control past the quarter pole, fought back and regained control in the stretch and prevailed over the runner-up. RHYTHM AND GRACE was up close outside the leader, bid near the five-sixteenths pole, took control past the quarter pole, battled with MIDNIGHT DIVA through the stretch, drifted in nearing the sixteenth pole then drifted back out and missed. CIDER APPLE (GB) was forced out by inner rival at the start, reserved in the two path in the early stages, swung out widest into the stretch and finished well to earn the show honors. MISS BELLA CIAO stalked from inside, tipped out entering the stretch, lacked room behind the top pair and angled out with a sixteenth to go but found that clear path taken again when RHYTHM AND GRACE drifted out late. WITCH MOON stalked between foes then outside a rival, asked at the three-eighths, came four wide into the stretch, stayed within striking distance in the final furlong but could not find the needed late kick. ASSIGNATION tucked inside and saved ground through both turns but lacked a rally. ARISTEIA came out at the start, tracked outside a pair of rivals, trailed the field leaving the far turn and had little left for the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.19 46.25 59.14 1:05.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Tiz Toffee
|122
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|Desormeaux
|4.50
|3
|Lady On Ice
|122
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–6
|2–2¾
|Cedillo
|2.50
|1
|Vangogo
|120
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–nk
|Gonzalez
|6.00
|2
|Uno Trouble Maker
|115
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–2
|1–hd
|4–10
|Centeno
|0.80
|4
|Gemma Royal
|115
|4
|4
|4–2
|5
|5
|5
|Ellingwood
|24.90
|6
|TIZ TOFFEE
|11.00
|4.80
|4.00
|3
|LADY ON ICE
|4.00
|2.60
|1
|VANGOGO
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$123.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$17.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2)
|$8.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$36.85
Winner–Tiz Toffee B.m.6 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $213,590 Daily Double Pool $26,458 Exacta Pool $93,703 Superfecta Pool $41,422 Trifecta Pool $69,510. Claimed–Lady On Ice by Big Iron Racing, LLC, Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Uno Trouble Maker by Valeria Arvizu. Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Scratched–Girona.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $54.90. Pick Three Pool $21,692.
TIZ TOFFEE tracked off the rail then angled to the inside, saved ground through the turn, came out and bumped LADY ON ICE entering the stretch, rallied outside the top pair and took control mid-stretch, drifted out a bit while battling with LADY ON ICE and held gamely. LADY ON ICE vied three deep up the backstretch, chased four wide around the turn, got bumped by TIZ TOFFEE entering the stretch, rallied outside that rival while getting floated out a bit and could not get by. VANGOGO broke out and bumped UNO TROUBLE MAKER, dueled inside that rival to the furlong grounds, drifted out and brushed UNO TROUBLE MAKER late and edged that rival for third. UNO TROUBLE MAKER got bumped by VANGOGO at the start, dueled between rivals then outside VANGOGO while three wide, could not match the top pair in the final furlong, was brushed late by VANGOGO and lost the show. GEMMA ROYAL attended the pace four deep, chased the leaders five to four wide around the turn, then weakened in the drive. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH TIZ TOFFEE CAME OUT AND BUMPED LADY ON ICE ENTERING THE STRETCH, THE INCIDENT DID NOT WARRANT A DISQUALFICATION AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.48 45.27 56.87 1:08.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Gregorian Chant
|124
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2–hd
|1–½
|Hernandez
|0.90
|1
|Bombard
|124
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|Prat
|2.40
|5
|Chaos Theory
|124
|5
|3
|4–1
|4–1
|5
|3–¾
|Rispoli
|6.70
|3
|Loud Mouth
|124
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|21.40
|4
|Chasin Munny
|122
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–1
|5
|Espinoza
|3.60
|2
|GREGORIAN CHANT (GB)
|3.80
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|BOMBARD
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|CHAOS THEORY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$37.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$4.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$5.90
Winner–Gregorian Chant (GB) Grr.g.5 by Gregorian (IRE) out of Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Clarendon Farm (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $371,320 Daily Double Pool $36,622 Exacta Pool $156,766 Trifecta Pool $107,274. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $73.20. Pick Three Pool $56,079. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-6-2) 743 tickets with 4 correct paid $159.30. Pick Four Pool $155,124. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-2-6-2) 708 tickets with 5 correct paid $668.25. Pick Five Pool $549,954.
GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) settled along the inside, angled out on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied widest and proved best. BOMBARD sped to the front from inside, responded when challenged around the turn, turned away foe nearing the furlong grounds, ceded the lead to GREGORIAN CHANT mid-stretch but stayed on gamely to the wire. CHAOS THEORY tracked from the two path, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, finished willingly and gained the show. LOUD MOUTH stalked from inside, tipped out into the stretch, lacked room and steadied off heels at the eighth pole, kept to task in deep stretch and filled out the superfecta. CHASIN MUNNY up close early outside the pacesetter, launched a bid at the five-sixteenths pole but flattened in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.08 45.42 57.93 1:04.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Agamemnon
|124
|3
|3
|5–hd
|3–½
|2–4
|1–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.40
|1
|Shady Empire
|126
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–3
|1–2
|2–1
|Cedillo
|5.00
|7
|Coalinga Road
|126
|7
|5
|7
|7
|3–4½
|3–11
|Rispoli
|1.60
|4
|Without Malice
|119
|4
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–nk
|Centeno
|34.70
|6
|Bench Judge
|126
|6
|4
|6–2½
|5–1½
|6–5½
|5–12
|Hernandez
|3.20
|2
|Too Late
|126
|2
|6
|2–hd
|2–1
|5–½
|6–1¼
|Gutierrez
|3.90
|5
|Run King Stud Run
|116
|5
|7
|4–1½
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Lopez
|53.90
|3
|AGAMEMNON
|12.80
|5.80
|3.00
|1
|SHADY EMPIRE
|5.20
|2.80
|7
|COALINGA ROAD
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$43.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$25.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-4)
|$42.74
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-4-6)
|$1,089.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7)
|$26.25
Winner–Agamemnon B.g.4 by Grazen out of Queen Nefertiti, by Salt Lake. Bred by Tigertail Ranch (CA). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Tigertail Ranch. Mutuel Pool $260,706 Daily Double Pool $42,799 Exacta Pool $129,015 Superfecta Pool $57,846 Super High Five Pool $5,712 Trifecta Pool $91,293. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $62.35. Pick Three Pool $71,102.
AGAMEMNON tracked in the two path entering the turn, came three wide into the stretch, closed well and reeled in the runner-up in the final sixteenth. SHADY EMPIRE sped to the front, drew away around the turn, held a diminishing lead while still clear at the eighth pole and was caught late. COALINGA ROAD dropped back early, went six wide into the turn, steered down to the two path around the bend, moved out a bit in the drive and rallied late. WITHOUT MALICE stalked outside a rival, drifted out on the turn, further out at the top of the lane and could not rally. BENCH JUDGE settled off the rail, went five then six wide around the bend, angled inside rival in upper stretch and failed to threaten. TOO LATE stalked outside the leader or between rivals, chased two then three wide on the turn and tired. RUN KING STUD RUN stumbled leaving the gate, chased four wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and faded.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.33 45.29 1:10.52 1:16.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Storm Seeker
|126
|5
|1
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|Desormeaux
|3.70
|10
|Minister Shane
|118
|10
|4
|5–4
|4–½
|3–1½
|2–1½
|Rispoli
|2.30
|1
|Ferrariano
|118
|1
|5
|4–hd
|5–2
|4–3
|3–4¼
|Cedillo
|3.40
|9
|Head for Business
|126
|9
|2
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1
|4–2¾
|T Baze
|33.00
|4
|Auspicious Style
|118
|4
|6
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–1½
|5–1
|Prat
|4.50
|3
|Irondale
|111
|3
|11
|7–½
|7–2
|6–½
|6–¾
|Ellingwood
|12.40
|6
|Backyard Brawl
|113
|6
|10
|9–3½
|9–2½
|9–5
|7–1¼
|Pyfer
|31.10
|7
|Baracko
|111
|7
|9
|8–2
|8–4
|8–½
|8–2¼
|Ortega
|78.50
|11
|Count Tolstoy
|111
|11
|3
|2–2½
|2–1½
|5–1
|9–3¼
|Centeno
|42.70
|8
|Seattle Breakout
|121
|8
|8
|10–5½
|10–7
|10
|10
|Flores
|46.00
|2
|Magnificent Red
|118
|2
|7
|11
|11
|dnf
|Hernandez
|13.00
|5
|STORM SEEKER
|9.40
|4.40
|3.00
|10
|MINISTER SHANE
|3.80
|2.40
|1
|FERRARIANO
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$76.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-10)
|$15.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-1-9)
|$65.49
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-1-9-4)
|$1,706.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-1)
|$24.75
Winner–Storm Seeker Ch.g.5 by Stormberg out of Auntie Maud, by Northern Devil. Bred by Joseph A. Duffel (CA). Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Owner: Kinross, Steve, Sackett, Randi, Sackett, Rick and Wallace II, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $370,961 Daily Double Pool $28,851 Exacta Pool $190,895 Superfecta Pool $81,812 Super High Five Pool $4,470 Trifecta Pool $123,712. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $50.60. Pick Three Pool $89,779.
