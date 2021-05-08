Horse racing newsletter: Preakness field starts to get clear

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we navigate the middle weekend on the second leg of the Triple Crown.

When Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby a week ago, the conventional thinking was this is a one-and-done Triple Crown race winner. But then horses started to drop and the field got smaller and I couldn’t help but wonder, will Bob Baffert once again win the Preakness with his Derby-winning horse? It’s possible, if he can beat his other horse.

The horses that will officially be running will be known on Monday. But suppose you want to know what it looks like now? I started, logically, with the Preakness site. Well, think of what a site would look like if it were a game of Jenga and the wrong block had been pulled. I think it’s somewhat modeled after the 1/ST site with no sense of order and numbers and photos that bleed into nothingness. Anyway, the site is not about information on who’s in the race but selling oversized tickets with oversized words.

I know the next logical step would be to go to either Daily Racing Form or Bloodhorse for the horse information, but instead I went to Horse Racing Nation. OK, I’m prejudiced because my friend Ron Flatter, he of VSiN, has recently taken on a big role in the site’s day-to-day operations. If the Preakness web designers were to define his job, it would be as big and frequent as the word “TICKETS” on the TSG race site.

So, that’s a long way of saying I’ve stolen this lineup from Horse Racing Nation. Here’s the page. Jon White will have the final word on Preakness probability in next Friday’s newsletter, but for now, here are the horses that are probable, their trainer and last race. The order is based on the ranking of fans on Horse Racing Nation.

Medina Spirit, trainer Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby

Concert Tour, Bob Baffert, third in Arkansas Derby

Midnight Bourbon, Steve Asmussen, sixth in Kentucky Derby

Crowded Table, Chad Brown, third in the Wood Memorial

Rombauer, Michael McCarthy, third in the Blue Grass Stakes

Keepmeinmind, Robertino Diodoro, seventh in Kentucky Derby

Risk Taking, Chad Brown, seventh in Wood Memorial

Ram, Wayne Lukas, won an allowance

Unbridled Honor, Todd Pletcher, second in Lexington Stakes

France Go De Ina, Hideyuki Mori, sixth in UAE Derby

Yeah, it does seem a possibility that Medina Spirit can take the next step to the Triple Crown.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Friday was an allowance for Cal-breds going six furlongs for a purse of $70,000. The race scratched down to four horses with Brickyard Ride being bet down to 1-5. But, it didn’t turn out that way with the favorite relinquishing command on the far turn and fading to last. Colt Fiction took the lead on the rail at the top of the stretch and won by a widening 2½ lengths.

Colt Fiction, trained by Bill Spawr, paid $11.20 and $5.40 with no show betting. Loud Mouth was second, followed by Posterize and Brickyard Ride.

“I knew those two horses were going very fast up front,” winning jockey Tiago Pereira told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We had to wait and I knew Loud Mouth was really running, but my horse went right through there and he ran great.”

Santa Anita preview

The field size numbers are a little better on Saturday, with only two races having five starters and one with six. First post is 1 p.m. for the nine-race card. Six of the races are for fillies and mares and more than half the card is on the turf. (The odd-numbered races.) The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Sakes for fillies and mares going 1½ miles on the turf. Tapwater is the 9-5 favorite for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. She has three wins and two seconds in nine lifetime starts. Last out was the only stakes race she’s run, a fourth in the Grade 2 Royal Heroine. Rideforthecause is the 7-2 second choice for Michael McCarthy and Mario Gutierrez. She just came to the McCarthy barn after running mostly at Woodbine. She has 14 wins in 13 lifetime starts. She was seventh last out in the Royal Heroine. Post is around 4:19 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 5, 5, 6, 8, 8, 9, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

NINTH RACE: No. 8 June Gloom (8-1)

It is rare these days when you can get an 8-1 morning line on a horse Flavien Prat rides especially if it’s a Peter Miller-trained one. That is the case for Saturday’s value play. Prat rode this horse in a disappointing dirt debut in February as the hot favorite. Prat bailed the next two unproductive races going six furlongs on turf. He jumps back on Saturday as Miller sends this horse routing at the cheaper $45,000 claiming price to gain that weight break. This tandem is on fire winning 30% at the meet. Miller is also 24% in claimers like this. A very wide-open race to end the Saturday card.

