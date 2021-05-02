Horse racing newsletter: Baffert does it again at the Kentucky Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we congratulate the forgotten horse from California, Medina Spirit, the 147th winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Well, there was certainly no buzz surrounding Medina Spirit, even when you were talking to trainer Bob Baffert. He was just hoping the horse would hit the board. But he did more than that; he won the whole darn thing.

Medina won by half a length over Mandaloun. The favorite, Essential Quality, finished fourth, and Hot Rod Charlie finished third. Rock Your World got slammed out of the gate and ran a disappointing 17th.

There’s lot to read on the race in The Times. Just click here.

Advertisement

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

So, let’s give you something a little different. Baffert describes, in mostly his own words, how he got hooked up with owner Amr Zedan and Medina Spirit was bought for $35,000.

“I ran into him at an airport in Dubai on my way to the Saudi Cup,” Baffert said. ”I’m going down, he says, ‘Hey, Bob,’ in the airport. [So,] we sat down there and we just talked for two hours while he was waiting for his flight. He said, ‘I was thinking, maybe I’ll get back in and maybe we can get together and win the Derby.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, right, sure.’

“Then all of a sudden, he hooks up with Gary Young, the agent, top guy, and Taylor Made and Frank Taylor. He said, ‘We’re looking at horses.’ They find this little horse. We looked at him [and] we liked him.

“And all of a sudden, he’s training. I have him down at Los Alamitos. My assistant down there says, ‘You know that horse they didn’t give much for? I think he’s OK.’ So, we got him in. And sure enough, he broke his maiden.

“It’s just been a Cinderella story. Even [Saturday], he was asking me: ‘Can we light the board?’ ‘I don’t know. We might. You never know.’ That’s what I love about this business. Nobody knows for sure.”

And that is the start of the story about the 147th winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Gamine wins, Baffert sets record

Baffert picked up his record 220th Grade 1 stakes win Saturday when his super-filly Gamine won the $500,000 Derby City Distaff. It was Gamine’s seventh win in six starts. It wasn’t a romp like when she won the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Keeneland last year by 6 ¼ lengths, but it was a comfortable 1½ -length victory over a game Sconsin.

Gamine broke on top in the seven-furlong race and was comfortably in front until the stretch when Sconsin made a run at her but could never get there. Gamine paid $2.40, $2.20 and $2.10. Sconsin was second, followed by Estilo Talentoso, Bell’s The One, Hibiscus Punch and Unique Factor.

“I didn’t know I was that close to the record until a month ago,” Baffert said. “To do it here on this big day is very special. I’m just happy for Gamine. She got the job done.

“I told [jockey] Johnny [Velazquez] that this was the first time she’s run before a crowd. She was looking around. So many things can go wrong, but once I saw her down the backside, I knew we were in the clear.”

Advertisement

Going into the race, Baffert was tied with Wayne Lukas at 219 Grade 1 wins since stakes races started to receive numerical grades.

Prat has three big wins

Flavien Prat, Santa Anita’s leading rider, is showing he can ride very well outside the confines of Southern California. But you already know that. He won three major stakes Saturday on Kentucky Derby day by winning the Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile aboard Blowout for trainer Chad Brown. He had ridden the 5-year-old mare to a beaten-by-a-nose second in the Grade 1 Matriarch at Del Mar in his only other ride aboard the horse. She paid $5.80 to win.

Then, three races later, he weaved his way through traffic to win the Grade 2 $500,000 American Turf for 3-year-olds aboard Du Jour for Baffert. Du Jour, whom Prat rode to wins in his last two races, a maiden special weight and an allowance, paid $13.20 to win. The co-owner of the horse is listed as “Natalie Baffert” but everyone else knows her as Jill, Bob’s wife. Debbie Lanni is the other owner.

“I’m just so happy for Jill,” Bob Baffert said. “She has to deal with me as a trainer, and all the ups and downs. For that horse to win today, and to listen to her excitement, now she has something that’s hers.”

Advertisement

Finally, Prat was in a dead heat to win aboard Domestic Spending, also for Brown, in the Grade 1 $1-million Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic. The photo couldn’t split Domestic Spending and Colonel Liam. Domestic Spending paid $5.20 to win.