STORM SEEKER stalked in the two path, moved to the rail midway around the turn then exited two wide, took over and cleared mid-stretch and lasted at the wire. MINISTER SHANE tracked off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, dug in late outside STORM SEEKER and narrowly missed. FERRARIANO stalked from inside, was in tight and steadied at the five-sixteenths pole, angled out in the stretch and finished willingly. HEAD FOR BUSINESS dueled for the lead from inside, cleared around the turn, lost command past the eighth pole and weakened late. AUSPICIOUS STYLE traveled outside a rival in mid-pack, angled four wide leaving the turn and lacked a rally. IRONDALE tossed his head and came away slow, raced along the inside in mid-pack, angled three wide into the stretch, came in at the top of the stretch and could not rally. BACKYARD BRAWL got bumped by BARACKO at the start. BARACKO broke in and bumped with rivals from both sides at the start, went three wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and failed to threaten. COUNT TOLSTOY dueled for the lead from outside to the turn, could not keep pace around the bend and faded in the lane. SEATTLE BREAKOUT broke in and bumped rival, jumped the track crossing surfaces early, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and was never a factor. MAGNIFICENT RED jumped the track crossing surfaces early, eased around the turn, pulled up in upper stretch and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.99 45.04 57.79 1:04.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|El Diablo Rojo
|124
|5
|7
|6–1
|5–½
|3–3
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.80
|1
|Single Me Out
|126
|1
|6
|7
|7
|5–½
|2–1½
|T Baze
|3.00
|3
|Teton Valley
|111
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2½
|3–1¾
|Ellingwood
|2.70
|2
|Unmasked
|126
|2
|3
|5–hd
|6–1½
|4–½
|4–1½
|Fuentes
|15.50
|6
|Caerulean
|126
|6
|5
|4–1½
|4–2
|2–½
|5–6
|Gutierrez
|5.50
|7
|Ingest
|111
|7
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|7
|6–hd
|Centeno
|19.90
|4
|Tiz a Speed Bomb
|119
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|6–½
|7
|Ortega
|18.30
|5
|EL DIABLO ROJO
|5.60
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|SINGLE ME OUT
|3.60
|2.20
|3
|TETON VALLEY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$31.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-2)
|$6.45
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-3-2-6)
|$151.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3)
|$6.50
Winner–El Diablo Rojo Ch.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Bella Roja, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Craig Lewis Racing Stable, Elliot Lewis& Anapenny Racing (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Anapenny Racing, LLC and Lewis, Craig A.. Mutuel Pool $277,435 Daily Double Pool $29,289 Exacta Pool $149,667 Superfecta Pool $63,133 Super High Five Pool $6,864 Trifecta Pool $105,799. Claimed–Single Me Out by Big Iron Racing, LLC and Saldana, Reed. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-5) paid $49.00. Pick Three Pool $53,557.
EL DIABLO ROJO sat off the pace, entered the turn three wide, angled to the rail around the bend, came out in upper stretch and drove clear. SINGLE ME OUT raced two wide then came out into the stretch, rallied from outside and proved second best. TETON VALLEY brushed with UNMASKED at the start, set the pace inside of TIZ A SPEED BOMB, cleared that rival around the turn, led into the furlong grounds but weakened late. UNMASKED brushed TETON VALLEY at the start, chased from inside, angled out into the lane, came out and bumped rival in upper stretch and kept on through the late stages to earn a minor award. CAERULEAN traveled off the rail while in range, went two wide into the turn, angled to the inside then tipped out into the stretch and flattened out in the final furlong. INGEST forwardly placed outside the top pair, chased four wide into the lane, got bumped by UNMASKED in upper stretch and weakened. TIZ A SPEED BOMB pressed the pace from outside, failed to match strides midway around the turn and faded in the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Singletary Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.31 47.55 1:12.29 1:24.61 1:36.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Sword Zorro
|120
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|2–1
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|2.50
|1
|Petruchio
|120
|1
|2
|5–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|3–hd
|2–1¼
|Smith
|1.50
|3
|Man Friday
|120
|3
|5
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–½
|1–½
|3–1¼
|Cedillo
|8.70
|6
|Coastal Kid
|120
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|4–2
|4–14
|T Baze
|31.90
|5
|Gator Shining
|120
|5
|3
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1
|5–4
|5–5
|Prat
|2.40
|2
|Sensemaker
|122
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|6
|6
|Desormeaux
|10.60
|4
|SWORD ZORRO (IRE)
|7.00
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|PETRUCHIO
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|MAN FRIDAY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$21.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-6)
|$21.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)
|$22.40
Winner–Sword Zorro (IRE) B.c.3 by Zoffany (IRE) out of Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). Bred by Pigeon Park Stud (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Yuesheng Zhang. Mutuel Pool $317,706 Daily Double Pool $43,060 Exacta Pool $115,552 Superfecta Pool $41,604 Trifecta Pool $78,490. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-4) paid $35.95. Pick Three Pool $60,477.