Friday’s result: Posterize popped to the front and fought with the 1-5 favorite into the stretch. Both faded badly.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“There are nine races each day this weekend with a post of 1:20 p.m. I really like the card on Saturday with a good stretch of races with solid field sizes.

“The feature is the sixth, kicking off the Late Pick 4. Miss Indefatigable is a perfect 2 for 2 since moving to the barn of Blaine Wright. Two starts ago, she won at this level and because she’s a California-bred, she is eligible to win at the level again. Leading jockey Kyle Frey has the call, which only adds to the appeal. Creative Romance is another ‘off-the-claim’ acquisition that has improved since moving barns and gets back to her preferred surface (Tapeta) after a poor effort on turf. Two starts ago, she won at this level decisively. Leading trainer Jonathan Wong saddles a pair in the improving She’s So Pretty and Munn She’s Pretty (and yes, it’s always an announcer’s dream to call two names like this in the same race.)

“Sunday’s program has a trio of good quality races. The third is a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight on turf and features the Neil Drysdale-trained Shore Break and Paddy Gallagher conditioned Quick Time. Both fillies ship from Santa Anita.

“The seventh has a back-class horse Fuente, who suffered a traffic-filled stretch trip last time and figures to move forward with a clear journey. He faces the strong Cliff DeLima pair of Nowhere Man and Manila Mischief, stretch-out sprinter Darnquick, the speedy River Rose and last-out 64-1 winner Coolcross. Most of these horses, although in for $32,000, are allowance-caliber runners.

“The eighth race, our allowance feature, is competitive featuring Union Dance, Ready Say Go, Descartes and Of Good Report, all of whom have won at this condition before. Bottle of Smoke makes his 2021 debut and, before a layoff, was running competitively at this condition. Southern California shipper Oculus, at 15-1, rounds out the field.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

11:31 Belmont (4): Grade 3 $150,000 Runhappy Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Firenze Fire (4-5)

11:45 Churchill Downs (5): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Chione (5-2)

12:18 Churchill Downs (6): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Mulsanne (4-1)

12:34 Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Beaugay Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Harvey’s Lil Goil (8-5)

12:50 Churchill Downs (7): $106,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Himiko (9-5)

1:06 Belmont (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Vagrancy Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pacific Gale (5-2)

1:22 Churchill Downs (8): $102,000 allowance, 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Flown (4-1)

1:55 Churchill Downs (9): $104,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Crystal Ball (6-5)

2:12 Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Risk Taking (7-5)

2:26 Churchill Downs (10): $110,000 Mamzelle Overnight Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Wink (3-1)

2:44 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $700,000 Man o’ War Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Sovereign (8-5)

4:19 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Tapwater (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 5 Apolitical Thunder (8-1)

This well-bred colt crushed a solid cast of maidens 35 nights ago as the solid second choice after prepping strongly for his debut. In said effort, this runner broke a little head high and outward to lose some ground prior to accelerating strongly halfway down the lane to garner the lead before extending nicely to win without taking a deep breath. The long strider then galloped out strongly while earning a quality figure for Saturday’s level of competition. With a solid charting in his initial effort, I’ll push this runner steadily against one of the best fields of 2-year-olds so far this season.