Sadler picks up a big win too

John Sadler is one trainer who likes to keep his horses in California. When Accelerate won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in his 22nd race, it was only the second time he had raced outside the state. On Saturday, he made the right move by shipping Flagstaff to Louisville as the 7-year-old gelding won the Grade 1 $500,000 Churchill Downs. The winning margin was a head. It was a blanket finish, but Flagstaff, with Luis Saez aboard, got his head out front. Flagstaff paid $11.80 to win. “I’m thrilled,” Sadler said. “He’s a real hard knocker, he always runs his race. He knocked it out today.”

Santa Anita review

There were two stakes races at Santa Anita on Saturday, so let’s get to them.

$75,000 Angels Flight Stakes: This is a seven-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies. There were only four horses in the race so it’s of little surprise that there was little suspense. Astute went to the lead out of the gate and held it all the way around to win by 2 ¼ lengths.

Advertisement

Astute paid $7.80 and $2.20. Missy P. was second, followed by Heels Up and Stella Noir. There was no show betting.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “[She showed] what a good filly she is. At Los Alamitos, she came out of the race with a sore foot, actually had a hard time cooling out, it was so sore. So, we took time to grow her feet out and she’s paying us back. She’s going to be a good filly. I don’t have any doubts that she’ll go further.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “I had not been on her in the morning. She was a little nervous in the paddock, but she warmed up nice going to the gate. She broke really well and then I let her go just to see what was going on and she took the lead really soon. She was comfortable after that. Around the quarter pole I made her change leads and then when I asked her, she responded right away. She’s a nice filly, she kicked really well in the last part.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes: The other stakes on the day waa also for 3-year-old fillies, but this time they were going a mile on the turf. Madone was the winner; that much was sure. But a lot of other horses got different placings when Golden, who crossed the finish line second, was disqualified and placed sixth for interference with Javanica. So, Golden was placed sixth, making the top five finishers Madone, who was uninvolved, Closing Remarks, Sweetest Angel, Majestic Steps and Javanica. Madone paid $7.80, $4.00 and $3.20 for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Juan Hernandez.

Advertisement

Santa Anita preview

Sunday is the kind of card that tracks have the day after a big day, and that’s not meant as a compliment. There are nine races, more than half on the turf (all the odd-numbered races), no stakes races, but there are three allowance/optional claimers. The feature, based on the biggest purse of $65,000, is an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 9-5, is Laura’s Light for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Abel Cedillo. She has won five of 10 lifetime including one Grade 2 and two Grade 3s. So, this is a drop-down race for her. Rocking Redhead is the second favorite at 5-2 for Richard Baltas and Mario Gutierrez. She has won two of five, including a same-level allowance two races ago. Cedillo is the regular rider but he’s on the favorite this race. Post is around 4:21 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 8, 6, 8, 6, 7, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 1 Capital Heat (6-1)

Capital Heat was a value winner at 12-1 for us in January and so on March 7 I made her my value play again. After blasting the opening half in 44 seconds, she faded late. Jessica Pyfer rides again and from the inside post we know what the plan is, gate-to-wire. At 6-1 she offers great value to the 5-2 closing favorite Lalic with Flavien Prat riding. Using these two we should have this race locked up!

Advertisement

Saturday’s result: Eel Point broke last and walked around the track. The second day we had a value play that looked great on paper and didn’t seem to give much effort.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Churchill Downs (1): $118,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Ram ($20.80)

Advertisement

Churchill Downs (2): $115,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Alydiva ($79.40)

Churchill Downs (3): $115,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Koolhaus ($11.40)

Churchill Downs (4): $121,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: First Premio ($12.40)

Churchill Downs (5): $118,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Masqueparade ($9.80)

Advertisement

Churchill Downs (6): Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Blowout ($5.80)

Belmont (3): Grade 3 $200,000 Westchester Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Dr Post ($4.80)

Churchill Downs (7): Grade 1 $500,000 Derby City Distaff Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Gamine ($2.40)

Belmont (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Marcy Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Tribhuvan ($22.40)

Advertisement

Churchill Downs (8): Grade 2 $500,000 Pat Day Mile, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Jackie’s Warrior ($6.60)

Oaklawn (5): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Upstriker ($15.00)

Churchill Downs (9): Grade 2 $500,000 American Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Du Jour ($13.20)

Churchill Downs (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Churchill Downs Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Flagstaff ($11.80)

Advertisement

Oaklawn (8): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mr. Wireless ($7.60)

Churchill Downs (11): Grade 1 $1 million Turf Classic Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winners: Colonel Liam ($2.80), Domestic Spending ($5.20)

Belmont (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Sheepshead Bay Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Magic Attitude ($11.00)

Oaklawn (9): $106,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: One For Richie ($11.40)

Advertisement

Oaklawn (10): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Thomas Shelby ($4.40)

Churchill Downs (12): Grade 1 $3 million Kentucky Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Medina Spirit ($26.20)

Oaklawn (11): $300,000 Oaklawn Invitational, 3-year-olds 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Fulsome ($4.60)

Churchill Downs (13): $118,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Supremacy ($29.40)

Advertisement

Churchill Downs (14): $115,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mr. Sippi ($8.60)

Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Madone ($7.80)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday.