SWORD ZORRO (IRE) raced off the pace in the two path, swung five wide into the drive, drifted in upper stretch, drove past nearing the sixteenth pole and edged away. PETRUCHIO pulled a around the first turn from inside, saved ground to the stretch, brushed with COASTAL KID and put in tight quarters at the eighth pole, gained a clear path and finished well inside the winner. MAN FRIDAY well placed early from inside, bid along the fence at the quarter pole, grabbed the lead at the top of the stretch and yielded in deep stretch. COASTAL KID pressed the pace from outside, challenged rival around the turn and bumped with that foe at the five-sixteenths, gained command a quarter mile out, came four wide into the stretch, lost the lead at the top of the stretch, got floated in and brushed with inner rival at the eighth pole and flattened. GATOR SHINING tracked the pace in the two path, raced between foes into the lane, got shuffled back in upper stretch and was not persevered with. SENSEMAKER set the pace inside, two wide on the backstretch, moved back to the rail for the far turn, bumped with outside rival near the five-sixteenths, lost command the quarter pole and faded in the lane.
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.36 46.11 58.58 1:05.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Second Avenue
|124
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–¾
|Flores
|66.70
|11
|Miss Lady Ann
|126
|9
|4
|5–½
|4–½
|3–½
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|3.70
|10
|Maggie's Magic
|120
|8
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–¾
|Hernandez
|3.00
|12
|Full Eclipse
|119
|10
|5
|6–1
|6–1
|5–1½
|4–¾
|Ellingwood
|31.80
|2
|Commas Save Lives
|120
|1
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|4–2
|5–1¼
|T Baze
|9.20
|9
|Traffic Stopper
|126
|7
|6
|7–½
|7–1
|7–2½
|6–ns
|Prat
|2.60
|5
|Run Like Kona
|126
|4
|7
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–½
|7–3½
|Rispoli
|5.70
|3
|Secret Maneuver
|119
|2
|9
|9–2½
|9–5½
|8–3
|8–9
|Centeno
|29.40
|6
|Sophie Antoinette
|126
|5
|8
|8–5
|8–5
|9–11½
|9–6
|Cedillo
|8.20
|4
|Kaygo
|117
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Espinoza
|71.10
|8
|SECOND AVENUE
|135.40
|45.20
|23.00
|11
|MISS LADY ANN
|5.60
|3.80
|10
|MAGGIE'S MAGIC
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$424.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-11)
|$356.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-11-10-12)
|$1,574.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-11-10-12-2)
|Carryover $9,880
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-11-10)
|$1,137.60
Winner–Second Avenue B.m.5 by Heat Shield out of Fifth Ave (GB), by Avonbridge (GB). Bred by James Cassidy & Howard Baker (CA). Trainer: Brian T. Cunningham. Owner: Dave Williams. Mutuel Pool $343,066 Daily Double Pool $90,763 Exacta Pool $185,065 Superfecta Pool $104,372 Super High Five Pool $12,945 Trifecta Pool $138,564. Claimed–Maggie's Magic by Jackson, Dale, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David and Moore, William. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Ballet Royalty, Flatterwithjewels.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-8) paid $211.10. Pick Three Pool $153,520. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-4-8) 168 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,801.75. Pick Four Pool $618,567. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-5-4-8) 23 tickets with 5 correct paid $19,693.60. Pick Five Pool $593,492. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-5-5-4-8) 9 tickets with 6 correct paid $20,999.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $353,796. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $186,141.
SECOND AVENUE took control early and crossed over to the inside, received pressure around the turn, cleared MAGGIE'S MAGIC in upper stretch, lugged out in the lane and held well. MISS LADY ANN chased outside a rival, three wide into the stretch, moved outside the winner and kept gaining to the wire. MAGGIE'S MAGIC brushed at the start, closest in pursuit up the backstretch, bid outside on the turn, lost contact in upper stretch and held the show. FULL ECLIPSE tracked outside rivals up the backstretch, took the turn four wide and kept on to earn a minor award. COMMAS SAVE LIVES stalked the pace from inside to the stretch and lacked the needed response. TRAFFIC STOPPER broke out and brushed rival at the start, entered the stretch two to three wide and failed to rally. RUN LIKE KONA chased in the two path to the stretch and also lacked a rally. SECRET MANEUVER traveled a bit off the rail or two wide on the turn then angled out in upper stretch and never made an impact. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE chased five wide around the turn and came up empty. KAYGO steadied soon after the start, trailed the field into the turn, went four to five wide around the bend and failed to menace.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,035
|$579,313
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,440,582
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,198,893
|TOTAL
|3,035
|$10,218,788