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 7. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 58th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.46 48.02 1:12.31 1:24.43 1:36.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Pushing Sixty 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1¼ Gutierrez 1.70 5 Vegas Palm 124 5 4 4–2½ 4–4 3–½ 2–½ 2–2¾ Prat 4.00 4 Goodtingscominpink 124 4 2 3–1 3–1 2–hd 3–4 3–6 Hernandez 0.70 3 Gallantlystreaming 122 3 3 2–1½ 2–½ 4–3 4–2½ 4–2½ Figueroa 41.50 2 Nicole Grace 119 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 Pyfer 28.10 1 PUSHING SIXTY 5.40 3.60 2.10 5 VEGAS PALM 4.60 2.10 4 GOODTINGSCOMINPINK 2.10 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $9.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $5.70 Winner–Pushing Sixty Ch.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Octogarian, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $208,771 Exacta Pool $69,276 Trifecta Pool $69,364. Scratched–none. PUSHING SIXTY sped to the front from inside, set all the pace to the stretch, tapped once right-handed then was shown the whip the rest of the way to stay clear. VEGAS PALM tracked the speed from inside, remained along the fence to the stretch, shifted off the rail in the lane, could not find the needed late kick but proved second best. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK stalked three wide then outside a pair of rivals on the second best, took aim three wide into the stretch but faltered in the final furlong. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) rated behind the leader in the two path, raced between foes through the far turn, lost ground into the stretch and weakened. NICOLE GRACE tossed her head right before the start and came away a bit slow, trailed the field from inside, angled three wide leaving the far turn and was never a factor. SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.13 46.08 52.40 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 At the Spa 122 4 2 1–1½ 1–3 1–7 T Baze 0.80 3 Munny Penny 122 2 5 4–3 3–hd 2–½ Prat 3.10 1 Distorted Diva 122 1 1 2–hd 4–6 3–1 Pereira 9.20 6 First Promise 122 5 3 3–1½ 2–1 4–2¼ Hernandez 10.40 4 Loveherheart 122 3 4 5 5 5 Cedillo 3.50 5 AT THE SPA 3.60 2.10 2.10 3 MUNNY PENNY 2.80 2.20 1 DISTORTED DIVA 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6) $3.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $7.30 Winner–At the Spa B.f.2 by Outwork out of Spa Creek, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Beckerle, Tom, Carrillo, Saul and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $134,296 Daily Double Pool $37,106 Exacta Pool $55,538 Superfecta Pool $15,838 Trifecta Pool $30,544. Scratched–Endless Thirst. AT THE SPA dueled for the lead to the turn, cleared inside rival at the three-eights, inched away in upper stretch and drew off under mild urging. MUNNY PENNY got bumped by LOVEHERHEART at the start, chased from inside, lacked room past the three-eighths pole, angled out and came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. DISTORTED DIVA dueled for the lead from inside, could not keep pace with the winner on the turn, chased inside to the lane and kept on to regain the show. FIRST PROMISE chased the top pair early on, closed in three then two wide on the turn and flattened out in the late stages. LOVEHERHEART broke in and bumped rival at the start, entered the turn two wide, exited three wide and had little left. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.63 47.76 1:12.78 1:24.98 1:37.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Zabava 122 3 4 5 5 5 3–hd 1–1¼ Prat 0.50 7 Tizno's Dilemma 120 5 5 4–hd 4–1 3–½ 2–½ 2–1¾ T Baze 18.90 3 Lady Robin 115 2 1 2–4½ 2–4 2–1 1–1 3–1¼ Centeno 6.80 1 Wind Tartare 122 1 3 3–2 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 Valdivia, Jr. 4.70 5 Quinnie 115 4 2 1–1 1–2 1–hd 5 5 Pyfer 4.00 4 ZABAVA 3.00 2.40 2.10 7 TIZNO'S DILEMMA 8.00 3.40 3 LADY ROBIN 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $5.00 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-1) $6.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $16.40 Winner–Zabava B.m.5 by Skipshot out of Clifton Bay, by Gone West. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Dart, Gwendolyn, Dart, Ronald and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $196,673 Daily Double Pool $14,252 Exacta Pool $91,770 Superfecta Pool $31,608 Trifecta Pool $55,151. Scratched–Charette, Sugary. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-4) paid $6.35. Pick Three Pool $32,510. ZABAVA reserved in the beginning, came off the rail leaving the second bend, angled widest in the stretch, rallied and bested the runner-up in the final furlong. TIZNO'S DILEMMA unhurried early on, closed in leaving the backstretch, ranged up three to four wide into the lane, bid outside the leader in the stretch but got outkicked by the winner. LADY ROBIN showed early speed then ceded the lead to QUINNIE around the first turn, stalked inside then switched outside the lead midway around the far turn, bid alongside at the quarter pole, took the lead leaving the turn, cleared in upper stretch but yielded to the top pair. WIND TARTARE (FR) sat off the pace, traveled along the inside then came two or three wide into the stretch, angled back to the fence mid-stretch, lacked room and steadied near the sixteenth pole, moved back off the rail and was ridden out. QUINNIE sped clear around the first turn, lost command past the quarter pole, remained inside then was put in a bit tight at the eighth pole, angled off the rail and weakened. THE RIDER OF WIND TARTARE LODGED AN OBJECTION AGAINST LADY ROBIN, CLAIMING INTERFERENCE IN THE STRETCH. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS SAID RULED THATTHE VIDEO DID NOT SUBSTANTIATE THE RIDER'S CLAIM OF FOUL AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.51 47.05 1:11.15 1:23.40 1:36.04 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Phantom Dance 126 2 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 1–½ 1–1 Gonzalez 0.70 1 Mongolian Legend 121 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–1¾ Centeno 4.70 4 Onenightstandards 118 4 3 3–1 3–½ 3–1½ 3–4 3–8 Prat 4.20 3 Club Cal 118 3 5 4–½ 4–1 4–3½ 4–5 4–7 Espinoza 3.90 5 Achilleus 118 5 4 5 5 5 5 5 Hernandez 24.10 2 PHANTOM DANCE 3.40 2.20 2.10 1 MONGOLIAN LEGEND 3.20 2.40 4 ONENIGHTSTANDARDS 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $4.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $4.70 Winner–Phantom Dance Dbb.g.4 by Ghostzapper out of Dance With Doves, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Sam-Son Farm (ON). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $262,797 Daily Double Pool $17,693 Exacta Pool $132,126 Trifecta Pool $92,823. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $2.50. Pick Three Pool $15,880. PHANTOM DANCE broke out and bumped rival at the start, vied for the lead then pressed from outside, dueled from outside through the far turn and into the lane, took the lead in upper stretch and inched away to prove best. MONGOLIAN LEGEND vied for the lead from inside the set a pressured pace, dueled around the far turn, relinquished the lead in upper stretch but finished gamely along the rail to prove a game second. ONENIGHTSTANDARDS stalked the top pair off the rail, came three wide into the drive and finished evenly. CLUB CAL got bumped from inside leaving the gate, chased from inside then two wide into the lane and weakened. ACHILLEUS went three to four wide around the first turn, trailed three wide into the lane and never threatened. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.08 46.43 1:11.10 1:23.68 1:36.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ultimate Hy 126 1 3 3–2 3–1 4–3½ 1–2 1–4½ Rispoli 1.20 5 Big Clare 118 4 4 4–6 4–4 3–hd 3–2½ 2–1¾ Prat 2.30 3 I'll Do It for You 126 2 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 3–1¾ Maldonado 5.50 4 Mucha Woman 113 3 5 5 5 5 5 4–7 Centeno 9.20 6 Sherilinda 126 5 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 4–1 5 T Baze 4.10 1 ULTIMATE HY 4.40 2.80 2.10 5 BIG CLARE 3.20 2.40 3 I'LL DO IT FOR YOU 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $9.40 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-4) $4.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $8.85 Winner–Ultimate Hy Grr.f.4 by Haimish Hy out of Ultimate Summer, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Bob Abrams, Mitch Dutko & Michael Paran (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Abrams, Robert, Dutko, Mitchell and Paran, Michael. Mutuel Pool $257,098 Daily Double Pool $25,625 Exacta Pool $111,061 Superfecta Pool $31,215 Trifecta Pool $66,229. Scratched–Harper's Gallop. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $4.65. Pick Three Pool $34,124. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-2/4-2-1/2) 9580 tickets with 4 correct paid $8.60. Pick Four Pool $108,577. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2/5-2/4-2-1/2) 5995 tickets with 5 correct paid $45.35. Pick Five Pool $316,339. ULTIMATE HY stalked along the inside, tipped out into the stretch, surged clear and won going away. BIG CLARE went two wide around the clubhouse turn, went outside a pair leaving the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit upper lane and gained the place. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU took control early and angled to the inside, showed the way along the rail to the lane, was overtaken in upper stretch and flattened to third. MUCHA WOMAN came away slow and steadied at the start, lagged behind early on, saved ground into the stretch, angled out late and never threatened. SHERILINDA stalked outside a rival, came under a ride at the three-eighths, bothered by the winner entering the stretch and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.63 47.87 1:12.86 1:26.10 1:39.26 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Starship Sky 126 2 7 6–½ 4–1 4–2 1–hd 1–1½ Hernandez 2.80 3 Katla 126 3 1 3–1½ 3–2 2–1 3–4 2–ns Pereira 5.50 7 Rowangoeshollywood 121 6 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–7 Pyfer 1.10 8 Moreavino 121 7 4 5–½ 5–1 5–2 5–3 4–2¾ Centeno 6.20 1 Blazinonbayou 119 1 5 4–hd 6–½ 7–2½ 7–11 5–nk Ortega 13.40 9 Dual Reality 119 8 3 2–1½ 2–hd 3–½ 4–½ 6–5¼ Ellingwood 41.00 6 Lady Doc 120 5 8 7–1 7–½ 6–3½ 6–½ 7–40 Maldonado 22.60 4 Bottle Neck 126 4 6 8 8 8 8 8 T Baze 31.10 2 STARSHIP SKY 7.60 4.40 2.60 3 KATLA 6.40 3.80 7 ROWANGOESHOLLYWOOD 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $25.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-8) $17.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-7-8-1) $217.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-7) $32.05 Winner–Starship Sky Dbb.m.5 by Stormin Fever out of Throne Seeker, by Deputy Commander. Bred by Shanderella Stables & Mark Cohen (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Starship Stables. Mutuel Pool $300,556 Daily Double Pool $23,068 Exacta Pool $154,147 Superfecta Pool $74,784 Super High Five Pool $8,181 Trifecta Pool $115,935. Claimed–Rowangoeshollywood by 5th Street Stables and Saldana, Reed. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Keep It Classy. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $11.45. Pick Three Pool $44,266. STARSHIP SKY got bumped at the start, steadied between rivals into the first turn, settled off the pace, came out on the far turn, rallied three deep and put a head in front at the eighth pole then drove clear. KATLA stalked off the rail, moved closer outside a rival, took aim two wide into the drive and edged rival for the place. ROWANGOESHOLLYWOOD brushed from inside at the start, hustled to the front and crossed over, led clear into the stretch, lost the the lead with a furlong to go and got edged for the place. MOREAVINO tracked three wide then three deep into the backstretch, angled to the rail around the far turn then steered out four wide nearing the stretch and could not rally. BLAZINONBAYOU stumbled and bumped outside rival at the start, settled along the inside, saved ground into the stretch and never threatened. DUAL REALITY entered the first turn five wide then angled down to the two path, stalked two wide to the far turn, chased a bit off the rail into the drive and weakened. LADY DOC got bumped at the start, was fanned four wide around the first turn, went three then four wide around the second bend and could not respond when called upon. BOTTLE NECK broke out and bumped rival at the start, checked between and pulled off heels around the first turn, stayed off the rail into the stretch, eased in the lane and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.51 44.34 56.70 1:09.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Colt Fiction 122 1 4 4 3–½ 1–1 1–2½ Pereira 4.60 2 Loud Mouth 124 2 3 3–hd 4 2–1 2–7 Cedillo 6.00 5 Posterize 122 4 1 2–4 2–½ 3–2 3–5½ Franco 16.90 3 Brickyard Ride 119 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 4 4 Centeno 0.20 1 COLT FICTION 11.20 5.40 2 LOUD MOUTH 5.60 5 POSTERIZE $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $16.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $22.65 Winner–Colt Fiction Ch.g.6 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Devilish Pro, by Eddington. Bred by Robert Mitchell (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $155,569 Daily Double Pool $22,506 Exacta Pool $59,324 Trifecta Pool $42,773. Scratched–El Diablo Rojo. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $32.40. Pick Three Pool $27,245. COLT FICTION got bumped by LOUD MOUTH at the start, raced off the pace then closed the gap into the turn, waited for room behind the top pair through the turn, gained a clear path and slipped through along the inside entering the drive, took over in upper stretch, drifted off the inside and held well. LOUD MOUTH broke in and bumped COLT FICTION at the start, settled outside the rival early, closed in leaving the backstretch, bid three deep and four wide into the stretch but could not match the winner in the final furlong. POSTERIZE dueled outside of BRICKYARD RIDE into and around the turn, vied three deep into the stretch and weakened. BRICKYARD RIDE shifted in leaving the gate, dueled for the lead form inside, vied between into the stretch and tired. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.07 44.21 56.50 1:08.82 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Castle 122 7 4 4–2 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¾ Cedillo 1.90 6 Bedrock 120 5 6 7–5½ 6–1 5–1 2–¾ Prat 1.70 1 Erotic 122 1 5 6–hd 7–6 6–½ 3–¾ T Baze 9.80 2 Awhitesportscoat 117 2 7 5–1½ 5–½ 4–1 4–hd Ortega 16.30 9 Italiano 119 8 3 3–1 4–2½ 3–½ 5–1½ Centeno 10.40 4 Bad Beat 115 3 2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 6–2½ Pyfer 15.30 5 Sigalert 122 4 8 8 8 8 7–8 Pereira 15.00 7 Restless Rambler 122 6 1 1–1½ 2–1 7–6½ 8 Maldonado 7.70 8 CASTLE 5.80 3.00 2.60 6 BEDROCK 3.20 2.80 1 EROTIC 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $49.00 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-2) $21.42 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-2-9) $619.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1) $24.60 Winner–Castle B.g.8 by Slew's Tiznow out of Grand Advice, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Eagle Ridge Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Where We At. Mutuel Pool $373,181 Daily Double Pool $65,940 Exacta Pool $198,743 Superfecta Pool $116,554 Super High Five Pool $17,869 Trifecta Pool $170,440. Claimed–Bedrock by David A. Bernsen LLC, Cady, Todd, Kilgore, Thomas, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David and Moore, Willia. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Italiano by Victor Trujillo. Trainer: Victor Trujillo. Scratched–Eskimo Roses, Eustace. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-8) paid $36.80. Pick Three Pool $102,464. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-2-1-8) 2013 tickets with 4 correct paid $112.25. Pick Four Pool $296,258. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1/2-2-1-8) 1412 tickets with 5 correct paid $179.75. Pick Five Pool $332,558. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/4-2-1/2-2-1-8) 807 tickets with 6 correct paid $85.64. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $129,351. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $344,312. CASTLE angled to the inside early, moved out into the three path leaving the turn, drew alongside and took control in upper stretch, cleared nearing the furlong grounds and held safely. BEDROCK settled outside a rival, went three wide into the stretch, angled out widest and finished well to earn the place honors. EROTIC unhurried from inside, steadied inside nearing the three-eighths, saved ground through the lane, angled out then back inside in the stretch and gained the show. AWHITESPORTSCOAT traveled in mid-pack early on, raced in the two path, a bit off the rail into the stretch, tipped out three wide and finished evenly. ITALIANO chased outside a rival in the two path entering the turn, angled out and exited the bend four wide and failed to produce a bid. BAD BEAT well placed behind the leader, bid outside on the turn, took the lead approaching the quarter pole, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened. SIGALERT hopped and hit the gate at the start, trailed from inside to the stretch, moved off the inside in the drive and failed to menace. RESTLESS RAMBLER sped clear up the backstretch, gave up command nearing the quarter pole, tired and was eased in the lane and walked off. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $282,910 Inter-Track N/A $992,407 Out of State N/A $4,970,468 TOTAL N/A $6,245,785

Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, May 8. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 81-day meet. FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Delta Gamma Cats Flavien Prat 121 Andrew Lerner 3-1 2 Frazzled Umberto Rispoli 121 Eoin G. Harty 5-1 50,000 3 Dancing Dana Abel Cedillo 121 Craig Anthony Lewis 9-5 4 Big Mama Sue Juan Hernandez 117 Paul G. Aguirre 12-1 40,000 5 Simmer Down Kent Desormeaux 121 Ryan Hanson 6-1 6 St Helena Mario Gutierrez 121 Mike Puype 4-1 50,000 7 Varoma Tiago Pereira 117 Manuel Ortiz, Sr. 8-1 40,000 SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Life's Emotions Emily Ellingwood 111 Daniel Azcarate 7-2 20,000 2 Lady Beyonce Heriberto Figueroa 126 Felimon Alvarado 10-1 20,000 3 Irish Soul Cesar Ortega 119 Vann Belvoir 20-1 20,000 4 Mamma Rama Flavien Prat 118 Andrew Lerner 1-1 20,000 5 Indi Galle Edwin Maldonado 126 George Papaprodromou 20-1 20,000 6 Caught in a Trappe Tyler Baze 126 Val Brinkerhoff 3-1 20,000 7 Season to Remember Alexis Centeno 113 Craig Anthony Lewis 6-1 20,000 THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Cono Abel Cedillo 122 Michael W. McCarthy 4-1 40,000 2 Psycho Dar Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Kristin Mulhall 3-1 40,000 3 Prodigal Son Kent Desormeaux 122 Gus Headley 6-1 40,000 4 Real News Juan Hernandez 122 Peter Miller 8-5 40,000 5 The Black Album Flavien Prat 118 Peter Miller 5-2 35,000 FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Paid Informant Juan Hernandez 126 Peter Miller 6-1 2 Curvette Flavien Prat 118 Bob Baffert 8-5 3 Bye Bye Miss Pie Mike Smith 126 Mike Puype 9-5 4 Rather Nosy Abel Cedillo 126 Mike Puype 6-1 5 Miss Fia Jessica Pyfer 121 David E. Hofmans 3-1 FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Almost a Factor Mike Smith 124 Carla Gaines 4-1 2 Pythagorean Umberto Rispoli 124 Philip D'Amato 5-2 3 Disappearing Act Flavien Prat 124 Richard Baltas 2-1 4 Sapphire Kid Tiago Pereira 124 Steve Knapp 3-1 40,000 5 Hollywood Girl Jessica Pyfer 119 John A. Shirreffs 8-1 6 Bestrella Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Patrick Gallagher 8-1 SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Slewpys Last Song Juan Espinoza 119 Javier Jose Sierra 15-1 20,000 2 Forever Free Edwin Maldonado 126 Vann Belvoir 12-1 20,000 3 Brio Is Awesome Abel Cedillo 118 Lorenzo Ruiz 6-1 20,000 4 Summer Rose Ricardo Gonzalez 126 Philip D'Amato 3-1 20,000 5 Queen of Arendell Tyler Baze 118 Dan Blacker 3-1 20,000 6 Sweet Sonny Jessica Pyfer 121 Brian J. Koriner 5-2 20,000 7 Big Passion Emily Ellingwood 119 Tim Yakteen 6-1 20,000 8 Katie's Paradise Cesar Ortega 119 Marcelo Polanco 10-1 20,000 SEVENTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Barbara Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Catch the Eye Kent Desormeaux 122 David E. Hofmans 12-1 2 Rideforthecause Mario Gutierrez 124 Michael W. McCarthy 7-2 3 Tapwater Flavien Prat 122 Richard E. Mandella 9-5 4 Carpe Vinum Jose Valdivia, Jr. 122 Philip D'Amato 5-1 5 Star of Africa Abel Cedillo 122 Patrick Gallagher 12-1 6 Neige Blanche Juan Hernandez 124 Leonard Powell 4-1 7 Go Big Blue Nation Umberto Rispoli 122 Michael W. McCarthy 4-1 8 Dynapower Cesar Ortega 122 Charles R. Stutts 50-1 EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Bam Bam Again Jessica Pyfer 121 Reed Saldana 15-1 16,000 2 Kennebec Kent Desormeaux 120 Rafael DeLeon 8-1 16,000 3 Betito Abel Cedillo 126 Kristin Mulhall 5-1 16,000 4 Deuce Edwin Maldonado 126 David E. Hofmans 7-2 16,000 5 Gabby Hayes Juan Hernandez 120 Steven Miyadi 4-1 16,000 6 It's Fitting Geovanni Franco 126 James M. Cassidy 5-2 16,000 7 Brazilian Summer Umberto Rispoli 126 Craig Dollase 12-1 16,000 8 Super Classic Alexis Centeno 119 Ruben Gomez 20-1 12,500 9 Hapi Hapi Tiago Pereira 126 Daniel Azcarate 6-1 16,000 NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Power Source Juan Hernandez 126 Richard Baltas 5-1 50,000 2 Summer Invasion Jose Valdivia, Jr. 126 Mike Puype 15-1 50,000 3 Baracko Cesar Ortega 113 Javier Jose Sierra 50-1 50,000 4 Lemonade Stand Tyler Baze 124 Tim Yakteen 8-1 45,000 5 Twirling Derby Geovanni Franco 126 Mark Glatt 6-1 50,000 6 Blue Star Abel Cedillo 118 Doug F. O'Neill 10-1 45,000 7 My Indy Heriberto Figueroa 124 Samuel Nichols 20-1 45,000 8 June Gloom Flavien Prat 118 Peter Miller 8-1 45,000 9 On Easy Street Umberto Rispoli 126 Patrick Gallagher 4-1 50,000 10 Waraire Tiago Pereira 126 John W. Sadler 7-2 50,000 11 Algeria Mario Gutierrez 126 Richard Baltas 6-1 50,000