1:40 PDt Belmont (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Ruffian Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Lake Avenue (7-5)

Advertisement

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 5 Sokudo

He is as consistent as they come and the 8-year-old always gives his all for solid connections while earning figures that are very competitive for Sunday’s endeavor. In his most recent effort 14 nights ago, the distance stakes winner finished a solid third against the lone speed winner Oh Jerry, who is a six-time local winner here. Sokudo raced wide throughout while earning a quality charting that puts the veteran in the mix late at a medium mutual. He’s facing a field in which four horses are expected to duel for the early lead, which should favor his off-the-pace style of racing.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Advertisement

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 1. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 56th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.96 45.14 57.03 1:08.98 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Xmas Surprise 118 8 1 3–1 3–hd 1–½ 1–½ T Baze 4.90 5 Red Diamond 126 4 8 5–½ 5–½ 6–2 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.90 10 Kalon 126 9 3 4–hd 4–1 2–1 3–1½ Espinoza 3.70 6 Cielo d'Oro 118 5 4 7–hd 6–hd 4–hd 4–1¼ Hernandez 7.20 4 Mongolian Panther 126 3 5 2–½ 2–hd 5–½ 5–¾ Maldonado 7.20 3 Get On the Bus 118 2 7 6–½ 7–1½ 7–2 6–¾ Gutierrez 3.00 2 Miracle of Hope 118 1 6 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 7–¾ Gonzalez 58.80 11 Socially Smart 120 10 2 8–1 9–1 8–½ 8–¾ Desormeaux 33.10 8 Buy American 113 7 10 10 10 9–½ 9–8 Pyfer 26.40 7 Lady Macarena 118 6 9 9–½ 8–1 10 10 Cedillo 15.50 9 XMAS SURPRISE 11.80 5.80 4.20 5 RED DIAMOND 5.60 3.60 10 KALON 3.20 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $34.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-10-6) $44.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-5-10-6-4) $989.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-10) $57.70 Winner–Xmas Surprise Dbb.f.3 by More Than Ready out of Allwewantforxmas, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Larry Johnson (MD). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Marsha Naify. Mutuel Pool $291,492 Exacta Pool $176,107 Superfecta Pool $65,899 Super High Five Pool $1,050 Trifecta Pool $112,477. Scratched–Little Jewel, Pushingupdaisies. XMAS SURPRISE attended the pace three deep, challenged outside the top pair at the quarter pole, led into the stretch and held gamely. RED DIAMOND stumbled leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival then came three wide into the stretch, rallied inside the top pair and finished well for the place. KALON was forwardly placed from outside, bid four deep at the quarter pole, challenged the winner from outside through the final furlong but could not find the needed late kick. CIELO D'ORO tracked three then four wide on the bend, tipped out in the stretch and finished willingly to earn a minor award. MONGOLIAN PANTHER dueled for the lead early then pressed the leader up the backstretch, re-bid nearing the five-sixteenths, vied between rivals into the stretch and flattened out. GET ON THE BUS stalked the pace on the inside, saved ground through the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch but lacked a bid. MIRACLE OF HOPE dueled for the lead from inside then inched ahead to take control, headed by that rival again on the turn then vied with a trio of rivals at the quarter pole, lost the lead into the stretch and weakened. SOCIALLY SMART raced off the pace, shifted out into the turn, went four then three wide around the turn and was never a factor. BUY AMERICAN was off slow to begin, settled at the back, checked off heels into the turn, came four wide into the drive and failed to menace. LADY MACARENA hopped at the start, settled early and angled inside, exited the bend two wide and faded. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.49 46.20 1:10.52 1:24.12 1:38.71 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Leprino 122 2 4 2–2½ 2–5 2–5 2–2½ 1–¾ Maldonado 1.70 5 Studly Perfection 115 4 1 1–2 1–4½ 1–4½ 1–4 2–2¼ Pyfer 1.30 1 Kenzou's Rhythm 115 1 2 3–5 3–3 4 4 3–1¼ Ellingwood 2.40 4 Swamp Souffle 115 3 3 4 4 3–hd 3–½ 4 Centeno 8.50 2 LEPRINO 5.40 3.00 5 STUDLY PERFECTION 2.80 1 KENZOU'S RHYTHM $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $6.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $5.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-3) $12.60 Winner–Leprino B.g.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Rose to Gold, by Friends Lake. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Reed Saldana. Mutuel Pool $156,579 Daily Double Pool $34,474 Exacta Pool $53,571 Trifecta Pool $30,505. Claimed–Leprino by Brian Godon. Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Scratched–Rinse and Repeat. LEPRINO stumbled leaving the gate, stalked the pacesetter off the inside, was asked two wide around the far turn, continued to chase into deep stretch, then rallied late and edged the runner-up. STUDLY PERFECTION sped clear quickly to take control, padded the lead up the backstretch, remained unchallenged to the sixteenth pole and got caught in the closing moments. KENZOU'S RHYTHM sat off the pace while off the rail, went two wide into the far turn, exited three to four wide and whilttled the gap late. SWAMP SOUFFLE lagged behind early, saved ground into the lane, angled out in upper stretch, failed to rally and was not persevered with late. THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.30 47.62 1:11.80 1:37.69 1:44.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Two Thirty Five 122 5 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 1–nk T Baze 0.60 2 Mongolian Wind 115 2 1 3–½ 4–4 4–5 3–2½ 2–½ Centeno 6.50 4 Dr. Troutman 124 4 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 3–9 Maldonado 4.30 3 Handsome Cat 122 3 3 4–2½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–8½ 4–8 Cedillo 4.60 1 Eel Point 122 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 Gonzalez 12.00 5 TWO THIRTY FIVE 3.20 2.20 2.10 2 MONGOLIAN WIND 4.20 2.60 4 DR. TROUTMAN 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-3) $3.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $9.00 Winner–Two Thirty Five Dbb.g.7 by Stay Thirsty out of A Footstep Away, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by A Footstep Away Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Tom Kagele. Mutuel Pool $210,211 Daily Double Pool $12,452 Exacta Pool $81,352 Superfecta Pool $27,795 Trifecta Pool $55,853. Claimed–Two Thirty Five by Doug O'Neill. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Shadow Sphinx. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-5) paid $17.25. Pick Three Pool $42,746. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-3-5) paid $6.30. TWO THIRTY FIVE got brushed by inside rival at the start, was up close outside the pacesetter, asked a quarter mile out, drifted out in the lane, took over mid-stretch and held over the runner-up. MONGOLIAN WIND settled inside quickly, moved off the rail nearing the stretch, steered out to the middle portion of the track, rallied outside the top pair and earned the place. DR. TROUTMAN brushed outside rival at the start, took control early, responded when challenged around the far turn, drifted out through the lane and got outfinished by the top pair. HANDSOME CAT chased off the rail, entered the stretch four to five wide and lacked the needed resposne. EEL POINT turned his head prior right before the gate opened and came away a bit slow, trailed the field to the stretch and was always outrun. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.80 47.12 1:10.53 1:22.59 1:34.41 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Tripoli 122 6 4 3–½ 4–2 3–½ 2–hd 1–ns Pereira 3.20 5 Astronaut 124 5 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 1–1 2–2½ Cedillo 2.60 3 Memo Daddy 122 3 6 6–1½ 5–2 5–2½ 5–2 3–½ Hernandez 8.40 4 The Street Fighter 124 4 7 7 7 7 6–1½ 4–1 Maldonado 13.30 7 Keystone Field 124 7 5 4–½ 3–hd 4–2 4–2 5–¾ Espinoza 1.20 1 Wrecking Crew 122 1 1 1–½ 1–2 1–½ 3–1 6–7½ T Baze 22.40 2 Asaro 119 2 3 5–½ 6–1½ 6–hd 7 7 Pyfer 58.60 6 TRIPOLI 8.40 3.60 2.80 5 ASTRONAUT 3.80 2.80 3 MEMO DADDY (CHI) 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $13.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $21.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-4-7) $464.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $29.35 Winner–Tripoli Ch.c.4 by Kitten's Joy out of Love Train, by Tapit. Bred by Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $300,797 Daily Double Pool $13,556 Exacta Pool $145,658 Superfecta Pool $57,923 Super High Five Pool $4,142 Trifecta Pool $99,147. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $15.10. Pick Three Pool $12,420. TRIPOLI went three wide into and around the first turn, two wide on the second bend, rallied from outside and wore down the runner-up. ASTRONAUT had early speed between rivals into the first turn then dropped back to stalk the pace, challenged from outside on the far turn, headed rival at the top of the lane, drew clear a furlong out, drifted in soon after, then was tested by the winner late and yielded grudgingly. MEMO DADDY (CHI) bumped and got shuffled at the start, chased in the two path while outside a rival on the first turn, remained two wide to the far turn then came three wide into the stretch, steered out widest in the lane and closed for the show. THE STREET FIGHTER bumped with inside rival and got shuffled back at the start, angled to the inside, went outside a rival on the far turn, summoned a mild rally and filled out the superfecta. KEYSTONE FIELD was fanned four wide into the first turn, tracked the speed outside a rival, came three wide into the drive and flattened. WRECKING CREW sped to the front from inside then took a clear lead, challenged around the far turn, headed at the three-sixteenths pole and gave way. ASARO saved ground from off the pace and had little left in the stretch. FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Angels Flight Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.51 45.74 1:10.16 1:22.94 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Astute 124 3 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–2¼ Hernandez 2.90 4 Missy P. 120 4 1 2–1½ 2–hd 2–2 2–3¼ T Baze 0.30 1 Heels Up 120 1 4 4 3–1 3–2½ 3–2¼ Espinoza 9.40 2 Stella Noir 120 2 3 3–½ 4 4 4 Maldonado 10.10 3 ASTUTE 7.80 2.20 4 MISSY P. 2.10 1 HEELS UP $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $29.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $5.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1) $6.35 Winner–Astute Ch.f.3 by Speightstown out of Discerning, by Langfuhr. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $229,074 Daily Double Pool $19,332 Exacta Pool $80,471 Trifecta Pool $51,532. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $9.10. Pick Three Pool $27,024. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5/6-6-3) 1458 tickets with 4 correct paid $44.45. Pick Four Pool $84,969. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-2-5/6-6-3) 1104 tickets with 5 correct paid $261.15. Pick Five Pool $335,154. ASTUTE sped to the front and cleared early, led in the two path into the turn, angled to the fence around the bend and showed the way along the rail into the drive, was put to right-handed urging with a furlong to go and remained clear to the wire. MISSY P. away quickly from outside then ceded the lead to ASTUTE, stalked three then two wide around the bend, urged right then left-handed in the drive but lacked the needed late punch. HEELS UP raced off the pace then moved closer leaving the backstretch, saved ground through the turn, could not summon the needed rally but stayed on to secure the show. STELLA NOIR tracked off the rail then moved out widest on the backstretch, took the turn four then three wide and lacked further response. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $75,000-$50,000. Time 23.37 47.37 1:11.55 1:23.63 1:35.60 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Vantage Point 124 7 2 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 1–hd 1–2¾ Desormeaux 4.00 8 Titrate 124 8 4 1–1 1–2 1–1 2–2 2–nk Cedillo 2.50 9 Got Curly 121 9 6 6–1 6–2 6–½ 6–½ 3–hd Gutierrez 4.20 3 Halfbarberbingie 124 3 8 8–1½ 7–½ 8–2½ 8–6 4–½ Espinoza 10.70 2 El Joy 124 2 1 5–1 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 5–nk Hernandez 4.50 4 Special Mission 116 4 7 7–1 8–2 7–½ 7–hd 6–1¼ Pyfer 28.80 5 My Summer Dream 121 5 3 3–1 4–1 3–hd 3–1½ 7–1 Maldonado 27.20 10 Mahaamel 118 10 5 4–1 3–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 8–5 T Baze 5.60 6 Granada Flavor 124 6 9 9–2½ 9–5 9–5 9–7 9–13 Gonzalez 53.70 1 Lalalandhellraiser 118 1 10 10 10 10 10 10 Franco 62.80 7 VANTAGE POINT 10.00 5.40 3.60 8 TITRATE 4.80 3.20 9 GOT CURLY 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-3) $44.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9) $37.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-3-2) Carryover $1,248 Winner–Vantage Point B.c.3 by Uncle Mo out of Ain't She Sweet, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $340,492 Daily Double Pool $16,241 Exacta Pool $189,009 Superfecta Pool $68,673 Trifecta Pool $132,836 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,635. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-7) paid $34.05. Pick Three Pool $33,514. VANTAGE POINT pulled a bit then steadied behind TITRATE early, was closest in pursuit from outside, bid three wide into the lane, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear. TITRATE sped to the front, shifted out into the first turn, controlled the pace through the early stages, challenged and relinquished the lead in upper stretch, could not kick on with the winner in the final furlong and saved the place. GOT CURLY moved into the two path early, traveled in mid-pack, chased outside a rival into the far turn, came three wide into the stretch, moved out in the lane, finished willingly and earned the show. HALFBARBERBINGIE unhurried in the early going, angled out on the far turn, moved out widest in the stretch and finished with a mild rally. EL JOY tracked the pace from inside, two wide around the far turn, angled out in upper stretch and needed more in deep stretch. SPECIAL MISSION tucked inside on the first turn, remained along the fence into the stretch and improved position. MY SUMMER DREAM stalked the pace from inside, saved ground through the far turn, tipped out in the drive and lacked further response. MAHAAMEL (IRE) chased in the two path or outside a rival to the lane, bothered by rival in upper stretch and weakened. GRANADA FLAVOR was off a bit slow to begin, raced off the pace near the inside and was never a factor. LALALANDHELLRAISER was off slow and came in at the start, saved ground to the stretch and was always outrun. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.34 46.00 58.25 1:10.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Luck Is Golden 126 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–3 1–5½ T Baze 1.10 2 Shotgun Rider 120 2 7 4–½ 4–hd 3–2 2–nk Maldonado 3.20 6 Cousin Eddie 120 6 3 3–1 2–1½ 2–1 3–5 Valdivia, Jr. 8.00 7 By Moonlight 120 7 4 7 6–2 5–3 4–ns Desormeaux 4.80 5 Me Macho 121 5 6 5–hd 5–hd 4–½ 5–9 Pyfer 4.60 4 Pedro Perez 111 4 2 6–hd 7 7 6–2¼ Ortega 78.60 1 Runaway Wywy 120 1 5 2–1 3–hd 6–2 7 Pereira 67.80 3 LUCK IS GOLDEN 4.20 3.00 2.40 2 SHOTGUN RIDER 3.40 2.60 6 COUSIN EDDIE 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-7) $8.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-7-5) $109.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $20.20 Winner–Luck Is Golden Dbb.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Golden Style, by Not For Love. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $465,992 Daily Double Pool $18,640 Exacta Pool $231,617 Superfecta Pool $107,312 Super High Five Pool $16,055 Trifecta Pool $183,472. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $27.20. Pick Three Pool $27,764. LUCK IS GOLDEN set the pace under pressure from inside in the two path, cleared inside rival midway around the turn, met another challenger at the quarter pole, shook free in the lane and drew off. SHOTGUN RIDER broke in and bumped rival at the start, stalked inside, went between foes at the quarter pole, angled out nearing the eighth pole and got up for second. COUSIN EDDIE well placed outside the top pair, bid alongside the leader at the quarter pole, could not sustain the momentum in the lane and got edged for the place. BY MOONLIGHT chased four deep early, raced outside a rival then four deep again at the quarter pole but could not rally. ME MACHO tracked three deep to the stretch and failed to rally. PEDRO PEREZ chased outside a rival then between foes, dropped back around the turn and weakened. RUNAWAY WYWY got bumped from outside at the start, pressed the pace from inside, lost contact midway around the turn and faded. HAND-TIMED. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.25 46.31 1:09.84 1:22.19 1:34.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Airman 118 10 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–1 6–2½ 1–hd Hernandez 3.40 8 DH–Hudson Ridge 118 8 2 4–3 4–3½ 3–hd 2–½ 2–¾ Cedillo 5.40 6 DH–No Foolery Here 118 6 4 5–1 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 2–¾ Franco 7.50 3 Still in the Game 126 3 9 3–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1 4–1¼ Gutierrez 4.40 7 Eagle Chief 120 7 10 8–1½ 8–3½ 7–1 4–½ 5–1½ Desormeaux 4.00 5 Circumvent 120 5 1 2–1 3–1 4–1 3–1½ 6–1½ Maldonado 27.40 12 Winzer 120 12 5 6–½ 6–1 8–5 7–1 7–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 21.50 11 Magnificent 118 11 8 9–2 9–3½ 9–4½ 9–2½ 8–1 Espinoza 19.70 2 Dicey Mo Chara 118 2 12 12 12 11–1 11–5 9–2¾ T Baze 10.20 9 Silent Musketier 126 9 11 11–1½ 10–1½ 10–7½ 10–3½ 10–9 Figueroa 95.80 1 Whistleblower 113 1 6 10–2½ 11–3½ 12 12 11–1¾ Pyfer 17.60 4 Jedi Master 126 4 3 1–½ 1–1 2–1 8–2½ 12 Gonzalez 36.40 10 AIRMAN 8.80 4.40 3.40 8 DH–HUDSON RIDGE 3.60 5.00 6 DH–NO FOOLERY HERE 4.00 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $19.10 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $14.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-8-3) $36.64 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-6-3) $34.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-8-3-7) $284.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-6-3-7) $726.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-8) $55.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-6) $52.25 Winner–Airman Dbb.c.3 by Tonalist out of Aconcagua, by Intikhab. Bred by Anastasie Astrid Christiansen-Croy (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: John M. B. O'Connor. Mutuel Pool $501,992 Daily Double Pool $39,394 Exacta Pool $280,814 Superfecta Pool $126,586 Super High Five Pool $3,447 Trifecta Pool $196,986. Scratched–Bender, Warbird. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-10) paid $32.25. Pick Three Pool $39,558. AIRMAN settled off the inside, came four wide into the stretch, rallied widest and four deep in the closing moments and got up in time. NO FOOLERY HERE chased from inside, angled three wide leaving the far turn, went between foes in deep stretch, closed well but missed. HUDSON RIDGE stalked in the two path then moved inside, was put in tight quarters and steadied at the eighth pole, switch outside the leader, led briefly late and was outfinished. STILL IN THE GAME veered in and brushed rival, chased from inside then went up to press the leader from outside on the backstretch, dueled on the far turn, took over near the quarter pole, drew clear into the stretch but yielded to the top trio. EAGLE CHIEF traveled in mid-pack near the inside, tipped out at the top of the lane and finished willingly. CIRCUMVENT showed early speed then dropped into a stalking position around the far turn, chased three wide into the lane and flattened out. WINZER angled into the two path early then tracked outside a rival, raced two or three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAGNIFICENT went three then two wide around the first turn, raced off the pace, exited the far turn three wide and made no impact. DICEY MO CHARA (GB) came away slow and lost path at the start and failed to get involved. SILENT MUSKETIER reserved in the early stages, saved ground into the lane and never threatened. WHISTLEBLOWER got brushed leaving the gate and was never a factor. JEDI MASTER sped to the front, was pressured on the backstretch, dueled around the far turn, lost the lead a quarter mile out and retreated in the drive. NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.10 46.25 58.48 1:10.80 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Notre Dame 117 2 6 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–5½ Centeno 2.50 4 Dark Hedges 122 4 4 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ T Baze 9.10 3 Octopus 124 3 8 3–½ 3–½ 3–2 3–1¾ Cedillo 3.50 5 One Flew South 122 5 5 7–4 6–hd 4–1 4–1½ Desormeaux 4.40 1 Next Revolt 124 1 9 8–4½ 8–6 8–3 5–1¼ Hernandez 18.50 7 Satchel de Ritches 122 7 3 6–1 7–2 7–½ 6–1¼ Maldonado 11.20 6 Self Taught 124 6 7 9 9 9 7–1¼ Pereira 7.00 8 Owning 117 8 2 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 8–½ Ortega 24.00 9 Camby 117 9 1 4–hd 5–1 6–½ 9 Pyfer 8.80 2 NOTRE DAME 7.00 4.60 3.40 4 DARK HEDGES 8.80 5.20 3 OCTOPUS 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $53.80 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-5) $83.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-3-5-1) $4,013.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $48.25 Winner–Notre Dame B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Cor Cor, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: GNO Racing Club and Train Wreck Al Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $533,359 Daily Double Pool $27,017 Exacta Pool $296,451 Superfecta Pool $134,087 Super High Five Pool $5,259 Trifecta Pool $239,049. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-10-2) paid $35.60. Pick Three Pool $53,763. NOTRE DAME vied for the lead early before making a clear lead up the backstretch, showed the way along the inside into the stretch, then drew off under right-handed urging. DARK HEDGES vied for the lead briefly then chased the pacesetter in the two path to the stretch and held the place. OCTOPUS stalked the pace from inside, saved ground into the lane and got outfinished for the place. ONE FLEW SOUTH raced off the rail then angled in and saved ground along the fence, moved out a bit in the drive and lacked the needed rally. NEXT REVOLT was along the inside into the turn, angled three wide around the bend, steered out further in upper stretch and kept on through the final furlong. SATCHEL DE RITCHES stumbled at the start, forwardly placed off the inside, took the turn two wide and weakened. SELF TAUGHT trailed the field early, went three wide around the bend, angled out in upper stretch and improved position. OWNING chased three deep to the stretch and weakened. CAMBY chased four deep to the stretch and also weakened. TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senorita Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.85 47.05 1:10.88 1:23.08 1:35.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Madone 124 1 2 3–½ 3–½ 5–1½ 3–1 1–1 Hernandez 2.90 6 DQ–Golden 120 5 9 9–1½ 9–½ 10 5–hd 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 29.80 4 Closing Remarks 124 3 10 10 10 9–½ 6–1 3–1½ Espinoza 1.90 11 Sweetest Angel 120 10 8 8–hd 5–½ 4–½ 1–hd 4–1¾ Maldonado 11.10 9 Majestic Steps 120 8 5 6–1 8–1½ 8–hd 9–hd 5–hd Gonzalez 34.10 10 Javanica 120 9 7 7–½ 7–½ 6–½ 10 6–1½ Desormeaux 6.50 8 Stressed 120 7 1 1–1 2–4 1–hd 2–½ 7–¾ Gutierrez 17.10 7 Sensible Cat 124 6 4 4–1 4–½ 3–hd 4–hd 8–½ T Baze 15.40 5 Tetragonal 120 4 6 5–½ 6–hd 7–hd 8–hd 9–5 Cedillo 6.40 3 Nimbostratus 120 2 3 2–1 1–½ 2–1½ 7–½ 10 Figueroa 15.30 1 MADONE 7.80 4.00 3.20 4 CLOSING REMARKS 3.00 2.80 11 SWEETEST ANGEL 5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $25.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $10.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-11-9) $58.29 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-11-9-10) $2,728.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-11) $33.10 Winner–Madone Dbb.f.3 by Vancouver (AUS) out of Indian Love Call, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Glendalough LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $752,126 Daily Double Pool $116,520 Exacta Pool $394,118 Superfecta Pool $187,760 Super High Five Pool $21,450 Trifecta Pool $303,546. Scratched–Jibber Jabber (IRE). DQ–#6 Golden–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 6th. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-1) paid $41.40. Pick Three Pool $125,585. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-10/13/14-2-1) 3627 tickets with 4 correct paid $121.75. Pick Four Pool $578,666. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-10/13/14-2-1) 553 tickets with 5 correct paid $496.90. Pick Five Pool $359,886. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-7-3-10/13/14-2-1) 143 tickets with 6 correct paid $447.94. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $120,104. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $232,851. MADONE stumbled leaving the gate, stalked from inside, waited for room into the lane, tipped out in upper stretch and surged clear approaching the sixteenth pole. GOLDEN tucked inside on the first turn, moved into the two for the second bend, steadied off heels and shifted out at the eighth pole, rallied between late and earned the place. CLOSING REMARKS clipped heels behind NIMBOSTRATUS at the start, settled at the back, angled six wide into the drive, brushed with inner rival in upper stretch then finished well and proved a game third. SWEETEST ANGEL broke out, traveled four wide around the clubhouse turn, went outside a trio of rivals on the backstretch, three deep into the far turn, closed in four wide leaving that bend, drifted inward in upper stretch and took over at the eighth pole, then yielded in deep stretch. MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE) raced three wide around the first turn then between foes, steadied prior to the half-mile pole, traveled three deep into the far turn, angled five wide into the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. JAVANICA traveled three then two wide around the first turn, went between foes on the backstretch, angled four wide into the stretch, got squeezed and checked inside the eighth pole, then finished willingly in deep stretch. STRESSED sped to the front, lost command into the backstretch, pressed from inside, regained the lead midway around the far turn, lost command with a furlong to go and weakened. SENSIBLE CAT stalked outside a rival, closed in three wide around the far turn, was crowded in upper stretch and weakened. TETRAGONAL (IRE) broke in a bit, settled inside, checked at the three-eighths pole, remained along the rail into the lane, tipped out at the top of the stretch and came up empty. NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) pulled early while showing speed outside the lead, tugged his way to the front and vied with STRESSED up the backstretch, lost command at the five-sixteenths pole, then faded in the drive. Attendance Handle On-Track 9,659 $1,880,065 Inter-Track N/A $4,697,907 Out of State N/A $8,912,731 TOTAL 9,659 $15,490,703